Josh Allen

|not crazy about him. Injuries aside, Rosen is the complete package. I laugh at people who say he's "too skinny, small build." Guess what, that's what scouts said about a certain guy named Tom Brady. Allen supporters also argue about his supporting cast, but CFB Film Room showed that of the "Top 4" QB's in the class, Allen only had 7.8% of his passes dropped and his completion percentage is still gross. Rosen on the other hand, had 13.2% of his passes dropped. Allen is just too inaccurate and that's something that rarely improves, if at all at the next level.
In comment 13814114 HoodieGelo said:
not crazy about him. Injuries aside, Rosen is the complete package. I laugh at people who say he's "too skinny, small build." Guess what, that's what scouts said about a certain guy named Tom Brady. Allen supporters also argue about his supporting cast, but CFB Film Room showed that of the "Top 4" QB's in the class, Allen only had 7.8% of his passes dropped and his completion percentage is still gross. Rosen on the other hand, had 13.2% of his passes dropped. Allen is just too inaccurate and that's something that rarely improves, if at all at the next level.
Don't trust those numbers.
Rosen is not the complete package because he has very limited mobility. He also doesn't have nearly as big an arm as Allen. Rosen may very well be an outstanding NFL QB, but "complete package" is a stretch.
|not crazy about him. Injuries aside, Rosen is the complete package. I laugh at people who say he's "too skinny, small build." Guess what, that's what scouts said about a certain guy named Tom Brady. Allen supporters also argue about his supporting cast, but CFB Film Room showed that of the "Top 4" QB's in the class, Allen only had 7.8% of his passes dropped and his completion percentage is still gross. Rosen on the other hand, had 13.2% of his passes dropped. Allen is just too inaccurate and that's something that rarely improves, if at all at the next level.
|The problem is, you can't just put his injuries aside. At least not the recent concussions. That, coupled with his statement that football is not the be all and end all, will eliminate him from consideration by the Giants, as both DG and PS have stated they want players for whom football is everything.
|is that Allen generally looks and feels like he loves football
| on Reddit that shows any college QB who has a completion % under 58% is very unlikely to be successful.
Allen's is 56.2%.
People can poo-poo the stat, but it seems to be statistically relevant.
|is that Allen generally looks and feels like he loves football
In comment 13814146 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
on Reddit that shows any college QB who has a completion % under 58% is very unlikely to be successful.
Allen's is 56.2%.
People can poo-poo the stat, but it seems to be statistically relevant.
Marino had a 57% completion percentage
In comment 13814136 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
is that Allen generally looks and feels like he loves football
So does Davis Webb, and we already have him
In comment 13814114 HoodieGelo said:
Quote:
not crazy about him. Injuries aside, Rosen is the complete package. I laugh at people who say he's "too skinny, small build." Guess what, that's what scouts said about a certain guy named Tom Brady. Allen supporters also argue about his supporting cast, but CFB Film Room showed that of the "Top 4" QB's in the class, Allen only had 7.8% of his passes dropped and his completion percentage is still gross. Rosen on the other hand, had 13.2% of his passes dropped. Allen is just too inaccurate and that's something that rarely improves, if at all at the next level.
Don't trust those numbers.
Rosen is not the complete package because he has very limited mobility. He also doesn't have nearly as big an arm as Allen. Rosen may very well be an outstanding NFL QB, but "complete package" is a stretch.
In comment 13814146 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
on Reddit that shows any college QB who has a completion % under 58% is very unlikely to be successful.
Allen's is 56.2%.
People can poo-poo the stat, but it seems to be statistically relevant.
Marino had a 57% completion percentage
|and take Josh Allen 1st overall. The Giants would be thrilled to get Sam Darnold with the #2 pick.
|when he played. I work in statistics and can tell you they are very easy to be manipulated any which way you want. I don’t care for Allen because to there are to many question marks. However, he could end up being great. For anyone to argue a completion percentage differential of 4% in college is the end all be all, I vehemently disagree with. That being said he does have other statistics which are low as well when you add them all up things get questionable. Especially compared to the other QBs available.
| In comment 13814186 mattyblue said:
Quote:
In comment 13814146 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
on Reddit that shows any college QB who has a completion % under 58% is very unlikely to be successful.
Allen's is 56.2%.
People can poo-poo the stat, but it seems to be statistically relevant.
Marino had a 57% completion percentage
Marino also played college football 36 years ago.
|When people look for traits in a quarterback, it varies. Some look for intelligence. Others look for mobility. Others look for pocket presence and ability to throw under pressure. Others look for leadership. And some look at how many people attended their birthday party.
But the most important trait a quarterback can have, without a doubt, is whether or not they can complete a pass. I know it seems obvious, but you want a quarterback that can actually throw the ball and complete his passes.
Amazingly enough, there are teams that don’t look for this. There are some teams that take quarterbacks that, in college, had insanely low completion percentages and magically hope they’ll be able to turn it around. There are very few players that did nothing in college that magically turned it around and played well at the professional level, and the same applies for quarterbacks. Despite this, teams have taken chances on quarterbacks that can’t complete a pass, but display some sort of potential or intangible that ends up being completely meaningless when all is said and done.
Is there a magic number for college to determine the baseline of quarterbacks? Is there a number where you can flat out say they will not be good, and where you can save yourself the trouble of looking at the tape? Let’s find out.
Part I: The Formula
I looked at every NFL Draft since 2002, when the Houston Texans joined the league. The magic number I came upon was 58.5%. Simply put, if a QB completes above 58.5% of their passes in college, they’re at least worth a look (for me, the bar is set at 60%, but there are some exceptions to this rule). If a QB completes 58.5% of their passes or less, then in all likelihood, they’ll be complete garbage.
I took a look at a few things when creating this list:
If a QB got injured that season and didn’t have a large enough sample size, I don’t count that. For that reason, Sam Bradford does not make this list, as he barely threw any passes his final season before getting hurt twice (in games against BYU and Texas). The QB had to play at least a substantial portion of the season before getting hurt for it to count.
If a QB was a backup in college, it’s fair game. Doesn’t matter how many passes they threw- if they were a backup and didn’t get a whole lot of playing time, that’s fine. For this list, this ended up not applying
I did not count any QBs playing at the FCS (I-AA) level or lower. The reason for this is not me cherry-picking, but rather, because after a certain year, I was unable to find any stats on some QBs at that level. Only FBS (I-A) quarterbacks are on this list
If a player got drafted into the league as a QB but got converted after the fact (like BJ Daniels), they’re on the list. If a player played QB in college but converted beforehand (like Matt Jones and Denard Robinson), they’re not on the list.
I am only counting what they did for the team that they got drafted by. That’s how you evaluate a draft pick- by how well they play for your team. If there’s a QB on the list that got drafted by Seattle, did nothing for Seattle, but then went on and dominated with Philadelphia, I’m only looking at the Seattle stats. This only (and barely) applies to one QB on the list (Luke McCown)
I am excluding the 2015 and 2016 drafts, because part of this is retrospective. If it takes 3 years to truly evaluate a draft class, then I’ll give it 3 years. For this reason, we are looking at the NFL Draft from 2002-2014
| that his team being absolute dog shit (receivers couldn't catch, and he was almost always chased immediately out of the pocket) is not a factor?
also, Darnold...who while physically gifted but less gifted in every category than Allen, had more than 2x the interceptions and many more fumbles and has a delivery that is less than ideal (loopy)
I don't know why Darnold is more often ranked ahead of Allen
|when he played. I work in statistics and can tell you they are very easy to be manipulated any which way you want. I don’t care for Allen because to there are to many question marks. However, he could end up being great. For anyone to argue a completion percentage differential of 4% in college is the end all be all, I vehemently disagree with. That being said he does have other statistics which are low as well when you add them all up things get questionable. Especially compared to the other QBs available.
some clarifications - it is since 2002 and the bar for completion % is 58.5%. Allen was at 56.2%
The methodology:
The methodology:
Quote:
When people look for traits in a quarterback, it varies. Some look for intelligence. Others look for mobility. Others look for pocket presence and ability to throw under pressure. Others look for leadership. And some look at how many people attended their birthday party.
But the most important trait a quarterback can have, without a doubt, is whether or not they can complete a pass. I know it seems obvious, but you want a quarterback that can actually throw the ball and complete his passes.
Amazingly enough, there are teams that don’t look for this. There are some teams that take quarterbacks that, in college, had insanely low completion percentages and magically hope they’ll be able to turn it around. There are very few players that did nothing in college that magically turned it around and played well at the professional level, and the same applies for quarterbacks. Despite this, teams have taken chances on quarterbacks that can’t complete a pass, but display some sort of potential or intangible that ends up being completely meaningless when all is said and done.
Is there a magic number for college to determine the baseline of quarterbacks? Is there a number where you can flat out say they will not be good, and where you can save yourself the trouble of looking at the tape? Let’s find out.
Part I: The Formula
I looked at every NFL Draft since 2002, when the Houston Texans joined the league. The magic number I came upon was 58.5%. Simply put, if a QB completes above 58.5% of their passes in college, they’re at least worth a look (for me, the bar is set at 60%, but there are some exceptions to this rule). If a QB completes 58.5% of their passes or less, then in all likelihood, they’ll be complete garbage.
I took a look at a few things when creating this list:
If a QB got injured that season and didn’t have a large enough sample size, I don’t count that. For that reason, Sam Bradford does not make this list, as he barely threw any passes his final season before getting hurt twice (in games against BYU and Texas). The QB had to play at least a substantial portion of the season before getting hurt for it to count.
If a QB was a backup in college, it’s fair game. Doesn’t matter how many passes they threw- if they were a backup and didn’t get a whole lot of playing time, that’s fine. For this list, this ended up not applying
I did not count any QBs playing at the FCS (I-AA) level or lower. The reason for this is not me cherry-picking, but rather, because after a certain year, I was unable to find any stats on some QBs at that level. Only FBS (I-A) quarterbacks are on this list
If a player got drafted into the league as a QB but got converted after the fact (like BJ Daniels), they’re on the list. If a player played QB in college but converted beforehand (like Matt Jones and Denard Robinson), they’re not on the list.
I am only counting what they did for the team that they got drafted by. That’s how you evaluate a draft pick- by how well they play for your team. If there’s a QB on the list that got drafted by Seattle, did nothing for Seattle, but then went on and dominated with Philadelphia, I’m only looking at the Seattle stats. This only (and barely) applies to one QB on the list (Luke McCown)
I am excluding the 2015 and 2016 drafts, because part of this is retrospective. If it takes 3 years to truly evaluate a draft class, then I’ll give it 3 years. For this reason, we are looking at the NFL Draft from 2002-2014
58.5% - the Magic Number - ( New Window )
| a jackass to his teammates and media. He failed for that reason. Not because he was inaccurate.
As far as anyone knows, Allen is a good guy. And I don’t agree that accuracy can’t be fixed. It depends on what the problem is. In Allen’s case, it may be footwork which is fixable.
| If you love Allen, you can use that stat to blame the receivers and excuse everything
If you wanted to be critical, you could just as easily say that dropped passes are a partial product of poor/inaccurate throws. There's no information behind a dropped passes stat that tells you whether the receiver should have certainly caught it, or if Allen was tossing wobblers or throwing rockets with no touch.
|And I don’t agree that accuracy can’t be fixed. It depends on what the problem is. In Allen’s case, it may be footwork which is fixable.
| Is the QB in this draft with the most upside Darnold comes in close second Rosen has the talent but injury concerns. Rudolph for some reason gets no respect not much missing in his overall skills set and production. If you look at today’s NFL QB’s you have the Tom and Aaron then you get into the next pack of Brees, Rivers, Carr, Ben & Ryan there are more but let’s stop here. All of these QB’s bring special gifts with them not all the same but each in his own way.
What they all do is get the ball to their receivers some look pretty doing it others can look nice or ugly in the end same results. However everyone of them also has faults and weaknesses or they would never miss a pass. It seems like most are expecting these young guys not to come into the league and require time to develop. If that is the case then should you not take the player with the best physical and mental tools available. The combine and pro days are still to be completed even after those there will still be questions and concerns. Does this player fit your desired offense scheme and are you looking to start him by mid year or next?
Today I would take Allen at pick one to Six can’t see him lasting any longer, Darnold from the same range and Rosen from two to six. Rudolph is the guy who could surprise us all when a guy produces for two or three years he has to have some talent. Everyone talks about the offense these kids play in but they will all have to learn and then apply that on the field there is no other way to finally find out if he is true blue or JAG.
|
Quote:
The problem is, you can't just put his injuries aside. At least not the recent concussions. That, coupled with his statement that football is not the be all and end all, will eliminate him from consideration by the Giants, as both DG and PS have stated they want players for whom football is everything.
I'm sorry but I wholeheartedly disagree. The kid played D1 football while going to school and got knocked on his ass every game. I don't care who you are or where you come from, you don't go through all that if you don't love football. Also, he's been quoted to say that football is his life so it's annoying to see this crap still being brought up. Nonsense.
|... program that didn't perform well against Big-5 schools? The talent around him apparently dropped significantly after the 2016 season and they were most likely outmatched by their opponents. Some of this has to fall on the level of talent surrounding him.
some clarifications - it is since 2002 and the bar for completion % is 58.5%. Allen was at 56.2%
The methodology:
The methodology:
Quote:
When people look for traits in a quarterback, it varies. Some look for intelligence. Others look for mobility. Others look for pocket presence and ability to throw under pressure. Others look for leadership. And some look at how many people attended their birthday party.
But the most important trait a quarterback can have, without a doubt, is whether or not they can complete a pass. I know it seems obvious, but you want a quarterback that can actually throw the ball and complete his passes.
Amazingly enough, there are teams that don’t look for this. There are some teams that take quarterbacks that, in college, had insanely low completion percentages and magically hope they’ll be able to turn it around. There are very few players that did nothing in college that magically turned it around and played well at the professional level, and the same applies for quarterbacks. Despite this, teams have taken chances on quarterbacks that can’t complete a pass, but display some sort of potential or intangible that ends up being completely meaningless when all is said and done.
Is there a magic number for college to determine the baseline of quarterbacks? Is there a number where you can flat out say they will not be good, and where you can save yourself the trouble of looking at the tape? Let’s find out.
Part I: The Formula
I looked at every NFL Draft since 2002, when the Houston Texans joined the league. The magic number I came upon was 58.5%. Simply put, if a QB completes above 58.5% of their passes in college, they’re at least worth a look (for me, the bar is set at 60%, but there are some exceptions to this rule). If a QB completes 58.5% of their passes or less, then in all likelihood, they’ll be complete garbage.
I took a look at a few things when creating this list:
If a QB got injured that season and didn’t have a large enough sample size, I don’t count that. For that reason, Sam Bradford does not make this list, as he barely threw any passes his final season before getting hurt twice (in games against BYU and Texas). The QB had to play at least a substantial portion of the season before getting hurt for it to count.
If a QB was a backup in college, it’s fair game. Doesn’t matter how many passes they threw- if they were a backup and didn’t get a whole lot of playing time, that’s fine. For this list, this ended up not applying
I did not count any QBs playing at the FCS (I-AA) level or lower. The reason for this is not me cherry-picking, but rather, because after a certain year, I was unable to find any stats on some QBs at that level. Only FBS (I-A) quarterbacks are on this list
If a player got drafted into the league as a QB but got converted after the fact (like BJ Daniels), they’re on the list. If a player played QB in college but converted beforehand (like Matt Jones and Denard Robinson), they’re not on the list.
I am only counting what they did for the team that they got drafted by. That’s how you evaluate a draft pick- by how well they play for your team. If there’s a QB on the list that got drafted by Seattle, did nothing for Seattle, but then went on and dominated with Philadelphia, I’m only looking at the Seattle stats. This only (and barely) applies to one QB on the list (Luke McCown)
I am excluding the 2015 and 2016 drafts, because part of this is retrospective. If it takes 3 years to truly evaluate a draft class, then I’ll give it 3 years. For this reason, we are looking at the NFL Draft from 2002-2014
58.5% - the Magic Number - ( New Window )
|
Quote:
And I don’t agree that accuracy can’t be fixed. It depends on what the problem is. In Allen’s case, it may be footwork which is fixable.
If accuracy were simply a matter of footwork, you'd think there'd be a long list of QBs who were able to overcome poor passing percentage in the NFL.
Care to list?
In comment 13814275 Modus Operandi said:
Quote:
Quote:
And I don’t agree that accuracy can’t be fixed. It depends on what the problem is. In Allen’s case, it may be footwork which is fixable.
If accuracy were simply a matter of footwork, you'd think there'd be a long list of QBs who were able to overcome poor passing percentage in the NFL.
Care to list?
How did Eli Manning improve from a 53% passer in the NFL to a 63% passer?
In comment 13814275 Modus Operandi said:
Quote:
Quote:
And I don’t agree that accuracy can’t be fixed. It depends on what the problem is. In Allen’s case, it may be footwork which is fixable.
If accuracy were simply a matter of footwork, you'd think there'd be a long list of QBs who were able to overcome poor passing percentage in the NFL.
Care to list?
How did Eli Manning improve from a 53% passer in the NFL to a 63% passer?
|Please. Most of those guys were long shots anyway. Round 3-7 picks. There are only four first round picks on that entire list: Boller, Ramsey, Locker and Grossman and the only one of those picked higher than 19th was Locker who voluntarily retired. To say this is at all statistically relevant is a huge stretch. how about a list of qb's who completed more than 58.5% in college who bombed in the pros? Start the list with Ryan Nassib if you like.
Allen would have needed a whole 5 or 6 more completions during the season to reach the "magic" 58.5%. That is not to say that Allen does not have his flaws. However, no one will pass on Allen over 5 or 6 completions even assuming they lend credence to this "analysis."
|that his team being absolute dog shit (receivers couldn't catch, and he was almost always chased immediately out of the pocket) is not a factor?...
|.
| In comment 13814402 BurberryManning said:
Quote:
In comment 13814275 Modus Operandi said:
Quote:
Quote:
And I don’t agree that accuracy can’t be fixed. It depends on what the problem is. In Allen’s case, it may be footwork which is fixable.
If accuracy were simply a matter of footwork, you'd think there'd be a long list of QBs who were able to overcome poor passing percentage in the NFL.
Care to list?
How did Eli Manning improve from a 53% passer in the NFL to a 63% passer?
Eli Manning was a career 60+% passer at Ole Miss. That's over 4 years.
I don't know what the fuck you're talking about. As usual.
| In comment 13814186 mattyblue said:
Quote:
In comment 13814146 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
on Reddit that shows any college QB who has a completion % under 58% is very unlikely to be successful.
Allen's is 56.2%.
People can poo-poo the stat, but it seems to be statistically relevant.
Marino had a 57% completion percentage
Almost nothing is 100% and there are exceptions to most rules. That doesn't mean this statistic is irrelevant.
|Allen stayed almost exactly the same his final two years. 56.1 and 56.3
| This is the dumbest debate I've ever watched in my life
Carry on
| I don't care if he can throw a spiral to Mars, from his knees.
His team stunk. So did his entire conference. He didn't excel. Full stop. Let someone else take the risk.
College Stats Don't Lie - ( New Window )
In comment 13814233 Modus Operandi said:
Quote:
I don't care if he can throw a spiral to Mars, from his knees.
His team stunk. So did his entire conference. He didn't excel. Full stop. Let someone else take the risk.
College Stats Don't Lie - ( New Window )
Maybe so but the same things were being written about Phil Simms and Moorehead St many years ago.
|Of course you don’t understand- there are levels to intellect.
Your premise is that accuracy is a skill which can be improved upon in the NFL, but only in subjects that have met some sort of arbitrary threshold in college. Is that correct? However, individuals that have not hit this arbitrary measure in college cannot improve their accuracy in the NFL and/or become successful? That’s incredibly faulty logic.
Moreover, do you acknowledge that players that have reached the upper bounds in displaying collegiate accuracy do not necessarily find themselves successful in the NFL, nor does their accuracy correspondingly translate at a high rate to the league?
I’d love to see a regression of collegiate accuracy and NFL success.
In comment 13814233 Modus Operandi said:
Quote:
I don't care if he can throw a spiral to Mars, from his knees.
His team stunk. So did his entire conference. He didn't excel. Full stop. Let someone else take the risk.
College Stats Don't Lie - ( New Window )
Maybe so but the same things were being written about Phil Simms and Moorehead St many years ago.
|No college QB prospect in the last 15+ drafts has gone on to succeed in the NFL after failing to complete at least 58.5% of his passes in college. This is fact...
| Stafford was a 57% passer in college and he had AJ Green.
He's a fantastic NFL QB and passer.
He also went #1 overall.
NFL isn't dismissing the guy because of this stat. Its a question mark but he has rare tools.
Allen can move around and make rip throws like Stafford. He's also a Hoss who will extend plays and make plays with his feet in the NFL.
| on Reddit that shows any college QB who has a completion % under 58% is very unlikely to be successful.
Allen's is 56.2%.
People can poo-poo the stat, but it seems to be statistically relevant.
| that Allen can't be a great QB in the pros. But they indicate that if he does so, he'll be an extreme outlier and will be going against something that has been pretty darn good at identifying who isn't going to make it at the next level.
That's a chance you take in the 3rd round. It isn't one you take at #2.
|That "analysis" is crap, made by some guy on Reddit and no way statistically relevant. Filled with players taken in rounds 3-7 and no mention of the guys who failed who had completion percentages over the "standard." (hint: start with Nassib)
|Indulge us and name one QB who broke that trend.
In comment 13815739 Modus Operandi said:
Quote:
Indulge us and name one QB who broke that trend.
Brett Favre. Tom Brady. Ever hear of them?
In comment 13815733 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
That "analysis" is crap, made by some guy on Reddit and no way statistically relevant. Filled with players taken in rounds 3-7 and no mention of the guys who failed who had completion percentages over the "standard." (hint: start with Nassib)
Actually, it states very clearly that a completion % over 58.5% is no guarantee that the QB will be a good pro, but carry on.
The hard-on some have for this guy is unreal. First it was he had no team around him, then it was the drops (until someone pointed out that Allen had fewer drops than any of the top QB's in the draft class), then it was questioning what statisticians consider a drop, and now it is questioning how many deep balls he threw compared to others!
I'm on the fence about Baker Mayfield, but the guy threw deep a ton, and completed 70% of his throws. Yes, Allen could develop into a very good NFL QB, but the odds are stacked against him. To take him at #2 would be a ridiculous risk.
|
Quote:
Of course you don’t understand- there are levels to intellect.
Your premise is that accuracy is a skill which can be improved upon in the NFL, but only in subjects that have met some sort of arbitrary threshold in college. Is that correct? However, individuals that have not hit this arbitrary measure in college cannot improve their accuracy in the NFL and/or become successful? That’s incredibly faulty logic.
Moreover, do you acknowledge that players that have reached the upper bounds in displaying collegiate accuracy do not necessarily find themselves successful in the NFL, nor does their accuracy correspondingly translate at a high rate to the league?
I’d love to see a regression of collegiate accuracy and NFL success.
It's been explained over and over again. No college QB prospect in the last 15+ drafts has gone on to succeed in the NFL after failing to complete at least 58.5% of his passes in college. This is fact and it isn't a small sample size. Allen failed to do it in three years (granted, he redshirted his first).
You dont think this is a relevant statistic. Fine. You think his issues are fixable with some coaching? Fine. Your prerogative.
However, you've repeatedly set up straw men on this thread and it borders on obtuse. Argue the point. Don't waste people's time in responding to your drivel.
In comment 13815642 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
that Allen can't be a great QB in the pros. But they indicate that if he does so, he'll be an extreme outlier and will be going against something that has been pretty darn good at identifying who isn't going to make it at the next level.
That's a chance you take in the 3rd round. It isn't one you take at #2.
It would indicate nothing of the kind. It would indicate that the "analysis" was complete horseshit.
BTW, if Allen had completed 5 or 6 more passes his senior year, he would have made the "standard". That's what you are basing your decisions on: 5-6 completions.
|Indulge us and name one QB who broke that trend.
| Well if 58.5% is no guarantee of success, it can't be a guarantee for failure either, but carry on.
There are a ton of Baker Mayfield fanboys (and no doubt his agents) trying to push him up in the draft (and money) order even though he's a short, spread-style qb who has his own deficiencies and question marks. I will go out on a minor limb and say that the odds are more stacked against Mayfield than Allen.
In comment 13815642 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
that Allen can't be a great QB in the pros. But they indicate that if he does so, he'll be an extreme outlier and will be going against something that has been pretty darn good at identifying who isn't going to make it at the next level.
That's a chance you take in the 3rd round. It isn't one you take at #2.
It would indicate nothing of the kind. It would indicate that the "analysis" was complete horseshit.
BTW, if Allen had completed 5 or 6 more passes his senior year, he would have made the "standard". That's what you are basing your decisions on: 5-6 completions.
|Well if 58.5% is no guarantee of success, it can't be a guarantee for failure either, but carry on.
| 3 years of playing. 57% for Stafford.
With that, he's was the #1 overall.
And a very good NFL QB.
| In comment 13815742 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 13815642 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
that Allen can't be a great QB in the pros. But they indicate that if he does so, he'll be an extreme outlier and will be going against something that has been pretty darn good at identifying who isn't going to make it at the next level.
That's a chance you take in the 3rd round. It isn't one you take at #2.
It would indicate nothing of the kind. It would indicate that the "analysis" was complete horseshit.
BTW, if Allen had completed 5 or 6 more passes his senior year, he would have made the "standard". That's what you are basing your decisions on: 5-6 completions.
Your math is off. He would need 15 more completions over 11 games, that's fairly significant. And that's just to hit the baseline number.
It's not the be-all end-all, but there's a pretty obvious correlation here. I put it in the same category as a WR that runs above 4.75 in the 40. You're not judging guys based solely on this one metric, but it's fair to use it as a baseline when there is historical relevance supporting it.
In comment 13815739 Modus Operandi said:
Quote:
Indulge us and name one QB who broke that trend.
Brett Favre. Tom Brady. Ever hear of them?
In comment 13815760 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
Well if 58.5% is no guarantee of success, it can't be a guarantee for failure either, but carry on.
What a ridiculous statement. It's not binary - certain factors can strongly predict failure without the inverse strongly suggesting success.
Here's a loose (and lazy) analogy: if your GPA coming out of undergrad is below 3.0, it's extremely unlikely that you'll get into a top-tier graduate school. But just because you reach 3.0, it doesn't mean you'll get into a top-tier graduate school anyway, because that's not the only factor considered.
| For someone who's trumpeted his many levels of intellect, you sure have difficulty with reading comprehension. The three of you.
No one here has argued that completion % is the sole factor in forecasting success. Or even the best factor.
I asked the both of you to name a single QB drafted in the last 15 years who went on to succeed in the NFL without passing for 58.5%+ in his senior season. Since there have been 0.0 QBs to accomplish this remarkable feat in nearing two decades, and sensing the tightening of anuses diminishment of your Allen-boners, you gave us the following:
Matt Stafford (wrong)
Brett Favre (drafted in 1990, second round
Tom Brady (wrong and drafted in sixth round
All three of those guys are terrific QBs. So, nice picks. But you certainly didn't disprove anything.
| Stafford either. So I guess both are "wrong".
To get to 61% this year Allen needed 12 more completions.
12 completion on a severely overmatched team doesn't mean a thing.
To go at the top of this draft he'll need a strong private workout for the teams drafting up there. If he's accurate during the workouts nobody will care about these 12 completions.
| The guy was a career backup who only started by virtue of the fact that Byron Lefrwich made up entirely of Swarovski Crystal. True story.
Granted, Gerrard did make the pro bowl in 2009. And as a reward, the Jags drafted Blaine Gabbert with the 10th overall pick in 2010.
|To go at the top of this draft he'll need a strong private workout for the teams drafting up there. If he's accurate during the workouts nobody will care about these 12 completions.
In comment 13815806 Modus Operandi said:
Quote:
The guy was a career backup who only started by virtue of the fact that Byron Lefrwich made up entirely of Swarovski Crystal. True story.
Granted, Gerrard did make the pro bowl in 2009. And as a reward, the Jags drafted Blaine Gabbert with the 10th overall pick in 2010.
Ahh, so a quarterback that had success but not enough success for you. What are the odds of a top 10 pick going on to make a Pro Bowl?
| Thats what I read.
So it's "last year"?
Fine. He needed 6 more completions to hit this number.
That means nothing. 6 completions. 58.5%. Means nothing.
He's got rare tools. Can he make the throws accurately enough in the NFL to be a top QB? I don't know but those 6 extra completions mean nothing to qualify or disqualify the prospect ESPECIALLY for a guy on an overmatched team.
He had some struggles but he also had some games where his team made it impossible. They couldn't block Oregon. Remove that game alone and he'll hit your 58.5% final year number. Does that help?
| In comment 13815755 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 13815739 Modus Operandi said:
Quote:
Indulge us and name one QB who broke that trend.
Brett Favre. Tom Brady. Ever hear of them?
Brady completed 61.9% of his passes in his college career and 61% in his final season.
Favre would qualify as an exception, but you're talking about someone drafted almost 3 decades ago.
| Thats what I read.
So it's "last year"?
Fine. He needed 6 more completions to hit this number.
That means nothing. 6 completions. 58.5%. Means nothing.
He's got rare tools. Can he make the throws accurately enough in the NFL to be a top QB? I don't know but those 6 extra completions mean nothing to qualify or disqualify the prospect ESPECIALLY for a guy on an overmatched team.
He had some struggles but he also had some games where his team made it impossible. They couldn't block Oregon. Remove that game alone and he'll hit your 58.5% final year number. Does that help?
|Brady has completed 64% of his passes over his now nearly 20 year career. He counts as someone who has improved his accuracy over his college days.
In comment 13815865 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
Thats what I read.
So it's "last year"?
Fine. He needed 6 more completions to hit this number.
That means nothing. 6 completions. 58.5%. Means nothing.
He's got rare tools. Can he make the throws accurately enough in the NFL to be a top QB? I don't know but those 6 extra completions mean nothing to qualify or disqualify the prospect ESPECIALLY for a guy on an overmatched team.
He had some struggles but he also had some games where his team made it impossible. They couldn't block Oregon. Remove that game alone and he'll hit your 58.5% final year number. Does that help?
Yes, you should tout guys without physical tools. WTF? I can't believe the nonsense posted here sometimes.
| In comment 13815817 BurberryManning said:
Quote:
In comment 13815806 Modus Operandi said:
Quote:
The guy was a career backup who only started by virtue of the fact that Byron Lefrwich made up entirely of Swarovski Crystal. True story.
Granted, Gerrard did make the pro bowl in 2009. And as a reward, the Jags drafted Blaine Gabbert with the 10th overall pick in 2010.
Ahh, so a quarterback that had success but not enough success for you. What are the odds of a top 10 pick going on to make a Pro Bowl?
You want to make a point? Make a point. Do your own research.
| In comment 13815821 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13815817 BurberryManning said:
Quote:
In comment 13815806 Modus Operandi said:
Quote:
The guy was a career backup who only started by virtue of the fact that Byron Lefrwich made up entirely of Swarovski Crystal. True story.
Granted, Gerrard did make the pro bowl in 2009. And as a reward, the Jags drafted Blaine Gabbert with the 10th overall pick in 2010.
Ahh, so a quarterback that had success but not enough success for you. What are the odds of a top 10 pick going on to make a Pro Bowl?
You want to make a point? Make a point. Do your own research.
It's a rhetorical question in a sense and I've debunked shoddy research already.
| In comment 13815886 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 13815865 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
Thats what I read.
So it's "last year"?
Fine. He needed 6 more completions to hit this number.
That means nothing. 6 completions. 58.5%. Means nothing.
He's got rare tools. Can he make the throws accurately enough in the NFL to be a top QB? I don't know but those 6 extra completions mean nothing to qualify or disqualify the prospect ESPECIALLY for a guy on an overmatched team.
He had some struggles but he also had some games where his team made it impossible. They couldn't block Oregon. Remove that game alone and he'll hit your 58.5% final year number. Does that help?
Yes, you should tout guys without physical tools. WTF? I can't believe the nonsense posted here sometimes.
Tim Carter had physical tools. Adrien Robinson had physical tools. Sean Bennett had physical tools. Marvin Austin had physical tools. How were they as football players? And for a recent KWALL fave, DeVante Parker has the physical tools. How's he doing so far?
Josh Allen has rare physical tools. And lacks the singular core competency for his position. The most important thing a QB has to do is complete passes. Allen has not shown a consistent ability to do that at a level that would be predictive of NFL success.
No one is telling you that you can't wish really hard that he'll be the one that bucks that trend. You're welcome to root for whatever prospect you want.
| In comment 13815901 BurberryManning said:
Quote:
In comment 13815821 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13815817 BurberryManning said:
Quote:
In comment 13815806 Modus Operandi said:
Quote:
The guy was a career backup who only started by virtue of the fact that Byron Lefrwich made up entirely of Swarovski Crystal. True story.
Granted, Gerrard did make the pro bowl in 2009. And as a reward, the Jags drafted Blaine Gabbert with the 10th overall pick in 2010.
Ahh, so a quarterback that had success but not enough success for you. What are the odds of a top 10 pick going on to make a Pro Bowl?
You want to make a point? Make a point. Do your own research.
It's a rhetorical question in a sense and I've debunked shoddy research already.
I don't think "debunk" means what you think it means. You should answer MO's question instead.
| In comment 13815821 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13815817 BurberryManning said:
Quote:
In comment 13815806 Modus Operandi said:
Quote:
The guy was a career backup who only started by virtue of the fact that Byron Lefrwich made up entirely of Swarovski Crystal. True story.
Granted, Gerrard did make the pro bowl in 2009. And as a reward, the Jags drafted Blaine Gabbert with the 10th overall pick in 2010.
Ahh, so a quarterback that had success but not enough success for you. What are the odds of a top 10 pick going on to make a Pro Bowl?
You want to make a point? Make a point. Do your own research.
It's a rhetorical question in a sense and I've debunked shoddy research already.
| In comment 13815894 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13815886 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 13815865 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
Thats what I read.
So it's "last year"?
Fine. He needed 6 more completions to hit this number.
That means nothing. 6 completions. 58.5%. Means nothing.
He's got rare tools. Can he make the throws accurately enough in the NFL to be a top QB? I don't know but those 6 extra completions mean nothing to qualify or disqualify the prospect ESPECIALLY for a guy on an overmatched team.
He had some struggles but he also had some games where his team made it impossible. They couldn't block Oregon. Remove that game alone and he'll hit your 58.5% final year number. Does that help?
Yes, you should tout guys without physical tools. WTF? I can't believe the nonsense posted here sometimes.
Tim Carter had physical tools. Adrien Robinson had physical tools. Sean Bennett had physical tools. Marvin Austin had physical tools. How were they as football players? And for a recent KWALL fave, DeVante Parker has the physical tools. How's he doing so far?
Josh Allen has rare physical tools. And lacks the singular core competency for his position. The most important thing a QB has to do is complete passes. Allen has not shown a consistent ability to do that at a level that would be predictive of NFL success.
No one is telling you that you can't wish really hard that he'll be the one that bucks that trend. You're welcome to root for whatever prospect you want.
You must sweat Kirk Cousins?
| Are you suggesting that if Allen were drafted with the #2 pick, you'd be content if he were a career backup who made one pro bowl? Who started only when the starter got hurt? Then after a modicum of success, the franchise decided to replace you.
You'd be okay with that? ecause that's what we're talking about here. The #2 pick. We have a LT in Flowers who was drafted top 10 and has started running on three years and people are ready call a bust.
BBIs panties are still in a bunch over Rhett Bomar and Ryan Nassib washing out. And you'd be okay with a top 5 QB who ends up being a backup?
| In comment 13815906 BurberryManning said:
Quote:
In comment 13815894 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13815886 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 13815865 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
Thats what I read.
So it's "last year"?
Fine. He needed 6 more completions to hit this number.
That means nothing. 6 completions. 58.5%. Means nothing.
He's got rare tools. Can he make the throws accurately enough in the NFL to be a top QB? I don't know but those 6 extra completions mean nothing to qualify or disqualify the prospect ESPECIALLY for a guy on an overmatched team.
He had some struggles but he also had some games where his team made it impossible. They couldn't block Oregon. Remove that game alone and he'll hit your 58.5% final year number. Does that help?
Yes, you should tout guys without physical tools. WTF? I can't believe the nonsense posted here sometimes.
Tim Carter had physical tools. Adrien Robinson had physical tools. Sean Bennett had physical tools. Marvin Austin had physical tools. How were they as football players? And for a recent KWALL fave, DeVante Parker has the physical tools. How's he doing so far?
Josh Allen has rare physical tools. And lacks the singular core competency for his position. The most important thing a QB has to do is complete passes. Allen has not shown a consistent ability to do that at a level that would be predictive of NFL success.
No one is telling you that you can't wish really hard that he'll be the one that bucks that trend. You're welcome to root for whatever prospect you want.
You must sweat Kirk Cousins?
What would even give you that impression? And "sweat"? Is it 1990 in your world?
| It's a very narrow debate. Are you selecting Josh Allen at #2, despite the historical trend?
Or did you forget what this thread is about?
| Which of the QBs on the <58.5% list had any success by the definition you just gave? Who are the big winners on that list?
And yes, I'm referring to starting QBs, obviously. That's kind of the point, since the context here is a discussion about a QB prospect who could be in consideration for our #2 overall pick. I didn't think that needed to be explained.
In comment 13815943 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
Which of the QBs on the <58.5% list had any success by the definition you just gave? Who are the big winners on that list?
And yes, I'm referring to starting QBs, obviously. That's kind of the point, since the context here is a discussion about a QB prospect who could be in consideration for our #2 overall pick. I didn't think that needed to be explained.
Without being hamstrung by an arbitrary number of years- Michael Vick was worthy of a top choice. Vick's complete value as a football player transcended accuracy issues.
The point is that an arbitrary figure backed into by a small self-selected sample is simply a ridiculous way to guide player evaluations. When a variable is positioned to have extremely high explanatory power below one level (58.5) but very low explanatory power above there above...its probably a poor model. The reddit user clearly put time into his analysis but its far from reliable