Vikings deny permission Big Rick in FL : 2/10/2018 3:33 pm Per Schefter on Twitter. Vikings denied permission for us to speak to Stefanski. Wow!

I'm genuinely shocked by this Big Rick in FL : 2/10/2018 3:36 pm They fucked the guy over for OC and are going to deny a request for a loyal guy whose been there for 10+ heads.

I can't imagine Ross : 2/10/2018 3:36 pm the Stefanski is happy, unless they make it worth his while.





They suck jeff57 : 2/10/2018 3:37 pm Time to move on to plan C.

Darrell Bevell might be next TheMick7 : 2/10/2018 3:44 pm : link Reich could be HC w/Colts Eagles are not going to let Duce go!

What goes around... Ed A. : 2/10/2018 3:45 pm : link comes around. Hope Gants remember this and gives no consideration to the Vikings in the future.

Bad look for Minnesota Mkdaman1818 : 2/10/2018 3:48 pm : link Vikings gonna introduce some bad blood with this move... assistants will see this bs and not wanna go to Minnesota if they have another option

DFlip. In comment 13828551 Big Rick in FL said:DFlip.

This is a horrible rule adamg : 2/10/2018 3:58 pm : link .

Odd to me that QB coach -> OC NYerInMA : 2/10/2018 3:59 pm : link isn't considered a promotion and can therefore be blocked.

Philly can Defenderdawg : 2/10/2018 4:00 pm : link Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY)

2/10/18, 3:58 PM

This is unexpected, but within the rules. Giants could turn to Eagles RBs coach Duce Staley as their OC now — although Philly can deny permission for him, too.

Might as well just pick Bevell jeff57 : 2/10/2018 4:04 pm : link Shurmur’s going to be calling the plays anyway.

I would expect Philly to deny permission AcesUp : 2/10/2018 4:05 pm : link Until they know if Reich is sticking around. Surprising move by the Vikings since they just hired over the guy outside of the organization. Really stupid rule.

RE: I'm genuinely shocked by this Gatorade Dunk : 2/10/2018 4:05 pm : link

Quote: They fucked the guy over for OC and are going to deny a request for a loyal guy whose been there for 10+ heads.

It happens more often than fans realize. For one thing, we're more likely to pay attention when it happens to the Giants. For another, when it happens during a hiring flurry, it doesn't always get reported.



With regards to Stefanski, he was under contract. They clearly view him as an asset (especially with a very unsettled QB situation on their own roster). That's how contracts work. Had he been a bad coach, rather than a good one, they'd have been on the hook for his contract value if they decided to fire him. Why should they be obligated to let him go just because he did a good job, particularly at a time when they may feel they need his skill set?



Maybe they wanted compensation for him in order to let him go (purely my own speculation). Compare it to players, for example. Should the Patriots have just released Garoppolo from his contract because the 49ers wanted to essentially give him a promotion and significantly increase his salary? Or were they completely justified in getting something in return for an asset (and arguably, not even nearly enough at that)? In comment 13828545 Big Rick in FL said:It happens more often than fans realize. For one thing, we're more likely to pay attention when it happens to the Giants. For another, when it happens during a hiring flurry, it doesn't always get reported.With regards to Stefanski, he was under contract. They clearly view him as an asset (especially with a very unsettled QB situation on their own roster). That's how contracts work. Had he been a bad coach, rather than a good one, they'd have been on the hook for his contract value if they decided to fire him. Why should they be obligated to let him go just because he did a good job, particularly at a time when they may feel they need his skill set?Maybe they wanted compensation for him in order to let him go (purely my own speculation). Compare it to players, for example. Should the Patriots have just released Garoppolo from his contract because the 49ers wanted to essentially give him a promotion and significantly increase his salary? Or were they completely justified in getting something in return for an asset (and arguably, not even nearly enough at that)?

RE: What goes around... Gary from The East End : Admin : 2/10/2018 4:06 pm

Quote: comes around. Hope Gants remember this and gives no consideration to the Vikings in the future.



The thing is, by doing this you screw over your own, loyal coaches who did a good job and are now looking to move up. That's not fair to them.

Was he really their first choice? Rflairr : 2/10/2018 4:06 pm : link Why would they wait this long to ask for permission?



I don’t think it’s a big deal, since we know its Shurmur’s offense and he’s calling the plays. Just want someone that is good at putting together a game plan and adjusting.



I’d like to see them go after Chudzinski

RE: Bad look for Minnesota Gatorade Dunk : 2/10/2018 4:09 pm : link

Quote: Vikings gonna introduce some bad blood with this move... assistants will see this bs and not wanna go to Minnesota if they have another option

This happens fairly regularly. You know, the Giants did this to Peter Giunta a few years back. Have any assistants avoided the Giants because of the "bad blood" they introduced by blocking Giunta? Every team has blocked an assistant at one point or another. In comment 13828561 Mkdaman1818 said:This happens fairly regularly. You know, the Giants did this to Peter Giunta a few years back. Have any assistants avoided the Giants because of the "bad blood" they introduced by blocking Giunta? Every team has blocked an assistant at one point or another.

RE: Was he really their first choice? AcesUp : 2/10/2018 4:13 pm : link

Quote: Why would they wait this long to ask for permission?



I don’t think it’s a big deal, since we know its Shurmur’s offense and he’s calling the plays. Just want someone that is good at putting together a game plan and adjusting.



I’d like to see them go after Chudzinski



Vikings OC position was unsettled and they were waiting on the Eagles to finish so they could interview DeFilippo. The Giants correctly waited out that situation before requesting permission to interview Stefanski. It was widely assumed he would not be blocked if they opted for DeFilippo, which is why this is a surprise to most. In comment 13828579 Rflairr said:Vikings OC position was unsettled and they were waiting on the Eagles to finish so they could interview DeFilippo. The Giants correctly waited out that situation before requesting permission to interview Stefanski. It was widely assumed he would not be blocked if they opted for DeFilippo, which is why this is a surprise to most.

The Vikings might argue that... Milton : 2/10/2018 4:15 pm : link ...it's a promotion in title only, given that Shurmer will be calling the plays and installing the offense. If he is highly valued for his QB coaching skill, why should they let him leave to basically have the same role with the Giants?



I'm not saying I agree with that argument, but it's another way of looking at it.

DeFillipo is most certainly going to be HC next season. OdellBeckhamJr : 2/10/2018 4:16 pm : link Stefanski is the Vikings insurance when DeFillipo leaves next year.

DeFilippo and Stefanski AcesUp : 2/10/2018 4:17 pm : link I think it was Stefanski 1A and DeFilippo 1B, got the feeling that the Giants were content with whichever one the Vikings did not go with.

Gatorade Big Rick in FL : 2/10/2018 4:25 pm : link I know it happens, but normally under different circumstances like if they intent on promoting an in house candidate. I'm shocked because they went outside of the organization to hire an OC over a guy whose been there for 10+ years. Then don't let him take a promotion to go to a team of their OC who just left.





Anybody know other young QB coaches put there?





In regards to DeFillipo. I don't think we had much interest in him. Our beat writers stated that quite a few times. We didn't request permission to even interview him.

RE: DeFillipo is most certainly going to be HC next season. Beer Man : 2/10/2018 4:26 pm : link

Quote: Stefanski is the Vikings insurance when DeFillipo leaves next year. I saw on another thread that Stefanski only has a year left on his Vikings contract. If so, he can do what he wants next year. I wonder if this is the Vikings looking for compensation. In comment 13828592 OdellBeckhamJr said:I saw on another thread that Stefanski only has a year left on his Vikings contract. If so, he can do what he wants next year. I wonder if this is the Vikings looking for compensation.

Agree with Gary TommytheElephant : 2/10/2018 4:30 pm : link Take the Giants out of the equation - the Vikings are setting an AWFUL precedent here AND screwing over Stefanski

RE: Agree with Gary Gatorade Dunk : 2/10/2018 4:31 pm : link

Quote: Take the Giants out of the equation - the Vikings are setting an AWFUL precedent here AND screwing over Stefanski

Same as the Giants did with Peter Giunta? In comment 13828604 TommytheElephant said:Same as the Giants did with Peter Giunta?

This makes no sense AdamBrag : 2/10/2018 4:32 pm : link This is going to look really bad and they only keep him for one more year.



Tough break for the Giants. They need to figure out a really impactful QB coach now.

Wolf grew up a Giants fan. robbieballs2003 : 2/10/2018 4:39 pm : link Doesn't mean anything but always thought that was interesting. Fuck Zimmer.

Yes, denying permission is not uncommon robbieballs2003 : 2/10/2018 4:44 pm : link But how common is it that you have an opening for an OC amd you pass on your in-house guy for an unproven guy that has no ties to the HC or organization and then tell the giy you have worked with for 10 years that he is important to the success of your team? Bush league. The Eagles denied DeFilippo to interview for the Jets OC job but it isn't like the Eagles had an opening at OC and they had a young QB that DeFilippo worked well with. Minnesota has no QB right now.

A guy like Bevell old man : 2/10/2018 4:46 pm : link talented but currently unemployed, would likely want to jump back in and reestablish his name and credibility to get back up into a top OC position.

If he's only here a year, and does a good job, especially if we grab a QB who develops quickly, and tightens up some of Eli's weak points, he's gone but will have done his job.

Unless he has a shot in Indy or Philly, which means more waiting.

I think the Vikings see DeFilippo as a short term hire... GFAN52 : 2/10/2018 4:48 pm : link since he was already interviewing for HC jobs this off-season. They probably feel Stefanski will learn from DF this season then take over the OC when DeFilippo leaves.

RE: I think the Vikings see DeFilippo as a short term hire... robbieballs2003 : 2/10/2018 4:49 pm : link

Quote: since he was already interviewing for HC jobs this off-season. They probably feel Stefanski will learn from DF this season then take over the OC when DeFilippo leaves.



Stefanski is only under contract one more year. If I was with a company for 10 years and a promotion was staring me in the face and they passed on me for someone they barely know I'd be out of there as soon as possible. In comment 13828621 GFAN52 said:Stefanski is only under contract one more year. If I was with a company for 10 years and a promotion was staring me in the face and they passed on me for someone they barely know I'd be out of there as soon as possible.

Loser franchise that’s choked at every bubba0825 : 2/10/2018 4:58 pm : link Turn of there existence

RE: RE: I think the Vikings see DeFilippo as a short term hire... GFAN52 : 2/10/2018 4:58 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13828621 GFAN52 said:





Quote:





since he was already interviewing for HC jobs this off-season. They probably feel Stefanski will learn from DF this season then take over the OC when DeFilippo leaves.







Stefanski is only under contract one more year. If I was with a company for 10 years and a promotion was staring me in the face and they passed on me for someone they barely know I'd be out of there as soon as possible.



I don't disagree with you, but just trying to state what the Vikings rational might have been. It's certainly going to be awkward this season when you have DeFilippo running the offense as OC in the job Stefanski was passed over for. In comment 13828623 robbieballs2003 said:I don't disagree with you, but just trying to state what the Vikings rational might have been. It's certainly going to be awkward this season when you have DeFilippo running the offense as OC in the job Stefanski was passed over for.

RE: RE: RE: I think the Vikings see DeFilippo as a short term hire... Gatorade Dunk : 2/10/2018 5:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13828623 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 13828621 GFAN52 said:





Quote:





since he was already interviewing for HC jobs this off-season. They probably feel Stefanski will learn from DF this season then take over the OC when DeFilippo leaves.







Stefanski is only under contract one more year. If I was with a company for 10 years and a promotion was staring me in the face and they passed on me for someone they barely know I'd be out of there as soon as possible.







I don't disagree with you, but just trying to state what the Vikings rational might have been. It's certainly going to be awkward this season when you have DeFilippo running the offense as OC in the job Stefanski was passed over for.

For anyone who works in management and was ever hired as an external candidate for a job that has a team of direct reports, I can almost guarantee single every one of you has managed someone who was passed over for the job you got. In comment 13828629 GFAN52 said:For anyone who works in management and was ever hired as an external candidate for a job that has a team of direct reports, I can almost guarantee single every one of you has managed someone who was passed over for the job you got.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I think the Vikings see DeFilippo as a short term hire... Gatorade Dunk : 2/10/2018 5:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13828629 GFAN52 said:





Quote:





In comment 13828623 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 13828621 GFAN52 said:





Quote:





since he was already interviewing for HC jobs this off-season. They probably feel Stefanski will learn from DF this season then take over the OC when DeFilippo leaves.







Stefanski is only under contract one more year. If I was with a company for 10 years and a promotion was staring me in the face and they passed on me for someone they barely know I'd be out of there as soon as possible.







I don't disagree with you, but just trying to state what the Vikings rational might have been. It's certainly going to be awkward this season when you have DeFilippo running the offense as OC in the job Stefanski was passed over for.





For anyone who works in management and was ever hired as an external candidate for a job that has a team of direct reports, I can almost guarantee single every one of you has managed someone who was passed over for the job you got.

Every single, not single every. Long day haha. In comment 13828637 Gatorade Dunk said:Every single, not single every. Long day haha.

Don't know if this was mentioned kelsto811 : 2/10/2018 5:12 pm : link But is it possible he didn't want to come here? Put in a situation at OC where he can't call his own plays? If so, I could see a situation where he spoke with Vikings staff and asked to be blocked so he wasn't outright turning down the offer

RE: Don't know if this was mentioned robbieballs2003 : 2/10/2018 5:14 pm : link

Quote: But is it possible he didn't want to come here? Put in a situation at OC where he can't call his own plays? If so, I could see a situation where he spoke with Vikings staff and asked to be blocked so he wasn't outright turning down the offer



Did he also write a note to Zimmer that says check one.



Do you like me?

__ Yes

__ No

__ Maybe In comment 13828642 kelsto811 said:Did he also write a note to Zimmer that says check one.Do you like me?__ Yes__ No__ Maybe

RE: 41-0 still stings, I guess. Mr. Bungle : 2/10/2018 5:17 pm : link

Quote: ...

Except nobody from the 2000 Vikings is still in the organization, including ownership. In comment 13828596 Sarcastic Sam said:Except nobody from the 2000 Vikings is still in the organization, including ownership.

RE: Don't know if this was mentioned Rflairr : 2/10/2018 5:19 pm : link

Quote: But is it possible he didn't want to come here? Put in a situation at OC where he can't call his own plays? If so, I could see a situation where he spoke with Vikings staff and asked to be blocked so he wasn't outright turning down the offer



Why would he have to do that? I’m sure he has a good enough relationship with Shurmur, where he would simply tell him he’s not Interested. You’re basically saying he would do something a coward would do. In comment 13828642 kelsto811 said:Why would he have to do that? I’m sure he has a good enough relationship with Shurmur, where he would simply tell him he’s not Interested. You’re basically saying he would do something a coward would do.

I’m not going to make too big a deal of this Chris684 : 2/10/2018 5:21 pm : link as you have to believe Shurmur’s hands on approach with the offense, calling plays, etc. probably minimizes to an extent, the role of the OC on this staff. However, never underestimate the importance of staff hires (all we have to do is think back to the Coughlin days, Hufnagel, etc) and I’m sure Shurmur still needs that guy who is going to be on the same page and serve as an extension of him and his approach to offense.



I am on record as wanting to go with Wilks. Part of that was the feeling that we could get him signed and into the building way ahead of the game to start building a staff as the other potential head coaches and staff hires were heavily focused on Philly, NE and Minnesota who were playing deep into Jan/Feb.



All that said, hopefully we look to Staley or my personal favorite Stoutland but if I’m Philly, why am I letting either one of those guys out of the building. With Reich as a HC candidate in Indy it’s likely one of those two is elevated to OC in Philly anyway.



Maybe Zimmer is a Cowboy at heart ghost718 : 2/10/2018 5:21 pm : link .

RE: Don't know if this was mentioned GFAN52 : 2/10/2018 5:22 pm : link

Quote: But is it possible he didn't want to come here? Put in a situation at OC where he can't call his own plays? If so, I could see a situation where he spoke with Vikings staff and asked to be blocked so he wasn't outright turning down the offer



Wait, what?



In comment 13828642 kelsto811 said:Wait, what?

RE: BS Duce or Bevell the only Choices RobCarpenter : 2/10/2018 5:33 pm : link

Quote: In this big wide world of football...this is all the NY Football Giants can come up with....Bevell or Duce....that is BS...beat the bushes....got to be plenty of guys that have something to offer.... I don't want Duce in a NYG coaching staff.....I prefer to remember him as a great adversary....and I especially dont want to go begging the Eagles....let's find our own OC



? You know Shurmur used to coach for the Eagles, right?



Being loyal to only ‘true NY Giants’ as coaches is foolish. In comment 13828635 Dave in VA said:? You know Shurmur used to coach for the Eagles, right?Being loyal to only ‘true NY Giants’ as coaches is foolish.

I guess I'm not surprised. Had to know something was Blue21 : 2/10/2018 5:56 pm : link creating the delay. They didn't want to give up two coaches to a team especially an NFC team. Wouldn't be surprised if Eagles are doing the same on Duce in case they lose their OC

We shall persevere and survive Reb8thVA : 2/10/2018 6:06 pm : link This is a speed bump. Nothing more nothing less.

I’ll simply say that ... ... Spider56 : 2/10/2018 6:07 pm : link I’m suddenly glad these a holes lost to the Eagles ... It’s piss poor people mgmt to block someone from a promotion ... hopefully karma visits the twin cities.

Trying to think of the Andy Reid coaching tree Reb8thVA : 2/10/2018 6:13 pm : link Brad Childress and Marty Mohrinweig are still out there I think. Not that I am advocating for either

RE: ... Jim in Tampa : 2/10/2018 6:14 pm : link

Quote: Dick move on the part of the Vikings.



It's a dick move when the other team does it to yours, but when your team does it...it's just business.



I can see why the Vikes wouldn't want to lose two of their offensive coaches to the NYG. In comment 13828668 Eric from BBI said:It's a dick move when the other team does it to yours, but when your team does it...it's just business.I can see why the Vikes wouldn't want to lose two of their offensive coaches to the NYG.

Jim Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/10/2018 6:15 pm : : 2/10/2018 6:15 pm : link It's a dick move because Stefanski interviewed with the Vikings for their OC job and was turned down. He's got one year left on his contract. It was a dick move.

I smell a rat. Tittle 9 20 64 : 2/10/2018 6:18 pm : link Shurmur seems like a smart guy. I don’t think he would have waited around this long for Stefanski if he had reason to believe Zimmer was goin to block him.

RE: I’ll simply say that ... ... Gatorade Dunk : 2/10/2018 6:19 pm : link

Quote: It’s piss poor people mgmt to block someone from a promotion ...

In the not so distant past, the Giants have blocked Peter Giunta, Kevin Gilbride Jr., and Chris Palmer from interviewing for positions that would have been promotions for them.



Every team has done this at some point or another. Enough with the drama and outrage.



- ( In comment 13828697 Spider56 said:In the not so distant past, the Giants have blocked Peter Giunta, Kevin Gilbride Jr., and Chris Palmer from interviewing for positions that would have been promotions for them.Every team has done this at some point or another. Enough with the drama and outrage. Link - ( New Window

RE: Trying to think of the Andy Reid coaching tree Gatorade Dunk : 2/10/2018 6:20 pm : link

Quote: Brad Childress and Marty Mohrinweig are still out there I think. Not that I am advocating for either

Darrell Bevell is from that same tree. He was OC under Childress in Minnesota. In comment 13828705 Reb8thVA said:Darrell Bevell is from that same tree. He was OC under Childress in Minnesota.

dick move? bc4life : 2/10/2018 6:51 pm : link Losing your OC and QB coach in one off season is a lot.

And that was a dick move and I am pretty sure Giants fans agreed. robbieballs2003 : 2/10/2018 6:51 pm : link Obviously not all because BBI isn't one person and neither are all Giants fans. But, if I am not mistaken, some said it was a dick move at the time.

This is absolutely a dick move Jay on the Island : 2/10/2018 7:10 pm : link Stefanski should be upset about this. They passed him over for a promotion by someone outside the organization and then they don't allow him to come here for a promotion? This isn't a good decision as it might deter future coaches from picking Minnesota if they have multiple options. If Stefanski wants to be a HC someday he first needs to establish himself as an OC.

Absolutely it was a dick move.... Simms11 : 2/10/2018 7:20 pm : link Yea the Giants have done it, but what were the circumstances? This is a kick in the nuts to a guy who could have come in here and slowly gained experience as an OC, from one of the more successful and experienced former OCs in the league, and then perhaps could have learned to call a game at some point on his own. In Minn, he remains a QB Coach and works under a guy whose never game-planned or called a game. I don’t know, but this would have been in Stefanski’s best interest. That’s not how you take care of people. So much for loyalty in this league.

Guess they thought bc4life : 2/10/2018 7:24 pm : link they needed him

Those bastards ....! short lease : 2/10/2018 7:30 pm : link Seriously , -



In the real world if a better opportunity comes along, you resign your position with (usually) a 2 week notice and you move up the corporate latter. I guess these guys are considered labor in the same sense as the players?



Denying permission seems so .... anti-american. I guess they don't want key parts of their coaching staff all going to the same place. Too much familiarity if the Giants have to face the Vikings in the NFC championship next year?



That's why I always sign contracts with my pen ... (the one filled with invisible ink).

Got to wonder how Stefanski est1986 : 2/10/2018 7:39 pm : link Feels about those assholes in minny denying him a promotion basically twice in the same week

.... Jay on the Island : 2/10/2018 7:46 pm : link I wonder if the Giants would have offered the job to Norv Turner had they known Stefanski wouldn't have been available. I have always thought that Turner would have been the perfect OC for Eli.

My guess is the Vikings know that one good year from DeFilippo and he jlukes : 2/10/2018 7:57 pm : link is a HC. They want to keep Stefanski for themselves if/when that happens

And if the Giants were in a similar position, we'd be praising the jlukes : 2/10/2018 7:58 pm : link move to block him

DG would have done the same TMS : 2/10/2018 8:54 pm : link thing if it were in the Giants best interests. Think about it !

The NFL really has to change these rules twostepgiants : 2/10/2018 10:04 pm : link Its just not fair to these guys. Its a tough business as it is, they are hired and fired at will. They shouldn’t be blocked from promotions.

Relax DonQuixote : 2/10/2018 11:05 pm : link They probably just want a draft pick

@ScoutKelley on twitter brought up an interesting name- TheMick7 : 5:48 am : link Todd Downing Was Raiders OC last year but before that was QB coach w/Raiders (2016-15),Bills (2014),Lions (2013-11,Ass't QB Coach Lions (2010-09) only 37,fits many of the characteristics of Stefanski w/the plus of being an OC

Tc TommyWiseau : 10:29 am : link Did it with Giunta and basically none on here thought it was dickish.

I doubt the Eagles let us interview Staley. The've already lost their Blue21 : 10:45 am : link QB Coach and May lose their OC. No way they lose a coach to a division rival.And no way they lose 2 coaches never mind three going into this season. Unless Staley's contract is up which I don't believe it is.

Ths really is the leagues fault... Torrag : 1:13 pm : link ...OC is a clear promotion over a position coach. They need to clearly delineate the levels of coaches.



HC

OC/DC/ST

positions