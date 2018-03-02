Does Eli have another run in him? Sean : 2/3/2018 7:42 am There’s going to be a ton of talk over whether the Giants go QB at 2 over the next few months, but it appears Eli is the QB regardless. The offensive creativity was so bad these last 2 years it is reasonable to think that played a major role in the incompetence.



It was early November 2015 when the Giants scored 49 points in the Superdome. Points were not an issue during the 2015 season. It appears Coughlin still had a lot of his elements in the McAdoo offense during 14 & 15.



Now, with a new offensive staff & a new GM who puts more emphasis on the offensive line & running the football, can Eli find his 2015 form? Eli is 37, but I still think he has some mileage left whether it’s here or elsewhere.



What does BBI think? Is Eli shot, or does he have another deep playoff run in him with the right supporting cast?

Hard to tell. eclipz928 : 2/3/2018 7:58 am : link Last year was a shit show with the entire offense, but Eli had a lot of opportunities to step up and take control of the game but fell short quite a few times. The fact that he is 37 can't be ignored - not everyone is Tom Brady, most QBs fall off by this point.



If the circumstances are right, and everything around him is in good shape, then Eli could probably do enough to lead this team to the playoffs. But i think there's too much in flux this year with the Giants, and next year he's yet another year older - he should be thinking about retirement and the Giants should be seriously considering one of the QBs in the draft.

I would like to think so but I do not know it for sure. wgenesis123 : 2/3/2018 8:08 am : link I do believe if heart matters he has what it takes to overcome long odds.

I think so Matt M. : 2/3/2018 8:16 am : link But it depends on the OL; not so much to keep him healthy, but to create a running game that hasnt existed here for more than 5 years. Otherwise, we will continue to get the 2 deep looks that we did nothing to adapt to the last 2 years. I would hope Shurmur would come up with something better than 2 yard drags, 2 yard outs, and w yard slants to combat that look, but nothing would do it better than a running attack. It doesnt even have to be greatb just good enough to make a D think about it.

All I know is this... Chris684 : 2/3/2018 8:19 am : link and I keep coming back to it.



As of January 2017 Eli was capable of walking into Lambeau Field and throwing darts all over the place.



It was not that long ago that this team played a playoff game and Eli was the only one who showed up.

I don't think anything has changed with Eli. Diver_Down : 2/3/2018 8:20 am : link So many want to point to faults in his game, but those faults have always been a part of his game going back to Ole Miss. I hate the cliche, but Eli will be fine. The faults in his game are easily overlooked when we are winning. Winning cures all ills. As has been demonstrated, football is the ultimate team game. When the talent of sectors of the team have deteriorated whether due to injury, draft, lack of development, the whole team is impacted not just Eli performance.



An improved offensive scheme will do wonders, but the first test for Dave will the Ides of March and FA. The OL needs to be rebuilt. How he goes about fixing it will be predicate the success of the coming season.

He has mileage left in him Jimmy Googs : 2/3/2018 8:43 am : link but not enough for another run.



maybe a short walk...

I agree about Eli and his faults. wgenesis123 : 2/3/2018 8:46 am : link The things people complain about have always been a part of his game. They just come to the surface more often when things are going bad Eli needs a decent supporting cast starting with pass protection. Also throwing just short passes takes away one of the strengths in Eli's game. You don't hit Manningham or Tyree in McAdoosh's offense.

So much “If” RetroJint : 2/3/2018 8:51 am : link posturing throughout this thread. “If” running game. “If” offensive line. I thought this guy was the franchise? I thought his play and presence alone was capable of raising the performance level of his teammates?



If what you mean is that under certain circumstances, Eli is capable of being the quarterback during a winning streak, the answer is yes. You have ‘16 to use as the mightiest arrow in your quiver. But that’s not what I’m looking for from the Q. If you are looking for Comeback Eli, Clutch Eli, Inspiring Eli & Indefatigible Eli, I suggest you hold your hand on your ass waiting, quite a bit.

I think so...maybe 2 gmen4ever : 2/3/2018 9:07 am : link He needs a little help in RB, OL and healthy WRs



I don’t think so The_Boss : 2/3/2018 9:32 am : link In my opinion next year is another sub .500 season and likely 3rd place at best in the division.

If I was a betting man, Keith : 2/3/2018 9:37 am : link I’d bet against it. However, that’d be money that I’m happy to lose.



I’d say no shot with the giants. Not enough time to get the pieces he would need.(5 new OL)

It's a 2 edged sword..... Doomster : 2/3/2018 9:40 am : link Hard to tell.

If the circumstances are right, is a huge IF .



Many think with new people making the decisions, this OL is going to be fixed, just like that(snap!). That there will be a smooth transition to a new offense.....That the defense will have no growing pains with a new DC.....and if the draft is used to rebuild the offense, what happens with the CB/S positions, in addition to the linebackers?



Many think the Giants can easily turn it around in one season, because others have done it(including the Giants).....but expecting lightning in a bottle 2 out of three years is wishful thinking...



As I said before, is this team playing for now, or is it building for the future?



I don't understand the logic, of keeping Eli AND picking a qb......that means you have a #1 pick who will not contribute, and you are stuck with Eli's high cap....as for Eli being some sort of mentor, that is a joke.....if you don't think Eli can lead us to the SB, in the next two years, why keep him?



If you keep Eli, you play for now, and that #1 pick has to play now.....if you go QB with that pick, you cut ties with Eli, save 20M over the next two years, and start the rebuild process sooner....



Some don't want another losing season, but sometimes it takes several seasons to correct the failures of the last seven, and build for the future....

Maybe. Dodge : 2/3/2018 9:46 am : link Needs a good defense and good running game.



Think Saints this year.

Fairly confident we aren't going to have a strong season in 2018 Jimmy Googs : 2/3/2018 10:11 am : link so lets get the restructuring moving along now, including at QB.



And spare me the turnaround stats, and how the playoff teams change each year dramatically. The short-sighted BBI fans looking for a magical 10-6 season where we win 5 games in the last 20 seconds or because the breaks go our way...and then we get bounced in the wildcard round in January. Great...thats what you want?



Lets focus on rebuilding this thing organically with a young stud at QB, and solid at the line of scrimmage on offense and defense. And then make the playoffs 5 of the next 7 years with another Super Bowl trophy somewhere in there...

he can be part of a winning team fkap : 2/3/2018 10:30 am : link but he isn't going to carry the team. If he ever had that ability, it's gone. but he still may have enough left in him to manage the team. But he needs a good team around him. I don't think we have that team, but there's a lot of offseason, and a lot of player changes, before game 1.

depends sundayatone : 2/3/2018 10:33 am : link what he has been eating.

Biggest game of the 2015 season shyster : 2/3/2018 10:50 am : link was at Washington after the bye. NYG had it all in front of them. Romo was out for the year. Philly and Washington were mediocre at best. Win that game in DC and they were in control of the division.



This is what the 2015 NYG offense did on its first ten possessions on a perfectly nice November day against a Washington defense that was in the bottom half of the league:



Interception

Interception

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Interception

Punt

Punt



In the fourth quarter, down 20-0, offense put up 2 TDs for the stats against the prevent, but never got the ball back with a chance to do anything.



The next week on home field against Jets, to seal the season, the NYG offense was shut out the entire second half and overtime in a 23-20 loss. And the offense only accounted for half the team's 20 points, special teams and defense responsible for the other 10.



For anyone who actually watched the games, the decline in surface stats from 2015 to 2016 was not a surprise.







the faster we start working on the next phase mdc1 : 2/3/2018 11:03 am : link the better. Moving on from Eli is part of that.

Give him liteamorn : 2/3/2018 11:24 am : link Time



adequate running game



passing lines



then yes, all can be had with an improvement in OL play and schemes

Can Eli carry a team with non-playoff talent to the playoffs? njm : 2/3/2018 11:29 am : link No.



Can Eli take a team with playoff caliber talent to the playoffs?



I'm quite confident he can.

Any good QB can and they do. Bigdaddytexasguns : 2/3/2018 12:02 pm : link Eli is still a crafty veteran QB. Take any of them historically, give them a run game, defense and good STs and they have a chance.



They need a good team around them, all QBs do. Some can perform magic and some cannot, that has nothing to do with whether they win a SB or not though. It's about the team and the coaches.



So far this coaching staff looks like it can, they know what they have to do. The team is close personnel wise. But the mentality/culture has to change and some holes have to be filled.



Yes if the right moves are made this team can and will be competitive for a SB title. Eli has a 3 year window as long as he remains dedicated and motivated. One of Eli's biggest advantage was his elusiveness. he was never a running QB but he was elusive. He is not as much these days but that means nothing, he is more savvy now.



Move Engram to a WR/TE type position and get Eli some taller targets. This draft has a lot of tall receivers in it. I hope the Giants look at some of them in the mid rounds.

Eli has issues that aren’t going away in 2018 The_Boss : 2/3/2018 12:10 pm : link His deep ball sucks, he cannot hit a receiver in stride consistently enough, simple dump off passes are erratic more often than any qb I’ve seen of late, and perhaps most troubling, his internal clock is fucked up and he feels pressure that isn’t there. I’m fine with sticking with him to start 2018 as I think we’re likely drafting inside the top 10 in 2019 regardless of who the starter is.

Yes WillVAB : 2/3/2018 12:44 pm : link Get a real OL and Eli will produce.

I know hassan : 2/3/2018 2:41 pm : link We are going to have the Same old debate here. Maybe the better question is how do we ensure that assets like Beckham and Engram and Shepard get maximized over the next 3-5 years and nyg produces a very good offense?



Saying we should get line and get wr and get rb and get........

This isn’t madden build a team.



There will be holes somewhere in a salary cap era. This basically is an admission that if A dependent qb needs these ingredients in total across the o then he is basically done here being good.



If giants pay Beckham my guess is the rb needs to be cost controlled and the line drafting will have to be good. Maybe some resources are spent there........



But the truth is Eli cap hit makes it hard to improve the offense around him. This is the benefit of a rookie ‘stud’ more money to spread amongst the team and get that player ready. And his savings......



2 9-7, 10-6 seasons under Eli is the worst case if NYG draft a qb. If Eli performs people will ask he stay and get resigned.









I want to point out a couple of things Rjanyg : 2/3/2018 3:23 pm : link We lead the league in drops last year. By seasons end, Eli was basically the only starter on offense playing from opening day. Think about that.....the 3 WR's were either practice squad players or guys signed off the street 3 weeks prior. The ENTIRE O Line was back up players....all of them. And we won the game



Eli didn't play great this past year but my god he had little to work with. I don't care who you put at QB, with the injuries and locker room issues this team dealt with, it would be hard to win in that situation.



I think Eli has a good amount of football left in him but he will need a viable NFL O Line in front of him and a RB with true game breaking ability would only help. It starts with the line.

Yes he does Jay on the Island : 2/3/2018 3:48 pm : link I am not sure how likely it is but if the Giants have better injury luck and Shurmur and the coaching staff are as good as I expect then they could surprise. Eli appears rejuvenated with the new coaching staff. You can tell just how excited he is during interviews as opposed to last year.



If Odell stays healthy and the offensive line plays better then this team could get into the playoffs. After that anything can happen.

There’s an old anecdote about the 4 horsemen Bill L : 2/3/2018 4:20 pm : link They were widely acclaimed, superlative RB at Norte Dame. They got so much praise for their success that, to make the point, at one practice Rockne had them rush against the defense with no offensive line. As might be expected, except by Manning-detractors, they were rather pedestrian in their yardage.

RE: All I know is this... Bleedin Blue : 2/3/2018 11:08 pm : link

Quote: and I keep coming back to it.



As of January 2017 Eli was capable of walking into Lambeau Field and throwing darts all over the place.



It was not that long ago that this team played a playoff game and Eli was the only one who showed up.



This +1 so yes! In comment 13817782 Chris684 said:This +1 so yes!