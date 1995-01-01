Is Barkley the best collegiate RB you've seen in years? Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/31/2018 11:38 pm : 1/31/2018 11:38 pm Sorry for another Barkley thread, but I'm curious for feedback to this specific question.



I'm usually wary of Big 10 backs (see Tyrone Wheatley).



But when I look at the highlights of the guy, I'm not sure I've seen a back with his combination of size (big lower half - cue the offensive jokes), make-you-miss instincts, and big-play speed.



Does he compare to any other recent high pick RB with that particular skill set?

I forgot... hands... the guy looks like a natural catching the football.

he looks like a bigger, faster tiki barber in my opinion

From what I've seen he is an absolute beast. I'm no college FB expert and will certainly defer to the Sy's of the world (and on this board) but I would have no problem with him at #2. Yes, I know he can't run behind this line and that clearly has to be addressed but I really like him. Then again, I didn't hate the Ron Dayne pick so there's that...

Zeke Elliott is of a similar caliber as far as recent prospects. Barkley has more big play speed and explosiveness, though Zeke is not a slouch in this regard. But they have similar qualities and are least comparable. They're both fantastic prospects, Saquon just might be better. There is no weakness in his game. And he doesn't have the off field concerns that have followed Elliott

I understand the desperation for QBs in this league, but if the grade isn't there for this year's crop, don't force it. Take the RB, rebuild the OL, and this is a top 10 offense again.



I understand the desperation for QBs in this league, but if the grade isn't there for this year's crop, don't force it. Take the RB, rebuild the OL, and this is a top 10 offense again.

Don't forget allstarjim : 1/31/2018 11:52 pm : link He also pass protects.



At 230 lbs or so, he has insane athleticism, speed, balance, and agility. This combination of talent in one package, at his size? Unheard of.



Plus he's an A+ citizen, high IQ, good character guy.



He really checks every box emphatically. For me, he has Hall of Fame talent. Honestly wouldn't be shocked if Cleveland doesn't take him first, and wouldn't be shocked if the Giants grab him at #2. He would immediately transform the offense and OBJ would probably be the happiest guy in the world.

Maybe ajr2456 : 1/31/2018 11:53 pm : link But the gap isn't that wide

I'm just not sure I've seen this before... keep in mind that you have to be careful of evaluating the run blocking/run defense at the collegiate level...





I've said this on other threads. I saw a pretty ordinary Rutgers team stop Barkkey. Now, granted they sold out to stop him. But, if Ezekiel Elliot played against Rutgers and they sold out to stop him and were able to use 12 men on defense, they still wouldn't have stopped him. Plus, other ordinary defenses held him in check. He may not have had a great OL in college but apples to apples, it was much better than the Giants OL. Is that worth the 2nd best pick in the draft? I wonder what everyone else is seeing that I'm missing.

He's got everthing kennyd : 12:01 am : link you could possibly want in a RB. Speed, great awareness, he runs "angry" (he looks pissed when he doesn't take it to the house), good hands and pass pro. He's clean - meaning injury free as far as I know (tell me if I'm wrong). I'm in.

I know Barkley has a lot of fans Peppers : 12:07 am : link He's a dynamic player but I don't think he's any better than Gurley, Zeke, or Fournette. In my opinion those guys are better pure runners. I'd comfortably rank him behind each of them.



Barkley was featured a little more in the passing game and that helps him.







HEs graded jamesmichaelworm : 12:07 am : link The highest since Adrian Peterson, way higher than Ezekiel Elliot.

RE: I know Barkley has a lot of fans kennyd : 12:08 am : link



He's a dynamic player but I don't think he's any better than Gurley, Zeke, or Fournette. In my opinion those guys are better pure runners. I'd comfortably rank him behind each of them.

Barkley was featured a little more in the passing game and that helps him.



Barkley was featured a little more in the passing game and that helps him.



If he's "only" as good as those three, sign me up!

Barkley is a very good RB. TC : 12:09 am : link But one who doesn't like contact, and who was held to under 3 yards a carry in 3 of his games last season.



Not to mention jamesmichaelworm : 12:09 am : link The character is even better. Someone who would represent New York Giants like Eli manning does

Eman11 : 12:11 am

Rutgers sold out to stop him and might've won that battle but they lost the war 35-6. I'm sure Sequon was more than happy with the win.



Rutgers sold out to stop him and might've won that battle but they lost the war 35-6. I'm sure Sequon was more than happy with the win.



No NFL team is going to be able to sell out like that with Engram,OBJ , and Shepard on the field. In fact I wish they would as Eli would have a field day.



At the very least Barkley would force teams to honor the run game,something the Giants haven't benefitted from in quite a while.



Rutgers sold out to stop him and might've won that battle but they lost the war 35-6. I'm sure Sequon was more than happy with the win.

No NFL team is going to be able to sell out like that with Engram,OBJ , and Shepard on the field. In fact I wish they would as Eli would have a field day.

At the very least Barkley would force teams to honor the run game,something the Giants haven't benefitted from in quite a while.

If the Giants aren't sold on any of the QBs, I'd have no problem with them taking him at 2.

Peppers : 12:15 am

Quote: If he's "only" as good as those three, sign me up!



I don't know what you read or why you put only in quotes but that is not what I said. I mentioned those three to answer Eric's question.

kennyd : 12:19 am

It wasn't meant as a dig of any kind. I meant it to say that if he's as good as any of those three I'd be very happy. That's all.

Bill L : 12:26 am

those three guys changed their teams. I'm always going to go with generational over forcing a pretty good player.

Peppers : 12:27 am

It wasn't meant as a dig of any kind. I meant it to say that if he's as good as any of those three I'd be very happy. That's all.



Oh I gotchya.

I think yes, Eric TDMaker85 : 12:46 am : link As others have said, he reminds you of Marshall Faulk. That dynamic.



We pretty much have to take a qb, unless Webb is the answer. But boy would it be awesome to have Barkley.

Best player in the draft. Hands down. Damon : 1:05 am : link Have to get him. He’s like Roger Craig, or Thurman Thomas but faster and with more wiggle. Best runner I’ve seen since Sanders.

I've watched some of his games and he looks great. Del Shofner : 1:09 am : link Won't throw the remote if we trade down, though. We have so many holes - OL and LB in particular. And there will be some other good RBs a little bit later in the draft. Either way is fine with me.

I'm in the draft a QB crowd. But I do have visions of Barkley and Odell together.

When we drafted LT, was it conventional wisdom not to draft Mike from SI : 1:17 am : link linebackers that high? Just curious, because some of the arguments against him are "you don't draft a RB that high," but if he's athletically in a class by himself, it may be worth it.



But I won't be upset if they draft a QB as long as it's not Allen.

kennyd : 1:18 am

I'm in the draft a QB crowd. But I do have visions of Barkley and Odell together.



It's been said a thousand times already but the x factor is how the powers that be feel about Webb. We have no idea. If he is/might be the heir apparent than Barkley is the right move. If they don't think so then it's a QB. I like Allen sitting on the bench for a year, I'm not in love with the other options but???



This is a fascinating and potentially franchise changing draft. Is it April yet???

It's been said a thousand times already but the x factor is how the powers that be feel about Webb. We have no idea. If he is/might be the heir apparent than Barkley is the right move. If they don't think so then it's a QB. I like Allen sitting on the bench for a year, I'm not in love with the other options but???

This is a fascinating and potentially franchise changing draft. Is it April yet???

Mike from SI : 1:20 am

This *is* a franchise changing draft no matter what we do. Hopefully it changes it in the right way.

kennyd : 1:27 am

Fair enough. As soon I hit submit I thought I should have reworded that. This IS indeed a franchise defining draft for many years to come. Right or wrong.

Barkley will perform really well at the combine Peppers : 2:30 am : link And this hype train will hit another gear.



But sit back and rewatch his film. He’s indecisive as a runner and uses his speed and explosiveness to bail himself out. He’s not an in between the tackles guy despite his size. That’s where guys like Gurley, Elliot, and Fournette make that cut and get up field while punishing the defense. He’s a lot like McCoy in where he’s always looking for the cutback lane which causes him to dance a little. For as thick as his legs are I was surprised by the number of arm tackles that got him down. He played primarily out of the RPO even taking direct snaps which helped keep defenses off balance. Against disciplined defenses he really struggled. He couldn’t bounce outside and get the edge and the cutback lanes were clogged up which eliminated the big plays. I’ve seen mentioned he’s a good pass blocker. I would say that’s a stretch. He’s willing but won’t set his feet and miss fires his hands while dropping his head. He’s no Elliot, let’s just say that.



His best attribute in my opinion is his big play ability and that’s due to his speed and explosiveness which are rare for a back his size. Really rare. I honestly think that’s what has the tv guys and fans so excited. His character and work ethic are also said to be top notch.



I heard he won’t be top 5. You have premium positions with good players. Darnold/Rosen/Davenport/Chubb. Mayfield might crack it and a dark horse that could screw the whole thing up is Derwin James.





No FirstBallotEli : 4:20 am : link He's a great prospect but.. Todd Gurley, and Leonard Fournette

I am a big Penn St..... Barkley is a great college RB George from PA : 4:46 am : link But his flaws will hurt his pro career.



He goes down/get stopped too easy for a big man, imo.



His speed, cutting, body control is amazing and in space, will do wonders but he has never been great in short yardage. He is not someone who will grind out yards.



Now, he has a better chance of breaking a big run then get 3 yards.....if that makes any sense. He is the opposite of Emmit Smith.

Tuckrule : 5:33 am

Quote: Guice also may be rocketing up draft boards post-combine!



This is who I want in the second round. Him or Michel to pair with gallman would be great

FirstBallotEli : 5:47 am

The eyes mdthedream : 6:10 am : link don't lie he is a stud.

M.S. : 6:26 am

Quote: And this hype train will hit another gear.



But sit back and rewatch his film. He’s indecisive as a runner and uses his speed and explosiveness to bail himself out. He’s not an in between the tackles guy despite his size. That’s where guys like Gurley, Elliot, and Fournette make that cut and get up field while punishing the defense. He’s a lot like McCoy in where he’s always looking for the cutback lane which causes him to dance a little. For as thick as his legs are I was surprised by the number of arm tackles that got him down. He played primarily out of the RPO even taking direct snaps which helped keep defenses off balance. Against disciplined defenses he really struggled. He couldn’t bounce outside and get the edge and the cutback lanes were clogged up which eliminated the big plays. I’ve seen mentioned he’s a good pass blocker. I would say that’s a stretch. He’s willing but won’t set his feet and miss fires his hands while dropping his head. He’s no Elliot, let’s just say that.



His best attribute in my opinion is his big play ability and that’s due to his speed and explosiveness which are rare for a back his size. Really rare. I honestly think that’s what has the tv guys and fans so excited. His character and work ethic are also said to be top notch.



I heard he won’t be top 5. You have premium positions with good players. Darnold/Rosen/Davenport/Chubb. Mayfield might crack it and a dark horse that could screw the whole thing up is Derwin James.



Your words: "For as thick as his legs are I was surprised by the number of arm tackles that got him down."



I've been saying the same thing, but several BBIers (including Sy'56) have vehemently disagreed, and a few have posted videos that show him breaking tackles.

Your words: "For as thick as his legs are I was surprised by the number of arm tackles that got him down."

I've been saying the same thing, but several BBIers (including Sy'56) have vehemently disagreed, and a few have posted videos that show him breaking tackles.

FStubbs : 6:32 am

Quote: As others have said, he reminds you of Marshall Faulk. That dynamic.



We pretty much have to take a qb, unless Webb is the answer. But boy would it be awesome to have Barkley.



We don't have to take a QB if we don't believe they're worth the #2 overall pick. You don't pass up on Barry Sanders for Andy Dalton or Mark Sanchez.

TD : 6:39 am

I see this, too.



I see this, too.

I like him but he reminds me a bit of Reggie Bush. Good player but not worth #2.

His combination of speed and quick cutting ability.... GFAN52 : 7:03 am : link coupled with pass receiving skill are unique. Probably a once in a decade runner in my view.

There is a difference between avoiding tacklese George from PA : 7:09 am : link And breaking tackles.



He makes people miss.....but he get tackles way too easy....



Coming from a big Penn St fan who loves Barkley.

I stopped watching the tape bc4life : 7:20 am : link halfway through. Special back. Very special.



My initial thought on draft was that we needed to fix O-Line first; however, you have to go BPA with the # 2. There is no OLine player close to his value.



Unless they are skeptical of Webb and think one of the QBs is their next franchise QB - I don't see how they pass on him.



Barkley, Beckham, Engram, & Shepard. An enviable arsenal of weapons.



RE: not breaking tackles or getting tackled too easy - Object of the game is to avoid getting tackled. And, very few backs do everything speed, moves, break many tackles - he does enough, more than enough.

He's great Big Rick in FL : 7:28 am : link I think Gurley & Zeke were better. You don't draft a RB at 2. Especially in a draft class that's loaded with RBs. You can get a legit starter in the 3rd round. Someone like Rodney Anderson from Oklahoma. The value isn't there for Barkley IMO.

My Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 7:50 am : link head says QB, my heart says Barkley.

You always have starters at Rb Bill L : 7:53 am : link we have starters now. It's practically an NFL rule.



Barry Sanders is not a starter.

Big Rick in FL : 8:12 am

Quote: we have starters now. It's practically an NFL rule.



Barry Sanders is not a starter.



He's not Barry Sanders. You don't draft a RB at 2. RBs don't win Super Bowls. QBs do win Super Bowls.

I saw.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:15 am : link Todd Gurley, pre-injury at Georgia and he looked like the best RB prospect I had seen in years.



But, I'm not very good at what translates well at the next level. To me, Barkley doesn't look as good as Gurley did, and maybe he doesn't have to be for an immediate impact.

This team hasnt bLiTz 2k : 8:19 am : link had a 900 yard rusher in how many seasons? OL being shit aside, I'm tired of journeyman RBs...Once Bradshaw/Jacobs left take a look at the Giants season leading rushers each year...it will make you cringe.

Peppers ajr2456 : 8:21 am : link Where were when I was getting ridiculed for what you said in that first paragraph, could have used backup

When you said you you may be wary of Big Ten running backs, barens : 8:22 am : link I don't see that as an issue one bit, he was a big time recruit for Penn State, so it's not surprising.



But one thing I would be wary of, is thinking your seeing the best back in years based on highlights. He's a great looking running back, and he's got tremendous character as well, but the best in years? I personally thought Zeke Elliott was the best running back to come out in years, and I think Barkley is a touch behind him.

I have a feeling that when all is said and done Chris684 : 8:23 am : link Cleveland will take Barkley at 1.



It's a luxury they are afforded because of the multiple picks.



In that scenario at #4 they are guaranteed to be able to choose from 3 out of Darnold, Rosen, Mayfield, Allen, Jackson.



However, I'm starting to think Cleveland is going to stick with Kizer and hedge their bet with a veteran like Keenum, McCarron or Tyrod Taylor.

As a big Boxing guy, I'm rooting for Barkley. Emlen'sGremlins : 8:23 am : link His Uncle is Iran "Blade" Barkley from the Bronx!

Big Rick in FL : 8:24 am

Quote: had a 900 yard rusher in how many seasons? OL being shit aside, I'm tired of journeyman RBs...Once Bradshaw/Jacobs left take a look at the Giants season leading rushers each year...it will make you cringe.



Bradshaw & Jacobs show exactly why you don't need a 1st round RB. They were 4th and 7th round picks. We won 2 Super Bowls with them. It's about the QB & OL.

But I'm not getting too excited.... Emlen'sGremlins : 8:25 am : link ....because I think that Cleveland is going to get Cousins in FA and will then draft Barkley #1.

We almost took our all time leading rusher with our 1st round pick.... Emlen'sGremlins : 8:27 am : link ....in 1997, but was still there in the 2nd.

The questions I have on him JonC : 8:34 am : link are about his running back positional instincts, the ability to run between the tackles and up the middle, where he will get pounded. Is he willing to absorb the punishment.



I'd agree recent blue chip tailbacks were more instinctive, whereas Barkley is more explosive on the edge and in space once he breaks loose.

big feeling the Giants select him.. GMAN4LIFE : 8:36 am : link .

Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 8:38 am

Quote: Todd Gurley, pre-injury at Georgia and he looked like the best RB prospect I had seen in years.



But, I'm not very good at what translates well at the next level. To me, Barkley doesn't look as good as Gurley did, and maybe he doesn't have to be for an immediate impact.



This is what I was thinking - people forget how amazing Gurley was at Georgia pre-injury. I don't see Barkley as being that much better than Fournette at LSU either. In comment 13814890 FatMan in Charlotte said:This is what I was thinking - people forget how amazing Gurley was at Georgia pre-injury. I don't see Barkley as being that much better than Fournette at LSU either.

at any rate bc4life : 8:39 am : link seems like it's down to 3 players - One of QBs, Barkley, or Chubb

Slightly off subject but has idiotsavant : 8:43 am : link Anyone looked at Ito Smith?



Interesting player for Shurmur.

Not even close to being the best TheMick7 : 8:47 am : link I've watched most of his PSU games (I hate PSU but one of my former students was a WR on the team so I watched) & at times,he would be outstanding. But,there were other times,he was pedestrian at best. If the Giants spend their #2 on him,I'd personally be upset. Excellent talent but there are other RBs they can secure from the 3rd round on.

FirstBallotEli : 8:47 am

Quote: I'd make that list even smaller. Just QBs.



And this.. is how scrub franchises are born, reach on a QB just for the sake of taking a QB

RinR : 8:49 am

Quote: But, if Ezekiel Elliot played against Rutgers and they sold out to stop him and were able to use 12 men on defense, they still wouldn’t have stopped him.



...when you have absolutely no way of knowing.

He is really good. AnnapolisMike : 8:51 am : link But is he worthy of the #2 pick?

Big Rick in FL : 8:52 am

If the QBs were scrubs you'd have a point. They aren't. There are 3 stud QBs in this draft.

For me the ultimate measure idiotsavant : 8:53 am : link Is how instantly and effectively the prospect gets to/around the edge/ through the line. Past the first tackler.



I will take that instantness and make one miss and hard to tackle over long speed every day, if given the choice.



Because you want to set up all the other stuff your doing first and foremost, and all that happens very quickly in today's game. When was the last time we had a legit edge threat? And receiving of course . it's not the remote thrower situation. I mean, wtf do we know?



I do question the qbs values. Folks are all over the map. Hype factor off that chart maybe.

FirstBallotEli : 8:53 am

Bradshaw & Jacobs show exactly why you don't need a 1st round RB. They were 4th and 7th round picks. We won 2 Super Bowls with them. It's about the QB & OL.



You can't just pull a Jacobs or Bradshaw out of the 4th and 7th round whenever the fuck you feel like it lol



And did you happen to notice all elite running backs in the game are in the playoffs? Minus Elliot, because he missed games and his team went down the shitter when he did, hmm...



And do you think taking Flowers over Gurley was a good move? Idc what positions were talking about I'll take a great player over a bust it's that simple



Obviously QB is the most important position.. luckily we have one, and don't have to go full desperation mode for one just yet, be patient and wait for the right guy not just a guy



You can't just pull a Jacobs or Bradshaw out of the 4th and 7th round whenever the fuck you feel like it lol

And did you happen to notice all elite running backs in the game are in the playoffs? Minus Elliot, because he missed games and his team went down the shitter when he did, hmm...

And do you think taking Flowers over Gurley was a good move? Idc what positions were talking about I'll take a great player over a bust it's that simple

Obviously QB is the most important position.. luckily we have one, and don't have to go full desperation mode for one just yet, be patient and wait for the right guy not just a guy

FirstBallotEli : 8:56 am

None of them are stud prospects, if 1 was I'd say go for it



None of them are stud prospects, if 1 was I'd say go for it

$100 not 1 elite QB comes out of this draft, if you get lucky maybe 1 of them will turn into a Kirk Cousins

Bill L : 8:59 am

So, you wold pass on Barry Sanders (Jim Brown, AP, whoever...)?

Also I'd like to know who this 3rd imaginary stud is FirstBallotEli : 8:59 am : link And if you say Mayfield I know all I have to know about your ability to evaluate QBs

There are a ton more examples then Bradshaw & Jacobs Big Rick in FL : 8:59 am : link Bell, Hunt, David Johnson, Jay Ajayi, LeSean McCoy, Jordan Howard, CJ Anderson, Devonta Freeman, DeMarco Murray, Lamar Miller etc etc all have been in the top 10 in rushing yards in the last 2 years. None of them were 1st round picks. Let alone top 5 picks.

You might see two drafted this year idiotsavant : 8:59 am : link Need that scatback Sproles type also for this deal.



Deadly on screens and wheel routes and such and gets to the edge and past it.



Many ways to stop a blitz...or prevent them from calling a blitz in the first place. One is the threat of dumping it behind them.to a legit threat. And some of those threat types are short ones.

You're opinion is irrelevant though Big Rick in FL : 9:00 am : link Just look at your name. You want to build around a 38 year old QB.



You're going to be questioning a lot of people who are much smarter then you. Mayfield will be going top 10.

I have never had a grade like this on a RB Sy'56 : 9:01 am : link andI can't think of anyone that compared to him. I regularly talk to a former scout (who is still in the game) and he said his physical package is better than Bo Jackson and the instincts, vision, and versatility are Marshall Faulk-caliber.



Woh.

Go watch the Ohio State game WillVAB : 9:02 am : link And then come back and say what you think of Barkley.



Nice player but not worth 2 overall — especially when there’s so many good backs in this class.

Miller but idiotsavant : 9:05 am : link Alfred Morris is a free agent.



Affordable and might be our best back day one given this roster as it is now.

Big Rick in FL : 9:06 am

Quote: And then come back and say what you think of Barkley.



Nice player but not worth 2 overall — especially when there’s so many good backs in this class.



Exactly. Very good player. The value isn't there. Best RB class maybe ever.

M.S. : 9:06 am

...if you don't wrap this guy up early, you are FU**ED!

2018 NFL Draft Tracker has him compared to Barry Sanders. Blue21 : 9:07 am : link If he's Barry Sanders you gotta seriously think about taking him if the Browns don't.

rich in DC : 9:07 am

Quote: Need that scatback Sproles type also for this deal.



Deadly on screens and wheel routes and such and gets to the edge and past it.



Many ways to stop a blitz...or prevent them from calling a blitz in the first place. One is the threat of dumping it behind them.to a legit threat. And some of those threat types are short ones.



Shows that you really haven't watched Barkley play.



Not only is he is best RB in the draft carry the ball- but he may be the best receiving back in the draft. He's a 4 down RB- not many of them left.



For those that say a great RB doesn't get you to the Super Bowl, Marshawn Lynch will vehemently disagree- the Seahawks rode him- with Russell Wilson along for the ride. Notice how when Wilson became the focus and Lynch was given his walking papers that the team lost its edge.



Look at Dallas- difference with Elliott and no Elliott. that probably cost them a playoff spot this season.



The Rams- yes, Goff finally played like a high pick- but Gurley was the MVP and showed his college stuff again.



Shows that you really haven't watched Barkley play.

Not only is he is best RB in the draft carry the ball- but he may be the best receiving back in the draft. He's a 4 down RB- not many of them left.

For those that say a great RB doesn't get you to the Super Bowl, Marshawn Lynch will vehemently disagree- the Seahawks rode him- with Russell Wilson along for the ride. Notice how when Wilson became the focus and Lynch was given his walking papers that the team lost its edge.

Look at Dallas- difference with Elliott and no Elliott. that probably cost them a playoff spot this season.

The Rams- yes, Goff finally played like a high pick- but Gurley was the MVP and showed his college stuff again.

I am in the crowd that believes Cleveland will sign a FA QB and take Barkley first, making the whole debate academic- but with the off chance that Cleveland takes a QB or the DB from Alabama, the Giants should not even hesitate to hand in the card with Barkley's name on it.

Sign idiotsavant : 9:07 am : link Alfred Morris.



Trade down.Hogs not Mollies.



You pick one (guice?)



And draft 2x - Ito Smith?



Just a thought

WillVAB : 9:08 am

Quote: If he's Barry Sanders you gotta seriously think about taking him if the Browns don't.



He's nowhere near Barry Sanders.

M.S. : 9:14 am

This is who I want in the second round. Him or Michel to pair with gallman would be great

I only wish Guise would be there at #34!!! I'd grab him in a nano-second!!!

Gmanfandan : 9:14 am

Quote: I'm in the draft a QB crowd. But I do have visions of Barkley and Odell together.



I'm NOT in the draft a QB crowd but I do think of Odell, Engram and Barkley together - imagine the SPEED

ajr2456 : 9:16 am

Quote: If he's Barry Sanders you gotta seriously think about taking him if the Browns don't.



NBAdraft.net player comp for Deshaun Stevenson to Michael Jordan during the draft process.



NBAdraft.net player comp for Deshaun Stevenson to Michael Jordan during the draft process.

Player comps are pointless, meaningless and just for clicks.

ajr2456 : 9:18 am

Shows that you really haven't watched Barkley play.



Not only is he is best RB in the draft carry the ball- but he may be the best receiving back in the draft. He's a 4 down RB- not many of them left.

Barkley has more big play ability but Guice is the better pure runner.

WillVAB : 9:19 am

People said the same shit last year when the Giants drafted Engram and signed Marshall.

Barkely is analogous to Stratman : 9:30 am : link a 5 tool player in baseball. Rare talent. I watched every Penn State game the last two years. I think he was easily the best football player on the field every game.

he, odell and engram GiantsFan84 : 9:31 am : link are all matchup nightmares in the passing game. forget the run game for a minute, but a passing game with those 3 would be near impossible to stop. get one of EE or barkely on a LB or S and it's over. i would be totally fine with him at 2.



i'm still in the draft rosen crowd, but would not be opposed to barkley in the least. dude is a stud.

FirstBallotEli : 9:33 am

Trying to figure out what the hell this comment was supposed to mean? Lol people said imagine the speed of our O with Marshall? Lmao



Trying to figure out what the hell this comment was supposed to mean? Lol people said imagine the speed of our O with Marshall? Lmao

Or how they were supposed to compliment Odell? Who got hurt in case you missed that...

WillVAB : 9:33 am

Quote: even doing anything.



The offense was terrible last year.



The offense was terrible last year.

Picking Barkley would be like buying top of the line rims when your transmission is fucked up.

Jay on the Island : 9:35 am

This

What it comes down to Jay on the Island : 9:37 am : link do you want a young franchise QB or a young franchise RB? The choice is simple imo. Having a QB on a cheap rookie contract for 5 years will allow the FO to plug other holes.

leaving aside the track record of can't miss 1st round rbs who missed PerpetualNervousness : 9:38 am : link even if he turns to be as good as the hyperbole, you still can't pass on a franchise qb if you believe there's one in the draft. barry sanders, tomlinson, peterson - they haven't won superbowls for a reason. a running back is still a complimentary player, more so in the current nfl. marshall faulk was great - but he's not the reason the rams won that superbowl. if the giants don't think the qbs are worthy of the pick, so be it. but if they do, they've got to take him regardless of how good they think barkley could be

regardless of what happens, I feel that for the first time markky : 9:42 am : link we're drafting at position N where there are N+1 franchise players on the board rather than N-1 (e.g. the years we took Apple, Cedric Jones, etc.). it's a good position to be in.





barens : 9:44 am

Quote: andI can't think of anyone that compared to him. I regularly talk to a former scout (who is still in the game) and he said his physical package is better than Bo Jackson and the instincts, vision, and versatility are Marshall Faulk-caliber.



Woh.



That seems way over the top to me. Bo Jackson and Marshall Faulk? Those comparisons are going to be impossible to live up to.

I don't think you pass up generational for very good Bill L : 9:44 am : link purely for positional purposes.

Peppers : 10:05 am

Hell you could probably find video of me breaking tackles and I was a LB.. lol. I think what needs to be considered are the tackles he is breaking and the tackles he's not. If that makes any sense..

Hell you could probably find video of me breaking tackles and I was a

Michel PaulN : 10:05 am : link Is no top running back, in the NFL he may not be any better then what we have. Enough with Michel.

RE: Peppers Peppers : 10:06 am : link

Quote: Where were when I was getting ridiculed for what you said in that first paragraph, could have used backup



Haha I'll try to be around next time. In comment 13814899 ajr2456 said:Haha I'll try to be around next time.

RE: I have never had a grade like this on a RB The_Boss : 10:14 am : link

Quote: andI can't think of anyone that compared to him. I regularly talk to a former scout (who is still in the game) and he said his physical package is better than Bo Jackson and the instincts, vision, and versatility are Marshall Faulk-caliber.



Woh.



This is arguably the most important post in this thread considering who posted it and the information within the post.



Woh, indeed. In comment 13814964 Sy'56 said:This is arguably the most important post in this thread considering who posted it and the information within the post.Woh, indeed.

Yep Joey in VA : 10:15 am : link I have not seen someone with that suddenness and acceleration coupled with blazing straight line speed and absorbing the football in the passing game so easily. He does everything you want a RB to do at the highest level possible. I see zero holes in his game and every time I see him I am wowed by his ability. I have zero college allegiance or affiliation and I watch a ton of games just to watch players and he absolutely flies off the screen even when he’s not running wild. His ability is off the charts.

RE: RE: I have never had a grade like this on a RB The_Boss : 10:16 am : link

Now that said, I’m still of the belief that the best pick for the long term viability of the franchise is either Rosen or Darnold. In comment 13815172 The_Boss said:Now that said, I’m still of the belief that the best pick for the long term viability of the franchise is either Rosen or Darnold.

Barkley is the best RB this year Alwaysblue22 : 10:24 am : link I don't know if he is the best in YEARS. I think it is hard to judge just watching college games. But His combination of size and speed and agility to catch the ball and run after the catch place him on top of the current talented group. He is a major weapon. If the combines confirm what is seen on tape, he should be the highest graded player on the board, and unless you are desperate you take HIM over a QB.

RE: RE: Well, Engram worked out well and Marshall got hurt before Ten Ton Hammer : 10:32 am : link

Why? They have a whole draft and free agency to address the offensive line. They have stated very often that the goal is to fix the offensive line. In comment 13815057 WillVAB said:Why? They have a whole draft and free agency to address the offensive line. They have stated very often that the goal is to fix the offensive line.

my concern is that I would have liked to mdc1 : 10:34 am : link see him against better defenses than the weak competition in the big 10. What I noticed was an Ohio St defense that shut him down in the 2nd half of their game. Would he have run up and down the field against SEC or some of the ACC defenses probably not.



Probably will be succesful in the NFL but not worth gambling on as a first round pick.

The dude can ball.. Dillon in Va : 10:41 am : link He is an absolute threat any time he touches the ball. He's a threat running the ball, catching the ball and even on returns. The back 7 wont be able to cheat to Engram and ODB because if they are even a half step late to Barkley, he's gone. Barkley, ODB, Engram, Sheppard will be a nightmare to opposing DCs.

Darnold and Rosen Alwaysblue22 : 10:46 am : link I still cant believe there are people on here who think thet we should take Darnold ( a Sophmore and not even a Junior) OR ROSEN ( CONCUSSION PRONE AND FRAIL). Obviously we have to wait for the combines to see what they prove, but if everything comes out equal neither one of these guys will be graded higher than Barkley. At #2 you take the HIGHEST GRADED PLAYER and not a player who is best for the long term stability for the franchise. There will be more QBs coming out next year. Take a shot at Mike white in Round 2 if you think both Eli and Webb suck. The stability of this franchise depends on WINNING. And the best player on the board WILL HELP YOU WIN. In the case of Barkley he will help the Giants immediately. Another QB will be holding a clipboard behind Eli and Webb. Then there are many here on BBI who say we should trade Eli and/or Webb to open up a spot. If Eli and Webb both suck as many of you claim who the hell would want to trade for either of them? Did you ever think that maybe, just maybe, it was not Eli, but Reese and McAdoo who actually sucked?



RE: Go watch the Ohio State game Eman11 : 10:52 am : link

Quote: And then come back and say what you think of Barkley.



Nice player but not worth 2 overall — especially when there’s so many good backs in this class.



The one where he took the opening kickoff to the house?



Look, any team selling out to stop a RB can, but if he's a Giant next year and teams do that, it's gonna open up the field big time for OBJ,Shepard,Engram, et al.



If they don't love a QB, I'm fine with them drafting him at 2. In comment 13814965 WillVAB said:The one where he took the opening kickoff to the house?Look, any team selling out to stop a RB can, but if he's a Giant next year and teams do that, it's gonna open up the field big time for OBJ,Shepard,Engram, et al.If they don't love a QB, I'm fine with them drafting him at 2.

Cleveland could take him at one gtt350 : 10:53 am : link they get a top QB at four

RE: RE: Go watch the Ohio State game WillVAB : 10:59 am : link

This is the same mentality everyone had last year when the Giants were gonna be unstoppable with their skill guys. It’s not fantasy football and that’s not how real games are won.



Like I said during the college season, this guy is getting Reggie Bush hype. Reggie Bush was supposed to be the next Walter Payton. If people are expecting a transcendent player, they’re going to be disappointed. In comment 13815261 Eman11 said:This is the same mentality everyone had last year when the Giants were gonna be unstoppable with their skill guys. It’s not fantasy football and that’s not how real games are won.Like I said during the college season, this guy is getting Reggie Bush hype. Reggie Bush was supposed to be the next Walter Payton. If people are expecting a transcendent player, they’re going to be disappointed.

Some of his long runs are jaw dropping. Ira : 11:02 am : link For a rb, he also seems pretty durable. I'm ok with him at the 2nd pick.

Coming out of college into the NFL I can think of only one... STLGiant : 11:04 am : link



https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/remember-when-kurt-warner-led-rams-to-title-after-trent-green-injury/









- ( LaDainian Tomlinson. Marshall Faulk was a close second, but not coming out of college. In fact, his blocking really didn't improve to HOF Levels until he came to the Rams, and was the reason Trent Green suffer what became a career ending injury...from Rodney Harrison.https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/remember-when-kurt-warner-led-rams-to-title-after-trent-green-injury/ Polian on Faulk... - ( New Window

RE: RE: RE: Well, Engram worked out well and Marshall got hurt before WillVAB : 11:11 am : link

We’ll see how it goes, but if the plan is to bargain shop in FA and take late round fliers on OL, history says we’ll have the same problems in ‘18 that we had in ‘17. In comment 13815216 Ten Ton Hammer said:We’ll see how it goes, but if the plan is to bargain shop in FA and take late round fliers on OL, history says we’ll have the same problems in ‘18 that we had in ‘17.

I want him so bad on this offense BlueHurricane : 11:15 am : link And because I do, I know we will not get him. :-(

RE: RE: You always have starters at Rb Toth029 : 11:16 am : link

Defenses win them. In comment 13814885 Big Rick in FL said:Defenses win them.

RE: I don't think you pass up generational for very good shockeyisthebest8056 : 11:21 am : link

Quote: purely for positional purposes.



I do because 'generational" running backs don't lead to winning anything. Barry Sanders was a TRUE generational talent and he never won a fucking thing because he was standing next to Scott Mitchell and Erik Kramer. Ahmad Bradshaw won more playoff games as a rookie than Barry Sanders, Adrian Peterson, and Bo Jackson won in their careers combined. Why? Because he was standing next to Eli Manning, not Tavaris Jackson, Rodney Peete, or Jay Schroeder.



In a vacuum, we'd all prefer the more talented player. However, the QB moves the needle of a franchise whereas a running back really doesn't. If I truly believed that Eli had years left on his career, I'd consider Barkley. But I don't, plus I think very highly of Darnold (especially) and Rosen. In comment 13815080 Bill L said:I do because 'generational" running backs don't lead to winning anything. Barry Sanders was a TRUE generational talent and he never won a fucking thing because he was standing next to Scott Mitchell and Erik Kramer. Ahmad Bradshaw won more playoff games as a rookie than Barry Sanders, Adrian Peterson, and Bo Jackson won in their careers combined. Why? Because he was standing next to Eli Manning, not Tavaris Jackson, Rodney Peete, or Jay Schroeder.In a vacuum, we'd all prefer the more talented player. However, the QB moves the needle of a franchise whereas a running back really doesn't. If I truly believed that Eli had years left on his career, I'd consider Barkley. But I don't, plus I think very highly of Darnold (especially) and Rosen.

the whole thing with the QB's for me blueblood : 11:26 am : link is that everyone is placing FRANCHISE caliber on them as if its a cant miss issue. Any of these guys could be Ryan Leaf, Jamarcus Russell, David Carr, Tim Couch, Heath Shuler, Akili Smith...



so I am not particularly sold on ANY of the QB's @ #2..



If Barkley is higher graded by the Giants than any of the QB's. Take the RB..

And in answer to Eric question.. blueblood : 11:28 am : link YES.. best I have seen in years. Like someone else said.. he is like a 5 tool player in baseball.



He has enough of everything.. size.. speed.. shiftiness. hands.. blocking.. some power.. He will abuse LB's on wheel routes all day long..



Best overall RB talent I have seen in years..

RE: Cleveland could take him at one M.S. : 11:32 am : link

Quote: they get a top QB at four

I believe this is how it's gonna play out. Makes a lotta sense! In comment 13815269 gtt350 said:I believe this is how it's gonna play out. Makes a lotta sense!

Best since Bo NNJ Tom : 11:35 am : link Isn't as fast as Bo, so maybe he won't self fracture his hip.



I'm still leaning towards trade down, but Barkley would be OK too.



Oh and to the dude above who thought the BigTen was weak competition? Watch some football on Saturdays.

Another nay on both the question and intent trueblueinpw : 11:35 am : link To answer the question, I guess he’s as good as any college RB I’ve seen in a while. My concern, as others have stated, he didn’t play game in and game against the best CFB defenses. I don’t think he’s going to fare nearly as well when he’s playing against NFL defenders because there isn’t a lot of space in the NFL and there is a whole lot of speed. Watching some of Barkley’s highlights yesterday I was also very impressed because, well, you know, they’re highlights. Everyone looks good on their highlight reel. But I couldn’t help but think that a lot of the plays Barkley was making where one defender misses on a shake or that jump step fake he makes, and then accelerating to the house, those plays aren’t often found in the NFL.



All this “transcendent” and “generational” stuff, even if it’s true, which I think is unlikely, is a Reggie Bush or Bo Jackson RB really going to carry this Giants team to a championship? I don’t think so.

RE: RE: RE: Go watch the Ohio State game allstarjim : 11:38 am : link

BALONEY. Reggie Bush came out of USC at about 201 lbs. There were questions about him being able to carry the load as a 3-down back. He was drafted where he was as an offensive and special teams weapon. Nobody looked at him like Saquon Barkley and said, yeah, you can give him the ball 25 times per game as a 3 down back. They said, we can get him 10-15 touches a game and with those touches he can make a big impact, as a punt returner, a receiver, and as a runner. Again, it was a big question mark if he could be a feature back in an offense. If you recall, it was LenDale White who was his power compliment, inbetween the tackles, early down runner in that USC offense.



Saquon can do everything Bush could do, and do it at 230 lbs, plus run between the tackles and carry the load , both of which was a question mark for Bush. In comment 13815287 WillVAB said:BALONEY. Reggie Bush came out of USC at about 201 lbs. There were questions about him being able to carry the load as a 3-down back. He was drafted where he was as an offensive and special teams weapon. Nobody looked at him like Saquon Barkley and said, yeah, you can give him the ball 25 times per game as a 3 down back. They said, we can get him 10-15 touches a game and with those touches he can make a big impact, as a punt returner, a receiver, and as a runner. Again, it was a big question mark if he could be a feature back in an offense. If you recall, it was LenDale White who was his power compliment, inbetween the tackles, early down runner in that USC offense.Saquon can do everything Bush could do, and do it at 230 lbs, plus run between the tackles and carry the load , both of which was a question mark for Bush.

RE: Another nay on both the question and intent allstarjim : 11:55 am : link

Quote: To answer the question, I guess he’s as good as any college RB I’ve seen in a while. My concern, as others have stated, he didn’t play game in and game against the best CFB defenses. I don’t think he’s going to fare nearly as well when he’s playing against NFL defenders because there isn’t a lot of space in the NFL and there is a whole lot of speed. Watching some of Barkley’s highlights yesterday I was also very impressed because, well, you know, they’re highlights. Everyone looks good on their highlight reel. But I couldn’t help but think that a lot of the plays Barkley was making where one defender misses on a shake or that jump step fake he makes, and then accelerating to the house, those plays aren’t often found in the NFL.



All this “transcendent” and “generational” stuff, even if it’s true, which I think is unlikely, is a Reggie Bush or Bo Jackson RB really going to carry this Giants team to a championship? I don’t think so.



This is not true. He played against FOUR top 10 NCAA teams in total defense. Ohio State, Washington State, Michigan, and Washington.



Washington had the #8 defense in the country. In their bowl game, Barkley had 175 scrimmage yards and 2 TDs, 137 rushing yards on 18 carries for a 7.2 rushing average. Against Michigan, 161 scrimmage yards and 3 TDs.



Ohio State was his worst game, 67 scrimmage yards on 25 touches...however, he still made a huge impact on the game, running the opening kickoff back for 97 yards and a TD, and then running a 36 yarder later for his 2nd TD of the game.



Michigan State kept him out of the end zone, limiting him to 63 yards on 14 carries (4.5 ypc) and 33 yards on 3 catches...so what did Barkley do? He threw for a TD, a 20 yard TD pass.



Just saying...he played top defenses. Four top ten defenses in college football. In comment 13815392 trueblueinpw said:This is not true. He played against FOUR top 10 NCAA teams in total defense. Ohio State, Washington State, Michigan, and Washington.Washington had the #8 defense in the country. In their bowl game, Barkley had 175 scrimmage yards and 2 TDs, 137 rushing yards on 18 carries for a 7.2 rushing average. Against Michigan, 161 scrimmage yards and 3 TDs.Ohio State was his worst game, 67 scrimmage yards on 25 touches...however, he still made a huge impact on the game, running the opening kickoff back for 97 yards and a TD, and then running a 36 yarder later for his 2nd TD of the game.Michigan State kept him out of the end zone, limiting him to 63 yards on 14 carries (4.5 ypc) and 33 yards on 3 catches...so what did Barkley do? He threw for a TD, a 20 yard TD pass.Just saying...he played top defenses. Four top ten defenses in college football.

RE: Last 1st round pick RB Brown Recluse : 12:01 pm : link

Quote: That won a SB with the team he was drafted by? Also had to be the teams starting RB.



The only position this metric holds any relevance at all with is the Quarterback position, because teams more often than not will live and die by their QB.



Asking this question with regards to RB's is ridiculous. Good teams win Super Bowls. Not good players.



Yeah, its *possible* to win a Super Bowl without a top RB. But a top RB sure makes it a hell of a lot easier. And that's the point. In comment 13814994 Big Rick in FL said:The only position this metric holds any relevance at all with is the Quarterback position, because teams more often than not will live and die by their QB.Asking this question with regards to RB's is ridiculous. Good teams win Super Bowls. Not good players.Yeah, its *possible* to win a Super Bowl without a top RB. But a top RB sure makes it a hell of a lot easier. And that's the point.

Engram worked out well? Carl in CT : 12:11 pm : link He shown potential but when you lead the league in drops (drive killers) well is a tough word to use.

RE: Engram worked out well? Brown Recluse : 12:12 pm : link

Quote: He shown potential but when you lead the league in drops (drive killers) well is a tough word to use.



Right. How is Will Tye doing, by the way? In comment 13815450 Carl in CT said:Right. How is Will Tye doing, by the way?

RE: RE: Last 1st round pick RB Big Rick in FL : 12:13 pm : link

Who said anything about a top RB? I said a 1st Rd RB. Go look at the last 10 SB winners and who there starting RBs were. I've stated from the beginning is you can find good RBs in the later rounds. Which is why you don't take one in the first round. Let alone top 5. In comment 13815428 Brown Recluse said:Who said anything about a top RB? I said a 1st Rd RB. Go look at the last 10 SB winners and who there starting RBs were. I've stated from the beginning is you can find good RBs in the later rounds. Which is why you don't take one in the first round. Let alone top 5.

RE: Last 1st round pick RB allstarjim : 12:16 pm : link

Quote: That won a SB with the team he was drafted by? Also had to be the teams starting RB.



Marshawn Lynch in 2007, and he would've won 2 of them had Carroll given him the damn ball!



A little unfair, because since then, there were two drafts where no RB was taken in the first round, and obviously, last year is fairly irrelevant as is the year prior because these guys are just starting their careers. But you can see the teams that have taken special talents in recent years have enjoyed a lot more success when they are on the field...the Jaguars with Fournette, the Rams with Gurley, and the Cowboys with Elliott. In fact, Elliott might be the best case for drafting a special talent at RB early, as with Elliott they went 13-3 and secured a first round bye, losing a very close game by a last second FG by the Packers in the divisional round, and then this year, without Elliott, they stumbled to a 9-7 record and missed the playoffs. In comment 13814994 Big Rick in FL said:Marshawn Lynch in 2007, and he would've won 2 of them had Carroll given him the damn ball!A little unfair, because since then, there were two drafts where no RB was taken in the first round, and obviously, last year is fairly irrelevant as is the year prior because these guys are just starting their careers. But you can see the teams that have taken special talents in recent years have enjoyed a lot more success when they are on the field...the Jaguars with Fournette, the Rams with Gurley, and the Cowboys with Elliott. In fact, Elliott might be the best case for drafting a special talent at RB early, as with Elliott they went 13-3 and secured a first round bye, losing a very close game by a last second FG by the Packers in the divisional round, and then this year, without Elliott, they stumbled to a 9-7 record and missed the playoffs.

RE: RE: RE: Last 1st round pick RB Brown Recluse : 12:18 pm : link

Whatever. Your logic is still flawed. Of course its possible to find a good RB in later rounds. You could say the same for any position. But that possibility drops dramatically as each round passes. That's the point. That's the advantage to picking high.



And, you take who you want to take in the first round. Be it a RB, LB, G - whatever. All of this "you don't do this" crap has to stop. What you don't do is get cute and pass on top players in round one because you think its *possible* to find talent later on.



If the Giants think Barkley is the second coming of Bo Jackson - then take him. In comment 13815456 Big Rick in FL said:Whatever. Your logic is still flawed. Of course its possible to find a good RB in later rounds. You could say the same for any position. But that possibility drops dramatically as each round passes. That's the point. That's the advantage to picking high.And, you take who you want to take in the first round. Be it a RB, LB, G - whatever. All of this "you don't do this" crap has to stop. What you don't do is get cute and pass on top players in round one because you think its *possible* to find talent later on.If the Giants think Barkley is the second coming of Bo Jackson - then take him.

Rick's point idiotsavant : 12:18 pm : link Is that the choice is not RB in pick #2 vs status quo.



And in that he is correct.

As I posted last night, TC : 12:18 pm : link he's a very good RB, and should have a good NFL career. But as I and others have noted, he doesn't like contact, and will hit the dirt rather than explode into tacklers.This may not translate so well in the NFL.



The Bo Jackson comparison is particularly ironic in that regard because Jackson loved to try to punish tacklers. Heck, so did Walter Payton at only slightly over 200 pounds. Even Gallman is tough at the point of contact.



And as I also observed, he was held to less than 3 yards average carry in 3 games last year, and this in games where he had plenty of touches.



I think he'll have a good NFL career, but I'm hardly ready to start comparing him to Sanders, Jackson or any other extraordinary RB from the past. I wouldn't take him at #2, particularly given the Giants' circumstances. I think that pick can be better spent.











Will Tye= Super Bowl ring. Carl in CT : 12:19 pm : link SI did a redraft and Engram went lower than where the Giants picked. (I know it’s early). All I’m saying is we didn’t do “well” with Engram to date. As expected, maybe. We didn’t hit that pick out of the park.

This draft is so deep on RB's Breeze_94 : 12:19 pm : link Barkley= A more explosive, bigger Lesean McCoy

Guice= Marshawn Lynch

Ronald Jones= Jamaal Charles

Sony Michel= Kamara/Kenyan Drake

Furthermore idiotsavant : 12:23 pm : link The choice is NOT 1 player vs 1 player 'chance for greatness.'



It's actually 1 player vs 3 players but still measuring the chance to find ONE great player... Out OF those three or four. That's the equation.



If you can work the numbers on that bless your heart, Mr.

I thinks Barkley is like Adrien Peterson Rjanyg : 12:26 pm : link The argument about selecting him at #2 is the depth of the position in this draft. Other backs should be available in rounds 2 and 3 ( Guice, Penny, Michel, Chubb ).



If he is a generational talent to Gettlemen than you would think he is a target.



The lack of an O line argument is fine except one has to believe that DG will bring in a couple of FA OL and probably draft one in round 2. The oline will be better next year and having a viable home run threat in the backfield that can do it all will help every aspect of the offense.



Having Barkley would do wonders for the whole team. Good character guy as well. The kind of football player worthy of the 2nd pick in the draft.





But you know....... Doomster : 12:27 pm : link

In other words idiotsavant : 12:28 pm : link In a trade down. You are still looking to get value from one 'chit'.



But have then 3 or 4 chances to get that ONE value player. As opposed to one chance. So any percieved quality lost is greatly mitigated by lowered risk a.k.a. greater chance.

So. Just to be a bitch and belabor the point idiotsavant : 12:32 pm : link If the RB is there and you trade down.



Instead of the one player. Take 2 offensive linemen who can run block and 2 running backs..different types.



I have no idea which thing gets your running game back, but don't assume you know either, BC you don't.

RE: Honestly I'm not sure he's better than a healthy Guice. TC : 12:35 pm : link

Quote: Watch Guice in 2016 when he backed up Fournette and outplayed Fournette.

When Guice is on he's one of the most explosive RB's I've ever seen. A force of nature. And, yes, he looked better in 2016. In comment 13815490 Jim in Forest Hills said:When Guice is on he's one of the most explosive RB's I've ever seen. A force of nature. And, yes, he looked better in 2016.

Marshawn was drafted by Buffalo Big Rick in FL : 12:35 pm : link And traded 4 years later for a 4th round pick. Which is exactly why you don't draft a RB in the 1st round. Seattle gave up a 4th round pick for a Pro Bowl RB.





There are a ton of ways to get good RBs that can help win championships. The same can't be said for QB.

Barkley doesn't run like a power back OBJXIII : 12:41 pm : link He's an elusive agile runner. This will lead to a longer career. He can definitely take and deliver hits, but chooses not to. I think our smartest move is taking a QB but I won't be mad if we take him.

RE: I am a big Penn St..... Barkley is a great college RB Stan in LA : 12:57 pm : link

Quote: But his flaws will hurt his pro career.



He goes down/get stopped too easy for a big man, imo.



His speed, cutting, body control is amazing and in space, will do wonders but he has never been great in short yardage. He is not someone who will grind out yards.



Now, he has a better chance of breaking a big run then get 3 yards.....if that makes any sense. He is the opposite of Emmit Smith.



This. ^^^^^ In comment 13814796 George from PA said:This. ^^^^^

RE: Marshawn was drafted by Buffalo T-Bone : 1:09 pm : link

Quote: And traded 4 years later for a 4th round pick. Which is exactly why you don't draft a RB in the 1st round. Seattle gave up a 4th round pick for a Pro Bowl RB.





There are a ton of ways to get good RBs that can help win championships. The same can't be said for QB.



Alex Smith was drafted by the Niners. He's now going on his third team after being traded to the Skins for a 3rd round pick. He had a Pro Bowl...and at times during the season MVP-like... season this past season. And was traded. He was a #1 overall pick and is now on his third team.



Meanwhile the GOAT was a 6th round pick.



Why can't the same said for QBs?



As I've said before, I want Barkley but do completely understand why some would prefer a QB (even if he's not a better player thank Barkley) at #2. But I don't know if I agree with many of the arguments being made to NOT take him. The best one to me is that the draft is exceptionally deep at RB this year... but it is at QB too. In comment 13815501 Big Rick in FL said:Alex Smith was drafted by the Niners. He's now going on his third team after being traded to the Skins for a 3rd round pick. He had a Pro Bowl...and at times during the season MVP-like... season this past season. And was traded. He was a #1 overall pick and is now on his third team.Meanwhile the GOAT was a 6th round pick.Why can't the same said for QBs?As I've said before, I want Barkley but do completely understand why some would prefer a QB (even if he's not a better player thank Barkley) at #2. But I don't know if I agree with many of the arguments being made to NOT take him. The best one to me is that the draft is exceptionally deep at RB this year... but it is at QB too.

Do the Browns really want him? RobCarpenter : 1:27 pm : link I've been thinking that the Browns' attempt to get Alex Smith is because they have a higher grade on Barkley than any of the QBs, but they are afraid he won't slide to #4.



Personally I hope he's the pick at #2 for the Giants, he's an explosive RB, a great pass catching RB and he can block.



I don't want the Giants to reach for one of the QBs at that slot and I'm not sure either Darnold or Rosen really warrants that high of the draft grade.

Gurley Dankbeerman : 1:56 pm : link before his injury is the best we have seen in a long time.

I really don’t understand some of the ryanmkeane : 1:59 pm : link criticism about Barkley. “If you put 12 guys in a box you could stop him” Yea...I think Jim Brown would get stopped in that instance as well.



You also can’t point to 1 game and say “hey barkley wasn’t that affective in this game...pass.” Every single running back on earth has had games where teams stop them...it happens. What I see for Barkley is a rare talent, someone who doesn’t come into the league very often. He doesn’t do a single thing poorly, and in fact he does everything quite exceptionally. There’s a reason that lots of people have this guy as the drafts #1 player. I feel like the negatives about Barkley are a little forced.

RE: ... Boy Cord : 3:43 pm : link

Quote: I'm just not sure I've seen this before... keep in mind that you have to be careful of evaluating the run blocking/run defense at the collegiate level...









I have not been a big fan of drafting Barkley, but he fk’n moves like Gale Sayers and has legs like Earl Campbell. I’m starting to warm up to this. In comment 13814753 Eric from BBI said:I have not been a big fan of drafting Barkley, but he fk’n moves like Gale Sayers and has legs like Earl Campbell. I’m starting to warm up to this.

RE: Best since Bo Boy Cord : 3:49 pm : link

Quote: Isn't as fast as Bo, so maybe he won't self fracture his hip.



I'm still leaning towards trade down, but Barkley would be OK too.



Oh and to the dude above who thought the BigTen was weak competition? Watch some football on Saturdays.



Bo didn’t self-fracture his hip. He had Kevin Walker of the Bengals on his back just as he was taking a long stride at high speed.

In comment 13815391 NNJ Tom said:Bo didn’t self-fracture his hip. He had Kevin Walker of the Bengals on his back just as he was taking a long stride at high speed.