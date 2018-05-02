Raanan believes the Giants are waiting on Stefanski Defenderdawg : 2/5/2018 9:12 pm Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan)

It's a game of musical chairs with the teams still looking for OCs but think it's Kevin Stefanski that they're waiting to see if he's available

Why Shurmur and his coordinator are important Defenderdawg : 2/5/2018 9:21 pm : link Robert Mays (@robertmays)

2/5/18, 5:46 PM

NFL lesson from this season: The Vikings finished 18th in rushing DVOA but still ran often enough to give credence to the PA concepts that made them a top-5 offense. This league is about unpredictability and formation diversity. Full stop.

I trust Shurmur's judgment on this one adamg : 2/5/2018 9:25 pm : link I hope his guy breaks free

He must really want him if he's waited this long Blue21 : 2/5/2018 9:28 pm : link for an answer.

What’s Wrong With This? Samiam : 2/5/2018 9:48 pm : link Vikings are looking to hire DeFillippo (so?). If they get him then Stefanski becomes our OC. If they don’t, then they re-sign Stefanski. Am I reading this wrong?

I am confused by this whole process. I thought today the Giants would of made a official statement on who the new OC would be. Now I have no idea. In comment 13823057 Samiam said:I am confused by this whole process. I thought today the Giants would of made a official statement on who the new OC would be. Now I have no idea.

What is there to understand. The Giants cannot name an OC until they see if he is available and willing to come. They don't work on your timeline and there are other teams involved. In comment 13823093 mitch300 said:What is there to understand. The Giants cannot name an OC until they see if he is available and willing to come. They don't work on your timeline and there are other teams involved.

I apologize for not thinking like you. Please except my apology. In comment 13823109 section125 said:I apologize for not thinking like you. Please except my apology.

It sounds to me like there is a choice of two Bill L : 2/6/2018 7:13 am : link And we have the same two as the Vikings. And that the Vikings get to the table first. And we get the leftovers.

Defilippo wants to call his plays so the Vikings are mostly his choice leaving Stefanski to the Giants. In comment 13823178 Bill L said:Defilippo wants to call his plays so the Vikings are mostly his choice leaving Stefanski to the Giants.

Yeah, but the Giants are willing to take sloppy seconds Bill L : 2/6/2018 7:29 am : link otherwise, they would already have Stefanski (who is also willing to be a second choice, apparently)

IOW, if we were someone's first choice Bill L : 2/6/2018 7:30 am : link we would have a new hire already

Quote: otherwise, they would already have Stefanski (who is also willing to be a second choice, apparently)



Or the Vikings aren't giving him permission to leave until they find an OC. In comment 13823188 Bill L said:Or the Vikings aren't giving him permission to leave until they find an OC.

I thought you couldn’t block a guy if it was for a promotion? In comment 13823201 Big Rick in FL said:I thought you couldn’t block a guy if it was for a promotion?

Sounds to me like Stefanski wants to be a Viking Bill L : 2/6/2018 8:04 am : link but would take the Giants as a consolation.



That the Vikes want DeFillippo but would take STefanski as a consolation.



That the Giants want Stefanski but would take someone else as a consolation. Maybe that DeFillippo but in reality it could be anyone because they're waiting to see what happens with the Vikes.

They CAN block him but usually teams let guys go for Heisenberg : 2/6/2018 8:19 am : link coordinator jobs.



I'd assume that he's waiting for the vikes gig and they won't let him go until they decide what they're gonna do with it.

By rule, a team can block an assistant under contract from leaving for another team as an assistant coach, even if the new job technically constitutes a promotion. For DeFilippo, he can take any other job he wants in 2018, with any other team."



From an article stating that DeFillippo contract is up in a few days. Regardless of the official rules, one would think that the Vikings know now whether D is going to be the OC. It would be a dick move not to allow S to go to the Giants, or to not to tell him now.



It's possible everyone (both teams, both coaches) know exactly where they're going and are just waiting for the official BS.







If the Giants are waiting for to see if S gets the Viking OC job: if D gets the job, Giants get the guy they wanted and S is getting sloppy seconds.

- ( "Last year, a report emerged that the Eagles reneged on a promise to let DeFilippo leave for a coordinator job elsewhere, with owner Jeffrey Lurie saying “no” after coach Doug Pederson and executive V.P. of football operations Howie Roseman had said he could.By rule, a team can block an assistant under contract from leaving for another team as an assistant coach, even if the new job technically constitutes a promotion. For DeFilippo, he can take any other job he wants in 2018, with any other team."From an article stating that DeFillippo contract is up in a few days. Regardless of the official rules, one would think that the Vikings know now whether D is going to be the OC. It would be a dick move not to allow S to go to the Giants, or to not to tell him now.It's possible everyone (both teams, both coaches) know exactly where they're going and are just waiting for the official BS.If the Giants are waiting for to see if S gets the Viking OC job: if D gets the job, Giants get the guy they wanted and S is getting sloppy seconds. link - ( New Window

Are we sure he's not waiting to hire Rflairr : 2/6/2018 9:37 am : link Jeff Stoutland as OC? A guy that was with him on Chip's staff? And not Stefanski or DeFillipo?

Quote: CiP will like this, I would expect.



We haven’t exactly had the best year of alumni representatives... ;) In comment 13823052 Del Shofner said:We haven’t exactly had the best year of alumni representatives... ;)

Quote: Jeff Stoutland as OC? A guy that was with him on Chip's staff? And not Stefanski or DeFillipo?



Shurmur is most likely looking for an OC with QB coaching experience. Stoutland doesn't fit that profile. It's most likely going to be Stefanski. In comment 13823325 Rflairr said:Shurmur is most likely looking for an OC with QB coaching experience. Stoutland doesn't fit that profile. It's most likely going to be Stefanski.

Quote: Jeff Stoutland as OC? A guy that was with him on Chip's staff? And not Stefanski or DeFillipo?



Anything is possible. It's just that Shurmur specifically said he wanted an OC who had experience working with QBs. That would eliminate an OL coach. In comment 13823325 Rflairr said:Anything is possible. It's just that Shurmur specifically said he wanted an OC who had experience working with QBs. That would eliminate an OL coach.

RE: Sounds to me like Stefanski wants to be a Viking HomerJones45 : 2/6/2018 10:40 am : link

Quote: but would take the Giants as a consolation.



That the Vikes want DeFillippo but would take STefanski as a consolation.



That the Giants want Stefanski but would take someone else as a consolation. Maybe that DeFillippo but in reality it could be anyone because they're waiting to see what happens with the Vikes. Stefanski has been with the Vikings for a long time. I am sure he would love to stay as the OC. In comment 13823209 Bill L said:Stefanski has been with the Vikings for a long time. I am sure he would love to stay as the OC.

Stefanski has been with the Vikings for a long time. I am sure he would love to stay as the OC. Sure, it's just weird to think that we are a safety school. In comment 13823422 HomerJones45 said:Sure, it's just weird to think that we are a safety school.

Not weird really, he would be calling his own plays with the Vikings, versus having Shurmur call the plays with the Giants. In comment 13823434 Bill L said:Not weird really, he would be calling his own plays with the Vikings, versus having Shurmur call the plays with the Giants.

I may have missed it Angus : 2/6/2018 11:18 am : link But it's possible the Eagles don't want to let an assistant coach go to a team in their division.

Quote: But it's possible the Eagles don't want to let an assistant coach go to a team in their division.



DeFilippo's contract expires shortly, they can't stop him from leaving. In comment 13823507 Angus said:DeFilippo's contract expires shortly, they can't stop him from leaving.

Reading these opinions TMS : 2/6/2018 11:42 am : link it seems possible Defilppo will wait till his contract expires and come to the Giants which he is free to do . Heard his name very early on as a choice for here with Shurmur. We will see. Shurmur may want an indepent OC calling the plays while he works the whole scene with his OC and DC.

RE: Why Shurmur and his coordinator are important arcarsenal : 2/6/2018 11:46 am : link

Quote: Robert Mays (@robertmays)

NFL lesson from this season: The Vikings finished 18th in rushing DVOA but still ran often enough to give credence to the PA concepts that made them a top-5 offense. This league is about unpredictability and formation diversity. Full stop.



This is precisely why I made such a big deal about McAdoo and his absolute refusal to even run the ball on consecutive plays.



Not only was our offense limited by poor OL play, but it was even easier to defend because of how predictable McAdoo's playcalling was.



We were still limited when he finally gave that up - but at least there was more of a commitment to running the football and we wound up havng a few strong games in that regard.



If a defense has no concern whatsoever about you utilizing the ground game, forget it. In comment 13823009 Defenderdawg said:This is precisely why I made such a big deal about McAdoo and his absolute refusal to even run the ball on consecutive plays.Not only was our offense limited by poor OL play, but it was even easier to defend because of how predictable McAdoo's playcalling was.We were still limited when he finally gave that up - but at least there was more of a commitment to running the football and we wound up havng a few strong games in that regard.If a defense has no concern whatsoever about you utilizing the ground game, forget it.

Quote: it seems possible Defilppo will wait till his contract expires and come to the Giants which he is free to do . Heard his name very early on as a choice for here with Shurmur. We will see. Shurmur may want an indepent OC calling the plays while he works the whole scene with his OC and DC.



Shurmur is going to call the plays at least the first season, same as he did in Cleveland. In comment 13823554 TMS said:Shurmur is going to call the plays at least the first season, same as he did in Cleveland.

I was listening to the Vikes home radio feed DonQuixote : 2/6/2018 2:47 pm : link When they were being blown out by the Eagles.



They were taking about losing Shurmur to the Giants and how to replace him. Should the Vikes go for an experienced coordinator or their in house option, Stefanski. They were raving about Stefanski and his rise. Shurmur was the OC and Stefanski the QB coach.



Based on this, I can imagine the following. Shurmur might want Stefanski while Minnesota feels the need to explore their options. Stefanski may feel safer staying in MN under his current coach and with their background. But if MN wanted Stefanski and the feeling was mutual, that would have been done. Who knows, but I think Stefanski sounds terrific and if Shurmur wants him, that is all you need to know. I never expected him to hit the market, so I won’t be bothered either way.



After I underestimating Peterson and obviously being wrong about MacAdoo, it’s a crapshoot.

NFL lesson from this season: The Vikings finished 18th in rushing DVOA but still ran often enough to give credence to the PA concepts that made them a top-5 offense. This league is about unpredictability and formation diversity. Full stop.

Huge indictment of the McAdoo Offense (both years) In comment 13823009 Defenderdawg said:Huge indictment of the McAdoo Offense (both years)

This sounds like the Giants are Stefanski’s Simms11 : 2/6/2018 9:06 pm : link Second choice, otherwise he’d be the Giants OC.

Quote: Second choice, otherwise he’d be the Giants OC.



Unless he is still under contract with the Vikings and they arent allowing the move. In comment 13824377 Simms11 said:Unless he is still under contract with the Vikings and they arent allowing the move.

Quote: Second choice, otherwise he’d be the Giants OC.



He's been there for 10+ years so that would not be terribly surprising. In comment 13824377 Simms11 said:He's been there for 10+ years so that would not be terribly surprising.

Can they block the move if it's a move up? In comment 13824455 blueblood said:Can they block the move if it's a move up?

I thought you couldn’t block a guy if it was for a promotion?

There are only two levels of coaches, by NFL rules: head coach and assistant coach. Teams cannot block their assistants from pursuing head coaching opportunities. But position coach to coordinator requires the original team's permission. It is usually granted, but in this situation, where the Vikings are genuinely considering Stefanski for their own vacant OC position, you can understand why they could potentially be slow to grant permission. In comment 13823204 Tittle 9 20 64 said:There are only two levels of coaches, by NFL rules: head coach and assistant coach. Teams cannot block their assistants from pursuing head coaching opportunities. But position coach to coordinator requires the original team's permission. It is usually granted, but in this situation, where the Vikings are genuinely considering Stefanski for their own vacant OC position, you can understand why they could potentially be slow to grant permission.

NFL lesson from this season: The Vikings finished 18th in rushing DVOA but still ran often enough to give credence to the PA concepts that made them a top-5 offense. This league is about unpredictability and formation diversity. Full stop.





Huge indictment of the McAdoo Offense (both years)

This ought to be fun...



What formation diversity, or lack thereof, are you referring to? Not personnel groupings; formation diversity. In comment 13823947 TheEvilLurker said:This ought to be fun...What formation diversity, or lack thereof, are you referring to? Not personnel groupings; formation diversity.

There are only two levels of coaches, by NFL rules: head coach and assistant coach. Teams cannot block their assistants from pursuing head coaching opportunities. But position coach to coordinator requires the original team's permission. It is usually granted, but in this situation, where the Vikings are genuinely considering Stefanski for their own vacant OC position, you can understand why they could potentially be slow to grant permission.



good post. In comment 13824661 Gatorade Dunk said:good post.

There are only two levels of coaches, by NFL rules: head coach and assistant coach. Teams cannot block their assistants from pursuing head coaching opportunities. But position coach to coordinator requires the original team's permission. It is usually granted, but in this situation, where the Vikings are genuinely considering Stefanski for their own vacant OC position, you can understand why they could potentially be slow to grant permission. if that’s true, then they are leaving him to twist in the wind while they woo someone else. He’s their sloppy seconds and it’s a shit organization. Why would he want to work there?



Either way, someone is being humiliated, either Stefanski or the Giants, being strung along as a fallback choice if all other options fail. In comment 13824661 Gatorade Dunk said:if that’s true, then they are leaving him to twist in the wind while they woo someone else. He’s their sloppy seconds and it’s a shit organization. Why would he want to work there?Either way, someone is being humiliated, either Stefanski or the Giants, being strung along as a fallback choice if all other options fail.

Either way, someone is being humiliated, either Stefanski or the Giants, being strung along as a fallback choice if all other options fail.

What's so difficult to understand about him being under contract? It works both ways - if they wanted to fire him, they'd be on the hook for his contract.



And has it occurred to you that the opportunity to call plays under a defensive HC (where he'd get the credit for any offensive success), for the team where he already works, a team that is coming off an appearance in the NFCCG, in the city where he and his family already live, might make it appealing enough to wait?



He may very well be Minnesota's top choice for OC but they may still want to do their due diligence. After all, they weren't going to interview OC candidates until Shurmur left anyway, so they haven't had an opportunity to even speak with DeFilippo yet. That doesn't necessarily make DeFilippo their top choice, just a choice. Should teams just automatically promote a position coach without speaking to outside candidates because a coordinator leaves? How did that work out for us with Bill Sheridan?



Fans have somehow decided that Stefanski is Minnesota's fallback option, but that's not necessarily true. In comment 13824712 Bill L said:What's so difficult to understand about him being under contract? It works both ways - if they wanted to fire him, they'd be on the hook for his contract.And has it occurred to you that the opportunity to call plays under a defensive HC (where he'd get the credit for any offensive success), for the team where he already works, a team that is coming off an appearance in the NFCCG, in the city where he and his family already live, might make it appealing enough to wait?He may very well be Minnesota's top choice for OC but they may still want to do their due diligence. After all, they weren't going to interview OC candidates until Shurmur left anyway, so they haven't had an opportunity to even speak with DeFilippo yet. That doesn't necessarily make DeFilippo their top choice, just a choice. Should teams just automatically promote a position coach without speaking to outside candidates because a coordinator leaves? How did that work out for us with Bill Sheridan?Fans have somehow decided that Stefanski is Minnesota's fallback option, but that's not necessarily true.

If he was their top choice Bill L : 9:25 am : link He’d be out buying a bigger house already.

Quote: He’d be out buying a bigger house already.

Apparently the concept of due diligence is lost on you. In comment 13824806 Bill L said:Apparently the concept of due diligence is lost on you.

Apparently the concept of due diligence is lost on you. if you had said reality, I would have responded “ditto”, but... In comment 13825258 Gatorade Dunk said:if you had said reality, I would have responded “ditto”, but...