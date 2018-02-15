How good a QB are we talking (to be worth it @2)? UberAlias : 2/15/2018 9:23 am Disclaimer: this is a simplification for conversation purposes and does not infer this is how you prefer to frame the QB debate.



In a conversation yesterday Sy had said he doesn't see any of the QBs in this draft as being Special or Elite. I'll be honest, I'm not exactly sure what that means, but was hoping to ground some discussion relative to NFL QBs today.



The way I see things, there is a very select group of truly elite QBs in the NFL today. Tom Brady, for sure, also Aaron Rodgers. Peyton Manning was at that level as well.



Drew Brees is probably a slight bit below, you could argue Ben Roethlisberger as well --depending on how you view him.



An then there is a tier of guys who are very good, who you can win SBs with and generally keep their teams competitive when there is some bit of talent around them to work with. Eli Manning was in this group (and may still be), which I would suggest include the likes of (in no particular order) Cam Newton, Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson, and Phillip Rivers. This is the group I would call true franchise QBs, and Tony Romo would have been in there as well.



We can quibble over moving a guy here or there up or down based on preference, but ~in general~ I would suggest there is not a HUGE difference between the QBs I've listed in that group vs. each other (most have won SBs, MVPs, or among the statistical leaders in most years), and none are at the Brady/AR level.



Some of the QBs I would put in a tier below are Flacco (despite his SB), Dalton, and K Cousins.



There are also a whole lot of younger QBs I could not say where they belong yet as the picture for them is still coming into focus.



So tying this into the draft, how good of a QB would you need to envision a prospect will become to warrant/justify selecting him @2 (opposed to taking another player, who will likely become a really good player at a different position, or a say a trade down)?



To me, I could simplify the decision in my own mind as: if they believe one of the QBs projects into that group of what I termed true franchise QBs (basically your top 12 or so), I believe they should be the pick. If not, and they see Flacco or Dalton caliber QB as a more likely outcome, then I would go in a different direction.



JMHO, I'm not sure if greatness is on the horizon for either Darnold and Rosen, but gun to the head, do I project them onto a level of a M Ryan, M Stafford, or P Rivers? Yes --that seems about right to me.



So two questions 1) how good a QB would a prospect have to project to becoming to justify a selection @2, in your mind, and 2) what tier a QB do you envision for the top QBs in this draft, if forced to say?



Thoughts?

We may not get the next Tom Brady but I'd much rather be secure Bold Ruler : Mod : 2/15/2018 9:35 am : : 2/15/2018 9:35 am : link with a Matt Ryan/Phillip Rivers type player for the foreseeable future than a complete unknown in Davis Webb. If you pass on a QB at #2, good luck at QB for some years. That's a gamble I wouldn't want to take.

The fact of the matter, is that every year, barens : 2/15/2018 9:35 am : link no one is considered elite coming out of college. Every QB gets nitpicked. Last year, it seemed like a terrible class, yet all three look pretty darn good.



Even going back to Andrew Luck, people were nitpicking every minute detail to his game, whether his arm was strong enough..



And no offense to SY, I know he knows his shit, but opinions vary from team to team, and who knows what kind of grade the Giants have on any of these QB's.

It's an even more basic question for me JonC : 2/15/2018 9:38 am : link Does any non-QB from this top 10 hold more talent/upside than the QBs? To my eye, at this point, the answer is no.



Even if you factor in need, the LT options are few and will grade below the QBs, same with OLB, DE, WR, it appears.



Unfortunately JonC : 2/15/2018 9:38 am : link it's not looking like a great year to hold the #2 overall pick.



First very nice post joeinpa : 2/15/2018 9:45 am : link Secondly I would argue that in the opportunities Eli has had in the play offs, he was in the elite group.



So in answer to your question, if one of these guys is an Eli, you grab him



Now please, I am not stating Eli has been in the class of a Brady and the others over the course of his career.



However elevating one s game to an elite level in the post season is a pretty desirable trait. In fact I would argue I would prefer Eli over Peyton in the post season



On the issue of drafting a quarterback to me it is simple. The opportunity to find a franchise guy is considerably greater with the # 2 pick in the draft than later.



The Giants rarely have this type of opportunity, last time was 81, L.T. But they had the young Simms, Eli will be 38 by the end of next season.



I trust Giants brass to make the correct decision. I just hope one of these quarterbacks is the guy and the Giants get him. I m of the opinion that how Eli performs going toward or the potential of Davis Webb should have no bearing on the decision to draft a quarterback.



Your guy is there, you get him, even if you need to draft up to get him. There is no bigger or important move a team can make

Are there some QBs that GoDeep13 : 2/15/2018 9:54 am : link Could help a team like the Browns or Bills? Sure. But none of them are worth drafting over Saquon Barkley. I’d say there are about at least 3 guys that are better players than the QBs in this draft. Barkley, Chubb, Ridley. Arguments can be made for others as well. We really shouldn’t force a QB in this draft. And I was killing Eli during the season. But I know that our absolute lack of a threat at RB didn’t help his cause.





RE: Are there some QBs that UberAlias : 2/15/2018 10:04 am : link

Quote: Could help a team like the Browns or Bills? Sure. But none of them are worth drafting over Saquon Barkley. I’d say there are about at least 3 guys that are better players than the QBs in this draft.

So in the context of the OP, do you prefer going in a non-QB direction because you do not see any of the QBs in this draft projecting to the level of a Ryan, Stafford, or Rivers, or is it because you see a guy like Barkley as more valuable than even that caliber QB? If the former, how do you project the QBs in this draft (Andy Dalton level QB, perhaps)? In comment 13833159 GoDeep13 said:So in the context of the OP, do you prefer going in a non-QB direction because you do not see any of the QBs in this draft projecting to the level of a Ryan, Stafford, or Rivers, or is it because you see a guy like Barkley as more valuable than even that caliber QB? If the former, how do you project the QBs in this draft (Andy Dalton level QB, perhaps)?

I'm still confused why people think this is a bad QB crop BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/15/2018 10:06 am : link Many teams were believed to have been tanking in the beginning of the season in order to have a chance at one of the top prospects, and now suddenly people just think the crop has gone bad? Blows my mind.

Wait until after the Combine and Pro Days.... GFAN52 : 2/15/2018 10:08 am : link all this will shake out pretty clear then.

At #2, obviously you want a high floor, high ceiling guy. Ivan15 : 2/15/2018 10:10 am : link You don’t want a guy who you have to build from the ground up, and you don’t want a guy who doesn’t improve after the first couple of years.



That probably leaves out Rosen and it probably leaves out Mayfield.



So that leaves Darnold or trade down.

RE: Unfortunately Emil : 2/15/2018 10:13 am : link

Quote: it's not looking like a great year to hold the #2 overall pick.



JonC, hypothetical question. I agree with you, not a great year to have #2 overall, but lets say Denver strikes out in the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes (I think they will). Do you make a trade and drop back to #5? Get more picks in the process and pick the best QB left on the board?



Or do you just grab Darnold and run with it at #2. (I think Cleveland goes QB at #4, not #1.) In comment 13833133 JonC said:JonC, hypothetical question. I agree with you, not a great year to have #2 overall, but lets say Denver strikes out in the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes (I think they will). Do you make a trade and drop back to #5? Get more picks in the process and pick the best QB left on the board?Or do you just grab Darnold and run with it at #2. (I think Cleveland goes QB at #4, not #1.)

RE: I'm still confused why people think this is a bad QB crop barens : 2/15/2018 10:13 am : link

Quote: Many teams were believed to have been tanking in the beginning of the season in order to have a chance at one of the top prospects, and now suddenly people just think the crop has gone bad? Blows my mind.



+1 In comment 13833175 BigBlueDownTheShore said:+1

There were question marks and warts on Wentz 2 years ago. BLUATHRT : 2/15/2018 10:14 am : link There is no such thing as a can't miss prospect. Each player is going to have warts. Its important that the team taking the player accounts for scheme fit, ets for a player to have the best chance of hitting their potential. I'd say that Darnold, Rosen, Mayfield and Allen all have elements to their game that if they put in the right amount of work, have the right players and coaches around them and are put in the best position to win with the front office, could all have excellent careers, worthy of the 2nd pick.

RE: I'm still confused why people think this is a bad QB crop UberAlias : 2/15/2018 10:14 am : link

Quote: Many teams were believed to have been tanking in the beginning of the season in order to have a chance at one of the top prospects, and now suddenly people just think the crop has gone bad? Blows my mind. Because we are in the stage in assessments where people pick apart the flaws. I suspect we'll see QBs emerging from the combine process back out on top with 4 selected in the top 6 and a team or two currently on the outside looking in making strong push to get a seat at the party. In comment 13833175 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Because we are in the stage in assessments where people pick apart the flaws. I suspect we'll see QBs emerging from the combine process back out on top with 4 selected in the top 6 and a team or two currently on the outside looking in making strong push to get a seat at the party.

RE: RE: Unfortunately JonC : 2/15/2018 10:17 am : link

Quote: In comment 13833133 JonC said:





Quote:





it's not looking like a great year to hold the #2 overall pick.







JonC, hypothetical question. I agree with you, not a great year to have #2 overall, but lets say Denver strikes out in the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes (I think they will). Do you make a trade and drop back to #5? Get more picks in the process and pick the best QB left on the board?



Or do you just grab Darnold and run with it at #2. (I think Cleveland goes QB at #4, not #1.)



Darnold is my #1 player at this time, I'd pick him and run. In comment 13833188 Emil said:Darnold is my #1 player at this time, I'd pick him and run.

Here we go again... ryanmkeane : 2/15/2018 10:18 am : link so now not only is this a weak OL class but now the QBs aren't special or elite. What's next...DL? LB?



We just need to pick the right guy. Every single year, everyone talks about how this position group is weak, etc. People thought Goff and Wentz were projects. How'd that turn out?

If all you look ryanmkeane : 2/15/2018 10:22 am : link at is flaws you will eventually just talk yourself out of every single player in the draft.



I love Sy, but he had Connor McDermott as his best OT in the draft last year because he thought the crop was weak. There were 3 OT taken in picks 20-35 that all seem to be very good NFL players in their rookie years.

'as being Special or Elite'... Torrag : 2/15/2018 10:24 am : link ...yet Bruce Ariens disagrees with him. Who you gonna believe?

RE: RE: RE: Unfortunately Emil : 2/15/2018 10:26 am : link

Quote: In comment 13833188 Emil said:





Quote:





In comment 13833133 JonC said:





Quote:





it's not looking like a great year to hold the #2 overall pick.







JonC, hypothetical question. I agree with you, not a great year to have #2 overall, but lets say Denver strikes out in the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes (I think they will). Do you make a trade and drop back to #5? Get more picks in the process and pick the best QB left on the board?



Or do you just grab Darnold and run with it at #2. (I think Cleveland goes QB at #4, not #1.)







Darnold is my #1 player at this time, I'd pick him and run.



I could easily live with that In comment 13833201 JonC said:I could easily live with that

Uber: mrvax : 2/15/2018 10:26 am : link Simple answer, I'd draft at #2 if I felt the guy would be good enough to not have me worrying about QB for a decade.



I don't see any of them as HoF locks at this point. Nothing magical.





What I would like to ask Sy Jay on the Island : 2/15/2018 10:32 am : link How do you compare Darnold, Rosen, and Mayfield to Jared Goff, Carson Wentz, Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson, and Patrick Mahomes prior to their drafts not present day.

This is NOT a hard question Dave on the UWS : 2/15/2018 10:33 am : link Which is: are ANY of these guys projected to be capable of leading the franchise for the next 10+ yrs?. If by draft time the answer is yes, you get the guy, if not go with plan B. Not really a hard question. It will be up to DG, PS ahd the scouting staff to answer that question



RE: What I would like to ask Sy ryanmkeane : 2/15/2018 10:34 am : link

Quote: How do you compare Darnold, Rosen, and Mayfield to Jared Goff, Carson Wentz, Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson, and Patrick Mahomes prior to their drafts not present day.

Rosen should definitely be ahead of Wentz, Trubisky, Watson, and Mahomes. Goff was a borderline elite prospect coming out if I recall. In comment 13833243 Jay on the Island said:Rosen should definitely be ahead of Wentz, Trubisky, Watson, and Mahomes. Goff was a borderline elite prospect coming out if I recall.

RE: RE: RE: Unfortunately Jay on the Island : 2/15/2018 10:34 am : link

Quote:



Darnold is my #1 player at this time, I'd pick him and run.

Agree 100%. I am hoping that the Browns make it easy on us and select Mayfield or Allen 1st overall. If they do take Darnold 1st overall then the Giants will be in an extremely tough spot. Personally I would then take a chance on Rosen at 2 but if I was offered a huge package to move down I would strongly consider it. In comment 13833201 JonC said:Agree 100%. I am hoping that the Browns make it easy on us and select Mayfield or Allen 1st overall. If they do take Darnold 1st overall then the Giants will be in an extremely tough spot. Personally I would then take a chance on Rosen at 2 but if I was offered a huge package to move down I would strongly consider it.

I disagree that this is not a good year for us to pick #2 gidiefor : Mod : 2/15/2018 10:35 am : : 2/15/2018 10:35 am : link and I think that the crop of QBs that are available are as strong as they were in 2004. The truth is that the Giants would have been okay with Manning, Rivers or Rothlisberger in 2004 - and I believe the same thing holds true this year with Rosen, Darnold or Allen.



And for the Record I would love to draft Chubb at #2 -- I think he holds very good value at that spot if you are not picking a QB -- better value than Barkley for championship purposes, and I really like Barkley a lot -- but I also think the Giants would crazy to pass up on the opportunity to draft a franchise QB this year and I rank them in the order above.

RE: This is NOT a hard question ryanmkeane : 2/15/2018 10:35 am : link

Quote: Which is: are ANY of these guys projected to be capable of leading the franchise for the next 10+ yrs?. If by draft time the answer is yes, you get the guy, if not go with plan B. Not really a hard question. It will be up to DG, PS ahd the scouting staff to answer that question

Exactly. My feeling is Rosen and Darnold are certainly more than capable. In comment 13833246 Dave on the UWS said:Exactly. My feeling is Rosen and Darnold are certainly more than capable.

RE: RE: What I would like to ask Sy Jay on the Island : 2/15/2018 10:36 am : link

Quote:



Rosen should definitely be ahead of Wentz, Trubisky, Watson, and Mahomes. Goff was a borderline elite prospect coming out if I recall.

IIRC there was a lot of concern with Goff and the offense he ran in college, similar to Rodgers, and Wentz with his low level of competition. What bothers me about discussing this years free agent class is how some act as if Goff and Wentz were sure things coming out when the exact opposite was true. I will admit I was unsure about Wentz but I believed that Goff would be a bust. In comment 13833248 ryanmkeane said:IIRC there was a lot of concern with Goff and the offense he ran in college, similar to Rodgers, and Wentz with his low level of competition. What bothers me about discussing this years free agent class is how some act as if Goff and Wentz were sure things coming out when the exact opposite was true. I will admit I was unsure about Wentz but I believed that Goff would be a bust.

To QB or not to QB Colin@gbn : 2/15/2018 10:37 am : link Morning guys: Interesting discussion. However, my sense is that there's something of a flawed understanding of the draft here. Fact is, nobody knows how good prospects like Darnold or Rosen are going to be or who in the NFL they are going to turn out to be like. Truth is its all about probabilities. For both guys the probability is likely something around 60-70% that they will turn out to be good players. Problem for a QB is that good isn't good enough. You need someone who is going to be very good if not elite good. And obviously the probability that a Darnold or Rosen is going to be that good is significantly lower; maybe as low as 20-25%. BUT, and its the key but, in all likelihood, Darnold or Rosen are likely going to be the QB prospects that have the highest probability of being a very good to elite that the Giants see in a while.



The other side of the coin is that if you take a Barkley and he turns out to be a very good player (and the odds of that are about the same as whether the QB turns out to be very good) he'll definitely make you a better team, BUT, and its the other big but in the equation, you still aren't going to be much more than a .500 team until you find your next QB. And the QBs you end up looking at down the road if you are a .500 team likely aren't going to have a probability of being that very good to elite player much more than 5% and unless you get really lucky you end up in Gettleman's QB Hell.

RE: To QB or not to QB ryanmkeane : 2/15/2018 10:38 am : link

Quote: Morning guys: Interesting discussion. However, my sense is that there's something of a flawed understanding of the draft here. Fact is, nobody knows how good prospects like Darnold or Rosen are going to be or who in the NFL they are going to turn out to be like. Truth is its all about probabilities. For both guys the probability is likely something around 60-70% that they will turn out to be good players. Problem for a QB is that good isn't good enough. You need someone who is going to be very good if not elite good. And obviously the probability that a Darnold or Rosen is going to be that good is significantly lower; maybe as low as 20-25%. BUT, and its the key but, in all likelihood, Darnold or Rosen are likely going to be the QB prospects that have the highest probability of being a very good to elite that the Giants see in a while.



The other side of the coin is that if you take a Barkley and he turns out to be a very good player (and the odds of that are about the same as whether the QB turns out to be very good) he'll definitely make you a better team, BUT, and its the other big but in the equation, you still aren't going to be much more than a .500 team until you find your next QB. And the QBs you end up looking at down the road if you are a .500 team likely aren't going to have a probability of being that very good to elite player much more than 5% and unless you get really lucky you end up in Gettleman's QB Hell.

Thanks Colin. You still all in on "giants are drafting a QB at 2" ? In comment 13833255 Colin@gbn said:Thanks Colin. You still all in on "giants are drafting a QB at 2" ?

People need to keep in mind Jay on the Island : 2/15/2018 10:38 am : link that Darnold and Rosen are only 20. If the Giants draft either one they will be going to the perfect landing spot as they will have the benefit of sitting for a year and learning from a HOF QB. Once they take over for Eli they will have a better offensive line and weapons.

Look there's no guarantee (obviously Dave on the UWS : 2/15/2018 10:54 am : link that any of these QBs will turn out to be the guy. The point is they HAVE to find a successor to Eli and with where they are picking this would seem to be their best shot using the draft.

First very nice post joeinpa : 2/15/2018 10:58 am : link Secondly I would argue that in the opportunities Eli has had in the play offs, he was in the elite group.



So in answer to your question, if one of these guys is an Eli, you grab him



Now please, I am not stating Eli has been in the class of a Brady and the others over the course of his career.



However elevating one s game to an elite level in the post season is a pretty desirable trait. In fact I would argue I would prefer Eli over Peyton in the post season



On the issue of drafting a quarterback to me it is simple. The opportunity to find a franchise guy is considerably greater with the # 2 pick in the draft than later.



The Giants rarely have this type of opportunity, last time was 81, L.T. But they had the young Simms, Eli will be 38 by the end of next season.



I trust Giants brass to make the correct decision. I just hope one of these quarterbacks is the guy and the Giants get him. I m of the opinion that how Eli performs going toward or the potential of Davis Webb should have no bearing on the decision to draft a quarterback.



Your guy is there, you get him, even if you need to draft up to get him. There is no bigger or important move a team can make

I think it's a great year for the 2nd pick AcesUp : 2/15/2018 10:59 am : link Even if they don't like the QB on the board for them at 2, they should be in a great position to trade down. Jets, Broncos and Bills are either in striking distance and/or have the ammunition and motive to make the jump. The position is extremely subjective team to team and the only QB they deem worthy may be sitting there at the Giants pick.



In terms of the question. I disagree a little with the tiering (Wilson and prime Brees should be Tier 1 or 1b), but agree with the post. There's a very small tier at the top and then about 10-12 guys behind that will fluctuate on the list based on the system and supporting cast. IMO, if the Giants see a safe bet for the 2nd tier guy (say the next Stafford or Rivers), they should take it. I just don't see them having another opportunity to grab that guy in the near future. We'll probably be stuck in the position that a team like the Cards are in this offseason.

RE: I think it's a great year for the 2nd pick Jay on the Island : 2/15/2018 11:02 am : link

Quote: Even if they don't like the QB on the board for them at 2, they should be in a great position to trade down. Jets, Broncos and Bills are either in striking distance and/or have the ammunition and motive to make the jump. The position is extremely subjective team to team and the only QB they deem worthy may be sitting there at the Giants pick.





I agree, if they don't like a QB then trade down pick up a 2019 1st round pick plus a 2nd this year or next. The Giants will then have two first round picks to get their QB next year. In comment 13833283 AcesUp said:I agree, if they don't like a QB then trade down pick up a 2019 1st round pick plus a 2nd this year or next. The Giants will then have two first round picks to get their QB next year.

RE: To QB or not to QB UberAlias : 2/15/2018 11:06 am : link

Quote: Morning guys: Interesting discussion. However, my sense is that there's something of a flawed understanding of the draft here. Hey Colin, thanks for weighing in. No flawed understanding here --that's why I put the disclaimer at the top. Just a simple fan question for discussion sake - do we see a M Ryan Stafford level QB in Darnold/Rosen, or something less. In comment 13833255 Colin@gbn said:Hey Colin, thanks for weighing in. No flawed understanding here --that's why I put the disclaimer at the top. Just a simple fan question for discussion sake - do we see a M Ryan Stafford level QB in Darnold/Rosen, or something less.

Sorry for the repeat post joeinpa : 2/15/2018 11:07 am : link Accidentally reply reposted

RE: RE: I think it's a great year for the 2nd pick AcesUp : 2/15/2018 11:12 am : link

Quote: In comment 13833283 AcesUp said:





Quote:





Even if they don't like the QB on the board for them at 2, they should be in a great position to trade down. Jets, Broncos and Bills are either in striking distance and/or have the ammunition and motive to make the jump. The position is extremely subjective team to team and the only QB they deem worthy may be sitting there at the Giants pick.









I agree, if they don't like a QB then trade down pick up a 2019 1st round pick plus a 2nd this year or next. The Giants will then have two first round picks to get their QB next year.



That's what a smart, forward thinking team will do. If the Giants don't like the QB options at 2, they better take that clock to 0 in the hopes of getting a bounty that includes an extra 1 next year. I'm hoping they won't be picking top 10, so like you said, they'll probably need the ammo next year. In comment 13833290 Jay on the Island said:That's what a smart, forward thinking team will do. If the Giants don't like the QB options at 2, they better take that clock to 0 in the hopes of getting a bounty that includes an extra 1 next year. I'm hoping they won't be picking top 10, so like you said, they'll probably need the ammo next year.

It's a very good year to have the #2 overalll... Torrag : 2/15/2018 11:19 am : link ...why? Because there are more than 2 impact blue chiop players available. So whatever happens we'll get one of them. Whether you like Darnold, Barkley or Nelson they are going to be All Pro's at their position someday.



Or you trade back and still bring major help to your roster for the present and future.

I think we have Eli fog BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/15/2018 11:23 am : link If we had terrible QB play for decades like the Browns and Jets we would be all about picking a QB, but since Eli is hear people are getting emotionally attached and talking themselves out of QB.



It's a pretty ideal situation to be able to have a capable QB for at least 1 more season, and be able to groom his successor all at the same time.



I'll be happy with whatever player we pick.

I find it interesting... Hampton27 : 2/15/2018 11:31 am : link that we are so quick to assume that since we (fans) don’t know anything about Webb in this league, then we must draft a QB. Another QB that we don’t know anything about in this league. I can only imagine how detrimental it would would have been to place Webb behind that horrendous O-line at the end of the year, that couldn’t stop a water faucet. I’m not sure anything positive could have came from that scenario. Perhaps they are big on Webb’s upside and want everyone to think we are in the market to draft a QB in the 1st round. By saving him from a Battle of the Alamo type of scenario (no survivors), building a respectable O-line takes priority over a true and fair QB assessment. Aaron Rodgers would have looked like Dave Brown behind that line!

I've come on board old man : 2/15/2018 11:41 am : link with the " you don't get a chance to pick @2 often and if you need a QB in a decent QB crop you take one" group.

Caveat: you at least HOPE you won't be drafting @ top 5 again next year.

If the FO thinks we are Cleveland / Indy talent poor..look at the schedule and see few wins in '18 and a likely high draft spot again..and likely better QB prospects( crystal ball time).. then you wait for a deal or pick for another value BPA @2. Might even yet lucky and trade down AND get a value QB @ 5/6.

Otherwise..you look at the top. 5/6 QBs ...see which one will best fit the O you want to run...get him..coach him up..and. hope hes IT.

And you cant fire coaches every 2-3 years..GMs the same...change systems..then draft QBs that can likely perform better in the new system...then rinse and repeat( unless your HC is not an adult).

Hampton- they are not mutually exclusive Dave on the UWS : 2/15/2018 11:45 am : link FA is the best way to get immediate help for the line, the draft will be where they can get their next QB

I have faith in this front office to make the right decision...... Simms11 : 2/15/2018 11:51 am : link I think they’ll do their due diligence with a massive amount of research to come up with the best possible solution. A great percentage of players drafted are crap shoots, however the odds of hitting a better prospect are higher earlier in the draft, for obvious reasons. Giants almost have to draft a QB here, but that guy will most likely be one of the best coming out at the position. That puts the Giants way ahead of other teams, looking for a QB, in terms of potentially drafting a successful starting QB for their team. Last time I checked, you still need a decent QB to be competitive in this league and Eli is probably not going to play after next year, unless he gets to the playoffs next year?! QB is almost a no-brainer and the Giants will make 5he right decision there IMO. Keep in mind that Shurmur will have a lot of input into which QB should be selected, as well. I’m very optimistic they’ll get their guy at #2.

I don't think you need to be drafting a prospect allstarjim : 2/15/2018 11:58 am : link at the Andrew Luck level to take a QB that high. However, you have to believe in his talent enough that he has to have a special/elite ceiling. That's why I like Allen more and Rosen less. Do I think Rosen can win games in the NFL? Yes. I think Allen has the ceiling that is on another level - HOF caliber ceiling (he also has a considerably lower floor than both Darnold and Rosen). I think Darnold has a ceiling like Roethlisberger and perhaps even better.



I think Rosen's ceiling is Matt Ryan. Matt Ryan is a really good player. If Rosen reaches that level everyone will say I was wrong in my opinion of him. But that's an 'IF'. I think Rosen could also be Ryan Tannehill. And let me just say, I think Tannehill is a talented player. I think he can win if you give him an incredible team around him.



But if I'm picking inside the top 5 of the NFL draft, I want to be able to reasonably believe my QB can become a top-5 NFL QB. And that means in the mix with Rodgers, Brady, Brees, Roethlisberger, and Russell Wilson (who I believe got short-changed by the OP). I'm not using #2 for a guy who I think their reasonable projection is that of an average NFL starter.



RE: I don't think you need to be drafting a prospect barens : 2/15/2018 12:20 pm : link

Quote: at the Andrew Luck level to take a QB that high. However, you have to believe in his talent enough that he has to have a special/elite ceiling. That's why I like Allen more and Rosen less. Do I think Rosen can win games in the NFL? Yes. I think Allen has the ceiling that is on another level - HOF caliber ceiling (he also has a considerably lower floor than both Darnold and Rosen). I think Darnold has a ceiling like Roethlisberger and perhaps even better.



I think Rosen's ceiling is Matt Ryan. Matt Ryan is a really good player. If Rosen reaches that level everyone will say I was wrong in my opinion of him. But that's an 'IF'. I think Rosen could also be Ryan Tannehill. And let me just say, I think Tannehill is a talented player. I think he can win if you give him an incredible team around him.



But if I'm picking inside the top 5 of the NFL draft, I want to be able to reasonably believe my QB can become a top-5 NFL QB. And that means in the mix with Rodgers, Brady, Brees, Roethlisberger, and Russell Wilson (who I believe got short-changed by the OP). I'm not using #2 for a guy who I think their reasonable projection is that of an average NFL starter.



I know I'm cherry picking here, but Ryan Leaf was supposed to have the higher ceiling than Peyton Manning.



I guess, for me, when it comes to Rosen, my only concern with him are the injuries, but if healthy, I don't think there would be any worry about his ceiling. In comment 13833395 allstarjim said:I know I'm cherry picking here, but Ryan Leaf was supposed to have the higher ceiling than Peyton Manning.I guess, for me, when it comes to Rosen, my only concern with him are the injuries, but if healthy, I don't think there would be any worry about his ceiling.

OP asks the right question idiotsavant : 2/15/2018 12:22 pm : link I don't know the answer. But this is the question.

RE: RE: I don't think you need to be drafting a prospect allstarjim : 2/15/2018 12:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13833395 allstarjim said:





Quote:





at the Andrew Luck level to take a QB that high. However, you have to believe in his talent enough that he has to have a special/elite ceiling. That's why I like Allen more and Rosen less. Do I think Rosen can win games in the NFL? Yes. I think Allen has the ceiling that is on another level - HOF caliber ceiling (he also has a considerably lower floor than both Darnold and Rosen). I think Darnold has a ceiling like Roethlisberger and perhaps even better.



I think Rosen's ceiling is Matt Ryan. Matt Ryan is a really good player. If Rosen reaches that level everyone will say I was wrong in my opinion of him. But that's an 'IF'. I think Rosen could also be Ryan Tannehill. And let me just say, I think Tannehill is a talented player. I think he can win if you give him an incredible team around him.



But if I'm picking inside the top 5 of the NFL draft, I want to be able to reasonably believe my QB can become a top-5 NFL QB. And that means in the mix with Rodgers, Brady, Brees, Roethlisberger, and Russell Wilson (who I believe got short-changed by the OP). I'm not using #2 for a guy who I think their reasonable projection is that of an average NFL starter.







I know I'm cherry picking here, but Ryan Leaf was supposed to have the higher ceiling than Peyton Manning.



I guess, for me, when it comes to Rosen, my only concern with him are the injuries, but if healthy, I don't think there would be any worry about his ceiling.



That's not at all true, perhaps with some individuals, there is always going to be some variance of opinion, but not fair to say that the prevailing opinion was that Leaf had the higher ceiling. If anything, it was the opposite. And it's never JUST about ceiling alone. It's about reasonable projection, too. That's why I have Darnold over Allen even though Allen has the highest ceiling. Darnold has a much higher floor and is much easier to project as a successful NFL QB. In comment 13833419 barens said:That's not at all true, perhaps with some individuals, there is always going to be some variance of opinion, but not fair to say that the prevailing opinion was that Leaf had the higher ceiling. If anything, it was the opposite. And it's never JUST about ceiling alone. It's about reasonable projection, too. That's why I have Darnold over Allen even though Allen has the highest ceiling. Darnold has a much higher floor and is much easier to project as a successful NFL QB.

RE: RE: I'm still confused why people think this is a bad QB crop Boatie Warrant : 2/15/2018 12:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13833175 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





Many teams were believed to have been tanking in the beginning of the season in order to have a chance at one of the top prospects, and now suddenly people just think the crop has gone bad? Blows my mind.



Because we are in the stage in assessments where people pick apart the flaws. I suspect we'll see QBs emerging from the combine process back out on top with 4 selected in the top 6 and a team or two currently on the outside looking in making strong push to get a seat at the party.



4 out of the top 6 will be QB's??? I highly doubt that. I would be surprised if there are 4 qb's taken in the top 15 seeing as how since 1981 it has only been done 3 times; 1983,1999 and 2011. And if you look at those 3 drafts only one QB in 2011 (newton), two in 1999 (Mcnabb and Culpepper) and two in 1983 (Elway, Kelly) where worth the picks In comment 13833195 UberAlias said:4 out of the top 6 will be QB's??? I highly doubt that. I would be surprised if there are 4 qb's taken in the top 15 seeing as how since 1981 it has only been done 3 times; 1983,1999 and 2011. And if you look at those 3 drafts only one QB in 2011 (newton), two in 1999 (Mcnabb and Culpepper) and two in 1983 (Elway, Kelly) where worth the picks

I think this is a very good year having a top pick Peppers : 2/15/2018 12:42 pm : link And I think its great year if you're in the QB market.



I'd say RB and CB are the top then QB right after.

What a terrible idea to think a QB is only worth it if he's Ten Ton Hammer : 2/15/2018 12:43 pm : link an 'Andrew Luck' type prospect.



You should have to be a Browns fan for a few years if you honestly think that makes sense.

agree, this IS the question and analysis ColHowPepper : 2/15/2018 1:10 pm : link Those who say "it's not a hard question", yeah, when you likely have the franchise's future for the next five years in your hands, how can it not be a hard question?



It's like going into the new car dealership, very high end automobiles, you pay for a Bentley or Maserati and nine months later the chances are what you're looking at in the garage (or worse, on the bench) is a Buick.



(I agree with several above that UberAlias in his excellent OP de-valued Brees a bit: when he's hot, which is usually, only Brady and Rodgers when they're hot are on a par or better, and Luck was viewed as sure a QB prospect as had come along in years)



At the end of the day, the Giants need to have conviction in their (new) protocols and evaluation process, and as fans we have to hope that DG's draft team has it right. If the conviction is not there for one of Darnold or Rosen or another, then go in a different direction, trade down, whatever.

RE: What I would like to ask Sy GoDeep13 : 2/15/2018 1:11 pm : link

Quote: How do you compare Darnold, Rosen, and Mayfield to Jared Goff, Carson Wentz, Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson, and Patrick Mahomes prior to their drafts not present day. My Rankings on them would have been.



I kno you didn’t ask me but I was a HUGE fan of Wentz when he was coming out of SDSU. His tape was amazing. Pissed he went to the Eagles. Not surprised he had the type of year he had as I honestly see him being almost Rodges like. Same reason I like Allen.



I liked Hackenburg his first season at Penn State (honestly I like him coming out of th UA All American game). But his problem was not reading coverages well and bad decisions. Allen’s problem is he’s rather gun it than throw with anticipation and touch. I don’t think that’s ALL on him though. His WRs were mostly new guys who didn’t get separation and occasionally ran the wrong route. I think he got to a point where he’d just wait to see what the WR did and THEN throw to him as opposed to being timing and rhythm. That occasionally causes him to be late on a pass and HAVE TO gun it to make up for him being late.

In comment 13833243 Jay on the Island said:My Rankings on them would have been.I kno you didn’t ask me but I was a HUGE fan of Wentz when he was coming out of SDSU. His tape was amazing. Pissed he went to the Eagles. Not surprised he had the type of year he had as I honestly see him being almost Rodges like. Same reason I like Allen.I liked Hackenburg his first season at Penn State (honestly I like him coming out of th UA All American game). But his problem was not reading coverages well and bad decisions. Allen’s problem is he’s rather gun it than throw with anticipation and touch. I don’t think that’s ALL on him though. His WRs were mostly new guys who didn’t get separation and occasionally ran the wrong route. I think he got to a point where he’d just wait to see what the WR did and THEN throw to him as opposed to being timing and rhythm. That occasionally causes him to be late on a pass and HAVE TO gun it to make up for him being late.

RE: RE: What I would like to ask Sy GoDeep13 : 2/15/2018 1:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13833243 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





How do you compare Darnold, Rosen, and Mayfield to Jared Goff, Carson Wentz, Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson, and Patrick Mahomes prior to their drafts not present day.



My Rankings on them would have been.



I kno you didn’t ask me but I was a HUGE fan of Wentz when he was coming out of SDSU. His tape was amazing. Pissed he went to the Eagles. Not surprised he had the type of year he had as I honestly see him being almost Rodges like. Same reason I like Allen.



I liked Hackenburg his first season at Penn State (honestly I like him coming out of th UA All American game). But his problem was not reading coverages well and bad decisions. Allen’s problem is he’s rather gun it than throw with anticipation and touch. I don’t think that’s ALL on him though. His WRs were mostly new guys who didn’t get separation and occasionally ran the wrong route. I think he got to a point where he’d just wait to see what the WR did and THEN throw to him as opposed to being timing and rhythm. That occasionally causes him to be late on a pass and HAVE TO gun it to make up for him being late. first line was a mistake In comment 13833500 GoDeep13 said:first line was a mistake

RE: RE: I think it's a great year for the 2nd pick GoDeep13 : 2/15/2018 1:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13833283 AcesUp said:





Quote:





Even if they don't like the QB on the board for them at 2, they should be in a great position to trade down. Jets, Broncos and Bills are either in striking distance and/or have the ammunition and motive to make the jump. The position is extremely subjective team to team and the only QB they deem worthy may be sitting there at the Giants pick.









I agree, if they don't like a QB then trade down pick up a 2019 1st round pick plus a 2nd this year or next. The Giants will then have two first round picks to get their QB next year. thats the route I have they go if Barkley goes 1. Trade down. Get an extra first next year as insurance. So if we find ourself with no answer at QB we could either just use it next year or, if need be, package it with our first to get the guy we want. In comment 13833290 Jay on the Island said:thats the route I have they go if Barkley goes 1. Trade down. Get an extra first next year as insurance. So if we find ourself with no answer at QB we could either just use it next year or, if need be, package it with our first to get the guy we want.

RE: The fact of the matter, is that every year, Giants1956 : 2/15/2018 1:30 pm : link

Quote: no one is considered elite coming out of college. Every QB gets nitpicked. Last year, it seemed like a terrible class, yet all three look pretty darn good.



Even going back to Andrew Luck, people were nitpicking every minute detail to his game, whether his arm was strong enough..



And no offense to SY, I know he knows his shit, but opinions vary from team to team, and who knows what kind of grade the Giants have on any of these QB's.



Baren,I see it the same. I think the problem of

the 'thinking class' is they have a tendency to create

far more confusing data that often just creates

'paralysis'. With most, the main issues are skill

of the task (throwing),leadership (will men follow)

pyschology, character (can he still perform when

lady luck turns her back) Intelligence (have presence,

knows what surrounds him and can overcome fear allowing

his intelligence to find the win) and seems lucky.



But, of course when dealing with people it's always

a crap shoot. People change~ :)





In comment 13833126 barens said:Baren,I see it the same. I think the problem ofthe 'thinking class' is they have a tendency to createfar more confusing data that often just creates'paralysis'. With most, the main issues are skillof the task (throwing),leadership (will men follow)pyschology, character (can he still perform whenlady luck turns her back) Intelligence (have presence,knows what surrounds him and can overcome fear allowinghis intelligence to find the win) and seems lucky.But, of course when dealing with people it's alwaysa crap shoot. People change~ :)

Using the number two pick is like spending money. wgenesis123 : 2/15/2018 1:45 pm : link You don't want to pay new car prices for a used car because your not sure how many miles are left on your old car. You also don't want to retire your old car and not have a suitable replacement. Still its not a good idea to overpay for a car because your not sure what tomorrow will bring. If a QB is close in value to that number two pick, maybe you have to take him. Just maybe! If the gap is to big you do not consider it. To many posters are afraid of quarterback hell. If you force the pick at two you can still end up in quarterback hell and you spent your money for what? Because your scared.

RE: RE: What I would like to ask Sy allstarjim : 2/15/2018 1:49 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13833243 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





How do you compare Darnold, Rosen, and Mayfield to Jared Goff, Carson Wentz, Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson, and Patrick Mahomes prior to their drafts not present day.



My Rankings on them would have been.



I kno you didn’t ask me but I was a HUGE fan of Wentz when he was coming out of SDSU. His tape was amazing. Pissed he went to the Eagles. Not surprised he had the type of year he had as I honestly see him being almost Rodges like. Same reason I like Allen.



I liked Hackenburg his first season at Penn State (honestly I like him coming out of th UA All American game). But his problem was not reading coverages well and bad decisions. Allen’s problem is he’s rather gun it than throw with anticipation and touch. I don’t think that’s ALL on him though. His WRs were mostly new guys who didn’t get separation and occasionally ran the wrong route. I think he got to a point where he’d just wait to see what the WR did and THEN throw to him as opposed to being timing and rhythm. That occasionally causes him to be late on a pass and HAVE TO gun it to make up for him being late.



Not that I was asked, either, but here's how I would've had them: I saw Wentz make special, otherwordly throws. I thought he was special the first time I saw him.



Wentz

Darnold

Trubisky

Goff

JOSH ALLEN

Watson

Mayfield

Rosen

Mahomes



I liked Trubisky an awful lot. I liked Watson a lot but my hang up with him was the body. Didn't know if his body plus him being a runner at times would lend itself to longevity and durability. Even though he missed a good chunk of the season, those concerns are a little more alleviated now. I think he could be even better than Wentz.



I almost put Allen ahead of Goff. Mahomes comes in last but I don't dislike him. It's more about him being from that 'air raid' spread college offense and more questions about his game translating.



I have a pretty good opinion of all of these guys, though, just questions about Mahomes.



I can flip flop Mayfield and Rosen...I think their success and failure will in large part be due to where they land in the NFL. Mayfield reminds me a lot of Drew Brees. And I've long felt that Brees, in other cities, might not have been the QB legend he is in New Orleans. If Brees played for the Giants, I don't think he would've had the career he's had. Similarly, if Mayfield goes to Arizona, I think he'll be a much better QB than if he were to go to Cleveland or Buffalo. I think Rosen can succeed anywhere they have a good offensive line, but it has to be the right offensive system, too. I think Rosen will be a good WCO QB. I don't want Rosen in a vertical passing attack.



In a lot of ways, doing a list like this is tough if you don't do what Sy does, where he can fall back on his notes and see his grades. You have to rely on your memory and bias can creep in. But I also know I really felt Trubisky was the best QB in his draft class and still believe he will be a franchise QB. And I did think Wentz was special.



And I do think Darnold is as close to Wentz as a QB prospect you can expect. For me to have him above Trubisky, who I also loved, should tell you the excitement I have about Darnold. In comment 13833500 GoDeep13 said:Not that I was asked, either, but here's how I would've had them: I saw Wentz make special, otherwordly throws. I thought he was special the first time I saw him.WentzDarnoldTrubiskyGoffJOSH ALLENWatsonMayfieldRosenMahomesI liked Trubisky an awful lot. I liked Watson a lot but my hang up with him was the body. Didn't know if his body plus him being a runner at times would lend itself to longevity and durability. Even though he missed a good chunk of the season, those concerns are a little more alleviated now. I think he could be even better than Wentz.I almost put Allen ahead of Goff. Mahomes comes in last but I don't dislike him. It's more about him being from that 'air raid' spread college offense and more questions about his game translating.I have a pretty good opinion of all of these guys, though, just questions about Mahomes.I can flip flop Mayfield and Rosen...I think their success and failure will in large part be due to where they land in the NFL. Mayfield reminds me a lot of Drew Brees. And I've long felt that Brees, in other cities, might not have been the QB legend he is in New Orleans. If Brees played for the Giants, I don't think he would've had the career he's had. Similarly, if Mayfield goes to Arizona, I think he'll be a much better QB than if he were to go to Cleveland or Buffalo. I think Rosen can succeed anywhere they have a good offensive line, but it has to be the right offensive system, too. I think Rosen will be a good WCO QB. I don't want Rosen in a vertical passing attack.In a lot of ways, doing a list like this is tough if you don't do what Sy does, where he can fall back on his notes and see his grades. You have to rely on your memory and bias can creep in. But I also know I really felt Trubisky was the best QB in his draft class and still believe he will be a franchise QB. And I did think Wentz was special.And I do think Darnold is as close to Wentz as a QB prospect you can expect. For me to have him above Trubisky, who I also loved, should tell you the excitement I have about Darnold.

If you pass on a QB at #2, good luck at QB for some years. Jim in NH : 2/15/2018 2:35 pm : link That's just absurd.



31 QBs have won 51 Super Bowls.



Of the 31, 14 were drafted in the first round at or above #7, 4 were drafted later in the first round, and 13 were drafted in the second round or lower.



Of course, the QB with the most SB wins (5, Brady) is a sixth-round pick, player 199. A QB tied for the second-most SB wins (4, Montana) is a third-round pick, player #82.



It really does not matter in which round you pick your QB (in terms of SB wins). OTOH, it matters a lot who does the picking. If Bill Belichick or Bill Walsh are running your draft board, you're good to go. If you are the Cleveland Browns, you can go at #1 year after year and still be losers.





Giants PaulN : 2/15/2018 2:40 pm : link Will not be drafting Barkley at #2 because it is the stupidest move they could make and they won't make it. The Giants know that they have to draft a QB in that spot or trade out of it, they know it and most others also know it, makes zero sense for them to draft Barkley.

RE: If you pass on a QB at #2, good luck at QB for some years. allstarjim : 2/15/2018 2:43 pm : link

Quote: That's just absurd.



31 QBs have won 51 Super Bowls.



Of the 31, 14 were drafted in the first round at or above #7, 4 were drafted later in the first round, and 13 were drafted in the second round or lower.



Of course, the QB with the most SB wins (5, Brady) is a sixth-round pick, player 199. A QB tied for the second-most SB wins (4, Montana) is a third-round pick, player #82.



It really does not matter in which round you pick your QB (in terms of SB wins). OTOH, it matters a lot who does the picking. If Bill Belichick or Bill Walsh are running your draft board, you're good to go. If you are the Cleveland Browns, you can go at #1 year after year and still be losers.





If you don't think you can get a QB in THIS draft class that will be one of those championship QB's, then it is not absurd. You basically made the point with the last sentence. Get the wrong guy, and it's a wasted pick. You have to trust your evaluation. Neither forgoing a QB at #2 or drafting a QB at #2 is either absurd or a great decision. It just comes down to your evaluation, and you have to have a conviction. If no conviction about the QB that is available, you pick a player that you do have a conviction about. Just because there are a lot of championship QBs that are drafted at high picks, that doesn't mean you should pick Alex Smith #1. Remember, for all those guys that won championships, you also have Sam Bradford, David Carr, Mike Vick, Tim Couch, Jamarcus Russell, and a bunch of other guys that haven't yet proven that they were worth the #1 overall pick...like Jameis Winston, for example.



It has to be the right player, if you force it, that's how you become the Cleveland Browns. In comment 13833636 Jim in NH said:If you don't think you can get a QB in THIS draft class that will be one of those championship QB's, then it is not absurd. You basically made the point with the last sentence. Get the wrong guy, and it's a wasted pick. You have to trust your evaluation. Neither forgoing a QB at #2 or drafting a QB at #2 is either absurd or a great decision. It just comes down to your evaluation, and you have to have a conviction. If no conviction about the QB that is available, you pick a player that you do have a conviction about. Just because there are a lot of championship QBs that are drafted at high picks, that doesn't mean you should pick Alex Smith #1. Remember, for all those guys that won championships, you also have Sam Bradford, David Carr, Mike Vick, Tim Couch, Jamarcus Russell, and a bunch of other guys that haven't yet proven that they were worth the #1 overall pick...like Jameis Winston, for example.It has to be the right player, if you force it, that's how you become the Cleveland Browns.

#2 Dragon : 6:35 am : link Pick the problem about drafting a QB is that they seem to want to hold unto Eli for what one year or two nobody knows. Now normally if your drafting a QB at picks 1-4, you are expecting them to play sometime the first year. If not you have basically brought someone to keep on the shelf for one or two years not a great value for such a costly investment.



Now let’s look at the considered top three Rosen, Darnold and Allen if you add in Eli in his rookie year who would you choose last. IMO Eli would be a close battle with Allen but loose out due to physical skills, size and upside. Give Eli the smarts because he has always been given that but Eli in his rookie year is the same Eli today. Rosen and Darnold both have done everything to push Eli off the same field skill level wise. If you did the same thing with Rosen, Darnold, Allen and Luck most would give Luck the top spot and the other three in the same order. That’s the difference in this three player group they are without a doubt above Eli but below Luck.



How do you not draft one at #2, only if your willing to bet your job on Eli anyone doing that at this point in his career is making a looser bet. These three guys come with faults but they also come with some of the best QB tools to work with since Luck. DG may be a gambling man we will all find out soon time will reveal all. Today I draft Allen ahead of Darnold just because of his physical tools and the NFL game. If I walked home with Darnold I’d be smiling brightly also. If the pick is Rosen I just see to much of a resemblance of Eli game in him don’t want another ten years of that again. This draft class looks locked into four or six first round picks at QB which let’s you know the talent level is not bad at all QB this draft.



One thing to also consider if four to six QB’s are taking in the first round then that’s four or six teams not using a number one pick on a QB for several years. Then the question becomes what does the next two years of QB’s coming out look like? This was the class everyone was waiting on what does the future hold.