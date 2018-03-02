Why Isn't Bradley Chubb in the Conversation at #2? gidiefor : Mod : 2/3/2018 11:04 am : 2/3/2018 11:04 am I've been watching some of his games -- 6'4, 275 incredible edge rusher, extremely powerful, fast around the edge, great wingspan and reach, good in open space, great against the run, eats QBs, a relentless and violent player with a tremendous work ethic.



Put him on the defense with an aggressive coach like Bettcher and you are really beefing the line up - raising the defense to the next level

Recent history has top DL in top 3 - so he's definitely in the convo Eric on Li : 2/3/2018 11:12 am : link 3rd pick 2017 - Solomon Thomas

3rd pick 2016 - Joey Bosa

3rd pick 2015 - Dante Fowler



A pretty argument can be made that he's as good or better of a prospect than all 3 of those guys. Also seems to be a big gap between him and the next best DE. His production the last 2 years is unbelievable.

Speaking of DEs mrvax : 2/3/2018 11:13 am : link It's a shame that we didn't see much from Okwara in 2017 due to an injury. He looked promising in 2016 in limited playing time.



We also have Avery Moss. How did he fare last year? Seems like he wasn't used enough to give JPP/Vernon rest.

If you don’t love the QBs bLiTz 2k : 2/3/2018 11:14 am : link and Barkley goes #1, and the Giants stay pat at #2, I think chubb is a great play.

RE: Speaking of DEs bLiTz 2k : 2/3/2018 11:16 am : link









+1



For another year JPP was on the field for over 90% of the snaps. I said it a couple times but the Eagles formula of line changes really kept their top guys fresh and peaking in the playoffs, much like our Giants during the SB years. In comment 13817937 mrvax said:+1For another year JPP was on the field for over 90% of the snaps. I said it a couple times but the Eagles formula of line changes really kept their top guys fresh and peaking in the playoffs, much like our Giants during the SB years.

Count me as a guy who thinks Chubb RomanWH : 2/3/2018 11:20 am : link is legitimately in play at #2. Barring the front office falling in love with one of the top QB prospects or taking the sexy pick in Barkley, I think Chubb checks a lot of the boxes. Stop the run, rush the passer. Good collegiate production, clear medical history, high motor, high character prospect. Plus could mitigate the potential loss of either JPP or Vernon if due to injuries or if they are no longer worth their big contracts.

Great player Beer Man : 2/3/2018 11:21 am : link Would be a great pick, but you also have players like Barkley and Donald who are probably rated just as high or higher (and in positions of greater need). Plus you have to consider the salary cap implications. Can the Giants afford to tie up more of the salary cap at the DE position given what they are paying JPP and OV?

In terms of his effort gidiefor : Mod : 2/3/2018 11:27 am : : 2/3/2018 11:27 am : link he reminds me of a supersized Aaron Donald pushed to the outside

Combine will tell a lot Carl in CT : 2/3/2018 11:30 am : link Some of these draft sites just copy each other with a twist. Never know.

RE: Recent history has top DL in top 3 - so he's definitely in the convo Boy Cord : 2/3/2018 11:35 am : link













Myles Garrett as well.

I wonder LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/3/2018 11:36 am : link If Darnold is gone, could Chubb be in play?

RE: Great player superspynyg : 2/3/2018 11:40 am : link





+1 agree. We would have to trade or release JPP or OV which is not happening.

Chubb Archer : 2/3/2018 11:41 am : link I would be shocked if the Giants selected Chubb

Not that he isn’t worthy of the 2nd pick , but, the Giants have so much money tied up in the defensive line

Add Chubb into the mix and it will hamper the Giants from improving other areas

RE: Chubb gidiefor : Mod : 2/3/2018 11:46 am : : 2/3/2018 11:46 am : link









"You can't have too many great players at one position"



- Dave Gettleman



In comment 13817966 Archer said:"You can't have too many great players at one position"- Dave Gettleman

IMO mrvax : 2/3/2018 11:53 am : link If no QB is taken, best to help fix the offense by taking Barkley.



Chubb would be a good pick but c'mon, our offense SUCKS!

If we don't go QB and don't trade down jlukes : 2/3/2018 11:53 am : link he is who I'd pick

RE: Chubb jlukes : 2/3/2018 11:55 am : link









You're being short sighted. First, yeah, what did have three good defensive ends every get us? Second, if JPP continues to trend down, he is going to be cut after the 2018 season - leaving us with a giant hole at DE.



You do not draft for short-term fixes, you draft to fill your roster with the most high-end talent long term In comment 13817966 Archer said:You're being short sighted. First, yeah, what did have three good defensive ends every get us? Second, if JPP continues to trend down, he is going to be cut after the 2018 season - leaving us with a giant hole at DE.You do not draft for short-term fixes, you draft to fill your roster with the most high-end talent long term

Are we going 3-4 most of the time? MOOPS : 2/3/2018 11:58 am : link That's going to play into Chubb at 2.

RE: IMO gidiefor : Mod : 2/3/2018 11:59 am : : 2/3/2018 11:59 am : link









vax -- I'm just watching videos of Osi, Stahan and Tuck talking about how the Giants beat the Pats -- and they did it by getting to Brady and battering him -- 17 points beat the Pats in 2008 - but they put Brady on the ground more times than they scored



great defense wins Superbowls



OV and JPP - even with as much as the Giants have invested in them -- are only going to be around for two more seasons -- you take Chubb and you have the juice now and a piece for three years from now

Now, if we're transitioning to a 3-4 or a combo front that plays Ira : 2/3/2018 12:00 pm : link more 3-4 than 4-3, will Chubb make sense that early? I don't think so.

Ira gidiefor : Mod : 2/3/2018 12:03 pm : : 2/3/2018 12:03 pm : link no matter how you slice it -- there just aren't a lot of great DEs to go around - and talent and technician wise this guy has the goods to be a great one



a great DE can take over a game

plus -- Chubb has the ability gidiefor : Mod : 2/3/2018 12:05 pm : : 2/3/2018 12:05 pm : link to rush from the End, the tackle and the OLB position

Chubb is a very good player Jarvis : 2/3/2018 12:05 pm : link However, he seems to be the top guy in a weak group. Obviously if he turns into Aaoron Donald he would be worth it, but i don't think that is a fair projection. As far as a prospect is concerned, Donald wasn't top 10 in that draft. He exceeded expectations, but i don't think he was worthy of the 2 pick at the time (hindsight is 20/20). There seems to be a player of Chubb's ability every year. I don't think there are players of Darnold, Barkley and Rosen's quality every year. Could chubb end up being the best player in the draft when we look back in 5 years?..sure..that stuff happens all the time, but it is very difficult to project. I think that is why you don't see his name at the number 2 spot.

I was prepared to love Chubb Angus : 2/3/2018 12:07 pm : link He seems like a fun guy who loves the game. But, I watched one of his games on tape and he couldn't seem to tackle. Got into position a lot, then missed the tackle.



Chubb is a stud Rjanyg : 2/3/2018 12:12 pm : link It all depends on the base Scheme. If you take him you would probably stay 4-3, which is fine. Taking a DE high in the draft is usually a good value.



This draft will be so interesting.

No RetroJint : 2/3/2018 12:25 pm : link No Chubb even though he’s one of my favorite players. As noted above, new scheme and existing blue-blood unit work against it.

No BrianLeonard23 : 2/3/2018 12:27 pm : link I didn’t just sit through a 3-13 miserable season to come out with another god damn defensive end on the other side. No thank you.



In a draft year that's really lacking star power on the defensive side Ten Ton Hammer : 2/3/2018 12:29 pm : link I wonder why his name doesn't come up. Is he just the best of an underwhelming defensive class? You hear Fitzpatrick's name a lot more commonly spoken in the top of the draft than Chubb.

The hiring of Shurmur makes it more likely.... GFAN52 : 2/3/2018 12:32 pm : link it's an offensive player in my opinion.

If the Browns don’t take a QB at #1, the Giants will get trade offers Ivan15 : 2/3/2018 12:34 pm : link that they can’t refuse.

One thing I can say for certain about this draft ... Boy Cord : 2/3/2018 12:35 pm : link ... is I feel infinitely better about Gettleman and Shurmur making the picks rather than Reese, McAdoo and Ross.

Chubb WillVAB : 2/3/2018 12:36 pm : link Is the cleanest prospect in the top 5. Would definitely have a greater impact for the team than Barkley.



One of the problems with the defense has been the inability to generate pressure with the front four. Chubb instantly impacts in that regard. Like others have said, JPP has been somewhat of an enigma. The addition of Chubb would make JPP expendable after ‘18 if JPP continues to decline.

RE: If the Browns don't take a QB at #1, the Giants will get trade offers GFAN52 : 2/3/2018 12:36 pm : link





I'm pretty confident the Browns will select a QB with their #1.

As far as the non-QB pick mrvax : 2/3/2018 12:40 pm : link I'd be fine with Barkley or Chubb. Not a forking guard though.

Rather have Chubb than Barkley trueblueinpw : 2/3/2018 12:45 pm : link I think DE is a legit position for a number 2 pick. Not yet sold on Rosen but if he’s the goods than I’d still take him over Chubb.

RE: In a draft year that's really lacking star power on the defensive side gidiefor : Mod : 2/3/2018 12:46 pm : : 2/3/2018 12:46 pm : link





I'm looking at Fitzpatrick next -- Joey really likes him

RE: RE: Chubb Beer Man : 2/3/2018 12:47 pm : link































True he said that, but there is still a business side of the game that unfortunately can handcuff teams in their player decisions.

RE: RE: Chubb Ten Ton Hammer : 2/3/2018 12:54 pm : link



































The thing about this comment, and I know that's how they justified picking Kiwanuka, but did that experiment actually work? They ended up playing him at an unfamiliar position and he was good for about 3-4 sacks a year.

The #2 PaulN : 2/3/2018 12:56 pm : link Pick will be a QB, as it should, even if it isn't us taking the QB, to not trade down if you don't take a QB would be as stupid a move as the Giants could make. Why? Because there will be teams wanting to get into that spot and will be willing to overpay for that privilege. You must take advantage of that situation.



The other thing is why would you think the Giants won't take a QB there. Everything points to the Giants taking a QB, if they don't it will be a huge surprise. Is there a Lawrence Taylor in this draft? Then that player won't be selected at 2.

great point gidie as usual, dee-fense : 2/3/2018 12:56 pm : link George Rodgers or LT

Reggie Bush or Mario Williams...and so on...



If one is in the " not-in-love-with-the-QBs' group, not sure where I am yet on that, Chubb is my guy. Yes, lots of money there...but that is where it should be to win Lombardis, and maybe it gives us flexibility if JPP continues to decline, which I suspect he will, as another poster pointed out!

RE: RE: RE: Chubb Beer Man : 2/3/2018 12:59 pm : link



















































Plus, I would expect the GM to say that so not to tip their hand come draft time.

RE: The #2 trueblueinpw : 2/3/2018 1:01 pm : link









Agree; an under represented point.

If we don't go QB Modus Operandi : 2/3/2018 1:16 pm : link Chubb should absolutely be in consideration. I don't see Aaron Donald. I see Justin Tuck.

I'd AcidTest : 2/3/2018 2:50 pm : link be fine with Chubb at #2. Relentless and strong. Violent hands. Two way player. Can play inside and outside. Stout at the POA. Defeated double teams. Doesn't have elite ability to "bend the edge," but is still very good in that regard.



JPP or Vernon will likely be gone after 2018. Chubb would be a great replacement.

RE: No BestFeature : 2/3/2018 4:24 pm : link





As bad as this rationale is, I also feel like we've had so many great defensive ends that taking one #2 would be disappointing. It would be cool to get a great player either at QB or at a position we haven't had a great player in in a long time. I know that's bad rationale.

RE: RE: Great player Big_Pete : 2/3/2018 5:03 pm : link

























We don't need to do either with OV or JPP just yet. Chubb would be on a rookie deal for 4 years at least.



What it does do though is put JPP and OV on notice, they have to perform to warrant their heft contracts.



We do have a lot invested in OV and JPP, I wouldn't be surprised if Gettleman plans to address that.



After the 2018 season, we could cut/trade JPP and save $9.5m ($14.5m if a post June 1 cut designation). We could cut/trade OV and save $11.5m ($15.5m if a post June 1 cut designation)

gidiefor just gave me a Chubb Torrag : 2/3/2018 5:37 pm : link !!!!!

RE: Chubb allstarjim : 2/3/2018 5:42 pm : link









I like Chubb but no way would he have a bigger impact than Barkley. Barkley would have an enormous affect on the offense. Every offensive snap in the game would be affected by Barkley. Chubb wouldn't affect every defensive snap, at least not the same impact.

Giants bc4life : 2/3/2018 5:59 pm : link lost several games last year because they could not make stops when needed. They have a better than average secondary. O-Line has been so bad, people overlook the mediocre pass rush.



Bring him on board with the 2 studs in the middle. Pretty formidable DLine

Last time we had 2nd overall pick SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/3/2018 6:07 pm : link We took MY.



If we go defense, I'm totally cool with Chubb.

If they don t go quarterback joeinpa : 2/3/2018 6:37 pm : link He s the guy. Definitely in play

RE: Count me as a guy who thinks Chubb FStubbs : 2/3/2018 6:47 pm : link





They aren't worth their contracts and this team is weak at defensive end. Chubb would be justified if they didn't like the QBs.

RE: RE: RE: Chubb FStubbs : 2/3/2018 6:49 pm : link























































We'll never really know what Kiwanuka was capable of. His entire career was a long string of taking one for the team.

Chubb really is a monster Jimmy Googs : 2/3/2018 7:08 pm : link will challenge for league lead in sacks as a rookie...