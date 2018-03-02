Odell Wants His Extension This Offseason adamg : 2/3/2018 6:42 pm Duggan Article



I hope they do it too. I think it makes sense to do Beckham this year and Collins next year. I hope they do it too. I think it makes sense to do Beckham this year and Collins next year.

What if Gettleman mrvax : 2/3/2018 6:49 pm : link yells at Beckham and gets him very upset? Has anyone considered that?



RE: What if Gettleman adamg : 2/3/2018 6:50 pm : link

Quote: yells at Beckham and gets him very upset? Has anyone considered that?



If you actually read the article, Beckham describes his impression of Gettleman as a straight shooter, so... In comment 13818417 mrvax said:If you actually read the article, Beckham describes his impression of Gettleman as a straight shooter, so...

He can't afford a new couch with the money he has made? Diver_Down : 2/3/2018 6:53 pm : link .

RE: He can't afford a new couch with the money he has made? adamg : 2/3/2018 6:56 pm : link

Quote: .



I thought that was interesting. Sounds like he's not frivolous with his spending. I thought it was a good character trait.



Also, would be cool to have him settle down in NY for the long haul. In comment 13818427 Diver_Down said:I thought that was interesting. Sounds like he's not frivolous with his spending. I thought it was a good character trait.Also, would be cool to have him settle down in NY for the long haul.

Did Aaron Donald ever Rflairr : 2/3/2018 6:58 pm : link Get paid?



Rams better take care of that too

RE: Did Aaron Donald ever adamg : 2/3/2018 6:59 pm : link

Quote: Get paid?



Rams better take care of that too



He just won DPOY too. In comment 13818429 Rflairr said:He just won DPOY too.

As much as I'm a fan of Odell RomanWH : 2/3/2018 7:00 pm : link I'm of the mentality that you honor the contract you signed. Play out this, his fifth year of his rookie deal and then pay the man. Also gotta see how he comes back from his injury and how his game will translate to Shurmur's offense. He's making over 8 million this year. It's not like he's starving.

RE: As much as I'm a fan of Odell adamg : 2/3/2018 7:02 pm : link

Quote: I'm of the mentality that you honor the contract you signed. Play out this, his fifth year of his rookie deal and then pay the man. Also gotta see how he comes back from his injury and how his game will translate to Shurmur's offense. He's making over 8 million this year. It's not like he's starving.



He won't be hitting FA though, meaning his contract won't be as ridiculous as it would be if you try to do next year. In comment 13818431 RomanWH said:He won't be hitting FA though, meaning his contract won't be as ridiculous as it would be if you try to do next year.

I wouldn't pay him until I'm covinced the immature bullshit... Torrag : 2/3/2018 7:09 pm : link ...is in the rear mirror and I'd insist on conytract language specifics to back it up.

Getting it done sooner Breeze_94 : 2/3/2018 7:11 pm : link will probably save the Giants some money

He hasn't been able to demonstrate self-contol Since1965 : 2/3/2018 7:19 pm : link and he's coming off a major injury. They have to wait to see how both of those issues pan out.

Anybody notice how often we score TDs Jimmy Googs : 2/3/2018 7:21 pm : link when OBJ isn't on the field?







RE: I wouldn't pay him until I'm covinced the immature bullshit... Brown Recluse : 2/3/2018 7:23 pm : link

Quote: ...is in the rear mirror and I'd insist on conytract language specifics to back it up.



I dont know how realistic that would be but, not a bad idea in theory. In comment 13818437 Torrag said:I dont know how realistic that would be but, not a bad idea in theory.

RE: Anybody notice how often we score TDs mattlawson : 2/3/2018 7:27 pm : link

Quote: when OBJ isn't on the field?







What’s a TD? In comment 13818449 Jimmy Googs said:What’s a TD?

RE: As much as I'm a fan of Odell robbieballs2003 : 2/3/2018 7:36 pm : link

Quote: I'm of the mentality that you honor the contract you signed. Play out this, his fifth year of his rookie deal and then pay the man. Also gotta see how he comes back from his injury and how his game will translate to Shurmur's offense. He's making over 8 million this year. It's not like he's starving.



So, by that mentality, a team should never cut a player. Football contracts are unlike any other "contract". In comment 13818431 RomanWH said:So, by that mentality, a team should never cut a player. Football contracts are unlike any other "contract".

His injury isn’t an issue UConn4523 : 2/3/2018 7:39 pm : link it wasn’t his knee or Achilles. When he’s medically cleared I’d be surprised if he’s not back to 100%. If he isn’t, it will be obvious so I’m not worried about that effecting his contract negotiations.



We have a real coach now, I’d like to see him with as many weapons as possible. Extending Beckham is a no brainer.

RE: As much as I'm a fan of Odell djm : 2/3/2018 7:49 pm : link

Quote: I'm of the mentality that you honor the contract you signed. Play out this, his fifth year of his rookie deal and then pay the man. Also gotta see how he comes back from his injury and how his game will translate to Shurmur's offense. He's making over 8 million this year. It's not like he's starving.



The NFL doesn't honor the contracts they hand out. Why should the player?



The NFL isn't typical. The contracts are a sham. In comment 13818431 RomanWH said:The NFL doesn't honor the contracts they hand out. Why should the player?The NFL isn't typical. The contracts are a sham.

This is where it's gonna be fun having Gettleman as a GM ghost718 : 2/3/2018 7:59 pm : link .

Ugh... trueblueinpw : 2/3/2018 8:03 pm : link I’ll probably get flamed for saying this, but I hate to pay him the money he’s going to command. I know, I know, he’s a great player. I just hate to tie up the kind of money he’s going to get in a WR. I don’t really see much choice, especially if he’s going to hold out. Not saying he isn’t a great player, but can anyone tell me the last superstar WR that was the piece of a Super Bowl puzzle?

Won't be flamed by me arniefez : 2/3/2018 8:09 pm : link the guy is a ticking time bomb. No way do I want the Giants to sign him long term. Go year to year with him.

“Ticking timebomb” UConn4523 : 2/3/2018 8:16 pm : link for killing someone or a personal foul?



Christ...

Not extending him is the craziest Giants fan opinion adamg : 2/3/2018 8:23 pm : link currently going right now... imo.

I'd extend him now AcesUp : 2/3/2018 8:31 pm : link Coming off an injury, I don't think he can hold out for something outrageous which he alluded to last offseason. Make him the highest paid WR and lock him in.

RE: Yeah lets keep Eli Manning but let adamg : 2/3/2018 8:33 pm : link

Quote: Odell Beckham walk.



moronic...









Good call. They seem to be the same people... In comment 13818518 Jimmy Googs said:Good call. They seem to be the same people...

RE: Won't be flamed by me AcesUp : 2/3/2018 8:35 pm : link

Quote: the guy is a ticking time bomb. No way do I want the Giants to sign him long term. Go year to year with him.



Have you been paying attention to what our offense looks like with him vs. without? He's a generational talent. Speaking strictly on the field, AB is the only player even in his class. As long as he's not holding out for something completely outrageous, like what Bell has been, you lock him up. The emotional, on-the-field bullshit is part of the package, but it should improve with maturity. In comment 13818502 arniefez said:Have you been paying attention to what our offense looks like with him vs. without? He's a generational talent. Speaking strictly on the field, AB is the only player even in his class. As long as he's not holding out for something completely outrageous, like what Bell has been, you lock him up. The emotional, on-the-field bullshit is part of the package, but it should improve with maturity.

Ticking time bomb in football terms arniefez : 2/3/2018 8:36 pm : link never said let him leave. Said go year to year with him the same as the Steelers are doing with Bell. The same as the Redskins did with Cousins.

If he wants an extension Dankbeerman : 2/3/2018 8:37 pm : link he has to be willing to do a team friendly deal. He cant become highest paid non qb without playing again.



If he understands that lock him up.

RE: Ticking time bomb in football terms adamg : 2/3/2018 8:38 pm : link

Quote: never said let him leave. Said go year to year with him the same as the Steelers are doing with Bell. The same as the Redskins did with Cousins.



Lol. So they should let him walk in 3 years after paying him crazy amounts of guaranteed money sucking up cap space? In comment 13818527 arniefez said:Lol. So they should let him walk in 3 years after paying him crazy amounts of guaranteed money sucking up cap space?

Hypothetical - Diver_Down : 2/3/2018 8:38 pm : link Cleveland's #4, #32, and next year's 1st round for OBJ?

RE: Hypothetical - adamg : 2/3/2018 8:39 pm : link

Quote: Cleveland's #4, #32, and next year's 1st round for OBJ? I don't think I would. In comment 13818532 Diver_Down said:I don't think I would.

RE: Ugh... LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/3/2018 8:39 pm : link

Quote: I’ll probably get flamed for saying this, but I hate to pay him the money he’s going to command. I know, I know, he’s a great player. I just hate to tie up the kind of money he’s going to get in a WR. I don’t really see much choice, especially if he’s going to hold out. Not saying he isn’t a great player, but can anyone tell me the last superstar WR that was the piece of a Super Bowl puzzle?



Yawn



So superbowl winners dont have Running backs, and now we don't have to pay WRs either? Who knew? That's great news! In comment 13818498 trueblueinpw said:YawnSo superbowl winners dont have Running backs, and now we don't have to pay WRs either? Who knew? That's great news!

RE: Ticking time bomb in football terms AcesUp : 2/3/2018 8:41 pm : link

Quote: never said let him leave. Said go year to year with him the same as the Steelers are doing with Bell. The same as the Redskins did with Cousins.



Perfect. Let that massive story line linger for our restless media market to run with and piss off a HOF talent that is still only 25 years old at the same time. Should do wonders for our lockerroom as well. In comment 13818527 arniefez said:Perfect. Let that massive story line linger for our restless media market to run with and piss off a HOF talent that is still only 25 years old at the same time. Should do wonders for our lockerroom as well.

RE: RE: Hypothetical - Diver_Down : 2/3/2018 8:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13818532 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





Cleveland's #4, #32, and next year's 1st round for OBJ?



I don't think I would.



Need more? Or is OBJ untouchable with regards to any trade? In comment 13818535 adamg said:Need more? Or is OBJ untouchable with regards to any trade?

RE: RE: RE: Hypothetical - adamg : 2/3/2018 8:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13818535 adamg said:





Quote:





In comment 13818532 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





Cleveland's #4, #32, and next year's 1st round for OBJ?



I don't think I would.







Need more? Or is OBJ untouchable with regards to any trade?



I would rather get something more tangible like a player and pick combination. Myles Garrett, this years 1 and 4, and next years 1. I think his value is so high based on his proven difference making ability. He's arguably the best offensive player in football. In comment 13818538 Diver_Down said:I would rather get something more tangible like a player and pick combination. Myles Garrett, this years 1 and 4, and next years 1. I think his value is so high based on his proven difference making ability. He's arguably the best offensive player in football.

RE: RE: Ugh... trueblueinpw : 2/3/2018 8:49 pm : link

Quote: Not saying he isn’t a great player, but can anyone tell me the last superstar WR that was the piece of a Super Bowl puzzle?







Yawn



So superbowl winners dont have Running backs, and now we don't have to pay WRs either? Who knew? That's great news!



When you wake up from your nap can you answer the question? Or did you just stop by to take a dump? In comment 13818536 LakeGeorgeGiant said:When you wake up from your nap can you answer the question? Or did you just stop by to take a dump?

RE: RE: RE: Ugh... adamg : 2/3/2018 8:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13818536 LakeGeorgeGiant said:





Quote:





Not saying he isn’t a great player, but can anyone tell me the last superstar WR that was the piece of a Super Bowl puzzle?







Yawn



So superbowl winners dont have Running backs, and now we don't have to pay WRs either? Who knew? That's great news!







When you wake up from your nap can you answer the question? Or did you just stop by to take a dump?



Plaxico was an integral piece to a super bowl victory, no? In comment 13818544 trueblueinpw said:Plaxico was an integral piece to a super bowl victory, no?

RE: RE: Yeah lets keep Eli Manning but let Jimmy Googs : 2/3/2018 8:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13818518 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





Odell Beckham walk.



moronic...













Good call. They seem to be the same people...



huh? In comment 13818522 adamg said:huh?

RE: RE: RE: Yeah lets keep Eli Manning but let adamg : 2/3/2018 8:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13818522 adamg said:





Quote:





In comment 13818518 Jimmy Googs said:





Quote:





Odell Beckham walk.



moronic...













Good call. They seem to be the same people...







huh?



The only Eli people and the fire Beckham people... In comment 13818550 Jimmy Googs said:The only Eli people and the fire Beckham people...

RE: RE: RE: RE: Ugh... trueblueinpw : 2/3/2018 8:58 pm : link

Quote:



Plaxico was an integral piece to a super bowl victory, no?



That’s a great answer, yes. And he was obviously a critical piece to getting there too (as opposed to some WR who shine in the Supe but maybe not the entire season). I thought also about Larry Fitzgerald who’s a better case to consider when thinking about paying OBJ. In comment 13818545 adamg said:That’s a great answer, yes. And he was obviously a critical piece to getting there too (as opposed to some WR who shine in the Supe but maybe not the entire season). I thought also about Larry Fitzgerald who’s a better case to consider when thinking about paying OBJ.

I don't even think Plax is a good barometer AcesUp : 2/3/2018 9:04 pm : link Odell is in a different stratosphere. He's a gamechanger. Yes, Plax is a mismatch in a good offense....Odell completely transforms an offense. He singlehandedly made McAdoo's Mickey Mouse offense look passable, everything was exposed once he went out. I don't think extending him is much of a debate really, it's just a matter of what number he's extended at.

. RomanWH : 2/3/2018 9:09 pm : link I understand your point, robbie. And I'm not naive to the fact that NFL teams cut players all the time well before the terms of their contracts play out. And as djm pointed out, a lot of contracts are pretty much a sham.



All I was saying was that, in my opinion, it would be in the best interest of the franchise to hold Odell to the terms of the contract. In other words, use this year, his option year, as a prove-it year. Let him show that he can overcome his season ending injury, curtail his less than professional antics, learn a new offensive scheme and show he can jive with a new coaching staff and front office. Provided he does all that and keeps up his amazing production, yeah pay the man. If he doesn't do all that, is he really worth giving mega bucks to?



Furthermore, the Giants have the leverage. What's Odell's recourse if he doesn't get an extension? Holding out? Doing so would only hurt his bottomline at the negotiating table.

Pay guys already under contract est1986 : 2/3/2018 9:17 pm : link When we have to bring in a lot of guys to field a competitive team... zero sense giving him big money right now

RE: Won't be flamed by me cokeduplt : 2/3/2018 9:20 pm : link

Quote: the guy is a ticking time bomb. No way do I want the Giants to sign him long term. Go year to year with him.





So much dumb in one post In comment 13818502 arniefez said:So much dumb in one post

He is under team control for the next two years rasbutant : 2/3/2018 9:26 pm : link 2018 at the option price and 2019 as the franchise player.



Extend him if the $$$ makes sense but the Giants are in a position of power here. They don’t HAVE to get it done this year.

RE: Pay guys already under contract AcesUp : 2/3/2018 9:27 pm : link

Quote: When we have to bring in a lot of guys to field a competitive team... zero sense giving him big money right now



Except your leverage slowly shrinks as time passes, you send the wrong message to your roster and you potentially alienate an influential piece in your locker room. He legitimately had cause to hold out last offseason (Aaron Donald did), but he didn't. He suffered an injury, but it's not an injury that will limit him going forward. This is actually a golden opportunity to extend him at a reasonable number and send the right message to your players regarding loyalty while erasing a looming media distraction. In comment 13818564 est1986 said:Except your leverage slowly shrinks as time passes, you send the wrong message to your roster and you potentially alienate an influential piece in your locker room. He legitimately had cause to hold out last offseason (Aaron Donald did), but he didn't. He suffered an injury, but it's not an injury that will limit him going forward. This is actually a golden opportunity to extend him at a reasonable number and send the right message to your players regarding loyalty while erasing a looming media distraction.

RE: RE: Pay guys already under contract adamg : 2/3/2018 9:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13818564 est1986 said:





Quote:





When we have to bring in a lot of guys to field a competitive team... zero sense giving him big money right now







Except your leverage slowly shrinks as time passes, you send the wrong message to your roster and you potentially alienate an influential piece in your locker room. He legitimately had cause to hold out last offseason (Aaron Donald did), but he didn't. He suffered an injury, but it's not an injury that will limit him going forward. This is actually a golden opportunity to extend him at a reasonable number and send the right message to your players regarding loyalty while erasing a looming media distraction.



+1 In comment 13818572 AcesUp said:+1

As I sit here and watch Forrest Gump for the millionth time Jimmy Googs : 2/3/2018 9:35 pm : link Stupid is as stupid does.



You pay OBJ because he is the goods. Talented beyond measure and only needing maturity and sound coaching to keep him in line during game day.



And then lets just enjoy the 100 catches 1500 yards and 12 TDs per year...

RE: As I sit here and watch Forrest Gump for the millionth time ajr2456 : 2/3/2018 10:56 pm : link

Quote: Stupid is as stupid does.



You pay OBJ because he is the goods. Talented beyond measure and only needing maturity and sound coaching to keep him in line during game day.



And then lets just enjoy the 100 catches 1500 yards and 12 TDs per year...



It’s amazing how many people want to keep paying a guy in decline who hasn’t been very good for two years, $20+ million but don’t want to Odell. In comment 13818580 Jimmy Googs said:It’s amazing how many people want to keep paying a guy in decline who hasn’t been very good for two years, $20+ million but don’t want to Odell.

LOL... FatMan in Charlotte : 2/3/2018 11:01 pm : link Quote: Won't be flamed by me

arniefez : 8:09 pm : link : reply

the guy is a ticking time bomb. No way do I want the Giants to sign him long term. Go year to year with him.



Isn't this fucking dude the old Randal Graves?



Seems like you can changes handles but you can't eliminate the aggressive cluelessness.



Every post is a slam against a coach, player or executive.



Every fucking one. Isn't this fucking dude the old Randal Graves?Seems like you can changes handles but you can't eliminate the aggressive cluelessness.Every post is a slam against a coach, player or executive.Every fucking one.

Assuming his conversations with Gettleman and Shurmur truly went well Milton : 2/3/2018 11:27 pm : link ...I'm all for giving him his extension in the off-season. He is a special talent and a defensive coordinator's nightmare.



Antonio Brown got a four year extension worth $17M annually. Based on that (and how these things work), I would give him a four year extension worth $18M annually. Tacked onto this year's salary of roughly $8.5M, that comes to a total value of $80.5M over the next five years. And Abrams can probably work it so that it actually saves the Giants a couple million against the cap for 2018.

RE: Yeah lets keep Eli Manning but let NYG07 : 12:18 am : link

Quote: Odell Beckham walk.



moronic...









Nicely put as always Jimmy. Any discussion about trading a 25 year old seemingly historically great player, the best player many of us have ever seen on this team, for the supposed benefit of a 37 year old legend in the twilight of his career is just laughable to me. In comment 13818518 Jimmy Googs said:Nicely put as always Jimmy. Any discussion about trading a 25 year old seemingly historically great player, the best player many of us have ever seen on this team, for the supposed benefit of a 37 year old legend in the twilight of his career is just laughable to me.

$18M annually for a wide receiver, any wide receiver, is bad business Go Terps : 12:55 am : link It is a position whose output is possibly most dependant on the performance of the others.



Even if you love Beckham's personality, paying him is a mistake.

RE: $18M annually for a wide receiver, any wide receiver, is bad business NYG07 : 1:10 am : link

Quote: It is a position whose output is possibly most dependant on the performance of the others.



Even if you love Beckham's personality, paying him is a mistake.



A mistake? Really?



I am going to continue to post this until it finally sinks in.



Eli Manning career stats as of week 2 2017



Targeting Odell Beckham: 63%, 35-7 TD-INT, 111.4 passer rating



Targeting anyone else: 59.5%, 285-209 TD-INT, 79.9 passer rating.



You think whoever the next QB is (Darnold, Rosen, Mayfield, Allen), making limited money on rookie contracts would not be insanely benefited from having Odell to throw to? In comment 13818678 Go Terps said:A mistake? Really?I am going to continue to post this until it finally sinks in.Eli Manning career stats as of week 2 2017Targeting Odell Beckham: 63%, 35-7 TD-INT, 111.4 passer ratingTargeting anyone else: 59.5%, 285-209 TD-INT, 79.9 passer rating.You think whoever the next QB is (Darnold, Rosen, Mayfield, Allen), making limited money on rookie contracts would not be insanely benefited from having Odell to throw to?

RE: $18M annually for a wide receiver, any wide receiver, is bad business AcesUp : 1:18 am : link

Quote: It is a position whose output is possibly most dependant on the performance of the others.



Even if you love Beckham's personality, paying him is a mistake.



He is far from dependant...he creates. In comment 13818678 Go Terps said:He is far from dependant...he creates.

RE: $18M annually for a wide receiver, any wide receiver, is bad business NYG07 : 1:19 am : link

Quote: It is a position whose output is possibly most dependant on the performance of the others.



Even if you love Beckham's personality, paying him is a mistake.



And Terps, I am not trying to call you out specifically. We agree that paying insane money middling QBs is a mistake, and that teams are better off having well rounded teams with good depth. But I can't agree with you here. Odell is too damn good to just let walk. In comment 13818678 Go Terps said:And Terps, I am not trying to call you out specifically. We agree that paying insane money middling QBs is a mistake, and that teams are better off having well rounded teams with good depth. But I can't agree with you here. Odell is too damn good to just let walk.

I'm going to reiterate.. FatMan in Charlotte : 7:35 am : link



Quote: $18M annually for a wide receiver, any wide receiver, is bad business

Go Terps : 12:55 am : link : reply

It is a position whose output is possibly most dependant on the performance of the others.



Even if you love Beckham's personality, paying him is a mistake.



Today, the cap is much more forgiving as it increases every year and allows for more large contracts.



It isn't the early 90's anymore. The cap rarely constrains a team. that this may have been true in the early days of the salary cap:Today, the cap is much more forgiving as it increases every year and allows for more large contracts.It isn't the early 90's anymore. The cap rarely constrains a team.

RE: $18M annually for a wide receiver, any wide receiver, is bad business UConn4523 : 7:44 am : link

Quote: It is a position whose output is possibly most dependant on the performance of the others.



Even if you love Beckham's personality, paying him is a mistake.



I’ve asked you many times and never got an answer, what would you pay him (let’s ptretend he isn’t the murderer you make him out to be)? I’d love an answer this time.



And second question, our starting QB will be on a rookie deal as soon as 2019, possibly this year should a trade happen, isn’t your whole stance about not paying QBs so you can afford other players? Or I know you’ll just say get 3 players for what you’d pay Beckham, but that’s another conversation that we’ve had 1000x times. In comment 13818678 Go Terps said:I’ve asked you many times and never got an answer, what would you pay him (let’s ptretend he isn’t the murderer you make him out to be)? I’d love an answer this time.And second question, our starting QB will be on a rookie deal as soon as 2019, possibly this year should a trade happen, isn’t your whole stance about not paying QBs so you can afford other players? Or I know you’ll just say get 3 players for what you’d pay Beckham, but that’s another conversation that we’ve had 1000x times.

RE: RE: $18M annually for a wide receiver, any wide receiver, is bad business UConn4523 : 7:47 am : link

Quote: In comment 13818678 Go Terps said:





Quote:





It is a position whose output is possibly most dependant on the performance of the others.



Even if you love Beckham's personality, paying him is a mistake.







He is far from dependant...he creates.



What Beckham did in 2016 on this garbage offense pretty much proves Terps stance wrong. He even admits how conservative we were yet Beckham still found a way to grab 100 balls and score 10 times when we couldn’t run or throw to anyone else.



So if Beckham wasn’t creating the offense for us in 2016 and winning games by himself, what would you call it? In comment 13818681 AcesUp said:What Beckham did in 2016 on this garbage offense pretty much proves Terps stance wrong. He even admits how conservative we were yet Beckham still found a way to grab 100 balls and score 10 times when we couldn’t run or throw to anyone else.So if Beckham wasn’t creating the offense for us in 2016 and winning games by himself, what would you call it?

RE: If he wants an extension RetroJint : 8:05 am : link

Quote: he has to be willing to do a team friendly deal. He cant become highest paid non qb without playing again.



If he understands that lock him up.

He doesn’t & will not understand that. He wants money. Lots of it. Gettleman’s first signature decision . He got tight in Carolina. It cost him his job. Let’s see how he handles this one. In comment 13818528 Dankbeerman said:He doesn’t & will not understand that. He wants money. Lots of it. Gettleman’s first signature decision . He got tight in Carolina. It cost him his job. Let’s see how he handles this one.

RE: RE: RE: $18M annually for a wide receiver, any wide receiver, is bad business Jimmy Googs : 8:08 am : link

Quote:

So if Beckham wasn’t creating the offense for us in 2016 and winning games by himself, what would you call it?



I call it painful to watch... In comment 13818732 UConn4523 said:I call it painful to watch...

If the Giants plan to draft QB at #2 ZogZerg : 8:17 am : link that gives them some flexibility on the cap. You can pay Odell a shit load of money and probably retain Collins next year depending if they plan dump Eli next year.



The point is, they would have low money invested in QB so they can afford paying other positions. They wouldn't have to shell huge QB money for 4 more years. Of course they need to hit on the QB they draft.

Gettleman.. FatMan in Charlotte : 8:18 am : link wasn't "tight" in Carolina.



I'll say it for about the hundredth time here - He was fired because he was exploring options on what to do with Greg Olsen and Thomas Davis.



He actually didn't mind paying guys to a second contract - he didn't want to pay older vets.



Why is the idea he's cheap or gruff taking hold as the reason he was fired?

Trade him Thegratefulhead : 10:26 am : link To the Colts for the #3 and their 3rd. Having that much money tied up into him is nuts. We should all be aware from recent history that receivers are one injury away from being one of the best in the league to out of the league. Odell has been injured plenty already. No No No. If you don't trade hime, franchise him until becomes a stupid number then let him go. If we give him guaranteed QB money, we will not sniff a championship until he is gone. Last team to win a SB with receiver being paid like a QB? anyone? anyone?

RE: Trade him UConn4523 : 10:47 am : link

Quote: To the Colts for the #3 and their 3rd. Having that much money tied up into him is nuts. We should all be aware from recent history that receivers are one injury away from being one of the best in the league to out of the league. Odell has been injured plenty already. No No No. If you don't trade hime, franchise him until becomes a stupid number then let him go. If we give him guaranteed QB money, we will not sniff a championship until he is gone. Last team to win a SB with receiver being paid like a QB? anyone? anyone?



Are you talking about Cruz? Other than him (who was no where near the player Beckham is) and Dez, who else are we talking about? Not Brown, Jones, Green, etc. even Jordy Nelson shredded his knee and came back 100% to a Monster year. In comment 13818840 Thegratefulhead said:Are you talking about Cruz? Other than him (who was no where near the player Beckham is) and Dez, who else are we talking about? Not Brown, Jones, Green, etc. even Jordy Nelson shredded his knee and came back 100% to a Monster year.

RE: Trade him BigBlue4You09 : 10:59 am : link

Quote: To the Colts for the #3 and their 3rd. Having that much money tied up into him is nuts. We should all be aware from recent history that receivers are one injury away from being one of the best in the league to out of the league. Odell has been injured plenty already. No No No. If you don't trade hime, franchise him until becomes a stupid number then let him go. If we give him guaranteed QB money, we will not sniff a championship until he is gone. Last team to win a SB with receiver being paid like a QB? anyone? anyone?



You drunk? In comment 13818840 Thegratefulhead said:You drunk?

RE: $18M annually for a wide receiver, any wide receiver, is bad business ajr2456 : 11:02 am : link

Quote: It is a position whose output is possibly most dependant on the performance of the others.



Even if you love Beckham's personality, paying him is a mistake.



Beckham’s production is dependent on others, but I keep hearing that if Eli didn’t have bum wrs and a line his numbers would be better. So by that logic it makes no sense to pay a QB big money either. In comment 13818678 Go Terps said:Beckham’s production is dependent on others, but I keep hearing that if Eli didn’t have bum wrs and a line his numbers would be better. So by that logic it makes no sense to pay a QB big money either.

. arcarsenal : 11:04 am : link Beckham is going to get paid by the Giants and he's going to be here for a while.



I'd prepare myself to deal with that reality if I was someone who is still hoping it won't happen. He's not going anywhere and it's the right move to keep him here.

Gettleman should be RinR : 11:31 am : link fired if he doesnt extend Odell.



Yeah lets trade him and make an already putrid offense worse. Smart

Nice pocketbook Odell ghost718 : 11:37 am : link Can't forget that(check the pic)



Hope he brings it to the negotiation table

RE: Trade him rich in DC : 11:51 am : link

Quote: To the Colts for the #3 and their 3rd. Having that much money tied up into him is nuts. We should all be aware from recent history that receivers are one injury away from being one of the best in the league to out of the league. Odell has been injured plenty already. No No No. If you don't trade hime, franchise him until becomes a stupid number then let him go. If we give him guaranteed QB money, we will not sniff a championship until he is gone. Last team to win a SB with receiver being paid like a QB? anyone? anyone?



This argument maybe the stupidest thing people can come up with. In just the last 5 years, two teams have won with QBs on their rookie deals (Wilson and Flacco) who barely made an impact on their team's caps.



What a QB gets paid has ZERO to do with winning Super Bowls. Same with a WR. In comment 13818840 Thegratefulhead said:This argument maybe the stupidest thing people can come up with. In just the last 5 years, two teams have won with QBs on their rookie deals (Wilson and Flacco) who barely made an impact on their team's caps.What a QB gets paid has ZERO to do with winning Super Bowls. Same with a WR.

. arcarsenal : 11:53 am : link He's not getting QB money.



NYG will make him the highest-paid WR. Not highest-paid player.

No denying his talent Peppers : 11:57 am : link Thats not the argument I'll make anyway.. My concerns are his maturity issues and the temper tantrums. It seems to get worse each year as his popularity grows and I think its a legit concern once he gets that big payday.



If he shows us he's matured then he's deserving of being paid as the highest receiver. Otherwise, we have to return to our standard no matter the cost. I think it's crucial for the Giants to reestablish who they are and what they expect of ALL players.



Beckham, as great as he is, is not above the team. His antics have to stop or he can take them else where. He needs to be less T.O./Moss and more Fitzgerald if he wants longevity with the Giants.

. arcarsenal : 12:03 pm : link What "temper tantrum" did he throw this year before he got hurt?



The worst thing he did was some dumb dog piss celebration that some found to be in poor-taste.



Can we stop acting like this guy is so completely unhinged and unable to control himself that he needs to be institutionalized?



People talk about him like he's an absolute lunatic.



Antonio Brown spiked a water cooler and threw a sideline tantrum earlier in the year - didn't stop him from being the best WR in football or PIT winning 13 games.



AJ Green put Jalen Ramsey in a sleeper hold and threw actual punches at him.



TY Hilton got into a fight with Jon Joseph where multiple punches were thrown.



Mike Evans started a fucking brawl.



Some of you guys need to realize that Larry Fitzgerald is a one-of-a-kind guy. Most WR's in this league aren't him and will never be him.



Yes, Odell Beckham needs to mature a bit. Let's leave it at that and stop acting like he's just so out of control that he needs to be chained up somewhere.

It hasn’t gotten worse though UConn4523 : 12:04 pm : link his bad game against josh Norman was 3 years ago. Since then he really hasn’t had any blow ups even when facing Norman twice.



In the grand scheme of things his behavior needs to improve but is far from being a big propblem. There are worse guys in the league who perform and elevate their teams.



I’ll want Beckham gone when he commits crimes. Until then, he’s been a model citizen, a good teammate, and a guy who needs to grow up which will hopefully happen now that the clowns that ran this team are gone.

UConn Go Terps : 12:06 pm : link Me personally, I wouldn't pay him anything because I'd rather he not be on the team.



FMIC...I don't believe that paying him would put us in cap hell, but let's also not act like we can just pay huge contacts without repercussion. If that were the case we wouldn't still have to tolerate watching Vernon and JPP not generate a pass rush in 2018.

RE: Hypothetical - Jay on the Island : 12:07 pm : link

Quote: Cleveland's #4, #32, and next year's 1st round for OBJ?

In that scenario you would have to say yes. There is no way the Giants get that much for Beckham though unless he had several years of control left. A more like trade would be the #4 pick this year, a 2nd next year, and DE/OLB Nate Orchard. I would love to get Josh Gordon but I know the front office would never take a chance. In comment 13818532 Diver_Down said:In that scenario you would have to say yes. There is no way the Giants get that much for Beckham though unless he had several years of control left. A more like trade would be the #4 pick this year, a 2nd next year, and DE/OLB Nate Orchard. I would love to get Josh Gordon but I know the front office would never take a chance.

Reese's biggest mistakes Jay on the Island : 12:19 pm : link besides keeping Marc Ross, was no re-signing his own good young players like Linval Joseph, Barry Cofield, etc. He used the money "saved" from letting Joseph walk to sign Cullen Jenkins and Jon Beason. That was obviously a huge mistake as Joseph has continued to improve and became one of the best DT's in the game.



My point is you do not let your best young players go for nothing. Beckham is apart of the present and future core of this team. He is the best WR in franchise history and all his off the field antics are overblown because of the fact that he plays in NY. Look around the league and all the WR's who got into fights on the field last season and you will notice a trend. Nobody is talking about AJ Green being a malcontent for fighting Ramsey, or Crabtree for fighting Talib, or Andre Johnson etc. The day that Beckham's teammates complain about him is the day I will start worrying but until then he is an integral part of this team's future.

Pay him this offseason Glover : 12:23 pm : link Is he a top WR in the league? Yes.

Don't insult the guy and try to make him play for 5th year option $. You km

Now as well as I do, he won't play for that, and yes the Giants have his rights, I get the whole system the NFL has in place to keep the top players like Beckham from getting big long term contracts they deserve, but why create ill will with the best player this team has had since LT? Just pay him and get it over with. 2-3 year's from now it will seem like a bargain.

GT... FatMan in Charlotte : 12:30 pm : link



Quote: FMIC...I don't believe that paying him would put us in cap hell, but let's also not act like we can just pay huge contacts without repercussion. If that were the case we wouldn't still have to tolerate watching Vernon and JPP not generate a pass rush in 2018.



The cap used to be an actual constraint. It effectively isn't that difficult to be under it anymore. Where a decade ago it was common to have a dozen teams up against the cap and unable to make moves, that number is usually 2-3 a year now. I'm just trying to remind people that the cap has become A LOT more friendly in recent years:The cap used to be an actual constraint. It effectively isn't that difficult to be under it anymore. Where a decade ago it was common to have a dozen teams up against the cap and unable to make moves, that number is usually 2-3 a year now.

RE: UConn UConn4523 : 12:44 pm : link

Quote: Me personally, I wouldn't pay him anything because I'd rather he not be on the team.



FMIC...I don't believe that paying him would put us in cap hell, but let's also not act like we can just pay huge contacts without repercussion. If that were the case we wouldn't still have to tolerate watching Vernon and JPP not generate a pass rush in 2018.



You still didn’t answer my question. What’s the most you’d pay for him or whatever top WR in the nfl. In let her words, what the most you’d pay if you were getting the best WR in the league. Shouldn’t be too hard of a question to answer... In comment 13818962 Go Terps said:You still didn’t answer my question. What’s the most you’d pay for him or whatever top WR in the nfl. In let her words, what the most you’d pay if you were getting the best WR in the league. Shouldn’t be too hard of a question to answer...

UConn Go Terps : 1:41 pm : link I'd be hard pressed to pay more than 8 or 9 million for a receiver. There's always someone else coming out of college that can do the job.

So we agree he needs to mature? Peppers : 1:44 pm : link

Quote: What "temper tantrum" did he throw this year before he got hurt?



The worst thing he did was some dumb dog piss celebration that some found to be in poor-taste.



Can we stop acting like this guy is so completely unhinged and unable to control himself that he needs to be institutionalized?



People talk about him like he's an absolute lunatic.



Antonio Brown spiked a water cooler and threw a sideline tantrum earlier in the year - didn't stop him from being the best WR in football or PIT winning 13 games.



AJ Green put Jalen Ramsey in a sleeper hold and threw actual punches at him.



TY Hilton got into a fight with Jon Joseph where multiple punches were thrown.



Mike Evans started a fucking brawl.



Some of you guys need to realize that Larry Fitzgerald is a one-of-a-kind guy. Most WR's in this league aren't him and will never be him.



Yes, Odell Beckham needs to mature a bit. Let's leave it at that and stop acting like he's just so out of control that he needs to be chained up somewhere.



Well I won't really respond to the illogical rationalization since we both agree he needs to mature. The concerns there are legitimate, I know you're looking for an argument but nobody can argue that.



In comment

Quote: his bad game against josh Norman was 3 years ago. Since then he really hasn’t had any blow ups even when facing Norman twice.



In the grand scheme of things his behavior needs to improve but is far from being a big propblem. There are worse guys in the league who perform and elevate their teams.



I’ll want Beckham gone when he commits crimes. Until then, he’s been a model citizen, a good teammate, and a guy who needs to grow up which will hopefully happen now that the clowns that ran this team are gone.





Again, we agree he needs to mature.



Look, I understand we're Giants fans and there's going to be blind love with guys like Beckham, we continue to see it with Eli. I get that, I respect it, and I don't fault any fan for that.



For me character is huge. I love a player with an edge but you have to know how to use it and Beckham does not yet.



Beckham has had issues on the field not only with Norman but with Xavier Rhodes, fought with the Rams, and threw a punch at a Bills player. On the sidelines he's punched a gatorade cooler and even had a fight with the kicking the net. He's pulled his haired, screamed, and cried which is the exact definition of a temper tantrum.



An isolated incident is one thing, but so far in a short career its been a reoccurring act. This past year was cut short but it only took 3 games to see he has yet to mature with the dog pissing celebration and then his explanation of it. The fact that Mara had to address it speaks volumes.



I like Beckham, the passion he plays with is awesome but, he needs to mature.. If he doesn't I think he's headed down the same path as Moss (5 teams) and Owens (6 teams). In comment 13818960 arcarsenal said:Well I won't really respond to the illogical rationalization since we both agree he needs to mature. The concerns there are legitimate, I know you're looking for an argument but nobody can argue that.In comment 13818961 UConn4523 said:Again, we agree he needs to mature.Look, I understand we're Giants fans and there's going to be blind love with guys like Beckham, we continue to see it with Eli. I get that, I respect it, and I don't fault any fan for that.For me character is huge. I love a player with an edge but you have to know how to use it and Beckham does not yet.Beckham has had issues on the field not only with Norman but with Xavier Rhodes, fought with the Rams, and threw a punch at a Bills player. On the sidelines he's punched a gatorade cooler and even had a fight with the kicking the net. He's pulled his haired, screamed, and cried which is the exact definition of a temper tantrum.An isolated incident is one thing, but so far in a short career its been a reoccurring act. This past year was cut short but it only took 3 games to see he has yet to mature with the dog pissing celebration and then his explanation of it. The fact that Mara had to address it speaks volumes.I like Beckham, the passion he plays with is awesome but, he needs to mature.. If he doesn't I think he's headed down the same path as Moss (5 teams) and Owens (6 teams).

Beckham bc4life : 1:45 pm : link is a little excitable but is good locker room player, liked by his teammates. A ew dumb things but the problem child stuff is way exaggerated.

. arcarsenal : 1:47 pm : link I'm not looking for an argument as much as I'm pointing out that you're creating a narrative about him that isn't quite rooted in reality.



You said he keeps getting worse. That's simply not true.



He literally did nothing this year outside of one stupid TD celebration.



I still don't know why it matters if he yells on the sidelines or tosses a helmet. Tom Brady does that too - do people question his character or is it just that he gets the benefit of the doubt because he has the hardware?



BTW - Terrell Owens and Randy Moss are both Hall of Famers who played in (and easily could have won) Super Bowls.



Let's not make it sound like these guys wrecked their own careers with their antics. Both were elite talents who made their teams better.

RE: UConn UConn4523 : 1:48 pm : link

Quote: I'd be hard pressed to pay more than 8 or 9 million for a receiver. There's always someone else coming out of college that can do the job.



I don’t see how you think that can be remotely true so I call bullshit on that. Outside of the Patriots how have Brady, what group of WRs are doing well without being paid? The best passer in the nfl (Rodgers, IMO) has Nelson and now Adams who didn’t come on until season 3.



Your patriots bias is massive, and when Brady is done you will see why it’s not a formula to be replicated. In comment 13819070 Go Terps said:I don’t see how you think that can be remotely true so I call bullshit on that. Outside of the Patriots how have Brady, what group of WRs are doing well without being paid? The best passer in the nfl (Rodgers, IMO) has Nelson and now Adams who didn’t come on until season 3.Your patriots bias is massive, and when Brady is done you will see why it’s not a formula to be replicated.

. arcarsenal : 1:49 pm : link The thing that happened with Xavier Rhodes is also something you're going to see in like 7 out of 10 football games.



It's really not a big deal.



People hold Beckham to a really ridiculous standard. Guys like Travis Kelce are worse, yet you never hear his name mentioned in the same sentence.

Peppers UConn4523 : 1:52 pm : link I never once said Beckham doesn’t need to mature. I also disagree about his character, I think he has a lot. He puts it on display poorly at times but he’s otherwise been great. He’s got about a million social media posts, none about drinking or drugs. He’s always with kids. He dances and hits a net - if thats poor hats tee than give me more.



This isn’t blind love for a Giant, he’s a great player who’s messed up a bit but nothing horrific like it’s painted by certain people.

UConn Go Terps : 1:55 pm : link What about Minnesota? New Orleans? Kansas City?



As for having a Patriots bias, we should all be looking at them and trying to figure out ways that the Giants can emulate them.

. arcarsenal : 1:56 pm : link The only thing I want Beckham to not do is take penalties that hurt the Giants.



None of the other stuff matters. Who cares if he yells or throws something on the sidelines?



Players have been doing this for AGES and they've been doing it across all sports. Sometimes they get frustrated. They go on the sidelines and throw a cooler.. just like a pitcher in baseball goes into the dugout after blowing a lead and spikes his glove and destroys everything in sight.



This isn't a character trait that requires ridding a franchise of that player. Players get emotional. It's part of sports.



All Beckham has to do is fall in line with the rules of the game. Not a single thing he does off the field is an issue. And spare me the boat trip stuff.

. arcarsenal : 1:58 pm : link Also, when it comes time for Michael Thomas, Tyreek Hill, Adam Theilen, and Stefon Diggs to be paid, I'd be willing to bet that just about every single one of those guys gets a new deal from their current team.

RE: . Go Terps : 2:03 pm : link

Quote: Also, when it comes time for Michael Thomas, Tyreek Hill, Adam Theilen, and Stefon Diggs to be paid, I'd be willing to bet that just about every single one of those guys gets a new deal from their current team.



And paying any of them $19 million a year would be a mistake. It's amazing that this has to be explained to Giants fans. It's like everyone has forgotten Nicks, Cruz, and Smith, and isn't seeing what's happening in Dallas with Dez. In comment 13819098 arcarsenal said:And paying any of them $19 million a year would be a mistake. It's amazing that this has to be explained to Giants fans. It's like everyone has forgotten Nicks, Cruz, and Smith, and isn't seeing what's happening in Dallas with Dez.

RE: UConn UConn4523 : 2:11 pm : link

Quote: What about Minnesota? New Orleans? Kansas City?



As for having a Patriots bias, we should all be looking at them and trying to figure out ways that the Giants can emulate them.



Yeah because front offices haven’t taken notice of the Pats yet...good lord. In comment 13819093 Go Terps said:Yeah because front offices haven’t taken notice of the Pats yet...good lord.

RE: RE: . UConn4523 : 2:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13819098 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Also, when it comes time for Michael Thomas, Tyreek Hill, Adam Theilen, and Stefon Diggs to be paid, I'd be willing to bet that just about every single one of those guys gets a new deal from their current team.







And paying any of them $19 million a year would be a mistake. It's amazing that this has to be explained to Giants fans. It's like everyone has forgotten Nicks, Cruz, and Smith, and isn't seeing what's happening in Dallas with Dez.



And none of them are close to the player Beckham is. It’s amazing this has to be explained to you. In comment 13819105 Go Terps said:And none of them are close to the player Beckham is. It’s amazing this has to be explained to you.

Didn't Gettleman mrvax : 2:15 pm : link say he wanted guys who HATE to lose? Beckham is the poster boy for that.



... christian : 2:20 pm : link Thankfully salaries (as investments in players) aren't a zero-sum game and can be practically and functionally insured against all types of risk. And unfortunately risk is a major part of the game all teams have to account for and manage.



Signing Beckham to a long-term deal won't come without protections for both the player and the team.



The Giants have been especially effective at this part of this business - they rarely have more than a rounding error in dead money, rarely have players who are strangling them from making other moves, and have a nice mix of gambles working out to offset when it doesn't.



The obsession with the Patriots is enticing but also silly up to a point. Start with a once a century type coach, who had multiple years of on the job training as an assistant under a generationally successful head coach, arguably the best player in the history of the NFL with uncommon longevity and health, and an owner who enables allows bending the rules up to downright cheating.



Start with that, and then we can get into the multiple times Bill Belichick the coach has bailed out Belichick the coach, and we can start modeling a franchise after the Patriots.

NY has a few options fkap : 2:32 pm : link They can plan for not re-signing him after next year if they decide the money isn't right.

They can trade him now for a slew of picks and possibly pick up an existing player.

They can pony up the money and keep him for several years. Prices are going to keep rising, so right now is the cheapest you're ever going to sign him.



a negotiation now will tell you if the price is going to be prohibitive so you can plan for losing him next year.



Just as any player is tradeable if the truck holds enough picks/players, any player also has a limit of value where it's not worth it to sign a player. It's easy to say re-sign him, but it's stupid not to put a limit on how high you're willing to go.

UConn: there's no use adamg : 2:44 pm : link Going back and forth with Terps on something like this. He has a completely out of touch ideology of team building that will forever put him in the position of rooting against the best players on the team staying on the team.

extending Odell now is a win win markky : 3:16 pm : link takes risk off the table for OBJ, allows Giants to extend at a somewhat lower price.



His antics are easily corrected if someone would just make the effort to put him in line. He's not a criminal, not a "me first" player, doesn't take plays off. He's just childish.

Terps.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3:37 pm : link is basically promoting a model that might have been very effective in the early days of the salary cap. A time when one large salary could hamstring a team.



However, since the rapid and sustained increase in the salary cap, it isn't so much an issue to allocate a lot of $$ to one player, or even 3-4 players.



Theoretically, in a cap constrained environment, Terps model would work. Today, it leaves a lot of $$ on the table as he'd basically be in a constant rotation of 1st contract guys, most of whom are at skill positions.





RE: RE: . arcarsenal : 3:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13819098 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





Also, when it comes time for Michael Thomas, Tyreek Hill, Adam Theilen, and Stefon Diggs to be paid, I'd be willing to bet that just about every single one of those guys gets a new deal from their current team.







And paying any of them $19 million a year would be a mistake. It's amazing that this has to be explained to Giants fans. It's like everyone has forgotten Nicks, Cruz, and Smith, and isn't seeing what's happening in Dallas with Dez.



Dez had a pretty serious foot injury and hasn't been the same since.



I like that you conveniently left out Brown and Jones - two players who are much closer to Beckham's level than any of the other guys you mentioned and whose teams have not suffered whatsoever as a result of paying either player.



In fact, Atlanta's defense was significantly better in 2017. Amazing that they were able to improve a unit while paying that "crippling" contract to Jones.



And I'm positive the retort will be that they got further last year. But that had nothing to do with Jones. He's not holding that team back at all. Nor is Brown holding the Steelers back.



You don't seem to have much of a grasp of how the cap actually effects teams now. You're holding onto old cap truisms that don't carry the same weight now. In comment 13819105 Go Terps said:Dez had a pretty serious foot injury and hasn't been the same since.I like that you conveniently left out Brown and Jones - two players who are much closer to Beckham's level than any of the other guys you mentioned and whose teams have not suffered whatsoever as a result of paying either player.In fact, Atlanta's defense was significantly better in 2017. Amazing that they were able to improve a unit while paying that "crippling" contract to Jones.And I'm positive the retort will be that they got further last year. But that had nothing to do with Jones. He's not holding that team back at all. Nor is Brown holding the Steelers back.You don't seem to have much of a grasp of how the cap actually effects teams now. You're holding onto old cap truisms that don't carry the same weight now.

another consideration fkap : 4:03 pm : link is that in a year or two, when Odell's salary is in a steep increase, Vernon and JPP, two less than elite players making elite dollars, can be comfortably removed from the cap, providing that we draft their rookie cost replacements. If we can't fix our past inability to draft a team, it doesn't really matter what we do with Odell.

Excellent point!! FatMan in Charlotte : 4:05 pm : link



Quote: another consideration

fkap : 4:03 pm : link : reply

is that in a year or two, when Odell's salary is in a steep increase, Vernon and JPP, two less than elite players making elite dollars, can be comfortably removed from the cap, providing that we draft their rookie cost replacements. If we can't fix our past inability to draft a team, it doesn't really matter what we do with Odell.



and it was also one of the things that was very difficult for teams to maneuver through in the early days of the cap since they didn't know all the nuances yet. This is dead on:and it was also one of the things that was very difficult for teams to maneuver through in the early days of the cap since they didn't know all the nuances yet.

... christian : 4:06 pm : link There's a harmony, balance, and evolution of allocating resources across positions, personalities, talents and tenure.



There are no tealeafs -- there have to be calculated risks.



It's unequivocally not zero-sum and certainly not predictable. Other players in entirely different circumstances, save for maybe QB, are not good indicators of the future.



Early careers impacting injuries to other Giants as some indication of the future is as silly as using Larry Fitzgerald or Terrel Owens as evidence the position is prone longevity.



The only "right" answer is to manage toward not cornering yourself, something the Giants has been consistently good at doing.



It's why I'm personally so happy Abrams is still here. Right or wrong on the draft and the injury crystal ball, the Giants always have room to add players in free agency, spend right up to the cap every year, rarely have much dead money, and have exited underperforming contracts without out much noise.