How does last night affect Eli's legacy?

24 hours ago, Eli was the only quarterback to go head-to-head against Tom Brady in the Super Bowl and win. And when Giants fans pointed to his postseason success and some moron shouted out, "What about Trent Dilfer? Are you saying he should be in the Hall of Fame," we should calmly answer, "Did Dilfer win MVP and lead a last minute game-winning drive? No? Then STFO."
Now when we talk about Eli's legacy, some mouth-breather can respond, "What about Nick Foles? Are you saying he should be in the Hall of Fame?" Sure, we can say Eli did it twice, but when if the Eagles keep Foles, Wentz goes down again next year, and the Eagles win again? Sure, we can point to Eli's career stats, but to most critics, Eli's interception total is the only stat worth talking about.
Like it or not, I think Eli's HOF chances took a hit last night.
and did not make some crucial plays that could have decided that game beyond the bad defensive effort.
We live this same story with Eli if he continues on.
This Pats team was nowhere near as good as the typical Pats teams from the past (although the 2011 team wasn't that good either). Nothing will ever diminish what Eli and Giants did in 2007.
no.
The post makes zero sense.
Plus, this Pats team is probably their weakest outfit, defensively, of all their SB's teams.
It's not very good.
Which is why it's so fucking baffling to me that even a fairweather Giants fan would prefer the Eagles winning that game.
Everything we had is gone.
Eli being the only QB to beat Brady
Giants only team to beat Belichick
Eagles no Super Bowls
It's all gone.
disagree. The number of interceptions isn't going to matter, when they're stacked up against his other numbers. I think he's still a lock.
Coming to a theater near you soon
no pass rushers, no big threat at WR, and a 40 year old QB.
Now compare that to the 2 teams Eli and the Giants beat. It's really no comparison especially XLII.
head to head with under age 40 Tom Brady and win. The rest of the league needed him to reach retirement age to pull it off!
+1000
Eli at all. We’re the patriots suddenly not 18-1 when he beat them the first time?
The Pats defense last night was an absolute joke.
Beating the Pats last night was nothing like beating the 18-0 team.
But making the HOF isn't just based on beating the Pats, twice, mind you.
Eli has the 2nd longest streak of starts - which shouldn't have been broken BTW.
And when you look at his statistical ranking, it's very impressive. Stats accumulator......well, sure. That's what happens when you never miss games.
Two SBs (versus anyone, what does it matter), and two SB MVPs, plus what he's done statistically.......how does this post even make sense?
I must have missed it.
I saw him dance though... he's no Patrick Swayze.
to some of these responses. This was a tumultuous season for the Patriots and one of, if not their weakest team that I can remember. Are people forgetting they had what could have been 2 or 3 losses if it weren't for horrid calls (Jets/Pitt)? And these weren't just some bounces that they seemingly always get - they were head scratching calls that directly effected the games, especially Pitt.
HoF voters will be looking at Eli's total body of work which includes beating quite possibly the best team ever in 2008 and repeating in 2012, as well as his philanthropy and clean record navigating the NY media. He's also not done playing yet.
That was the worst Brady/Belichick Patriots team to ever appear in a SB. Look at how weak the AFC was this year. After the Steelers lost, the Jags were the best competition. The Pats beat a 9-7 Titans team and a Bortles led Jags team. Their defense was horrible this year. They did not have their top 2 receivers, starting RT, best CB, and best LB.
You really think last night is taking that away? Sheesh.
Dramatic much?
Everything we had is gone? Did they come take the trophies?
to say to the imaginary people asking you hypothetical questions.
Outside of his commercial, nothing about last night had anything to do with Eli Manning.
Foles didn't even throw all of his team's TD passes
Oh, FFS.
But last night's game has absolutely no relevance to his case.
That doesn't come into play?
People aren't saying Jeff Hostetler belonged in the HOF.
There's no "Only QB (or Team) to Beat Brady (or Belichick) in the Super Bowl" trophy.
I want the Giants to win Lombardis. And I wanted the Eagles to never, ever win a Lombardi.
The unspeakable horror last night was the Eagles winning a Lombardi, not any perceived hit on the Giants' or Eli's legacy.
Besides, the Giants (with Eli) beat an 18-0 Patriots team that was way, way better that the 2017 Patriots. Eli actually had to beat a good defense.
There is no equivalence between these Patriots and the 2007 Patriots. None. The Giants beat their greatest team, the Eagles beat the Arena League version of that team.
In comment 13822081
Greg from LI said:
| There is no equivalence between these Patriots and the 2007 Patriots. None. The Giants beat their greatest team, the Eagles beat the Arena League version of that team.
Perfect analogy. The NFL downgraded itself last night to the Arena League. That game didn't resemble anything that I am interested in watching on a regular basis. If that's the NFL's future, I have better things to do with my time.
But Eli also won two super bowls because of our great defense. After all, we didn’t score a lot of points in both of those wins. True, he did orchestrate last minute tds which looks impressive, but the bottom line is still....how many points did you score? 21
Foles got 41, so in comparison, Foles performance in one game scored about what Eli orchestrated in two. And again, Eli had a great defense getting him the ball more.
Nevertheless, Eli probably won’t be considered a great qb because his stats don’t reflect greatness. He is a good qb though.
He's a HoF QB. Period.
Not the excellent 2007 Patriots defense.
Life is short. Enjoy it.
Eli's legacy is what it is. The rings are the rings, the Super Bowl wins are the Super Bowl wins, nobody's erasing those two episodes of "America's Game." The Eagles won, but "everything we had is gone" seems wrong to me.
over the 18-0 Pats in the Super Bowl. No one can ever take that from this organization.
Because the writers are morons, many of which appear to buy into a false narrative that Eli had nothing to do with both Super Bowls and was little more than an upgraded version of Trent Dilfer. This is nonsense of course.
But that being said, I don't see what Nick Foles defeating the 2017 Patriots has to do with Eli defeating the 2007 and 2011 Patriots. Though, I wouldn't be surprised if there is some slob HOF voter who does in fact use that as 'evidence' against Eli.
Last nights game has nothing to do with Elis Legacy.
and personnel selectors who never got him what he needed to win more than he did. Maybe he has them now, we will see.
For me personally it pretty much erases anything he has ever done for this franchise.
Ruining a perfect season the first time, and beating them while having one of the worst O-lines and a rushing game that was dead last in the NFL the second time. He also had to engineer a game winning drive to win them. Also, the road to the Super Bowl was way tougher for Eli than it was for Nick Foles and the Eagles. Nick didn't have to play the Packers in the frozen Tundra. This Eagles' victory is nothing compared to the two that Eli had.
His legacy stands for itself and his HOF credentials have not changed from yesterday to today. Sure it was catchy to say he's the only one to have beaten the BB/TB combo, but ultimately that nice saying wasn't going to get him into the Hall and Foles/Eagles winning this one isn't keeping him out.
I do believe he makes it and don't believe last night played a role either way.
the Hall of Fame -- going down from 65 % to 59%, according to the world's most advanced computer.
look, typically 17 and 21 points which isn't typically good enough to win in the SB or most games but good for him that he played mistake free football during those runs (atypical for him)
also, let's be sure to look back and credit the Defense for shutting down explosive offenses
very different games, although it sucks we lost certain bragging rights on Brady, and Eagles fans.
and that's all it is, like it or not.
And people have already repeatedly expressed the opinion on this matter, with amazing consensus: how many times did they vote Eli as among the top players in his position, aka, the All-Pro (1st and 2nd team) voting, the MVP voting, and the OPOY voting ? Where have they consistently placed Eli in the annual voting of NFL Top-100 players? How many of his peers have voiced fear -- not respect, but fear -- of Eli be their opponent, with his career record of 8 games over .500 over 14 years?
Beating the Patriots twice in the Super Bowls constitutes 95% of Eli's credential to a borderline HoF status, so of course last night's results matters. It took a big chunk out of that credential and mystique.
Why would an Eagles win take anything away from Eli being a 2xSBMVP in addition to him being likely being in the top 5 in every major all time category. It’s a silly thing that fans loved to take pride in but it has no substance to it.
my response would be to quote Bill Parcells. Almost any QB can win it once; winning it twice is no fluke. Add in the fact that Eli was MVP in both, his legacy is secure.
A while now. Sooner or later things were going to break right for them to win.
The idea that this somehow tarnished the Giants wins is an obsession on this board I don t get.
The Pats are 5-4 in Super Bowls, 5-3 with Brady. Everyone of their games had a chance to go either way.
It s not like the Eagles pulled off an unbelievable upset. Their path to this game was much easier than the Giants in 0-7, and the Patriots were not 18 - 0
The idea that this in anyway detracts from what the Giants and Eli accomplished in 07, is a creation of some pretty insecure Giants fans
if a guy like Foles can win it. Thats the big claim to fame for Eli here on BBI. Its kind of a knee jerk BS award drummed up for the audience and the super bowl hype
He’s got the statistics to back it up, but he’s not a first ballot IMO. Won-Loss record will hurt him moreso, but losses are not always about the QB. Giants will go into next year with the oldest QB in the Division and quite possibly the least nimble. In order for Eli to make a dent in people’s thinking on his HOF chances, he’s got to finish strong. Hopefully Shurmur is the guy to get that out of Eli.
Foles played great down the stretch. Made some great throws. Give credit where credit is due.
I don't think this has any impact on Manning. What he did, especially in '07, was awesome. Eagles don't factor into this.
its going to be hard to make that go away...
Seriously though, I don't think this does anything to Eli's resume for the HOF per se, but the perception of him being the only QB to conquer Mt. Brady was something I loved having over friends and family who don't root for the Giants. Our two runs against the Patriots were almost magical and in that sense, I'm sad those days are over. It's why I was rooting so hard for the Pats last year as well.
And of course it was the Eagles that did it.