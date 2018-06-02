Walter Football Draft analysis of the QBs

RE: What a bunch of horsepucky Brown Recluse : 2/6/2018 7:32 am : link

Quote: Concerns with his intangibles. Have they found a way to measure intangibles now? The defintion of intangible is that it cannot be understood, measured, grasped.



Rosen grew up "differently" from other NFL players? What they hell does that mean?



Are they saying because his father is a neurosurgeon? Why do people act like neurosurgeons are multi-billionares with penthouses on Park Ave? The average Neirosurgeon makes 600K a year.



Yes, that's alot of money. But its not in the cAtegory of "cant relate to any other human". Gimme a break

Especially since these guys are now multi-millinaires and routinely by each other Rolexs, cars, vacations for gifts.



When Rosen signs his rookie contract for about 30 mil- it will be more money than his father has ever made in his entire life.



You are telling me Rosen is the only guy to go into NFL with a Dad making several hundred thousand??? And this will be a league problem in a league where the average player makes 2 mil a year???



Tom Brady dad is the founder & CEO of his own insurance company. Im sure Brady grew up dirt poor. Likewise for the Mannings who grew up in with a star NFL QB as a Dad who lived a paupers life.



Its a problem that he is "partier"? Is that same problem with not relating to players or a different one? Because those 2 things dont square. Is wager 90% of these guys qualify as partiers.



This whole thing is starting to come off like a media driven nonsense narrative vs Rosen.



I have to believe that part of the lure in hiring him is his ability to bring out the best in quarterbacks.



If they decide to take a QB at #2, I think Darnold is the best bet. He has the physical attributes. He has the right attitude. He doesn't get hurt. And the Giants have a coach that can teach him to minimize turnovers and make smart decisions.



All that said, I still want Barkley. But if they take a QB at #2 - I hope its Darnold.



The other QB I'm interested in with Shurmur here is Jackson. Would love to see what Shurmur can do with him.







I am in complete agreement here. My fear is the Browns take Barkley but Rosen would be a good fall-back pick for me. My ideal scenario would be to take Barkley and for somehow Jackson to fall into the second round.



Jackson will not be drafted by the Giants. He may still be there in the 2nd round, but if they don't take a QB at #2 (Chubb or Barkley selected) they will not take one with in the 2nd round. It will be OL, LB or DB.

Rosen vs Baker intangibles twostepgiants : 2/6/2018 7:42 am : link This natrative can be seen here



Rosen gets like 3 paragraphs on it. Baker gets "maturity" issues.



Rosen such a "hard partier" but wheres the stories. A one time hot tub is in his room?



Mayfield this year was arrested. Arrested for a Public intoxication that he the proceeded to flee police and resisting arrest that was all caught on film. He shouting curses, food all over himself, slurring his words at 2am in tbe streets. Great look for the face of the franchise i guess. No worries there hes just got "maturity issues"



Its a good thing Baker isnt a "hard partier" though because I wonder what that would like like?



Baker did this as a 22 year old 5th year Senior. Rosen is 20. Rosens hot tub happened as a 18 yr old freshmen.









I have to believe that part of the lure in hiring him is his ability to bring out the best in quarterbacks.



If they decide to take a QB at #2, I think Darnold is the best bet. He has the physical attributes. He has the right attitude. He doesn't get hurt. And the Giants have a coach that can teach him to minimize turnovers and make smart decisions.



All that said, I still want Barkley. But if they take a QB at #2 - I hope its Darnold.



The other QB I'm interested in with Shurmur here is Jackson. Would love to see what Shurmur can do with him.







I am in complete agreement here. My fear is the Browns take Barkley but Rosen would be a good fall-back pick for me. My ideal scenario would be to take Barkley and for somehow Jackson to fall into the second round.







Jackson will not be drafted by the Giants. He may still be there in the 2nd round, but if they don't take a QB at #2 (Chubb or Barkley selected) they will not take one with in the 2nd round. It will be OL, LB or DB.



Your ability to predict the future is amazing.



Realistically though, no one knows that the Giants will do or will not do. We don't know what Gettleman wants. We don't know what Shurmur wants. Free agency hasn't even started yet, and that will change what happens in the draft as well. At this point, anything and everything is a possibility for those like us with limited information. You are, of course, entitled to your opinion. But to emphatically state it as fact when you have no factual data to base it on is silly. In comment 13823193 section125 said:Your ability to predict the future is amazing.Realistically though, no one knows that the Giants will do or will not do. We don't know what Gettleman wants. We don't know what Shurmur wants. Free agency hasn't even started yet, and that will change what happens in the draft as well. At this point, anything and everything is a possibility for those like us with limited information. You are, of course, entitled to your opinion. But to emphatically state it as fact when you have no factual data to base it on is silly.

I have to believe that part of the lure in hiring him is his ability to bring out the best in quarterbacks.



If they decide to take a QB at #2, I think Darnold is the best bet. He has the physical attributes. He has the right attitude. He doesn't get hurt. And the Giants have a coach that can teach him to minimize turnovers and make smart decisions.



All that said, I still want Barkley. But if they take a QB at #2 - I hope its Darnold.



The other QB I'm interested in with Shurmur here is Jackson. Would love to see what Shurmur can do with him.







I am in complete agreement here. My fear is the Browns take Barkley but Rosen would be a good fall-back pick for me. My ideal scenario would be to take Barkley and for somehow Jackson to fall into the second round.







Jackson will not be drafted by the Giants. He may still be there in the 2nd round, but if they don't take a QB at #2 (Chubb or Barkley selected) they will not take one with in the 2nd round. It will be OL, LB or DB. I'll take your word for it. But I'm not sure about the logic. If the consider taking one at all in the first, then it's not that different considering it in the second.

Does anybody else think Walter Football sucks robbieballs2003 : 2/6/2018 8:02 am : link ?

... Dodge : 2/6/2018 8:22 am : link That guy sure liked telling us when he was right.

+1

Rosen gets like 3 paragraphs on it. Baker gets "maturity" issues.



Rosen such a "hard partier" but wheres the stories. A one time hot tub is in his room?



Mayfield this year was arrested. Arrested for a Public intoxication that he the proceeded to flee police and resisting arrest that was all caught on film. He shouting curses, food all over himself, slurring his words at 2am in tbe streets. Great look for the face of the franchise i guess. No worries there hes just got "maturity issues"



Its a good thing Baker isnt a "hard partier" though because I wonder what that would like like?



Baker did this as a 22 year old 5th year Senior. Rosen is 20. Rosens hot tub happened as a 18 yr old freshmen.









I am going to go out on a limb and say you are a Mayfield Fan?



Mayfield is far from a clean prospect. He might turn out to be the best of the bunch but he has a ton of detractors. In comment 13823195 twostepgiants said:I am going to go out on a limb and say you are a Mayfield Fan?Mayfield is far from a clean prospect. He might turn out to be the best of the bunch but he has a ton of detractors.

I'll take your word for it. But I'm not sure about the logic. If the consider taking one at all in the first, then it's not that different considering it in the second.



My word and $2.79 + tax, gets you a tall coffee at Starbucks.



My logic is that if they don't think any QB is worth taking at #2, why would you take a lesser quality QB at #34 when they already have Webb sitting on the bench. The Giants have so many needs, they cannot waste a high pick on a QB with marginal talent when they can get a likely starter at OL or LB, etc.

Jackson is my least favorite QB option. I just don't see a 10 year starter at near All Pro quality.



IMHO, you either make the dive and take one of the top 2 or 3 QBs with the second pick or not pick any at all. Just a matter of how many picks they have because they cannot waste a pick on marginal talent. In comment 13823205 Bill L said:My word and $2.79 + tax, gets you a tall coffee at Starbucks.My logic is that if they don't think any QB is worth taking at #2, why would you take a lesser quality QB at #34 when they already have Webb sitting on the bench. The Giants have so many needs, they cannot waste a high pick on a QB with marginal talent when they can get a likely starter at OL or LB, etc.Jackson is my least favorite QB option. I just don't see a 10 year starter at near All Pro quality.IMHO, you either make the dive and take one of the top 2 or 3 QBs with the second pick or not pick any at all. Just a matter of how many picks they have because they cannot waste a pick on marginal talent.

thanks for posting. I too am worried about Rosen's durability. But I Victor in CT : 2/6/2018 8:38 am : link have no problem with his maturity or anything he said in that supposed "red flg" interview. He sounded like a grounded, intelligent kid to me.



The concussions and the smallish frame are what worry me with him.

I'm not worried about it Beer Man : 2/6/2018 8:39 am : link The Giants have professional scouts, who rather than read analysis written by talking heads who may have seen a few reels, are conducting deep evaluations of all of these players. If there are issues with any of these guys that the team can't get past, you can bet the #1 pick won't go towards that guy. The team doesn't have to go QB, so they can be very selective.

Most interesting thing about that article.... njm : 2/6/2018 8:50 am : link is where he rated Davis Webb.

Merging the 2018 and 2017 prospects

Josh Rosen

Mitch Trubisky

Pat Mahomes II

Deshaun Watson

Sam Darnold

Josh Allen

Lamar Jackson

Baker Mayfield

DeShone Kizer

Davis Webb









Rose is #1 for both years.

However, last year - 2017 - holds down spots 2,3, & 4!



I thought this was the year of the QB? So much for trying figure things out with college football prospects a year out.



I think he way over ranks Trubisky. In comment 13823175 ZogZerg said:I think he way over ranks Trubisky.

Walter Football doesn't suck. Ten Ton Hammer : 2/6/2018 9:07 am : link I don't feel like the point about Rosen's upbringing is really all that valid. He's certainly not the only Quarterback prospect to grow up with a silver spoon or party in college.



Peyton and Eli partied in college and grew up old-money Southern wealthy with every advantage on the table for them. And they said Eli didn't have the personality to deal with a locker room either.

Darnold AcidTest : 2/6/2018 9:12 am : link is the only QB I'd consider at #2, and even then would probably prefer to trade down. I don't care about Rosen's comments, just his injuries. Allen is too inaccurate.

yeah, I agree. That surprised me.

LarryFlower twostepgiants : 2/6/2018 9:22 am : link Exact opposite. I like Rosen. I was pointing out the hypocrisy of Walter Football by writing off the 22 year old Mayfields arrest as "maturity issues" while droning on about the "hard partier" Rosen when he was 18 based on anonymous stories.

I don't think the Giants should touch Rosen. Keith : 2/6/2018 9:24 am : link His dad is a nuerosurgeon, he clearly knows the long term effects of concussions. The kid has a history of concussions. I could see him walking away very early WHEN he gets his first concussion in the NFL. Too much risk for my taste.

Who cares what the guy says about intangibles Keith : 2/6/2018 9:27 am : link and off the field stuff?? He clearly doesn't factor that in too much as Rosen is his top ranked QB and Mayfield is his 8th. Am I reading that wrong or are you getting too worked up over semantics?

Walter football ajr2456 : 2/6/2018 9:30 am : link Is not a reputable site. They have no sources and push made up narratives because they get their pockets greased.



Multiple teammates have came out and said that the "his teammates hate him" narrative isn't true.



Also they're the only ones to put out the hard partier thing, just like they were the only ones with the Cook might have trouble focusing on football with his multiple baby momma's line last year. Cook had his first child right before the draft.

That doesn't make sense. Unless you think it's some kind of scam to get an NFL contract. And he doesn't need an NFL contract to be set for life.

I'm not sure scam is the word I'd use, Keith : 2/6/2018 9:51 am : link but that massive contract he's about to get with lots of gtd money has to be enticing. It adds a level of risk that I'm not sure I'd take if I'm picking 2.

.. Peppers : 2/6/2018 10:02 am : link I've never liked Charlie Campbell. He's a fraud..



And if you need to know anything about his QB evaluation skills, he loved Geno Smith.





He doesn't hide the fact that he liked Geno and I think it's a little Keith : 2/6/2018 10:05 am : link unfair to say he doesn't know anything because he was wrong 5 years ago. According to him, here is his list of safest picks for the past 5 years....



Previous Picks:

2017 Pat Mahomes

2016 Carson Wentz

2015 Jameis Winston

2014 Derek Carr

2013 Geno Smith



That's a pretty solid list. Can't expect every "expert" to hit on everything. Look at teams and scouts, they miss all the time. In a world of unknowns, thats a solid track record.

Previous Picks:

2017 Pat Mahomes

2016 Carson Wentz

2015 Jameis Winston

2014 Derek Carr

2013 Geno Smith



That's a pretty solid list. Can't expect every "expert" to hit on everything. Look at teams and scouts, they miss all the time. In a world of unknowns, thats a solid track record.



He said both Darnold and Jackson were staying per his sources. He's a fraud. In comment 13823372 Keith said:He said both Darnold and Jackson were staying per his sources. He's a fraud.

That's not what being a fraud means. Ten Ton Hammer : 2/6/2018 10:30 am : link Sources can be real and also be wrong.



He'd be a fraud if it was learned that he didn't actually have any sources.

Rosen gets like 3 paragraphs on it. Baker gets "maturity" issues.



Rosen such a "hard partier" but wheres the stories. A one time hot tub is in his room?



Mayfield this year was arrested. Arrested for a Public intoxication that he the proceeded to flee police and resisting arrest that was all caught on film. He shouting curses, food all over himself, slurring his words at 2am in tbe streets. Great look for the face of the franchise i guess. No worries there hes just got "maturity issues"



Its a good thing Baker isnt a "hard partier" though because I wonder what that would like like?



Baker did this as a 22 year old 5th year Senior. Rosen is 20. Rosens hot tub happened as a 18 yr old freshmen.









I agree, people on this site have concerns over Rosen's "intangibles", yet gush about Mayfield. There has never been a single concrete story about Rosen having an off the field issues. Some of his teammates even came out to defend him in the media since he declared. What you have read about Rosen is guy proffering well articulated and thoughtful responses well beyond his years. But I guess to some that's far worse than having multiple arrests like Baker Mayfield.



I truly believe Rosen will be the best college qb to come out in some time. He has everything you'd want, and his athleticism is very underrated. At the end of the day, wouldn't shock me if he's at the top of the Giants draft board, I actually expect it. I think they'll also really like Darnold. But the only reason Rosen isn't the clear cut number 1 has to do with his stated desire not to play for the Browns. This guy stated his desire to be a Giant, much like our best qb to put on the uniform did 15 years ago. How could you not want him in blue?







In comment 13823195 twostepgiants said:I agree, people on this site have concerns over Rosen's "intangibles", yet gush about Mayfield. There has never been a single concrete story about Rosen having an off the field issues. Some of his teammates even came out to defend him in the media since he declared. What you have read about Rosen is guy proffering well articulated and thoughtful responses well beyond his years. But I guess to some that's far worse than having multiple arrests like Baker Mayfield.I truly believe Rosen will be the best college qb to come out in some time. He has everything you'd want, and his athleticism is very underrated. At the end of the day, wouldn't shock me if he's at the top of the Giants draft board, I actually expect it. I think they'll also really like Darnold. But the only reason Rosen isn't the clear cut number 1 has to do with his stated desire not to play for the Browns. This guy stated his desire to be a Giant, much like our best qb to put on the uniform did 15 years ago. How could you not want him in blue?

I also wouldn't put too much stock in the partier stuff Bill L : 2/6/2018 10:43 am : link (although I think intangibles, while not quantifiable, are real).



I assume that it's still true but I know at one time the Giants were famous for their checking out of mental make-up and character and "stuff". They had their million-page questionnaire and psychoanalysis and team hypnotist for the draft candidates. I am sure they will figure out whatever they need to figure out about Rosen, or Mayfield for that matter.



But, the concussion history remains a deal-breaker for me. I want Barkley because he is generational (hopefully when Walter gets to his RB class he will confirm that) while the QB class, as the list points out, is deep but rather pedestrian. Draft to the value.



But I won't cry if it's Darnold.

I dont take much stock in Draft Gurus Alwaysblue22 : 2/6/2018 10:51 am : link I do agree with Walter Football that there is no Carson Wentz, Jameis Winston or Marcus Mariota. Nor is there a Jared Goff in this draft. All of these QBs have flaws . Darnold seems to be the least flawed, though inexperienced, if you MUST take a QB. That is why to the surprise of many of you none of them may be taken in the top 5 of this draft. Most of them will be taken in the second half of the First Round. Teams like the Saints ,Jaggs, Vikings , Patriots, Chiefs, Packers need to bring in backup. The Giants have Webb. I know most of you say he sucks as a NFL QB based on NO EVIDENCE other than he was drafted by Reese in the 3rd round. So you think he MUST suck. The point I am trying to make is that I do not believe at #2 the Giants will have any of these QB graded higher than other players at other positions. I think they will trade down for more picks but no lower than 6, Even at #6 they may have others players equally graded as a QB and take a player at a different position who will actually play this year. If they stay at #2 I think they take Barkley if he is there or the DT Chubb. If they trade down then there is a possibility they take a QB like ALLEN who will replace Geno smith as THIRD on the depth chart. But then you have two rookie or quasi-rookie QBs behind Eli and no experienced veteran, and that is a bad place to be.

He'd be a fraud if it was learned that he didn't actually have any sources.



TTH, I don't expect you to believe my word over Campbells. I've always been a relatively fly under the radar kinda guy but this misinformation these beats and draftniks are putting out has gotten waaaay out of control. Its unreal and I've been adamant about that all offseason so far and they've been wrong all offseason so far. But anyways, Campbell is a fraud. A few years ago, one regional I know called him "a cheap musty car salesman" lol. He claims he talks with GMs.. You know how hard it is to speak with a GM, they're practically untouchable during this time of year. They only speak when they want to and its not with guys like Charlie Campbell. In comment 13823406 Ten Ton Hammer said:TTH, I don't expect you to believe my word over Campbells. I've always been a relatively fly under the radar kinda guy but this misinformation these beats and draftniks are putting out has gotten waaaay out of control. Its unreal and I've been adamant about that all offseason so far and they've been wrong all offseason so far. But anyways, Campbell is a fraud. A few years ago, one regional I know called him "a cheap musty car salesman" lol. He claims he talks with GMs.. You know how hard it is to speak with a GM, they're practically untouchable during this time of year. They only speak when they want to and its not with guys like Charlie Campbell.

And Jamies Winston and Marcus Mariota are any good? Also, most "draft experts" tought Wentz was a reach pick. A lot of us also believe Davis Webb isn't a NFL caliber starter based on what we saw of him in college and extensive scouting reports, most of which have his ceiling as an NFL backup. His abilities just don't seem to translate to a quality NFL Qb.



I would also add that there really isn't any talent outside of a qb that is worth drafting in the top 5 this year (I know a lot of you like Barkley, just seems imprudent and to take any rb that early). So that either leaves this team to take a qb with #2 or trade way back and start taking oline. Leaving the Giants to be desperate to trade up for a qb- in a class that may not be anywhere near as good- when Eli retires. Seems like a recipe for a long stretch of looking up at the eagles and cowboys. In comment 13823444 Alwaysblue22 said:And Jamies Winston and Marcus Mariota are any good? Also, most "draft experts" tought Wentz was a reach pick. A lot of us also believe Davis Webb isn't a NFL caliber starter based on what we saw of him in college and extensive scouting reports, most of which have his ceiling as an NFL backup. His abilities just don't seem to translate to a quality NFL Qb.I would also add that there really isn't any talent outside of a qb that is worth drafting in the top 5 this year (I know a lot of you like Barkley, just seems imprudent and to take any rb that early). So that either leaves this team to take a qb with #2 or trade way back and start taking oline. Leaving the Giants to be desperate to trade up for a qb- in a class that may not be anywhere near as good- when Eli retires. Seems like a recipe for a long stretch of looking up at the eagles and cowboys.

Let me know 5BowlsSoon : 2/6/2018 11:08 am : link When they come out with the evaluation of OL and LBers.

Sources can be real and also be wrong.



He'd be a fraud if it was learned that he didn't actually have any sources.







TTH, I don't expect you to believe my word over Campbells. I've always been a relatively fly under the radar kinda guy but this misinformation these beats and draftniks are putting out has gotten waaaay out of control. Its unreal and I've been adamant about that all offseason so far and they've been wrong all offseason so far. But anyways, Campbell is a fraud. A few years ago, one regional I know called him "a cheap musty car salesman" lol. He claims he talks with GMs.. You know how hard it is to speak with a GM, they're practically untouchable during this time of year. They only speak when they want to and its not with guys like Charlie Campbell.



This. He has no NFL sources, and its well known that he doesn't. He talks to agents, who will talk to anyone to try prop their client up.



He's a fraud and his analysis and mocks are pretty terrible. I remember last years mock midseason had the Giants taking a first round defensive tackle because they couldn't stop the run and hadn't invested in the defensive line. In comment 13823467 Peppers said:This. He has no NFL sources, and its well known that he doesn't. He talks to agents, who will talk to anyone to try prop their client up.He's a fraud and his analysis and mocks are pretty terrible. I remember last years mock midseason had the Giants taking a first round defensive tackle because they couldn't stop the run and hadn't invested in the defensive line.

I like the idea of trading down Alwaysblue22 : 2/6/2018 11:16 am : link For O lineman like Nelson, or Orlando Brown...that can help a lot right away, and these guys would have high grades and not simply be reach picks. There are several good backs who can improve our RB stable in the third round and below.I think free agency will help clarify how the Giants approach this draft in regard to linemen and Linebackers.

The same people who thought Wentz was a reach pick are Alwaysblue22 : 2/6/2018 11:25 am : link The ones who who many believe about their analysis on Webb. That is not proof of anything. Until a QB actually plays against NFL competition nothing definitive can be concluded. I wonder where these game film artists and Experts placed Tom Brady when he was taken in the SIXTH ROUND.

RE: I like the idea of trading down Bill L : 2/6/2018 11:35 am : link

Quote: For O lineman like Nelson, or Orlando Brown...that can help a lot right away, and these guys would have high grades and not simply be reach picks. There are several good backs who can improve our RB stable in the third round and below.I think free agency will help clarify how the Giants approach this draft in regard to linemen and Linebackers. For me, I'll take a single stud over a stable of geldings any day. In comment 13823500 Alwaysblue22 said:For me, I'll take a single stud over a stable of geldings any day.

Solid write up by Walter mrvax : 2/6/2018 12:34 pm : link Interesting that he has Webb ahead of Rudolph coming out of college.



I'm thinking the Browns grab Darnold (dammit) and the Giants take Rosen. I like Rosen but I'm worried if he can possibly hold up in the NFL.





Sources can be real and also be wrong.



He'd be a fraud if it was learned that he didn't actually have any sources.







TTH, I don't expect you to believe my word over Campbells. I've always been a relatively fly under the radar kinda guy but this misinformation these beats and draftniks are putting out has gotten waaaay out of control. Its unreal and I've been adamant about that all offseason so far and they've been wrong all offseason so far. But anyways, Campbell is a fraud. A few years ago, one regional I know called him "a cheap musty car salesman" lol. He claims he talks with GMs.. You know how hard it is to speak with a GM, they're practically untouchable during this time of year. They only speak when they want to and its not with guys like Charlie Campbell.



That's fair, and sure, now is the season for misinformation.



All it takes to be able to say you have a source is speaking to anyone who is employed with the franchise. If you got some gossip from the janitor, it can be hedged as a 'source'. In comment 13823467 Peppers said:That's fair, and sure, now is the season for misinformation.All it takes to be able to say you have a source is speaking to anyone who is employed with the franchise. If you got some gossip from the janitor, it can be hedged as a 'source'.

It's the worst draft website by far. Plus the guy hates the Giants and knocks their moves every year.

The concerns about Rosen seem to be fair... Dan in the Springs : 2/6/2018 3:03 pm : link I haven't done any kind of research to confirm what he's saying, but I do think it's fair to look at leadership qualities, and I do think that coming from wealth can be a concern. Yes, it's true that players like Eli and Peyton overcame that stigma, but how did that happen?



Well, for starters Eli's leadership was not immediately well-received by everyone. Bash him all you want, but Tiki's comment on Eli's speech as "comical" goes to show that not every NFL player buys into the rich white boy as the kid to follow or look up to. How did Eli become an unquestioned leader? By winning and by his incredible work ethic. Without these things a rich kid might not be accepted as the leader of NFL players.



Is there a problem with Rosen's leadership ability? I don't know, but sometimes where there's smoke there's fire. I'm confident Dave Gettleman will do his due diligence on all of the prospects and won't make the mistake of putting his most important career decision on a kid who bears too much risk.

Trade back giantsfan227B : 2/6/2018 5:14 pm : link I don't like Rosen. Injury prone QB's coming out of college could be a disaster in the making. I think most USC QB's suck. Sam Darnold might not suck but I would be shocked if he comes in and turns out to be a franchise QB. Not sold on Mayfield. I agree he might be a great QB or a total bust. He doesn't seem to be a NYG player.



I think the NYG need to either bolster OL through UFA/draft or get a stud RB. My only issue with a RB is their limited shelf life BUT if they do what they say they are going to do and use UFA to bolster the line, Saquon Barkley could be a game changer. If they don't go in that direction, move to the back of top 10 and get OL + another 1st and maybe a 2nd and 3rd or 4th. I am sure a team in top 10 will want to move up (Jets?)

Mocks two writers for Walter Camp Bluesbreaker : 2/6/2018 5:33 pm : link

the litter if they took a QB at two I would go Darnold but

I wouldn't mind dropping down a few slots getting Chub

then moving up for Smith LB Georgia or taking an O-lineman

we can't mess this up after taking Flowers and Apple .

I wish we knew more about Webb .

( Have the Browns taking Barkley if so we have the pick ofthe litter if they took a QB at two I would go Darnold butI wouldn't mind dropping down a few slots getting Chubthen moving up for Smith LB Georgia or taking an O-linemanwe can't mess this up after taking Flowers and Apple .I wish we knew more about Webb .

You really should have to define why you've come to the conclusion Ten Ton Hammer : 2/6/2018 7:21 pm : link that he's injury prone and also recite what his injuries are if you're going to carry that opinion. He missed half a season to a shoulder injury that required surgery and what else?



He played all 13 games in 2015

He missed half a season to a shoulder injury that required surgery in 2016

He played 11 of 13 games in 2017





It will be Rosen averagejoe : 2/6/2018 8:57 pm : link If it is Eli's team for two more years Barkley should be the pick. Go all in to win SB now. If they will pick a QB they should release/trade Eli. Let Rosen start and learn year one.



Drafting Rosen and playing Eli will get very ugly very quickly.