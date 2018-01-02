|
|Sounds like something out of the movie BASEketball
| To trade down, still take a QB with a later 1st or 2nd round pick, and go in at QB with Eli and a true 1-2 year development/competition between Webb and the rookie.
You accumulate some more assets for the future, (likely) improve your chances of winning now, and you haven’t made a tremendous investment in any single unknown young QB.
Yes, you still need to find a trade partner offering proper return, and you need to do a good job of scouting and evaluation. Neither of those are a given.
| In comment 13815283 bigbluehoya said:
If Darnold is gone I would prefer a trade down and then take either Rosen or Mayfield.
|
You are not getting Rosen on a trade down. The team trading up will be taking Rosen. Mayfield will be available.
| Why go away. Guy was a successful HC and known as a quarterback guy?
I m pleased to hear read his opinion because I m I hoping one of these guys is the guy.
|The Giants are taking a qb with the second pick and he will be starting by years end.
| Aren't any good QBs in this draft" - Some morons on this board
Think Arians knows a little bit more.
| We'll see 5 QBs in the top 20 maybe top 15 picks.. possibly 3 in the top 5.
This is a very good year for QB.
| Bruce's biggest liability the past few years was the inability to secure a quality QB.
Go figure.
| Bruce's biggest liability the past few years was the inability to secure a quality QB.
Go figure.
| Aren't any good QBs in this draft" - Some morons on this board
Think Arians knows a little bit more.
| In comment 13815419 jc in c-ville said:
Shh, he happened to coach Big Ben once.. he's forever a QB guy lol apparently a premier one for anyone looking to support a narrative
| In comment 13815307 Big Rick in FL said:
He's also admits right there (how do you not see it?) that he hasn't really gotten to evaluate them.. he's talking nice lol
I'm sure there are QB guys in the league who would say "This class is overhyped as shit" and I can 100% guarantee you there are professional talent evaluators who don't "love Lamar Jackson"
If you put all your eggs in one basket on these matters you're gonna come out looking pretty stupid
| In comment 13815419 jc in c-ville said:
|Bbi has told me that this years group is not that impressive and Giants can easily wait for another year and that Webb is Almost as good as anyone in this draft
|Eli, Rivers and Ben. Best in last 15-20 years? This year's crop will not come close to duplicating careers of these 3. Sorry as everything else these days this crop is over rated and over hyped due to social media.
|Bbi has told me that this years group is not that impressive and Giants can easily wait for another year and that Webb is Almost as good as anyone in this draft
|Eli, Rivers and Ben. Best in last 15-20 years? This year's crop will not come close to duplicating careers of these 3. Sorry as everything else these days this crop is over rated and over hyped due to social media.
| In comment 13815422 FirstBallotEli said:
Carson Palmer stats with Arians:
2013 34 years old: 10-6 with a career high at that time 4274 yards
2014 6-0 get injured on pace for another career year
2015 13-3, 36 years old - new career high 4671 yards career high 35 td's 11 int's. 9.1 yards per attempt
2016 37 years old, 4233 yards, 26 td's 14 int's
| In comment 13815442 Bruner4329 said:
The truth is we just don't know. It's not likely that this class will be as good as 2004 but we also thought the Goff and Wentz class was a weak QB draft. I remember back to the draft where some scouts said that they didn't feel either QB was worthy of a top 10 pick.
|
A. I put zero stock into basic stats, they are a culmination of all the moving pieces which are endless
B. If Carson Palmer was as good as the numbers say (I honestly didn't watch enough of him to really know) isn't it possible it was just his own personal development (some guys are late bloomers) OR he was always that good and just had a much better situation in Arizona than he ever did before
Reason I'm saying all this (And I could be wrong) is because it feels like you're gonna try and sell that Palmer was good because of Arians
| In comment 13815442 Bruner4329 said:
It's actually quite the opposite, IMO. With social media and the 24/7 news cycle, plus the ease of access to game film online, etc., there is much more opportunity for draft prospects now to be scoured and criticized leading up to their draft.
Comparing these prospects to what you already know about the careers of Manning, Rivers and Roethlisberger is unfair - compare them to what was known about that trio when they themselves were prospects. Pay particular attention to how much less was known compared to prospects in recent years. And make sure to note that each of those three came with questions attached to them as well.
| In comment 13815460 Gatorade Dunk said:
I didn't think Rivers would be what he is, however I KNEW exactly how good Eli and Ben would be and AS PROSPECTS none of these guys compare to what either of them were, not even close
|Also 3 years younger then Eli, Ben & Rivers coming out. At 20 years old they are far better then Eli, Ben & Rivers were at 20 years old.
|
JerseyJoe is back!
| He threw for 3836 yds and 32 TDs on 67.8% passing, the latter two leading the league, in just his 2nd season. He was looking like a perennial pro-bowler and potential MVP candidate for the next decade before his knee was blown out.
| In comment 13815519 Brandon Walsh said:
Quote:
JerseyJoe is back!
Is that who he is?
| He threw for 3836 yds and 32 TDs on 67.8% passing, the latter two leading the league, in just his 2nd season. He was looking like a perennial pro-bowler and potential MVP candidate for the next decade before his knee was blown out.
|
100%
Draft time.
Commenting on every post/thread.
Speaking in definitives in great "detail"
|Also 3 years younger then Eli, Ben & Rivers coming out. At 20 years old they are far better then Eli, Ben & Rivers were at 20 years old.
| He threw for 3836 yds and 32 TDs on 67.8% passing, the latter two leading the league, in just his 2nd season. He was looking like a perennial pro-bowler and potential MVP candidate for the next decade before his knee was blown out.
|
I did forget about that, but that further supports the point I was trying to make (that Arians wasn't the sole reason behind Palmers success)
So thanks!
| In comment 13815541 giants#1 said:
Stop using facts to support your argument. FirstballotEli doesn't like that.
|
His facts inadvertently supported my side of that argument lol it's a good thing for you that you can't put 2 and 2 together quick enough to realize how dumb you are lmao
Being blissfully unaware of your own short comings is a blessing, sorry if I ruin it for you
| In comment 13815563 FirstBallotEli said:
How on earth does that support your point? He never replicated that success again until he went to Arizona and worked with Arians?
| In comment 13815545 Brandon Walsh said:
Thanks, I knew his posts sounded familiar.
|
Here we go.. you're right dude he would've went on to be nothing if it weren't for Arians
|
Sure? Lol you think you'd be the first person I've told to go fuck himself to their face?
|He supplied stats that showed he was good for a year BEFORE he blew out his knee. You are then provided proof that he was never the same again for years UNTIL he got to Arizona. Once he did he had CAREER YEARS. How does that in any way support your argument?
|
You can't possibly be this dumb, you're trying to tell me that Carson Palmers success is exclusively tied to Arians.. and him having success before he ever even met Arians supports your view
Ok lol I'd love to spend one day in your reality, some crazy shit must go down
| In comment 13815582 Jay on the Island said:
You can't possibly be this dumb, you're trying to tell me that Carson Palmers success is exclusively tied to Arians.. and him having success before he ever even met Arians supports your view
Ok lol I'd love to spend one day in your reality, some crazy shit must go down
| In comment 13815442 Bruner4329 said:
| In comment 13815595 FirstBallotEli said:
Can you read? I said Arians helped Palmer. You feel that Arians didn't do anything to help Palmer despite the fact that Palmer had career years under his guidance at the ages of 34-37. I also in no way said that Palmer's success was "solely" because of Arians as I stated Palmers great season before he was injured and the fact that he was a former #1 overall pick. Your lack of intelligence is astounding.
| In comment 13815520 Big Rick in FL said:
This is a very good point. I remember when we drafted Eli I was thinking “man, he’s already 23” just like old man Ross
| In comment 13815520 Big Rick in FL said:
I'll partially give you that, Rosen is far more polished that Eli at 20 but I feel Rosen has a limited ceiling, he'll be a prime Alex Smith off the bat (which is far better than early Eli) and a Kirk Cousins with development
Eli at 20 is still better than Darnold at 20, they demonstrate similar traits with the hero ball play, but Eli had the magic in him to make it work
Both are inferior to Ben at 20-21
| In comment 13815460 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13815442 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
Eli, Rivers and Ben. Best in last 15-20 years? This year's crop will not come close to duplicating careers of these 3. Sorry as everything else these days this crop is over rated and over hyped due to social media.
It's actually quite the opposite, IMO. With social media and the 24/7 news cycle, plus the ease of access to game film online, etc., there is much more opportunity for draft prospects now to be scoured and criticized leading up to their draft.
Comparing these prospects to what you already know about the careers of Manning, Rivers and Roethlisberger is unfair - compare them to what was known about that trio when they themselves were prospects. Pay particular attention to how much less was known compared to prospects in recent years. And make sure to note that each of those three came with questions attached to them as well.
Make note that those 3 stayed/played in college 4 years and also make note that all 3 did not play in a spread type offense. They were far better prepared to play in the NFL than today's college quarterbacks which make it more difficult to assess these guys when they have to bend over the center.
| In comment 13815607 Jay on the Island said:
No shit he helped he was his fuckin coach anything Palmer did while he was there he was a part of, the fuck is your point? I also in no way said "Arians did nothing for Palmer"
It's like I said before about your bullshit basic stats, it's a culmination of all the moving pieces, Arians is putting the game plan together every week, that's a pretty fuckin huge piece.. can't read between the fuckin lines and wanna talk about someone's else's intelligence KYS lmao done with you bro you're too god damn slow to do this with it actually gets frustrating having to hold your hand and walk you through it and then try to decipher your nonsense on top of it, you're literally just arguing to argue at this point get a fuckin life dude lol
| In comment 13815460 Gatorade Dunk said:
Make note that those 3 stayed/played in college 4 years and also make note that all 3 did not play in a spread type offense. They were far better prepared to play in the NFL than today's college quarterbacks which make it more difficult to assess these guys when they have to bend over the center.
|
Eli was more polished and more advanced than these guys are. They don't play offense today like they do in the pros. The spread offense played in college is a joke and does not prepare these guys for the pro style of play. That's why you have all these successful guys in college flunk in the pros when they have to stand in the pocket.
| Aren't any good QBs in this draft" - Some morons on this board
Think Arians knows a little bit more.
| In comment 13815307 Big Rick in FL said:
I don’t think people have the attitude that there’s no good QBs in the draft, but that they have different issues and whether it’s worth the risk to take 1 at 2 given their respective issues.
| Rosen, Darnold, and Allen are intriguing for different reasons. I think we are going to get a great player any way you shake it. I go back and forth between the QB's and Barkley.
If the grades are, in fact, that good... you take the QB. Well see how high those grades are.
| Aren't any good QBs in this draft" - Some morons on this board
Think Arians knows a little bit more.
| The current crop of QBs are better prepared coming into the NFL than QBs were 15-20 years ago. Used to be that top drafted QBs would sit a year or two under bridge vets. Even Eli sat a half season. Brett Farve sat a season behind Chris Miller. Aaron Brooks sat 3.
Part of it is the continued opening up of the college and NFL passing games. The other part is, of course, franchises want to see what they've got and want to get bang for their buck before their rookie deals are over.
|You're right, remember in 2004 when Roethlisberger played well as a rookie and it was such a shock to everyone. At the time it was an anomaly as almost every rookie QB used to struggle in their first season starting. Even Peyton Manning threw 28 interceptions during his rookie season.
|Of course. Not Brooks.
| The current crop of QBs are better prepared coming into the NFL than QBs were 15-20 years ago. Used to be that top drafted QBs would sit a year or two under bridge vets. Even Eli sat a half season. Brett Farve sat a season behind Chris Miller. Aaron Brooks sat 3.
Part of it is the continued opening up of the college and NFL passing games. The other part is, of course, franchises want to see what they've got and want to get bang for their buck before their rookie deals are over.
| In comment 13815732 Modus Operandi said:
| We'll see 5 QBs in the top 20 maybe top 15 picks.. possibly 3 in the top 5.
This is a very good year for QB.
|
I don't think Rothlisberger was as good as you remember him that year. He went 196/295 for2621 yds. with 17 TDs and 11 ints. He had a great team behind him and the coaching staff made sure he didn't fuck things up.