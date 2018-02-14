Vikings looking to trade WR Laquon Treadwell

In comment 13832271 Giants1956 said:





I appreciate your insight.



































































































































































But about the only people knocking on this board was kwall and I. I can tell you he's not worth a day 2 pick. A 2nd or 3rd round pick for a guy that to this point has been a complete bust? No way Gettleman is doing that.



A lot of people on this board thought he would be a dominant receiver, just saying.







Jim, who do you like in this years draft?

Also, who do you not like?

You seem to know your stuff.







I'm not going out on a limb here at all, but I've had a very strong opinion on Saquon Barkley. I do think he's in the high, high end tier of RBs out of the last 20-30 years...Barry Sanders, LaDainian Tomlinson, and Marshall Faulk type of tier.



I also like Darnold a lot. Best combination of safe floor and upside at QB in this draft. My one hang up with him is if he has enough of a burning desire to win. I think he's at least a very good competitor, but I just want to see a guy that is a no-holds-barred, refuse to lose competitor.



I haven't yet had time to do full study or research on a lot of these guys yet, but if I were GM of the Giants, my board in the first round would be Darnold, then Barkley. Josh Allen has a chance to sneak in there depending on how combine and workouts go. I think all the tools are there...I think from a physical standpoint, he reminds me of Elway.



Guys on my like list for a little later in the draft:



Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP

Darius Leonard, LB, S Carolina State

Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State

Deon Cain, WR, Clemson

Cedric Wilson, WR, Boise State (going to be a good value pick for someone)



And although I don't have a fully fleshed out opinion of him yet, I am intrigued by Joseph Noteboom from TCU. Again this would be later in the draft.



I'm not really looking at DT because Giants really need to address OL here, but Derrick Nnadi from FSU...he has a chance to go late in the first, but more probably a 2nd rounder. I think he's going to be very, very good at the next level.



Sony Michel I'm high on. Going to be a great RB but don't think he'll end up on the Giants because he's either a late first, or we go OL at the top of the 2nd and he'll be gone by the third.



Guys I don't like:



Josh Rosen. I just don't see the 'it' factor. Everyone is talking about the injuries and concussions but honestly those reasons are pretty low on my list. I don't think he has a good makeup for QB in the NFL. I think he's a great competitor, and I have questions about his arm strength, his deep accuracy, his accuracy on the move, and although people keep telling me he played behind a terrible OL, every time I watch him, especially on his good plays, he is operating the vast majority from a clean pocket. I think mobility is an underrated attribute in the modern NFL, and he has the least of it out of the top QBs. We are getting bigger, faster, and better pass rushers in the NFL every year, and the quality OL coming from college are very scarce, and most are not prepared for the NFL.



For that reason, I think it's important to draft a QB that makes plays when protections break down, a guy who can make things happen with his legs, get outside and extend the play and still throw an accurate ball, all of which are weaknesses of Rosen's and strengths of Darnold's and Mayfield's. As for Allen, he can move and extend the play, we'll see on the accuracy, he's still developing, but he's one of the best at making plays with his legs and he has the biggest arm.



I also don't like Lamar Jackson. He can't make all the throws an NFL QB needs to make, and deep ball accuracy is terrible. Really bad. He's really good at passes in the middle of the field, between the numbers. Throwing outside in the intermediate range or deep, no bueno.



