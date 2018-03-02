Why Isn't Bradley Chubb in the Conversation at #2?

I've been watching some of his games -- 6'4, 275 incredible edge rusher, extremely powerful, fast around the edge, great wingspan and reach, good in open space, great against the run, eats QBs, a relentless and violent player with a tremendous work ethic.
Put him on the defense with an aggressive coach like Bettcher and you are really beefing the line up - raising the defense to the next level
3rd pick 2017 - Solomon Thomas
3rd pick 2016 - Joey Bosa
3rd pick 2015 - Dante Fowler
A pretty argument can be made that he's as good or better of a prospect than all 3 of those guys. Also seems to be a big gap between him and the next best DE. His production the last 2 years is unbelievable.
It's a shame that we didn't see much from Okwara in 2017 due to an injury. He looked promising in 2016 in limited playing time.
We also have Avery Moss. How did he fare last year? Seems like he wasn't used enough to give JPP/Vernon rest.
and Barkley goes #1, and the Giants stay pat at #2, I think chubb is a great play.
+1
For another year JPP was on the field for over 90% of the snaps. I said it a couple times but the Eagles formula of line changes really kept their top guys fresh and peaking in the playoffs, much like our Giants during the SB years.
is legitimately in play at #2. Barring the front office falling in love with one of the top QB prospects or taking the sexy pick in Barkley, I think Chubb checks a lot of the boxes. Stop the run, rush the passer. Good collegiate production, clear medical history, high motor, high character prospect. Plus could mitigate the potential loss of either JPP or Vernon if due to injuries or if they are no longer worth their big contracts.
Would be a great pick, but you also have players like Barkley and Donald who are probably rated just as high or higher (and in positions of greater need). Plus you have to consider the salary cap implications. Can the Giants afford to tie up more of the salary cap at the DE position given what they are paying JPP and OV?
he reminds me of a supersized Aaron Donald pushed to the outside
Some of these draft sites just copy each other with a twist. Never know.
Myles Garrett as well.
If Darnold is gone, could Chubb be in play?
I would be shocked if the Giants selected Chubb
Not that he isn’t worthy of the 2nd pick , but, the Giants have so much money tied up in the defensive line
Add Chubb into the mix and it will hamper the Giants from improving other areas
If no QB is taken, best to help fix the offense by taking Barkley.
Chubb would be a good pick but c'mon, our offense SUCKS!
You're being short sighted. First, yeah, what did have three good defensive ends every get us? Second, if JPP continues to trend down, he is going to be cut after the 2018 season - leaving us with a giant hole at DE.
You do not draft for short-term fixes, you draft to fill your roster with the most high-end talent long term
That's going to play into Chubb at 2.
vax -- I'm just watching videos of Osi, Stahan and Tuck talking about how the Giants beat the Pats -- and they did it by getting to Brady and battering him -- 17 points beat the Pats in 2008 - but they put Brady on the ground more times than they scored
great defense wins Superbowls
OV and JPP - even with as much as the Giants have invested in them -- are only going to be around for two more seasons -- you take Chubb and you have the juice now and a piece for three years from now
more 3-4 than 4-3, will Chubb make sense that early? I don't think so.
no matter how you slice it -- there just aren't a lot of great DEs to go around - and talent and technician wise this guy has the goods to be a great one
a great DE can take over a game
to rush from the End, the tackle and the OLB position
However, he seems to be the top guy in a weak group. Obviously if he turns into Aaoron Donald he would be worth it, but i don't think that is a fair projection. As far as a prospect is concerned, Donald wasn't top 10 in that draft. He exceeded expectations, but i don't think he was worthy of the 2 pick at the time (hindsight is 20/20). There seems to be a player of Chubb's ability every year. I don't think there are players of Darnold, Barkley and Rosen's quality every year. Could chubb end up being the best player in the draft when we look back in 5 years?..sure..that stuff happens all the time, but it is very difficult to project. I think that is why you don't see his name at the number 2 spot.
He seems like a fun guy who loves the game. But, I watched one of his games on tape and he couldn't seem to tackle. Got into position a lot, then missed the tackle.
And won’t make it past Indy.
It all depends on the base Scheme. If you take him you would probably stay 4-3, which is fine. Taking a DE high in the draft is usually a good value.
This draft will be so interesting.
No Chubb even though he’s one of my favorite players. As noted above, new scheme and existing blue-blood unit work against it.
I didn’t just sit through a 3-13 miserable season to come out with another god damn defensive end on the other side. No thank you.
I wonder why his name doesn't come up. Is he just the best of an underwhelming defensive class? You hear Fitzpatrick's name a lot more commonly spoken in the top of the draft than Chubb.
it's an offensive player in my opinion.
... is I feel infinitely better about Gettleman and Shurmur making the picks rather than Reese, McAdoo and Ross.
Is the cleanest prospect in the top 5. Would definitely have a greater impact for the team than Barkley.
One of the problems with the defense has been the inability to generate pressure with the front four. Chubb instantly impacts in that regard. Like others have said, JPP has been somewhat of an enigma. The addition of Chubb would make JPP expendable after ‘18 if JPP continues to decline.
is a beast, and Bettcher could work wonders with him.
I'd be fine with Barkley or Chubb. Not a forking guard though.
I think DE is a legit position for a number 2 pick. Not yet sold on Rosen but if he’s the goods than I’d still take him over Chubb.
Pick will be a QB, as it should, even if it isn't us taking the QB, to not trade down if you don't take a QB would be as stupid a move as the Giants could make. Why? Because there will be teams wanting to get into that spot and will be willing to overpay for that privilege. You must take advantage of that situation.
The other thing is why would you think the Giants won't take a QB there. Everything points to the Giants taking a QB, if they don't it will be a huge surprise. Is there a Lawrence Taylor in this draft? Then that player won't be selected at 2.
George Rodgers or LT
Reggie Bush or Mario Williams...and so on...
If one is in the " not-in-love-with-the-QBs' group, not sure where I am yet on that, Chubb is my guy. Yes, lots of money there...but that is where it should be to win Lombardis, and maybe it gives us flexibility if JPP continues to decline, which I suspect he will, as another poster pointed out!
Chubb should absolutely be in consideration. I don't see Aaron Donald. I see Justin Tuck.
be fine with Chubb at #2. Relentless and strong. Violent hands. Two way player. Can play inside and outside. Stout at the POA. Defeated double teams. Doesn't have elite ability to "bend the edge," but is still very good in that regard.
JPP or Vernon will likely be gone after 2018. Chubb would be a great replacement.
We don't need to do either with OV or JPP just yet. Chubb would be on a rookie deal for 4 years at least.
What it does do though is put JPP and OV on notice, they have to perform to warrant their heft contracts.
We do have a lot invested in OV and JPP, I wouldn't be surprised if Gettleman plans to address that.
After the 2018 season, we could cut/trade JPP and save $9.5m ($14.5m if a post June 1 cut designation). We could cut/trade OV and save $11.5m ($15.5m if a post June 1 cut designation)
lost several games last year because they could not make stops when needed. They have a better than average secondary. O-Line has been so bad, people overlook the mediocre pass rush.
Bring him on board with the 2 studs in the middle. Pretty formidable DLine
We took MY.
If we go defense, I'm totally cool with Chubb.
He s the guy. Definitely in play
will challenge for league lead in sacks as a rookie...
Because the Giants are getting a QB at #2