McDaniels Passes On Colts

Stunner: Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels has decided NOT to accept Colts’ HC job and will remain with New England, sources told ESPN.

Schefter said he accepted a few hours ago. jeff57 : 2/6/2018 7:36 pm : link .

Let the rumor mill spin bradshaw44 : 2/6/2018 7:37 pm : link ...

Probably over thinking this but maybe he senses Belichick BestFeature : 2/6/2018 7:37 pm : link Won't be there much longer.

McDaniels ajr2456 : 2/6/2018 7:39 pm : link Won't ever get a head coaching job outside of New Englans now

. Danny Kanell : 2/6/2018 7:40 pm : link Belichick has to be on his way out, that’s the only thing that makes sense. Can we trade Shurmur to Indy for a Belichick to be named later?

Belichick to the Giants jeff57 : 2/6/2018 7:40 pm : link Shurmur becomes OC. Malcolm Butler DB coach.

RE: McDaniels

Won't ever get a head coaching job outside of New Englans now



That’s why there has to be something about taking over for BB eventually In comment 13824203 ajr2456 said:That’s why there has to be something about taking over for BB eventually

Schefter says Kraft upped his salary jeff57 : 2/6/2018 7:44 pm : link .

Guess we know who Gettleman was talking about Rflairr : 2/6/2018 7:46 pm : link . lol. Unreal

RE: Belichick to the Giants

Shurmur becomes OC. Malcolm Butler DB coach.



LOL.





IT FEELS GOOD TO LAGUH In comment 13824206 jeff57 said:LOL.IT FEELS GOOD TO LAGUH

McDaniels djstat : 2/6/2018 7:47 pm : link Will be New England’s Head Coach in waiting. BB will stay as long as he wants and when he retires, McDaniels is HC

Sounds like Toub is Indy's #2 battttles : 2/6/2018 7:48 pm : link but what if...



Indy HC - Flip

Minny OC - Stef

Giants OC - *crickets*

This is all upper brass. prdave73 : 2/6/2018 7:48 pm : link This is Kraft and BB decision. This would hurt the Pats offense and team success and they know it. They will pay him what ever he wants. It's to keep the success of that offense going. Smart move by Pats dumb move by McDaniels.

RE: Guess we know who Gettleman was talking about

Quote: . lol. Unreal . Huh?? In comment 13824217 Rflairr said:. Huh??

. arcarsenal : 2/6/2018 7:50 pm : link Belichick still in play for the Giants...



-Slade

RE: McDaniels

Will be New England's Head Coach in waiting. BB will stay as long as he wants and when he retires, McDaniels is HC



That will work out well.



Belichick retires, Kraft names McDaniels HC, McDaniels resigns the same day to coach... the New Jersey Football Jets. In comment 13824223 djstat said:That will work out well.Belichick retires, Kraft names McDaniels HC, McDaniels resigns the same day to coach... the New Jersey Football Jets.

I can Steve in Greenwich : 2/6/2018 7:50 pm : link only imagine whats going through the heads of the assistants that have already joined the staff in anticipation of McDaniels coming.

RE: RE: Guess we know who Gettleman was talking about

Quote: In comment 13824217 Rflairr said:





Quote:





. lol. Unreal



. Huh??



Gettleman was saying that this was a job for an adult and that’s what they got in Pat Shurmur.



This poster is saying DG was referring to JM not being an adult In comment 13824227 djstat said:Gettleman was saying that this was a job for an adult and that’s what they got in Pat Shurmur.This poster is saying DG was referring to JM not being an adult

RE: McDaniels

Will be New England's Head Coach in waiting. BB will stay as long as he wants and when he retires, McDaniels is HC



Because that worked out so well for Belichick with the Jets.



This story is truly bizarre. I hear Jeff Fisher is available. In comment 13824223 djstat said:Because that worked out so well for Belichick with the Jets.This story is truly bizarre. I hear Jeff Fisher is available.

This would have been an interesting thread JohnF : 2/6/2018 7:54 pm : link had he pulled this on the Maras...

I’m not surprised 5BowlsSoon : 2/6/2018 7:58 pm : link McDaniels May realize he is not suited to be a HC so why fail again? Just because you are good at drawing up plays doesn’t mean you can be a successful coach. Maybe he realizes this. Plus, he knows he has a safe and decent job now.

They should go with John Fox Milton : 2/6/2018 7:59 pm : link You could do a lot worse.

BB close to leaving Mkdaman1818 : 2/6/2018 8:02 pm : link This has to be because McDaniels thinking he’s the pats next HC in waiting after B.B. leaves. Have to think 2018 is belichicks last year in NE.

Or JohnF : 2/6/2018 8:02 pm : link This could be the ultimate Troll job by the Pats organization for Indy's role in Deflategate (if McDaniels had been promised the next opening for the NE Head Coach job before the Super Bowl!)

If McDaniels did get a raise and a wink that he would be HC BestFeature : 2/6/2018 8:04 pm : link following Bill, what does it say that they didn't do this for Patricia?

Would love to hear the Colts organization ChathamMark : 2/6/2018 8:05 pm : link take on this...

RE: McDaniels

Won't ever get a head coaching job outside of New Englans now



I read this often and I dont get it.



a) Irsay is a dick and he's bat-shit crazy

b) People wont agree with his tactics, but they'll understand the rational behind it. Staying with Tom and being promised to succeed BB in a year or two.

c) Bellicheck and Parcells used to pull this shit... and both have/would still get future jobs. If he continues to be successful, he'll get another opportunity somewhere (in part because owners will understand "b")



More interestingly though, why would anyone want the Pats job following a legend and the retirement of #12... over taking over for a team with low expectations and we think/(hope healthy) a terrific young QB. In comment 13824203 ajr2456 said:I read this often and I dont get it.a) Irsay is a dick and he's bat-shit crazyb) People wont agree with his tactics, but they'll understand the rational behind it. Staying with Tom and being promised to succeed BB in a year or two.c) Bellicheck and Parcells used to pull this shit... and both have/would still get future jobs. If he continues to be successful, he'll get another opportunity somewhere (in part because owners will understand "b")More interestingly though, why would anyone want the Pats job following a legend and the retirement of #12... over taking over for a team with low expectations and we think/(hope healthy) a terrific young QB.

RE: This is all upper brass.

Quote: This is Kraft and BB decision. This would hurt the Pats offense and team success and they know it. They will pay him what ever he wants. It's to keep the success of that offense going. Smart move by Pats dumb move by McDaniels.

Why is it dumb by McDaniels?

The Colts owner is a dolt, and Luck may be done. In comment 13824225 prdave73 said:Why is it dumb by McDaniels?The Colts owner is a dolt, and Luck may be done.

Part of me is waiting to hear an Irsay rant robbieballs2003 : 2/6/2018 8:06 pm : link .

RE: Part of me is waiting to hear an Irsay rant

Quote: .



Yeah I can imagine he would be pissed. Waiting all this time, and then the guy passes on you. So now where do you go? Mike Smith? In comment 13824260 robbieballs2003 said:Yeah I can imagine he would be pissed. Waiting all this time, and then the guy passes on you. So now where do you go? Mike Smith?

I also wonder if Kraft upped his retention offer MetsAreBack : 2/6/2018 8:09 pm : link because of deflategate revenge or whatever

RE: RE: Part of me is waiting to hear an Irsay rant robbieballs2003 : 2/6/2018 8:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13824260 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





.







Yeah I can imagine he would be pissed. Waiting all this time, and then the guy passes on you. So now where do you go? Mike Smith?



Supposedly, according to the media, Vrabel was number 2 so they lost out on him. In comment 13824264 AnishPatel said:Supposedly, according to the media, Vrabel was number 2 so they lost out on him.

RE: There were legitimate arguments here that the Colts were a hot job.

Quote: .



I think differently said, in my view, it’s the best job.



Colts, finally, have a competent GM, and the eventual return of a top tier QB.



In comment 13824269 Ten Ton Hammer said:I think differently said, in my view, it’s the best job.Colts, finally, have a competent GM, and the eventual return of a top tier QB.

Regardless of reasoning, an_idol_mind : 2/6/2018 8:21 pm : link this makes McDaniels look like an asshole.

Even with a Luck back to 100% UConn4523 : 2/6/2018 8:21 pm : link there isn’t a single NFL roster with less talent. In no way was it even close to the best job available. And if anything goes wrong with Luck, well, have fun with that shithole franchise.

. arcarsenal : 2/6/2018 8:22 pm : link The Colts will (hopefully) get Luck back - but that roster is really hideous. Hilton is a good WR, Doyle looks like a solid TE. But Frank Gore is about 80 years old now. The OL is horrendous and the defensive talent is really bad, too. To add insult to injury, they just lost a young linebacker who was in a tragic accident.



Andrew Luck was covering up a lot of problems there. All of which reared it's collectively ugly head when he missed this entire season.



Whoever takes that job has their work cut out for them.



The Giants' roster is in exponentially better shape right now.

. arcarsenal : 2/6/2018 8:23 pm : link Outside of the QB spot, I would take Cleveland's personnel over Indianapolis' and I wouldn't even need time to think about it.

This is hysterical Ten Ton Hammer : 2/6/2018 8:23 pm : link Michael Lombardi



Colts spent an hour on the phone with McDaniels working on staff and sending slips in for potential assistant coaches hires. Stunning



8:01 PM - Feb 6, 2018

thank god this didn't happen to us OdellBeckhamJr : 2/6/2018 8:25 pm : link I love the drama

RE: Guess we know who Gettleman was talking about

Quote: . lol. Unreal which comment are you referring to? In comment 13824217 Rflairr said:which comment are you referring to?

McDaniels is toxic at this point Dave in PA : 2/6/2018 8:27 pm : link He better inherit that Patriots HC job because he may never get another interview outside that organization again

From Mike Garafolo just now on the NFL Network JohnF : 2/6/2018 8:27 pm : link The assistant coaches for the Colts were all signed . So McDaniels didn't just screw the Colts, he just left his potential assistants high and dry.



Oh, and who would want to go to Indy now after this (unless Indy fires assistants they just hired?) Thank G-d this clown didn't get the Giants job!!!

HC In Waiting TheVette : 2/6/2018 8:27 pm : link Confirms that Belichick is either going to resign, or has notified Kraft that 2018 will be it for him when his contract ends.



Good move by the Pats - they clearly did not want to lose both coordinators and BB within a 1 year period. Colts also benefit from this - clearly McDaniels was not really into the job, so why hire a guy who is not fully invested.

Of course Defenderdawg : 2/6/2018 8:27 pm : link Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck)

2/6/18, 8:00 PM

Dearest mother —

I write with most distressful news. The men have been hoodwinked. The deserter McDaniels is on the lamb, likely headed toward New England, my best scouts report. Was this a ploy to merely spy? We shall never know. Irritating.

— Andrew

. arcarsenal : 2/6/2018 8:28 pm : link He better have something in writing that says he's assured the NE job when Bill finishes up because no one else is going to want to interview him anytime soon.

RE: This would have been an interesting thread

Quote: had he pulled this on the Maras...



Just never seemed that the Giants and McDaniels ever made it clear there was a match. Aside from the obligatory interview - it just didn't feel like either was pining for the other. In comment 13824244 JohnF said:Just never seemed that the Giants and McDaniels ever made it clear there was a match. Aside from the obligatory interview - it just didn't feel like either was pining for the other.

Kraft is something else. Sneaky little B. prdave73 : 2/6/2018 8:30 pm : link I really want to know what he offered him to stay?? It really sounds like McDaniels wanted to take the job but Kraft and BB knew this would be detrimental to the offense and must of offered a boat load of money & incentives??

RE: This is hysterical

Quote: Michael Lombardi



Colts spent an hour on the phone with McDaniels working on staff and sending slips in for potential assistant coaches hires. Stunning



8:01 PM - Feb 6, 2018



Patriots are a dick organization. From the top down. In comment 13824297 Ten Ton Hammer said:Patriots are a dick organization. From the top down.

RE: .

Quote: He better have something in writing that says he's assured the NE job when Bill finishes up because no one else is going to want to interview him anytime soon.



Yea - he pretty much punted any chance to be seriously considered by anyone else for a HC job. In comment 13824309 arcarsenal said:Yea - he pretty much punted any chance to be seriously considered by anyone else for a HC job.

Reiss is a Pats beat guy Ten Ton Hammer : 2/6/2018 8:31 pm : link Mike Reiss

‏

Source close to situation says clarity on Bill Belichick's status in New England (Belichick is locked in to coach Patriots in 2018) and stability for family among top factors for Josh McDaniels' sudden change.

What an asshole UberAlias : 2/6/2018 8:32 pm : link Glad he didn’t come here.

RE: Kraft is something else. Sneaky little B.

Quote: I really want to know what he offered him to stay?? It really sounds like McDaniels wanted to take the job but Kraft and BB knew this would be detrimental to the offense and must of offered a boat load of money & incentives??



Kraft is a total scumbag. A month after his wife died, he was seen publicly running around with some 25 year old model. In comment 13824312 prdave73 said:Kraft is a total scumbag. A month after his wife died, he was seen publicly running around with some 25 year old model.

RE: I also wonder if Kraft upped his retention offer

Quote: because of deflategate revenge or whatever



There are several reports on twitter that this is absolutely a big part of this In comment 13824265 MetsAreBack said:There are several reports on twitter that this is absolutely a big part of this

. arcarsenal : 2/6/2018 8:36 pm : link No doubt in my mind Kraft had a large hand in this.



I hadn't quite realized how slimy he was until I watched the Two Bill's 30 for 30.



Kraft is a fucking snake.

Asshole move ghost718 : 2/6/2018 8:38 pm : link Have to think Belichick is just about done if he's willing to do this.

Reiss is like a Kraft son from all I've heard. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/6/2018 8:41 pm : link I'll take his word.

Kraft and McDaniels are both Chris684 : 2/6/2018 8:41 pm : link assholes for pulling this stunt.



I’d love to see BB walk away at this point leaving Kraft, McDaniels and Brady (at 40+ years old) to try to pull this thing together with no defense, possibly no Gronk and an overall very underwhelming roster.

shouldn't be surprised... fanofthejets : 2/6/2018 8:41 pm : link You'd figure Belichick either retires this offseason or next. I don't see McDaniels wanting to sit around for two years. Too many other things can happen. Plus now with what he did to Indy the rest of the league sees him as an immature punk who has learned nothing from his tenure in Denver. Where else would he go? Who'd trust him? Can he even trust Belichick that he will walk away when he says he will?



McDaniels better have something ironclad in writing

RE: .

Quote: No doubt in my mind Kraft had a large hand in this.



I hadn't quite realized how slimy he was until I watched the Two Bill's 30 for 30.



Kraft is a fucking snake.

He may be a "fucking snake," but I'd trade his record for John Mara's any day of the week. In comment 13824326 arcarsenal said:He may be a "fucking snake," but I'd trade his record for John Mara's any day of the week.

Agree Arc.. prdave73 : 2/6/2018 8:41 pm : link Wow. Dick move for sure by Kraft. Why would a guy turn down a HC job offer? Also after he decided to take the job and news conference was scheduled for Wednesday?? smh.

RE: RE: .

Quote: In comment 13824326 arcarsenal said:





Quote:





No doubt in my mind Kraft had a large hand in this.



I hadn't quite realized how slimy he was until I watched the Two Bill's 30 for 30.



Kraft is a fucking snake.





He may be a "fucking snake," but I'd trade his record for John Mara's any day of the week.



Kraft and Mara aren't GM's, coaches, or players. Kraft would be nothing without Belichick. In comment 13824335 M.S. said:Kraft and Mara aren't GM's, coaches, or players. Kraft would be nothing without Belichick.

RE: Agree Arc..

Quote: Wow. Dick move for sure by Kraft. Why would a guy turn down a HC job offer? Also after he decided to take the job and news conference was scheduled for Wednesday?? smh.



Indy hired some assistant coaches too. I'm sure McDaniels had input on those hires... In comment 13824336 prdave73 said:Indy hired some assistant coaches too. I'm sure McDaniels had input on those hires...

Watch it be Jeff Fisher montanagiant : 2/6/2018 8:44 pm : link LMAO

RE: .

Quote: No doubt in my mind Kraft had a large hand in this.



I hadn't quite realized how slimy he was until I watched the Two Bill's 30 for 30.



Kraft is a fucking snake.



This. One of the biggest takeaways I had from The Two Bills, and I said so on the thread the night it airs, was how much I dislike Bob Kraft because he's such an oily bastard In comment 13824326 arcarsenal said:This. One of the biggest takeaways I had from The Two Bills, and I said so on the thread the night it airs, was how much I dislike Bob Kraft because he's such an oily bastard

What separates Kraft from morons like Dan Snyder Ten Ton Hammer : 2/6/2018 8:45 pm : link is that Kraft knows he's not a football guy and lets Belichick do whatever he needs to do. He just wants to be a hanger-on.

I really can't believe McDaniels would screw his would be assts Greg from LI : 2/6/2018 8:46 pm : link Like that. I have to imagine that's going to make him very unpopular with his peers. Who is going to be willing to be on his staff now?

Assistants are staying bluepepper : 2/6/2018 8:50 pm : link



Quote:

@AdamSchefter

Former Cowboys’ asst HC/LB coach Matt Eberflus already has signed to become Colts’ defensive coordinator and former Illinois D-line coach Mike Phair has signed to become Indy’s D-line coach - and both will stay with Colts, whoever the HC is, per source

at least as of now per Schefter

I'd never trust McDaniels ever again. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/6/2018 8:51 pm : link I don't think this works out long term for him.

Never wanted him, don't like him ZogZerg : 2/6/2018 8:52 pm : link And now he proves what a scum bag he is.



Glad he "turned down" the Giants job...



LOL

RE: I'd never trust McDaniels ever again.

Quote: I don't think this works out long term for him.



He'll get the Patriots job, then watch as life around him crumbles without Belichick and Brady, and Kraft re-learns what losing feels like. In comment 13824356 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:He'll get the Patriots job, then watch as life around him crumbles without Belichick and Brady, and Kraft re-learns what losing feels like.

But what if the new HC doesn't want those guys? Greg from LI : 2/6/2018 8:53 pm : link Are you going to make keeping them a condition of taking the job? How many candidates will shy away if they can't pick their own staff?

Wow, darren in pdx : 2/6/2018 8:54 pm : link this is pretty much the thing that a lot of BBI was griping over happening to the Giants when every day a new 'top candidate' was named, but on a whole other level.

didn't want Giants going after McDaniels as bluepepper : 2/6/2018 8:54 pm : link I worried he might stiff us in the end.



That said he ain't the first guy to do something like this including the Two Bills, Billy Donovan and Rollie Massimino. Didn't damage any of their careers as far as I know.

RE: Assistants are staying

Quote: at least as of now per Schefter







Quote:







@AdamSchefter

Former Cowboys’ asst HC/LB coach Matt Eberflus already has signed to become Colts’ defensive coordinator and former Illinois D-line coach Mike Phair has signed to become Indy’s D-line coach - and both will stay with Colts, whoever the HC is, per source









Jesus Christ. Eberflus is just gonna have to become HC and get a new DC. What else can they do? Jeff Fisher? John Fox? Who is going to want to work with and rely on random guys? In comment 13824352 bluepepper said:Jesus Christ. Eberflus is just gonna have to become HC and get a new DC. What else can they do? Jeff Fisher? John Fox? Who is going to want to work with and rely on random guys?

RE: But what if the new HC doesn't want those guys?

Quote: Are you going to make keeping them a condition of taking the job? How many candidates will shy away if they can't pick their own staff?

Probably, unless the assistants want to bail which is possible. As they say, there's only 32 of these jobs in the world so hard to turn down. Plus, teams have dictated assistant coaches before though usually because the guy's been there and they really like him. Billick having to retain Lewis when he took over the Ravens is one I recall. I'm sure there have been others. In fact I'd be shocked if Al Davis and Jerry Jones didn't dictate certain assistants for some of their HC hires. In comment 13824362 Greg from LI said:Probably, unless the assistants want to bail which is possible. As they say, there's only 32 of these jobs in the world so hard to turn down. Plus, teams have dictated assistant coaches before though usually because the guy's been there and they really like him. Billick having to retain Lewis when he took over the Ravens is one I recall. I'm sure there have been others. In fact I'd be shocked if Al Davis and Jerry Jones didn't dictate certain assistants for some of their HC hires.

I think the team has the right to release coaches from their contracts Ten Ton Hammer : 2/6/2018 9:08 pm : link if they wanted to make a good faith gesture.

RE: Reiss is a Pats beat guy

Quote: Mike Reiss

‏

Source close to situation says clarity on Bill Belichick's status in New England (Belichick is locked in to coach Patriots in 2018) and stability for family among top factors for Josh McDaniels' sudden change.



So Belichick staying was a factor? He doesn't want to take over for him? I'm confused. In comment 13824318 Ten Ton Hammer said:So Belichick staying was a factor? He doesn't want to take over for him? I'm confused.

RE: RE: Reiss is a Pats beat guy

Quote: In comment 13824318 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





Mike Reiss

‏

Source close to situation says clarity on Bill Belichick's status in New England (Belichick is locked in to coach Patriots in 2018) and stability for family among top factors for Josh McDaniels' sudden change.







So Belichick staying was a factor? He doesn't want to take over for him? I'm confused.



He DOES want to take over for him, and Kraft probably gave him a promise and a timeline for that happening. Key word there is 'clarity'. In comment 13824385 BestFeature said:He DOES want to take over for him, and Kraft probably gave him a promise and a timeline for that happening. Key word there is 'clarity'.

RE: RE: Reiss is a Pats beat guy

Quote: In comment 13824318 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





Mike Reiss

‏

Source close to situation says clarity on Bill Belichick's status in New England (Belichick is locked in to coach Patriots in 2018) and stability for family among top factors for Josh McDaniels' sudden change.







So Belichick staying was a factor? He doesn't want to take over for him? I'm confused.



Kraft also increased his salary as OC. In comment 13824385 BestFeature said:Kraft also increased his salary as OC.

I can’t blame McDaniels Les in TO : 2/6/2018 9:11 pm : link Family stability is a key reason why he decided to stay in NE and with 4 kids and the impact it had on them when he took the Denver and St. Louis jobs, I can get the reason why he decided to stay. Not to mention it is Indiana and a crappy team. perhaps Kraft assured him verbally that he will be Grumpy Lobster Boat Captain’s successor when the time comes for him to retire.

This is all about Defaltegate montanagiant : 2/6/2018 9:11 pm : link Petty move by Kraft

RE: RE: Part of me is waiting to hear an Irsay rant

Quote: In comment 13824260 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





.



Assuming he's a) vertical and b) coherent.



LOL. He's never coherent. Vertical depends how early you catch him in the day. In comment 13824317 Joey in VA said:LOL. He's never coherent. Vertical depends how early you catch him in the day.

Irsay should be livid fanofthejets : 2/6/2018 9:12 pm : link If I'm Goodell and the other owner I seriously consider taking the franchise from Kraft. Is this how you want an NFL owner behaving? He's already tainted Super Bowls? Maybe what he did today to another owner wasn't illegal but it was extremely unethical and makes the NFL look like a 2nd rate gong show. This is not the damn WWF.



Take the team from him.

If I were the Colts I’d talk to Chris684 : 2/6/2018 9:14 pm : link Del Rio and Mularkey. Yes, I understand these might not be the most popular names, but these guys seem to be solid professionals (which is more than what McDaniels can say).



Each of these guys are coming off of respectable jobs with their previous teams and when you look at the overall body of work probably didn’t deserve to be fired. Del Rio had to deal with the Carr injury and the Las Vegas circus and Mularkey was sent packing after a playoff appearance and road playoff win.



The Cowboys coach who is now in place in Indy is highly thought of from all I’ve read so you wouldn’t think that would be a huge road block. Especially for an offensive guy like Mularkey.

RE: RE: Irsay should be livid

Quote: If I'm Goodell and the other owner I seriously consider taking the franchise from Kraft. Is this how you want an NFL owner behaving? He's already tainted Super Bowls? Maybe what he did today to another owner wasn't illegal but it was extremely unethical and makes the NFL look like a 2nd rate gong show. This is not the damn WWF.



Take the team from him.



I don't know you but you ain't smart. In comment 13824398 fanofthejets said:I don't know you but you ain't smart.

Oddly enough JohnF : 2/6/2018 9:15 pm : link McDaniels was still on the phone recruiting assistants just a few hours before his "announcement" saying he was staying (from NFL network).

RE: RE: RE: Reiss is a Pats beat guy

Quote: In comment 13824318 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





Mike Reiss

‏

Source close to situation says clarity on Bill Belichick's status in New England (Belichick is locked in to coach Patriots in 2018) and stability for family among top factors for Josh McDaniels' sudden change.







So Belichick staying was a factor? He doesn't want to take over for him? I'm confused.



Speaking of his family. Didn't a RB on the Broncos try to make a move on McDaniels' wife? Then McD shipped him off to Cleveland.



Also, isn't this the same move Belichick pulled on the Jets? In comment 13824385 BestFeature said:Speaking of his family. Didn't a RB on the Broncos try to make a move on McDaniels' wife? Then McD shipped him off to Cleveland.Also, isn't this the same move Belichick pulled on the Jets?

LOL take his team away because bluepepper : 2/6/2018 9:16 pm : link he made a counter-offer to an employee who was about to leave.

RE: RE: Irsay should be livid fanofthejets : 2/6/2018 9:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13824398 fanofthejets said:





Quote:





If I'm Goodell and the other owner I seriously consider taking the franchise from Kraft. Is this how you want an NFL owner behaving? He's already tainted Super Bowls? Maybe what he did today to another owner wasn't illegal but it was extremely unethical and makes the NFL look like a 2nd rate gong show. This is not the damn WWF.



Take the team from him.







I don't know you but you ain't smart.



So what if the Colts were your franchise? What would you do? In comment 13824405 Sarcastic Sam said:So what if the Colts were your franchise? What would you do?

RE: Oddly enough

Quote: McDaniels was still on the phone recruiting assistants just a few hours before his "announcement" saying he was staying (from NFL network).



Maybe he couldn't get anyone to join his staff.



There is certainly competition from the Lions in snatching Patriots assistants. In comment 13824407 JohnF said:Maybe he couldn't get anyone to join his staff.There is certainly competition from the Lions in snatching Patriots assistants.

RE: RE: RE: Reiss is a Pats beat guy

Quote: In comment 13824385 BestFeature said:





Quote:





In comment 13824318 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





Mike Reiss

‏

Source close to situation says clarity on Bill Belichick's status in New England (Belichick is locked in to coach Patriots in 2018) and stability for family among top factors for Josh McDaniels' sudden change.







So Belichick staying was a factor? He doesn't want to take over for him? I'm confused.







Speaking of his family. Didn't a RB on the Broncos try to make a move on McDaniels' wife? Then McD shipped him off to Cleveland.



Also, isn't this the same move Belichick pulled on the Jets?



Well, sort of but not really because Belichick was already employed by the Jets at the time. He was being promoted to HC, accepted the position, and then reneged on it shortly after and left. In comment 13824410 Boy Cord said:Well, sort of but not really because Belichick was already employed by the Jets at the time. He was being promoted to HC, accepted the position, and then reneged on it shortly after and left.

RE: I can't blame McDaniels

Quote: Family stability is a key reason why he decided to stay in NE and with 4 kids and the impact it had on them when he took the Denver and St. Louis jobs, I can get the reason why he decided to stay. Not to mention it is Indiana and a crappy team. perhaps Kraft assured him verbally that he will be Grumpy Lobster Boat Captain’s successor when the time comes for him to retire.



Then you don’t go out and interview in the first place. There is no defense for the way he handled this. In comment 13824394 Les in TO said:Then you don’t go out and interview in the first place. There is no defense for the way he handled this.

RE: I can't blame McDaniels

Quote: Family stability is a key reason why he decided to stay in NE and with 4 kids and the impact it had on them when he took the Denver and St. Louis jobs, I can get the reason why he decided to stay. Not to mention it is Indiana and a crappy team. perhaps Kraft assured him verbally that he will be Grumpy Lobster Boat Captain’s successor when the time comes for him to retire.



All that consideration has to be done before you agree to the job and start calling people and giving THEM jobs. In comment 13824394 Les in TO said:All that consideration has to be done before you agree to the job and start calling people and giving THEM jobs.

I don’t get the hate for Kraft Les in TO : 2/6/2018 9:24 pm : link He didn’t force McDaniels to stay. It is common for employers who are about to lose a valued employee to the competition to persuade them to stick around.

RE: I don't get the hate for Kraft

Quote: He didn’t force McDaniels to stay. It is common for employers who are about to lose a valued employee to the competition to persuade them to stick around.



It's a timing thing though. They hung the Colts out to dry while his team was in the playoffs all the way to the Super Bowl. In comment 13824426 Les in TO said:It's a timing thing though. They hung the Colts out to dry while his team was in the playoffs all the way to the Super Bowl.

RE: Watch it be Jeff Fisher

Quote: LMAO

and Gregg Williams as DC for the express purpose of taking out Pats players 2018 in foxboro as a F Y on behalf of the rest of the NFL.

Not that I'm advocating intentionally hurting any particular player who throws the ball or anybody.





In comment 13824342 montanagiant said:and Gregg Williams as DC for the express purpose of taking out Pats players 2018 in foxboro as a F Y on behalf of the rest of the NFL.Not that I'm advocating intentionally hurting any particular player who throws the ball or anybody.

Could this be a setup from day 1? fanofthejets : 2/6/2018 9:30 pm : link How do we even know this wasn't a scheme from day 1 with McDaniels never intending to take the job and Kraft just plotting his revenge for being caught cheating(again)?



Would you put it past him?





I don’t fault him for having a change of heart Les in TO : 2/6/2018 9:31 pm : link He may have been genuinely enticed about a career growth move especially after the espn report about the supposed rift. And interview requests come fast and furious in the middle of 100 hour work weeks preparing for the playoffs. But when he did his due diligence and talked it over with his family he realized he had happiness where he was. I’m in the corporate world and see successful candidates regularly turn down offers even after multiple interviews. It’s not unusual

RE: Could this be a setup from day 1?

Quote: How do we even know this wasn't a scheme from day 1 with McDaniels never intending to take the job and Kraft just plotting his revenge for being caught cheating(again)?



Would you put it past him?





New troll? In comment 13824439 fanofthejets said:New troll?

RE: I don't fault him for having a change of heart

Quote: He may have been genuinely enticed about a career growth move especially after the espn report about the supposed rift. And interview requests come fast and furious in the middle of 100 hour work weeks preparing for the playoffs. But when he did his due diligence and talked it over with his family he realized he had happiness where he was. I’m in the corporate world and see successful candidates regularly turn down offers even after multiple interviews. It’s not unusual



He didn't turn down an offer. He took the job. Very different than having a change of heart after going through interviews.

In comment 13824441 Les in TO said:He didn't turn down an offer. He took the job. Very different than having a change of heart after going through interviews.

RE: RE: Could this be a setup from day 1?

Quote: In comment 13824439 fanofthejets said:





Quote:





How do we even know this wasn't a scheme from day 1 with McDaniels never intending to take the job and Kraft just plotting his revenge for being caught cheating(again)?



Would you put it past him?









New troll?



What are you talking about? This is legitimately being discussed as revenge for being caught cheating. Schefter just tweeted it In comment 13824443 Danny Kanell said:What are you talking about? This is legitimately being discussed as revenge for being caught cheating. Schefter just tweeted it

He should of realized Irsay was a nutjob owner from the get go... GFAN52 : 2/6/2018 9:36 pm : link The latest report from Mike Florio states:



Quote

Some will say that McDaniels had concerns about the health of quarterback Andrew Luck. The more accurate reality is that McDaniels had concerns about working with owner Jim Irsay.



http://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2018/02/06/mcdaniels-decided-to-stay-put-with-no-promises-or-commitments-from-patriots/

RE: .

Quote: No doubt in my mind Kraft had a large hand in this.



I hadn't quite realized how slimy he was until I watched the Two Bill's 30 for 30.



Kraft is a fucking snake.



Been saying this for years. I have zero doubt that the pats have been shady all these years. Ask yourself Why the hell the NFL has been launching witch hunt after witch hunt at New England the last decade or so? Kraft is a shady fuck. In comment 13824326 arcarsenal said:Been saying this for years. I have zero doubt that the pats have been shady all these years. Ask yourself Why the hell the NFL has been launching witch hunt after witch hunt at New England the last decade or so? Kraft is a shady fuck.

Could BB Have Informed Kraft After The Super Bowl... Jim in Tampa : 2/6/2018 9:37 pm : link That he (BB) would be done after 2018?



If so, that could have been why Kraft made the offer to McDaniels this late.

RE: RE: RE: Could this be a setup from day 1?

Quote: In comment 13824443 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





In comment 13824439 fanofthejets said:





Quote:





How do we even know this wasn't a scheme from day 1 with McDaniels never intending to take the job and Kraft just plotting his revenge for being caught cheating(again)?



Would you put it past him?









New troll?







What are you talking about? This is legitimately being discussed as revenge for being caught cheating. Schefter just tweeted it



Your handle and you registered in February but you know what I meant. In comment 13824449 fanofthejets said:Your handle and you registered in February but you know what I meant.

The Colts should try to coax Bruce Arians Mr. Bungle : 2/6/2018 9:42 pm : link into pulling another interim stint with them. He did a great job there when Pagano was fighting leukemia.

I don't think they could get Arians to commit Ten Ton Hammer : 2/6/2018 9:43 pm : link unless luck had a clean bill of health, and he doesn't.





don't mention Arians bluepepper : 2/6/2018 9:45 pm : link they may call him and he'll recommend Bettcher.

RE: RE: RE: Irsay should be livid

Quote: In comment 13824405 Sarcastic Sam said:





Quote:





In comment 13824398 fanofthejets said:





Quote:





If I'm Goodell and the other owner I seriously consider taking the franchise from Kraft. Is this how you want an NFL owner behaving? He's already tainted Super Bowls? Maybe what he did today to another owner wasn't illegal but it was extremely unethical and makes the NFL look like a 2nd rate gong show. This is not the damn WWF.



Take the team from him.







I don't know you but you ain't smart.







So what if the Colts were your franchise? What would you do?



Not get caught using drugs? In comment 13824417 fanofthejets said:Not get caught using drugs?

Kraft is no good moespree : 2/6/2018 9:47 pm : link There's been rumors around him for years about connections to organized crime. That Foxboro Raceway purchase he made in the 80s as a sneaky way to try to bankrupt the Patriots owners had rumored Boston mob connections. One of the stories is he got the 10 year option on that race track from a guy who was introduced to Kraft by someone eventually convicted on RICO charges in 1991. He also appears to have significant funds tied up in offshore accounts under dummy business names that certainly resemble what one would consider a money laundering scheme.



He's really no good.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Irsay should be livid

Quote: In comment 13824417 fanofthejets said:





Quote:





In comment 13824405 Sarcastic Sam said:





Quote:





In comment 13824398 fanofthejets said:





Quote:





If I'm Goodell and the other owner I seriously consider taking the franchise from Kraft. Is this how you want an NFL owner behaving? He's already tainted Super Bowls? Maybe what he did today to another owner wasn't illegal but it was extremely unethical and makes the NFL look like a 2nd rate gong show. This is not the damn WWF.



Take the team from him.







I don't know you but you ain't smart.







So what if the Colts were your franchise? What would you do?







Not get caught using drugs?



You're already smarter than Irsay. In comment 13824471 Sarcastic Sam said:You're already smarter than Irsay.

. arcarsenal : 2/6/2018 9:47 pm : link Arians would be perfect for them given his familiarity with the franchise, the success he had as an interim HC, and Andrew Luck - but given that the staff is already there and the ridiculousness of the situation, I can't see Arians jumping out of retirement for a mess like this.

RE: Could BB Have Informed Kraft After The Super Bowl...

Quote: That he (BB) would be done after 2018?



If so, that could have been why Kraft made the offer to McDaniels this late.



If I'm Colts ownership I'd like to know if Kraft and McDaniels have been in regular contact over the past few weeks. Text messages and whereabouts. Just to see. It's your job to get to the bottom of this too In comment 13824454 Jim in Tampa said:If I'm Colts ownership I'd like to know if Kraft and McDaniels have been in regular contact over the past few weeks. Text messages and whereabouts. Just to see. It's your job to get to the bottom of this too

Its a shitbag move by both McDaniels Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 2/6/2018 9:52 pm : link and Kraft. You don't agree to a deal and announce it and then renege at the last possible moment. Kraft had weeks to overturn this. They wait to the last second?



It's indecent.

I had a feeling Luck would never be 100% GFAN52 : 2/6/2018 9:52 pm : link Quote: Adam Schefter

‏

Verified account



@AdamSchefter

39m39 minutes ago

More

FWIW: On Sunday, ESPN's @mortreport reported there still are doctors who have concerns about Andrew Luck's shoulder and whether he could wind up needing additional surgery.







RE: Its a shitbag move by both McDaniels

Quote: and Kraft. You don't agree to a deal and announce it and then renege at the last possible moment. Kraft had weeks to overturn this. They wait to the last second?



It's indecent.



I'm not a Kraft fan whatsoever, but you'd have to think losing a super bowl changes the outlook. Especially if, like it's suggested in this storyline, Kraft may know exactly how much time he has left with Belichick. In comment 13824479 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:I'm not a Kraft fan whatsoever, but you'd have to think losing a super bowl changes the outlook. Especially if, like it's suggested in this storyline, Kraft may know exactly how much time he has left with Belichick.

RE: RE: Could BB Have Informed Kraft After The Super Bowl...

Quote: In comment 13824454 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





That he (BB) would be done after 2018?



If so, that could have been why Kraft made the offer to McDaniels this late.







If I'm Colts ownership I'd like to know if Kraft and McDaniels have been in regular contact over the past few weeks. Text messages and whereabouts. Just to see. It's your job to get to the bottom of this too



Um... Kraft pays McDaniel's paycheck. I would be a bit shocked if they weren't in regular contact over the past few weeks.



Seriously, please stop posting. In comment 13824477 fanofthejets said:Um... Kraft pays McDaniel's paycheck. I would be a bit shocked if they weren't in regular contact over the past few weeks.Seriously, please stop posting.

RE: RE: Could BB Have Informed Kraft After The Super Bowl...

Quote: In comment 13824454 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





That he (BB) would be done after 2018?



If so, that could have been why Kraft made the offer to McDaniels this late.







If I'm Colts ownership I'd like to know if Kraft and McDaniels have been in regular contact over the past few weeks. Text messages and whereabouts. Just to see. It's your job to get to the bottom of this too



McDaniels literally works for Kraft. He can text, call, cajole, provoke, entice, you name the verb, any time he wants. In comment 13824477 fanofthejets said:McDaniels literally works for Kraft. He can text, call, cajole, provoke, entice, you name the verb, any time he wants.

So weird. Keith : 2/6/2018 9:59 pm : link McDaniels already has assistants in Indy. Now those guys are hired with the assumption that McDaniel’s is the hc. Odd

This is sort of like what Davis Webb did to Colorado... BurberryManning : 2/6/2018 10:00 pm : link Davis commited to the Buffs as a grad transfer, he allowed signing day to pass with the Buffs having not taken any other quarterback to challenge for the starting job, the coaching staff decided to redshirt Sefo Liufau to clear way for Davis, Webb convinced CU to install a new offense around his talents during the spring, he assured HC Mike McIntyre that he was coming to Boulder, and days later Webb bailed to join Cal.

there have always been character questions about McDaniels... Torrag : 2/6/2018 10:02 pm : link ...this just confirms them.

RE: RE: RE: Could BB Have Informed Kraft After The Super Bowl...

Quote: In comment 13824477 fanofthejets said:





Quote:





In comment 13824454 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





That he (BB) would be done after 2018?



If so, that could have been why Kraft made the offer to McDaniels this late.







If I'm Colts ownership I'd like to know if Kraft and McDaniels have been in regular contact over the past few weeks. Text messages and whereabouts. Just to see. It's your job to get to the bottom of this too







McDaniels literally works for Kraft. He can text, call, cajole, provoke, entice, you name the verb, any time he wants.



We know that. What I meant is suppose McDaniels never intended to take the job in the first place



The Patriots very methodically, meticulously plan everything out. Every detail. Why wouldn't this be the same? In comment 13824485 christian said:We know that. What I meant is suppose McDaniels never intended to take the job in the first placeThe Patriots very methodically, meticulously plan everything out. Every detail. Why wouldn't this be the same?

RE: RE: Could BB Have Informed Kraft After The Super Bowl...

Quote: In comment 13824454 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





That he (BB) would be done after 2018?



If so, that could have been why Kraft made the offer to McDaniels this late.







If I'm Colts ownership I'd like to know if Kraft and McDaniels have been in regular contact over the past few weeks. Text messages and whereabouts. Just to see. It's your job to get to the bottom of this too



Is this a serious post? In comment 13824477 fanofthejets said:Is this a serious post?

RE: So weird.

Quote: McDaniels already has assistants in Indy. Now those guys are hired with the assumption that McDaniel’s is the hc. Odd



They're what you call pawns. In comment 13824491 Keith said:They're what you call pawns.

RE: RE: Could BB Have Informed Kraft After The Super Bowl...

Quote: In comment 13824454 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





That he (BB) would be done after 2018?



If so, that could have been why Kraft made the offer to McDaniels this late.







If I'm Colts ownership I'd like to know if Kraft and McDaniels have been in regular contact over the past few weeks. Text messages and whereabouts. Just to see. It's your job to get to the bottom of this too



This might be the dumbest post I’ve ever seen on BBI. In comment 13824477 fanofthejets said:This might be the dumbest post I’ve ever seen on BBI.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Could BB Have Informed Kraft After The Super Bowl...

Quote: In comment 13824485 christian said:





Quote:





In comment 13824477 fanofthejets said:





Quote:





In comment 13824454 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





That he (BB) would be done after 2018?



If so, that could have been why Kraft made the offer to McDaniels this late.







If I'm Colts ownership I'd like to know if Kraft and McDaniels have been in regular contact over the past few weeks. Text messages and whereabouts. Just to see. It's your job to get to the bottom of this too







McDaniels literally works for Kraft. He can text, call, cajole, provoke, entice, you name the verb, any time he wants.







We know that. What I meant is suppose McDaniels never intended to take the job in the first place



The Patriots very methodically, meticulously plan everything out. Every detail. Why wouldn't this be the same?



And then? In comment 13824503 fanofthejets said:And then?

This is so weird for Indy, Gregorio : 2/6/2018 10:06 pm : link what do they now do with the signed assistants? That's the first thing any new HC wants to establish; get your own assistants in place. What a mess.



For all the ripping of owner Kraft I am reading, can you imagine losing both coordinators in one season? Most of us would do exactly the same in Kraft's position, that is, lobby to keep McDaniels and sweeten his deal with more salary.

RE: Nailed this

Quote: . This AM - ( New Window )

good call, sadly for the Colts and the hires. In comment 13824511 mort christenson said:good call, sadly for the Colts and the hires.

Too much of this smells fishy fanofthejets : 2/6/2018 10:21 pm : link Kraft has said many times in the past he knows when Belichick is going to retire.



http://www.nbcsports.com/boston/new-england-patriots/robert-kraft-says-he-knows-when-bill-belichick-will-retire-from-new-england-patriots



And of course he would with how detail oriented and calculating New England is. Cheating or otherwise, they are always a few steps ahead.



Nothing changed regarding Belichicks future. There was no sudden clarity. It was always clear.



The Patriots got caught during deflategate and Kraft, McDaniels, and Belichick set out to get back at the Colts. They saw this as an easy opportunity once they expressed interest in McDaniels



Don't be naive folks. This is exactly how they operate

RE: RE: Could BB Have Informed Kraft After The Super Bowl...

Quote: In comment 13824454 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





That he (BB) would be done after 2018?



If so, that could have been why Kraft made the offer to McDaniels this late.







If I'm Colts ownership I'd like to know if Kraft and McDaniels have been in regular contact over the past few weeks. Text messages and whereabouts. Just to see. It's your job to get to the bottom of this too



Of course they have - he's an employee of the New England Patriots. In comment 13824477 fanofthejets said:Of course they have - he's an employee of the New England Patriots.

RE: I don't fault him for having a change of heart

Quote: He may have been genuinely enticed about a career growth move especially after the espn report about the supposed rift. And interview requests come fast and furious in the middle of 100 hour work weeks preparing for the playoffs. But when he did his due diligence and talked it over with his family he realized he had happiness where he was. I’m in the corporate world and see successful candidates regularly turn down offers even after multiple interviews. It’s not unusual



He could have done that two weeks ago, In comment 13824441 Les in TO said:He could have done that two weeks ago,

RE: RE: I don't fault him for having a change of heart

Quote: In comment 13824441 Les in TO said:





Quote:





He may have been genuinely enticed about a career growth move especially after the espn report about the supposed rift. And interview requests come fast and furious in the middle of 100 hour work weeks preparing for the playoffs. But when he did his due diligence and talked it over with his family he realized he had happiness where he was. I’m in the corporate world and see successful candidates regularly turn down offers even after multiple interviews. It’s not unusual







He could have done that two weeks ago,



He probably wasn't offered more $$$ from Kraft two weeks ago. In comment 13824534 DonQuixote said:He probably wasn't offered more $$$ from Kraft two weeks ago.

Maybe Luck's medicals were not DonQuixote : 2/6/2018 10:38 pm : link what McDaniels was told.

Perfect. St. Jimmy : 2/6/2018 10:40 pm : link Hire one of the Eagle coordinators. Preferably Reich. I liked what I saw from Jim Shwartz in the Superbowl.

RE: Maybe Luck's medicals were not

Quote: what McDaniels was told.



Adam Schefter

‏

Verified account



@AdamSchefter

39m39 minutes ago

More

FWIW: On Sunday, ESPN's @mortreport reported there still are doctors who have concerns about Andrew Luck's shoulder and whether he could wind up needing additional surgery. In comment 13824537 DonQuixote said:Adam SchefterVerified account@AdamSchefter39m39 minutes agoMoreFWIW: On Sunday, ESPN's @mortreport reported there still are doctors who have concerns about Andrew Luck's shoulder and whether he could wind up needing additional surgery.

RE: RE: RE: Could BB Have Informed Kraft After The Super Bowl...

Quote: In comment 13824477 fanofthejets said:





Quote:





In comment 13824454 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





That he (BB) would be done after 2018?



If so, that could have been why Kraft made the offer to McDaniels this late.







If I'm Colts ownership I'd like to know if Kraft and McDaniels have been in regular contact over the past few weeks. Text messages and whereabouts. Just to see. It's your job to get to the bottom of this too







Of course they have - he's an employee of the New England Patriots.



But hold on, do you really want owners plotting revenge on other owner because they were upset for being caught cheating again?



I'm not saying this incident is illegal. I'm saying it's low class, unethical, and vengeful. As if he's the first coach to still be under contract with a team while building his new team. Funny when things like this happen once again the Patriots are at the center of it. In comment 13824521 FStubbs said:But hold on, do you really want owners plotting revenge on other owner because they were upset for being caught cheating again?I'm not saying this incident is illegal. I'm saying it's low class, unethical, and vengeful. As if he's the first coach to still be under contract with a team while building his new team. Funny when things like this happen once again the Patriots are at the center of it.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Could BB Have Informed Kraft After The Super Bowl...

Quote: In comment 13824521 FStubbs said:





Quote:





In comment 13824477 fanofthejets said:





Quote:





In comment 13824454 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





That he (BB) would be done after 2018?



If so, that could have been why Kraft made the offer to McDaniels this late.







If I'm Colts ownership I'd like to know if Kraft and McDaniels have been in regular contact over the past few weeks. Text messages and whereabouts. Just to see. It's your job to get to the bottom of this too







Of course they have - he's an employee of the New England Patriots.







But hold on, do you really want owners plotting revenge on other owner because they were upset for being caught cheating again?



I'm not saying this incident is illegal. I'm saying it's low class, unethical, and vengeful. As if he's the first coach to still be under contract with a team while building his new team. Funny when things like this happen once again the Patriots are at the center of it.



go away In comment 13824541 fanofthejets said:go away

RE: RE: I don't fault him for having a change of heart

Quote: In comment 13824441 Les in TO said:





Quote:





He may have been genuinely enticed about a career growth move especially after the espn report about the supposed rift. And interview requests come fast and furious in the middle of 100 hour work weeks preparing for the playoffs. But when he did his due diligence and talked it over with his family he realized he had happiness where he was. I’m in the corporate world and see successful candidates regularly turn down offers even after multiple interviews. It’s not unusual







He could have done that two weeks ago,



Exactly. So this happens just as they were hyping the press conference on the Colts site for TOMORROW. All it took was one call from Kraft and everything is ironed out and set in stone in New England and your lawyers have reviewed all the paperwork (and you damn well better get it in writing that Belichick will retire by date X and you will be the coach, and if he decided to stay you will get massive financial compensation because no team will hire you to coach again)



All this about face happened this fast? You've hired assistants and are about to do the press conference.



Too many pieces fell into place too fast In comment 13824534 DonQuixote said:Exactly. So this happens just as they were hyping the press conference on the Colts site for TOMORROW. All it took was one call from Kraft and everything is ironed out and set in stone in New England and your lawyers have reviewed all the paperwork (and you damn well better get it in writing that Belichick will retire by date X and you will be the coach, and if he decided to stay you will get massive financial compensation because no team will hire you to coach again)All this about face happened this fast? You've hired assistants and are about to do the press conference.Too many pieces fell into place too fast

Diana Russini from espn Ten Ton Hammer : 12:08 am : link Spoke with several members of what was supposed to be McDaniels’ Indy coaching staff. They have not heard from Josh McDaniels regarding the change of heart. Just as blindsided as the rest of us. #Colts

9:51 PM - Feb 6, 2018 · Manhattan, NY

RE: Perfect.

Quote: Hire one of the Eagle coordinators. Preferably Reich. I liked what I saw from Jim Shwartz in the Superbowl.



He gave up 33 points and over 500 yards passing w/ 3 Passing TD's. He got fucking lucky his offense bailed him out In comment 13824538 St. Jimmy said:He gave up 33 points and over 500 yards passing w/ 3 Passing TD's. He got fucking lucky his offense bailed him out

RE: Of course

Quote: Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck)

2/6/18, 8:00 PM

Dearest mother —

I write with most distressful news. The men have been hoodwinked. The deserter McDaniels is on the lamb, likely headed toward New England, my best scouts report. Was this a ploy to merely spy? We shall never know. Irritating.

— Andrew



I never knew McDaniels was into sheep. In comment 13824308 Defenderdawg said:I never knew McDaniels was into sheep.

RE: RE: Maybe Luck's medicals were not

Quote: In comment 13824537 DonQuixote said:





Quote:





what McDaniels was told.







Adam Schefter

‏

Verified account



@AdamSchefter

39m39 minutes ago

More

FWIW: On Sunday, ESPN's @mortreport reported there still are doctors who have concerns about Andrew Luck's shoulder and whether he could wind up needing additional surgery.



And right here, this is probably the whole story. Nothing to see here anymore.



One wonders if Luck will ever be back, much less anything like what he was - and when McDaniels got the word he backed out ASAP. In comment 13824539 GFAN52 said:And right here, this is probably the whole story. Nothing to see here anymore.One wonders if Luck will ever be back, much less anything like what he was - and when McDaniels got the word he backed out ASAP.

totally unprofessional bc4life : 7:28 am : link lot of people made decisions based on what McDaniels told them. anything that made him change his mind - he had more than ample time to consider before this.

The plan better be for him to get the Pats gig SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:40 am : link after BB retires because he's going to be hard pressed to get hired as HC from another team after this stunt.

Why would anyone want to follow Belichick? Sean : 7:41 am : link That is an impossible job.

Irsay was so angry jeff57 : 8:28 am : link



That he loaded up the moving trucks and had them drive around the Dome 50 times. That he loaded up the moving trucks and had them drive around the Dome 50 times.

Maybe the guy ryanmkeane : 8:44 am : link just doesn't want to coach in Indy and work for Jim Irsay? Could be that simple.

RE: Maybe the guy

Quote: just doesn't want to coach in Indy and work for Jim Irsay? Could be that simple.



Totally understandable.



What's not understandable is doing all the interviews, taking the job, scheduling a press conference, hiring staff, and THEN hitting the eject button. In comment 13824742 ryanmkeane said:Totally understandable.What's not understandable is doing all the interviews, taking the job, scheduling a press conference, hiring staff, and THEN hitting the eject button.

I know a couple of guys NNJ Tom : 9:38 am : link who had serious doubts about getting married on the morning of the wedding. Both said f@ck it, and went thru with it.



Both were divorced in under 18 months. Both were financially ruined and have been miserable ever since.



Moral of the Story, it's never too late to change your mind.

In the end, you need to do what's best for #1.

RE: Their GM is holding a PC at 11am....

Quote: that ought to be good.



Must watch. Where do the Colts go from here? McAdoo? lol In comment 13824795 Britt in VA said:Must watch. Where do the Colts go from here? McAdoo? lol

Unreal he had them hire guys Rflairr : 9:49 am : link To their staff only for him to back out. That’s unbelievable. And I really have no doubt who Gettleman was talking about, when insinuated one the guys they interviewed wasn’t a grown up.

RE: RE: Their GM is holding a PC at 11am....

Quote: In comment 13824795 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





that ought to be good.







Must watch. Where do the Colts go from here? McAdoo? lol



Bet he downplays the entire situation, stating they have everything under control. In comment 13824840 Heisenberg said:Bet he downplays the entire situation, stating they have everything under control.

RE: RE: RE: Their GM is holding a PC at 11am....

Quote: In comment 13824840 Heisenberg said:





Quote:





In comment 13824795 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





that ought to be good.







Must watch. Where do the Colts go from here? McAdoo? lol







Bet he downplays the entire situation, stating they have everything under control.



I think there's a decent chance he destroys McDaniels, and he should. In comment 13824903 Tittle 9 20 64 said:I think there's a decent chance he destroys McDaniels, and he should.

RE: Unreal he had them hire guys

Quote: To their staff only for him to back out. That’s unbelievable. And I really have no doubt who Gettleman was talking about, when insinuated one the guys they interviewed wasn’t a grown up.



And that's not just messing with a business, that's messing with families.



Zero integrity. In comment 13824864 Rflairr said:And that's not just messing with a business, that's messing with families.Zero integrity.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Their GM is holding a PC at 11am....

Quote: In comment 13824903 Tittle 9 20 64 said:





Quote:





In comment 13824840 Heisenberg said:





Quote:





In comment 13824795 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





that ought to be good.







Must watch. Where do the Colts go from here? McAdoo? lol







Bet he downplays the entire situation, stating they have everything under control.







I think there's a decent chance he destroys McDaniels, and he should.



Agree and hope he does. GM’s generally don’t handle things that way. In comment 13824905 Britt in VA said:Agree and hope he does. GM’s generally don’t handle things that way.

I think of it like this ... DonQuixote : 10:12 am : link If you made a deal, then back out because you had cold feet, fine, back out. But that's on you. Never make the deal, involve other peoples' lives and then get cold feet. That's BS.



However, if you make a deal and then the circumstances change all of a sudden, then you are free to do what you want.



You can say all you want about doing what's right for you family, blah de blah. I agree, but those conversations could have happened WAY earlier, before you make a commitment to others. The bottom line is that his assistants signed contracts before he did, and then he backed out. That is unambiguous. In my view, that person lacks integrity.

RE: Unreal he had them hire guys

Quote: To their staff only for him to back out. That’s unbelievable. And I really have no doubt who Gettleman was talking about, when insinuated one the guys they interviewed wasn’t a grown up.

interesting post In comment 13824864 Rflairr said:interesting post

RE: RE: Maybe Luck's medicals were not

Quote: In comment 13824537 DonQuixote said:





Quote:





what McDaniels was told.







Adam Schefter

‏

Verified account



@AdamSchefter

39m39 minutes ago

More

FWIW: On Sunday, ESPN's @mortreport reported there still are doctors who have concerns about Andrew Luck's shoulder and whether he could wind up needing additional surgery.

Yes. If McD found out at the last minute that he was intentionally mis-informed about Luck's condition then the story changes. In comment 13824539 GFAN52 said:Yes. If McD found out at the last minute that he was intentionally mis-informed about Luck's condition then the story changes.

RE: I know a couple of guys

Quote: who had serious doubts about getting married on the morning of the wedding. Both said f@ck it, and went thru with it.



Both were divorced in under 18 months. Both were financially ruined and have been miserable ever since.



Moral of the Story, it's never too late to change your mind.

In the end, you need to do what's best for #1.



Not quite comparable. McDaniels just screwed with the lives of all his potential assistants and their families. In comment 13824839 NNJ Tom said:Not quite comparable. McDaniels just screwed with the lives of all his potential assistants and their families.

by the way djm : 10:57 am : link I called this shit last year. I said the Pats would pull some more more bullshit soon because it's what they do. Every year or two years they pull some garbage. Never. Fucking. Fails. Kraft is a piece of shit.



Go ahead and tell me that the NFL was wrong to go after the Pats for the stupid petty shit and tell me that the NFL just wanted to be petty. Try and convince me.



The pats are fucking dirty. It's as clear as day.

From Dave Diehl:

‏

Verified account



@SiriusXMNFL

3h3 hours ago

More

.@davediehl66 on McDaniels situation: The coach I spoke to last night who was going to be on that staff is now looking for a job...He had other options...and as of 10:15 last night he still hadn't spoken to Josh McDaniels and today he has to figure out the future of his coaching

RE: Is Irsay there?

Quote: .



Probably, but not on camera. Feed froze up on me, so not watching anymore.



Ballard was diplomatic. In comment 13825034 figgy2989 said:Probably, but not on camera. Feed froze up on me, so not watching anymore.Ballard was diplomatic.

Got ya... figgy2989 : 11:22 am : link The Irsay reaction would be worth the price of admission.

RE: You liked what you saw from Jim Schwartz?

Quote: Was your tv covered in buffalo wing sauce? Yes, I like when the Eagles give up lots of points. I fine with him remaining their defensive coordinator. In comment 13824638 Ten Ton Hammer said:Yes, I like when the Eagles give up lots of points. I fine with him remaining their defensive coordinator.

Casserly claims that McDaniels pursued Colts not the other way around

@MikeGarafolo

Following Following @MikeGarafolo

More

Our guy @CharleyCasserly is swinging on McDaniels: "He burned bridges he doesn't even know about." Says he was told McDaniels pursued the Colts job. "Shame on him."



8:36 AM - 7 Feb 2018

RE: I can't blame McDaniels

Quote: Family stability is a key reason why he decided to stay in NE and with 4 kids and the impact it had on them when he took the Denver and St. Louis jobs, I can get the reason why he decided to stay. Not to mention it is Indiana and a crappy team. perhaps Kraft assured him verbally that he will be Grumpy Lobster Boat Captain’s successor when the time comes for him to retire.



Try again. You can most definitely blame him. In comment 13824394 Les in TO said:Try again. You can most definitely blame him.

RE: Could this be a setup from day 1?

Quote: How do we even know this wasn't a scheme from day 1 with McDaniels never intending to take the job and Kraft just plotting his revenge for being caught cheating(again)?



Would you put it past him?





This was clearly a setup from day one. I refuse to believe that McDaniel suddenly had a change of heart but even if he did it's still a terrible job by McD and the Pats. Why do I think this is shady? Because the Pats get caught doing something shady every other year. In comment 13824439 fanofthejets said:This was clearly a setup from day one. I refuse to believe that McDaniel suddenly had a change of heart but even if he did it's still a terrible job by McD and the Pats. Why do I think this is shady? Because the Pats get caught doing something shady every other year.

RE: I know a couple of guys

Quote: who had serious doubts about getting married on the morning of the wedding. Both said f@ck it, and went thru with it.



Both were divorced in under 18 months. Both were financially ruined and have been miserable ever since.



Moral of the Story, it's never too late to change your mind.

In the end, you need to do what's best for #1.



Again, for the 100th time. IT'S THE PATS. This shit happens time and time and time again. Going all the way back to when Big and Little Bill left the Jets high and dry. Little Bill took the job and then quit one day later and went to.........wait for it....THE PATS.



That franchise is fucking garbage. They make Dallas look clean and ethical. In comment 13824839 NNJ Tom said:Again, for the 100th time. IT'S THE PATS. This shit happens time and time and time again. Going all the way back to when Big and Little Bill left the Jets high and dry. Little Bill took the job and then quit one day later and went to.........wait for it....THE PATS.That franchise is fucking garbage. They make Dallas look clean and ethical.

RE: RE: I can't blame McDaniels

Quote:







Try again. You can most definitely blame him. the timing sucks and I sympathize if some of the staff who agreed to join him in anticipation that the deal would be formalized,formally resigned from their positions or said no to other interviews or will not otherwise be retained by the colts.



I believe that the last few weeks were a whirlwind for him between getting ready for the playoffs, the wickersham report and the interviews. he was lured by the money, legacy and career advancement opportunity of being a head coach again, but was persuaded by a last ditch pitch for more money, an extension and mentorship by BB so that he may one say succeed him and/or be better prepared for when he does accept a coach or coach/GM position going forward. And yeah, when you have a family, including 4 kids, things like stability and consistency do matter. he likely did not have the time or the space to consider all of that during the last few weeks.



people can make him seem like a villain, but I don't think it's as black and white as that. In comment 13825601 djm said:the timing sucks and I sympathize if some of the staff who agreed to join him in anticipation that the deal would be formalized,formally resigned from their positions or said no to other interviews or will not otherwise be retained by the colts.I believe that the last few weeks were a whirlwind for him between getting ready for the playoffs, the wickersham report and the interviews. he was lured by the money, legacy and career advancement opportunity of being a head coach again, but was persuaded by a last ditch pitch for more money, an extension and mentorship by BB so that he may one say succeed him and/or be better prepared for when he does accept a coach or coach/GM position going forward. And yeah, when you have a family, including 4 kids, things like stability and consistency do matter. he likely did not have the time or the space to consider all of that during the last few weeks.people can make him seem like a villain, but I don't think it's as black and white as that.

Les djm : 3:39 pm : link is every HC candidate pulled this crap or even 1/4 of them pulled this crap the league would be in shambles.



There's no other way to paint this. It's a terrible job by the Pats. And I blame them. Why? Because they are shady. Always.

...

RE: Les

Quote: is every HC candidate pulled this crap or even 1/4 of them pulled this crap the league would be in shambles.



There's no other way to paint this. It's a terrible job by the Pats. And I blame them. Why? Because they are shady. Always. it's rare that a head coaching candidate has a change of heart at the last minute. most will gladly take a job that offers them more money, control and legacy opportunities than a coordinator role, so it's unlikely to be the norm.



I don't blame the Pats or Kraft. They made a pitch to a valuable employee to stay instead of taking his skill set and institutional knowledge to the competition. They were within their rights to do so and have not broken any laws. McDaniels is not a slave and no one was forcing him to stay. Maybe they made a similar pitch to Matt Patricia and he decided to move forward with his opportunity.



mcdaniels gets a raise, extension and a chance to be mentored by the GOAT while keeping his kids in the same schools. there was a good chance he would be 1 or 2 years and done in indy and then he would be back to square one, especially if grumpy lobster boat captain retires in the interim. In comment 13825662 djm said:it's rare that a head coaching candidate has a change of heart at the last minute. most will gladly take a job that offers them more money, control and legacy opportunities than a coordinator role, so it's unlikely to be the norm.I don't blame the Pats or Kraft. They made a pitch to a valuable employee to stay instead of taking his skill set and institutional knowledge to the competition. They were within their rights to do so and have not broken any laws. McDaniels is not a slave and no one was forcing him to stay. Maybe they made a similar pitch to Matt Patricia and he decided to move forward with his opportunity.mcdaniels gets a raise, extension and a chance to be mentored by the GOAT while keeping his kids in the same schools. there was a good chance he would be 1 or 2 years and done in indy and then he would be back to square one, especially if grumpy lobster boat captain retires in the interim.