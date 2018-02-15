Beckham's defining game?

|
|(No Huddle, Shotgun) 10-E.Manning pass short middle to 13-O.Beckham for 66 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
|but what about the game he was out of control in Carolina? The fact that particular game was even close at the end was remarkable regardless of what transpired prior. I remember not being able to watch that game but I was getting texts from people how bad they were and then all of a sudden they just kept scoring and made a game of it.
Unfortunately, Beckham's stigma right now is he is an outstanding talent with a diva attitude who doesn't seem to make much of an impact on the team's W-L record.
In comment 13833774 Eric from BBI said:
I know this isn't necessarily your opinion - I just hate the argument re: W/L's
Outside of the QB position, how many guys in this league can leverage wins and losses on their own as single entities?
Football is so much about being the sum of parts. I can go down the list of some of the best players in the league who aren't QB's and probably say the same about them.
If we decide that Beckham doesn't have enough impact on wins and losses, can't we do the same for anyone else? Eventually, there's no one left.
Lastly, I think the idea that Beckham doesn't have a positive impact on the record is very much false.
He was pretty much the largest reason why we won several games last year... BAL, DAL, CLE, DET, etc. He made game-changing plays in all of those games.
The offense has been absolutely horrendous without him on the field.
In comment 13833833 The_Boss said:
Aren't they like a sub .200 team without him over his career?
In comment 13833833 The_Boss said:
Insightful.
In comment 13833833 The_Boss said:
And Landon Collins too. In fact, Eli is only eight games above .500 for his career - not even one game per season! Get rid of all of them. Brilliant thought.
Here's the reality: with OBJ in the lineup over the past four years, the Giants have a .404 winning percentage; when he's out, they have a .294 winning percentage.
In comment 13833833 The_Boss said:
And Landon Collins too. In fact, Eli is only eight games above .500 for his career - not even one game per season! Get rid of all of them. Brilliant thought.
In comment 13833854 Gatorade Dunk said:
And Landon Collins too. In fact, Eli is only eight games above .500 for his career - not even one game per season! Get rid of all of them. Brilliant thought.
Can you look at my post again and let me know where I said to get rid of any player. I’ll wait....
|Truth hurts? Beckham is an incredible talent who, let’s be real, has shined in a (mostly) losing culture since the day he stepped onto the field as a professional. You know what a real “defining game” is? LT in New Orleans playing with one arm.
In comment 13833858 The_Boss said:
In comment 13833854 Gatorade Dunk said:
And Landon Collins too. In fact, Eli is only eight games above .500 for his career - not even one game per season! Get rid of all of them. Brilliant thought.
So your post was just pointless then?
| The pile of turd he dropped on Lambeau Field.
Family man?
Best player on the field in every game he's played in?
I swear some of you guys would line up to wipe his ass.
In comment 13833861 Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 13833858 The_Boss said:
In comment 13833854 Gatorade Dunk said:
And Landon Collins too. In fact, Eli is only eight games above .500 for his career - not even one game per season! Get rid of all of them. Brilliant thought.
So your post was just pointless then?
No. It was based on FACT, just like 99.9999% of what I post on this site.
In comment 13833868 The_Boss said:
In comment 13833861 Gatorade Dunk said:
So your post was just pointless then?
No. It was based on FACT, just like 99.9999% of what I post on this site.
A random fact presented without directional conclusion is pointless. And I think it was pretty obvious what you were implying, but are now walking it back because you didn't expect that their record was so much worse without OBJ than it is with him.
In comment 13833877 Gatorade Dunk said:
So your post was just pointless then?
The hell are you talking about? I’m not walking anything back. Nor am
I implying anything. I didn’t expect them to be so much worse without him?? You’re joking right? I’ve said since the Minnesota game in that outdoor stadium when they got beaten pretty soundly without Beckham that they’re essentially unwatchable when he’s out. They’re bad without him. They’re god awful without him. Either way, he’s been part of a losing culture.
| 2014 - 29th
2015 - 32nd
2016 - 10th
2017 - 31st
Is Beckham "part of the losing culture" or is it damn near impossible to win football games with a horrendous defense?
|was week 5 in his rookie season. That's when we all saw what an electric talent he is. He's been the best player on the field in every single game that he's played since. The world has the Dallas game(the catch) as the defining moment.
| 2 number 1s and 2 number 2s why not he’s the best right ?
Let’s see what happens with that foot injury.
| One other thing.
People need to stop letting their view of Odell Beckham Jr. the person cloud their view of Odell Beckham Jr. the player.
The person is, by all accounts, a pretty darn good guy anyway - beloved by his teammates, has friends all over the league, a family man, no legal issues, etc.
But I get it - some of the "optics" rub some of the old school guys the wrong way. He's a little immature.
But this stuff has very little bearing on the impact the player has on the field.
If Beckham had the personality of Eli Manning - how many of you "signing him would be a huge mistake" people would still be saying that? My guess is.... none.
If you don't like the guy as a person, that's your right (though I find it a bit petty, personally) - but once you start factoring that into how you view the player, it's hard to take seriously.
In comment 13833840 Chris684 said:
Eli's first playoff game was terrible. Guess we should have never signed him then.
|is that he came up extremely small in the one playoff game he played. He had opportunities to make plays and didn't. And that's the only playoff game we have to go off, so it makes him look probably unfairly as not a big game player.
| Beckham is what this generation is. He is the Lebron of Football, maybe the most gifted athlete in the game, but an absolute child when it comes to maturity. Same passive aggressive bullshit on social media. Always having to involve himself and be the heart of a story. Unfortunately for us, you can't win in football by just having the best athlete in the sport. LeBron is very easy to deal with when the Cavs are winning, but we have gotten a taste of OBJ and non-winning seasons; and it is IDENTICAL to the way LeBron acts when he is not getting EXACTLY what he wants when his teammates and front office does not cater to him.
Here's to hoping we go 14-2 every year from here on out and there is never a reason for all the bullshit. But you BETTER believe when things go south, so will his attitude and performance. It is sad, but the reality of the situation. Just like LeBron, his individual accolades trump the thoughts of a team achievement, and that is all that is important to these guys. Unfortunately in the NFL it is a lot easier to shut down superstars with a team effort than it is in the NBA. I really don't want to trade him because thats when he will get it and light the NFL on fire, but jesus I don't like prima donnas, and he is FOR SURE the biggest one in the NFL, not sure it is even up for debate.
Also before we get the whole "old man yelling at the clouds" comments, I'm 30. I love Beckham, if he was in Pittsburgh or really anywhere else the last two years, he probably would have caught 120 balls each year. But he is bad for the locker room, I don't give A FUCK if his teammates love him.
|...
If Beckham had the personality of Eli Manning - how many of you "signing him would be a huge mistake" people would still be saying that? My guess is.... none...
| ... But he is bad for the locker room, I don't give A FUCK if his teammates love him.
In comment 13833823 arcarsenal said:
BBI had a former poster who would have still claimed "big mistake" named "chrisr".
|had it yet. Still growing as a player, professional, and man.
| Showcased his best and worst.
And to an extent, you can't really separate Beckham the player from Beckham the "person", since his immaturity routinely costs them 15 yards. Granted from most accounts his on-field immaturity doesn't transfer over to off-field immaturity as he is well respected as a teammate, works his a$$ off, stays out of legal trouble, and has helped raise money for good causes.
| Beckham is what this generation is. He is the Lebron of Football, maybe the most gifted athlete in the game, but an absolute child when it comes to maturity. Same passive aggressive bullshit on social media. Always having to involve himself and be the heart of a story. Unfortunately for us, you can't win in football by just having the best athlete in the sport. LeBron is very easy to deal with when the Cavs are winning, but we have gotten a taste of OBJ and non-winning seasons; and it is IDENTICAL to the way LeBron acts when he is not getting EXACTLY what he wants when his teammates and front office does not cater to him.
|he is. He didn't give a FUCK about the team in that instance. Tough to argue against that.
In comment 13834052 TeamSchlitz1 said:
You love putting that word in all caps, huh? I suspect you'll be done here soon.
|Advantage net
|where the most damage he did was to the locker room wall. Please make it stop with this guy. He's a tremendous talent who has to show that he has the maturity to be a winner.
In comment 13834353 Victor in CT said:
Like those multiple games he’s won for us? He has what it takes to be a winner, and he WANTS to be a winner. It drives him.
Not everyone is Eli.
In comment 13834575 ajr2456 said:
Like those multiple games he’s won for us? He has what it takes to be a winner, and he WANTS to be a winner. It drives him.
Not everyone is Eli.
they are 26-38 in 4 years with 1 playoff appearance where by some miracle the Defense carried them in. In his most important game of his career he shit the bed and had a temper tantrum after.
In comment 13834575 ajr2456 said:
Like those multiple games he’s won for us? He has what it takes to be a winner, and he WANTS to be a winner. It drives him.
Not everyone is Eli.
they are 26-38 in 4 years with 1 playoff appearance where by some miracle the Defense carried them in. In his most important game of his career he shit the bed and had a temper tantrum after.
In comment 13833774 Eric from BBI said:
That's probably the dumbest thing you've ever said.
In comment 13834638 Dodge said:
That's probably the dumbest thing you've ever said.
what in that statement is not true?
In comment 13834738 Victor in CT said:
That's probably the dumbest thing you've ever said.
what in that statement is not true?
Um, the whole freaking thing. Fans are ridiculous. It says a lot about a person that they completely overlook the 3 years of domination and only want to focus on the bad things. A lot.
In comment 13834740 Keith said:
That's probably the dumbest thing you've ever said.
what in that statement is not true?
Um, the whole freaking thing. Fans are ridiculous. It says a lot about a person that they completely overlook the 3 years of domination and only want to focus on the bad things. A lot.
miss this part?: "outstanding talent".
nobody disputes his ability. the question that needs to be answered before committing huge $$ to him is can he grow up and be a true star who affects the W-L?