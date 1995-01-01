Eagles OL Lane Johnson says Ell is disrespected

|
|"The guy has two Super Bowl rings and he's treated like Charlie Brown," Johnson said to WFAN's Maggie Gray, via Gray's Twitter. "The guy has two Super Bowl rings and I've never seen somebody so disrespected as Eli Manning. You've won two Super Bowls, but it's what have you done lately?"
|And a lot of people fail it. Nyg fans included .
| About what have you done for me lately.
I also think he reads BBI.
|The numerous times McAdoo and Reese threw Eli under the bus was just weird. His numbers were down last 2 seasons because they couldn't run...
And a lot of people fail it. Nyg fans included .
+1
|to pull for the Eagles! :>)
|And a lot of people fail it. Nyg fans included .
|eyes and ears are covered up in the bbi neighborhood.
| The only people that think hes not just look at completion% and if you can't figure out how completion% is not even close to a viable summarization of a QBs accuracy you should stop watching football cause you have no idea wtf is going on lol
Completion%, TDs, INTs, all that.. are 100% team stats, including the coaches.. I don't know how but so many people don't understand how important winning the playcalling game is and how it effects the STATS of all the players on the field
I'm not gonna get into any Eli debate though cause I'll go on for about 182 paragraphs and I don't have time nor desire to educate all the casuals, let them live in their world of ignorance so they can be laughed at when they try to have a football conversation with someone who's actually been around the game
| The only people that think hes not just look at completion% and if you can't figure out how completion% is not even close to a viable summarization of a QBs accuracy you should stop watching football cause you have no idea wtf is going on lol
Completion%, TDs, INTs, all that.. are 100% team stats, including the coaches.. I don't know how but so many people don't understand how important winning the playcalling game is and how it effects the STATS of all the players on the field
I'm not gonna get into any Eli debate though cause I'll go on for about 182 paragraphs and I don't have time nor desire to educate all the casuals, let them live in their world of ignorance so they can be laughed at when they try to have a football conversation with someone who's actually been around the game
eyes and ears are covered up in the bbi neighborhood.
obviously it’s your schtick. But you never developed any sense of creativity.
|I’m guessing you weren’t huggged enough as a child.
|He's 111-103 with 2 Super Bowl rings. So he's an above average QB prone to doing great things.
|
Knicks immediately signed Rolando Blackman.
Once we watched him D up Jordan, we were like DAYYYYUMMM
The numerous times McAdoo and Reese threw Eli under the bus was just weird. His numbers were down last 2 seasons because they couldn't run...
Can we stop with the myth that poor Eli had no running game last year?
The Giants didn't run the ball as much as they would have liked because in many games they got behind early had to throw it a lot more.
When they did run...
Darkwa 4.4 YPC
Gallman 4.3 YPC
Those YPC averages were better than Zeke (4.1) and Bell (4.0) two of the NFL's top RBs.
The OL didn't pass protect well, but they opened up enough holes in the running game.
This is some cherry picked bullshit. No sane person would look at the Giants and think they have even an average running game.
The OL is trash and has been trash for years.
|He's a hall of fame quarterback. That's what his record says he is
He's 111-103 with 2 Super Bowl rings. So he's an above average QB prone to doing great things.
prone to great moments
The only people that think hes not just look at completion% and if you can't figure out how completion% is not even close to a viable summarization of a QBs accuracy you should stop watching football cause you have no idea wtf is going on lol
Completion%, TDs, INTs, all that.. are 100% team stats, including the coaches.. I don't know how but so many people don't understand how important winning the playcalling game is and how it effects the STATS of all the players on the field
I'm not gonna get into any Eli debate though cause I'll go on for about 182 paragraphs and I don't have time nor desire to educate all the casuals, let them live in their world of ignorance so they can be laughed at when they try to have a football conversation with someone who's actually been around the game
You have to be the worst poster on BBI.
|And a lot of people fail it. Nyg fans included .
|I still hope they get destroyed on Sunday.
| He had two of the greatest throws in the history of the Super Bowl! Nothing lucky about the Tyree throw, which was amazingly accurate. How about the games leading to the playoffs? Parcells was amazed.
I feel confident that 2018 will be one of his best years ever. That will shut some people up.
the numbers only tell part of the story. Running game was awful in ‘17 and has been awful since the end of 2012.
This is some cherry picked bullshit. No sane person would look at the Giants and think they have even an average running game.
The OL is trash and has been trash for years.
| Is most of it comes from the Giant fans.
Some of the abject nonsense we see posted on here disrespecting him is asinine
Is most of it comes from the Giant fans.
Some of the abject nonsense we see posted on here disrespecting him is asinine
Disrespect and understanding the function of time are two very different things. What happened 5-10 years ago is still 5-10 years ago no matter how vivid it seems in your heart and memory.
That's not to say Eli can't still be effective in the right situation, but what some posters consider disrespectful is ridiculous. Put on your big boy pants.
Some of the abject nonsense we see posted on here disrespecting him is asinine
Disrespect and understanding the function of time are two very different things. What happened 5-10 years ago is still 5-10 years ago no matter how vivid it seems in your heart and memory.
That's not to say Eli can't still be effective in the right situation, but what some posters consider disrespectful is ridiculous. Put on your big boy pants.
Some of the abject nonsense we see posted on here disrespecting him is asinine
Disrespect and understanding the function of time are two very different things. What happened 5-10 years ago is still 5-10 years ago no matter how vivid it seems in your heart and memory.
That's not to say Eli can't still be effective in the right situation, but what some posters consider disrespectful is ridiculous. Put on your big boy pants.
Some of the abject nonsense we see posted on here disrespecting him is asinine
Disrespect and understanding the function of time are two very different things. What happened 5-10 years ago is still 5-10 years ago no matter how vivid it seems in your heart and memory.
That's not to say Eli can't still be effective in the right situation, but what some posters consider disrespectful is ridiculous. Put on your big boy pants.
Right..Well that's about as vague of a false equivalency as one could make. I'm not saying any critique is disrespectful and all you need to do is read one game thread (let alone the multitude others during any given week) to see the ones I am talking about.
We even have in this thread where someone claims we had a good running game this season. I mean seriously that is an absurd post to make
Some of the abject nonsense we see posted on here disrespecting him is asinine
Disrespect and understanding the function of time are two very different things. What happened 5-10 years ago is still 5-10 years ago no matter how vivid it seems in your heart and memory.
That's not to say Eli can't still be effective in the right situation, but what some posters consider disrespectful is ridiculous. Put on your big boy pants.
Right..Well that's about as vague of a false equivalency as one could make. I'm not saying any critique is disrespectful and all you need to do is read one game thread (let alone the multitude others during any given week) to see the ones I am talking about.
We even have in this thread where someone claims we had a good running game this season. I mean seriously that is an absurd post to make
Every player is disrespected on game threads every single week. That's insane to use that as your defense for that statement.
Eli gets criticized because quarterbacks on losing teams get a disproportionate amount of the blame in the same way that quarterbacks on winning teams get a disproportionate amount of the credit. That's not disrespect - it happens to every single quarterback in the league and has forever.
Some of the abject nonsense we see posted on here disrespecting him is asinine
Disrespect and understanding the function of time are two very different things. What happened 5-10 years ago is still 5-10 years ago no matter how vivid it seems in your heart and memory.
That's not to say Eli can't still be effective in the right situation, but what some posters consider disrespectful is ridiculous. Put on your big boy pants.
Right..Well that's about as vague of a false equivalency as one could make. I'm not saying any critique is disrespectful and all you need to do is read one game thread (let alone the multitude others during any given week) to see the ones I am talking about.
We even have in this thread where someone claims we had a good running game this season. I mean seriously that is an absurd post to make
Every player is disrespected on game threads every single week. That's insane to use that as your defense for that statement.
Eli gets criticized because quarterbacks on losing teams get a disproportionate amount of the blame in the same way that quarterbacks on winning teams get a disproportionate amount of the credit. That's not disrespect - it happens to every single quarterback in the league and has forever.
Are you kidding me? You claim that the rest of the team is disrespected on a game thread as much as Eli? You honestly can't be serious with that point
|Eli gets criticized because quarterbacks on losing teams get a disproportionate amount of the blame in the same way that quarterbacks on winning teams get a disproportionate amount of the credit. That's not disrespect - it happens to every single quarterback in the league and has forever.
|I'll just keep repeating this, because it's the crux of the point:
Eli gets criticized because quarterbacks on losing teams get a disproportionate amount of the blame in the same way that quarterbacks on winning teams get a disproportionate amount of the credit. That's not disrespect - it happens to every single quarterback in the league and has foever
I'll just keep repeating this, because it's the crux of the point:
Eli gets criticized because quarterbacks on losing teams get a disproportionate amount of the blame in the same way that quarterbacks on winning teams get a disproportionate amount of the credit. That's not disrespect - it happens to every single quarterback in the league and has foever
He's been criticized disproportionately ever since he has been here including the years when he has won Super Bowls. It's been absurd and some of the worst parties doing it are Giants fans
I'll just keep repeating this, because it's the crux of the point:
Eli gets criticized because quarterbacks on losing teams get a disproportionate amount of the blame in the same way that quarterbacks on winning teams get a disproportionate amount of the credit. That's not disrespect - it happens to every single quarterback in the league and has foever
He's been criticized disproportionately ever since he has been here including the years when he has won Super Bowls. It's been absurd and some of the worst parties doing it are Giants fans