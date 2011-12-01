Giants have hired an OC

|
|Quote:
|Lots of parallels. I didn't like the Sully hire. Don't like the Shula one either
|Quote:
| In comment 13831298 est1986 said:
Quote:
Shurmur, Bettcher, Shula is a lot more inspiring than McAdoo, Spagnuolo, Sullivan...
I'm fine with Shurmur and Bettcher. Shula is the news people like me are reacting to. There are some parallels to Sullivan that I don't like.
Sullivan was relatively new to the offense himself. He was not known as a real offensive innovator but clearly had built his reputation as being a teacher or "coach's coach". His best previous accomplishment was working with Eli, who has talent and is as coachable as they come. Sullivan hadn't had any kind of sustained success in any offensive system as a coordinator. He was someone the Giants were familiar with and who they liked.
Coach Shula is not someone with a string of accomplishments or a reputation as an offensive innovator. His biggest successes were with Cam Newton - a unique and gifted talent at the position. He has not worked with Shurmur before and it can be expected that Shurmur's system will be new to him. His biggest in, the thing that probably got him the job, is that he clearly is well liked in the Giants front office, most likely because of a connection with the current GM.
Lots of parallels. I didn't like the Sully hire. Don't like the Shula one either. Hope Shula turns out exceptional. We all just want the best.
|Quote:
| Unfortunately I think John Mara is more involved than he should be.
I’ve felt all along that Shurmur was a pure Mara hire. And I never liked the idea of waiting around for Minnesota and Philly.
No idea about BB, but I like the staff assembled in Arizona (Wilks with Holcomb and McCoy on the offensive side of the ball) more than I like the staff we have here.
|Quote:
|you don't think the Giants are a well run organization?
|Quote:
|1. Poor asset allocation
|Quote:
|...it's Shurmur's offense and he is keeping the play calling duties. This choice increases the odds of a QB selection with the #2 pick imo. I doubt it's about Davis Webb.
|Quote:
|2. Too much concern with non-football issues, i.e. trying to answer the question of "who will be the face of the franchise after Eli is gone?"
|Quote:
|Shula is a retread who has no record of outstanding QB play.
|Quote:
|On January 25, 2007, the Jacksonville Jaguars named Shula their quarterbacks coach.[12] Shula oversaw quarterback David Garrard’s development from becoming a full-time starter in 2007 to making the Pro Bowl in 2009. In Shula’s first year with the Jaguars, Garrard ranked third in the NFL with a 102.2 passer rating – an almost 23-point improvement from the previous season – threw an NFL-low three interceptions and established a team record with a 64.0 completion percentage.
|Quote:
|On January 21, 2011, the Carolina Panthers named Shula as their quarterbacks coach. In 2011, Shula helped quarterback Cam Newton earn Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year after turning in one of the most prolific rookie seasons in NFL history, passing for 4,051 yards and accounting for 35 total touchdowns. In 2012, under Shula's tutelage, Newton improved on his Rookie-of-the-Year quarterback rating from 2011 with an 86.2 mark while rushing for more than 700 yards for a second straight season. Newton's 7,920 passing yards in the 2011-12 season surpassed the previous mark for a player’s first two seasons held by Peyton Manning.
|Quote:
|
You consistently operate under the assumption that the cap is very tight as if it is still the 90's. The cap gets easier to manage each year, and rookie contracts make it even easier to do so.
|Quote:
|
Quote:
2. Too much concern with non-football issues, i.e. trying to answer the question of "who will be the face of the franchise after Eli is gone?"
I didn't think it could be argued that planning for the future when your current QB is 37 and going into the last two years of his deal would be seen as a non-football issue.
|Quote:
|when you've been doing it for YEARS. I remember a thread a few years ago where you wouldn't trade Eli for anyone in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers included, because of what he meant to the organization. It's all about winning and Eli won twice. Why the shift in thought process?
|Quote:
| are not ideal. I like the Gettleman hire & I’m hopeful about Shurmur, but Gettleman/Shurmur should not be operating under any conditions.
Terps: a month or so ago you said you would be sold that wholesale changes are being made IF Shurmur can pick his own staff. Well, that has turned out to be the case.
|Quote:
| In comment 13831217 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Who did you want as HC?
I think we could have made Belichick happen, and I wonder how much we tried (if at all). The timing for Belichick to make the move was never going to be better. It's complete speculation on my part, but I know if I were Mara I'd move mountains to make it happen.
I don't hate the Shurmur hire; I just wonder on a couple levels how much sense it makes. On one hand we have the owner and GM verbally committing to keeping Eli around while on the other we hired a West Coast offensive coach that calls his own plays. Didn't we just go through that with McAdoo? Haven't we, after 14 years, identified Eli's strengths and weaknesses and noted that the West Coast offense doesn't meet his strengths? If the conviction was to keep Eli why weren't we more focused on bringing Kubiak here, or hiring Norv Turner?
But it's not just the head coach hire. I look at this team right now and I see the results of about 5 years of bad management from ownership down.
- Why does the locker room have so many idiots in it?
- Why was the Eli benching allowed to be such a debacle?
- Why is ownership making public statements on whether or not Eli and Beckham will be here and for how long, and making those statements after Reese was fired and before the new GM was hired?
- Why are we saying anything publicly one way or the other on Eli when we have the 2nd pick in a QB heavy draft?
I don't think the Giants are a particularly well run team. It would have been easy to pin this just on Reese, but I don't feel good about how things have gone since he was fired either.
|Quote:
|I asked who you would have hired for those 3spots. What we got was a rant about Belichek, Reese,Mac Mara and years of your displeasure and focusing on Eli and the #2 pick. Typical response. We are now entering a new era we should be looking forward not back. And has been said here 50000 times. The draft is ideally for the future. If they draft a QB its NOT for this year. It's for 2019. Some people can't seem to grasp that.
|Quote:
| the giants have had exactly 1 quarterback since 2004 and won 2 super bowls with him. How many franchises can say that other than the Patriots and Steelers? Zero.
They are always in good cap shape. Sure, Reese fucked up the drafts in the latter half of his tenure. But he had a very solid run, and made some pretty championship caliber moves along the way.
|Quote:
| In comment 13831448 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
the giants have had exactly 1 quarterback since 2004 and won 2 super bowls with him. How many franchises can say that other than the Patriots and Steelers? Zero.
They are always in good cap shape. Sure, Reese fucked up the drafts in the latter half of his tenure. But he had a very solid run, and made some pretty championship caliber moves along the way.
That has very little to do with the team today.
|Quote:
| In comment 13831394 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Quote:
2. Too much concern with non-football issues, i.e. trying to answer the question of "who will be the face of the franchise after Eli is gone?"
I didn't think it could be argued that planning for the future when your current QB is 37 and going into the last two years of his deal would be seen as a non-football issue.
You miss my point. I'm wondering how much weight is being put into looking and acting the part the way Eli does. I think it's dangerous to just assume the next guy will or even should be like Eli.
|Quote:
|.
|Quote:
|so this is going to be the new narrative thrown around bbi?? What stars were aligned? There were no stars aligned for BB to come to the Giants. Please explain.
|Quote:
| Were conversations had? Compensation discussed? Was it all hot air?
The stars did align it appears.
|Quote:
| In comment 13831443 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
I asked who you would have hired for those 3spots. What we got was a rant about Belichek, Reese,Mac Mara and years of your displeasure and focusing on Eli and the #2 pick. Typical response. We are now entering a new era we should be looking forward not back. And has been said here 50000 times. The draft is ideally for the future. If they draft a QB its NOT for this year. It's for 2019. Some people can't seem to grasp that.
I didn't even read your post. Sorry I didn't reply to it.
|Quote:
|how do you know there was interest and talks? Source?
|Quote:
| In comment 13831310 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
you don't think the Giants are a well run organization?
I think they've done some questionable things beyond the obvious errors that are attributed to Reese and McAdoo.
I'm also very concerned about the prospect of picking Darnold AND keeping Eli. To me that speaks to three possible dangers in how this team is run:
1. Poor asset allocation
2. Too much concern with non-football issues, i.e. trying to answer the question of "who will be the face of the franchise after Eli is gone?"
3. The role played by sentimentality in decision making as it regards Eli
|Quote:
|.
|Quote:
| In comment 13831266 Pep22 said:
Quote:
In comment 13831209 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Carolina drafted McCaffrey too high and he was forced to try to shoe horn him in to the offense.
This is an odd/inaccurate comment. CMC had a very good rookie year (80 catches, 9 TDs, 1000 yards from scrimmage).
If you watched the Panthers this year (I watched them a ton because I drafted McCaffrey on a couple FF teams), you could see they struggled to incorporate him especially early on. They did a better job of it after they traded Benjamin to Buffalo.
|Quote:
|how do you know there was interest and talks? Source?
|Quote:
|how do you know there was interest and talks? Source?
|Quote:
| In comment 13831481 Keith said:
Quote:
how do you know there was interest and talks? Source?
He's been trying to pass himself off as an asshat for the last month or so. Ignore it.
|Quote:
| Couple of thoughts:
- Anyone who observes the Patriots over the years and thinks there is minimal risk they would have let Belichek go without compensation or last minute re arranging of his deal is in the Land of Magical Thinking.
- Anyone who thinks Belichek would come to a franchise that may be years away as compared to staring each year with the GOAT at an under market pay package ...and gets to play the green Jets twice instead of the green Eagles twoce a year while he rebuilds has paid attention to BB sentimental side on a few TV clips but not to the real track record...league leading ruthless unsentimental decision making for decades.
- Lost in all this is that the Giants did come away with a coaching staff who does know the inner stitching details and preparation of a whole season. Both the practical realities and the emotional balance required. And have dealt with a wide variety of player personalities and prima donnas...whereas the last group of giant coaches and fo was overwhelmed frozen into stupid by the flexibility practical reality requires.
- Of course free public announcements say nice things about Eli...thats what the media is asking.
the job during a transition...and we are in a transition ...is to:
1) honor merit so team loyalties are aligned with performance
2) Minimize destructive Qb controversies and over attention on the part of fans and the media so the place remains attractive to FA and the coaching staff has the room and time to neither rush nor hold back the uneven development of a new QB
3) Preserve team trade, payroll, draft and cap optionality and confidentiality
Of course Mara says stuff...so what? if it serves the three essential criteria and does not please some internet guys who think the world should be linear and litteral...so what?
Lastly, Go Terps is a great poster. Posts his own mind. Thinks differently and not be the herd. Defends it. Does not resort to personal attacks when attacked personally. A great poster. Its a football discussion site
|Quote:
|RE: Its funny to see GT accuse the Giants of sentimentality
Go Terps : 3:41 pm : link : reply
In comment 13831410 Keith said:
Quote:
when you've been doing it for YEARS. I remember a thread a few years ago where you wouldn't trade Eli for anyone in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers included, because of what he meant to the organization. It's all about winning and Eli won twice. Why the shift in thought process?
I'm not running the team, you vacuous fucking dolt.