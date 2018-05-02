Raanan believes the Giants are waiting on Stefanski

|
|Vikings are looking to hire DeFillippo (so?). If they get him then Stefanski becomes our OC. If they don’t, then they re-sign Stefanski. Am I reading this wrong?
I am confused by this whole process. I thought today the Giants would of made a official statement on who the new OC would be. Now I have no idea.
What is there to understand. The Giants cannot name an OC until they see if he is available and willing to come. They don't work on your timeline and there are other teams involved.
|And we have the same two as the Vikings. And that the Vikings get to the table first. And we get the leftovers.
|otherwise, they would already have Stefanski (who is also willing to be a second choice, apparently)
Or the Vikings aren't giving him permission to leave until they find an OC.
|CiP will like this, I would expect.
| but would take the Giants as a consolation.
That the Vikes want DeFillippo but would take STefanski as a consolation.
That the Giants want Stefanski but would take someone else as a consolation. Maybe that DeFillippo but in reality it could be anyone because they're waiting to see what happens with the Vikes.
Stefanski has been with the Vikings for a long time. I am sure he would love to stay as the OC.
Sure, it's just weird to think that we are a safety school.
|But it's possible the Eagles don't want to let an assistant coach go to a team in their division.
NFL lesson from this season: The Vikings finished 18th in rushing DVOA but still ran often enough to give credence to the PA concepts that made them a top-5 offense. This league is about unpredictability and formation diversity. Full stop.
|it seems possible Defilppo will wait till his contract expires and come to the Giants which he is free to do . Heard his name very early on as a choice for here with Shurmur. We will see. Shurmur may want an indepent OC calling the plays while he works the whole scene with his OC and DC.
NFL lesson from this season: The Vikings finished 18th in rushing DVOA but still ran often enough to give credence to the PA concepts that made them a top-5 offense. This league is about unpredictability and formation diversity. Full stop.
|Second choice, otherwise he’d be the Giants OC.
|Second choice, otherwise he’d be the Giants OC.
Unless he is still under contract with the Vikings and they arent allowing the move.
Huge indictment of the McAdoo Offense (both years)
There are only two levels of coaches, by NFL rules: head coach and assistant coach. Teams cannot block their assistants from pursuing head coaching opportunities. But position coach to coordinator requires the original team's permission. It is usually granted, but in this situation, where the Vikings are genuinely considering Stefanski for their own vacant OC position, you can understand why they could potentially be slow to grant permission.
There are only two levels of coaches, by NFL rules: head coach and assistant coach. Teams cannot block their assistants from pursuing head coaching opportunities. But position coach to coordinator requires the original team's permission. It is usually granted, but in this situation, where the Vikings are genuinely considering Stefanski for their own vacant OC position, you can understand why they could potentially be slow to grant permission.
if that’s true, then they are leaving him to twist in the wind while they woo someone else. He’s their sloppy seconds and it’s a shit organization. Why would he want to work there?
Either way, someone is being humiliated, either Stefanski or the Giants, being strung along as a fallback choice if all other options fail.
|He’d be out buying a bigger house already.
Apparently the concept of due diligence is lost on you.
if you had said reality, I would have responded “ditto”, but...