The Chiefs & Alex Smith vs. the Giants & Eli Manning…

| We all knew the following before yesterday:
1. Chiefs were DEALING Smith because they love their backup QB and don't think Smith can take them to the SuperBowl
2. The Giants were KEEPING Eli because they have no backup QB and need one to groom the rooking we will be drafting at #2.
If Smith is so "great", why did the Chiefs trade (lots of picks) for a QB last year so they could dump Smith this year?
|that we should go QB at 2 so that the Giants can be in that same position of strength when it comes time to determine Eli's future.
| because the Chiefs surrounded Alex Smith with a team that let Alex Smith have his first season that resembled Eli every year...And this is the nature of Eli's career here. Fans who see him every day are comparing him to players who our fans would have ripped as the worst waste of a #1 pick and a disgusting mess. How do I know? Well because if you take a little look at their careers you'll notice one Hall of Fame 2x Super Bowl MVP with top 5-10 yard and td numbers...all time, plus a consecutive game streak that as we know was only broken by a travesty and one of the worst moments in organizational history. Which led to a massive backlash by the fans who realize that Manning is not Alex Smith but is the best offensive player this ancient franchise has ever given a uniform to, and who shed tears at the premise that he as a healthy player could not suit up to help his pathetic awful roster on the field and do his best to earn his contract and rep our beloved and his beloved Giants.
Then there is Alex Smith. Who is a nice guy and solid competitor but now is an enemy who the Redskins just got fleeced for and managed to give a contract to that exceeds any money amount Eli Manning has ever earned.
The Giants arent Alex Smithing Eli because he (as reiterated by a whole new regime) is still far far better than some fans seem to notice. And he ideally will have a chance to win one more ring over the next 2 years minimum. Trust that if blocked for, and if a rb is any threat to run and block, Eli will light up most defenses with his elite WR and TE as well as a solid couple of other pass catchers.
Just do a fun experiment...look at his season without any other offensive players except his TE. Now add the 12 games Odell was projecting to have (although he would have had a better year than that afterall this team blew even while he tried to make it ok) So if you add 900-1000 yards and 9 tds to Elis season, even with this team he would have had:
4400 yards and 28-30 tds or so....thats not science obviously but you get the hypothesis right?
Would you take a season this year coming up that the QB had 4500 yards and 30+ tds?....and would he be washed up ? Even if he by the luck of the gods ...please please....remains an modern NFL football player who has not missed a.single.snap. in his whole career. please gods leave it so. Eli is a better player than Alex Smith by lots. - ( New Window )
In comment 13813313 SethFromAstoria said:
Well played sir!
| and not one of them takes into account strength is relative because Eli holds the cards due to his no-trade clause.
But, hey M.S created another thread to take a jab at the team on a topic that isn't even closely related.
Well done!
| Chiefs rolling the dice big time on a 2nd year QB that may or may not turn out better than Smith.
I don't see how that puts them in any better shape than the Giants.
|funny twist is that there were strong rumors that the Giants actually tried to trade up for Mahomes last draft but it got too expensive. Had it worked out, we'd be in the Chiefs position right now.
| Davis Webb for a season in college. Webb and Mahomes are forever linked from the 2017 draft and their story from Texas Tech.
MS, I understand your post/thread but Eli is not finished. The Reese run front office dropped the ball with the last 5-6 years of player acquisition which allowed our roster to suck.
In comment 13813370 muhajir said:
Yet another reason to take a qb high when you have the chance, trading up gets expensive, and I'm not sure Mahomes was worth a trade up. That's why fans who think it's just so easy to pass on a qb this year and trade up in the future boggle my mind.
|Eli has never been the kind of QB that piles up positive stats or even wins. He is however the gutsy QB who delivered two Super Bowls. I really don't want another Eli but I am happy to get as much of this Eli as he has to give.
| and not one of them takes into account strength is relative because Eli holds the cards due to his no-trade clause.
But, hey M.S created another thread to take a jab at the team on a topic that isn't even closely related.
Well done!
| I'll take 37 year old Eli Manning over 34 year old Alex Smith anytime I have to pick between them.
Alex Smith is going to get chewed up and spit out by the NFC East. Did you see what the 3-13 Giants did to him? Have you seen how many big games Alex Smith has won?
Position of Strength? Washington is not going to go very far with Alex Smith. That was a terrible trade, by a team known to overplay it's hand when it comes to trading and managing talent.
When the OP makes a solid football post -- it will be his first.
| the Alex Smith of 2011 to the Alex Smith of today.
He's a much better QB. Not the best QB by any means, but he's made himself into a pretty good player.
And this happens. Players stay in the league, and they actually improve. Being with Andy Reid, a coach who can put together a system and game plan, helped immensely.
I suspect he's a tad better right now than Kirk Cousins, and the Skins felt he was an upgrade and slightly cheaper price.
It's a good move.
In comment 13813346 FatMan in Charlotte said:
and not one of them takes into account strength is relative because Eli holds the cards due to his no-trade clause.
But, hey M.S created another thread to take a jab at the team on a topic that isn't even closely related.
Well done!
But reasonably thinking about it, Eli's franchise status here is not Smith in KC...they wouldn't consider trading him i really believe that. I think Peyton Manning busted his ass like a maniac to play and win again because of how he felt being moved aside for Luck unceremoniously. I think too that Eli just wouldnt play anywhere else. I really believe he would not continue, and he has a true attachment to the idea of playing every game here. Isn't it really possible that Mara signed off on him sitting late in games so Webb could get reps but the coach was such an asshole that he screwed Eli and played a shitty backup instead to make some spiteful point. But also Eli making his points that he planned on playing and only thought of playing here, made it clear the coach had to go to make sure order was restored and Eli did't get forced off his field without any respect, on his own terms. The happiest person on the planet when McAdoo got canned was Eli Manning.
| The Giants might be in this position at this time next year if they go QB at #2 but Eli would have to waive his NTC. But you can't be envious now unless you think Webb is the real deal.
Strange take to have at this point.
|I started this thread in part out of reaction to a prior post regarding the trading of Alex Smith to the Redskins. On what has become a very lengthy thread, there are numerous posts that are condescending to both Alex Smith and the Washington Redskins, and it struck me odd that so many BBIers would take such a stance given our own team's situation. Thus my thread starter.
In comment 13813404 RinR said:
The Giants might be in this position at this time next year if they go QB at #2 but Eli would have to waive his NTC. But you can't be envious now unless you think Webb is the real deal.
Strange take to have at this point.
I started this thread in part out of reaction to a prior post regarding the trading of Alex Smith to the Redskins. On what has become a very lengthy thread, there are numerous posts that are condescending to both Alex Smith and the Washington Redskins, and it struck me odd that so many BBIers would take such a stance given our own team's situation. Thus my thread starter.
| in these "vastly superior" 5 years, the Chiefs have 1 playoff win.
I'm still trying to get straight what really is the standard. To be like teams that can't win in the playoffs like the Cowboys or Chiefs and hold them as models?
For the record. I'm pretty certain if the Giants had a similar run to the Chiefs we'd be labeling as a team that can't close the deal and that needs to make changes. And if Eli Manning went a season without throwing a TD pass to a WR - whoa - look out!!
|It's still absurd a 3 win team didn't find any snaps for their 3rd round rookie QB. I'll never understand that.
| really not sure you would.
We'd just have threads talking about how we keep failing to get over the hump.
|It's still absurd a 3 win team didn't find any snaps for their 3rd round rookie QB. I'll never understand that.
|I doubt you'll find any threads of mine crying about "getting over the hump." For crying out loud, this entire team right now IS the hump.
ZZ... the point of this thread? Compared with the K.C. Chiefs, the Giants are in deep shit.
because the Chiefs surrounded Alex Smith with a team that let Alex Smith have his first season that resembled Eli every year...And this is the nature of Eli's career here. Fans who see him every day are comparing him to players who our fans would have ripped as the worst waste of a #1 pick and a disgusting mess. How do I know? Well because if you take a little look at their careers you'll notice one Hall of Fame 2x Super Bowl MVP with top 5-10 yard and td numbers...all time
I doubt you'll find any threads of mine crying about "getting over the hump." For crying out loud, this entire team right now IS the hump.
You were actually one of the posters calling for TC to be let go several times in his tenure. Not surprisingly, even in the 2011 season.
So, I'm pretty confident you'd find a way to bitch regardless of the situation.
In comment 13813290 M.S. said:
ZZ... the point of this thread? Compared with the K.C. Chiefs, the Giants are in deep shit.
How are they in deep shit? Based on your scenario, if they draft a QB this year, they are one year behind KC. They can move on from Eli after next season if they so choose with few cap implications.
| And threw for 284 yards with 0 TD and an INT against the 5th worst team in NFL for a 78 QBR
Apparently the Chiefs are now set at QB to deal from this position of "strength"
They are in deep shit right now because they need to find a new franchise QB and they need a total O-line re-build. And they have a bottom tier LB-ing corp. And they have two DEs that are under-performing their huge contracts. And while I think they're OK at running back, no one would say we have a game-breaker back there carrying the rock. Oh, and our punter and kicker are bottom tier as well.
| to be 3-13 when you you think you have a playoff roster, as opposed to a 3-13 team that is in a rebuild....
Watching this past season was a complete disaster.....we expected so much.....
So Giant management thinks the fanbase won't tolerate another losing season? We are use to it these last 6 seasons....if the hard decisions are made that puts this team back on track, and we see the building blocks of the future put in place, losing is more tolerable....
But to put a team together to get some sort of respectability, and then flounder after that is just unacceptable.....this is the path we have followed the last 6 seasons...
It seems that the new HC and management are committed to Eli......does Eli still have something left in the tank? Yes, with the right team.....I just don't think the Giants are that team......the team should entertain any offers for his services, and make a trade, provided he waives his no trade clause.....Will this team make the playoffs next year? Seriously doubt it....and if it does, it is more likely a one an done.... What about the next season? It's hard to judge what the new people in charge will accomplish over the next two seasons.....so would the Giants re-sign Eli after two years? Unlikely, unless he was to become 2011 Eli again, which is just not possible....So if we go nowhere with Eli these next two years, and don't resign him, what is the purpose of keeping him?
So keeping Eli to be a mentor? that's an expensive 22M mentor, who probably mentors nothing....How much did Webb get mentored this past season? Keeping Eli just delays the inevitable and sets this team's timetable backwards.....
A trade nets us a player/pick, and provides 10M this season AND next season, to help rebuild this OL....
Tough decisions have to be made......picking a qb at #2 and keeping Eli, just delays the resurrection of the New York Football Giants....
In comment 13813530 M.S. said:
They are in deep shit right now because they need to find a new franchise QB and they need a total O-line re-build. And they have a bottom tier LB-ing corp. And they have two DEs that are under-performing their huge contracts. And while I think they're OK at running back, no one would say we have a game-breaker back there carrying the rock. Oh, and our punter and kicker are bottom tier as well.
But little of that has anything to do with Eli. Hopefully they can find their next franchise QB in this draft, and fortify the OL with picks and FA signings. They've had garbage LB's for years, and had a top-rated defense only one year ago. I don't think the situation is nearly as bleak as you paint it.
|
When the OP makes a solid football post -- it will be his first.
|I believe we have a choice: start the re-build now, or start it in a year or two after we've parted ways with Eli.
| Pretend that Eli was on the Chiefs this year. Give him a credible offensive line, and weapons like Travis Kelce, Tye Hill, and Kareem Hunt. Does that team challenge for a Super Bowl? I would have to say more than likely yes.
OK now reverse it. Pretend Alex Smith was on the Giants this year. Saddle him with this offense. Give him injuries all over the place. Do we win a game?
Supporting cast matters. Fix the cast around Eli and win games. If you have a high enough grade on a QB, take him at 2. He sits for a year or two and away we go. But forcing a QB pick just because we never draft this high would not be very wise.
|There isn't a QB alive who can get Andy Reid to the SB.
| Pretend that Eli was on the Chiefs this year. Give him a credible offensive line, and weapons like Travis Kelce, Tye Hill, and Kareem Hunt. Does that team challenge for a Super Bowl? I would have to say more than likely yes.
OK now reverse it. Pretend Alex Smith was on the Giants this year. Saddle him with this offense. Give him injuries all over the place. Do we win a game?
Supporting cast matters. Fix the cast around Eli and win games. If you have a high enough grade on a QB, take him at 2. He sits for a year or two and away we go. But forcing a QB pick just because we never draft this high would not be very wise.
| many keep falling into:
I believe we have a choice: start the re-build now, or start it in a year or two after we've parted ways with Eli.
It isn't an either/or. You can rebuild this year, even draft a QB, and have Eli play. You don't really accelerate anything by having a draftee play, especially since the lauded Chiefs are doing the same thing.
You really don't get much equity trading Eli or letting him go before the next year, and he can serve as a stop-gap for the rookie. And I don'
t know why this needs to keep getting pointed out, but every season there has been at least a 50% turnover in playoff teams in the past decade. This past year featured 9 teams who hadn't made the playoffs the year before.
Long rebuilds are a thing of the past
| Pretend that Eli was on the Chiefs this year. Give him a credible offensive line, and weapons like Travis Kelce, Tye Hill, and Kareem Hunt. Does that team challenge for a Super Bowl? I would have to say more than likely yes.
OK now reverse it. Pretend Alex Smith was on the Giants this year. Saddle him with this offense. Give him injuries all over the place. Do we win a game?
Supporting cast matters. Fix the cast around Eli and win games. If you have a high enough grade on a QB, take him at 2. He sits for a year or two and away we go. But forcing a QB pick just because we never draft this high would not be very wise.
In comment 13813580 PetesHereNow said:
Pretend that Eli was on the Chiefs this year. Give him a credible offensive line, and weapons like Travis Kelce, Tye Hill, and Kareem Hunt. Does that team challenge for a Super Bowl? I would have to say more than likely yes.
OK now reverse it. Pretend Alex Smith was on the Giants this year. Saddle him with this offense. Give him injuries all over the place. Do we win a game?
Supporting cast matters. Fix the cast around Eli and win games. If you have a high enough grade on a QB, take him at 2. He sits for a year or two and away we go. But forcing a QB pick just because we never draft this high would not be very wise.
You are deluded. Eli very likely doesn't do any better with that Chiefs team than Smith. I honestly believe Eli can win with an outstanding team around him and I think Eli is the greatest QB in franchise history. But he isn't better than Alex Smith RIGHT NOW. He's not a good QB anymore.
In comment 13813580 PetesHereNow said:
Pretend that Eli was on the Chiefs this year. Give him a credible offensive line, and weapons like Travis Kelce, Tye Hill, and Kareem Hunt. Does that team challenge for a Super Bowl? I would have to say more than likely yes.
OK now reverse it. Pretend Alex Smith was on the Giants this year. Saddle him with this offense. Give him injuries all over the place. Do we win a game?
Supporting cast matters. Fix the cast around Eli and win games. If you have a high enough grade on a QB, take him at 2. He sits for a year or two and away we go. But forcing a QB pick just because we never draft this high would not be very wise.
You are deluded. Eli very likely doesn't do any better with that Chiefs team than Smith. I honestly believe Eli can win with an outstanding team around him and I think Eli is the greatest QB in franchise history. But he isn't better than Alex Smith RIGHT NOW. He's not a good QB anymore.
In comment 13813580 PetesHereNow said:
Pretend that Eli was on the Chiefs this year. Give him a credible offensive line, and weapons like Travis Kelce, Tye Hill, and Kareem Hunt. Does that team challenge for a Super Bowl? I would have to say more than likely yes.
OK now reverse it. Pretend Alex Smith was on the Giants this year. Saddle him with this offense. Give him injuries all over the place. Do we win a game?
Supporting cast matters. Fix the cast around Eli and win games. If you have a high enough grade on a QB, take him at 2. He sits for a year or two and away we go. But forcing a QB pick just because we never draft this high would not be very wise.
Good post Pete. Exactly
Fact is the Giants have a used mercedes and a new hundai in the garage
The Chiefs have a new and a used Chevy
They just got new chevy money for the used Chevy.
If you want to be envious, then you want to admire the guy who just hoodwinked the Redskns, who will have buyers remosre in short order.
Me id rather drive a mercedes.
In comment 13813583 FatMan in Charlotte said:
many keep falling into:
I believe we have a choice: start the re-build now, or start it in a year or two after we've parted ways with Eli.
It isn't an either/or. You can rebuild this year, even draft a QB, and have Eli play. You don't really accelerate anything by having a draftee play, especially since the lauded Chiefs are doing the same thing.
You really don't get much equity trading Eli or letting him go before the next year, and he can serve as a stop-gap for the rookie. And I don'
t know why this needs to keep getting pointed out, but every season there has been at least a 50% turnover in playoff teams in the past decade. This past year featured 9 teams who hadn't made the playoffs the year before.
Long rebuilds are a thing of the past
Gospel truth here! Call me an apologist but I believe there is enough talent
In key positions that we can, with good coaching, make a credible run for the Super Bowl for the next two years with Eli at the helm without jeopardizing the future. I think the holes that need to be filled are going to have to be addressed regardless of who is QB.
|So Giant management thinks the fanbase won't tolerate another losing season? We are use to it these last 6 seasons....
| you can claim Alex Smith is a better QB than most QB's right now, including Eli.
He just spent a couple years under center with a top 10 defense, Travis Kelce, a top 3 rushing attack, and Tyreek Hill. We've seen what Eli can do with a top wideout. Support that with a top TE and a top D and a great running game, and those pretty much are the conditions we should all agree would be where Eli would thrive.
Put smith in charge of the giants last year. Exactly where is he going to look better than eli? Would the results have been different?
In comment 13813523 Doomster said:
So Giant management thinks the fanbase won't tolerate another losing season? We are use to it these last 6 seasons....
It's as if the 2016 season has been erased from the NY Giants history.
Let's pretend 2011 didnt happen either so you can have a clean 9 years of shitty football.
| you want the Giants to suck in 2018??
Well at least you'll be a frequent poster then....
| with the comparisons. Forget about Eli Manning.
Alex Smith is a lot better than you guys are giving him credit for. He has had very mediocre receivers for much of his career, much more plodding than the guys NYG have had in here.
Alex Smith had good receivers finally last year with a weapon in Hill and did very well. He's a three time pro bowler now.
Im not saying he is the second coming but cherry picking his bad start against nyg seems unfair or the fact he lost 2011 nfc championship or his early bad part of his career on a terrible team.
He has not been particularly good in the playoffs but he also has macro level issues like Reid not being a particularly good playoff coach.
And while I wont go into the rabbit hole of comparing them, the hypocrisy is unreal. So many quick to point out cherry picked arguments to bash Alex Smith and will ignore anything with Eli.
Riddick said it; he can do things Cousins cant. They were staring at paying Cousins a lot of money to stay. It was a good move for WASH relative to the other options.
|Alex Smith is a lot better than you guys are giving him credit for. He has had very mediocre receivers for much of his career, much more plodding than the guys NYG have had in here.
In comment 13813681 RinR said:
Quote:
In comment 13813523 Doomster said:
Quote:
So Giant management thinks the fanbase won't tolerate another losing season? We are use to it these last 6 seasons....
It's as if the 2016 season has been erased from the NY Giants history.
Let's pretend 2011 didnt happen either so you can have a clean 9 years of shitty football.
yep...how about the 2015 team that (to many posters here seems like decades ago) that the defense lost half a dozen games by giving up 4th quarter leads.
Just forget it because Manning should have played defense and helped the team get a stop in the final 2 minutes each time the offense handed the ball over with the lead.
In comment 13813606 Reb8thVA said:
In comment 13813583 FatMan in Charlotte said:
many keep falling into:
I believe we have a choice: start the re-build now, or start it in a year or two after we've parted ways with Eli.
It isn't an either/or. You can rebuild this year, even draft a QB, and have Eli play. You don't really accelerate anything by having a draftee play, especially since the lauded Chiefs are doing the same thing.
You really don't get much equity trading Eli or letting him go before the next year, and he can serve as a stop-gap for the rookie. And I don'
t know why this needs to keep getting pointed out, but every season there has been at least a 50% turnover in playoff teams in the past decade. This past year featured 9 teams who hadn't made the playoffs the year before.
Long rebuilds are a thing of the past
Gospel truth here! Call me an apologist but I believe there is enough talent
In key positions that we can, with good coaching, make a credible run for the Super Bowl for the next two years with Eli at the helm without jeopardizing the future. I think the holes that need to be filled are going to have to be addressed regardless of who is QB.
Reb... I think you raise a very crucial issue that is rattling around in the back of my mind and somehow -- although weakly -- implied in what I've posted throughout this thread. Your key statement that caught my eye is this: "...with Eli at the helm without jeopardizing the future."
Here's my worry: Eli is not the future and the wins he adds to this team in 2018 are just wins (in my opinion) that bring us back to respectability but also pushes us down the draft board.
The analogy I have in mind is the Fran Tarkenton years with the Giants. He carried the team and made them an interesting (and unpredictable) .500 ball club, thus preventing the Giants from securing premiere draft choices (Top 3) for a few years. The rest is history. A mediocre Giants team with Tark at the helm descended for many years into a terrible team once Tark went back to Minny.
Eli is now our Fran Tarkenton.
|2017: 28th in total defense
2016: 24th in total defense
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
I believe we have a choice: start the re-build now, or start it in a year or two after we've parted ways with Eli.
It isn't an either/or. You can rebuild this year, even draft a QB, and have Eli play. You don't really accelerate anything by having a draftee play, especially since the lauded Chiefs are doing the same thing.
You really don't get much equity trading Eli or letting him go before the next year, and he can serve as a stop-gap for the rookie. And I don'
t know why this needs to keep getting pointed out, but every season there has been at least a 50% turnover in playoff teams in the past decade. This past year featured 9 teams who hadn't made the playoffs the year before.
Long rebuilds are a thing of the past
Gospel truth here! Call me an apologist but I believe there is enough talent
In key positions that we can, with good coaching, make a credible run for the Super Bowl for the next two years with Eli at the helm without jeopardizing the future. I think the holes that need to be filled are going to have to be addressed regardless of who is QB.
Reb... I think you raise a very crucial issue that is rattling around in the back of my mind and somehow -- although weakly -- implied in what I've posted throughout this thread. Your key statement that caught my eye is this: "...with Eli at the helm without jeopardizing the future."
Here's my worry: Eli is not the future and the wins he adds to this team in 2018 are just wins (in my opinion) that bring us back to respectability but also pushes us down the draft board.
The analogy I have in mind is the Fran Tarkenton years with the Giants. He carried the team and made them an interesting (and unpredictable) .500 ball club, thus preventing the Giants from securing premiere draft choices (Top 3) for a few years. The rest is history. A mediocre Giants team with Tark at the helm descended for many years into a terrible team once Tark went back to Minny.
Eli is now our Fran Tarkenton.
The Giants traded away premiere draft choices to get Tarkenton for one thing. He, indeed, was an interesting and unpredictable player who amassed stats while managing to disappear in big games. He was also an egomaniac who thought he was bigger than the team. How has Manning cost the Giants high draft picks -- by winning playoff games and SBs? I really don't see the Tarhenton/Manning analogy.
|
2017: 28th in total defense
2016: 24th in total defense
In points allowed they were 7th in 2016 and 10th in 2017.
|I don't see how you can only claim that Smith benefited from that without acknowledging that Smith's efficient style of play may have played a hand in it.
In comment 13813689 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 13813681 RinR said:
Quote:
In comment 13813523 Doomster said:
Quote:
So Giant management thinks the fanbase won't tolerate another losing season? We are use to it these last 6 seasons....
It's as if the 2016 season has been erased from the NY Giants history.
Let's pretend 2011 didnt happen either so you can have a clean 9 years of shitty football.
yep...how about the 2015 team that (to many posters here seems like decades ago) that the defense lost half a dozen games by giving up 4th quarter leads.
Just forget it because Manning should have played defense and helped the team get a stop in the final 2 minutes each time the offense handed the ball over with the lead.
2015 is an interesting example to bring up. At least one of the losses that the defense gave up that year might not have been on them. Link - ( New Window )
| Eli Manning is 33-47 as starting QB for the NYG the past 5 years - he's 37 years old. If his jersey didn't say Manning 10 on the back - he'd be gone a long time ago regardless of supporting cast.
It's time to move on.
In comment 13813724 Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 13813689 bLiTz 2k said:
yep...how about the 2015 team that (to many posters here seems like decades ago) that the defense lost half a dozen games by giving up 4th quarter leads.
Just forget it because Manning should have played defense and helped the team get a stop in the final 2 minutes each time the offense handed the ball over with the lead.
2015 is an interesting example to bring up. At least one of the losses that the defense gave up that year might not have been on them. Link - ( New Window )
The clock management during that series was horrific by Manning and Coughlin...if you remember they passed on 3rd down and it went incomplete...
My point still remains...how do you excuse the defense from giving up a game winning touchdown drive on the ensuing possession?
|The past 5 years
Eli Manning is 33-47 as starting QB for the NYG the past 5 years
| you can claim Alex Smith is a better QB than most QB's right now, including Eli.
He just spent a couple years under center with a top 10 defense, Travis Kelce, a top 3 rushing attack, and Tyreek Hill. We've seen what Eli can do with a top wideout. Support that with a top TE and a top D and a great running game, and those pretty much are the conditions we should all agree would be where Eli would thrive.
Put smith in charge of the giants last year. Exactly where is he going to look better than eli? Would the results have been different?
In comment 13813725 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
In comment 13813670 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 13813606 Reb8thVA said:
Quote:
In comment 13813583 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
many keep falling into:
Quote:
I believe we have a choice: start the re-build now, or start it in a year or two after we've parted ways with Eli.
It isn't an either/or. You can rebuild this year, even draft a QB, and have Eli play. You don't really accelerate anything by having a draftee play, especially since the lauded Chiefs are doing the same thing.
You really don't get much equity trading Eli or letting him go before the next year, and he can serve as a stop-gap for the rookie. And I don'
t know why this needs to keep getting pointed out, but every season there has been at least a 50% turnover in playoff teams in the past decade. This past year featured 9 teams who hadn't made the playoffs the year before.
Long rebuilds are a thing of the past
Gospel truth here! Call me an apologist but I believe there is enough talent
In key positions that we can, with good coaching, make a credible run for the Super Bowl for the next two years with Eli at the helm without jeopardizing the future. I think the holes that need to be filled are going to have to be addressed regardless of who is QB.
Reb... I think you raise a very crucial issue that is rattling around in the back of my mind and somehow -- although weakly -- implied in what I've posted throughout this thread. Your key statement that caught my eye is this: "...with Eli at the helm without jeopardizing the future."
Here's my worry: Eli is not the future and the wins he adds to this team in 2018 are just wins (in my opinion) that bring us back to respectability but also pushes us down the draft board.
The analogy I have in mind is the Fran Tarkenton years with the Giants. He carried the team and made them an interesting (and unpredictable) .500 ball club, thus preventing the Giants from securing premiere draft choices (Top 3) for a few years. The rest is history. A mediocre Giants team with Tark at the helm descended for many years into a terrible team once Tark went back to Minny.
Eli is now our Fran Tarkenton.
The Giants traded away premiere draft choices to get Tarkenton for one thing. He, indeed, was an interesting and unpredictable player who amassed stats while managing to disappear in big games. He was also an egomaniac who thought he was bigger than the team. How has Manning cost the Giants high draft picks -- by winning playoff games and SBs? I really don't see the Tarhenton/Manning analogy.
Clatterbuck... the analogy is not about the Eli of the past. It is the Eli of the present and the next year or two. That is, Eli is good enough to make the 2018 Giants respectable whereas we could definitely be a bottom-dweller with a newly draft QB at the helm from Day One.
| "And we want to be a bottom feeder because...of high draft picks? How has that worked out for the Browns? Free agency in conjunction with the draft can move a team from respectability to contender. And I don't think any owner would countenance a strategy built on acceptance of bottom-feeder status."
I think your first sentence is backwards in terms of cause-and-effect. Of course we don't want to be a bottom feeder for high draft picks. But when a team is in re-building mode, including breaking in a new (highly drafted) QB, there's a real good chance the team will have a high draft pick again. That in turn should speed up the rejuvenation process. (Assuming the team is adept at drafting, unlike the Brownies.)
In comment 13813955 M.S. said:
"And we want to be a bottom feeder because...of high draft picks? How has that worked out for the Browns? Free agency in conjunction with the draft can move a team from respectability to contender. And I don't think any owner would countenance a strategy built on acceptance of bottom-feeder status."
I think your first sentence is backwards in terms of cause-and-effect. Of course we don't want to be a bottom feeder for high draft picks. But when a team is in re-building mode, including breaking in a new (highly drafted) QB, there's a real good chance the team will have a high draft pick again. That in turn should speed up the rejuvenation process. (Assuming the team is adept at drafting, unlike the Brownies.)
As has been noted by others, "rebuiilding" mode is much different in this era than in the years prior to free agency. Teams can, and do, go from bottom feeder status to the playoffs in in season. It's entirely possible Giants can do that next season with Eli as QB and a replacement waiting in the wings.
|There isn't a QB alive who can get Andy Reid to the SB.
|
And we want to be a bottom feeder because...of high draft picks? How has that worked out for the Browns? Free agency in conjunction with the draft can move a team from respectability to contender. And I don't think any owner would countenance a strategy built on acceptance of bottom-feeder status.