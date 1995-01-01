The approach with this OL

|
but can we afford to pay most likely the top 2 most expensive FA OL on the market?
They will have to backload the contracts a little. But they potentially have a serious amount of cash coming off the books in the next 2 years.
The cash coming off the books will be back with Collins and Beckham contracts though.
I think you are going to have to choose 1 of those guys.
Then it would be a bad decision to overpay for FA OL.
Beckham and Collins are elite players. Solder isn’t.
not every NFL player knows how to play the game in the sense they're at their best, and contributing to a cohesive, high output unit. Some are just big guys who can move ok, some get by on their physical talents, but put no extra work into their craft. It's just a job to them. Lots of variables just like in every day life where you work with people who don't necessarily know how to do their job.
Colin is suggesting it will be a blend of resources, that it doesn't have to be spending like a drunken sailor on players who are capitalizing on a scarcity of talent, rather than being paid their actual true worth.
He’s also saying just do what Minny did like it’s some easy boilerplate formula to replicate.
Besides, that OL got their asses kicked by Philly so I’m not so sure that’s the model we want to go with playing them twice a year.
They're not great or poor examples, perhaps you're being a bit too literal.
Colin’s opening point in paragraph 2 is that you don’t need a great OL. I vehemently disagree with this premise and the results bear my position out.
How you get there is open for debate.
Colin’s opening point in paragraph 2 is that you don’t need a great OL. I vehemently disagree with this premise and the results bear my position out.
How you get there is open for debate.
|and the better OL is the preferred destination, but teams win the NFL without an elite OL in terms of talent.
You said it yourself, countless examples in both directions. It really isn't a good argument for/against any case.
I don't think NYG needs every top tier guy, but they should attempt to get at least 1 or 2. They literally have nothing here if Pugh leaves, and this regime can't make the same mistake the last one did. The OL needs to be a strength if you are relying on an old QB with declining skill sets and no RB.
I don't know how you can say that when the Giants won the SB in 2011 with a very bad offensive line. They finished dead last in rushing that year mainly because of the play of the offensive line. Diehl, Snee, and McKenzie had forks sticking out of their back and Diehl was forced to start at LT with two broken hands IIRC because of the injury to Beatty. Baas and Boothe were both below average starters as well. Eli does not get the respect he deserves for winning with that offensive line.
No argument from me on the concept. The problem is the top tier guys available aren't worth the open market dollars, imv. Perhaps it's the optimizer in my personality, but paying Norwell $10M+ per makes me nuts.
|Big time bucks. I can't see DG going this route. When he talks about watching tons of tape I bet he plans on signing several guys we haven't really noticed. He will put them together with young guys like Flowers, Wheeler, Jones and let the coaches mold the best OL possible. Minnesota did that (and Shurmur was there to witness it). And yes what scheme they want to run will dictate what type of guy they want to go after. Names are great for us but it's probably not their approach
Nothing to indicate that he would only pay tackles. He made it pretty clear that the emphasis was on fixing the offensive line. It's a five-man unit.
LTs are a premium, they're worth more than the other four positions when your QB is right-handed, that hasn't changed. A team paying similar for an OG had better be getting elite talent.
Bolles had one of the best seasons of all the rookie linemen last year, but you're not going to find many people who were convinced at this time last year that Bolles was going to be someone you could bet on. Linemen are hard to find and harder to scout these days due to the nature of college offense.
OK, but my point is that every draft has good OL. It seems on this board, every year, the "OL just isn't good" line comes out during draft time.
|and others for that matter who argue you can never have too many pass rushers because being able to get to the QB is crucial. Wouldn't it stand to reason that protecting the QB is just as important and worthy of the investment?
The $ has changed, but $12M for an OG when you don't have a LT set in place? No thanks, that's short-sighted planning in my book.
You pay to sign Solder or a Whitworth, for example, then the cost of the UFA OG is de-emphasized for me.
You could get him closer to better places for treatment. Seriously, he could live close enough to Philly and the stadium and have his child get some of the best treatment he can have at CHOP.
|I have an issue w you saying the giants are definitely taking a qb at 2. They may but you don't know that. For you to say you do is disengenious. I still say its far from a slam dunk. Do you have direct knowledge? I just think you should be clear and state that as an opinion because you may very well be wrong