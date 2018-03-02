Your Thoughts on George Young djstat : 2/3/2018 9:34 am I was born in '78 so thankfully missed the worst stretch in Giants history. I remember watching the Giants as early as '84 and thinking Phil Simms was the best QB of all time.



I really remember starting to pay attention to the business side of football midway through the '90 season when I was in 7th grade. It was around week 12 when we played on MNF against the 49ers and lost 7-3.



It was 1992, I felt like George Young did not know what he was doing. All 14 years old of me felt that a GM who put together two championship rosters was clueless and without Parcells he could not be successful.



During the '94 draft when the Giants drafted Thomas Lewis I was convinced Young had lost it. With so many other better WR on the board such as Derreck Alexander, I was sure Young was clueless. This after the Giants were raided in the first Cap Year Free Agency losing Bob Kratch, Eric Moore, Myron Guyton, Greg Jackson, Mark Collins, and Bart Oates. Young made a terrible offseason worse when in June of '94 he cut Phil Simms.



The rest of his tenure was really tough. He had a few good picks in the 90's such as Strahan in '93, Sehorn in '94, Toomer in '96 and Barber in '97, but these were all guys that took time to really develop. Coaching really helped Strahan and Armstead (Reeves/Nolan). Sehorn took a few years as well as did Toomer.



Our 1st round picks in the 90's amounted to nothing.



'91 - Bunch

'92 - Derek Brown

'93 - Dave Brown (gave up 1st round pick in '92 Supplemental draft)



'94 - Lewis

'95 Wheatley (Despite Reeves not liking or wanting him)

'96 Cedric Jones

'97 Ike Hilliard (Solid)



On top of Young's drafting, he didn't see HC material in Belichick yet hired Ray Handley.



After Handley failed, he couldn't convince a Coughlin and "settled" for Reeves yet didn't work with Reeves after year 1.



In '97, in control move he blocked the franchise from potentially reuniting with Parcells.



As many good things that Young did in the 80's he was a disaster in the 90s.



Would Young have had success without Parcells? I think not. Parcells had success without Young. I'd argue Young had minimal success without Parcells.



That is why George Young is not a HOF and why I personally do not believe he should be.



I might be harsh, but it is my view.

He definitely lost it pjcas18 : 2/3/2018 9:46 am : link at the end, but he's a 5 time executive of the year and presided over 3 NFL championships (2 Super Bowls) and quite possibly could be credited with saving the franchise at the nudging of Rozelle due to the Maras impasse with each other. Some people don't realize how dysfunctional the Giants were.



and while his 1st round string of busts is inexcusable, in that time he also was responsible for players like Strahan, Tiki, Sehorn, Sparks, Way, etc. not excusing the 1st round ineptitude, just saying it wasn't all bad.



He should be in the HOF.



I feel like he's not in the HOF because most voters assume he's already in the HOF.





I think Young's success Jay on the Island : 2/3/2018 9:48 am : link was actually due to Parcells. As you mentioned the drafts after Parcells left were absolutely dreadful.



Nothing pisses me off more than when I recently heard that the Giants were all set to bring back Parcells in 96 but Young didn't want him back so he offered the job to Fassel. There was a poster who claimed that Parcells actually recommended Belichick and Coughlin as his potential replacements before Handley. What might have been.

I liked Reese David B. : 2/3/2018 9:51 am : link a lot more. And I didn't love Reese.



George Young was immovable, and stayed way too long.

Hard to know Jay in Toronto : 2/3/2018 9:51 am : link In terms of drafts what was him, what was Mara and what was Boisture.



I'm sure others will have more info.



As someone who lived through those years,where it seemed each year was a variant of the season we just endured, Young, perhaps wrongly, was a Moses who led us out of the desert.

I thought Young was great PatersonPlank : 2/3/2018 9:55 am : link First, you can't just ignore his first 14 or so years and judge him on the final 5. Those years gave us the Giants rebirth as a franchise, 2 Super Bowls, and he was selected Exec of the Year 3 times. He was also Exec of the Year in 1997 also, so he left on a high. Yes he had a few down seasons in the 1990's, a lot of which had to do with Ha***ey, but no one is great every season.

George young TrueBlue56 : 2/3/2018 10:09 am : link Came in at a time when this team was in complete disarray and helped build the team to a championship level that won 2 superbowls. That can not be discounted. Think of all the players he drafted LT, Carl Banks, Phil Simms, Joe Morris, Leonard Marshall, Karl Nelson, hostetler, Gary reasons, William Roberts, Bavaro, pepper Johnson, mark Collins, Ingram, Baker, jumbo elliott, guyton, greg jackson. The list goes on and on....



George young had his problems adjusting to free agency and the salary cap, but even with that said, by 1997 when he retired, we had a young team that was building. We had Strahan, toomer, sehorn, armstead, Hamilton, Howard Cross,



What really hurt the giants was their inability to land a franchise quarterback after they cut ties with Simms.



He won NFL executive of the Year 5 times



The impact and accomplishments he had on the ny giants and the NFL can not be undervalued.



You can go with his misses and failures, but when you look at the overall picture and his whole body of work, it's clear he is a hall of famer.

I agree but I am not discounting his work. overall his teams in the 80's didn't become successful until '84. Obviously a different Era. He deserves credit for the Super Bowls and gets it, I just think his last seven seasons, and how ill prepared he was with the salary cap and poor drafting should be acknowledged as well.



I agree but I am not discounting his work. overall his teams in the 80's didn't become successful until '84. Obviously a different Era. He deserves credit for the Super Bowls and gets it, I just think his last seven seasons, and how ill prepared he was with the salary cap and poor drafting should be acknowledged as well.



Solid executive. But not HOF IMO. In comment 13817860 PatersonPlank said:I agree but I am not discounting his work. overall his teams in the 80's didn't become successful until '84. Obviously a different Era. He deserves credit for the Super Bowls and gets it, I just think his last seven seasons, and how ill prepared he was with the salary cap and poor drafting should be acknowledged as well.Solid executive. But not HOF IMO.

What other GM pjcas18 : 2/3/2018 10:14 am : link has 2 SB wins (not to mention an NFL championship on his resume) and multiple (5) executive of the year awards and is not in the HOF?



You can put that list right here:







.. Named Later : 2/3/2018 10:17 am : link When he arrived in 1979, he was desperately needed. Anybody who remembers the Mara Feud will agree -- the Franchise was poorly run. The fact that Young put an end to 15 years of lousy football must be recognized.



His draft picks in the early years were good to great, but the team had so many holes to fill.



Towards the end, he seemed to lose it a little. There was a different player every year with contract squabble. The NFL went thru some major changes and GY wasn't prepared for them. He was slow to adapt to Player Free Agency.



I give him full credit for pulling the Giants out of the Dark Ages. His last few years.....not so much.



If you just look at his accomplishments, George Young Ira : 2/3/2018 10:30 am : link should be a lock for the Hall. But, as I understand it, he also really screwed some things up. He never did much in free agency. He pushed for the unmentionable one to be Parcells successor instead of the best football coach ever. And his drafting, late in his career, wasn't anything to be proud of.

Brought the Giants back joeinpa : 2/3/2018 10:32 am : link But his stubbornness kept Parcells from coming back, and was the reason he never adjusted to free agency.



Combined with not recognizing the potential of Belichick, I adds up to a career that falls short if the Hall of Fame

This tells me all I need to know. He took over a huge mess in 1979 and the fact that you want to say he didn't start to have success until 84 leaves me shaking my head. What did you expect?? That he would turn the team around in an era where there wasn't free agency in 2 to 3 years?? In comment 13817872 djstat said:This tells me all I need to know. He took over a huge mess in 1979 and the fact that you want to say he didn't start to have success until 84 leaves me shaking my head. What did you expect?? That he would turn the team around in an era where there wasn't free agency in 2 to 3 years??

Yes, his first round picks in the 90s were mostly flops Greg from LI : 2/3/2018 10:45 am : link But he drafted well in later rounds. 1991-97 he drafted McCaffrey in the 3rd, Corey Miller in the 6th, Phillipi Sparks in the 2nd, Keith Hamilton in the 4th, Michael Strahan in the 2nd, Jessie Armstead in the 8th, Jason Reborn in the 3rd, Chad Bratzke in the 5rh, Charles Way in the 6th, Amani Toomer in the 2nd, Roman Oben in the 3rd, Tiki Barber in the 2nd, Sam Garber in the 6th.

Hall of Fame BigBlueinDE : 2/3/2018 10:46 am : link GM. Without him, the first two Lombardi's are in another team's case.

Young doesn’t get into the HoF until Gil Brandt ... Boy Cord : 2/3/2018 10:51 am : link ... gets in. How the hell Brandt isn’t in is beyond me. Joe Jacoby, too, and I hate the Skins.

Virtually every GM in the history of the NFL djm : 2/3/2018 11:01 am : link Has bad stretches. They all "lose it" at some point.



Young was an NFL titan. He should be in the hof for drafting LT alone.



He also left this team in good shape in 97. The team was a mess before young arrived on the scene. When he left they had two super bowl titles and a good young team built to win some more, just sans qb.

And young presided over the hiring of parcells and belichick djm : 2/3/2018 11:03 am : link So I'm not sure you can say "what did young do without parcells here." It doesn't really work that way with gms. Plus, what did parcells win without young.



look at some of the executives in canton. Young stacks up. He should join them.

+1, came to the Giants in the darkest of times, cleaned up the mess, built two SB championship teams; what's not to like. For someone who suffered through the teams of the 70's, I greatly appreciate what he did for the Giants.

He had the equation for success. Bigdaddytexasguns : 2/3/2018 11:44 am : link In the early years he nailed a lot of picks and signed a lot of guys to make the Giants almost a dynasty. I thought Parcells wanted certain types of players and it seemed that Young had changed his approach to player acquisition, Young had lost his touch. Parcells must have seen this and bailed out before the storm of losing hit. If Young had still been giving Parcells premium players to work with I'm sure he would have stayed to try and get those trophies. The hand writing was on the wall and Parcells bailed out, the Giants as usual stuck with Young too long, that's what the Mara's do and have always done.

Very stubborn and needed to change with the times RobCarpenter : 2/3/2018 11:53 am : link Never adjusted to free agency and thought Ray Handley would be a better coach than Bill Belichick.



Had a good run in the 80s but did not set up the team for success in the 90s. Terrible first round picks and Dave Brown.



At least he didn’t fire Parcells after the 83 season.





I'm Old Enough to Remember Samiam : 2/3/2018 12:28 pm : link Born in 1949 and started rooting in 1956. George Young is one of the hero's of NY sports. But, it is true that times passed him by and he stayed on too long. He never did adjust to free agency. For the good though, he deserves the thanks of every Giants fan and then some. Pre Young, the Giants were the laughingstock franchise of the NFL. Think current Cleveland Browns, only dumber. Young built the foundation of the team with a structure that it still in effect today (good or bad). He built the front office, the scouting system, etc. If you want to give Parcells all the credit, I think you're missing something. Parcells first season was a 3 win season and people like to remember that the team sucked. That was not true. Parcells inherited a good team on the rise. The previous coach Perkins basically quit in mid season the prior year and the club went into the toilet. Before Perkins quit, that club was going to the playoffs and would have done damage in the playoffs. Parcells first year as a coach was a horror show. He had that quarterback contest to see who should start, Brunner, Simms and Rutledge and ended up picking Brunner. I don't think most fans then would have criticized Young if he fired Parcells and he thought about it (maybe more than thought about it) but he didn't and the rest is history.



My point here is that Parcells has taken credit for building the team from trash and while he was a great coach, the guys who built the team from trash were Young and Perkins. Young was a great GM and a great person in NY Giants history, I don't think he gets the credit he deserves because of his last few years.

Great guy GeorgeAdams33 : 2/3/2018 1:53 pm : link Brilliant GM



Certainly Hall of Fame worthy.

As Ive posted here before UESBLUE : 2/3/2018 2:15 pm : link I knew Geoerge personally so my perception is probably biased. He was brilliant funny kind and also a shark when it came to biz. He saved this franchise. Did he make mistakes? Sure. He was human HOF lock.

Excellent GM for most of his tenure. Red Dog : 2/3/2018 2:23 pm : link Saved the franchise from becoming what the Cleveland Browns are today.



He was more on-the-money about free agency than most people give him credit for. He believed that teams would over-spend for star players, which has become standard, and that good teams would still be built through the draft.



As for his first round selections in the 90s, Jerrod Bunch was a great pick. The guy was a beast and would have become an All-Pro but suffered a career-ending injury. Wheatley was a pretty good pick, too, but HC Dan Reeves refused to play him much. The point about Young's later round picks being pretty solid is also well-made. Reeves was the wrong choice for HC and was really the biggest problem with the GIANTS at that time.

Young was the perfect man for the moment 81_Great_Dane : 2/3/2018 3:21 pm : link when he came to the Giants. The organization was toxic top to bottom. He brought exactly the kind of tough love the whole operation needed.



At the end of his run the situation had changed and he didn't change with it. We all know the basics: Didn't handle free agency and salary cap well.



As said above, you can't dismiss his enormous accomplishments because he did relatively poorly at the end. Without George Young the Giants would probably be something about like the Browns or the Lions, or maybe the Jets.

Stunk at the end XBRONX : 2/3/2018 3:28 pm : link just like Gil Brandt. Talk about shitty drafting.

Good news: old man : 2/3/2018 3:30 pm : link Structured the organization that was meandering for year; shopped for the groceries.that gave the Giants 2 SBs.

Bad news: didn't let the cook shop for some of the groceries; did not want lil Bill as HC.

Since. none of the Bad news doesn't even happen without any of the good news in the first place

George Young was a savior for the Giants.

George Young did make his mistakes nochance : 2/3/2018 4:03 pm : link In the USFL dispersal draft he didn't draft Reggie White and drafted Garry Zimmerman instead. Zimmerman didn't want to be in NY and forced a trade. Just think of the Giants defense with Reggie White and LT playing at the same time.

Some of GY’s Daniel in MI : 2/3/2018 4:26 pm : link Mistakes were - as others point out - not adapting to FA well. Specifically, he held onto the notion that you keep your home grown guys first, but that led to overvaluing and overpaying some pretty average guys hoping they developed. In fairness, FA was new and the right strategies were not yet apparent. Plus, he brought in Reeves who had a pretty archaic system on O and tried to bring over too many former Broncos.



But before Tuna, remember he hired Ray Perkins and they helped turn the team around, establishing a core of players (including LT and Simms) and breaking the long playoff drought in ‘81. We then had the strike shortened ‘82 and Perkins left to be HC at Bama. Only then did Tuna come on board.

Definitely hall of Fame ciggy : 2/3/2018 5:42 pm : link Unless you saw those giant teams of the late 60s and the 70s, its really hard to explain how bad it was. They drafted horribly, made stupid trades and even had bad luck with the few draft picks that were actually good. Google Troy Archer.



Young was a fantastic talent evaluator and great exec. He did have a bad stretch of first round picks in the 90s but some of the talent he found in later rounds was unbelievable.



As noted his biggest sin was failure to adapt to the new NFL and free agency. George was a very bright guy, former teacher I believe, but he was stubborn.



He is as much responsible for the first two Super Bowls as Bill Parcells was

He brought us from the dregs of the league SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/3/2018 5:51 pm : link To 2 Super Bowls.



He's good in my book.

. Don’t need to. Young in 90s was a failure and that counts too. In comment 13817876 pjcas18 said:. Don’t need to. Young in 90s was a failure and that counts too.

1991-1997 TheVette : 2/3/2018 10:37 pm : link ..are the reasons George Young is not in the HOF. Easily the worst GM during that stretch in the NFL - bad draft picks, too stupid to understand FA and the salary cap, Handley?



Worst was cutting Simms after a Pro Bowl season - thinking Dave Brown was the answer. He was pure shit after SB XXV

Easily worst GM in the NFL?? Jesus. You had the Rams, Seahawks, Jets, Colts and Cardinals with more 3 or 4 win seasons than above .500 seasons.



You had the Redskins go from contenders to much worse than us.



So many people here look in a vacuum wearing glasses that make themselves fucking blind. we can't get through a thread without hyperbole like this:Easily worst GM in the NFL?? Jesus. You had the Rams, Seahawks, Jets, Colts and Cardinals with more 3 or 4 win seasons than above .500 seasons.You had the Redskins go from contenders to much worse than us.So many people here look in a vacuum wearing glasses that make themselves fucking blind.

And people can't have it both ways... FatMan in Charlotte : 2/3/2018 10:52 pm : link they can't claim George Young was forced on the Giants by Rozelle because the Mara's were idiots and give him the lion's share of the credit for building the SB winners and then minimize his impact in the very next breath by saying he never won anything without Parcells.

Quote: Saved the franchise from becoming what the Cleveland Browns are today.



He was more on-the-money about free agency than most people give him credit for. He believed that teams would over-spend for star players, which has become standard, and that good teams would still be built through the draft.



As for his first round selections in the 90s, Jerrod Bunch was a great pick. The guy was a beast and would have become an All-Pro but suffered a career-ending injury. Wheatley was a pretty good pick, too, but HC Dan Reeves refused to play him much. The point about Young's later round picks being pretty solid is also well-made. Reeves was the wrong choice for HC and was really the biggest problem with the GIANTS at that time.



Young also drafted Rodney Hampton over Darien Conner, who Parcells wanted desperately. We all know who Rodney became, and Conner ended up being a journeyman LB. In comment 13818153 Red Dog said:Young also drafted Rodney Hampton over Darien Conner, who Parcells wanted desperately. We all know who Rodney became, and Conner ended up being a journeyman LB.

Very good GM in many ways Jimmy Googs : 10:32 am : link biggest disappointment was that he created a declining franchise after 1990 when he had arguably the 2 best coaches in the league on his staff.



Not saying they didn't leave on their on accord but something could have been done at some point while BB goes to Clev/NE/Jets/NE and Parcells goes to TV Booth/NE/Jets/Dallas.



Young watched and let it happen...