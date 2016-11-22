NGT: How will history remember the Patriots' Dynasties? BestFeature : 1/30/2018 12:20 pm So, the Patriots have one of the most sustained periods of dominance in NFL history. However, they're 5-2 in Super Bowls, with the largest margin of victory being 6 points in an overtime game. When it was 3 in 4 and a cute little "modern day dynasty" that at the time didn't hold a candle to other NFL dynasties it seemed like it made sense. The Pats were great for their time but in a cap league 3 SBs in 4 years with 3 point wins in all of them and even a non-playoff year mixed in was the best you could hope for in the NFL during the cap world. But since then the Patriots have had a sustained era of absolute dominance where they 12 games won was shockingly low and 11 games won was non-existent. They made it to the AFCCG almost every year and made the Super Bowl 4 times (this year was a 5th). Still, they lost to a team that (let's be honest) had historically weak regular season records for SB winners in the Giants. And the 2 SBs they won they did so largely due to big mistakes by their opponents and once again by the skin of their teeth. Comparing how utterly non-dominant the 5 SB wins were for the Pats to the Niners for example who had 2 blowouts and 1 decisive win out of the 5, the Pats look a little inadequate, historically speaking.



So how will history look at this dynasty? Especially if they win another Super Bowl by a few points? Like one of the best dynasties ever or will the fact that they could have easily been sub .500 in SBs, would they be looked at like a dynasty that wasn't quite up to par with previous dynasties?

Best organization Joey in VA : 1/30/2018 12:23 pm : link In football history during this period. We stole two titles from them but their run of dominance in the AFC is an astounding success that no team has matched and probably never will. Throw in two miracle wins that balance out their miracle losses and I don't think anyone can argue that they aren't the most successful franchise of all time based on this 15 year run.

I thiink people are never going to look at scores Bill L : 1/30/2018 12:23 pm : link they are only going to see win totals. And they should.



IMO, there is no way to diminish the absolutely dominant success of that franchise. Nothing in the (modern) NFL comes close.



They're still not the UConn Women though, but outside of UNC Women soccer, who is.

I think that they'll be remembered Gap92 : 1/30/2018 12:25 pm : link as a great team that overachieved by regularly stretching the limits of the rules and/or blatantly cheating. SpyGate and the destruction of evidence alone puts a big fat asterisk next to their name for a few SB wins before they were found out. We will likely never know the full extent of their shenanigans.



They were great, no doubt, but it wasn't always a level playing field.

I should have said "dynasty" as it's really one dynasty BestFeature : 1/30/2018 12:25 pm : link As a side note, why do you guys think the Patriots have played every game so close in the SB? Just parity?

The Perfect Storm of the GOAT QB..... MOOPS : 1/30/2018 12:28 pm : link meeting the GOAT HC at exactly the right time.

History will be very kind and overlook the Super Bowls they should have lost.

Been a truly amazing run ChathamMark : 1/30/2018 12:29 pm : link Last time they won less then 10 games in a season was 2002!! (9-7)

as a great team that overachieved by regularly stretching the limits of the rules and/or blatantly cheating. SpyGate and the destruction of evidence alone puts a big fat asterisk next to their name for a few SB wins before they were found out. We will likely never know the full extent of their shenanigans.

They were great, no doubt, but it wasn't always a level playing field.



Honestly, they will never be remembered as any of that.

Nobody will consider the scores of the Superbpowls Mike from Ohio : 1/30/2018 12:31 pm : link they won unless they have an agenda. Lombardi trophies aren't given out for dominating the Superbowl.



I think it would be hard for a reasonable person to argue that they are not the top dynasty in the Superbowl Era NFL, if not the entire NFL.

As a side note, why do you guys think the Patriots have played every game so close in the SB? Just parity?



Parity, and that they play in the softest division in all of the NFL. 3 perennial losing teams.



I know they have a great winning record against the rest of the NFL, but their path to just get into the playoffs is so much easier then the rest of the league it's kind of a joke.



So when they play the best team in the NFC, it can be closer then expected.



There is some psychological term for it in competitions, where lets say in American Idol one of the contestants gets negative reviews, that candidate is just as likely to do bad or worse the following week. On the flip side, a contestant that gets Positive Reviews the first time, is more likely to get positive or even better reviews the second time.



I think the Patriots are like that in AFC every year. They play these crappy teams in their divison all the time, and they play above their talent level because of it.



Parity, and that they play in the softest division in all of the NFL. 3 perennial losing teams.

I know they have a great winning record against the rest of the NFL, but their path to just get into the playoffs is so much easier then the rest of the league it's kind of a joke.

So when they play the best team in the NFC, it can be closer then expected.

There is some psychological term for it in competitions, where lets say in American Idol one of the contestants gets negative reviews, that candidate is just as likely to do bad or worse the following week. On the flip side, a contestant that gets Positive Reviews the first time, is more likely to get positive or even better reviews the second time.

I think the Patriots are like that in AFC every year. They play these crappy teams in their divison all the time, and they play above their talent level because of it.

Also, you know it helps to have the greatest Head Coach and QB in history.

But don't you guys think that once you get into the level of argument BestFeature : 1/30/2018 12:53 pm : link of best dynasties you have to look at it holistically? No one will take away their Super Bowls due to lower than expected margins of victory but when analyzing history on the level of best of the best shouldn't things like that be taken into account?

Greatest dynasty... M.S. : 1/30/2018 1:02 pm : link

...EVER!



And led by the greatest NFL Head Coach and QB of all time.





RE: But don't you guys think that once you get into the level of argument M.S. : 1/30/2018 1:06 pm : link

of best dynasties you have to look at it holistically? No one will take away their Super Bowls due to lower than expected margins of victory but when analyzing history on the level of best of the best shouldn't things like that be taken into account?

BestFeature... perhaps you did not put your best foot forward with your opening post. I find your close call Super Bowl wins to be a non-starter. Sounds like you're trying to minimize the achievements of the greatest dynasty in the history of football... one that Giants fans can only drool over.

Quote: meeting the GOAT HC at exactly the right time.

+1.

History will probably say that the Giants got lucky and the Pats should have won two more SBs.



+1.



History will probably say that the Giants got lucky and the Pats should have won two more SBs. In comment 13812262 MOOPS said:+1.History will probably say that the Giants got lucky and the Pats should have won two more SBs.

They will be remembered more fondly djm : 1/30/2018 1:13 pm : link Than any dynasty in NFL history. And they should be. With the said I think their super bowl losses to the Giants will be magnified due to the size and scope of the super bowl itself and the dramatics of each game's 4th quarter.



Other great teams of the past rarely if ever lost in the super bowl. Joe montana's niners didn't. The steel curtain didn't. Troy aikman's cowboys didn't lose either. But Tom Brady did lose and they could have gone undefeated. Then that same team beat them again four years later.



No one will remember the pats playoff losses. But the Brady belichick super bowl losses will be fun and bold typed reminders for nyg fans that they couldn't beat Eli.



Best dynasty in NFL history. Couldn't beat Eli.



Ps-- these pats teams aren't even close to the best or most dominant teams ever but that's because of the NFL era we are watching today. Less depth etc.

Quote: In comment 13812262 MOOPS said:





Quote:





meeting the GOAT HC at exactly the right time.

History will be very kind and overlook the Super Bowls they should have lost.







+1.



History will probably say that the Giants got lucky and the Pats should have won two more SBs.



Nonsense. The Giants will get props and the pats will be forgiven. That's fine with me and should be fine for any nyg fan.

What it should say but wont mgreenie03 : 1/30/2018 1:16 pm : link They are and have been the best team in an era of poor quality football.

GOAT coach pjcas18 : 1/30/2018 1:18 pm : link GOAT QB

GOAT dynasty



fans suck, but when you're spoiled like they are I guess there is some of that to be expected.





GOAT pro football franchise trueblueinpw : 1/30/2018 1:19 pm : link Hoodie and Ugg Boy are the GOATs, and even though I love to tweak my Pats friends and the BBI TB12 Fan Club, it’s essentially impossible to argue these two aren’t the best ever. But you also have to consider the fact that the Pats have sustained success in the salary cap era which has to be the most competitive NFL environment ever. History will remember this Pats franchise as the best there ever was.



Now let’s talk about the endless cheating and idiotic calls opposing HCs (almost) always make against the Pats in SB and the refs giving away all the calls to Tawmmy and Bill in the playoffs and the system QB argument (hello Matt Casalle) and the perpetual weakness of the AFC-Least (there’s been 1 legit NFL QB in the AFC-E for what, three decades now?) and all the other standard bait. Around here at least, we all know that history should remember the Pats as the luckiest most overrated team that could never deliver against a truely great competitor like Eli Manning.



Let’s also remember Steve L : 1/30/2018 1:21 pm : link That they were in one of the least competitive conferences in the league for almost that entire time as well. That helps a lot.

The division pjcas18 : 1/30/2018 1:22 pm : link weakness argument has been debunked many times by many sources.



yet still people want to lean on it.

The pats will go down as the best run ever LatHarv83 : 1/30/2018 1:24 pm : link I don’t really care about margin of victory when there were also super bowls left on the table because of a play here or there in a couple super bowls and conference title games. They played in 12 afc title games in 17 years. 7 in a row now. That’s nuts



I’ve been amazed by the pats during this run, but it’s true I’ve never really been in awe of them. Other than 2007 (where they actually lost of course) they always just seemed to be among the mix of teams capable of winning the sb, but not necessarily a full tier above the competition. The fact that they have won so often is something I fully don’t understand other than just vaguely crediting Belichick for being awesome. But the results are the results. No one had a better run

weakness argument has been debunked many times by many sources.

yet still people want to lean on it.



yet still people want to lean on it.



How can it be debunked? It's truth. No?

When you exclude playing the Pats, the Jets/Dolphins/Bills BrettNYG10 : 1/30/2018 1:26 pm : link Have league-average records since the Patriots dominance. They're average football teams crushed by the Patriots.

They figured out the NFL in the free agency and salary cap era Go Terps : 1/30/2018 1:27 pm : link Their greatest contribution to the game has been to provide the blueprint for how to build a team in the modern NFL. They haven't been perfect, but they're far better than everyone else at understanding that it's not only about who is on the roster, but when they are. The Patriots understand better than anyone how to get into the sweet spot of a player's career arc...that time when he is performing near peak level but making less than his peak money.



They also understand how to construct roster depth, and how to specialize a player's role towards his strengths and away from his weaknesses.



And maybe the most fundamental aspect of all: no one is above the team. All players are fungible.



Saying it has merely been the fortunate overlap of a great coach and great quarterback is a simplistic view. There's a deeper reason the Patriots succeed.

Quote: They are and have been the best team in an era of poor quality football. IMO, there's a lot of sour grapes to this. There have never been better athletes in football, there have never been more complex and creative schemes. In comment 13812358 mgreenie03 said:IMO, there's a lot of sour grapes to this. There have never been better athletes in football, there have never been more complex and creative schemes.

Best team of their era arniefez : 1/30/2018 1:29 pm : link longest run of excellence with a 10 year hole in the middle between championships. Not better than the 60's Packers, 70's Steelers, 80's 49ers, 90's Cowboys though. Different rules, different league with free agency.

It has never been harder for someone to stay on top LatHarv83 : 1/30/2018 1:30 pm : link Where is the consistency around them? That colt machine with Peyton which was historically impressive in its own right ended in 2010. The pats are still going and about to play in another Sb in calendar year 2018. The pats have been going at it so long that we’ve seen them outlast upstart programs that came along well after their run. Seattle was gonna be the next thing. We are watching that star fade as the pats keep rolling



What they’ve done is amazing

Quote: In comment 13812381 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





weakness argument has been debunked many times by many sources.



yet still people want to lean on it.







How can it be debunked? It’s truth. No?



By looking it their intra-division record as do the Patriots beat them because the Patriots are so good or because the Bills, Jets, and Dolphins were so bad.



Sagarin rankings (for one) put the AFC East middle of the pack (at worst) most years and during that time the Dolphins and Jets have multiple playoff appearances (Jets two AFC CG appearances).



But the biggest "tell" is the Patriots out of division record and even more out of conference record.



they wrecked everyone over these 17 seasons. Dominating the NFC and the AFC overall, most of the time even at a greater clip than the AFC East.



There have been multiple analysis done over the years, here is one from last year.



Not saying the AFC East is like the AFC North or some great top to bottom division, but leaning on the division as a reason for the Patriots success has been disproved to be a major contributor.



the end summarizes nicely:



Quote: The AFC East is not that bad. The Patriots are just annually that good.





By looking it their intra-division record as do the Patriots beat them because the Patriots are so good or because the Bills, Jets, and Dolphins were so bad.

Sagarin rankings (for one) put the AFC East middle of the pack (at worst) most years and during that time the Dolphins and Jets have multiple playoff appearances (Jets two AFC CG appearances).

But the biggest "tell" is the Patriots out of division record and even more out of conference record.

they wrecked everyone over these 17 seasons. Dominating the NFC and the AFC overall, most of the time even at a greater clip than the AFC East.

There have been multiple analysis done over the years, here is one from last year.

Not saying the AFC East is like the AFC North or some great top to bottom division, but leaning on the division as a reason for the Patriots success has been disproved to be a major contributor.

the end summarizes nicely:

The AFC East is not that bad. The Patriots are just annually that good.

- ( Link - ( New Window

weakness argument has been debunked many times by many sources.

yet still people want to lean on it.



yet still people want to lean on it.



Not debunked at all actually. Take your metrics and spin ‘em around but then please name the last legit franchise QB in the AFC East. Off the top of my head I have to say Jim Kelly. How about we talk coaches? Gotta go back to the Bills there too I think with ol’ Marv who lost four Supes.



Not debunked at all actually. Take your metrics and spin 'em around but then please name the last legit franchise QB in the AFC East. Off the top of my head I have to say Jim Kelly. How about we talk coaches? Gotta go back to the Bills there too I think with ol' Marv who lost four Supes.

Regardless, the entire second part of my post was a joke and bait on a hook. Fish on!

Quote: In comment 13812381 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





weakness argument has been debunked many times by many sources.



yet still people want to lean on it.







Not debunked at all actually. Take your metrics and spin 'em around but then please name the last legit franchise QB in the AFC East. Off the top of my head I have to say Jim Kelly. How about we talk coaches? Gotta go back to the Bills there too I think with ol' Marv who lost four Supes.

Regardless, the entire second part of my post was a joke and bait on a hook. Fish on!



Regardless, the entire second part of my post was a joke and bait on a hook. Fish on!



I was replying to Steve L, so glad you think your post was so joke worthy and you got a fish. Congratulations. Glad I don't fish with you.



I was replying to Steve L, so glad you think your post was so joke worthy and you got a fish. Congratulations. Glad I don't fish with you.

you're so smooth and sneaky. You're the best.

Quote: Their greatest contribution to the game has been to provide the blueprint for how to build a team in the modern NFL. They haven't been perfect, but they're far better than everyone else at understanding that it's not only about who is on the roster, but when they are. The Patriots understand better than anyone how to get into the sweet spot of a player's career arc...that time when he is performing near peak level but making less than his peak money.



They also understand how to construct roster depth, and how to specialize a player's role towards his strengths and away from his weaknesses.



And maybe the most fundamental aspect of all: no one is above the team. All players are fungible.



Saying it has merely been the fortunate overlap of a great coach and great quarterback is a simplistic view. There's a deeper reason the Patriots succeed.



But would the Patriots be as consistently good as they are without Brady and Belichick? Look at their drafts during their run -- they've whiffed on an awful lot of players. We keep hearing about the "Patriot Way" but none of the execs and coaches who have moved on to other gigs have come close to the same success--because they don't have Belichick and Brady. Subtract those two, and how far would they get with their above-average, good-value players?



But would the Patriots be as consistently good as they are without Brady and Belichick? Look at their drafts during their run -- they've whiffed on an awful lot of players. We keep hearing about the "Patriot Way" but none of the execs and coaches who have moved on to other gigs have come close to the same success--because they don't have Belichick and Brady. Subtract those two, and how far would they get with their above-average, good-value players?

I think teams have taken a while to adapt to the salary cap era, but I don't think the path to success in the NFL has changed all that much. You can have a Cinderella team or two, but the consistently successful squads have stability at QB and coach. The Pats have the best at both positions.

If they win Sunday Canton : 1/30/2018 1:46 pm : link The losses by Eli and the Giants, will only cement Eli and our organization's legacy further, when all said and done, twenty years from now.

Like Childbirth Rafflee : 1/30/2018 1:48 pm : link The Pat's Dynasty is Like Childbirth....I've seen it several times, but I still don't believe it's possible.

The Pats* FirstBallotEli : 1/30/2018 1:48 pm : link Will be remembered as a team that dominated* the league, went to super bowl* after super bowl*, with the greatest* QB and the greatest* coach of all time... and a fuck ton of asterisks



Their trophy case may be slightly bigger than ours.. but ours is a hell of a lot cleaner

DieHard Go Terps : 1/30/2018 1:51 pm : link I think Belichick is the genius behind the whole thing. Brady is an all-timer, but I still think Belichick wins Super Bowls in New England if he'd drafted someone else. He's the guy we should be learning from, like the other innovators before him like Paul Brown and Tom Landry.

Quote: In comment 13812358 mgreenie03 said:





Quote:





They are and have been the best team in an era of poor quality football.



IMO, there's a lot of sour grapes to this. There have never been better athletes in football, there have never been more complex and creative schemes.

Not sour grapes, I've been very disappointed with the quality of pro football for years. I don't want better athletes playing football, I want better football players playing football. Do you consider Brady to be a great athlete or a great football player?

Why Doomster : 1/30/2018 1:54 pm : link They will be remembered more fondly

djm : 1:13 pm : link : reply

Best dynasty in NFL history. Couldn't beat Eli.



Is it that they couldn't beat Eli?



It was the defenses as much as Eli that won those SB's.....as well as the clock......



Quote: In comment 13812409 Bill L said:





Quote:





In comment 13812358 mgreenie03 said:





Quote:





They are and have been the best team in an era of poor quality football.



IMO, there's a lot of sour grapes to this. There have never been better athletes in football, there have never been more complex and creative schemes.





Not sour grapes, I've been very disappointed with the quality of pro football for years. I don't want better athletes playing football, I want better football players playing football. Do you consider Brady to be a great athlete or a great football player?



I mean in fairness QBs don't need to be freak athletes.. cornerbacks on the other hand.. good luck doing what they do without God-tier physical gifts

Quote: In comment 13812409 Bill L said:





Quote:





In comment 13812358 mgreenie03 said:





Quote:





They are and have been the best team in an era of poor quality football.



IMO, there's a lot of sour grapes to this. There have never been better athletes in football, there have never been more complex and creative schemes.





A great football player. He's an exception to my point.

I think Belichick is the genius behind the whole thing. Brady is an all-timer, but I still think Belichick wins Super Bowls in New England if he'd drafted someone else. He's the guy we should be learning from, like the other innovators before him like Paul Brown and Tom Landry.



No argument on Belichick -- what he's been able to do with Cassel, Jacoby Brissett, et al. is remarkable. But the fact remains that he's only won Super Bowls when #12 is under center. You can argue about who's more valuable, but I don't think either of them enjoys the same success without the other.

I think Belichick is the genius behind the whole thing. Brady is an all-timer, but I still think Belichick wins Super Bowls in New England if he'd drafted someone else. He's the guy we should be learning from, like the other innovators before him like Paul Brown and Tom Landry.



I also don't think Brady turned into the top three NFL QB, all-time QB until after their first three. Maybe in 2005, but not when they won the first two, IMO.

Sorry pj trueblueinpw : 1/30/2018 1:56 pm : link Thought we were having fun.

RE: They will be remembered more fondly FStubbs : 1/30/2018 1:57 pm : link

Quote: Than any dynasty in NFL history. And they should be. With the said I think their super bowl losses to the Giants will be magnified due to the size and scope of the super bowl itself and the dramatics of each game's 4th quarter.



Other great teams of the past rarely if ever lost in the super bowl. Joe montana's niners didn't. The steel curtain didn't. Troy aikman's cowboys didn't lose either. But Tom Brady did lose and they could have gone undefeated. Then that same team beat them again four years later.



No one will remember the pats playoff losses. But the Brady belichick super bowl losses will be fun and bold typed reminders for nyg fans that they couldn't beat Eli.



Best dynasty in NFL history. Couldn't beat Eli.



Ps-- these pats teams aren't even close to the best or most dominant teams ever but that's because of the NFL era we are watching today. Less depth etc.



Can't beat Eli won't matter as much if they can't beat Nick Foles either.



Can't beat Eli won't matter as much if they can't beat Nick Foles either.

Don't understand how any Giants fan can be rooting against the Pats this Sunday.

Quote: In comment 13812461 mgreenie03 said:





Quote:





In comment 13812409 Bill L said:





Quote:





In comment 13812358 mgreenie03 said:





Quote:





They are and have been the best team in an era of poor quality football.



IMO, there's a lot of sour grapes to this. There have never been better athletes in football, there have never been more complex and creative schemes.





Not sour grapes, I've been very disappointed with the quality of pro football for years. I don't want better athletes playing football, I want better football players playing football. Do you consider Brady to be a great athlete or a great football player?







I mean in fairness QBs don't need to be freak athletes.. cornerbacks on the other hand.. good luck doing what they do without God-tier physical gifts



I would disagree. You can know all the plays and be able to break down a defense on any given play, but if you can't fit that ball through the tiny windows the NFL gives you ...

Quote: They will be remembered more fondly

djm : 1:13 pm : link : reply

Best dynasty in NFL history. Couldn't beat Eli.



Is it that they couldn't beat Eli?



It was the defenses as much as Eli that won those SB's.....as well as the clock......



In 2011-12 the defense was ranked like 31st or 32nd in the league, despite playing well when they got their they didn't really deserve to be their, Eli single handedly carried them (no run game or oline to help him either) all the way there



In 2011-12 the defense was ranked like 31st or 32nd in the league, despite playing well when they got their they didn't really deserve to be their, Eli single handedly carried them (no run game or oline to help him either) all the way there

The unit put together a few nice games, which is the absolute least you can expect from any unit in the NFL even if they are the worst in the league, which they pretty much were but fortunately enough their few good showings happened to come at the right time

Quote:

I also don't think Brady turned into the top three NFL QB, all-time QB until after their first three. Maybe in 2005, but not when they won the first two, IMO.



I agree -- and it often happens for great coach/QB combos. Joe Montana was very good in his first Super Bowl run but he didn't become truly great until later. Bill Walsh and Belichick are clearly the linchpin to their teams' successes, but I think we tend to underrate the importance of key players. Did Walsh win a Super Bowl with Jeff Kemp at QB? Did Belichick make the playoffs when Cassel was starting?

.... BrettNYG10 : 1/30/2018 2:04 pm : link DieHard, that's a good point. 2011 Eli was also much better than 2007 Eli. I tend to give BB a bit more credit than Brady, but I don't think five (and maybe six, or more) happens if Brady isn't there.

Thought we were having fun.



we probably are, my fault.

history is generally kind.... BillKo : 1/30/2018 2:07 pm : link ....in post analysis.



The Pats' dynasty is one of the best, led by a great QB/HC combination.



But you'll have those conspiracy theorists that will always bring up their cheating, with some of it clearly legit.



I will say the Pats need a SB blowout win to really make their mark...how about this weekend Bill and Tom??? :)

As the team that Beer Man : 1/30/2018 2:13 pm : link Couldn't beat the NY Giants in the SB

they will be remembered as a team markky : 1/30/2018 2:14 pm : link that lost almost all of their fans once the GOAT QB and HC retired.

saying it's because of the divison is horse shit and short changes Victor in CT : 1/30/2018 2:17 pm : link their achievment. They play well above .700 against the rest of the league too.

that lost almost all of their fans once the GOAT QB and HC retired.



Bahaha, so true!

their achievment. They play well above .700 against the rest of the league too.



I mean it probably is to some degree worth noting they played in the absolute worst division, throughout this entire era 3 teams combined could not come up with a single franchise QB.. that's pitiful, pats cake walked to a division championship pretty much every year



And this year they got a free ticket to the super bowl by getting by miles the easiest playoff schedule I have ever seen



Beat the TENNESSEE TITANS and the JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS and youre in the super bowl.. wow, and now to top it off they get to play against a back up QB in the super bowl



Easiest run in history and nothing comes close, the whole league was kinda trash this year and I said way way earlier in the season the pats would default a super bowl win this year, everyone was saying they're showing kink in their armor and blah blah blah this year except they were overlooking the fact that there was no truly great team in the league to compete with them



I mean it probably is to some degree worth noting they played in the absolute worst division, throughout this entire era 3 teams combined could not come up with a single franchise QB.. that's pitiful, pats cake walked to a division championship pretty much every year

And this year they got a free ticket to the super bowl by getting by miles the easiest playoff schedule I have ever seen

Beat the TENNESSEE TITANS and the JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS and youre in the super bowl.. wow, and now to top it off they get to play against a back up QB in the super bowl

Easiest run in history and nothing comes close, the whole league was kinda trash this year and I said way way earlier in the season the pats would default a super bowl win this year, everyone was saying they're showing kink in their armor and bl

Quote: In comment 13812524 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





their achievment. They play well above .700 against the rest of the league too.







I mean it probably is to some degree worth noting they played in the absolute worst division, throughout this entire era 3 teams combined could not come up with a single franchise QB.. that's pitiful, pats cake walked to a division championship pretty much every year



And this year they got a free ticket to the super bowl by getting by miles the easiest playoff schedule I have ever seen



Beat the TENNESSEE TITANS and the JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS and youre in the super bowl.. wow, and now to top it off they get to play against a back up QB in the super bowl



Easiest run in history and nothing comes close, the whole league was kinda trash this year and I said way way earlier in the season the pats would default a super bowl win this year, everyone was saying they're showing kink in their armor and blah blah blah this year except they were overlooking the fact that there was no truly great team in the league to compete with them



Eagles stood the best shot, but no way is Foles beating out Brady in the SB



So? Is it their fault PIT couldn't win at home? Nor the Chiefs? You beat who they put it front of you. Seems to me that JAX gave them all they could handle. The jealousy shit is reidiculous. In comment 13812546 FirstBallotEli said:So? Is it their fault PIT couldn't win at home? Nor the Chiefs? You beat who they put it front of you. Seems to me that JAX gave them all they could handle. The jealousy shit is reidiculous.

Quote: In comment 13812303 BestFeature said:





Quote:





of best dynasties you have to look at it holistically? No one will take away their Super Bowls due to lower than expected margins of victory but when analyzing history on the level of best of the best shouldn't things like that be taken into account?





BestFeature... perhaps you did not put your best foot forward with your opening post. I find your close call Super Bowl wins to be a non-starter. Sounds like you're trying to minimize the achievements of the greatest dynasty in the history of football... one that Giants fans can only drool over.



I'm not at all. I just think that looking at things holistically is the way to go if you're analyzing NFL history. What's wrong with having a discussion about one aspect of their run that wasn't as dominating as it could be? Did the Niners having the greatest margin of victory in SB history (I believe) against the Broncos and another dominating performance against the Chargers bumps up the team and the players in terms of perception? What's wrong with going into more detail in analysis? Yes winning is all that matters but is it so outlandish to say that a team that wins by 45 all things being equal was better than a team that wins by 3? In comment 13812337 M.S. said:I'm not at all. I just think that looking at things holistically is the way to go if you're analyzing NFL history. What's wrong with having a discussion about one aspect of their run that wasn't as dominating as it could be? Did the Niners having the greatest margin of victory in SB history (I believe) against the Broncos and another dominating performance against the Chargers bumps up the team and the players in terms of perception? What's wrong with going into more detail in analysis? Yes winning is all that matters but is it so outlandish to say that a team that wins by 45 all things being equal was better than a team that wins by 3?

Quote: In comment 13812546 FirstBallotEli said:





Quote:





In comment 13812524 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





their achievment. They play well above .700 against the rest of the league too.







I mean it probably is to some degree worth noting they played in the absolute worst division, throughout this entire era 3 teams combined could not come up with a single franchise QB.. that's pitiful, pats cake walked to a division championship pretty much every year



And this year they got a free ticket to the super bowl by getting by miles the easiest playoff schedule I have ever seen



Beat the TENNESSEE TITANS and the JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS and youre in the super bowl.. wow, and now to top it off they get to play against a back up QB in the super bowl



Easiest run in history and nothing comes close, the whole league was kinda trash this year and I said way way earlier in the season the pats would default a super bowl win this year, everyone was saying they're showing kink in their armor and blah blah blah this year except they were overlooking the fact that there was no truly great team in the league to compete with them



Eagles stood the best shot, but no way is Foles beating out Brady in the SB







So? Is it their fault PIT couldn't win at home? Nor the Chiefs? You beat who they put it front of you. Seems to me that JAX gave them all they could handle. The jealousy shit is reidiculous.



Totally fair to say, especially the part about PIT.. the jags never stood a shot at actually winning though, I called that comeback early in the 3rd quarter, you could see the pats started to figure them out



Not jealous at all, I've already gotten memories that when I was a kid I never would have dreamed of, that'd be like a millionaire being jealous of a billionaire, what do I care I'm still living way beyond comfortably lol



These are emotionless observations



Notice other sports dynasties like the old Yankees, steelers, niners, cowboys, Lakers, Celtics, bulls don't have the general populous trying to poke a million holes in their legacy.. there's a reason for that and that rules out the jealousy/hater factor In comment 13812558 Victor in CT said:Totally fair to say, especially the part about PIT.. the jags never stood a shot at actually winning though, I called that comeback early in the 3rd quarter, you could see the pats started to figure them outNot jealous at all, I've already gotten memories that when I was a kid I never would have dreamed of, that'd be like a millionaire being jealous of a billionaire, what do I care I'm still living way beyond comfortably lolThese are emotionless observationsNotice other sports dynasties like the old Yankees, steelers, niners, cowboys, Lakers, Celtics, bulls don't have the general populous trying to poke a million holes in their legacy.. there's a reason for that and that rules out the jealousy/hater factor

Heard an interview with Willie McGinest Giantfan in skinland : 1/30/2018 4:29 pm : link talking about the Patriots approach to opponents/margin of victory.



He said basically, Belichick's approach with them (outside of maybe the 2007 season) was we're not trying to blow teams out. We're just trying to beat them. Specifically, their mindset was that they were going to play mistake free football. If you wanted to beat them, you would have to as well. If you didn't, you may hang close, but you will lose in the end.



It sounds so simple, but when you stop and look at how they have gone about their business for so long, its so clear that this is what the Patriots approach is all about. They don't care that they've won every Superbowl by less than a touchdown. That's exactly what they went in to every game trying to accomplish. Keep it close and wait for the other team to blink.

Quote: as a great team that overachieved by regularly stretching the limits of the rules and/or blatantly cheating. SpyGate and the destruction of evidence alone puts a big fat asterisk next to their name for a few SB wins before they were found out. We will likely never know the full extent of their shenanigans.



They were great, no doubt, but it wasn't always a level playing field.



This constant thing about them cheating is just so old and tired now. What it does is shine the spotlight on fans who have no idea about what it takes to win in football. This is not like cheating in a game of Monopoly or poker. If anyone thinks that getting caught filming one practice and having ONE pound of air less in a football was the difference in any game AND is the reason why the Pats have been so dominant... then you should just go find some other hobby. In comment 13812256 Gap92 said:This constant thing about them cheating is just so old and tired now. What it does is shine the spotlight on fans who have no idea about what it takes to win in football. This is not like cheating in a game of Monopoly or poker. If anyone thinks that getting caught filming one practice and having ONE pound of air less in a football was the difference in any game AND is the reason why the Pats have been so dominant... then you should just go find some other hobby.

Quote: In comment 13812256 Gap92 said:





Quote:





as a great team that overachieved by regularly stretching the limits of the rules and/or blatantly cheating. SpyGate and the destruction of evidence alone puts a big fat asterisk next to their name for a few SB wins before they were found out. We will likely never know the full extent of their shenanigans.



They were great, no doubt, but it wasn't always a level playing field.







This constant thing about them cheating is just so old and tired now. What it does is shine the spotlight on fans who have no idea about what it takes to win in football. This is not like cheating in a game of Monopoly or poker. If anyone thinks that getting caught filming one practice and having ONE pound of air less in a football was the difference in any game AND is the reason why the Pats have been so dominant... then you should just go find some other hobby.



BRAVO EricJ!!! Perfectly said. In comment 13812755 EricJ said:BRAVO EricJ!!! Perfectly said.

Quote: In comment 13812284 old man said:





Quote:





Of football.





They're 22 short of that.



Lmao yup, not even close



The Yankees have dominated baseball unlike any other sports team in the world for 100 fuckin years



The patriots weren't shit up until 15 years ago In comment 13812740 Gatorade Dunk said:Lmao yup, not even closeThe Yankees have dominated baseball unlike any other sports team in the world for 100 fuckin yearsThe patriots weren't shit up until 15 years ago

Quote:



Lmao yup, not even close



The Yankees have dominated baseball unlike any other sports team in the world for 100 fuckin years



The patriots weren't shit up until 15 years ago



True, but doing it in the NFL under the new free agency rules and salary cap does make it pretty impressive to be so dominant during a time when you could not just BUY a championship. Not taking anything away from the Yankees but (and I dont know all of the specifics) but I think the majority of the Yankees dominance was done during a time when you could just "collect" players. No? I am not a baseball history buff.. In comment 13812759 FirstBallotEli said:True, but doing it in the NFL under the new free agency rules and salary cap does make it pretty impressive to be so dominant during a time when you could not just BUY a championship. Not taking anything away from the Yankees but (and I dont know all of the specifics) but I think the majority of the Yankees dominance was done during a time when you could just "collect" players. No? I am not a baseball history buff..

History needs to put an asterisk NikkiMac : 1/30/2018 5:18 pm : link Somewhere because it didn’t hurt that they have had little competition in the AFCEast almost guaranteed for 6 wins and a division championship every year all they had to do was go 6-4 the rest of the way pretty much every year,I’m not taking anything away from the Pats but other divisions were much harder it’s only now that the division is getting better.As bad as the NFC east may be or have been never has it been as futile as the AFCEast has been so imo give them an asterisk.

If you Mr. Nickels : 1/30/2018 5:20 pm : link look at the Super Bowls they could have should have lost you have to look at the ones they could have should have won as well including both of our miracle wins. You also can look at the years when they missed out for whatever reason. They are without a doubt the best team of all time.

GOAT coach PaulBlakeTSU : 1/30/2018 5:30 pm : link developing a 6th rounder into one of the best quarterbacks ever. A period of sustained success unmatched by any franchise ever. And the franchise did it during an era of total parity.



No one will care about the margins or the accusations of cheating.

Quote: In comment 13812524 Victor in CT said:





Quote:



Eagles stood the best shot, but no way is Foles beating out Brady in the SB



Look at Foles' stats against the vaunted Vikings defense. The Eagles defense is relentless and will pressure Brady without having to blitz. That is how the Giants beat them twice. My money is on the Eagles. In comment 13812546 FirstBallotEli said:Look at Foles' stats against the vaunted Vikings defense. The Eagles defense is relentless and will pressure Brady without having to blitz. That is how the Giants beat them twice. My money is on the Eagles.