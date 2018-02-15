Beckham's defining game? mrvax : 2/15/2018 3:42 pm



Trying to nail down Beckham's best game that represents his will to win is a little tougher choice for me. Oct. 16th 2016 Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants.



Giants ball, 4th quarter, 3rd down with 4 to go at the NYG 31. 1:43 left on the game clock. Eli finds Donnell in great position to get that first down and Eli hits him with a well thrown pass. Donnell with his large size is certain to get that 1st down. Except it doesn't happen. With a defender closing in on him, Donnell runs out of bounds a yard short of the sticks!!!



At this point, fans want Donnell's head on a stick. Now it's 4th and 1 with 1:43 to go. What happens?



Quote: (No Huddle, Shotgun) 10-E.Manning pass short middle to 13-O.Beckham for 66 yards, TOUCHDOWN.



That play, OBJ's 2nd TD that day showed me what he is willing to do for his team to win. Giants win 27-23.



Anyone have a better game in mind that may be a better defining game?





that's Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/15/2018 3:45 pm : : 2/15/2018 3:45 pm : link probably the best one to pick.



Unfortunately, Beckham's stigma right now is he is an outstanding talent with a diva attitude who doesn't seem to make much of an impact on the team's W-L record.

I know this will not be popular robbieballs2003 : 2/15/2018 3:46 pm : link but what about the game he was out of control in Carolina? The fact that particular game was even close at the end was remarkable regardless of what transpired prior. I remember not being able to watch that game but I was getting texts from people how bad they were and then all of a sudden they just kept scoring and made a game of it.

RE: I know this will not be popular mrvax : 2/15/2018 3:53 pm : link

Quote: but what about the game he was out of control in Carolina? ...



That game, the Green Bay game and the dog piss game are certainly ones to show why he should be traded. I just tried to cite a game that showed he is worth a re-sign and shows just how much skill he has.

RE: I know this will not be popular bLiTz 2k : 2/15/2018 3:55 pm : link

Quote: but what about the game he was out of control in Carolina? The fact that particular game was even close at the end was remarkable regardless of what transpired prior. I remember not being able to watch that game but I was getting texts from people how bad they were and then all of a sudden they just kept scoring and made a game of it.



His defining game Keith : 2/15/2018 3:57 pm : link was week 5 in his rookie season. That's when we all saw what an electric talent he is. He's been the best player on the field in every single game that he's played since. The world has the Dallas game(the catch) as the defining moment.

RE: I know this will not be popular Metnut : 2/15/2018 3:58 pm : link

Quote: but what about the game he was out of control in Carolina? The fact that particular game was even close at the end was remarkable regardless of what transpired prior. I remember not being able to watch that game but I was getting texts from people how bad they were and then all of a sudden they just kept scoring and made a game of it.



This thread is not titled correctly imo. robbieballs2003 : 2/15/2018 3:59 pm : link Showing his ability to win is the Carolina game in my opinion. The Giants scored 21 points in the 4th quarter to tie up the game on the heels of Beckham's TD only to give up a FG at the end to lose. But, Beckham, even after all of the shenanigans, was able to post 3 catches for 52 yards and a TD in the 4th quarter alone to tie up a game that was all but over.



But, what is his defining moment? Imo, that is easy. It was the game against Dallas where he caught the ball behind his head with 3 fingers while having enough body control to stay in bounds and fight off the DB who interfered him. That was his defining moment/game.

RE: that's arcarsenal : 2/15/2018 4:01 pm : link

Quote: probably the best one to pick.



Unfortunately, Beckham's stigma right now is he is an outstanding talent with a diva attitude who doesn't seem to make much of an impact on the team's W-L record.



I know this isn't necessarily your opinion - I just hate the argument re: W/L's



Outside of the QB position, how many guys in this league can leverage wins and losses on their own as single entities?



Football is so much about being the sum of parts. I can go down the list of some of the best players in the league who aren't QB's and probably say the same about them.



If we decide that Beckham doesn't have enough impact on wins and losses, can't we do the same for anyone else? Eventually, there's no one left.



Lastly, I think the idea that Beckham doesn't have a positive impact on the record is very much false.



He was pretty much the largest reason why we won several games last year... BAL, DAL, CLE, DET, etc. He made game-changing plays in all of those games.



I was at that game. Right on the 20 behind the Giants bradshaw44 : 2/15/2018 4:07 pm : link Bench. The one thing that stood out to me was the refs genuinely wanted the Giants to lose. And also that touchdown by Odell:)

There is no way PaulN : 2/15/2018 4:08 pm : link I sign this guy to be my big player on the team and if the Giants do, they are making a catastrophic mistake that they will not rebound from for a very long time. That is a Jerry Reese guy all the way, big time wideout, that was his specialty. Trade him, they may get 2 first round picks for him and if they do you run with them. Giants need to get back to being the Giants.

RE: RE: that's ajr2456 : 2/15/2018 4:19 pm : link

RE: There is no way NYG07 : 2/15/2018 4:25 pm : link

Quote: I sign this guy to be my big player on the team and if the Giants do, they are making a catastrophic mistake that they will not rebound from for a very long time. That is a Jerry Reese guy all the way, big time wideout, that was his specialty. Trade him, they may get 2 first round picks for him and if they do you run with them. Giants need to get back to being the Giants.



Agree to disagree. He is not a luxury, he is a phenom, one of the best players in the entire NFL. I have posted it enough, look at Eli's career numbers when targeting Beckham vs. targeting anyone else in his career. It is a 30 point difference in passer rating.



He is a completely game changing talent. Who in the NFL is trading away superstar WRs in their prime? AJ Green, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones, Dez, Antonio Brown, etc. all got monster deals to stay with the teams that drafted them. You can argue all you want that none of them have ever won a Superbowl, it was not their fault. In comment 13833807 PaulN said:Agree to disagree. He is not a luxury, he is a phenom, one of the best players in the entire NFL. I have posted it enough, look at Eli's career numbers when targeting Beckham vs. targeting anyone else in his career. It is a 30 point difference in passer rating.He is a completely game changing talent. Who in the NFL is trading away superstar WRs in their prime? AJ Green, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones, Dez, Antonio Brown, etc. all got monster deals to stay with the teams that drafted them. You can argue all you want that none of them have ever won a Superbowl, it was not their fault.

RE: There is no way ajr2456 : 2/15/2018 4:27 pm : link

Quote: I sign this guy to be my big player on the team and if the Giants do, they are making a catastrophic mistake that they will not rebound from for a very long time. That is a Jerry Reese guy all the way, big time wideout, that was his specialty. Trade him, they may get 2 first round picks for him and if they do you run with them. Giants need to get back to being the Giants.



Please enlighten me to what "back to being the Giants" means.



The ones that signed Josh Brown? The ones that gave Tito Wooten a contract extension after multiple domestic abuse arrests? In comment 13833807 PaulN said:Please enlighten me to what "back to being the Giants" means.The ones that signed Josh Brown? The ones that gave Tito Wooten a contract extension after multiple domestic abuse arrests?

. arcarsenal : 2/15/2018 4:28 pm : link One other thing.



People need to stop letting their view of Odell Beckham Jr. the person cloud their view of Odell Beckham Jr. the player .



The person is, by all accounts, a pretty darn good guy anyway - beloved by his teammates, has friends all over the league, a family man, no legal issues, etc.



But I get it - some of the "optics" rub some of the old school guys the wrong way. He's a little immature.



But this stuff has very little bearing on the impact the player has on the field.



If Beckham had the personality of Eli Manning - how many of you "signing him would be a huge mistake" people would still be saying that? My guess is.... none.



If you don't like the guy as a person, that's your right (though I find it a bit petty, personally) - but once you start factoring that into how you view the player, it's hard to take seriously.

RE: There is no way Gatorade Dunk : 2/15/2018 4:33 pm : link

Quote: I sign this guy to be my big player on the team and if the Giants do, they are making a catastrophic mistake that they will not rebound from for a very long time. That is a Jerry Reese guy all the way, big time wideout, that was his specialty. Trade him, they may get 2 first round picks for him and if they do you run with them. Giants need to get back to being the Giants.

There has never been a stronger endorsement for the Giants signing OBJ to a long-term deal than PaulN suggesting that they shouldn't. In comment 13833807 PaulN said:There has never been a stronger endorsement for the Giants signing OBJ to a long-term deal than PaulN suggesting that they shouldn't.

RE: There is no way Mad Mike : 2/15/2018 4:34 pm : link

Quote: I sign this guy to be my big player on the team and if the Giants do, they are making a catastrophic mistake that they will not rebound from for a very long time. That is a Jerry Reese guy all the way, big time wideout, that was his specialty. Trade him, they may get 2 first round picks for him and if they do you run with them. Giants need to get back to being the Giants.

This is truly spectacular. You've outdone yourself, which is no easy feat. In comment 13833807 PaulN said:This is truly spectacular. You've outdone yourself, which is no easy feat.

defining game is easily the Carolina game giants#1 : 2/15/2018 4:35 pm : link Showcased his best and worst.



And to an extent, you can't really separate Beckham the player from Beckham the "person", since his immaturity routinely costs them 15 yards. Granted from most accounts his on-field immaturity doesn't transfer over to off-field immaturity as he is well respected as a teammate, works his a$$ off, stays out of legal trouble, and has helped raise money for good causes.

Defining game? The_Boss : 2/15/2018 4:37 pm : link Aren’t the NYG a sub .500 team when Beckham is on the field over the course of his career?

RE: Defining game? Mad Mike : 2/15/2018 4:39 pm : link

Quote: Aren’t the NYG a sub .500 team when Beckham is on the field over the course of his career?

Insightful. In comment 13833833 The_Boss said:Insightful.

RE: Defining game? ajr2456 : 2/15/2018 4:43 pm : link

Quote: Aren’t the NYG a sub .500 team when Beckham is on the field over the course of his career?



Aren't they like a sub .200 team without him over his career? In comment 13833833 The_Boss said:Aren't they like a sub .200 team without him over his career?

His defining game is the most important one he's played in thus far Chris684 : 2/15/2018 4:44 pm : link The pile of turd he dropped on Lambeau Field.



Family man?



Best player on the field in every game he's played in?



I swear some of you guys would line up to wipe his ass.

That 2nd half from OBJ est1986 : 2/15/2018 4:45 pm : link VS The Baltimore Ravens was unreal

The one where he talked all week then dropped a wide open TD arniefez : 2/15/2018 4:45 pm : link and got Coughlin fired.

RE: RE: Defining game? giants#1 : 2/15/2018 4:47 pm : link

RE: RE: Defining game? The_Boss : 2/15/2018 4:47 pm : link

RE: RE: Defining game? Gatorade Dunk : 2/15/2018 4:52 pm : link

He's come up big in a lot of big games Eric on Li : 2/15/2018 4:54 pm : link vs. NE 16

vs. CAR 16

vs. WASH 16

vs. DAL 17

vs. BAL 17

RE: RE: RE: Defining game? Mad Mike : 2/15/2018 4:55 pm : link

Quote: Truth hurts? Beckham is an incredible talent who, let’s be real, has shined in a (mostly) losing culture since the day he stepped onto the field as a professional. You know what a real “defining game” is? LT in New Orleans playing with one arm.

Doubling down does you no favors. In comment 13833849 The_Boss said:Doubling down does you no favors.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Defining game? The_Boss : 2/15/2018 4:56 pm : link

RE: His defining game is the most important one he's played in thus far ajr2456 : 2/15/2018 5:00 pm : link

Quote: The pile of turd he dropped on Lambeau Field.



Family man?



Best player on the field in every game he's played in?



I swear some of you guys would line up to wipe his ass.



Eli's first playoff game was terrible. Guess we should have never signed him then. In comment 13833840 Chris684 said:Eli's first playoff game was terrible. Guess we should have never signed him then.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Defining game? Gatorade Dunk : 2/15/2018 5:03 pm : link

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Defining game? The_Boss : 2/15/2018 5:11 pm : link

Giants' defensive rankings since 2014... shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/15/2018 5:19 pm : link 2014 - 29th

2015 - 32nd

2016 - 10th

2017 - 31st



Is Beckham "part of the losing culture" or is it damn near impossible to win football games with a horrendous defense?



RE: Giants' defensive rankings since 2014... The_Boss : 2/15/2018 5:24 pm : link

Quote: 2014 - 29th

2015 - 32nd

2016 - 10th

2017 - 31st



Is Beckham "part of the losing culture" or is it damn near impossible to win football games with a horrendous defense?



Yeah he is. So is Eli. So is Collins. So is Pugh. So has everyone really, since mid season of 2012. That includes the ownership and front office. Yeah they had a fluke season in 2016, but the trend has been quite the opposite. In comment 13833898 shockeyisthebest8056 said:Yeah he is. So is Eli. So is Collins. So is Pugh. So has everyone really, since mid season of 2012. That includes the ownership and front office. Yeah they had a fluke season in 2016, but the trend has been quite the opposite.

Man, the boss is making this thread his bitch. Mad Mike : 2/15/2018 5:59 pm : link Rock on brother, don't stop being you.

RE: I know this will not be popular eclipz928 : 2/15/2018 6:03 pm : link

Quote: but what about the game he was out of control in Carolina? The fact that particular game was even close at the end was remarkable regardless of what transpired prior. I remember not being able to watch that game but I was getting texts from people how bad they were and then all of a sudden they just kept scoring and made a game of it.

If the Giants would have pulled off that game I think the narrative surrounding Odell Beckham changes completely. He was the single biggest reason for the Giants comeback - the Josh Norman stuff would have either been a complete after thought or seen as an example of his competitive drive. In comment 13833776 robbieballs2003 said:If the Giants would have pulled off that game I think the narrative surrounding Odell Beckham changes completely. He was the single biggest reason for the Giants comeback - the Josh Norman stuff would have either been a complete after thought or seen as an example of his competitive drive.

Take the picks NikkiMac : 2/15/2018 6:09 pm : link 2 number 1s and 2 number 2s why not he’s the best right ?



Let’s see what happens with that foot injury.

RE: His defining game BestFeature : 2/15/2018 6:33 pm : link

Quote: was week 5 in his rookie season. That's when we all saw what an electric talent he is. He's been the best player on the field in every single game that he's played since. The world has the Dallas game(the catch) as the defining moment.



The guy is great as is no reason to exaggerate. Was he the best player on the field in the playoff game? How about that Vikings game where he might as well not have played? Dude's great but let's not pretend he's elite every game. No one is. In comment 13833791 Keith said:The guy is great as is no reason to exaggerate. Was he the best player on the field in the playoff game? How about that Vikings game where he might as well not have played? Dude's great but let's not pretend he's elite every game. No one is.

RE: that's clatterbuck : 2/15/2018 6:39 pm : link

Quote: probably the best one to pick.



Unfortunately, Beckham's stigma right now is he is an outstanding talent with a diva attitude who doesn't seem to make much of an impact on the team's W-L record.

I don't know, Eric, he certainly made a W-L impact in 2016. In comment 13833774 Eric from BBI said:I don't know, Eric, he certainly made a W-L impact in 2016.

RE: Take the picks arcarsenal : 2/15/2018 6:43 pm : link

Quote: 2 number 1s and 2 number 2s why not he’s the best right ?



Let’s see what happens with that foot injury.



Who is offering this?



I love when fans just make up trade offers that don't exist. In comment 13833942 NikkiMac said:Who is offering this?I love when fans just make up trade offers that don't exist.

RE: . clatterbuck : 2/15/2018 6:44 pm : link

Quote: One other thing.



People need to stop letting their view of Odell Beckham Jr. the person cloud their view of Odell Beckham Jr. the player.



The person is, by all accounts, a pretty darn good guy anyway - beloved by his teammates, has friends all over the league, a family man, no legal issues, etc.



But I get it - some of the "optics" rub some of the old school guys the wrong way. He's a little immature.



But this stuff has very little bearing on the impact the player has on the field.



If Beckham had the personality of Eli Manning - how many of you "signing him would be a huge mistake" people would still be saying that? My guess is.... none.



If you don't like the guy as a person, that's your right (though I find it a bit petty, personally) - but once you start factoring that into how you view the player, it's hard to take seriously.

Agree wholeheartedly. He's a good kid (emphasis on the kid) and a phenomenal talent. He should be a Giant for life. In comment 13833823 arcarsenal said:Agree wholeheartedly. He's a good kid (emphasis on the kid) and a phenomenal talent. He should be a Giant for life.

My single biggest issue with Odell so far in his career BestFeature : 2/15/2018 6:46 pm : link is that he came up extremely small in the one playoff game he played. He had opportunities to make plays and didn't. And that's the only playoff game we have to go off, so it makes him look probably unfairly as not a big game player.

RE: RE: His defining game is the most important one he's played in thus far arcarsenal : 2/15/2018 6:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13833840 Chris684 said:





Quote:





The pile of turd he dropped on Lambeau Field.



Family man?



Best player on the field in every game he's played in?



I swear some of you guys would line up to wipe his ass.







Eli's first playoff game was terrible. Guess we should have never signed him then.



Not to mention completely underwhelming first playoff performances by guys like Jerry Rice or Antonio Brown.



Marvin Harrison, anyone? 3 catches on 10 targets in his first playoff game back in 1996.



Terrell Owens? 1 catch, 7 yards.



There is a massive sample size of Beckham being an elite player - better than the vast majority of guys who play his position.



But it makes the guys who hate him feel better to harp on one of the rare games he played in and had little impact and act like it's some indication that he can't show up in a big spot. In comment 13833876 ajr2456 said:Not to mention completely underwhelming first playoff performances by guys like Jerry Rice or Antonio Brown.Marvin Harrison, anyone? 3 catches on 10 targets in his first playoff game back in 1996.Terrell Owens? 1 catch, 7 yards.There is a massive sample size of Beckham being an elite player - better than the vast majority of guys who play his position.But it makes the guys who hate him feel better to harp on one of the rare games he played in and had little impact and act like it's some indication that he can't show up in a big spot.

Defining game was the Dallas game and the catch Jimmy Googs : 2/15/2018 6:55 pm : link and lord... lets continue burn him in effigy for the Green Bay playoff game. Some of you all are just clowns.



Anybody remember Eli Manning's first playoff against Carolina??

RE: My single biggest issue with Odell so far in his career NYG07 : 2/15/2018 7:03 pm : link

Quote: is that he came up extremely small in the one playoff game he played. He had opportunities to make plays and didn't. And that's the only playoff game we have to go off, so it makes him look probably unfairly as not a big game player.



Who cares...a lot of players have played poorly in their first playoff game. Eli was awful against Carolina in 2005, yet has two historically great playoff runs..



I am going to leave this here...courtesy of Gatorade Dunk for doing his homework on the comparison between Eli and OBJ vs Matt Ryan and Julio Jones...



Eli Manning career stats as of week 2 2017:



Targeting Beckham: 63%, 35-7 TD-INT, 111.4 passer rating



Targeting anyone else: 59.5%, 285-209 TD/INT, 79.9 passer rating



I took a look at Matt Ryan & Julio Jones to give us a point of reference:



Non-Julio: 67.4%; 125-57 TD-INT; 94.42 rating; 7.02 Y/A; 10.42 Y/C

Tgt-Julio: 63.2%; 43-18 TD-INT; 102.96 rating; 9.79 Y/A; 15.48 Y/C



So the variance for Ryan between when he throws to Jones vs. other receivers isn't nearly as significant as it is for Manning w/ Beckham (8 pts vs. 30).



You cannot just dismiss this. Odell has proven that he is so great that he himself can elevate the QB and offense. Trading him makes no sense. You will never get value in return for a player of his caliber. In comment 13833970 BestFeature said:Who cares...a lot of players have played poorly in their first playoff game. Eli was awful against Carolina in 2005, yet has two historically great playoff runs..I am going to leave this here...courtesy of Gatorade Dunk for doing his homework on the comparison between Eli and OBJ vs Matt Ryan and Julio Jones...Eli Manning career stats as of week 2 2017:Targeting Beckham: 63%, 35-7 TD-INT, 111.4 passer ratingTargeting anyone else: 59.5%, 285-209 TD/INT, 79.9 passer ratingI took a look at Matt Ryan & Julio Jones to give us a point of reference:Non-Julio: 67.4%; 125-57 TD-INT; 94.42 rating; 7.02 Y/A; 10.42 Y/CTgt-Julio: 63.2%; 43-18 TD-INT; 102.96 rating; 9.79 Y/A; 15.48 Y/CSo the variance for Ryan between when he throws to Jones vs. other receivers isn't nearly as significant as it is for Manning w/ Beckham (8 pts vs. 30).You cannot just dismiss this. Odell has proven that he is so great that he himself can elevate the QB and offense. Trading him makes no sense. You will never get value in return for a player of his caliber.

Like it or not... TeamSchlitz1 : 2/15/2018 7:23 pm : link Beckham is what this generation is. He is the Lebron of Football, maybe the most gifted athlete in the game, but an absolute child when it comes to maturity. Same passive aggressive bullshit on social media. Always having to involve himself and be the heart of a story. Unfortunately for us, you can't win in football by just having the best athlete in the sport. LeBron is very easy to deal with when the Cavs are winning, but we have gotten a taste of OBJ and non-winning seasons; and it is IDENTICAL to the way LeBron acts when he is not getting EXACTLY what he wants when his teammates and front office does not cater to him.



Here's to hoping we go 14-2 every year from here on out and there is never a reason for all the bullshit. But you BETTER believe when things go south, so will his attitude and performance. It is sad, but the reality of the situation. Just like LeBron, his individual accolades trump the thoughts of a team achievement, and that is all that is important to these guys. Unfortunately in the NFL it is a lot easier to shut down superstars with a team effort than it is in the NBA. I really don't want to trade him because thats when he will get it and light the NFL on fire, but jesus I don't like prima donnas, and he is FOR SURE the biggest one in the NFL, not sure it is even up for debate.



Also before we get the whole "old man yelling at the clouds" comments, I'm 30. I love Beckham, if he was in Pittsburgh or really anywhere else the last two years, he probably would have caught 120 balls each year. But he is bad for the locker room, I don't give A FUCK if his teammates love him.





RE: Like it or not... arcarsenal : 2/15/2018 7:40 pm : link

Quote: Beckham is what this generation is. He is the Lebron of Football, maybe the most gifted athlete in the game, but an absolute child when it comes to maturity. Same passive aggressive bullshit on social media. Always having to involve himself and be the heart of a story. Unfortunately for us, you can't win in football by just having the best athlete in the sport. LeBron is very easy to deal with when the Cavs are winning, but we have gotten a taste of OBJ and non-winning seasons; and it is IDENTICAL to the way LeBron acts when he is not getting EXACTLY what he wants when his teammates and front office does not cater to him.



Here's to hoping we go 14-2 every year from here on out and there is never a reason for all the bullshit. But you BETTER believe when things go south, so will his attitude and performance. It is sad, but the reality of the situation. Just like LeBron, his individual accolades trump the thoughts of a team achievement, and that is all that is important to these guys. Unfortunately in the NFL it is a lot easier to shut down superstars with a team effort than it is in the NBA. I really don't want to trade him because thats when he will get it and light the NFL on fire, but jesus I don't like prima donnas, and he is FOR SURE the biggest one in the NFL, not sure it is even up for debate.



Also before we get the whole "old man yelling at the clouds" comments, I'm 30. I love Beckham, if he was in Pittsburgh or really anywhere else the last two years, he probably would have caught 120 balls each year. But he is bad for the locker room, I don't give A FUCK if his teammates love him.





This is one of the most off-base posts in the entire thread.



He is "bad for the locker room" based on what? There is absolutely zero evidence to back that up.



Did we not have losing seasons the first 2 years he was here? How did he act like LeBron?



People create such ridiculous narratives about this dude. In comment 13833992 TeamSchlitz1 said:This is one of the most off-base posts in the entire thread.He is "bad for the locker room" based on what? There is absolutely zero evidence to back that up.Did we not have losing seasons the first 2 years he was here? How did he act like LeBron?People create such ridiculous narratives about this dude.

RE: arc: I beg to differ mrvax : 2/15/2018 7:44 pm : link

Quote: ...

If Beckham had the personality of Eli Manning - how many of you "signing him would be a huge mistake" people would still be saying that? My guess is.... none...



BBI had a former poster who would have still claimed "big mistake" named "chrisr". In comment 13833823 arcarsenal said:BBI had a former poster who would have still claimed "big mistake" named "chrisr".

RE: Like it or not... mrvax : 2/15/2018 7:49 pm : link

Quote: ... But he is bad for the locker room, I don't give A FUCK if his teammates love him.





I challenge you to find 1 shred of evidence from a player or coach who said that or implied it. But keep hitting that Schlitz. In comment 13833992 TeamSchlitz1 said:I challenge you to find 1 shred of evidence from a player or coach who said that or implied it. But keep hitting that Schlitz.

RE: RE: arc: I beg to differ arcarsenal : 2/15/2018 8:11 pm : link

How about his two 4th qtr TD catches this year @Philly est1986 : 2/15/2018 8:24 pm : link Would have garnered more attention if it weren’t for a +60 GW FG and everyone losing their mind over his TD celebration.. both TD’s were clutch and just absolutely special.

If the Giants trade Odell est1986 : 2/15/2018 8:28 pm : link I turn XFL fan. It’s that simple.

I hope to God Beckham hasn't had that defining moment yet djm : 2/15/2018 9:06 pm : link ..his talent and productivity stand on its own. We need to see Beckham within the confines of winning football. BIG winning football. Enough already.

RE: He hasn't mrvax : 2/15/2018 9:21 pm : link

Quote: had it yet. Still growing as a player, professional, and man.



Correct. After Steve Smith, Hakeem Nicks and Victor Cruz, the football gods will make sure OBJ has a nice long career.

In comment 13834042 Mark from Jersey said:Correct. After Steve Smith, Hakeem Nicks and Victor Cruz, the football gods will make sure OBJ has a nice long career.

yea he did have a defining moment in that game TeamSchlitz1 : 2/15/2018 9:25 pm : link when he ripped his helmet off and cost us 15 yards. Could have cost us the game.

defined him as the prima donna TeamSchlitz1 : 2/15/2018 9:26 pm : link he is. He didn't give a FUCK about the team in that instance. Tough to argue against that.

RE: defining game is easily the Carolina game TheShade : 2/15/2018 9:38 pm : link

Quote: Showcased his best and worst.



And to an extent, you can't really separate Beckham the player from Beckham the "person", since his immaturity routinely costs them 15 yards. Granted from most accounts his on-field immaturity doesn't transfer over to off-field immaturity as he is well respected as a teammate, works his a$$ off, stays out of legal trouble, and has helped raise money for good causes.



People bring up the bad side from the Carolina game. How about pointing out the fact that Beckham was picked up and bodyslammed on a play he wasn't involved in by Josh Norman on the 2nd play of the game, in front of a referee and nothing was called and no warnings were given. Norman bacially tried to hurt Beckham and got away with it. Wouldn't you be pissed if someone just picked you up out of nowhere and dumped you on your head and just walks away from it laughing? In comment 13833829 giants#1 said:People bring up the bad side from the Carolina game. How about pointing out the fact that Beckham was picked up and bodyslammed on a play he wasn't involved in by Josh Norman on the 2nd play of the game, in front of a referee and nothing was called and no warnings were given. Norman bacially tried to hurt Beckham and got away with it. Wouldn't you be pissed if someone just picked you up out of nowhere and dumped you on your head and just walks away from it laughing?

obviously Les in TO : 2/15/2018 9:40 pm : link the catch against dallas is the iconic play involving beckham where you realized his talent was on another planet, but if you are looking at defining games, the Baltimore one is up there, as are his first game as a pro vs Atlanta and the 2014 game against st Louis.





RE: Like it or not... Les in TO : 2/15/2018 9:44 pm : link

Quote: Beckham is what this generation is. He is the Lebron of Football, maybe the most gifted athlete in the game, but an absolute child when it comes to maturity. Same passive aggressive bullshit on social media. Always having to involve himself and be the heart of a story. Unfortunately for us, you can't win in football by just having the best athlete in the sport. LeBron is very easy to deal with when the Cavs are winning, but we have gotten a taste of OBJ and non-winning seasons; and it is IDENTICAL to the way LeBron acts when he is not getting EXACTLY what he wants when his teammates and front office does not cater to him.



Here's to hoping we go 14-2 every year from here on out and there is never a reason for all the bullshit. But you BETTER believe when things go south, so will his attitude and performance. It is sad, but the reality of the situation. Just like LeBron, his individual accolades trump the thoughts of a team achievement, and that is all that is important to these guys. Unfortunately in the NFL it is a lot easier to shut down superstars with a team effort than it is in the NBA. I really don't want to trade him because thats when he will get it and light the NFL on fire, but jesus I don't like prima donnas, and he is FOR SURE the biggest one in the NFL, not sure it is even up for debate.



Also before we get the whole "old man yelling at the clouds" comments, I'm 30. I love Beckham, if he was in Pittsburgh or really anywhere else the last two years, he probably would have caught 120 balls each year. But he is bad for the locker room, I don't give A FUCK if his teammates love him.

Lebron has 3 titles and 4 or 5 other finals appearances. if that is beckham's future, sign me up! In comment 13833992 TeamSchlitz1 said:Lebron has 3 titles and 4 or 5 other finals appearances. if that is beckham's future, sign me up!

RE: defined him as the prima donna Gatorade Dunk : 2/15/2018 11:20 pm : link

Quote: he is. He didn't give a FUCK about the team in that instance. Tough to argue against that.

You love putting that word in all caps, huh? I suspect you'll be done here soon. In comment 13834052 TeamSchlitz1 said:You love putting that word in all caps, huh? I suspect you'll be done here soon.

RE: RE: defined him as the prima donna mrvax : 2/15/2018 11:26 pm : link

I have a few issues with him but the angry grandpas really come out BestFeature : 12:18 am : link of the woodwork whenever his name is mentioned. Giants fans remind me of insufferable hockey fans with their focus on class and not winning.

What would the Bchurch : 1:39 am : link Giants records have been without him on the field? Scary to think about...

I guess the playoff game trueblueinpw : 2:26 am : link I’m not an OBJ hater, but special players make special plays on special days. I don’t doubt that OBJ will have some big playoff games. The antics on the field and the dumb penalties need to stop. I think they will. I don’t care what he does off the field or on Twitter or any of that. Just come to play on game day - which he does - and make big plays when it counts the most - which he usually does. Dude works his ass off which is great. Reese said it best, it’s time to grow up.



I’m really excited to see what he does with a real NFL coaching staff. Think about how poorly OBJ has been used. A real coach, which we have now, and hopefully Shula as OC should make OBJ even better. I think, I hope, we’ve seen the worst of the stupid stuff, and what’s really exciting is that I actually don’t think we’ve seen the full force of what OBJ can do on the football field.

Definitely the play-off game. madgiantscow009 : 2:29 am : link he has plenty of time to have a new defining game.

What made that JoshB : 8:01 am : link Touchdown against Baltimore even more special was that when he was on the sideline he could hardly walk because of his hip injury, but he was still able to run away from their entire secondary

I think it was Super Bowl 52 exiled : 8:06 am : link right?

Did someone really say Odell got Coughlin fired? ajr2456 : 9:20 am : link Lol.

The St. Louis game.. Harvest Blend : 9:24 am : link a few years back. Dominating performance.



Still ticks me off that after all those cheap shots from Fisher/Williams & Co. that OBJ came out of that game as the bad guy.

OBJs defining game to this point is the GB playoff game in 2016 Victor in CT : 9:49 am : link where the most damage he did was to the locker room wall. Please make it stop with this guy. He's a tremendous talent who has to show that he has the maturity to be a winner.

Man vs Kicking Net ghost718 : 11:38 am : link Advantage net

RE: Man vs Kicking Net mrvax : 12:07 pm : link

Quote: Advantage net



The following week, they kissed and made up. In comment 13834504 ghost718 said:The following week, they kissed and made up.

RE: OBJs defining game to this point is the GB playoff game in 2016 ajr2456 : 12:41 pm : link

Quote: where the most damage he did was to the locker room wall. Please make it stop with this guy. He's a tremendous talent who has to show that he has the maturity to be a winner.



Like those multiple games he’s won for us? He has what it takes to be a winner, and he WANTS to be a winner. It drives him.



Not everyone is Eli. In comment 13834353 Victor in CT said:Like those multiple games he’s won for us? He has what it takes to be a winner, and he WANTS to be a winner. It drives him.Not everyone is Eli.

RE: RE: OBJs defining game to this point is the GB playoff game in 2016 Victor in CT : 12:51 pm : link

RE: that's EricJ : 12:54 pm : link

Quote: probably the best one to pick.



Unfortunately, Beckham's stigma right now is he is an outstanding talent with a diva attitude who doesn't seem to make much of an impact on the team's W-L record.



But.... he is a generational talent :) In comment 13833774 Eric from BBI said:But.... he is a generational talent :)

RE: RE: RE: OBJs defining game to this point is the GB playoff game in 2016 ajr2456 : 1:28 pm : link

RE: that's Dodge : 1:35 pm : link

Quote: probably the best one to pick.



Unfortunately, Beckham's stigma right now is he is an outstanding talent with a diva attitude who doesn't seem to make much of an impact on the team's W-L record.



That's probably the dumbest thing you've ever said. In comment 13833774 Eric from BBI said:That's probably the dumbest thing you've ever said.

RE: RE: RE: OBJs defining game to this point is the GB playoff game in 2016 Gatorade Dunk : 2:22 pm : link

i think its safe to say sshin05 : 2:44 pm : link that those who dont like Odell arent the majority otherwise there would be an outcry to remove him from the team. I dont get it, he's one of the best players not just on the team but in the league, why do you want to get rid of him?

RE: RE: that's Victor in CT : 2:44 pm : link

RE: RE: RE: that's Keith : 2:47 pm : link

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: that's Gatorade Dunk : 3:01 pm : link

Again, Keith : 3:45 pm : link if you don't think Odell helps us win games, than there is nothing to discuss. What exactly doesn't he do to win games? The guy catches 100 balls for 1300 yards and 13 td's each of his first 3 years. HOw does that not help?



Oh sorry, maybe he should go play defense a little. Or maybe he should throw the ball to himself.



Clownb.

. arcarsenal : 5:24 pm : link It's almost like people completely ignore how downright pitiful this offense becomes without 13 on the field.



Look at the numbers,



It's ugly.



He makes about as much of a difference as a single non-QB can possibly make.



If anyone thinks one WR is going to be responsible for something insane like a 5 game swing in wins and losses, then you should probably move your goalpoasts back to somewhere realistic because there's not a single player in this league who isn't a QB that leverages wins and losses that heavily.