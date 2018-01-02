Bruce Arians "QB crop may be “best in the last 15-20 years" Jay on the Island : 2/1/2018 10:51 am



“Oh, I think it’s outstanding,” Arians said. “Maybe the best in 15 or 20 years. The number of quality guys with height, stature, arms, statistics… I really wish I had the chance to meet each and every one and do all the evaluations but I think right now you could be sitting at 14 and get a quarterback. People are going to start trading up and everything but there’s enough quality guys to go around for everybody.





Arians said there’s a lot of quarterbacks that have made an impression on him from this year’s crop.



“Talent-wise, I mean, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, (Josh) Allen,” he said. “Baker (Mayfield) has that charisma. I love Lamar Jackson. I think he’s got an unbelievable skill set. Mason Rudolph beat my (Virginia Tech) Hokies with that deep ball and he may have the best deep ball of all of them. You could go on and on.”

In an interview with Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com at the Waste Management Open on Wednesday, Arians spoke glowingly about the group of college quarterbacks eligible to be drafted in April.

Arians definitely knows QBs

We'll see 5 QBs in the top 20 maybe top 15 picks.. possibly 3 in the top 5.

This is a very good year for QB.



This is a very good year for QB.

I think it makes a ton of sense bigbluehoya : 2/1/2018 10:58 am : link To trade down, still take a QB with a later 1st or 2nd round pick, and go in at QB with Eli and a true 1-2 year development/competition between Webb and the rookie.



You accumulate some more assets for the future, (likely) improve your chances of winning now, and you haven’t made a tremendous investment in any single unknown young QB.



Yes, you still need to find a trade partner offering proper return, and you need to do a good job of scouting and evaluation. Neither of those are a given.

Quote: To trade down, still take a QB with a later 1st or 2nd round pick, and go in at QB with Eli and a true 1-2 year development/competition between Webb and the rookie.



You accumulate some more assets for the future, (likely) improve your chances of winning now, and you haven’t made a tremendous investment in any single unknown young QB.



Yes, you still need to find a trade partner offering proper return, and you need to do a good job of scouting and evaluation. Neither of those are a given.

If Darnold is gone I would prefer a trade down and then take either Rosen or Mayfield. In comment 13815283 bigbluehoya said:If Darnold is gone I would prefer a trade down and then take either Rosen or Mayfield.

Quote: In comment 13815283 bigbluehoya said:





Quote:





To trade down, still take a QB with a later 1st or 2nd round pick, and go in at QB with Eli and a true 1-2 year development/competition between Webb and the rookie.



You accumulate some more assets for the future, (likely) improve your chances of winning now, and you haven’t made a tremendous investment in any single unknown young QB.



Yes, you still need to find a trade partner offering proper return, and you need to do a good job of scouting and evaluation. Neither of those are a given.





If Darnold is gone I would prefer a trade down and then take either Rosen or Mayfield.





You are not getting Rosen on a trade down. The team trading up will be taking Rosen. Mayfield will be available.

I know that Arians has been in the media a lot lately. I just felt this is worthy because Arians knows QB's. I was very impressed with what he did with an aging Carson Palmer in Arizona. Also while he was the interim HC with the Colts they played the best football of Luck's career. As soon as Pagano returned things fell apart.

I'm pleased to hear read his opinion because I'm hoping one of these guys is the guy.

RE: RE: RE: I think it makes a ton of sense Jay on the Island : 2/1/2018 11:07 am : link

Quote:

You are not getting Rosen on a trade down. The team trading up will be taking Rosen. Mayfield will be available.

You're right I should have been more specific. If Rosen was there which I will admit is unlikely. In comment 13815302 lax counsel said:You're right I should have been more specific. If Rosen was there which I will admit is unlikely.

Quote: Why go away. Guy was a successful HC and known as a quarterback guy?



I m pleased to hear read his opinion because I m I hoping one of these guys is the guy.



My thoughts as well. In comment 13815309 joeinpa said:My thoughts as well.

Stop with the trade down BS

The Giants are taking a qb with the second pick and he will be starting by years end.

Quote: The Giants are taking a qb with the second pick and he will be starting by years end.

How dare you! Slade said we were trading down. Do you have the nerve to question Slade??? In comment 13815336 NYSports1 said:How dare you! Slade said we were trading down. Do you have the nerve to question Slade???

Quote: Aren't any good QBs in this draft" - Some morons on this board



Think Arians knows a little bit more.



He's also admits right there (how do you not see it?) that he hasn't really gotten to evaluate them.. he's talking nice lol



I'm sure there are QB guys in the league who would say "This class is overhyped as shit" and I can 100% guarantee you there are professional talent evaluators who don't "love Lamar Jackson"



If you put all your eggs in one basket on these matters you're gonna come out looking pretty stupid In comment 13815307 Big Rick in FL said:He's also admits right there (how do you not see it?) that he hasn't really gotten to evaluate them.. he's talking nice lolI'm sure there are QB guys in the league who would say "This class is overhyped as shit" and I can 100% guarantee you there are professional talent evaluators who don't "love Lamar Jackson"If you put all your eggs in one basket on these matters you're gonna come out looking pretty stupid

They said the same thing when BobIII and Colon-Crap-O-Pick SterlingArcher : 2/1/2018 11:43 am : link came out! How did that work out?

Since when is Bruce Arians Doomster : 2/1/2018 11:49 am : link the QB guy?



He sounds like the ESPN experts that would pick the Dallas Cowboys year after year, figuring mathematically it's bound to happen....and it hasn't....



Yes, a lot of qb's could be taken in the first round, because teams are desperate for their future......



And some of these qb's may play well in their first or second season......but who has the staying power for the rest of their career? Only time will tell.....

RE: Arians definitely knows QBs Diver_Down : 2/1/2018 11:57 am : link

Quote: We'll see 5 QBs in the top 20 maybe top 15 picks.. possibly 3 in the top 5.



This is a very good year for QB.



Having that many QBs taken in the top half of the first round will push a lot of talent into the second round for our pick. In comment 13815281 Peppers said:Having that many QBs taken in the top half of the first round will push a lot of talent into the second round for our pick.

RE: Ironically FirstBallotEli : 2/1/2018 11:58 am : link

Bruce's biggest liability the past few years was the inability to secure a quality QB.

Go figure.



Go figure.



Shh, he happened to coach Big Ben once.. he's forever a QB guy lol apparently a premier one for anyone looking to support a narrative In comment 13815419 jc in c-ville said:Shh, he happened to coach Big Ben once.. he's forever a QB guy lol apparently a premier one for anyone looking to support a narrative

RE: Ironically Jay on the Island : 2/1/2018 12:02 pm : link

Quote: Bruce's biggest liability the past few years was the inability to secure a quality QB.



Go figure.

he was the HC not the GM. He did a great job working with Carson Palmer. In comment 13815419 jc in c-ville said:he was the HC not the GM. He did a great job working with Carson Palmer.

Quote: Aren't any good QBs in this draft" - Some morons on this board



Think Arians knows a little bit more.



Remember Rick, this is the guy that said Nick Saban covets the Giants coaching job only to come out later and say he was "just messing with Giants' fans."



I'm less inclined to give creedence to anything he says since then. In comment 13815307 Big Rick in FL said:Remember Rick, this is the guy that said Nick Saban covets the Giants coaching job only to come out later and say he was "just messing with Giants' fans."I'm less inclined to give creedence to anything he says since then.

RE: RE: Ironically ajr2456 : 2/1/2018 12:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13815419 jc in c-ville said:





Quote:





Bruce's biggest liability the past few years was the inability to secure a quality QB.



Go figure.







Shh, he happened to coach Big Ben once.. he's forever a QB guy lol apparently a premier one for anyone looking to support a narrative



And Peyton Manning. And was Luck's offensive coordinator. And played the position. In comment 13815422 FirstBallotEli said:And Peyton Manning. And was Luck's offensive coordinator. And played the position.

Quote: In comment 13815307 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





Aren't any good QBs in this draft" - Some morons on this board



Think Arians knows a little bit more.







He's also admits right there (how do you not see it?) that he hasn't really gotten to evaluate them.. he's talking nice lol



I'm sure there are QB guys in the league who would say "This class is overhyped as shit" and I can 100% guarantee you there are professional talent evaluators who don't "love Lamar Jackson"



If you put all your eggs in one basket on these matters you're gonna come out looking pretty stupid

And you're able to do it with no eggs and no basket - quite the accomplishment. In comment 13815378 FirstBallotEli said:And you're able to do it with no eggs and no basket - quite the accomplishment.

Take it to the bank

Eli, Rivers and Ben. Best in last 15-20 years? This year's crop will not come close to duplicating careers of these 3. Sorry as everything else these days this crop is over rated and over hyped due to social media.

RE: RE: Ironically Jay on the Island : 2/1/2018 12:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13815419 jc in c-ville said:





Quote:





Bruce's biggest liability the past few years was the inability to secure a quality QB.



Go figure.







Shh, he happened to coach Big Ben once.. he's forever a QB guy lol apparently a premier one for anyone looking to support a narrative



Carson Palmer stats with Arians:

2013 34 years old: 10-6 with a career high at that time 4274 yards

2014 6-0 get injured on pace for another career year

2015 13-3, 36 years old - new career high 4671 yards career high 35 td's 11 int's. 9.1 yards per attempt

2016 37 years old, 4233 yards, 26 td's 14 int's In comment 13815422 FirstBallotEli said:Carson Palmer stats with Arians:2013 34 years old: 10-6 with a career high at that time 4274 yards2014 6-0 get injured on pace for another career year2015 13-3, 36 years old - new career high 4671 yards career high 35 td's 11 int's. 9.1 yards per attempt2016 37 years old, 4233 yards, 26 td's 14 int's

This is impossible

Bbi has told me that this years group is not that impressive and Giants can easily wait for another year and that Webb is Almost as good as anyone in this draft

Bbi has told me that this years group is not that impressive and Giants can easily wait for another year and that Webb is Almost as good as anyone in this draft

Idk about that part about Webb lol



Idk about that part about Webb lol In comment 13815445 twostepgiants said:Idk about that part about Webb lol

Quote: Eli, Rivers and Ben. Best in last 15-20 years? This year's crop will not come close to duplicating careers of these 3. Sorry as everything else these days this crop is over rated and over hyped due to social media.

It's actually quite the opposite, IMO. With social media and the 24/7 news cycle, plus the ease of access to game film online, etc., there is much more opportunity for draft prospects now to be scoured and criticized leading up to their draft.



Comparing these prospects to what you already know about the careers of Manning, Rivers and Roethlisberger is unfair - compare them to what was known about that trio when they themselves were prospects. Pay particular attention to how much less was known compared to prospects in recent years. And make sure to note that each of those three came with questions attached to them as well. In comment 13815442 Bruner4329 said:It's actually quite the opposite, IMO. With social media and the 24/7 news cycle, plus the ease of access to game film online, etc., there is much more opportunity for draft prospects now to be scoured and criticized leading up to their draft.Comparing these prospects to what you already know about the careers of Manning, Rivers and Roethlisberger is unfair - compare them to what was known about that trio when they themselves were prospects. Pay particular attention to how much less was known compared to prospects in recent years. And make sure to note that each of those three came with questions attached to them as well.

Quote: Bbi has told me that this years group is not that impressive and Giants can easily wait for another year and that Webb is Almost as good as anyone in this draft

Fun new shtick - taking any discussion point and say "impossible - BBI told me the opposite." You seem to be doing it fairly regularly of late. In comment 13815445 twostepgiants said:Fun new shtick - taking any discussion point and say "impossible - BBI told me the opposite." You seem to be doing it fairly regularly of late.

RE: Take it to the bank Jay on the Island : 2/1/2018 12:17 pm : link

Quote: Eli, Rivers and Ben. Best in last 15-20 years? This year's crop will not come close to duplicating careers of these 3. Sorry as everything else these days this crop is over rated and over hyped due to social media.

The truth is we just don't know. It's not likely that this class will be as good as 2004 but we also thought the Goff and Wentz class was a weak QB draft. I remember back to the draft where some scouts said that they didn't feel either QB was worthy of a top 10 pick. In comment 13815442 Bruner4329 said:The truth is we just don't know. It's not likely that this class will be as good as 2004 but we also thought the Goff and Wentz class was a weak QB draft. I remember back to the draft where some scouts said that they didn't feel either QB was worthy of a top 10 pick.

Quote: In comment 13815422 FirstBallotEli said:





Quote:





In comment 13815419 jc in c-ville said:





Quote:





Bruce's biggest liability the past few years was the inability to secure a quality QB.



Go figure.







Shh, he happened to coach Big Ben once.. he's forever a QB guy lol apparently a premier one for anyone looking to support a narrative







Carson Palmer stats with Arians:

2013 34 years old: 10-6 with a career high at that time 4274 yards

2014 6-0 get injured on pace for another career year

2015 13-3, 36 years old - new career high 4671 yards career high 35 td's 11 int's. 9.1 yards per attempt

2016 37 years old, 4233 yards, 26 td's 14 int's



A. I put zero stock into basic stats, they are a culmination of all the moving pieces which are endless



B. If Carson Palmer was as good as the numbers say (I honestly didn't watch enough of him to really know) isn't it possible it was just his own personal development (some guys are late bloomers) OR he was always that good and just had a much better situation in Arizona than he ever did before



Reason I'm saying all this (And I could be wrong) is because it feels like you're gonna try and sell that Palmer was good because of Arians In comment 13815444 Jay on the Island said:A. I put zero stock into basic stats, they are a culmination of all the moving pieces which are endlessB. If Carson Palmer was as good as the numbers say (I honestly didn't watch enough of him to really know) isn't it possible it was just his own personal development (some guys are late bloomers) OR he was always that good and just had a much better situation in Arizona than he ever did beforeReason I'm saying all this (And I could be wrong) is because it feels like you're gonna try and sell that Palmer was good because of Arians

Quote: In comment 13815442 Bruner4329 said:





Quote:





Eli, Rivers and Ben. Best in last 15-20 years? This year's crop will not come close to duplicating careers of these 3. Sorry as everything else these days this crop is over rated and over hyped due to social media.





The truth is we just don't know. It's not likely that this class will be as good as 2004 but we also thought the Goff and Wentz class was a weak QB draft. I remember back to the draft where some scouts said that they didn't feel either QB was worthy of a top 10 pick.



I thought Wentz was easily worth a #1 pick, Goff I wasn't sold on In comment 13815465 Jay on the Island said:I thought Wentz was easily worth a #1 pick, Goff I wasn't sold on

RE: RE: RE: RE: Ironically Jay on the Island : 2/1/2018 12:29 pm : link

Quote:



A. I put zero stock into basic stats, they are a culmination of all the moving pieces which are endless



B. If Carson Palmer was as good as the numbers say (I honestly didn't watch enough of him to really know) isn't it possible it was just his own personal development (some guys are late bloomers) OR he was always that good and just had a much better situation in Arizona than he ever did before



Reason I'm saying all this (And I could be wrong) is because it feels like you're gonna try and sell that Palmer was good because of Arians

Palmer was looking finished when he got to Arizona. He flourished under Arians. To say that Arians didn't help Palmer is absurd. Palmer was a great QB before Kim Von Oelhoffen took out his knee. He was never the same after that. The best years of his career after the injury were with Arians. He wasn't a late bloomer Arians just knew how to build the offense around his QB. Big Ben was furious when the Steelers let Arians go. There is no denying that Arians is a good coach as his two coach of the year awards prove. In comment 13815467 FirstBallotEli said:Palmer was looking finished when he got to Arizona. He flourished under Arians. To say that Arians didn't help Palmer is absurd. Palmer was a great QB before Kim Von Oelhoffen took out his knee. He was never the same after that. The best years of his career after the injury were with Arians. He wasn't a late bloomer Arians just knew how to build the offense around his QB. Big Ben was furious when the Steelers let Arians go. There is no denying that Arians is a good coach as his two coach of the year awards prove.

NFL coaches 2cents : 2/1/2018 12:32 pm : link are nfl coaches really spending much time watching college tape in season? I would assume most of that would come once theyve officially been eliminated.



I Respect Arians as a coach but pretty sure the guy is just hamming it up for the cameras now... tough to take comments about the upcoming draft seriously in between shots at the WM Open.



With the comments hes made about saban and other topics since he announced retirement, seems pretty transparent to me that hes just trying to keep his name in the media, perhaps looking to do some commentating or scout work for a team?

Quote: In comment 13815442 Bruner4329 said:





Quote:





Eli, Rivers and Ben. Best in last 15-20 years? This year's crop will not come close to duplicating careers of these 3. Sorry as everything else these days this crop is over rated and over hyped due to social media.





It's actually quite the opposite, IMO. With social media and the 24/7 news cycle, plus the ease of access to game film online, etc., there is much more opportunity for draft prospects now to be scoured and criticized leading up to their draft.



Comparing these prospects to what you already know about the careers of Manning, Rivers and Roethlisberger is unfair - compare them to what was known about that trio when they themselves were prospects. Pay particular attention to how much less was known compared to prospects in recent years. And make sure to note that each of those three came with questions attached to them as well.



I didn't think Rivers would be what he is, however I KNEW exactly how good Eli and Ben would be and AS PROSPECTS none of these guys compare to what either of them were, not even close In comment 13815460 Gatorade Dunk said:I didn't think Rivers would be what he is, however I KNEW exactly how good Eli and Ben would be and AS PROSPECTS none of these guys compare to what either of them were, not even close

Quote: In comment 13815460 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13815442 Bruner4329 said:





Quote:





Eli, Rivers and Ben. Best in last 15-20 years? This year's crop will not come close to duplicating careers of these 3. Sorry as everything else these days this crop is over rated and over hyped due to social media.





It's actually quite the opposite, IMO. With social media and the 24/7 news cycle, plus the ease of access to game film online, etc., there is much more opportunity for draft prospects now to be scoured and criticized leading up to their draft.



Comparing these prospects to what you already know about the careers of Manning, Rivers and Roethlisberger is unfair - compare them to what was known about that trio when they themselves were prospects. Pay particular attention to how much less was known compared to prospects in recent years. And make sure to note that each of those three came with questions attached to them as well.







I didn't think Rivers would be what he is, however I KNEW exactly how good Eli and Ben would be and AS PROSPECTS none of these guys compare to what either of them were, not even close



JerseyJoe is back! In comment 13815507 FirstBallotEli said:JerseyJoe is back!

Darnold & Rosen are Big Rick in FL : 2/1/2018 12:43 pm : link Also 3 years younger then Eli, Ben & Rivers coming out. At 20 years old they are far better then Eli, Ben & Rivers were at 20 years old.

RE: Darnold & Rosen are Tuckrule : 2/1/2018 12:47 pm : link

Quote: Also 3 years younger then Eli, Ben & Rivers coming out. At 20 years old they are far better then Eli, Ben & Rivers were at 20 years old.



This is a very good point. I remember when we drafted Eli I was thinking “man, he’s already 23” just like old man Ross In comment 13815520 Big Rick in FL said:This is a very good point. I remember when we drafted Eli I was thinking “man, he’s already 23” just like old man Ross

Arians AcesUp : 2/1/2018 12:52 pm : link Is comparing the two QB classes based on how they are ranked as prospects, not what they have done to date in the NFL. There are 2-3 Hall of Fame QBs in that class, of course this one is unlikely to measure up when using hindsight. However, as classes they are similar. Not much separates the top guys in this class to the top guys in that one, and this one is deeper as well. I don't think he said anything outrageous.

Guys, joeinpa : 2/1/2018 12:53 pm : link A desenting point of view isn t always an attack. Some times it just a different opinion.



Welcoming Arians opinion does not confirm any narrative

what is even more amusing mdc1 : 2/1/2018 12:56 pm : link are the "unqualified" opinions that have never coached a minute in the NFL versus someone that has.

Palmer was a late bloomer? giants#1 : 2/1/2018 12:58 pm : link He threw for 3836 yds and 32 TDs on 67.8% passing, the latter two leading the league, in just his 2nd season. He was looking like a perennial pro-bowler and potential MVP candidate for the next decade before his knee was blown out.





RE: Palmer was a late bloomer? Jay on the Island : 2/1/2018 12:59 pm : link

Quote: He threw for 3836 yds and 32 TDs on 67.8% passing, the latter two leading the league, in just his 2nd season. He was looking like a perennial pro-bowler and potential MVP candidate for the next decade before his knee was blown out.



Stop using facts to support your argument. FirstballotEli doesn't like that. In comment 13815541 giants#1 said:Stop using facts to support your argument. FirstballotEli doesn't like that.

Quote: In comment 13815519 Brandon Walsh said:





Quote:









JerseyJoe is back!





Is that who he is?



100%



Draft time.



Commenting on every post/thread.



Speaking in definitives in great "detail"



In comment 13815529 Jay on the Island said:100%Draft time.Commenting on every post/thread.Speaking in definitives in great "detail"

RE: Palmer was a late bloomer? Jay on the Island : 2/1/2018 1:02 pm : link

Quote: He threw for 3836 yds and 32 TDs on 67.8% passing, the latter two leading the league, in just his 2nd season. He was looking like a perennial pro-bowler and potential MVP candidate for the next decade before his knee was blown out.



I remember that game quite well. During that game I was in awe of Palmer. He was on his way to establishing himself as a top 3 Qb in football before that injury. The Bengals were on their way to blowing out the Steelers too. I believe he was injured on a long TD pass that made the score 21-3 early in the first half. In comment 13815541 giants#1 said:I remember that game quite well. During that game I was in awe of Palmer. He was on his way to establishing himself as a top 3 Qb in football before that injury. The Bengals were on their way to blowing out the Steelers too. I believe he was injured on a long TD pass that made the score 21-3 early in the first half.

Quote: Also 3 years younger then Eli, Ben & Rivers coming out. At 20 years old they are far better then Eli, Ben & Rivers were at 20 years old.



I'll partially give you that, Rosen is far more polished that Eli at 20 but I feel Rosen has a limited ceiling, he'll be a prime Alex Smith off the bat (which is far better than early Eli) and a Kirk Cousins with development



Eli at 20 is still better than Darnold at 20, they demonstrate similar traits with the hero ball play, but Eli had the magic in him to make it work



Both are inferior to Ben at 20-21 In comment 13815520 Big Rick in FL said:I'll partially give you that, Rosen is far more polished that Eli at 20 but I feel Rosen has a limited ceiling, he'll be a prime Alex Smith off the bat (which is far better than early Eli) and a Kirk Cousins with developmentEli at 20 is still better than Darnold at 20, they demonstrate similar traits with the hero ball play, but Eli had the magic in him to make it workBoth are inferior to Ben at 20-21

RE: Palmer was a late bloomer? FirstBallotEli : 2/1/2018 1:11 pm : link

Quote: He threw for 3836 yds and 32 TDs on 67.8% passing, the latter two leading the league, in just his 2nd season. He was looking like a perennial pro-bowler and potential MVP candidate for the next decade before his knee was blown out.





I did forget about that, but that further supports the point I was trying to make (that Arians wasn't the sole reason behind Palmers success)



So thanks! In comment 13815541 giants#1 said:I did forget about that, but that further supports the point I was trying to make (that Arians wasn't the sole reason behind Palmers success)So thanks!

RE: RE: Palmer was a late bloomer? Jay on the Island : 2/1/2018 1:14 pm : link

Quote:

I did forget about that, but that further supports the point I was trying to make (that Arians wasn't the sole reason behind Palmers success)



So thanks!



How on earth does that support your point? He never replicated that success again until he went to Arizona and worked with Arians? In comment 13815563 FirstBallotEli said:How on earth does that support your point? He never replicated that success again until he went to Arizona and worked with Arians?

Quote: In comment 13815541 giants#1 said:





Quote:





He threw for 3836 yds and 32 TDs on 67.8% passing, the latter two leading the league, in just his 2nd season. He was looking like a perennial pro-bowler and potential MVP candidate for the next decade before his knee was blown out.







Stop using facts to support your argument. FirstballotEli doesn't like that.



His facts inadvertently supported my side of that argument lol it's a good thing for you that you can't put 2 and 2 together quick enough to realize how dumb you are lmao



Being blissfully unaware of your own short comings is a blessing, sorry if I ruin it for you In comment 13815542 Jay on the Island said:His facts inadvertently supported my side of that argument lol it's a good thing for you that you can't put 2 and 2 together quick enough to realize how dumb you are lmaoBeing blissfully unaware of your own short comings is a blessing, sorry if I ruin it for you

RE: RE: RE: Palmer was a late bloomer? Jay on the Island : 2/1/2018 1:16 pm : link

Quote:

His facts inadvertently supported my side of that argument lol it's a good thing for you that you can't put 2 and 2 together quick enough to realize how dumb you are lmao



Being blissfully unaware of your own short comings is a blessing, sorry if I ruin it for you

Your reading comprehension is abysmal. If you would like to have a discussion in person let me know. You are very brave behind the safety of a computer screen. In comment 13815568 FirstBallotEli said:Your reading comprehension is abysmal. If you would like to have a discussion in person let me know. You are very brave behind the safety of a computer screen.

Quote: In comment 13815563 FirstBallotEli said:





Quote:







I did forget about that, but that further supports the point I was trying to make (that Arians wasn't the sole reason behind Palmers success)



So thanks!







How on earth does that support your point? He never replicated that success again until he went to Arizona and worked with Arians?



Here we go.. you're right dude he would've went on to be nothing if it weren't for Arians In comment 13815566 Jay on the Island said:Here we go.. you're right dude he would've went on to be nothing if it weren't for Arians

Quote: In comment 13815545 Brandon Walsh said:





Quote:







100%



Draft time.



Commenting on every post/thread.



Speaking in definitives in great "detail"







Thanks, I knew his posts sounded familiar.



Oops, forgot ignoring the first couple call outs. In comment 13815550 Jay on the Island said:Oops, forgot ignoring the first couple call outs.

So your argument was Palmer was always good without Arians Jay on the Island : 2/1/2018 1:19 pm : link He supplied stats that showed he was good for a year BEFORE he blew out his knee. You are then provided proof that he was never the same again for years UNTIL he got to Arizona. Once he did he had CAREER YEARS. How does that in any way support your argument?

RE: RE: RE: RE: Palmer was a late bloomer? Jay on the Island : 2/1/2018 1:22 pm : link

Quote:





Here we go.. you're right dude he would've went on to be nothing if it weren't for Arians

There you go again completely twisting it around to try to save face. My point was that Arians helped Palmer. Palmer was on his way to being a top QB in football before he suffered the knee injury. He never replicated that success again until he got to Arizona with Arians. I don't know why you are having so much trouble understanding this basic point. Palmer obviously was a great talent which is why he went 1st overall. He was not a "late bloomer" In comment 13815574 FirstBallotEli said:There you go again completely twisting it around to try to save face. My point was that Arians helped Palmer. Palmer was on his way to being a top QB in football before he suffered the knee injury. He never replicated that success again until he got to Arizona with Arians. I don't know why you are having so much trouble understanding this basic point. Palmer obviously was a great talent which is why he went 1st overall. He was not a "late bloomer"

Quote: He supplied stats that showed he was good for a year BEFORE he blew out his knee. You are then provided proof that he was never the same again for years UNTIL he got to Arizona. Once he did he had CAREER YEARS. How does that in any way support your argument?



You can't possibly be this dumb, you're trying to tell me that Carson Palmers success is exclusively tied to Arians.. and him having success before he ever even met Arians supports your view



Ok lol I'd love to spend one day in your reality, some crazy shit must go down In comment 13815582 Jay on the Island said:You can't possibly be this dumb, you're trying to tell me that Carson Palmers success is exclusively tied to Arians.. and him having success before he ever even met Arians supports your viewOk lol I'd love to spend one day in your reality, some crazy shit must go down

RE: RE: So your argument was Palmer was always good without Arians Jay on the Island : 2/1/2018 1:27 pm : link

Quote:



You can't possibly be this dumb, you're trying to tell me that Carson Palmers success is exclusively tied to Arians.. and him having success before he ever even met Arians supports your view



Ok lol I'd love to spend one day in your reality, some crazy shit must go down



Can you read? I said Arians helped Palmer. You feel that Arians didn't do anything to help Palmer despite the fact that Palmer had career years under his guidance at the ages of 34-37. I also in no way said that Palmer's success was "solely" because of Arians as I stated Palmers great season before he was injured and the fact that he was a former #1 overall pick. Your lack of intelligence is astounding. In comment 13815595 FirstBallotEli said:Can you read? I said Arians helped Palmer. You feel that Arians didn't do anything to help Palmer despite the fact that Palmer had career years under his guidance at the ages of 34-37. I also in no way said that Palmer's success was "solely" because of Arians as I stated Palmers great season before he was injured and the fact that he was a former #1 overall pick. Your lack of intelligence is astounding.

Quote: In comment 13815582 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





He supplied stats that showed he was good for a year BEFORE he blew out his knee. You are then provided proof that he was never the same again for years UNTIL he got to Arizona. Once he did he had CAREER YEARS. How does that in any way support your argument?







You can't possibly be this dumb, you're trying to tell me that Carson Palmers success is exclusively tied to Arians.. and him having success before he ever even met Arians supports your view



Ok lol I'd love to spend one day in your reality, some crazy shit must go down



I don't understand how you feel comfortable calling anyone dumb, considering the fact that if you ever had a knowledgeable thought about football, it would die of loneliness. In comment 13815595 FirstBallotEli said:I don't understand how you feel comfortable calling anyone dumb, considering the fact that if you ever had a knowledgeable thought about football, it would die of loneliness.

Quote: In comment 13815442 Bruner4329 said:





Quote:





Eli, Rivers and Ben. Best in last 15-20 years? This year's crop will not come close to duplicating careers of these 3. Sorry as everything else these days this crop is over rated and over hyped due to social media.





It's actually quite the opposite, IMO. With social media and the 24/7 news cycle, plus the ease of access to game film online, etc., there is much more opportunity for draft prospects now to be scoured and criticized leading up to their draft.



Comparing these prospects to what you already know about the careers of Manning, Rivers and Roethlisberger is unfair - compare them to what was known about that trio when they themselves were prospects. Pay particular attention to how much less was known compared to prospects in recent years. And make sure to note that each of those three came with questions attached to them as well.



Make note that those 3 stayed/played in college 4 years and also make note that all 3 did not play in a spread type offense. They were far better prepared to play in the NFL than today's college quarterbacks which make it more difficult to assess these guys when they have to bend over the center. In comment 13815460 Gatorade Dunk said:Make note that those 3 stayed/played in college 4 years and also make note that all 3 did not play in a spread type offense. They were far better prepared to play in the NFL than today's college quarterbacks which make it more difficult to assess these guys when they have to bend over the center.

Quote: In comment 13815595 FirstBallotEli said:





Quote:









You can't possibly be this dumb, you're trying to tell me that Carson Palmers success is exclusively tied to Arians.. and him having success before he ever even met Arians supports your view



Ok lol I'd love to spend one day in your reality, some crazy shit must go down







Can you read? I said Arians helped Palmer. You feel that Arians didn't do anything to help Palmer despite the fact that Palmer had career years under his guidance at the ages of 34-37. I also in no way said that Palmer's success was "solely" because of Arians as I stated Palmers great season before he was injured and the fact that he was a former #1 overall pick. Your lack of intelligence is astounding.



No shit he helped he was his fuckin coach anything Palmer did while he was there he was a part of, the fuck is your point? I also in no way said "Arians did nothing for Palmer"



It's like I said before about your bullshit basic stats, it's a culmination of all the moving pieces, Arians is putting the game plan together every week, that's a pretty fuckin huge piece.. can't read between the fuckin lines and wanna talk about someone's else's intelligence KYS lmao done with you bro you're too god damn slow to do this with it actually gets frustrating having to hold your hand and walk you through it and then try to decipher your nonsense on top of it, you're literally just arguing to argue at this point get a fuckin life dude lol In comment 13815607 Jay on the Island said:No shit he helped he was his fuckin coach anything Palmer did while he was there he was a part of, the fuck is your point? I also in no way said "Arians did nothing for Palmer"It's like I said before about your bullshit basic stats, it's a culmination of all the moving pieces, Arians is putting the game plan together every week, that's a pretty fuckin huge piece.. can't read between the fuckin lines and wanna talk about someone's else's intelligence KYS lmao done with you bro you're too god damn slow to do this with it actually gets frustrating having to hold your hand and walk you through it and then try to decipher your nonsense on top of it, you're literally just arguing to argue at this point get a fuckin life dude lol

Quote: In comment 13815520 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





Also 3 years younger then Eli, Ben & Rivers coming out. At 20 years old they are far better then Eli, Ben & Rivers were at 20 years old.







This is a very good point. I remember when we drafted Eli I was thinking “man, he’s already 23” just like old man Ross



Eli was more polished and more advanced than these guys are. They don't play offense today like they do in the pros. The spread offense played in college is a joke and does not prepare these guys for the pro style of play. That's why you have all these successful guys in college flunk in the pros when they have to stand in the pocket. In comment 13815522 Tuckrule said:Eli was more polished and more advanced than these guys are. They don't play offense today like they do in the pros. The spread offense played in college is a joke and does not prepare these guys for the pro style of play. That's why you have all these successful guys in college flunk in the pros when they have to stand in the pocket.

Quote: In comment 13815520 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





Also 3 years younger then Eli, Ben & Rivers coming out. At 20 years old they are far better then Eli, Ben & Rivers were at 20 years old.







I'll partially give you that, Rosen is far more polished that Eli at 20 but I feel Rosen has a limited ceiling, he'll be a prime Alex Smith off the bat (which is far better than early Eli) and a Kirk Cousins with development



Eli at 20 is still better than Darnold at 20, they demonstrate similar traits with the hero ball play, but Eli had the magic in him to make it work



Both are inferior to Ben at 20-21



How will he be a prime Alex Smith off the bat, when they are nowhere near the same type of player?



One is very mobile and can't throw down field.



The other is less mobile and can throw 50 yards down the field. In comment 13815559 FirstBallotEli said:How will he be a prime Alex Smith off the bat, when they are nowhere near the same type of player?One is very mobile and can't throw down field.The other is less mobile and can throw 50 yards down the field.

Quote: In comment 13815460 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13815442 Bruner4329 said:





Quote:





Eli, Rivers and Ben. Best in last 15-20 years? This year's crop will not come close to duplicating careers of these 3. Sorry as everything else these days this crop is over rated and over hyped due to social media.





It's actually quite the opposite, IMO. With social media and the 24/7 news cycle, plus the ease of access to game film online, etc., there is much more opportunity for draft prospects now to be scoured and criticized leading up to their draft.



Comparing these prospects to what you already know about the careers of Manning, Rivers and Roethlisberger is unfair - compare them to what was known about that trio when they themselves were prospects. Pay particular attention to how much less was known compared to prospects in recent years. And make sure to note that each of those three came with questions attached to them as well.







Make note that those 3 stayed/played in college 4 years and also make note that all 3 did not play in a spread type offense. They were far better prepared to play in the NFL than today's college quarterbacks which make it more difficult to assess these guys when they have to bend over the center.



The QBs are definitely coming in less prepared for the most part, but under center work is starting to become irrelevant even in the NFL, most of the time teams are running shotgun with 3 to 4 wide and as we've seen a lot of teams are not afraid to cater their offense to these college style QBs In comment 13815627 Bruner4329 said:The QBs are definitely coming in less prepared for the most part, but under center work is starting to become irrelevant even in the NFL, most of the time teams are running shotgun with 3 to 4 wide and as we've seen a lot of teams are not afraid to cater their offense to these college style QBs

Quote: In comment 13815607 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





In comment 13815595 FirstBallotEli said:





Quote:









You can't possibly be this dumb, you're trying to tell me that Carson Palmers success is exclusively tied to Arians.. and him having success before he ever even met Arians supports your view



Ok lol I'd love to spend one day in your reality, some crazy shit must go down







Can you read? I said Arians helped Palmer. You feel that Arians didn't do anything to help Palmer despite the fact that Palmer had career years under his guidance at the ages of 34-37. I also in no way said that Palmer's success was "solely" because of Arians as I stated Palmers great season before he was injured and the fact that he was a former #1 overall pick. Your lack of intelligence is astounding.







No shit he helped he was his fuckin coach anything Palmer did while he was there he was a part of, the fuck is your point? I also in no way said "Arians did nothing for Palmer"



It's like I said before about your bullshit basic stats, it's a culmination of all the moving pieces, Arians is putting the game plan together every week, that's a pretty fuckin huge piece.. can't read between the fuckin lines and wanna talk about someone's else's intelligence KYS lmao done with you bro you're too god damn slow to do this with it actually gets frustrating having to hold your hand and walk you through it and then try to decipher your nonsense on top of it, you're literally just arguing to argue at this point get a fuckin life dude lol

You have got to be the dumbest poster on this site. Congratulations! If you would like to say any of this to my face just let me know where and when. In comment 13815628 FirstBallotEli said:You have got to be the dumbest poster on this site. Congratulations! If you would like to say any of this to my face just let me know where and when.

Quote: In comment 13815460 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13815442 Bruner4329 said:





Quote:





Eli, Rivers and Ben. Best in last 15-20 years? This year's crop will not come close to duplicating careers of these 3. Sorry as everything else these days this crop is over rated and over hyped due to social media.





It's actually quite the opposite, IMO. With social media and the 24/7 news cycle, plus the ease of access to game film online, etc., there is much more opportunity for draft prospects now to be scoured and criticized leading up to their draft.



Comparing these prospects to what you already know about the careers of Manning, Rivers and Roethlisberger is unfair - compare them to what was known about that trio when they themselves were prospects. Pay particular attention to how much less was known compared to prospects in recent years. And make sure to note that each of those three came with questions attached to them as well.







Make note that those 3 stayed/played in college 4 years and also make note that all 3 did not play in a spread type offense. They were far better prepared to play in the NFL than today's college quarterbacks which make it more difficult to assess these guys when they have to bend over the center.

That's a fair point, although some of those spread concepts are starting to make their way into the NFL now, too. So it's not quite the barrier to entry/development that it was even a few years ago. But your point is definitely valid either way. In comment 13815627 Bruner4329 said:That's a fair point, although some of those spread concepts are starting to make their way into the NFL now, too. So it's not quite the barrier to entry/development that it was even a few years ago. But your point is definitely valid either way.

Quote:

Eli was more polished and more advanced than these guys are. They don't play offense today like they do in the pros. The spread offense played in college is a joke and does not prepare these guys for the pro style of play. That's why you have all these successful guys in college flunk in the pros when they have to stand in the pocket.



Great point, which is a big reason why it is difficult to evaluate Mayfield. As for Rosen he was in a more advanced offense than the other top QB's that better prepared him for the NFL. In comment 13815636 Bruner4329 said:Great point, which is a big reason why it is difficult to evaluate Mayfield. As for Rosen he was in a more advanced offense than the other top QB's that better prepared him for the NFL.

Quote: Aren't any good QBs in this draft" - Some morons on this board



Think Arians knows a little bit more.



I don’t think people have the attitude that there’s no good QBs in the draft, but that they have different issues and whether it’s worth the risk to take 1 at 2 given their respective issues. In comment 13815307 Big Rick in FL said:I don’t think people have the attitude that there’s no good QBs in the draft, but that they have different issues and whether it’s worth the risk to take 1 at 2 given their respective issues.

The spread stuff is overrated ajr2456 : 2/1/2018 1:47 pm : link Eli has taken 66% of his career snaps from the shotgun.



All four conference title game teams have offenses that rely heavily on spread concepts. College offenses are more and more becoming a part of the NFL.

Quote: In comment 13815307 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





Aren't any good QBs in this draft" - Some morons on this board



Think Arians knows a little bit more.







I don’t think people have the attitude that there’s no good QBs in the draft, but that they have different issues and whether it’s worth the risk to take 1 at 2 given their respective issues.



BINGO! In comment 13815655 WillVAB said:BINGO!

I agree its really good. RAIN : 2/1/2018 2:03 pm : link Rosen, Darnold, and Allen are intriguing for different reasons. I think we are going to get a great player any way you shake it. I go back and forth between the QB's and Barkley.



If the grades are, in fact, that good... you take the QB. Well see how high those grades are.





Quote: Rosen, Darnold, and Allen are intriguing for different reasons. I think we are going to get a great player any way you shake it. I go back and forth between the QB's and Barkley.



If the grades are, in fact, that good... you take the QB. Well see how high those grades are.



It is pretty amazing how each of the top 4 QB's are so different. In comment 13815682 RAIN said:It is pretty amazing how each of the top 4 QB's are so different.

I happen to think Modus Operandi : 2/1/2018 2:38 pm : link The current crop of QBs are better prepared coming into the NFL than QBs were 15-20 years ago. Used to be that top drafted QBs would sit a year or two under bridge vets. Even Eli sat a half season. Brett Farve sat a season behind Chris Miller. Aaron Brooks sat 3.



Part of it is the continued opening up of the college and NFL passing games. The other part is, of course, franchises want to see what they've got and want to get bang for their buck before their rookie deals are over.

Quote: Aren't any good QBs in this draft" - Some morons on this board



Think Arians knows a little bit more.



Nope got diasagree with you. BBI has the FINEST football minds on the planet. That’s why 99 percent of us do not make our living in football (too easy) In comment 13815307 Big Rick in FL said:Nope got diasagree with you. BBI has the FINEST football minds on the planet. That’s why 99 percent of us do not make our living in football (too easy)

Quote: The current crop of QBs are better prepared coming into the NFL than QBs were 15-20 years ago. Used to be that top drafted QBs would sit a year or two under bridge vets. Even Eli sat a half season. Brett Farve sat a season behind Chris Miller. Aaron Brooks sat 3.



Part of it is the continued opening up of the college and NFL passing games. The other part is, of course, franchises want to see what they've got and want to get bang for their buck before their rookie deals are over.

You're right, remember in 2004 when Roethlisberger played well as a rookie and it was such a shock to everyone. At the time it was an anomaly as almost every rookie QB used to struggle in their first season starting. Even Peyton Manning threw 28 interceptions during his rookie season. In comment 13815732 Modus Operandi said:You're right, remember in 2004 when Roethlisberger played well as a rookie and it was such a shock to everyone. At the time it was an anomaly as almost every rookie QB used to struggle in their first season starting. Even Peyton Manning threw 28 interceptions during his rookie season.

I looked at NFL draft tracker back as far as 2012. That is the most Ivan15 : 2/1/2018 2:58 pm : link recent year that appears to be similar to 2018. 4 guys ranked high and clustered together plus one ranked way above the other 4 (Luck v Darnold). Recognize however that 2018 rankings are not final.



Only one other QB considered to be franchise in 2012 and injury derailed him RG III.

Depth wise it is really outstanding montanagiant : 2/1/2018 3:25 pm : link Top of the order is good but all have some warts that need to get removed

RE: RE: I happen to think Modus Operandi : 2/1/2018 3:56 pm : link Quote: You're right, remember in 2004 when Roethlisberger played well as a rookie and it was such a shock to everyone. At the time it was an anomaly as almost every rookie QB used to struggle in their first season starting. Even Peyton Manning threw 28 interceptions during his rookie season.



I was going to mention Peyton Manning. His rookie year was a total debacle. Everyone thought the Colts had fucked up again. No one ever envisioned him becoming a great after that shitshow.



John Elway, for all the fanfare, didn't even complete 50% of his passes in his rookie year, 7TDs and 14INTs.



Troy Aikmen threw only 9TDs and 18INTS.



I cant think of any others. You were allowed to rock QBs back then and there was more clutching and grabbing on defense, but they struggled.



These top guys now sure seem to get their shot much earlier now, sometimes with immediate success. I was going to mention Peyton Manning. His rookie year was a total debacle. Everyone thought the Colts had fucked up again. No one ever envisioned him becoming a great after that shitshow.John Elway, for all the fanfare, didn't even complete 50% of his passes in his rookie year, 7TDs and 14INTs.Troy Aikmen threw only 9TDs and 18INTS.I cant think of any others. You were allowed to rock QBs back then and there was more clutching and grabbing on defense, but they struggled.These top guys now sure seem to get their shot much earlier now, sometimes with immediate success.

This could TOTALLY be the best QB crop in 15-20 years. 81_Great_Dane : 2/1/2018 5:20 pm : link Unless it's not.



Nobody knows. We probably won't know for another 15-20 years, until they're all retired. (Ok, maybe Biff Tannen knows, but nobody else does.)



More seriously, the interesting question to me is which guys end up thriving and which don't? Which guys have longevity? RGIII wishes he had Kirk Cousins' career -- go figure. Russell Wilson wasn't a highly touted prospect. Wentz and Watson look like the real deal but are coming off ACLs. Always in motion is the future.

The spread offense that's so prevalent in college ball Ten Ton Hammer : 2/1/2018 6:08 pm : link Doesn't prepare quarterbacks for the pro level, but the pro level has already adapted to include more and more of the offenses seen in college every year. It's not the early 2000s anymore. Quarterbacks aren't developed over time. The age where you draft a guy high and he sits down for 2 years are long gone.



Eli Manning played for the same college coach who prepared Peyton Manning for the pros. Of course he was ahead of the curve. Eli still credits Cutcliffe to this day.

Quote: The current crop of QBs are better prepared coming into the NFL than QBs were 15-20 years ago. Used to be that top drafted QBs would sit a year or two under bridge vets. Even Eli sat a half season. Brett Farve sat a season behind Chris Miller. Aaron Brooks sat 3.



Part of it is the continued opening up of the college and NFL passing games. The other part is, of course, franchises want to see what they've got and want to get bang for their buck before their rookie deals are over.

I think Matt Ryan and Joe Flacco were the first guys to jump right in as rookies and look like veterans. In comment 13815732 Modus Operandi said:I think Matt Ryan and Joe Flacco were the first guys to jump right in as rookies and look like veterans.

By the time the combine is done Chris L. : 2/1/2018 7:32 pm : link there won't be any question that a QB will be the choice. For some reason people don't get how good these guys at the top are?

Quote: In comment 13815732 Modus Operandi said:





Quote:





The current crop of QBs are better prepared coming into the NFL than QBs were 15-20 years ago. Used to be that top drafted QBs would sit a year or two under bridge vets. Even Eli sat a half season. Brett Farve sat a season behind Chris Miller. Aaron Brooks sat 3.



Part of it is the continued opening up of the college and NFL passing games. The other part is, of course, franchises want to see what they've got and want to get bang for their buck before their rookie deals are over.





You're right, remember in 2004 when Roethlisberger played well as a rookie and it was such a shock to everyone. At the time it was an anomaly as almost every rookie QB used to struggle in their first season starting. Even Peyton Manning threw 28 interceptions during his rookie season.



I don't think Rothlisberger was as good as you remember him that year. He went 196/295 for2621 yds. with 17 TDs and 11 ints. He had a great team behind him and the coaching staff made sure he didn't fuck things up. In comment 13815746 Jay on the Island said:I don't think Rothlisberger was as good as you remember him that year. He went 196/295 for2621 yds. with 17 TDs and 11 ints. He had a great team behind him and the coaching staff made sure he didn't fuck things up.

Quote: We'll see 5 QBs in the top 20 maybe top 15 picks.. possibly 3 in the top 5.



This is a very good year for QB. So was 1999, And those guys all flopped except McNabb and Culpepper In comment 13815281 Peppers said:So was 1999, And those guys all flopped except McNabb and Culpepper

To the thread starter PaulN : 9:25 am : link You will get pushback from the people who either think drafting Barley is right, or the people who think Webb is the answer. They know shit like the rest of us, Arians is an excellent source to follow now that he is out of coaching and can speak freely. Good Job, and don't let the haters ruin it.

Quote:



I don't think Rothlisberger was as good as you remember him that year. He went 196/295 for2621 yds. with 17 TDs and 11 ints. He had a great team behind him and the coaching staff made sure he didn't fuck things up.

At the time that was a great debut. Obviously the talent around him was the reason for their success but the QB also gets too much praise or too much criticism for a teams success. He was undefeated in the regular season IIRC. I miss those days where defenses were tougher and rookie QB's would struggle year one. Now the league keeps making new rules to benefit the offense and the games are wide open. If a rookie QB doesn't come in year one and play well then they are labeled a disappointment. In comment 13816152 paesan98 said:At the time that was a great debut. Obviously the talent around him was the reason for their success but the QB also gets too much praise or too much criticism for a teams success. He was undefeated in the regular season IIRC. I miss those days where defenses were tougher and rookie QB's would struggle year one. Now the league keeps making new rules to benefit the offense and the games are wide open. If a rookie QB doesn't come in year one and play well then they are labeled a disappointment.