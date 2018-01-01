How the Redskins trade may have affected the Giants.... Britt in VA : 1/31/2018 9:57 am Lost in all of the hoopla surrounding the Alex Smith trade:



Word from multiple sources is that the Redskins threw their best young CB in Fuller into the trade in order to beat the Browns who were going after Smith aggressively.



Why are the Browns going after Alex Smith that aggressively when they have two top five picks in the first round?



Hmmmm....

giants will get RB GMAN4LIFE : 1/31/2018 9:59 am : link i dont know why that will happen but i have a feeling

I really think it's kind of a big deal..... Britt in VA : 1/31/2018 10:03 am : link It's a foregone conclusion they were going QB in Round 1, either 1st overall or 4th overall.



If they had snagged Smith, they wouldn't have. That would have changed the draft dramatically.

There is some speculation that the Browns Diver_Down : 1/31/2018 10:04 am : link would like a proven vet alongside a rookie. It may not make sense to pay the vet while the rookie sits, but they have gone down the rookie road time and again with nothing to show for it. They need to win now while also planning for the future.



They have the cap room and draft pick collateral to make moves. I suspect that they will go hard at Cousins, but it doesn't preclude them from drafting a QB in the first. What they do with No. 1 pick will be the million dollar question. If some franchise wants their choice of Darnold/Rosen, the Browns can auction the pick to jump the Giants.

I think it leads to the assumption they might like bLiTz 2k : 1/31/2018 10:07 am : link Allen, and feel no one else in the top 3 do...you can sign a vet while you have a ton of cap space, trade out of #1, and bank on Allen being there at 4 (which I absolutely believe he will)

Going hard at Cousins or extending Smith had they gotten him.... Britt in VA : 1/31/2018 10:08 am : link which I assume was a mandatory term of the trade, makes ZERO sense when drafting a QB in the top 5.

Don't see any change.... GFAN52 : 1/31/2018 10:09 am : link they'll still use their #1 on a QB.

We already knew the "top 3" QBs have their warts widmerseyebrow : 1/31/2018 10:11 am : link I think it looks more and more like a year to not succumb to the pressure of taking a QB.

The Browns were not going to give up a high second round pick.... Britt in VA : 1/31/2018 10:12 am : link and a five year extension on Smith in order to have a "mentor" QB.



That is not compensation you give in a trade for a stop gap.

Britt is right.. bLiTz 2k : 1/31/2018 10:13 am : link If you copy and paste Smith's reported deal in WASH to the Browns, a top 5 QB is an absolute waste...your not gonna pay Smith 70+mil guaranteed over the majority of time of the rookie's contract...

RE: Going hard at Cousins or extending Smith had they gotten him.... Diver_Down : 1/31/2018 10:14 am : link

Quote: which I assume was a mandatory term of the trade, makes ZERO sense when drafting a QB in the top 5.



Like I said, it makes no sense. Except the Browns are the Browns. They need to win. All the cap space, all the draft picks, picking in the top of the draft since forever has yielded terrible results. In comment 13813553 Britt in VA said:Like I said, it makes no sense. Except the Browns are the Browns. They need to win. All the cap space, all the draft picks, picking in the top of the draft since forever has yielded terrible results.

RE: How do you know that Cleveland was going to extend Smith? Britt in VA : 1/31/2018 10:14 am : link

Quote: .



I don't, but don't you think that could have been a term of the trade? Why did Washington do it? In comment 13813569 Greg from LI said:I don't, but don't you think that could have been a term of the trade? Why did Washington do it?

Well, look at it this way Greg from LI : 1/31/2018 10:19 am : link Washington offered more than Cleveland which is why Smith ended up there. They may have done so with the condition that Smith would have to agree to an extension. Cleveland may not have been interested in an extension, and thus declined to up their offer for a player they were willing to let walk in a couple of years. Smith may have been a guy they liked as a stopgap while their draft pick QB acclimated but not someone they were going to trade a ton for and sign to a big extension, so the Washington deal was the winner.

Where did you see Jolly Blue Giant : 1/31/2018 10:20 am : link That they offered a high #2? I can’t find that. They ultimately lost out to Washington who gave a #3 and a player.

RE: RE: How do you know that Cleveland was going to extend Smith? TrueBlue56 : 1/31/2018 10:22 am : link

Quote: In comment 13813569 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





.







I don't, but don't you think that could have been a term of the trade? Why did Washington do it?



It could have been a term of the trade, which is why he may not have been traded to Cleveland. I think the browns will draft a quarterback with the 1st overall pick and bring in a veteran quarterback. We did it with Warner. I think the jets will do it with mcnown and a 1st round quarterback. It's a smart play.



One move doesn't exclusively eliminate the other, especially with the rookie salary cap. In comment 13813573 Britt in VA said:It could have been a term of the trade, which is why he may not have been traded to Cleveland. I think the browns will draft a quarterback with the 1st overall pick and bring in a veteran quarterback. We did it with Warner. I think the jets will do it with mcnown and a 1st round quarterback. It's a smart play.One move doesn't exclusively eliminate the other, especially with the rookie salary cap.

They gave up Kendall Fuller.... Britt in VA : 1/31/2018 10:22 am : link who was arguably their best, young defender last year. Redskins fans are freaking out over it.



The beats on Twitter were saying Cleveland was offering a high second rounder, and that's why they had to add Fuller.

Ok Jolly Blue Giant : 1/31/2018 10:25 am : link I just don’t see Alex smith preventing a team from drafting a QB at #1. I still think Washington will draft a QB if the right guy falls.

The Browns made a lot of sense Jay on the Island : 1/31/2018 10:25 am : link trade a 2nd(they have three second round picks) and maybe a mid round pick for Smith to mentor the #1 pick which if they traded for Smith I think Josh Allen was/is going to be the #1 pick. They know he would benefit greatly from sitting for a season or two and Smith would be a great placeholder.

This is great news that the Browns are looking for a legit veteran QB Jay on the Island : 1/31/2018 10:26 am : link IMO this proves that they truly are leaning towards taking Josh Allen 1st overall.

I think its the length of Smiths deal... bLiTz 2k : 1/31/2018 10:31 am : link a 4 year extension runs basically through a rookie's entire first contract...



Who knows, that extension may have knocked Cleveland out of the running because they may have only wanted to commit to 2 seasons.

Cousins is how much younger than Smith? njm : 1/31/2018 10:34 am : link While it may be possible to cast Smith as a mentor to a young QB, with Cousins it's a recipe for a QB controversy.

RE: This is great news that the Browns are looking for a legit veteran QB GFAN52 : 1/31/2018 10:35 am : link

Quote: IMO this proves that they truly are leaning towards taking Josh Allen 1st overall.



Why Allen, how are you reading that into it? In comment 13813598 Jay on the Island said:Why Allen, how are you reading that into it?

RE: This is great news that the Browns are looking for a legit veteran QB Diver_Down : 1/31/2018 10:37 am : link

Quote: IMO this proves that they truly are leaning towards taking Josh Allen 1st overall.



I think if they love Allen, then they try and auction the 1st pick while taking Allen at 4. What team that needs a QB would love to have their choice of Darnold/Rosen and jump ahead of us? In comment 13813598 Jay on the Island said:I think if they love Allen, then they try and auction the 1st pick while taking Allen at 4. What team that needs a QB would love to have their choice of Darnold/Rosen and jump ahead of us?

Cousins has other options other than the Browns... GFAN52 : 1/31/2018 10:40 am : link .

If I'm bringing in a vet QB Dnew15 : 1/31/2018 10:42 am : link to mentor a young guy - who better than Alex Smith. He's a pro's pro and has seen it all. He doesn't make waves, been replaced twice by the "up and comer" and never caused a problem, knows how to manage a game (something all these young guys will need help with), works well with the media, etc...

BUT, you can't build a young franchise like the Browns around Alex Smith.. Even the Browns aren't that stupid.

RE: RE: This is great news that the Browns are looking for a legit veteran QB bLiTz 2k : 1/31/2018 10:43 am : link

Quote: In comment 13813598 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





IMO this proves that they truly are leaning towards taking Josh Allen 1st overall.







I think if they love Allen, then they try and auction the 1st pick while taking Allen at 4. What team that needs a QB would love to have their choice of Darnold/Rosen and jump ahead of us?



That’s my line of thinking as well..coupling with the fact that as of now Allen is perceived as needing a year to sit more than any of the top prospects. In comment 13813621 Diver_Down said:That’s my line of thinking as well..coupling with the fact that as of now Allen is perceived as needing a year to sit more than any of the top prospects.

It could also mean .... Beer Man : 1/31/2018 10:44 am : link That they believe Kizer is there QB of the future, and Smith would be the bridge. We are talking about the Browns. Plus I have a good friend who is a big Browns fan, and follows them religiously. He says the word in the Browns chat rooms is that the Browns are high on Kizer. Take it with a grain of salt.

Just spitballing - Diver_Down : 1/31/2018 10:54 am : link But consider Jax's situation. They have all the pieces except at QB. That defense isn't going to stay together forever so the window of opportunity is open now. With Bortles surgery, they may be stuck with him for next year being that the $19M is guaranteed for injury. But if they could somehow move up to the top of the draft and pick Darnold/Rosen, they would be set. Tom isn't going to live forever and if he can deliver a SB to Jax by mortgaging future draft picks for now, then it will be worth it. If they are stuck with Bortles, then it is only for a year with a rookie ready to take over.

RE: Just spitballing - GFAN52 : 1/31/2018 10:57 am : link

Quote: But consider Jax's situation. They have all the pieces except at QB. That defense isn't going to stay together forever so the window of opportunity is open now. With Bortles surgery, they may be stuck with him for next year being that the $19M is guaranteed for injury. But if they could somehow move up to the top of the draft and pick Darnold/Rosen, they would be set. Tom isn't going to live forever and if he can deliver a SB to Jax by mortgaging future draft picks for now, then it will be worth it. If they are stuck with Bortles, then it is only for a year with a rookie ready to take over.



They could possibly move up to the 4th pick, but very doubtful the Brown's #1. I don't see anyway the Browns trade that pick after doing the same in previous years. Especially with a new GM in Dorsey. In comment 13813650 Diver_Down said:They could possibly move up to the 4th pick, but very doubtful the Brown's #1. I don't see anyway the Browns trade that pick after doing the same in previous years. Especially with a new GM in Dorsey.

RE: RE: Just spitballing - Diver_Down : 1/31/2018 11:01 am : link

Quote: In comment 13813650 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





But consider Jax's situation. They have all the pieces except at QB. That defense isn't going to stay together forever so the window of opportunity is open now. With Bortles surgery, they may be stuck with him for next year being that the $19M is guaranteed for injury. But if they could somehow move up to the top of the draft and pick Darnold/Rosen, they would be set. Tom isn't going to live forever and if he can deliver a SB to Jax by mortgaging future draft picks for now, then it will be worth it. If they are stuck with Bortles, then it is only for a year with a rookie ready to take over.







They could possibly move up to the 4th pick, but very doubtful the Brown's #1. I don't see anyway the Browns trade that pick after doing the same in previous years. Especially with a new GM in Dorsey.



But if they are really wanting Allen and knowing that he'll most likely (99.9% sure) be there at 4, then that no.1 pick is extremely valuable. They could take Barkley at 1 and Allen at 4. But they can also fleece some other team to move up to 1. In comment 13813656 GFAN52 said:But if they are really wanting Allen and knowing that he'll most likely (99.9% sure) be there at 4, then that no.1 pick is extremely valuable. They could take Barkley at 1 and Allen at 4. But they can also fleece some other team to move up to 1.

RE: RE: This is great news that the Browns are looking for a legit veteran QB Jay on the Island : 1/31/2018 11:06 am : link

Quote: In comment 13813598 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





IMO this proves that they truly are leaning towards taking Josh Allen 1st overall.







Why Allen, how are you reading that into it?

I came to this conclusion because Smith would be somewhat costly, at least a 2nd round pick, and the Browns would likely let him play out the final year of his deal and then franchise him for one more season to allow Allen potentially two full seasons learning behind Smith. Allen is the QB prospect that needs to sit and learn the most out of all the top prospects. I believe if the Browns wanted Darnold, Rosen, or Mayfield at 1 then they would have likely settled on a cheaper option like Josh McCown. In comment 13813616 GFAN52 said:I came to this conclusion because Smith would be somewhat costly, at least a 2nd round pick, and the Browns would likely let him play out the final year of his deal and then franchise him for one more season to allow Allen potentially two full seasons learning behind Smith. Allen is the QB prospect that needs to sit and learn the most out of all the top prospects. I believe if the Browns wanted Darnold, Rosen, or Mayfield at 1 then they would have likely settled on a cheaper option like Josh McCown.

RE: RE: This is great news that the Browns are looking for a legit veteran QB Jay on the Island : 1/31/2018 11:08 am : link

Quote:



I think if they love Allen, then they try and auction the 1st pick while taking Allen at 4. What team that needs a QB would love to have their choice of Darnold/Rosen and jump ahead of us?



If they love Allen then they can't risk losing him by waiting until 4. With Denver reportedly high on Allen they would likely trade up with the Colts at 3 to grab Allen. The Browns can't afford to wait on their QB after passing on Wentz and Deshaun Watson. In comment 13813621 Diver_Down said:If they love Allen then they can't risk losing him by waiting until 4. With Denver reportedly high on Allen they would likely trade up with the Colts at 3 to grab Allen. The Browns can't afford to wait on their QB after passing on Wentz and Deshaun Watson.

RE: RE: RE: This is great news that the Browns are looking for a legit veteran QB GFAN52 : 1/31/2018 11:12 am : link

Quote: In comment 13813621 Diver_Down said:





Quote:









I think if they love Allen, then they try and auction the 1st pick while taking Allen at 4. What team that needs a QB would love to have their choice of Darnold/Rosen and jump ahead of us?







If they love Allen then they can't risk losing him by waiting until 4. With Denver reportedly high on Allen they would likely trade up with the Colts at 3 to grab Allen. The Browns can't afford to wait on their QB after passing on Wentz and Deshaun Watson.



I think it's too early to project what QB impresses the Browns and the Giants until after their pro days and the combine are conducted. In comment 13813673 Jay on the Island said:I think it's too early to project what QB impresses the Browns and the Giants until after their pro days and the combine are conducted.

RE: This is great news that the Browns are looking for a legit veteran QB rich in DC : 1/31/2018 11:16 am : link

Quote: IMO this proves that they truly are leaning towards taking Josh Allen 1st overall.



It has been widely speculated that Darnold would benefit from sitting behind a vet for a year. Allen would almost certainly need coaching up.



I still think that the Browns get Cousins and take Barkley #1 overall. In comment 13813598 Jay on the Island said:It has been widely speculated that Darnold would benefit from sitting behind a vet for a year. Allen would almost certainly need coaching up.I still think that the Browns get Cousins and take Barkley #1 overall.

It makes zero sense for cleveleand to Dankbeerman : 1/31/2018 11:22 am : link trade out of the 1 spot. They have too many picks as it is. They need to use those picks to get impact guys, package them to move up if anything to get those guys.



They changed around the front office(again) to get away from the guys that traded down and passed on guys trying to assign value to the amount of picks vs the quality of player.



They could wait til 4 to take a QB and they could trade up to 2 if they deem a non qb the best in the draft.

Cleveland has passed on QB's for a couple years now. That they wgenesis123 : 1/31/2018 11:40 am : link may favor a proven vet over an unproven draft pick is not a surprise. The QB's in that division are starting to get long in the tooth. Cousins or Keenum and a killer draft would do wonders for that team.

IMHO GiantsLaw : 1/31/2018 11:55 am : link 0% chance the Browns don't take a QB. I live in OH and they're constantly ridiculed for passing on QBS and accumulating picks.

That's my worst case scenario. SHO'NUFF : 1/31/2018 11:55 am : link I just want the opportunity to draft Barkley.



The Browns are decent at RB with Duke Johnson and the other fellow.



Now we're using what Cleveland would have done Gatorade Dunk : 1/31/2018 12:08 pm : link as a signal for what the Giants should do.



This place has officially gone ludicrous speed to plaid.

I know there has been much speculation Giant John : 1/31/2018 12:17 pm : link That the Giants will draft a QB. However, that is not necessarily in fact what will happen. It’s going to depend on the Giants rating of those QB’s as to whether the value exists to justify taking one with the second pick of the draft. If they don’t see the value and have other players in other positions rated higher I would not be surprised to see them go in another direction. It is going to depend on their evaluation and they obviously will not be sharing that with anyone. So it’s really a waiting game.

RE: RE: How do you know that Cleveland was going to extend Smith? Gatorade Dunk : 1/31/2018 12:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13813569 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





.







I don't, but don't you think that could have been a term of the trade? Why did Washington do it?

How would it have been a term of the trade? Smith doesn't have a NTC. That's the only way an extension gets mandated into a trade (unless the acquiring team makes it a term of the trade that they get a negotiating window because they want to extend the player). Washington extended Smith because they chose to, not because they had to.



This is getting silly now. In comment 13813573 Britt in VA said:How would it have been a term of the trade? Smith doesn't have a NTC. That's the only way an extension gets mandated into a trade (unless the acquiring team makes it a term of the trade that they get a negotiating window becausewant to extend the player). Washington extended Smith because they chose to, not because they had to.This is getting silly now.

'Skins are amazing! old man : 1/31/2018 12:25 pm : link Just when you thought they were almost dead at QB...they acquire 34 y.o. Alex Smith on a now 5 year contract and only 70M guaranteed ...for a mere 3rd round pick and their best young CB.

What a threat they are now..not only in NFLE but also to win the NFC and SB!

What a steal! What a deal!



So you are claiming the Browns are still FUCKED UP? ZogZerg : 1/31/2018 12:28 pm : link I find it really hard to believe that the Browns could not have made a much better offer to the Chiefs for Smith if they really wanted him. They are loaded with picks.



If the Browns really wanted Smith, then they fucked up again, BIG TIME.



I'm not ready to believe that just yet.

QBs mentoring new rookie QB is overrated Ivan15 : 1/31/2018 12:50 pm : link The purpose of the veteran is to take the beating while the rookie learns slowly.

RE: Ok paesan98 : 1/31/2018 2:09 pm : link

Quote: I just don’t see Alex smith preventing a team from drafting a QB at #1. I still think Washington will draft a QB if the right guy falls.



I can't see Washington taking a QB. Not with $71 million guaranteed. In comment 13813593 Jolly Blue Giant said:I can't see Washington taking a QB. Not with $71 million guaranteed.

The Browns are not going after Cousins ... Manny in CA : 1/31/2018 2:14 pm : link

Who will cost $35M to "take a beating" or "mentor another young QB" (they already have Kizer), they are going for "the brass ring". (They were willing to go after Smith because he was cheaper).



They are looking at what the 49ers did, picking up Garapollo and saying - "we can do the same".



I think now, you're right , Joey, they're going after Barkley. If not him then Bradley Chubb at #1 over-all.



I keep hoping they trade up to get our #2 over-all, so we can pick Quenton Nelson at #4 (to start fixing our line), but my worse nightmare would be seeing them snatch up Nelson with that #2 !



That is instant THREE Pro Bowlers.

RE: 'Skins are amazing! paesan98 : 1/31/2018 2:17 pm : link

Quote: Just when you thought they were almost dead at QB...they acquire 34 y.o. Alex Smith on a now 5 year contract and only 70M guaranteed ...for a mere 3rd round pick and their best young CB.

What a threat they are now..not only in NFLE but also to win the NFC and SB!

What a steal! What a deal!



Please tell me you were being sarcastic. Andy Reid butt-fucked them again. In comment 13813841 old man said:Please tell me you were being sarcastic. Andy Reid butt-fucked them again.

RE: The Browns are not going after Cousins ... paesan98 : 1/31/2018 2:20 pm : link

Quote:

Who will cost $35M to "take a beating" or "mentor another young QB" (they already have Kizer), they are going for "the brass ring". (They were willing to go after Smith because he was cheaper).



They are looking at what the 49ers did, picking up Garapollo and saying - "we can do the same".



I think now, you're right , Joey, they're going after Barkley. If not him then Bradley Chubb at #1 over-all.



I keep hoping they trade up to get our #2 over-all, so we can pick Quenton Nelson at #4 (to start fixing our line), but my worse nightmare would be seeing them snatch up Nelson with that #2 !



That is instant THREE Pro Bowlers.



Cousins will NOT get $35 million. The only way that would have happened is if Washington tagged him again. If I had to guess, he'll probably get somewhere in the neighborhood of $25-28 In comment 13814019 Manny in CA said:Cousins will NOT get $35 million. The only way that would have happened is if Washington tagged him again. If I had to guess, he'll probably get somewhere in the neighborhood of $25-28

I think CLE Sy'56 : 1/31/2018 2:22 pm : link is going to pursue Aj McCarron again

The Browns have $115M cap space ... Manny in CA : 1/31/2018 2:28 pm : link

Burning in their pocket. Plus, they (with their 12 picks) conceivably have the draft day ammunition to open the season with three 1st round picks (best and second best players in the draft, if they trade with us) ...



And a legitimate Pro Bowl type QB playing at his peak.



That, my friends is "rags to "riches" SCARY

RE: RE: The Browns are not going after Cousins ... Gatorade Dunk : 1/31/2018 2:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13814019 Manny in CA said:





Quote:







Who will cost $35M to "take a beating" or "mentor another young QB" (they already have Kizer), they are going for "the brass ring". (They were willing to go after Smith because he was cheaper).



They are looking at what the 49ers did, picking up Garapollo and saying - "we can do the same".



I think now, you're right , Joey, they're going after Barkley. If not him then Bradley Chubb at #1 over-all.



I keep hoping they trade up to get our #2 over-all, so we can pick Quenton Nelson at #4 (to start fixing our line), but my worse nightmare would be seeing them snatch up Nelson with that #2 !



That is instant THREE Pro Bowlers.







Cousins will NOT get $35 million. The only way that would have happened is if Washington tagged him again. If I had to guess, he'll probably get somewhere in the neighborhood of $25-28

It's Manny. He doesn't really have a strong sense of reality. In comment 13814026 paesan98 said:It's Manny. He doesn't really have a strong sense of reality.

RE: They are going to take Barkley Ten Ton Hammer : 1/31/2018 3:26 pm : link

Quote: #1, book it.



That would throw the draft into chaos. I hope it happens. In comment 13813771 Joey in VA said:That would throw the draft into chaos. I hope it happens.

RE: RE: They are going to take Barkley Britt in VA : 1/31/2018 3:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13813771 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





#1, book it.







That would throw the draft into chaos. I hope it happens.



And that's what I meant about their interest in Smith, if it was indeed longterm, affecting the Giants and the rest of the draft. In comment 13814121 Ten Ton Hammer said:And that's what I meant about their interest in Smith, if it was indeed longterm, affecting the Giants and the rest of the draft.

Is Barkley a better prospect than AP was in 07? BrettNYG10 : 1/31/2018 3:40 pm : link How good is he supposed to be?

This is all good for the Giants Ron from Ninerland : 1/31/2018 6:30 pm : link Alex Smith is the Giant's bitch. He was with San Francisco and he was with Kansas City. And now they get to see him twice a year.



This kind of reminds me of the favor that the Red Sox did the Yankees when they acquired Byung-Hyun Kim from Arizona.

Excuse me, my bad .... Manny in CA : 1/31/2018 6:57 pm : link

The $35M figure I mentioned for Cousins would have held if the Skins would have franchised him. So, Paesan, $25M - $28M is a better figure.



Cousins is at his peak, has 5-6 peak years left in him; why in the world would you EVER think of risking your #1 over-all if you just landed a Big-Time QB ?



Like Joey said, the Browns will jump all over Barkley at #1, and even if don't even look our way will have a clear shot at either Chubb, Derwin James, Nelson, Roquan Smith or Fitzpatrick at #4 over-all ...



And enough picks to parlay themselves into a third 1st round pick.





Here's more Cousins stuff from the Brown's point of view ... Manny in CA : 1/31/2018 7:17 pm : link

From cleveland.com ....



http://www.cleveland.com/browns/index.ssf/2018/01/browns_will_now_set_sights_on.html



With a twist ... "If they like him better than any of the quarterbacks in draft, they could always then try to trade the No. 1 pick in this QB rich draft and have multiple first-rounders again next year."



And ...



"The problem is, Cousins wants to win and would have to be convinced that the Browns are poised to turn things around in a big way in 2018. When the Browns state their case, they can point to the difference Jimmy Garoppolo made in San Francisco this season. The 49ers, under new coach Kyle Shanahan, went 1-10 until the former Patriots backup rolled into the Bay Area via a trade and promptly went 5-0"



If I was the Browns GM, I'd tell Cousins - "We're ready to win NOW, we've got the high draft choices and the free agent money to make it happen. So, Kirk, come to Cleveland and be the man"



From cleveland.com ....With a twist ... "If they like him better than any of the quarterbacks in draft, they could always then try to trade the No. 1 pick in this QB rich draft and have multiple first-rounders again next year."And ..."The problem is, Cousins wants to win and would have to be convinced that the Browns are poised to turn things around in a big way in 2018. When the Browns state their case, they can point to the difference Jimmy Garoppolo made in San Francisco this season. The 49ers, under new coach Kyle Shanahan, went 1-10 until the former Patriots backup rolled into the Bay Area via a trade and promptly went 5-0"If I was the Browns GM, I'd tell Cousins - "We're ready to win NOW, we've got the high draft choices and the free agent money to make it happen. So, Kirk, come to Cleveland and be the man"

RE: Here's more Cousins stuff from the Brown's point of view ... GFAN52 : 1/31/2018 7:23 pm : link

Quote:

From cleveland.com ....



http://www.cleveland.com/browns/index.ssf/2018/01/browns_will_now_set_sights_on.html



With a twist ... "If they like him better than any of the quarterbacks in draft, they could always then try to trade the No. 1 pick in this QB rich draft and have multiple first-rounders again next year."



Don't see Cousins signing with the Browns. He wants a competitive team and it's a stretch to think they will improve that dramatically. He'll have more than enough playoff ready teams to consider.



And ...



"The problem is, Cousins wants to win and would have to be convinced that the Browns are poised to turn things around in a big way in 2018. When the Browns state their case, they can point to the difference Jimmy Garoppolo made in San Francisco this season. The 49ers, under new coach Kyle Shanahan, went 1-10 until the former Patriots backup rolled into the Bay Area via a trade and promptly went 5-0"



If I was the Browns GM, I'd tell Cousins - "We're ready to win NOW, we've got the high draft choices and the free agent money to make it happen. So, Kirk, come to Cleveland and be the man"

In comment 13814518 Manny in CA said:

RE: RE: Here's more Cousins stuff from the Brown's point of view ... GFAN52 : 1/31/2018 7:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13814518 Manny in CA said:





Quote:







From cleveland.com ....



http://www.cleveland.com/browns/index.ssf/2018/01/browns_will_now_set_sights_on.html



With a twist ... "If they like him better than any of the quarterbacks in draft, they could always then try to trade the No. 1 pick in this QB rich draft and have multiple first-rounders again next year."



Don't see Cousins signing with the Browns. He wants a competitive team and it's a stretch to think they will improve that dramatically. He'll have more than enough playoff ready teams to consider.



And ...



"The problem is, Cousins wants to win and would have to be convinced that the Browns are poised to turn things around in a big way in 2018. When the Browns state their case, they can point to the difference Jimmy Garoppolo made in San Francisco this season. The 49ers, under new coach Kyle Shanahan, went 1-10 until the former Patriots backup rolled into the Bay Area via a trade and promptly went 5-0"



If I was the Browns GM, I'd tell Cousins - "We're ready to win NOW, we've got the high draft choices and the free agent money to make it happen. So, Kirk, come to Cleveland and be the man"











Don't see Cousins signing with the Browns. He wants a competitive team and it's a stretch to think they will improve that dramatically. He'll have more than enough playoff ready teams to consider. In comment 13814528 GFAN52 said:Don't see Cousins signing with the Browns. He wants a competitive team and it's a stretch to think they will improve that dramatically. He'll have more than enough playoff ready teams to consider.

Crazy to say, but the more you consider it, it does sort of make sense Ten Ton Hammer : 1/31/2018 7:26 pm : link Sell Cousins on getting to throw to Josh Gordon, draft Barkley at 1, Joe Thomas is coming back and the Browns do have a capable offensive line. The coach is an offense guy, division is competitive but not overwhelming. Throw money at him. You still have two more first round picks this year.



Stranger things have happened.

RE: RE: RE: They are going to take Barkley [Not] shyster : 1/31/2018 7:35 pm : link

Quote:



And that's what I meant about their interest in Smith, if it was indeed longterm, affecting the Giants and the rest of the draft.



An important "if", and, according to sources in both Cleveland and Denver (which was in the mix), Browns wanted Smith for a short term deal. Exactly as expected if they were going to draft QB.



Mary Kay Cabot confirms that in the cleveland.com story linked above. She does speculate that, having lost out on Smith, Browns may change tactics and seek Cousins on long term deal, but that doesn't seem based on anything in particular.



Dorsey said at Senior Bowl that he regards this as a good QB class with 4-5 players worthy of consideration for #1.











- ( In comment 13814141 Britt in VA said:An important "if", and, according to sources in both Cleveland and Denver (which was in the mix), Browns wanted Smith for a short term deal. Exactly as expected if they were going to draft QB.Mary Kay Cabot confirms that in the cleveland.com story linked above. She does speculate that, having lost out on Smith, Browns may change tactics and seek Cousins on long term deal, but that doesn't seem based on anything in particular.Dorsey said at Senior Bowl that he regards this as a good QB class with 4-5 players worthy of consideration for #1. Browns/Broncos offers - ( New Window