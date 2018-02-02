Thoughts on trading down getting Lamar Jackson in first? Dan Blue : 2/2/2018 8:48 am I’ve watch d him for three years, he’s a game changer. There would still be quality running backs available in 2nd and 3rd rounds.

No Thegratefulhead : 2/2/2018 9:01 am : link He is a WR in the NFL.

He's this years Deshaun Watson BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/2/2018 9:01 am : link People won't like him going into the draft, but when he plays he's going to tear up the league.



I wouldn't mind the pick. He put that Louisville Offense on his back, especially this past year. Had a terrible supporting cast, and he managed to improve his completion percentage.



Having said all that, he is not a Giants type pick for QB, maybe Gettleman bucks the trend, since he had a mobile QB in Carolina.

I would consider it Greg from LI : 2/2/2018 9:03 am : link But you'd have to build the offense around him. Trying to force him to be something that he's not will end in frustration and anger. I don't think the Giants would be willing to do that.

I would consider it as a wildcat QB on 2 or 3 trick plays or fakes GiantBlue : 2/2/2018 9:06 am : link but he has no accuracy and throws a ton of picks. He would be a mid-to-late pick, but not anywhere in the first three rounds based on what the Giants need.

But you'd have to build the offense around him. Trying to force him to be something that he's not will end in frustration and anger. I don't think the Giants would be willing to do that.



See, I think he wants to throw first. He ran a ton of designed runs at U of L. He can definetly scramble when needed.

Nope UConn4523 : 2/2/2018 9:08 am : link get the better passers and don’t get cute. Trading down doesn’t automatically mean we would get him anyway - he can easily be picked before us in that scenario.

Yes, I don't think he's a run first guy Greg from LI : 2/2/2018 9:10 am : link But taking away designed runs limits what he can do really well (run and improvise) and emphasizes what he's not quite as good at (pocket passing). He wants to throw, yeah, but does a better job of it when he's not anchored to the pocket.

throw the remote Chip : 2/2/2018 9:14 am : link and don't break a window

He is a WR in the NFL.



A few pro scouts agree with you. As do I.

I HATE trading down.. Sean : 2/2/2018 9:16 am : link Fans love it, but where are the examples it works. If it did, the Browns would be loaded with talent.



If you like Jackson, draft Barkley at 2 and then trade back into the first.

I’d have to buy a new tv if the Giants did that. GiantGolfer : 2/2/2018 9:17 am : link No thanks.

How many of you have seen Jackson in a game? Dan Blue : 2/2/2018 9:42 am : link Guys he’s a QB that can fly outside of the pocket. To say he’s not a QB is simply not watching him. There’s no way to see this kid play and come away thinking that he can’t run an offense.

With OBJ, Engram and Shepard on the team yatqb : 2/2/2018 9:45 am : link I'd prefer a better pure passer.

From a pure talent stand point, Rosen Emil : 2/2/2018 9:48 am : link Is the perfect fit for the Giants. Best arm since Luck. Maybe even better.



The questions on Rosen are all about durability, character, and mental toughness. Those will only get answered during interviews and organization investigation.



With QBs like Darnold, Rosen, and Allen possibly available at #2, there is no wisdom in trading back and ending up with a project like Jackson. If you are going to draft a project QB, get one that translates better to the NFL, like Michael White or Mason Rudolph.

People PaulN : 2/2/2018 9:54 am : link Coming up with all these scenerio's have to first understand one thing, if the Giants believe in any of these QB's, then all those plans are SHIT. You get the franchise QB 100 out of 100 times and if you pass once you are an idiot. If the Giants don't think there is one in this draft, which I doubt, then you trade down, unless Barkley is that good which I don't really believe only because I have yet to see a great running back come out of Penn State. Until I do I will have doubts, but I could be wrong on that, I have watched him play and I do like him, but at #2? Not me.

Jackson Archer : 2/2/2018 9:58 am : link If you have watched Jackson, please explain why he regressed this year. With all of his ability he has not demonstrated the ability to throw from the pocket.



After last season I thought that Jackson had a chance to be the first QB taken. Now I see him as a hybrid player who can actually play many positions. He could play QB out of the pistol and in an option offense, he could be an "H" back, wide receiver, running back, etc.



For Jackson to be successful the offense would have to suit his skill set. This is similar to what Washington did in RGIIIs rookie season.



I am not certain that this would be sustainable.



Also Jackson is not like Watson. They are completely different type QBs. Watson has demonstrated that he can play from the pocket. He is not a running QB, he is an all round QB. He can and will run but he runs to extend plays to make plays downfield.

I don t thinks he s close joeinpa : 2/2/2018 9:59 am : link To a Deshawn Watson. Pocket presence and vision is not the same

I've only seen highlights tapes ... Beer Man : 2/2/2018 10:08 am : link From what I have read, the accuracy of his passes is an issue. If the team can live with that, then what he can do with his legs is scary

From what I have read, the accuracy of his passes is an issue. If the team can live with that, then what he can do with his legs is scary
But I agree, he should not be the Giants first pick

RE: Jackson BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/2/2018 10:10 am : link

Quote: If you have watched Jackson, please explain why he regressed this year. With all of his ability he has not demonstrated the ability to throw from the pocket.



After last season I thought that Jackson had a chance to be the first QB taken. Now I see him as a hybrid player who can actually play many positions. He could play QB out of the pistol and in an option offense, he could be an "H" back, wide receiver, running back, etc.



For Jackson to be successful the offense would have to suit his skill set. This is similar to what Washington did in RGIIIs rookie season.



I am not certain that this would be sustainable.



Also Jackson is not like Watson. They are completely different type QBs. Watson has demonstrated that he can play from the pocket. He is not a running QB, he is an all round QB. He can and will run but he runs to extend plays to make plays downfield.



The team around Jackson sucked. I can't tell you the amount of times I watched a L of Vile game came away thinking, man that guy has nothing around him to help him. He's carrying the team on his back.



That being said, he managed to increase his completions and completion percentages on offense this year. So this notion that he regressed is crazy. He put up more rushing yards and passing yards this season. He just couldn't win all the games by himself. The previous seasons they had a better all around team around him.

The team around Jackson sucked. I can't tell you the amount of times I watched a L of Vile game came away thinking, man that guy has nothing around him to help him. He's carrying the team on his back.

That being said, he managed to increase his completions and completion percentages on offense this year. So this notion that he regressed is crazy. He put up more rushing yards and passing yards this season. He just couldn't win all the games by himself. The previous seasons they had a better all around team around him.

Stats - ( New Window

I really think that you can get him (and Rudolph) in the 2nd Bill L : 2/2/2018 10:11 am : link and take Barkley first. That satisfy everyone's points here, the QB at any cost people and the Barkelyites.

Louisville AdamBrag : 2/2/2018 10:11 am : link was terrible this year. Outside of Jackson, that team was complete trash.



He improved every year and still has lots of upside.

Oh yeah... AdamBrag : 2/2/2018 10:13 am : link his adjusted completion percentage (adjusted for things like drops) was higher then Sam Darnold's and Jackson was under pressure constantly because his offensive line resembled the Giants. In my opinion, he's a way better passer then most people think.

RE: How many of you have seen Jackson in a game? section125 : 2/2/2018 10:21 am : link

Guys he's a QB that can fly outside of the pocket. To say he's not a QB is simply not watching him. There's no way to see this kid play and come away thinking that he can't run an offense.



As could Mike Vick and RGIII, who I thought were going to be very good QBs. Injuries because of runs ended their careers.

As could Mike Vick and RGIII, who I thought were going to be very good QBs. Injuries because of runs ended their careers.

if we trade down Dankbeerman : 2/2/2018 10:23 am : link it would be to have more ammo to throw at the o line rebuild, and trying to win with Eli and transition to webb.

RE: I really think that you can get him (and Rudolph) in the 2nd John in Loudoun : 2/2/2018 10:58 am : link

Quote: and take Barkley first. That satisfy everyone's points here, the QB at any cost people and the Barkelyites.



Yes please. This would be ideal. Give the kid a year to develop under Eli's mentoring.

You need blue chip passers in the NFL JonC : 2/2/2018 10:59 am : link he's not likely to be one.

. arcarsenal : 2/2/2018 11:01 am : link I would love it, but I'm in the minority around here re: LJax.



Shurmur used some RPO concepts with Keenum this year. Jackson would be lethal in an offense that utilizes RPO/spread concepts.



I think NYG will sit @ 2 and take Darnold but Jackson has some truly elite abilities and will be a massive weapon if he's used correctly.

I saw him play against NCSt this year. Spider56 : 2/2/2018 11:07 am : link Jackson is an outstanding runner but when under pressure (as he was against Chubb et al), he was a very marginal and iffy passer. ... reminded me more of RGIII. No thanks ... My vote is trade down and take the kid from Oklahoma State ... much more upside as a pro passer.

RE: How many of you have seen Jackson in a game? Gman11 : 2/2/2018 12:02 pm : link

Guys he's a QB that can fly outside of the pocket. To say he's not a QB is simply not watching him. There's no way to see this kid play and come away thinking that he can't run an offense.

RGIII version 2

A few things I noticed and my thoughts on him Peppers : 2/2/2018 12:03 pm : link First, to answer the question, no I don't think that would be a smart move at all. We are sitting pretty at selecting one of the elite passers in the draft. I know the temptation is there to acquire more picks but there's a team in Cleveland that's made the mistake a few times now. We can learn from that.



Jackson is a hell of a play maker and athlete but there's a lot of concerns with him as a passer. Very inaccurate, questionable decision making, mechanics, ability to read defenses, I mean everything that goes into being a successful QB at the next level. I think there is a very good chance he ends up at WR.

He's got the talent of Michael Vick George : 2/2/2018 12:09 pm : link and I mean that in a good way. Strong arm, great feet, quick, fast, and has vision. Doesn't have great accuracy and maybe tries to do too much by himself.



I wouldn't mind him in the 2nd.



for what it's worth santacruzom : 2/2/2018 12:18 pm : link Deshaun Watson himself -- who likely knows a little about the processes and circumstances behind his own successful NFL transition -- firmly believes that Jackson can do what he did his rookie year.

RE: for what it's worth arcarsenal : 2/2/2018 12:24 pm : link

Quote: Deshaun Watson himself -- who likely knows a little about the processes and circumstances behind his own successful NFL transition -- firmly believes that Jackson can do what he did his rookie year.



Many of the things being said about Jackson were said about Watson.



"He's a runner, not a thrower"

"Not enough of a QB"

"Might need to switch positions"



Watson's accuracy was less of a concern but there were several knocks on him going in to the draft about his pocket presence, poise, vision, and ability to read defenses.



Too many people are writing Jackson off because they think he's a pure scrambler who can't throw. In comment 13816911 santacruzom said:Many of the things being said about Jackson were said about Watson."He's a runner, not a thrower""Not enough of a QB""Might need to switch positions"Watson's accuracy was less of a concern but there were several knocks on him going in to the draft about his pocket presence, poise, vision, and ability to read defenses.Too many people are writing Jackson off because they think he's a pure scrambler who can't throw.

I reallly like Jackson but mrvax : 2/2/2018 12:26 pm : link I'd be in constant fear if he played for the Giants. I will tune in to LJ's games though because it will certainly be exciting to watch.



Watson was a huge miss by most of the NFL... Chris684 : 2/2/2018 12:29 pm : link Read defenses? Try going head to head with Saban's defenses 2 years in a row in the biggest game of the season and playing awesome twice and winning once.



Jackson has talent but he doesnt have near the resume Watson had this time last year.

. arcarsenal : 2/2/2018 12:34 pm : link Part of why I'd be so willing to gamble on Jackson is because we have two things in place right now:



1. A proven, vet QB (Eli)

2. A young, pocket QB with potential (Webb)



I'd feel confident that we could draft Jackson and wind up getting above average QB play one way or another.



I also don't believe we'd have to drastically change the offense depending on QB.



Shurmur should be looking to incorporate a lot of RPO here - you don't need a mobile guy to make it work, it just becomes more dangerous by about tenfold when your QB can run like Jackson can.



Pederson shredded the Vikings #1 defense by using a ton of RPO to suck players from the back 7 in towards the LOS and then beat them deep. Foles has very limited mobility but it doesn't matter. It still serves a purpose by keeping the defense guessing.



Incorporate spread concepts and Jackson would thrive in an offense like that.

RE: I HATE trading down.. giants#1 : 2/2/2018 12:44 pm : link

Quote: Fans love it, but where are the examples it works. If it did, the Browns would be loaded with talent.



If you like Jackson, draft Barkley at 2 and then trade back into the first.



The Patriots.



[/end theory] In comment 13816565 Sean said:The Patriots.[/end theory]

RE: Watson was a huge miss by most of the NFL... BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/2/2018 1:00 pm : link

Quote: Read defenses? Try going head to head with Saban's defenses 2 years in a row in the biggest game of the season and playing awesome twice and winning once.



Jackson has talent but he doesnt have near the resume Watson had this time last year.



Petrino’s offense is not a simplified spread. He comes from Coughlins coaching tree and he runs a pro-style offense that incorporates the Read Option.



So as far as reading defenses goes, Jackson is probably at least Ok at it. In comment 13816927 Chris684 said:Petrino’s offense is not a simplified spread. He comes from Coughlins coaching tree and he runs a pro-style offense that incorporates the Read Option.So as far as reading defenses goes, Jackson is probably at least Ok at it.

RE: RE: I HATE trading down.. BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/2/2018 1:01 pm : link

In comment 13816565 Sean said:





Quote:





Fans love it, but where are the examples it works. If it did, the Browns would be loaded with talent.



If you like Jackson, draft Barkley at 2 and then trade back into the first.







The Patriots.



[/end theory]



Not really the end... they blow a ton of picks because they have multiple to do so on.

He's more refined as a passer than Vick SHO'NUFF : 2/2/2018 1:07 pm : link coming out of college. Laugh all you want, but Vick did a lot of damage.

RE: He's more refined as a passer than Vick arcarsenal : 2/2/2018 1:14 pm : link

Quote: coming out of college. Laugh all you want, but Vick did a lot of damage.



Vick was an absolute nightmare to defend and when he was playing in a system that really maximized what he could do best in 2010 with PHI, he had an excellent year.



People talk about Vick like he was some complete failure of a player. He revolutionized the game in Atlanta his first few years. In comment 13817009 SHO'NUFF said:Vick was an absolute nightmare to defend and when he was playing in a system that really maximized what he could do best in 2010 with PHI, he had an excellent year.People talk about Vick like he was some complete failure of a player. He revolutionized the game in Atlanta his first few years.

Keep the 2. KWALL2 : 2/2/2018 1:34 pm : link Draft Barkley.



Trade up for Jackson.



Run the spread.



Score lots of points.

RE: Keep the 2. arcarsenal : 2/2/2018 1:42 pm : link

Quote: Draft Barkley.



Trade up for Jackson.



Run the spread.



Score lots of points.



That's my ideal scenario.



Don't see NYG doing it, but it's what I'd do. In comment 13817055 KWALL2 said:That's my ideal scenario.Don't see NYG doing it, but it's what I'd do.

Better than Allen Thegratefulhead : 2/2/2018 2:15 pm : link I like Jackson better than Allen but I think Allen is Paxton Lynch..so that's a bust. I just don't see it. Uncanny athlete for sure. If you build an entire system around him, he could do very well but what happens once he gets injured. You have this system installed that needs a generational to work, you don't have another just hanging around. If he loses that step that makes him special once he is inevitably injured your whole thing is toast. It's too risky.



How would you trade up for Jackson? adamg : 2/2/2018 2:17 pm : link This year's second and next year's first? What pick are you moving up to? Seems like a really risky strategy.

RE: How would you trade up for Jackson? arcarsenal : 2/2/2018 2:19 pm : link

Quote: This year's second and next year's first? What pick are you moving up to? Seems like a really risky strategy.



I don't think they'd need to move up far.



I think getting back into the tail end of the 1st rd would be enough. I don't know off the top of my head what the cost would be to move up ~5 spots or so but that's probably all we'd need to do. I don't think we'd have to give up next year's first to do that. In comment 13817123 adamg said:I don't think they'd need to move up far.I think getting back into the tail end of the 1st rd would be enough. I don't know off the top of my head what the cost would be to move up ~5 spots or so but that's probably all we'd need to do. I don't think we'd have to give up next year's first to do that.

RE: RE: How would you trade up for Jackson? adamg : 2/2/2018 2:35 pm : link

In comment 13817123 adamg said:





Quote:





This year's second and next year's first? What pick are you moving up to? Seems like a really risky strategy.







I don't think they'd need to move up far.



I think getting back into the tail end of the 1st rd would be enough. I don't know off the top of my head what the cost would be to move up ~5 spots or so but that's probably all we'd need to do. I don't think we'd have to give up next year's first to do that.



If it just costs a 2nd and 3rd or 2nd and 4th, that'd be a steal imo.

RE: RE: How would you trade up for Jackson? GFAN52 : 2/2/2018 2:35 pm : link

In comment 13817123 adamg said:





Quote:





This year's second and next year's first? What pick are you moving up to? Seems like a really risky strategy.







I don't think they'd need to move up far.



I think getting back into the tail end of the 1st rd would be enough. I don't know off the top of my head what the cost would be to move up ~5 spots or so but that's probably all we'd need to do. I don't think we'd have to give up next year's first to do that.



We have greater needs at OL and LB unless they are adequately addressed in free agency to waste picks moving up.

I'm not sure what makes Jackson the best QB in this draft.... Chris684 : 2/2/2018 2:39 pm : link Can you provide your argument for that Go Terps?



I'm not being sarcastic either.

people making an unfavorable comparison of Jackson to Watson Greg from LI : 2/2/2018 2:45 pm : link based on resume are eliding the far superior supporting cast Watson had. Clemson has been bursting with talent for years now. Louisville's talent is pretty thin.

RE: people making an unfavorable comparison of Jackson to Watson arcarsenal : 2/2/2018 2:48 pm : link

Quote: based on resume are eliding the far superior supporting cast Watson had. Clemson has been bursting with talent for years now. Louisville's talent is pretty thin.



Yep, Mike Williams was head and shoulders above any WR that Jackson played with.



Jackson's cast was very, very poor. In comment 13817179 Greg from LI said:Yep, Mike Williams was head and shoulders above any WR that Jackson played with.Jackson's cast was very, very poor.

. arcarsenal : 2/2/2018 2:49 pm : link If I remember right, the kid who led LOU in rushing this year was a converted QB.

Talent is not even the issue with Jackson Chris684 : 2/2/2018 2:59 pm : link it's health/durability. And not because he's any less durable than other running QBs (even though he does have a thin frame) but just because they all get hurt.



Last year Watson was my guy. I wanted the Giants to take him in the 1st when there were rumors Mahomes was the guy instead. Watson's resume and big game performances were enough, shockingly for me, to get over the "running QB always gets hurt" stereotype. I was pretty excited to see how Watson's season would play out only to see him get hurt in practice. Just like Vick did in the preseason. Just like RGIII did.



There are exceptions to every rule. Sometimes pure pocket QBs have accidents. Palmer in 05-06 playoffs. Brady opening day 08. But you are exposing yourself to injury building an offense around a running QB far more than you are with a pure pocket passer.





RE: Talent is not even the issue with Jackson BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/2/2018 3:07 pm : link

Quote: it's health/durability. And not because he's any less durable than other running QBs (even though he does have a thin frame) but just because they all get hurt.



Last year Watson was my guy. I wanted the Giants to take him in the 1st when there were rumors Mahomes was the guy instead. Watson's resume and big game performances were enough, shockingly for me, to get over the "running QB always gets hurt" stereotype. I was pretty excited to see how Watson's season would play out only to see him get hurt in practice. Just like Vick did in the preseason. Just like RGIII did.



There are exceptions to every rule. Sometimes pure pocket QBs have accidents. Palmer in 05-06 playoffs. Brady opening day 08. But you are exposing yourself to injury building an offense around a running QB far more than you are with a pure pocket passer.





To counter, and as Go Terps has often brought up, there a plethora of mobile spread QB prospects available because of the reasons you mention. If you got Lamar, why not pick up someone like JT Barrett (This is just the first name to come to mind) to back him up. That way you don't have to change the entire system if the QB1 gets hurt.



To counter, and as Go Terps has often brought up, there a plethora of mobile spread QB prospects available because of the reasons you mention. If you got Lamar, why not pick up someone like JT Barrett (This is just the first name to come to mind) to back him up. That way you don't have to change the entire system if the QB1 gets hurt.

I'd love it if there is a way to draft him and one of the top OL Mellowmood92 : 2/2/2018 3:10 pm : link Nelson, McGlinchey or Brown.





Vick was a poor passer by NFL standards JonC : 2/2/2018 3:11 pm : link Once the league figured out how to contain him, he was no longer a real threat.



You've got to be able to pass in this league to avoid being made one dimensional.



Jackson Giantslifer : 2/2/2018 3:14 pm : link if Giants can get OL in trade down first. I might take him in 2nd.

Couple of qualifiers:

Can he still run/throw at 230+ lbs? Because at 210+/- he will get killed.

I realize most people in here will think stupid but-

If Giants add 20 lbs on his frame during workout. 15 lb vest on chest 2.5 on each thigh

If he can still run/pass with extra weight - take a shot.

Just a thought

RE: Vick was a poor passer by NFL standards arcarsenal : 2/2/2018 3:16 pm : link

Quote: Once the league figured out how to contain him, he was no longer a real threat.



You've got to be able to pass in this league to avoid being made one dimensional.



Not in 2010 he wasn't.



Completed over 62% of his passes, threw for over 3k yards with 21 TD's and 6 INT's in 12 games.



Added about 700 rushing yards to that (led the NFL in YPC)



8-3 record as a starter.



Put players like this in the right system and they can succeed.



Shurmur will use a bunch of RPO and spread - both of those are things Jackson will work extremely well with. In comment 13817220 JonC said:Not in 2010 he wasn't.Completed over 62% of his passes, threw for over 3k yards with 21 TD's and 6 INT's in 12 games.Added about 700 rushing yards to that (led the NFL in YPC)8-3 record as a starter.Put players like this in the right system and they can succeed.Shurmur will use a bunch of RPO and spread - both of those are things Jackson will work extremely well with.

Also, we've already established cap space Chris684 : 2/2/2018 3:19 pm : link and managing the cap is important, and the argument has been made by some (even though I don't agree with it) that tying up a lot of money in a franchise guy is no good.



But aren't draft picks precious commodities? Now I'm going to possibly spend 2 picks on a QB when I only want one to play? That seems like poor asset allocation of a different kind.

RE: Also, we've already established cap space BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/2/2018 3:28 pm : link

Quote: and managing the cap is important, and the argument has been made by some (even though I don't agree with it) that tying up a lot of money in a franchise guy is no good.



But aren't draft picks precious commodities? Now I'm going to possibly spend 2 picks on a QB when I only want one to play? That seems like poor asset allocation of a different kind.



I think there is no chance Barrett even gets drafted, but my point was that there are a ton of these type of QBs that are thrown to the waste-side because they are system QBs.

I don't want the next Mike Vick, Chris684 : 2/2/2018 3:37 pm : link Jeff Garcia or RGIII.



I want the next Manning, Rivers, Brady, Brees, Ryan.



Take Rodgers for example who is amazing and a huge pain the ass because of his legs. He is so good that you still take your chances with him any day of the week.



But he has paid dearly for his mobility and it cost Green Bay the better part of 2 seasons which were lost because he was out of the pocket running around which is where you are more likely to get hurt as a QB.



Go back and watch both plays Rodgers gets hurt.





Huge long term investment in the position. Keith : 2/2/2018 3:44 pm : link Lots of resources(high pick and money). Teams would be stupid to use that on guys that need to play outside the pocket a lot. Great if you can get a guy late in the draft that doesn't cost a premium pick, but certainly not for the Giants. Plus, we have the best WR in football, lets get a QB that can get him the ball and an oline that can allow it.





RE: I'm not sure what makes Jackson the best QB in this draft.... Go Terps : 2/2/2018 4:00 pm : link

Quote: Can you provide your argument for that Go Terps?



I'm not being sarcastic either.



While I agree that Jackson can improve as a passer, the same can be said for all the other guys except for possibly Rosen. And as a comp for Jackson I'd look at five guys that are showing they can more than hack it in the NFL:



Carson Wentz

Cam Newton

Russell Wilson

Dak Prescott

DeShaun Watson



Not one of those guys is a great passer. Not one. But their mobility and ability to extend plays distorts defenses and pulls them out of shape. It also opens up the playbook to the RPOs that are slowly taking over the league, and I predict will completely take it over in the next ten years.



I think Lamar Jackson, if given the same opportunity in an offense built to his strengths, can be a better player than any of those guys. And I'll stress again: he never missed a game despite running the ball for more yardage and touchdowns than Saquon Barkley, a guy who is being touted as one of the best running back prospects in years. Jackson has shown durability and the wherewithal to protect himself.



He's the best player in this draft. In comment 13817165 Chris684 said:While I agree that Jackson can improve as a passer, the same can be said for all the other guys except for possibly Rosen. And as a comp for Jackson I'd look at five guys that are showing they can more than hack it in the NFL:Carson WentzCam NewtonRussell WilsonDak PrescottDeShaun WatsonNot one of those guys is a great passer. Not one. But their mobility and ability to extend plays distorts defenses and pulls them out of shape. It also opens up the playbook to the RPOs that are slowly taking over the league, and I predict will completely take it over in the next ten years.I think Lamar Jackson, if given the same opportunity in an offense built to his strengths, can be a better player than any of those guys. And I'll stress again: he never missed a game despite running the ball for more yardage and touchdowns than Saquon Barkley, a guy who is being touted as one of the best running back prospects in years. Jackson has shown durability and the wherewithal to protect himself.He's the best player in this draft.

Cam Newton is a rare physical specimen Chris684 : 2/2/2018 4:05 pm : link he's built like a LB.



Watson and Wentz both went down with injury.



Wilson is probably the best example for those who want to point to a successful, smallish, running-type QB who so far hasnt had any season derailed due to injury so far.



But again, the odds are against the running, mobile QB.

Sorry about redundant sentence Chris684 : 2/2/2018 4:07 pm : link in my last post.



And also, Dak Prescott?



He has a ways to go before I view him as nothing more than a game manager with a huge OL and one of the best backs in the league who is totally exposed without either.

RE: RE: Vick was a poor passer by NFL standards JonC : 2/2/2018 4:08 pm : link

In comment 13817220 JonC said:





Quote:





Once the league figured out how to contain him, he was no longer a real threat.



You've got to be able to pass in this league to avoid being made one dimensional.







Not in 2010 he wasn't.



Completed over 62% of his passes, threw for over 3k yards with 21 TD's and 6 INT's in 12 games.



Added about 700 rushing yards to that (led the NFL in YPC)



8-3 record as a starter.



Put players like this in the right system and they can succeed.



Shurmur will use a bunch of RPO and spread - both of those are things Jackson will work extremely well with.



As his NFL tenure wore on, teams had less and less difficulty defending him, bottling him up in the pocket, and exposing the passer he was. Excellent arm, but not an excellent passer. Same with Tebow.

Also, if one of the blue chips goes to NYG at #2 JonC : 2/2/2018 4:09 pm : link There's not likely to be as much RPO.

It's all about stability at the position.... Chris684 : 2/2/2018 4:15 pm : link Who is the guy I can pick now, so that I don't have to worry about the QB position for another 10+ years?



The first I thing I need in a QB is a guy who is going to be out there.



Brady before and after a freak knee injury

Eli

Peyton

Rivers

Ryan

Brees before and after a freak elbow/shoulder injury

Favre



There are exceptions, but be smart. Play the odds.

College production means nothing. Keith : 2/2/2018 4:15 pm : link I'm sure too many are overweighting college production....again. Also, the ability to stay healthy against a bunch of players who will never sniff the NFL means nothing. College and NFL are two diff sports.

RE: College production means nothing. BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/2/2018 4:28 pm : link

Quote: I'm sure too many are overweighting college production....again. Also, the ability to stay healthy against a bunch of players who will never sniff the NFL means nothing. College and NFL are two diff sports.



Petrino is offensive-minded coach from the Coughlin tree. He runs a pro style offense, with reads, that incorporate modern day RPOs.



Lamar is more of a pass first Qb, then people want to give him credit for. The way games were called at the College Level, he was given read options and exploited others.



This notion that he is just going to run around in circles and not try to pass the ball is just not true. In comment 13817358 Keith said:Petrino is offensive-minded coach from the Coughlin tree. He runs a pro style offense, with reads, that incorporate modern day RPOs.Lamar is more of a pass first Qb, then people want to give him credit for. The way games were called at the College Level, he was given read options and exploited others.This notion that he is just going to run around in circles and not try to pass the ball is just not true.

. arcarsenal : 2/2/2018 4:29 pm : link Russell Wilson is a very good passer and should never be put in the same sentence as Dak Prescott.

RE: Also, if one of the blue chips goes to NYG at #2 arcarsenal : 2/2/2018 4:32 pm : link

Quote: There's not likely to be as much RPO.



Maybe, maybe not.



That's exactly how the Eagles lit up Minnesota's defense.



Not you, Jon - but I think a lot of people assume that to utilize RPO concepts, you need a mobile QB. People hear "option" and immediately think of RG3.



This isn't the case.



I will say that it certainly helps when the QB is mobile because it adds another element to the attack if he pulls the ball away from the RB - it means that there's still a major ground threat.



But even if the QB isn't mobile, it can still be quite effective. Watch how Foles did it in the NFCC game. It worked to perfection. In comment 13817347 JonC said:Maybe, maybe not.That's exactly how the Eagles lit up Minnesota's defense.Not you, Jon - but I think a lot of people assume that to utilize RPO concepts, you need a mobile QB. People hear "option" and immediately think of RG3.This isn't the case.I will say that it certainlywhen the QB is mobile because it adds another element to the attack if he pulls the ball away from the RB - it means that there's still a major ground threat.But even if the QB isn't mobile, it can still be quite effective. Watch how Foles did it in the NFCC game. It worked to perfection.

RE: RE: College production means nothing. Keith : 2/2/2018 4:35 pm : link

In comment 13817358 Keith said:





Quote:





I'm sure too many are overweighting college production....again. Also, the ability to stay healthy against a bunch of players who will never sniff the NFL means nothing. College and NFL are two diff sports.







Petrino is offensive-minded coach from the Coughlin tree. He runs a pro style offense, with reads, that incorporate modern day RPOs.



Lamar is more of a pass first Qb, then people want to give him credit for. The way games were called at the College Level, he was given read options and exploited others.



This notion that he is just going to run around in circles and not try to pass the ball is just not true.



It's more than that though. Running a pro style offense helps him understand concepts that he'll use in the NFL. However, he's playing against college defenses and most of those guys will never sniff the NFL. The ability the throw the ball accurately is vital in the NFL and by all accounts, this is his biggest weakness. Some scouts, who see and know more than all of us, don't even think he will make it as a QB in the NFL, but understand his physical abilities and teams may want to move him to another position. Too many people are looking at production in college and trying to suggest that it means something. It doesn't. Not. A. Thing.

You know who should be looking hard at Jackson? Go Terps : 2/2/2018 5:28 pm : link Philly. He can do what Wentz can, but better and healthier.

RE: RE: RE: College production means nothing. BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/2/2018 7:40 pm : link

In comment 13817375 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





In comment 13817358 Keith said:





Quote:





I'm sure too many are overweighting college production....again. Also, the ability to stay healthy against a bunch of players who will never sniff the NFL means nothing. College and NFL are two diff sports.







Petrino is offensive-minded coach from the Coughlin tree. He runs a pro style offense, with reads, that incorporate modern day RPOs.



Lamar is more of a pass first Qb, then people want to give him credit for. The way games were called at the College Level, he was given read options and exploited others.



This notion that he is just going to run around in circles and not try to pass the ball is just not true.







It's more than that though. Running a pro style offense helps him understand concepts that he'll use in the NFL. However, he's playing against college defenses and most of those guys will never sniff the NFL. The ability the throw the ball accurately is vital in the NFL and by all accounts, this is his biggest weakness. Some scouts, who see and know more than all of us, don't even think he will make it as a QB in the NFL, but understand his physical abilities and teams may want to move him to another position. Too many people are looking at production in college and trying to suggest that it means something. It doesn't. Not. A. Thing.

I think you didn't read this entire post. His accuracy increased year after year AND that's with having lesser WRs this past season. His team was terrible and he willed them to wins by himself. The stats he put up aren't just great stats, they are in a league of his own.



I think you didn’t read this entire post. His accuracy increased year after year AND that’s with having lesser WRs this past season. His team was terrible and he willed them to wins by himself. The stats he put up aren’t just great stats, they are in a league of his own. In comment 13817388 Keith said:I think you didn’t read this entire post. His accuracy increased year after year AND that’s with having lesser WRs this past season. His team was terrible and he willed them to wins by himself. The stats he put up aren’t just great stats, they are in a league of his own.

A team sits in the #2 spot primed to take no worse than the second Jimmy Googs : 2/2/2018 8:09 pm : link best QB available, at a clear position that needs to be addressed sooner vs later, and we should trade down and take a QB later in the draft??



Did you all fall down and hit your heads on the ground...

RE: Keep the 2. santacruzom : 1:11 am : link

Quote: Draft Barkley.



Trade up for Jackson.



Run the spread.



Score lots of points.



Why tease me with cruel visions of impossible outcomes? In comment 13817055 KWALL2 said:Why tease me with cruel visions of impossible outcomes?