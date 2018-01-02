QB Hell – Cleveland Browns – Lets not be like them Dr. D : 2/1/2018 10:31 am I noticed a comment on another thread which seemed to imply that the Cleveland Browns have taken a lot of QBs high in the first round and therefore maybe it’s not necessarily a good strategy. So I looked back through some drafts and found that the Browns have only taken ONE QB with a high 1st rd pick since 1999. That was Tim Couch #1 overall in '99.



I don’t recall details, but believe they threw Couch to the wolves with no competition and not much of a supporting cast. Would one of the other QBs taken after, e.g., Donovan McNabb, Culpepper, et al, have done better with that franchise? Doubtful, but possible.



While looking through drafts since 2004, I noticed some drafts didn't have ANY franchise QBs, which to me means, you better get one when you can and you shouldn’t just hand someone the job based on their draft status, i.e., you need competition to increase odds of finding the franchise QB.



Other years, like 2015, there were 2 franchise QBs and they went #1 and 2 (Winston and Mariota). Same as 2016, when Goff and Wentz went #1 and 2. Yes, there are guys like Russel Wilson who go later, but you shouldn’t count on finding a franchise QB after rd 2; it happens but odds aren’t good.



Since Couch, the Browns drafted 3 QBs in the 1st round, all later in the round around pick 22. They've had a lot of high picks other years, even some years when they've had multiple 1st rounders, like when they took RB Trent Richardson #3 overall.



Here are some QBs since 2004 that the Browns passed on in the 1st or early 2nd round so they could pick up a RB, TE, WR, DT, C, et al instead.



2004 – Ben Roethlisberger

2005 - Aaron Rodgers (to be fair, 23 teams passed on him (but no team needed a QB like the Browns) and 49ers took Alex Smith #1)

2011 - Andy Dalton (high 2nd)

2012 - They were in striking/trading distance of Andrew Luck and RGIII (who knows if he hadn't blown out knee). They had #3 overall and took RB Richardson. Ryan Tannehill was still on board.

2014 - Teddy Bridgewater (jury still out due to injury). Also Derek Carr - early 2nd.

2017 - Deshaun Watson, Trubinsky, Mahomes (jury still out)



The Browns are a good example of how to be in QB hell for almost 2 decades. But the reason isn’t because they keep picking bad QBs with high first rd picks. They’ve passed on a bunch so they could draft RBs, TEs, WRs and freaking Centers. These are all important positions, but if you don’t have a QB, you don’t have shit.



It is a warning to all those who just want to load up on picks Jay on the Island : 2/1/2018 10:35 am : link The Browns have loaded up on picks for the past few years and they still remain in horrible shape due to poor drafting. It doesn't matter how many draft picks you have if you select the wrong players. Just because Reese and Ross is gone does not mean the Giants will hit with every pick. We will be having this same discussion numerous times before the draft. When all is said and done I would be very surprised if the Giants don't come away with Sam Darnold.

Obviously mrvax : 2/1/2018 10:38 am : link they were really bad at evaluating QBs.

RE: Obviously Jay on the Island : 2/1/2018 10:39 am : link

Quote: they were really bad at evaluating QBs.

It still blows my mind that they used the 22nd overall pick on a 28 year old QB. In comment 13815229 mrvax said:It still blows my mind that they used the 22nd overall pick on a 28 year old QB.

there are two ways to get to QB Hell Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 2/1/2018 10:46 am : link (1) Not picking a great one when you have a chance; and,



(2) Picking the wrong one and being committed to that player for 4-5 years.



Teams have found their way to QB Hell both ways. As a result, it is not a persuasive argument to pick a QB high just because you can. It's about picking the right guy. You do as much damage to your franchise by wishful thinking and picking the wrong guy.



If the Giants think there is a future great QB at 2, then they should pick them. But you have to be sure that they will be a great player. From my perspective (which pretty much means nothing), all of these QBs that are under consideration have warts. Chances are that 2 out of the top 5 will be quality players. History says that they might not be the first two picked.

Jay Gman11 : 2/1/2018 10:46 am : link It blows my mind that they drafted Manziel in the first round.

RE: RE: Obviously JonC : 2/1/2018 10:47 am : link

Quote:





Quote:





they were really bad at evaluating QBs.





It still blows my mind that they used the 22nd overall pick on a 28 year old QB.



Also a good example why a successful head coach doesn't guarantee successful GM. Holmgren should've known better but he gambled on Weeden and himself to win now.

Manziel JonC : 2/1/2018 10:48 am : link is a good example of why being a collegiate star doesn't mean NFL star. Projecting college players as NFL prospects is risky business.

Loading up on first round picks is fine when it's a front office Ten Ton Hammer : 2/1/2018 10:49 am : link that routinely hits on first round picks. The Giants have had a lot of success in the first round.

I'm not saying i think Giants Dr. D : 2/1/2018 10:53 am : link Necessarily have to pick QB at #2. If they like a guy who will be there at #34, that's fine.



This is a QB draft and i will be surprised if they don't draft one in first 2 rds and just hand the job to Webb in a year or 2.

The way to not be like them is to have a team in place Motley Two : 2/1/2018 10:53 am : link which will allow a rookie QB to have success. The Browns usually don't and their drafted QBs success rate shows it.



The shape the Giants roster is in right now (where a 2 time SBMVP w/ years of experience can't have success), taking a QB with the #2 pick is closer to... being like The Browns.

RE: Manziel Jay on the Island : 2/1/2018 10:59 am : link

Quote: is a good example of why being a collegiate star doesn't mean NFL star. Projecting college players as NFL prospects is risky business.

Especially when it is obvious that the QB cares more about partying than he does about football. What a disaster those two drafts were. Trading up to 3 to take Trent Richardson and then taking Brandon Weeden at 22. Then the following year taking Justin Gilbert in the top 10 and Manziel at 22. That's four wasted first round picks in two years.

RE: A 2 time SBMVP Dr. D : 2/1/2018 10:59 am : link

heading into the 2nd to last year of his contract

RE: It is a warning to all those who just want to load up on picks jvm52106 : 2/1/2018 11:02 am : link

Quote: The Browns have loaded up on picks for the past few years and they still remain in horrible shape due to poor drafting. It doesn't matter how many draft picks you have if you select the wrong players. Just because Reese and Ross is gone does not mean the Giants will hit with every pick. We will be having this same discussion numerous times before the draft. When all is said and done I would be very surprised if the Giants don't come away with Sam Darnold.



Loading up on picks works well when you pick good players. When you do it year after year and draft questionable characters and guys who don't seem like they have the NFL material, then it doesn't work. BTW- just drafting a QB because you pick high in the draft doesn't always work either. Archie Manning is a great example as is David Carr. DRaft a guy high but ignore filling your roster at other positions, especially Oline and watch your QB and his career get killed.

RE: I'm not saying i think Giants FirstBallotEli : 2/1/2018 11:04 am : link

Quote: Necessarily have to pick QB at #2. If they like a guy who will be there at #34, that's fine.



This is a QB draft and i will be surprised if they don't draft one in first 2 rds and just hand the job to Webb in a year or 2.



If we don't draft one this yeat that doesn't necessarily mean we just hand Webb the job in 2 years, maybe we draft one next year or hey even the year after that lol



But what's the one thing worse than QB hell? QB purgatory, where you're handcuffed to an average QB and you spend years and years sitting in the middle of the pack in the league.. I believe that is your fate with Josh Rosen or Sam Darnold.. Personally I'd prefer to pass and get a great player out of this #2 pick



If we don't draft one this yeat that doesn't necessarily mean we just hand Webb the job in 2 years, maybe we draft one next year or hey even the year after that lol

But what's the one thing worse than QB hell? QB purgatory, where you're handcuffed to an average QB and you spend years and years sitting in the middle of the pack in the league.. I believe that is your fate with Josh Rosen or Sam Darnold.. Personally I'd prefer to pass and get a great player out of this #2 pick

If a prospect like Wentz or Derek Carr was there that'd be one thing, I don't believe there's anything close (and before anyone asks, yes I did have Derek Carr rated that high, I thought Houston should've taken him #1 overall still can't figure out how he fell to the 2nd after watching him at the time)

RE: The Giants are not the Browns. FirstBallotEli : 2/1/2018 11:06 am : link

Quote: No team is like the Browns.





Give credit where credit is due 1-31 is not easy to pull off lol



Give credit where credit is due 1-31 is not easy to pull off lol

They could give the Sixers tips on tanking

RE: RE: A 2 time SBMVP Motley Two : 2/1/2018 11:07 am : link

Quote: In comment 13815279 Dr. D said:





Quote:





that is 37 years old.



heading into the 2nd to last year of his contract



With no O-line, running game, defense or special teams.

With no O-line, running game, defense or special teams.

With a new GM, new head coach with a new offense/defense/culture to install. Oh yeah, the screams recipe for success. Sure a rookie QB will absolutely thrive in that environment...like they do in Cleveland.

RE: RE: RE: A 2 time SBMVP Dr. D : 2/1/2018 11:14 am : link

Quote: In comment 13815286 Dr. D said:





Quote:





In comment 13815279 Dr. D said:





Quote:





that is 37 years old.



heading into the 2nd to last year of his contract







With no O-line, running game, defense or special teams.

With a new GM, new head coach with a new offense/defense/culture to install. Oh yeah, the screams recipe for success. Sure a rookie QB will absolutely thrive in that environment...like they do in Cleveland.

Who the hell is talking about throwing a rookie QB into the starting role? No one.



Who the hell is talking about throwing a rookie QB into the starting role? No one.

I'm talking about Eli starting next year, maybe even the year after that. Webb and another drafted QB will COMPETE to be Eli's eventual successor. If they both look good, we eventually trade one.

Aaron Rodgers sat behind Favre Dr. D : 2/1/2018 11:16 am : link for 3 YEARS! Didn't start until his 4th year.



All I'm asking is for a draft pick to sit 1 or 2 years (2-3 for Webb).

RE: Aaron Rodgers sat behind Favre bLiTz 2k : 2/1/2018 11:21 am : link

Quote: for 3 YEARS! Didn't start until his 4th year.



All I'm asking is for a draft pick to sit 1 or 2 years (2-3 for Webb).



+1...its not a unrealistic scenario.



The problem for me is if through the scouting process the Giants dont feel Rosen/Darnold are going to be premier long term franchise guys. In that case you dont force the QB pick because your eventually going to need one in a season or so.



+1...its not a unrealistic scenario.

The problem for me is if through the scouting process the Giants dont feel Rosen/Darnold are going to be premier long term franchise guys. In that case you dont force the QB pick because your eventually going to need one in a season or so.

What would be nice is if they have an absolute conviction on one of them as EA did with Eli and completely buy in...but a half hearted QB pick for the sake of needing one is a recipe for disaster IMO.

RE: RE: RE: RE: A 2 time SBMVP Motley Two : 2/1/2018 11:22 am : link

Quote: In comment 13815310 Motley Two said:





Quote:





In comment 13815286 Dr. D said:





Quote:





In comment 13815279 Dr. D said:





Quote:





that is 37 years old.



heading into the 2nd to last year of his contract







With no O-line, running game, defense or special teams.

With a new GM, new head coach with a new offense/defense/culture to install. Oh yeah, the screams recipe for success. Sure a rookie QB will absolutely thrive in that environment...like they do in Cleveland.





Who the hell is talking about throwing a rookie QB into the starting role? No one.



I'm talking about Eli starting next year, maybe even the year after that. Webb and another drafted QB will COMPETE to be Eli's eventual successor. If they both look good, we eventually trade one.



You draft a QB @ #2 and plenty of people will be talking about starting him. That's kinda the deal.

RE: RE: I'm not saying i think Giants NYG07 : 2/1/2018 11:22 am : link

Quote: In comment 13815270 Dr. D said:





Quote:





Necessarily have to pick QB at #2. If they like a guy who will be there at #34, that's fine.



This is a QB draft and i will be surprised if they don't draft one in first 2 rds and just hand the job to Webb in a year or 2.







If we don't draft one this yeat that doesn't necessarily mean we just hand Webb the job in 2 years, maybe we draft one next year or hey even the year after that lol



But what's the one thing worse than QB hell? QB purgatory, where you're handcuffed to an average QB and you spend years and years sitting in the middle of the pack in the league.. I believe that is your fate with Josh Rosen or Sam Darnold.. Personally I'd prefer to pass and get a great player out of this #2 pick



If a prospect like Wentz or Derek Carr was there that'd be one thing, I don't believe there's anything close (and before anyone asks, yes I did have Derek Carr rated that high, I thought Houston should've taken him #1 overall still can't figure out how he fell to the 2nd after watching him at the time)



With the rookie wage scale, it is not nearly as punitive to miss on a QB at the top of the draft as it used to be.



The worst possible position you can be in is being stuck paying a middling QB insane money because of the "market value". Remember, Webb only has three years left on his contract. So lets say the Giants plan on starting Eli in 2018 and 2019, and Webb proves to be a decent QB in 2020. Do you give him $30M a year for that?



With the rookie wage scale, it is not nearly as punitive to miss on a QB at the top of the draft as it used to be.

The worst possible position you can be in is being stuck paying a middling QB insane money because of the "market value". Remember, Webb only has three years left on his contract. So lets say the Giants plan on starting Eli in 2018 and 2019, and Webb proves to be a decent QB in 2020. Do you give him $30M a year for that?

You may not like the top QBs coming out, but if the Giants do, they should absolutely take one.

RE: RE: It is a warning to all those who just want to load up on picks Jay on the Island : 2/1/2018 11:22 am : link

Quote:

Loading up on picks works well when you pick good players. When you do it year after year and draft questionable characters and guys who don't seem like they have the NFL material, then it doesn't work. BTW- just drafting a QB because you pick high in the draft doesn't always work either. Archie Manning is a great example as is David Carr. DRaft a guy high but ignore filling your roster at other positions, especially Oline and watch your QB and his career get killed.

That is exactly what I said above re: drafting the right players. I wasn't suggesting taking a QB just to take a QB. The Giants are in much better shape than the expansion Texans were and Archie's Saints. The draft pick also won't start year one due to Eli so we don't have to worry about him becoming the next Carr if the line doesn't improve.

RE: Aaron Rodgers sat behind Favre Motley Two : 2/1/2018 11:26 am : link

Quote: for 3 YEARS! Didn't start until his 4th year.



All I'm asking is for a draft pick to sit 1 or 2 years (2-3 for Webb).



Outlier aside, 24th pick on a fairly solid roster is very different than #2 pick on a very shaky roster. A luxury.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: A 2 time SBMVP Dr. D : 2/1/2018 11:27 am : link

Quote: Quote:You draft a QB @ #2 and plenty of people will be talking about starting him. That's kinda the deal.

Plenty of people talk about all kinds of stupid stuff, doesn't mean DG and Shurmur will care. There's no reason (at least at this point) for the Giants to start a rookie QB.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: A 2 time SBMVP Jay on the Island : 2/1/2018 11:30 am : link

Quote: In comment 13815355 Motley Two said:





Quote:





Quote:You draft a QB @ #2 and plenty of people will be talking about starting him. That's kinda the deal.





Plenty of people talk about all kinds of stupid stuff, doesn't mean DG and Shurmur will care. There's no reason (at least at this point) for the Giants to start a rookie QB.

Exactly, The Giants aren't going to start a rookie over Eli due to fan pressure. Eli will play well and hopefully keep those fans silent.

Giants had QB Hell Chip : 2/1/2018 11:30 am : link The time between YA Tittle and Phil Simms. The Dark Age

RE: RE: Aaron Rodgers sat behind Favre Dr. D : 2/1/2018 11:34 am : link

Quote:

Outlier aside, 24th pick on a fairly solid roster is very different than #2 pick on a very shaky roster. A luxury.

A lot of smart people thought the Giants roster in '17 was good enough to challenge at least for a playoff spot, some even said SB.



Our biggest problem last year was a HC who was a horrible play caller and over his head. I am very optimistic that Shurmur will be a much better HC and DG will upgrade the OL significantly.



A lot of smart people thought the Giants roster in '17 was good enough to challenge at least for a playoff spot, some even said SB.

Our biggest problem last year was a HC who was a horrible play caller and over his head. I am very optimistic that Shurmur will be a much better HC and DG will upgrade the OL significantly.

Before the injuries was our roster better than the Browns team that won 5 games under Shurmur? I would say by a lot.

Teams that start rookie QBs Dr. D : 2/1/2018 11:38 am : link often do so because they're desperate and they don't have a 2 time SBMVP on their roster.

RE: Giants had QB Hell jeff57 : 2/1/2018 11:47 am : link

Quote: The time between YA Tittle and Phil Simms. The Dark Age



Tarkenton was a good QB.

RE: RE: RE: I'm not saying i think Giants FirstBallotEli : 2/1/2018 11:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 13815304 FirstBallotEli said:





Quote:





In comment 13815270 Dr. D said:





Quote:





Necessarily have to pick QB at #2. If they like a guy who will be there at #34, that's fine.



This is a QB draft and i will be surprised if they don't draft one in first 2 rds and just hand the job to Webb in a year or 2.







If we don't draft one this yeat that doesn't necessarily mean we just hand Webb the job in 2 years, maybe we draft one next year or hey even the year after that lol



But what's the one thing worse than QB hell? QB purgatory, where you're handcuffed to an average QB and you spend years and years sitting in the middle of the pack in the league.. I believe that is your fate with Josh Rosen or Sam Darnold.. Personally I'd prefer to pass and get a great player out of this #2 pick



If a prospect like Wentz or Derek Carr was there that'd be one thing, I don't believe there's anything close (and before anyone asks, yes I did have Derek Carr rated that high, I thought Houston should've taken him #1 overall still can't figure out how he fell to the 2nd after watching him at the time)







With the rookie wage scale, it is not nearly as punitive to miss on a QB at the top of the draft as it used to be.



The worst possible position you can be in is being stuck paying a middling QB insane money because of the "market value". Remember, Webb only has three years left on his contract. So lets say the Giants plan on starting Eli in 2018 and 2019, and Webb proves to be a decent QB in 2020. Do you give him $30M a year for that?



You may not like the top QBs coming out, but if the Giants do, they should absolutely take one.



Not AS bad as it used to be with those crazy contracts they would get but still hurts pretty fuckin bad to burn a #2 pick and at least 3-4 years of wasted time, because let's be real you're not gonna give up on a QB you took #2 overall much before that



Not AS bad as it used to be with those crazy contracts they would get but still hurts pretty fuckin bad to burn a #2 pick and at least 3-4 years of wasted time, because let's be real you're not gonna give up on a QB you took #2 overall much before that

And yeah sure that I agree with that

RE: RE: Aaron Rodgers sat behind Favre Dr. D : 2/1/2018 11:53 am : link

Quote:

Outlier aside, 24th pick on a fairly solid roster is very different than #2 pick on a very shaky roster. A luxury.

Drafting a potential franchise QB (and having him sit and learn from a HOFer for a year or 2) is a luxury? Allllrightythen.

RE: RE: RE: Aaron Rodgers sat behind Favre FirstBallotEli : 2/1/2018 11:56 am : link

Quote: In comment 13815368 Motley Two said:





Quote:







Outlier aside, 24th pick on a fairly solid roster is very different than #2 pick on a very shaky roster. A luxury.





A lot of smart people thought the Giants roster in '17 was good enough to challenge at least for a playoff spot, some even said SB.



Our biggest problem last year was a HC who was a horrible play caller and over his head. I am very optimistic that Shurmur will be a much better HC and DG will upgrade the OL significantly.



Before the injuries was our roster better than the Browns team that won 5 games under Shurmur? I would say by a lot.



Injuries turned us into a preseason team however even at full health this team did have some pretty huge flaws.. I mean looking at the roster right now it's kinda in complete shambles, it's a huge fucking mess



We have an absurdly overpaid Dline, a 100% complete tear down of an oline, literally need 5 new starters there, a secondary that was thought to be a stregnth is now completely in flux, we have precisely zero linebackers, we have 2 viable bodies at receiver, and the backfield is a cesspool of mediocrity, oh and to top it off even our kicker and punter are trash lol



Injuries turned us into a preseason team however even at full health this team did have some pretty huge flaws.. I mean looking at the roster right now it's kinda in complete shambles, it's a huge fucking mess

We have an absurdly overpaid Dline, a 100% complete tear down of an oline, literally need 5 new starters there, a secondary that was thought to be a stregnth is now completely in flux, we have precisely zero linebackers, we have 2 viable bodies at receiver, and the backfield is a cesspool of mediocrity, oh and to top it off even our kicker and punter are trash lol

Take away the QB and are we really much better than the browns? We were 3 lousey wins better than the browns with him

RE: Giants had QB Hell Bruner4329 : 2/1/2018 11:59 am : link

Quote: The time between YA Tittle and Phil Simms. The Dark Age

Everybody seems to forget the Giants Picked Dave Brown in the supplemental draft which ended up with them losing their first round pick the next year.

Everybody seems to forget the Giants Picked Dave Brown in the supplemental draft which ended up with them losing their first round pick the next year.

RE: Teams that start rookie QBs Gatorade Dunk : 2/1/2018 12:02 pm : link

Quote: often do so because they're desperate and they don't have a 2 time SBMVP on their roster.

Great point. It's such a luxury to know the Giants will never need to draft a QB again and will never need another starting QB, because Eli is a 2x SB MVP.



It's not like he's 37 years old or anything. And there are no open questions about his declining performance over the past four seasons (including two years that looked good on the surface in 2014 and 2015) by looking at his advanced metrics.



Great point. It's such a luxury to know the Giants will never need to draft a QB again and will never need another starting QB, because Eli is a 2x SB MVP.

It's not like he's 37 years old or anything. And there are no open questions about his declining performance over the past four seasons (including two years that looked good on the surface in 2014 and 2015) by looking at his advanced metrics.

You're 100% right. Nothing to see here, folks. Keep it moving.

Firstballot Dr. D : 2/1/2018 12:06 pm : link I think our team was woefully unprepared and in some games seemed unmotivated and overall they underachieved, largely due to really bad play-calling and coaching. Then the rash of injuries. And yet despite all that, they were still in a lot of games.



And I was comparing this roster (pre-injuries) to the Browns roster that won 5 games ('12?) under Shurmur.

Gatorade Dr. D : 2/1/2018 12:10 pm : link are you talking to me? If so, it seems that you're missing my point. Maybe you didn't notice what I've written above.

RE: Gatorade Gatorade Dunk : 2/1/2018 12:21 pm : link

Quote: are you talking to me? If so, it seems that you're missing my point. Maybe you didn't notice what I've written above.

You're 100% right, Dr. D. I read the post that I replied to out of the context of what you had written throughout the thread. My apologies.

RE: Firstballot FirstBallotEli : 2/1/2018 12:30 pm : link

Quote: I think our team was woefully unprepared and in some games seemed unmotivated and overall they underachieved, largely due to really bad play-calling and coaching. Then the rash of injuries. And yet despite all that, they were still in a lot of games.



And I was comparing this roster (pre-injuries) to the Browns roster that won 5 games ('12?) under Shurmur.



You'll find no disagreement here on the playcalling, the importance of which can NOT be over stated



You'll find no disagreement here on the playcalling, the importance of which can NOT be over stated

But looking at this roster going forward.. Well as is, does not excite me in the slightest but I expect big changes

RE: RE: Gatorade Dr. D : 2/1/2018 12:34 pm : link

Quote:

You're 100% right, Dr. D. I read the post that I replied to out of the context of what you had written throughout the thread. My apologies.

No problem. Have a nice day.

Two things.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/1/2018 12:35 pm : link at opposite ends of the NFL spectrum hold fairly true.



1) One should not look at the Browns and conclude what things should be done because they are just an abhorrent franchise. Duplicating their shittiness takes ineptitude on many levels, and doing the opposite doesn't ensure success



2) One shouldn't look at the Pats and think it is simply easy to copy their model. The greatness of BB is the intangible that cannot be duplicated. You can try to emulate their system, but doing so doesn't ensure success

.... CoughlinHandsonHips : 2/1/2018 12:37 pm : link I don't think the Browns situations is the qb he'll gettlemen is talking about.



The Giants with Kerry Collins would be closer. Won't crash and burn with him, but also not good enough to win the big one. He'll keep you hovering around 8-8, sometimes better, sometimes worse. Those records keep you out of range from drafting a franchise qb, thus keeping you stuck in qb hell

RE: RE: Firstballot Dr. D : 2/1/2018 12:37 pm : link

Quote:

But looking at this roster going forward.. Well as is, does not excite me in the slightest but I expect big changes

One of the great things about the NFL is how quickly a team can turn it around (unless you're the Browns).



One of the great things about the NFL is how quickly a team can turn it around (unless you're the Browns).

The Vikings totally rebuilt their OL in one offseason. As Shurmur said, they didn't just change the oil. They changed the transmission. I look fwd to that for the Giants.

RE: RE: RE: Firstballot FirstBallotEli : 2/1/2018 12:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13815492 FirstBallotEli said:





Quote:







But looking at this roster going forward.. Well as is, does not excite me in the slightest but I expect big changes





One of the great things about the NFL is how quickly a team can turn it around (unless you're the Browns).



The Vikings totally rebuilt their OL in one offseason. As Shurmur said, they didn't just change the oil. They changed the transmission. I look fwd to that for the Giants.



Starts with Quentin Nelson!

RE: .... Dr. D : 2/1/2018 12:42 pm : link

Quote: The Giants with Kerry Collins would be closer. Won't crash and burn with him, but also not good enough to win the big one. He'll keep you hovering around 8-8..

That ('04) is an example of getting a franchise QB when you have a chance and not kicking the can down the road..

RE: RE: RE: Aaron Rodgers sat behind Favre Motley Two : 2/1/2018 12:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13815368 Motley Two said:





Quote:







Outlier aside, 24th pick on a fairly solid roster is very different than #2 pick on a very shaky roster. A luxury.





Drafting a potential franchise QB (and having him sit and learn from a HOFer for a year or 2) is a luxury? Allllrightythen.



It was a luxury pick for a team that had Favre and had just gone to the play offs 4 years in a row...meaning their roster was probably pretty good. My entire point.

It was a luxury pick for a team that had Favre and had just gone to the play offs 4 years in a row...meaning their roster was probably pretty good. My entire point.

they passed on Carson Wentz too pjcas18 : 2/1/2018 1:03 pm : link and it's not just the Browns. QB is a hard position to get right even when you make early picks.



Look at the Dolphins QB's since Marino

Bills QB's since Kelly



Jets QB's since Namath (?) Pennington?



and there are more teams who have struggled with finding franchise besides these 4.

RE: they passed on Carson Wentz too Tom in NY : 2/1/2018 1:14 pm : link

Quote: and it's not just the Browns. QB is a hard position to get right even when you make early picks.



Look at the Dolphins QB's since Marino

Bills QB's since Kelly



Jets QB's since Namath (?) Pennington?



and there are more teams who have struggled with finding franchise besides these 4.



As you point out, passing on Wentz may be the most damning move that franchise makes for 20 years. If the next QB they pick does not deliver a championship during his career, this will look the Jets passing on Marino. Wentz is going to be very good for a very long time. Cleveland's new GM has to get this next pick right.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Aaron Rodgers sat behind Favre Dr. D : 2/1/2018 1:29 pm : link

Quote:

It was a luxury pick for a team that had Favre and had just gone to the play offs 4 years in a row...meaning their roster was probably pretty good. My entire point.

I didn't know which situation you were referring to as luxury. Ours or the Packers. I don't think either qualifies.



Favre was turning 36 in the '05 season and he had been talking about possibly retiring since around '02.



Drafting his successor at that point wasn't a luxury. It was smart.



I didn't know which situation you were referring to as luxury. Ours or the Packers. I don't think either qualifies.

Favre was turning 36 in the '05 season and he had been talking about possibly retiring since around '02.

Drafting his successor at that point wasn't a luxury. It was smart.

Obviously passing on a true franchise QB... Dan in the Springs : 2/1/2018 1:41 pm : link is a big mistake.



The term QB Hell as used by DG recently refers to the other situation. Investing highly in a QB can place you in QB hell if he doesn't work out. You spend a valuable resource (top pick(s)), give out a big contract, spend precious developmental resources (limited practice and play time), and wait for a few years to see if he can work out.



If it was a mistake, you don't always know it for several years, and in the meantime you are committed, so you forego future opportunities to select a true franchise QB.



The smart play is to recognize a franchise QB and make the necessary moves to get them, even if it means sacrificing several draft picks to make the move up. Both Eli and Wentz are examples of this.







Since someone brought up the Patriots, they were almost the perfect example of QB hell. They had a talented QB they spent high resources on (Bledsoe) who was very good, but not great. He would have likely continued to get all the starts were it not for injury. The Patriots may have been wise to the ability/promise of Brady, but they weren't starting him over Bledsoe until injury forced the situation.



In other words, who knows how things would have worked out had Bledsoe stayed healthy another 3-4 years. Very possible that the Patriots stay with him and let Brady leave either via FA or trade.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Aaron Rodgers sat behind Favre Motley Two : 2/1/2018 1:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13815525 Motley Two said:





Quote:







It was a luxury pick for a team that had Favre and had just gone to the play offs 4 years in a row...meaning their roster was probably pretty good. My entire point.





I didn't know which situation you were referring to as luxury. Ours or the Packers. I don't think either qualifies.



Favre was turning 36 in the '05 season and he had been talking about possibly retiring since around '02.



Drafting his successor at that point wasn't a luxury. It was smart.





I agree. It was smart for them. Very smart. My point to all of this is to look at the team he joined. Look at the rest of the rosters for any of the 1st round QBs who most would consider a successful QB/good draft pick for any of those teams vs. the rosters all of the 1st round failures in that time. (What I meant earlier "being like the Browns")



Any college QBs being considered for the 1st round are very good prospects, but it stops there. You don't get to just pick a franchise QB. You have to have a team in place to allow them to become one. To capitalize on that potential.



I agree. It was smart for them. Very smart. My point to all of this is to look at the team he joined. Look at the rest of the rosters for any of the 1st round QBs who most would consider a successful QB/good draft pick for any of those teams vs. the rosters all of the 1st round failures in that time. (What I meant earlier "being like the Browns")

Any college QBs being considered for the 1st round are very good prospects, but it stops there. You don't get to just pick a franchise QB. You have to have a team in place to allow them to become one. To capitalize on that potential.

I don

The Pats have to wonder Beer Man : 2/1/2018 2:12 pm : link if they soon will be in QB hell. Father time will eventually end Brady's career, and the Pats have nothing waiting in the wings; plus when you are always drafting at the back end of the draft the top QBs are usually gone.

The Browns traded out of Wentz and Watson twostepgiants : 2/1/2018 2:31 pm : link The last 2 years



They traded the picks that were used for Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson



Think anout thst one.

I bet Browns fans don't even want to Dr. D : 2/1/2018 3:34 pm : link think about that. Who needs a QB anyway?

RE: Manziel MetsAreBack : 2/1/2018 3:50 pm : link

Quote: is a good example of why being a collegiate star doesn't mean NFL star. Projecting college players as NFL prospects is risky business.





I still think, and I guess we'll never know, that if Manziel was a committed pro without the off-field bullshit... that he'd have been pretty good. We saw flashes of good play in his rookie year too.



But - that leaked Patriots scouting report said all you needed to know... shame on the Browns for pretending that his off-field red flags in college - not to mention the Manning passing camp stuff - wouldnt just magically go away once he arrived. In comment 13815254 JonC said:I still think, and I guess we'll never know, that if Manziel was a committed pro without the off-field bullshit... that he'd have been pretty good. We saw flashes of good play in his rookie year too.But - that leaked Patriots scouting report said all you needed to know... shame on the Browns for pretending that his off-field red flags in college - not to mention the Manning passing camp stuff - wouldnt just magically go away once he arrived.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: A 2 time SBMVP MetsAreBack : 2/1/2018 3:52 pm : link

Quote:





Exactly, The Giants aren't going to start a rookie over Eli due to fan pressure. Eli will play well and hopefully keep those fans silent.





LOL, didnt the Giants just cave to fan pressure not but 2 months ago? In comment 13815379 Jay on the Island said:LOL, didnt the Giants just cave to fan pressure not but 2 months ago?

In 2 years torrey : 2/1/2018 5:19 pm : link won't the freshman quarterbacks from Alabama and Georgia be eligible to declare for the draft? Not that you should plan on that happening, but it is something to think about.

RE: RE: I'm not saying i think Giants paesan98 : 2/1/2018 7:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13815270 Dr. D said:





Quote:





Necessarily have to pick QB at #2. If they like a guy who will be there at #34, that's fine.



This is a QB draft and i will be surprised if they don't draft one in first 2 rds and just hand the job to Webb in a year or 2.







If we don't draft one this yeat that doesn't necessarily mean we just hand Webb the job in 2 years, maybe we draft one next year or hey even the year after that lol



But what's the one thing worse than QB hell? QB purgatory, where you're handcuffed to an average QB and you spend years and years sitting in the middle of the pack in the league.. I believe that is your fate with Josh Rosen or Sam Darnold.. Personally I'd prefer to pass and get a great player out of this #2 pick



If a prospect like Wentz or Derek Carr was there that'd be one thing, I don't believe there's anything close (and before anyone asks, yes I did have Derek Carr rated that high, I thought Houston should've taken him #1 overall still can't figure out how he fell to the 2nd after watching him at the time)



It's easy to say that now, but I don't recall anyone saying Wentz or Derek Carr was a can't miss prospect. And realistically, Wentz is only in his second year, so we don't know that what he has shown so far will even last. And Carr has not played lights out. In comment 13815304 FirstBallotEli said:It's easy to say that now, but I don't recall anyone saying Wentz or Derek Carr was a can't miss prospect. And realistically, Wentz is only in his second year, so we don't know that what he has shown so far will even last. And Carr has not played lights out.

It's a serious case of revisionist history Ten Ton Hammer : 2/1/2018 7:26 pm : link to say "well if there was a prospect like Wentz available".



Wentz wasn't a household name whatsoever.

RE: Two things.. Go Terps : 2/1/2018 7:41 pm : link

Quote: at opposite ends of the NFL spectrum hold fairly true.



1) One should not look at the Browns and conclude what things should be done because they are just an abhorrent franchise. Duplicating their shittiness takes ineptitude on many levels, and doing the opposite doesn't ensure success



2) One shouldn't look at the Pats and think it is simply easy to copy their model. The greatness of BB is the intangible that cannot be duplicated. You can try to emulate their system, but doing so doesn't ensure success



I don't see anyone in the league coming close to trying #2. Who else in the league is as ruthless? Shit, Gettleman got fired in Carolina for being just a fraction as ruthless as Belichick is. And I also don't see another team that bases their own identity on the strengths and weaknesses of the opponent like the Patriots do even on a weekly basis.



It's true that Belichick's excellence is unique, but that doesn't mean there can't be lessons derived and implemented elsewhere. Haven't we seen other greats like Paul Brown, Tom Landry, and Bill Walsh copied elsewhere?



The thing is, to implement what Belichick does takes time and total support from ownership. What's needed to "copy" the New England model is an inspired owner that isn't going to buy in to the right person's vision and give him the time to implement it. In comment 13815500 FatMan in Charlotte said:I don't see anyone in the league coming close to trying #2. Who else in the league is as ruthless? Shit, Gettleman got fired in Carolina for being just a fraction as ruthless as Belichick is. And I also don't see another team that bases their own identity on the strengths and weaknesses of the opponent like the Patriots do even on a weekly basis.It's true that Belichick's excellence is unique, but that doesn't mean there can't be lessons derived and implemented elsewhere. Haven't we seen other greats like Paul Brown, Tom Landry, and Bill Walsh copied elsewhere?The thing is, to implement what Belichick does takes time and total support from ownership. What's needed to "copy" the New England model is an inspired owner that isn't going to buy in to the right person's vision and give him the time to implement it.

I get the sense we're taking a QB @ 2... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/1/2018 7:48 pm : link New regime in place that wants to build towards the future & the most important player on any NFL team is the QB. Also, Shurmur is a 'QB whisper'.



I'm hoping it's Darnold.