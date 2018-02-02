"“Throwing the ball to Engram, Shep and Odell wouldn’t be too bad,” he said of the three Giants targets who figure to be on the field in 2018. “Those are some studs right there. Being there, that’s a big-time franchise. The spotlight, I think I thrive on that. I think that would be an ideal situation.”"
"Mayfield was scheduled to meet with the Giants at the Senior Bowl last week but because of his truncated schedule because of his mother’s illness, they were not able to connect. He did meet with the Jets in Mobile, Alabama, though." Link
I would love to take a chance on this kid. I just think he has that "it" factor to be a very good QB in the NFL. His fire and passion for the game is contagious.
Jay on the Island said:
I would love to take a chance on this kid. I just think he has that "it" factor to be a very good QB in the NFL. His fire and passion for the game is contagious.
+1 Would be totally okay at 10 or 11 if we traded back that far. Top 5? Not so sure.
trade down not required if you're picking a franchise QB
Jay on the Island said:
I would love to take a chance on this kid. I just think he has that "it" factor to be a very good QB in the NFL. His fire and passion for the game is contagious.
If he has "it" in your opinion then you should not need a trade down. He should be good at 2. Especially if you want to make sure someone does not take him ahead of you.
...and learn from the Vet ;)
But not as much as I like Darnold or even Rosen.
Jay on the Island said:
I would love to take a chance on this kid. I just think he has that "it" factor to be a very good QB in the NFL. His fire and passion for the game is contagious.
lol him AND Odell?
I’m not sure he lasts to 10 or so, were we to trade down. Just a gut feeling, but I think his stock rises through pre draft process
guys who love football. I would say Mayfield fits the bill.
you don't get all hung up on #2 vs #10/11/12... you take him when you can.
And not because of the "it" factor. people said Manziel had "it". Its cause he is accurate, accurate on the run and can read defenses. If it weren't for his height he would be the number 1 player in the draft with no competitors. ..
drafted 2nd overall is an "ideal situation". They are all going to say that the team is a great team to play for and would love to play in that town and the fans are great etc etc? Being drafted 2nd means HUGE $$$ as compared to #10 or #12.
Would Mayfield be so pumped if the Giants drafted him in the 2nd round???? I doubt it.
It's about the money.
check up on Go Terps if this happens!
superspynyg said:
Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
I would love to take a chance on this kid. I just think he has that "it" factor to be a very good QB in the NFL. His fire and passion for the game is contagious.
If he has "it" in your opinion then you should not need a trade down. He should be good at 2. Especially if you want to make sure someone does not take him ahead of you.
This
Rocky369 said:
| trade down not required if you're picking a franchise QB
I see a Russel Wilson in Mayfield. Would fans be happy with Wilson at #2?
of being fine with this kid at #2. All he does is ball and win. Goes from being a walk-on to 70% completion rate 2 years running and Heisman winner. Not sure what more qualification you want.
chuckydee9 said:
| And not because of the "it" factor. people said Manziel had "it". Its cause he is accurate, accurate on the run and can read defenses. If it weren't for his height he would be the number 1 player in the draft with no competitors. ..
Not true. Prior to the draft, Manziel was known to be rather lazy with his football studies and was a "party dude".
chuckydee9 said:
| And not because of the "it" factor. people said Manziel had "it". Its cause he is accurate, accurate on the run and can read defenses. If it weren't for his height he would be the number 1 player in the draft with no competitors. ..
What did he read, pre tel, because I didn't see very much of this "defense", you call it?
mrvax said:
| In comment 13817276 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
And not because of the "it" factor. people said Manziel had "it". Its cause he is accurate, accurate on the run and can read defenses. If it weren't for his height he would be the number 1 player in the draft with no competitors. ..
Not true. Prior to the draft, Manziel was known to be rather lazy with his football studies and was a "party dude".
I didn't think "it" meant hard working, i thought "it" meant when you don't really have anything to point to but want to give someone credit for winning.. anyhow I agree Baker is nothing like Manziel.. I think he has the lowest failure chances of any QB in the draft..
But I really think the Mayfied-Manziel comparison people keep making is a lazy one. We all have a tendency to try to project players using an existing/former player as a comparison, but there are several differences between these 2 guys.
Plenty of signs pre-draft already that Manziel was a full blown alcoholic/addict with serious trouble on the horizon. While Mayfield has some questionable behavior to account for, I don’t see any signs he’s going to drink/smoke/snort his way out of the league within 2 years of being drafted.
I could always be wrong...but Mayfield once getting drunk and running from cops doesn’t make it inevitable he’s Johnny Manziel
just have seen/heard the Manziel comparison several times and places, and agreeing with those who posted its not necessarily a good one
I haven't seen anyone questioning his desire to play or his dedication to the game. Manziel always had the rep of a rich kid who really didn't care all that much about football. Not enough to truly put in the work necessary to succeed in the NFL, anyway.
Jay on the Island said:
I would love to take a chance on this kid. I just think he has that "it" factor to be a very good QB in the NFL. His fire and passion for the game is contagious.
If the Giants like Baker Mayfield and think he is the QB of the future, there is 0 percent chance they consider trading down. They will stay right at #2 and take him. The Broncos, Jets are both in the market for a QB. Teams like Buffalo and Arizona will be looking for a trade up. They will not risk losing the guy they want at QB for a trade down.
I don't think Baker is as likely of a pick as Rosen or Darnold at #2, but I would not rule it out either. Giants apparently wanted to meet with him at the Senior Bowl, but were unable to connect, perhaps because Baker arrived late due to a family issue.
mfsd said:
| But I really think the Mayfied-Manziel comparison people keep making is a lazy one. We all have a tendency to try to project players using an existing/former player as a comparison, but there are several differences between these 2 guys.
Plenty of signs pre-draft already that Manziel was a full blown alcoholic/addict with serious trouble on the horizon. While Mayfield has some questionable behavior to account for, I don’t see any signs he’s going to drink/smoke/snort his way out of the league within 2 years of being drafted.
I could always be wrong...but Mayfield once getting drunk and running from cops doesn’t make it inevitable he’s Johnny Manziel
Very lazy. Manziel would start running around despite having a clean pocket and turn a play that was open within the structure of the play into a scramble drill/backyard play. Manziel also lacks the arm talent that Mayfield has. Having Mike Evans bailing him out 3-4 times a game also helped Manziel. While Baker has good receivers, he does not have a 6'5 dominant receiver who is a man amongst boys like Mike Evans on his team.
Not if Rosen, Darnold, or Allen are sitting there.
Everyone is looking at Manziel in hindsight, "oh look, we saw it coming.." BS.
Many people were very high on Manziel and it was only AFTER all the crap started happening, which was AFTER the draft, that everyone pointed out the flaws in him. Before the draft? There weren't that many people throwing darts at him. Yes there were some but a lot more came out of the woodwork after all the problems surfaced, not before.
Mayfield has flaws, like Manziel did, before the draft. The open question is if those flaws will come to the surface, in full force, or will he be a solid citizen? You're lying if you say you know what he'll be like next fall.
Mayfield is a serious risk at #2.
are worth the 2nd pick in this draft while we have ELI and Webb on board, Trade down for extra picks MO
Robert Gallery
#ThereAreNoSafePicks
...and he makes a ton of plays in bigtime situations.
And he's always in control.
Mayfield or Barkley at #2?
For this franchise, not even a choice IMO.
Bake Mayfield all the way.
He's my kind of QB he's just not the Giants kind of QB.
The Giants ideal scenario is Darnold.
I think Rosen ends up as the best of the bunch.
on one of these guys you take them at 2. (He’ll trade up if you have to fornto get the right guy ).
but I would Mayfield on the Giants.
Peppers said:
| He's my kind of QB he's just not the Giants kind of QB.
The Giants ideal scenario is Darnold.
I think Rosen ends up as the best of the bunch.
I am not sure why you think the Giants prefer Darnold. We have absolutely nothing to base this on except our own preconceived notions about what players the Giants like. Just because Eli is soft spoken doesn't mean they will always try to replicate that. Phil Simms sure wasn't like Eli. We have a new GM (who seems quite different in personality from our last GM). We have a new head coach who has his own offensive system. I am not saying they don't prefer Darnold, but i don't see any evidence supporting 1 over the other in regards to Giants' interest. I can easily argue that Rosen pocket polish and accuracy favors an offense like Shurmurs. Darnold has mechanical issues galore, and Rosen has injury history concern. I can honestly see them go either way. My gut says they like Rosen simply because he is almost zero risk when it comes to mechanics and accuracy, however, his medical evals may change that. We have no idea until after the combine.
The height and the football powerhouse he played for combine to give me pause. At #2 non way and given the Giants profile history at the position I'd say it's a longshot they take him....kind of relieved about that. But if we did slide back and take him WTF bring him on. Maybe he is the next Drew Brees though the odds are against it imo.
JohnB said:
| Everyone is looking at Manziel in hindsight, "oh look, we saw it coming.." BS.
Many people were very high on Manziel and it was only AFTER all the crap started happening, which was AFTER the draft, that everyone pointed out the flaws in him. Before the draft? There weren't that many people throwing darts at him. Yes there were some but a lot more came out of the woodwork after all the problems surfaced, not before.
Mayfield has flaws, like Manziel did, before the draft. The open question is if those flaws will come to the surface, in full force, or will he be a solid citizen? You're lying if you say you know what he'll be like next fall.
Mayfield is a serious risk at #2.
Um no, stop talking out your ass.
A LOT of people had very serious reservations about Manziel BEFORE the draft that were later revealed to be very real.
Another position it's fine, but not at QB. Teams aggressively pursue these guys for good reason, the margin for error is slim and the consequences for being wrong are disastrous. You don't get cute because ESPN and some mock drafts say he's supposed to go later, you just take him.
Personally, he's the guy I'm rooting for at 2. I think he'll climb and the idea of taking him there won't seem so farfetched by draft time.
superspynyg said:
| In comment 13817240 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
I would love to take a chance on this kid. I just think he has that "it" factor to be a very good QB in the NFL. His fire and passion for the game is contagious.
If he has "it" in your opinion then you should not need a trade down. He should be good at 2. Especially if you want to make sure someone does not take him ahead of you.
I wouldn't complain one bit if Mayfield was the pick at 2. I just think the chances of that happening are about the same as McAdoo getting a head coaching job next year.
He has grit, loves football, wants to win. Sounds like a Gettleman guy if you ask me...
JohnB said:
| Everyone is looking at Manziel in hindsight, "oh look, we saw it coming.." BS.
Many people were very high on Manziel and it was only AFTER all the crap started happening, which was AFTER the draft, that everyone pointed out the flaws in him. Before the draft? There weren't that many people throwing darts at him. Yes there were some but a lot more came out of the woodwork after all the problems surfaced, not before.
Mayfield has flaws, like Manziel did, before the draft. The open question is if those flaws will come to the surface, in full force, or will he be a solid citizen? You're lying if you say you know what he'll be like next fall.
Mayfield is a serious risk at #2.
Alot of people saw this coming. Manziel was a spoiled kid who just wanted to party. He had a drug problem dating back to college. Do you think the NFL teams didn't know about it? Hell his friend was stupid enough to video tape Manziel in a club bathroom with a rolled up $100 dollar bill proving that Manziel was about to snort coke. The concern with Manziel was whether or not he loved football or fame. Mayfield loves football and he is a fierce competitor. He is also a guy who won't fold under pressure of playing in NY. I have no concerns about his height. My only concern about him are the weak defenses he faced in college and his physical style of play.
and he will be there for us. If we don't take him we are bat s++t crazy!!!
mrvax said:
| In comment 13817251 Rocky369 said:
Quote:
trade down not required if you're picking a franchise QB
I see a Russel Wilson in Mayfield. Would fans be happy with Wilson at #2?
Wilson has been MVP-caliber on more than one occasion. You can't ask much more from any pick! So yes, I would.
Jay on the Island said:
I would love to take a chance on this kid. I just think he has that "it" factor to be a very good QB in the NFL. His fire and passion for the game is contagious.
+1 ... the "it" factor.
like staying pat with the QBs currently on the roster...
superspynyg said:
| In comment 13817240 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
I would love to take a chance on this kid. I just think he has that "it" factor to be a very good QB in the NFL. His fire and passion for the game is contagious.
If he has "it" in your opinion then you should not need a trade down. He should be good at 2. Especially if you want to make sure someone does not take him ahead of you.
Didn't we get enough "it" with Danny Kanell? You guys assume "love of the game" and "confidence" can replace physical limitations or complete lack of experience under center.
mfsd said:
| But I really think the Mayfied-Manziel comparison people keep making is a lazy one. We all have a tendency to try to project players using an existing/former player as a comparison, but there are several differences between these 2 guys.
Plenty of signs pre-draft already that Manziel was a full blown alcoholic/addict with serious trouble on the horizon. While Mayfield has some questionable behavior to account for, I don’t see any signs he’s going to drink/smoke/snort his way out of the league within 2 years of being drafted.
I could always be wrong...but Mayfield once getting drunk and running from cops doesn’t make it inevitable he’s Johnny Manziel
Manziel is a junkie. There is no comparison to Mayfield.
TMS said:
| are worth the 2nd pick in this draft while we have ELI and Webb on board, Trade down for extra picks MO
Sorry, but you are absolutely wrong. If the team feels one (or more) of these QBs has the potential to be a franchise QB, you take him at #2 regardless of whether we have Eli or Webb. Eli won't be here even 5 more years and we don't know what we have in Webb.
contract beats hell out of getting less money.
This of itself is demonstration of his intelligence, and sound decision making in choosing to make such a public statement! ;-)
AcesUp said:
| Another position it's fine, but not at QB. Teams aggressively pursue these guys for good reason, the margin for error is slim and the consequences for being wrong are disastrous. You don't get cute because ESPN and some mock drafts say he's supposed to go later, you just take him.
Personally, he's the guy I'm rooting for at 2. I think he'll climb and the idea of taking him there won't seem so farfetched by draft time.
Very, VERY good post.
Jay on the Island said:
I would love to take a chance on this kid. I just think he has that "it" factor to be a very good QB in the NFL. His fire and passion for the game is contagious.
Couldn't agree more. I'm a big mayfield fan. Him, plus extra picks would be my favorite move.
him #2?
Why risk losing him to get extra picks...
LG in NYC said:
| you don't get all hung up on #2 vs #10/11/12... you take him when you can.
I agree with this. Take the QB @ 2 if you feel strongly about it.
paesan98 said:
| In comment 13817377 TMS said:
Quote:
are worth the 2nd pick in this draft while we have ELI and Webb on board, Trade down for extra picks MO
Sorry, but you are absolutely wrong. If the team feels one (or more) of these QBs has the potential to be a franchise QB, you take him at #2 regardless of whether we have Eli or Webb. Eli won't be here even 5 more years and we don't know what we have in Webb.
I agree. This is a really good QB class. The notion that this class does not have a QB who merits that deserves the #2 pick. I think there are 3-5 QBs of value that would be fine at #2. I see 5 QBs going in the top 15.
It factor or not he is to big a gamble for pick 2 alone. With a trade back you are buying insurance and can better afford to gamble on picking him. If he is gone, you still can get a great player and you still have the insurance of extra picks. I watched this guy play and loved what I could see, but he has to be able to deal with the size of players in the NFL like Drew or Flutie. That is a rare talent and how do you know he has it? Every pick is a gamble but his bust potential is higher than you want in round one. He only gets first round consideration because he has the it factor and he is a QB
I fear he is another Manziel playing in NY
it’s a made up narrative at this point. Not only is Mayfield far more talented but he’s got better size. His off field stuff will be vetted heavily and I’m guessing it has been completely cleaned up.
UConn4523 said:
| it’s a made up narrative at this point. Not only is Mayfield far more talented but he’s got better size. His off field stuff will be vetted heavily and I’m guessing it has been completely cleaned up.
I see a far too immature player in him. That is where it comez from. I worry he wont handle the bright lights of the city or the NY media.
#1 Browns
#2 Giants
#5 Broncos
#6 Jets
#15 Cardinals
#21 Bills
#27 Saints
#28 Steelers
My expectation is that neither the Bills Saints, or Steelers, based on where they're at on the board, will be willing to pay the cost to move up by trade any higher than where the Cardinals are at with #15, and the Cards are likely to stay put unless they make a deal with the Browns for one of their picks.
If I had to guess, the most likely way the draft would play out would be Browns taking Darnold #1, Giants getting Rosen, Broncos taking Josh Allen, and Jets getting Kirk Cousins in free agency.
If the Giants really liked Mayfield, perhaps they could swap picks with Arizona who would likely prefer Darnold and the Giants could take a chance at getting him back at #15.
on that last line for the Cardinals.
Boy Cord said:
| In comment 13817328 mfsd said:
Quote:
But I really think the Mayfied-Manziel comparison people keep making is a lazy one. We all have a tendency to try to project players using an existing/former player as a comparison, but there are several differences between these 2 guys.
Plenty of signs pre-draft already that Manziel was a full blown alcoholic/addict with serious trouble on the horizon. While Mayfield has some questionable behavior to account for, I don’t see any signs he’s going to drink/smoke/snort his way out of the league within 2 years of being drafted.
I could always be wrong...but Mayfield once getting drunk and running from cops doesn’t make it inevitable he’s Johnny Manziel
Manziel is a junkie. There is no comparison to Mayfield.
Manziel has an obvious substance abuse problem. I don't think anyone has said that about Mayfield. And I say that not wanting to go anywhere near Mayfield.
Matt M. said:
| In comment 13817779 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
it’s a made up narrative at this point. Not only is Mayfield far more talented but he’s got better size. His off field stuff will be vetted heavily and I’m guessing it has been completely cleaned up.
I see a far too immature player in him. That is where it comez from. I worry he wont handle the bright lights of the city or the NY media.
Outside of 1 on the field moment after a game and his stupid DWI incident, what’s the actual worry? There’s been no drugs and all reports point to him eating sleeping breathing football, something never uttered about Manziel.
If Mayfield was 6’ 5” 240 no one would make Manziel comparisons, about his play or character.
eclipz928 said:
| #1 Browns
#2 Giants
#5 Broncos
#6 Jets
#15 Cardinals
#21 Bills
#27 Saints
#28 Steelers
My expectation is that neither the Bills Saints, or Steelers, based on where they're at on the board, will be willing to pay the cost to move up by trade any higher than where the Cardinals are at with #15, and the Cards are likely to stay put unless they make a deal with the Browns for one of their picks.
If I had to guess, the most likely way the draft would play out would be Browns taking Darnold #1, Giants getting Rosen, Broncos taking Josh Allen, and Jets getting Kirk Cousins in free agency.
If the Giants really liked Mayfield, perhaps they could swap picks with Arizona who would likely prefer Darnold and the Giants could take a chance at getting him back at #15.
This post is flat out silly. Other teams trade in and out of their pick and teams don't blindly follow the NFL.com QB rankings when making their picks. How teams rank the QBs will vary dramatically from team to team. I'm actually confident in saying that some teams will have Allen, Mayfield and/or Jackson ranked 1 or 2 on their boards over the consensus top 2 guys, the position itself is the most subjective position in scouting. For that reason, you can't even guarantee he'll be there at #3 let alone #15. When the success of your franchise for the next 5-15 years is at stake, why would you risk missing out on your first choice when all are you are getting in return is a couple of extra draft picks? It's just dumb.
I don't have a problem with them trading down either, but that's only if, they don't like ANY of the QBs.
intimidated by the Giants’ offensive -line woes. This guy works for me .
Any young immature young punk would love to come to NYC and do the party thing...........it's why we should not take him!