Hal Hunter is the Giants new OL Coach Big Rick in FL : 1/30/2018 12:59 pm Per Alex Marvez & Sporting News.

OL coach for Chargers during Norv Turner era DieHard : 1/30/2018 1:02 pm : link Shurmur probably has some familiarity with him through Turner.

Hunter Mike in NY : 1/30/2018 1:02 pm : link Was also Assistant OL coach in Indy before he went to Cleveland. Gary Emanuel, new DL coach, was also on that same staff

He's BigBlueinDE : 1/30/2018 1:10 pm : link got his work cut out for him. Also, he was an OC in San Diego I think which is a plus.

So, have I missed something? We don't have an OC yet... however, we are hiring offensive position coaches that the OC would have input on..



So, we must have our OC, but they are still coaching... so it’s gotta be DeFill right?

Does anyone know if any of the offensive position coaches hired or retained have a history with DeFill or Duce?



Before he was formally announced, we were told that Shurmur was Ivan15 : 1/30/2018 1:19 pm : link So ready that he already had commitments from prospective assistants.



It isn’t looking like that to me. And at least 2 HCs haven’t been announced yet.

Why not? Who did you want?

Hunter was fired in Indy BobR in Durham : 1/30/2018 1:20 pm : link when Pagano purged his staff after 2016 season. Reason was that the OL didn't progress. Anyone have insight into the Colts OL personnel and stats. From the little I've read, they had revolving personnel at C, RG, and RT due to injuries (Hunter may feel right at home here) and Castonzo and Mewhort on the left side. Did they have any good talent?

Unimpressive Resume old man : 1/30/2018 1:20 pm : link Lots of short (1-3 year) stints as OL coach, very similar in that regard to his fathers career (minus his fathers HC career).

Not prejudging, just that with that AND out of football in 2017, just seems a meh hire.

That said, I hope he does a great job fitting players and scheme together to let us score 30-40 each game with the weapons Reese left us( the very small upside of ignoring OL and LB).



The assistant OL coach for the Colts who stunk, then left the browns after one year, then out of the league. Not exactly an up and comer.



Good luck to him Peppers : 1/30/2018 1:26 pm : link Lots of experience but hasn't fared to well recently.

No clue why people think Duce Big Rick in FL : 1/30/2018 1:29 pm : link Our HC specifically said he wanted an OC that had experience working with a QB.



Out beat writers are the only people mentioning Duce. Which they've yet to break a single hire since Gettleman has been here. From the GM, to the HC, to DC & position coaches. The news has all been broken by non Giants writers.

The guy was out of the league last year. What took so long to announce Ivan15 : 1/30/2018 1:32 pm : link Was he on safari or in Antarctica?

It is quite possible Shurmur already has an OC LI NHB : 1/30/2018 1:38 pm : link and the news has just not hit the media yet.

They must know who the OC is going to be. Probably from the Eagles. Blue21 : 1/30/2018 1:39 pm : link Can't believe they would be doing these hirings without the OC approving.

The OC is either jeff57 : 1/30/2018 1:41 pm : link DeFillipo or Staley, or Stefanski, who's waiting to see if he becomes the Vikings OC.

And how did the Doomster : 1/30/2018 1:48 pm : link Solari choice look? BBI was falling all over themselves when we got him, and he sucked!

Got to be DeFillipo. I doubt Duce. Stefanski wouldn't Blue21 : 1/30/2018 1:54 pm : link be oking Line coaches if he was still considering another gig and I gotta believe these choices are being run by the new OC. Plus DeFillipo has a great deal of QB coaching experience and New York Giants past ties. We should know by this time next week if it doesn't leak beforehand.

Shurmur said some guys are still coaching arniefez : 1/30/2018 1:57 pm : link when he was asked about filling out the staff after his press conference.



"There's other guys we're looking at outside the building that are, No. 1, career coaches, outstanding teachers, communicators. So we're looking for those type people. Some of them are currently not quite available, but we'll make sure we get a staff full of guys that can inspire our players."

So if this guy was out of football UberAlias : 1/30/2018 2:03 pm : link Why did it take so long to hire him? Most likely their top choice got away?

His main NFL stop in SD is interesting - 6 good years and promo to OC Eric on Li : 1/30/2018 2:07 pm : link which is a relatively rare feat for OL coaches. Over those 7 years the Chargers won their division 4 times and came in 2nd twice. They were a top 5 offense every year except 1 (Turner's final year). So they were a winning team.



In terms of personnel, those years were the tail end of LDT and then the beginning of the Ryan Matthews era. Their OL mainstays over those years were:

LT Marcus McNeil (2nd round pick in '06, made pro bowl first 2 years)

LG Kris Dielman (undrafted in '03, made pro bowl each year '07-10)

C Nick Hardwick (3rd round pick in '04, made pro bowl in '06)

RG Luis Vazquez (3rd round pick in '09, made pro bowl in '13)

RT Jeromey Clary (6th round pick in '06)



Will dive into his other stops shortly. I'm pretty sure CLE had a solid OL when Shurmur was there. In Indy I know they did a terrible job surround Luck with good personnel and had a few bad draft picks.

Why do people think the offensive position coaches haven't ZogZerg : 1/30/2018 2:10 pm : link been "approved" by our OC?



And, given our new HC was an OC, I think he would get the main say on any Offensive position coaches anyway.

Without good lineman GiantsRage2007 : 1/30/2018 2:14 pm : link The coach can only do so much



We had Flaherty and Solari, both with excellent resumes, and they couldn't do much with what they had here..



Solari really at all and Flaherty from 2013-2015

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/30/2018 2:24 pm : : 1/30/2018 2:24 pm : link 2018-Present: Offensive Line Coach, New York Giants

2016: Offensive Line Coach, Cleveland Browns

2015: Offensive Line Coach, Indianapolis Colts

2013-2014: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Indianapolis Colts

2012: Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach, San Diego Chargers

2007-2011: Offensive Line Coach, San Diego Chargers

2006: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, San Diego Chargers

2002-2005: Offensive Line Coach, University of North Carolina

2000-2001: Offensive Coordinator, Indiana University

1999: Assistant Head Coach/Interim Head Coach, Louisiana State University

1995-1998: Offensive Line Coach, Louisiana State University

1994: Offensive Line Coach, Vanderbilt University

1991-1993: Offensive Tackles/Tight Ends Coach, Vanderbilt University

1987-1990: Offensive Line Coach, University of Akron

1986: Offensive Line Coach, Indiana University of Pennsylvania

1985: Offensive Line Coach, Columbia University

1983-1984: Offensive Line Coach, University of Pittsburgh

1982: Outside Linebackers Coach/Strength Coach, College of William and Mary

Born July 8, 1959

Holy shit idiotsavant : 1/30/2018 2:34 pm : link I guess when they said 'don't decorate your desk" they weren't kidding.



This guy's rarely lived in the same place for more than a few years since before half you nubbins were born.



I will say one thing, the efforts been there...let's get this bitch a ring!

On the surface this is an uninspiring hire... Torrag : 1/30/2018 2:43 pm : link ...for what right now is a critical position group in flux for the Giants. That said it's now a wait and see how he does kind of deal. Was hoping for perhaps someone more high profile.

never heard of him. doesn't mean he's bad or good, just unknown. Victor in CT : 1/30/2018 2:53 pm : link Solari was a hot name he he didn't do so hot. I think the offensive and blocking schemes will have a lot to do with how much or if the OL improves

One of the greatest OL coaches of all time had the same initials Milton : 1/30/2018 2:57 pm : link So he has that going for him!

U of Akron - 4 years

Vanderbilt - 4 years

LSU - 5 years

Indiana - 2 years

U of North Carolina - 4 years

Chargers - 7 years

Colts - 3 years

Browns - 1 year



The reason he paesan98 : 1/30/2018 3:05 pm : link was at IU for only two years may have more to do with the fact that IU's head coach, Cam Cameron, left after 2001 to go to the Chargers. It's likely that the new head coach at IU just brought his own people in.

I'm sure he's an excellent coach Milton : 1/30/2018 3:09 pm : link I think the OL coach is the most important position coach on a team (which is why you so often see them with the added title of assistant head coach) and given the poor play of our OL and the emphasis that both Gettleman and Shurmur have placed on the OL, you gotta believe Hunter was a highly scrutinized choice with tons of due diligence involved. But it does make it all the more curious re: why was this guy out of football last year if he is so special (he's not some youngster, he's been around awhile)? And what took them so long (it's not like he had previous commitments, at least not to football)?



My best guess is that he showed up at Senior Bowl practices looking for a job and he impressed Gettleman and Shurmur.

A corpse would be an improvement EricJ : 1/30/2018 3:18 pm : link for this team. Don't knock the guy yet. He DOES have a lot of coaching experience.

... HitSquad : 1/30/2018 3:30 pm : link This also leads me to believe that John Greco will be brought back. He played under both Hunter and Shurmur and is a underrated player. He's a good veteran presence who knows the system and he won't cost a lot of money to re-sign.

Gotta love this board UConn4523 : 1/30/2018 4:28 pm : link if we aren’t getting Belichick as our OLine coach it’s a failure.

I am amazed that joeinpa : 1/30/2018 4:40 pm : link So many know enough about the coaches around the NFL that they are able to formulate a strong opinion on the hire.



I suspect though that most opinions are based on a quick google check, which in my opinion is not all that revealing about a man s career.





It will be a very simple equation for Hal Hunter... M.S. : 1/30/2018 5:06 pm : link

...move this O-line into the middle of the pack, and the Giants win 8 games (or more) next season.



Make no progress from 2017 and we're drafting again in the Top 3 in 2019.

I'm all for letting a guy pick his own staff Rflairr : 1/30/2018 5:25 pm : link But I really was expecting a better name than this for OL coach. Especially since that Indy OL use to get Luck killed. But we'll see.

2007-7th 1,474 LDT

2008-20th 1,110 LDT

2009-31st 790 LDT

2010-15th 735 Mike Tolbert

2011-16th 1,091 Ryan Matthews

2012-27th 707 Ryan Matthews



Note that with a still productive albeit aging LDT, the running game was fine in 2007, then fell off a cliff as LDT finished up in 2009 and was replaced by Ryan Matthews in 2010. What does it mean? You need a good RB to make an OL coach look smart, he had one for a year and then some. The big takeaway is that he was Turner's OL coach so clearly Shurmur wants to implement that running game style.



. arcarsenal : 1/30/2018 5:27 pm : link If we're going to be running something closer to Air Coryell, we better make those hog mollies up front priority numero uno...

As others have said, both Flaherty and Solari were well respected coaches and couldn't get the job done with this bunch of untalented linemen. Get better talent and players that can take coaching and I think that any of these guys would do fine.



Great post Joey. idiotsavant : 1/30/2018 6:37 pm : link Makes sense. Someone called it a power spread. Some outside run stuff but maybe with pulling guards etc. Maybe a split second slower to the line than classic outside zone? But sounds like it could be effective with the right crew. Deep throws in the mix.



One big bruiser back and one speedy scat back. Sproles type.





Minnesota ran a fairly high percentage of zone runs Ten Ton Hammer : 1/30/2018 7:28 pm : link I wonder how that may change what the team is looking for in terms of lineman talent. I haven't seen any numbers on whatever the hell was being run here the last few years.

Experienced jbeintherockies : 1/30/2018 7:50 pm : link



As Joey pointed out, the hire makes a lot of sense from Shurmur's POV. Hunter was with Norv Turner in San Diego. Shurmur worked with Turner while in Minnesota. I'm sure Turner's offense has influenced Shurmur's playbook. Based on what I have read, it sounds like Turner used the power/gap run blocking scheme while in San Diego:



https://www.boltsfromtheblue.com/2013/1/31/3937508/are-the-san-diego-chargers-switching-to-a-zone-blocking-scheme



http://www.steelersdepot.com/2013/01/steelers-should-consider-hiring-hal-hunter-jr-as-their-next-offensive-line-coach/



This next article is the Browns in 2016. You can see both power/gap (most videos) and zone blocking (1 video under Vision/Decisiveness section) schemes getting executed:



http://waitingfornextyear.com/2016/10/browns-film-room-isaiah-crowell/





Hal Hunter Jr. has a lot of experience. He has successfully coached both power/gap and outside zone/stretch run blocking schemes. That is really good because it means the Giants could do either or both, depending on what they are good at.As Joey pointed out, the hire makes a lot of sense from Shurmur's POV. Hunter was with Norv Turner in San Diego. Shurmur worked with Turner while in Minnesota. I'm sure Turner's offense has influenced Shurmur's playbook. Based on what I have read, it sounds like Turner used the power/gap run blocking scheme while in San Diego:This next article is the Browns in 2016. You can see both power/gap (most videos) and zone blocking (1 video under Vision/Decisiveness section) schemes getting executed:

Players we need players DavidinBMNY : 1/30/2018 8:00 pm : link I agree with other posters. We need to upgrade the talent and attitude and get a cohesive not a devise OL group.



A coach can only do so much.

The trouble with the offiensive has been mostly technique Elite Mobster #32 : 1/30/2018 9:23 pm : link I thought they allowed the Defensive players to get under their pads and lean in.



It seems like other teams like the Packers and Minnesota kept more of a stiff arms technique and consistently did not allow the defenders to lay onto them.



I think with the new coach we'll see obvious improvement in run and pass blocking philosophy.



Giants just have bad technique!



Another swing and a miss for Slade... Damon : 1/30/2018 9:52 pm : link So much for Sparano.

Shurmur blueblood : 1/30/2018 10:00 pm : link knows what he wants. He knows what he needs to teach his system.



From all I have read Shurmur has taken elements of Andy Reid WCO, Chip Kelly's spread and Norv Turner's vertical offense and blended them to make his " power spread " offense which is still at its core a WCO but also emphasizes running the ball.





Not knocking the guy UberAlias : 4:06 am : link But if this guy was so high in their list and was out of football, why did it take so long to hire him?

Wasn't Hunter actually out of the country on a mission trip??



I first read this as LatHarv83 : 8:35 am : link “Ha! Hunter is the new Giants OL coach”

Save for the DC hiring RetroJint : 8:59 am : link my visceral feeling about the new coaching staff is one of disappointment . I hope this works out. Like everybody else I will give them a chance and root like hell. It’s liberating to not have to deal with the cult of personality surrounding Spagnuolo, no more hearing from Kim about how much love there is in that locker room for him. So in that sense I’m happy. But this remains a sick roster with an old man at quaterback . Gettleman will have cap space to maneuver but he needs to add so many guys that he will be compelled to find low-cost gems . Tough gig.

The trouble with the offiensive has been mostly technique

Giants just have bad technique!

Elite Mobster #32 : 1/30/2018 9:23 pm : link : reply

Giants just have bad technique!





Bad technique for 6 straight seasons.....who would have thunk it? I guess only the elite can see it....

... Jay on the Island : 9:40 am : link Pat Flaherty and Mike Solari were well respected highly regarded OL coaches and they did nothing over the past 5-6 years. I can't think of one offensive lineman that you can honestly say became good under either man. Now they bring in a lesser known Hal Hunter so let's just see how he does before we start criticizing the guy. This is coming from someone who desperately wanted Russ Grimm or Tony Sparano.



Slade with yet another wrong guarantee on Sparano.

Draft kids who have already proven idiotsavant : 10:01 am : link Have already proven this; that they have learned and integrated some techniques into their game. That they love playing football. Progress in technique.d



Good balance as opposed to that last iota of height, if presented with the choice, that is.





We need ryanmkeane : 10:04 am : link better players who actually are good at playing OL. That'd be a nice start. I'm sure this coach is fine.

