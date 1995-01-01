Eagles OL Lane Johnson says Ell is disrespected Sean : 1/30/2018 4:55 pm Quote: "The guy has two Super Bowl rings and he's treated like Charlie Brown," Johnson said to WFAN's Maggie Gray, via Gray's Twitter. "The guy has two Super Bowl rings and I've never seen somebody so disrespected as Eli Manning. You've won two Super Bowls, but it's what have you done lately?"



I agree with him. I’ve heard the helmet catch referred to a “lucky” throw numerous times, but I guess the escape is forgotten.



- ( I agree with him. I’ve heard the helmet catch referred to a “lucky” throw numerous times, but I guess the escape is forgotten. Link - ( New Window

Eli really is the ultimate NFL IQ test djm : 1/30/2018 4:57 pm : link And a lot of people fail it. Nyg fans included .

AW, He's just trying to get more Giant fans MTN-G-man : 1/30/2018 4:59 pm : link to pull for the Eagles! :>)

... 26.2 : 1/30/2018 5:00 pm : link This is a trick. He's trying to get Giants fans to root for them. Don't fall for it. Eagles fans are riotous, cocksucking scumbags and don't deserve nice things.

RE: Eli really is the ultimate NFL IQ test mfsd : 1/30/2018 5:01 pm : link

Quote: And a lot of people fail it. Nyg fans included .



+1 In comment 13812763 djm said:+1

Well, he is right RinR : 1/30/2018 5:02 pm : link About what have you done for me lately.



I also think he reads BBI.

i would agree with Lane Glover : 1/30/2018 5:14 pm : link The numerous times McAdoo and Reese threw Eli under the bus was just weird. His numbers were down last 2 seasons because they couldn't run, and they couldn't protect. This has been gone over ad nauseum, but Eli became shook. Lost confidence, and hurried throws even when he had time. Hopefully the new regime gives Eli a big vote of confidence by not taking a QB at 2. I see the wisdom of taking a QB, but I also see the wisdom of taking Barkley, or trading back to get more picks, and that way they could still go QB, or T, or many other positions.

Eli Archer : 1/30/2018 5:23 pm : link I did not hear the entire interview,but, why is Johnson commenting about Eli?



Could you imagine the Giants in a Super Bowl and their OT talking about Cousins or Dak ?



There was a follow up question about rating of the NFC East QBS,but, that was after Lane’s comment









I’ve heard the helmet catch referred to a “lucky” throw numerous times BillT : 1/30/2018 5:27 pm : link Kills me the lucky throw stuff. Nothing lucky about it unless you don't know what lucky means. Absolutely great work by Eli to get free and find Tyree. Amazing effort and incredible catch by Tyree. Nothing lucky about any of it.

RE: Well, he is right njm : 1/30/2018 5:31 pm : link

Quote: About what have you done for me lately.



I also think he reads BBI.



I think that question could be more appropriately posed to the OL. In comment 13812772 RinR said:I think that question could be more appropriately posed to the OL.

RE: i would agree with Lane Jim in Tampa : 1/30/2018 5:32 pm : link

Quote: The numerous times McAdoo and Reese threw Eli under the bus was just weird. His numbers were down last 2 seasons because they couldn't run...



Can we stop with the myth that poor Eli had no running game last year?



The Giants didn't run the ball as much as they would have liked because in many games they got behind early had to throw it a lot more.



When they did run...



Darkwa 4.4 YPC

Gallman 4.3 YPC



Those YPC averages were better than Zeke (4.1) and Bell (4.0) two of the NFL's top RBs.



The OL didn't pass protect well, but they opened up enough holes in the running game. In comment 13812788 Glover said:Can we stop with the myth that poor Eli had no running game last year?The Giants didn't run the ball as much as they would have liked because in many games they got behind early had to throw it a lot more.When they did run...Darkwa 4.4 YPCGallman 4.3 YPCThose YPC averages were better than Zeke (4.1) and Bell (4.0) two of the NFL's top RBs.The OL didn't pass protect well, but they opened up enough holes in the running game.

RE: RE: Eli really is the ultimate NFL IQ test Rory : 1/30/2018 5:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812763 djm said:





Quote:





And a lot of people fail it. Nyg fans included .







+1



+2 In comment 13812770 mfsd said:+2

Eli’s been pretty inconsistent the past couple seasons, no doubt mfsd : 1/30/2018 5:35 pm : link But the number of people, including a few posters here, who try to use the last couple seasons as evidence he’s essentially sucked his whole career is mind boggling.



I do suspect the dumbing down effect of fantasy football on many fans is part of the equation. Eli hasn’t been good at putting up fantasy football points, therefore he sucks, in the eyes of many.



To wit - I believe the signature game of Eli’s career which best demonstrated his greatness was the 2012 NFC Championship game in San Francisco. His stats were pretty mediocre that day, but anyone who actually watched saw the insane beating he took, the way he kept getting back up after big hits, and the pinpoint accurate throws he made under intense pressure to put the Giants in position to win.

He did this for 300 yards and 2 TDS with no turnovers that day mfsd : 1/30/2018 5:38 pm : link Mediocre isn’t the right description...I think he was about 32 for 58 in passing

people make negative comments cause eli has been mediocre. sundayatone : 1/30/2018 5:38 pm : link thats how it works

Who needs 2 Super Bowls!? Chris684 : 1/30/2018 5:41 pm : link He throws high slants and injured Beckham!



-Random people on BBI

RE: AW, He's just trying to get more Giant fans NoPeanutz : 1/30/2018 5:42 pm : link

Quote: to pull for the Eagles! :>)

He already has near 100% of bbi, it seems. In comment 13812766 MTN-G-man said:He already has near 100% of bbi, it seems.

Maybe if Eli had the tape of the opposing teams practices NoPeanutz : 1/30/2018 5:43 pm : link or the LB signals, he wouldn't need luck.

Eli's accuracy has been problematic for quite a bit of his time . . . TC : 1/30/2018 5:46 pm : link with the Giants, but what he's achieved is often overlooked. How much of that is on many different offensive schemes, WR's and QB coaches we can't know.



Frankly, his ability to be consistently available game after game, and season after season is an enormous accomplishment, especially considering the pounding he's often had to take. Combine that with his ability to read defenses and put his offense in the best position to succeed on a play, and you've got some underrated gifts.



When Gruden was asked if he'd like to coach the Giants, his response was to the effect, yeah, if I can have Eli. Gruden certainly doesn't underestimate his value!



when eli plays qb like a journeymen sundayatone : 1/30/2018 5:47 pm : link eyes and ears are covered up in the bbi neighborhood.

RE: Eli really is the ultimate NFL IQ test FirstBallotEli : 1/30/2018 5:56 pm : link

Quote: And a lot of people fail it. Nyg fans included .



Been saying this for years lol you can tell someone's football IQ exclusively by what they think of Eli



I think this is mostly due to the fact that the casual fans think basic stats are the end all be all, and just don't understand the game has endless variables and those stats lack any sort of context, Eli has never been in a position to put up great stats.. but his individual talent, top 10 all time



Every scout and coach in the league LOVES him as a player, and would have lined up down to the corner and around the block to have him on their team.. the only people who detract him are fans.. 99% of the time, casuals who never actually put on pads



No real talent evaluator would call Eli anything less than a HOF QB, facts In comment 13812763 djm said:Been saying this for years lol you can tell someone's football IQ exclusively by what they think of EliI think this is mostly due to the fact that the casual fans think basic stats are the end all be all, and just don't understand the game has endless variables and those stats lack any sort of context, Eli has never been in a position to put up great stats.. but his individual talent, top 10 all timeEvery scout and coach in the league LOVES him as a player, and would have lined up down to the corner and around the block to have him on their team.. the only people who detract him are fans.. 99% of the time, casuals who never actually put on padsNo real talent evaluator would call Eli anything less than a HOF QB, facts

Disrespect me like that Thegratefulhead : 1/30/2018 6:01 pm : link No one has earned more salary playing football than Eli Manning has.

RE: when eli plays qb like a journeymen Bill L : 1/30/2018 6:01 pm : link

Quote: eyes and ears are covered up in the bbi neighborhood. obviously it’s your schtick. But you never developed any sense of creativity. In comment 13812829 sundayatone said:obviously it’s your schtick. But you never developed any sense of creativity.

And Eli is one of the most accurate passers ever FirstBallotEli : 1/30/2018 6:05 pm : link The only people that think hes not just look at completion% and if you can't figure out how completion% is not even close to a viable summarization of a QBs accuracy you should stop watching football cause you have no idea wtf is going on lol



Completion%, TDs, INTs, all that.. are 100% team stats, including the coaches.. I don't know how but so many people don't understand how important winning the playcalling game is and how it effects the STATS of all the players on the field



I'm not gonna get into any Eli debate though cause I'll go on for about 182 paragraphs and I don't have time nor desire to educate all the casuals, let them live in their world of ignorance so they can be laughed at when they try to have a football conversation with someone who's actually been around the game

RE: And Eli is one of the most accurate passers ever sundayatone : 1/30/2018 6:15 pm : link

Quote: The only people that think hes not just look at completion% and if you can't figure out how completion% is not even close to a viable summarization of a QBs accuracy you should stop watching football cause you have no idea wtf is going on lol



Completion%, TDs, INTs, all that.. are 100% team stats, including the coaches.. I don't know how but so many people don't understand how important winning the playcalling game is and how it effects the STATS of all the players on the field



I'm not gonna get into any Eli debate though cause I'll go on for about 182 paragraphs and I don't have time nor desire to educate all the casuals, let them live in their world of ignorance so they can be laughed at when they try to have a football conversation with someone who's actually been around the game



is this real?

In comment 13812840 FirstBallotEli said:is this real?

RE: And Eli is one of the most accurate passers ever Thegratefulhead : 1/30/2018 6:16 pm : link

Quote: The only people that think hes not just look at completion% and if you can't figure out how completion% is not even close to a viable summarization of a QBs accuracy you should stop watching football cause you have no idea wtf is going on lol



Completion%, TDs, INTs, all that.. are 100% team stats, including the coaches.. I don't know how but so many people don't understand how important winning the playcalling game is and how it effects the STATS of all the players on the field



I'm not gonna get into any Eli debate though cause I'll go on for about 182 paragraphs and I don't have time nor desire to educate all the casuals, let them live in their world of ignorance so they can be laughed at when they try to have a football conversation with someone who's actually been around the game You have to be the worst poster on BBI.

In comment 13812840 FirstBallotEli said:You have to be the worst poster on BBI.

You are what your record says you are Joey in VA : 1/30/2018 6:16 pm : link He's 111-103 with 2 Super Bowl rings. So he's an above average QB prone to doing great things.

RE: RE: when eli plays qb like a journeymen sundayatone : 1/30/2018 6:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812829 sundayatone said:





Quote:





eyes and ears are covered up in the bbi neighborhood.



obviously it’s your schtick. But you never developed any sense of creativity.





this is my opinion on an eli thread,do not read it if you are offended. In comment 13812839 Bill L said:this is my opinion on an eli thread,do not read it if you are offended.

I’m not offended. Actually I feel sorry for you. Bill L : 1/30/2018 6:18 pm : link I’m guessing you weren’t huggged enough as a child.

RE: I’m not offended. Actually I feel sorry for you. sundayatone : 1/30/2018 6:21 pm : link

Quote: I’m guessing you weren’t huggged enough as a child.



yes that is it,thanks doctor. In comment 13812857 Bill L said:yes that is it,thanks doctor.

RE: You are what your record says you are sundayatone : 1/30/2018 6:23 pm : link

Quote: He's 111-103 with 2 Super Bowl rings. So he's an above average QB prone to doing great things.



prone to great moments In comment 13812854 Joey in VA said:prone to great moments

Joey jtgiants : 1/30/2018 6:30 pm : link He's a hall of fame quarterback. That's what his record says he is

This also reminds me of when Jordan was asked Jim in Forest Hills : 1/30/2018 6:32 pm : link "Who is the toughest defender for you in the NBA?"



Jordan replied "Rolando Blackman"



Knicks immediately signed Rolando Blackman.



Once we watched him D up Jordan, we were like DAYYYYUMMM

RE: This also reminds me of when Jordan was asked ATL_Giants : 1/30/2018 6:39 pm : link

Quote:

Knicks immediately signed Rolando Blackman.



Once we watched him D up Jordan, we were like DAYYYYUMMM

That was a very interesting youtube look up. In comment 13812870 Jim in Forest Hills said:That was a very interesting youtube look up.

RE: RE: i would agree with Lane WillVAB : 1/30/2018 6:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812788 Glover said:





Quote:





The numerous times McAdoo and Reese threw Eli under the bus was just weird. His numbers were down last 2 seasons because they couldn't run...







Can we stop with the myth that poor Eli had no running game last year?



The Giants didn't run the ball as much as they would have liked because in many games they got behind early had to throw it a lot more.



When they did run...



Darkwa 4.4 YPC

Gallman 4.3 YPC



Those YPC averages were better than Zeke (4.1) and Bell (4.0) two of the NFL's top RBs.



The OL didn't pass protect well, but they opened up enough holes in the running game.



This is some cherry picked bullshit. No sane person would look at the Giants and think they have even an average running game.



The OL is trash and has been trash for years. In comment 13812811 Jim in Tampa said:This is some cherry picked bullshit. No sane person would look at the Giants and think they have even an average running game.The OL is trash and has been trash for years.

. kelsto811 : 1/30/2018 6:53 pm : link Eli was disliked from the beginning because he was portrayed as a baby for the way him and Archie handled the NFL draft. He also isn't a world beater when you look at the numbers. And finally people look at his body language and don't see a typical NFL QB.



Outside of people who are invested in the team, people don't see what we see. His work ethic, his football intelligence, his calm demeanor in the face of anything/how clutch he is, the ultimate team first guy, etc.



He's an easy target, especially since he plays in the NY market. That said, what really stood out was the support he received from nearly everyone when he was benched this past season. I think time will show that he has earned that respect and hopefully it shows down the road (HOF voting).

RE: RE: RE: i would agree with Lane section125 : 1/30/2018 6:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812811 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





In comment 13812788 Glover said:





Quote:





The numerous times McAdoo and Reese threw Eli under the bus was just weird. His numbers were down last 2 seasons because they couldn't run...







Can we stop with the myth that poor Eli had no running game last year?



The Giants didn't run the ball as much as they would have liked because in many games they got behind early had to throw it a lot more.



When they did run...



Darkwa 4.4 YPC

Gallman 4.3 YPC



Those YPC averages were better than Zeke (4.1) and Bell (4.0) two of the NFL's top RBs.



The OL didn't pass protect well, but they opened up enough holes in the running game.







This is some cherry picked bullshit. No sane person would look at the Giants and think they have even an average running game.



The OL is trash and has been trash for years.



there holes there, Gallman would find them. In comment 13812878 WillVAB said:there holes there, Gallman would find them.

RE: RE: i would agree with Lane FirstBallotEli : 1/30/2018 7:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812788 Glover said:





Quote:





The numerous times McAdoo and Reese threw Eli under the bus was just weird. His numbers were down last 2 seasons because they couldn't run...







Can we stop with the myth that poor Eli had no running game last year?



The Giants didn't run the ball as much as they would have liked because in many games they got behind early had to throw it a lot more.



When they did run...



Darkwa 4.4 YPC

Gallman 4.3 YPC



Those YPC averages were better than Zeke (4.1) and Bell (4.0) two of the NFL's top RBs.



The OL didn't pass protect well, but they opened up enough holes in the running game.



What a sad fucking attempt, literally had a 4th quarter preseason team working with my high schools play book (a dumbed down version) and we need to stop the presses because for once the run game was actually mediocre as opposed to worst in the league.. like the oline was, and always is, like the defense was and usually is save 1 year, like the receivers are save 1 player who still can't stop the unit from leading the league in drops every year, and he was absent this year.. make way for the practice squad and street FAs



Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Montana, and God himself would've done no better with this team last year In comment 13812811 Jim in Tampa said:What a sad fucking attempt, literally had a 4th quarter preseason team working with my high schools play book (a dumbed down version) and we need to stop the presses because for once the run game was actually mediocre as opposed to worst in the league.. like the oline was, and always is, like the defense was and usually is save 1 year, like the receivers are save 1 player who still can't stop the unit from leading the league in drops every year, and he was absent this year.. make way for the practice squad and street FAsTom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Montana, and God himself would've done no better with this team last year

RE: Joey Joey in VA : 1/30/2018 7:09 pm : link

Quote: He's a hall of fame quarterback. That's what his record says he is Oh I think he gets in, he's been far too prolific not too and came up huge for us but not's this world beating 10 win a game guy who isn't error prone. He's mercurial, it's not a knock it's a fact. In comment 13812868 jtgiants said:Oh I think he gets in, he's been far too prolific not too and came up huge for us but not's this world beating 10 win a game guy who isn't error prone. He's mercurial, it's not a knock it's a fact.

Throws GeoMan999 : 1/30/2018 7:16 pm : link He had two of the greatest throws in the history of the Super Bowl! Nothing lucky about the Tyree throw, which was amazingly accurate. How about the games leading to the playoffs? Parcells was amazed.



I feel confident that 2018 will be one of his best years ever. That will shut some people up.





RE: RE: You are what your record says you are map7711 : 1/30/2018 7:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812854 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





He's 111-103 with 2 Super Bowl rings. So he's an above average QB prone to doing great things.







prone to great moments



You are the worst. Find something else to do and give people here a break. In comment 13812864 sundayatone said:You are the worst. Find something else to do and give people here a break.

Lack of a running game or not djm : 1/30/2018 7:22 pm : link THe offense was broken in 2016-2017. Eli didn't break it in my opinion.



And even with those ypc numbers the running game wasn't first on any opposing defenses hit list, I assure you of that. I'd venture that The reason why the Giants ran the ball at all in 2017 was because defenses didn't give a fuck about the Giants running game. First half of the year they didn't run for shit. The season was long over by the time the Giants fully committed to the ground game.

RE: RE: And Eli is one of the most accurate passers ever Peppers : 1/30/2018 7:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812840 FirstBallotEli said:





Quote:





The only people that think hes not just look at completion% and if you can't figure out how completion% is not even close to a viable summarization of a QBs accuracy you should stop watching football cause you have no idea wtf is going on lol



Completion%, TDs, INTs, all that.. are 100% team stats, including the coaches.. I don't know how but so many people don't understand how important winning the playcalling game is and how it effects the STATS of all the players on the field



I'm not gonna get into any Eli debate though cause I'll go on for about 182 paragraphs and I don't have time nor desire to educate all the casuals, let them live in their world of ignorance so they can be laughed at when they try to have a football conversation with someone who's actually been around the game



You have to be the worst poster on BBI.



Easily. In comment 13812853 Thegratefulhead said:Easily.

If Eli old man : 1/30/2018 7:37 pm : link was a game manager:throw it away live for another play...don't force passes...tuck the ball in; who knows the results.

He's not. He carries the game on his shoulders, so, with the general team talent the last several years, there's been much fail. Fail is on him as QB in the public image, on him a 2nd time, because that's him.

Reese made Giants fail easier for opponents, that's why D's just keep coming at our O, so you get more gunslinger and forced throws...and fail.

Opponents know: don't let him get comfortable.



Can we have a middle ground? FStubbs : 1/30/2018 7:39 pm : link In 2011 Eli had one of the greatest seasons any QB has ever had in NFL history.



In his prime he was a top tier QB and carried a poor roster much further than they ever should have gone.



But he's on the downswing now. He's still capable of being a winning QB but he's clearly not what he used to be.



Once again, that has no bearing on what he used to be.



The team absolutely should take a QB at #2 if they feel the guy at that spot is a franchise QB. To do otherwise would be football malfeasance.



Whether or not they do so, Eli will be the starting QB of the 2018 Giants barring injury.

RE: Eli really is the ultimate NFL IQ test LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/30/2018 7:39 pm : link

Quote: And a lot of people fail it. Nyg fans included .



Are they scoring the game based on which team more people are rooting for?



In comment 13812763 djm said:Are they scoring the game based on which team more people are rooting for?

RE: RE: i would agree with Lane djstat : 1/30/2018 8:17 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13812788 Glover said:





Quote:





The numerous times McAdoo and Reese threw Eli under the bus was just weird. His numbers were down last 2 seasons because they couldn't run...







Can we stop with the myth that poor Eli had no running game last year?



The Giants didn't run the ball as much as they would have liked because in many games they got behind early had to throw it a lot more.



When they did run...



Darkwa 4.4 YPC

Gallman 4.3 YPC



Those YPC averages were better than Zeke (4.1) and Bell (4.0) two of the NFL's top RBs.



The OL didn't pass protect well, but they opened up enough holes in the running game. the numbers only tell part of the story. Running game was awful in ‘17 and has been awful since the end of 2012. In comment 13812811 Jim in Tampa said:the numbers only tell part of the story. Running game was awful in ‘17 and has been awful since the end of 2012.

He's a HOFer. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/30/2018 8:27 pm : link And I'm lucky enough to have witnessed his entire career.



We'll be incredibly lucky if Eli's successor-be it Webb, Darnold, Rosen, or whoever-has Eli's career in Giants blue.



That old saying, 'You don't know what you got until it's gone' will apply to some BBIers.

I agree.. prdave73 : 1/30/2018 8:36 pm : link Totally disrespected. Has beat Tom Brady 2 times, but yet get not respect. Brady on the other hand is in the perfect situation, and I mean perfect, and is being consider Goat?! Really?? I know I've said this many times, but I would love to see Brady behind the Giant's Oline, without WR's or RB's, and with Mcadoo and his system. hmmm..

This Eagles team actually has some good dudes on it... Damon : 1/30/2018 9:55 pm : link I still hope they get destroyed on Sunday.

RE: This Eagles team actually has some good dudes on it... Gatorade Dunk : 1/30/2018 10:03 pm : link

Quote: I still hope they get destroyed on Sunday.

"Slade and I agree that the Eagles are the best reason to watch the Super Bowl."

- Damon In comment 13813047 Damon said:"Slade and I agree that the Eagles are the best reason to watch the Super Bowl."- Damon

This PED Head St. Jimmy : 5:44 am : link and his dog mask is one of the more annoying things in Philadelphia right now.

LOL PaulN : 9:24 am : link You really have to be an idiot to try and claim this offensive line was a good run blocking line. When was that, when we were losing the game by 3 TD's and they ran an off tackle play to avoid Eli getting killed, those big running plays? LOL. The stupidity is unreal.

RE: Throws Eli Wilson : 9:32 am : link

Quote: He had two of the greatest throws in the history of the Super Bowl! Nothing lucky about the Tyree throw, which was amazingly accurate. How about the games leading to the playoffs? Parcells was amazed.



I feel confident that 2018 will be one of his best years ever. That will shut some people up.





I was watching Super Bowl 46 with a friend of mine who was a long time Raiders fan and former college QB. When Eli hit Manningham along the sidelines, he said that was the best throw he's ever seen. If it was a hair earlier, later or more inside, it's incomplete. Of course the catch was pretty good too. In comment 13812904 GeoMan999 said:I was watching Super Bowl 46 with a friend of mine who was a long time Raiders fan and former college QB. When Eli hit Manningham along the sidelines, he said that was the best throw he's ever seen. If it was a hair earlier, later or more inside, it's incomplete. Of course the catch was pretty good too.

RE: RE: RE: i would agree with Lane JohnnyFlowers : 10:11 am : link

Quote: In comment 13812811 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





In comment 13812788 Glover said:





Quote:





The numerous times McAdoo and Reese threw Eli under the bus was just weird. His numbers were down last 2 seasons because they couldn't run...







Can we stop with the myth that poor Eli had no running game last year?



The Giants didn't run the ball as much as they would have liked because in many games they got behind early had to throw it a lot more.



When they did run...



Darkwa 4.4 YPC

Gallman 4.3 YPC



Those YPC averages were better than Zeke (4.1) and Bell (4.0) two of the NFL's top RBs.



The OL didn't pass protect well, but they opened up enough holes in the running game.



the numbers only tell part of the story. Running game was awful in ‘17 and has been awful since the end of 2012.



Clearly this person knows nothing about the team. You can't just look at numbers because they are inflated for when we run the ball and the other team is in a prevent because we are down by a lot of points. So I think the right question to ask is could they run the ball when they wanted to or needed to? In comment 13812946 djstat said:Clearly this person knows nothing about the team. You can't just look at numbers because they are inflated for when we run the ball and the other team is in a prevent because we are down by a lot of points. So I think the right question to ask is could they run the ball when they wanted to or needed to?

The worst part about the disrespect montanagiant : 10:14 am : link Is most of it comes from the Giant fans.



Some of the abject nonsense we see posted on here disrespecting him is asinine

RE: RE: RE: i would agree with Lane montanagiant : 10:19 am : link

Quote: In comment 13812811 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





In comment 13812788 Glover said:





Quote:





The numerous times McAdoo and Reese threw Eli under the bus was just weird. His numbers were down last 2 seasons because they couldn't run...







Can we stop with the myth that poor Eli had no running game last year?



The Giants didn't run the ball as much as they would have liked because in many games they got behind early had to throw it a lot more.



When they did run...



Darkwa 4.4 YPC

Gallman 4.3 YPC



Those YPC averages were better than Zeke (4.1) and Bell (4.0) two of the NFL's top RBs.



The OL didn't pass protect well, but they opened up enough holes in the running game.







This is some cherry picked bullshit. No sane person would look at the Giants and think they have even an average running game.



The OL is trash and has been trash for years.

LOL..I'm glad you pointed out the silliness of that claim. It sure does show how feeble some of these arguments against Eli are makes you question if they even watched the games In comment 13812878 WillVAB said:LOL..I'm glad you pointed out the silliness of that claim. It sure does show how feeble some of these arguments against Eli are makes you question if they even watched the games

RE: The worst part about the disrespect Gatorade Dunk : 10:53 am : link

Quote: Is most of it comes from the Giant fans.



Some of the abject nonsense we see posted on here disrespecting him is asinine

Disrespect and understanding the function of time are two very different things. What happened 5-10 years ago is still 5-10 years ago no matter how vivid it seems in your heart and memory.



That's not to say Eli can't still be effective in the right situation, but what some posters consider disrespectful is ridiculous. Put on your big boy pants. In comment 13813572 montanagiant said:Disrespect and understanding the function of time are two very different things. What happened 5-10 years ago is still 5-10 years ago no matter how vivid it seems in your heart and memory.That's not to say Eli can't still be effective in the right situation, but what some posters consider disrespectful is ridiculous. Put on your big boy pants.

RE: RE: The worst part about the disrespect crick n NC : 11:09 am : link

Quote: In comment 13813572 montanagiant said:





Quote:





Is most of it comes from the Giant fans.



Some of the abject nonsense we see posted on here disrespecting him is asinine





Disrespect and understanding the function of time are two very different things. What happened 5-10 years ago is still 5-10 years ago no matter how vivid it seems in your heart and memory.



That's not to say Eli can't still be effective in the right situation, but what some posters consider disrespectful is ridiculous. Put on your big boy pants.



Just because you don't find something disrespectful doesn't mean it's foolish (put your big boy pants on comment) to think it is. In comment 13813647 Gatorade Dunk said:Just because you don't find something disrespectful doesn't mean it's foolish (put your big boy pants on comment) to think it is.

RE: RE: The worst part about the disrespect Peppers : 11:15 am : link

Quote: In comment 13813572 montanagiant said:





Quote:





Is most of it comes from the Giant fans.



Some of the abject nonsense we see posted on here disrespecting him is asinine





Disrespect and understanding the function of time are two very different things. What happened 5-10 years ago is still 5-10 years ago no matter how vivid it seems in your heart and memory.



That's not to say Eli can't still be effective in the right situation, but what some posters consider disrespectful is ridiculous. Put on your big boy pants.



I agree. We all love Eli, but some here suffer from blind love. In comment 13813647 Gatorade Dunk said:I agree. We all love Eli, but some here suffer from blind love.

RE: RE: The worst part about the disrespect montanagiant : 11:17 am : link

Quote: In comment 13813572 montanagiant said:





Quote:





Is most of it comes from the Giant fans.



Some of the abject nonsense we see posted on here disrespecting him is asinine





Disrespect and understanding the function of time are two very different things. What happened 5-10 years ago is still 5-10 years ago no matter how vivid it seems in your heart and memory.



That's not to say Eli can't still be effective in the right situation, but what some posters consider disrespectful is ridiculous. Put on your big boy pants.

Right..Well that's about as vague of a false equivalency as one could make. I'm not saying any critique is disrespectful and all you need to do is read one game thread (let alone the multitude others during any given week) to see the ones I am talking about.



We even have in this thread where someone claims we had a good running game this season. I mean seriously that is an absurd post to make In comment 13813647 Gatorade Dunk said:Right..Well that's about as vague of a false equivalency as one could make. I'm not saying any critique is disrespectful and all you need to do is read one game thread (let alone the multitude others during any given week) to see the ones I am talking about.We even have in this thread where someone claims we had a good running game this season. I mean seriously that is an absurd post to make

RE: RE: RE: The worst part about the disrespect Gatorade Dunk : 11:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 13813647 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13813572 montanagiant said:





Quote:





Is most of it comes from the Giant fans.



Some of the abject nonsense we see posted on here disrespecting him is asinine





Disrespect and understanding the function of time are two very different things. What happened 5-10 years ago is still 5-10 years ago no matter how vivid it seems in your heart and memory.



That's not to say Eli can't still be effective in the right situation, but what some posters consider disrespectful is ridiculous. Put on your big boy pants.





Right..Well that's about as vague of a false equivalency as one could make. I'm not saying any critique is disrespectful and all you need to do is read one game thread (let alone the multitude others during any given week) to see the ones I am talking about.



We even have in this thread where someone claims we had a good running game this season. I mean seriously that is an absurd post to make

Every player is disrespected on game threads every single week. That's insane to use that as your defense for that statement.



Eli gets criticized because quarterbacks on losing teams get a disproportionate amount of the blame in the same way that quarterbacks on winning teams get a disproportionate amount of the credit. That's not disrespect - it happens to every single quarterback in the league and has forever. In comment 13813699 montanagiant said:Every player is disrespected on game threads every single week. That's insane to use that as your defense for that statement.Eli gets criticized because quarterbacks on losing teams get a disproportionate amount of the blame in the same way that quarterbacks on winning teams get a disproportionate amount of the credit. That's not disrespect - it happens to every single quarterback in the league and has forever.

RE: RE: RE: RE: The worst part about the disrespect montanagiant : 11:42 am : link

Quote: In comment 13813699 montanagiant said:





Quote:





In comment 13813647 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13813572 montanagiant said:





Quote:





Is most of it comes from the Giant fans.



Some of the abject nonsense we see posted on here disrespecting him is asinine





Disrespect and understanding the function of time are two very different things. What happened 5-10 years ago is still 5-10 years ago no matter how vivid it seems in your heart and memory.



That's not to say Eli can't still be effective in the right situation, but what some posters consider disrespectful is ridiculous. Put on your big boy pants.





Right..Well that's about as vague of a false equivalency as one could make. I'm not saying any critique is disrespectful and all you need to do is read one game thread (let alone the multitude others during any given week) to see the ones I am talking about.



We even have in this thread where someone claims we had a good running game this season. I mean seriously that is an absurd post to make





Every player is disrespected on game threads every single week. That's insane to use that as your defense for that statement.



Eli gets criticized because quarterbacks on losing teams get a disproportionate amount of the blame in the same way that quarterbacks on winning teams get a disproportionate amount of the credit. That's not disrespect - it happens to every single quarterback in the league and has forever.

Are you kidding me? You claim that the rest of the team is disrespected on a game thread as much as Eli? You honestly can't be serious with that point In comment 13813717 Gatorade Dunk said:Are you kidding me? You claim that the rest of the team is disrespected on a game thread as much as Eli? You honestly can't be serious with that point

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The worst part about the disrespect Gatorade Dunk : 11:59 am : link

Quote: In comment 13813717 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13813699 montanagiant said:





Quote:





In comment 13813647 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13813572 montanagiant said:





Quote:





Is most of it comes from the Giant fans.



Some of the abject nonsense we see posted on here disrespecting him is asinine





Disrespect and understanding the function of time are two very different things. What happened 5-10 years ago is still 5-10 years ago no matter how vivid it seems in your heart and memory.



That's not to say Eli can't still be effective in the right situation, but what some posters consider disrespectful is ridiculous. Put on your big boy pants.





Right..Well that's about as vague of a false equivalency as one could make. I'm not saying any critique is disrespectful and all you need to do is read one game thread (let alone the multitude others during any given week) to see the ones I am talking about.



We even have in this thread where someone claims we had a good running game this season. I mean seriously that is an absurd post to make





Every player is disrespected on game threads every single week. That's insane to use that as your defense for that statement.



Eli gets criticized because quarterbacks on losing teams get a disproportionate amount of the blame in the same way that quarterbacks on winning teams get a disproportionate amount of the credit. That's not disrespect - it happens to every single quarterback in the league and has forever.





Are you kidding me? You claim that the rest of the team is disrespected on a game thread as much as Eli? You honestly can't be serious with that point

I'll just keep repeating this, because it's the crux of the point: Quote: Eli gets criticized because quarterbacks on losing teams get a disproportionate amount of the blame in the same way that quarterbacks on winning teams get a disproportionate amount of the credit. That's not disrespect - it happens to every single quarterback in the league and has forever. In comment 13813753 montanagiant said:I'll just keep repeating this, because it's the crux of the point:

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The worst part about the disrespect montanagiant : 2:08 pm : link

Quote: I'll just keep repeating this, because it's the crux of the point:



Quote:





Eli gets criticized because quarterbacks on losing teams get a disproportionate amount of the blame in the same way that quarterbacks on winning teams get a disproportionate amount of the credit. That's not disrespect - it happens to every single quarterback in the league and has foever



He's been criticized disproportionately ever since he has been here including the years when he has won Super Bowls. It's been absurd and some of the worst parties doing it are Giants fans In comment 13813795 Gatorade Dunk saidHe's been criticized disproportionately ever since he has been here including the years when he has won Super Bowls. It's been absurd and some of the worst parties doing it are Giants fans

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The worst part about the disrespect Thegratefulhead : 2:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13813795 Gatorade Dunk said





Quote:





I'll just keep repeating this, because it's the crux of the point:



Quote:





Eli gets criticized because quarterbacks on losing teams get a disproportionate amount of the blame in the same way that quarterbacks on winning teams get a disproportionate amount of the credit. That's not disrespect - it happens to every single quarterback in the league and has foever







He's been criticized disproportionately ever since he has been here including the years when he has won Super Bowls. It's been absurd and some of the worst parties doing it are Giants fans He is my favorite player, his jersey hangs in my closet. Eli belongs in the HoF. He is the best QB the Giants have ever had. Everyone is going to miss him.



That doesn't mean he should be part of our long term plans. The Giants have respected in the best possible way by paying him more than any franchise has ever paid a player...Stupid fans disrepect him on a game forum, who fucking cares?



The only reason I think it is time to move on is because of the timing.



His age.

Our recent records.

Our roster.

Our draft position.

His salary.

His declining performance.

Likelyhood of more decline.

Future QB is going to need to take his in game lumps.

Probability of winning another SB with Eli.

Entirely new staff and system.

New front office.



I don't find it disrespectful to think next year should be the year we start new. I think the Giants found a GM and Coach to tell them what they wanted to hear and they bought it. I will be rooting for Eli next year. I want to be wrong, I want the Giants to win another SB. I hope I eat my words.



If the Giants take a QB in the draft, just imagine what the interviews are going to be like for everyone, front office, players, coaches and Eli himself if Eli or the team starts off poorly. It is going to be a terrible end for my favorite Giant. I hope they trade him or release him so he can get with a team that is stocked and built to win now so that he has a chance at another title. In comment 13814012 montanagiant said:He is my favorite player, his jersey hangs in my closet. Eli belongs in the HoF. He is the best QB the Giants have ever had. Everyone is going to miss him.That doesn't mean he should be part of our long term plans. The Giants have respected in the best possible way by paying him more than any franchise has ever paid a player...Stupid fans disrepect him on a game forum, who fucking cares?The only reason I think it is time to move on is because of the timing.His age.Our recent records.Our roster.Our draft position.His salary.His declining performance.Likelyhood of more decline.Future QB is going to need to take his in game lumps.Probability of winning another SB with Eli.Entirely new staff and system.New front office.I don't find it disrespectful to think next year should be the year we start new. I think the Giants found a GM and Coach to tell them what they wanted to hear and they bought it. I will be rooting for Eli next year. I want to be wrong, I want the Giants to win another SB. I hope I eat my words.If the Giants take a QB in the draft, just imagine what the interviews are going to be like for everyone, front office, players, coaches and Eli himself if Eli or the team starts off poorly. It is going to be a terrible end for my favorite Giant. I hope they trade him or release him so he can get with a team that is stocked and built to win now so that he has a chance at another title.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: The worst part about the disrespect Gatorade Dunk : 2:46 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13813795 Gatorade Dunk said





Quote:





I'll just keep repeating this, because it's the crux of the point:



Quote:





Eli gets criticized because quarterbacks on losing teams get a disproportionate amount of the blame in the same way that quarterbacks on winning teams get a disproportionate amount of the credit. That's not disrespect - it happens to every single quarterback in the league and has foever







He's been criticized disproportionately ever since he has been here including the years when he has won Super Bowls. It's been absurd and some of the worst parties doing it are Giants fans

I'm willing to bet two things:



1) Neither of us spends any time on other teams' message boards, particularly not during their games.



2) Those fans criticize their QBs just as much as Giants fans criticize Eli.



Now, that's without mentioning that Eli has led the NFL in INTs three times during his career, and has thrown more INTs (by 30) than any other QB during that span as well. And has fumbled more than any other QB in the NFL during his career also. So maybe he's actually earned some of that criticism? By definition, he has created more negative plays by way of turnover than any other QB since he entered the league.



Eli has gotten plenty of praise when he has worked his magic and given us all memories that we'll never forget. But are we just supposed to ignore the shitty plays he's made along the way too? I just want to make sure I understand properly so I can avoid being disrespectful. In comment 13814012 montanagiant said:I'm willing to bet two things:1) Neither of us spends any time on other teams' message boards, particularly not during their games.2) Those fans criticize their QBs just as much as Giants fans criticize Eli.Now, that's without mentioning that Eli has led the NFL in INTs three times during his career, and has thrown more INTs (by 30) than any other QB during that span as well. And has fumbled more than any other QB in the NFL during his career also. So maybe he's actually earned some of that criticism? By definition, he has created more negative plays by way of turnover than any other QB since he entered the league.Eli has gotten plenty of praise when he has worked his magic and given us all memories that we'll never forget. But are we just supposed to ignore the shitty plays he's made along the way too? I just want to make sure I understand properly so I can avoid being disrespectful.