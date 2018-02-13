Explain: Why is DRC on the bubble yet again?

What more does this guy have to do? We have a great value at his contract for the level of player he is. Outside of Beckham he might be the most athletic man on the roster. Has close down speed, reliable in coverage (6-7 picks in 2016) and is a good player to have opposite Jenkins. With a better pass rush him and Jenkins have close to lockdown potential on most matchups. So why again do we find him as a potential cut in the offseason? If you lose him I have a hard time seeing a comparable player at the same price tag. You would be downgrading a strength of this team.
Even if he plays 50% of snaps he's worth it.
Apple hasn't proven shit.
Only cut DRC if we are gonna "tank" which isn't even a thing in the NFL
Age/possible loss of another 1/2-1 step, no longer a CB( but offered to convert to S),the suspension possibly as well.
That's a lot of bubble worthiness.
In his defense, after the suspension he did make lots of effort to prove himself worthy of not being cut; caveat: he has turned it up before to be able to get by, so is it real or is it an act?
I think he deserves a shot, maybe also a new lower contract.
Cockrell was the outside CB opposite Jenkins. If the Giants do bring in a new slot corner moving DRC to free safety could be a savvy move that pays dividends later.
In comment 13831799
Giantsfan79 said:
| Cockrell was the outside CB opposite Jenkins. If the Giants do bring in a new slot corner moving DRC to free safety could be a savvy move that pays dividends later.
Yea I never understood why he wasn’t getting apples snaps on the outside this year. It made no sense to me to move a good cover corner inside only to be replaced by Apple who couldn’t cover anyone. Guess they like him in the a lot for whatever reason but he would be an excellent FS imo
In comment 13831798
old man said:
| Age/possible loss of another 1/2-1 step, no longer a CB( but offered to convert to S),the suspension possibly as well.
That's a lot of bubble worthiness.
In his defense, after the suspension he did make lots of effort to prove himself worthy of not being cut; caveat: he has turned it up before to be able to get by, so is it real or is it an act?
I think he deserves a shot, maybe also a new lower contract.
The suspension was clown stuff to begin with - if it really was over him wanting to come back into a game and being told no and what ensued after.
I'm a big fan of keeping him in '18 for several reasons. Slot CB is quite difficult to play and he is so quick, he does it well. I think he's on the books for about $7M this year. I acn't think of a guy would come cheaper and has proven he can play as well.
I've been hearing rumors or innuendos for a few years now that he would be cut or traded. I really don't know why.
In comment 13831800
OBJ_AllDay said:
| In comment 13831799 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
Cockrell was the outside CB opposite Jenkins. If the Giants do bring in a new slot corner moving DRC to free safety could be a savvy move that pays dividends later.
Yea I never understood why he wasn’t getting apples snaps on the outside this year. It made no sense to me to move a good cover corner inside only to be replaced by Apple who couldn’t cover anyone. Guess they like him in the a lot for whatever reason but he would be an excellent FS imo
covering the slot is a whole different skillset vs covering outside. Covering outside is largely turning and running with the WR and having the speed to catch up. In the slot the receiver can cut or break in any direction at anytime, so you have to be far more quick-twitch being able to rapidly change direction.
Tackling has never been his strength.
In comment 13831804
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| Tackling has never been his strength.
Good ballhawk with speed though...it’s not like we have stud FS tacklers on this roster to begin with.
Can't tackle worth shit.
And I love DRC.
I think he’ll be back. And, it’s too late for me to look it up but I thought his contract was actually pretty resonable. Anyway, when he’s healthy, he’s been one of, if not the most reliable players on the defense since he got here.
Rarely gets beat; he's a team (not me first) guy.
There's a lot of others I'd give the boot to before him.
In comment 13831812
trueblueinpw said:
| I think he’ll be back. And, it’s too late for me to look it up but I thought his contract was actually pretty resonable. Anyway, when he’s healthy, he’s been one of, if not the most reliable players on the defense since he got here.
It's been beat writer and BBI speculation for at least 2 years. I want him back.
In comment 13831812
trueblueinpw said:
| I think he’ll be back. And, it’s too late for me to look it up but I thought his contract was actually pretty resonable. Anyway, when he’s healthy, he’s been one of, if not the most reliable players on the defense since he got here.
It's been beat writer and BBI speculation for at least 2 years. I want him back.
Maybe last couple of years due to $$$$but he is not currently on bubble.
Players with his experience, athleticism, and speed don't exist on the market at his current salary. He is a bargain. I would extend him with the same target salary and giving him an opportunity to earn more with performance escalators (percentage of snaps, pro-bowl, playoffs, etc.)
For a team needing talent, letting DRC go to save a couple million only to have to spend the same money saved to replace him makes no sense.
what people write. He should be fine if he was on the bubble I would think they would trade him before they cut him. You can never have enough corners.
Beat writers look at cap numbers and list the players near the top to make up an article.
We have no idea what our new DC is looking for in players. He may really like DRC and want him as part of the new D.
But the $6.5 Mill salary may not be worth a slot CB. If he started in the base defense then moved to the slot in Nickel defense then fine.
Even the last game of the year, Cockrell and Dixon were the starting CB's, DRC was on the sidelines in base D.
If they cut it trade Apple then I would keep DRC but otherwise I think he may be gone.
to which he's reportedly open to a paycut. The urgency isn't as great now, from what I can glean.
They kicked him inside to slot CB to help take some wear and tear off of him, as he was constantly getting dinged the season before. Which created tension between him and the coaches for taking himself out of games (there was already clashing personalities, which I'd mentioned at the time ... and it got him shopped around the following offseason, they tried to get an OT for him). He's redeemed himself ever since, by most indications.
It was also about giving help to the rookie Apple, because playing boundary corner means he's got the sideline as an "extra defender" as an assist.
Reese reportedly wouldn't go past $3M per on offers in recent years to UFAs to play the slot, as a point of reference. We'll see what DG thinks, I suspect we'll see a paycut at least.
it at the end of the year when most of the D had mailed it in.
Not because of his play, but because it can clear space. The thing that you have to question, does the team receive equal or better value by cutting. I think his level of play is still high, he is willing to play FS, justifies keeping him for the last year of his contract. As we have seen with other aging but good CBs, a move to FS may even extend his career.
have posted, wanting to get him off the roster, I believe, for the last couple of off seasons.
I like the way he plays, I would like to see him in the backfield for a few years more if he has it in him and is a good locker room guy etc.
is he's not a good consistent tackler. He'll occasional make a good tackle, and even surprise us a times, but he's often not a good fundamental tackler.
aging vet that plays 50% of the snaps on defense, when healthy (which isn't 100% of the time), been suspended for conduct detrimental to the team (which started a rash of similar behavior), and is going to be in the top 5 paid players on the roster this year....not sure I see the value here...
What if cutting DRC meant the Giants could afford Norwall...do you cut him then???
In comment 13831917
Dnew15 said:
| What if cutting DRC meant the Giants could afford Norwall...do you cut him then???
Norwell shouldn't factor into keeping DRC. We can afford Norwell without making any cuts. Of course some players will be cut to create additional space and not earning the contract they signed. But signing a FA like Norwell isn't an either/or decision. Norwell's Projected Market Value
- ( New Window
)
In comment 13831917
Dnew15 said:
| What if cutting DRC meant the Giants could afford Norwall...do you cut him then???
There are other players they should cut first. But this isn't even an issue. They won't need to cut anyone to do that deal even if he got the best deal in the league for a guard.
we need a lot of help all over.
they could add a year to his deal and spread out the cap hit. Tough spot where he is worth his number compared to what replacing him would cost but its also a lot for an older guy on his last year. His is a guy to keep and in a roll similar to the Mathieu he can excel.
He is a cover guy more then a center fielder and he makes his picks jumping routes. He also is very good at timing blitzes though he doesn't always get home. My vision for this defense is to have a deep S, Jenkins and another man to man corner on the outside and Collins and DRC all over the middle of field, saftey, LB, slot, on the line. I want QB's to come to the line surprised by where those 2 are.
He is still valuable and unless he takes a massive paycut, he’ll probably be released.
but who else has a contract that's cutable, will give us significant cap space, and won't be considerably damning to the overall make-up of the team?
I agree that it's not just about Norwell...but it's not like he's the only guy the Giants need to sign to re-vamp their roster...
and takes himself out of games unnecessarily.
If I'm the GM, DRC's current cost is too high given the current state of the team. It also looked like Cockrell's crash course on the field was precursor ... but, now it's DG behind the wheel.
Probably more important than having good linebackers the way the NFL is trending. His salary is fine.
is 8.5 million next year - good for 20th amongst CBs in the NFL.
No other NFL team is paying anywhere near that for a guy who plays as little as DRC...
Again - I'm not arguing that DRC isn't a good player...what I am saying is that the Giants need to reallocate those funds to guys that play more often and can make a bigger impact.
DRC is a luxury the Giants can't afford.
Restructure him but bring him back
In comment 13831964
Dnew15 said:
| but who else has a contract that's cutable, will give us significant cap space, and won't be considerably damning to the overall make-up of the team?
I agree that it's not just about Norwell...but it's not like he's the only guy the Giants need to sign to re-vamp their roster...
The solution isn't going to come from signing 10 expensive free agents. They have a good amount of money to work with, and avenues to create more room where they need it.
and just assume he is going to be cut.. however they ignore the huge hole created by his departure.
In comment 13832095
Dnew15 said:
| is 8.5 million next year - good for 20th amongst CBs in the NFL.
No other NFL team is paying anywhere near that for a guy who plays as little as DRC...
We have snap counts for this.
DRC played 55% of all defensive snaps.
Jenkins 56.17%
Cockrell 61.62%
Apple 58.89%
Restructure and keep him seems like the right move.
I wonder if Dnew15 thinks that Jenkins is a luxury that we can't afford.
In case anyone else is interested
https://www.pro-football-reference.com/teams/nyg/2017-snap-counts.htm
not a restructure, you don't want to pay for pricey future years on a 32 year old CB.
of a strange cat,but he is a damn good football player,so keeping good players on the team is always a good idea.
Well, for one, is he worth an 8.5m cap hit?
Zero, I repeat, zero int's last season....
One, I repeat, one PD......
Another year older....he has missed time on the field the last two seasons, with various injuries.....
But, you just can't cut him, without having someone to replace him with, either....
This is one of those decisions, where you can use his cap to sign someone in a position of need, like OL.....but while strengthening one position, you weaken another.....
Every move this GM/HC makes will be under a microscope.....many want lightning in a bottle......what direction will this team take? Quick fixes or try to rebuild this team to respectability?
This year his dead cap space $ is much less then last year. He would free up about $6mm in Cap space I think.
Let's put it like this - he's behind Cockrell, Cockrell is a FA, who do you want to pay.
In comment 13832994
DavidinBMNY said:
| This year his dead cap space $ is much less then last year. He would free up about $6mm in Cap space I think.
Let's put it like this - he's behind Cockrell, Cockrell is a FA, who do you want to pay.
Behind Cockrell in what? I don't think you're going to find anyone to agree with you that Cockrell is a better football player.
Cockrell is no DRC.....he was in the right place at the right time, a couple times last year....being a FA, there might be a GM willing to overpay....Hope we don't.....
Would love to get Butler, but he will be too expensive....
In comment 13833018
Ten Ton Hammer said:
| In comment 13832994 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
This year his dead cap space $ is much less then last year. He would free up about $6mm in Cap space I think.
Let's put it like this - he's behind Cockrell, Cockrell is a FA, who do you want to pay.
Behind Cockrell in what? I don't think you're going to find anyone to agree with you that Cockrell is a better football player.
The way Cockrell played last year it would be close. I'm for keeping DRC whether at FS or slot CB. I also wouldn't mind a restructure to add a year or two at say $2 or $3 per average. He is a good football player. Slot is a tough position to cover.