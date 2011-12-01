Giants have hired an OC Ray_Ray (NYG) : 11:02 am NYG have hired Mike Shula as OC. Official announcement later today. Per sources. #NYG Per Kimberly Jones

Quote: Lots of parallels. I didn't like the Sully hire. Don't like the Shula one either



Other than you not liking the hires, which has nothing to do with the two coaches, there aren't many parallels between the two.



Sullivan has been both a defensive and offensive assistant, switching from defense to offense when he was with Jax. Shula has been a QB coach, an OC, and a Head Coach.



He had a team while he was OC (led by a defensive HC) go to the SB.



Other than Sully working with QB's, their backgrounds aren't very similar at all. That's really the only parallel.



Other than you not liking the hires, which has nothing to do with the two coaches, there aren't many parallels between the two.

Sullivan has been both a defensive and offensive assistant, switching from defense to offense when he was with Jax. Shula has been a QB coach, an OC, and a Head Coach.

He had a team while he was OC (led by a defensive HC) go to the SB.

Other than Sully working with QB's, their backgrounds aren't very similar at all. That's really the only parallel.

I've thought that Shula has pretty uninspiring offenses, but he has positives, especially in how he's regarded for leadership. Since he's not there to call plays, leading and development are two things he'll be called on to excel in.

Shurmur, Bettcher, Shula is a lot more inspiring than McAdoo, Spagnuolo, Sullivan...







I'm fine with Shurmur and Bettcher. Shula is the news people like me are reacting to. There are some parallels to Sullivan that I don't like.



Sullivan was relatively new to the offense himself. He was not known as a real offensive innovator but clearly had built his reputation as being a teacher or "coach's coach". His best previous accomplishment was working with Eli, who has talent and is as coachable as they come. Sullivan hadn't had any kind of sustained success in any offensive system as a coordinator. He was someone the Giants were familiar with and who they liked.



Coach Shula is not someone with a string of accomplishments or a reputation as an offensive innovator. His biggest successes were with Cam Newton - a unique and gifted talent at the position. He has not worked with Shurmur before and it can be expected that Shurmur's system will be new to him. His biggest in, the thing that probably got him the job, is that he clearly is well liked in the Giants front office, most likely because of a connection with the current GM.



Lots of parallels. I didn't like the Sully hire. Don't like the Shula one either. Hope Shula turns out exceptional. We all just want the best.



Sullivan was dreadful as a coordinator in Tampa. Reading the comments from those outside of the organization, Shula did do a let with what he had in Carolina and devised gameplans based on the talent he had rather than running his scheme come hell or high water. In Cleveland Shurmur had Brad Childress as his OC. This is a similar type of hire. Veteran coach/coordinator with reputation as a teacher who is not going to be looking at Head Coaching offers from other teams.

Think a good #2 offensive guy for a relatively new HC TMS : 3:18 pm : link like Shurmur. He will do what the HC tells him and there will be no confusion because he knows the game. He will also be valuable to a smart QB like ELI on game plans etc. Good hire.

Quote: Unfortunately I think John Mara is more involved than he should be.



I’ve felt all along that Shurmur was a pure Mara hire. And I never liked the idea of waiting around for Minnesota and Philly.



No idea about BB, but I like the staff assembled in Arizona (Wilks with Holcomb and McCoy on the offensive side of the ball) more than I like the staff we have here.



What would be the reasoning for feeling any sort of way about Wilks, good or bad? In comment 13831274 Chris684 said:What would be the reasoning for feeling any sort of way about Wilks, good or bad?

Quote: you don't think the Giants are a well run organization?



I think they've done some questionable things beyond the obvious errors that are attributed to Reese and McAdoo.



I'm also very concerned about the prospect of picking Darnold AND keeping Eli. To me that speaks to three possible dangers in how this team is run:



1. Poor asset allocation

2. Too much concern with non-football issues, i.e. trying to answer the question of "who will be the face of the franchise after Eli is gone?"

I think they've done some questionable things beyond the obvious errors that are attributed to Reese and McAdoo.

I'm also very concerned about the prospect of picking Darnold AND keeping Eli. To me that speaks to three possible dangers in how this team is run:

1. Poor asset allocation

2. Too much concern with non-football issues, i.e. trying to answer the question of "who will be the face of the franchise after Eli is gone?"

3. The role played by sentimentality in decision making as it regards Eli

This really doesn't apply... FatMan in Charlotte : 3:24 pm : link Quote: 1. Poor asset allocation



Having a rookie QB sit a year behind a vet isn't poor asset allocation.



Having a rookie QB sit a year behind a vet isn't poor asset allocation.

You consistently operate under the assumption that the cap is very tight as if it is still the 90's. The cap gets easier to manage each year, and rookie contracts make it even easier to do so.

Quote: ...it's Shurmur's offense and he is keeping the play calling duties. This choice increases the odds of a QB selection with the #2 pick imo. I doubt it's about Davis Webb.



Shurmur is a legit QB Whisperer. Shula is a retread who has no record of outstanding QB play.

You really see this as something that's happening? Ten Ton Hammer : 3:27 pm : link Quote: 2. Too much concern with non-football issues, i.e. trying to answer the question of "who will be the face of the franchise after Eli is gone?"





I didn't think it could be argued that planning for the future when your current QB is 37 and going into the last two years of his deal would be seen as a non-football issue.

Quote: Shula is a retread who has no record of outstanding QB play.



No record?



Quote: On January 25, 2007, the Jacksonville Jaguars named Shula their quarterbacks coach.[12] Shula oversaw quarterback David Garrard’s development from becoming a full-time starter in 2007 to making the Pro Bowl in 2009. In Shula’s first year with the Jaguars, Garrard ranked third in the NFL with a 102.2 passer rating – an almost 23-point improvement from the previous season – threw an NFL-low three interceptions and established a team record with a 64.0 completion percentage.



No record??



Quote: On January 21, 2011, the Carolina Panthers named Shula as their quarterbacks coach. In 2011, Shula helped quarterback Cam Newton earn Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year after turning in one of the most prolific rookie seasons in NFL history, passing for 4,051 yards and accounting for 35 total touchdowns. In 2012, under Shula's tutelage, Newton improved on his Rookie-of-the-Year quarterback rating from 2011 with an 86.2 mark while rushing for more than 700 yards for a second straight season. Newton's 7,920 passing yards in the 2011-12 season surpassed the previous mark for a player’s first two seasons held by Peyton Manning.



Fuck you are insufferable:No record?No record??Fuck

You consistently operate under the assumption that the cap is very tight as if it is still the 90's. The cap gets easier to manage each year, and rookie contracts make it even easier to do so.



Where did I mention the cap?



It's a waste of a year of productivity from a player good enough to be worthy of the second pick overall. If the publicly stated edict from ownership is to keep Eli then we should be picking a player worthy of that pick that will help a team that has Eli at quarterback...i.e. Barkley. In comment 13831387 FatMan in Charlotte said:Where did I mention the cap?It's a waste of a year of productivity from a player good enough to be worthy of the second pick overall. If the publicly stated edict from ownership is to keep Eli then we should be picking a player worthy of that pick that will help a team that has Eli at quarterback...i.e. Barkley.

You shouldn't talk about asset allocation Keith : 3:31 pm : link without a pretty basic understanding of how the cap works. Giants have plenty of resources to do what they need to do.



The Giants are a very, very well run organization. They've made some mistakes in the very recent past, but that doesn't change the fact that they are very well run. They are deliberate and thought out in their decisions and they give their guys enough of a chance to succeed. Most would have fired TC before 2007, but luckily they didn't. We are very lucky to root for a team so well run.



BB was not a realistic option for the Giants either so get that out of your heads.

Its funny to see GT accuse the Giants of sentimentality Keith : 3:37 pm : link when you've been doing it for YEARS. I remember a thread a few years ago where you wouldn't trade Eli for anyone in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers included, because of what he meant to the organization. It's all about winning and Eli won twice. Why the shift in thought process?

2. Too much concern with non-football issues, i.e. trying to answer the question of "who will be the face of the franchise after Eli is gone?"









I didn't think it could be argued that planning for the future when your current QB is 37 and going into the last two years of his deal would be seen as a non-football issue.



You miss my point. I'm wondering how much weight is being put into looking and acting the part the way Eli does. I think it's dangerous to just assume the next guy will or even should be like Eli.

Quote: when you've been doing it for YEARS. I remember a thread a few years ago where you wouldn't trade Eli for anyone in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers included, because of what he meant to the organization. It's all about winning and Eli won twice. Why the shift in thought process?



I'm not running the team, you vacuous fucking dolt.

I think the ownership comments on personnel.. Sean : 3:44 pm : link are not ideal. I like the Gettleman hire & I’m hopeful about Shurmur, but Gettleman/Shurmur should not be operating under any conditions.



Terps: a month or so ago you said you would be sold that wholesale changes are being made IF Shurmur can pick his own staff. Well, that has turned out to be the case.

So, you say that the Giants shouldn't trade Eli for anyone in the NFL Keith : 3:48 pm : link because it's about winning and he won for the Giants and now(conveniently after a brutal season, or 2), you complain that they are being sentimental with Eli, but that's ok becasue you aren't running the team. Got it.

Quote: are not ideal. I like the Gettleman hire & I’m hopeful about Shurmur, but Gettleman/Shurmur should not be operating under any conditions.



Terps: a month or so ago you said you would be sold that wholesale changes are being made IF Shurmur can pick his own staff. Well, that has turned out to be the case.



They certainly deserve a chance...there's no reason to think either is incompetent or anything. It just doesn't feel like any of this lines up. In comment 13831418 Sean said:They certainly deserve a chance...there's no reason to think either is incompetent or anything. It just doesn't feel like any of this lines up.

'Shurmur is a legit QB Whisperer'... Torrag : 3:55 pm : link Shurmur as HC isn't going to be the QB coach or have the time to be. He'll have his plate full doing his job...overseeing the entir roster, training, practice and preparation for the season and later the games. Shula is a QB whisperer and has had success developing multiple quality starters and that while not always working with the best raw materials...

I think we could have made Belichick happen, and I wonder how much we tried (if at all). The timing for Belichick to make the move was never going to be better. It's complete speculation on my part, but I know if I were Mara I'd move mountains to make it happen.



I don't hate the Shurmur hire; I just wonder on a couple levels how much sense it makes. On one hand we have the owner and GM verbally committing to keeping Eli around while on the other we hired a West Coast offensive coach that calls his own plays. Didn't we just go through that with McAdoo? Haven't we, after 14 years, identified Eli's strengths and weaknesses and noted that the West Coast offense doesn't meet his strengths? If the conviction was to keep Eli why weren't we more focused on bringing Kubiak here, or hiring Norv Turner?



But it's not just the head coach hire. I look at this team right now and I see the results of about 5 years of bad management from ownership down.



- Why does the locker room have so many idiots in it?

- Why was the Eli benching allowed to be such a debacle?

- Why is ownership making public statements on whether or not Eli and Beckham will be here and for how long, and making those statements after Reese was fired and before the new GM was hired?

- Why are we saying anything publicly one way or the other on Eli when we have the 2nd pick in a QB heavy draft?



I don't think the Giants are a particularly well run team. It would have been easy to pin this just on Reese, but I don't feel good about how things have gone since he was fired either.







We are going to be running a power spread or possibly a zone spread offense.



We are going to be running a power spread or possibly a zone spread offense.

It's a much more simplified offense that I am sure Eli will thrive in.

But, ultimately Belichick is a very curious case.. Sean : 4:01 pm : link Were conversations had? Compensation discussed? Was it all hot air?



The stars did align it appears.

LOL Keith : 4:03 pm : link so this is going to be the new narrative thrown around bbi?? What stars were aligned? There were no stars aligned for BB to come to the Giants. Please explain.

God Terps Dave on the UWS : 4:03 pm : link I asked who you would have hired for those 3spots. What we got was a rant about Belichek, Reese,Mac Mara and years of your displeasure and focusing on Eli and the #2 pick. Typical response. We are now entering a new era we should be looking forward not back. And has been said here 50000 times. The draft is ideally for the future. If they draft a QB its NOT for this year. It's for 2019. Some people can't seem to grasp that.

Quote: I asked who you would have hired for those 3spots. What we got was a rant about Belichek, Reese,Mac Mara and years of your displeasure and focusing on Eli and the #2 pick. Typical response. We are now entering a new era we should be looking forward not back. And has been said here 50000 times. The draft is ideally for the future. If they draft a QB its NOT for this year. It's for 2019. Some people can't seem to grasp that.



I didn't even read your post. Sorry I didn't reply to it. In comment 13831443 Dave on the UWS said:I didn't even read your post. Sorry I didn't reply to it.

GT ryanmkeane : 4:06 pm : link the giants have had exactly 1 quarterback since 2004 and won 2 super bowls with him. How many franchises can say that other than the Patriots and Steelers? Zero.



They are always in good cap shape. Sure, Reese fucked up the drafts in the latter half of his tenure. But he had a very solid run, and made some pretty championship caliber moves along the way.





GT ryanmkeane : 4:07 pm : link so basically, anyone else other than Belichick and you would have been disappointed? I might as well dump my fiance and hold out for Jessica Alba. What do you think?

Quote: the giants have had exactly 1 quarterback since 2004 and won 2 super bowls with him. How many franchises can say that other than the Patriots and Steelers? Zero.



They are always in good cap shape. Sure, Reese fucked up the drafts in the latter half of his tenure. But he had a very solid run, and made some pretty championship caliber moves along the way.





That has very little to do with the team today. In comment 13831448 ryanmkeane said:That has very little to do with the team today.

the giants have had exactly 1 quarterback since 2004 and won 2 super bowls with him. How many franchises can say that other than the Patriots and Steelers? Zero.



They are always in good cap shape. Sure, Reese fucked up the drafts in the latter half of his tenure. But he had a very solid run, and made some pretty championship caliber moves along the way.









That has very little to do with the team today.

The team today has an entirely new GM and coaching staff!! What the fuck are you talking about??

I didn't think it could be argued that planning for the future when your current QB is 37 and going into the last two years of his deal would be seen as a non-football issue.







You miss my point. I'm wondering how much weight is being put into looking and acting the part the way Eli does. I think it's dangerous to just assume the next guy will or even should be like Eli.



If it were any team other than the Giants I'd say thats a ridiculous thing to worry about, but in this I think I'm actually in agreement with your idea. I think that's certainly a factor, though how much, who knows.

And what exactly is your point? That you don't like the ownership structure and how they run the team? In comment 13831460 Go Terps said:And what exactly is your point? That you don't like the ownership structure and how they run the team?

Quote: so this is going to be the new narrative thrown around bbi?? What stars were aligned? There were no stars aligned for BB to come to the Giants. Please explain.



Lol. You are right. We obviously don't know, but from the reported stories it can be speculated.

Quote: Were conversations had? Compensation discussed? Was it all hot air?



The stars did align it appears.



There were too many things to overcome (Contract, GM situation, Compensation to Patriots). Especially with Pats in Superbowl. There was interest and there were some talks. Also, the Giants did like Shurmer. In comment 13831438 Sean said:There were too many things to overcome (Contract, GM situation, Compensation to Patriots). Especially with Pats in Superbowl. There was interest and there were some talks. Also, the Giants did like Shurmer.

Pat Shurmer's OC is going to be more of a glorified Section331 : 4:29 pm : link QB coach, and Shula's record there is pretty solid. He got a couple of decent years out of the terrible Jay Fiedler, some pretty good play out of the otherwise ordinary David Garrard, and a terrific rookie campaign by Cam. I'm not going to knock him much for not getting anything out of Jimmy Clausen.



I'm not doing cartwheels over the hire, but since Shurmer is more of the acting OC anyway, I'm not losing sleep over it.

Reale, Keith : 4:30 pm : link how do you know there was interest and talks? Source?

I asked who you would have hired for those 3spots. What we got was a rant about Belichek, Reese,Mac Mara and years of your displeasure and focusing on Eli and the #2 pick. Typical response. We are now entering a new era we should be looking forward not back. And has been said here 50000 times. The draft is ideally for the future. If they draft a QB its NOT for this year. It's for 2019. Some people can't seem to grasp that.







I didn't even read your post. Sorry I didn't reply to it.

Ah, the standard GT douche response of "I didn't even read your post." A classic.

Quote: how do you know there was interest and talks? Source?

He's been trying to pass himself off as an asshat for the last month or so. Ignore it. In comment 13831481 Keith said:He's been trying to pass himself off as an asshat for the last month or so. Ignore it.

Poor asset allocation? They are going to need a QB after this season. This year is likely Eli's last season with us. If/when he retires or they cut him next year, the cap savings is good according to this board.



It is the #2 pick in the draft. They will get one of the top guys, assuming they like who's there.



A QB would be a wise investment (assuming they like the guys we've been talking about).







you don't think the Giants are a well run organization?







I think they've done some questionable things beyond the obvious errors that are attributed to Reese and McAdoo.



I'm also very concerned about the prospect of picking Darnold AND keeping Eli. To me that speaks to three possible dangers in how this team is run:



1. Poor asset allocation

2. Too much concern with non-football issues, i.e. trying to answer the question of "who will be the face of the franchise after Eli is gone?"

Poor asset allocation? They are going to need a QB after this season. This year is likely Eli's last season with us. If/when he retires or they cut him next year, the cap savings is good according to this board.

It is the #2 pick in the draft. They will get one of the top guys, assuming they like who's there.

A QB would be a wise investment (assuming they like the guys we've been talking about).

Think if we were the Redskins though. Dan Snyder says hi.



Think if we were the Redskins though. Dan Snyder says hi.

Carolina drafted McCaffrey too high and he was forced to try to shoe horn him in to the offense.







This is an odd/inaccurate comment. CMC had a very good rookie year (80 catches, 9 TDs, 1000 yards from scrimmage).







If you watched the Panthers this year (I watched them a ton because I drafted McCaffrey on a couple FF teams), you could see they struggled to incorporate him especially early on. They did a better job of it after they traded Benjamin to Buffalo.



Terps is right. They basically took a slot receiver top 10

Quote: how do you know there was interest and talks? Source?



Can't say ... VERY sorry. I will say that source has to do with BB not Giants. In comment 13831481 Keith said:Can't say ... VERY sorry. I will say that source has to do with BB not Giants.

Quote: how do you know there was interest and talks? Source?



He doesn't. He kept trying to act like he had info on this and kept saying Belichick was going to be the guy.



Well, he's not. In comment 13831481 Keith said:He doesn't. He kept trying to act like he had info on this and kept saying Belichick was going to be the guy.Well, he's not.

how do you know there was interest and talks? Source?





He's been trying to pass himself off as an asshat for the last month or so. Ignore it.



Sorry it did not come to be. Not an asshat at all. Unlike others, I never said "done deal" or "close to done deal". There was interest and some talk. Leave it at that. Most people were understanding. Never made a grand statement and don't even think I started a thread. Sorry for sharing if it bothered you. Anyway, not likely to have any other info since the source was not Giants.

. arcarsenal : 6:06 pm : link McCaffrey really just didn't run the ball that well. He struggled to find running room often. He's a pretty small guy and can't take the between-tackle pounding. I don't think it was really a lack of creativity it just didn't work well when they tried to use him as a up the gut type of RB.



He did so much damage as a pass catcher - caught 80 balls. It's not like they couldn't figure out how to get him involved - he was very involved.

. arcarsenal : 6:11 pm : link Also, the idea that he wasn't incorporated early in the year is false. They were trying to use him often from jump street.



He had his 2nd highest rush attempt total of the entire season in Week 1.



Total touches by week:



1: 18

2: 12

3: 13

4: 10

5: 8

6: 14

7: 14

8: 9

9: 20

10: 8

11: 9

12: 11

13: 12

14: 18

15: 11

16: 11



Mike Shula XBRONX : 6:15 pm : link blows. Glad he wont be calling plays

fwiw Bill2 : 6:17 pm : link Couple of thoughts:



- Anyone who observes the Patriots over the years and thinks there is minimal risk they would have let Belichek go without compensation or last minute re arranging of his deal is in the Land of Magical Thinking.



- Anyone who thinks Belichek would come to a franchise that may be years away as compared to staring each year with the GOAT at an under market pay package ...and gets to play the green Jets twice instead of the green Eagles twoce a year while he rebuilds has paid attention to BB sentimental side on a few TV clips but not to the real track record...league leading ruthless unsentimental decision making for decades.



- Lost in all this is that the Giants did come away with a coaching staff who does know the inner stitching details and preparation of a whole season. Both the practical realities and the emotional balance required. And have dealt with a wide variety of player personalities and prima donnas...whereas the last group of giant coaches and fo was overwhelmed frozen into stupid by the flexibility practical reality requires.



- Of course free public announcements say nice things about Eli...thats what the media is asking.



the job during a transition...and we are in a transition ...is to:

1) honor merit so team loyalties are aligned with performance



2) Minimize destructive Qb controversies and over attention on the part of fans and the media so the place remains attractive to FA and the coaching staff has the room and time to neither rush nor hold back the uneven development of a new QB



3) Preserve team trade, payroll, draft and cap optionality and confidentiality



Of course Mara says stuff...so what? if it serves the three essential criteria and does not please some internet guys who think the world should be linear and litteral...so what?



Lastly, Go Terps is a great poster. Posts his own mind. Thinks differently and not be the herd. Defends it. Does not resort to personal attacks when attacked personally. A great poster. Its a football discussion site



Quote: Couple of thoughts:



- Anyone who observes the Patriots over the years and thinks there is minimal risk they would have let Belichek go without compensation or last minute re arranging of his deal is in the Land of Magical Thinking.



- Anyone who thinks Belichek would come to a franchise that may be years away as compared to staring each year with the GOAT at an under market pay package ...and gets to play the green Jets twice instead of the green Eagles twoce a year while he rebuilds has paid attention to BB sentimental side on a few TV clips but not to the real track record...league leading ruthless unsentimental decision making for decades.



- Lost in all this is that the Giants did come away with a coaching staff who does know the inner stitching details and preparation of a whole season. Both the practical realities and the emotional balance required. And have dealt with a wide variety of player personalities and prima donnas...whereas the last group of giant coaches and fo was overwhelmed frozen into stupid by the flexibility practical reality requires.



- Of course free public announcements say nice things about Eli...thats what the media is asking.



the job during a transition...and we are in a transition ...is to:

1) honor merit so team loyalties are aligned with performance



2) Minimize destructive Qb controversies and over attention on the part of fans and the media so the place remains attractive to FA and the coaching staff has the room and time to neither rush nor hold back the uneven development of a new QB



3) Preserve team trade, payroll, draft and cap optionality and confidentiality



Of course Mara says stuff...so what? if it serves the three essential criteria and does not please some internet guys who think the world should be linear and litteral...so what?



Lastly, Go Terps is a great poster. Posts his own mind. Thinks differently and not be the herd. Defends it. Does not resort to personal attacks when attacked personally. A great poster. Its a football discussion site



You sure about that last part, Bill?



when you've been doing it for YEARS. I remember a thread a few years ago where you wouldn't trade Eli for anyone in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers included, because of what he meant to the organization. It's all about winning and Eli won twice. Why the shift in thought process?





I'm not running the team, you vacuous fucking dolt. In comment 13831581 Bill2 said:You sure about that last part, Bill?

arc Bill2 : 6:22 pm : link naw. I often think its a safety valve more than a football discussion site.



I hope you are doing well arc. Spring Season be starting soon!