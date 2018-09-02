Odell Beckham's Market Value per Spotrac

I would do that in a heartbeat NYG07 : 2/9/2018 1:08 pm : link He is going to get more than that though. He will get a contract higher than Brown.

Just below that it says chuckydee9 : 2/9/2018 1:09 pm : link After adjusting the above contracts as if signed at Beckham, Jr.'s current age (25), a linear regression is performed, providing us with the following initial value.

6 years, $93,780,822 at an average of $15,630,137.. Sign me up twice over for that.. I assume he will ask for more..

Looks like this is factoring in Keith : 2/9/2018 1:10 pm : link the lost games due to injury this season which lowered that number. I’m sure his agent isn’t discounting for that.



This contract is a steal for the best WR in the game who is 25.

I have a feeling he is going to be locked up bLiTz 2k : 2/9/2018 1:12 pm : link before week 1...wouldn’t surprise me for him to avg 20mil p/y

obviously that's a fantastic number UConn4523 : 2/9/2018 1:15 pm : link one that won't get it done, but fun to talk about I guess. I can live with whatever deal he gets.

. arcarsenal : 2/9/2018 1:16 pm : link He'll be made the highest paid WR until the next guy is up.



He's not going to be the highest paid player.



No-brainer. NYG will get this done.

$18M per is the likely ceiling JonC : 2/9/2018 1:20 pm : link There's no precedent for $20M.



I don't think he signs for the proposed deal.

He wants to be the highest player in the NFL superspynyg : 2/9/2018 1:34 pm : link So it’s 5 years 138+ mil or nothing

Most people understand the cap nowadays, Keith : 2/9/2018 1:39 pm : link the total value is really meaningless, its the gtd amount that matters.



I think he'll get somewhere around 6-100 with an enormous amount in gtd, more than half.

RE: He wants to be the highest player in the NFL JonC : 2/9/2018 1:40 pm : link

Quote: So it’s 5 years 138+ mil or nothing



Highest paid WR is $17M, that's the OB benchmark. He's not getting QB money ... In comment 13827691 superspynyg said:Highest paid WR is $17M, that's the OB benchmark. He's not getting QB money ...

RE: Just below that it says ajr2456 : 2/9/2018 1:45 pm : link

Quote: After adjusting the above contracts as if signed at Beckham, Jr.'s current age (25), a linear regression is performed, providing us with the following initial value.

6 years, $93,780,822 at an average of $15,630,137.. Sign me up twice over for that.. I assume he will ask for more..



This would be a steal. In comment 13827656 chuckydee9 said:This would be a steal.

RE: He wants to be the highest player in the NFL sharpshooter66 : 2/9/2018 1:47 pm : link

Quote: So it’s 5 years 138+ mil or nothing



Thats not how it works lol. Teams will put a value on him and he will take the highest offer or retire In comment 13827691 superspynyg said:Thats not how it works lol. Teams will put a value on him and he will take the highest offer or retire

RE: He wants to be the highest player in the NFL arcarsenal : 2/9/2018 1:49 pm : link

Quote: So it’s 5 years 138+ mil or nothing



No it's not. In comment 13827691 superspynyg said:No it's not.

He'll want something like 18 a year jeff57 : 2/9/2018 1:51 pm : link .

do people realize UConn4523 : 2/9/2018 1:54 pm : link that everyone WANTS to be the highest paid player? No one goes into a contract negotiation for their 1st major payday thinking they are going to take a sweet discount, especially not after CTE, etc.



I'm sure Antonio Brown wanted to be the highest paid player in the NFL as well...

He might ask for something similar to Von Miller.... Keith : 2/9/2018 1:56 pm : link Miller got 6-114 with 70M gtd. I can see him asking for a little more than that. Forget what other WR's are getting, he will prob want to be the highest paid non-QB.

AB's contract looks terrible Keith : 2/9/2018 1:57 pm : link the totals are great, but his gtd amount is pedestrian. I think his agent messed that one up.

Maybe he takes 14m per NYG007 : 2/9/2018 1:59 pm : link to allow us to sign Bell and Landry! (LMAO)



In a very fantasty (not happening scenerio) our cap $ after this year grows by insane amounts and we are in fantastic shape. OverTheCap says so!



RE: AB's contract looks terrible UConn4523 : 2/9/2018 2:05 pm : link

Quote: the totals are great, but his gtd amount is pedestrian. I think his agent messed that one up.



I think his age was a big factor. He was 28 when he signed it, Beckham will likely be 25 when he signs his. If you treat contract negotiations like depreciating assets (i'm sure they do to an extent) Brown lost some leverage due to his age. In comment 13827732 Keith said:I think his age was a big factor. He was 28 when he signed it, Beckham will likely be 25 when he signs his. If you treat contract negotiations like depreciating assets (i'm sure they do to an extent) Brown lost some leverage due to his age.

28 is just the start of his prime. Keith : 2/9/2018 2:06 pm : link When you look at the gtd numbers that most superstars are getting, AB's agent did him wrong. 70M, 60M, 55M, AB got 17M gtd. His contract is not a barometer for what Odell will be getting.

Especially with his injury ryanmkeane : 2/9/2018 2:08 pm : link i think he'll want a front loaded deal which wouldn't be a bad idea

Forget about Spotrac market value... Milton : 2/9/2018 2:10 pm : link Last year they were saying that DE we signed for the vet minimum and then cut was worth $7M/year. I forget that DE's name off the top of my head, but you know who I'm talking about.

Not sure the Giants can fontload his deal Keith : 2/9/2018 2:11 pm : link with the massive contracts recently handed out.

RE: 28 is just the start of his prime. UConn4523 : 2/9/2018 2:14 pm : link

Quote: When you look at the gtd numbers that most superstars are getting, AB's agent did him wrong. 70M, 60M, 55M, AB got 17M gtd. His contract is not a barometer for what Odell will be getting.



Yeesh, I didn't realize the guaranteed money was so low. Isn't he repped by Rosenhaus? Seems like something a guy like him wouldn't fuck up so badly. In comment 13827751 Keith said:Yeesh, I didn't realize the guaranteed money was so low. Isn't he repped by Rosenhaus? Seems like something a guy like him wouldn't fuck up so badly.

RE: 28 is just the start of his prime. ajr2456 : 2/9/2018 2:17 pm : link

Quote: When you look at the gtd numbers that most superstars are getting, AB's agent did him wrong. 70M, 60M, 55M, AB got 17M gtd. His contract is not a barometer for what Odell will be getting.



I agree with this. Davante Adams got $18 million of his $58 million guaranteed. In comment 13827751 Keith said:I agree with this. Davante Adams got $18 million of his $58 million guaranteed.

Def odd. Keith : 2/9/2018 2:18 pm : link By the way, it's 19M gtd, my bad.

Look at DeAndre Hopkins... Keith : 2/9/2018 2:19 pm : link 5-81 with 50M gtd. I think that's a decent baseline for what the GIants will TRY to sign OBJ for. 6-100 with 60M gtd, in that range.

RE: Look at DeAndre Hopkins... ajr2456 : 2/9/2018 2:23 pm : link

Quote: 5-81 with 50M gtd. I think that's a decent baseline for what the GIants will TRY to sign OBJ for. 6-100 with 60M gtd, in that range.



He'll get anywhere from 50-65% of his deal guaranteed, most likely. Which I'm fine with. In comment 13827777 Keith said:He'll get anywhere from 50-65% of his deal guaranteed, most likely. Which I'm fine with.

No Thegratefulhead : 2/9/2018 2:51 pm : link What if Nicks or Cruz had a contract like that? Try to trade him to Indy for the number 3 and something next year. Tell me the last team to win a Super Bowl with a WR being paid like that on it.

I expect paesan98 : 2/9/2018 2:56 pm : link it'll take an average annual value of $19-20 million. Fuck around, delay, tag him, and it'll end up costing a whole lot more

RE: No paesan98 : 2/9/2018 3:04 pm : link

Quote: What if Nicks or Cruz had a contract like that? Try to trade him to Indy for the number 3 and something next year. Tell me the last team to win a Super Bowl with a WR being paid like that on it.



That would be foolish. Neither Nicks nor Cruz were anywhere near as good as Beckham is. In comment 13827809 Thegratefulhead said:That would be foolish. Neither Nicks nor Cruz were anywhere near as good as Beckham is.

RE: No Keith : 2/9/2018 3:14 pm : link

Quote: What if Nicks or Cruz had a contract like that? Try to trade him to Indy for the number 3 and something next year. Tell me the last team to win a Super Bowl with a WR being paid like that on it.



Can we agree that Atlanta blew the SB last year and it was in their grasp. Can we agree that Julio isn't the reason that they lost? Julio is a top paid WR and they were minutes away from a SB. 2 years before that, Demarious Thomas won the SB as a top paid WR. The Patriots almost won with Moss, but I guess that shouldn't count because they didn't actually win.



I also wouldn't recommend looking at it like this. It's convenient if you are looking for reasons not to pay OBJ, but only 1 team gets to win. How many teams with top WR's get to the SB? Get to the conference championships? It's really unfair to just say how many teams WIN the SB with a high paid WR. Not to mention, In comment 13827809 Thegratefulhead said:Can we agree that Atlanta blew the SB last year and it was in their grasp. Can we agree that Julio isn't the reason that they lost? Julio is a top paid WR and they were minutes away from a SB. 2 years before that, Demarious Thomas won the SB as a top paid WR. The Patriots almost won with Moss, but I guess that shouldn't count because they didn't actually win.I also wouldn't recommend looking at it like this. It's convenient if you are looking for reasons not to pay OBJ, but only 1 team gets to win. How many teams with top WR's get to the SB? Get to the conference championships? It's really unfair to just say how many teams WIN the SB with a high paid WR. Not to mention,

It's a lot of $ but I'm not sure mrvax : 2/9/2018 3:18 pm : link OBJ will accept that. He'll want more than DeAndre Hopkins, IMO, and that would put the average salary to about 16.5M-17M.



Hopefully OBJ will recognize how much $ he can make in endorsements by playing in NY.



Not to mention, Keith : 2/9/2018 3:18 pm : link there are plenty. Another issue with this theory is that NE has won so many of the SB's recently and we know how they build their team. Lets take them out of the equation...unless of course your plan is to sign the best qb to ever play with the best coach to every play. Otherwise, lets remove them from the equation. Marvin Harrison and Plaxico Burress were 2 more big time WR's that won a SB in the past 15 years.



Go do your own research and come back to us instead of asking everyone else to prove you wrong. You can't just say something and it's right. It's not. Look at the teams in the SB and it's littered with high profile, high money WR's.

RE: $18M per is the likely ceiling mrvax : 2/9/2018 3:26 pm : link

Quote: There's no precedent for $20M.



I don't think he signs for the proposed deal.



Whatever he signs for, it will be a boatload of money. But...the Giants will be in better shape in 2019 by cutting Eli & JPP for a whooping $29.5M in savings. Pretty sure Abrams will be able to work things out.

In comment 13827667 JonC said:Whatever he signs for, it will be a boatload of money. But...the Giants will be in better shape in 2019 by cutting Eli & JPP for a whooping $29.5M in savings. Pretty sure Abrams will be able to work things out.

RE: Not to mention, Thegratefulhead : 2/9/2018 3:39 pm : link

Quote: there are plenty. Another issue with this theory is that NE has won so many of the SB's recently and we know how they build their team. Lets take them out of the equation...unless of course your plan is to sign the best qb to ever play with the best coach to every play. Otherwise, lets remove them from the equation. Marvin Harrison and Plaxico Burress were 2 more big time WR's that won a SB in the past 15 years.



Go do your own research and come back to us instead of asking everyone else to prove you wrong. You can't just say something and it's right. It's not. Look at the teams in the SB and it's littered with high profile, high money WR's. Harrison and Plaxico were not bad at all. Odell is going to want much more than what Sportrac says he is worth. I know OBJ is better than Nicks and Cruz. Julio's game is as much about size as burst. OBJ is everything about burst/explosion. One soft tissue injury away from being a JAG. So no I do not believe in tying up a large percentage of cap/guaranteed money into a guy that has gotten injured. No way we should give a contract right now. Franchise him until you can't or trade him now for as much as you can. In comment 13827838 Keith said:Harrison and Plaxico were not bad at all. Odell is going to want much more than what Sportrac says he is worth. I know OBJ is better than Nicks and Cruz. Julio's game is as much about size as burst. OBJ is everything about burst/explosion. One soft tissue injury away from being a JAG. So no I do not believe in tying up a large percentage of cap/guaranteed money into a guy that has gotten injured. No way we should give a contract right now. Franchise him until you can't or trade him now for as much as you can.

Why are we having this discussion ? Ron from Ninerland : 2/9/2018 3:48 pm : link He's still under contract for another year, after that they should be able to franchise him for $20 mill or less. I'm not sold on OBJ lasting long in this league. We've seen Hicks and Cruz flame out and they weren't head cases. OBJ has been inconsistent and injury prone as well.

total gtd giants#1 : 2/9/2018 3:48 pm : link Are you talking about Spotrac's "practical gtd"? Because the largest guaranteed deal excluding QBs and Suh is ~$43M. AB's is still ridiculously low, but that's a lot less than the $70M mentioned above for superstars.

re: $20M giants#1 : 2/9/2018 3:51 pm : link the precedent for Beckham getting $20M would be the Von Miller and Suh who both blew away the previous max salaries for their respective positions.



Without the injury, I think Beckham could've come close to that. Now, especially if they reach an extension this offseason, I think you're looking at something closer to $18M per and $40-50M gtd.

RE: RE: Not to mention, Keith : 2/9/2018 3:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13827838 Keith said:





Quote:





there are plenty. Another issue with this theory is that NE has won so many of the SB's recently and we know how they build their team. Lets take them out of the equation...unless of course your plan is to sign the best qb to ever play with the best coach to every play. Otherwise, lets remove them from the equation. Marvin Harrison and Plaxico Burress were 2 more big time WR's that won a SB in the past 15 years.



Go do your own research and come back to us instead of asking everyone else to prove you wrong. You can't just say something and it's right. It's not. Look at the teams in the SB and it's littered with high profile, high money WR's.



Harrison and Plaxico were not bad at all. Odell is going to want much more than what Sportrac says he is worth. I know OBJ is better than Nicks and Cruz. Julio's game is as much about size as burst. OBJ is everything about burst/explosion. One soft tissue injury away from being a JAG. So no I do not believe in tying up a large percentage of cap/guaranteed money into a guy that has gotten injured. No way we should give a contract right now. Franchise him until you can't or trade him now for as much as you can.



Again, just because you say it, doesn't make it true. Harrison wasn't bad at all? Care to investigate that claim and show proof? It's all relative. If you are comparing Harrison to contracts now, then sure. If you are comparing him to other players of that year, you couldn't be more wrong. Harrison was paid big money.



Also, take a look at the top WR's in the game today and most are on competitive teams that are SB contenders. Oh, but it only matters who actually wins, got it. In comment 13827855 Thegratefulhead said:Again, just because you say it, doesn't make it true. Harrison wasn't bad at all? Care to investigate that claim and show proof? It's all relative. If you are comparing Harrison to contracts now, then sure. If you are comparing him to other players of that year, you couldn't be more wrong. Harrison was paid big money.Also, take a look at the top WR's in the game today and most are on competitive teams that are SB contenders. Oh, but it only matters who actually wins, got it.

RE: Why are we having this discussion ? bLiTz 2k : 2/9/2018 3:55 pm : link

Quote: He's still under contract for another year, after that they should be able to franchise him for $20 mill or less. I'm not sold on OBJ lasting long in this league. We've seen Hicks and Cruz flame out and they weren't head cases. OBJ has been inconsistent and injury prone as well.



We're having this discussion because the Giants, the fanbase, and probably everyone on the planet doesnt agree with your assessment. Sorry if the discussion seems trivial with your expert opinion.



Locking up a player before their contract expires can be a beneficial tactic for the team. Kicking the can down the road means that the (increased) market value will be the precedent for negotiations. If you are sold on the player than you almost always win by doing it a year early.



I.E. WORTH discussing. In comment 13827863 Ron from Ninerland said:We're having this discussion because the Giants, the fanbase, and probably everyone on the planet doesnt agree with your assessment. Sorry if the discussion seems trivial with your expert opinion.Locking up a player before their contract expires can be a beneficial tactic for the team. Kicking the can down the road means that the (increased) market value will be the precedent for negotiations. If you are sold on the player than you almost always win by doing it a year early.I.E. WORTH discussing.

Practical gtd is the amount Keith : 2/9/2018 3:55 pm : link that's considered gtd. Von Miller for example got 70M gtd.

RE: Julio cap hit Keith : 2/9/2018 3:56 pm : link

Quote: Julio had a cap hit 13.9m in 2017....Could live with that considering his game, loses some speed still could be productive. Julio contract - ( New Window )



Dude, if you sign OBJ to a 6-100 deal, his first year cap is going to be lower than that probably. You do understand that, right? In comment 13827861 Thegratefulhead said:Dude, if you sign OBJ to a 6-100 deal, his first year cap is going to be lower than that probably. You do understand that, right?

RE: RE: Julio cap hit Thegratefulhead : 2/9/2018 4:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13827861 Thegratefulhead said:





Quote:





Julio had a cap hit 13.9m in 2017....Could live with that considering his game, loses some speed still could be productive. Julio contract - ( New Window )







Dude, if you sign OBJ to a 6-100 deal, his first year cap is going to be lower than that probably. You do understand that, right? Probably not lower, but close. How much guaranteed? If you did make it lower it just makes the rest higher, you understand that right?

In comment 13827876 Keith said:Probably not lower, but close. How much guaranteed? If you did make it lower it just makes the rest higher, you understand that right?

RE: Especially with his injury Gatorade Dunk : 2/9/2018 4:05 pm : link

Quote: i think he'll want a front loaded deal which wouldn't be a bad idea

Front-loaded deals are not the great solution that many people think they are. By the end of the deal, the contract is already being surpassed by others at his position, and with most of the high-value years in the rearview mirror, it almost invites a holdout from the player to get a new deal, which means you never really benefit from the cheaper years. In comment 13827755 ryanmkeane said:Front-loaded deals are not the great solution that many people think they are. By the end of the deal, the contract is already being surpassed by others at his position, and with most of the high-value years in the rearview mirror, it almost invites a holdout from the player to get a new deal, which means you never really benefit from the cheaper years.

Another one... Keith : 2/9/2018 4:05 pm : link I think Larry Fitzgerald was one of the highest paid WR's when they won the SB too.

RE: RE: RE: Julio cap hit YAJ2112 : 2/9/2018 4:05 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13827876 Keith said:





Quote:





In comment 13827861 Thegratefulhead said:





Quote:





Julio had a cap hit 13.9m in 2017....Could live with that considering his game, loses some speed still could be productive. Julio contract - ( New Window )







Dude, if you sign OBJ to a 6-100 deal, his first year cap is going to be lower than that probably. You do understand that, right?



Probably not lower, but close. How much guaranteed? If you did make it lower it just makes the rest higher, you understand that right?



We can afford it being higher in a year or 2 when Eli is off the books and our QBs are Webb and/or another draft pick. In comment 13827883 Thegratefulhead said:We can afford it being higher in a year or 2 when Eli is off the books and our QBs are Webb and/or another draft pick.

RE: Another one... YAJ2112 : 2/9/2018 4:06 pm : link

Quote: I think Larry Fitzgerald was one of the highest paid WR's when they won the SB too.



What year did Arizona win a SB? In comment 13827886 Keith said:What year did Arizona win a SB?

RE: Why are we having this discussion ? Gatorade Dunk : 2/9/2018 4:07 pm : link

Quote: He's still under contract for another year, after that they should be able to franchise him for $20 mill or less. I'm not sold on OBJ lasting long in this league. We've seen Hicks and Cruz flame out and they weren't head cases. OBJ has been inconsistent and injury prone as well.

It's amazing that "Hicks" is probably the only part of your post that's even close to accurate, and it's also wrong. In comment 13827863 Ron from Ninerland said:It's amazing that "Hicks" is probably the only part of your post that's even close to accurate, and it's also wrong.

RE: RE: RE: Julio cap hit Keith : 2/9/2018 4:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13827876 Keith said:





Quote:





In comment 13827861 Thegratefulhead said:





Quote:





Julio had a cap hit 13.9m in 2017....Could live with that considering his game, loses some speed still could be productive. Julio contract - ( New Window )







Dude, if you sign OBJ to a 6-100 deal, his first year cap is going to be lower than that probably. You do understand that, right?



Probably not lower, but close. How much guaranteed? If you did make it lower it just makes the rest higher, you understand that right?



I do. I also understand that he signed that contract in 2015. Do you understand that you need to factor in inflation and the rising cap? In comment 13827883 Thegratefulhead said:I do. I also understand that he signed that contract in 2015. Do you understand that you need to factor in inflation and the rising cap?

RE: RE: Another one... Keith : 2/9/2018 4:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13827886 Keith said:





Quote:





I think Larry Fitzgerald was one of the highest paid WR's when they won the SB too.







What year did Arizona win a SB?



Sorry the year they were in the SB and lost a close game. Should we just remove Fitz because the didn't win the SB? His cap number is prob why Warner threw that INT to Harrison. In comment 13827888 YAJ2112 said:Sorry the year they were in the SB and lost a close game. Should we just remove Fitz because the didn't win the SB? His cap number is prob why Warner threw that INT to Harrison.

RE: RE: RE: Another one... YAJ2112 : 2/9/2018 4:10 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13827888 YAJ2112 said:





Quote:





In comment 13827886 Keith said:





Quote:





I think Larry Fitzgerald was one of the highest paid WR's when they won the SB too.







What year did Arizona win a SB?







Sorry the year they were in the SB and lost a close game. Should we just remove Fitz because the didn't win the SB? His cap number is prob why Warner threw that INT to Harrison.



Psst, I'm on your side. Doesn't mean I can't correct you at the same time. In comment 13827894 Keith said:Psst, I'm on your side. Doesn't mean I can't correct you at the same time.

Philosophical Thegratefulhead : 2/9/2018 4:10 pm : link There is more than just the money. I am not a fan of tying up a large percentage of cap into a WR. Throw in that OBJ has some diva in him. He has acted a certain way(not that bad IMO) How is he going to act once he has enough guaranteed money to ensure his ancestors don't ever need to work? I would rather spend those dollar on OL or pass rushers.

RE: Philosophical Keith : 2/9/2018 4:13 pm : link

Quote: There is more than just the money. I am not a fan of tying up a large percentage of cap into a WR. Throw in that OBJ has some diva in him. He has acted a certain way(not that bad IMO) How is he going to act once he has enough guaranteed money to ensure his ancestors don't ever need to work? I would rather spend those dollar on OL or pass rushers.



Well, philosophically, we can do both...........soooooo. In comment 13827896 Thegratefulhead said:Well, philosophically, we can do both...........soooooo.

RE: Philosophical Keith : 2/9/2018 4:16 pm : link

Quote: There is more than just the money. I am not a fan of tying up a large percentage of cap into a WR. Throw in that OBJ has some diva in him. He has acted a certain way(not that bad IMO) How is he going to act once he has enough guaranteed money to ensure his ancestors don't ever need to work? I would rather spend those dollar on OL or pass rushers.



Your philosophy has been proven wrong. Again, take a look every year at the top WR's in football and I would bet most are on contending teams. Too many things factor in to which team actually wins that you can't just say it's becasue teams are paying their WR's too much. AB has been paid as a top WR for years and for years they are legit SB contenders. Same for Julio. Dez was making top money when Dallas was making their run. Philosophically, you are wrong.



The real reason is that you don't like Odell and that's fine, but lets not hide that behind the money. In comment 13827896 Thegratefulhead said:Your philosophy has been proven wrong. Again, take a look every year at the top WR's in football and I would bet most are on contending teams. Too many things factor in to which team actually wins that you can't just say it's becasue teams are paying their WR's too much. AB has been paid as a top WR for years and for years they are legit SB contenders. Same for Julio. Dez was making top money when Dallas was making their run. Philosophically, you are wrong.The real reason is that you don't like Odell and that's fine, but lets not hide that behind the money.

Fitzgerald Thegratefulhead : 2/9/2018 4:19 pm : link Is still playing, his game is different than OBJs. If he had Fitzgerald's character and game it might be a little different. Still would not give him a contract this year. I would wait, try to get something we could live with next year. If not I would franchise him for at least 1 year rather than lock him up long term.

What does that mean. Keith : 2/9/2018 4:21 pm : link Fitzgeralds character makes him more productive on the field? What is wrong with OBJ's character? I've witnessed some amazing acts of humanity from Odell off the field. His issue is with controlling his passion on the field. He does some immature things, but why are we questioning his character?

RE: RE: Philosophical Thegratefulhead : 2/9/2018 4:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13827896 Thegratefulhead said:





Quote:





There is more than just the money. I am not a fan of tying up a large percentage of cap into a WR. Throw in that OBJ has some diva in him. He has acted a certain way(not that bad IMO) How is he going to act once he has enough guaranteed money to ensure his ancestors don't ever need to work? I would rather spend those dollar on OL or pass rushers.







Your philosophy has been proven wrong. Again, take a look every year at the top WR's in football and I would bet most are on contending teams. Too many things factor in to which team actually wins that you can't just say it's becasue teams are paying their WR's too much. AB has been paid as a top WR for years and for years they are legit SB contenders. Same for Julio. Dez was making top money when Dallas was making their run. Philosophically, you are wrong.



The real reason is that you don't like Odell and that's fine, but lets not hide that behind the money. I like Odell. The reasons I would not tie him up long term are the reasons I stated. I would rather have dominant OL/DL than a smaller superstar receiver.

In comment 13827902 Keith said:I like Odell. The reasons I would not tie him up long term are the reasons I stated. I would rather have dominant OL/DL than a smaller superstar receiver.

By the way, Keith : 2/9/2018 4:26 pm : link yeah fitz has a different game and he's not as good as Odell. IN Odells second season(he missed 4 games his rookie year) he had a better season than Fitzgerald has ever had. Isn't that all that matters?



In 3 seasons Odell is averaging about 12 TD's per season. If he started his rookie season healthy, it would probably be 13 TD's per season. He's also averaging about 1375 yards to Fitzgeralds 1100 yards per season. Fitzgerald is a superstar. He's an awesome player and seems like a great dude, Odell is better at football.

We have the highest salary cap dollars Keith : 2/9/2018 4:27 pm : link spent on a DL. Signing Odell isn't going to prevent that. The problem is that they aren't producing, but there is plenty of money to go around.

RE: By the way, Thegratefulhead : 2/9/2018 4:33 pm : link

Quote: yeah fitz has a different game and he's not as good as Odell. IN Odells second season(he missed 4 games his rookie year) he had a better season than Fitzgerald has ever had. Isn't that all that matters?



In 3 seasons Odell is averaging about 12 TD's per season. If he started his rookie season healthy, it would probably be 13 TD's per season. He's also averaging about 1375 yards to Fitzgeralds 1100 yards per season. Fitzgerald is a superstar. He's an awesome player and seems like a great dude, Odell is better at football. Agreed.....What do you think is too much to keep Odell? In comment 13827913 Keith said:Agreed.....What do you think is too much to keep Odell?

Good question, Keith : 2/9/2018 4:38 pm : link I'd make him the highest paid WR, no doubt. Like any other position, he's only the highest paid until the next great one is a FA. I'm hoping to get Odell for something like 6 years, 100 Million total with 50-60 gtd.

Did He Really Say Highest Paid? Samiam : 2/9/2018 4:43 pm : link Did he really say unambiguously that he wants to be the highest paid player in the league? He wasn’t just shooting the breeze? I dont see any team offering that to him. But, I also think that he wants to play in a big market team like NY given his off the field activities

A simplified breakdown of that contract Keith : 2/9/2018 4:44 pm : link 6-100 with 60 gtd



$30M signing bonus with first 3 seasons salary gtd:



Year 1: 8M salary(13M cap hit)

Year 2: 10M salary(15M cap hit)

Year 3: 12M salary(17M cap hit)

Year 4: 12M salary(17M cap hit)

Year 5: 13M salary(18M cap hit with a 10M dead cap hit if released before season)

Year 6: 15M salary(20M cap hit with a 5M dead cap hit)

RE: I would do that in a heartbeat Beer Man : 2/9/2018 4:56 pm : link

Quote: He is going to get more than that though. He will get a contract higher than Brown. +1 In comment 13827654 NYG07 said:+1

RE: A simplified breakdown of that contract Thegratefulhead : 2/9/2018 5:05 pm : link

Quote: 6-100 with 60 gtd



$30M signing bonus with first 3 seasons salary gtd:



Year 1: 8M salary(13M cap hit)

Year 2: 10M salary(15M cap hit)

Year 3: 12M salary(17M cap hit)

Year 4: 12M salary(17M cap hit)

Year 5: 13M salary(18M cap hit with a 10M dead cap hit if released before season)

Year 6: 15M salary(20M cap hit with a 5M dead cap hit) That is a lot of money, I want agree with you because he is so fucking good but I wouldn't do it. I realize it is not up to me and Mara said he wants to keep him. I think if he settles for that, we sign him. I think he is going to demand substantially more based on him saying he wants to be the highest paid player in the NFL.

In comment 13827938 Keith said:That is a lot of money, I want agree with you because he is so fucking good but I wouldn't do it. I realize it is not up to me and Mara said he wants to keep him. I think if he settles for that, we sign him. I think he is going to demand substantially more based on him saying he wants to be the highest paid player in the NFL.

It is a lot of money, but IMO, Keith : 2/9/2018 5:15 pm : link you pay a lot of money for elite talent. I truly believe that he is the best WR in football and he's only 25.





Outside of Odell, our offense has been inept since he came into the league. Teams never had to respect the running game. Teams never really had to respect any other WRs/TEs on the field. Teams always keyed on Odell and he still put up better numbers than 99% of the league. He's just not stoppable. He's the only guy in the league that is a threat to score a TD from everywhere on the field.

Can we stop LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/9/2018 5:30 pm : link with the "When was the last time someone won a SuperBowl with a WR/RB" bullshit?



If you are suggesting that signing Beckham somehow makes it less likely that they win a Superbowl that is idiocy, if that's not the suggestion then the argument itself is meaningless nonsense. Which is it?

He should have been traded 2 years ago like I kept saying ThatLimerickGuy : 2/9/2018 5:32 pm : link Which would you rather have right now?



1. Beckham coming off an injury without showing any signs of maturing?



2. An extra first round pick last year- even if it was a late first like Garret Bolles or Ryan Ramcyzk, An extra this year and a good cost controlled LB?



I don't see how you can pay Beckham his market rate. He's eventually going to be playing with a young QB who will need a year or so to get his bearings.



An average of 15m per AnnapolisMike : 2/9/2018 5:57 pm : link sounds about right. Might be able to get him for less.



Listen...he is getting 8 this year. If we Franchised him the following year he gets say $17M...probably not that much.



If you sign him now...you get a discount for doing so. Look at Nicks, he never got paid. OBJ knows he needs to get his money NOW. He will take a discount to get it. One hit and it is all over.





His injury is so overblown UConn4523 : 2/9/2018 6:03 pm : link it wasn’t a ligament. All reports say it was a clean break. Broken bones heal well unless you are rushed back (Dez Bryant).



We shouldn’t have traded him 2 years ago and we shouldn’t trade him now. What funniest bout this suggestion is Reese and McAdoo would have gotten to use those supposed picks from Beckham which would have been awesome, right?



We have someone who structures great contracts and we aren’t in cap he’ll nor will be with a fully paid Beckham. It’s unreal how people don’t see this.

RE: Can we stop Thegratefulhead : 2/9/2018 6:04 pm : link

Quote: with the "When was the last time someone won a SuperBowl with a WR/RB" bullshit?



If you are suggesting that signing Beckham somehow makes it less likely that they win a Superbowl that is idiocy, if that's not the suggestion then the argument itself is meaningless nonsense. Which is it? There is this thing called a salary cap. It limits the amount of money teams can spend per year on players. So it is resource management. Putting a large cap number into a WR, considering how vulnerable they are when hit and how much they depend on their speed and explosiveness, we as Giant fans know they are one injury away from being out of the league. What if Nicks or Cruz had a contract like Odell wants? It isn't signing Beckham that makes it less likely we win a a SB. It is HOW MUCH we sign him for...How much is too much for BEckham...At what point would you say no? In comment 13827976 LakeGeorgeGiant said:There is this thing called a salary cap. It limits the amount of money teams can spend per year on players. So it is resource management. Putting a large cap number into a WR, considering how vulnerable they are when hit and how much they depend on their speed and explosiveness, we as Giant fans know they are one injury away from being out of the league. What if Nicks or Cruz had a contract like Odell wants? It isn't signing Beckham that makes it less likely we win a a SB. It is HOW MUCH we sign him for...How much is too much for BEckham...At what point would you say no?

New rules Thegratefulhead : 2/9/2018 6:12 pm : link Players are hitting low because of fines and penalties. Odell was hit low. What happens the next time he is hit low? He is great, he changes how the defense plays us. I get all of that. I love watching him. Very risky putting that much Cap/Gmoney into him.

RE: He should have been traded 2 years ago like I kept saying ajr2456 : 2/9/2018 6:13 pm : link

Quote: Which would you rather have right now?



1. Beckham coming off an injury without showing any signs of maturing?



2. An extra first round pick last year- even if it was a late first like Garret Bolles or Ryan Ramcyzk, An extra this year and a good cost controlled LB?



I don't see how you can pay Beckham his market rate. He's eventually going to be playing with a young QB who will need a year or so to get his bearings.



I'd rather have Odell than Bolles and a LB and it isn't even close. In comment 13827978 ThatLimerickGuy said:I'd rather have Odell than Bolles and a LB and it isn't even close.

The whole "when was the last high paid WR ton win" ajr2456 : 2/9/2018 6:15 pm : link



Take a look at the cap hits for QB's. Only 7 times from 1994-2016 did the winning team have a QB with taking up double digits in the cap hit.



Maybe we should have traded Eli for a couple of firsts before paying him.

- ( argument is stupid. There's no direct correlation, just a lot of coincidence. You can do this with any position.Take a look at the cap hits for QB's. Only 7 times from 1994-2016 did the winning team have a QB with taking up double digits in the cap hit.Maybe we should have traded Eli for a couple of firsts before paying him. Cap Hit - ( New Window

There is always going to be a risk of injury. Keith : 2/9/2018 6:20 pm : link With Odell and with every player in the NFL. This wasn't the kind of injury that makes you fear future injuries. You can't let elite talent walk away at 25 years old because of a freak injury that he's expected to come back 100% from.



You also can't let him walk away because of money when you are paying your 37 year old, twilight of his career, QB elite money. You let Eli go and sign Odell if you are that limited with money. The Giants aren't, but the point remains.



The next point is regarding the cap. It's not like the NBA, you can easily manipulate contracts in the NFL to make it work. The Giants have plenty of levers to pull to create money when needed, it shouldn't be a concern at all. Certainly not of a concern where you let a superstar go.

RE: The whole Keith : 2/9/2018 6:25 pm : link

Quote: argument is stupid. There's no direct correlation, just a lot of coincidence. You can do this with any position.



Take a look at the cap hits for QB's. Only 7 times from 1994-2016 did the winning team have a QB with taking up double digits in the cap hit.



Maybe we should have traded Eli for a couple of firsts before paying him. Cap Hit - ( New Window )



You know whats funny about that list? A large portion of those QB's probably made more money than 99% of the league, yet the cap hit may not say so. Why? Because the cap hit number can be manipulated in a number of different ways and it's the only number fans should care about. Average contract value means absolutely nothing. In comment 13828006 ajr2456 said:You know whats funny about that list? A large portion of those QB's probably made more money than 99% of the league, yet the cap hit may not say so. Why? Because the cap hit number can be manipulated in a number of different ways and it's the only number fans should care about. Average contract value means absolutely nothing.

RE: RE: The whole ajr2456 : 2/9/2018 6:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13828006 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





argument is stupid. There's no direct correlation, just a lot of coincidence. You can do this with any position.



Take a look at the cap hits for QB's. Only 7 times from 1994-2016 did the winning team have a QB with taking up double digits in the cap hit.



Maybe we should have traded Eli for a couple of firsts before paying him. Cap Hit - ( New Window )







You know whats funny about that list? A large portion of those QB's probably made more money than 99% of the league, yet the cap hit may not say so. Why? Because the cap hit number can be manipulated in a number of different ways and it's the only number fans should care about. Average contract value means absolutely nothing.



Spot on In comment 13828011 Keith said:Spot on

RE: RE: The whole Gatorade Dunk : 2/9/2018 6:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13828006 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





argument is stupid. There's no direct correlation, just a lot of coincidence. You can do this with any position.



Take a look at the cap hits for QB's. Only 7 times from 1994-2016 did the winning team have a QB with taking up double digits in the cap hit.



Maybe we should have traded Eli for a couple of firsts before paying him. Cap Hit - ( New Window )







You know whats funny about that list? A large portion of those QB's probably made more money than 99% of the league, yet the cap hit may not say so. Why? Because the cap hit number can be manipulated in a number of different ways and it's the only number fans should care about. Average contract value means absolutely nothing.

In fairness, except in a year when a player collects his signing bonus, his cap number will never be lower than his cash earnings for that season. The signing bonus is the only element that gets amortized (which subsequently leads to the cap number being higher than cash earnings in the other seasons of the contract). So unless those QBs happened to receive a signing bonus in those seasons in which they won the SB, they didn't make more real dollars than their cap hit reflects. In comment 13828011 Keith said:In fairness, except in a year when a player collects his signing bonus, his cap number will never be lower than his cash earnings for that season. The signing bonus is the only element that gets amortized (which subsequently leads to the cap number beingthan cash earnings in the other seasons of the contract). So unless those QBs happened to receive a signing bonus in those seasons in which they won the SB, they didn't make more real dollars than their cap hit reflects.

RE: RE: Can we stop UConn4523 : 2/9/2018 6:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13827976 LakeGeorgeGiant said:





Quote:





with the "When was the last time someone won a SuperBowl with a WR/RB" bullshit?



If you are suggesting that signing Beckham somehow makes it less likely that they win a Superbowl that is idiocy, if that's not the suggestion then the argument itself is meaningless nonsense. Which is it?



There is this thing called a salary cap. It limits the amount of money teams can spend per year on players. So it is resource management. Putting a large cap number into a WR, considering how vulnerable they are when hit and how much they depend on their speed and explosiveness, we as Giant fans know they are one injury away from being out of the league. What if Nicks or Cruz had a contract like Odell wants? It isn't signing Beckham that makes it less likely we win a a SB. It is HOW MUCH we sign him for...How much is too much for BEckham...At what point would you say no?



We’d have a 3-13 year like we just did, which is better than an 8-8 year whether fans want to endure it or not.



There’s a risk even with trading, you can end up with another Flowers and no Beckham because you didn’t want to fork over some cap room which is easily manipulated. In comment 13827996 Thegratefulhead said:We’d have a 3-13 year like we just did, which is better than an 8-8 year whether fans want to endure it or not.There’s a risk even with trading, you can end up with another Flowers and no Beckham because you didn’t want to fork over some cap room which is easily manipulated.

RE: RE: RE: The whole ajr2456 : 2/9/2018 6:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13828011 Keith said:





Quote:





In comment 13828006 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





argument is stupid. There's no direct correlation, just a lot of coincidence. You can do this with any position.



Take a look at the cap hits for QB's. Only 7 times from 1994-2016 did the winning team have a QB with taking up double digits in the cap hit.



Maybe we should have traded Eli for a couple of firsts before paying him. Cap Hit - ( New Window )







You know whats funny about that list? A large portion of those QB's probably made more money than 99% of the league, yet the cap hit may not say so. Why? Because the cap hit number can be manipulated in a number of different ways and it's the only number fans should care about. Average contract value means absolutely nothing.





In fairness, except in a year when a player collects his signing bonus, his cap number will never be lower than his cash earnings for that season. The signing bonus is the only element that gets amortized (which subsequently leads to the cap number being higher than cash earnings in the other seasons of the contract). So unless those QBs happened to receive a signing bonus in those seasons in which they won the SB, they didn't make more real dollars than their cap hit reflects.



Which will also happen with Beckham. Like Keith said the only number that matters is the cap number. In comment 13828019 Gatorade Dunk said:Which will also happen with Beckham. Like Keith said the only number that matters is the cap number.

RE: RE: He should have been traded 2 years ago like I kept saying ThatLimerickGuy : 2/9/2018 6:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13827978 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





Which would you rather have right now?



1. Beckham coming off an injury without showing any signs of maturing?



2. An extra first round pick last year- even if it was a late first like Garret Bolles or Ryan Ramcyzk, An extra this year and a good cost controlled LB?



I don't see how you can pay Beckham his market rate. He's eventually going to be playing with a young QB who will need a year or so to get his bearings.







I'd rather have Odell than Bolles and a LB and it isn't even close.



Re-read In comment 13828005 ajr2456 said:Re-read

RE: RE: RE: The whole Keith : 2/9/2018 6:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13828011 Keith said:





Quote:





In comment 13828006 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





argument is stupid. There's no direct correlation, just a lot of coincidence. You can do this with any position.



Take a look at the cap hits for QB's. Only 7 times from 1994-2016 did the winning team have a QB with taking up double digits in the cap hit.



Maybe we should have traded Eli for a couple of firsts before paying him. Cap Hit - ( New Window )







You know whats funny about that list? A large portion of those QB's probably made more money than 99% of the league, yet the cap hit may not say so. Why? Because the cap hit number can be manipulated in a number of different ways and it's the only number fans should care about. Average contract value means absolutely nothing.





In fairness, except in a year when a player collects his signing bonus, his cap number will never be lower than his cash earnings for that season. The signing bonus is the only element that gets amortized (which subsequently leads to the cap number being higher than cash earnings in the other seasons of the contract). So unless those QBs happened to receive a signing bonus in those seasons in which they won the SB, they didn't make more real dollars than their cap hit reflects.



Performance bonuses, roster bonuses, converting bonuses to salary, adding years, etc...there are a number of different ways to manipulate the cap number and the player would get paid more than their cap dollar. The Cowboys have players who adjust their contracts yearly and see more than their cap number. Obviously they are robbing peter to pay paul and will eventually have to pay the piper, but teams routinely do these things to massage the cap number.



Shit, apparently you can funnel money through their charities to save money on the cap, lol. In comment 13828019 Gatorade Dunk said:Performance bonuses, roster bonuses, converting bonuses to salary, adding years, etc...there are a number of different ways to manipulate the cap number and the player would get paid more than their cap dollar. The Cowboys have players who adjust their contracts yearly and see more than their cap number. Obviously they are robbing peter to pay paul and will eventually have to pay the piper, but teams routinely do these things to massage the cap number.Shit, apparently you can funnel money through their charities to save money on the cap, lol.

RE: RE: RE: He should have been traded 2 years ago like I kept saying ajr2456 : 2/9/2018 7:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13828005 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13827978 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





Which would you rather have right now?



1. Beckham coming off an injury without showing any signs of maturing?



2. An extra first round pick last year- even if it was a late first like Garret Bolles or Ryan Ramcyzk, An extra this year and a good cost controlled LB?



I don't see how you can pay Beckham his market rate. He's eventually going to be playing with a young QB who will need a year or so to get his bearings.







I'd rather have Odell than Bolles and a LB and it isn't even close.







Re-read



I read it fine. That "extra first" isn't an actual player. Give me the guy who has proven to play at an elite NFL level. In comment 13828033 ThatLimerickGuy said:I read it fine. That "extra first" isn't an actual player. Give me the guy who has proven to play at an elite NFL level.

You shouldn't have wasted your time Keith : 2/9/2018 7:03 pm : link reading that nonsense the first time.

“He will eventually be playing with a young QB” UConn4523 : 2/9/2018 7:26 pm : link all the more reason to have great weapons for a young, cheap QB, or do I have that wrong?



QBs don’t take 4 years to develop anymore - if they do they likely aren’t starting caliber anyway. And having less talent around them while they are devloping may be the dumbest thing Ive ever heard.

RE: He wants to be the highest player in the NFL djstat : 2/9/2018 8:04 pm : link

Quote: So it’s 5 years 138+ mil or nothing . If he wants 5 yr 138 Million the. F him. As in franchise Tag for three years. In comment 13827691 superspynyg said:. If he wants 5 yr 138 Million the. F him. As in franchise Tag for three years.

RE: Philosophical paesan98 : 2/9/2018 8:06 pm : link

Quote: There is more than just the money. I am not a fan of tying up a large percentage of cap into a WR. Throw in that OBJ has some diva in him. He has acted a certain way(not that bad IMO) How is he going to act once he has enough guaranteed money to ensure his ancestors don't ever need to work? I would rather spend those dollar on OL or pass rushers.



His contract has absolutely nothing to do with whether his ancestors had to work or not. His descendants are another matter. In comment 13827896 Thegratefulhead said:His contract has absolutely nothing to do with whether his ancestors had to work or not. His descendants are another matter.

RE: RE: Philosophical ajr2456 : 2/9/2018 8:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13827896 Thegratefulhead said:





Quote:





There is more than just the money. I am not a fan of tying up a large percentage of cap into a WR. Throw in that OBJ has some diva in him. He has acted a certain way(not that bad IMO) How is he going to act once he has enough guaranteed money to ensure his ancestors don't ever need to work? I would rather spend those dollar on OL or pass rushers.







His contract has absolutely nothing to do with whether his ancestors had to work or not. His descendants are another matter.



Maybe he has his ancestors frozen like Ted Williams and is just waiting til he has the money to bring them back In comment 13828077 paesan98 said:Maybe he has his ancestors frozen like Ted Williams and is just waiting til he has the money to bring them back

OBJ was just giving an honest answer GeorgeAdams33 : 2/9/2018 8:35 pm : link Every player wants to be the highest paid player in the league. He did not insinuate that he would hold out if it didn't happen.

RE: You shouldn't have wasted your time ThatLimerickGuy : 2/9/2018 8:37 pm : link

Quote: reading that nonsense the first time.



He's like a MORE immature JPP. Good thing we tossed that money away.



Look I know it sucks- but you can't win with guys like that. Give me the guy who busts his ass 24/7 and isn't a looney toon even if he has less talent every single day. In comment 13828036 Keith said:He's like a MORE immature JPP. Good thing we tossed that money away.Look I know it sucks- but you can't win with guys like that. Give me the guy who busts his ass 24/7 and isn't a looney toon even if he has less talent every single day.

RE: RE: You shouldn't have wasted your time UConn4523 : 2/9/2018 8:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13828036 Keith said:





Quote:





reading that nonsense the first time.







He's like a MORE immature JPP. Good thing we tossed that money away.



Look I know it sucks- but you can't win with guys like that. Give me the guy who busts his ass 24/7 and isn't a looney toon even if he has less talent every single day.



You really aren’t making much sense on this thread. If anyone busts their ass 24/7 it’s Beckham. And considering he didn’t blow his hand off I’d say he’s more moreture than JPP.



You don’t like the guy, just say it and move on. Because everything you are describing is immeasurable and trivial. In comment 13828090 ThatLimerickGuy said:You really aren’t making much sense on this thread. If anyone busts their ass 24/7 it’s Beckham. And considering he didn’t blow his hand off I’d say he’s more moreture than JPP.You don’t like the guy, just say it and move on. Because everything you are describing is immeasurable and trivial.

RE: "He will eventually be playing with a young QB" ThatLimerickGuy : 2/9/2018 8:44 pm : link

Quote: all the more reason to have great weapons for a young, cheap QB, or do I have that wrong?



QBs don’t take 4 years to develop anymore - if they do they likely aren’t starting caliber anyway. And having less talent around them while they are devloping may be the dumbest thing Ive ever heard.



Also, I can guarantee that this question was asked of both Gettleman and Shurmur in their interviews:



"How do you deal with Beckham if he continues to act out of control on the field and hurts the team?"



Their answer was a huge part of why each was hired. I doubt their answer was a shoulder shrug and a comment about how you gotta let dogs be dogs.



I keep thinking of how John Mara must feel when he watches his star player score a TD and lift his leg like a dog to piss, or get ejected for repeated fighting, or going on shirtless boat trips before a playoff game . He knows that's not the Giants way and not how the team wins titles. Believe it or not the Giants are historically one of the most successful franchises in NFL history, and their way of doing business does work.



I doubt that they are going to let some chucklenuts continue to act out like a petulant child and not toe the line of team before player, I don't care how marketable he is.



This is all the same reasoning that leads me to believe that Darnold is the prize of the Giants eye. That kid SCREAMS Giants type player.



In comment 13828049 UConn4523 said:Also, I can guarantee that this question was asked of both Gettleman and Shurmur in their interviews:"How do you deal with Beckham if he continues to act out of control on the field and hurts the team?"Their answer was a huge part of why each was hired. I doubt their answer was a shoulder shrug and a comment about how you gotta let dogs be dogs.I keep thinking of how John Mara must feel when he watches his star player score a TD and lift his leg like a dog to piss, or get ejected for repeated fighting, or going on shirtless boat trips before a playoff game . He knows that's not the Giants way and not how the team wins titles. Believe it or not the Giants are historically one of the most successful franchises in NFL history, and their way of doing business does work.I doubt that they are going to let some chucklenuts continue to act out like a petulant child and not toe the line of team before player, I don't care how marketable he is.This is all the same reasoning that leads me to believe that Darnold is the prize of the Giants eye. That kid SCREAMS Giants type player.

If that was a question asked of them UConn4523 : 2/9/2018 9:01 pm : link it means Beckham is staying or why bother focusing on that? His behavior is so overblown it’s comical. If I didn’t know any better I’d think he gets ejected every game by the comments on these threads.

RE: RE: You shouldn't have wasted your time ajr2456 : 2/9/2018 9:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13828036 Keith said:





Quote:





reading that nonsense the first time.







He's like a MORE immature JPP. Good thing we tossed that money away.



Look I know it sucks- but you can't win with guys like that. Give me the guy who busts his ass 24/7 and isn't a looney toon even if he has less talent every single day.



Michael Irvin put scissors to his teammates neck and was blowing lines 24/7. Cowboys did fine. Randy Moss caught what should have been the game winning TD in the Super Bowl.



Cam Newton made it to a Super Bowl. LT worked out well for the Giants. Ray Lewis was a suspect in a homicide. In comment 13828090 ThatLimerickGuy said:Michael Irvin put scissors to his teammates neck and was blowing lines 24/7. Cowboys did fine. Randy Moss caught what should have been the game winning TD in the Super Bowl.Cam Newton made it to a Super Bowl. LT worked out well for the Giants. Ray Lewis was a suspect in a homicide.

RE: RE: RE: You shouldn't have wasted your time ThatLimerickGuy : 2/9/2018 9:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13828090 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





In comment 13828036 Keith said:





Quote:





reading that nonsense the first time.







He's like a MORE immature JPP. Good thing we tossed that money away.



Look I know it sucks- but you can't win with guys like that. Give me the guy who busts his ass 24/7 and isn't a looney toon even if he has less talent every single day.







Michael Irvin put scissors to his teammates neck and was blowing lines 24/7. Cowboys did fine. Randy Moss caught what should have been the game winning TD in the Super Bowl.



Cam Newton made it to a Super Bowl. LT worked out well for the Giants. Ray Lewis was a suspect in a homicide.



a) What did Cam Newton ever do? He has a poor attitude sometimes when things aren't going well but I've never seen him get ejected for fighting or multiple 15 yard celebration penalties.



b) Ray Lewis actually did participate in killing someone. He turned state and then got amnesia knowing they were never really going to push the issue.



I find it laughable that some of you just overlook the baby shit that Beckham pulls. He is EXACTLY who Gettleman was talking about when he said he needs professional football players not men/kids who play professional football.



I actually only put the odds of Beckham being a Giants by the draft at 50/50. Trading him is EXACTLY the type of move that Gettleman wasn't afraid to do in Carolina. In comment 13828101 ajr2456 said:a) What did Cam Newton ever do? He has a poor attitude sometimes when things aren't going well but I've never seen him get ejected for fighting or multiple 15 yard celebration penalties.b) Ray Lewis actually did participate in killing someone. He turned state and then got amnesia knowing they were never really going to push the issue.I find it laughable that some of you just overlook the baby shit that Beckham pulls. He is EXACTLY who Gettleman was talking about when he said he needs professional football players not men/kids who play professional football.I actually only put the odds of Beckham being a Giants by the draft at 50/50. Trading him is EXACTLY the type of move that Gettleman wasn't afraid to do in Carolina.

RE: RE: RE: RE: You shouldn't have wasted your time ajr2456 : 2/9/2018 9:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13828101 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13828090 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





In comment 13828036 Keith said:





Quote:





reading that nonsense the first time.







He's like a MORE immature JPP. Good thing we tossed that money away.



Look I know it sucks- but you can't win with guys like that. Give me the guy who busts his ass 24/7 and isn't a looney toon even if he has less talent every single day.







Michael Irvin put scissors to his teammates neck and was blowing lines 24/7. Cowboys did fine. Randy Moss caught what should have been the game winning TD in the Super Bowl.



Cam Newton made it to a Super Bowl. LT worked out well for the Giants. Ray Lewis was a suspect in a homicide.







a) What did Cam Newton ever do? He has a poor attitude sometimes when things aren't going well but I've never seen him get ejected for fighting or multiple 15 yard celebration penalties.



b) Ray Lewis actually did participate in killing someone. He turned state and then got amnesia knowing they were never really going to push the issue.



I find it laughable that some of you just overlook the baby shit that Beckham pulls. He is EXACTLY who Gettleman was talking about when he said he needs professional football players not men/kids who play professional football.



I actually only put the odds of Beckham being a Giants by the draft at 50/50. Trading him is EXACTLY the type of move that Gettleman wasn't afraid to do in Carolina.



So because Ray Lewis turned state, you could win with him?



Gettleman did nothing like trading Beckham in Carolina. Nothing.



Post the proof. In comment 13828108 ThatLimerickGuy said:So because Ray Lewis turned state, you could win with him?Gettleman did nothing like trading Beckham in Carolina. Nothing.Post the proof.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You shouldn't have wasted your time ThatLimerickGuy : 2/9/2018 10:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13828108 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





In comment 13828101 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





In comment 13828090 ThatLimerickGuy said:





Quote:





In comment 13828036 Keith said:





Quote:





reading that nonsense the first time.







He's like a MORE immature JPP. Good thing we tossed that money away.



Look I know it sucks- but you can't win with guys like that. Give me the guy who busts his ass 24/7 and isn't a looney toon even if he has less talent every single day.







Michael Irvin put scissors to his teammates neck and was blowing lines 24/7. Cowboys did fine. Randy Moss caught what should have been the game winning TD in the Super Bowl.



Cam Newton made it to a Super Bowl. LT worked out well for the Giants. Ray Lewis was a suspect in a homicide.







a) What did Cam Newton ever do? He has a poor attitude sometimes when things aren't going well but I've never seen him get ejected for fighting or multiple 15 yard celebration penalties.



b) Ray Lewis actually did participate in killing someone. He turned state and then got amnesia knowing they were never really going to push the issue.



I find it laughable that some of you just overlook the baby shit that Beckham pulls. He is EXACTLY who Gettleman was talking about when he said he needs professional football players not men/kids who play professional football.



I actually only put the odds of Beckham being a Giants by the draft at 50/50. Trading him is EXACTLY the type of move that Gettleman wasn't afraid to do in Carolina.







So because Ray Lewis turned state, you could win with him?



Gettleman did nothing like trading Beckham in Carolina. Nothing.



Post the proof.



In comment 13828115 ajr2456 said:

Who’s overlooking anything? UConn4523 : 2/9/2018 10:25 pm : link Beckham has to grow up a little. To me that means focus a bit more and keep your composure. To you it’s stop fighting with everyone, blowing off practice, and going on a coke binge.



Your depiction of him is so far out of touch that I can’t take your stance seriously.

He didn’t trade Josh Norman UConn4523 : 2/9/2018 10:27 pm : link he chose not to resign him because he didn’t think he was worth the money and was a product of the system. Couldn’t be any different of a scenario, holy shit.

Those are comparable to Odell how? ajr2456 : 2/9/2018 10:29 pm : link



Quote: So either Norman had expressed his willingness to stage a messy, sit-out over the franchise tag, or the Panthers are/were really dubious about his abilities and long-term prospects. Or the franchise was feeling extra charitable, and knowing they couldn’t deliver a big contract next year, and wanted to release Norman to get his money while he still can—which Norman did by signing a $75 million deal with the Redskins immediately after being shown the door in Carolina.



So how does that compare to Odell? You continue to make shit up and dodge questions. Steve Smith was 35 years old. NormanSo how does that compare to Odell? You continue to make shit up and dodge questions.

C'mon man... NYG07 : 2/9/2018 10:30 pm : link Trading a 25 year old superstar receiver, arguably the greatest of all time through the first three years of his career is not comparable to cutting a formerly great receiver near the end of his career or pulling the tag on a 28 year old late round CB coming off his first year as a starter asking for insane money.

Trading mattyblue : 2/9/2018 10:42 pm : link Odell is such a dumb idea. You will never get value. He is an absolute beast and takes over games. His is very charitable off the field, doesn’t beat woman, doesn’t carry around guns, do drugs etc... we struck gold when we drafted him. He’s gonna get a big contract and he deserves it. Luckily for us the bulk will come when Eli’s money is gone. I can’t believe people want to get rid of him because he gets emotional. He has a very good chance of breaking all receiving records. Why would you trade the best young WR in a pass happy league?

OBJ Dragon : 2/9/2018 11:37 pm : link Is not going to sign for more than four or five years and he will at some point of this contract top the twenty million mark. There are a lot of great players in the NFL but being OBJ, playing in NY, his pre game and game performances are the greatest show in the NFL.



It’s not about anything more than a QB who just started what four games signed a deal for 27 million for five years. If your agent can’t get the greatest performer in the NFL without a doubt in the biggest media capital of the world twenty million Feed Him to the Lions. Love OBJ but his market value and this teams CAP situation just don’t add up to a good ending if he resigns. If you move many of the other CAP problem players it works but if you keep them and sign him welcome to CAP truly HELL.

RE: OBJ ajr2456 : 2/9/2018 11:47 pm : link

Quote: Is not going to sign for more than four or five years and he will at some point of this contract top the twenty million mark. There are a lot of great players in the NFL but being OBJ, playing in NY, his pre game and game performances are the greatest show in the NFL.



It’s not about anything more than a QB who just started what four games signed a deal for 27 million for five years. If your agent can’t get the greatest performer in the NFL without a doubt in the biggest media capital of the world twenty million Feed Him to the Lions. Love OBJ but his market value and this teams CAP situation just don’t add up to a good ending if he resigns. If you move many of the other CAP problem players it works but if you keep them and sign him welcome to CAP truly HELL.



Eli has had over a $20 million cap hit and not to long ago they spent $100 million on defense. In comment 13828151 Dragon said:Eli has had over a $20 million cap hit and not to long ago they spent $100 million on defense.

RE: OBJ NYG07 : 2/9/2018 11:52 pm : link

Quote: Is not going to sign for more than four or five years and he will at some point of this contract top the twenty million mark. There are a lot of great players in the NFL but being OBJ, playing in NY, his pre game and game performances are the greatest show in the NFL.



It’s not about anything more than a QB who just started what four games signed a deal for 27 million for five years. If your agent can’t get the greatest performer in the NFL without a doubt in the biggest media capital of the world twenty million Feed Him to the Lions. Love OBJ but his market value and this teams CAP situation just don’t add up to a good ending if he resigns. If you move many of the other CAP problem players it works but if you keep them and sign him welcome to CAP truly HELL.



Bullshit. This team has a few outrageously overpaid players that do not earn it. Odell would not be one of them. He is not only by far the best player on the Giants, he is among the top 10 players in the league. You don't just ship off a talent like that for a few unknown draft picks.



I really don't understand why people are having so much trouble with this. I think they should bite the bullet now and move on from Eli but either way 2018 is likely Eli's last year with the team. So when Rosen or Darnold are making $6M a year and Eli's contract is off the books, it will be no issue whatsoever fitting Beckham in the cap. Not only that, you will be thanking the Lord that our new young QB has a guy like that to throw to.



In comment 13828151 Dragon said:Bullshit. This team has a few outrageously overpaid players that do not earn it. Odell would not be one of them. He is not only by far the best player on the Giants, he is among the top 10 players in the league. You don't just ship off a talent like that for a few unknown draft picks.I really don't understand why people are having so much trouble with this. I think they should bite the bullet now and move on from Eli but either way 2018 is likely Eli's last year with the team. So when Rosen or Darnold are making $6M a year and Eli's contract is off the books, it will be no issue whatsoever fitting Beckham in the cap. Not only that, you will be thanking the Lord that our new young QB has a guy like that to throw to.

RE: RE: RE: RE: The whole Gatorade Dunk : 12:04 am : link

Quote: In comment 13828019 Gatorade Dunk said:





Quote:





In comment 13828011 Keith said:





Quote:





In comment 13828006 ajr2456 said:





Quote:





argument is stupid. There's no direct correlation, just a lot of coincidence. You can do this with any position.



Take a look at the cap hits for QB's. Only 7 times from 1994-2016 did the winning team have a QB with taking up double digits in the cap hit.



Maybe we should have traded Eli for a couple of firsts before paying him. Cap Hit - ( New Window )







You know whats funny about that list? A large portion of those QB's probably made more money than 99% of the league, yet the cap hit may not say so. Why? Because the cap hit number can be manipulated in a number of different ways and it's the only number fans should care about. Average contract value means absolutely nothing.





In fairness, except in a year when a player collects his signing bonus, his cap number will never be lower than his cash earnings for that season. The signing bonus is the only element that gets amortized (which subsequently leads to the cap number being higher than cash earnings in the other seasons of the contract). So unless those QBs happened to receive a signing bonus in those seasons in which they won the SB, they didn't make more real dollars than their cap hit reflects.







Which will also happen with Beckham. Like Keith said the only number that matters is the cap number.

I'm as in favor of extending Beckham as anyone (maybe even more so), without qualifiers or what ifs. But with all due respect, I don't think either of you are really describing contract mechanisms correctly with regards to cap number.



All the stuff Keith mentions above is irrelevant except for the one thing he got backwards - converting salary to bonus (and only specifically in the form of a signing bonus, as I originally said) is the only way to amortize money across an NFL contract. All the other bonuses that Keith mentioned work just like salary in the year they're due. With that one and only exception of a signing bonus, it is not possible for a player to earn more real dollars than his cap number in any given season. In comment 13828027 ajr2456 said:I'm as in favor of extending Beckham as anyone (maybe even more so), without qualifiers or what ifs. But with all due respect, I don't think either of you are really describing contract mechanisms correctly with regards to cap number.All the stuff Keith mentions above is irrelevant except for the one thing he got backwards - converting salary to bonus (and only specifically in the form of a signing bonus, as I originally said) is the only way to amortize money across an NFL contract. All the other bonuses that Keith mentioned work just like salary in the year they're due. With that one and only exception of a signing bonus, it is not possible for a player to earn more real dollars than his cap number in any given season.

Give him 6 years 100 million est1986 : 12:07 am : link Guarantee at least half and tell him to go chase everyone one of Jerry’s records. Serious.

I am just going to leave this here again for you east coasters NYG07 : 1:25 am : link who are sleeping...



Eli Manning career stats as of week 2 2017:



Targeting Odell Beckham: 63%, 35-7 TD/INT, 111.4 passer rating



Targeting anyone else: 59.5%, 285-209 TD/INT, 79.9 passer rating.



Can you even begin to contemplate trading Beckham when you see this? I also believe Eli is a HOF QB. The proof is right here.



I am 30 so I never got to see LT play...but for my generation Odell is LT. He is that good. Pay the man and he will help us win a Superbowl in the future

RE: I am just going to leave this here again for you east coasters mattyblue : 5:00 am : link

Quote: who are sleeping...



Eli Manning career stats as of week 2 2017:



Targeting Odell Beckham: 63%, 35-7 TD/INT, 111.4 passer rating



Targeting anyone else: 59.5%, 285-209 TD/INT, 79.9 passer rating.



Can you even begin to contemplate trading Beckham when you see this? I also believe Eli is a HOF QB. The proof is right here.



I am 30 so I never got to see LT play...but for my generation Odell is LT. He is that good. Pay the man and he will help us win a Superbowl in the future



+1 Totally agree. In comment 13828165 NYG07 said:+1 Totally agree.

RE: Can we stop FStubbs : 7:48 am : link

Quote: with the "When was the last time someone won a SuperBowl with a WR/RB" bullshit?



If you are suggesting that signing Beckham somehow makes it less likely that they win a Superbowl that is idiocy, if that's not the suggestion then the argument itself is meaningless nonsense. Which is it?



The answer to your question btw is just this past Sunday. The Eagles signed two big ticket WRs last offseason. In comment 13827976 LakeGeorgeGiant said:The answer to your question btw is just this past Sunday. The Eagles signed two big ticket WRs last offseason.

Odell Dragon : 9:08 am : link Is not the real issue it’s the other players grossly overpaid that present the CAP problems going forward. Each year in theory the CAP goes up but these players contracts also increase plus who will be the next overrated player they resign. These players have a much higher dollar value of themselves then realistic but they keep getting paid you have to stop that.



In reality in FA how many players have earned the big contracts signed by the Giants, Strahan, Barber, Eli his first extension, there are a few others but due to injuries or whatever for the most part it’s a loosing process. These players for the most part last three to five years in the NFL the odds after that decline drastically. FA It’s a flawed system why continue to use something that’s proven to be flawed over and over?

RE: Odell ajr2456 : 9:09 am : link

Quote: Is not the real issue it’s the other players grossly overpaid that present the CAP problems going forward. Each year in theory the CAP goes up but these players contracts also increase plus who will be the next overrated player they resign. These players have a much higher dollar value of themselves then realistic but they keep getting paid you have to stop that.



In reality in FA how many players have earned the big contracts signed by the Giants, Strahan, Barber, Eli his first extension, there are a few others but due to injuries or whatever for the most part it’s a loosing process. These players for the most part last three to five years in the NFL the odds after that decline drastically. FA It’s a flawed system why continue to use something that’s proven to be flawed over and over?



So because other players are overpaid we’re going to get rid of Odell? You’re not making any logical points. In comment 13828235 Dragon said:So because other players are overpaid we’re going to get rid of Odell? You’re not making any logical points.

And with them overpaid UConn4523 : 9:17 am : link we are still well under the cap and very flexible. What part of that don’t people get?

GD, Keith : 10:54 am : link I understand what you are saying, but you are missing my point. Example, you have a contract worth ..6 years-102 million with 40 gtd. On average, that player makes 17M per, but his cap number could be:



Year 1: 8M

Year 2: 12M

Year 3: 15M

Year4: 22M

Year 5: 25M

Year 6: 28M



So in year 4, the player converts his salary to a signing bonus and adds 2 years and his cap number never touches the average salary of 17M per. Maybe I did s poor job of explaining what I meant,but that’s my point.

RE: Odell NYG07 : 12:01 pm : link

Quote: Is not the real issue it’s the other players grossly overpaid that present the CAP problems going forward. Each year in theory the CAP goes up but these players contracts also increase plus who will be the next overrated player they resign. These players have a much higher dollar value of themselves then realistic but they keep getting paid you have to stop that.



In reality in FA how many players have earned the big contracts signed by the Giants, Strahan, Barber, Eli his first extension, there are a few others but due to injuries or whatever for the most part it’s a loosing process. These players for the most part last three to five years in the NFL the odds after that decline drastically. FA It’s a flawed system why continue to use something that’s proven to be flawed over and over?



Your argument makes no sense. So what is your solution? Playing money ball and flipping vets for draft picks to have a team full of players on rookie contracts and cheap vets?



So just because the Giants have given out bad contracts in the past they should just avoid giving a massive contract to the one player on the team that absolutely deserves it? In comment 13828235 Dragon said:Your argument makes no sense. So what is your solution? Playing money ball and flipping vets for draft picks to have a team full of players on rookie contracts and cheap vets?So just because the Giants have given out bad contracts in the past they should just avoid giving a massive contract to the one player on the team that absolutely deserves it?