ESPN Raanan: Giants new regime in tough spot with Davis Webb GFAN52 : 1/31/2018 10:47 am Quote: It’s a little late to affect this year’s draft, when the Giants potentially have a chance to select the franchise quarterback of their choice. The last time they had a top-five pick, they walked away with Manning. That worked out OK. He’s entering his 14th season as their starting quarterback and has won two Super Bowls. The Giants can only hope the next franchise quarterback (whether it be Webb, the No. 2 pick or somebody else) has a fraction of that success.



But with the draft on the horizon and the rules being what they are -- the Giants can’t really start practicing until after the draft -- it would be difficult to pass on the most important position in football with the No. 2 overall pick, even if they believed in Webb. They can’t responsibly move forward with so much unknown attached to their future at quarterback.



If Webb and the No. 2 pick both turn out to be franchise quarterbacks, so be it. That would be an enviable problem for the Giants to have. Fortunately, Gettleman noted in his introductory news conference that you can never have too many good players at one position. That is especially relevant at quarterback.

Very DanMetroMan : 1/31/2018 10:49 am : link hard to disagree with what he's saying. IF you think a QB at 2 is a potential franchise guy you simply can't pass on him for Webb.

Thank you Jay on the Island : 1/31/2018 10:49 am : link "If Webb and the No. 2 pick both turn out to be franchise quarterbacks, so be it. That would be an enviable problem for the Giants to have. Fortunately, Gettleman noted in his introductory news conference that you can never have too many good players at one position. That is especially relevant at quarterback."



This is what I have been saying for a while now. If Webb does develop into a franchise QB along with the #2 pick then the Giants will be the envy of every franchise. They could trade Webb for a huge return.

We have been extremely lucky Jay on the Island : 1/31/2018 10:52 am : link that we had Eli Manning stay healthy during his entire career. The odds of the next QB of the Giants never missing a game are slim to none which is why it is important to have a good backup. If the Webb supporters truly believe that he is a legitimate starting QB then the Giants will have a great backup for two years that they could trade for picks before his rookie deal is up.

i just don't know how you will be able to tell both are "franchise" type QB's at the same time. Our #2 pick will most likely succeed Eli so the only time Webb would have time to play is in preseason...and is sparing time in the preseason enough to determine if webb can get HUGE return?



I don't think so. At this point if you target a franchise QB, webb pretty much becomes an after thought. In comment 13813643 Jay on the Island said:i just don't know how you will be able to tell both are "franchise" type QB's at the same time. Our #2 pick will most likely succeed Eli so the only time Webb would have time to play is in preseason...and is sparing time in the preseason enough to determine if webb can get HUGE return?I don't think so. At this point if you target a franchise QB, webb pretty much becomes an after thought.

If Darnold is there Beer Man : 1/31/2018 10:53 am : link I think the team has to go for him. If not, then they need to really think. The others are good, but are they good enough.

I recall Shurmur Stufftherun : 1/31/2018 10:55 am : link saying something along the lines that Webb is "highly thought of in this building" as a response to one of the reporters questions. Sure, it might have been an off the cuff answer and read what you want into it, but it does add more to the Webb of suspense that we're all caught up in.

This AcidTest : 1/31/2018 10:56 am : link is not about Webb. Webb is an unknown. This is about the fact that no QB may be worth the #2 pick. Rosen has an injury history, including concussions, and Allen has serious accuracy issues. Darnold is the only QB possibly worth a top five pick, and even has problems, including a propensity to fumble, a loopy throwing motion, and staring down receivers. If the Giants don't take a QB at #2, it doesn't mean they've anointed Webb as Eli's successor. How could they?

RE: RE: Thank you Jay on the Island : 1/31/2018 10:56 am : link

They will be able to tell in practice, preseason games, and if the starter gets injured which will likely happen at some point. In comment 13813645 mphbullet36 said:They will be able to tell in practice, preseason games, and if the starter gets injured which will likely happen at some point.

lets wait for another sundayatone : 1/31/2018 10:57 am : link p.dotonio update

Mike Cherry was very well thought of in ther building gtt350 : 1/31/2018 11:01 am : link .

There is no way RetroJint : 1/31/2018 11:01 am : link Webb factors one iota in their quarterback plans. Somebody will say nice things about him, how impressed they are with his ability to learn, etc. But it’s for publication. They are compelled to use the #2 on a quarterback . That player will be the heir apparent . People like Dottino are saying otherwise . Place him and others in the “useful idiot” category . There will not be a working day from now until the draft that quarterback will not discussed ,dissected, evaluated , researched , probed and graded .

Using NFL.com's draft profile Grades Beer Man : 1/31/2018 11:02 am : link Davis Webb was given a grade of 5.47 last year. There are 7 QBs in the 2018 class ranked higher:

Darnold - 7.1

Rosen - 6.1

Jackson - 6.0

Mayfield - 6.0

Allen - 5.9

Falk - 5.6

Rudoloh - 5.6

Raanan is basically printing common sense here Peppers : 1/31/2018 11:07 am : link I'm sure we all understand QB is the most important position in football and our guy is at the end of a very good career. The mistake would be getting caught up in the emotions and passing on a highly touted successor for 'one last shot' with Eli or the hope of developing Davis Webb. Not that I'm down on Webb. I think he can develop into a nice asset for us whether that be through trade or quality insurance. And thats something we need to keep in mind. QB is a position hard to find whether that be an All pro starter or a quality backup which leaves it very high in demand.



The ideal situation is to squeeze another year from Eli while the #2 adjust to the pro game and learns how to be a true pro. Whether Eli wants to stick around for that is still unknown. I know how I would feel if I was Eli, but he's a different guy than I am.

There are just so many snaps a team can give in practice PatersonPlank : 1/31/2018 11:07 am : link and training camp. I don't see how you can develop 2 guys and give the starter what he needs. One guy will wither away. I think they need to commit to a #2. If its the draft choice then try and trade Webb for anything. If its Webb then draft someone else. We have a lot of needs on this team. Sinking 2 top picks into one backup position will not help us when we need RB's, OL, LBs, DL, and CB's.

I don’t think Webb should figure in at all eli4life : 1/31/2018 11:07 am : link If you think the guy at 2 is a franchise guy take and let him and Webb battle it out could always trade the other if necessary. We need Eli’s replacement to be right so why not hedge our bets a little.

Giants scheduled offseason workouts... GFAN52 : 1/31/2018 11:08 am : link will be before the draft allowing more time for the new staff to evaluate Webb.

RE: Giants scheduled offseason workouts... Beer Man : 1/31/2018 11:10 am : link

Quote: will be before the draft allowing more time for the new staff to evaluate Webb. How much time can they spend on Webb, given that the team will be implementing a new O this year. In comment 13813671 GFAN52 said:How much time can they spend on Webb, given that the team will be implementing a new O this year.

RE: Giants scheduled offseason workouts... Jay on the Island : 1/31/2018 11:10 am : link

Quote: will be before the draft allowing more time for the new staff to evaluate Webb.

Those workouts are mostly in the gym lifting weights. They aren't going to see anything from Webb to conclude that he is the answer. In comment 13813671 GFAN52 said:Those workouts are mostly in the gym lifting weights. They aren't going to see anything from Webb to conclude that he is the answer.

RE: RE: Giants scheduled offseason workouts... GFAN52 : 1/31/2018 11:15 am : link

Isn't a new coach allowed to conduct earlier minicamps? In comment 13813678 Jay on the Island said:Isn't a new coach allowed to conduct earlier minicamps?

RE: This SethFromAstoria : 1/31/2018 11:15 am : link

Quote: is not about Webb. Webb is an unknown. This is about the fact that no QB may be worth the #2 pick. Rosen has an injury history, including concussions, and Allen has serious accuracy issues. Darnold is the only QB possibly worth a top five pick, and even has problems, including a propensity to fumble, a loopy throwing motion, and staring down receivers. If the Giants don't take a QB at #2, it doesn't mean they've anointed Webb as Eli's successor. How could they?



Don't you think they know quite a bit more than us? Or Lord Ranaan?



Draft the best QB unless they are just as sure no one will be a great player as much as people seem to act like its a definite one of them will.



Honestly when you read the Ernie Accorsi scoutng report on Eli its like a FBI profiler getting a serial killer with a perfect guess. Its so accurate. he just had him down perfectly. Hopefully one of these guys is cant miss.



By the way whats so bad about competition for the future #1? In comment 13813653 AcidTest said:Don't you think they know quite a bit more than us? Or Lord Ranaan?Draft the best QB unless they are just as sure no one will be a great player as much as people seem to act like its a definite one of them will.Honestly when you read the Ernie Accorsi scoutng report on Eli its like a FBI profiler getting a serial killer with a perfect guess. Its so accurate. he just had him down perfectly. Hopefully one of these guys is cant miss.By the way whats so bad about competition for the future #1?

I'll never understand GiantsRage2007 : 1/31/2018 11:16 am : link Mara signing off on benching Eli, and then not finding out about Webb... I mean, you couldn't have handled the last 3rd of the season any worse. One minute you're tanking, finding out about the future qb, and the next you have Spags coaching to win games... I know this has been beaten to death on BBI, but it's still a head scratcher.

I've been saying that right along. Webb will not preclude them from Victor in CT : 1/31/2018 11:20 am : link taking a QB at # 2 IF they think they have a legit franchise QB there, not a reach.

do not agree with the though spot mdc1 : 1/31/2018 11:21 am : link we just rebooted the team, fired the GM and the coaches. new GM, new coach...next new players. If Webb is not in the plans then "bye".



Have always thought he was a just a JAG that looked the part if Eli went down; but he does not. That was their plan, no significant plan for him (Webb) else they would not have made Geno the backup...he is so bad he is not a threat to manning either.

RE: I'll never understand Beer Man : 1/31/2018 11:21 am : link

Quote: Mara signing off on benching Eli, and then not finding out about Webb... I mean, you couldn't have handled the last 3rd of the season any worse. One minute you're tanking, finding out about the future qb, and the next you have Spags coaching to win games... I know this has been beaten to death on BBI, but it's still a head scratcher. I think it was more of Mac trying to save his job by demonstrating that the team could win with a more athletic QB. Webb wasn't experienced enough to demonstrate that, so Smith was the logical choice. Afterwards it was the team trying to get back in good grace with the fans by keeping Eli on the field. In comment 13813696 GiantsRage2007 said:I think it was more of Mac trying to save his job by demonstrating that the team could win with a more athletic QB. Webb wasn't experienced enough to demonstrate that, so Smith was the logical choice. Afterwards it was the team trying to get back in good grace with the fans by keeping Eli on the field.

The Giants had too many holes Giants in 07 : 1/31/2018 11:21 am : link to draft Nassib and Webb in the premium rounds that they did.



Reese thought he was the smartest man in the room and got his hand caught in the cookie jar, twice.



I don't think it's a tough spot at all. Gettleman didn't draft him and knows that he didn't show enough to see the field even with Eli being benched.

I think Webb still has a chance to be jv : 1/31/2018 11:26 am : link our QB of the future even if we take a QB at 2. Lets be honest, it's hard to find a legit #1 QB in this league. There are a handful of teams that have been looking for one for years. QB's get taken high in the draft regularly and they're not all sticking.



Having Webb is like having an extra lottery ticket. A QB at #2 is a lottery ticket with better odds but neither are a sure thing. When the time comes for Eli to leave this team the new #1 QB is going to be whichever rostered QB gives us the best chance to win. Webb will still get a shot at that. I wouldn't be shocked to see that preseason being an open QB competition with a slight edge to future pick #2. Anything can happen.

RE: The Giants had too many holes Beer Man : 1/31/2018 11:26 am : link

Quote: to draft Nassib and Webb in the premium rounds that they did.



Reese thought he was the smartest man in the room and got his hand caught in the cookie jar, twice.



I don't think it's a tough spot at all. Gettleman didn't draft him and knows that he didn't show enough to see the field even with Eli being benched. Nassib was a 4th, so I don't consider it premium. Webb was another JR 3rd rounder, but it is also my understanding that Mac wanted Webb with that pick (after not being able to move up and grab Mahones in the 1st) In comment 13813712 Giants in 07 said:Nassib was a 4th, so I don't consider it premium. Webb was another JR 3rd rounder, but it is also my understanding that Mac wanted Webb with that pick (after not being able to move up and grab Mahones in the 1st)

The much larger problem is if the Giants believe Webb is not baadbill : 1/31/2018 11:30 am : link a franchise QB AND also believe there isn't a QB in this draft worthy of the #2 pick.

RE: There are just so many snaps a team can give in practice Milton : 1/31/2018 11:35 am : link

Quote: and training camp. I don't see how you can develop 2 guys and give the starter what he needs. One guy will wither away. Nobody is going to wither away. If you have three QBs that you think can be starters in this league, you keep all three unless you can get a decent return on one of them. And the Giants will not be in a position to get a decent return on Webb this offseason. It's not just about him, it's about the fact that this is an unusually deep year for QBs both in the draft and in free agency.



In 2018, you have Eli start, Webb as the backup, and Rosen as the #3. And it would be a meaningful year for all three of them. Eli gets to win another Super Bowl, Webb gains experience as the backup and by playing in week 17 (because the Giants already have home field wrapped up throughout the playoffs), and Rosen gets to build up his body in the weight room.



2019 is the year to trade Webb. Or not. It will be a fluid situation and anything is possible. In comment 13813668 PatersonPlank said:Nobody is going to wither away. If you have three QBs that you think can be starters in this league, you keep all three unless you can get a decent return on one of them. And the Giants will not be in a position to get a decent return on Webb this offseason. It's not just about him, it's about the fact that this is an unusually deep year for QBs both in the draft and in free agency.In 2018, you have Eli start, Webb as the backup, and Rosen as the #3. And it would be a meaningful year for all three of them. Eli gets to win another Super Bowl, Webb gains experience as the backup and by playing in week 17 (because the Giants already have home field wrapped up throughout the playoffs), and Rosen gets to build up his body in the weight room.2019 is the year to trade Webb. Or not. It will be a fluid situation and anything is possible.

Don't get this Post Bruner4329 : 1/31/2018 11:35 am : link They have the same amount of tape on Webb as they do on Darnold, if not more. Sure we would have liked to see Webb play at this level in 2017 but we didn't. Its not like you Draft a Darnold and are assured he can play at this level as a given. If anyone truly watched this kid play this past year you would know he has a ways to go to play in the NFL. He has played a total of 2 years only in College and had some really bad games. Again I am not sold on any of these QBs in the draft as being sure things. That is where the evaluation process comes into play. Let the team and GM do their work.

RE: I've been saying that right along. Webb will not preclude them from HomerJones45 : 1/31/2018 11:36 am : link

Quote: taking a QB at # 2 IF they think they have a legit franchise QB there, not a reach. And you have been correct all along. In comment 13813707 Victor in CT said:And you have been correct all along.

RE: Don't get this Post Milton : 1/31/2018 11:48 am : link

Quote: They have the same amount of tape on Webb as they do on Darnold, if not more. And based on that tape, there are at least three or four QBs in this draft with better college tape than Webb. Otherwise Webb would've been in the conversation at the top of the first round in 2017. But he didn't even sniff the top of the first round. He lasted until the 3rd round. What are the chances that Darnold or Rosen last until the 3rd round. Absolutely zero! That should tell you all you need to know about how Webb compares to them as a prospect (going off their college tape and accompanying measurables). In comment 13813744 Bruner4329 said:And based on that tape, there are at least three or four QBs in this draft with better college tape than Webb. Otherwise Webb would've been in the conversation at the top of the first round in 2017. But he didn't even sniff the top of the first round. He lasted until the 3rd round. What are the chances that Darnold or Rosen last until the 3rd round. Absolutely zero! That should tell you all you need to know about how Webb compares to them as a prospect (going off their college tape and accompanying measurables).

Raanan's headline belies his article Section331 : 1/31/2018 11:53 am : link (understanding that he likely didn't write the headline). How are they in a tough spot with Webb? If they draft a QB, and Webb works out, they have valuable trade pieces. If they draft a QB, and Webb proves to be only a backup, nothing lost.



Davis Webb isn't going to change what the Giants do with the 2nd pick. If they don't draft a QB, it won't be because they really like Webb (although they will probably try to frame it that way), it will be because they don't think any of the QB's are all that.

RE: RE: I'll never understand GiantsRage2007 : 1/31/2018 11:56 am : link

Yea, fair point about Mac. In comment 13813711 Beer Man said:Yea, fair point about Mac.

RE: There are just so many snaps a team can give in practice ajr2456 : 1/31/2018 12:05 pm : link

Quote: and training camp. I don't see how you can develop 2 guys and give the starter what he needs. One guy will wither away. I think they need to commit to a #2. If its the draft choice then try and trade Webb for anything. If its Webb then draft someone else. We have a lot of needs on this team. Sinking 2 top picks into one backup position will not help us when we need RB's, OL, LBs, DL, and CB's.



I mean the answer here is fairly simple, and it's the one nobody likes.



You move on from the 37 year old who won't be here in 3 years, potentially a year early, to start planning for the future. In comment 13813668 PatersonPlank said:I mean the answer here is fairly simple, and it's the one nobody likes.You move on from the 37 year old who won't be here in 3 years, potentially a year early, to start planning for the future.

This is true: Jerry K : 1/31/2018 12:12 pm : link "The much larger problem is if the Giants believe Webb is not

a franchise QB AND also believe there isn't a QB in this draft worthy of the #2 pick."



Even worse if this turns out to be true and the Browns take Barkley at #1.

RE: I'll never understand Matt in SGS : 1/31/2018 12:28 pm : link

Quote: Mara signing off on benching Eli, and then not finding out about Webb... I mean, you couldn't have handled the last 3rd of the season any worse. One minute you're tanking, finding out about the future qb, and the next you have Spags coaching to win games... I know this has been beaten to death on BBI, but it's still a head scratcher.



I've thought about this for a while, and especially as we saw it all go down. My theory afterwards is this. We all know that McAdoo wasn't in Eli's corner. He felt Eli was not running his offense the way he wanted. Once the Giants were officially eliminated from the post season, Mara was more receptive to changes to see the other QBs because there was no shot at the playoffs.



However, if you read what Mara said, he was against tanking and wanted to win as many games as possible. So he challenged McAdoo to figure out how to do that.



McAdoo's combination of drowning man syndrome, his disregard of Eli, and his inability to "read the room" so to speak, led him to truly believe that Geno would help him win. Period. It was never about Webb for McAdoo. He wanted to show that Eli was the problem and even Geno could do better.



So Geno basically was Geno in Oakland. Looked ok, but made bad plays and the Giants lost. The public pressure and the way Eli was handled...and tagged with a loss, was it for McAdoo. Mara had to pull the plug. Bottom line, Mara gave McAdoo and Reese enough rope to hang themselves and they did so. In comment 13813696 GiantsRage2007 said:I've thought about this for a while, and especially as we saw it all go down. My theory afterwards is this. We all know that McAdoo wasn't in Eli's corner. He felt Eli was not running his offense the way he wanted. Once the Giants were officially eliminated from the post season, Mara was more receptive to changes to see the other QBs because there was no shot at the playoffs.However, if you read what Mara said, he was against tanking and wanted to win as many games as possible. So he challenged McAdoo to figure out how to do that.McAdoo's combination of drowning man syndrome, his disregard of Eli, and his inability to "read the room" so to speak, led him to truly believe that Geno would help him win. Period. It was never about Webb for McAdoo. He wanted to show that Eli was the problem and even Geno could do better.So Geno basically was Geno in Oakland. Looked ok, but made bad plays and the Giants lost. The public pressure and the way Eli was handled...and tagged with a loss, was it for McAdoo. Mara had to pull the plug. Bottom line, Mara gave McAdoo and Reese enough rope to hang themselves and they did so.

Maybe mdthedream : 1/31/2018 12:29 pm : link we should have taken a look at him last year even if its mob up time.

So Raanan agrees with me! ZogZerg : 1/31/2018 12:36 pm : link Glad someone is listening;)

I’ve gone back and forth on this mfsd : 1/31/2018 12:36 pm : link Would love for Webb to be the next guy, so we can use the #2 pick on another stud position player



But the reality is, it’s rare (hopefully) that we pick at the top of the draft with virtually the pick of the litter, pending what the Browns do. IF the Giants think one of the QBs can be a franchise guy, I don’t see how we pass.



What I don’t want is Eli leaves a year or two from now, and Giants are one of the teams looking to trade for an Alex Smith or sign a Kirk Cousins. Not that it couldn’t work that way, but so much better to draft a guy we want and let him become an expert with Schurmurs offense for a 1-2 year apprenticeship



Who knows...big decision ahead for DG, PS and company





Shurmur & Dave have plenty of Webb tape! MotownGIANTS : 1/31/2018 12:40 pm : link They are going to compare his stuff vs. the draft class ... Pat & Dave has ALL of his COLLEGE tape. All of his PRACTICE tape as a NYG which includes pre-season footage.





Pat & Dave have enough data collected to make a decision on where he ranks with the top QBs in this draft as well as any sleepers they see.



People are over thinking this a tad bit.

RE: I’ve gone back and forth on this lax counsel : 1/31/2018 12:43 pm : link

Quote: Would love for Webb to be the next guy, so we can use the #2 pick on another stud position player



But the reality is, it’s rare (hopefully) that we pick at the top of the draft with virtually the pick of the litter, pending what the Browns do. IF the Giants think one of the QBs can be a franchise guy, I don’t see how we pass.



What I don’t want is Eli leaves a year or two from now, and Giants are one of the teams looking to trade for an Alex Smith or sign a Kirk Cousins. Not that it couldn’t work that way, but so much better to draft a guy we want and let him become an expert with Schurmurs offense for a 1-2 year apprenticeship



Who knows...big decision ahead for DG, PS and company





Excellent point. I fear that if Eli leaves and we pass on Darnold/Rosen, we may be one of the teams in a never ending cycle of a qb search. Would love to see Darnold/Rosen with a year to learn the game in a no pressure situation, while the Giants take one last shot with Eli, similar to Farve and the Packers in 2007/08. In comment 13813858 mfsd said:Excellent point. I fear that if Eli leaves and we pass on Darnold/Rosen, we may be one of the teams in a never ending cycle of a qb search. Would love to see Darnold/Rosen with a year to learn the game in a no pressure situation, while the Giants take one last shot with Eli, similar to Farve and the Packers in 2007/08.

RE: Shurmur can start workouts earlier before the draft as a new coach Jay on the Island : 1/31/2018 12:47 pm : link

Quote: according to the NFL beginning on April 2nd.

Link - ( New Window )

Yes but will a week of practices in shorts really provide enough evidence that Webb is the next franchise QB? Also if he has practices before the draft then that is less practice time for the draft picks and UDFA signings. It doesn't make sense to have the practices before the draft just to see if Webb has made any progress. In comment 13813702 GFAN52 said:Yes but will a week of practices in shorts really provide enough evidence that Webb is the next franchise QB? Also if he has practices before the draft then that is less practice time for the draft picks and UDFA signings. It doesn't make sense to have the practices before the draft just to see if Webb has made any progress.

I think the Giants worked Webb hard this year in practice, considering Ivan15 : 1/31/2018 1:01 pm : link he wasn’t even supposed to play. Now he needs playing time.

RE: RE: Shurmur can start workouts earlier before the draft as a new coach mitch300 : 1/31/2018 1:08 pm : link

Will no practices provide enough evidence that Darnold, Rosen or any other QB in the draft a franchise QB? In comment 13813879 Jay on the Island said:Will no practices provide enough evidence that Darnold, Rosen or any other QB in the draft a franchise QB?

RE: Very Jay in Toronto : 1/31/2018 1:12 pm : link

Quote: hard to disagree with what he's saying. IF you think a QB at 2 is a potential franchise guy you simply can't pass on him for Webb.



Absolutely, but it is a big If. In comment 13813641 DanMetroMan said:Absolutely, but it is a big If.

RE: I recall Shurmur Eman11 : 1/31/2018 1:40 pm : link

Quote: saying something along the lines that Webb is "highly thought of in this building" as a response to one of the reporters questions. Sure, it might have been an off the cuff answer and read what you want into it, but it does add more to the Webb of suspense that we're all caught up in.



According to Kim Jones yesterday on WFAN there still are plenty of people in the building (including his teammates) who think highly of Webb. She gave several reasons as to why, including his arm, mobility, hard work, and they not only like him but think he can be a successful QB in the league.



I'd take Kim's word and reporting over just about any other reporter in the biz today. In comment 13813652 Stufftherun said:According to Kim Jones yesterday on WFAN there still are plenty of people in the building (including his teammates) who think highly of Webb. She gave several reasons as to why, including his arm, mobility, hard work, and they not only like him but think he can be a successful QB in the league.I'd take Kim's word and reporting over just about any other reporter in the biz today.

RE: RE: I recall Shurmur GFAN52 : 1/31/2018 1:49 pm : link

It's nice to hear his teammates think highly of him, it'll of course come down to what DG and Shurmur think of Webb. In comment 13813967 Eman11 said:It's nice to hear his teammates think highly of him, it'll of course come down to what DG and Shurmur think of Webb.

I don’t honk they are agonizing over a third round pick Vanzetti : 1/31/2018 4:02 pm : link He will come to camp and compete for the backup job with whoever Giants draft or otherwise acquire.



It’s really not any more complicated than that. It’s the media who is creating a controversy. I’m fairly sure Gettlemen thinks it’s a good thing that they have a bunch of options at the most important spot in football

How much can "they think highly of him" matter? Ten Ton Hammer : 1/31/2018 4:10 pm : link He hasn't played in a competitive game since his last college appearance. They have no ability to evaluate him against nfl players and April minicamps isn't and shouldn't be the way to determine whether he's the future or not.

RE: Shurmur & Dave have plenty of Webb tape! Mr. Bungle : 1/31/2018 4:14 pm : link

Quote: They are going to compare his stuff vs. the draft class ... Pat & Dave has ALL of his COLLEGE tape. All of his PRACTICE tape as a NYG which includes pre-season footage.





Pat & Dave have enough data collected to make a decision on where he ranks with the top QBs in this draft as well as any sleepers they see.



People are over thinking this a tad bit.

How much practice tape do they have of Webb running the first unit? In comment 13813867 MotownGIANTS said:How much practice tape do they have of Webb running the first unit?

RE: RE: Shurmur & Dave have plenty of Webb tape! Eman11 : 1/31/2018 4:21 pm : link

Wouldnt seeing him and having tape of him running the scout team vs the first string D be useful? In comment 13814242 Mr. Bungle said:Wouldnt seeing him and having tape of him running the scout team vs the first string D be useful?

The article fkap : 1/31/2018 4:22 pm : link Smells like click bait, so I didn’t read it, but the notion is a whole lot of hooey. Trying to create a quarterback controversy before we draft one. As someone said, we have equal college tape on both, and we’ve had Webb in-house for a year. By now, we ought to know if Webb has any shot at being a decent starter. If they lack confidence, look at drafting a QB. Otherwise, only draft a Q B if you think one is going to be night and day better. Just because we pick 2 doesn’t mean a QB is worthy of it over a different player. But it is stupid to allege we don’t know enough about Webb. Now, if you think he’ll be good, but not sure if good enough, that’s a matter of confidence and should not affect how you approach the draft. You could say the same about any of the potential picks - might be good, but will he be good enough?

RE: Raanan's headline belies his article DonQuixote : 1/31/2018 4:27 pm : link

Quote: (understanding that he likely didn't write the headline). How are they in a tough spot with Webb? If they draft a QB, and Webb works out, they have valuable trade pieces. If they draft a QB, and Webb proves to be only a backup, nothing lost.



Davis Webb isn't going to change what the Giants do with the 2nd pick. If they don't draft a QB, it won't be because they really like Webb (although they will probably try to frame it that way), it will be because they don't think any of the QB's are all that.



I agree. I don't have any quibbles with what is written here, but you could just as well write the same article and conclude that the Giants may have an embarrassment of riches, rather than a problem, at the QB position... In comment 13813774 Section331 said:I agree. I don't have any quibbles with what is written here, but you could just as well write the same article and conclude that the Giants may have an embarrassment of riches, rather than a problem, at the QB position...

Its not a problem at all. chopperhatch : 1/31/2018 4:27 pm : link Not just for the fact that if Webb really improves amd shows during the preseason, he, or the draft pick will be highly tradeable. If he doesnt, people seem to forget that we still need a back up.

RE: Its not a problem at all. Jay on the Island : 1/31/2018 4:40 pm : link

Quote: Not just for the fact that if Webb really improves amd shows during the preseason, he, or the draft pick will be highly tradeable. If he doesnt, people seem to forget that we still need a back up.

Exactly, some people act as if the Giants draft a QB in the draft then Webb is gone. Webb will spend the year battling the rookie for the primary backup job. If he loses he will be thee #3 QB this year and then in a year if Eli is let go Webb will be the #2. In comment 13814269 chopperhatch said:Exactly, some people act as if the Giants draft a QB in the draft then Webb is gone. Webb will spend the year battling the rookie for the primary backup job. If he loses he will be thee #3 QB this year and then in a year if Eli is let go Webb will be the #2.

Beerman joeinpa : 1/31/2018 6:08 pm : link On why Geno Smith. Because MacAdoo felt he gave him best chance to save job.



Bingo!

RE: Using NFL.com's draft profile Grades section125 : 1/31/2018 6:49 pm : link

Quote: Davis Webb was given a grade of 5.47 last year. There are 7 QBs in the 2018 class ranked higher:

Darnold - 7.1

Rosen - 6.1

Jackson - 6.0

Mayfield - 6.0

Allen - 5.9

Falk - 5.6

Rudoloh - 5.6



One look at that and it seems highly inaccurate. Darnold is 1.0 pt above the most accomplished two QBs in the draft in Rosen and Mayfield. Also, Jackson being on the same level as Rosen and Mayfield is a joke. In comment 13813662 Beer Man said:One look at that and it seems highly inaccurate. Darnold is 1.0 pt above the most accomplished two QBs in the draft in Rosen and Mayfield. Also, Jackson being on the same level as Rosen and Mayfield is a joke.

RE: RE: Using NFL.com's draft profile Grades GFAN52 : 1/31/2018 6:52 pm : link

I agree, that ranking doesn't make any sense. In comment 13814492 section125 said:I agree, that ranking doesn't make any sense.

RE: RE: Using NFL.com's draft profile Grades Ten Ton Hammer : 1/31/2018 6:52 pm : link

It bears mentioning too that Davis Webb was rated there after a strong final season.



Rosen and Darnold both had underwhelming final seasons. Hypothetically if they had come out in 2016 they would have smoked Webb's draft grade. In comment 13814492 section125 said:It bears mentioning too that Davis Webb was rated there after a strong final season.Rosen and Darnold both had underwhelming final seasons. Hypothetically if they had come out in 2016 they would have smoked Webb's draft grade.

... christian : 1/31/2018 7:08 pm : link Despite how folks feel, Chris Mara was a big part of last year's draft and will be for this draft.



He knows why they drafted Webb and how he performed on the practice field.



The Giants aren't bereft of information on Webb.



But realistically Webb nor Manning should keep the Giants from drafting a QB #2 overall.



Absolute shame on them if that's the reason they don't.

Eli needs to get the same treatment Kurt Warner got Jersey55 : 4:54 pm : link when Eli was drafted, play Eli for a few games and if he looks the same as he has then jerk him out and sit him down and let the new QB start to learn the pro games just like Eli did....