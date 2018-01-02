Spagnuolo: Ben McAdoo will get another NFL head coaching job

He said that the Beer Man : 2/1/2018 9:04 am : link Day he took over as interim HC. Mac may have the football smarts, and hopefully learned great lessons from his Giants experience. But his performance and the way which he managed this team could scar him for the rest of his career. He will first need to rehabilitate himself as an OC somewhere (or maybe a college HC), but as of now he looks to be a long-shot to get another HC gig. That's the risk he took, when he took the Giants HC job without the proper experience.

has spags move to colorado and viggie : 2/1/2018 9:10 am : link started in the pot movement

Get over it Rocky369 : 2/1/2018 9:15 am : link he has as good a shot as any to learn from his mistakes, grow and mature as a leader, and get a second chance. What are the stats for "failed" HC that did vs. did not get a second chance?

I seem to recall Josh McDaniels' stint in Denver to be a mess Bramton1 : 2/1/2018 9:17 am : link but he's back again. McAdoo could get another chance at some point, but GMs are going to want to hear from him about what he mistakes he realizes he made and how he's learned from them.

first question if i was owner... "why did you bench Eli?" GMAN4LIFE : 2/1/2018 9:17 am : link .

If Spags feels that way, then I'm glad he is gone ZogZerg : 2/1/2018 9:18 am : link ..

Spags is saying all the politically correct things JonC : 2/1/2018 9:19 am : link on his way out the door, very diplomatic and proper on his part.

He's going to have to have some serious success as an OC SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/1/2018 9:19 am : link somewhere to get a look.

RE: If Fassel.. Route 9 : 2/1/2018 9:22 am : link

Quote: didn't get another chance and he went to a Super Bowl, there's no chance McAdoo does.



Maybe he can have a Jeff Fisher career In comment 13815009 FatMan in Charlotte said:Maybe he can have a Jeff Fisher career

RE: He's going to have to have some serious success as an OC regulator : 2/1/2018 9:24 am : link

Quote: somewhere to get a look.



Exactly. Right now, the book on McAdoo (setting aside the personality issues, which can be overcome, we've seen that) is he runs an inflexible, predictable, unproductive offense.



He's going to have to get back to the 2014/2015 levels of production as an OC before he gets another HC shot. I don't think anyone would mistake him for a "leader of men" type such that a lean resume on the technical side (limited coordinator experience) can be overlooked. We tried. In comment 13815018 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Exactly. Right now, the book on McAdoo (setting aside the personality issues, which can be overcome, we've seen that) is he runs an inflexible, predictable, unproductive offense.He's going to have to get back to the 2014/2015 levels of production as an OC before he gets another HC shot. I don't think anyone would mistake him for a "leader of men" type such that a lean resume on the technical side (limited coordinator experience) can be overlooked. We tried.

RE: If Fassel.. BrettNYG10 : 2/1/2018 9:35 am : link

Quote: didn't get another chance and he went to a Super Bowl, there's no chance McAdoo does.



Didn't Fassel have offers and just wanted more money?



Spags is doing all the right things. I hope he lands somewhere and is successful. In comment 13815009 FatMan in Charlotte said:Didn't Fassel have offers and just wanted more money?Spags is doing all the right things. I hope he lands somewhere and is successful.

as of today sundayatone : 2/1/2018 9:40 am : link reese no job

ross no job

macadoo no job

spags no job



you could make a case that none of them will ever work in the nfl again,maybe the new xfl.

i Les in TO : 2/1/2018 9:42 am : link think McAdoo needs to follow the ray handley playbook of going off the grid. I think handley went back to his native Nevada and after a reporter found him, he unlisted his phone number.

RE: RE: first question if i was owner... GMAN4LIFE : 2/1/2018 9:44 am : link

Quote: In comment 13815006 GMAN4LIFE said:





Quote:





.





"I didn't."





"right... well nice seeing you" In comment 13815036 Gatorade Dunk said:"right... well nice seeing you"

Think about this from Spags Metnut : 2/1/2018 9:46 am : link POV. He's hoping to land a coordinator job again one day. Showing loyalty to the Giants (BigBlue always in my blood comments) and his former boss, McAdoo, improves his chances of getting another coordinator job.



If he had bashed the Giants, called McAdoo an idiot who would never get another coaching job, why would another coach wants Spags on his staff?

Let's see him coach a successful offense somewhere, anywhere MetsAreBack : 2/1/2018 9:47 am : link ...without Aaron Rodgers running it for him... before even discussing future HC opportunities.



*IF* he can achieve that.. big if... then I dont see a reason why he wouldnt be given another shot. Josh McDaniels is... and I have no idea how he'll do without Brady either.



Fassell we all know by now had personality issues/probably blackballed, no matter how good a coach... certainly Billick questioning his character while in Baltimore didnt help either.

alot of fortune tellers on this board... Rory : 2/1/2018 9:50 am : link you learn to be successful from experience and failure.



Wouldn't surprise me to see him pop up as ast coach somewhere.

In Mcadoos defense Chip : 2/1/2018 9:50 am : link He lost all his Wr to IR. his RBs are nothing more than Backup types and the OL is bad to begin with. Chances are your offense is going to stink which it did.

Man, I really hope McAdoo gets another HC job! trueblueinpw : 2/1/2018 10:00 am : link I think he’d be a great fit for either the Cowboys or the Washington team. I think Pederson is pretty well ensconced in Philly right now but I’d love to see McAdoo get involved with that program as well, maybe as O-co assistant HC.

RE: In Mcadoos defense Victor in CT : 2/1/2018 10:00 am : link

Quote: He lost all his Wr to IR. his RBs are nothing more than Backup types and the OL is bad to begin with. Chances are your offense is going to stink which it did.



And his scheme was a fucking joke that left his young tackles naked and put this QB in danger, and was so obvious to the whole world that CIN called it the easiest offense to prepare for they'd ever seen. In comment 13815102 Chip said:And his scheme was a fucking joke that left his young tackles naked and put this QB in danger, and was so obvious to the whole world that CIN called it the easiest offense to prepare for they'd ever seen.

RE: as of today JohnB : 2/1/2018 10:00 am : link

Quote: reese no job

ross no job

macadoo no job

spags no job



you could make a case that none of them will ever work in the nfl again,maybe the new xfl.



Reese is too good of a scout to not get a job somewhere. As a GM? Nope. In comment 13815071 sundayatone said:Reese is too good of a scout to not get a job somewhere. As a GM? Nope.

Whether we agree with the move or not joeinpa : 2/1/2018 10:01 am : link MacAdoo had every right to make a change at quarterback if he believed Eli was part of the problem. The guy was trying to save his job



Better quarterbacks than Eli have been benched late in their careers.



In fact a certain HOF quarterback was bench while the Giants still had a winning record for Eli



MacAdoo is gone but some can t let it go. He might or might not get another chance, but other guys with failed past have

RE: Whether we agree with the move or not sundayatone : 2/1/2018 10:12 am : link

Quote: MacAdoo had every right to make a change at quarterback if he believed Eli was part of the problem. The guy was trying to save his job



Better quarterbacks than Eli have been benched late in their careers.



In fact a certain HOF quarterback was bench while the Giants still had a winning record for Eli



MacAdoo is gone but some can t let it go. He might or might not get another chance, but other guys with failed past have



on that decision macadoo was the only adult in the room. In comment 13815135 joeinpa said:on that decision macadoo was the only adult in the room.

Mac does not belong FirstBallotEli : 2/1/2018 10:12 am : link In any position above high school offensive coordinator



His play book is 33/36 iso, slants, end.

RE: RE: as of today FirstBallotEli : 2/1/2018 10:13 am : link

Quote: In comment 13815071 sundayatone said:





Quote:





reese no job

ross no job

macadoo no job

spags no job



you could make a case that none of them will ever work in the nfl again,maybe the new xfl.







Reese is too good of a scout to not get a job somewhere. As a GM? Nope.



Is he though? In comment 13815134 JohnB said:Is he though?

RE: RE: RE: as of today NYG07 : 2/1/2018 10:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 13815134 JohnB said:





Quote:





In comment 13815071 sundayatone said:





Quote:





reese no job

ross no job

macadoo no job

spags no job



you could make a case that none of them will ever work in the nfl again,maybe the new xfl.







Reese is too good of a scout to not get a job somewhere. As a GM? Nope.







Is he though?



Yes, he is. I wanted him gone too. But he has an amazing eye for skill position talent, and he deserves a job in college scouting for that alone.



Odell Beckham Jr., Steve Smith, Victor Cruz, Hakeem Nicks, Mario Manningham, Evan Engram. In comment 13815164 FirstBallotEli said:Yes, he is. I wanted him gone too. But he has an amazing eye for skill position talent, and he deserves a job in college scouting for that alone.Odell Beckham Jr., Steve Smith, Victor Cruz, Hakeem Nicks, Mario Manningham, Evan Engram.

McAdoo has coached for a long time but has a very thin arniefez : 2/1/2018 10:30 am : link resume. I think it's highly unlikely he's a head coach again in the NFL. It looks like he's going to struggle to get an OC spot. But he's a young guy so never say never.

... christian : 2/1/2018 10:30 am : link Mac needed to get his ass kicked and will learn.



His priorities were not where they needed to be. The goofball shit with who was calling plays in the preseason, the dick measuring with Manning etc.



All signs of a guy who wasn't self aware enough.



He's a young coach, has a tremendous lesson on his resume lots of teams want (including the Giants).



Now will he work his way up back to the top? That's purely in him.

St Stephen should just shut up HomerJones45 : 2/1/2018 10:35 am : link He's doing nothing but trying to rehabilitate himself. He didn't lift a finger to help McAdoo when a player revolt occurred in his unit no doubt jockeying for the HC position. Unless he has a relative who is a head coach, we've seen the last of St. Stephen of the Blitz as a DC- no head coach will trust him.



As for McAdoo, he made Fassel seem like Lombardi. Owners are not very forgiving of a guy they spend 200 million on to make successful and the guy crashes and burns in spectacular fashion. Plus he embarrassed the owners. At best, he will go back from whence he came- position coach- never to be heard from again.

RE: Spags is saying all the politically correct things Racer : 2/1/2018 11:02 am : link

Quote: on his way out the door, very diplomatic and proper on his part.



He had a good session on Sirius w/Kirwan and Miller where he made the comments (again?) about McAdoo. He said that some things transpired that just couldn't be overcome, which happens in the league. More irony from the coaching staff....Spags' guys played hard in STL right to the end even if he did lose his job at the end of the season just like BM.



Another thing Spags said as he was talking xs and os was that offenses don't necessarily commit to a rigid protection scheme as much as they did in the past since more pass pressure 'can come from anywhere', so there's more 'scanning' as offenses have caught up. I thought right away that the teeth of the Jim Johnson fire zone/overloads were a lot less sharp if one of his disciples was making that statement. In comment 13815016 JonC said:He had a good session on Sirius w/Kirwan and Miller where he made the comments (again?) about McAdoo. He said that some things transpired that just couldn't be overcome, which happens in the league. More irony from the coaching staff....Spags' guys played hard in STL right to the end even if he did lose his job at the end of the season just like BM.Another thing Spags said as he was talking xs and os was that offenses don't necessarily commit to a rigid protection scheme as much as they did in the past since more pass pressure 'can come from anywhere', so there's more 'scanning' as offenses have caught up. I thought right away that the teeth of the Jim Johnson fire zone/overloads were a lot less sharp if one of his disciples was making that statement.

RE: St Stephen should just shut up NyquistX3 : 2/1/2018 11:08 am : link

Quote: He's doing nothing but trying to rehabilitate himself. He didn't lift a finger to help McAdoo when a player revolt occurred in his unit no doubt jockeying for the HC position. Unless he has a relative who is a head coach, we've seen the last of St. Stephen of the Blitz as a DC- no head coach will trust him.



As for McAdoo, he made Fassel seem like Lombardi. Owners are not very forgiving of a guy they spend 200 million on to make successful and the guy crashes and burns in spectacular fashion. Plus he embarrassed the owners. At best, he will go back from whence he came- position coach- never to be heard from again.



Why do you hate Spagnuolo so much? In comment 13815222 HomerJones45 said:Why do you hate Spagnuolo so much?

RE: RE: RE: RE: as of today FirstBallotEli : 2/1/2018 11:21 am : link

Quote: In comment 13815164 FirstBallotEli said:





Quote:





In comment 13815134 JohnB said:





Quote:





In comment 13815071 sundayatone said:





Quote:





reese no job

ross no job

macadoo no job

spags no job



you could make a case that none of them will ever work in the nfl again,maybe the new xfl.







Reese is too good of a scout to not get a job somewhere. As a GM? Nope.







Is he though?







Yes, he is. I wanted him gone too. But he has an amazing eye for skill position talent, and he deserves a job in college scouting for that alone.



Odell Beckham Jr., Steve Smith, Victor Cruz, Hakeem Nicks, Mario Manningham, Evan Engram.



All good picks though Cruz doesn't really belong on that list, Cruz was pure luck if he thought Cruz would've amounted to half of what he became he would've drafted him 100% no question about it



But on the flip side, being able to properly evaluate 1 position doesn't make you a scout and certainly not a great one, not to mention you could put a monkey in the room throwing darts and you're bound to hit something on enough throws, his hit% was not very good at all and you could 100% bank on the fact that anyone drafted in rounds 3-7 every single year would be a COMPLETELY worthless player, that's pathetic.. Also you took a guy that one scout at the time said "has the worst technique of anyone I've ever seen taken in the top 10" and to compound this you took him over a sure fire, no doubter, even i saw it and I don't get paid for this, home run in Todd Gurley (that one made me flip a fuckin table that day).. bad, I'm sorry but you are bad at your job



And honestly I'm not as sold on Engram as everyone else is, his bulk stats are mostly the product of being a #1 target on a pathetic team, he still has a lot of areas to improve, namely the drops.. now I'm not saying he sucks or that I don't believe in his potential, but I'm not ready to call him a total first round hit just yet, hes got a lot to prove In comment 13815204 NYG07 said:All good picks though Cruz doesn't really belong on that list, Cruz was pure luck if he thought Cruz would've amounted to half of what he became he would've drafted him 100% no question about itBut on the flip side, being able to properly evaluate 1 position doesn't make you a scout and certainly not a great one, not to mention you could put a monkey in the room throwing darts and you're bound to hit something on enough throws, his hit% was not very good at all and you could 100% bank on the fact that anyone drafted in rounds 3-7 every single year would be a COMPLETELY worthless player, that's pathetic.. Also you took a guy that one scout at the time said "has the worst technique of anyone I've ever seen taken in the top 10" and to compound this you took him over a sure fire, no doubter, even i saw it and I don't get paid for this, home run in Todd Gurley (that one made me flip a fuckin table that day).. bad, I'm sorry but you are bad at your jobAnd honestly I'm not as sold on Engram as everyone else is, his bulk stats are mostly the product of being a #1 target on a pathetic team, he still has a lot of areas to improve, namely the drops.. now I'm not saying he sucks or that I don't believe in his potential, but I'm not ready to call him a total first round hit just yet, hes got a lot to prove

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: as of today NYG07 : 2/1/2018 11:30 am : link

Quote: In comment 13815204 NYG07 said:





Quote:





In comment 13815164 FirstBallotEli said:





Quote:





In comment 13815134 JohnB said:





Quote:





In comment 13815071 sundayatone said:





Quote:





reese no job

ross no job

macadoo no job

spags no job



you could make a case that none of them will ever work in the nfl again,maybe the new xfl.







Reese is too good of a scout to not get a job somewhere. As a GM? Nope.







Is he though?







Yes, he is. I wanted him gone too. But he has an amazing eye for skill position talent, and he deserves a job in college scouting for that alone.



Odell Beckham Jr., Steve Smith, Victor Cruz, Hakeem Nicks, Mario Manningham, Evan Engram.







All good picks though Cruz doesn't really belong on that list, Cruz was pure luck if he thought Cruz would've amounted to half of what he became he would've drafted him 100% no question about it



But on the flip side, being able to properly evaluate 1 position doesn't make you a scout and certainly not a great one, not to mention you could put a monkey in the room throwing darts and you're bound to hit something on enough throws, his hit% was not very good at all and you could 100% bank on the fact that anyone drafted in rounds 3-7 every single year would be a COMPLETELY worthless player, that's pathetic.. Also you took a guy that one scout at the time said "has the worst technique of anyone I've ever seen taken in the top 10" and to compound this you took him over a sure fire, no doubter, even i saw it and I don't get paid for this, home run in Todd Gurley (that one made me flip a fuckin table that day).. bad, I'm sorry but you are bad at your job



And honestly I'm not as sold on Engram as everyone else is, his bulk stats are mostly the product of being a #1 target on a pathetic team, he still has a lot of areas to improve, namely the drops.. now I'm not saying he sucks or that I don't believe in his potential, but I'm not ready to call him a total first round hit just yet, hes got a lot to prove



Oh I agree. He was clueless when it came to offensive lineman and was a disaster in the mid-late rounds of the draft. But for someone to say he never deserves a job in the NFL again is a little unfair. He might not be well rounded enough to be a GM again, but he would definitely have value to a team that hired him. In comment 13815350 FirstBallotEli said:Oh I agree. He was clueless when it came to offensive lineman and was a disaster in the mid-late rounds of the draft. But for someone to say he never deserves a job in the NFL again is a little unfair. He might not be well rounded enough to be a GM again, but he would definitely have value to a team that hired him.

McAdoo? Doomster : 2/1/2018 12:04 pm : link The offense stunk in 2016, when the team went 11-5......



It was an offense that couldn't score more than 20 points in it's last 6 games......and if not for OBj taking 5 yard slants to the house, this team would have struggled to be a .500 team.....



What improved in 2017? All you had to do was see the offensive game plan in the opening game....to not be prepared for OBj not playing, is inexcuseable.....the season went downhill from there.....it just showed you what this offense would have looked like without OBj, last year.....no way was that an 11-5 team.....it was a mirage, created by the planets all lining up with the help of 200M....something TC couldn't get from Reese.....

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: as of today FirstBallotEli : 2/1/2018 12:11 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13815350 FirstBallotEli said:





Quote:





In comment 13815204 NYG07 said:





Quote:





In comment 13815164 FirstBallotEli said:





Quote:





In comment 13815134 JohnB said:





Quote:





In comment 13815071 sundayatone said:





Quote:





reese no job

ross no job

macadoo no job

spags no job



you could make a case that none of them will ever work in the nfl again,maybe the new xfl.







Reese is too good of a scout to not get a job somewhere. As a GM? Nope.







Is he though?







Yes, he is. I wanted him gone too. But he has an amazing eye for skill position talent, and he deserves a job in college scouting for that alone.



Odell Beckham Jr., Steve Smith, Victor Cruz, Hakeem Nicks, Mario Manningham, Evan Engram.







All good picks though Cruz doesn't really belong on that list, Cruz was pure luck if he thought Cruz would've amounted to half of what he became he would've drafted him 100% no question about it



But on the flip side, being able to properly evaluate 1 position doesn't make you a scout and certainly not a great one, not to mention you could put a monkey in the room throwing darts and you're bound to hit something on enough throws, his hit% was not very good at all and you could 100% bank on the fact that anyone drafted in rounds 3-7 every single year would be a COMPLETELY worthless player, that's pathetic.. Also you took a guy that one scout at the time said "has the worst technique of anyone I've ever seen taken in the top 10" and to compound this you took him over a sure fire, no doubter, even i saw it and I don't get paid for this, home run in Todd Gurley (that one made me flip a fuckin table that day).. bad, I'm sorry but you are bad at your job



And honestly I'm not as sold on Engram as everyone else is, his bulk stats are mostly the product of being a #1 target on a pathetic team, he still has a lot of areas to improve, namely the drops.. now I'm not saying he sucks or that I don't believe in his potential, but I'm not ready to call him a total first round hit just yet, hes got a lot to prove







Oh I agree. He was clueless when it came to offensive lineman and was a disaster in the mid-late rounds of the draft. But for someone to say he never deserves a job in the NFL again is a little unfair. He might not be well rounded enough to be a GM again, but he would definitely have value to a team that hired him.



I just don't know if thatd be as a scout, honestly we have no real way of knowing exactly how good his scouting chops are



We can't even say weather any of his picks (good or bad) were picked because of something he saw, or based on information one of his scouts fed him, or what coach was in his ear about



But my speculation is if you signed off on that many mid round busts and you put your signature on "yeah I think Ereck Flowers is better than Todd Gurley" you're just not that good at evaluating talent



Also as a matter of fact now that I'm thinking about it he will never take a job as an official scout, he don't need to work anymore and he's used to sitting in the comfy big boy seat, a scouts job is incredibly grunt-like and is an absurd amount of work and travel, but maybe I'm just taking what you're saying too literally lol In comment 13815383 NYG07 said:I just don't know if thatd be as a scout, honestly we have no real way of knowing exactly how good his scouting chops areWe can't even say weather any of his picks (good or bad) were picked because of something he saw, or based on information one of his scouts fed him, or what coach was in his ear aboutBut my speculation is if you signed off on that many mid round busts and you put your signature on "yeah I think Ereck Flowers is better than Todd Gurley" you're just not that good at evaluating talentAlso as a matter of fact now that I'm thinking about it he will never take a job as an official scout, he don't need to work anymore and he's used to sitting in the comfy big boy seat, a scouts job is incredibly grunt-like and is an absurd amount of work and travel, but maybe I'm just taking what you're saying too literally lol

Tell that to this guy Jeff : 2/1/2018 12:18 pm : link



How many second chances has this offensive guru gotten after his two year Giants HC stint?

No McAdoo does not resemble Handley RetroJint : 2/1/2018 12:50 pm : link He’s more like Belichick. He’s not going to be as good. No one is saying that. But look for Bennie with The Good Hair to succeed his second time around, in about 5 years. Don’t think so?

First of all, he’s one of the brightest minds in the league. Second, he was right in his characterizations of Eli just as Belichick was correct about Bernie Kosar. McAdoo did not have the chops to handle what was going to be an untenable situation, save for somebody like Coughlin. Now Shurmur has the freedom to manage Team Eli in any manner he sees fit.



As far as what else did him in ,McAdoo should ponder his DC for starters. Whatever the hell was going on with the corners will remain one of the mysteries of the disastrous ‘17 season. Too many injuries , yet again . He will re-tool his offensive thinking . That’s for certain . But I would be shocked if he didn’t find success as an HC in the NFL. Wrong time to be Giants HC. People say it should have been Marrone, who is a good HC, but what was he going to do with Corporate Eli? Same dif.



Maybe Spagnuolo is feeling pants of guilt. I hope so.

What kind of pants are pants of guilt? YAJ2112 : 2/1/2018 1:05 pm : link are they Khakis? Ripped acid-wash Jeans? Sweatpants?

Loving the conspiracy theories in defense of McAdoo DieHard : 2/1/2018 1:18 pm : link Everything from management and Eli hanging McAdoo out to dry (as if he didn't put the team in an untenable situation himself) to Spags being a traitorous schemer.



Blame can and should be spread around for 2017, but there's a reason the buck stops with the head coach. Coughlin said it himself: "When we lose, I lose. When we win, you guys win. That's the way it is." Maybe nobody could have turned things around, but you need a lot more from a head coach than "We have to look at the tape" and "Umm" halftime speeches when the Titanic is sinking.



Having said that, I wouldn't be surprised to see McAdoo get another shot down the line (Josh McDaniels' tenures with Denver and the Rams were equally disastrous and he's getting another chance). But he's going to have to prove that he can be an effective offensive mind and coach, so his next stop will be crucial.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: as of today MetsAreBack : 2/1/2018 1:49 pm : link

Quote:



I just don't know if thatd be as a scout, honestly we have no real way of knowing exactly how good his scouting chops are



We can't even say weather any of his picks (good or bad) were picked because of something he saw, or based on information one of his scouts fed him, or what coach was in his ear about



But my speculation is if you signed off on that many mid round busts and you put your signature on "yeah I think Ereck Flowers is better than Todd Gurley" you're just not that good at evaluating talent



Also as a matter of fact now that I'm thinking about it he will never take a job as an official scout, he don't need to work anymore and he's used to sitting in the comfy big boy seat, a scouts job is incredibly grunt-like and is an absurd amount of work and travel, but maybe I'm just taking what you're saying too literally lol



I'm not sure what you are getting at. Its not like Reese flew down from a corporate job in another industry and became NY Giants GM overnight. He worked his way up through the organization -- college scouting from 1994-1997, pro scouting from 1997-2002, Director of Pro Personnel 2002-2007. His over-arching body of work for NYG was pretty good, IMO. Lots of mistakes, sure, but lots of successes too.



He'd have value to another team in a reduced role (vs GM), for sure. Now to your point, whether he needs the money and would accept the demotion.. i have no idea. In comment 13815448 FirstBallotEli said:I'm not sure what you are getting at. Its not like Reese flew down from a corporate job in another industry and became NY Giants GM overnight. He worked his way up through the organization -- college scouting from 1994-1997, pro scouting from 1997-2002, Director of Pro Personnel 2002-2007. His over-arching body of work for NYG was pretty good, IMO. Lots of mistakes, sure, but lots of successes too.He'd have value to another team in a reduced role (vs GM), for sure. Now to your point, whether he needs the money and would accept the demotion.. i have no idea.

McAdoo has nothing on his pre head coach resume arniefez : 2/1/2018 2:38 pm : link that compares to Belichick. Belichick was the DC for 2 Super Bowl winners. Belichick's Super Bowl 25 game plan is in the HOF. McAdoo was a 2 year OC who never won a playoff game.

The first question any GM should ask him in an interview is RobCrossRiver56 : 2/1/2018 7:56 pm : link "Did you really think Gino Smith was a better option than Eli Manning?"





RE: Let's see him coach a successful offense somewhere, anywhere FStubbs : 2/1/2018 9:06 pm : link

Quote: ...without Aaron Rodgers running it for him... before even discussing future HC opportunities.



*IF* he can achieve that.. big if... then I dont see a reason why he wouldnt be given another shot. Josh McDaniels is... and I have no idea how he'll do without Brady either.



Fassell we all know by now had personality issues/probably blackballed, no matter how good a coach... certainly Billick questioning his character while in Baltimore didnt help either.



His last chance was when Snyder was set to hire him until extremeskins exploded and he went to Zorn. In comment 13815092 MetsAreBack said:His last chance was when Snyder was set to hire him until extremeskins exploded and he went to Zorn.

... christian : 2/1/2018 9:19 pm : link I'll enjoy Spagnuolo's post-coaching career in the media. Great dude, great charisma, great personality.



And major bonus he annoys a certain crowd.

Looks like Spags is just saying the right Jersey55 : 11:21 am : link things so he still has opportunities for future work.

I get.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12:56 pm : link



Quote: No McAdoo does not resemble Handley

RetroJint : 2/1/2018 12:50 pm : link : reply

He’s more like Belichick. He’s not going to be as good. No one is saying that. But look for Bennie with The Good Hair to succeed his second time around, in about 5 years. Don’t think so?



Don't think so???



Hell to the fucking no a chuckle at most of RetroJint's posts, but this one really takes the cake:Don't think so???Hell to the fucking no