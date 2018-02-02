Baker Mayfield thinks Giants are "ideal situation"... Mike in St. Louis : 2/2/2018 3:20 pm



"Mayfield was scheduled to meet with the Giants at the Senior Bowl last week but because of his truncated schedule because of his mother’s illness, they were not able to connect. He did meet with the Jets in Mobile, Alabama, though."

- ( "“Throwing the ball to Engram, Shep and Odell wouldn’t be too bad,” he said of the three Giants targets who figure to be on the field in 2018. “Those are some studs right there. Being there, that’s a big-time franchise. The spotlight, I think I thrive on that. I think that would be an ideal situation.”""Mayfield was scheduled to meet with the Giants at the Senior Bowl last week but because of his truncated schedule because of his mother’s illness, they were not able to connect. He did meet with the Jets in Mobile, Alabama, though." Link - ( New Window

With a trade down Jay on the Island : 2/2/2018 3:23 pm : link I would love to take a chance on this kid. I just think he has that "it" factor to be a very good QB in the NFL. His fire and passion for the game is contagious.

RE: With a trade down gmen9892 : 2/2/2018 3:28 pm : link

Quote: I would love to take a chance on this kid. I just think he has that "it" factor to be a very good QB in the NFL. His fire and passion for the game is contagious.



+1 Would be totally okay at 10 or 11 if we traded back that far. Top 5? Not so sure. In comment 13817240 Jay on the Island said:+1 Would be totally okay at 10 or 11 if we traded back that far. Top 5? Not so sure.

I would be happy to see him in blue Rocky369 : 2/2/2018 3:28 pm : link trade down not required if you're picking a franchise QB

RE: With a trade down superspynyg : 2/2/2018 3:29 pm : link

Quote: I would love to take a chance on this kid. I just think he has that "it" factor to be a very good QB in the NFL. His fire and passion for the game is contagious.



If he has "it" in your opinion then you should not need a trade down. He should be good at 2. Especially if you want to make sure someone does not take him ahead of you. In comment 13817240 Jay on the Island said:If he has "it" in your opinion then you should not need a trade down. He should be good at 2. Especially if you want to make sure someone does not take him ahead of you.

Cool your jets youngblood..... BillKo : 2/2/2018 3:29 pm : link ...and learn from the Vet ;)

I like that kid. Heisenberg : 2/2/2018 3:33 pm : link But not as much as I like Darnold or even Rosen.

RE: With a trade down OdellBeckhamJr : 2/2/2018 3:33 pm : link

Quote: I would love to take a chance on this kid. I just think he has that "it" factor to be a very good QB in the NFL. His fire and passion for the game is contagious.



lol him AND Odell? In comment 13817240 Jay on the Island said:lol him AND Odell?

Aside from whether he’d be the right fit with Giants mfsd : 2/2/2018 3:35 pm : link I’m not sure he lasts to 10 or so, were we to trade down. Just a gut feeling, but I think his stock rises through pre draft process

if you like Mayfield - or any franchise QB LG in NYC : 2/2/2018 3:42 pm : link you don't get all hung up on #2 vs #10/11/12... you take him when you can.

I doubt he stays past 5 or 6.. chuckydee9 : 2/2/2018 3:43 pm : link And not because of the "it" factor. people said Manziel had "it". Its cause he is accurate, accurate on the run and can read defenses. If it weren't for his height he would be the number 1 player in the draft with no competitors. ..

Name a single draftee who would NOT say that being JohnB : 2/2/2018 3:43 pm : link drafted 2nd overall is an "ideal situation". They are all going to say that the team is a great team to play for and would love to play in that town and the fans are great etc etc? Being drafted 2nd means HUGE $$$ as compared to #10 or #12.



Would Mayfield be so pumped if the Giants drafted him in the 2nd round???? I doubt it.



It's about the money.

Someone go McNally's_Nuts : 2/2/2018 3:43 pm : link check up on Go Terps if this happens!

RE: RE: With a trade down ajr2456 : 2/2/2018 3:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13817240 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





I would love to take a chance on this kid. I just think he has that "it" factor to be a very good QB in the NFL. His fire and passion for the game is contagious.







If he has "it" in your opinion then you should not need a trade down. He should be good at 2. Especially if you want to make sure someone does not take him ahead of you.



This In comment 13817253 superspynyg said:This

RE: I would be happy to see him in blue mrvax : 2/2/2018 3:44 pm : link

Quote: trade down not required if you're picking a franchise QB





I see a Russel Wilson in Mayfield. Would fans be happy with Wilson at #2? In comment 13817251 Rocky369 said:I see a Russel Wilson in Mayfield. Would fans be happy with Wilson at #2?

I'm in the minority lugnut : 2/2/2018 3:44 pm : link of being fine with this kid at #2. All he does is ball and win. Goes from being a walk-on to 70% completion rate 2 years running and Heisman winner. Not sure what more qualification you want.

RE: I doubt he stays past 5 or 6.. mrvax : 2/2/2018 3:46 pm : link

Quote: And not because of the "it" factor. people said Manziel had "it". Its cause he is accurate, accurate on the run and can read defenses. If it weren't for his height he would be the number 1 player in the draft with no competitors. ..



Not true. Prior to the draft, Manziel was known to be rather lazy with his football studies and was a "party dude".

In comment 13817276 chuckydee9 said:Not true. Prior to the draft, Manziel was known to be rather lazy with his football studies and was a "party dude".

RE: I doubt he stays past 5 or 6.. Modus Operandi : 2/2/2018 3:49 pm : link

Quote: And not because of the "it" factor. people said Manziel had "it". Its cause he is accurate, accurate on the run and can read defenses. If it weren't for his height he would be the number 1 player in the draft with no competitors. ..



What did he read, pre tel, because I didn't see very much of this "defense", you call it? In comment 13817276 chuckydee9 said:What did he read, pre tel, because I didn't see very much of this "defense", you call it?

RE: RE: I doubt he stays past 5 or 6.. chuckydee9 : 2/2/2018 3:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13817276 chuckydee9 said:





Quote:





And not because of the "it" factor. people said Manziel had "it". Its cause he is accurate, accurate on the run and can read defenses. If it weren't for his height he would be the number 1 player in the draft with no competitors. ..







Not true. Prior to the draft, Manziel was known to be rather lazy with his football studies and was a "party dude".



I didn't think "it" meant hard working, i thought "it" meant when you don't really have anything to point to but want to give someone credit for winning.. anyhow I agree Baker is nothing like Manziel.. I think he has the lowest failure chances of any QB in the draft.. In comment 13817289 mrvax said:I didn't think "it" meant hard working, i thought "it" meant when you don't really have anything to point to but want to give someone credit for winning.. anyhow I agree Baker is nothing like Manziel.. I think he has the lowest failure chances of any QB in the draft..

I don’t claim to be a QB evaluation expert mfsd : 2/2/2018 4:01 pm : link But I really think the Mayfied-Manziel comparison people keep making is a lazy one. We all have a tendency to try to project players using an existing/former player as a comparison, but there are several differences between these 2 guys.



Plenty of signs pre-draft already that Manziel was a full blown alcoholic/addict with serious trouble on the horizon. While Mayfield has some questionable behavior to account for, I don’t see any signs he’s going to drink/smoke/snort his way out of the league within 2 years of being drafted.



I could always be wrong...but Mayfield once getting drunk and running from cops doesn’t make it inevitable he’s Johnny Manziel

and FYI don’t mean that in response to anyone here mfsd : 2/2/2018 4:07 pm : link just have seen/heard the Manziel comparison several times and places, and agreeing with those who posted its not necessarily a good one

yeah, whatever you think of Mayfield's personality Greg from LI : 2/2/2018 4:08 pm : link I haven't seen anyone questioning his desire to play or his dedication to the game. Manziel always had the rep of a rich kid who really didn't care all that much about football. Not enough to truly put in the work necessary to succeed in the NFL, anyway.

RE: With a trade down Breeze_94 : 2/2/2018 4:17 pm : link

Quote: I would love to take a chance on this kid. I just think he has that "it" factor to be a very good QB in the NFL. His fire and passion for the game is contagious.



If the Giants like Baker Mayfield and think he is the QB of the future, there is 0 percent chance they consider trading down. They will stay right at #2 and take him. The Broncos, Jets are both in the market for a QB. Teams like Buffalo and Arizona will be looking for a trade up. They will not risk losing the guy they want at QB for a trade down.



I don't think Baker is as likely of a pick as Rosen or Darnold at #2, but I would not rule it out either. Giants apparently wanted to meet with him at the Senior Bowl, but were unable to connect, perhaps because Baker arrived late due to a family issue. In comment 13817240 Jay on the Island said:If the Giants like Baker Mayfield and think he is the QB of the future, there is 0 percent chance they consider trading down. They will stay right at #2 and take him. The Broncos, Jets are both in the market for a QB. Teams like Buffalo and Arizona will be looking for a trade up. They will not risk losing the guy they want at QB for a trade down.I don't think Baker is as likely of a pick as Rosen or Darnold at #2, but I would not rule it out either. Giants apparently wanted to meet with him at the Senior Bowl, but were unable to connect, perhaps because Baker arrived late due to a family issue.

RE: I don’t claim to be a QB evaluation expert Breeze_94 : 2/2/2018 4:20 pm : link

Quote: But I really think the Mayfied-Manziel comparison people keep making is a lazy one. We all have a tendency to try to project players using an existing/former player as a comparison, but there are several differences between these 2 guys.



Plenty of signs pre-draft already that Manziel was a full blown alcoholic/addict with serious trouble on the horizon. While Mayfield has some questionable behavior to account for, I don’t see any signs he’s going to drink/smoke/snort his way out of the league within 2 years of being drafted.



I could always be wrong...but Mayfield once getting drunk and running from cops doesn’t make it inevitable he’s Johnny Manziel



Very lazy. Manziel would start running around despite having a clean pocket and turn a play that was open within the structure of the play into a scramble drill/backyard play. Manziel also lacks the arm talent that Mayfield has. Having Mike Evans bailing him out 3-4 times a game also helped Manziel. While Baker has good receivers, he does not have a 6'5 dominant receiver who is a man amongst boys like Mike Evans on his team. In comment 13817328 mfsd said:Very lazy. Manziel would start running around despite having a clean pocket and turn a play that was open within the structure of the play into a scramble drill/backyard play. Manziel also lacks the arm talent that Mayfield has. Having Mike Evans bailing him out 3-4 times a game also helped Manziel. While Baker has good receivers, he does not have a 6'5 dominant receiver who is a man amongst boys like Mike Evans on his team.

Not for the Giants jeff57 : 2/2/2018 4:22 pm : link Not if Rosen, Darnold, or Allen are sitting there.

The Mayfied-Manziel comparison is a fair one JohnB : 2/2/2018 4:28 pm : link Everyone is looking at Manziel in hindsight, "oh look, we saw it coming.." BS.



Many people were very high on Manziel and it was only AFTER all the crap started happening, which was AFTER the draft, that everyone pointed out the flaws in him. Before the draft? There weren't that many people throwing darts at him. Yes there were some but a lot more came out of the woodwork after all the problems surfaced, not before.



Mayfield has flaws, like Manziel did, before the draft. The open question is if those flaws will come to the surface, in full force, or will he be a solid citizen? You're lying if you say you know what he'll be like next fall.



Mayfield is a serious risk at #2.

None of these QBs TMS : 2/2/2018 4:29 pm : link are worth the 2nd pick in this draft while we have ELI and Webb on board, Trade down for extra picks MO

Yeah, well should take a safer pick like jlukes : 2/2/2018 4:31 pm : link Robert Gallery



#ThereAreNoSafePicks

This guy can just play football... M.S. : 2/2/2018 4:33 pm : link

...and he makes a ton of plays in bigtime situations.



And he's always in control.



Mayfield or Barkley at #2?



For this franchise, not even a choice IMO.



Bake Mayfield all the way.



I like Mayfield a lot Peppers : 2/2/2018 4:36 pm : link He's my kind of QB he's just not the Giants kind of QB.



The Giants ideal scenario is Darnold.



I think Rosen ends up as the best of the bunch.

If they have a conviction Dave on the UWS : 2/2/2018 4:37 pm : link on one of these guys you take them at 2. (He’ll trade up if you have to fornto get the right guy ).

RE: I like Mayfield a lot Jarvis : 2/2/2018 4:48 pm : link

Quote: He's my kind of QB he's just not the Giants kind of QB.



The Giants ideal scenario is Darnold.



I think Rosen ends up as the best of the bunch.



I am not sure why you think the Giants prefer Darnold. We have absolutely nothing to base this on except our own preconceived notions about what players the Giants like. Just because Eli is soft spoken doesn't mean they will always try to replicate that. Phil Simms sure wasn't like Eli. We have a new GM (who seems quite different in personality from our last GM). We have a new head coach who has his own offensive system. I am not saying they don't prefer Darnold, but i don't see any evidence supporting 1 over the other in regards to Giants' interest. I can easily argue that Rosen pocket polish and accuracy favors an offense like Shurmurs. Darnold has mechanical issues galore, and Rosen has injury history concern. I can honestly see them go either way. My gut says they like Rosen simply because he is almost zero risk when it comes to mechanics and accuracy, however, his medical evals may change that. We have no idea until after the combine. In comment 13817389 Peppers said:I am not sure why you think the Giants prefer Darnold. We have absolutely nothing to base this on except our own preconceived notions about what players the Giants like. Just because Eli is soft spoken doesn't mean they will always try to replicate that. Phil Simms sure wasn't like Eli. We have a new GM (who seems quite different in personality from our last GM). We have a new head coach who has his own offensive system. I am not saying they don't prefer Darnold, but i don't see any evidence supporting 1 over the other in regards to Giants' interest. I can easily argue that Rosen pocket polish and accuracy favors an offense like Shurmurs. Darnold has mechanical issues galore, and Rosen has injury history concern. I can honestly see them go either way. My gut says they like Rosen simply because he is almost zero risk when it comes to mechanics and accuracy, however, his medical evals may change that. We have no idea until after the combine.

He's a tougher evaluation tha many credit Torrag : 2/2/2018 4:51 pm : link The height and the football powerhouse he played for combine to give me pause. At #2 non way and given the Giants profile history at the position I'd say it's a longshot they take him....kind of relieved about that. But if we did slide back and take him WTF bring him on. Maybe he is the next Drew Brees though the odds are against it imo.

RE: The Mayfied-Manziel comparison is a fair one LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/2/2018 4:54 pm : link

Quote: Everyone is looking at Manziel in hindsight, "oh look, we saw it coming.." BS.



Many people were very high on Manziel and it was only AFTER all the crap started happening, which was AFTER the draft, that everyone pointed out the flaws in him. Before the draft? There weren't that many people throwing darts at him. Yes there were some but a lot more came out of the woodwork after all the problems surfaced, not before.



Mayfield has flaws, like Manziel did, before the draft. The open question is if those flaws will come to the surface, in full force, or will he be a solid citizen? You're lying if you say you know what he'll be like next fall.



Mayfield is a serious risk at #2.



Um no, stop talking out your ass.





A LOT of people had very serious reservations about Manziel BEFORE the draft that were later revealed to be very real. In comment 13817374 JohnB said:Um no, stop talking out your ass.A LOT of people had very serious reservations about Manziel BEFORE the draft that were later revealed to be very real.

You don't trade down for a QB AcesUp : 2/2/2018 5:07 pm : link Another position it's fine, but not at QB. Teams aggressively pursue these guys for good reason, the margin for error is slim and the consequences for being wrong are disastrous. You don't get cute because ESPN and some mock drafts say he's supposed to go later, you just take him.



Personally, he's the guy I'm rooting for at 2. I think he'll climb and the idea of taking him there won't seem so farfetched by draft time.





RE: RE: With a trade down Jay on the Island : 2/2/2018 5:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13817240 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





I would love to take a chance on this kid. I just think he has that "it" factor to be a very good QB in the NFL. His fire and passion for the game is contagious.







If he has "it" in your opinion then you should not need a trade down. He should be good at 2. Especially if you want to make sure someone does not take him ahead of you.

I wouldn't complain one bit if Mayfield was the pick at 2. I just think the chances of that happening are about the same as McAdoo getting a head coaching job next year. In comment 13817253 superspynyg said:I wouldn't complain one bit if Mayfield was the pick at 2. I just think the chances of that happening are about the same as McAdoo getting a head coaching job next year.

Take Him Rong5611 : 2/2/2018 5:38 pm : link He has grit, loves football, wants to win. Sounds like a Gettleman guy if you ask me...

RE: The Mayfied-Manziel comparison is a fair one Jay on the Island : 2/2/2018 5:53 pm : link

Quote: Everyone is looking at Manziel in hindsight, "oh look, we saw it coming.." BS.



Many people were very high on Manziel and it was only AFTER all the crap started happening, which was AFTER the draft, that everyone pointed out the flaws in him. Before the draft? There weren't that many people throwing darts at him. Yes there were some but a lot more came out of the woodwork after all the problems surfaced, not before.



Mayfield has flaws, like Manziel did, before the draft. The open question is if those flaws will come to the surface, in full force, or will he be a solid citizen? You're lying if you say you know what he'll be like next fall.



Mayfield is a serious risk at #2.

Alot of people saw this coming. Manziel was a spoiled kid who just wanted to party. He had a drug problem dating back to college. Do you think the NFL teams didn't know about it? Hell his friend was stupid enough to video tape Manziel in a club bathroom with a rolled up $100 dollar bill proving that Manziel was about to snort coke. The concern with Manziel was whether or not he loved football or fame. Mayfield loves football and he is a fierce competitor. He is also a guy who won't fold under pressure of playing in NY. I have no concerns about his height. My only concern about him are the weak defenses he faced in college and his physical style of play. In comment 13817374 JohnB said:Alot of people saw this coming. Manziel was a spoiled kid who just wanted to party. He had a drug problem dating back to college. Do you think the NFL teams didn't know about it? Hell his friend was stupid enough to video tape Manziel in a club bathroom with a rolled up $100 dollar bill proving that Manziel was about to snort coke. The concern with Manziel was whether or not he loved football or fame. Mayfield loves football and he is a fierce competitor. He is also a guy who won't fold under pressure of playing in NY. I have no concerns about his height. My only concern about him are the weak defenses he faced in college and his physical style of play.

Rosen will be the best of the bunch Chris L. : 2/2/2018 6:07 pm : link and he will be there for us. If we don't take him we are bat s++t crazy!!!

RE: RE: I would be happy to see him in blue Boy Cord : 2/2/2018 6:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13817251 Rocky369 said:





Quote:





trade down not required if you're picking a franchise QB









I see a Russel Wilson in Mayfield. Would fans be happy with Wilson at #2?



Wilson has been MVP-caliber on more than one occasion. You can't ask much more from any pick! So yes, I would. In comment 13817283 mrvax said:Wilson has been MVP-caliber on more than one occasion. You can't ask much more from any pick! So yes, I would.

RE: With a trade down short lease : 2/2/2018 6:26 pm : link

Quote: I would love to take a chance on this kid. I just think he has that "it" factor to be a very good QB in the NFL. His fire and passion for the game is contagious.



+1 ... the "it" factor. In comment 13817240 Jay on the Island said:+1 ... the "it" factor.

We could do worse Jimmy Googs : 2/2/2018 6:26 pm : link like staying pat with the QBs currently on the roster...

RE: RE: With a trade down HomerJones45 : 2/2/2018 6:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13817240 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





I would love to take a chance on this kid. I just think he has that "it" factor to be a very good QB in the NFL. His fire and passion for the game is contagious.







If he has "it" in your opinion then you should not need a trade down. He should be good at 2. Especially if you want to make sure someone does not take him ahead of you. Didn't we get enough "it" with Danny Kanell? You guys assume "love of the game" and "confidence" can replace physical limitations or complete lack of experience under center. In comment 13817253 superspynyg said:Didn't we get enough "it" with Danny Kanell? You guys assume "love of the game" and "confidence" can replace physical limitations or complete lack of experience under center.

RE: I don’t claim to be a QB evaluation expert Boy Cord : 2/2/2018 6:41 pm : link

Quote: But I really think the Mayfied-Manziel comparison people keep making is a lazy one. We all have a tendency to try to project players using an existing/former player as a comparison, but there are several differences between these 2 guys.



Plenty of signs pre-draft already that Manziel was a full blown alcoholic/addict with serious trouble on the horizon. While Mayfield has some questionable behavior to account for, I don’t see any signs he’s going to drink/smoke/snort his way out of the league within 2 years of being drafted.



I could always be wrong...but Mayfield once getting drunk and running from cops doesn’t make it inevitable he’s Johnny Manziel



Manziel is a junkie. There is no comparison to Mayfield. In comment 13817328 mfsd said:Manziel is a junkie. There is no comparison to Mayfield.

RE: None of these QBs paesan98 : 2/2/2018 7:08 pm : link

Quote: are worth the 2nd pick in this draft while we have ELI and Webb on board, Trade down for extra picks MO



Sorry, but you are absolutely wrong. If the team feels one (or more) of these QBs has the potential to be a franchise QB, you take him at #2 regardless of whether we have Eli or Webb. Eli won't be here even 5 more years and we don't know what we have in Webb. In comment 13817377 TMS said:Sorry, but you are absolutely wrong. If the team feels one (or more) of these QBs has the potential to be a franchise QB, you take him at #2 regardless of whether we have Eli or Webb. Eli won't be here even 5 more years and we don't know what we have in Webb.

I have little doubt that Baker thinks getting the #2 rookie . . . . TC : 2/2/2018 7:46 pm : link contract beats hell out of getting less money.



This of itself is demonstration of his intelligence, and sound decision making in choosing to make such a public statement! ;-)

RE: You don't trade down for a QB chopperhatch : 2/2/2018 8:14 pm : link

Quote: Another position it's fine, but not at QB. Teams aggressively pursue these guys for good reason, the margin for error is slim and the consequences for being wrong are disastrous. You don't get cute because ESPN and some mock drafts say he's supposed to go later, you just take him.



Personally, he's the guy I'm rooting for at 2. I think he'll climb and the idea of taking him there won't seem so farfetched by draft time.







Very, VERY good post. In comment 13817423 AcesUp said:Very, VERY good post.

Him or chosen rosen adambear : 2/2/2018 8:21 pm : link and I am happy

RE: With a trade down Craigg619 : 2/2/2018 8:22 pm : link

Quote: I would love to take a chance on this kid. I just think he has that "it" factor to be a very good QB in the NFL. His fire and passion for the game is contagious.



Couldn't agree more. I'm a big mayfield fan. Him, plus extra picks would be my favorite move. In comment 13817240 Jay on the Island said:Couldn't agree more. I'm a big mayfield fan. Him, plus extra picks would be my favorite move.

If you think he is the best then why not just pick Jimmy Googs : 2/2/2018 8:27 pm : link him #2?



Why risk losing him to get extra picks...

RE: if you like Mayfield - or any franchise QB DonQuixote : 2/2/2018 8:30 pm : link

Quote: you don't get all hung up on #2 vs #10/11/12... you take him when you can.



I agree with this. Take the QB @ 2 if you feel strongly about it. In comment 13817274 LG in NYC said:I agree with this. Take the QB @ 2 if you feel strongly about it.

RE: RE: None of these QBs DonQuixote : 2/2/2018 8:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13817377 TMS said:





Quote:





are worth the 2nd pick in this draft while we have ELI and Webb on board, Trade down for extra picks MO







Sorry, but you are absolutely wrong. If the team feels one (or more) of these QBs has the potential to be a franchise QB, you take him at #2 regardless of whether we have Eli or Webb. Eli won't be here even 5 more years and we don't know what we have in Webb.



I agree. This is a really good QB class. The notion that this class does not have a QB who merits that deserves the #2 pick. I think there are 3-5 QBs of value that would be fine at #2. I see 5 QBs going in the top 15. In comment 13817522 paesan98 said:I agree. This is a really good QB class. The notion that this class does not have a QB who merits that deserves the #2 pick. I think there are 3-5 QBs of value that would be fine at #2. I see 5 QBs going in the top 15.

You trade back to get him! wgenesis123 : 7:54 am : link It factor or not he is to big a gamble for pick 2 alone. With a trade back you are buying insurance and can better afford to gamble on picking him. If he is gone, you still can get a great player and you still have the insurance of extra picks. I watched this guy play and loved what I could see, but he has to be able to deal with the size of players in the NFL like Drew or Flutie. That is a rare talent and how do you know he has it? Every pick is a gamble but his bust potential is higher than you want in round one. He only gets first round consideration because he has the it factor and he is a QB

I love his talent Matt M. : 8:06 am : link I fear he is another Manziel playing in NY

I really don’t understand the Manziel comments UConn4523 : 8:16 am : link it’s a made up narrative at this point. Not only is Mayfield far more talented but he’s got better size. His off field stuff will be vetted heavily and I’m guessing it has been completely cleaned up.

RE: I really don’t understand the Manziel comments Matt M. : 8:18 am : link

Quote: it’s a made up narrative at this point. Not only is Mayfield far more talented but he’s got better size. His off field stuff will be vetted heavily and I’m guessing it has been completely cleaned up. I see a far too immature player in him. That is where it comez from. I worry he wont handle the bright lights of the city or the NY media. In comment 13817779 UConn4523 said:I see a far too immature player in him. That is where it comez from. I worry he wont handle the bright lights of the city or the NY media.

Teams that will be interested in drafting QB first round eclipz928 : 8:33 am : link #1 Browns

#2 Giants

#5 Broncos

#6 Jets

#15 Cardinals

#21 Bills

#27 Saints

#28 Steelers



My expectation is that neither the Bills Saints, or Steelers, based on where they're at on the board, will be willing to pay the cost to move up by trade any higher than where the Cardinals are at with #15, and the Cards are likely to stay put unless they make a deal with the Browns for one of their picks.



If I had to guess, the most likely way the draft would play out would be Browns taking Darnold #1, Giants getting Rosen, Broncos taking Josh Allen, and Jets getting Kirk Cousins in free agency.



If the Giants really liked Mayfield, perhaps they could swap picks with Arizona who would likely prefer Darnold and the Giants could take a chance at getting him back at #15.





Meant to say Rosen eclipz928 : 8:35 am : link on that last line for the Cardinals.

RE: RE: I don’t claim to be a QB evaluation expert HomerJones45 : 9:27 am : link

Quote: In comment 13817328 mfsd said:





Quote:





But I really think the Mayfied-Manziel comparison people keep making is a lazy one. We all have a tendency to try to project players using an existing/former player as a comparison, but there are several differences between these 2 guys.



Plenty of signs pre-draft already that Manziel was a full blown alcoholic/addict with serious trouble on the horizon. While Mayfield has some questionable behavior to account for, I don’t see any signs he’s going to drink/smoke/snort his way out of the league within 2 years of being drafted.



I could always be wrong...but Mayfield once getting drunk and running from cops doesn’t make it inevitable he’s Johnny Manziel







Manziel is a junkie. There is no comparison to Mayfield. Manziel has an obvious substance abuse problem. I don't think anyone has said that about Mayfield. And I say that not wanting to go anywhere near Mayfield. In comment 13817498 Boy Cord said:Manziel has an obvious substance abuse problem. I don't think anyone has said that about Mayfield. And I say that not wanting to go anywhere near Mayfield.

RE: RE: I really don’t understand the Manziel comments UConn4523 : 10:17 am : link

Quote: In comment 13817779 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





it’s a made up narrative at this point. Not only is Mayfield far more talented but he’s got better size. His off field stuff will be vetted heavily and I’m guessing it has been completely cleaned up.



I see a far too immature player in him. That is where it comez from. I worry he wont handle the bright lights of the city or the NY media.



Outside of 1 on the field moment after a game and his stupid DWI incident, what’s the actual worry? There’s been no drugs and all reports point to him eating sleeping breathing football, something never uttered about Manziel.



If Mayfield was 6’ 5” 240 no one would make Manziel comparisons, about his play or character. In comment 13817780 Matt M. said:Outside of 1 on the field moment after a game and his stupid DWI incident, what’s the actual worry? There’s been no drugs and all reports point to him eating sleeping breathing football, something never uttered about Manziel.If Mayfield was 6’ 5” 240 no one would make Manziel comparisons, about his play or character.

RE: Teams that will be interested in drafting QB first round AcesUp : 11:29 am : link

Quote: #1 Browns

#2 Giants

#5 Broncos

#6 Jets

#15 Cardinals

#21 Bills

#27 Saints

#28 Steelers



My expectation is that neither the Bills Saints, or Steelers, based on where they're at on the board, will be willing to pay the cost to move up by trade any higher than where the Cardinals are at with #15, and the Cards are likely to stay put unless they make a deal with the Browns for one of their picks.



If I had to guess, the most likely way the draft would play out would be Browns taking Darnold #1, Giants getting Rosen, Broncos taking Josh Allen, and Jets getting Kirk Cousins in free agency.



If the Giants really liked Mayfield, perhaps they could swap picks with Arizona who would likely prefer Darnold and the Giants could take a chance at getting him back at #15.





This post is flat out silly. Other teams trade in and out of their pick and teams don't blindly follow the NFL.com QB rankings when making their picks. How teams rank the QBs will vary dramatically from team to team. I'm actually confident in saying that some teams will have Allen, Mayfield and/or Jackson ranked 1 or 2 on their boards over the consensus top 2 guys, the position itself is the most subjective position in scouting. For that reason, you can't even guarantee he'll be there at #3 let alone #15. When the success of your franchise for the next 5-15 years is at stake, why would you risk missing out on your first choice when all are you are getting in return is a couple of extra draft picks? It's just dumb.



I don't have a problem with them trading down either, but that's only if, they don't like ANY of the QBs. In comment 13817786 eclipz928 said:This post is flat out silly. Other teams trade in and out of their pick and teams don't blindly follow the NFL.com QB rankings when making their picks. How teams rank the QBs will vary dramatically from team to team. I'm actually confident in saying that some teams will have Allen, Mayfield and/or Jackson ranked 1 or 2 on their boards over the consensus top 2 guys, the position itself is the most subjective position in scouting. For that reason, you can't even guarantee he'll be there at #3 let alone #15. When the success of your franchise for the next 5-15 years is at stake, why would you risk missing out on your first choice when all are you are getting in return is a couple of extra draft picks? It's just dumb.I don't have a problem with them trading down either, but that's only if, they don't like ANY of the QBs.

Does not seem RetroJint : 12:34 pm : link intimidated by the Giants’ offensive -line woes. This guy works for me .