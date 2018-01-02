ESPN 30 for 30 Films “The Two Bills” - Parcells-Belichick GFAN52 : 2/1/2018 6:58 pm



“The Two Bills” is directed by Ken Rodgers and produced by NFL Films and premieres Thursday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.



“The Two Bills” begins with two of the greatest coaches in the history of the NFL arriving to the New York Giants locker room at MetLife Stadium and the next 90 minutes traces the relationship between the two men both in and out of the game of football.



The documentary spans over four decades through all the ups and downs of their legendary careers, including some memorable games when they were on opposite sides of the field, they forged a bond that few men of their stature have ever experienced.

- ( ESPN Films’ Peabody and Emmy award-winning 30 for 30 series latest endeavor is “The Two Bills,” featuring legendary football coaches Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells being interviewed together for the first time since 1991 and it is a can’t miss for any fan of the NFL.“The Two Bills” is directed by Ken Rodgers and produced by NFL Films and premieres Thursday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.“The Two Bills” begins with two of the greatest coaches in the history of the NFL arriving to the New York Giants locker room at MetLife Stadium and the next 90 minutes traces the relationship between the two men both in and out of the game of football.The documentary spans over four decades through all the ups and downs of their legendary careers, including some memorable games when they were on opposite sides of the field, they forged a bond that few men of their stature have ever experienced. Link - ( New Window

DVR is set. johnnyb : 2/1/2018 7:00 pm : link This should be very interesting.

I just love the fact that neither had SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/1/2018 7:44 pm : link any interest in setting foot in the Jets locker room.



BB's hatred for the Jets is hilarious.

RE: Isn't it strange Go Terps : 2/1/2018 7:47 pm : link

Quote: They only won 2 Super Bowls together? I mean, that's a lot, but it should have been more.



I don't mean to sound unappreciative, but "it should have been more" could define my 30 years as a Giant fan. Eli Manning actually said "It could have been better" when asked about his time with Coughlin when Coughlin got the boot. As ever, Eli had the pulse of the moment. In comment 13816126 Stan in LA said:I don't mean to sound unappreciative, but "it should have been more" could define my 30 years as a Giant fan. Eli Manning actually said "It could have been better" when asked about his time with Coughlin when Coughlin got the boot. As ever, Eli had the pulse of the moment.

I still think the Pats shoulda won SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/1/2018 7:51 pm : link that Super Bowl vs. the Packers. Martin scores that TD to bring them within 6 & then, on the subsequent KO, Howard takes it to the house. That was a backbreaker.

RE: RE: Isn't it strange Danny Kanell : 2/1/2018 8:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13816126 Stan in LA said:





Quote:





They only won 2 Super Bowls together? I mean, that's a lot, but it should have been more.







I don't mean to sound unappreciative, but "it should have been more" could define my 30 years as a Giant fan. Eli Manning actually said "It could have been better" when asked about his time with Coughlin when Coughlin got the boot. As ever, Eli had the pulse of the moment.



Well said. Couldn’t agree more even though I’m immensely appreciative of everything we’ve gotten as fans. I just feel like we left one or two on the table. In comment 13816133 Go Terps said:Well said. Couldn’t agree more even though I’m immensely appreciative of everything we’ve gotten as fans. I just feel like we left one or two on the table.

RE: Isn't it strange est1986 : 2/1/2018 8:35 pm : link

Quote: They only won 2 Super Bowls together? I mean, that's a lot, but it should have been more.



Competition was very strong, more competitive than it is now. In comment 13816126 Stan in LA said:Competition was very strong, more competitive than it is now.

This 30 for 30 thus far is Giants like SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/1/2018 9:10 pm : link Porn.

This is must watch for all Giants fans Chris684 : 2/1/2018 9:19 pm : link Alittle bittersweet given the season we just had and the Eagles preparing for a Super Bowl.



But this is awesome!

RE: This 30 for 30 thus far is Giants like Diver_Down : 2/1/2018 9:20 pm : link

Quote: Porn.



I am glued to the TV. I'll admit - it moved - a few times. In comment 13816232 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:I am glued to the TV. I'll admit - it moved - a few times.

I would love to find that red satin jacket Diver_Down : 2/1/2018 9:25 pm : link that Lil Bill has been wearing.

That line McNally's_Nuts : 2/1/2018 9:30 pm : link about Stephen Baker was hilarious

Early still Chris684 : 2/1/2018 9:35 pm : link But one glaring omission so far is no TC.



I would imagine it’s hard to find someone more capable of providing insight on these two than TC.

I'm waiting until after it's fully recorded before I begin watching... Milton : 2/1/2018 9:38 pm : link But I'm loving the early reviews!

It really is amazing figgy2989 : 2/1/2018 9:41 pm : link You can see the admiration that little Bill still has for Parcells to this day.

This is a great show Rjanyg : 2/1/2018 9:42 pm : link It's getting me stoked for the off season and watching the rebuild/reload.



Just awesome!

RE: Early still Diver_Down : 2/1/2018 9:42 pm : link

Quote: But one glaring omission so far is no TC.



I would imagine it’s hard to find someone more capable of providing insight on these two than TC.



Interesting point. In the preview the other day, the producer of this show mentioned that it took over 3 years to work out the schedule of the 2 Bills. In comment 13816258 Chris684 said:Interesting point. In the preview the other day, the producer of this show mentioned that it took over 3 years to work out the schedule of the 2 Bills.

What a gut punch.. Sean : 2/1/2018 9:47 pm : link losing Belichick & then Parcells resigning in May after the SB win against Buffalo. There was another ring in that group.

Seeing Banks and Johnson playing for Cleveland Rjanyg : 2/1/2018 9:54 pm : link Ugh

Fans Dragon : 2/1/2018 9:55 pm : link It’s not strange it’s the major difference between the two Bills one is one of the greatest coaches in sports history and the other is one of the most overrated of all time. One Bill will be forever noted as the first Gatorade bath the other Super Bowls wins.

Worth watching for any Giants fan.... GFAN52 : 2/1/2018 9:55 pm : link .

. Danny Kanell : 2/1/2018 10:10 pm : link I know I’m a biased Giants fan but this is the best 30 for 30 I’ve ever seen.

it is fascinating pjcas18 : 2/1/2018 10:10 pm : link should win an emmy as best documentary or sports program.

BB loves the Giants SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/1/2018 10:11 pm : link .



You can really sense it.

If I needed even more reason Chris684 : 2/1/2018 10:16 pm : link to root my ass off for the Pats in Sunday (and I don’t), this show really makes me love B.B. and even Parcells more.



I never knew that B.B. left the Jets because of uncertainty of ownership change. The possible new owners? Woody Johnson or Dolan!? The guy is even smarter than we already know him to be.

Also, Parcells deserves more credit Chris684 : 2/1/2018 10:22 pm : link at least for the early part of what has become the Patriots dynasty than he gets.

"those are the two we gave them" Gap92 : 2/1/2018 10:26 pm : link priceless scene.

"Should have never lost that one game to Tyree" MookGiants : 2/1/2018 10:27 pm : link Giants deserved to win that day, they played a better overall game. The bounce off of Steve Smith's hands was unlucky and the Tyree play was lucky, but the Giants deserved to win imo

Insisting on not going in the Jets lockerroom. Diver_Down : 2/1/2018 10:28 pm : link I have a smile from ear to ear.

" i'm not goin in there" gtt350 : 2/1/2018 10:29 pm : link great stuff

I laughed the hardest at Pepper Johnson's story bceagle05 : 2/1/2018 10:34 pm : link when Parcells went into a meeting room with all the rookies and said, "We don't need any of you."

Thanks so much Since1965 : 2/1/2018 10:36 pm : link for the post. I never would have known it was on.

best thing I've seen on ESPN pjcas18 : 2/1/2018 10:38 pm : link since they gave up NHL.



and even the ESPN clips of old Rich Eisen, Suzy Kolber, Sal Pal, and others were nostalgic.

great show UESBLUE : 2/1/2018 10:41 pm : link the NYG stuff tooke me back to a diff time in my life - very moving. And the dynamic btwn them was great

.... Micko : 2/1/2018 10:46 pm : link Reminds you how connected the Pats and Giants are between the coaches, players and Super Bowls.

Glory days exiled : 2/1/2018 10:50 pm : link I hate the Pats—mostly the fans up here—but I have a soft spot for BB, the curmudgeon. This is why.

I don't dislike pjcas18 : 2/1/2018 10:51 pm : link Pioli as much anymore.



I thought the players quotes were great, LT was blunt and brutally honest, Pepper was awesome, Cox funny, McGinest great, Carson his eloquent self, Martin had some good stuff.



I wonder why no Carl Banks, he played for both and usually has some unique perspectives.

RE: Sean : 2/1/2018 10:52 pm : link

Quote: Giants deserved to win that day, they played a better overall game. The bounce off of Steve Smith's hands was unlucky and the Tyree play was lucky, but the Giants deserved to win imo



The Eli escape was luck? In comment 13816325 MookGiants said:The Eli escape was luck?

That was great....... Dry Lightning : 2/1/2018 10:56 pm : link Parcells was the perfect coach for this team, but he is a vindictive bastard. Trying to screw Kraft, he hurt BB. Then he gets pissed about BB fighting back. I think Coughlin has that same vindictive streak. People forget that interview with the Eagles after we canned him. No one ever wanted to fire Coughlin. They had no choice. But he tried to fuck us. Parcells comment about the Tyree catch was like he tried to minimize a SB that wasn't his. He's never been to complimentary about Eli either. That SB is not only the Giants greatest, but the greatest of them all. Not trying to criticize, just pointing out a fascinating personality characteristic. Parcells and Coughlin could be real assholes, I think BB is a better person. Doesn't seem to have that vindictive side.

RE: That was great....... Danny Kanell : 2/1/2018 10:58 pm : link

Quote: Parcells was the perfect coach for this team, but he is a vindictive bastard. Trying to screw Kraft, he hurt BB. Then he gets pissed about BB fighting back. I think Coughlin has that same vindictive streak. People forget that interview with the Eagles after we canned him. No one ever wanted to fire Coughlin. They had no choice. But he tried to fuck us. Parcells comment about the Tyree catch was like he tried to minimize a SB that wasn't his. He's never been to complimentary about Eli either. That SB is not only the Giants greatest, but the greatest of them all. Not trying to criticize, just pointing out a fascinating personality characteristic. Parcells and Coughlin could be real assholes, I think BB is a better person. Doesn't seem to have that vindictive side.



Parcells has been complimentary about Eli, especially after the NFC Championship in San Fran. In comment 13816353 Dry Lightning said:Parcells has been complimentary about Eli, especially after the NFC Championship in San Fran.

RE: I don't dislike clarkie02360 : 2/1/2018 10:59 pm : link

Quote: Pioli as much anymore.



I thought the players quotes were great, LT was blunt and brutally honest, Pepper was awesome, Cox funny, McGinest great, Carson his eloquent self, Martin had some good stuff.



I wonder why no Carl Banks, he played for both and usually has some unique perspectives.



I Agree! Banks should have been part of this. In comment 13816348 pjcas18 said:I Agree! Banks should have been part of this.

I thought Parcells' comment about Tyree DG : 2/1/2018 11:02 pm : link was a little bit of button pushing to get under Belichick's skin..

RE: RE: That was great....... moespree : 2/1/2018 11:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13816353 Dry Lightning said:





Quote:





Parcells was the perfect coach for this team, but he is a vindictive bastard. Trying to screw Kraft, he hurt BB. Then he gets pissed about BB fighting back. I think Coughlin has that same vindictive streak. People forget that interview with the Eagles after we canned him. No one ever wanted to fire Coughlin. They had no choice. But he tried to fuck us. Parcells comment about the Tyree catch was like he tried to minimize a SB that wasn't his. He's never been to complimentary about Eli either. That SB is not only the Giants greatest, but the greatest of them all. Not trying to criticize, just pointing out a fascinating personality characteristic. Parcells and Coughlin could be real assholes, I think BB is a better person. Doesn't seem to have that vindictive side.







Parcells has been complimentary about Eli, especially after the NFC Championship in San Fran.



This is true. I heard him interviewed after that game and I got the impression Parcells was not a fan before that game, but was after. He even said Eli "won me over". If I remember correct he saw him at a golf thing that summer and told he was a tough SOB could have played on any of his teams. In comment 13816355 Danny Kanell said:This is true. I heard him interviewed after that game and I got the impression Parcells was not a fan before that game, but was after. He even said Eli "won me over". If I remember correct he saw him at a golf thing that summer and told he was a tough SOB could have played on any of his teams.

Very subtle, needed to pause the DVR for this.. Sean : 2/1/2018 11:06 pm : link but I loved Belichick writing “NYG!” on the table after listing his 2 Giant SB’s.

. arcarsenal : 2/1/2018 11:27 pm : link That was really, really good. One of the best 30 for 30's I've ever seen.



I'm thrilled that Shurmur wound up being our guy - he was the realistic candidate I wanted. But it definitely eats away at me a little bit knowing that Bill is probably never going to be on our sideline again. You know he loves this franchise. It's bittersweet that he'll never be the head coach here.



That said - how anyone could have even the slightest issue rooting for Bill over the fucking Eagles (and there are quite a few of those here) is absolutely mind-boggling.



Go Pats.

BB clearly has stronger affinity ciggy : 2/1/2018 11:45 pm : link To the Giants than Parcells. But I was still surprised to see how emotional he got about being back in Giant locker room and stadium.



Watching this made me wonder what might have been if Paarcells had not screwed the Giants by retiring in May after BB left. I have always thought that was Parcells way of getting even with Young. Never totally believed the health issues that Parcells cited. Everything I've read about Parcells is that he understood that when he had leverage he would use it. (Just look what he did to get away from the Pats even as they were preparing for the Super Bowl). And he never forgave Young for considering Schnellenberger to replace him.



Parcells was an all time great Giant coach but ....

Just plain great stuff Stufftherun : 2/1/2018 11:58 pm : link and like so many others here, I feel so nostalgic and fortunate to have experienced those glory days, but at the same time I can’t help but think what could have been.

Parcells Samiam : 12:05 am : link One of the greatest, probably the greatest in Giants history and a great coach in NFL history. But is he one of the “greatest”!in NFL history?

RE: RE: Isn't it strange Breeze_94 : 12:07 am : link

Quote: In comment 13816126 Stan in LA said:





Quote:





They only won 2 Super Bowls together? I mean, that's a lot, but it should have been more.







Competition was very strong, more competitive than it is now.



Yep there was the Bears in 85’, the Montana/Rice/Walsh 49ers, and the Redskins had some great teams as well. There is a reason a guy like Marino never won a SB in that era, and same with Elway until the late 90’s. In comment 13816191 est1986 said:Yep there was the Bears in 85’, the Montana/Rice/Walsh 49ers, and the Redskins had some great teams as well. There is a reason a guy like Marino never won a SB in that era, and same with Elway until the late 90’s.

RE: Parcells Breeze_94 : 12:21 am : link

Quote: One of the greatest, probably the greatest in Giants history and a great coach in NFL history. But is he one of the “greatest”!in NFL history?



I think he is. Look at his coaching tree and the impact that he has had.



He changed the Giants franchise, from laughing stock of the 70’s to a great team in the 80’s.



NE before he got there had 9 wins in the previous 3 seasons COMBINED. He won 10 games in his second year, and made the super bowl in his 4th year.



Jets won 1 game the season before he arrived, 9 wins in his first year and AFCCG by year 2.



Dallas was 5-11 before he got there, 10-6 and in the playoffs in his first year

In comment 13816388 Samiam said:I think he is. Look at his coaching tree and the impact that he has had.He changed the Giants franchise, from laughing stock of the 70’s to a great team in the 80’s.NE before he got there had 9 wins in the previous 3 seasons COMBINED. He won 10 games in his second year, and made the super bowl in his 4th year.Jets won 1 game the season before he arrived, 9 wins in his first year and AFCCG by year 2.Dallas was 5-11 before he got there, 10-6 and in the playoffs in his first year

That was amazing Greg from LI : 12:35 am : link That era, those '80s teams, man...in my opinion, we never bond so strongly as the teams of our childhood, when the players are larger than life. That's what the Parcells/Belichick Giants are for me. They are special to me in a way I doubt any Giants teams will ever be to me again. It's probably why I never connected to the Coughlin era the same way - it's just different.



Takeaways - I was reminded of how much I dislike Bob Kraft. Oily bastard.



I too noted the "NYG!" BB wrote when he signed the table. Beautiful.



Scott Pioli was funny.



It was interesting hearing LT admit that his career was basically over after the Bills left in 1991 although he played w more seasons. Just reinforces my belief that the Giants had one more Super Bowl run in them in the early '90s had Belichick succeeded Parcells.



Never knew Belichick had almost taken a job with the Vikings in 1984. That worked out well for him, since Les Steckel was an '80s version of McAdoo and his staff was fired en masse after they went 3-13 in 84.



I'm with arc, too - I think Shurmur was a good hire and I'm optimistic about the future, but it's sad knowing that Belichick will never be a Giant again despite the obvious strong attachment he still feels to the franchise.

RE: RE: Early still OdellBeckhamJr : 2:03 am : link

Quote: In comment 13816258 Chris684 said:





Quote:





But one glaring omission so far is no TC.



I would imagine it’s hard to find someone more capable of providing insight on these two than TC.







Interesting point. In the preview the other day, the producer of this show mentioned that it took over 3 years to work out the schedule of the 2 Bills.



The thing about TC is, he's such a commanding presence, just him talking alone might have taken away too much from Bill & Bill. In comment 13816270 Diver_Down said:The thing about TC is, he's such a commanding presence, just him talking alone might have taken away too much from Bill & Bill.

Why would Coughlin have more insight than the guys they did interview? Greg from LI : 2:17 am : link He coached with the two Bills for three seasons, 1988-90. In contrast, Romeo Crennel was with them on the Giants from 1981-90, went to the Patriots with Parcells, went to the Jets with both of them, and then the Patriots again with Belichick. Charlie Weis was OC for both of them with the Jets and Patriots as well as coaching a season with the Giants

My buddy was a producer on that Go Terps : 2:17 am : link He always makes it a point to put the Summerall threepeat call in because he knows we love it.



Phenomenal show. Basically a narrative of much of what has actually mastered in the NFL in the last 30 years.



That said, it's tough to watch as Giants fan. Lots of "what ifs". And I'm left wondering why Belichick or Patricia isn't our coach.

RE: Why would Coughlin have more insight than the guys they did interview? DieHard : 3:02 am : link

Quote: He coached with the two Bills for three seasons, 1988-90. In contrast, Romeo Crennel was with them on the Giants from 1981-90, went to the Patriots with Parcells, went to the Jets with both of them, and then the Patriots again with Belichick. Charlie Weis was OC for both of them with the Jets and Patriots as well as coaching a season with the Giants



I know you're not a Coughlin fan, but apart from Belichick, he's probably the most successful member of Parcells' coaching tree, and he was around during the two Bills' crowning achievement (at least in my book) in 1990. It's well-documented that he and Belichick often matched up against each other and compared notes in practice. He also has plenty of history going head-to-head against Parcells and Belichick, including victories against the latter on the biggest stage. I'm not outraged that he doesn't appear in this, but I'm sure he could have offered an interesting observation or two. In comment 13816408 Greg from LI said:I know you're not a Coughlin fan, but apart from Belichick, he's probably the most successful member of Parcells' coaching tree, and he was around during the two Bills' crowning achievement (at least in my book) in 1990. It's well-documented that he and Belichick often matched up against each other and compared notes in practice. He also has plenty of history going head-to-head against Parcells and Belichick, including victories against the latter on the biggest stage. I'm not outraged that he doesn't appear in this, but I'm sure he could have offered an interesting observation or two.

A few takeaways from this; GmeninPSL : 4:11 am : link It's truly a shame that Belichick, much like Lombardi will never walk the New York Giants sidelines because both had a love for this franchise. In Lombardi's case they named the trophy after him and in Belichick's case he will have won more Super Bowls than any other coach in the history of the NFL. Just goes to show you that no other organization has given more to Football than the New York Giants.



second; Not sure if anyone caught this at the very, very end when Bill and Bill walk towards the trophy case which displayed the 4 Lombardi trophies after the Parcells comment when Belichick pointed to the '86 & '91 trophies and said, "those are the ones we won" and then pointed to the other two and said "Those are the ones we gave them".

Whether he said it jokingly or not, I did not think it was a cool thing to say because no one gave those games to the Giants. Manning and company went out and won those games with heart and passion!!!

A few things to add. Beezer : 5:21 am : link 1. Absolutely loved it. Looking forward to watching again.



2. Jimmy the Greek saying, before the first SB win, after the Giants had held the 49ers and Redskins to 3 points over 8 quarters, that this was the greatest team of all-time, and Giants by 8 (in the SB). Fuck you, Bears.



3. I get all the what ifs, and sentiments that it could have been more. But watching that show, I realized that but for a play or two, the Giants could have just 1 Super Bowl trophy.



No one was beating that team in 86. But the 90/91 team, are you kidding me with the Roger Craig fumble? Instill in awe of the NYG magic in play there, and the fact that LT was in the right place, right time. Then the FG was good to end it.



Norwood missing. Aw man, a few feet and we lose by 2? Heartbreaking.



Giants easily won a toss-up crazy game in Frisco (the Eli tough SOB game), and of course the OT thriller on the frozen tundra. Even either Super Bowl win over NE, there was some good mojo going on. Either could have gone either way.



Easy to say there could have been more. But I’m grateful for our 4 so far, and all that magic.

* did not mean the easily beat SF. Beezer : 5:25 am : link It’s early. Typing on my phone. Meant easily could have lost that game without a few bounces.

That was great! GiantsRage2007 : 7:17 am : link What a great 30-for-30.



Must watch for any Giants fan.





It was soooo good. I loved it. So good my kids came in the room to Heisenberg : 7:19 am : link talk to me and I hollered at them and kicked them out.

"these are the two we gave them" GiantsUA : 7:31 am : link correction:

"these are the two they earned when they beat Brady like a rented mule"





RE: Tittle 9 20 64 : 7:53 am : link

Quote: correction:

"these are the two they earned when they beat Brady like a rented mule"





I took it as “these are the two we gave them” as losing to them. Not just giving the two away. But who knows? In comment 13816435 GiantsUA said:I took it as “these are the two we gave them” as losing to them. Not just giving the two away. But who knows?

Great show last night Earl the goat : 8:02 am : link Brought back great memories of the 80s Giants football

I totally forgot Banks and Pepper played for the Browns

RE: My buddy was a producer on that Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 8:05 am : link

Quote: He always makes it a point to put the Summerall threepeat call in because he knows we love it.



Phenomenal show. Basically a narrative of much of what has actually mastered in the NFL in the last 30 years.



That said, it's tough to watch as Giants fan. Lots of "what ifs". And I'm left wondering why Belichick or Patricia isn't our coach.



The Summerall call as Bahr gets ready to line up is really underrated, where Pat says something to the effect of "it's a lonely world, I can tell you that." In comment 13816409 Go Terps said:The Summerall call as Bahr gets ready to line up is really underrated, where Pat says something to the effect of "it's a lonely world, I can tell you that."

RE: Fans holmancomedown : 8:09 am : link

Quote: It’s not strange it’s the major difference between the two Bills one is one of the greatest coaches in sports history and the other is one of the most overrated of all time. One Bill will be forever noted as the first Gatorade bath the other Super Bowls wins. Overrated ? In comment 13816287 Dragon said:Overrated ?

LOL.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:10 am : link



Quote: Fans

Dragon : 2/1/2018 9:55 pm : link : reply

It’s not strange it’s the major difference between the two Bills one is one of the greatest coaches in sports history and the other is one of the most overrated of all time. One Bill will be forever noted as the first Gatorade bath the other Super Bowls wins.



Parcells and BB were a team. You can't even separate the Pats early SB's from Parcells until recently. That special should have shown you a few very obvious points:



- Parcells took a chance on BB and immediately knew he had a special talent for understanding the game. Just listen to LT's comments about early BB



- The coordination between the two was excellent. For as much as Parcells was a hardass, he deferred to BB at key moments



- I was fucking jacked to see the behind the scenes comments about the defenses we ran during our SB's. BB literally changed up the D every game - he's got to be the best master strategist in the modern game - and it highlights exactly why he continues to have success



- BB doesn't care for James Dolan. Another fucking gold star for him!!!



- Parcells was the button pusher and BB was the strategist and that formula worked well. I don't think people appreciate just how bad some of those teams they took over were and they made them instantly competitive



- Pete Carroll can go back to pushing a shopping cart!!

if you watched the special and came away with this then you learned absolutely fucking nothing!!Parcells and BB were a team. You can't even separate the Pats early SB's from Parcells until recently. That special should have shown you a few very obvious points:- Parcells took a chance on BB and immediately knew he had a special talent for understanding the game. Just listen to LT's comments about early BB- The coordination between the two was excellent. For as much as Parcells was a hardass, he deferred to BB at key moments- I was fucking jacked to see the behind the scenes comments about the defenses we ran during our SB's. BB literally changed up the D every game - he's got to be the best master strategist in the modern game - and it highlights exactly why he continues to have success- BB doesn't care for James Dolan. Another fucking gold star for him!!!- Parcells was the button pusher and BB was the strategist and that formula worked well. I don't think people appreciate just how bad some of those teams they took over were and they made them instantly competitive- Pete Carroll can go back to pushing a shopping cart!!

Great Show Pete in 'Vliet : 8:18 am : link One thing I thought was interesting was Robert Kraft talking about going the the NFL office, probing to see if he had a case against the Jets for tampering, when they pretty much stole away Parcells. He then realised that league officials were not only ok the the Jets move, they might have even orchestarted it.



It kind of adds a new perspective to the ESPN article and rumors about BB quitting in NE and coming back to the Giants. Could that whole thing just be more behind the scenes pressure from the league to end the Pats dynasty and put the biggest name coach in NYC?



RE: My buddy was a producer on that Motley Two : 8:26 am : link

Quote: He always makes it a point to put the Summerall threepeat call in because he knows we love it.



Phenomenal show. Basically a narrative of much of what has actually mastered in the NFL in the last 30 years.



That said, it's tough to watch as Giants fan. Lots of "what ifs". And I'm left wondering why Belichick or Patricia isn't our coach.





LOL. Thanks, Terp's Buddy! We do! We love it! In comment 13816409 Go Terps said:LOL. Thanks, Terp's Buddy! We do! We love it!

Great show, I really enjoyed it Victor in CT : 8:31 am : link great points Fats. Really good stuff.



Interesting that Parcells wouldn't go in the Jets locker room either.



Anybody who thinks Parcells is overrated is a peabrain.



LTs comments had me cursing George Young for a minute. Had he not had his heart set on Ray Handley and seen something in Belichick or Coughlin, or even Al Groh things could have been different. Even naming Erhardt HC with Groh and Handley as coordinators could have been better.

My wife and daughter Tittle 9 20 64 : 8:34 am : link ran into Parcells at Saratoga National. They said he couldn’t have been more cordial. As a matter of fact when my wife told him what a huge fan I was of him, he autographed a napkin and sent it back with her. Still have it!

That was awesome NNJ Tom : 8:46 am : link I'll probably watch 20 times.



The one though I kept having while watching was how many f@cking great LBs did the Giants have. Our back-ups probably could have started for any team.



Nowadays, I don't know if I could name the 3 Giants starters.



Taylor, Carson, Reasons, Banks, Johnson, Headon and Hunt.



Those were the days.

RE: The saddest part.. Diver_Down : 8:52 am : link

Quote: to me is that Parcells is now pretty much an old man. Made me feel old!



Not just Parcells, but Lil Bill's age progression was evident. I don't remember Lil Bill being so young because I was younger. Seeing him as a young man running drills to where he is now, it made me feel older than what I am. In comment 13816494 FatMan in Charlotte said:Not just Parcells, but Lil Bill's age progression was evident. I don't remember Lil Bill being so young because I was younger. Seeing him as a young man running drills to where he is now, it made me feel older than what I am.

Diver.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:57 am : link great point. My son was watching with me and he said "Wait, that's Belicheck!!"



Sadly, he didn't know who Parcells was, and I think he thinks the amazing LT I talk about is a frail, angry man!!

RE: My wife and daughter Eli Wilson : 8:59 am : link

Quote: ran into Parcells at Saratoga National. They said he couldn’t have been more cordial. As a matter of fact when my wife told him what a huge fan I was of him, he autographed a napkin and sent it back with her. Still have it!



My daughter served Parcells in the McDonald's drive thru in Saratoga and said he was a good guy. I was shocked she knew who he was. When she told her boss, he asked - "Who is Bill Parcells?"



LOL In comment 13816487 Tittle 9 20 64 said:My daughter served Parcells in the McDonald's drive thru in Saratoga and said he was a good guy. I was shocked she knew who he was. When she told her boss, he asked - "Who is Bill Parcells?"LOL

RE: Diver.. Diver_Down : 9:00 am : link

Quote: great point. My son was watching with me and he said "Wait, that's Belicheck!!"



Sadly, he didn't know who Parcells was, and I think he thinks the amazing LT I talk about is a frail, angry man!!



Your son might just be confused with every guy our age. I know I have a clenched fist that I shake at every passing cloud. In comment 13816520 FatMan in Charlotte said:Your son might just be confused with every guy our age. I know I have a clenched fist that I shake at every passing cloud.

RE: LOL.. Greg from LI : 9:01 am : link

Quote: Parcells and BB were a team. You can't even separate the Pats early SB's from Parcells until recently.



That was even noted by someone - maybe Pioli? The veteran core of those early Belichick teams were the guys Parcells brought in to NE in the mid-'90s or guys who had played for him with the Jets: McGinest, Troy Brown, Bruschi, Law, Milloy, Ted Johnson, Anthony Pleasant, Roman Phifer, Bryan Cox, Otis Smith. In comment 13816466 FatMan in Charlotte said:That was even noted by someone - maybe Pioli? The veteran core of those early Belichick teams were the guys Parcells brought in to NE in the mid-'90s or guys who had played for him with the Jets: McGinest, Troy Brown, Bruschi, Law, Milloy, Ted Johnson, Anthony Pleasant, Roman Phifer, Bryan Cox, Otis Smith.

RE: RE: My wife and daughter Diver_Down : 9:03 am : link

Quote: In comment 13816487 Tittle 9 20 64 said:





Quote:





ran into Parcells at Saratoga National. They said he couldn’t have been more cordial. As a matter of fact when my wife told him what a huge fan I was of him, he autographed a napkin and sent it back with her. Still have it!







My daughter served Parcells in the McDonald's drive thru in Saratoga and said he was a good guy. I was shocked she knew who he was. When she told her boss, he asked - "Who is Bill Parcells?"



LOL



Your daughter should have quit on the spot. She shouldn't have to work for such ignorance. In comment 13816527 Eli Wilson said:Your daughter should have quit on the spot. She shouldn't have to work for such ignorance.

Had my favorite Summerall line in it Jolly Blue Giant : 9:07 am : link When Parcells comes out of the tunnel in the super bowl for the patriots.

“If a face could only talk”.

My brother ran into LT at the Saratoga Morton's this past summer. GiantsUA : 9:11 am : link Thanked LT for all the great memories and treated LT to a refreshment.



I liked seeing BB let his guard down a little bit. I have grown to dislike him over the years. Last nights show made him seem somewhat human.









RE: Had my favorite Summerall line in it Victor in CT : 9:16 am : link

Quote: When Parcells comes out of the tunnel in the super bowl for the patriots.

“If a face could only talk”.



That was great, but it doesn't top "there will be NO three peat!"



Pats should have won that game. The KO return and the dumb Bledsoe INT killed them. In comment 13816546 Jolly Blue Giant said:That was great, but it doesn't top "there will be NO three peat!"Pats should have won that game. The KO return and the dumb Bledsoe INT killed them.

People PaulN : 9:38 am : link Focus on the stupidest things possible just to support their stupid arguments. There is one thing to take from this show, how great that relationship was, how much that relationship elevated Belichick, and that we all make mistakes, Belichick made them,, Parcells made them, so the fuck what. Look what they accomplished, look what that turned into, the shame of it is that it didn't continue here, for us Giant fans, you can blame this or that person, but it was more circumstances also that lead people, just like the tape breaking during the interview, shit happens that lead people down new paths, that is it. That is life. The thing for us fans to take from it is that it all started here with the Giants, and with Coughlin we got two more rings. But idiots are still going to point to the dumbest things, he said this to annoy Belichick, he did that to piss off Parcells. Bla,Bla,Bla! They did great together and built the greatest coaching tree in the game.

Guess who their idol was PaulN : 9:41 am : link Lombardi, who else. The greatest of them all. When you look back, the thing that Lombardi built, was the same thing that Parcells started to build and continues with Belichick.

Parcell's picking on Doomster : 9:42 am : link Little Bill's clothes as the Cleveland coach....the more things change, the more they stay the same....

I almost felt bad for Jets fans, though Greg from LI : 9:44 am : link They had to relive Belichick refusing to coach their team, and then on top of it neither guy is willing to go to the Jets locker room. Brutal.

Pretty interesting ghost718 : 9:52 am : link You can see how much Belichick has changed over the years,moreso than Parcells.



Also, a little too much Kraft in this piece,didn't need to hear from him.

RE: I almost felt bad for Jets fans, though Danny Kanell : 9:54 am : link

Quote: They had to relive Belichick refusing to coach their team, and then on top of it neither guy is willing to go to the Jets locker room. Brutal.



Key word there is almost. In comment 13816629 Greg from LI said:Key word there is almost.

RE: One thing I’m not clear on. steve in ky : 9:59 am : link

Quote: Why did Parcells want to relinquish his head coaching position to Belichick? Was it because he was burnt out?





I took it as to stick it to Kraft. In comment 13816658 Tittle 9 20 64 said:I took it as to stick it to Kraft.

Because Belichick was the head coach in waiting under Parcells Greg from LI : 10:03 am : link That was the plan when they were all hired - Parcells would coach them for several years and then move to the front office and Belichick would take over. After the '99 season, New England wanted to interview Belichick for their head coaching job. Parcells and the Jets were afraid of losing Belichick to the Patriots, so Parcells very suddenly resigned and elevated Belichick to the job, thinking that he would take it - that he'd have no reason/desire to go to New England if he had a head coaching job already. He didn't realize that Belichick was a bit tired of working for Parcells and that he was wary of the Jets' unsettled ownership situation after being blindsided by Modell in Cleveland.

The part where they sat down in camera together LatHarv83 : 10:18 am : link When Belichick was in Cleveland, and Belichick was almost playing the role of interviewer for this local tv show and asking Parcells about missing coaching... wow that was weird seeing Belichick in that role



Some things really make you think about how history could be different. What if Leon Hess holds on for one more year? Belichick is probably Jets Coach and has the same front office staff in place that eventually went to New England. No reason to think they wouldn’t have drafted Brady as well. If you’re a jets fan that show was all sorts of brutal

Hard to believe the Giants were minutes from hiring Parcells.. Sean : 10:22 am : link after the 1996 season. Minutes! Parcells/Belichick could have come back had the Giants beaten George Young to offering Fassel the gig.

RE: The part where they sat down in camera together Victor in CT : 10:25 am : link

Quote: When Belichick was in Cleveland, and Belichick was almost playing the role of interviewer for this local tv show and asking Parcells about missing coaching... wow that was weird seeing Belichick in that role



Some things really make you think about how history could be different. What if Leon Hess holds on for one more year? Belichick is probably Jets Coach and has the same front office staff in place that eventually went to New England. No reason to think they wouldn’t have drafted Brady as well. If you’re a jets fan that show was all sorts of brutal



huh? Parcells was staying on as GM and was told repeatedly about Brady by a Jets scout but was rebuffed. And let's not make it out that BB "knew something" when he drafted Brady. BB himself has saif that if they knew he was this good they would have taken him sooner. Hell, Tim Rattay was taken before him. BB made Brady. Brady had the drive and work ethic neded to take the instruction. In comment 13816697 LatHarv83 said:huh? Parcells was staying on as GM and was told repeatedly about Brady by a Jets scout but was rebuffed. And let's not make it out that BB "knew something" when he drafted Brady. BB himself has saif that if they knew he was this good they would have taken him sooner. Hell, Tim Rattay was taken before him. BB made Brady. Brady had the drive and work ethic neded to take the instruction.

It’s also striking to me LatHarv83 : 10:26 am : link As someone who doesn’t really believe in fate or anything, how many little weird coincidences with these guys pop up along the way. They may have worked together at Air Force but Parcells left there to take the Giants assistant job while unbeknownst to both Belichick would also join the Giants after Parcells was stalling on him at Air Force waiting to see if he would take the job with the Giants.



Then Belichick almost leaves in 84(?) at what would have been the worst time possible but for whatever reason stayed right before things got on track. It seemed like some sort of force was keeping these two together



Also what are the odds that Belichicks one playoff win in Cleveland would be against Parcells and the patriots?

Victor LatHarv83 : 10:31 am : link I never said the pats knew something special was in store for Brady but they liked him enough to draft him. Pioli was with the Jets and went to the pats with bill when they took Brady, and while pioli was with the Jets he seemed like he wasn’t just around getting coffee, I’m sure he’d have had a big role in the room had he stayed too. Can’t say for sure they would have drafted Brady but I see no reason why anyone else would be more likely



And I also agree that Belichick did more for Brady to than vice versa, which doesn’t really change the point that Leon Hess dying at the wrong time was just brutal for the Jets

Having more time to think about it... Chris684 : 10:39 am : link History really seems to cheat Parcells out of his role in building the foundation of the first phase of what has become the extended Patriots dynasty.



I feel like all of the Parcells/Belichick coached teams would be justified in asking the dreaded "what if" questions (except for New England who were lucky enough to be left with Belichick when the dust settled)



Giants: What if Bill announced he wasnt coming back before BB took the Cleveland job? Maybe this is getting greedy but we could have had a dynasty instead of just 2.



Cleveland: What if Art Modell didnt move Cleveland to Baltimore overnight?



Jets: What if Leon Hess didnt pass away when he did?



Dallas: To a lesser extent but what if Parcells stuck around longer?



Overall that show is as good as it gets for the true football fan who has taken a backseat to bandwagon/fantasy types in recent years. So many blasts from the past. Seeing a young Holmgren in San Francisco. Seeing how Pete Carroll was an asshole even 20 years ago. Mike Ditka roaming the sidelines. Walsh, Seifert, Montana, Madden, Summerall. Listening to Belichick talk about how he prepared for the likes of Barry Sanders and Jim Kelly.



Also, was there anything cooler than starter jackets in the 90s? Those things were classic. And I miss Giants Stadium. It's not the same without it.

This is.. FatMan in Charlotte : 10:57 am : link



Quote: That show...

Chris in Philly : 9:25 am : link : reply

Is why you root for the Pats this weekend.



Hate the Pats. Hate Kraft. But I'll always root for BB if the Giants aren't going to lose anything - and hell, beating the Eagles should be enough!! exactly what I was thinking last night.Hate the Pats. Hate Kraft. But I'll always root for BB if the Giants aren't going to lose anything - and hell, beating the Eagles should be enough!!

Chris684: while we were all pissed at the timing of Parcells resigning Victor in CT : 11:09 am : link the truth is it had nothing to do with Belichick not becoming the Giants coach. George Young flat out did not think Belichcik was HC material and would never have hired him, he had his heart set on Ray Handley. and the Mara's went along.



I like and respect GY but he really fucked that one up, giving us the Handley and Reeves messes. And in hindsight, when he threatened to quit in 1997 if the brought back Parcells, they shuold have called his bluff and said thank you for a job well done. He ended up retiring the next year anyway and we were stuck with Fassel instead of Parcells.

I am as much if not more of a Parcells fan as anyone here Greg from LI : 11:20 am : link But the Big Tuna brought the "what if" on himself with his restless, nomadic career. Outside of the Giants, he never stayed anywhere longer than four years, and even with the Giants he had flirted with leaving years before he actually left. One of the inherent differences between him and Belichick is that while Belichick is a perfectionist technician who is always tinkering to make his team better than they were before, Parcells is a guy who craves a challenge. He kept taking over bad teams and turning them around, then finding reasons to move on to the next project rather than staying and maintaining a high level of performance over the long haul. It's just something in his psyche, I guess. Judging by his career as a whole, the surprise isn't that he stepped down in 1991 but that he didn't do it in 1987 when he was talking to the Falcons.

hate Kraft all you want and I do bluepepper : 11:20 am : link but giving up draft picks to hire Belichick at that point in time was something very few owners would have done. Dom Capers on paper was as good or better candidate due to his success in Carolina vs. BB's stint in Cleveland and Capers would have cost nothing.



He also hired Pete Carroll and even if he wasn't ready yet it's more proof that Kraft had an eye for talent.

RE: I am as much if not more of a Parcells fan as anyone here Victor in CT : 11:24 am : link

Quote: But the Big Tuna brought the "what if" on himself with his restless, nomadic career. Outside of the Giants, he never stayed anywhere longer than four years, and even with the Giants he had flirted with leaving years before he actually left. One of the inherent differences between him and Belichick is that while Belichick is a perfectionist technician who is always tinkering to make his team better than they were before, Parcells is a guy who craves a challenge. He kept taking over bad teams and turning them around, then finding reasons to move on to the next project rather than staying and maintaining a high level of performance over the long haul. It's just something in his psyche, I guess. Judging by his career as a whole, the surprise isn't that he stepped down in 1991 but that he didn't do it in 1987 when he was talking to the Falcons.



I know, you're right. He couldn't settle down. I think part of it was the Schnellenberger thing making him wary too, but your point is accurate.



Still, in 1997, 4 years of Parcells could have been followed by 18 years of Belichick. I doubt BB would have ever resigned as "HC of the NYG" had that happened with the Giants. In comment 13816814 Greg from LI said:I know, you're right. He couldn't settle down. I think part of it was the Schnellenberger thing making him wary too, but your point is accurate.Still, in 1997, 4 years of Parcells could have been followed by 18 years of Belichick. I doubt BB would have ever resigned as "HC of the NYG" had that happened with the Giants.

Wish I could liteamorn : 11:29 am : link Get my hands on that table they signed.

Parcells always had one foot out the door. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:35 am : link Didn't he try to leave us for the Falcons after we won Super Bowl XXI?

. arcarsenal : 11:38 am : link I have the red satin GIANTS jacket that Little Bill is wearing in some of those iconic photos but it's 1 size too small :(



Still cool to have, though.

RE: Parcells always had one foot out the door. Greg from LI : 11:40 am : link

Quote: Didn't he try to leave us for the Falcons after we won Super Bowl XXI?



Yes. Pete Rozelle had to tell them to knock it off because Parcells was still under contract with the Giants. In comment 13816837 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Yes. Pete Rozelle had to tell them to knock it off because Parcells was still under contract with the Giants.

I was struck by Belichick saying the 96 patriots staff LatHarv83 : 11:42 am : link Was the best he was ever a part of. Weren’t just about all of those same guys on the 90 Giants staff PLUS Coughlin?



Also those patriot uniforms were better in the Parcells era. That blue they wore was really cool

RE: RE: Parcells always had one foot out the door. Victor in CT : 11:42 am : link

Quote: In comment 13816837 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:





Quote:





Didn't he try to leave us for the Falcons after we won Super Bowl XXI?







Yes. Pete Rozelle had to tell them to knock it off because Parcells was still under contract with the Giants.



Yeah that was Parcells fuck you to GY for trying to replace him in 1983. In comment 13816845 Greg from LI said:Yeah that was Parcells fuck you to GY for trying to replace him in 1983.

RE: I was struck by Belichick saying the 96 patriots staff arcarsenal : 11:47 am : link

Quote: Was the best he was ever a part of. Weren’t just about all of those same guys on the 90 Giants staff PLUS Coughlin?



Also those patriot uniforms were better in the Parcells era. That blue they wore was really cool



These were the best Pats unis by miles, IMO.







In comment 13816847 LatHarv83 said:These were the best Pats unis by miles, IMO.

agree on the Patriots uniforms Greg from LI : 11:48 am : link The royal blue of the '90s really stood out more than that muted navy shade they've worn ever since.



It was mostly the same staffs between the 1996 Patriots and 1990 Giants. I'm guessing Belichick's point is that the Patriots didn't have Ray Handley...haha. Also, good grief, some of you really will never rest until Tom Coughlin is shoehorned into every discussion.



Patriots:



Bill Parcells

Head Coach



Bill Belichick

Asst. Head Coach/Defensive Backs



Maurice Carthon

Running Backs



Romeo Crennel

Defensive Line



Al Groh

Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers



Fred Hoaglin

Offensive Line



Chris Palmer

Quarterbacks



Johnny Parker

Strength & Conditioning



Ray Perkins

Offensive Coordinator



Michael Pope

Tight Ends



Dante Scarnecchia

Defensive Assistant/Linebackers



Mike Sweatman

Special Teams



Charlie Weis

Wide Receivers





Giants:



Bill Parcells

Head Coach



Bill Belichick

Defensive Coordinator



Tom Coughlin

Receivers



Romeo Crennel

Defensive Line



Ron Erhardt

Offensive Coordinator



Al Groh

Linebackers



Ray Handley

Running Backs



Fred Hoaglin

Offensive Line



Johnny Parker

Strength & Conditioning



Mike Pope

Tight Ends



Mike Sweatman

Special Teams



Charlie Weis

Offensive Assistant

RE: Chris684: while we were all pissed at the timing of Parcells resigning HomerJones45 : 12:14 pm : link

Quote: the truth is it had nothing to do with Belichick not becoming the Giants coach. George Young flat out did not think Belichcik was HC material and would never have hired him, he had his heart set on Ray Handley. and the Mara's went along.



I like and respect GY but he really fucked that one up, giving us the Handley and Reeves messes. And in hindsight, when he threatened to quit in 1997 if the brought back Parcells, they shuold have called his bluff and said thank you for a job well done. He ended up retiring the next year anyway and we were stuck with Fassel instead of Parcells. Yes, for all the good he did, and he did good, that was a mistake in judgment.



and this is for Greg- Tom Coughlin. In comment 13816800 Victor in CT said:Yes, for all the good he did, and he did good, that was a mistake in judgment.and this is for Greg- Tom Coughlin.

I loved the documentary McNally's_Nuts : 12:16 pm : link but Belicheck can eat a bag of dicks with his:



“Those are the two we won, those 2 are the ones we gave em.”



Suck it, Belicheck

Not to troll Greg but I am surprised Coughlin wasn’t interviewed LatHarv83 : 12:22 pm : link He was on the staff with both, he obviously coached against both bills in the afc title game when they reunited in 96. Coaches against Belichick in the super bowls obviously and in the same division as Parcells for a time



Coughlin is technically of the Parcells coaching tree but in reality he wasn’t a part of that core it seems. He’s more like the distant relative. He was only with them for those 3 years as a WR coach, 3 of 8 years he spent in the nfl with 3 different franchises as a wr coach before he got the job at Boston college. He was just kind of passing through

RE: That was amazing Rover : 12:24 pm : link

Quote: That era, those '80s teams, man...in my opinion, we never bond so strongly as the teams of our childhood, when the players are larger than life. That's what the Parcells/Belichick Giants are for me. They are special to me in a way I doubt any Giants teams will ever be to me again. It's probably why I never connected to the Coughlin era the same way - it's just different.



Takeaways - I was reminded of how much I dislike Bob Kraft. Oily bastard.



I too noted the "NYG!" BB wrote when he signed the table. Beautiful.



Scott Pioli was funny.



It was interesting hearing LT admit that his career was basically over after the Bills left in 1991 although he played w more seasons. Just reinforces my belief that the Giants had one more Super Bowl run in them in the early '90s had Belichick succeeded Parcells.



Never knew Belichick had almost taken a job with the Vikings in 1984. That worked out well for him, since Les Steckel was an '80s version of McAdoo and his staff was fired en masse after they went 3-13 in 84.



I'm with arc, too - I think Shurmur was a good hire and I'm optimistic about the future, but it's sad knowing that Belichick will never be a Giant again despite the obvious strong attachment he still feels to the franchise.





Wait, I missed it...when/what table did BB sign? In comment 13816398 Greg from LI said:Wait, I missed it...when/what table did BB sign?

RE: best thing I've seen on ESPN Rover : 12:26 pm : link

Quote: since they gave up NHL.



and even the ESPN clips of old Rich Eisen, Suzy Kolber, Sal Pal, and others were nostalgic.

YES! In comment 13816335 pjcas18 said:YES!

RE: RE: That was amazing liteamorn : 12:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13816398 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





That era, those '80s teams, man...in my opinion, we never bond so strongly as the teams of our childhood, when the players are larger than life. That's what the Parcells/Belichick Giants are for me. They are special to me in a way I doubt any Giants teams will ever be to me again. It's probably why I never connected to the Coughlin era the same way - it's just different.



Takeaways - I was reminded of how much I dislike Bob Kraft. Oily bastard.



I too noted the "NYG!" BB wrote when he signed the table. Beautiful.



Scott Pioli was funny.



It was interesting hearing LT admit that his career was basically over after the Bills left in 1991 although he played w more seasons. Just reinforces my belief that the Giants had one more Super Bowl run in them in the early '90s had Belichick succeeded Parcells.



Never knew Belichick had almost taken a job with the Vikings in 1984. That worked out well for him, since Les Steckel was an '80s version of McAdoo and his staff was fired en masse after they went 3-13 in 84.



I'm with arc, too - I think Shurmur was a good hire and I'm optimistic about the future, but it's sad knowing that Belichick will never be a Giant again despite the obvious strong attachment he still feels to the franchise.









Wait, I missed it...when/what table did BB sign?



At the end "The two Bills signed the table they were sitting at and they added their SB's Parcells said to Belichick while he was adding all of his that "it looked like Chiclets " In comment 13816917 Rover said:At the end "The two Bills signed the table they were sitting at and they added their SB's Parcells said to Belichick while he was adding all of his that "it looked like Chiclets "

What should.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12:53 pm : link have been cleared up by the show last night is that Parcells definitely didn't screw Belicheck when he resigned from the Giants. As mentioned above, GY wasn't going to hire BB, and if BB felt slighted, he wouldn't have continued to follow Parcells. He would've been pissed at him like the Jets/Pats fiasco.



What I never noticed before is how odd it was to see all the former Giants coaches in a similar color scheme, even with similar looking Zuba pants!!

... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1:00 pm : link Pat Patriot is one of the coolest NFL logos. They should bring them back.

RE: RE: best thing I've seen on ESPN The 12th Man : 1:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13816335 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





since they gave up NHL.



and even the ESPN clips of old Rich Eisen, Suzy Kolber, Sal Pal, and others were nostalgic.





YES!



Stuart Scott was great, "Parcells wink, wink is going to Assist Bill Belichick." "Yeah Right!" It was a very good piece. In comment 13816921 Rover said:Stuart Scott was great, "Parcells wink, wink is going to Assist Bill Belichick." "Yeah Right!" It was a very good piece.

Tension Giantslifer : 2:03 pm : link Is it just me or did anyone else notice the tension between these two?



There was a bit of awkwardness between them at times Greg from LI : 2:05 pm : link I'm not sure I'd say tension. Part of it, I think, is that Belichick has never seemed completely comfortable in an interview setting.

I didn't notice any tension. I think BB is just genuiunely a socially Victor in CT : 2:14 pm : link awkward person. They remind me of brothers wheer one is very outgoing and the other shy.

Great show - caught this bit at the end. Tossing in 53 already, Coach? glowrider : 2:20 pm : link

RE: Great show - caught this bit at the end. Tossing in 53 already, Coach? pjcas18 : 2:25 pm : link

Quote:



is that a 53? This Sunday is super bowl is 52. He's planning to lose this year, but win next year?



In comment 13817130 glowrider said:is that a 53? This Sunday is super bowl is 52. He's planning to lose this year, but win next year?

RE: RE: Great show - caught this bit at the end. Tossing in 53 already, Coach? pjcas18 : 2:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13817130 glowrider said:





Quote:













is that a 53? This Sunday is super bowl is 52. He's planning to lose this year, but win next year?





I think that's an "SB" In comment 13817134 pjcas18 said:I think that's an "SB"

Bill Belichick is a weirdo LatHarv83 : 2:26 pm : link And part of that is what makes him great. He’s so driven and passionate about excelling at his craft that it seems like he’s stunted in almost every other area. A lot of coaches deal with this to some degree but he just seems like an extreme case. Part of the footage last night he was literally crying about watching game film this guy is gangsta. He’s also great at what he does though, and when you combine that with his dedication you see how his teams have remained so remarkably consistent over many years, something many great teams often struggle with. Many great coaches too. History shows us the job only gets harder the more you win, and he still finds a way to stay on top after all this time despite it

If you've never seen the series from Showtime did in 2009 Motley Two : 2:33 pm : link about the A.F.L called 'Full Color Football', it's a must watch and you'll see a Belichick that most don't get to see very often. I think he just doesn't like talking about himself too much or (usually pretty dumb)questions about his team during the season, but in the right setting and with the right questions/topics the guy is a very good interview.

Yes Belichick can be a chatty bird LatHarv83 : 2:38 pm : link If you’re talking about football history. That’s basically right up his alley. He loves the game, he’s a historian of it and he’s aware of his place in it wether he lets that on or not. Football is his life this guy has never taken a break, not even for a year, ever. That’s why I think this next chapter is interesting because some people think he may be setting the stage for his exit after this year and there may be something to it. I’d wonder what he did next if he did. I’d tend to think he’s staying but you never know

You know his handwriting is poor enough it could be SB glowrider : 2:41 pm : link I don’t see the line, so could be why I see 53. Makes no sense, SB makes more. Needs a line

Listening to his press conferences from time to time in New England pjcas18 : 2:42 pm : link is interesting. He's abrupt, rude, and just short with reporters who ask either inane or already asked questions.



but them every now and then someone comes up with a question on something he wants to talk about like punting strategy and he'll go on for 15 minutes about left-footed punters, field position, angling kicks, etc.



and people are captivated because he's clearly more knowledgeable on the topic he's lecturing on than maybe anyone on the planet.





The way that staff is now left with no obvious replacement as HC LatHarv83 : 2:46 pm : link With assistants leaving... and with no succession plan to an ancient Brady.. if Belichick were to leave he would leave the pats in a rough spot. And he can’t like the owners son publicly giving Brady the green light to call his own shots. Leaving and watching the pats fall off ( which I think would be a resoundingly likely outcome) would be pretty good for his legacy. His value would be on ultimate display

I was hoping they would address the time when... Milton : 3:07 pm : link

Quote: There was one terrible moment, during a game, when Belichick called a blitz, and Parcells seemed to oppose it. They went ahead with it and the blitz worked — the other team had done what Belichick expected and not what Parcells had — but Parcells was furious, and over the open microphones in the middle of a game, he let go, “Yeah, you’re a genius, everyone knows it, a goddamn genius, but that’s why you failed as a head coach — that’s why you’ll never be a head coach… some genius.” It was deeply shocking to everyone who heard it; they were the cruelest words imaginable. I wonder if Parcells had it stipulated in the contract/agreement for him to do the doc that they not bring that up. It's such a glaring omission that I can't imagine otherwise. ...Parcells lashed out at Belichick for all the other coaches to hear (from David Halberstam’s “The Education of a Coach”)....I wonder if Parcells had it stipulated in the contract/agreement for him to do the doc that they not bring that up. It's such a glaring omission that I can't imagine otherwise.

RE: RE: RE: Great show - caught this bit at the end. Tossing in 53 already, Coach? BillKo : 3:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13817134 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





In comment 13817130 glowrider said:





Quote:













is that a 53? This Sunday is super bowl is 52. He's planning to lose this year, but win next year?









I think that's an "SB"



Definitely SB.....BB would only do them in numerical order!



Gotta say, though, his signature is the pits lol In comment 13817137 pjcas18 said:Definitely SB.....BB would only do them in numerical order!Gotta say, though, his signature is the pits lol

my favorite part..... BillKo : 3:14 pm : link ...is the NFL sideline shots where you can hear their voices.



There's one spot, where Parcells basically says "just call the defense, and stop broadcasting the game"......they showed that clip in America's Game about the 1990 team.



At first, I never knew what Parcells meant, but I guess BB was chiming in on maybe the offensive play calls or in-game strategy, as the HC, OC, and DC are all on a single line of communication?

Loved it all yupbjac27 : 3:17 pm : link and it was great to see clips from the days I grew up on. a bunch of that footage was from "True Blue" a VHS i watched about 9840203 times as a kid.



Hardest part for me was Parcells stepping away 25-30 days after Bellicheck left for Cleveland. Not saying I would trade away the two with TC but man I wonder what would have been if Bellicheck had moved in for Parcells in Blue

Carl Banks‏Verified twitter account arniefez : 3:47 pm : link Quote: @CarlBanksGIII



He was informed prior to taking the Browns job that he wasn't gonna be the next NYG coach.



The Giants (Wellington Mara & George Young) knew Parcells was leaving before Belichick and Coughlin left. Wellington let Young choose Handley over both of them.

The Giants (Wellington Mara & George Young) knew Parcells was leaving before Belichick and Coughlin left. Wellington let Young choose Handley over both of them.

They left out most of the dirty laundry arniefez : 3:56 pm : link surrounding Parcells leaving the Giants. Tim Mara jr was selling his half of the team. Parcells was much closer to Tim jr than Wellington. George Young was much closer to Wellington than Tim jr.



Parcells was asked to stay on through the draft and the hope was they could convince him to stay once there was a new owner. Like someone said above Parcells never forgave Young for 1983 and was always threatening to leave. He was a great coach but extremely high maintenance to manage.



If you look at Parcells career his go to move was leaving when the owner changed. He left the Giants when the owner changed. He left the Pats when the owner changed. He left the Jets when the owner changed. He left the Dolphins when the owner changed.



The only time he left without an owner change was Dallas when jerry forced Owens on him. Thankfully for Giant fans Jerry screwed up what Parcells built because by the time Parcells left after 4 years the Cowboys had the best team in the NFL.



RE: I was hoping they would address the time when... Greg from LI : 4:02 pm : link

Quote: ...Parcells lashed out at Belichick for all the other coaches to hear (from David Halberstam’s “The Education of a Coach”)....





Quote:





There was one terrible moment, during a game, when Belichick called a blitz, and Parcells seemed to oppose it. They went ahead with it and the blitz worked — the other team had done what Belichick expected and not what Parcells had — but Parcells was furious, and over the open microphones in the middle of a game, he let go, “Yeah, you’re a genius, everyone knows it, a goddamn genius, but that’s why you failed as a head coach — that’s why you’ll never be a head coach… some genius.” It was deeply shocking to everyone who heard it; they were the cruelest words imaginable.



I wonder if Parcells had it stipulated in the contract/agreement for him to do the doc that they not bring that up. It's such a glaring omission that I can't imagine otherwise.



That particular comment wasn't addressed specifically, but confrontations like that in general were discussed. Parcells acknowledged that, when Belichick had an objection to a decision Parcells made during a game, he could say hurtful things in the heat of the moment out of anger, things he now regrets. For his part, Belichick says he never doubted for a second who was in charge, that he understood it was his job to follow orders, and that he didn't take it personally when Parcells would rip into him on occasion. So it seems that either Halberstam used a bit of dramatic license to blow that particular exchange up into more than it was, or it's something that Belichick has let go of over time. In comment 13817215 Milton said:That particular comment wasn't addressed specifically, but confrontations like that in general were discussed. Parcells acknowledged that, when Belichick had an objection to a decision Parcells made during a game, he could say hurtful things in the heat of the moment out of anger, things he now regrets. For his part, Belichick says he never doubted for a second who was in charge, that he understood it was his job to follow orders, and that he didn't take it personally when Parcells would rip into him on occasion. So it seems that either Halberstam used a bit of dramatic license to blow that particular exchange up into more than it was, or it's something that Belichick has let go of over time.

RE: my favorite part..... Milton : 4:42 pm : link

Quote: ...is the NFL sideline shots where you can hear their voices.



There's one spot, where Parcells basically says "just call the defense, and stop broadcasting the game"......they showed that clip in America's Game about the 1990 team.



At first, I never knew what Parcells meant, but I guess BB was chiming in on maybe the offensive play calls or in-game strategy, as the HC, OC, and DC are all on a single line of communication? I took it to mean that Belichick was commenting/editorializing/philosophizing on what was happening on the field. In comment 13817226 BillKo said:I took it to mean that Belichick was commenting/editorializing/philosophizing on what was happening on the field.

RE: They left out most of the dirty laundry Banks : 4:50 pm : link

Quote: surrounding Parcells leaving the Giants. Tim Mara jr was selling his half of the team. Parcells was much closer to Tim jr than Wellington. George Young was much closer to Wellington than Tim jr.



Parcells was asked to stay on through the draft and the hope was they could convince him to stay once there was a new owner. Like someone said above Parcells never forgave Young for 1983 and was always threatening to leave. He was a great coach but extremely high maintenance to manage.



If you look at Parcells career his go to move was leaving when the owner changed. He left the Giants when the owner changed. He left the Pats when the owner changed. He left the Jets when the owner changed. He left the Dolphins when the owner changed.



The only time he left without an owner change was Dallas when jerry forced Owens on him. Thankfully for Giant fans Jerry screwed up what Parcells built because by the time Parcells left after 4 years the Cowboys had the best team in the NFL.

Looking at his Cowboy rosters it's impressive he got the wins he did. He went 10-6 with Quincy Carter, Troy Hambrick, and aging wrs. The 9-7 teams weren't much better with a washed up Bledsoe and Julius Jones. Thank god he left before Romo's first full year In comment 13817317 arniefez said:Looking at his Cowboy rosters it's impressive he got the wins he did. He went 10-6 with Quincy Carter, Troy Hambrick, and aging wrs. The 9-7 teams weren't much better with a washed up Bledsoe and Julius Jones. Thank god he left before Romo's first full year

I took the "just call the defense" line to mean... Greg from LI : 4:51 pm : link ...Belichick was talking about things outside of his area of responsibility, presumably the offense.

RE: RE: I was hoping they would address the time when... Milton : 5:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13817215 Milton said:





Quote:





...Parcells lashed out at Belichick for all the other coaches to hear (from David Halberstam’s “The Education of a Coach”)....





Quote:





There was one terrible moment, during a game, when Belichick called a blitz, and Parcells seemed to oppose it. They went ahead with it and the blitz worked — the other team had done what Belichick expected and not what Parcells had — but Parcells was furious, and over the open microphones in the middle of a game, he let go, “Yeah, you’re a genius, everyone knows it, a goddamn genius, but that’s why you failed as a head coach — that’s why you’ll never be a head coach… some genius.” It was deeply shocking to everyone who heard it; they were the cruelest words imaginable.



I wonder if Parcells had it stipulated in the contract/agreement for him to do the doc that they not bring that up. It's such a glaring omission that I can't imagine otherwise.







That particular comment wasn't addressed specifically, but confrontations like that in general were discussed. Parcells acknowledged that, when Belichick had an objection to a decision Parcells made during a game, he could say hurtful things in the heat of the moment out of anger, things he now regrets. For his part, Belichick says he never doubted for a second who was in charge, that he understood it was his job to follow orders, and that he didn't take it personally when Parcells would rip into him on occasion. So it seems that either Halberstam used a bit of dramatic license to blow that particular exchange up into more than it was, or it's something that Belichick has let go of over time. In general I got the impression that Parcells resents/resented Belichick receiving a lot of credit for the two Super Bowls they won together and the comparisons between what they each accomplished on their own versus what they accomplished together.



Also, it seemed like the documentary went out of its way to make it appear that Belichick's five Super Bowls were a natural extension of the two that Parcells had won (like when they pointed out that Belichick inherited players from the former Parcells regime when he left for New England in 2000 despite the fact that it had been three years ago that Parcells coached the Patriots). I thought Belichick was very gracious to allow Parcells to share in the credit for what Belichick has accomplished. In comment 13817332 Greg from LI said:In general I got the impression that Parcells resents/resented Belichick receiving a lot of credit for the two Super Bowls they won together and the comparisons between what they each accomplished on their own versus what they accomplished together.Also, it seemed like the documentary went out of its way to make it appear that Belichick's five Super Bowls were a natural extension of the two that Parcells had won (like when they pointed out that Belichick inherited players from the former Parcells regime when he left for New England in 2000 despite the fact that it had been three years ago that Parcells coached the Patriots). I thought Belichick was very gracious to allow Parcells to share in the credit for what Belichick has accomplished.

That wasn't pjcas18 : 5:08 pm : link "they" who pointed that out (Belichick's first three SB's in NE had a core of Parcells guys) it was Parcells son-in-law Scott Pioli who pointed that out, and then several players reinforced it. I don't think it was an editorial goal or angle.



I think those comments by Pioli probably had a message, but I doubt the players had any intent. Most seemed equally enamored with both guys, only Bryan Cox felt they had any resentment of each other.



