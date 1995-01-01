Is Barkley the best collegiate RB you've seen in years?

he is an absolute beast. I'm no college FB expert and will certainly defer to the Sy's of the world (and on this board) but I would have no problem with him at #2. Yes, I know he can't run behind this line and that clearly has to be addressed but I really like him. Then again, I didn't hate the Ron Dayne pick so there's that...
As far as recent prospects. Barkley has more big play speed and explosiveness, though Zeke is not a slouch in this regard. But they have similar qualities and are least comparable. They're both fantastic prospects, Saquon just might be better. There is no weakness in his game. And he doesn't have the off field concerns that have followed Elliott
I understand the desperation for QBs in this league, but if the grade isn't there for this year's crop, don't force it. Take the RB, rebuild the OL, and this is a top 10 offense again.
At 230 lbs or so, he has insane athleticism, speed, balance, and agility. This combination of talent in one package, at his size? Unheard of.
Plus he's an A+ citizen, high IQ, good character guy.
He really checks every box emphatically. For me, he has Hall of Fame talent. Honestly wouldn't be shocked if Cleveland doesn't take him first, and wouldn't be shocked if the Giants grab him at #2. He would immediately transform the offense and OBJ would probably be the happiest guy in the world.
I’ve said this on other threads. I saw a pretty ordinary Rutgers team stop Barkkey. Now, granted they sold out to stop him. But, if Ezekiel Elliot played against Rutgers and they sold out to stop him and were able to use 12 men on defense, they still wouldn’t have stopped him. Plus, other ordinary defenses held him in check. He may not have had a great OL in college but apples to apples, it was much better than the Giants OL. Is that worth the 2nd best pick in the draft? I wonder what everyone else is seeing that I’m missing.
you could possibly want in a RB. Speed, great awareness, he runs "angry" (he looks pissed when he doesn't take it to the house), good hands and pass pro. He's clean - meaning injury free as far as I know (tell me if I'm wrong). I'm in.
Rutgers sold out to stop him and might've won that battle but they lost the war 35-6. I'm sure Sequon was more than happy with the win.
No NFL team is going to be able to sell out like that with Engram,OBJ , and Shepard on the field. In fact I wish they would as Eli would have a field day.
At the very least Barkley would force teams to honor the run game,something the Giants haven't benefitted from in quite a while.
If the Giants aren't sold on any of the QBs, I'd have no problem with them taking him at 2.
I'm in the draft a QB crowd. But I do have visions of Barkley and Odell together.
It's been said a thousand times already but the x factor is how the powers that be feel about Webb. We have no idea. If he is/might be the heir apparent than Barkley is the right move. If they don't think so then it's a QB. I like Allen sitting on the bench for a year, I'm not in love with the other options but???
This is a fascinating and potentially franchise changing draft. Is it April yet???
I'm in the draft a QB crowd. But I do have visions of Barkley and Odell together.
This *is* a franchise changing draft no matter what we do. Hopefully it changes it in the right way.
I'm in the draft a QB crowd. But I do have visions of Barkley and Odell together.
This *is* a franchise changing draft no matter what we do. Hopefully it changes it in the right way.
Fair enough. As soon I hit submit I thought I should have reworded that. This IS indeed a franchise defining draft for many years to come. Right or wrong.
But sit back and rewatch his film. He’s indecisive as a runner and uses his speed and explosiveness to bail himself out. He’s not an in between the tackles guy despite his size. That’s where guys like Gurley, Elliot, and Fournette make that cut and get up field while punishing the defense. He’s a lot like McCoy in where he’s always looking for the cutback lane which causes him to dance a little. For as thick as his legs are I was surprised by the number of arm tackles that got him down. He played primarily out of the RPO even taking direct snaps which helped keep defenses off balance. Against disciplined defenses he really struggled. He couldn’t bounce outside and get the edge and the cutback lanes were clogged up which eliminated the big plays. I’ve seen mentioned he’s a good pass blocker. I would say that’s a stretch. He’s willing but won’t set his feet and miss fires his hands while dropping his head. He’s no Elliot, let’s just say that.
His best attribute in my opinion is his big play ability and that’s due to his speed and explosiveness which are rare for a back his size. Really rare. I honestly think that’s what has the tv guys and fans so excited. His character and work ethic are also said to be top notch.
I heard he won’t be top 5. You have premium positions with good players. Darnold/Rosen/Davenport/Chubb. Mayfield might crack it and a dark horse that could screw the whole thing up is Derwin James.
Your words: "For as thick as his legs are I was surprised by the number of arm tackles that got him down."
I've been saying the same thing, but several BBIers (including Sy'56) have vehemently disagreed, and a few have posted videos that show him breaking tackles.
I see this, too.
I like him but he reminds me a bit of Reggie Bush. Good player but not worth #2.
His combination of speed and quick cutting ability....
My initial thought on draft was that we needed to fix O-Line first; however, you have to go BPA with the # 2. There is no OLine player close to his value.
Unless they are skeptical of Webb and think one of the QBs is their next franchise QB - I don't see how they pass on him.
Barkley, Beckham, Engram, & Shepard. An enviable arsenal of weapons.
RE: not breaking tackles or getting tackled too easy - Object of the game is to avoid getting tackled. And, very few backs do everything speed, moves, break many tackles - he does enough, more than enough.
I think Gurley & Zeke were better. You don't draft a RB at 2. Especially in a draft class that's loaded with RBs. You can get a legit starter in the 3rd round. Someone like Rodney Anderson from Oklahoma. The value isn't there for Barkley IMO.
had a 900 yard rusher in how many seasons? OL being shit aside, I'm tired of journeyman RBs...Once Bradshaw/Jacobs left take a look at the Giants season leading rushers each year...it will make you cringe.
I don't see that as an issue one bit, he was a big time recruit for Penn State, so it's not surprising.
But one thing I would be wary of, is thinking your seeing the best back in years based on highlights. He's a great looking running back, and he's got tremendous character as well, but the best in years? I personally thought Zeke Elliott was the best running back to come out in years, and I think Barkley is a touch behind him.
Bradshaw & Jacobs show exactly why you don't need a 1st round RB. They were 4th and 7th round picks. We won 2 Super Bowls with them. It's about the QB & OL.
I've watched most of his PSU games (I hate PSU but one of my former students was a WR on the team so I watched) & at times,he would be outstanding. But,there were other times,he was pedestrian at best. If the Giants spend their #2 on him,I'd personally be upset. Excellent talent but there are other RBs they can secure from the 3rd round on.
Is how instantly and effectively the prospect gets to/around the edge/ through the line. Past the first tackler.
I will take that instantness and make one miss and hard to tackle over long speed every day, if given the choice.
Because you want to set up all the other stuff your doing first and foremost, and all that happens very quickly in today's game. When was the last time we had a legit edge threat? And receiving of course . it's not the remote thrower situation. I mean, wtf do we know?
I do question the qbs values. Folks are all over the map. Hype factor off that chart maybe.
You can't just pull a Jacobs or Bradshaw out of the 4th and 7th round whenever the fuck you feel like it lol
And did you happen to notice all elite running backs in the game are in the playoffs? Minus Elliot, because he missed games and his team went down the shitter when he did, hmm...
And do you think taking Flowers over Gurley was a good move? Idc what positions were talking about I'll take a great player over a bust it's that simple
Obviously QB is the most important position.. luckily we have one, and don't have to go full desperation mode for one just yet, be patient and wait for the right guy not just a guy
Bell, Hunt, David Johnson, Jay Ajayi, LeSean McCoy, Jordan Howard, CJ Anderson, Devonta Freeman, DeMarco Murray, Lamar Miller etc etc all have been in the top 10 in rushing yards in the last 2 years. None of them were 1st round picks. Let alone top 5 picks.
andI can't think of anyone that compared to him. I regularly talk to a former scout (who is still in the game) and he said his physical package is better than Bo Jackson and the instincts, vision, and versatility are Marshall Faulk-caliber.
Need that scatback Sproles type also for this deal.
Deadly on screens and wheel routes and such and gets to the edge and past it.
Many ways to stop a blitz...or prevent them from calling a blitz in the first place. One is the threat of dumping it behind them.to a legit threat. And some of those threat types are short ones.
Shows that you really haven't watched Barkley play.
Not only is he is best RB in the draft carry the ball- but he may be the best receiving back in the draft. He's a 4 down RB- not many of them left.
For those that say a great RB doesn't get you to the Super Bowl, Marshawn Lynch will vehemently disagree- the Seahawks rode him- with Russell Wilson along for the ride. Notice how when Wilson became the focus and Lynch was given his walking papers that the team lost its edge.
Look at Dallas- difference with Elliott and no Elliott. that probably cost them a playoff spot this season.
The Rams- yes, Goff finally played like a high pick- but Gurley was the MVP and showed his college stuff again.
I am in the crowd that believes Cleveland will sign a FA QB and take Barkley first, making the whole debate academic- but with the off chance that Cleveland takes a QB or the DB from Alabama, the Giants should not even hesitate to hand in the card with Barkley's name on it.
are all matchup nightmares in the passing game. forget the run game for a minute, but a passing game with those 3 would be near impossible to stop. get one of EE or barkely on a LB or S and it's over. i would be totally fine with him at 2.
i'm still in the draft rosen crowd, but would not be opposed to barkley in the least. dude is a stud.
even if he turns to be as good as the hyperbole, you still can't pass on a franchise qb if you believe there's one in the draft. barry sanders, tomlinson, peterson - they haven't won superbowls for a reason. a running back is still a complimentary player, more so in the current nfl. marshall faulk was great - but he's not the reason the rams won that superbowl. if the giants don't think the qbs are worthy of the pick, so be it. but if they do, they've got to take him regardless of how good they think barkley could be
regardless of what happens, I feel that for the first time
andI can't think of anyone that compared to him. I regularly talk to a former scout (who is still in the game) and he said his physical package is better than Bo Jackson and the instincts, vision, and versatility are Marshall Faulk-caliber.
Woh.
That seems way over the top to me. Bo Jackson and Marshall Faulk? Those comparisons are going to be impossible to live up to.
I don't think you pass up generational for very good
Hell you could probably find video of me breaking tackles and I was a LB.. lol. I think what needs to be considered are the tackles he is breaking and the tackles he's not. If that makes any sense..
andI can't think of anyone that compared to him. I regularly talk to a former scout (who is still in the game) and he said his physical package is better than Bo Jackson and the instincts, vision, and versatility are Marshall Faulk-caliber.
Woh.
This is arguably the most important post in this thread considering who posted it and the information within the post.
I have not seen someone with that suddenness and acceleration coupled with blazing straight line speed and absorbing the football in the passing game so easily. He does everything you want a RB to do at the highest level possible. I see zero holes in his game and every time I see him I am wowed by his ability. I have zero college allegiance or affiliation and I watch a ton of games just to watch players and he absolutely flies off the screen even when he’s not running wild. His ability is off the charts.
RE: RE: I have never had a grade like this on a RB
Woh.
This is arguably the most important post in this thread considering who posted it and the information within the post.
Woh, indeed.
Now that said, I’m still of the belief that the best pick for the long term viability of the franchise is either Rosen or Darnold.
I don't know if he is the best in YEARS. I think it is hard to judge just watching college games. But His combination of size and speed and agility to catch the ball and run after the catch place him on top of the current talented group. He is a major weapon. If the combines confirm what is seen on tape, he should be the highest graded player on the board, and unless you are desperate you take HIM over a QB.
RE: RE: Well, Engram worked out well and Marshall got hurt before
see him against better defenses than the weak competition in the big 10. What I noticed was an Ohio St defense that shut him down in the 2nd half of their game. Would he have run up and down the field against SEC or some of the ACC defenses probably not.
Probably will be succesful in the NFL but not worth gambling on as a first round pick.
He is an absolute threat any time he touches the ball. He's a threat running the ball, catching the ball and even on returns. The back 7 wont be able to cheat to Engram and ODB because if they are even a half step late to Barkley, he's gone. Barkley, ODB, Engram, Sheppard will be a nightmare to opposing DCs.
I still cant believe there are people on here who think thet we should take Darnold ( a Sophmore and not even a Junior) OR ROSEN ( CONCUSSION PRONE AND FRAIL). Obviously we have to wait for the combines to see what they prove, but if everything comes out equal neither one of these guys will be graded higher than Barkley. At #2 you take the HIGHEST GRADED PLAYER and not a player who is best for the long term stability for the franchise. There will be more QBs coming out next year. Take a shot at Mike white in Round 2 if you think both Eli and Webb suck. The stability of this franchise depends on WINNING. And the best player on the board WILL HELP YOU WIN. In the case of Barkley he will help the Giants immediately. Another QB will be holding a clipboard behind Eli and Webb. Then there are many here on BBI who say we should trade Eli and/or Webb to open up a spot. If Eli and Webb both suck as many of you claim who the hell would want to trade for either of them? Did you ever think that maybe, just maybe, it was not Eli, but Reese and McAdoo who actually sucked?
And then come back and say what you think of Barkley.
Nice player but not worth 2 overall — especially when there’s so many good backs in this class.
The one where he took the opening kickoff to the house?
Look, any team selling out to stop a RB can, but if he's a Giant next year and teams do that, it's gonna open up the field big time for OBJ,Shepard,Engram, et al.
If they don't love a QB, I'm fine with them drafting him at 2.
This is the same mentality everyone had last year when the Giants were gonna be unstoppable with their skill guys. It’s not fantasy football and that’s not how real games are won.
Like I said during the college season, this guy is getting Reggie Bush hype. Reggie Bush was supposed to be the next Walter Payton. If people are expecting a transcendent player, they’re going to be disappointed.
LaDainian Tomlinson. Marshall Faulk was a close second, but not coming out of college. In fact, his blocking really didn't improve to HOF Levels until he came to the Rams, and was the reason Trent Green suffer what became a career ending injury...from Rodney Harrison.
I do because 'generational" running backs don't lead to winning anything. Barry Sanders was a TRUE generational talent and he never won a fucking thing because he was standing next to Scott Mitchell and Erik Kramer. Ahmad Bradshaw won more playoff games as a rookie than Barry Sanders, Adrian Peterson, and Bo Jackson won in their careers combined. Why? Because he was standing next to Eli Manning, not Tavaris Jackson, Rodney Peete, or Jay Schroeder.
In a vacuum, we'd all prefer the more talented player. However, the QB moves the needle of a franchise whereas a running back really doesn't. If I truly believed that Eli had years left on his career, I'd consider Barkley. But I don't, plus I think very highly of Darnold (especially) and Rosen.
To answer the question, I guess he’s as good as any college RB I’ve seen in a while. My concern, as others have stated, he didn’t play game in and game against the best CFB defenses. I don’t think he’s going to fare nearly as well when he’s playing against NFL defenders because there isn’t a lot of space in the NFL and there is a whole lot of speed. Watching some of Barkley’s highlights yesterday I was also very impressed because, well, you know, they’re highlights. Everyone looks good on their highlight reel. But I couldn’t help but think that a lot of the plays Barkley was making where one defender misses on a shake or that jump step fake he makes, and then accelerating to the house, those plays aren’t often found in the NFL.
All this “transcendent” and “generational” stuff, even if it’s true, which I think is unlikely, is a Reggie Bush or Bo Jackson RB really going to carry this Giants team to a championship? I don’t think so.
The one where he took the opening kickoff to the house?
Look, any team selling out to stop a RB can, but if he's a Giant next year and teams do that, it's gonna open up the field big time for OBJ,Shepard,Engram, et al.
If they don't love a QB, I'm fine with them drafting him at 2.
This is the same mentality everyone had last year when the Giants were gonna be unstoppable with their skill guys. It’s not fantasy football and that’s not how real games are won.
Like I said during the college season, this guy is getting Reggie Bush hype. Reggie Bush was supposed to be the next Walter Payton. If people are expecting a transcendent player, they’re going to be disappointed.
BALONEY. Reggie Bush came out of USC at about 201 lbs. There were questions about him being able to carry the load as a 3-down back. He was drafted where he was as an offensive and special teams weapon. Nobody looked at him like Saquon Barkley and said, yeah, you can give him the ball 25 times per game as a 3 down back. They said, we can get him 10-15 touches a game and with those touches he can make a big impact, as a punt returner, a receiver, and as a runner. Again, it was a big question mark if he could be a feature back in an offense. If you recall, it was LenDale White who was his power compliment, inbetween the tackles, early down runner in that USC offense.
Saquon can do everything Bush could do, and do it at 230 lbs, plus run between the tackles and carry the load , both of which was a question mark for Bush.
To answer the question, I guess he’s as good as any college RB I’ve seen in a while. My concern, as others have stated, he didn’t play game in and game against the best CFB defenses. I don’t think he’s going to fare nearly as well when he’s playing against NFL defenders because there isn’t a lot of space in the NFL and there is a whole lot of speed. Watching some of Barkley’s highlights yesterday I was also very impressed because, well, you know, they’re highlights. Everyone looks good on their highlight reel. But I couldn’t help but think that a lot of the plays Barkley was making where one defender misses on a shake or that jump step fake he makes, and then accelerating to the house, those plays aren’t often found in the NFL.
All this “transcendent” and “generational” stuff, even if it’s true, which I think is unlikely, is a Reggie Bush or Bo Jackson RB really going to carry this Giants team to a championship? I don’t think so.
This is not true. He played against FOUR top 10 NCAA teams in total defense. Ohio State, Washington State, Michigan, and Washington.
Washington had the #8 defense in the country. In their bowl game, Barkley had 175 scrimmage yards and 2 TDs, 137 rushing yards on 18 carries for a 7.2 rushing average. Against Michigan, 161 scrimmage yards and 3 TDs.
Ohio State was his worst game, 67 scrimmage yards on 25 touches...however, he still made a huge impact on the game, running the opening kickoff back for 97 yards and a TD, and then running a 36 yarder later for his 2nd TD of the game.
Michigan State kept him out of the end zone, limiting him to 63 yards on 14 carries (4.5 ypc) and 33 yards on 3 catches...so what did Barkley do? He threw for a TD, a 20 yard TD pass.
Just saying...he played top defenses. Four top ten defenses in college football.
That won a SB with the team he was drafted by? Also had to be the teams starting RB.
The only position this metric holds any relevance at all with is the Quarterback position, because teams more often than not will live and die by their QB.
Asking this question with regards to RB's is ridiculous. Good teams win Super Bowls. Not good players.
Yeah, its *possible* to win a Super Bowl without a top RB. But a top RB sure makes it a hell of a lot easier. And that's the point.
Who said anything about a top RB? I said a 1st Rd RB. Go look at the last 10 SB winners and who there starting RBs were. I've stated from the beginning is you can find good RBs in the later rounds. Which is why you don't take one in the first round. Let alone top 5.
That won a SB with the team he was drafted by? Also had to be the teams starting RB.
Marshawn Lynch in 2007, and he would've won 2 of them had Carroll given him the damn ball!
A little unfair, because since then, there were two drafts where no RB was taken in the first round, and obviously, last year is fairly irrelevant as is the year prior because these guys are just starting their careers. But you can see the teams that have taken special talents in recent years have enjoyed a lot more success when they are on the field...the Jaguars with Fournette, the Rams with Gurley, and the Cowboys with Elliott. In fact, Elliott might be the best case for drafting a special talent at RB early, as with Elliott they went 13-3 and secured a first round bye, losing a very close game by a last second FG by the Packers in the divisional round, and then this year, without Elliott, they stumbled to a 9-7 record and missed the playoffs.
That won a SB with the team he was drafted by? Also had to be the teams starting RB.
The only position this metric holds any relevance at all with is the Quarterback position, because teams more often than not will live and die by their QB.
Asking this question with regards to RB's is ridiculous. Good teams win Super Bowls. Not good players.
Yeah, its *possible* to win a Super Bowl without a top RB. But a top RB sure makes it a hell of a lot easier. And that's the point.
Who said anything about a top RB? I said a 1st Rd RB. Go look at the last 10 SB winners and who there starting RBs were. I've stated from the beginning is you can find good RBs in the later rounds. Which is why you don't take one in the first round. Let alone top 5.
Whatever. Your logic is still flawed. Of course its possible to find a good RB in later rounds. You could say the same for any position. But that possibility drops dramatically as each round passes. That's the point. That's the advantage to picking high.
And, you take who you want to take in the first round. Be it a RB, LB, G - whatever. All of this "you don't do this" crap has to stop. What you don't do is get cute and pass on top players in round one because you think its *possible* to find talent later on.
If the Giants think Barkley is the second coming of Bo Jackson - then take him.
he's a very good RB, and should have a good NFL career. But as I and others have noted, he doesn't like contact, and will hit the dirt rather than explode into tacklers.This may not translate so well in the NFL.
The Bo Jackson comparison is particularly ironic in that regard because Jackson loved to try to punish tacklers. Heck, so did Walter Payton at only slightly over 200 pounds. Even Gallman is tough at the point of contact.
And as I also observed, he was held to less than 3 yards average carry in 3 games last year, and this in games where he had plenty of touches.
I think he'll have a good NFL career, but I'm hardly ready to start comparing him to Sanders, Jackson or any other extraordinary RB from the past. I wouldn't take him at #2, particularly given the Giants' circumstances. I think that pick can be better spent.
SI did a redraft and Engram went lower than where the Giants picked. (I know it’s early). All I’m saying is we didn’t do “well” with Engram to date. As expected, maybe. We didn’t hit that pick out of the park.
The argument about selecting him at #2 is the depth of the position in this draft. Other backs should be available in rounds 2 and 3 ( Guice, Penny, Michel, Chubb ).
If he is a generational talent to Gettlemen than you would think he is a target.
The lack of an O line argument is fine except one has to believe that DG will bring in a couple of FA OL and probably draft one in round 2. The oline will be better next year and having a viable home run threat in the backfield that can do it all will help every aspect of the offense.
Having Barkley would do wonders for the whole team. Good character guy as well. The kind of football player worthy of the 2nd pick in the draft.
He's an elusive agile runner. This will lead to a longer career. He can definitely take and deliver hits, but chooses not to. I think our smartest move is taking a QB but I won't be mad if we take him.
RE: I am a big Penn St..... Barkley is a great college RB
And traded 4 years later for a 4th round pick. Which is exactly why you don't draft a RB in the 1st round. Seattle gave up a 4th round pick for a Pro Bowl RB.
There are a ton of ways to get good RBs that can help win championships. The same can't be said for QB.
Alex Smith was drafted by the Niners. He's now going on his third team after being traded to the Skins for a 3rd round pick. He had a Pro Bowl...and at times during the season MVP-like... season this past season. And was traded. He was a #1 overall pick and is now on his third team.
Meanwhile the GOAT was a 6th round pick.
Why can't the same said for QBs?
As I've said before, I want Barkley but do completely understand why some would prefer a QB (even if he's not a better player thank Barkley) at #2. But I don't know if I agree with many of the arguments being made to NOT take him. The best one to me is that the draft is exceptionally deep at RB this year... but it is at QB too.
criticism about Barkley. “If you put 12 guys in a box you could stop him” Yea...I think Jim Brown would get stopped in that instance as well.
You also can’t point to 1 game and say “hey barkley wasn’t that affective in this game...pass.” Every single running back on earth has had games where teams stop them...it happens. What I see for Barkley is a rare talent, someone who doesn’t come into the league very often. He doesn’t do a single thing poorly, and in fact he does everything quite exceptionally. There’s a reason that lots of people have this guy as the drafts #1 player. I feel like the negatives about Barkley are a little forced.
we have starters now. It's practically an NFL rule.
Barry Sanders is not a starter.
He's not Barry Sanders. You don't draft a RB at 2. RBs don't win Super Bowls. QBs do win Super Bowls.
Yeah, who is Terrell Davis? Who is Emmitt Smith? Who is Marshall Faulk? Who is Marshawn Lynch?
