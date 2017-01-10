Salary cap won't prohibit Giants from significant moves gidiefor : Mod : 9:04 am : 9:04 am

Quote: Among the reasons is the Giants’ long-term outlook. Over the Cap estimates they currently have in the neighborhood of $70 million available in 2019. This probably doesn’t even account for the likelihood that Eli Manning ($23.2 million vs. the cap in 2019) will be off the books next year and the Giants can move on rather easily from several others of the biggest contracts on their books from the offseason spending spree of 2016. They are in good shape moving forward.



Defensive end Olivier Vernon, cornerback Janoris Jenkins, defensive tackle Damon Harrison and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul all have contracts that the team can get out of rather easily next offseason, if it so desires. No wonder the Giants aren’t overly concerned about their financial situation this offseason or moving forward.



“We’re healthy,” assistant general manager Kevin Abrams said late last year. Abrams’ job responsibilities include handling the Giants’ salary cap and negotiating contracts.



He added: “We won’t have any restrictions on what we can do based upon the salary cap. We’ll have tough decisions like we have every offseason, but we don’t have to make any decisions because of the salary cap.”

excerpt from story by Jordan Raanan today linked below

RE: The sole reason that the Giants were a adamg : 11:33 am : link

Quote: is the OL. Reese's biggest mistake was NOT spending on the OL and drafting/signing bad players. Not spending money on Vernon, JPP and Jenkins(which is ridiculous). That didn't prevent us from fixing the line, Reese just decided that it didn't need to be fixed.



+1000



I bashed Jenkins after that SF game Keith : 11:36 am : link however it's been noted that he was very injured. I'll give him a pass on that.

He was fucking hurt and the entire secondary was a mess Giantology : 11:38 am : link But because we paid him like a top talent, you expect him to single handedly turn the pass defense around?



You're smarter than this. This is just another opportunity for you to bitch about the big money being thrown around the NFL- even though its the same it has always been. Talent gets paid.

RE: He was fucking hurt and the entire secondary was a mess adamg : 11:39 am : link

Quote: But because we paid him like a top talent, you expect him to single handedly turn the pass defense around?



You're smarter than this. This is just another opportunity for you to bitch about the big money being thrown around the NFL- even though its the same it has always been. Talent gets paid.



+1



Giantology Go Terps : 11:40 am : link Yeah he was good in 2016. I said so myself here. But he showed in 2017 he's not someone that can be counted on.



The only joke here is watching homer fans stand up for highly paid underperformers on a a piece of shit 3-13 team.

. arcarsenal : 11:40 am : link Janoris Jenkins was a top 5 CB in 2016.



Pointing to one game where he was significantly hurt as proof that it was a bad signing is... silly.



Cmon. He's a fantastic player. This was not even close to a poor signing.

If Terps was playing hold em adamg : 11:43 am : link He'd fold every hand until he gets aces, see the flop, and then fold to a big bet when he doesn't flop quads.

Jenkins was one of the keys to 2016.. FatMan in Charlotte : 11:43 am : link



Quote: Jenkins, for the most part, has been an outstanding CB for NYG since signing in 2016. However a suspension handed down by Ben McAdoo last week and a horrid 2017 season for the Giants have taken the wind out of his sails and it showed up in San Francisco



I think everyone quit on the team last year, fans included. THAT'S how bad McAdoo was last year in the way he handled things. Reese too.



I'm not going to hold a performance against SF in a lost season when he was playing through injury to outweigh a season where he was our best CB (and probably was still our best CB last year).



We had 3 of our 4 top CB's suspended last year. That isn't all on their character, just like if I said it was all on the coaches - that too would be an incorrect statement.



Basically, you hated spending $200M and you hate some of the characters on the team. I get that. But you shouldn't let it cloud every post and stance you take. the net effect of spending $200M has been positive and it hasn't caused cap issues.



You'll probably talk about cap constraints when resigning Odell, but the crux of your argument won't be rooted in a real calamity. It will be rooted in the fact you don't like the dude.



I like you as a poster - but I'll push back on these types of arguments because they have no teeth. even Sy points it out:I think everyone quit on the team last year, fans included. THAT'S how bad McAdoo was last year in the way he handled things. Reese too.I'm not going to hold a performance against SF in a lost season when he was playing through injury to outweigh a season where he was our best CB (and probably was still our best CB last year).We had 3 of our 4 top CB's suspended last year. That isn't all on their character, just like if I said it was all on the coaches - that too would be an incorrect statement.Basically, you hated spending $200M and you hate some of the characters on the team. I get that. But you shouldn't let it cloud every post and stance you take. the net effect of spending $200M has been positive and it hasn't caused cap issues.You'll probably talk about cap constraints when resigning Odell, but the crux of your argument won't be rooted in a real calamity. It will be rooted in the fact you don't like the dude.I like you as a poster - but I'll push back on these types of arguments because they have no teeth.

Terps, I agree with you that maybe Jenkins and Vernon are not worth the money we pay them currently, but we had a ton of space, we had DESPERATE need and those were the market rates for the positions. If we didn't pay what we did, someone else was paying them close to that. They immediately helped out and though last year was a disaster, I think that Vernon is currently our best DE and no one else is letting a similar talent or better get to Free agency and Jenkins is a head case but with DB's and WR's you have those. He will bounce back and prove to be an asset with a more disciplinary atmosphere. JPP is the worst of the signings and if you let him go, again it won't hurt us. I think you have to take a look at the big picture. Its about how you get better. and in 2015 we couldn't be choosy about our FA signings. We had to get a lot better on D. In comment 13833349 Go Terps said:Terps, I agree with you that maybe Jenkins and Vernon are not worth the money we pay them currently, but we had a ton of space, we had DESPERATE need and those were the market rates for the positions. If we didn't pay what we did, someone else was paying them close to that. They immediately helped out and though last year was a disaster, I think that Vernon is currently our best DE and no one else is letting a similar talent or better get to Free agency and Jenkins is a head case but with DB's and WR's you have those. He will bounce back and prove to be an asset with a more disciplinary atmosphere. JPP is the worst of the signings and if you let him go, again it won't hurt us. I think you have to take a look at the big picture. Its about how you get better. and in 2015 we couldn't be choosy about our FA signings. We had to get a lot better on D.

No wonder why Abrams is still here Breeze_94 : 11:59 am : link the guy does an excellent job structuring deals and maneuvering the cap. The Giants have a ton of flexibility in 2019 and 2020 thanks to the structure of those deals. Nice to have a good cap guy in the building.

FMIC Go Terps : 12:04 pm : link I had no problems spending the $200 million. We should spending at or close to the cap every season...we shouldn't be leaving resources on the table. My problem is how we spent it. It was a reactionary panic move to 2015, and resulted in us paying some players like they're better than they actually are.



And as for Beckham, yeah I obviously think he's a punk. He's a player I don't enjoy having to root for on Sunday. I make no bones about that.



But I also don't think he's a winning player...at least not on this team. I think he would do well for himself to get a change of scenery and get to a team that will make him grow up already. I don't think he's going to do it here. I think everyone from Mara on down in the front office and coaching staff has failed with Beckham.

You keep banging this drum.. FatMan in Charlotte : 12:16 pm : link



Quote: I think he would do well for himself to get a change of scenery and get to a team that will make him grow up already



Nobody has failed Beckham. He doesn't even need to "grow up". He just keep needs to be the prolific player he is.



Frankly, he was quiet last year, because he didn't play, and the team was far worse off for it.



You have some false equivalency in your mind that TD celebrations or being a punk on the field somehow means the guy doesn't care to win and slacks off, yet there are so many examples of his hard work that contradict that.



You know who used to walk up and down the sideline screaming at guys and who actually went after teammates a couple of times in the locker room when the offense was crapping the bed? LT. And for all we know he was coked out at the time. And he didn't even work his ass off. He was just a mean SOB. And a Giant legend,



Having Beckham "grow up", to whatever subjective standard that is supposed to be, doesn't ensure success, just as him being a punk, to the same subjective standard, doesn't ensure the team will lose.



what is more likely true is that subtraction of an elite player will almost certainly have an impact. as if you need to be a stoic player to be successful:Nobody has failed Beckham. He doesn't even need to "grow up". He just keep needs to be the prolific player he is.Frankly, he was quiet last year, because he didn't play, and the team was far worse off for it.You have some false equivalency in your mind that TD celebrations or being a punk on the field somehow means the guy doesn't care to win and slacks off, yet there are so many examples of his hard work that contradict that.You know who used to walk up and down the sideline screaming at guys and who actually went after teammates a couple of times in the locker room when the offense was crapping the bed? LT. And for all we know he was coked out at the time. And he didn't even work his ass off. He was just a mean SOB. And a Giant legend,Having Beckham "grow up", to whatever subjective standard that is supposed to be, doesn't ensure success, just as him being a punk, to the same subjective standard, doesn't ensure the team will lose.what is more likely true is that subtraction of an elite player will almost certainly have an impact.

still don't understand why they didn't sign whitworth GiantsFan84 : 12:44 pm : link and restructure some contracts last year

RE: FMIC Gatorade Dunk : 1:18 pm : link

Quote: And as for Beckham, yeah I obviously think he's a punk. He's a player I don't enjoy having to root for on Sunday. I make no bones about that.

You don't have to root for him. You've made it quite clear that you think there are a lot of players on this team that are tough for you to root for. I think there's a pretty simple solution for that which is completely within your control. In comment 13833402 Go Terps said:You don'troot for him. You've made it quite clear that you think there are a lot of players on this team that are tough for you to root for. I think there's a pretty simple solution for that which is completely within your control.

RE: I don't think the Giants Reale01 : 1:21 pm : link

Quote: are looking at a multiple year rebuild -- I think they are going to strike with 3 or 4 key FA moves this year and try to be very competitive



my prediction



2 Olineman will be signed to significant contracts

at least 2 other Olineman signed to mid to low range contracts

1 or 2 LBs will be signed to mid to high range range contracts

at least 1 significant veteran RB will be signed to mid to high range contract

2 DBs will be signed to mid to low range contracts





My take is

2 OL signed to significant contracts

1 to mid to low range OL contracts

2 Draft picks



1 or 2 LBs signed to mid to high range range contracts

1 draft pick



1 vet DT

1 draft pick



No significant running back via FA. One draft choice.

1 draft pick



1 DB high range (FS)

1 DB mid to low range contracts

1 draft pick (later unless we trade down)



1 vet WR to medium-high contract or a prove it deal. Marshall cut. In comment 13833116 gidiefor said:My take is2 OL signed to significant contracts1 to mid to low range OL contracts2 Draft picks1 or 2 LBs signed to mid to high range range contracts1 draft pick1 vet DT1 draft pickNo significant running back via FA. One draft choice.1 draft pick1 DB high range (FS)1 DB mid to low range contracts1 draft pick (later unless we trade down)1 vet WR to medium-high contract or a prove it deal. Marshall cut.

This is a good discussion GiantTuff1 : 2:26 pm : link JPP, Vernon were paid as if they they were elite. To this point, they haven't shown it. They are solid, but not elite, so I get GT's gripe. Back in 2016 the mixture of desperation from the Giants (especially Reese) to turn around the ship / defense forced them to make reactionary moves in as calculated way as possible based on youth and player potential, hoping the players would become elite. Some would say that's a big mistake to pay for what hasn't been yet, but it's what they did and how they sold us, and it's half worked.



2016 Jenkins and Snacks were incredible. Vernon was solid, hurt, or meh. JPP mostly meh

2017 Snacks still incredible. Vernon solid, hurt, or meh, Jenkins falls off. JPP mostly meh



Definitely a mixed bag, so no, it didn't really justify the $200M yet. Did the Giants have a better alternative path without those players? I'm not sure of that, as I don't think we make a wildcard berth in 2016 without them. They were also all on a 3-13 team last year. Again, mixed bag. So we have, based on this article, one more year to see what this quad of players has and who sticks after this.



Last year was such a glorious disaster, no one knows the level of behind-the-scenes frustration that might have gone on to make the secondary lose their shit, and the team collectively crap the bed.



I am more of Terp's belief to not idiotically spend money above a players worth, but let's see what the jury says this year, and something tells me Gettleman will be willing to do the right thing by this team in making prudent moves, rather than what's selfish like we saw in the late moves of Reese and McAdoo trying to save their skin.



Luckily we aren't really handicapped despite the $200M spend, tho I would caution on overcommitting in the next few years since if we're fortunate enough to land another franchise QB, they will need to eventually come on the books too.

Vernon and JPP are severely underrated on this site adamg : 2:36 pm : link JPP is an elite run defender at his position and Vernon is an elite rusher. The sack numbers might not be what you'd like to see but that's the fact of the matter.



Snacks is the best run defender in the game.



And Jenkins is as good a corner as you're going to get.



The team sucked last year, and it rotted from McAdoo on down and that played a role in our perception of the team. But that talent is there on defense. It actually is.

RE: Not concerned? djm : 2:39 pm : link

Quote: The fact most of their high priced talent, Snacks excluded, did not perform up to expectations is no concern?



And if you get rid of them to create cap space next year, you have to pay big bucks to replace them....



Who cares about 2019? What about 2018?



We do not have a lot of cap space to make significant moves this year........



Moves made depend on the direction this team takes.....play for now or play for the future.....if you play for now and make the wrong moves, the dark ages continue....



Bla bla bla bla bla bla bla bla bla bla



In comment 13833084 Doomster said:Bla bla bla bla bla bla bla bla bla bla

People keep saying $200M and that's just not reality. Keith : 2:40 pm : link If JPP and Vernon don't improve/stay healthy, they will NEVER see all of the money. People keep looking at NFL contracts like they are gtd, but they aren't. This is the NFL where you can rid yourself of bad contracts fairly easily.

Also, Keith : 2:41 pm : link I'll give Jackrabbit a pass for last year. I was pissed when it looked like he quit, but obviously he was battling a major injury. He was elite in 2016 and then got hurt. Thats a contract that the Giants still make, knowing what we know.

RE: Which is why anyone bitching about djm : 2:43 pm : link

Quote: Beckham’s cost is stupid.



Most of the time when fans bitch about the cap or money it's stupid. Broken record.



Money is a factor. Cap is a factor. It's not THE factor that many money obsessed fans live by. Not even close.



The salary cap and player contracts is the most annoying, overstated talking point in the sports landscape today and by a wide margin. It has clouded judgments on player value and skewed what's important.



90% of the time, a player making slightly more than he is "worth" doesn't matter in the least. Won't stop fans from getting the vapors. In comment 13833114 UConn4523 said:Most of the time when fans bitch about the cap or money it's stupid. Broken record.Money is a factor. Cap is a factor. It's not THE factor that many money obsessed fans live by. Not even close.The salary cap and player contracts is the most annoying, overstated talking point in the sports landscape today and by a wide margin. It has clouded judgments on player value and skewed what's important.90% of the time, a player making slightly more than he is "worth" doesn't matter in the least. Won't stop fans from getting the vapors.

RE: People keep saying $200M and that's just not reality. arcarsenal : 2:43 pm : link

Quote: If JPP and Vernon don't improve/stay healthy, they will NEVER see all of the money. People keep looking at NFL contracts like they are gtd, but they aren't. This is the NFL where you can rid yourself of bad contracts fairly easily.



Yeah, the $200M tag gets tiresome... this isn't Major League Baseball.



Of course the cap creates restrictions. But not anywhere near to the degree people seem to think.



I remember every single year, people would watch the Eagles maneuver their cap and say "this is gonna catch up to them sooner than later and they're going to be in cap hell!"



Except it really didn't happen.



When you have a good cap guy in the FO, you can pretty easily spend and avoid cap hell. In comment 13833649 Keith said:Yeah, the $200M tag gets tiresome... this isn't Major League Baseball.Of course the cap creates restrictions. But not anywhere near to the degree people seem to think.I remember every single year, people would watch the Eagles maneuver their cap and say "this is gonna catch up to them sooner than later and they're going to be in cap hell!"Except it really didn't happen.When you have a good cap guy in the FO, you can pretty easily spend and avoid cap hell.

Keith bigbluehoya : 2:46 pm : link I agree, and it’s one of the many reasons why consuming most of NFL offseason media coverage has become unbearable. Everything needs to get boiled down to a 15-word sound bite and everything gets tremendously misleading in oversimplification.



There ought to be a more ubiquitous metric that objectively analyzes each contract based on it’s structure and the player’s age/position to boil it down to an expected number of years and $ earned.



Something like modified duration on interest rate products.

the salary cap wasn't around 30 years ago djm : 2:49 pm : link and teams still found a way to fuck around with the good ship lollipop. They would low ball players. The players would hold out and in many cases hold out all summer long. Then that player inevitably got hurt and/or had a bad year.







to touch on terps points djm : 2:54 pm : link I don't think the roster is a mess at all. I think the OL needs work and we need to find a very good RB. The biggest thing wrong with the 2016-2017 Giants was the HC. The Giants had no direction on offense and no leadership. They were a house of cards. It happens all the time where a veteran team that expects to win starts to slowly fall apart and before you know it these veteran players check out. Many of he best players in NFL history have checked out or failed to buy in. This happened in 91-92. It happened in 2017.



ONce the 2017 Giants knew they had no shot they adopted a business decision mentality. Doesn't make it right, but it happened. Also doesn't mean those same players won't help this team reinvent itself in 2018. We've seen it before.

Terps djm : 2:57 pm : link you love to completely destroy JPP and Vernon while singing the praises of Von Miller.



JPP had more tackles than Miller last year. Miller had ONE more sack.



Is Miller hot smelly garbage too?



JPP and Vernon are productive DEs in this league. Compliment them with more talent. Watch the D thrive. Those two DEs are as good against the run as any DE combo going. Add talent to the LBs and Edge rushers. COMPLIMENT THEM.

RE: Keith Keith : 3:02 pm : link

Quote: I agree, and it’s one of the many reasons why consuming most of NFL offseason media coverage has become unbearable. Everything needs to get boiled down to a 15-word sound bite and everything gets tremendously misleading in oversimplification.



There ought to be a more ubiquitous metric that objectively analyzes each contract based on it’s structure and the player’s age/position to boil it down to an expected number of years and $ earned.



Something like modified duration on interest rate products.



You would hope that the sophisticated fan would understand this and wouldn't keep parroting the same stupid thing to try and diminish a guy like Odell or JPP, but that's not the case. Either certain people have no understanding of the cap or choose to speak in false narratives to make a point. It's not reality. In comment 13833666 bigbluehoya said:You would hope that the sophisticated fan would understand this and wouldn't keep parroting the same stupid thing to try and diminish a guy like Odell or JPP, but that's not the case. Either certain people have no understanding of the cap or choose to speak in false narratives to make a point. It's not reality.

and again djm : 3:03 pm : link who fucking cares how much JPP and Vernon make? They will keep their jobs here if they stay on the field and produce. Ok fine, maybe they are overpaid but will anyone really give a shit if JPP is batting down a pass in the 4th quarter of a big game week 14 next season? No. We won't.



And he had good seasons after 2011 --but you consistently ignore that and post the same bs every other day. 2014 ring a bell? What about most of 2016 before he got hurt?



The Giants paid Vernon and JPP big money because they are two way DEs. They aren't the best passrushers in the NFL but they are good two way players and those guys are hard to find. Perhaps the Giants could find a way to lessen their snap counts in 2018...that would be nice.

History Colin@gbn : 3:15 pm : link Afternoon guys: Interesting discussion again. In fact, there is no mystery as to how we got here. In the 2015 season, the Giants offense, which the team had been meticulously rebuilding, took off and was one of the best in the league. However, the defense sucked. So with Eli looking at a 3-4 year window of opportunity given his age and contract, they went out and literally bought the best defense money could buy by signing JPP, Vernon, Snacks and Jackrabbit to what are essentially 3-4 year contracts that would let the Giants off the hook around the time that Eli would be moving on. And that defense played great in 2016, but for whatever reason the offense took a major step backwards. The peanut gallery tended to blame the OL - which for the record was the same unit that they had in the top 5-10 year in 2015 - although, as I have indicated in the past, my sources reported that the organization put most of the blame on Eli.



Entering 2017, the hope/expectation was that the D would play at the somewhere near the same level as the previous year and that the offense in general, and Eli in particular would have a bounce back year. Instead, the offense continued to struggle while the defense just never played with the anywhere near same intensity as 2016. Who's to blame; who knows; my own sense is that this is sports and shit happens.



Interestingly, my sense is while the obviously have to find some bodies to fill out the OL, the key to the 2018 season is the defense. If they can play back to the 2016 level then the Giants could be reasonably competitive again this fall. And there is no reason they shouldn't. There is talent on that side of the ball: Snacks, Collins and Jackrabbit are each legit Pro Bowl possibilities and if healthy and motivated JPP and Vernon - both of whom may be playing for their 2019 contracts - are as good as just about any DE combo in the league.



At the same time, though, the Giants are clearly in a transition period from the Eli era to whatever comes next and 2018 will really be more a transition year so one would really like to see moves - whether its the draft or free agency - to have something of a longer term perspective than usual.



Should be an interesting year.



RE: People keep saying $200M and that's just not reality. BigBlueShock : 3:17 pm : link

Quote: If JPP and Vernon don't improve/stay healthy, they will NEVER see all of the money. People keep looking at NFL contracts like they are gtd, but they aren't. This is the NFL where you can rid yourself of bad contracts fairly easily.

The $200M also gets thrown around like it’s $200M per season. It’s just a strange obsession some fans have. Let’s add up all the years of every contract and bitch incessantly about a team spending money well within the cap. Never mind that much of that money will never be seen by the players. In comment 13833649 Keith said:The $200M also gets thrown around like it’s $200M per season. It’s just a strange obsession some fans have. Let’s add up all the years of every contract and bitch incessantly about a team spending money well within the cap. Never mind that much of that money will never be seen by the players.

I've always disliked.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3:25 pm : link when fans rate a player based on how much he's getting paid, especially in uncapped sports.



The Vernon comments are particularly frustrating because when he's healthy he's very good, and he's exactly the model people here screamed for. Young player coming off of a rookie contract instead of an aging guy at the end of the string.



Heck, every guy Reese signed with the $200M fit that bill.



But really, the $$ shouldn't matter to the fans, let the cap guys figure it out. I just never understood talk about guys overdrafted or overpaid, and a lot of times it is subjective.



Not to pick on GT again, but he was commenting this week about how the Panthers overdrafted McCaffery. The guy ended up with 80 receptions and was a focal point of the offense as a rookie. He was a key reason they made the postseason, so does it matter where he was drafted? Panthers weren't going to get him a round later.



Same goes with salary. I'm not sitting here going, "Nice pick Jenkins, but you should have another two before the game's over because you are making a shitload of cash!".



It isn't logical at all.

RE: and again Go Terps : 3:26 pm : link

Quote: who fucking cares how much JPP and Vernon make? They will keep their jobs here if they stay on the field and produce. Ok fine, maybe they are overpaid but will anyone really give a shit if JPP is batting down a pass in the 4th quarter of a big game week 14 next season? No. We won't.



And he had good seasons after 2011 --but you consistently ignore that and post the same bs every other day. 2014 ring a bell? What about most of 2016 before he got hurt?



The Giants paid Vernon and JPP big money because they are two way DEs. They aren't the best passrushers in the NFL but they are good two way players and those guys are hard to find. Perhaps the Giants could find a way to lessen their snap counts in 2018...that would be nice.



Quote: Terps and some others were right about JPP

djm : 10/1/2017 7:48 pm : link

He's a good but not great player. Money should have been used elsewhere.



I hate everything. Fuck spags too.

FMIC Go Terps : 3:28 pm : link McCaffrey isn't a bad player by any stretch, but you could see that Panthers were struggling, especially early in the season, to incorporate him into the offense. They were trying very hard to shoe horn in plays for him; I made that point backing up my feeling that Shula had a tough job in 2017.





And as for the $200M Go Terps : 3:34 pm : link You're right...we shouldn't care about the money...it isn't ours.



What we should care about is Kelechi Osemele and Mitchell Schwartz being All-Pro offensive linemen elsewhere for less guaranteed money combined than what we gave Vernon. And meanwhile our offensive line is a complete joke to the point where Gettleman brought it up in his introductory press conference.



It's not about the money, it's what could be done with it.

But.. FatMan in Charlotte : 3:43 pm : link



Quote: It's not about the money, it's what could be done with it.



It really isn't what can be done with the money. It is that a team that is strong in making good scouting decisions on personnel should do well, no matter the salary implications.



As pointed out above, our roster construction fell apart because of the OL. But not because we were cheap - because we missed evaluating the players correctly.



We could've brought Schwartz and Whitworth and whomever else to the team, but if we then limped to 8-8, people would pick a few players and ride them as being overpaid stiffs.



If players are going to be ridden, it should be because they suck. Markus Kuhn. Matt Dodge. Jerrel Jernigan. Larry Donnell. Those guys were mostly steaming piles of crap, but their cap allocation wasn't the reason - they basically made peanuts.



I don't think it is offbase to argue that both Vernon and JPP are in the top half of the league at DE (I know I could at least make that argument), yet some treat them like they are Markus Kuhn because of what they make. Don't do that - do it on the merits of their play. then would we have kept a shitty defense and then complain too?It really isn't what can be done with the money. It is that a team that is strong in making good scouting decisions on personnel should do well, no matter the salary implications.As pointed out above, our roster construction fell apart because of the OL. But not because we were cheap - because we missed evaluating the players correctly.We could've brought Schwartz and Whitworth and whomever else to the team, but if we then limped to 8-8, people would pick a few players and ride them as being overpaid stiffs.If players are going to be ridden, it should be because they suck. Markus Kuhn. Matt Dodge. Jerrel Jernigan. Larry Donnell. Those guys were mostly steaming piles of crap, but their cap allocation wasn't the reason - they basically made peanuts.I don't think it is offbase to argue that both Vernon and JPP are in the top half of the league at DE (I know I could at least make that argument), yet some treat them like they are Markus Kuhn because of what they make. Don't do that - do it on the merits of their play.

Something to keep in mind AcesUp : 3:49 pm : link That 2016 spending spree was a mulligan for drafting like shit the prior 5 years. We were able to spend that money outside because we didn't have to bother resigning any of our own (discounting the weird JPP saga). That's the upside of drafting poorly, you give the fans a more exciting FA period.

See thats a fair argument. Keith : 3:51 pm : link The Giants should have spent money on the OL and at the end of the day, that's the main reason we were a huge disappointment last year. That's different from...we shouldn't have signed JPP and vernon, we should have signed a few good OL. Why couldn't we do both? The answer is that Reese doubled down on the stupid. He believed that the guys he had on the OL were good enough. He was wrong and it costs him his job.

RE: And as for the $200M BigBlueShock : 3:52 pm : link

Quote: You're right...we shouldn't care about the money...it isn't ours.



What we should care about is Kelechi Osemele and Mitchell Schwartz being All-Pro offensive linemen elsewhere for less guaranteed money combined than what we gave Vernon. And meanwhile our offensive line is a complete joke to the point where Gettleman brought it up in his introductory press conference.



It's not about the money, it's what could be done with it.

How do you know that Osemele and Schwartz would have come to the Giants? How do you know the Giants didn’t try? You compare players contracts like this all the time but it’s just not that black and white. Heck, many times you compare to players that have never been FAs and have never been available. You search around the league to find all of the absolute best values and throw it around like it’s easy for the Giants to just raid teams of their players. Or just snap their fingers and convince players to sign with the Giants. In comment 13833758 Go Terps said:How do you know that Osemele and Schwartz would have come to the Giants? How do you know the Giants didn’t try? You compare players contracts like this all the time but it’s just not that black and white. Heck, many times you compare to players that have never been FAs and have never been available. You search around the league to find all of the absolute best values and throw it around like it’s easy for the Giants to just raid teams of their players. Or just snap their fingers and convince players to sign with the Giants.

RE: Something to keep in mind Gatorade Dunk : 3:59 pm : link

Quote: That 2016 spending spree was a mulligan for drafting like shit the prior 5 years. We were able to spend that money outside because we didn't have to bother resigning any of our own (discounting the weird JPP saga). That's the upside of drafting poorly, you give the fans a more exciting FA period.

This is 100% accurate, and almost always overlooked. Had Reese drafted Vernon, Jenkins and Harrison, they still would have reached FA when they did, and we'd still have had to make the same decisions on whether to sign them. People are quick to claim that it's because of the poor drafting that the Giants had to spend as much as they did without acknowledging that it's also why they were able to to spend as much as they did.



You can make the case that if there was a more consistent pipeline of talent in general, they might have only signed 1-2 of them rather than all 3, but that's mostly conjecture. In comment 13833780 AcesUp said:This is 100% accurate, and almost always overlooked. Had Reese drafted Vernon, Jenkins and Harrison, they still would have reached FA when they did, and we'd still have had to make the same decisions on whether to sign them. People are quick to claim that it's because of the poor drafting that the Giants had to spend as much as they did without acknowledging that it's also why they were able to to spend as much as they did.You can make the case that if there was a more consistent pipeline of talent in general, they might have only signed 1-2 of them rather than all 3, but that's mostly conjecture.

FMIC Go Terps : 4:02 pm : link



A couple months ago I started a thread calling attention to Spotrac's player valuation tool. Here's how they describe it:



Quote: An up-to-date look at the value rankings of all active NFL players based on a mathematical comparison of their current average salary against their cumulative "production points". These points are made up of major statistical categories relevant to that player's position. From there, we generate a z-score for each player among their position, to rank them with a "value". This True Value rating is what you see below. By default players must have played in 60% of available snaps in order to qualify.



I'm not touting this as the end all be all; it's just a tool that should be used along with other qualitative and quantitative measures to try to tell the story.



According to this one particular tool, Vernon ranked 71st and JPP 74th in the NFL amongst defensive ends in performance v. salary.



Again, just one tool and not the end all be all. But if you go through the team rankings and player rankings it looks like there is some correlation between these valuations and win-loss records.

- ( It isn't that simple. Their cost matters, because it impacts the way the rest of the roster is constructed. Big money spent in one area is going to mean less spent in another. The Giants spent huge at defensive end, and that position is not carrying the defense to the extent it should. It's not enough to be in the top half of the league at their position, if they are at all. We aren't going to pay a star free agent at a position of need this offseason (say, LeVeon Bell) in part because we are paying Vernon and JPP.A couple months ago I started a thread calling attention to Spotrac's player valuation tool. Here's how they describe it:I'm not touting this as the end all be all; it's just a tool that should be used along with other qualitative and quantitative measures to try to tell the story.According to this one particular tool, Vernon ranked 71st and JPP 74th in the NFL amongst defensive ends in performance v. salary.Again, just one tool and not the end all be all. But if you go through the team rankings and player rankings it looks like there is some correlation between these valuations and win-loss records. Link - ( New Window

RE: FMIC Gatorade Dunk : 4:16 pm : link

Quote: It isn't that simple. Their cost matters, because it impacts the way the rest of the roster is constructed. Big money spent in one area is going to mean less spent in another. The Giants spent huge at defensive end, and that position is not carrying the defense to the extent it should. It's not enough to be in the top half of the league at their position, if they are at all. We aren't going to pay a star free agent at a position of need this offseason (say, LeVeon Bell) in part because we are paying Vernon and JPP.



A couple months ago I started a thread calling attention to Spotrac's player valuation tool. Here's how they describe it:







Quote:





An up-to-date look at the value rankings of all active NFL players based on a mathematical comparison of their current average salary against their cumulative "production points". These points are made up of major statistical categories relevant to that player's position. From there, we generate a z-score for each player among their position, to rank them with a "value". This True Value rating is what you see below. By default players must have played in 60% of available snaps in order to qualify.







I'm not touting this as the end all be all; it's just a tool that should be used along with other qualitative and quantitative measures to try to tell the story.



According to this one particular tool, Vernon ranked 71st and JPP 74th in the NFL amongst defensive ends in performance v. salary.



Again, just one tool and not the end all be all. But if you go through the team rankings and player rankings it looks like there is some correlation between these valuations and win-loss records. Link - ( New Window )

That's an interesting tool, and it definitely supports your view on their contracts. The only observation that I'd make is that it seems to weight sacks very heavily with less value placed on run defense for DEs (the actual formula is not shown, is it?). Now, maybe that actually is the proper weighting for DE valuation, but if not, the tool is almost certainly bound to undervalue both JPP and OV.



That said, their contracts are such that they're not likely to represent a good value relative to lesser paid players. Since they're already paid like stars, they're going to get dinged for anything less. And I realize that's exactly your point, and I'm not disputing it.



I'm curious what you think a fair value for them would be. This is completely separate from the argument of whether or not you fundamentally agree with spending so much on one position group - it's really more, if we fully concede that JPP and OV are overpaid, how much do you estimate that they're overpaid by? And once that is determined, what is the opportunity cost that the overpayment value represents? In comment 13833799 Go Terps said:That's an interesting tool, and it definitely supports your view on their contracts. The only observation that I'd make is that it seems to weight sacks very heavily with less value placed on run defense for DEs (the actual formula is not shown, is it?). Now, maybe that actually is the proper weighting for DE valuation, but if not, the tool is almost certainly bound to undervalue both JPP and OV.That said, their contracts are such that they're not likely to represent a good value relative to lesser paid players. Since they're already paid like stars, they're going to get dinged for anything less. And I realize that's exactly your point, and I'm not disputing it.I'm curious what you think a fair value for them would be. This is completely separate from the argument of whether or not you fundamentally agree with spending so much on one position group - it's really more, if we fully concede that JPP and OV are overpaid, how much do you estimate that they're overpaid by? And once that is determined, what is the opportunity cost that the overpayment value represents?

RE: If Terps was playing hold em rsjem1979 : 4:52 pm : link

Quote: He'd fold every hand until he gets aces, see the flop, and then fold to a big bet when he doesn't flop quads.



If you'd ever played cards with him, you'd know that's not true at all. I don't think I've seen him fold a hand in 15 years. In comment 13833373 adamg said:If you'd ever played cards with him, you'd know that's not true at all. I don't think I've seen him fold a hand in 15 years.

Reese DavidinBMNY : 6:17 pm : link I still can't believe his plan was Hart & Flowers.



Seriously?



Reese & Ross over-allocation of resources to athletes at skill positions crushed this team.



Draft success is fleeting. Injuries play a part for sure.



I'll never let go of Reese drafting David Wilson. Wilson was awesome - no doubt. However, we needed OL. Our OL had aged. McKenzie certainly was winding down.



I was at a panthers game where we got blown out, shut out and the interior OL crumbled with 2 injuries. It was the worst live game I've been to as a Giants fan. Manning was getting destroyed.



That game was in 2013. 2013! The fact that wasn't fixed by 2015 is a joke.



This regime is going to end that.











And another thing DavidinBMNY : 6:23 pm : link Reese seemed incapable of extending anyone prior to their contract ending. I'm sure this is not accurate, but it feels this way.



I'd like to see the Giants prioritize prior to FA

1) Resigning Cockrell

2) Extending Collins

3) Resign Fluker



At FA

4) Get at least 1 OL Caliber starter

5) Get some LBers / hybrid dbs that are fast , phsyical and are multiple and fit into Betchers system



RE: Reese Gatorade Dunk : 6:25 pm : link

Quote: I still can't believe his plan was Hart & Flowers.



Seriously?



Reese & Ross over-allocation of resources to athletes at skill positions crushed this team.



Draft success is fleeting. Injuries play a part for sure.



I'll never let go of Reese drafting David Wilson. Wilson was awesome - no doubt. However, we needed OL. Our OL had aged. McKenzie certainly was winding down.



I was at a panthers game where we got blown out, shut out and the interior OL crumbled with 2 injuries. It was the worst live game I've been to as a Giants fan. Manning was getting destroyed.



That game was in 2013. 2013! The fact that wasn't fixed by 2015 is a joke.



This regime is going to end that.









I don't think you can fairly say that the OL failed due to lack of resources - they did use two 1st round picks and a 2nd round pick (plus a 6th and 7th round pick) on the OL in recent years. They just didn't pick the right guys. If Flowers had turned into Tyron Smith, Pugh into Zack Martin and Richburg into Travis Frederick, would the Giants have an OL problem? In comment 13833948 DavidinBMNY said:I don't think you can fairly say that the OL failed due to lack of resources - they did use two 1st round picks and a 2nd round pick (plus a 6th and 7th round pick) on the OL in recent years. They just didn't pick the right guys. If Flowers had turned into Tyron Smith, Pugh into Zack Martin and Richburg into Travis Frederick, would the Giants have an OL problem?