Could the Giants go WR in rounds # 2/3? jc in c-ville : 2/14/2018 9:05 am They drafted a TE last year who appears is going to be great for us. Much needed and much appreciated.



However, to get the maximum from our WR's ( in a pass happy NFL), Shepard needs to remain in the slot and the Giants desperately need a quality #2 to compliment OBJ.



I keep hearing RB in early round two as a possibility but given the depth in the draft, the likes of Courtland Sutton or Auden Tate are almost to good to pass up. Both are huge and would give the Giants that much needed target in the red zone.



If somehow they are able to build this line in FA, with the thought in mind that there are many holes to fill ( obviously), I wonder if this draft could go QB, RB/WR, RB/WR the first three rounds.



When picking this high, the Giants will be looking at previous round talent in rounds two forward. Perhaps game changers at the skill position will put off addressing the OL for another year, regardless of G's past.

I doubt rd 2 or 3 superspynyg : 2/14/2018 9:08 am : link But in tds 4-7 definatley. Rb, oline, Lber, dline are priorities. But who knows?

They certainly could JonC : 2/14/2018 9:08 am : link Your best shot at getting legit weapons is picking early, and they have a significant hole at WR where they need a vertical threat to stretch the defense.



While Randle was a dud, he did pose such a threat down the field to keep the backend honest.





Hope not jeff57 : 2/14/2018 9:15 am : link It's a very mediocre WR class.

Why not? est1986 : 2/14/2018 9:15 am : link Interested in seeing how the WRs fall... who, where, when. A couple of good WRs flying under the radar.



Jarvis Landry Nomad Crow on the Madison : 2/14/2018 9:17 am : link Isn't he a FA? OBJ loves him and has commented about his availability. He would be a fine addition. Beyond that, someone like Simmie Cobbs or Allen Lazard is likely to be available from round 4 on.

Quote: It's a very mediocre WR class.



Sort of the same thing they said last year... but we would be happy to get a Cooper Kupp or Ju-Ju Smith, whom both went last year right around our 3rd round pick. In comment 13831927 jeff57 said:Sort of the same thing they said last year... but we would be happy to get a Cooper Kupp or Ju-Ju Smith, whom both went last year right around our 3rd round pick.

I think theyll use Engram more at WR BillT : 2/14/2018 9:25 am : link With Ellison on the roster, who is a good TE and can actually block the position, Engram at WR is a better use of resources. It solves two problems, better blocking at TE and a WR who is on the roster to complement OBJ.

RE: RE: Hope not jeff57 : 2/14/2018 9:26 am : link

Sort of the same thing they said last year... but we would be happy to get a Cooper Kupp or Ju-Ju Smith, whom both went last year right around our 3rd round pick.



This one's worse. In comment 13831933 est1986 said:This one's worse.

There are a couple.. FatMan in Charlotte : 2/14/2018 9:28 am : link of decent FA WR's out there who could be the #2, if the plan will be to put Shepard in the slot.

We already have talent where Jarvis Landry would play JonC : 2/14/2018 9:30 am : link and I doubt they spend on him when they haven't even locked up OB yet.

I like Deon Cain a lot. yatqb : 2/14/2018 9:40 am : link I agree that we need a big, fast WR opposite OBJ.



But if we don't solve the lack of a running game the offense will still be poor.

Way too many other needs...... Simms11 : 2/14/2018 9:40 am : link We could draft another WR, preferably a taller, larger target later, perhaps on Day 3, but highly unlikely any earlier. Oline, LBer and RB must all be considered before we even start thinking about a #2 WR. With that said, there will be some WRs in Free Agency that could fit the bill for a cap-happy deal......ie. Eric Decker, Donte Montcrief, etc.

BPA bLiTz 2k : 2/14/2018 9:42 am : link and stick to your board...especially in rounds 3+



If there is a WR who is still on the board with a high 2nd round grade, then you take him.

. Danny Kanell : 2/14/2018 9:45 am : link I wonder if we'd take a shot on Sammy Watkins. He's only 24 and he's had his moments. I think i'd rather go this route than spend big on a FA or a premium draft pick unless the value is truly too much to pass on in the 2nd or 3rd.

Anything is possible ... Beer Man : 2/14/2018 9:46 am : link This is supposed to be a weak WR draft class, so I doubt they reach for a WR in the 2nd

A solid #1 & slot means WR is in much better shape than OL njm : 2/14/2018 9:55 am : link Add to that a solid receiving TE. I don't think you can fix the OL through free agency alone. And what good does an amazing group of receivers do if the QB isn't on his feet long enough for them to get separation?

Penn St. WR Andy in Boston : 2/14/2018 10:18 am : link I forget his name, but there was a report the Giants were very interested in a 6'4 Penn St. WR....they apparently spent "alot of time" with him at the Senior bowl. Guy is apparently a physical freak.

Tough call mrvax : 2/14/2018 10:32 am : link I'm all for drafting the BPA, especially day 1 & 2. We can (probably) all agree that the team's greatest need is Oline. You can't solve all the Oline issues with FAs when they cost so much.



I'd be looking to giving a little more priority to Oline guys as each round goes by. The WR would have to clearly be better than the top Oline or RB in round 2/3 for me to pick him.







I'm interested to see what Allen Robinson is going to get in jlukes : 2/14/2018 10:36 am : link free agency. He is coming off a torn ACL but should be fully healthy by the spring.



He would be a tremendous option across from OBJ

Is there any JPP of Wr's in this class? GMAN4LIFE : 2/14/2018 10:53 am : link .

If we only knew Webb is NikkiMac : 2/14/2018 10:55 am : link The man then we could probably trade down twice and accumulate many picks to fill the holes.This have to take a QB at 2 is a tough decision imo



Good luck Gettlemen.....

Hope not.... Joe in CT : 2/14/2018 11:22 am : link too many holes in at OL/CB/S/ER to focus on WR in early rounds imv.I think next year is a better time to add to a younger WR however bringing one in from FA is fine.

It depends Peppers : 2/14/2018 12:04 pm : link Is the value going to be there over say a OL or LB? We won't know that until the draft. Is the need going to be there? We won't know that until the dust has settled in FA.



In my opinion, I don't think so. I think we wait until day 3 if we decide to take one at all. There will be better value at that point, and we have more pressing needs for the early rounds. There's a lot of talk about moving Engram out to play more split end and also in the slot. Marshall is as good as gone. I think they bring back Tavarres King and they like Otto lewis even though he's on a short leash. Potential FAs Taylor Gabriel, Michael Floyd, Cody Latimer, Donte Moncrief, John Brown are some guys with either size or deep threat potential.



Getting Beckham back at Flanker, having more of a roll for Engram at X/Y, resigning King for cheap, and drafting a consistent reliable receiver (good hands/good route runner) on day 3 would be enough while we work on the rest of the roster.

2nd or 3rd Wide Receiver? M.S. : 2/14/2018 12:11 pm : link Not a chance, unless Courtland Sutton is sitting there at #66.



And, then, the Giants could still pass. They are desperate in the worst way for O-Line and LBer talent.

Way too many other needs like OL and LB. Red Dog : 2/14/2018 12:24 pm : link Maybe take one on the third day.

I don't think the need is there for a WR in the 2018 Draft STLGiant : 2/14/2018 12:25 pm : link Unless the OL issue is solved, it's a good bet your going to see Ellison out there 95% of the time and Engram where Marshall used to be. EE is a nightmare for anyone on defense, not just LBs. Just as Shockey was when he was line up in the slot or outside 1-on-1 with any DB.



Too many team needs on both sides of the ball to waste a draft pick on a WR IMHO.



The best thing and not really covered in many threads is not only do the Giants get 2nd pick overall, but they get 2nd dibs behind Cleveland on any NFL Vet with <4 years in that clears waivers before the rest of the NFL. That being said, fixing the Giants OL should be easier and perhaps less expensive than signing those UFAs with >4 years in the NFL.



If you think about Personnel Packages and how the Giants utilize them, they really have all the talent at the touch positions on offense, except RB. That could be easily addressed if Barkley is available to the Giants when they select in the first round. With Barkley, if any opponent double OBJ, any one of the touch players have 1-0n-1 advantage over anyone on defense! Good luck on that opposing DCs!!

If AcidTest : 2/14/2018 12:38 pm : link a WR is BPA, then yes. But I doubt that will be the case.

Wims our of UGA would be a good Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 2/14/2018 12:38 pm : link Pick in the later rounds . He’s not super fast but physical and used his body well to catch balls in traffic.

Not seeing it idiotsavant : 2/14/2018 1:58 pm : link At some point you gotta bite the bullet and go nuts on the lines. If not now, when. It's long over due.



I mean..I see where your going. Just go there next year.

.... est1986 : 2/14/2018 3:45 pm : link Calvin Ridley

Courtland Sutton

Equanimeous St Brown

James Washington

Anthony Miller

Christian Kirk

Arden Tate

DJ Chark

DaeSean Hamilton

Michael Gallup

DJ Moore





Anyone of these guys is an upgrade if made our #3 WR.





shurmur is the reason to say no msh : 2/14/2018 4:54 pm : link they will use more multiple TE sets and have less WR on the field they do need a bigger WR for the redzone someone in the plax/marshall size and height range to give eli that back shoulder fade pass back again alone



they needed a coach that would open up the scheme to make better use of engram than either mac (or spags did in relief later in the year),there was no adjustment after the injuries hit at WR and this alone is a key reason why mac was fired



landry is way too much money and as has been said they need cap space for OBJ and collins already which will mean eli is gone sooner rather than later or they will need to get creative with the allocation of a new deal for them both to work as it is but the prospect of obj and landry with engram would be a great one if the cap allowed it but it wont

Receiving weapon at RB... Dan in the Springs : 2/14/2018 5:50 pm : link more useful to Shurmur at this point than at WR, imo. I know we all think best to keep SS inside in the slot, but you're thinking about using 11 personnel (3WR) a lot then. With a real weapon in the backfield you have the option of having lots of success passing in 12 or even 21 personnel. I'm hoping we get a serious receiving threat at HB and play a ton of 12 personnel.





Look at how defenses struggled covering the HB with crossing mesh concepts. That's what I expect to see more of.



3WR is of course important, but I'm really hoping it's less of a "base" look and more of a specials package for us next year.

Marshall Rong5611 : 2/14/2018 5:53 pm : link With a pay cut, they might give him another chance...

Very unlikely UberAlias : 2/14/2018 7:42 pm : link Though not impossible if someone they loved was sitting there. But I suspect they’ll go QB in round 1, then look OLine, Dline, LB, or RB, if possible.

Equanimeous St Brown Modus Operandi : 2/14/2018 7:48 pm : link Is a guy we should be looking at with the early 2nd.

Could the Giants go WR in rounds # 2/3? Torrag : 2/14/2018 11:39 pm : link This is a joke right? Please tell me you're kidding. Have you paid any attention to what gettelman and Shurmur have talked about when discussiing their philosophy of team building?



Expect to see OL, RB and pass rushers. Lots of them.



WR? Clueless.

Now now JonC : 8:32 am : link you know better ...

they do need a WR somewhere msh : 9:14 am : link be it free agency or later in the draft but the original question was for rounds 2 or 3 only



i see them going OL round 2 and defence round 3 (unless they trade back or trade back into the first 3 rounds somewhere) be that a LB or DL assuming they dont draft chubb in 1st round of course or fitzpatrick come to that



they do need a bigger outside WR as the rest on the roster arent that, they need a 6-4 or 6-5 outside guy to play opposite OBJ the plan was for marshall but he didnt work out under mac at least with shurmur he may get another shot but he didnt show us anything before the injury so that is unlikely at this point



they do need someone to take over that spot even if marshall doesnt get cut but it would more likely come in free agency or rounds 5-7 they are up against the cap so that lessens the likelihood of marshall being back



i wanted sanu when he was a free agent he would have been as good or better opposite obj as he currently is opposite jones in atlanta especially with engram and shepard over the middle that would have been difficult to defend

