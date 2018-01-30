NGT: Chiefs to trade Alex Smith to Washington Defenderdawg : 1/30/2018 9:38 pm



Quarterback Alex Smith has a new home, as sources tell The Star that the Chiefs have reached agreement to trade their veteran starter of the last five seasons to Washington.



There is no word on the compensation yet, and any trade involving Smith can’t be completed until the first day of the new league year,



which begins at 3 p.m. on March 14. But the sources say the deal is in place and will proceed.

I bet Washington trades into the top 5 to draft McNally's_Nuts : 1/30/2018 9:40 pm : link Lamar Jackson

Heard they were asking for at least a 2nd Sonic Youth : 1/30/2018 9:40 pm : link If that's the case, that's fantastic

Rapoport



The #Chiefs are trading QB Alex Smith to the #Redskins, source confirms (as @TerezPaylor reported). It involves picks and a player. Huge deal.

Quote: Lamar Jackson



To what, be a WR for Smith? In comment 13813011 McNally's_Nuts said:To what, be a WR for Smith?

Cousins TyreeHelmet : 1/30/2018 9:45 pm : link Where does Cousins end up?

Cousins is gone dpinzow : 1/30/2018 9:45 pm : link They can't pay both Smith and Cousins

Very AcidTest : 1/30/2018 9:45 pm : link smart move by KC. Mahomes has to start, Smith is in the last year of his deal, they save $17M, and presumably get a high draft pick.

Quote: Where does Cousins end up?



The Jets? In comment 13813018 TyreeHelmet said:The Jets?

Quote: Where does Cousins end up?



The Jets and Jags are the two teams I think that would push hard In comment 13813018 TyreeHelmet said:The Jets and Jags are the two teams I think that would push hard

This is fantastic news, even if Washington only gave up a jlukes : 1/30/2018 9:46 pm : link Late round pick.



Even better if they gave up something of value



Potential Landing Spots for Cousins are numerous jlukes : 1/30/2018 9:48 pm : link Denver

Cleveland

Jets

Bills

Vikings (all of their QBs are free agents)

Cardinals



Jags reported that BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/30/2018 9:48 pm : link They were going to keep Bortles.

Denver and Arizona possibilities for Cousins

1/30/18, 9:40 PM

I’ve said before: Kirk Cousins to the #Broncos is “more likely than not”. Other contender is the Cardinals.



Anyone after that is a longshot at this point in the process.

Quote: In comment 13813018 TyreeHelmet said:





Quote:





Where does Cousins end up?







The Jets and Jags are the two teams I think that would push hard



The Jags will likely be out of the market. Bortles had wrist surgery and will likely not be able to pass the physical on March 14th. Not being able to pass the physical forces them to keep Bortles as his $19M is fully guaranteed for injury. In comment 13813022 Mkdaman1818 said:The Jags will likely be out of the market. Bortles had wrist surgery and will likely not be able to pass the physical on March 14th. Not being able to pass the physical forces them to keep Bortles as his $19M is fully guaranteed for injury.

Smith in the northeast in November and December The_Boss : 1/30/2018 9:49 pm : link Is going to be entertaining.

The Jets and Broncos are probably the leading contender for Cousins dpinzow : 1/30/2018 9:50 pm : link ...

I'm not a big Cousins fan bceagle05 : 1/30/2018 9:52 pm : link but Jacksonville would be awfully dangerous with him at the helm.

Cousins to Dankbeerman : 1/30/2018 9:53 pm : link Miami is my bet.

Quote: Miami is my bet.



I doubt it. They still like Tannehill quite a bit. In comment 13813041 Dankbeerman said:I doubt it. They still like Tannehill quite a bit.

Smith to the Skins Breeze_94 : 1/30/2018 9:55 pm : link Does not scare me one bit after watching him try to throw the ball in the windy Metlife conditions this year.





Cleveland could offer a boatload of guaranteed money Saos1n : 1/30/2018 9:55 pm : link Which would be amazing news for us at #2

Cousins for Smith mrvax : 1/30/2018 9:56 pm : link is roughly equal and the Skins may even save a few million.

Quote: Does not scare me one bit after watching him try to throw the ball in the windy Metlife conditions this year.



He also threw for 366 yards and 4 TDs against the Jets in MetLife two weeks later. In comment 13813045 Breeze_94 said:He also threw for 366 yards and 4 TDs against the Jets in MetLife two weeks later.

Josh Norman and more for Alex Smith is what I heard est1986 : 1/30/2018 9:57 pm : link .

How is this trade possible? Gatorade Dunk : 1/30/2018 9:57 pm : link I was told rather definitively that no trades could even be discussed until the new league year. [/eyeroll]

Redskins will be looking to grab a QB in Round 1 or 2 jlukes : 1/30/2018 9:58 pm : link For sure now. Smith just keeping the position warm

Quote: I was told rather definitively that no trades could even be discussed until the new league year. [/eyeroll]



I asked this very question on Twitter...



‘Agreed upon’ until it’s able to be official... it’s a done deal In comment 13813052 Gatorade Dunk said:I asked this very question on Twitter...‘Agreed upon’ until it’s able to be official... it’s a done deal

Or maybe not. Per Schefter: jlukes : 1/30/2018 10:00 pm : link QB Alex Smith and Washington now have reached an agreement on a new four-year contract extension, per sources. Smith, who had one year left on his contact, tied to Washington for next five seasons. Smith gets long-term deal from Washington that Cousins could not.

All in

1/30/18, 9:59 PM

QB Alex Smith and Washington now have reached an agreement on a new four-year contract extension, per sources. Smith, who had one year left on his contact, tied to Washington for next five seasons. Smith gets long-term deal from Washington that Cousins could not.

RE: Redskins will be looking to grab a QB in Round 1 or 2 mrvax : 1/30/2018 10:01 pm : link

Quote: For sure now. Smith just keeping the position warm



Imagine if the Skins drafted Jackson? RG4. In comment 13813053 jlukes said:Imagine if the Skins drafted Jackson? RG4.

If they just moved that ridiculous Josh Norman Contract est1986 : 1/30/2018 10:04 pm : link That would suck, Skins would have a boatload to spend over the off-season... hello Le'veon.

LOL!! Andy Reid back to fleece the Skins. Boy Cord : 1/30/2018 10:04 pm : link Also, Buffalo could be a home for Cousins. After Keenum shit the bed, my Vikings buddy wants Cousins. Fun offseason!!

I’ve posted on here numerous times bradshaw44 : 1/30/2018 10:05 pm : link I’ve spoken directly with skins coaches and they’ve told me they don’t love Cousins and would even roll the dice with Colt if the FO didn’t tie so much up in Kirk.

Got AcidTest : 1/30/2018 10:05 pm : link to admit, I didn't see this coming. I thought the Redskins would just let Cousins go, draft a QB in round one, and use McCoy as a bridge for a year.

RE: Redskins will be looking to grab a QB in Round 1 or 2 Mr. Bungle : 1/30/2018 10:07 pm : link

Quote: For sure now. Smith just keeping the position warm

They're extending Smith's contract four more years (for five total). In comment 13813053 jlukes said:They're extending Smith's contract four more years (for five total).

The cost

1/30/18, 10:06 PM

Kansas City is expected to receive a second-round pick from Washington for Alex Smith and possibly more, per source. But a second-round pick was the price as of this morning, before trade between KC and Washington finalized

RE: Denver and Arizona possibilities for Cousins AnishPatel : 1/30/2018 10:07 pm : link

Quote: Eric Galko (@OptimumScouting)

1/30/18, 9:40 PM

I’ve said before: Kirk Cousins to the #Broncos is “more likely than not”. Other contender is the Cardinals.



Anyone after that is a longshot at this point in the process.





Cardinals sports talk thought Smith would be the likely option. This is very interesting now. I guess they could go Cousins or they may have to trade up for a QB,. In comment 13813029 Defenderdawg said:Cardinals sports talk thought Smith would be the likely option. This is very interesting now. I guess they could go Cousins or they may have to trade up for a QB,.

Return per Schefter

Per Schefter Washington is sending KC jlukes : 1/30/2018 10:07 pm : link At least a 2nd round pick. More pieces may be involved



That's awesome

Gotta love the Skins. bceagle05 : 1/30/2018 10:07 pm : link Committing to Alex Smith for five years? That's glorious.

Quote: Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter)

1/30/18, 10:06 PM

Kansas City is expected to receive a second-round pick from Washington for Alex Smith and possibly more, per source. But a second-round pick was the price as of this morning, before trade between KC and Washington finalized



A second round pick considerably lessens the loss of their first round pick for Mahomes. In comment 13813068 Defenderdawg said:A second round pick considerably lessens the loss of their first round pick for Mahomes.

Why AcidTest : 1/30/2018 10:09 pm : link tie yourself to Alex Smith for five years?

Quote: tie yourself to Alex Smith for five years?



Because Dan Snyder? In comment 13813074 AcidTest said:Because Dan Snyder?

Seriously bradshaw44 : 1/30/2018 10:13 pm : link I know the coaches didn’t love Kirk, but the personell moves tell me that Snyder is still making the calls. No doubt.

Quote: I know the coaches didn’t love Kirk, but the personell moves tell me that Snyder is still making the calls. No doubt.



Yup. Which is good for us. In comment 13813079 bradshaw44 said:Yup. Which is good for us.

Quote: I know the coaches didn’t love Kirk, but the personell moves tell me that Snyder is still making the calls. No doubt.



Which is great. They had a real GM for a bit in Scot McLoughan and he was in the process of stocking that team before he got Snyder'd. In comment 13813079 bradshaw44 said:Which is great. They had a real GM for a bit in Scot McLoughan and he was in the process of stocking that team before he got Snyder'd.

Quote: Does not scare me one bit after watching him try to throw the ball in the windy Metlife conditions this year.





I don't think this will work out well for Washington either but pointing to that one 40mph wind gust game as evidence of something is quite a reach. No qb on the east coast was going to do much in those extreme conditions. In comment 13813045 Breeze_94 said:I don't think this will work out well for Washington either but pointing to that one 40mph wind gust game as evidence of something is quite a reach. No qb on the east coast was going to do much in those extreme conditions.

. arcarsenal : 1/30/2018 10:18 pm : link I would be absolutely thrilled about this if I were a KC fan.



They've already got Mahomes ready to go, they save like 17M, add picks and possibly a player too.



Awesome deal for them.



Dan Snyder will always be my favorite owner.

And the coaches grew frustrated with Cousins conservatism MetsAreBack : 1/30/2018 10:19 pm : link I.e. Always checking down and going short to TEs instead of letting his talented WRs particularly Doctson make plays.... so what do they do? Bring in probably the one player in the league more conservative than him. You can't make this up. They'd have been better off trading for Dalton.

Trading Eli AcesUp : 1/30/2018 10:20 pm : link Is a much bigger possibility than given credit for on this board. There is always a market for a capable QB and Eli makes a ton of sense for a few franchises...franchises that would make sense for Eli to waive the no trade for as well. If the comp for Smith is a high 2+...

Quote: I would be absolutely thrilled about this if I were a KC fan.



They've already got Mahomes ready to go, they save like 17M, add picks and possibly a player too.



Awesome deal for them.



Dan Snyder will always be my favorite owner.



Yes. Not like Smith was their draft pick either. Mahomes the future. In comment 13813083 arcarsenal said:Yes. Not like Smith was their draft pick either. Mahomes the future.

Quote: I.e. Always checking down and going short to TEs instead of letting his talented WRs particularly Doctson make plays.... so what do they do? Bring in probably the one player in the league more conservative than him. You can't make this up. They'd have been better off trading for Dalton.



The coaches aren’t high on Doctson. They say he is a one trick pony, not a route runner and his only move is the down field jump ball. In comment 13813084 MetsAreBack said:The coaches aren’t high on Doctson. They say he is a one trick pony, not a route runner and his only move is the down field jump ball.

Lol @ Skins WillVAB : 1/30/2018 10:24 pm : link Smith is the same caliber of player as Cousins. Cousins is a better passer and Smith has more mobility.



The Skins just gave a long term deal to a QB plus picks and maybe players for another QB who can’t win when it matters.

Alex Smith is now mrvax : 1/30/2018 10:25 pm : link the 3rd best QB in the NFC East.

Cousin's Contact Offer
Does anybody know what Cousins was asking the Redskins by way of a contract and what the team was offering?

Quote: the 3rd best QB in the NFC East.



Who is 4th? Dak? In comment 13813096 mrvax said:Who is 4th? Dak?

Quote: Denver

Cleveland

Jets

Bills

Vikings (all of their QBs are free agents)

Cardinals



All reasonable but I think the money involved takes the Bills and Vikings out.



Cards are probably the front runners and the Browns are my dark horse. In comment 13813027 jlukes said:All reasonable but I think the money involved takes the Bills and Vikings out.Cards are probably the front runners and the Browns are my dark horse.

They gave a 3rd and a player Peppers : 1/30/2018 10:31 pm : link to save a 1.5 million and to get older at QB



Cousins is projected to get 25 per.





LOL this is amazing NoGainDayne : 1/30/2018 10:35 pm : link Alex Smith is a game manager. You’d be better off letting Cousins walk and being shitty and picking early next year. It would be better paying Cousins 35M for 1 than Smith 23.5 for 4. I’d rather pay 30M for 6 than that contract plus a pick. What a joke

Jets vs Jags Rflairr : 1/30/2018 10:40 pm : link For Cousins

All money being equal or close AcesUp : 1/30/2018 10:41 pm : link I choose the cardinals if I'm Cousins. However, Elway doesn't seem to be the most patient at QB and will probably put on the full court press. I think he ends up there.

This is awesome adamg : 1/30/2018 10:44 pm : link Love to see division rival fans in pain...

Quote: For Cousins



Jags are keeping Bortles and I don’t see Ned Flanders Cousins in New York. In comment 13813109 Rflairr said:Jags are keeping Bortles and I don’t see Ned Flanders Cousins in New York.

Eh.....don't think it's a downgrade or anything Greg from LI : 1/30/2018 10:47 pm : link They got a roughly equivalent QB for a smaller contract. Cost them a pick though. Neither a particularly good or bad move IMO.

Quote: is roughly equal and the Skins may even save a few million.



Smith is hilariously underrated around here and elsewhere. He had a terrific year. I think he's better than cousins and I don't think cousins is that bad either.



This trade won't make things any easier for us. In comment 13813049 mrvax said:Smith is hilariously underrated around here and elsewhere. He had a terrific year. I think he's better than cousins and I don't think cousins is that bad either.This trade won't make things any easier for us.

Wow Rflairr : 1/30/2018 10:50 pm : link They gave Smith a nice extension

Quote: In comment 13813109 Rflairr said:





Quote:





For Cousins







Jags are keeping Bortles and I don’t see Ned Flanders Cousins in New York.



We’ll see. Jets certainly have the money. And I believe there is a Bates connection In comment 13813117 Boy Cord said:We’ll see. Jets certainly have the money. And I believe there is a Bates connection

. arcarsenal : 1/30/2018 10:52 pm : link Something to remember...



Alex Smith is going to be 34 years old on day one of next season.



I don't know how easy it's going to be for WSH to get out of that 4 year extension halfway through, but if there's not an easy out, they're going to wish there was.

Quote: They got a roughly equivalent QB for a smaller contract. Cost them a pick though. Neither a particularly good or bad move IMO.



Clear lack of vision here. They gave up assets to make a lateral move, locking up an aging mediocre QB with a below average roster. I'd be furious if I were a skins fan. What are they hoping to accomplish? In comment 13813119 Greg from LI said:Clear lack of vision here. They gave up assets to make a lateral move, locking up an aging mediocre QB with a below average roster. I'd be furious if I were a skins fan. What are they hoping to accomplish?

Quote: tie yourself to Alex Smith for five years?



Did anyone actually watch this guy play the last 2 seasons? Am I watching a different Alex smith? The guy was the 3rd most statisticslly productive QB in the entire NFL this season. 3rd. Not 23rd.



Skins just got a proven qb who plays better than cousins. Smith can run and throw. He's harder to sack than cousins. He's won more than cousins. He's not as idiotic as cousins. He's better than cousins. And with cousins the skins weren't exactly terrible. In comment 13813074 AcidTest said:Did anyone actually watch this guy play the last 2 seasons? Am I watching a different Alex smith? The guy was the 3rd most statisticslly productive QB in the entire NFL this season. 3rd. Not 23rd.Skins just got a proven qb who plays better than cousins. Smith can run and throw. He's harder to sack than cousins. He's won more than cousins. He's not as idiotic as cousins. He's better than cousins. And with cousins the skins weren't exactly terrible.

CB Kendall Fuller is the player tbn adamg : 1/30/2018 11:02 pm : link ...

Smith had a hot start SHO'NUFF : 1/30/2018 11:04 pm : link and fizzled out.

Quote: hates the deal. Link - ( New Window )



The Fuller news wasn't well received... In comment 13813048 AcidTest said:The Fuller news wasn't well received...

Quote: In comment 13813074 AcidTest said:





Quote:





tie yourself to Alex Smith for five years?







Did anyone actually watch this guy play the last 2 seasons? Am I watching a different Alex smith? The guy was the 3rd most statisticslly productive QB in the entire NFL this season. 3rd. Not 23rd.



Skins just got a proven qb who plays better than cousins. Smith can run and throw. He's harder to sack than cousins. He's won more than cousins. He's not as idiotic as cousins. He's better than cousins. And with cousins the skins weren't exactly terrible.



This is the flipside of the Eli debate. He had a ton of talent around him, especially this year, in a QB friendly offense. There's a reason the chiefs traded up for a qb last year and still traded him this year after making the playoffs and his pro bowl numbers. He's a middle of the pack guy. Maybe an upgrade from Cousins, but we're splitting hairs. We know what Smith is...are they winning a Lombardi with Smith in the next 4-5 years? In comment 13813140 djm said:This is the flipside of the Eli debate. He had a ton of talent around him, especially this year, in a QB friendly offense. There's a reason the chiefs traded up for a qb last year and still traded him this year after making the playoffs and his pro bowl numbers. He's a middle of the pack guy. Maybe an upgrade from Cousins, but we're splitting hairs. We know what Smith is...are they winning a Lombardi with Smith in the next 4-5 years?

Quote: In comment 13813048 AcidTest said:





Quote:





hates the deal. Link - ( New Window )







The Fuller news wasn't well received...



Skins fan I know reaction to Fuller hahaha



“FUUUUUU$$$$&&&&&&” In comment 13813148 adamg said:Skins fan I know reaction to Fuller hahaha“FUUUUUU$$$$&&&&&&”

Lol this is great Peppers : 1/30/2018 11:08 pm : link Good job skins.

Uh oh adamg : 1/30/2018 11:08 pm : link NFL getting their reporting fucked up perhaps?



Fuller himself on twitter saying he isn't getting traded...

Quote: In comment 13813074 AcidTest said:





Quote:





tie yourself to Alex Smith for five years?







Did anyone actually watch this guy play the last 2 seasons? Am I watching a different Alex smith? The guy was the 3rd most statisticslly productive QB in the entire NFL this season. 3rd. Not 23rd.



Skins just got a proven qb who plays better than cousins. Smith can run and throw. He's harder to sack than cousins. He's won more than cousins. He's not as idiotic as cousins. He's better than cousins. And with cousins the skins weren't exactly terrible.



Up until last year Smith had 7 300 yard passing games in his career. Last year was his first 4K yards season.



Given all the shit Eli gets around her for being 37 going on 42 the past 2 years, it’s funny anyone would advocate giving a franchise deal to a 34 year old career game manager who hasn’t won shit when it mattered. In comment 13813140 djm said:Up until last year Smith had 7 300 yard passing games in his career. Last year was his first 4K yards season.Given all the shit Eli gets around her for being 37 going on 42 the past 2 years, it’s funny anyone would advocate giving a franchise deal to a 34 year old career game manager who hasn’t won shit when it mattered.

Quote: That would suck, Skins would have a boatload to spend over the off-season... hello Le'veon.

Isn't Eric Berry toast now? If JN, its a veteran need. In comment 13813062 est1986 said:Isn't Eric Berry toast now? If JN, its a veteran need.

Alex Smith.. FatMan in Charlotte : 1/30/2018 11:17 pm : link is the epitome of a journeyman QB and a guy who never lived up to his draft slot.



Putting up a couple decent years in a row doesn't make him a proven, winning QB - it pretty much makes him Ryan Fitzpatrick.



Let's just be happy that the Redskins are the gift that keeps on giving.

Bottom line ... Manny in CA : 1/30/2018 11:21 pm : link

Skins give up on Cousins, now he can CASH IN on the team that can afford to give him what he wants, th Cleveland Browns ( with $115M in cap space )

Smith is a good player, Go Terps : 1/30/2018 11:24 pm : link but Washington would have been a better team with Lamar Jackson + $18 million in cap space + a pick.



Washington is farther away from the Super Bowl now.

Cmon djm : 1/30/2018 11:28 pm : link He's a shit load better than Fitzpatrick.



I think smith is a flawed but good qb. You could do a lot worse. He didn't have a decent year he had a very very good year.



Are we comparing Alex smith to the very best? Yea he's gonna fall short. If you tell a team like the skins it's smith or cousins, I'd take smith.



I think there's this new thing going around BBI that qbs are easy to come by. It's a passer friendly league but qbs are still hard to come by. Smith is a pro.



I don't wanna hear it that smith can't win in the playoffs. I've heard that said before about other players. Then they do win and everyone goes silent. I'm not saying smith will win but I won't say he can't either. Things can change. If smith continues to find himself playing games in January he just might string a few of them in a row someday.



I'm not panicking or scared to death by any means but some of you are making it sound like the skins trades a shit load of resources for a slob. They traded a 3rd round pick for the 3rd most productive qb in the NFL this season and a guy with an excellent won loss record.

Quote: but Washington would have been a better team with Lamar Jackson + $18 million in cap space + a pick.



Washington is farther away from the Super Bowl now.



Maybe. But how do you know they could even draft Jackson? He might go top 10. He also might suck. In comment 13813179 Go Terps said:Maybe. But how do you know they could even draft Jackson? He might go top 10. He also might suck.

Quote: In comment 13813179 Go Terps said:





Quote:





but Washington would have been a better team with Lamar Jackson + $18 million in cap space + a pick.



Washington is farther away from the Super Bowl now.







Maybe. But how do you know they could even draft Jackson? He might go top 10. He also might suck.



You could replace Jackson in that sentence with a lot of names. In comment 13813184 djm said:You could replace Jackson in that sentence with a lot of names.

This (paraphrased) post from ES sums it up... j_rud : 1/30/2018 11:35 pm : link "Alex Smith with no running game, no receiving threats, and no defense. Or in other words, the Alex Smith who lost his job to Kaepernick"

I get why smith is considered a game mgr (hate that label) djm : 1/30/2018 11:35 pm : link But I thought he did a lot to shed that label the last two years or so. Yes he had talent around him but smith still spread the ball around and fed that talent.



I guess we'll see. It's a safe pick by Washington but I don't really blame them. It will be interesting to see how they fare. Cousins out Smith in. Rare to see one pretty high profile qb replace another pretty high profile qb in one season.

If Dan Snyder keeps making trades like this.... paesan98 : 1/30/2018 11:40 pm : link it won't be long before his name will be added to the Giants Ring of Honor

RE: CB Kendall Fuller is the player tbn est1986 : 1/30/2018 11:43 pm : link

Quote: ...



Great. Someone on social media said it was Norman. Fuller is younger, nearly as good and isn't getting paid 14 million a year. In comment 13813141 adamg said:Great. Someone on social media said it was Norman. Fuller is younger, nearly as good and isn't getting paid 14 million a year.

Quote: In comment 13813141 adamg said:





Quote:





...







Great. Someone on social media said it was Norman. Fuller is younger, nearly as good and isn't getting paid 14 million a year.



Agreed. But, reports came out and Fuller contradicted them and then more reports came out. So, it looks like it's Fuller. But, it's not clear to me at least that it's a definite.



That said, I'm loving this... In comment 13813195 est1986 said:Agreed. But, reports came out and Fuller contradicted them and then more reports came out. So, it looks like it's Fuller. But, it's not clear to me at least that it's a definite.That said, I'm loving this...

Quote: "Alex Smith with no running game, no receiving threats, and no defense. Or in other words, the Alex Smith who lost his job to Kaepernick"



Yup. IMO this gives the Skins a rock solid chance to finish between 6-10 and 8-8. Again. And again. And again.



In comment 13813189 j_rud said:Yup. IMO this gives the Skins a rock solid chance to finish between 6-10 and 8-8. Again. And again. And again.

Didn't know djm : 1/30/2018 11:46 pm : link They also got fuller. Makes it a little tougher to swallow from a skins pov.

But Danny gets to give Cousins and his agent the finger mfsd : 1/30/2018 11:46 pm : link Which was goal #1 for him

Quote: ...

Fuller plus a 3rd round pick for a player that everyone knew wouldn't last long in KC...wow!!! In comment 13813141 adamg said:Fuller plus a 3rd round pick for a player that everyone knew wouldn't last long in KC...wow!!!

Quote: In comment 13813189 j_rud said:





Quote:





"Alex Smith with no running game, no receiving threats, and no defense. Or in other words, the Alex Smith who lost his job to Kaepernick"







Yup. IMO this gives the Skins a rock solid chance to finish between 6-10 and 8-8. Again. And again. And again.





I just don't get it at all. It's the very definition of a sideways move. It be one thing if the "sideways" was a 10 or 11 win team. Instead, it's .500 at best. In comment 13813198 mfsd said:I just don't get it at all. It's the very definition of a sideways move. It be one thing if the "sideways" was a 10 or 11 win team. Instead, it's .500 at best.

Any time you can trade for and extend one of two QBs Ten Ton Hammer : 12:33 am : link to lose to the 2017 Giants you have to do it.

it was a better move than signing Cousins to a huge contract Greg from LI : 12:36 am : link But no, it definitely doesn't represent an improvement of any kind.

So the Skins drafted 2 QB's in one draft, a 1st and a 4th, PatersonPlank : 12:42 am : link and none even made their 2nd contract. Shows reaching for a QB just doesn't work.

Smith is the ultimate game manager NoGainDayne : 1:01 am : link and I do mean that in the least flattering way possible about a QB that can win you some games but not the ones that matter. IMO the last kind of QB you want to give a big contract to because you can pay a developmental QB much less to perhaps get better than him in the future.



You know what the most damning thing about him is? Twice. TWICE. A competitive team has traded up with him as the entrenched starting QB to draft his replacement. 27 up to 10 last year and 45 up to 36 for Kap. And both players replaced him for teams with Superbowl aspirations. Both those teams traded him after the new player emerged, definitively saying he was worse. It's unprecedented mediocrity really. I don't understand how it could be classified as anything else.

RE: So the Skins drafted 2 QB's in one draft, a 1st and a 4th, Gatorade Dunk : 1:05 am : link

Quote: and none even made their 2nd contract. Shows reaching for a QB just doesn't work.

Saying it on two threads doesn't make it any more logical. This trade is exactly why you need a succession plan. In comment 13813222 PatersonPlank said:Saying it on two threads doesn't make it any more logical. This trade is exactly why you need a succession plan.

RE: So the Skins drafted 2 QB's in one draft, a 1st and a 4th, Go Terps : 1:41 am : link

Quote: and none even made their 2nd contract. Shows reaching for a QB just doesn't work.



That draft was in 2012. An eternity ago. In comment 13813222 PatersonPlank said:That draft was in 2012. An eternity ago.

What a bad deal and signing for Washington jeff57 : 5:54 am : link .

Fuller and a 3rd! KC cleaned up on that deal ZogZerg : 6:48 am : link Smith is an AVERAGE QB. He is NOT as good as Cousins. Andy ready makes trash look great.



So skins give up: Cousins, Fuller, and a 3rd

for Smith and a little cap space.



I guess they needed to make a change and it is better than rolling the dice on a rookie.

Washington just wasn't all in on Cohsins DavidinBMNY : 7:01 am : link They franchised him twice? He's a pretty decent QB. They made the playoffs. Guy played in arrorhead, not a some. It isn't a bad move, they had to do something , and they might be looking at unlike we are 1 great RB away from being a real contender and they use a 1 or 2 on a rb.





this is a bad trade gidiefor : Mod : 8:02 am : : 8:02 am : link ..hahaha

Quote: In comment 13813140 djm said:





Quote:





In comment 13813074 AcidTest said:





Quote:





tie yourself to Alex Smith for five years?







Did anyone actually watch this guy play the last 2 seasons? Am I watching a different Alex smith? The guy was the 3rd most statisticslly productive QB in the entire NFL this season. 3rd. Not 23rd.



Skins just got a proven qb who plays better than cousins. Smith can run and throw. He's harder to sack than cousins. He's won more than cousins. He's not as idiotic as cousins. He's better than cousins. And with cousins the skins weren't exactly terrible.







People here have Cousins seriously over rated. Good QB but any one to him 22 million a year is destined for mediocrity. Maybe Smith isn’t the answer but some posters here are delusional to think worth that.



I don't think it has to do with Cousins being overrated. The problem (for the Skins) is that Smith is marginally better at best (a strong argument can be made for the opposite) and thus, if Cousins @ $22M is destined for mediocrity, then Smith @ $24M per year + losing a 3rd and Fuller is also destined for mediocrity (or worse). In comment 13813186 LauderdaleMatty said:I don't think it has to do with Cousins being overrated. The problem (for the Skins) is that Smith is marginally better at best (a strong argument can be made for the opposite) and thus, if Cousins @ $22M is destined for mediocrity, then Smith @ $24M per year + losing a 3rd and Fuller is also destined for mediocrity (or worse).

If the goal is to win the Superbowl Jim in Forest Hills : 8:08 am : link Redskins just effed themselves bigtime.



This move smells of "trying to keep my job" by the GM and Gruden.

Trading Fuller is the worst part of the trade BigBlueDownTheShore : 8:34 am : link They could have traded Norman who is older. Fuller had microfracture surgery coming into his first season, but has fully recovered and would be the future of the CB position there. Doesn't make sense at all.

Quote: and none even made their 2nd contract. Shows reaching for a QB just doesn't work.



How did they reach?



RG3 looked like a budding superstar, then was hurt.



And Cousins was actually a very good pick in hindsight, because he kept the franchise running along with pretty good QB play........



Pretty hard to fault the Skins here. In comment 13813222 PatersonPlank said:How did they reach?RG3 looked like a budding superstar, then was hurt.And Cousins was actually a very good pick in hindsight, because he kept the franchise running along with pretty good QB play........Pretty hard to fault the Skins here.

skins got crushed on that deal... GMAN4LIFE : 9:14 am : link but oh well/.

Honestly Jay on the Island : 9:15 am : link I thought it was a solid deal for Washington when it was first announced because I thought they were targeting a QB in the draft and Smith was going to be a placeholder for a year or two. After seeing that contract it is hard not to laugh.

The Redskins just got better... DonQuixote : 9:20 am : link They need a QB as a bridge to groom a young QB. The 3rd rounder is not a huge deal and the money is what it is...they need a starting QB. Trading Fuller was the biggest downside for them, but I think the deal makes the team better.

A AcidTest : 9:20 am : link terrible trade for Washington.



Smith will be 34 by the time the season starts, and the Redskins guaranteed him $71M. How much more would Cousins have cost? They also traded a third round pick and Kendall Fuller. Ridiculous.



I fully understand the Redskins not resigning Cousins. Fine. Use McCoy as a bridge, and draft a QB this year. They could get Jackson, Rudolph, Benkert, or the kid from Richmond on day one or two.

You have to have a young QB Ten Ton Hammer : 9:21 am : link before you can say you have a veteran QB to be a bridge to the next guy.

what's wrong with this move? Paying Cousins legit franchise QB $$ Victor in CT : 9:24 am : link would be insane. Let a dumb team like the Jests do that. Smith is at leat as good and probably better than Cousins, who may be the most overrated QB int he league after Case Keenum. And SMith's contract is up after the season. At 13 they have a chance to get a QB to groom for 1 year and move on.

Quote: would be insane. Let a dumb team like the Jests do that. Smith is at leat as good and probably better than Cousins, who may be the most overrated QB int he league after Case Keenum. And SMith's contract is up after the season. At 13 they have a chance to get a QB to groom for 1 year and move on.



The Redskins signed Smith to a 5 year extension at 23.5 million per year, with 71 million guaranteed, as part of the trade. In comment 13813453 Victor in CT said:The Redskins signed Smith to a 5 year extension at 23.5 million per year, with 71 million guaranteed, as part of the trade.

Trading for Smith isn't a bad move, Section331 : 9:29 am : link but that extension is ridiculous. People complain about how much Eli is paid, but Smith will make $23 mill as a 39-year old. That can't go well.

Smith AcidTest : 9:35 am : link and his agent fleeced the Redskins. Like everyone else, they knew Cousins was leaving, that the Redskins needed an immediate replacement, and that they wouldn't want to trade a third round pick and Fuller for a QB who'd be a FA next year. But the answer isn't to sign Smith to a four year extension and guarantee him $71M. The answer is to go with McCoy and draft a QB to take over in 2019.

Terrible trade Now Mike in MD : 9:35 am : link SMith is the definition of average QB. The Skins gave up not just the 3rd nut the #1 rated slot corner according to PFW and a guy who Cooley on 980 said he graded out as their top defensive this past year. So a terrible defense just lost arguably their best player. Now they HAVE to sign Breland to a large contract because otherwise they have no corners besides Norman. And they took away their best offensive skill position player in Cousins and IMO downgraded to Smith, who is older and a less dynamic thrower of the ball.



How is this not a huge step backwards for the Skins?

Quote: before you can say you have a veteran QB to be a bridge to the next guy.



Who would have been their starting QB next year? Now they draft a QB behind Smith...



Let's be clear, I am not a fan of this deal. Look at what the Niner's got, a potential franchise QB in his prime for a second round pick. So the Skins paid dearly, but I think they got better. In comment 13813446 Ten Ton Hammer said:Who would have been their starting QB next year? Now they draft a QB behind Smith...Let's be clear, I am not a fan of this deal. Look at what the Niner's got, a potential franchise QB in his prime for a second round pick. So the Skins paid dearly, but I think they got better.

The 2011 allstarjim : 9:52 am : link Saints vs 49ers playoff game, that Alex Smith won on a late TD pass to Vernon Davis, was one of the better playoff QB deals I've seen. Smith was fantastic and made huge plays.



Of course, then the Giants beat them in OT to go the Super Bowl. Smith was not as good in that game but did hurt us running the ball and threw for 2 TDs to Vernon Davis.



Smith is a good QB. This was a great trade for the Chiefs and an ok trade for the Skins.

Quote: is the epitome of a journeyman QB and a guy who never lived up to his draft slot.



Putting up a couple decent years in a row doesn't make him a proven, winning QB - it pretty much makes him Ryan Fitzpatrick.



Let's just be happy that the Redskins are the gift that keeps on giving. Calling him a "journeyman" is a little unfair. He's accurate, pretty consistent from year to year, very mobile and doesn't throw picks. He's the kind of qb many on BBI want in the offense that many on BBI want us to play. I can see the Redskins losing faith in Cousins but not wanting to scrap the whole offense in which case Smith makes sense to them. In comment 13813165 FatMan in Charlotte said:Calling him a "journeyman" is a little unfair. He's accurate, pretty consistent from year to year, very mobile and doesn't throw picks. He's the kind of qb many on BBI want in the offense that many on BBI want us to play. I can see the Redskins losing faith in Cousins but not wanting to scrap the whole offense in which case Smith makes sense to them.

Skins are ensuring mediocrity with a move like this. BrettNYG10 : 10:06 am : link I like it.

This AcidTest : 10:09 am : link is a classic Snyder move. He's baaaaaaaack. Thank goodness. We missed you Dan!

Somebody AcidTest : 10:10 am : link said that if Smith reaches the end of this contract, he will have made $300M in the NFL.

Quote: They could have traded Norman who is older. Fuller had microfracture surgery coming into his first season, but has fully recovered and would be the future of the CB position there. Doesn't make sense at all.



Hokie pumping up mediocre Hokie. Shocker. In comment 13813366 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Hokie pumping up mediocre Hokie. Shocker.

I call him.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:11 am : link a journeyman because in his 12 years, there isn't much distinguishing him from others.He doesn't throw many INT's, but the flipside is he doesn't throw many TD's. I don't think he's even been higher than 13th for TD passes in a season. He's often been the beneficiary of a very good D and a solid running game. He hasn't been called on to be the leading guy often, and when he was early in his career, he didn't fare so well.



This year was the only time he's broken 4000 yards in a season and he's playing in the historically QB-friendly Andy Reid offense. He's basically a slightly older Cousins, and I still don't think there's a lot that distinguishes him from another 12 year player - Fitzpatrick.

This AcidTest : 10:26 am : link is the best personnel news the Giants have had in months.

I'm so glad Washington fired McCloughan Jay on the Island : 10:31 am : link He turned that franchise around and now Bruce Allen is in charge again to return the Skins to the embarrassing shit show they were before McCloughan arrived.

Quote: said that if Smith reaches the end of this contract, he will have made $300M in the NFL.

Nope. He'll just nudge past $200MM. You shouldn't trust whatever somebody told you $300MM. In comment 13813562 AcidTest said:Nope. He'll just nudge past $200MM. You shouldn't trust whatever somebody told you $300MM.

Washington picks at #13, you have to think they are back in the market PatersonPlank : 11:03 am : link for one of the QB's now. They may even try to trade up.

Quote: for one of the QB's now. They may even try to trade up.



Why? I think this makes it far less likely that they'll take a QB. In comment 13813663 PatersonPlank said:Why? I think this makes it far less likely that they'll take a QB.

Quote: for one of the QB's now. They may even try to trade up.



If they trade up, this deal is that much worse. They'll have to give up maybe a 1st and 2nd and lsot their 3rd as part of the smith trade. With all their holes and no picks, they'll be in bad shape. If they were going to draft a QB, they should have taken their medicine. Stink next year with McCoy at QB and kept their powder dry for 2019. In comment 13813663 PatersonPlank said:If they trade up, this deal is that much worse. They'll have to give up maybe a 1st and 2nd and lsot their 3rd as part of the smith trade. With all their holes and no picks, they'll be in bad shape. If they were going to draft a QB, they should have taken their medicine. Stink next year with McCoy at QB and kept their powder dry for 2019.

Quote: for one of the QB's now. They may even try to trade up.

Are you playing opposite game for 24 hours? They give up a 3rd round pick, their best corner and then sign Smith to a $94MM extension with $71MM guaranteed and you think that makes them more likely to draft a QB? You really don't understand roster construction, do you? In comment 13813663 PatersonPlank said:Are you playing opposite game for 24 hours? They give up a 3rd round pick, their best corner and then sign Smith to a $94MM extension with $71MM guaranteed and you think that makes them more likely to draft a QB? You really don't understand roster construction, do you?

Not sure if this is worse trade RobCarpenter : 11:30 am : link Then when they traded a 2nd and 6th round pick for Jason Taylor to the Dolphins. Who they then cut in the next offseason after he missed off-season conditioning programs -- so that he could then resign with the Dolphins.



