Rank the NFC East from your most to least hated HoodieGelo : 2/5/2018 1:08 pm All this Eagles trash-talking (well deserved, obviously), has me thinking - of the 3 teams in the NFC East, how would you rank them in order of who you hate the most to who you hate the least. Does last night change your rankings at all from even just a week ago? For me, it's still fresh but I definitely hate the Eagles more than I did before last night.



Mine are:

1. Cowboys (Hate everything about them from players, FO, fans, just everything).

2. Eagles (very close second, but not quite there. Worst fans in sports. Last night doesn't help and being from Northeast PA I get a constant dose of their obnoxious fans).

3. Redskins (tbh, I wouldn't even say I hate the skins. I don't like them but I completely loathe the Cowboys and Eagles entirely. The Redskins are kind of just "there." I'm 23 so I wasn't alive for their SB's or when they were good, so that may have something to do with it. They're just kind of irrelevant to me).

Eagles are numero uno & it's not even close. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/5/2018 1:11 pm : link That's why it makes me want to vomit when I hear BBIers say they were rooting for Philly. Disgusting.



Dallas is second. F*ck Jones. F*ck that star. F*ck their fans.



Washington a distant 3rd. They're a joke, are rarely relevant, & we usually own them.

Yeah if you were around in the mid 80s-early 90s bLiTz 2k : 2/5/2018 1:13 pm : link the Redskins and Giants were it...Ive been to a bunch of games at Fedex over the last few years and I've had a great time every single time...



1a Eagles

1b Cowboys

2 Skins



Eagles are honestly a bigger all-time rivalry - we havent been able to do shit against them for quite sometime, and they are in close proximity which makes the rivalry even more heated...plus they absolutely HATE the Giants more than anything else...more than the Cowboys/Redskins combined.



Glad the sanctimonious "who cares if the Eagles win BBI crowd" could reciprocate by pulling for them this year.

No other team in the NFCE... BamaBlue : 2/5/2018 1:13 pm : link has cause more pain to Giants fans than the Eagles. It's not even close...

... BrettNYG10 : 2/5/2018 1:14 pm : link Eagles are by far #1. Cowboys #2. Don't care about the Skins.

Cowboys easily first. SeanLandeta : 2/5/2018 1:14 pm : link Eagles second.

Redskins a distant third near to the point of indifference, but a slight amount of dislike more than your average NFL team.

RE: No other team in the NFCE... jeff57 : 2/5/2018 1:15 pm : link

Quote: has cause more pain to Giants fans than the Eagles. It's not even close...



This is true. But they're not America's team. In comment 13822195 BamaBlue said:This is true. But they're not America's team.

1) Philthy NoPeanutz : 2/5/2018 1:16 pm : link 2) Dallas

3) Washington



Is the correct answer.

RE: RE: No other team in the NFCE... HoodieGelo : 2/5/2018 1:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13822195 BamaBlue said:





Quote:





has cause more pain to Giants fans than the Eagles. It's not even close...







This is true. But they're not America's team.

Exactly! I HATE that about them, makes me sick. In comment 13822203 jeff57 said:Exactly! I HATE that about them, makes me sick.

RE: ... Eman11 : 2/5/2018 1:24 pm : link

Quote: Eagles are by far #1. Cowboys #2. Don't care about the Skins.



This is where I stand too.



Eagles by far and it's because of the proximity to that shit hole and their fans that puts it ahead of Dallas for me. In comment 13822198 BrettNYG10 said:This is where I stand too.Eagles by far and it's because of the proximity to that shit hole and their fans that puts it ahead of Dallas for me.

Skins Boy Cord : 2/5/2018 1:41 pm : link Eagles

Cowboys



Live in DC. Eagles are biggest dicks. I don't encounter as many Cowboys fans.

its not close Elisthebest : 2/5/2018 1:44 pm : link 1) Cowboys (fans, players, ownership, history; they have it all

big gap down to #2

2) Eagles



3) Skins (not worth hating)

RE: Very Easy Sean : 2/5/2018 1:46 pm : link

Quote: Eagles

Cowboys

Redskins



This. And it’s an easy answer. In comment 13822248 pa_giant_fan said:This. And it’s an easy answer.

For me it can change based on the season steve in ky : 2/5/2018 1:47 pm : link They each have the ability of being number #1

... Jay on the Island : 2/5/2018 1:53 pm : link Eagles

Redskins

Cowboys



It used to be the opposite until I lived in Maryland for 4 years. I was surrounded by Eagles and Redskins fans and I couldn't stand either fan base for different reasons. Eagles fans live up to their stereotype while Redskins fans severely overrate every player on the team and walk around as if their knowledge of football is far superior to every other fan base.

For me - Section331 : 2/5/2018 1:55 pm : link 1) Cowboys Eagles Redskins

Cowboys, Eagles rebel yell : 2/5/2018 2:14 pm : link Redskins. I think the majority on here hate Philly because they live in the northeast corridor and deal with the most noxious fanbase ever. If I were in closer proximity they'd probably be number one too. Thank God I'm not!

Cowboys Pepe LePugh : 2/5/2018 2:33 pm : link for getting their first franchise win at the expense of Giants, and then America's Team BS.

Redskins next. Dan Snyder. 'Nuf said.

Eagles. How many rings? Oh, you only have one?

Eagles and Cowboys are the same SethFromAstoria : 2/5/2018 2:38 pm : link Skins have to be able to be an NFl team for more than a year before they matter,

Iggles, Pokes, Washington team trueblueinpw : 2/5/2018 3:08 pm : link Philly fans are the worst and have been for my entire life. They’re violent foul mouthed and down right criminal in their own stadium and they regularly invade our stadium where they aren’t much better. They are horrible. And now they’ll be even worse.



Cowboy fans from Texas are actually not that bad. Football is huge in Texas and most Cowboy fans I know from Texas are very knowledgeable and tend to be very polite. You can take your kids to AT&T with all your Giants gear and still be safe and have fun. Just try doing that in Philly. Seriously. The rest of the Cowboys fans, those without any ties to the place or who didn’t grow up in Texas (like that orange pumpkin pictured above with the Jones’) are just ridiculous and pathetic front runners. They’re annoying and all too common but essentially harmless tools.



Washington fans? They seem like they’re too preoccupied with raking their own team over the coals to be much nuisance these days. Very strange franchise. Back in the day they were more hated because they were good. But even then, the Philly fans, coaches and players were worse.



I still don’t understand how any Giants fan could have been pulling for Philly last night. Makes zero sense.

My hate jpennyva : 2/5/2018 4:22 pm : link for the Cowboys runs deepest. They're all a bunch of arrogant bastards. I really despise Jerry Jones. For me, a Cowboys win over the Patriots had they been in the Super Bowl last night would have been way worse. The Eagles are next. They were going to win one eventually and have been the least competitive, championship-wise, in the Super Bowl era. Even with their lone Lombardi, the rest of the NFC East has ELEVEN more championships than Philly. They won't be catching Washington anytime soon, let alone the Giants. The NFC East has 25% of total Lombardi's won and a whopping one in Philly. Washington last as far as hate goes. I don't see them having much success as long as Daniel Snyder owns the team.

easy GMAN4LIFE : 2/5/2018 4:28 pm : link Cowboys- Analysts love talking about them as if they already won the Superbowl. Every freaking year!



Eagles- Forget it now, the fans were annoying before and now will be on another planet.



Redskins- mildly stupid and just fun to laugh at.

. arcarsenal : 2/5/2018 5:31 pm : link I will always hate Dallas the most but the Eagles are about as close as you can possibly get to being right there with them.



I hate the Redskins, but I think because I so seldom consider them an actual threat, I just don't get as charged up about them as the other two.



Honestly, fuck all of them.

I started watching in 2001 BestFeature : 2/5/2018 5:33 pm : link The Cowboys had a few good seasons but have not been much of a threat overall. I didn't follow the Giants in the 90s.



For me it's:



1) Eagles EASILY

2) Cowboys EASILY

3) Redskins (hard to hate such an inept franchise)

RE: Yeah if you were around in the mid 80s-early 90s BestFeature : 2/5/2018 5:49 pm : link

Quote: the Redskins and Giants were it...Ive been to a bunch of games at Fedex over the last few years and I've had a great time every single time...



1a Eagles

1b Cowboys

2 Skins



Eagles are honestly a bigger all-time rivalry - we havent been able to do shit against them for quite sometime, and they are in close proximity which makes the rivalry even more heated...plus they absolutely HATE the Giants more than anything else...more than the Cowboys/Redskins combined.



Glad the sanctimonious "who cares if the Eagles win BBI crowd" could reciprocate by pulling for them this year.



Is it true that Eagles fans or the Eagles hate the Giants the most? I've been told by Eagles fans it's the Cowboys. In comment 13822192 bLiTz 2k said:Is it true that Eagles fans or the Eagles hate the Giants the most? I've been told by Eagles fans it's the Cowboys.

Eagles easily, hands down, then Cowboys and then Redskins.... Simms11 : 2/5/2018 5:50 pm : link Eagles players were scumbags too, not just fans, and that’s why I loathe that team moreso....Dawkins, DeSean Jackson, McNabb, Sikahema, McCoy, etc, etc.



I just don’t know why the Giants can’t get over that hump against them. I guess that makes it all even worse!

RE: I started watching in 2001 Greg from LI : 2/5/2018 5:59 pm : link

Quote: 3) Redskins (hard to hate such an inept franchise)



No it isn't. You just have to live in Virginia or DC. In comment 13822779 BestFeature said:No it isn't. You just have to live in Virginia or DC.

. arcarsenal : 2/5/2018 6:10 pm : link I think people are always most influenced by where they live/who they know when it comes to stuff like this.



I don't believe we actually decide this based on nothing but the teams themselves.



If you live in Philadelphia, you're probably surrounded by jackass Eagles fans on a regular basis and probably loathe that franchise more than anything on the planet as a result.



I happen to know a few bandwagon Cowboys fans who were born in NY, have never even been to Texas and are only Cowboys fans because Dallas was the best team in the league in the mid-90's when they were at an influential age.



That has a lot to do with why I fucking despise the Cowboys.



Obviously a lot of it also has to do with the never ending media hype over a team that hasn't won a fucking thing in over 2 decades now.



I know one Redskins fan and he's an acquaintance at best. I guess that's why they bother me less. If I lived in VA I'm sure my opinion would be different.

yes, I'm sure it's based on geography Greg from LI : 2/5/2018 6:13 pm : link If you live in the northeast, Eagles fans are probably the largest group you encounter on a regular basis. If you live in the mid-Atlantic, it's Redskins fans. Anywhere else, it's probably Cowboys fans (who have likely never set foot in Texas).



Familiarity definitely does breed contempt.

I know a lot more Dallas fans here in NY Ryan in Albany : 2/5/2018 6:55 pm : link and they are annoying as fuck. So...



1. Cowboys

2. Eagles

3. Skins

very easy BIGbluegermany : 8:33 am : link 1.Cowboys ( hate the America's team nonsens)

2.Eagles

3.Skins

Growing up as a teenager in the 90's it was BigBlue in Keys : 9:05 am : link Cowboys

Eagles

Skins



After visiting Dal and Phi



Eagles x 10,000

Cowboys

Redskins

No cmparison giantsfan227B : 4:21 pm : link Eagles

Cowboys

Skins

I hate the Cowboys more than any other sports team... Vinny from Danbury : 4:31 pm : link So they stand way at the Top of this list for me.

Eagles would be second, and Redskins third. Redskins really don't bother me much at all. Even back in the 80's they never bothered me. I loath the Eagles, but not as much as the Cowboys. My hatred for them runs deep. lol