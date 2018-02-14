Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Vikings looking to trade WR Laquon Treadwell

NYG27 : 2/14/2018 11:46 am
With Treadwell stuck behind Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs and Jarius Wright, Vikings are reported to be shopping their 2016 first round pick Laquon Treadwell.

He's still only 22 years old and if he can be gotten for a reasonable middle round pick, Pat Shurmur would have a solid young compliment to Odell, Engram and Shepard.

Thoughts?
I'd trade a day 3 pick  
adamg : 2/14/2018 11:48 am : link
.
He was reportedly in the mix of NYG targets in that first round  
JonC : 2/14/2018 11:48 am : link
but didn't carry the grade for #10 overall.
it will be very telling  
Giantsfan79 : 2/14/2018 11:50 am : link
if the Giants with Shurmur's knowledge offer a day 3 pick for him or not.
Why would anyone  
allstarjim : 2/14/2018 11:51 am : link
Give up anything of value for Treadwell? Say the agiants trade a 6th round pick for him (which is the least valuable 2018 pick they have), you have a better chance of that 6th rounder being a bigger contribution to your team than Treadwell.
RE: He was reportedly in the mix of NYG targets in that first round  
NYG27 : 2/14/2018 11:51 am : link
In comment 13832161 JonC said:
Quote:
but didn't carry the grade for #10 overall.


Jon, I remember all the buzz around that draft that the Giants liked Treadwell a lot. Plus if the Giants can get him for a mid-round draft pick, Treadwell already know Pat Shurmur's offense.
RE: Why would anyone  
giants#1 : 2/14/2018 11:54 am : link
In comment 13832163 allstarjim said:
Quote:
Give up anything of value for Treadwell? Say the agiants trade a 6th round pick for him (which is the least valuable 2018 pick they have), you have a better chance of that 6th rounder being a bigger contribution to your team than Treadwell.


Well, they would do it if they felt Treadwell was more likely to contribute than a 6th round pick. And with Shurmur in the fold, they should know better than anyone.
RE: RE: He was reportedly in the mix of NYG targets in that first round  
superspynyg : 2/14/2018 11:58 am : link
In comment 13832166 NYG27 said:
Quote:
In comment 13832161 JonC said:


Quote:


but didn't carry the grade for #10 overall.



Jon, I remember all the buzz around that draft that the Giants liked Treadwell a lot. Plus if the Giants can get him for a mid-round draft pick, Treadwell already know Pat Shurmur's offense.


Here is the thing with Giants and Treadwell back in 2016.. We had a whole different GM and Coaching staff than we do now. We do not know what Gettleman thought of him 2 years ago. Shurmur is the only one in this organization that can say whether or not Treadwell would be an assest for this team since its Shurmur's system and he actually coached him.

Sure Gettleman can say hey Pat what are your thoughts on Treadwell? is he worth trading for?
How about a player for player(s) trade  
Jay on the Island : 2/14/2018 11:58 am : link
Laquon Treadwell and rights to RFA G/C Nick Easton for Ereck Flowers?
But the fact that  
superspynyg : 2/14/2018 12:00 pm : link
Treadwell was the 4th wr on that team and he was a 1st round pick does not bold well for him. IMO
if Shurmur likes him  
Pep22 : 2/14/2018 12:01 pm : link
(BIG IF)...how about Apple for Treadwell?
Something to consider  
Peppers : 2/14/2018 12:11 pm : link
Shurmur is the one that had him buried in that group.
RE: if Shurmur likes him  
Giantsfan79 : 2/14/2018 12:12 pm : link
In comment 13832189 Pep22 said:
Quote:
(BIG IF)...how about Apple for Treadwell?


I think that sells too low on Apple. The upside if he rebounds under new coaching is greater than Treadwell. Giving up a late round pick should be perfectly acceptable if they were planning to draft a wr. Treadwell is young enough and already knows the offense. He has more upside and a greater chance to become a number 2 then anyone likely available in rounds 6/7.

Apple for Treadwell?  
ghost718 : 2/14/2018 12:14 pm : link
I'd trade Apple for an Ahmad Rashad rookie card
.  
arcarsenal : 2/14/2018 12:16 pm : link
I liked him going into the draft, but he looks like a wasted pick - he has a lot of trouble gaining separation and just isn't carrying over into the pros the way I thought he would.

I might give up a 6th rounder for him but that's about it.
RE: Something to consider  
Section331 : 2/14/2018 12:17 pm : link
In comment 13832196 Peppers said:
Quote:
Shurmur is the one that had him buried in that group.


Boom. Exactly, if Shurmer was so high on Treadwell, he wouldn't be 4th on the depth chart.

IIRC, the knocks on him in the draft were lack of speed and athleticism. It appears those hurdles were too much to overcome.
I would be shocked if Shurmur wanted anything to do with  
ZogZerg : 2/14/2018 12:20 pm : link
Treadwell. He is Terrible! Shurmur knows that better than anyone.
He might be a first round bust  
Bill L : 2/14/2018 12:23 pm : link
but is he really not better than the practice squad and journeymen guys that we have after OBJ and Shep? That is hard to believe.
Doesn’t have great hands  
Carl in CT : 2/14/2018 12:29 pm : link
And not fast at all. Pass.
Different GM and coaches  
JonC : 2/14/2018 12:29 pm : link
but many of same scouting components remain, the boots on the ground.
RE: RE: Something to consider  
AcidTest : 2/14/2018 12:30 pm : link
In comment 13832207 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 13832196 Peppers said:


Quote:


Shurmur is the one that had him buried in that group.



Boom. Exactly, if Shurmer was so high on Treadwell, he wouldn't be 4th on the depth chart.

IIRC, the knocks on him in the draft were lack of speed and athleticism. It appears those hurdles were too much to overcome.


+2. He's a first round pick that's fourth on the depth chart. Sixth round pick at most.
RE: He might be a first round bust  
ZogZerg : 2/14/2018 12:32 pm : link
In comment 13832219 Bill L said:
Quote:
but is he really not better than the practice squad and journeymen guys that we have after OBJ and Shep? That is hard to believe.


Why is that hard to believe? Some guys just aren't NFL players and don't make it. You certainly don't trade for them.
NYG had Geremy Davis.  
Racer : 2/14/2018 12:37 pm : link
Don't need another guy that can't get separation and never shows enough in practice to sniff the field on Sunday.
Think about  
allstarjim : 2/14/2018 12:42 pm : link
Why the Vikings would trade a former first round pick at his lowest value with at least 3 more years of team control (exercising the 5th year option).

If they thought he could reach anywhere close to his draft status, they wouldn't be looking to trade him for basically a ham sandwich. They've had two years of this guy. He's probably not going to pan out, and if no team gives them anything, they'll probably end up cutting him anyway.

I'm not spiking the football here, and this is still a bit premature, but both KWALL and I were the loudest voices saying to stay away from him in the draft. We were both ridiculed and called morons and such, of course.

I said I had Corey Coleman, Josh Doctson, and Michael Thomas over him, and would even use a 3rd round pick on Braxton Miller before using it on Treadwell, who I had as no better than a third round flyer. Just for the record.
RE: Think about  
BLUATHRT : 2/14/2018 12:43 pm : link
In comment 13832247 allstarjim said:
Quote:
Why the Vikings would trade a former first round pick at his lowest value with at least 3 more years of team control (exercising the 5th year option).

If they thought he could reach anywhere close to his draft status, they wouldn't be looking to trade him for basically a ham sandwich. They've had two years of this guy. He's probably not going to pan out, and if no team gives them anything, they'll probably end up cutting him anyway.

I'm not spiking the football here, and this is still a bit premature, but both KWALL and I were the loudest voices saying to stay away from him in the draft. We were both ridiculed and called morons and such, of course.

I said I had Corey Coleman, Josh Doctson, and Michael Thomas over him, and would even use a 3rd round pick on Braxton Miller before using it on Treadwell, who I had as no better than a third round flyer. Just for the record.


What were the things you didn't like about Treadwell coming out?
No separation  
allstarjim : 2/14/2018 12:47 pm : link
Was the primary thing. Just slow in all respects. Pretty good size but not enough to compensate for zero twitch or speed.

RE: No separation  
Beer Man : 2/14/2018 12:49 pm : link
In comment 13832254 allstarjim said:
Quote:
Was the primary thing. Just slow in all respects. Pretty good size but not enough to compensate for zero twitch or speed.
Lack of separation was the knock on him coming out of college. We have the right HC to determine if this guy is worth a second day pick.
It was the knock on him  
allstarjim : 2/14/2018 12:53 pm : link
But about the only people knocking on this board was kwall and I. I can tell you he's not worth a day 2 pick. A 2nd or 3rd round pick for a guy that to this point has been a complete bust? No way Gettleman is doing that.

A lot of people on this board thought he would be a dominant receiver, just saying.
And a lot of people  
allstarjim : 2/14/2018 12:53 pm : link
On this board wanted to draft him at #10 overall to the Giants.
you do realize that FMIC has a 50/50 chance of out running him  
gtt350 : 2/14/2018 12:58 pm : link
in the 40
RE: It was the knock on him  
Giants1956 : 2/14/2018 12:58 pm : link
In comment 13832263 allstarjim said:
Quote:
But about the only people knocking on this board was kwall and I. I can tell you he's not worth a day 2 pick. A 2nd or 3rd round pick for a guy that to this point has been a complete bust? No way Gettleman is doing that.

A lot of people on this board thought he would be a dominant receiver, just saying.


Jim, who do you like in this years draft?
Also, who do you not like?
You seem to know your stuff.
.  
arcarsenal : 2/14/2018 1:03 pm : link
Damn, Jim... don't hurt yourself patting yourself on the back like this! :P

I was definitely wrong about Treadwell.. I soured on him a bit before the draft, though. I was higher on him a few months before it but then started to think the concerns were legit and wasn't as thrilled with the prospect of drafting him.

Will definitely not be the first prospect I'm wrong about - that's for sure.
Round One Bust.  
Tark10 : 2/14/2018 1:19 pm : link
He can't run routes, has two by fours for hands and can't separate. This guy wouldn't rate a 7th round draft choice. He also runs like a turtle. Vikes drafted him because they hoped they would have a tall, physical possession receiver to help weak-armed Bridgewater in the passing game. That never materialized.
RE: RE: It was the knock on him  
allstarjim : 2/14/2018 1:21 pm : link
In comment 13832271 Giants1956 said:
Quote:
In comment 13832263 allstarjim said:


Quote:


But about the only people knocking on this board was kwall and I. I can tell you he's not worth a day 2 pick. A 2nd or 3rd round pick for a guy that to this point has been a complete bust? No way Gettleman is doing that.

A lot of people on this board thought he would be a dominant receiver, just saying.



Jim, who do you like in this years draft?
Also, who do you not like?
You seem to know your stuff.


I'm not going out on a limb here at all, but I've had a very strong opinion on Saquon Barkley. I do think he's in the high, high end tier of RBs out of the last 20-30 years...Barry Sanders, LaDainian Tomlinson, and Marshall Faulk type of tier.

I also like Darnold a lot. Best combination of safe floor and upside at QB in this draft. My one hang up with him is if he has enough of a burning desire to win. I think he's at least a very good competitor, but I just want to see a guy that is a no-holds-barred, refuse to lose competitor.

I haven't yet had time to do full study or research on a lot of these guys yet, but if I were GM of the Giants, my board in the first round would be Darnold, then Barkley. Josh Allen has a chance to sneak in there depending on how combine and workouts go. I think all the tools are there...I think from a physical standpoint, he reminds me of Elway.

Guys on my like list for a little later in the draft:

Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP
Darius Leonard, LB, S Carolina State
Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State
Deon Cain, WR, Clemson
Cedric Wilson, WR, Boise State (going to be a good value pick for someone)

And although I don't have a fully fleshed out opinion of him yet, I am intrigued by Joseph Noteboom from TCU. Again this would be later in the draft.

I'm not really looking at DT because Giants really need to address OL here, but Derrick Nnadi from FSU...he has a chance to go late in the first, but more probably a 2nd rounder. I think he's going to be very, very good at the next level.

Sony Michel I'm high on. Going to be a great RB but don't think he'll end up on the Giants because he's either a late first, or we go OL at the top of the 2nd and he'll be gone by the third.

Guys I don't like:

Josh Rosen. I just don't see the 'it' factor. Everyone is talking about the injuries and concussions but honestly those reasons are pretty low on my list. I don't think he has a good makeup for QB in the NFL. I think he's a great competitor, and I have questions about his arm strength, his deep accuracy, his accuracy on the move, and although people keep telling me he played behind a terrible OL, every time I watch him, especially on his good plays, he is operating the vast majority from a clean pocket. I think mobility is an underrated attribute in the modern NFL, and he has the least of it out of the top QBs. We are getting bigger, faster, and better pass rushers in the NFL every year, and the quality OL coming from college are very scarce, and most are not prepared for the NFL.

For that reason, I think it's important to draft a QB that makes plays when protections break down, a guy who can make things happen with his legs, get outside and extend the play and still throw an accurate ball, all of which are weaknesses of Rosen's and strengths of Darnold's and Mayfield's. As for Allen, he can move and extend the play, we'll see on the accuracy, he's still developing, but he's one of the best at making plays with his legs and he has the biggest arm.

I also don't like Lamar Jackson. He can't make all the throws an NFL QB needs to make, and deep ball accuracy is terrible. Really bad. He's really good at passes in the middle of the field, between the numbers. Throwing outside in the intermediate range or deep, no bueno.


RE: It was the knock on him  
Beer Man : 2/14/2018 1:26 pm : link
In comment 13832263 allstarjim said:
Quote:
But about the only people knocking on this board was kwall and I. I can tell you he's not worth a day 2 pick. A 2nd or 3rd round pick for a guy that to this point has been a complete bust? No way Gettleman is doing that.

A lot of people on this board thought he would be a dominant receiver, just saying.
Agree, I meant to say day-3 pick
RE: .  
allstarjim : 2/14/2018 1:28 pm : link
In comment 13832276 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Damn, Jim... don't hurt yourself patting yourself on the back like this! :P

I was definitely wrong about Treadwell.. I soured on him a bit before the draft, though. I was higher on him a few months before it but then started to think the concerns were legit and wasn't as thrilled with the prospect of drafting him.

Will definitely not be the first prospect I'm wrong about - that's for sure.


Haha, arc. I have my share of misses. All of us that love this stuff do. Years ago I embarrassed myself trying to tell Sy that Bjoern Werner was going to be a great player in the NFL. Ouch.

I also was pounding the table for Rueben Randle in the 2nd round, and was ELATED when the Giants drafted him. In fairness, he did provide what I thought we would get with him...a good deep threat compliment on the outside. It's just...that's ALL he could do, and if you asked him to do anything else it led to INTs! LOL.

But, I was pissed when Reese picked Darian Thompson over Justin Simmons in the 3rd round. Sy also preferred Simmons, and that was a big mistake on Reese's part. Simmons is really playing well in Denver. And, I REALLY wanted Michael Thomas in the 2nd round of that draft. I thought he had a chance to be the best WR in the draft, and so far, it looks like he is. I like Shepard, but imagine OBJ and Thomas on the outside. The reasoning for me was it's easier to find a slot receiver than a dominant outside WR threat.
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 2/14/2018 1:33 pm : link
In comment 13832308 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 13832276 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Damn, Jim... don't hurt yourself patting yourself on the back like this! :P

I was definitely wrong about Treadwell.. I soured on him a bit before the draft, though. I was higher on him a few months before it but then started to think the concerns were legit and wasn't as thrilled with the prospect of drafting him.

Will definitely not be the first prospect I'm wrong about - that's for sure.



Haha, arc. I have my share of misses. All of us that love this stuff do. Years ago I embarrassed myself trying to tell Sy that Bjoern Werner was going to be a great player in the NFL. Ouch.

I also was pounding the table for Rueben Randle in the 2nd round, and was ELATED when the Giants drafted him. In fairness, he did provide what I thought we would get with him...a good deep threat compliment on the outside. It's just...that's ALL he could do, and if you asked him to do anything else it led to INTs! LOL.

But, I was pissed when Reese picked Darian Thompson over Justin Simmons in the 3rd round. Sy also preferred Simmons, and that was a big mistake on Reese's part. Simmons is really playing well in Denver. And, I REALLY wanted Michael Thomas in the 2nd round of that draft. I thought he had a chance to be the best WR in the draft, and so far, it looks like he is. I like Shepard, but imagine OBJ and Thomas on the outside. The reasoning for me was it's easier to find a slot receiver than a dominant outside WR threat.


I was with you on Randle - I thought he'd be Manningham 2.0. He had some redeeming qualities, but the behind the ears part is where he was severely lacking. Extremely low football IQ.

I did really like Mike Thomas a lot and wondered why he dipped behind some of the other prospects. He seemed to be the most complete of the bunch and checked most of the boxes.

In any event - just busting your chops, I enjoy reading your posts.
Thanks Jim  
Giants1956 : 2/14/2018 1:37 pm : link
In comment 13832299 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 13832271 Giants1956 said:


Quote:


In comment 13832263
allstarjim said:

I appreciate your insight.

















































































Quote:


But about the only people knocking on this board was kwall and I. I can tell you he's not worth a day 2 pick. A 2nd or 3rd round pick for a guy that to this point has been a complete bust? No way Gettleman is doing that.

A lot of people on this board thought he would be a dominant receiver, just saying.



Jim, who do you like in this years draft?
Also, who do you not like?
You seem to know your stuff.



I'm not going out on a limb here at all, but I've had a very strong opinion on Saquon Barkley. I do think he's in the high, high end tier of RBs out of the last 20-30 years...Barry Sanders, LaDainian Tomlinson, and Marshall Faulk type of tier.

I also like Darnold a lot. Best combination of safe floor and upside at QB in this draft. My one hang up with him is if he has enough of a burning desire to win. I think he's at least a very good competitor, but I just want to see a guy that is a no-holds-barred, refuse to lose competitor.

I haven't yet had time to do full study or research on a lot of these guys yet, but if I were GM of the Giants, my board in the first round would be Darnold, then Barkley. Josh Allen has a chance to sneak in there depending on how combine and workouts go. I think all the tools are there...I think from a physical standpoint, he reminds me of Elway.

Guys on my like list for a little later in the draft:

Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP
Darius Leonard, LB, S Carolina State
Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State
Deon Cain, WR, Clemson
Cedric Wilson, WR, Boise State (going to be a good value pick for someone)

And although I don't have a fully fleshed out opinion of him yet, I am intrigued by Joseph Noteboom from TCU. Again this would be later in the draft.

I'm not really looking at DT because Giants really need to address OL here, but Derrick Nnadi from FSU...he has a chance to go late in the first, but more probably a 2nd rounder. I think he's going to be very, very good at the next level.

Sony Michel I'm high on. Going to be a great RB but don't think he'll end up on the Giants because he's either a late first, or we go OL at the top of the 2nd and he'll be gone by the third.

Guys I don't like:

Josh Rosen. I just don't see the 'it' factor. Everyone is talking about the injuries and concussions but honestly those reasons are pretty low on my list. I don't think he has a good makeup for QB in the NFL. I think he's a great competitor, and I have questions about his arm strength, his deep accuracy, his accuracy on the move, and although people keep telling me he played behind a terrible OL, every time I watch him, especially on his good plays, he is operating the vast majority from a clean pocket. I think mobility is an underrated attribute in the modern NFL, and he has the least of it out of the top QBs. We are getting bigger, faster, and better pass rushers in the NFL every year, and the quality OL coming from college are very scarce, and most are not prepared for the NFL.

For that reason, I think it's important to draft a QB that makes plays when protections break down, a guy who can make things happen with his legs, get outside and extend the play and still throw an accurate ball, all of which are weaknesses of Rosen's and strengths of Darnold's and Mayfield's. As for Allen, he can move and extend the play, we'll see on the accuracy, he's still developing, but he's one of the best at making plays with his legs and he has the biggest arm.

I also don't like Lamar Jackson. He can't make all the throws an NFL QB needs to make, and deep ball accuracy is terrible. Really bad. He's really good at passes in the middle of the field, between the numbers. Throwing outside in the intermediate range or deep, no bueno.
RE: RE: RE: .  
allstarjim : 2/14/2018 1:37 pm : link
In comment 13832313 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 13832308 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 13832276 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Damn, Jim... don't hurt yourself patting yourself on the back like this! :P

I was definitely wrong about Treadwell.. I soured on him a bit before the draft, though. I was higher on him a few months before it but then started to think the concerns were legit and wasn't as thrilled with the prospect of drafting him.

Will definitely not be the first prospect I'm wrong about - that's for sure.



Haha, arc. I have my share of misses. All of us that love this stuff do. Years ago I embarrassed myself trying to tell Sy that Bjoern Werner was going to be a great player in the NFL. Ouch.

I also was pounding the table for Rueben Randle in the 2nd round, and was ELATED when the Giants drafted him. In fairness, he did provide what I thought we would get with him...a good deep threat compliment on the outside. It's just...that's ALL he could do, and if you asked him to do anything else it led to INTs! LOL.

But, I was pissed when Reese picked Darian Thompson over Justin Simmons in the 3rd round. Sy also preferred Simmons, and that was a big mistake on Reese's part. Simmons is really playing well in Denver. And, I REALLY wanted Michael Thomas in the 2nd round of that draft. I thought he had a chance to be the best WR in the draft, and so far, it looks like he is. I like Shepard, but imagine OBJ and Thomas on the outside. The reasoning for me was it's easier to find a slot receiver than a dominant outside WR threat.



I was with you on Randle - I thought he'd be Manningham 2.0. He had some redeeming qualities, but the behind the ears part is where he was severely lacking. Extremely low football IQ.

I did really like Mike Thomas a lot and wondered why he dipped behind some of the other prospects. He seemed to be the most complete of the bunch and checked most of the boxes.

In any event - just busting your chops, I enjoy reading your posts.


Thanks arc, likewise.
I'd do it for our 5th rounder  
Breeze_94 : 2/14/2018 1:45 pm : link
at most. The guy has talent, is the same age, if not younger, than a number of the receivers in this draft. How often do 5th rounders pan out? He'd be a nice big body, and he is also a very good blocker at the position.
Well Shurmur can definitely provide the inside info there.  
Heisenberg : 2/14/2018 1:48 pm : link
.
Actually, let me rescind my thoughts on acquiring him  
Breeze_94 : 2/14/2018 1:52 pm : link
He has a salary that will have him paid about 2.5 mil more than a 5th round pick in 2018 and 2019, and then a 5th year option that will be quite expensive in 2020 (9 or 10 mil).

So, he's not even cheap, and only under contract for 2 years.
Hard pass  
PEEJ : 2/14/2018 1:52 pm : link
eom
RE: I'd do it for our 5th rounder  
Beer Man : 2/14/2018 1:57 pm : link
In comment 13832331 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
at most. The guy has talent, is the same age, if not younger, than a number of the receivers in this draft. How often do 5th rounders pan out? He'd be a nice big body, and he is also a very good blocker at the position.
Plus, having OBJ and Engram out in pattern would probably take some of the pressure off of him.
Laquon Treadwell Injury History  
NYG27 : 2/14/2018 2:00 pm : link
Quote:

Treadwell dealt with the after-effects of a broken fibula suffered at Ole Miss, one he had to push through in the pre-draft process to the point it never healed right. He also suffered a broken finger, pulled hamstring, and late-season ankle issue as a rookie.


Injuries derailed his combine numbers and rookie season. Although not sure what caused his lack of production in his season season, especially with Diggs missing a couple of games which Treadwell wasn't able to capitalize on that opportunity.

Here are also some comments from Shurmur on Treadwell...

Quote:

"He came back and he was really on point with what he’s supposed to be doing mentally," Shurmur said. "He’s been out here competing and doing a nice job running routes and catching the ball." The comments came after a practice in which Treadwell ran with the first-team offense. -5/25/17



RE: RE: Think about  
santacruzom : 2/14/2018 2:01 pm : link
In comment 13832249 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:

I'm not spiking the football here, and this is still a bit premature, but both KWALL and I were the loudest voices saying to stay away from him in the draft. We were both ridiculed and called morons and such, of course.


I do remember that, for the record. I seem to somehow have a pretty good memory of people calling other people morons for ridiculous reasons.
Specials  
Thegratefulhead : 2/14/2018 2:01 pm : link
If he was an enthusiastic ST player for 6th rounder I would do it.
More Shurmur comments on Treadwell  
NYG27 : 2/14/2018 2:07 pm : link
"He had little nagging things that kept him from getting in there full-time early," Shurmur said. "He didn't get targeted a bunch of times, but he blocked well, and he competed. That's really the starting point for a young player."
RE: RE: RE: Think about  
allstarjim : 2/14/2018 2:09 pm : link
In comment 13832351 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 13832249 BLUATHRT said:


Quote:



I'm not spiking the football here, and this is still a bit premature, but both KWALL and I were the loudest voices saying to stay away from him in the draft. We were both ridiculed and called morons and such, of course.




I do remember that, for the record. I seem to somehow have a pretty good memory of people calling other people morons for ridiculous reasons.


Thankfully it's a kinder, gentler BBI now.
Sy’56 has him as the best WR pre-2016 Draft  
est1986 : 2/14/2018 2:54 pm : link
Quote:
1 – LAQUON TREADWELL – 6’2/221 – OLE MISS: 83

Third year junior. Some questioned his career after a broken fibula and dislocated ankle late in 2014. However Treadwell showed a tremendous drive and work ethic to fight his way back for an SEC leading 1,153 yards and 11 TD campaign. Treadwell has elite-level ball skills and strength for the position. He is a reliable target to throw to no matter where he on the field. He does things with and without the ball that impact the game from start to finish. Treadwell may still be bouncing back from his injury, as he’s been quoted saying he doesn’t quite trust his quick twitch yet. He is an immediate contributor in the NFL that has the drive to be great.

*Now I know there is a lot of negative talk about the poor 40 time and overall workout. I actually did decrease his grade a bit as a result. But I think he still is the top WR in the draft. He is a classic example of playing “faster than he times” and to be honest, speed isn’t what he’s built on. He can out-physical anyone and won’t need the room that some others do. You don’t lead the SEC in receiving and TDs without very good athletic ability. My Dez Bryant without the attitude comparison still exists.


I wonder what Shurmur currently thinks of him? Fair to say his opinion is low if he doesn’t make a move for him ecspecially if Minny ends up selling for cheap.. I liked him a lot at Ole Miss myself
RE: Sy’56 has him as the best WR pre-2016 Draft  
allstarjim : 2/14/2018 4:05 pm : link
In comment 13832414 est1986 said:
Quote:


Quote:


1 – LAQUON TREADWELL – 6’2/221 – OLE MISS: 83

Third year junior. Some questioned his career after a broken fibula and dislocated ankle late in 2014. However Treadwell showed a tremendous drive and work ethic to fight his way back for an SEC leading 1,153 yards and 11 TD campaign. Treadwell has elite-level ball skills and strength for the position. He is a reliable target to throw to no matter where he on the field. He does things with and without the ball that impact the game from start to finish. Treadwell may still be bouncing back from his injury, as he’s been quoted saying he doesn’t quite trust his quick twitch yet. He is an immediate contributor in the NFL that has the drive to be great.

*Now I know there is a lot of negative talk about the poor 40 time and overall workout. I actually did decrease his grade a bit as a result. But I think he still is the top WR in the draft. He is a classic example of playing “faster than he times” and to be honest, speed isn’t what he’s built on. He can out-physical anyone and won’t need the room that some others do. You don’t lead the SEC in receiving and TDs without very good athletic ability. My Dez Bryant without the attitude comparison still exists.



I wonder what Shurmur currently thinks of him? Fair to say his opinion is low if he doesn’t make a move for him ecspecially if Minny ends up selling for cheap.. I liked him a lot at Ole Miss myself



Sy did like him, comped him as another Dez Bryant. Sy also was high on Myles Jack, and that would have been an awesome pick if he would've gotten to our spot at 40. Sy is awesome at what he does, we all win some and lose some. Sy wins more than he loses. I also really liked Braxton Miller in that draft. I thought him in the 3rd was going to be a steal. Miller I think still has a chance. He's had a couple of productive games but now he's behind Hopkins and Fuller.

Another guy I really liked in the third round of that draft was Nick Vannett. I've been following him in Seattle, and he is going to be a good player. Every time I've seen him get on the field he looks real good. When Jimmy Graham moves on, I think Vannett is going to be a more well-known name at tight end.

The damn Titans had to jump ahead of us for Conklin in the first in that draft. What could've been.
It..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2/14/2018 4:12 pm : link
doesn't exist!!

Quote:
Apple for Treadwell?
ghost718 : 12:14 pm : link : reply
I'd trade Apple for an Ahmad Rashad rookie card


It would have to be a Bobby Moore rookie card!!
Lacks speed and quicks  
KWALL2 : 2/14/2018 4:36 pm : link
And bad practice habits. Oh....and terrible route runner.

What do you want to give up for that?
RE: Lacks speed and quicks  
Victor in CT : 2/14/2018 4:41 pm : link
In comment 13832611 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
And bad practice habits. Oh....and terrible route runner.

What do you want to give up for that?


sounds like Reuben Randle redux
Randle was better  
KWALL2 : 2/14/2018 4:42 pm : link
.
RE: Randle was better  
Victor in CT : 2/14/2018 4:44 pm : link
In comment 13832620 KWALL2 said:
Quote:
.


ugh
If he didnt earn playing time  
old man : 2/14/2018 4:50 pm : link
In Shurmurs O in Minny, why would he be wanted for NYFG O, which is likely Shurmurs O; other than his size?
Well if the Giants do some sniffing here,  
Brown Recluse : 2/14/2018 4:54 pm : link
You know Shurmur knows something we dont.
He's a guy that can be used to take advantage of smaller lighter  
Ira : 2/14/2018 4:56 pm : link
corners. He's also a good blocker. Gettleman likes that in receivers. I'd give them a 6th round pick for him.
i dont know  
blueblood : 2/14/2018 5:00 pm : link
I thought he would have done more in the league by now. If its a late round pick It might be worth the investment. Shurmur would know best..
Didn't the Vikings sign  
jayg5 : 2/14/2018 6:10 pm : link
Michael Floyd before this season? If so, that says a lot about what the Vikings thought of Treadwell

Hard pass
Doesn’t this guy have glacial speed for a WR  
SomeFan : 2/14/2018 6:15 pm : link
I wouldn’t spend any drafts picks on him.
Jim had me, until...  
Modus Operandi : 2/14/2018 7:10 pm : link
Quote:
Josh Allen has a chance to sneak in there depending on how combine and workouts go. I think all the tools are there...I think from a physical standpoint, he reminds me of Elway.


And in full disclosure...  
Modus Operandi : 2/14/2018 7:14 pm : link
I did like Treadwell in that draft and I am prone to throw around "moron" from time to time here.

I also thought Aaron Gibson was going to be the best OL in the draft and thought Petigout was a stiff.
Fair to say vikings fans don't care much for him?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/14/2018 7:15 pm : link
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4ndiOAg0gI
Sy  
XBRONX : 2/14/2018 7:17 pm : link
loved him. His number one WR in 2016
Looks like we have a new self proclaimed  
Carl in CT : 2/14/2018 7:19 pm : link
Draft Guru.
RE: Fair to say vikings fans don't care much for him?  
Modus Operandi : 2/14/2018 7:30 pm : link
In comment 13832741 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4ndiOAg0gI


Very funny. Hadn't laughed like that at a YouTube video since I saw the Roy Hibbert Trash Can video.
RE: Fair to say vikings fans don't care much for him?  
Modus Operandi : 2/14/2018 7:43 pm : link
In comment 13832741 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4ndiOAg0gI


Very funny. Hadn't laughed like that at a YouTube video since I saw the Roy Hibbert Trash Can video.
RE: RE: .  
ThatLimerickGuy : 2/14/2018 7:44 pm : link
In comment 13832308 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 13832276 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Damn, Jim... don't hurt yourself patting yourself on the back like this! :P

I was definitely wrong about Treadwell.. I soured on him a bit before the draft, though. I was higher on him a few months before it but then started to think the concerns were legit and wasn't as thrilled with the prospect of drafting him.

Will definitely not be the first prospect I'm wrong about - that's for sure.



Haha, arc. I have my share of misses. All of us that love this stuff do. Years ago I embarrassed myself trying to tell Sy that Bjoern Werner was going to be a great player in the NFL. Ouch.

I also was pounding the table for Rueben Randle in the 2nd round, and was ELATED when the Giants drafted him. In fairness, he did provide what I thought we would get with him...a good deep threat compliment on the outside. It's just...that's ALL he could do, and if you asked him to do anything else it led to INTs! LOL.

But, I was pissed when Reese picked Darian Thompson over Justin Simmons in the 3rd round. Sy also preferred Simmons, and that was a big mistake on Reese's part. Simmons is really playing well in Denver. And, I REALLY wanted Michael Thomas in the 2nd round of that draft. I thought he had a chance to be the best WR in the draft, and so far, it looks like he is. I like Shepard, but imagine OBJ and Thomas on the outside. The reasoning for me was it's easier to find a slot receiver than a dominant outside WR threat.


Did you used to have a different handle?
RE: Looks like we have a new self proclaimed  
allstarjim : 2/14/2018 9:00 pm : link
In comment 13832746 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Draft Guru.
.

Nope, I just enjoy the draft. I like the research, the process, and just talking about it and debating the prospects. I've also been doing this a long time on BBI, so not new at all. And not a guru, it's just a fun thing during the offseason.
RE: RE: RE: .  
allstarjim : 2/14/2018 9:00 pm : link
In comment 13832765 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Quote:
In comment 13832308 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 13832276 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Damn, Jim... don't hurt yourself patting yourself on the back like this! :P

I was definitely wrong about Treadwell.. I soured on him a bit before the draft, though. I was higher on him a few months before it but then started to think the concerns were legit and wasn't as thrilled with the prospect of drafting him.

Will definitely not be the first prospect I'm wrong about - that's for sure.



Haha, arc. I have my share of misses. All of us that love this stuff do. Years ago I embarrassed myself trying to tell Sy that Bjoern Werner was going to be a great player in the NFL. Ouch.

I also was pounding the table for Rueben Randle in the 2nd round, and was ELATED when the Giants drafted him. In fairness, he did provide what I thought we would get with him...a good deep threat compliment on the outside. It's just...that's ALL he could do, and if you asked him to do anything else it led to INTs! LOL.

But, I was pissed when Reese picked Darian Thompson over Justin Simmons in the 3rd round. Sy also preferred Simmons, and that was a big mistake on Reese's part. Simmons is really playing well in Denver. And, I REALLY wanted Michael Thomas in the 2nd round of that draft. I thought he had a chance to be the best WR in the draft, and so far, it looks like he is. I like Shepard, but imagine OBJ and Thomas on the outside. The reasoning for me was it's easier to find a slot receiver than a dominant outside WR threat.



Did you used to have a different handle?


Nope. This is my original.
RE: Jim had me, until...  
allstarjim : 2/14/2018 9:09 pm : link
In comment 13832735 Modus Operandi said:
Quote:


Quote:


Josh Allen has a chance to sneak in there depending on how combine and workouts go. I think all the tools are there...I think from a physical standpoint, he reminds me of Elway.


I don't expect a lot of people to agree with me, but from a physical standpoint, he's the perfect QB. We just have to see more. I'm in the camp that he had a lot going against him playing in that program and with a team that was not going to allow him to put up great numbers.

Don't mind if others feel differently about him, because my opinion of him isn't fully formed or informed yet.
Everybody like  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/14/2018 9:24 pm : link
"I have no idea what I'm talking about..but it's a hard pass for me."
2 years of nothing and can't beat Jarius Wright out.  
allstarjim : 2/14/2018 9:36 pm : link
So yeah. Why wouldn't it be a hard pass? Why, if he's worth anything at this point, would the Vikings want to trade him when his value is at its lowest?
RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
ThatLimerickGuy : 2/14/2018 9:38 pm : link
In comment 13832831 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 13832765 ThatLimerickGuy said:


Quote:


In comment 13832308 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 13832276 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Damn, Jim... don't hurt yourself patting yourself on the back like this! :P

I was definitely wrong about Treadwell.. I soured on him a bit before the draft, though. I was higher on him a few months before it but then started to think the concerns were legit and wasn't as thrilled with the prospect of drafting him.

Will definitely not be the first prospect I'm wrong about - that's for sure.



Haha, arc. I have my share of misses. All of us that love this stuff do. Years ago I embarrassed myself trying to tell Sy that Bjoern Werner was going to be a great player in the NFL. Ouch.

I also was pounding the table for Rueben Randle in the 2nd round, and was ELATED when the Giants drafted him. In fairness, he did provide what I thought we would get with him...a good deep threat compliment on the outside. It's just...that's ALL he could do, and if you asked him to do anything else it led to INTs! LOL.

But, I was pissed when Reese picked Darian Thompson over Justin Simmons in the 3rd round. Sy also preferred Simmons, and that was a big mistake on Reese's part. Simmons is really playing well in Denver. And, I REALLY wanted Michael Thomas in the 2nd round of that draft. I thought he had a chance to be the best WR in the draft, and so far, it looks like he is. I like Shepard, but imagine OBJ and Thomas on the outside. The reasoning for me was it's easier to find a slot receiver than a dominant outside WR threat.



Did you used to have a different handle?



Nope. This is my original.


No offense but I have been around this site since it was Pete's Corner as a lurker before registering and I don't ever remember you being a big time draft pundit
A 2018 cap hit of $2.8 mill, and a dead cap  
Section331 : 2/14/2018 9:44 pm : link
of $5.9. Anyone still up for giving up a draft pick for this stiff?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: .  
allstarjim : 2/14/2018 9:45 pm : link
In comment 13832868 ThatLimerickGuy said:
Quote:
In comment 13832831 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 13832765 ThatLimerickGuy said:


Quote:


In comment 13832308 allstarjim said:


Quote:


In comment 13832276 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Damn, Jim... don't hurt yourself patting yourself on the back like this! :P

I was definitely wrong about Treadwell.. I soured on him a bit before the draft, though. I was higher on him a few months before it but then started to think the concerns were legit and wasn't as thrilled with the prospect of drafting him.

Will definitely not be the first prospect I'm wrong about - that's for sure.



Haha, arc. I have my share of misses. All of us that love this stuff do. Years ago I embarrassed myself trying to tell Sy that Bjoern Werner was going to be a great player in the NFL. Ouch.

I also was pounding the table for Rueben Randle in the 2nd round, and was ELATED when the Giants drafted him. In fairness, he did provide what I thought we would get with him...a good deep threat compliment on the outside. It's just...that's ALL he could do, and if you asked him to do anything else it led to INTs! LOL.

But, I was pissed when Reese picked Darian Thompson over Justin Simmons in the 3rd round. Sy also preferred Simmons, and that was a big mistake on Reese's part. Simmons is really playing well in Denver. And, I REALLY wanted Michael Thomas in the 2nd round of that draft. I thought he had a chance to be the best WR in the draft, and so far, it looks like he is. I like Shepard, but imagine OBJ and Thomas on the outside. The reasoning for me was it's easier to find a slot receiver than a dominant outside WR threat.



Did you used to have a different handle?



Nope. This is my original.



No offense but I have been around this site since it was Pete's Corner as a lurker before registering and I don't ever remember you being a big time draft pundit


None taken. I've been here though and have talked about the draft a lot in some years. There have been others where I might not have contributed as much to the discussion because of posting on another Giants community and real life. I just enjoy the conversation and everything about the draft. I'm not calling myself a pundit. I think I'm more informed than the average fan because I study the prospects a lot more and I consume a lot of information from bowl season to the draft. But you can search the archives on Treadwell, you'll find me and KWALL saying avoid.

I specifically said I wouldn't even have taken him at 40 and probably not at the third round pick, either.
Btw I've been  
allstarjim : 2/14/2018 9:48 pm : link
Posting on BBI since 2009 and lurked for a long time prior.
RE: Btw I've been  
muhajir : 2/14/2018 10:13 pm : link
In comment 13832881 allstarjim said:
Quote:
Posting on BBI since 2009 and lurked for a long time prior.


Thank you for all of the great insight. What's your take on Mayfield ?
I'm not done looking at him.  
allstarjim : 2/14/2018 10:30 pm : link
I am a traditionalist with QB in that if you're drafting really high like the Giants are this year, at QB you need to be the total package, and that includes being a physical prototype. So Mayfield is obviously not going to check that box. However, I think he can play. I've seen him make exciting throws with anticipation of the receiver coming open...as in, the guy is covered and he throws them open.

I think he is going to succeed. None of the character stuff bothers me. I will tell you this, I hope Darnold has Mayfield's competitive fire. Mayfield is not lacking in that respect and that will serve him well.
Thank  
muhajir : 2/14/2018 10:48 pm : link
You
Treadwell  
Dragon : 6:11 am : link
Has never been the same player since the injury he went from being a Jerry Rice talent to a major question mark. His game was never so much a big speed it was just special talent on the field against anyone that talent is missing in his game now. Not sure how you regain that John Jefferson is somewhat in the same mental case left SD and could not beat a mule on the field anymore. You don’t trade for guys about ready to hit the waiver wire you just let it play itself out.
"Jerry Rice talent"  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:19 am : link
lol
You guys talk like a 6th round pick  
Doomster : 9:01 am : link
is gold or something.....

Giant history flat out sucks after the 2nd round, these last 9 seasons.....

Yes, we have new blood making decisions, but until they are made, we have no idea how good they will be until several seasons down the road....

Anyone thinking you are going to get a third year player, a former first round pick, for a 6th round pick, is nuts....
RE: You guys talk like a 6th round pick  
Section331 : 9:36 am : link
In comment 13833067 Doomster said:
Quote:
is gold or something.....

Giant history flat out sucks after the 2nd round, these last 9 seasons.....

Yes, we have new blood making decisions, but until they are made, we have no idea how good they will be until several seasons down the road....

Anyone thinking you are going to get a third year player, a former first round pick, for a 6th round pick, is nuts....


A complete bust with a cap hit of $2.9 million, and a dead cap hit of $5.9 million? I'm not giving up a 6th rounder, I'd wait for him to be cut, because that is what I bet happens to him.
