How does last night affect Eli's legacy? Bramton1 : 2/5/2018 12:19 pm 24 hours ago, Eli was the only quarterback to go head-to-head against Tom Brady in the Super Bowl and win. And when Giants fans pointed to his postseason success and some moron shouted out, "What about Trent Dilfer? Are you saying he should be in the Hall of Fame," we should calmly answer, "Did Dilfer win MVP and lead a last minute game-winning drive? No? Then STFO."



Now when we talk about Eli's legacy, some mouth-breather can respond, "What about Nick Foles? Are you saying he should be in the Hall of Fame?" Sure, we can say Eli did it twice, but when if the Eagles keep Foles, Wentz goes down again next year, and the Eagles win again? Sure, we can point to Eli's career stats, but to most critics, Eli's interception total is the only stat worth talking about.



Like it or not, I think Eli's HOF chances took a hit last night.

brady looked old mdc1 : 2/5/2018 12:21 pm : link and did not make some crucial plays that could have decided that game beyond the bad defensive effort.



We live this same story with Eli if he continues on.

The commercial helped pjcas18 : 2/5/2018 12:21 pm : link game had no impact.

I don't think it effects it aimrocky : 2/5/2018 12:21 pm : link This Pats team was nowhere near as good as the typical Pats teams from the past (although the 2011 team wasn't that good either). Nothing will ever diminish what Eli and Giants did in 2007.

ahhhh.... BillKo : 2/5/2018 12:21 pm : link no.



The post makes zero sense.



Plus, this Pats team is probably their weakest outfit, defensively, of all their SB's teams.



It's not very good.

It absolutely did affect his legacy Giants in 07 : 2/5/2018 12:22 pm : link Which is why it's so fucking baffling to me that even a fairweather Giants fan would prefer the Eagles winning that game.



Everything we had is gone.



Eli being the only QB to beat Brady

Giants only team to beat Belichick

Eagles no Super Bowls



It's all gone.

I Photoguy : 2/5/2018 12:22 pm : link disagree. The number of interceptions isn't going to matter, when they're stacked up against his other numbers. I think he's still a lock.

I think Eli will be invited to join Dancing with the Stars upon Giants61 : 2/5/2018 12:22 pm : link his retirement

All About Eli jeff57 : 2/5/2018 12:23 pm : link Coming to a theater near you soon

this Pats team wasn't very good UConn4523 : 2/5/2018 12:23 pm : link no pass rushers, no big threat at WR, and a 40 year old QB.



Now compare that to the 2 teams Eli and the Giants beat. It's really no comparison especially XLII.

Eli was the only one to go BUgiantfan : 2/5/2018 12:23 pm : link head to head with under age 40 Tom Brady and win. The rest of the league needed him to reach retirement age to pull it off!

RE: It absolutely did affect his legacy Canton : 2/5/2018 12:24 pm : link

Quote: Which is why it's so fucking baffling to me that even a fairweather Giants fan would prefer the Eagles winning that game.



Everything we had is gone.



Eli being the only QB to beat Brady

Giants only team to beat Belichick

Eagles no Super Bowls



It's all gone.



+1000 In comment 13821992 Giants in 07 said:+1000

Doesn’t effect cokeduplt : 2/5/2018 12:24 pm : link Eli at all. We’re the patriots suddenly not 18-1 when he beat them the first time?

not at all Dankbeerman : 2/5/2018 12:25 pm : link Beating the Pats last night was nothing like beating the 18-0 team.

RE: Doesn’t effect Boy Cord : 2/5/2018 12:27 pm : link

Quote: Eli at all. We’re the patriots suddenly not 18-1 when he beat them the first time?



No, they were not. They were 18-0. In comment 13822003 cokeduplt said:No, they were not. They were 18-0.

RE: not at all BillKo : 2/5/2018 12:28 pm : link

Quote: Beating the Pats last night was nothing like beating the 18-0 team.



And that's a good point. They were 18-0, for that SB.



But making the HOF isn't just based on beating the Pats, twice, mind you.



Eli has the 2nd longest streak of starts - which shouldn't have been broken BTW.



And when you look at his statistical ranking, it's very impressive. Stats accumulator......well, sure. That's what happens when you never miss games.



Two SBs (versus anyone, what does it matter), and two SB MVPs, plus what he's done statistically.......how does this post even make sense? In comment 13822006 Dankbeerman said:And that's a good point. They were 18-0, for that SB.But making the HOF isn't just based on beating the Pats, twice, mind you.Eli has the 2nd longest streak of starts - which shouldn't have been broken BTW.And when you look at his statistical ranking, it's very impressive. Stats accumulator......well, sure. That's what happens when you never miss games.Two SBs (versus anyone, what does it matter), and two SB MVPs, plus what he's done statistically.......how does this post even make sense?

Did Eli play? GiantsRage2007 : 2/5/2018 12:28 pm : link I must have missed it.



I saw him dance though... he's no Patrick Swayze.

too much emotions attached UConn4523 : 2/5/2018 12:30 pm : link to some of these responses. This was a tumultuous season for the Patriots and one of, if not their weakest team that I can remember. Are people forgetting they had what could have been 2 or 3 losses if it weren't for horrid calls (Jets/Pitt)? And these weren't just some bounces that they seemingly always get - they were head scratching calls that directly effected the games, especially Pitt.



HoF voters will be looking at Eli's total body of work which includes beating quite possibly the best team ever in 2008 and repeating in 2012, as well as his philanthropy and clean record navigating the NY media. He's also not done playing yet.

It doesn't Breeze_94 : 2/5/2018 12:30 pm : link That was the worst Brady/Belichick Patriots team to ever appear in a SB. Look at how weak the AFC was this year. After the Steelers lost, the Jags were the best competition. The Pats beat a 9-7 Titans team and a Bortles led Jags team. Their defense was horrible this year. They did not have their top 2 receivers, starting RT, best CB, and best LB.

Eli won it twice. Did Foles do it twice? GMAN4LIFE : 2/5/2018 12:30 pm : link .

meant to add his iron man streak UConn4523 : 2/5/2018 12:30 pm : link as well

His legacy is that he is going to the HoF Bill L : 2/5/2018 12:30 pm : link You really think last night is taking that away? Sheesh.

RE: It absolutely did affect his legacy LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/5/2018 12:30 pm : link

Quote: Which is why it's so fucking baffling to me that even a fairweather Giants fan would prefer the Eagles winning that game.



Everything we had is gone.



Eli being the only QB to beat Brady

Giants only team to beat Belichick

Eagles no Super Bowls



It's all gone.



Dramatic much?



Everything we had is gone? Did they come take the trophies? In comment 13821992 Giants in 07 said:Dramatic much?Everything we had is gone? Did they come take the trophies?

I'm sure you'll come up with something clever Mike from Ohio : 2/5/2018 12:31 pm : link to say to the imaginary people asking you hypothetical questions.



Outside of his commercial, nothing about last night had anything to do with Eli Manning.

oh please Rocky369 : 2/5/2018 12:31 pm : link Foles didn't even throw all of his team's TD passes

RE: It absolutely did affect his legacy jeff57 : 2/5/2018 12:32 pm : link

Quote: Which is why it's so fucking baffling to me that even a fairweather Giants fan would prefer the Eagles winning that game.



Everything we had is gone.



Eli being the only QB to beat Brady

Giants only team to beat Belichick

Eagles no Super Bowls



It's all gone.



Oh, FFS. In comment 13821992 Giants in 07 said:Oh, FFS.

I am not one who thinks Eli is a sure thing for Canton Greg from LI : 2/5/2018 12:32 pm : link But last night's game has absolutely no relevance to his case.

13 year starter who's #6 all time in career passing njm : 2/5/2018 12:34 pm : link That doesn't come into play?



People aren't saying Jeff Hostetler belonged in the HOF.

RE: The commercial helped MotownGIANTS : 2/5/2018 12:35 pm : link

Quote: game had no impact.



that crap was the gayest BS ever. In comment 13821981 pjcas18 said:that crap was the gayest BS ever.

Who are we rooting for next year Mr. Nickels : 2/5/2018 12:35 pm : link Cowboys to get their 6th? Won't hurt Eli!

RE: RE: The commercial helped jeff57 : 2/5/2018 12:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13821981 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





game had no impact.







that crap was the gayest BS ever.



Not that there was anything wrong with it. In comment 13822054 MotownGIANTS said:Not that there was anything wrong with it.

RE: 13 year starter who's #6 all time in career passing BillKo : 2/5/2018 12:40 pm : link

Quote: That doesn't come into play?



People aren't saying Jeff Hostetler belonged in the HOF.



Actually, good point.



Does Hos winning, and beating Buffalo, take away from Troy Aikman's three wins, two of which came against Buffalo?



Of course not...and why the logic fails miserably.

In comment 13822052 njm said:Actually, good point.Does Hos winning, and beating Buffalo, take away from Troy Aikman's three wins, two of which came against Buffalo?Of course not...and why the logic fails miserably.

I honestly don't care. Mr. Bungle : 2/5/2018 12:40 pm : link There's no "Only QB (or Team) to Beat Brady (or Belichick) in the Super Bowl" trophy.



I want the Giants to win Lombardis. And I wanted the Eagles to never, ever win a Lombardi.



The unspeakable horror last night was the Eagles winning a Lombardi, not any perceived hit on the Giants' or Eli's legacy.



Besides, the Giants (with Eli) beat an 18-0 Patriots team that was way, way better that the 2017 Patriots. Eli actually had to beat a good defense.

exactly Greg from LI : 2/5/2018 12:42 pm : link There is no equivalence between these Patriots and the 2007 Patriots. None. The Giants beat their greatest team, the Eagles beat the Arena League version of that team.

RE: RE: The commercial helped Boy Cord : 2/5/2018 12:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13821981 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





game had no impact.







that crap was the gayest BS ever.



Seriously. I cringed. Very uncomfortable watching it, partially due to 3-13. In comment 13822054 MotownGIANTS said:Seriously. I cringed. Very uncomfortable watching it, partially due to 3-13.

RE: exactly Boy Cord : 2/5/2018 12:45 pm : link

Quote: There is no equivalence between these Patriots and the 2007 Patriots. None. The Giants beat their greatest team, the Eagles beat the Arena League version of that team.



Perfect analogy. The NFL downgraded itself last night to the Arena League. That game didn't resemble anything that I am interested in watching on a regular basis. If that's the NFL's future, I have better things to do with my time. In comment 13822081 Greg from LI said:Perfect analogy. The NFL downgraded itself last night to the Arena League. That game didn't resemble anything that I am interested in watching on a regular basis. If that's the NFL's future, I have better things to do with my time.

I don’t really care about Eli’s reputation 5BowlsSoon : 2/5/2018 1:03 pm : link But Eli also won two super bowls because of our great defense. After all, we didn’t score a lot of points in both of those wins. True, he did orchestrate last minute tds which looks impressive, but the bottom line is still....how many points did you score? 21



Foles got 41, so in comparison, Foles performance in one game scored about what Eli orchestrated in two. And again, Eli had a great defense getting him the ball more.



Nevertheless, Eli probably won’t be considered a great qb because his stats don’t reflect greatness. He is a good qb though.

RE: I don’t really care about Eli’s reputation Bill L : 2/5/2018 1:04 pm : link

Quote: But Eli also won two super bowls because of our great defense. After all, we didn’t score a lot of points in both of those wins. True, he did orchestrate last minute tds which looks impressive, but the bottom line is still....how many points did you score? 21



Foles got 41, so in comparison, Foles performance in one game scored about what Eli orchestrated in two. And again, Eli had a great defense getting him the ball more.



Nevertheless, Eli probably won’t be considered a great qb because his stats don’t reflect greatness. He is a good qb though. He's a HoF QB. Period. In comment 13822164 5BowlsSoon said:He's a HoF QB. Period.

Some BBIers worry too much. 81_Great_Dane : 2/5/2018 1:09 pm : link Life is short. Enjoy it.



Eli's legacy is what it is. The rings are the rings, the Super Bowl wins are the Super Bowl wins, nobody's erasing those two episodes of "America's Game." The Eagles won, but "everything we had is gone" seems wrong to me.

We will allows have the win BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/5/2018 1:11 pm : link over the 18-0 Pats in the Super Bowl. No one can ever take that from this organization.

I think Eli will have difficulty getting into the HOF moespree : 2/5/2018 1:13 pm : link Because the writers are morons, many of which appear to buy into a false narrative that Eli had nothing to do with both Super Bowls and was little more than an upgraded version of Trent Dilfer. This is nonsense of course.



But that being said, I don't see what Nick Foles defeating the 2017 Patriots has to do with Eli defeating the 2007 and 2011 Patriots. Though, I wouldn't be surprised if there is some slob HOF voter who does in fact use that as 'evidence' against Eli.

RE: Foles put up 41 on the crappy 2017 Patriots defense 5BowlsSoon : 2/5/2018 1:14 pm : link

Quote: Not the excellent 2007 Patriots defense.



NE defense allowed 18.5 points per game, fifth best in the NFL this year. FYI, Philly was fourth best, 18.4.



I know they gave up some passing yards early in the season due to injuries and new players adjusting to new system, but 18.5 is pretty impressive. To get 41........wow In comment 13822168 Greg from LI said:NE defense allowed 18.5 points per game, fifth best in the NFL this year. FYI, Philly was fourth best, 18.4.I know they gave up some passing yards early in the season due to injuries and new players adjusting to new system, but 18.5 is pretty impressive. To get 41........wow

But I agree 5BowlsSoon : 2/5/2018 1:22 pm : link Last nights game has nothing to do with Elis Legacy.

ELI was screwed by our front office TMS : 2/5/2018 1:22 pm : link and personnel selectors who never got him what he needed to win more than he did. Maybe he has them now, we will see.

RE: this Pats team wasn't very good Mike in Philly : 2/5/2018 1:24 pm : link

Quote: ... no big threat at WR ...

Well, they did until Cooks was knocked out.



Maybe I'm missing something, but I don't hear a lot of people talking about this. I personally think it was a game-changer. JMHO...

In comment 13821997 UConn4523 said:Well, they did until Cooks was knocked out.Maybe I'm missing something, but I don't hear a lot of people talking about this. I personally think it was a game-changer. JMHO...

If Eli and Foles can beat Brady SHO'NUFF : 2/5/2018 1:26 pm : link any Joe Schmoe can.

Probably doesn't for most people. GiantFilthy : 2/5/2018 1:28 pm : link For me personally it pretty much erases anything he has ever done for this franchise.

RE: RE: this Pats team wasn't very good Bill L : 2/5/2018 1:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13821997 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





... no big threat at WR ...





Well, they did until Cooks was knocked out.



Maybe I'm missing something, but I don't hear a lot of people talking about this. I personally think it was a game-changer. JMHO... Personally, I thought it was a cheap shot by Jenkins

In comment 13822229 Mike in Philly said:Personally, I thought it was a cheap shot by Jenkins

RE: RE: this Pats team wasn't very good 5BowlsSoon : 2/5/2018 1:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13821997 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





... no big threat at WR ...





Well, they did until Cooks was knocked out.



Maybe I'm missing something, but I don't hear a lot of people talking about this. I personally think it was a game-changer. JMHO...



Lol.....game changer. They scored every time they had the ball after he left. They didn’t need him one bit. Gronk, Hogan, and Amendola ate all night long. In comment 13822229 Mike in Philly said:Lol.....game changer. They scored every time they had the ball after he left. They didn’t need him one bit. Gronk, Hogan, and Amendola ate all night long.

RE: Probably doesn't for most people. Bill L : 2/5/2018 1:30 pm : link

Quote: For me personally it pretty much erases anything he has ever done for this franchise. Including his charity work. In comment 13822246 GiantFilthy said:Including his charity work.

RE: RE: this Pats team wasn't very good pjcas18 : 2/5/2018 1:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13821997 UConn4523 said:





Quote:





... no big threat at WR ...





Well, they did until Cooks was knocked out.



Maybe I'm missing something, but I don't hear a lot of people talking about this. I personally think it was a game-changer. JMHO...



Brady threw for 505 yards, 3 TD's and 0 INTs.



With Cooks their offense wouldn't have struggled so much? In comment 13822229 Mike in Philly said:Brady threw for 505 yards, 3 TD's and 0 INTs.With Cooks their offense wouldn't have struggled so much?

His legacy is cemented mjba8994 : 2/5/2018 1:33 pm : link Ruining a perfect season the first time, and beating them while having one of the worst O-lines and a rushing game that was dead last in the NFL the second time. He also had to engineer a game winning drive to win them. Also, the road to the Super Bowl was way tougher for Eli than it was for Nick Foles and the Eagles. Nick didn't have to play the Packers in the frozen Tundra. This Eagles' victory is nothing compared to the two that Eli had.

Casting my vote with the no impact crowd. SeanLandeta : 2/5/2018 1:39 pm : link His legacy stands for itself and his HOF credentials have not changed from yesterday to today. Sure it was catchy to say he's the only one to have beaten the BB/TB combo, but ultimately that nice saying wasn't going to get him into the Hall and Foles/Eagles winning this one isn't keeping him out.



I do believe he makes it and don't believe last night played a role either way.



It didn't hurt his legacy. It may have hurt his chances for CT Charlie : 2/5/2018 2:02 pm : link the Hall of Fame -- going down from 65 % to 59%, according to the world's most advanced computer.

why is this board so Eli centric?? Pep22 : 2/5/2018 2:03 pm : link look, typically 17 and 21 points which isn't typically good enough to win in the SB or most games but good for him that he played mistake free football during those runs (atypical for him)



also, let's be sure to look back and credit the Defense for shutting down explosive offenses

He's a lock GiantTuff1 : 2/5/2018 2:08 pm : link very different games, although it sucks we lost certain bragging rights on Brady, and Eagles fans.





RE: why is this board so Eli centric?? SethFromAstoria : 2/5/2018 2:43 pm : link

Quote: look, typically 17 and 21 points which isn't typically good enough to win in the SB or most games but good for him that he played mistake free football during those runs (atypical for him)



also, let's be sure to look back and credit the Defense for shutting down explosive offenses



Look at what the hell you;re asking man..,seriously what the hell is in the PCP youre taking man? In comment 13822351 Pep22 said:Look at what the hell you;re asking man..,seriously what the hell is in the PCP youre taking man?

Eli's HOF status took a hit because the Pats couldnt with a game SethFromAstoria : 2/5/2018 2:44 pm : link where their QB had 550 yards and more yards than any loser in any game all time??? Why am I here...theres no way this is a Giants fan. zero chance.

The HoF is just a survey of some people's opinion, LAXin : 2/5/2018 3:07 pm : link and that's all it is, like it or not.



And people have already repeatedly expressed the opinion on this matter, with amazing consensus: how many times did they vote Eli as among the top players in his position, aka, the All-Pro (1st and 2nd team) voting, the MVP voting, and the OPOY voting ? Where have they consistently placed Eli in the annual voting of NFL Top-100 players? How many of his peers have voiced fear -- not respect, but fear -- of Eli be their opponent, with his career record of 8 games over .500 over 14 years?



Beating the Patriots twice in the Super Bowls constitutes 95% of Eli's credential to a borderline HoF status, so of course last night's results matters. It took a big chunk out of that credential and mystique.





THis makes no sense to me. BBelle21 : 2/5/2018 3:25 pm : link Why would an Eagles win take anything away from Eli being a 2xSBMVP in addition to him being likely being in the top 5 in every major all time category. It’s a silly thing that fans loved to take pride in but it has no substance to it.

Regarding Trent Dilfer, Section331 : 2/5/2018 3:28 pm : link my response would be to quote Bill Parcells. Almost any QB can win it once; winning it twice is no fluke. Add in the fact that Eli was MVP in both, his legacy is secure.

The Eagles have been a good franchise for joeinpa : 2/5/2018 4:37 pm : link A while now. Sooner or later things were going to break right for them to win.



The idea that this somehow tarnished the Giants wins is an obsession on this board I don t get.



The Pats are 5-4 in Super Bowls, 5-3 with Brady. Everyone of their games had a chance to go either way.



It s not like the Eagles pulled off an unbelievable upset. Their path to this game was much easier than the Giants in 0-7, and the Patriots were not 18 - 0



The idea that this in anyway detracts from what the Giants and Eli accomplished in 07, is a creation of some pretty insecure Giants fans





Maybe is cheapens the MVP SB award xman : 2/5/2018 5:49 pm : link if a guy like Foles can win it. Thats the big claim to fame for Eli here on BBI. Its kind of a knee jerk BS award drummed up for the audience and the super bowl hype

RE: The Eagles have been a good franchise for LAXin : 2/5/2018 6:03 pm : link

Quote: The idea that this in anyway detracts from what the Giants and Eli accomplished in 07, is a creation of some pretty insecure Giants fans





But had the Patriots won again last night, then surely a lot fans would have proudly reminded the world that "only Eli and the Giants have beaten the Brady and the Pats!!" In fact, how many here rooted for a NE Super Bowl win in 2014 and 2016 for that exact reason, even though their opponents were not the hated Eagles?



So now that the reverse had happened, now that this unique claim is no longer true, it has no effect on how non -Giants fans view Eli's achievement? What a wishful thinking that Patriots' Super Bowl performance, a very significant event, is somehow a one-way street on impacting Eli's legacy. In comment 13822667 joeinpa said:But had the Patriots won again last night, then surely a lot fans would have proudly reminded the world that "only Eli and the Giants have beaten the Brady and the Pats!!" In fact, how many here rooted for a NE Super Bowl win in 2014 and 2016 for that exact reason, even though their opponents werethe hated Eagles?So now that the reverse had happened, now that this unique claim is no longer true, it has no effect on how-Giants fans view Eli's achievement? What a wishful thinking that Patriots' Super Bowl performance, a very significant event, is somehow a one-way street on impacting Eli's legacy.

I think Eli gets in at some point..... Simms11 : 2/5/2018 6:10 pm : link He’s got the statistics to back it up, but he’s not a first ballot IMO. Won-Loss record will hurt him moreso, but losses are not always about the QB. Giants will go into next year with the oldest QB in the Division and quite possibly the least nimble. In order for Eli to make a dent in people’s thinking on his HOF chances, he’s got to finish strong. Hopefully Shurmur is the guy to get that out of Eli.

RE: It absolutely did affect his legacy Gatorade Dunk : 2/5/2018 8:52 pm : link

Quote: Which is why it's so fucking baffling to me that even a fairweather Giants fan would prefer the Eagles winning that game.



Everything we had is gone.



Eli being the only QB to beat Brady

Giants only team to beat Belichick

Eagles no Super Bowls



It's all gone.

Holy shit. Call Tosh. In comment 13821992 Giants in 07 said:Holy shit. Call Tosh.

Give Foles Some Credit/ Eli's legacy Intact Rong5611 : 8:33 am : link Foles played great down the stretch. Made some great throws. Give credit where credit is due.



I don't think this has any impact on Manning. What he did, especially in '07, was awesome. Eagles don't factor into this.

you know what effected Eli's legacy, his last 2 seasons performance. Jersey55 : 11:04 am : link its going to be hard to make that go away...