McDaniels Passes On Colts

Stunner: Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels has decided NOT to accept Colts’ HC job and will remain with New England, sources told ESPN.
mean for that to be punny...
Won't be there much longer.
BestFeature said:
| Won't be there much longer.
Agree with this.
Won't ever get a head coaching job outside of New Englans now
Belichick has to be on his way out, that’s the only thing that makes sense. Can we trade Shurmur to Indy for a Belichick to be named later?
Shurmur becomes OC. Malcolm Butler DB coach.
ajr2456 said:
| Won't ever get a head coaching job outside of New Englans now
That’s why there has to be something about taking over for BB eventually
Danny Kanell said:
| Belichick has to be on his way out, that’s the only thing that makes sense.
Not the only
thing... Now that I’m coach let me see those medicals on Luck.
jeff57 said:
| Shurmur becomes OC. Malcolm Butler DB coach.
LOL.
IT FEELS GOOD TO LAGUH
Will be New England’s Head Coach in waiting. BB will stay as long as he wants and when he retires, McDaniels is HC
but what if...
Indy HC - Flip
Minny OC - Stef
Giants OC - *crickets*
This is Kraft and BB decision. This would hurt the Pats offense and team success and they know it. They will pay him what ever he wants. It's to keep the success of that offense going. Smart move by Pats dumb move by McDaniels.
Rflairr said:
. Huh??
Belichick still in play for the Giants...
-Slade
djstat said:
| Will be New England’s Head Coach in waiting. BB will stay as long as he wants and when he retires, McDaniels is HC
That will work out well.
Belichick retires, Kraft names McDaniels HC, McDaniels resigns the same day to coach... the New Jersey Football Jets.
only imagine whats going through the heads of the assistants that have already joined the staff in anticipation of McDaniels coming.
Andy in Boston said:
Agreed.
djstat said:
| In comment 13824217 Rflairr said:
Quote:
. lol. Unreal
. Huh??
Gettleman was saying that this was a job for an adult and that’s what they got in Pat Shurmur.
This poster is saying DG was referring to JM not being an adult
djstat said:
| Will be New England’s Head Coach in waiting. BB will stay as long as he wants and when he retires, McDaniels is HC
Because that worked out so well for Belichick with the Jets.
This story is truly bizarre. I hear Jeff Fisher is available.
had he pulled this on the Maras...
McDaniels May realize he is not suited to be a HC so why fail again? Just because you are good at drawing up plays doesn’t mean you can be a successful coach. Maybe he realizes this. Plus, he knows he has a safe and decent job now.
You could do a lot worse.
This has to be because McDaniels thinking he’s the pats next HC in waiting after B.B. leaves. Have to think 2018 is belichicks last year in NE.
This could be the ultimate Troll job by the Pats organization for Indy's role in Deflategate (if McDaniels had been promised the next opening for the NE Head Coach job before the Super Bowl!)
following Bill, what does it say that they didn't do this for Patricia?
ajr2456 said:
| Won't ever get a head coaching job outside of New Englans now
I read this often and I dont get it.
a) Irsay is a dick and he's bat-shit crazy
b) People wont agree with his tactics, but they'll understand the rational behind it. Staying with Tom and being promised to succeed BB in a year or two.
c) Bellicheck and Parcells used to pull this shit... and both have/would still get future jobs. If he continues to be successful, he'll get another opportunity somewhere (in part because owners will understand "b")
More interestingly though, why would anyone want the Pats job following a legend and the retirement of #12... over taking over for a team with low expectations and we think/(hope healthy) a terrific young QB.
prdave73 said:
| This is Kraft and BB decision. This would hurt the Pats offense and team success and they know it. They will pay him what ever he wants. It's to keep the success of that offense going. Smart move by Pats dumb move by McDaniels.
Why is it dumb by McDaniels?
The Colts owner is a dolt, and Luck may be done.
robbieballs2003 said:
Yeah I can imagine he would be pissed. Waiting all this time, and then the guy passes on you. So now where do you go? Mike Smith?
because of deflategate revenge or whatever
AnishPatel said:
| In comment 13824260 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
.
Yeah I can imagine he would be pissed. Waiting all this time, and then the guy passes on you. So now where do you go? Mike Smith?
Supposedly, according to the media, Vrabel was number 2 so they lost out on him.
Ten Ton Hammer said:
I think differently said, in my view, it’s the best job.
Colts, finally, have a competent GM, and the eventual return of a top tier QB.
MetsAreBack said:
| because of deflategate revenge or whatever
this makes McDaniels look like an asshole.
there isn’t a single NFL roster with less talent. In no way was it even close to the best job available. And if anything goes wrong with Luck, well, have fun with that shithole franchise.
The Colts will (hopefully) get Luck back - but that roster is really hideous. Hilton is a good WR, Doyle looks like a solid TE. But Frank Gore is about 80 years old now. The OL is horrendous and the defensive talent is really bad, too. To add insult to injury, they just lost a young linebacker who was in a tragic accident.
Andrew Luck was covering up a lot of problems there. All of which reared it's collectively ugly head when he missed this entire season.
Whoever takes that job has their work cut out for them.
The Giants' roster is in exponentially better shape right now.
Outside of the QB spot, I would take Cleveland's personnel over Indianapolis' and I wouldn't even need time to think about it.
Michael Lombardi
Colts spent an hour on the phone with McDaniels working on staff and sending slips in for potential assistant coaches hires. Stunning
8:01 PM - Feb 6, 2018
Rflairr said:
which comment are you referring to?
He better inherit that Patriots HC job because he may never get another interview outside that organization again
The assistant coaches for the Colts were all signed. So McDaniels didn't just screw the Colts, he just left his potential assistants high and dry.
Oh, and who would want to go to Indy now after this (unless Indy fires assistants they just hired?) Thank G-d this clown didn't get the Giants job!!!
Confirms that Belichick is either going to resign, or has notified Kraft that 2018 will be it for him when his contract ends.
Good move by the Pats - they clearly did not want to lose both coordinators and BB within a 1 year period. Colts also benefit from this - clearly McDaniels was not really into the job, so why hire a guy who is not fully invested.
Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck)
2/6/18, 8:00 PM
Dearest mother —
I write with most distressful news. The men have been hoodwinked. The deserter McDaniels is on the lamb, likely headed toward New England, my best scouts report. Was this a ploy to merely spy? We shall never know. Irritating.
— Andrew
He better have something in writing that says he's assured the NE job when Bill finishes up because no one else is going to want to interview him anytime soon.
JohnF said:
| had he pulled this on the Maras...
Just never seemed that the Giants and McDaniels ever made it clear there was a match. Aside from the obligatory interview - it just didn't feel like either was pining for the other.
I really want to know what he offered him to stay?? It really sounds like McDaniels wanted to take the job but Kraft and BB knew this would be detrimental to the offense and must of offered a boat load of money & incentives??
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| Michael Lombardi
Colts spent an hour on the phone with McDaniels working on staff and sending slips in for potential assistant coaches hires. Stunning
8:01 PM - Feb 6, 2018
Patriots are a dick organization. From the top down.
reporting same via @WillieMcGinist.....
arcarsenal said:
| He better have something in writing that says he's assured the NE job when Bill finishes up because no one else is going to want to interview him anytime soon.
Yea - he pretty much punted any chance to be seriously considered by anyone else for a HC job.
robbieballs2003 said:
Assuming he's a) vertical and b) coherent.
Mike Reiss
Source close to situation says clarity on Bill Belichick's status in New England (Belichick is locked in to coach Patriots in 2018) and stability for family among top factors for Josh McDaniels' sudden change.
Glad he didn’t come here.
prdave73 said:
| I really want to know what he offered him to stay?? It really sounds like McDaniels wanted to take the job but Kraft and BB knew this would be detrimental to the offense and must of offered a boat load of money & incentives??
Kraft is a total scumbag. A month after his wife died, he was seen publicly running around with some 25 year old model.
MetsAreBack said:
| because of deflategate revenge or whatever
There are several reports on twitter that this is absolutely a big part of this
No doubt in my mind Kraft had a large hand in this.
I hadn't quite realized how slimy he was until I watched the Two Bill's 30 for 30.
Kraft is a fucking snake.
Have to think Belichick is just about done if he's willing to do this.
assholes for pulling this stunt.
I’d love to see BB walk away at this point leaving Kraft, McDaniels and Brady (at 40+ years old) to try to pull this thing together with no defense, possibly no Gronk and an overall very underwhelming roster.
You'd figure Belichick either retires this offseason or next. I don't see McDaniels wanting to sit around for two years. Too many other things can happen. Plus now with what he did to Indy the rest of the league sees him as an immature punk who has learned nothing from his tenure in Denver. Where else would he go? Who'd trust him? Can he even trust Belichick that he will walk away when he says he will?
McDaniels better have something ironclad in writing
arcarsenal said:
| No doubt in my mind Kraft had a large hand in this.
I hadn't quite realized how slimy he was until I watched the Two Bill's 30 for 30.
Kraft is a fucking snake.
He may be a "fucking snake," but I'd trade his record for John Mara's any day of the week.
Wow. Dick move for sure by Kraft. Why would a guy turn down a HC job offer? Also after he decided to take the job and news conference was scheduled for Wednesday?? smh.
M.S. said:
| In comment 13824326 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
No doubt in my mind Kraft had a large hand in this.
I hadn't quite realized how slimy he was until I watched the Two Bill's 30 for 30.
Kraft is a fucking snake.
He may be a "fucking snake," but I'd trade his record for John Mara's any day of the week.
Kraft and Mara aren't GM's, coaches, or players. Kraft would be nothing without Belichick.
prdave73 said:
| Wow. Dick move for sure by Kraft. Why would a guy turn down a HC job offer? Also after he decided to take the job and news conference was scheduled for Wednesday?? smh.
Indy hired some assistant coaches too. I'm sure McDaniels had input on those hires...
arcarsenal said:
| No doubt in my mind Kraft had a large hand in this.
I hadn't quite realized how slimy he was until I watched the Two Bill's 30 for 30.
Kraft is a fucking snake.
This. One of the biggest takeaways I had from The Two Bills, and I said so on the thread the night it airs, was how much I dislike Bob Kraft because he's such an oily bastard
is that Kraft knows he's not a football guy and lets Belichick do whatever he needs to do. He just wants to be a hanger-on.
Like that. I have to imagine that's going to make him very unpopular with his peers. Who is going to be willing to be on his staff now?
at least as of now per Schefter
@AdamSchefter
Former Cowboys’ asst HC/LB coach Matt Eberflus already has signed to become Colts’ defensive coordinator and former Illinois D-line coach Mike Phair has signed to become Indy’s D-line coach - and both will stay with Colts, whoever the HC is, per source
I don't think this works out long term for him.
And now he proves what a scum bag he is.
Glad he "turned down" the Giants job...
LOL
SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
| I don't think this works out long term for him.
He'll get the Patriots job, then watch as life around him crumbles without Belichick and Brady, and Kraft re-learns what losing feels like.
Are you going to make keeping them a condition of taking the job? How many candidates will shy away if they can't pick their own staff?
this is pretty much the thing that a lot of BBI was griping over happening to the Giants when every day a new 'top candidate' was named, but on a whole other level.
I worried he might stiff us in the end.
That said he ain't the first guy to do something like this including the Two Bills, Billy Donovan and Rollie Massimino. Didn't damage any of their careers as far as I know.
bluepepper said:
| at least as of now per Schefter
@AdamSchefter
Former Cowboys’ asst HC/LB coach Matt Eberflus already has signed to become Colts’ defensive coordinator and former Illinois D-line coach Mike Phair has signed to become Indy’s D-line coach - and both will stay with Colts, whoever the HC is, per source
Jesus Christ. Eberflus is just gonna have to become HC and get a new DC. What else can they do? Jeff Fisher? John Fox? Who is going to want to work with and rely on random guys?
Greg from LI said:
| Are you going to make keeping them a condition of taking the job? How many candidates will shy away if they can't pick their own staff?
Probably, unless the assistants want to bail which is possible. As they say, there's only 32 of these jobs in the world so hard to turn down. Plus, teams have dictated assistant coaches before though usually because the guy's been there and they really like him. Billick having to retain Lewis when he took over the Ravens is one I recall. I'm sure there have been others. In fact I'd be shocked if Al Davis and Jerry Jones didn't dictate certain assistants for some of their HC hires.
if they wanted to make a good faith gesture.
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| Mike Reiss
Source close to situation says clarity on Bill Belichick's status in New England (Belichick is locked in to coach Patriots in 2018) and stability for family among top factors for Josh McDaniels' sudden change.
So Belichick staying was a factor? He doesn't want to take over for him? I'm confused.
BestFeature said:
| In comment 13824318 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Mike Reiss
Source close to situation says clarity on Bill Belichick's status in New England (Belichick is locked in to coach Patriots in 2018) and stability for family among top factors for Josh McDaniels' sudden change.
So Belichick staying was a factor? He doesn't want to take over for him? I'm confused.
He DOES want to take over for him, and Kraft probably gave him a promise and a timeline for that happening. Key word there is 'clarity'.
BestFeature said:
| In comment 13824318 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Mike Reiss
Source close to situation says clarity on Bill Belichick's status in New England (Belichick is locked in to coach Patriots in 2018) and stability for family among top factors for Josh McDaniels' sudden change.
So Belichick staying was a factor? He doesn't want to take over for him? I'm confused.
Kraft also increased his salary as OC.
Family stability is a key reason why he decided to stay in NE and with 4 kids and the impact it had on them when he took the Denver and St. Louis jobs, I can get the reason why he decided to stay. Not to mention it is Indiana and a crappy team. perhaps Kraft assured him verbally that he will be Grumpy Lobster Boat Captain’s successor when the time comes for him to retire.
Joey in VA said:
| In comment 13824260 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
.
Assuming he's a) vertical and b) coherent.
LOL. He's never coherent. Vertical depends how early you catch him in the day.
If I'm Goodell and the other owner I seriously consider taking the franchise from Kraft. Is this how you want an NFL owner behaving? He's already tainted Super Bowls? Maybe what he did today to another owner wasn't illegal but it was extremely unethical and makes the NFL look like a 2nd rate gong show. This is not the damn WWF.
Take the team from him.
Del Rio and Mularkey. Yes, I understand these might not be the most popular names, but these guys seem to be solid professionals (which is more than what McDaniels can say).
Each of these guys are coming off of respectable jobs with their previous teams and when you look at the overall body of work probably didn’t deserve to be fired. Del Rio had to deal with the Carr injury and the Las Vegas circus and Mularkey was sent packing after a playoff appearance and road playoff win.
The Cowboys coach who is now in place in Indy is highly thought of from all I’ve read so you wouldn’t think that would be a huge road block. Especially for an offensive guy like Mularkey.
fanofthejets said:
| If I'm Goodell and the other owner I seriously consider taking the franchise from Kraft. Is this how you want an NFL owner behaving? He's already tainted Super Bowls? Maybe what he did today to another owner wasn't illegal but it was extremely unethical and makes the NFL look like a 2nd rate gong show. This is not the damn WWF.
Take the team from him.
I don't know you but you ain't smart.
McDaniels was still on the phone recruiting assistants just a few hours before his "announcement" saying he was staying (from NFL network).
BestFeature said:
| In comment 13824318 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Mike Reiss
Source close to situation says clarity on Bill Belichick's status in New England (Belichick is locked in to coach Patriots in 2018) and stability for family among top factors for Josh McDaniels' sudden change.
So Belichick staying was a factor? He doesn't want to take over for him? I'm confused.
Speaking of his family. Didn't a RB on the Broncos try to make a move on McDaniels' wife? Then McD shipped him off to Cleveland.
Also, isn't this the same move Belichick pulled on the Jets?
he made a counter-offer to an employee who was about to leave.
Sarcastic Sam said:
| In comment 13824398 fanofthejets said:
Quote:
If I'm Goodell and the other owner I seriously consider taking the franchise from Kraft. Is this how you want an NFL owner behaving? He's already tainted Super Bowls? Maybe what he did today to another owner wasn't illegal but it was extremely unethical and makes the NFL look like a 2nd rate gong show. This is not the damn WWF.
Take the team from him.
I don't know you but you ain't smart.
So what if the Colts were your franchise? What would you do?
JohnF said:
| McDaniels was still on the phone recruiting assistants just a few hours before his "announcement" saying he was staying (from NFL network).
Maybe he couldn't get anyone to join his staff.
There is certainly competition from the Lions in snatching Patriots assistants.
Boy Cord said:
| In comment 13824385 BestFeature said:
Quote:
In comment 13824318 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Mike Reiss
Source close to situation says clarity on Bill Belichick's status in New England (Belichick is locked in to coach Patriots in 2018) and stability for family among top factors for Josh McDaniels' sudden change.
So Belichick staying was a factor? He doesn't want to take over for him? I'm confused.
Speaking of his family. Didn't a RB on the Broncos try to make a move on McDaniels' wife? Then McD shipped him off to Cleveland.
Also, isn't this the same move Belichick pulled on the Jets?
Well, sort of but not really because Belichick was already employed by the Jets at the time. He was being promoted to HC, accepted the position, and then reneged on it shortly after and left.
Les in TO said:
| Family stability is a key reason why he decided to stay in NE and with 4 kids and the impact it had on them when he took the Denver and St. Louis jobs, I can get the reason why he decided to stay. Not to mention it is Indiana and a crappy team. perhaps Kraft assured him verbally that he will be Grumpy Lobster Boat Captain’s successor when the time comes for him to retire.
Then you don’t go out and interview in the first place. There is no defense for the way he handled this.
In comment 13824394
Les in TO said:
| Family stability is a key reason why he decided to stay in NE and with 4 kids and the impact it had on them when he took the Denver and St. Louis jobs, I can get the reason why he decided to stay. Not to mention it is Indiana and a crappy team. perhaps Kraft assured him verbally that he will be Grumpy Lobster Boat Captain’s successor when the time comes for him to retire.
All that consideration has to be done before you agree to the job and start calling people and giving THEM jobs.
He didn’t force McDaniels to stay. It is common for employers who are about to lose a valued employee to the competition to persuade them to stick around.
Les in TO said:
| He didn’t force McDaniels to stay. It is common for employers who are about to lose a valued employee to the competition to persuade them to stick around.
It's a timing thing though. They hung the Colts out to dry while his team was in the playoffs all the way to the Super Bowl.
montanagiant said:
and Gregg Williams as DC for the express purpose of taking out Pats players 2018 in foxboro as a F Y on behalf of the rest of the NFL.
Not that I'm advocating intentionally hurting any particular player who throws the ball or anybody.
How do we even know this wasn't a scheme from day 1 with McDaniels never intending to take the job and Kraft just plotting his revenge for being caught cheating(again)?
Would you put it past him?
He may have been genuinely enticed about a career growth move especially after the espn report about the supposed rift. And interview requests come fast and furious in the middle of 100 hour work weeks preparing for the playoffs. But when he did his due diligence and talked it over with his family he realized he had happiness where he was. I’m in the corporate world and see successful candidates regularly turn down offers even after multiple interviews. It’s not unusual
fanofthejets said:
| How do we even know this wasn't a scheme from day 1 with McDaniels never intending to take the job and Kraft just plotting his revenge for being caught cheating(again)?
Would you put it past him?
New troll?
Les in TO said:
| He may have been genuinely enticed about a career growth move especially after the espn report about the supposed rift. And interview requests come fast and furious in the middle of 100 hour work weeks preparing for the playoffs. But when he did his due diligence and talked it over with his family he realized he had happiness where he was. I’m in the corporate world and see successful candidates regularly turn down offers even after multiple interviews. It’s not unusual
He didn't turn down an offer. He took the job. Very different than having a change of heart after going through interviews.
Danny Kanell said:
| In comment 13824439 fanofthejets said:
Quote:
How do we even know this wasn't a scheme from day 1 with McDaniels never intending to take the job and Kraft just plotting his revenge for being caught cheating(again)?
Would you put it past him?
New troll?
What are you talking about? This is legitimately being discussed as revenge for being caught cheating. Schefter just tweeted it
The latest report from Mike Florio states:
Quote
Some will say that McDaniels had concerns about the health of quarterback Andrew Luck. The more accurate reality is that McDaniels had concerns about working with owner Jim Irsay.
http://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2018/02/06/mcdaniels-decided-to-stay-put-with-no-promises-or-commitments-from-patriots/
arcarsenal said:
| No doubt in my mind Kraft had a large hand in this.
I hadn't quite realized how slimy he was until I watched the Two Bill's 30 for 30.
Kraft is a fucking snake.
Been saying this for years. I have zero doubt that the pats have been shady all these years. Ask yourself Why the hell the NFL has been launching witch hunt after witch hunt at New England the last decade or so? Kraft is a shady fuck.
That he (BB) would be done after 2018?
If so, that could have been why Kraft made the offer to McDaniels this late.
fanofthejets said:
| In comment 13824443 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
In comment 13824439 fanofthejets said:
Quote:
How do we even know this wasn't a scheme from day 1 with McDaniels never intending to take the job and Kraft just plotting his revenge for being caught cheating(again)?
Would you put it past him?
New troll?
What are you talking about? This is legitimately being discussed as revenge for being caught cheating. Schefter just tweeted it
Your handle and you registered in February but you know what I meant.
into pulling another interim stint with them. He did a great job there when Pagano was fighting leukemia.
unless luck had a clean bill of health, and he doesn't.
they may call him and he'll recommend Bettcher.
fanofthejets said:
| In comment 13824405 Sarcastic Sam said:
Quote:
In comment 13824398 fanofthejets said:
Quote:
If I'm Goodell and the other owner I seriously consider taking the franchise from Kraft. Is this how you want an NFL owner behaving? He's already tainted Super Bowls? Maybe what he did today to another owner wasn't illegal but it was extremely unethical and makes the NFL look like a 2nd rate gong show. This is not the damn WWF.
Take the team from him.
I don't know you but you ain't smart.
So what if the Colts were your franchise? What would you do?
Not get caught using drugs?
There's been rumors around him for years about connections to organized crime. That Foxboro Raceway purchase he made in the 80s as a sneaky way to try to bankrupt the Patriots owners had rumored Boston mob connections. One of the stories is he got the 10 year option on that race track from a guy who was introduced to Kraft by someone eventually convicted on RICO charges in 1991. He also appears to have significant funds tied up in offshore accounts under dummy business names that certainly resemble what one would consider a money laundering scheme.
He's really no good.
Sarcastic Sam said:
| In comment 13824417 fanofthejets said:
Quote:
In comment 13824405 Sarcastic Sam said:
Quote:
In comment 13824398 fanofthejets said:
Quote:
If I'm Goodell and the other owner I seriously consider taking the franchise from Kraft. Is this how you want an NFL owner behaving? He's already tainted Super Bowls? Maybe what he did today to another owner wasn't illegal but it was extremely unethical and makes the NFL look like a 2nd rate gong show. This is not the damn WWF.
Take the team from him.
I don't know you but you ain't smart.
So what if the Colts were your franchise? What would you do?
Not get caught using drugs?
You're already smarter than Irsay.
Arians would be perfect for them given his familiarity with the franchise, the success he had as an interim HC, and Andrew Luck - but given that the staff is already there and the ridiculousness of the situation, I can't see Arians jumping out of retirement for a mess like this.
Jim in Tampa said:
| That he (BB) would be done after 2018?
If so, that could have been why Kraft made the offer to McDaniels this late.
If I'm Colts ownership I'd like to know if Kraft and McDaniels have been in regular contact over the past few weeks. Text messages and whereabouts. Just to see. It's your job to get to the bottom of this too
and Kraft. You don't agree to a deal and announce it and then renege at the last possible moment. Kraft had weeks to overturn this. They wait to the last second?
It's indecent.
|Adam Schefter
Verified account
@AdamSchefter
39m39 minutes ago
More
FWIW: On Sunday, ESPN's @mortreport reported there still are doctors who have concerns about Andrew Luck's shoulder and whether he could wind up needing additional surgery.
In comment 13824479
Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
| and Kraft. You don't agree to a deal and announce it and then renege at the last possible moment. Kraft had weeks to overturn this. They wait to the last second?
It's indecent.
I'm not a Kraft fan whatsoever, but you'd have to think losing a super bowl changes the outlook. Especially if, like it's suggested in this storyline, Kraft may know exactly how much time he has left with Belichick.
fanofthejets said:
| In comment 13824454 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
That he (BB) would be done after 2018?
If so, that could have been why Kraft made the offer to McDaniels this late.
If I'm Colts ownership I'd like to know if Kraft and McDaniels have been in regular contact over the past few weeks. Text messages and whereabouts. Just to see. It's your job to get to the bottom of this too
Um... Kraft pays McDaniel's paycheck. I would be a bit shocked if they weren't in regular contact over the past few weeks.
Seriously, please stop posting.
fanofthejets said:
| In comment 13824454 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
That he (BB) would be done after 2018?
If so, that could have been why Kraft made the offer to McDaniels this late.
If I'm Colts ownership I'd like to know if Kraft and McDaniels have been in regular contact over the past few weeks. Text messages and whereabouts. Just to see. It's your job to get to the bottom of this too
McDaniels literally works for Kraft. He can text, call, cajole, provoke, entice, you name the verb, any time he wants.
Colts a favor.
Still a lil Bill wannabe.
But isnt.
McDaniels already has assistants in Indy. Now those guys are hired with the assumption that McDaniel’s is the hc. Odd
Davis commited to the Buffs as a grad transfer, he allowed signing day to pass with the Buffs having not taken any other quarterback to challenge for the starting job, the coaching staff decided to redshirt Sefo Liufau to clear way for Davis, Webb convinced CU to install a new offense around his talents during the spring, he assured HC Mike McIntyre that he was coming to Boulder, and days later Webb bailed to join Cal.
...this just confirms them.
christian said:
| In comment 13824477 fanofthejets said:
Quote:
In comment 13824454 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
That he (BB) would be done after 2018?
If so, that could have been why Kraft made the offer to McDaniels this late.
If I'm Colts ownership I'd like to know if Kraft and McDaniels have been in regular contact over the past few weeks. Text messages and whereabouts. Just to see. It's your job to get to the bottom of this too
McDaniels literally works for Kraft. He can text, call, cajole, provoke, entice, you name the verb, any time he wants.
We know that. What I meant is suppose McDaniels never intended to take the job in the first place
The Patriots very methodically, meticulously plan everything out. Every detail. Why wouldn't this be the same?
fanofthejets said:
| In comment 13824454 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
That he (BB) would be done after 2018?
If so, that could have been why Kraft made the offer to McDaniels this late.
If I'm Colts ownership I'd like to know if Kraft and McDaniels have been in regular contact over the past few weeks. Text messages and whereabouts. Just to see. It's your job to get to the bottom of this too
Is this a serious post?
Keith said:
| McDaniels already has assistants in Indy. Now those guys are hired with the assumption that McDaniel’s is the hc. Odd
They're what you call pawns.
fanofthejets said:
| In comment 13824454 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
That he (BB) would be done after 2018?
If so, that could have been why Kraft made the offer to McDaniels this late.
If I'm Colts ownership I'd like to know if Kraft and McDaniels have been in regular contact over the past few weeks. Text messages and whereabouts. Just to see. It's your job to get to the bottom of this too
This might be the dumbest post I’ve ever seen on BBI.
fanofthejets said:
| In comment 13824485 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 13824477 fanofthejets said:
Quote:
In comment 13824454 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
That he (BB) would be done after 2018?
If so, that could have been why Kraft made the offer to McDaniels this late.
If I'm Colts ownership I'd like to know if Kraft and McDaniels have been in regular contact over the past few weeks. Text messages and whereabouts. Just to see. It's your job to get to the bottom of this too
McDaniels literally works for Kraft. He can text, call, cajole, provoke, entice, you name the verb, any time he wants.
We know that. What I meant is suppose McDaniels never intended to take the job in the first place
The Patriots very methodically, meticulously plan everything out. Every detail. Why wouldn't this be the same?
And then?
what do they now do with the signed assistants? That's the first thing any new HC wants to establish; get your own assistants in place. What a mess.
For all the ripping of owner Kraft I am reading, can you imagine losing both coordinators in one season? Most of us would do exactly the same in Kraft's position, that is, lobby to keep McDaniels and sweeten his deal with more salary.
mort christenson said:
| . This AM - ( New Window )
good call, sadly for the Colts and the hires.
Kraft has said many times in the past he knows when Belichick is going to retire.
http://www.nbcsports.com/boston/new-england-patriots/robert-kraft-says-he-knows-when-bill-belichick-will-retire-from-new-england-patriots
And of course he would with how detail oriented and calculating New England is. Cheating or otherwise, they are always a few steps ahead.
Nothing changed regarding Belichicks future. There was no sudden clarity. It was always clear.
The Patriots got caught during deflategate and Kraft, McDaniels, and Belichick set out to get back at the Colts. They saw this as an easy opportunity once they expressed interest in McDaniels
Don't be naive folks. This is exactly how they operate
fanofthejets said:
| In comment 13824454 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
That he (BB) would be done after 2018?
If so, that could have been why Kraft made the offer to McDaniels this late.
If I'm Colts ownership I'd like to know if Kraft and McDaniels have been in regular contact over the past few weeks. Text messages and whereabouts. Just to see. It's your job to get to the bottom of this too
Of course they have - he's an employee of the New England Patriots.
Les in TO said:
| He may have been genuinely enticed about a career growth move especially after the espn report about the supposed rift. And interview requests come fast and furious in the middle of 100 hour work weeks preparing for the playoffs. But when he did his due diligence and talked it over with his family he realized he had happiness where he was. I’m in the corporate world and see successful candidates regularly turn down offers even after multiple interviews. It’s not unusual
He could have done that two weeks ago,
DonQuixote said:
| In comment 13824441 Les in TO said:
Quote:
He may have been genuinely enticed about a career growth move especially after the espn report about the supposed rift. And interview requests come fast and furious in the middle of 100 hour work weeks preparing for the playoffs. But when he did his due diligence and talked it over with his family he realized he had happiness where he was. I’m in the corporate world and see successful candidates regularly turn down offers even after multiple interviews. It’s not unusual
He could have done that two weeks ago,
He probably wasn't offered more $$$ from Kraft two weeks ago.
Hire one of the Eagle coordinators. Preferably Reich. I liked what I saw from Jim Shwartz in the Superbowl.
DonQuixote said:
Adam Schefter
Verified account
@AdamSchefter
39m39 minutes ago
More
FWIW: On Sunday, ESPN's @mortreport reported there still are doctors who have concerns about Andrew Luck's shoulder and whether he could wind up needing additional surgery.
FStubbs said:
| In comment 13824477 fanofthejets said:
Quote:
In comment 13824454 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
That he (BB) would be done after 2018?
If so, that could have been why Kraft made the offer to McDaniels this late.
If I'm Colts ownership I'd like to know if Kraft and McDaniels have been in regular contact over the past few weeks. Text messages and whereabouts. Just to see. It's your job to get to the bottom of this too
Of course they have - he's an employee of the New England Patriots.
But hold on, do you really want owners plotting revenge on other owner because they were upset for being caught cheating again?
I'm not saying this incident is illegal. I'm saying it's low class, unethical, and vengeful. As if he's the first coach to still be under contract with a team while building his new team. Funny when things like this happen once again the Patriots are at the center of it.
fanofthejets said:
| In comment 13824521 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 13824477 fanofthejets said:
Quote:
In comment 13824454 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
That he (BB) would be done after 2018?
If so, that could have been why Kraft made the offer to McDaniels this late.
If I'm Colts ownership I'd like to know if Kraft and McDaniels have been in regular contact over the past few weeks. Text messages and whereabouts. Just to see. It's your job to get to the bottom of this too
Of course they have - he's an employee of the New England Patriots.
But hold on, do you really want owners plotting revenge on other owner because they were upset for being caught cheating again?
I'm not saying this incident is illegal. I'm saying it's low class, unethical, and vengeful. As if he's the first coach to still be under contract with a team while building his new team. Funny when things like this happen once again the Patriots are at the center of it.
go away
DonQuixote said:
| In comment 13824441 Les in TO said:
Quote:
He may have been genuinely enticed about a career growth move especially after the espn report about the supposed rift. And interview requests come fast and furious in the middle of 100 hour work weeks preparing for the playoffs. But when he did his due diligence and talked it over with his family he realized he had happiness where he was. I’m in the corporate world and see successful candidates regularly turn down offers even after multiple interviews. It’s not unusual
He could have done that two weeks ago,
Exactly. So this happens just as they were hyping the press conference on the Colts site for TOMORROW. All it took was one call from Kraft and everything is ironed out and set in stone in New England and your lawyers have reviewed all the paperwork (and you damn well better get it in writing that Belichick will retire by date X and you will be the coach, and if he decided to stay you will get massive financial compensation because no team will hire you to coach again)
All this about face happened this fast? You've hired assistants and are about to do the press conference.
Too many pieces fell into place too fast
Spoke with several members of what was supposed to be McDaniels’ Indy coaching staff. They have not heard from Josh McDaniels regarding the change of heart. Just as blindsided as the rest of us. #Colts
9:51 PM - Feb 6, 2018 · Manhattan, NY
St. Jimmy said:
| Hire one of the Eagle coordinators. Preferably Reich. I liked what I saw from Jim Shwartz in the Superbowl.
He gave up 33 points and over 500 yards passing w/ 3 Passing TD's. He got fucking lucky his offense bailed him out
Was your tv covered in buffalo wing sauce?
In comment 13824308
Defenderdawg said:
| Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck)
2/6/18, 8:00 PM
Dearest mother —
I write with most distressful news. The men have been hoodwinked. The deserter McDaniels is on the lamb, likely headed toward New England, my best scouts report. Was this a ploy to merely spy? We shall never know. Irritating.
— Andrew
I never knew McDaniels was into sheep.
GFAN52 said:
| In comment 13824537 DonQuixote said:
Quote:
what McDaniels was told.
Adam Schefter
Verified account
@AdamSchefter
39m39 minutes ago
More
FWIW: On Sunday, ESPN's @mortreport reported there still are doctors who have concerns about Andrew Luck's shoulder and whether he could wind up needing additional surgery.
And right here, this is probably the whole story. Nothing to see here anymore.
One wonders if Luck will ever be back, much less anything like what he was - and when McDaniels got the word he backed out ASAP.
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| Was your tv covered in buffalo wing sauce?
That's funny
lot of people made decisions based on what McDaniels told them. anything that made him change his mind - he had more than ample time to consider before this.
after BB retires because he's going to be hard pressed to get hired as HC from another team after this stunt.
That is an impossible job.
That he loaded up the moving trucks and had them drive around the Dome 50 times.
just doesn't want to coach in Indy and work for Jim Irsay? Could be that simple.
ryanmkeane said:
| just doesn't want to coach in Indy and work for Jim Irsay? Could be that simple.
Totally understandable.
What's not understandable is doing all the interviews, taking the job, scheduling a press conference, hiring staff, and THEN hitting the eject button.
who had serious doubts about getting married on the morning of the wedding. Both said f@ck it, and went thru with it.
Both were divorced in under 18 months. Both were financially ruined and have been miserable ever since.
Moral of the Story, it's never too late to change your mind.
In the end, you need to do what's best for #1.
Britt in VA said:
Must watch. Where do the Colts go from here? McAdoo? lol
To their staff only for him to back out. That’s unbelievable. And I really have no doubt who Gettleman was talking about, when insinuated one the guys they interviewed wasn’t a grown up.
In comment 13824840
Heisenberg said:
| In comment 13824795 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
that ought to be good.
Must watch. Where do the Colts go from here? McAdoo? lol
Bet he downplays the entire situation, stating they have everything under control.
Tittle 9 20 64 said:
| In comment 13824840 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
In comment 13824795 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
that ought to be good.
Must watch. Where do the Colts go from here? McAdoo? lol
Bet he downplays the entire situation, stating they have everything under control.
I think there's a decent chance he destroys McDaniels, and he should.
Rflairr said:
| To their staff only for him to back out. That’s unbelievable. And I really have no doubt who Gettleman was talking about, when insinuated one the guys they interviewed wasn’t a grown up.
And that's not just messing with a business, that's messing with families.
Zero integrity.
Britt in VA said:
| In comment 13824903 Tittle 9 20 64 said:
Quote:
In comment 13824840 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
In comment 13824795 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
that ought to be good.
Must watch. Where do the Colts go from here? McAdoo? lol
Bet he downplays the entire situation, stating they have everything under control.
I think there's a decent chance he destroys McDaniels, and he should.
Agree and hope he does. GM’s generally don’t handle things that way.
If you made a deal, then back out because you had cold feet, fine, back out. But that's on you. Never make the deal, involve other peoples' lives and then get cold feet. That's BS.
However, if you make a deal and then the circumstances change all of a sudden, then you are free to do what you want.
You can say all you want about doing what's right for you family, blah de blah. I agree, but those conversations could have happened WAY earlier, before you make a commitment to others. The bottom line is that his assistants signed contracts before he did, and then he backed out. That is unambiguous. In my view, that person lacks integrity.
Rflairr said:
| To their staff only for him to back out. That’s unbelievable. And I really have no doubt who Gettleman was talking about, when insinuated one the guys they interviewed wasn’t a grown up.
interesting post
GFAN52 said:
| In comment 13824537 DonQuixote said:
Quote:
what McDaniels was told.
Adam Schefter
Verified account
@AdamSchefter
39m39 minutes ago
More
FWIW: On Sunday, ESPN's @mortreport reported there still are doctors who have concerns about Andrew Luck's shoulder and whether he could wind up needing additional surgery.
Yes. If McD found out at the last minute that he was intentionally mis-informed about Luck's condition then the story changes.
NNJ Tom said:
| who had serious doubts about getting married on the morning of the wedding. Both said f@ck it, and went thru with it.
Both were divorced in under 18 months. Both were financially ruined and have been miserable ever since.
Moral of the Story, it's never too late to change your mind.
In the end, you need to do what's best for #1.
Not quite comparable. McDaniels just screwed with the lives of all his potential assistants and their families.
I called this shit last year. I said the Pats would pull some more more bullshit soon because it's what they do. Every year or two years they pull some garbage. Never. Fucking. Fails. Kraft is a piece of shit.
Go ahead and tell me that the NFL was wrong to go after the Pats for the stupid petty shit and tell me that the NFL just wanted to be petty. Try and convince me.
The pats are fucking dirty. It's as clear as day.
|SiriusXM NFL Radio
Verified account
@SiriusXMNFL
3h3 hours ago
More
.@davediehl66 on McDaniels situation: The coach I spoke to last night who was going to be on that staff is now looking for a job...He had other options...and as of 10:15 last night he still hadn't spoken to Josh McDaniels and today he has to figure out the future of his coaching
figgy2989 said:
Probably, but not on camera. Feed froze up on me, so not watching anymore.
Ballard was diplomatic.
The Irsay reaction would be worth the price of admission.
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| Was your tv covered in buffalo wing sauce?
Yes, I like when the Eagles give up lots of points. I fine with him remaining their defensive coordinator.
|Mike GarafoloVerified account
@MikeGarafolo
Following Following @MikeGarafolo
More
Our guy @CharleyCasserly is swinging on McDaniels: "He burned bridges he doesn't even know about." Says he was told McDaniels pursued the Colts job. "Shame on him."
8:36 AM - 7 Feb 2018
Les in TO said:
| Family stability is a key reason why he decided to stay in NE and with 4 kids and the impact it had on them when he took the Denver and St. Louis jobs, I can get the reason why he decided to stay. Not to mention it is Indiana and a crappy team. perhaps Kraft assured him verbally that he will be Grumpy Lobster Boat Captain’s successor when the time comes for him to retire.
Try again. You can most definitely blame him.
fanofthejets said:
| How do we even know this wasn't a scheme from day 1 with McDaniels never intending to take the job and Kraft just plotting his revenge for being caught cheating(again)?
Would you put it past him?
This was clearly a setup from day one. I refuse to believe that McDaniel suddenly had a change of heart but even if he did it's still a terrible job by McD and the Pats. Why do I think this is shady? Because the Pats get caught doing something shady every other year.
NNJ Tom said:
| who had serious doubts about getting married on the morning of the wedding. Both said f@ck it, and went thru with it.
Both were divorced in under 18 months. Both were financially ruined and have been miserable ever since.
Moral of the Story, it's never too late to change your mind.
In the end, you need to do what's best for #1.
Again, for the 100th time. IT'S THE PATS. This shit happens time and time and time again. Going all the way back to when Big and Little Bill left the Jets high and dry. Little Bill took the job and then quit one day later and went to.........wait for it....THE PATS.
That franchise is fucking garbage. They make Dallas look clean and ethical.
djm said:
|
Try again. You can most definitely blame him.
the timing sucks and I sympathize if some of the staff who agreed to join him in anticipation that the deal would be formalized,formally resigned from their positions or said no to other interviews or will not otherwise be retained by the colts.
I believe that the last few weeks were a whirlwind for him between getting ready for the playoffs, the wickersham report and the interviews. he was lured by the money, legacy and career advancement opportunity of being a head coach again, but was persuaded by a last ditch pitch for more money, an extension and mentorship by BB so that he may one say succeed him and/or be better prepared for when he does accept a coach or coach/GM position going forward. And yeah, when you have a family, including 4 kids, things like stability and consistency do matter. he likely did not have the time or the space to consider all of that during the last few weeks.
people can make him seem like a villain, but I don't think it's as black and white as that.
is every HC candidate pulled this crap or even 1/4 of them pulled this crap the league would be in shambles.
There's no other way to paint this. It's a terrible job by the Pats. And I blame them. Why? Because they are shady. Always.
What a dick. Can you imagine if this had happened to us?
djm said:
| is every HC candidate pulled this crap or even 1/4 of them pulled this crap the league would be in shambles.
There's no other way to paint this. It's a terrible job by the Pats. And I blame them. Why? Because they are shady. Always.
it's rare that a head coaching candidate has a change of heart at the last minute. most will gladly take a job that offers them more money, control and legacy opportunities than a coordinator role, so it's unlikely to be the norm.
I don't blame the Pats or Kraft. They made a pitch to a valuable employee to stay instead of taking his skill set and institutional knowledge to the competition. They were within their rights to do so and have not broken any laws. McDaniels is not a slave and no one was forcing him to stay. Maybe they made a similar pitch to Matt Patricia and he decided to move forward with his opportunity.
mcdaniels gets a raise, extension and a chance to be mentored by the GOAT while keeping his kids in the same schools. there was a good chance he would be 1 or 2 years and done in indy and then he would be back to square one, especially if grumpy lobster boat captain retires in the interim.
BB retires next year as does Brady and Grownkoski
Pats turn shitty real quick like
McDaniels gets fired as HC after 2 years and has no option as HC in the NFL