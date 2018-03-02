Odell Wants His Extension This Offseason

Duggan Article
I hope they do it too. I think it makes sense to do Beckham this year and Collins next year.
yells at Beckham and gets him very upset? Has anyone considered that?
mrvax said:
If you actually read the article, Beckham describes his impression of Gettleman as a straight shooter, so...
Diver_Down said:
I thought that was interesting. Sounds like he's not frivolous with his spending. I thought it was a good character trait.
Also, would be cool to have him settle down in NY for the long haul.
Get paid?
Rams better take care of that too
Rflairr said:
He just won DPOY too.
I'm of the mentality that you honor the contract you signed. Play out this, his fifth year of his rookie deal and then pay the man. Also gotta see how he comes back from his injury and how his game will translate to Shurmur's offense. He's making over 8 million this year. It's not like he's starving.
RomanWH said:
He won't be hitting FA though, meaning his contract won't be as ridiculous as it would be if you try to do next year.
...is in the rear mirror and I'd insist on conytract language specifics to back it up.
will probably save the Giants some money
and he's coming off a major injury. They have to wait to see how both of those issues pan out.
when OBJ isn't on the field?
Torrag said:
I dont know how realistic that would be but, not a bad idea in theory.
Jimmy Googs said:
What’s a TD?
RomanWH said:
So, by that mentality, a team should never cut a player. Football contracts are unlike any other "contract".
it wasn’t his knee or Achilles. When he’s medically cleared I’d be surprised if he’s not back to 100%. If he isn’t, it will be obvious so I’m not worried about that effecting his contract negotiations.
We have a real coach now, I’d like to see him with as many weapons as possible. Extending Beckham is a no brainer.
RomanWH said:
The NFL doesn't honor the contracts they hand out. Why should the player?
The NFL isn't typical. The contracts are a sham.
I’ll probably get flamed for saying this, but I hate to pay him the money he’s going to command. I know, I know, he’s a great player. I just hate to tie up the kind of money he’s going to get in a WR. I don’t really see much choice, especially if he’s going to hold out. Not saying he isn’t a great player, but can anyone tell me the last superstar WR that was the piece of a Super Bowl puzzle?
the guy is a ticking time bomb. No way do I want the Giants to sign him long term. Go year to year with him.
for killing someone or a personal foul?
currently going right now... imo.
Coming off an injury, I don't think he can hold out for something outrageous which he alluded to last offseason. Make him the highest paid WR and lock him in.
Odell Beckham walk.
moronic...
Jimmy Googs said:
Good call. They seem to be the same people...
arniefez said:
Have you been paying attention to what our offense looks like with him vs. without? He's a generational talent. Speaking strictly on the field, AB is the only player even in his class. As long as he's not holding out for something completely outrageous, like what Bell has been, you lock him up. The emotional, on-the-field bullshit is part of the package, but it should improve with maturity.
never said let him leave. Said go year to year with him the same as the Steelers are doing with Bell. The same as the Redskins did with Cousins.
he has to be willing to do a team friendly deal. He cant become highest paid non qb without playing again.
If he understands that lock him up.
arniefez said:
Lol. So they should let him walk in 3 years after paying him crazy amounts of guaranteed money sucking up cap space?
Cleveland's #4, #32, and next year's 1st round for OBJ?
Diver_Down said:
| Cleveland's #4, #32, and next year's 1st round for OBJ?
I don't think I would.
trueblueinpw said:
| I’ll probably get flamed for saying this, but I hate to pay him the money he’s going to command. I know, I know, he’s a great player. I just hate to tie up the kind of money he’s going to get in a WR. I don’t really see much choice, especially if he’s going to hold out. Not saying he isn’t a great player, but can anyone tell me the last superstar WR that was the piece of a Super Bowl puzzle?
Yawn
So superbowl winners dont have Running backs, and now we don't have to pay WRs either? Who knew? That's great news!
arniefez said:
Perfect. Let that massive story line linger for our restless media market to run with and piss off a HOF talent that is still only 25 years old at the same time. Should do wonders for our lockerroom as well.
adamg said:
Need more? Or is OBJ untouchable with regards to any trade?
Diver_Down said:
I would rather get something more tangible like a player and pick combination. Myles Garrett, this years 1 and 4, and next years 1. I think his value is so high based on his proven difference making ability. He's arguably the best offensive player in football.
LakeGeorgeGiant said:
When you wake up from your nap can you answer the question? Or did you just stop by to take a dump?
trueblueinpw said:
Plaxico was an integral piece to a super bowl victory, no?
adamg said:
huh?
Jimmy Googs said:
The only Eli people and the fire Beckham people...
adamg said:
|
Plaxico was an integral piece to a super bowl victory, no?
That’s a great answer, yes. And he was obviously a critical piece to getting there too (as opposed to some WR who shine in the Supe but maybe not the entire season). I thought also about Larry Fitzgerald who’s a better case to consider when thinking about paying OBJ.
Odell is in a different stratosphere. He's a gamechanger. Yes, Plax is a mismatch in a good offense....Odell completely transforms an offense. He singlehandedly made McAdoo's Mickey Mouse offense look passable, everything was exposed once he went out. I don't think extending him is much of a debate really, it's just a matter of what number he's extended at.
I understand your point, robbie. And I'm not naive to the fact that NFL teams cut players all the time well before the terms of their contracts play out. And as djm pointed out, a lot of contracts are pretty much a sham.
All I was saying was that, in my opinion, it would be in the best interest of the franchise to hold Odell to the terms of the contract. In other words, use this year, his option year, as a prove-it year. Let him show that he can overcome his season ending injury, curtail his less than professional antics, learn a new offensive scheme and show he can jive with a new coaching staff and front office. Provided he does all that and keeps up his amazing production, yeah pay the man. If he doesn't do all that, is he really worth giving mega bucks to?
Furthermore, the Giants have the leverage. What's Odell's recourse if he doesn't get an extension? Holding out? Doing so would only hurt his bottomline at the negotiating table.
When we have to bring in a lot of guys to field a competitive team... zero sense giving him big money right now
arniefez said:
So much dumb in one post
2018 at the option price and 2019 as the franchise player.
Extend him if the $$$ makes sense but the Giants are in a position of power here. They don’t HAVE to get it done this year.
est1986 said:
| When we have to bring in a lot of guys to field a competitive team... zero sense giving him big money right now
Except your leverage slowly shrinks as time passes, you send the wrong message to your roster and you potentially alienate an influential piece in your locker room. He legitimately had cause to hold out last offseason (Aaron Donald did), but he didn't. He suffered an injury, but it's not an injury that will limit him going forward. This is actually a golden opportunity to extend him at a reasonable number and send the right message to your players regarding loyalty while erasing a looming media distraction.
In comment 13818572
AcesUp said:
+1
Stupid is as stupid does.
You pay OBJ because he is the goods. Talented beyond measure and only needing maturity and sound coaching to keep him in line during game day.
And then lets just enjoy the 100 catches 1500 yards and 12 TDs per year...
Jimmy Googs said:
| Stupid is as stupid does.
You pay OBJ because he is the goods. Talented beyond measure and only needing maturity and sound coaching to keep him in line during game day.
And then lets just enjoy the 100 catches 1500 yards and 12 TDs per year...
It’s amazing how many people want to keep paying a guy in decline who hasn’t been very good for two years, $20+ million but don’t want to Odell.
|Won't be flamed by me
the guy is a ticking time bomb. No way do I want the Giants to sign him long term. Go year to year with him.
Isn't this fucking dude the old Randal Graves?
Seems like you can changes handles but you can't eliminate the aggressive cluelessness.
Every post is a slam against a coach, player or executive.
Every fucking one.
...I'm all for giving him his extension in the off-season. He is a special talent and a defensive coordinator's nightmare.
Antonio Brown got a four year extension worth $17M annually. Based on that (and how these things work), I would give him a four year extension worth $18M annually. Tacked onto this year's salary of roughly $8.5M, that comes to a total value of $80.5M over the next five years. And Abrams can probably work it so that it actually saves the Giants a couple million against the cap for 2018.
Jimmy Googs said:
| Odell Beckham walk.
moronic...
Nicely put as always Jimmy. Any discussion about trading a 25 year old seemingly historically great player, the best player many of us have ever seen on this team, for the supposed benefit of a 37 year old legend in the twilight of his career is just laughable to me.
It is a position whose output is possibly most dependant on the performance of the others.
Even if you love Beckham's personality, paying him is a mistake.
Go Terps said:
A mistake? Really?
I am going to continue to post this until it finally sinks in.
Eli Manning career stats as of week 2 2017
Targeting Odell Beckham: 63%, 35-7 TD-INT, 111.4 passer rating
Targeting anyone else: 59.5%, 285-209 TD-INT, 79.9 passer rating.
You think whoever the next QB is (Darnold, Rosen, Mayfield, Allen), making limited money on rookie contracts would not be insanely benefited from having Odell to throw to?
Go Terps said:
He is far from dependant...he creates.
Go Terps said:
And Terps, I am not trying to call you out specifically. We agree that paying insane money middling QBs is a mistake, and that teams are better off having well rounded teams with good depth. But I can't agree with you here. Odell is too damn good to just let walk.
that this may have been true in the early days of the salary cap:
|$18M annually for a wide receiver, any wide receiver, is bad business
Go Terps : 12:55 am : link : reply
It is a position whose output is possibly most dependant on the performance of the others.
Even if you love Beckham's personality, paying him is a mistake.
Today, the cap is much more forgiving as it increases every year and allows for more large contracts.
It isn't the early 90's anymore. The cap rarely constrains a team.
Go Terps said:
I’ve asked you many times and never got an answer, what would you pay him (let’s ptretend he isn’t the murderer you make him out to be)? I’d love an answer this time.
And second question, our starting QB will be on a rookie deal as soon as 2019, possibly this year should a trade happen, isn’t your whole stance about not paying QBs so you can afford other players? Or I know you’ll just say get 3 players for what you’d pay Beckham, but that’s another conversation that we’ve had 1000x times.
AcesUp said:
What Beckham did in 2016 on this garbage offense pretty much proves Terps stance wrong. He even admits how conservative we were yet Beckham still found a way to grab 100 balls and score 10 times when we couldn’t run or throw to anyone else.
So if Beckham wasn’t creating the offense for us in 2016 and winning games by himself, what would you call it?
In comment 13818528
Dankbeerman said:
| he has to be willing to do a team friendly deal. He cant become highest paid non qb without playing again.
If he understands that lock him up.
He doesn’t & will not understand that. He wants money. Lots of it. Gettleman’s first signature decision . He got tight in Carolina. It cost him his job. Let’s see how he handles this one.
UConn4523 said:
I call it painful to watch...
that gives them some flexibility on the cap. You can pay Odell a shit load of money and probably retain Collins next year depending if they plan dump Eli next year.
The point is, they would have low money invested in QB so they can afford paying other positions. They wouldn't have to shell huge QB money for 4 more years. Of course they need to hit on the QB they draft.
wasn't "tight" in Carolina.
I'll say it for about the hundredth time here - He was fired because he was exploring options on what to do with Greg Olsen and Thomas Davis.
He actually didn't mind paying guys to a second contract - he didn't want to pay older vets.
Why is the idea he's cheap or gruff taking hold as the reason he was fired?
To the Colts for the #3 and their 3rd. Having that much money tied up into him is nuts. We should all be aware from recent history that receivers are one injury away from being one of the best in the league to out of the league. Odell has been injured plenty already. No No No. If you don't trade hime, franchise him until becomes a stupid number then let him go. If we give him guaranteed QB money, we will not sniff a championship until he is gone. Last team to win a SB with receiver being paid like a QB? anyone? anyone?
Thegratefulhead said:
Are you talking about Cruz? Other than him (who was no where near the player Beckham is) and Dez, who else are we talking about? Not Brown, Jones, Green, etc. even Jordy Nelson shredded his knee and came back 100% to a Monster year.
Thegratefulhead said:
You drunk?
Go Terps said:
Beckham’s production is dependent on others, but I keep hearing that if Eli didn’t have bum wrs and a line his numbers would be better. So by that logic it makes no sense to pay a QB big money either.
Beckham is going to get paid by the Giants and he's going to be here for a while.
I'd prepare myself to deal with that reality if I was someone who is still hoping it won't happen. He's not going anywhere and it's the right move to keep him here.
fired if he doesnt extend Odell.
Yeah lets trade him and make an already putrid offense worse. Smart
Can't forget that(check the pic)
Hope he brings it to the negotiation table
Thegratefulhead said:
This argument maybe the stupidest thing people can come up with. In just the last 5 years, two teams have won with QBs on their rookie deals (Wilson and Flacco) who barely made an impact on their team's caps.
What a QB gets paid has ZERO to do with winning Super Bowls. Same with a WR.
He's not getting QB money.
NYG will make him the highest-paid WR. Not highest-paid player.
Thats not the argument I'll make anyway.. My concerns are his maturity issues and the temper tantrums. It seems to get worse each year as his popularity grows and I think its a legit concern once he gets that big payday.
If he shows us he's matured then he's deserving of being paid as the highest receiver. Otherwise, we have to return to our standard no matter the cost. I think it's crucial for the Giants to reestablish who they are and what they expect of ALL players.
Beckham, as great as he is, is not above the team. His antics have to stop or he can take them else where. He needs to be less T.O./Moss and more Fitzgerald if he wants longevity with the Giants.
What "temper tantrum" did he throw this year before he got hurt?
The worst thing he did was some dumb dog piss celebration that some found to be in poor-taste.
Can we stop acting like this guy is so completely unhinged and unable to control himself that he needs to be institutionalized?
People talk about him like he's an absolute lunatic.
Antonio Brown spiked a water cooler and threw a sideline tantrum earlier in the year - didn't stop him from being the best WR in football or PIT winning 13 games.
AJ Green put Jalen Ramsey in a sleeper hold and threw actual punches at him.
TY Hilton got into a fight with Jon Joseph where multiple punches were thrown.
Mike Evans started a fucking brawl.
Some of you guys need to realize that Larry Fitzgerald is a one-of-a-kind guy. Most WR's in this league aren't him and will never be him.
Yes, Odell Beckham needs to mature a bit. Let's leave it at that and stop acting like he's just so out of control that he needs to be chained up somewhere.
his bad game against josh Norman was 3 years ago. Since then he really hasn’t had any blow ups even when facing Norman twice.
In the grand scheme of things his behavior needs to improve but is far from being a big propblem. There are worse guys in the league who perform and elevate their teams.
I’ll want Beckham gone when he commits crimes. Until then, he’s been a model citizen, a good teammate, and a guy who needs to grow up which will hopefully happen now that the clowns that ran this team are gone.
Me personally, I wouldn't pay him anything because I'd rather he not be on the team.
FMIC...I don't believe that paying him would put us in cap hell, but let's also not act like we can just pay huge contacts without repercussion. If that were the case we wouldn't still have to tolerate watching Vernon and JPP not generate a pass rush in 2018.
Diver_Down said:
| Cleveland's #4, #32, and next year's 1st round for OBJ?
In that scenario you would have to say yes. There is no way the Giants get that much for Beckham though unless he had several years of control left. A more like trade would be the #4 pick this year, a 2nd next year, and DE/OLB Nate Orchard. I would love to get Josh Gordon but I know the front office would never take a chance.
besides keeping Marc Ross, was no re-signing his own good young players like Linval Joseph, Barry Cofield, etc. He used the money "saved" from letting Joseph walk to sign Cullen Jenkins and Jon Beason. That was obviously a huge mistake as Joseph has continued to improve and became one of the best DT's in the game.
My point is you do not let your best young players go for nothing. Beckham is apart of the present and future core of this team. He is the best WR in franchise history and all his off the field antics are overblown because of the fact that he plays in NY. Look around the league and all the WR's who got into fights on the field last season and you will notice a trend. Nobody is talking about AJ Green being a malcontent for fighting Ramsey, or Crabtree for fighting Talib, or Andre Johnson etc. The day that Beckham's teammates complain about him is the day I will start worrying but until then he is an integral part of this team's future.
Is he a top WR in the league? Yes.
Don't insult the guy and try to make him play for 5th year option $. You km
Now as well as I do, he won't play for that, and yes the Giants have his rights, I get the whole system the NFL has in place to keep the top players like Beckham from getting big long term contracts they deserve, but why create ill will with the best player this team has had since LT? Just pay him and get it over with. 2-3 year's from now it will seem like a bargain.
I'm just trying to remind people that the cap has become A LOT more friendly in recent years:
|FMIC...I don't believe that paying him would put us in cap hell, but let's also not act like we can just pay huge contacts without repercussion. If that were the case we wouldn't still have to tolerate watching Vernon and JPP not generate a pass rush in 2018.
The cap used to be an actual constraint. It effectively isn't that difficult to be under it anymore. Where a decade ago it was common to have a dozen teams up against the cap and unable to make moves, that number is usually 2-3 a year now.
Go Terps said:
| Me personally, I wouldn't pay him anything because I'd rather he not be on the team.
FMIC...I don't believe that paying him would put us in cap hell, but let's also not act like we can just pay huge contacts without repercussion. If that were the case we wouldn't still have to tolerate watching Vernon and JPP not generate a pass rush in 2018.
You still didn’t answer my question. What’s the most you’d pay for him or whatever top WR in the nfl. In let her words, what the most you’d pay if you were getting the best WR in the league. Shouldn’t be too hard of a question to answer...
I'd be hard pressed to pay more than 8 or 9 million for a receiver. There's always someone else coming out of college that can do the job.
arcarsenal said:
Well I won't really respond to the illogical rationalization since we both agree he needs to mature. The concerns there are legitimate, I know you're looking for an argument but nobody can argue that.
UConn4523 said:
Again, we agree he needs to mature.
Look, I understand we're Giants fans and there's going to be blind love with guys like Beckham, we continue to see it with Eli. I get that, I respect it, and I don't fault any fan for that.
For me character is huge. I love a player with an edge but you have to know how to use it and Beckham does not yet.
Beckham has had issues on the field not only with Norman but with Xavier Rhodes, fought with the Rams, and threw a punch at a Bills player. On the sidelines he's punched a gatorade cooler and even had a fight with the kicking the net. He's pulled his haired, screamed, and cried which is the exact definition of a temper tantrum.
An isolated incident is one thing, but so far in a short career its been a reoccurring act. This past year was cut short but it only took 3 games to see he has yet to mature with the dog pissing celebration and then his explanation of it. The fact that Mara had to address it speaks volumes.
I like Beckham, the passion he plays with is awesome but, he needs to mature.. If he doesn't I think he's headed down the same path as Moss (5 teams) and Owens (6 teams).
is a little excitable but is good locker room player, liked by his teammates. A ew dumb things but the problem child stuff is way exaggerated.
I'm not looking for an argument as much as I'm pointing out that you're creating a narrative about him that isn't quite rooted in reality.
You said he keeps getting worse. That's simply not true.
He literally did nothing this year outside of one stupid TD celebration.
I still don't know why it matters if he yells on the sidelines or tosses a helmet. Tom Brady does that too - do people question his character or is it just that he gets the benefit of the doubt because he has the hardware?
BTW - Terrell Owens and Randy Moss are both Hall of Famers who played in (and easily could have won) Super Bowls.
Let's not make it sound like these guys wrecked their own careers with their antics. Both were elite talents who made their teams better.
Go Terps said:
I don’t see how you think that can be remotely true so I call bullshit on that. Outside of the Patriots how have Brady, what group of WRs are doing well without being paid? The best passer in the nfl (Rodgers, IMO) has Nelson and now Adams who didn’t come on until season 3.
Your patriots bias is massive, and when Brady is done you will see why it’s not a formula to be replicated.
The thing that happened with Xavier Rhodes is also something you're going to see in like 7 out of 10 football games.
It's really not a big deal.
People hold Beckham to a really ridiculous standard. Guys like Travis Kelce are worse, yet you never hear his name mentioned in the same sentence.
I never once said Beckham doesn’t need to mature. I also disagree about his character, I think he has a lot. He puts it on display poorly at times but he’s otherwise been great. He’s got about a million social media posts, none about drinking or drugs. He’s always with kids. He dances and hits a net - if thats poor hats tee than give me more.
This isn’t blind love for a Giant, he’s a great player who’s messed up a bit but nothing horrific like it’s painted by certain people.
What about Minnesota? New Orleans? Kansas City?
As for having a Patriots bias, we should all be looking at them and trying to figure out ways that the Giants can emulate them.
The only thing I want Beckham to not do is take penalties that hurt the Giants.
None of the other stuff matters. Who cares if he yells or throws something on the sidelines?
Players have been doing this for AGES and they've been doing it across all sports. Sometimes they get frustrated. They go on the sidelines and throw a cooler.. just like a pitcher in baseball goes into the dugout after blowing a lead and spikes his glove and destroys everything in sight.
This isn't a character trait that requires ridding a franchise of that player. Players get emotional. It's part of sports.
All Beckham has to do is fall in line with the rules of the game. Not a single thing he does off the field is an issue. And spare me the boat trip stuff.
Also, when it comes time for Michael Thomas, Tyreek Hill, Adam Theilen, and Stefon Diggs to be paid, I'd be willing to bet that just about every single one of those guys gets a new deal from their current team.
arcarsenal said:
| Also, when it comes time for Michael Thomas, Tyreek Hill, Adam Theilen, and Stefon Diggs to be paid, I'd be willing to bet that just about every single one of those guys gets a new deal from their current team.
And paying any of them $19 million a year would be a mistake. It's amazing that this has to be explained to Giants fans. It's like everyone has forgotten Nicks, Cruz, and Smith, and isn't seeing what's happening in Dallas with Dez.
Go Terps said:
| What about Minnesota? New Orleans? Kansas City?
As for having a Patriots bias, we should all be looking at them and trying to figure out ways that the Giants can emulate them.
Yeah because front offices haven’t taken notice of the Pats yet...good lord.
Go Terps said:
And none of them are close to the player Beckham is. It’s amazing this has to be explained to you.
say he wanted guys who HATE to lose? Beckham is the poster boy for that.
Thankfully salaries (as investments in players) aren't a zero-sum game and can be practically and functionally insured against all types of risk. And unfortunately risk is a major part of the game all teams have to account for and manage.
Signing Beckham to a long-term deal won't come without protections for both the player and the team.
The Giants have been especially effective at this part of this business - they rarely have more than a rounding error in dead money, rarely have players who are strangling them from making other moves, and have a nice mix of gambles working out to offset when it doesn't.
The obsession with the Patriots is enticing but also silly up to a point. Start with a once a century type coach, who had multiple years of on the job training as an assistant under a generationally successful head coach, arguably the best player in the history of the NFL with uncommon longevity and health, and an owner who enables allows bending the rules up to downright cheating.
Start with that, and then we can get into the multiple times Bill Belichick the coach has bailed out Belichick the coach, and we can start modeling a franchise after the Patriots.
They can plan for not re-signing him after next year if they decide the money isn't right.
They can trade him now for a slew of picks and possibly pick up an existing player.
They can pony up the money and keep him for several years. Prices are going to keep rising, so right now is the cheapest you're ever going to sign him.
a negotiation now will tell you if the price is going to be prohibitive so you can plan for losing him next year.
Just as any player is tradeable if the truck holds enough picks/players, any player also has a limit of value where it's not worth it to sign a player. It's easy to say re-sign him, but it's stupid not to put a limit on how high you're willing to go.
Going back and forth with Terps on something like this. He has a completely out of touch ideology of team building that will forever put him in the position of rooting against the best players on the team staying on the team.
takes risk off the table for OBJ, allows Giants to extend at a somewhat lower price.
His antics are easily corrected if someone would just make the effort to put him in line. He's not a criminal, not a "me first" player, doesn't take plays off. He's just childish.
is basically promoting a model that might have been very effective in the early days of the salary cap. A time when one large salary could hamstring a team.
However, since the rapid and sustained increase in the salary cap, it isn't so much an issue to allocate a lot of $$ to one player, or even 3-4 players.
Theoretically, in a cap constrained environment, Terps model would work. Today, it leaves a lot of $$ on the table as he'd basically be in a constant rotation of 1st contract guys, most of whom are at skill positions.
Go Terps said:
Dez had a pretty serious foot injury and hasn't been the same since.
I like that you conveniently left out Brown and Jones - two players who are much closer to Beckham's level than any of the other guys you mentioned and whose teams have not suffered whatsoever as a result of paying either player.
In fact, Atlanta's defense was significantly better in 2017. Amazing that they were able to improve a unit while paying that "crippling" contract to Jones.
And I'm positive the retort will be that they got further last year. But that had nothing to do with Jones. He's not holding that team back at all. Nor is Brown holding the Steelers back.
You don't seem to have much of a grasp of how the cap actually effects teams now. You're holding onto old cap truisms that don't carry the same weight now.
is that in a year or two, when Odell's salary is in a steep increase, Vernon and JPP, two less than elite players making elite dollars, can be comfortably removed from the cap, providing that we draft their rookie cost replacements. If we can't fix our past inability to draft a team, it doesn't really matter what we do with Odell.
This is dead on:
|another consideration
fkap : 4:03 pm : link : reply
is that in a year or two, when Odell's salary is in a steep increase, Vernon and JPP, two less than elite players making elite dollars, can be comfortably removed from the cap, providing that we draft their rookie cost replacements. If we can't fix our past inability to draft a team, it doesn't really matter what we do with Odell.
and it was also one of the things that was very difficult for teams to maneuver through in the early days of the cap since they didn't know all the nuances yet.
There's a harmony, balance, and evolution of allocating resources across positions, personalities, talents and tenure.
There are no tealeafs -- there have to be calculated risks.
It's unequivocally not zero-sum and certainly not predictable. Other players in entirely different circumstances, save for maybe QB, are not good indicators of the future.
Early careers impacting injuries to other Giants as some indication of the future is as silly as using Larry Fitzgerald or Terrel Owens as evidence the position is prone longevity.
The only "right" answer is to manage toward not cornering yourself, something the Giants has been consistently good at doing.
It's why I'm personally so happy Abrams is still here. Right or wrong on the draft and the injury crystal ball, the Giants always have room to add players in free agency, spend right up to the cap every year, rarely have much dead money, and have exited underperforming contracts without out much noise.
fkap said:
Yep - and we aren't going to be paying top dollar to a QB for the majority of the duration of Beckham's next deal.
We will have plenty of room to afford him.
NYG would be stupid to let him walk - which is why they won't.