Good Josh Rosen thread

There is no denying his talent Jay on the Island : 1/31/2018 4:57 pm : link the issue for me is his injury history. If it wasn't for the two concussions that he sustained last season I would be very happy with Rosen at 2 but the concussions and his slight frame are too risky to gamble on. He is a tough kid with an incredible arm but can he stay healthy in the NFL. Is he going to want to keep playing after he suffers one or two more concussions?

This guy Breeze_94 : 1/31/2018 4:59 pm : link is the most pro ready QB to come into the league in quite some time, probably since Andrew Luck. The scary part is he is not some 23 year old 5th year Senior (Mayfield), he is not even 21 years old yet and 3 years removed from HS.

is the most pro ready QB to come into the league in quite some time, probably since Andrew Luck. The scary part is he is not some 23 year old 5th year Senior (Mayfield), he is not even 21 years old yet and 3 years removed from HS.



Being this young he's likely to get fill-out his body more and get stronger.

If the Giants traded down with Denver Jay on the Island : 1/31/2018 5:01 pm : link and Rosen was the pick then it would be a better to gamble to take with the added 2nd round pick and 2019 1st rounder. Rosen would have a season to add weight while learning how to prepare day in and day out from Eli. If the Giants doctors believe that Rosen's concussion aren't concerning then that changes things for me. Obviously Darnold would still be the top choice but Rosen would be one of my fallback picks.

I want to like one of these QB's Tom from LI : 1/31/2018 5:02 pm : link but I don't.



I lean Darnold over Rosen..but I am not really crazy about him either.

Engram would be a great fit with Rosen as well Breeze_94 : 1/31/2018 5:06 pm : link it seems like Rosen does a good job of attacking the middle of the field and likes to use his tight ends at UCLA

When it comes to evaluating Jay on the Island : 1/31/2018 5:06 pm : link Darnold and Rosen you have to remember that they are only 20. Sure they have started for a couple of seasons at major colleges but they are still physically and mentally maturing. Darnold is going to be a stud if he is given time to learn from a veteran. Despite his age Rosen is NFL ready to start week one.

If the Giants want a QB, I don't think they should trade down because the gives a team like the Jets or Arizona a chance to move in front of them and swipe their guy



If the Giants want a QB, I don't think they should trade down because the gives a team like the Jets or Arizona a chance to move in front of them and swipe their guy

Beyond injury history and attitude BestFeature : 1/31/2018 5:09 pm : link Is there a reason to take Darnold over Rosen? Is it the mobility?

I'm fine with Rosen at #2 ZogZerg : 1/31/2018 5:16 pm : link He has some great qualities.

Is there a reason to take Darnold over Rosen? Is it the mobility?



I keep hearing this attitude thing but have yet to see anything that supports it.

Quote: but I don't.



I lean Darnold over Rosen..but I am not really crazy about him either.



Same here and the maturity level of Rosen scares me also. Granted he's 20 and can grow of that but still you don't want to miss on a 2nd pick overall and that plus the concussions are a problem. There is no MD worth his salt that would say "oh don't worry he's not likely to have another concussion" after having 2 already. Everyone knows, and any MD knows, once you've had 1, or in this case 2, concussions your chances of having another one are more likely than not.



The counter argument is "well Eli has never had one" which is another reason to praise his playing career. We've been spoiled by him but a lot of QB's get hit a lot but only a few have had concussion problems and they don't usually last.



I'd love to see video of the hits that took him out.

Same here and the maturity level of Rosen scares me also. Granted he's 20 and can grow of that but still you don't want to miss on a 2nd pick overall and that plus the concussions are a problem. There is no MD worth his salt that would say "oh don't worry he's not likely to have another concussion" after having 2 already. Everyone knows, and any MD knows, once you've had 1, or in this case 2, concussions your chances of having another one are more likely than not.

The counter argument is "well Eli has never had one" which is another reason to praise his playing career. We've been spoiled by him but a lot of QB's get hit a lot but only a few have had concussion problems and they don't usually last.

I'd love to see video of the hits that took him out.

Is there a reason to take Darnold over Rosen? Is it the mobility?





Quote:





Is there a reason to take Darnold over Rosen? Is it the mobility?







I keep hearing this attitude thing but have yet to see anything that supports it.





There was an article posted here were Trent Dilfer dealt with him at a QB camp. He did praise Rosen and that he had matured but described him as a person that half the people will love and half the people will hate...or something to that affect.

Quote: In comment 13814351 GFAN52 said:





Quote:





In comment 13814333 BestFeature said:





Quote:





Is there a reason to take Darnold over Rosen? Is it the mobility?







I keep hearing this attitude thing but have yet to see anything that supports it.









There was an article posted here were Trent Dilfer dealt with him at a QB camp. He did praise Rosen and that he had matured but described him as a person that half the people will love and half the people will hate...or something to that affect.



Thanks. But it sounds like this attitude thing has been blown out of proportion. In any event, once the Combine interviews and teams actually do their research this will die out.

The people that want their QB to say nothing Ten Ton Hammer : 1/31/2018 5:30 pm : link And be invisible for anything other than game days will take offense to Rosen.



People who aren't bothered by players who exhibit a pulse don't care either way.

The answer to both your questions is yes, so now you can be happy with him at 2.

Is there a reason to take Darnold over Rosen? Is it the mobility?





Quote:





Is there a reason to take Darnold over Rosen? Is it the mobility?







I keep hearing this attitude thing but have yet to see anything that supports it.



People are bitching about his public stance of student athletes not being paid. In addition to his wearing a F*ck Tr*mp hat at a Tr*mp golf outing. IMO, this should be treated as a plus. Huge set of balls on the kid.

does Dilfer all of a sudden love him now? big_blue : 1/31/2018 5:39 pm : link or does he think if he is successful it helps his brand of the Nike QB camp? I just don't think it helps Dilfer to say he's a pain in the ass. i think by being negative towards him - it can affect monetary, prestige and recruitment for the camp. he can say he was difficult but thats sometimes what makes a winner - then if he's shit he can say his pain in the ass side took over.



Basically I don't hold much stock in what Dilfer has to say about him.



However - i think the kid can play and would like to see him in blue.





A sweet passer jeff57 : 1/31/2018 5:51 pm : link And nice movement in the pocket. He’s the one I want as long as his medicals check out.

His frame is irrelevant twostepgiants : 1/31/2018 5:52 pm : link Eli had a slender frame and an Iron man streak



Big Ben is built like a tree and always gets hurt

Any player dumb enough to wear a F ck Trump JCin332 : 1/31/2018 5:58 pm : link (or a F ck Obama for that matter) hat doesn't have the right temperment to be the QB for the NY Giants...

Quote: Eli had a slender frame and an Iron man streak



Big Ben is built like a tree and always gets hurt

Eli wasn't constantly injured in college.

Quote: And be invisible for anything other than game days will take offense to Rosen.



People who aren't bothered by players who exhibit a pulse don't care either way.



The QB is the one guy I expect to keep his mouth shut, especially when it comes to politics



Why do you think you never hear a peep out of the great franchise QBs? Because they know what it means to be a QB and all it encompasses



The QB is the one guy I expect to keep his mouth shut, especially when it comes to politics

Why do you think you never hear a peep out of the great franchise QBs? Because they know what it means to be a QB and all it encompasses

They are a brand ambassador

The amount of felliatio McNally's_Nuts : 1/31/2018 6:12 pm : link That Milton gives to every thread that is about Josh Rosen is impressive.





Quote: In comment 13814362 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





And be invisible for anything other than game days will take offense to Rosen.



People who aren't bothered by players who exhibit a pulse don't care either way.







The QB is the one guy I expect to keep his mouth shut, especially when it comes to politics



Why do you think you never hear a peep out of the great franchise QBs? Because they know what it means to be a QB and all it encompasses



They are a brand ambassador



You mean like Tom Brady?

Quote: In comment 13814362 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





And be invisible for anything other than game days will take offense to Rosen.



People who aren't bothered by players who exhibit a pulse don't care either way.







The QB is the one guy I expect to keep his mouth shut, especially when it comes to politics



Why do you think you never hear a peep out of the great franchise QBs? Because they know what it means to be a QB and all it encompasses



They are a brand ambassador



They keep their mouths shut because they don't want to deal with the nonsense that comes from fans having a coronary and the media asking ceaseless questions, not because there's this mythology around "what it means to be a QB".

Is there a reason to take Darnold over Rosen? Is it the mobility?



I think it has to do with the Rose Bowl from two years ago. If you watch that game, you see a guy (Darnold) who elevates his play in the biggest moments and stages a huge victory. Darnold won more than Rosen. That's a big difference for some.



I could see a case for either guy. Rosen as the more polished prospect, Darnold as the higher ceiling guy who comes through in the big moments.



I think it has to do with the Rose Bowl from two years ago. If you watch that game, you see a guy (Darnold) who elevates his play in the biggest moments and stages a huge victory. Darnold won more than Rosen. That's a big difference for some.

I could see a case for either guy. Rosen as the more polished prospect, Darnold as the higher ceiling guy who comes through in the big moments.

I'm glad we have Gettleman making this decision and not BBI. But, I could see it going down that Darnold is seen as the better investment in light of the fact that we don't need a QB to start next year and Darnold can polish his game, sit on the bench for a year, and learn behind the one of the most mentally advanced QBs in the game.

Quote: In comment 13814318 Tom from LI said:





Quote:





but I don't.



but I don't.

I lean Darnold over Rosen..but I am not really crazy about him either.







Same here and the maturity level of Rosen scares me also. Granted he's 20 and can grow of that but still you don't want to miss on a 2nd pick overall and that plus the concussions are a problem. There is no MD worth his salt that would say "oh don't worry he's not likely to have another concussion" after having 2 already. Everyone knows, and any MD knows, once you've had 1, or in this case 2, concussions your chances of having another one are more likely than not.



The counter argument is "well Eli has never had one" which is another reason to praise his playing career. We've been spoiled by him but a lot of QB's get hit a lot but only a few have had concussion problems and they don't usually last.



I'd love to see video of the hits that took him out.



I'd bet you Eli has had a concussion

adam - Diver_Down : 1/31/2018 6:45 pm : link My biggest hangup with Darnold are the turnovers. 13 interceptions this year with 22 turnovers total. I don't know if his hands are small or if he needs to improve his grip strength, but he puts the ball on the ground too often. You pointed out the Rose Bowl 2 years ago. I would point to the Cotton Bowl this year. He took 8 sacks and padded his stats on turnovers for the year with 3 in that game alone.

Quote: In comment 13814385 twostepgiants said:





Quote:





Eli had a slender frame and an Iron man streak



Big Ben is built like a tree and always gets hurt



Eli wasn't constantly injured in college.



As far as I can see, Rosen has had one- the shoulder. Concussions would have nothing to do with a slender frame.

As far as I can see, Rosen has had one- the shoulder. Concussions would have nothing to do with a slender frame.

My biggest hangup with Darnold are the turnovers. 13 interceptions this year with 22 turnovers total. I don't know if his hands are small or if he needs to improve his grip strength, but he puts the ball on the ground too often. You pointed out the Rose Bowl 2 years ago. I would point to the Cotton Bowl this year. He took 8 sacks and padded his stats on turnovers for the year with 3 in that game alone.



I agree. That's why I'm kind of ambivalent between Rosen and Darnold (though I'm thinking one of them should be the pick). I think the question is, do the Giants think that those issues are things they can spend a year or two working on and improve? If yes, I think they'll take him.

Imo I think NikkiMac : 1/31/2018 7:01 pm : link Rosen is the Giants pick and is the #1QB in this draft



And I have the feeling Darnold is Ryan Leaf



I’ll eat crow if I’m wrong.

Quote: In comment 13814415 FirstBallotEli said:





Quote:





In comment 13814362 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





And be invisible for anything other than game days will take offense to Rosen.



People who aren't bothered by players who exhibit a pulse don't care either way.







The QB is the one guy I expect to keep his mouth shut, especially when it comes to politics



Why do you think you never hear a peep out of the great franchise QBs? Because they know what it means to be a QB and all it encompasses



They are a brand ambassador







You mean like Tom Brady?



Or Big Ben. Great ambassador.

If Eli has played 14 years in the NFL and not had a concussion Ten Ton Hammer : 1/31/2018 7:04 pm : link it's a scientific miracle. The 2011 NFC Championship game against San Francisco was one of the most hard-hitting beatings I've seen a QB take in my football watching life.

Rosen scares me and is off my board. Bill L : 1/31/2018 7:05 pm : link Honestly I wouldn’t be shocked if Eli had a longer nfl career than him, from September going forward. Way too much risk for me.

Quote: Rosen is the Giants pick and is the #1QB in this draft



And I have the feeling Darnold is Ryan Leaf



I'll eat crow if I'm wrong.



While I agree that Rosen is the most talented QB in this draft and i see the comparisons you may be drawing to the Manning v. Leaf draft, I think comparing Darnold to leaf is unfair. From a physical standpoint I see it...and some of the hype too...Darnold has that same "higher ceiling" mumbo jumbo the media like to put on players that are more athletic and tend to think athleticism is more important than skill when it comes to draft picks. (something Reese did a lot of). However, Leaf failed because he was mentally unstable as could be seen from his famous interview and his continued behavior after the NFL. There is zero evidence to think Darnold is anything like that.

Honestly I wouldn't be shocked if Eli had a longer nfl career than him, from September going forward. Way too much risk for me.



I'd

Great thread ryanmkeane : 1/31/2018 7:17 pm : link As discussed this dude was born to play QB - just a matter of can his body hold up and can he thrive in a huge media market if he has some strong personality traits? I think both answers are yes but I imagine Giants will grill this guy down and make damn sure he can be a 10-12 year franchise guy.

Darnold ryanmkeane : 1/31/2018 7:19 pm : link Ryan Leaf? Rosen having a 2 year career? Jeez. April can’t get here soon enough!

Quote: In comment 13814508 Bill L said:





Quote:





Honestly I wouldn’t be shocked if Eli had a longer nfl career than him, from September going forward. Way too much risk for me.







I'd bet you $500,000 that doesn't happen you really have a disposable $500,000? I’m impressed. I don’t. In comment 13814515 ajr2456 said:you really have a disposable $500,000? I’m impressed. I don’t.

Quote: Ryan Leaf? Rosen having a 2 year career? Jeez. April can’t get here soon enough! i believe it. CTE is and will be the highest profile nfl story of the decade. It’s cumulative. The guy starts off with a baseline of two, is smart and wealthy, and has tons of options. Next concussion and I would not be shocked, not guaranteeing but wouldn’t be shocked, if he he goes Borland. In comment 13814521 ryanmkeane said:i believe it. CTE is and will be the highest profile nfl story of the decade. It’s cumulative. The guy starts off with a baseline of two, is smart and wealthy, and has tons of options. Next concussion and I would not be shocked, not guaranteeing but wouldn’t be shocked, if he he goes Borland.

Quote: Ryan Leaf? Rosen having a 2 year career? Jeez. April can’t get here soon enough!



For sure. Once the pro days and the Combine take place, then the QB picture will be much clearer. In comment 13814521 ryanmkeane said:For sure. Once the pro days and the Combine take place, then the QB picture will be much clearer.

Count me as someone who takes the concussion issue with the NFL Ten Ton Hammer : 1/31/2018 7:36 pm : link quite seriously. That said, the NFL experience for a linebacker is very different than a Quarterback. The most recent info we have on concussions is that it's not necessarily the big hits that do the damage, but the repetitive contact that does the damage. When you sign up to play LB, you are signing up for it knowing your job is to inflict pain and suffer pain. It's all you do, take and give hits. Every play is a bump, hit, strike, or blow. When a QB gets a real hit, it's because something catastrophically unintentional happened.



I get linebackers retiring early for health reasons. Less so for QBs. If you play the position intelligently, it's the safest position on the field. The overconfident guys who like to extend plays and run are the ones who pile up the hits and the missed games.

Quote: it's a scientific miracle. The 2011 NFC Championship game against San Francisco was one of the most hard-hitting beatings I've seen a QB take in my football watching life.



Virtually impossible that he's played 4 years at Ole Miss and 14 NFL seasons and never had a concussion.



In comment 13814507 Ten Ton Hammer said:Virtually impossible that he's played 4 years at Ole Miss and 14 NFL seasons and never had a concussion.

Quote: In comment 13814515 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13814508 Bill L said:





Quote:





Honestly I wouldn’t be shocked if Eli had a longer nfl career than him, from September going forward. Way too much risk for me.







I'd bet you $500,000 that doesn't happen



you really have a disposable $500,000? I’m impressed. I don’t.



I wouldn't lose that bet so I don't need it disposable In comment 13814527 Bill L said:I wouldn't lose that bet so I don't need it disposable

Quote: In comment 13814312 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





I would be very happy with Rosen at 2 but the concussions and his slight frame are too risky to gamble on. He is a tough kid with an incredible arm but can he stay healthy in the NFL? Is he going to want to keep playing after he suffers one or two more concussions?



The answer to both your questions is yes, so now you can be happy with him at 2.



How in God's name can you say that? How about supporting your statements with facts? Anyone on this board could just as easily say no and no, and have as much credibility as you. In comment 13814365 Milton said:How in God's name can you say that? How about supporting your statements with facts? Anyone on this board could just as easily say no and no, and have as much credibility as you.

Quote: In comment 13814527 Bill L said:





Quote:





In comment 13814515 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13814508 Bill L said:





Quote:





Honestly I wouldn’t be shocked if Eli had a longer nfl career than him, from September going forward. Way too much risk for me.







I'd bet you $500,000 that doesn't happen



you really have a disposable $500,000? I’m impressed. I don’t.







I wouldn't lose that bet so I don't need it disposable



Monopoly money doesn't count. In comment 13814561 ajr2456 said:Monopoly money doesn't count.

How about the fact that Rosen likely sits ? twostepgiants : 1/31/2018 9:16 pm : link For 1 if not 2 seasons?



Concussion wise there is research to suggest that this greatly reduces the chances of repeated concussions (people say that once you have them you get them more easily)



This may alleviate some of the concussion risk on Rosen

Rosen AcidTest : 1/31/2018 9:34 pm : link reminds me of Joe Montana. Beautiful, repeatable mechanics, tremendous accuracy, an arm that is more than strong enough, incredibly nimble feet, excellent pocket presence, and a great ability to read defenses. From a talent standpoint, he is by far the best QB and player in the draft. It isn't even close.



But he has a slender frame. He might be able to add weight in an NFL training program, but that could reduce his mobility. Eli and Montana had lengthy, successful, careers with similar frames, but Tony Eason did not. He's also had two concussions, and CTE is a real concern now for football at every level. And his father is a doctor. It's a risk, especially at #2. I've said that I would pass on him because of his injury history and frame, but will trust the Giants' judgment.



I don't care about his comments, but the Giants might, especially given the New York media, and the chaos and turmoil of the last few years.

Quote: In comment 13814507 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





it's a scientific miracle. The 2011 NFC Championship game against San Francisco was one of the most hard-hitting beatings I've seen a QB take in my football watching life.







Virtually impossible that he's played 4 years at Ole Miss and 14 NFL seasons and never had a concussion.





The king of chuck n duck? I say you're mistaken. In comment 13814543 Modus Operandi said:The king of chuck n duck? I say you're mistaken.

Quote: In comment 13814543 Modus Operandi said:





Quote:





In comment 13814507 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





it's a scientific miracle. The 2011 NFC Championship game against San Francisco was one of the most hard-hitting beatings I've seen a QB take in my football watching life.







Virtually impossible that he's played 4 years at Ole Miss and 14 NFL seasons and never had a concussion.









The king of chuck n duck? I say you're mistaken.



You have zero clue what you're talking about and should prob kys In comment 13814714 Jimmy Googs said:You have zero clue what you're talking about and should prob kys

The concussions SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:23 am : link concern me a lot.