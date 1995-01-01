Brady: I'll never let go of those losses to the Giants

I love ya Snee Knineteen : 1/31/2018 12:58 pm : link but what the hell are you doing on this play again?

Hehe, doing essentially the same thing we all were...watching and saying “how the f**k!” In comment 13813899 Knineteen said:Hehe, doing essentially the same thing we all were...watching and saying “how the f**k!”

Either Snee or Eli Jim in Tampa : 1/31/2018 1:05 pm : link Mentioned that he (Eli) was thinking about throwing it to Snee.



Watch the play again and you can see that's what both of them were thinking for a split second.

And all Giants pride aside mfsd : 1/31/2018 1:07 pm : link those 2 balls Brady threw at the end of SB 42 on 3rrd and 4th down that were broken up by Webster then Wilson were 2 of the most amazing throws I’ve ever seen a QB make.



Each probably 70+ yards in the air, perfect spiral, dead on accurate...Giants DBs just did their job and made the plays.

hahahahahah...seriously. looks so lost. In comment 13813899 Knineteen said:hahahahahah...seriously. looks so lost.

Still can’t believe two things about that game Steve L : 1/31/2018 1:17 pm : link 1. That there was no holding by our OL on “the catch.” With everything going on in that pocket, that’s amazing.



2. No PI Brady’s last two passes. There wasn’t, but I can’t believe our DNs didn’t, or that one wasn’t called regardless.



Unreal.



Oh and too F’ing bad Brady.

Awwww Butler : 1/31/2018 1:18 pm : link The sad little boy with only 5 championships.

They would have been incredible plays (but not as incredible as the Tyree/Manningham plays, IMO), but the Giants could have lost both on absurd plays in the final 30 seconds. In comment 13813911 mfsd said:They would have been incredible plays (but not as incredible as the Tyree/Manningham plays, IMO), but the Giants could have lost both on absurd plays in the final 30 seconds.

You always think about the ones that got away. As a Yankee fan: 2001. Ouch! In comment 13813928 Butler said:You always think about the ones that got away. As a Yankee fan: 2001. Ouch!

Brady haunted by throw to Moss that Webster broke up Canton : 1/31/2018 1:26 pm : link Quote: For Brady, the first Super Bowl loss in XLII is what stung the most. Brady recalls one play that changed the game for good and it's one play he wishes the Patriots could have back. Brady and the Patriots offense had a 3rd-and-20 with 19 seconds left when he launched a near-perfect deep ball for Randy Moss. Giants cornerback Corey Webster rushed over to break up the pass and the rest was history.

“This guy made the freakin’ play of his life,” Brady said. “And that was all she wrote. . . [expletive]. I’ll never let go of those losses. That scar tissue is too deep, it’s too thick.”

- ( Webster Super Bowl Saving Play - ( New Window

I've heard Snee give his explanation. bceagle05 : 1/31/2018 1:40 pm : link He was responsible for Seau, but Seau dropped in coverage. He turned to help the guy next to him, but everyone was at the QB already, so he became a spectator. Still, he must be pretty annoyed by the optics on the greatest play in Super Bowl history.

This is why Tom must win SHO'NUFF : 1/31/2018 1:43 pm : link Do you really want Eli's good name to be associated with Nick Foles?

Brady is referring to this play GeofromNJ : 1/31/2018 1:44 pm : link “This guy [Webster] made the freakin’ play of his life,” Brady said. “And that was all she wrote. . . [expletive]. I’ll never let go of those losses. That scar tissue is too deep, it’s too thick.”



Brady is referring to 3rd and 20 with 19 seconds remaining in XLII when he launched a pass to Moss that would have gone for a game winning TD at best or a game tying FG. I thought Brady had pulled off another miracle the way he avoided pass rushers and found himself a clearing, then launched a 60 yard pass to a streaking Moss. But Webster ran with Moss and as the ball arrived, reached up over Moss's shoulder with both hands and not only knocked the ball away, he almost intercepted the pass. Brady knew that without Webster, Moss is likely gone because he had a clear view of the field when he threw the ball.

Haha amen In comment 13813975 Chris in Philly said:Haha amen

Well he knows now pjcas18 : 1/31/2018 1:47 pm : link how the Seahawks feel and the Falcons feel.



neither Seattle or Atlanta had any business losing those games.



It probably haunts them too.

Makes you wonder about Rocky369 : 1/31/2018 1:48 pm : link Tom's thoughts and any other holdovers from 2007, how they felt going into 2011. Have they done a Missing Rings episode, or whatever the anti-America's Game is for these two years?

Quote: Tom's thoughts and any other holdovers from 2007, how they felt going into 2011. Have they done a Missing Rings episode, or whatever the anti-America's Game is for these two years?



I think you only qualify for a Missing Rings episode if your team never wins a Super Bowl, period. (i.e., Bills, Chargers, Bengals, Vikings). High time for the Falcons (and hopefully the Eagles) to get in there!



In comment 13813984 Rocky369 said:I think you only qualify for a Missing Rings episode if your team never wins a Super Bowl, period. (i.e., Bills, Chargers, Bengals, Vikings). High time for the Falcons (and hopefully the Eagles) to get in there!

Yup. Someone ask Jim Kelly how he feels about his 4 Super Bowl games In comment 13813982 pjcas18 said:Yup. Someone ask Jim Kelly how he feels about his 4 Super Bowl games

For Missing Rings they just picked 5 teams and did shows on them... In comment 13813988 DieHard said:For Missing Rings they just picked 5 teams and did shows on them...

Love it!!! LOL!!! Bleedin Blue : 1/31/2018 2:06 pm : link Let those losses eat at you!! , but hey you’ve had a great career.

Would that have been a legal play? If so, and Snee took off down the field for a long run, that would have been almost as epic as what did happen. In comment 13813907 Jim in Tampa said:Would that have been a legal play? If so, and Snee took off down the field for a long run, that would have been almost as epic as what did happen.

No, Snee was an ineligible receiver and it would have been a penalty. In comment 13814023 Del Shofner said:No, Snee was an ineligible receiver and it would have been a penalty.

I loved Gibril Wilson. In comment 13814016 Greg from LI said:I loved Gibril Wilson.

Brett Greg from LI : 1/31/2018 2:29 pm : link It's funny, people soured on him a bit after his rookie year because it turned out to be the best year of his career, but in subsequent years Phillips was the only Giants safety who played at the level Wilson did.

G Wilson' rookie year Rocky369 : 1/31/2018 2:32 pm : link I watched games on the NFL.com play-by-play. Seemed that his name popped up every third play.

Gibril Wilson hit like a truck pjcas18 : 1/31/2018 2:34 pm : link as a rookie, loved watching him play, but hurt his neck I think and was never the same. Not sure if it was mental or physical or both.



Quote: It was mere inches.







No matter how many times I see this play, I still cringe thinking Moss is going to catch it every single time. In comment 13814016 Greg from LI said:No matter how many times I see this play, I still cringe thinking Moss is going to catch it every single time.

Yup, same with Brady’s Hail Mary to end SB 46. Kenny Phillips was in position but half-whiffed knocking it down, leaving Gronk oh so close to making a ridiculous play. In comment 13814047 arcarsenal said:Yup, same with Brady’s Hail Mary to end SB 46. Kenny Phillips was in position but half-whiffed knocking it down, leaving Gronk oh so close to making a ridiculous play.

Quote: It's funny, people soured on him a bit after his rookie year because it turned out to be the best year of his career, but in subsequent years Phillips was the only Giants safety who played at the level Wilson did.



I think he was better in 05-07 than typically given credit for.



I also loved Phillips.



Really sucks injuries ruined both of them. In comment 13814039 Greg from LI said:I think he was better in 05-07 than typically given credit for.I also loved Phillips.Really sucks injuries ruined both of them.

Here is a blurb about his neck injury pjcas18 : 1/31/2018 2:45 pm : link



Quote: ....As mentioned here yesterday, secondary/safeties coach Dave Merritt has high hopes for Wilson this season, who hasn't quite lived up to his promise the last two years. He looked like such find during his rookie season when he was making plays all over the field, delivering huge hits in nearly every game. Then, on Nov. 14, 2004, he had a head-on collision with then-Cardinals quarterback Josh McCown and suffered a dangerous injury that was described as a "burner" to his shoulder and neck. It freaked Wilson out a little that season because the pain and numbness lingered for more than a month even though X-Rays and MRIs turned up nothing. In the two years since his play has been generally fine, but I haven't seen him recapture the aggressiveness he had as a rookie. Perhaps that's why he had three interceptions in eight games as a rookie, and four interceptions in the 31 games since. "Gibril's rookie year, you're talking about a kid who was out there playing loose," Merritt said at Meet The Assistants Day on Wednesday. "There was no thinking involved. He was just playing. Now, the past two years, there's been more thinking on his part. I told him, 'Grab some Ed Reed tape. Grab some Dawkins tape down in Philly. Look at how those guys play. See the quickness.' That was one of the things he wants to get back to -- playing really quick and fast. I said 'Gibril, right now what you need to do is cut all the thinking out.'" ... hard to believe Josh McCown is still in the NFL.

I'm not complaining, because we ended up winning BlackLight : 1/31/2018 3:08 pm : link but SB42 was not a well-officiated game. Lots of non-calls that probably deserved a flag, on both sides.

That TB12 3rd down throw to Moss SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/31/2018 3:33 pm : link almost gave me a heart attack. I remember that split second where it looked like Moss had a step or two on Webster & Wilson & it appeared he was going to haul it in.



Thank God for Webster. Thank. Freaking. God.

Like many of us, I'll never forget this play.. but that throw really is remarkable. After rolling to the right also, that ball was thrown so far and was an absolute dime... almost In comment 13813936 Canton said:Like many of us, I'll never forget this play.. but that throw really is remarkable. After rolling to the right also, that ball was thrown so far and was an absolute dime... almost

?... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/31/2018 3:36 pm : link If Moss had caught it & been tackled in bounds, does NE even get another play off? I vaguely recall there being 10 or 11 ticks left on the clock after the INT. Do the Pats get everyone down there to spike the ball for a tying FG? I know they had no TOs left.

And that’s why he’s the GOAT BigBlue4You09 : 1/31/2018 3:38 pm : link 2 rings since and he’s still not over it. The guy is a perfectionist and the ultimate competitor.

Exactly why I have no problem joeinpa : 1/31/2018 3:39 pm : link Rooting for the Pats the weekend

They did call TO after that play anyway. And they still had 1 more left when the game ended. In comment 13814144 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:They did call TO after that play anyway. And they still had 1 more left when the game ended.

I think it's weird this play doesn't get talked about more outside of Giant fandom. SB highlight shows usually show Alford's sack and wrap it up, but this play had a legit chance to be a fucking heartbreaker. We die-hards remember. Tom Brady remembers. Thank you Cory Webster. In comment 13814047 arcarsenal said:I think it's weird this play doesn't get talked about more outside of Giant fandom. SB highlight shows usually show Alford's sack and wrap it up, but this play had a legit chance to be a fucking heartbreaker. We die-hards remember. Tom Brady remembers. Thank you Cory Webster.

I was fucking there in the stadium when RiffRaff : 1/31/2018 3:56 pm : link Brady's 1st throw to Moss came in. He was running towards the endzone I was seated in, and me and everyone in my section had near fatal heart attacks as we saw Moss running free from Webster as the ball came sailing in. Fortunately, it hung up just enough that Moss had to slow down, Webster caught up, and batted that ball away.



On the next heave down the field to Moss, it wasn't even close. Wilson and Webster were with Moss the whole way, and he had no chance to catch it.



People often forget that New England had to use a time out after the 1st throw because Moss slowly walked back to the huddle after the play. In his defense, he had just done a 70 yard sprint and tumble. From my point of view, I was surprised he wasn't trying to get back quicker, but he looked spent physically and emotionally. Oh well. Shit happens.



Go Giants!!!!

They had TOs to burn. The amount of time left in the game when they got the ball back made them essentially irrelevant since they wouldn't have enough time to have a sustained drive. It was either hit a big play or lose. In comment 13814201 RiffRaff said:They had TOs to burn. The amount of time left in the game when they got the ball back made them essentially irrelevant since they wouldn't have enough time to have a sustained drive. It was either hit a big play or lose.

Tom. You do not ever want to feel this again. Boy Cord : 1/31/2018 4:55 pm : link Use this as motivation to will yourself to victory over the Eagles. If not, this loss will haunt you for eternity. It's one thing to be outdueled by a Manning. It's another to be outdueled by a Napoleon Dynamite look-a-like mother fucker.

Brady didn't have to say this djm : 1/31/2018 4:55 pm : link We already knew it. The guy is an insanely competitive champion. Shit I get mad if I lose at ping pong or beer pong.



Regardless, this warms my heart.

crap. watching that Brady to Moss Gregorio : 1/31/2018 6:45 pm : link play at :19 where Webster broke it up, is almost heart breaking. Just watching it makes me nervous. Thank goodness for Webster.

Disagree. To me, it was a well officiated game. There are always missed calls and ticky tack calls in games. They let the boys play and it is all we can ask for. In comment 13814079 BlackLight said:Disagree. To me, it was a well officiated game. There are always missed calls and ticky tack calls in games. They let the boys play and it is all we can ask for.

Every time you watch the final play of SB 46 Gronkowski gets closer and closer to that ball ... In comment 13813911 mfsd said:Every time you watch the final play of SB 46 Gronkowski gets closer and closer to that ball ...