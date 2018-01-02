ESPN 30 for 30 Films “The Two Bills” - Parcells-Belichick

ESPN Films’ Peabody and Emmy award-winning 30 for 30 series latest endeavor is “The Two Bills,” featuring legendary football coaches Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells being interviewed together for the first time since 1991 and it is a can’t miss for any fan of the NFL.
“The Two Bills” is directed by Ken Rodgers and produced by NFL Films and premieres Thursday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.
“The Two Bills” begins with two of the greatest coaches in the history of the NFL arriving to the New York Giants locker room at MetLife Stadium and the next 90 minutes traces the relationship between the two men both in and out of the game of football.
The documentary spans over four decades through all the ups and downs of their legendary careers, including some memorable games when they were on opposite sides of the field, they forged a bond that few men of their stature have ever experienced. Link
- ( New Window
)
This should be very interesting.
They only won 2 Super Bowls together? I mean, that's a lot, but it should have been more.
any interest in setting foot in the Jets locker room.
BB's hatred for the Jets is hilarious.
In comment 13816126
Stan in LA said:
| They only won 2 Super Bowls together? I mean, that's a lot, but it should have been more.
I don't mean to sound unappreciative, but "it should have been more" could define my 30 years as a Giant fan. Eli Manning actually said "It could have been better" when asked about his time with Coughlin when Coughlin got the boot. As ever, Eli had the pulse of the moment.
that Super Bowl vs. the Packers. Martin scores that TD to bring them within 6 & then, on the subsequent KO, Howard takes it to the house. That was a backbreaker.
In comment 13816133
Go Terps said:
| In comment 13816126 Stan in LA said:
Quote:
They only won 2 Super Bowls together? I mean, that's a lot, but it should have been more.
I don't mean to sound unappreciative, but "it should have been more" could define my 30 years as a Giant fan. Eli Manning actually said "It could have been better" when asked about his time with Coughlin when Coughlin got the boot. As ever, Eli had the pulse of the moment.
Well said. Couldn’t agree more even though I’m immensely appreciative of everything we’ve gotten as fans. I just feel like we left one or two on the table.
In comment 13816126
Stan in LA said:
| They only won 2 Super Bowls together? I mean, that's a lot, but it should have been more.
Competition was very strong, more competitive than it is now.
Alittle bittersweet given the season we just had and the Eagles preparing for a Super Bowl.
But this is awesome!
In comment 13816232
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
I am glued to the TV. I'll admit - it moved - a few times.
In comment 13816242
bceagle05 said:
+1
that Lil Bill has been wearing.
about Stephen Baker was hilarious
But one glaring omission so far is no TC.
I would imagine it’s hard to find someone more capable of providing insight on these two than TC.
But I'm loving the early reviews!
This is absolutely fantastic.
You can see the admiration that little Bill still has for Parcells to this day.
It's getting me stoked for the off season and watching the rebuild/reload.
Just awesome!
In comment 13816258
Chris684 said:
| But one glaring omission so far is no TC.
I would imagine it’s hard to find someone more capable of providing insight on these two than TC.
Interesting point. In the preview the other day, the producer of this show mentioned that it took over 3 years to work out the schedule of the 2 Bills.
losing Belichick & then Parcells resigning in May after the SB win against Buffalo. There was another ring in that group.
It’s not strange it’s the major difference between the two Bills one is one of the greatest coaches in sports history and the other is one of the most overrated of all time. One Bill will be forever noted as the first Gatorade bath the other Super Bowls wins.
I know I’m a biased Giants fan but this is the best 30 for 30 I’ve ever seen.
should win an emmy as best documentary or sports program.
.
You can really sense it.
In comment 13816307
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
| .
You can really sense it.
100%
to root my ass off for the Pats in Sunday (and I don’t), this show really makes me love B.B. and even Parcells more.
I never knew that B.B. left the Jets because of uncertainty of ownership change. The possible new owners? Woody Johnson or Dolan!? The guy is even smarter than we already know him to be.
at least for the early part of what has become the Patriots dynasty than he gets.
Giants deserved to win that day, they played a better overall game. The bounce off of Steve Smith's hands was unlucky and the Tyree play was lucky, but the Giants deserved to win imo
I have a smile from ear to ear.
That was fucking amazing.
when Parcells went into a meeting room with all the rookies and said, "We don't need any of you."
for the post. I never would have known it was on.
since they gave up NHL.
and even the ESPN clips of old Rich Eisen, Suzy Kolber, Sal Pal, and others were nostalgic.
In comment 13816328
Danny Kanell said:
| That was fucking amazing.
+1.
the NYG stuff tooke me back to a diff time in my life - very moving. And the dynamic btwn them was great
Reminds you how connected the Pats and Giants are between the coaches, players and Super Bowls.
I hate the Pats—mostly the fans up here—but I have a soft spot for BB, the curmudgeon. This is why.
Pioli as much anymore.
I thought the players quotes were great, LT was blunt and brutally honest, Pepper was awesome, Cox funny, McGinest great, Carson his eloquent self, Martin had some good stuff.
I wonder why no Carl Banks, he played for both and usually has some unique perspectives.
In comment 13816325
MookGiants said:
| Giants deserved to win that day, they played a better overall game. The bounce off of Steve Smith's hands was unlucky and the Tyree play was lucky, but the Giants deserved to win imo
The Eli escape was luck?
Parcells was the perfect coach for this team, but he is a vindictive bastard. Trying to screw Kraft, he hurt BB. Then he gets pissed about BB fighting back. I think Coughlin has that same vindictive streak. People forget that interview with the Eagles after we canned him. No one ever wanted to fire Coughlin. They had no choice. But he tried to fuck us. Parcells comment about the Tyree catch was like he tried to minimize a SB that wasn't his. He's never been to complimentary about Eli either. That SB is not only the Giants greatest, but the greatest of them all. Not trying to criticize, just pointing out a fascinating personality characteristic. Parcells and Coughlin could be real assholes, I think BB is a better person. Doesn't seem to have that vindictive side.
In comment 13816353
Dry Lightning said:
| Parcells was the perfect coach for this team, but he is a vindictive bastard. Trying to screw Kraft, he hurt BB. Then he gets pissed about BB fighting back. I think Coughlin has that same vindictive streak. People forget that interview with the Eagles after we canned him. No one ever wanted to fire Coughlin. They had no choice. But he tried to fuck us. Parcells comment about the Tyree catch was like he tried to minimize a SB that wasn't his. He's never been to complimentary about Eli either. That SB is not only the Giants greatest, but the greatest of them all. Not trying to criticize, just pointing out a fascinating personality characteristic. Parcells and Coughlin could be real assholes, I think BB is a better person. Doesn't seem to have that vindictive side.
Parcells has been complimentary about Eli, especially after the NFC Championship in San Fran.
In comment 13816348
pjcas18 said:
| Pioli as much anymore.
I thought the players quotes were great, LT was blunt and brutally honest, Pepper was awesome, Cox funny, McGinest great, Carson his eloquent self, Martin had some good stuff.
I wonder why no Carl Banks, he played for both and usually has some unique perspectives.
I Agree! Banks should have been part of this.
was a little bit of button pushing to get under Belichick's skin..
In comment 13816355
Danny Kanell said:
| In comment 13816353 Dry Lightning said:
Quote:
Parcells was the perfect coach for this team, but he is a vindictive bastard. Trying to screw Kraft, he hurt BB. Then he gets pissed about BB fighting back. I think Coughlin has that same vindictive streak. People forget that interview with the Eagles after we canned him. No one ever wanted to fire Coughlin. They had no choice. But he tried to fuck us. Parcells comment about the Tyree catch was like he tried to minimize a SB that wasn't his. He's never been to complimentary about Eli either. That SB is not only the Giants greatest, but the greatest of them all. Not trying to criticize, just pointing out a fascinating personality characteristic. Parcells and Coughlin could be real assholes, I think BB is a better person. Doesn't seem to have that vindictive side.
Parcells has been complimentary about Eli, especially after the NFC Championship in San Fran.
This is true. I heard him interviewed after that game and I got the impression Parcells was not a fan before that game, but was after. He even said Eli "won me over". If I remember correct he saw him at a golf thing that summer and told he was a tough SOB could have played on any of his teams.
but I loved Belichick writing “NYG!” on the table after listing his 2 Giant SB’s.
That was really, really good. One of the best 30 for 30's I've ever seen.
I'm thrilled that Shurmur wound up being our guy - he was the realistic candidate I wanted. But it definitely eats away at me a little bit knowing that Bill is probably never going to be on our sideline again. You know he loves this franchise. It's bittersweet that he'll never be the head coach here.
That said - how anyone could have even the slightest issue rooting for Bill over the fucking Eagles (and there are quite a few of those here) is absolutely mind-boggling.
Go Pats.
To the Giants than Parcells. But I was still surprised to see how emotional he got about being back in Giant locker room and stadium.
Watching this made me wonder what might have been if Paarcells had not screwed the Giants by retiring in May after BB left. I have always thought that was Parcells way of getting even with Young. Never totally believed the health issues that Parcells cited. Everything I've read about Parcells is that he understood that when he had leverage he would use it. (Just look what he did to get away from the Pats even as they were preparing for the Super Bowl). And he never forgave Young for considering Schnellenberger to replace him.
Parcells was an all time great Giant coach but ....
and like so many others here, I feel so nostalgic and fortunate to have experienced those glory days, but at the same time I can’t help but think what could have been.
One of the greatest, probably the greatest in Giants history and a great coach in NFL history. But is he one of the “greatest”!in NFL history?
In comment 13816191
est1986 said:
| In comment 13816126 Stan in LA said:
Quote:
They only won 2 Super Bowls together? I mean, that's a lot, but it should have been more.
Competition was very strong, more competitive than it is now.
Yep there was the Bears in 85’, the Montana/Rice/Walsh 49ers, and the Redskins had some great teams as well. There is a reason a guy like Marino never won a SB in that era, and same with Elway until the late 90’s.
In comment 13816388
Samiam said:
| One of the greatest, probably the greatest in Giants history and a great coach in NFL history. But is he one of the “greatest”!in NFL history?
I think he is. Look at his coaching tree and the impact that he has had.
He changed the Giants franchise, from laughing stock of the 70’s to a great team in the 80’s.
NE before he got there had 9 wins in the previous 3 seasons COMBINED. He won 10 games in his second year, and made the super bowl in his 4th year.
Jets won 1 game the season before he arrived, 9 wins in his first year and AFCCG by year 2.
Dallas was 5-11 before he got there, 10-6 and in the playoffs in his first year
That era, those '80s teams, man...in my opinion, we never bond so strongly as the teams of our childhood, when the players are larger than life. That's what the Parcells/Belichick Giants are for me. They are special to me in a way I doubt any Giants teams will ever be to me again. It's probably why I never connected to the Coughlin era the same way - it's just different.
Takeaways - I was reminded of how much I dislike Bob Kraft. Oily bastard.
I too noted the "NYG!" BB wrote when he signed the table. Beautiful.
Scott Pioli was funny.
It was interesting hearing LT admit that his career was basically over after the Bills left in 1991 although he played w more seasons. Just reinforces my belief that the Giants had one more Super Bowl run in them in the early '90s had Belichick succeeded Parcells.
Never knew Belichick had almost taken a job with the Vikings in 1984. That worked out well for him, since Les Steckel was an '80s version of McAdoo and his staff was fired en masse after they went 3-13 in 84.
I'm with arc, too - I think Shurmur was a good hire and I'm optimistic about the future, but it's sad knowing that Belichick will never be a Giant again despite the obvious strong attachment he still feels to the franchise.
In comment 13816270
Diver_Down said:
| In comment 13816258 Chris684 said:
Quote:
But one glaring omission so far is no TC.
I would imagine it’s hard to find someone more capable of providing insight on these two than TC.
Interesting point. In the preview the other day, the producer of this show mentioned that it took over 3 years to work out the schedule of the 2 Bills.
The thing about TC is, he's such a commanding presence, just him talking alone might have taken away too much from Bill & Bill.
He coached with the two Bills for three seasons, 1988-90. In contrast, Romeo Crennel was with them on the Giants from 1981-90, went to the Patriots with Parcells, went to the Jets with both of them, and then the Patriots again with Belichick. Charlie Weis was OC for both of them with the Jets and Patriots as well as coaching a season with the Giants
He always makes it a point to put the Summerall threepeat call in because he knows we love it.
Phenomenal show. Basically a narrative of much of what has actually mastered in the NFL in the last 30 years.
That said, it's tough to watch as Giants fan. Lots of "what ifs". And I'm left wondering why Belichick or Patricia isn't our coach.
In comment 13816408
Greg from LI said:
| He coached with the two Bills for three seasons, 1988-90. In contrast, Romeo Crennel was with them on the Giants from 1981-90, went to the Patriots with Parcells, went to the Jets with both of them, and then the Patriots again with Belichick. Charlie Weis was OC for both of them with the Jets and Patriots as well as coaching a season with the Giants
I know you're not a Coughlin fan, but apart from Belichick, he's probably the most successful member of Parcells' coaching tree, and he was around during the two Bills' crowning achievement (at least in my book) in 1990. It's well-documented that he and Belichick often matched up against each other and compared notes in practice. He also has plenty of history going head-to-head against Parcells and Belichick, including victories against the latter on the biggest stage. I'm not outraged that he doesn't appear in this, but I'm sure he could have offered an interesting observation or two.
It's truly a shame that Belichick, much like Lombardi will never walk the New York Giants sidelines because both had a love for this franchise. In Lombardi's case they named the trophy after him and in Belichick's case he will have won more Super Bowls than any other coach in the history of the NFL. Just goes to show you that no other organization has given more to Football than the New York Giants.
second; Not sure if anyone caught this at the very, very end when Bill and Bill walk towards the trophy case which displayed the 4 Lombardi trophies after the Parcells comment when Belichick pointed to the '86 & '91 trophies and said, "those are the ones we won" and then pointed to the other two and said "Those are the ones we gave them".
Whether he said it jokingly or not, I did not think it was a cool thing to say because no one gave those games to the Giants. Manning and company went out and won those games with heart and passion!!!
1. Absolutely loved it. Looking forward to watching again.
2. Jimmy the Greek saying, before the first SB win, after the Giants had held the 49ers and Redskins to 3 points over 8 quarters, that this was the greatest team of all-time, and Giants by 8 (in the SB). Fuck you, Bears.
3. I get all the what ifs, and sentiments that it could have been more. But watching that show, I realized that but for a play or two, the Giants could have just 1 Super Bowl trophy.
No one was beating that team in 86. But the 90/91 team, are you kidding me with the Roger Craig fumble? Instill in awe of the NYG magic in play there, and the fact that LT was in the right place, right time. Then the FG was good to end it.
Norwood missing. Aw man, a few feet and we lose by 2? Heartbreaking.
Giants easily won a toss-up crazy game in Frisco (the Eli tough SOB game), and of course the OT thriller on the frozen tundra. Even either Super Bowl win over NE, there was some good mojo going on. Either could have gone either way.
Easy to say there could have been more. But I’m grateful for our 4 so far, and all that magic.
It’s early. Typing on my phone. Meant easily could have lost that game without a few bounces.
What a great 30-for-30.
Must watch for any Giants fan.
talk to me and I hollered at them and kicked them out.
correction:
"these are the two they earned when they beat Brady like a rented mule"
In comment 13816435
GiantsUA said:
| correction:
"these are the two they earned when they beat Brady like a rented mule"
I took it as “these are the two we gave them” as losing to them. Not just giving the two away. But who knows?
Brought back great memories of the 80s Giants football
I totally forgot Banks and Pepper played for the Browns
In comment 13816409
Go Terps said:
| He always makes it a point to put the Summerall threepeat call in because he knows we love it.
Phenomenal show. Basically a narrative of much of what has actually mastered in the NFL in the last 30 years.
That said, it's tough to watch as Giants fan. Lots of "what ifs". And I'm left wondering why Belichick or Patricia isn't our coach.
The Summerall call as Bahr gets ready to line up is really underrated, where Pat says something to the effect of "it's a lonely world, I can tell you that."
In comment 13816287
Dragon said:
| It’s not strange it’s the major difference between the two Bills one is one of the greatest coaches in sports history and the other is one of the most overrated of all time. One Bill will be forever noted as the first Gatorade bath the other Super Bowls wins.
Overrated ?
if you watched the special and came away with this then you learned absolutely fucking nothing!!
|Fans
Dragon : 2/1/2018 9:55 pm : link : reply
It’s not strange it’s the major difference between the two Bills one is one of the greatest coaches in sports history and the other is one of the most overrated of all time. One Bill will be forever noted as the first Gatorade bath the other Super Bowls wins.
Parcells and BB were a team. You can't even separate the Pats early SB's from Parcells until recently. That special should have shown you a few very obvious points:
- Parcells took a chance on BB and immediately knew he had a special talent for understanding the game. Just listen to LT's comments about early BB
- The coordination between the two was excellent. For as much as Parcells was a hardass, he deferred to BB at key moments
- I was fucking jacked to see the behind the scenes comments about the defenses we ran during our SB's. BB literally changed up the D every game - he's got to be the best master strategist in the modern game - and it highlights exactly why he continues to have success
- BB doesn't care for James Dolan. Another fucking gold star for him!!!
- Parcells was the button pusher and BB was the strategist and that formula worked well. I don't think people appreciate just how bad some of those teams they took over were and they made them instantly competitive
- Pete Carroll can go back to pushing a shopping cart!!
One thing I thought was interesting was Robert Kraft talking about going the the NFL office, probing to see if he had a case against the Jets for tampering, when they pretty much stole away Parcells. He then realised that league officials were not only ok the the Jets move, they might have even orchestarted it.
It kind of adds a new perspective to the ESPN article and rumors about BB quitting in NE and coming back to the Giants. Could that whole thing just be more behind the scenes pressure from the league to end the Pats dynasty and put the biggest name coach in NYC?
In comment 13816409
Go Terps said:
| He always makes it a point to put the Summerall threepeat call in because he knows we love it.
Phenomenal show. Basically a narrative of much of what has actually mastered in the NFL in the last 30 years.
That said, it's tough to watch as Giants fan. Lots of "what ifs". And I'm left wondering why Belichick or Patricia isn't our coach.
LOL. Thanks, Terp's Buddy! We do! We love it!
great points Fats. Really good stuff.
Interesting that Parcells wouldn't go in the Jets locker room either.
Anybody who thinks Parcells is overrated is a peabrain.
LTs comments had me cursing George Young for a minute. Had he not had his heart set on Ray Handley and seen something in Belichick or Coughlin, or even Al Groh things could have been different. Even naming Erhardt HC with Groh and Handley as coordinators could have been better.
ran into Parcells at Saratoga National. They said he couldn’t have been more cordial. As a matter of fact when my wife told him what a huge fan I was of him, he autographed a napkin and sent it back with her. Still have it!
to me is that Parcells is now pretty much an old man. Made me feel old!
I'll probably watch 20 times.
The one though I kept having while watching was how many f@cking great LBs did the Giants have. Our back-ups probably could have started for any team.
Nowadays, I don't know if I could name the 3 Giants starters.
Taylor, Carson, Reasons, Banks, Johnson, Headon and Hunt.
Those were the days.
In comment 13816494
FatMan in Charlotte said:
| to me is that Parcells is now pretty much an old man. Made me feel old!
Not just Parcells, but Lil Bill's age progression was evident. I don't remember Lil Bill being so young because I was younger. Seeing him as a young man running drills to where he is now, it made me feel older than what I am.
great point. My son was watching with me and he said "Wait, that's Belicheck!!"
Sadly, he didn't know who Parcells was, and I think he thinks the amazing LT I talk about is a frail, angry man!!
In comment 13816487
Tittle 9 20 64 said:
| ran into Parcells at Saratoga National. They said he couldn’t have been more cordial. As a matter of fact when my wife told him what a huge fan I was of him, he autographed a napkin and sent it back with her. Still have it!
My daughter served Parcells in the McDonald's drive thru in Saratoga and said he was a good guy. I was shocked she knew who he was. When she told her boss, he asked - "Who is Bill Parcells?"
LOL
In comment 13816520
FatMan in Charlotte said:
| great point. My son was watching with me and he said "Wait, that's Belicheck!!"
Sadly, he didn't know who Parcells was, and I think he thinks the amazing LT I talk about is a frail, angry man!!
Your son might just be confused with every guy our age. I know I have a clenched fist that I shake at every passing cloud.
In comment 13816466
FatMan in Charlotte said:
| Parcells and BB were a team. You can't even separate the Pats early SB's from Parcells until recently.
That was even noted by someone - maybe Pioli? The veteran core of those early Belichick teams were the guys Parcells brought in to NE in the mid-'90s or guys who had played for him with the Jets: McGinest, Troy Brown, Bruschi, Law, Milloy, Ted Johnson, Anthony Pleasant, Roman Phifer, Bryan Cox, Otis Smith.
In comment 13816527
Eli Wilson said:
| In comment 13816487 Tittle 9 20 64 said:
Quote:
ran into Parcells at Saratoga National. They said he couldn’t have been more cordial. As a matter of fact when my wife told him what a huge fan I was of him, he autographed a napkin and sent it back with her. Still have it!
My daughter served Parcells in the McDonald's drive thru in Saratoga and said he was a good guy. I was shocked she knew who he was. When she told her boss, he asked - "Who is Bill Parcells?"
LOL
Your daughter should have quit on the spot. She shouldn't have to work for such ignorance.
When Parcells comes out of the tunnel in the super bowl for the patriots.
“If a face could only talk”.
Thanked LT for all the great memories and treated LT to a refreshment.
I liked seeing BB let his guard down a little bit. I have grown to dislike him over the years. Last nights show made him seem somewhat human.
In comment 13816546
Jolly Blue Giant said:
| When Parcells comes out of the tunnel in the super bowl for the patriots.
“If a face could only talk”.
That was great, but it doesn't top "there will be NO three peat!"
Pats should have won that game. The KO return and the dumb Bledsoe INT killed them.
Is why you root for the Pats this weekend.
Focus on the stupidest things possible just to support their stupid arguments. There is one thing to take from this show, how great that relationship was, how much that relationship elevated Belichick, and that we all make mistakes, Belichick made them,, Parcells made them, so the fuck what. Look what they accomplished, look what that turned into, the shame of it is that it didn't continue here, for us Giant fans, you can blame this or that person, but it was more circumstances also that lead people, just like the tape breaking during the interview, shit happens that lead people down new paths, that is it. That is life. The thing for us fans to take from it is that it all started here with the Giants, and with Coughlin we got two more rings. But idiots are still going to point to the dumbest things, he said this to annoy Belichick, he did that to piss off Parcells. Bla,Bla,Bla! They did great together and built the greatest coaching tree in the game.
Lombardi, who else. The greatest of them all. When you look back, the thing that Lombardi built, was the same thing that Parcells started to build and continues with Belichick.
Little Bill's clothes as the Cleveland coach....the more things change, the more they stay the same....
They had to relive Belichick refusing to coach their team, and then on top of it neither guy is willing to go to the Jets locker room. Brutal.
You can see how much Belichick has changed over the years,moreso than Parcells.
Also, a little too much Kraft in this piece,didn't need to hear from him.
In comment 13816629
Greg from LI said:
| They had to relive Belichick refusing to coach their team, and then on top of it neither guy is willing to go to the Jets locker room. Brutal.
Key word there is almost.
Why did Parcells want to relinquish his head coaching position to Belichick? Was it because he was burnt out?
In comment 13816658
Tittle 9 20 64 said:
| Why did Parcells want to relinquish his head coaching position to Belichick? Was it because he was burnt out?
I took it as to stick it to Kraft.
That was the plan when they were all hired - Parcells would coach them for several years and then move to the front office and Belichick would take over. After the '99 season, New England wanted to interview Belichick for their head coaching job. Parcells and the Jets were afraid of losing Belichick to the Patriots, so Parcells very suddenly resigned and elevated Belichick to the job, thinking that he would take it - that he'd have no reason/desire to go to New England if he had a head coaching job already. He didn't realize that Belichick was a bit tired of working for Parcells and that he was wary of the Jets' unsettled ownership situation after being blindsided by Modell in Cleveland.
When Belichick was in Cleveland, and Belichick was almost playing the role of interviewer for this local tv show and asking Parcells about missing coaching... wow that was weird seeing Belichick in that role
Some things really make you think about how history could be different. What if Leon Hess holds on for one more year? Belichick is probably Jets Coach and has the same front office staff in place that eventually went to New England. No reason to think they wouldn’t have drafted Brady as well. If you’re a jets fan that show was all sorts of brutal
after the 1996 season. Minutes! Parcells/Belichick could have come back had the Giants beaten George Young to offering Fassel the gig.
In comment 13816697
LatHarv83 said:
| When Belichick was in Cleveland, and Belichick was almost playing the role of interviewer for this local tv show and asking Parcells about missing coaching... wow that was weird seeing Belichick in that role
Some things really make you think about how history could be different. What if Leon Hess holds on for one more year? Belichick is probably Jets Coach and has the same front office staff in place that eventually went to New England. No reason to think they wouldn’t have drafted Brady as well. If you’re a jets fan that show was all sorts of brutal
huh? Parcells was staying on as GM and was told repeatedly about Brady by a Jets scout but was rebuffed. And let's not make it out that BB "knew something" when he drafted Brady. BB himself has saif that if they knew he was this good they would have taken him sooner. Hell, Tim Rattay was taken before him. BB made Brady. Brady had the drive and work ethic neded to take the instruction.
As someone who doesn’t really believe in fate or anything, how many little weird coincidences with these guys pop up along the way. They may have worked together at Air Force but Parcells left there to take the Giants assistant job while unbeknownst to both Belichick would also join the Giants after Parcells was stalling on him at Air Force waiting to see if he would take the job with the Giants.
Then Belichick almost leaves in 84(?) at what would have been the worst time possible but for whatever reason stayed right before things got on track. It seemed like some sort of force was keeping these two together
Also what are the odds that Belichicks one playoff win in Cleveland would be against Parcells and the patriots?
I never said the pats knew something special was in store for Brady but they liked him enough to draft him. Pioli was with the Jets and went to the pats with bill when they took Brady, and while pioli was with the Jets he seemed like he wasn’t just around getting coffee, I’m sure he’d have had a big role in the room had he stayed too. Can’t say for sure they would have drafted Brady but I see no reason why anyone else would be more likely
And I also agree that Belichick did more for Brady to than vice versa, which doesn’t really change the point that Leon Hess dying at the wrong time was just brutal for the Jets
History really seems to cheat Parcells out of his role in building the foundation of the first phase of what has become the extended Patriots dynasty.
I feel like all of the Parcells/Belichick coached teams would be justified in asking the dreaded "what if" questions (except for New England who were lucky enough to be left with Belichick when the dust settled)
Giants: What if Bill announced he wasnt coming back before BB took the Cleveland job? Maybe this is getting greedy but we could have had a dynasty instead of just 2.
Cleveland: What if Art Modell didnt move Cleveland to Baltimore overnight?
Jets: What if Leon Hess didnt pass away when he did?
Dallas: To a lesser extent but what if Parcells stuck around longer?
Overall that show is as good as it gets for the true football fan who has taken a backseat to bandwagon/fantasy types in recent years. So many blasts from the past. Seeing a young Holmgren in San Francisco. Seeing how Pete Carroll was an asshole even 20 years ago. Mike Ditka roaming the sidelines. Walsh, Seifert, Montana, Madden, Summerall. Listening to Belichick talk about how he prepared for the likes of Barry Sanders and Jim Kelly.
Also, was there anything cooler than starter jackets in the 90s? Those things were classic. And I miss Giants Stadium. It's not the same without it.
exactly what I was thinking last night.
|That show...
Chris in Philly : 9:25 am : link : reply
Is why you root for the Pats this weekend.
Hate the Pats. Hate Kraft. But I'll always root for BB if the Giants aren't going to lose anything - and hell, beating the Eagles should be enough!!
the truth is it had nothing to do with Belichick not becoming the Giants coach. George Young flat out did not think Belichcik was HC material and would never have hired him, he had his heart set on Ray Handley. and the Mara's went along.
I like and respect GY but he really fucked that one up, giving us the Handley and Reeves messes. And in hindsight, when he threatened to quit in 1997 if the brought back Parcells, they shuold have called his bluff and said thank you for a job well done. He ended up retiring the next year anyway and we were stuck with Fassel instead of Parcells.
But the Big Tuna brought the "what if" on himself with his restless, nomadic career. Outside of the Giants, he never stayed anywhere longer than four years, and even with the Giants he had flirted with leaving years before he actually left. One of the inherent differences between him and Belichick is that while Belichick is a perfectionist technician who is always tinkering to make his team better than they were before, Parcells is a guy who craves a challenge. He kept taking over bad teams and turning them around, then finding reasons to move on to the next project rather than staying and maintaining a high level of performance over the long haul. It's just something in his psyche, I guess. Judging by his career as a whole, the surprise isn't that he stepped down in 1991 but that he didn't do it in 1987 when he was talking to the Falcons.
but giving up draft picks to hire Belichick at that point in time was something very few owners would have done. Dom Capers on paper was as good or better candidate due to his success in Carolina vs. BB's stint in Cleveland and Capers would have cost nothing.
He also hired Pete Carroll and even if he wasn't ready yet it's more proof that Kraft had an eye for talent.
In comment 13816814
Greg from LI said:
| But the Big Tuna brought the "what if" on himself with his restless, nomadic career. Outside of the Giants, he never stayed anywhere longer than four years, and even with the Giants he had flirted with leaving years before he actually left. One of the inherent differences between him and Belichick is that while Belichick is a perfectionist technician who is always tinkering to make his team better than they were before, Parcells is a guy who craves a challenge. He kept taking over bad teams and turning them around, then finding reasons to move on to the next project rather than staying and maintaining a high level of performance over the long haul. It's just something in his psyche, I guess. Judging by his career as a whole, the surprise isn't that he stepped down in 1991 but that he didn't do it in 1987 when he was talking to the Falcons.
I know, you're right. He couldn't settle down. I think part of it was the Schnellenberger thing making him wary too, but your point is accurate.
Still, in 1997, 4 years of Parcells could have been followed by 18 years of Belichick. I doubt BB would have ever resigned as "HC of the NYG" had that happened with the Giants.
Get my hands on that table they signed.
Carl BanksVerified account
@CarlBanksGIII
Following Following @CarlBanksGIII
He was informed prior to taking the Browns job that he wasn't gonna be the next NYG coach Blame George Young not Parcells
- ( New Window
)
Didn't he try to leave us for the Falcons after we won Super Bowl XXI?
I have the red satin GIANTS jacket that Little Bill is wearing in some of those iconic photos but it's 1 size too small :(
Still cool to have, though.
In comment 13816837
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
| Didn't he try to leave us for the Falcons after we won Super Bowl XXI?
Yes. Pete Rozelle had to tell them to knock it off because Parcells was still under contract with the Giants.
Was the best he was ever a part of. Weren’t just about all of those same guys on the 90 Giants staff PLUS Coughlin?
Also those patriot uniforms were better in the Parcells era. That blue they wore was really cool
In comment 13816845
Greg from LI said:
| In comment 13816837 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Didn't he try to leave us for the Falcons after we won Super Bowl XXI?
Yes. Pete Rozelle had to tell them to knock it off because Parcells was still under contract with the Giants.
Yeah that was Parcells fuck you to GY for trying to replace him in 1983.
In comment 13816847
LatHarv83 said:
| Was the best he was ever a part of. Weren’t just about all of those same guys on the 90 Giants staff PLUS Coughlin?
Also those patriot uniforms were better in the Parcells era. That blue they wore was really cool
These were the best Pats unis by miles, IMO.
The royal blue of the '90s really stood out more than that muted navy shade they've worn ever since.
It was mostly the same staffs between the 1996 Patriots and 1990 Giants. I'm guessing Belichick's point is that the Patriots didn't have Ray Handley...haha. Also, good grief, some of you really will never rest until Tom Coughlin is shoehorned into every discussion.
Patriots:
Bill Parcells
Head Coach
Bill Belichick
Asst. Head Coach/Defensive Backs
Maurice Carthon
Running Backs
Romeo Crennel
Defensive Line
Al Groh
Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
Fred Hoaglin
Offensive Line
Chris Palmer
Quarterbacks
Johnny Parker
Strength & Conditioning
Ray Perkins
Offensive Coordinator
Michael Pope
Tight Ends
Dante Scarnecchia
Defensive Assistant/Linebackers
Mike Sweatman
Special Teams
Charlie Weis
Wide Receivers
Giants:
Bill Parcells
Head Coach
Bill Belichick
Defensive Coordinator
Tom Coughlin
Receivers
Romeo Crennel
Defensive Line
Ron Erhardt
Offensive Coordinator
Al Groh
Linebackers
Ray Handley
Running Backs
Fred Hoaglin
Offensive Line
Johnny Parker
Strength & Conditioning
Mike Pope
Tight Ends
Mike Sweatman
Special Teams
Charlie Weis
Offensive Assistant
In comment 13816800
Victor in CT said:
| the truth is it had nothing to do with Belichick not becoming the Giants coach. George Young flat out did not think Belichcik was HC material and would never have hired him, he had his heart set on Ray Handley. and the Mara's went along.
I like and respect GY but he really fucked that one up, giving us the Handley and Reeves messes. And in hindsight, when he threatened to quit in 1997 if the brought back Parcells, they shuold have called his bluff and said thank you for a job well done. He ended up retiring the next year anyway and we were stuck with Fassel instead of Parcells.
Yes, for all the good he did, and he did good, that was a mistake in judgment.
and this is for Greg- Tom Coughlin.
but Belicheck can eat a bag of dicks with his:
“Those are the two we won, those 2 are the ones we gave em.”
Suck it, Belicheck
He was on the staff with both, he obviously coached against both bills in the afc title game when they reunited in 96. Coaches against Belichick in the super bowls obviously and in the same division as Parcells for a time
Coughlin is technically of the Parcells coaching tree but in reality he wasn’t a part of that core it seems. He’s more like the distant relative. He was only with them for those 3 years as a WR coach, 3 of 8 years he spent in the nfl with 3 different franchises as a wr coach before he got the job at Boston college. He was just kind of passing through
In comment 13816398
Greg from LI said:
| That era, those '80s teams, man...in my opinion, we never bond so strongly as the teams of our childhood, when the players are larger than life. That's what the Parcells/Belichick Giants are for me. They are special to me in a way I doubt any Giants teams will ever be to me again. It's probably why I never connected to the Coughlin era the same way - it's just different.
Takeaways - I was reminded of how much I dislike Bob Kraft. Oily bastard.
I too noted the "NYG!" BB wrote when he signed the table. Beautiful.
Scott Pioli was funny.
It was interesting hearing LT admit that his career was basically over after the Bills left in 1991 although he played w more seasons. Just reinforces my belief that the Giants had one more Super Bowl run in them in the early '90s had Belichick succeeded Parcells.
Never knew Belichick had almost taken a job with the Vikings in 1984. That worked out well for him, since Les Steckel was an '80s version of McAdoo and his staff was fired en masse after they went 3-13 in 84.
I'm with arc, too - I think Shurmur was a good hire and I'm optimistic about the future, but it's sad knowing that Belichick will never be a Giant again despite the obvious strong attachment he still feels to the franchise.
Wait, I missed it...when/what table did BB sign?
In comment 13816335
pjcas18 said:
| since they gave up NHL.
and even the ESPN clips of old Rich Eisen, Suzy Kolber, Sal Pal, and others were nostalgic.
YES!
In comment 13816917
Rover said:
| In comment 13816398 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
That era, those '80s teams, man...in my opinion, we never bond so strongly as the teams of our childhood, when the players are larger than life. That's what the Parcells/Belichick Giants are for me. They are special to me in a way I doubt any Giants teams will ever be to me again. It's probably why I never connected to the Coughlin era the same way - it's just different.
Takeaways - I was reminded of how much I dislike Bob Kraft. Oily bastard.
I too noted the "NYG!" BB wrote when he signed the table. Beautiful.
Scott Pioli was funny.
It was interesting hearing LT admit that his career was basically over after the Bills left in 1991 although he played w more seasons. Just reinforces my belief that the Giants had one more Super Bowl run in them in the early '90s had Belichick succeeded Parcells.
Never knew Belichick had almost taken a job with the Vikings in 1984. That worked out well for him, since Les Steckel was an '80s version of McAdoo and his staff was fired en masse after they went 3-13 in 84.
I'm with arc, too - I think Shurmur was a good hire and I'm optimistic about the future, but it's sad knowing that Belichick will never be a Giant again despite the obvious strong attachment he still feels to the franchise.
Wait, I missed it...when/what table did BB sign?
At the end "The two Bills signed the table they were sitting at and they added their SB's Parcells said to Belichick while he was adding all of his that "it looked like Chiclets "
have been cleared up by the show last night is that Parcells definitely didn't screw Belicheck when he resigned from the Giants. As mentioned above, GY wasn't going to hire BB, and if BB felt slighted, he wouldn't have continued to follow Parcells. He would've been pissed at him like the Jets/Pats fiasco.
What I never noticed before is how odd it was to see all the former Giants coaches in a similar color scheme, even with similar looking Zuba pants!!
Pat Patriot is one of the coolest NFL logos. They should bring them back.
In comment 13816921
Rover said:
| In comment 13816335 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
since they gave up NHL.
and even the ESPN clips of old Rich Eisen, Suzy Kolber, Sal Pal, and others were nostalgic.
YES!
Stuart Scott was great, "Parcells wink, wink is going to Assist Bill Belichick." "Yeah Right!" It was a very good piece.
Is it just me or did anyone else notice the tension between these two?
I'm not sure I'd say tension. Part of it, I think, is that Belichick has never seemed completely comfortable in an interview setting.
awkward person. They remind me of brothers wheer one is very outgoing and the other shy.
In comment 13817130
glowrider said:
is that a 53? This Sunday is super bowl is 52. He's planning to lose this year, but win next year?
In comment 13817134
pjcas18 said:
| In comment 13817130 glowrider said:
Quote:
is that a 53? This Sunday is super bowl is 52. He's planning to lose this year, but win next year?
I think that's an "SB"
And part of that is what makes him great. He’s so driven and passionate about excelling at his craft that it seems like he’s stunted in almost every other area. A lot of coaches deal with this to some degree but he just seems like an extreme case. Part of the footage last night he was literally crying about watching game film this guy is gangsta. He’s also great at what he does though, and when you combine that with his dedication you see how his teams have remained so remarkably consistent over many years, something many great teams often struggle with. Many great coaches too. History shows us the job only gets harder the more you win, and he still finds a way to stay on top after all this time despite it
about the A.F.L called 'Full Color Football', it's a must watch and you'll see a Belichick that most don't get to see very often. I think he just doesn't like talking about himself too much or (usually pretty dumb)questions about his team during the season, but in the right setting and with the right questions/topics the guy is a very good interview.
If you’re talking about football history. That’s basically right up his alley. He loves the game, he’s a historian of it and he’s aware of his place in it wether he lets that on or not. Football is his life this guy has never taken a break, not even for a year, ever. That’s why I think this next chapter is interesting because some people think he may be setting the stage for his exit after this year and there may be something to it. I’d wonder what he did next if he did. I’d tend to think he’s staying but you never know
I don’t see the line, so could be why I see 53. Makes no sense, SB makes more. Needs a line
is interesting. He's abrupt, rude, and just short with reporters who ask either inane or already asked questions.
but them every now and then someone comes up with a question on something he wants to talk about like punting strategy and he'll go on for 15 minutes about left-footed punters, field position, angling kicks, etc.
and people are captivated because he's clearly more knowledgeable on the topic he's lecturing on than maybe anyone on the planet.
With assistants leaving... and with no succession plan to an ancient Brady.. if Belichick were to leave he would leave the pats in a rough spot. And he can’t like the owners son publicly giving Brady the green light to call his own shots. Leaving and watching the pats fall off ( which I think would be a resoundingly likely outcome) would be pretty good for his legacy. His value would be on ultimate display
...Parcells lashed out at Belichick for all the other coaches to hear (from David Halberstam’s “The Education of a Coach”)....
|There was one terrible moment, during a game, when Belichick called a blitz, and Parcells seemed to oppose it. They went ahead with it and the blitz worked — the other team had done what Belichick expected and not what Parcells had — but Parcells was furious, and over the open microphones in the middle of a game, he let go, “Yeah, you’re a genius, everyone knows it, a goddamn genius, but that’s why you failed as a head coach — that’s why you’ll never be a head coach… some genius.” It was deeply shocking to everyone who heard it; they were the cruelest words imaginable.
I wonder if Parcells had it stipulated in the contract/agreement for him to do the doc that they not bring that up. It's such a glaring omission that I can't imagine otherwise.
In comment 13817137
pjcas18 said:
| In comment 13817134 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 13817130 glowrider said:
Quote:
is that a 53? This Sunday is super bowl is 52. He's planning to lose this year, but win next year?
I think that's an "SB"
Definitely SB.....BB would only do them in numerical order!
Gotta say, though, his signature is the pits lol
...is the NFL sideline shots where you can hear their voices.
There's one spot, where Parcells basically says "just call the defense, and stop broadcasting the game"......they showed that clip in America's Game about the 1990 team.
At first, I never knew what Parcells meant, but I guess BB was chiming in on maybe the offensive play calls or in-game strategy, as the HC, OC, and DC are all on a single line of communication?
and it was great to see clips from the days I grew up on. a bunch of that footage was from "True Blue" a VHS i watched about 9840203 times as a kid.
Hardest part for me was Parcells stepping away 25-30 days after Bellicheck left for Cleveland. Not saying I would trade away the two with TC but man I wonder what would have been if Bellicheck had moved in for Parcells in Blue
|@CarlBanksGIII
He was informed prior to taking the Browns job that he wasn't gonna be the next NYG coach.
The Giants (Wellington Mara & George Young) knew Parcells was leaving before Belichick and Coughlin left. Wellington let Young choose Handley over both of them.
surrounding Parcells leaving the Giants. Tim Mara jr was selling his half of the team. Parcells was much closer to Tim jr than Wellington. George Young was much closer to Wellington than Tim jr.
Parcells was asked to stay on through the draft and the hope was they could convince him to stay once there was a new owner. Like someone said above Parcells never forgave Young for 1983 and was always threatening to leave. He was a great coach but extremely high maintenance to manage.
If you look at Parcells career his go to move was leaving when the owner changed. He left the Giants when the owner changed. He left the Pats when the owner changed. He left the Jets when the owner changed. He left the Dolphins when the owner changed.
The only time he left without an owner change was Dallas when jerry forced Owens on him. Thankfully for Giant fans Jerry screwed up what Parcells built because by the time Parcells left after 4 years the Cowboys had the best team in the NFL.
In comment 13817215
Milton said:
| ...Parcells lashed out at Belichick for all the other coaches to hear (from David Halberstam’s “The Education of a Coach”)....
Quote:
There was one terrible moment, during a game, when Belichick called a blitz, and Parcells seemed to oppose it. They went ahead with it and the blitz worked — the other team had done what Belichick expected and not what Parcells had — but Parcells was furious, and over the open microphones in the middle of a game, he let go, “Yeah, you’re a genius, everyone knows it, a goddamn genius, but that’s why you failed as a head coach — that’s why you’ll never be a head coach… some genius.” It was deeply shocking to everyone who heard it; they were the cruelest words imaginable.
I wonder if Parcells had it stipulated in the contract/agreement for him to do the doc that they not bring that up. It's such a glaring omission that I can't imagine otherwise.
That particular comment wasn't addressed specifically, but confrontations like that in general were discussed. Parcells acknowledged that, when Belichick had an objection to a decision Parcells made during a game, he could say hurtful things in the heat of the moment out of anger, things he now regrets. For his part, Belichick says he never doubted for a second who was in charge, that he understood it was his job to follow orders, and that he didn't take it personally when Parcells would rip into him on occasion. So it seems that either Halberstam used a bit of dramatic license to blow that particular exchange up into more than it was, or it's something that Belichick has let go of over time.
In comment 13817226
BillKo said:
| ...is the NFL sideline shots where you can hear their voices.
There's one spot, where Parcells basically says "just call the defense, and stop broadcasting the game"......they showed that clip in America's Game about the 1990 team.
At first, I never knew what Parcells meant, but I guess BB was chiming in on maybe the offensive play calls or in-game strategy, as the HC, OC, and DC are all on a single line of communication?
I took it to mean that Belichick was commenting/editorializing/philosophizing on what was happening on the field.
In comment 13817317
arniefez said:
| surrounding Parcells leaving the Giants. Tim Mara jr was selling his half of the team. Parcells was much closer to Tim jr than Wellington. George Young was much closer to Wellington than Tim jr.
Parcells was asked to stay on through the draft and the hope was they could convince him to stay once there was a new owner. Like someone said above Parcells never forgave Young for 1983 and was always threatening to leave. He was a great coach but extremely high maintenance to manage.
If you look at Parcells career his go to move was leaving when the owner changed. He left the Giants when the owner changed. He left the Pats when the owner changed. He left the Jets when the owner changed. He left the Dolphins when the owner changed.
The only time he left without an owner change was Dallas when jerry forced Owens on him. Thankfully for Giant fans Jerry screwed up what Parcells built because by the time Parcells left after 4 years the Cowboys had the best team in the NFL.
Looking at his Cowboy rosters it's impressive he got the wins he did. He went 10-6 with Quincy Carter, Troy Hambrick, and aging wrs. The 9-7 teams weren't much better with a washed up Bledsoe and Julius Jones. Thank god he left before Romo's first full year
...Belichick was talking about things outside of his area of responsibility, presumably the offense.
In comment 13817332
Greg from LI said:
| In comment 13817215 Milton said:
Quote:
...Parcells lashed out at Belichick for all the other coaches to hear (from David Halberstam’s “The Education of a Coach”)....
Quote:
There was one terrible moment, during a game, when Belichick called a blitz, and Parcells seemed to oppose it. They went ahead with it and the blitz worked — the other team had done what Belichick expected and not what Parcells had — but Parcells was furious, and over the open microphones in the middle of a game, he let go, “Yeah, you’re a genius, everyone knows it, a goddamn genius, but that’s why you failed as a head coach — that’s why you’ll never be a head coach… some genius.” It was deeply shocking to everyone who heard it; they were the cruelest words imaginable.
I wonder if Parcells had it stipulated in the contract/agreement for him to do the doc that they not bring that up. It's such a glaring omission that I can't imagine otherwise.
That particular comment wasn't addressed specifically, but confrontations like that in general were discussed. Parcells acknowledged that, when Belichick had an objection to a decision Parcells made during a game, he could say hurtful things in the heat of the moment out of anger, things he now regrets. For his part, Belichick says he never doubted for a second who was in charge, that he understood it was his job to follow orders, and that he didn't take it personally when Parcells would rip into him on occasion. So it seems that either Halberstam used a bit of dramatic license to blow that particular exchange up into more than it was, or it's something that Belichick has let go of over time.
In general I got the impression that Parcells resents/resented Belichick receiving a lot of credit for the two Super Bowls they won together and the comparisons between what they each accomplished on their own versus what they accomplished together.
Also, it seemed like the documentary went out of its way to make it appear that Belichick's five Super Bowls were a natural extension of the two that Parcells had won (like when they pointed out that Belichick inherited players from the former Parcells regime when he left for New England in 2000 despite the fact that it had been three years ago that Parcells coached the Patriots). I thought Belichick was very gracious to allow Parcells to share in the credit for what Belichick has accomplished.
"they" who pointed that out (Belichick's first three SB's in NE had a core of Parcells guys) it was Parcells son-in-law Scott Pioli who pointed that out, and then several players reinforced it. I don't think it was an editorial goal or angle.
I think those comments by Pioli probably had a message, but I doubt the players had any intent. Most seemed equally enamored with both guys, only Bryan Cox felt they had any resentment of each other.
The point being made was that the foundation of the first Patriots Super Bowl teams was guys Parcells brought in. PJ is right, Pioli and several players (Bryan Cox and one of the others, can't remember who) said that independently. I don't think Belichick was just being gracious to be gracious - one of the things that stood out most about the program to me was the immense respect Belichick still has for Parcells despite the sometimes rocky nature of their relationship. The overall takeaway was that he learned a lot from Parcells, and it was tutelage freely given by Parcells towards the goal of helping Belichick prepare to be a head coach. It's the symbiotic nature of their success that the interviewees were expressing - Bill Parcells would not have been as successful a head coach without Bill Belichick's assistance, and Bill Belichick would not have become the legendary coach he is without the knowledge he learned from Bill Parcells.