The approach with this OL Sy'56 : 8:39 am If NYG is looking to compete in 2018, and with Manning still in the picture that appears to be the approach, their OL-fixing is going to need to come via FA.



We can talk about drafting OL all day and yes, if the value is there you do it, but there is a problem. There is no OL worth taking at #2 and I am going to project 6-7 OL taken in round 1 as of right now. With the OL class being average at best (I am thinking slightly below average)....the ones that can make a difference early will likely be gone when NYG comes around on the clock again in round 2.



So assuming no trades, I just don't see the proper value in round 1 or 2 for OL, and now we are taking about a FA-only approach to fix the starting group. I'm not a huge FA guy in general, but in certain situations it is a must. I am forecasting this to be one of those situations. This means you get the top available OT AND top available OG/OC. The ideal situation would be to do both of them while bringing back Pugh on a team-freindly (maybe even short term) deal considering his injury issues and lack of ground to stand on.



Knocking on the doors of Andrew Norwell and Nate Solder, hard.



Doing this really enforced the BPA approach in the draft days 1 and 2 with the amount of holes they have elsewhere. Financially this can work, as Eli and his 20+ million will be off the books in a year or 2.

That's the precise point I've tried to make, can't pay elite dollars to non-elite talent, especially out of desperation.

RE: RE: RE: Not all players are created equal WillVAB : 1:03 pm : link

2011 Giants OL says hello ... Colin's not really wrong.

I don't think Collins is in the elite tier....

Of course, there are examples in both directions JonC : 1:09 pm : link and the better OL is the preferred destination, but teams win the NFL without an elite OL in terms of talent.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Not all players are created equal Jay on the Island : 1:09 pm : link

I don't know how you can say that when the Giants won the SB in 2011 with a very bad offensive line. They finished dead last in rushing that year mainly because of the play of the offensive line. Diehl, Snee, and McKenzie had forks sticking out of their back and Diehl was forced to start at LT with two broken hands IIRC because of the injury to Beatty. Baas and Boothe were both below average starters as well. Eli does not get the respect he deserves for winning with that offensive line.

For the record Jay on the Island : 1:12 pm : link I wasn't saying that the Giants can win with the line they have. They need upgrades but I think the point Colin was trying to make was that you don't need a dominant line to compete. The line of Diehl Seubert O'Hara Snee and McKenzie was one of the better lines in football despite not being the most talented with the exception of Snee.

DG will have a serviceable o-line signed before the draft. Ivan15 : 1:15 pm : link The draft will be for upgrades.

I just hope we hit a home run with one Jay on the Island : 1:21 pm : link of these mid tier FA offensive linemen. I am not talking about an all-pro I mean finding the next O'Hara, Seubert, or McKenzie. Whether that's Chris Hubbard, Cameron Fleming, Nick Easton, Jack Mewhort, Zach Fulton, Andrew Tiller, Senio Kelemete, Josh Kline, Travis Swanson, Ryan Jensen, Spencer Long, Wesley Johnson, etc.

RE: Of course, there are examples in both directions Sy'56 : 1:43 pm : link

Quote: and the better OL is the preferred destination, but teams win the NFL without an elite OL in terms of talent.



You said it yourself, countless examples in both directions. It really isn't a good argument for/against any case.



I don't think NYG needs every top tier guy, but they should attempt to get at least 1 or 2. They literally have nothing here if Pugh leaves, and this regime can't make the same mistake the last one did. The OL needs to be a strength if you are relying on an old QB with declining skill sets and no RB. In comment 13825327 JonC said:You said it yourself, countless examples in both directions. It really isn't a good argument for/against any case.I don't think NYG needs every top tier guy, but they should attempt to get at least 1 or 2. They literally have nothing here if Pugh leaves, and this regime can't make the same mistake the last one did. The OL needs to be a strength if you are relying on an old QB with declining skill sets and no RB.

No argument from me on the concept. The problem is the top tier guys available aren't worth the open market dollars, imv. Perhaps it's the optimizer in my personality, but paying Norwell $10M+ per makes me nuts.

'11 was an anomaly. The fact that Reese tried to duplicate that model until he was fired with zero success supports this.

Look at the teams in the playoffs this year. They all had very good OL play in '17.

Trying to skate by with bargain FAs and late round projects doesn't work.

Andrew Whitworth....

You can certainly go on a run ryanmkeane : 1:53 pm : link and win a SB with a below average OL - but it's tough to sustain success over time. Eli played out of his mind in 2011, and Nicks had an amazing playoff run too. You catch lightning in a bottle and it can happen.



The ironic point is that our best OL years were probably the years which we didn't make any noise in the playoffs, or even make the playoffs.



I agree with Colin in that a cohesive, OK to solid OL and a great QB is a much better solution.

Times are changing guys Sy'56 : 1:54 pm : link The cap goes up every year...$10 Mil per year isn't what it used to be.





Andrew Whitworth JonC : 1:57 pm : link Tough call, I didn't really have a problem passing on him at age 35/36 wanting a 3 year deal.



I don't see his clone among this crop though, and that's the rub. Giants were ready to draft Solder ahead of Prince and now he might be available, but what's his price tag going to be?



If the Giants can get Solder jeff57 : 2:00 pm : link on a four-year $10 to $12 million a year deal, they should jump on it.

Norwell represents a safe play in my book AcesUp : 2:07 pm : link I mean there's always a risk in FA, but he doesn't really have any warts. He's young, he doesn't miss games and he plays at a high level. I don't have a problem dropping an anchor in the middle of that line for 12m/yr and piecemealing the rest together with older vets/bargains/draft picks. The Giants just need to be cognizant of the amount of risk they take on, so I'd prefer if they picked their spot among Norwell, Solder and Pugh.

Someone like Norwell is going to get Dave on the UWS : 2:17 pm : link Big time bucks. I can't see DG going this route. When he talks about watching tons of tape I bet he plans on signing several guys we haven't really noticed. He will put them together with young guys like Flowers, Wheeler, Jones and let the coaches mold the best OL possible. Minnesota did that (and Shurmur was there to witness it). And yes what scheme they want to run will dictate what type of guy they want to go after. Names are great for us but it's probably not their approach

it's a great thread and one that babi could use more of. I would just plato : 2:30 pm : link raise the issue that the giants needs exceed just an 'o' line. In no particular order giants need healthy pass rushing DE's, all types of lb'ers but especially those who are more than 2 down players, a free safety and more in the d backfield, etc etc.



My point is we can't put all our resources only into the O line. in truth we will not be SB competitive for 3-5 years at best

Solder is a must Dankbeerman : 2:54 pm : link I cant see any other clear upgrade at LT and signing him allows Flowers to move possibly improving 2 spots with 1 move.



Make a run at Norwell if we cant get him bring fluker and jones back.



I dont think we will find a LT in the 2nd but could find a guard or RT. Solder-Norwell-Jones with Flowers and a rookie on the right side

Why so? Nothing to indicate that he's against spending money. Gave Matt Kalil $55 million over 5 years just this year.

Nothing to indicate that he would only pay tackles. He made it pretty clear that the emphasis was on fixing the offensive line. It's a five-man unit.

LTs are a premium, they're worth more than the other four positions when your QB is right-handed, that hasn't changed. A team paying similar for an OG had better be getting elite talent.

RE: Sy/Jon Ten Ton Hammer : 3:28 pm : link

Quote: respect your opinions a ton...but it seems year over year there's this "not a great OL class" thing with the draft. And yet every year, very good OL are taken.









Bolles had one of the best seasons of all the rookie linemen last year, but you're not going to find many people who were convinced at this time last year that Bolles was going to be someone you could bet on. Linemen are hard to find and harder to scout these days due to the nature of college offense.

Look at the contracts guards are getting. 5/60 for Zeitler this year. 5/60 for Osemele the year before.

All those positions get paid. I would argue that something has changed. Guards do get paid now.

OK, but my point is that every draft has good OL. It seems on this board, every year, the "OL just isn't good" line comes out during draft time.

Seems like people apply a double standard idiotsavant : 3:39 pm : link Why should risk need be seen as less in one position as opposed to any other? Bolles seemed an OK prospect last year .

It would be silly to front an idiotsavant : 3:46 pm : link Arbitrary rule as to which position to sign or draft first. You cannot dictate what the market brings. Just add a great piece and go from there.

Teams stack drafts JonC : 3:51 pm : link and UFAs based on positions and raw value constantly, it's common strategy and logic.



There's a salary cap to fit it all under.



Yep JonC : 4:13 pm : link and projecting a college player to the NFL isn't a slam dunk, what % of first round picks turn into instant starters?

The one thing I could never understand about Reese.... Reb8thVA : 4:17 pm : link and others for that matter who argue you can never have too many pass rushers because being able to get to the QB is crucial. Wouldn't it stand to reason that protecting the QB is just as important and worthy of the investment?

No, I mean you have to consider salary cap structure JonC : 4:34 pm : link when staring at big ticket UFA options. In that vein, you've got finite dollars to spend. To me, it doesn't make sense to begin by spending huge on an OG, especially when you're not set at LT.



All this talk for a player Peppers : 4:36 pm : link who more than likely will never hit Free Agency.



Every basic fan base in the NFL in the need of a LT are clamoring at the idea of adding Solder.. If you're New England would you let him walk with no replacement in place? No you wouldn't, thats exactly why you want the Giants to "knock hard on his door". No offense to anyone here but the thought process of this whole thread is without depth or logic.



DG is gonna have his work cut out for him. He'll have to be aggressive and thorough in free agency, the draft, and with trades. Its not as easy as, "Hey lets sign Solder, Norwell and Pugh". Thats so simplistic and honestly, not well thought out at all.





Colin jtgiants : 4:46 pm : link I have an issue w you saying the giants are definitely taking a qb at 2. They may but you don't know that. For you to say you do is disengenious. I still say its far from a slam dunk. Do you have direct knowledge? I just think you should be clear and state that as an opinion because you may very well be wrong

BCH is no slouch facility - probably on par (or close) with CHOP.