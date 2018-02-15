Do the Giants land Norwell CMicks3110 : 2/15/2018 11:17 pm have read a number of articles that with the panthers connections (gettleman, shula) and the Giants need to for O-Lineman that we're one of the leaders to sign him. Do you think we get it done?

Spoke w/ Giants source on Andrew Norwell... Said Giants prepared make Norwell highest paid Guard NFL History. And if new Agent Drew Rosenhaus takes Norwell elsewhere (49ers) it would create friction in relationship. Assumes Panthers don't Tag Norwell... But Giants are SERIOUS.

I sure hope so illmatic : 2/15/2018 11:21 pm : link It feels like the chances of this team being successful or not next season hinges on that. That's probably dramatic but yeah. He's an impact guy at the right age at a position of massive need. It's a must if he's available.

It would be similar mrvax : 2/15/2018 11:29 pm : link to having a young Snee back again but on the left side.

Wonder if Norwell has played any other Oline positions?

he's 26 - spend the money, keep him at LG, set 1 spot for multiple yrs Eric on Li : 2/16/2018 12:02 am : link paying him a ton of money for being great at one position and then moving him to another doesn't really make sense. Especially since LG isn't exactly filled at the moment. Pencil him in and then hit the value market for C since that's a hard spot for a rookie to step into.

Do we have English Alaister : 2/16/2018 6:00 am : link Any other Rosenhaus clients? I assume we do.



I think plug him at LG. It's such a key position because a good pass protector helps you at LT with spacing etc, it's the primary pulling position on the OL so you need someone who can operate in space and stand up to a DT. Its a tough position.



Jones or a cheap Richburg can play center and there's good prospects in the draft from round 2 to 5 to compete.

RE: Do we have

Quote: Any other Rosenhaus clients? I assume we do.



I think plug him at LG. It's such a key position because a good pass protector helps you at LT with spacing etc, it's the primary pulling position on the OL so you need someone who can operate in space and stand up to a DT. Its a tough position.



Jones or a cheap Richburg can play center and there's good prospects in the draft from round 2 to 5 to compete.



Theres no reason they can't sign a new Center as well. Its time to break away from these Jones/Richburg types. In comment 13834166 English Alaister said:Theres no reason they can't sign a new Center as well. Its time to break away from these Jones/Richburg types.

Is it possible Richburg rebel yell : 2/16/2018 7:13 am : link just had a bad year and suffered because the rest of the line was just as bad, or maybe he had an injury we were unaware of? He came to the team with quite a bit of promise and what appeared to be a solid upside.

RE: Is it possible Richburg

Quote: just had a bad year and suffered because the rest of the line was just as bad, or maybe he had an injury we were unaware of? He came to the team with quite a bit of promise and what appeared to be a solid upside.



He's been bad for two years. Even in 2015, he got high marks for his pass blocking but wasn't a good run blocker. He was basically John Jerry at Center. Its time to move on. In comment 13834188 rebel yell said:He's been bad for two years. Even in 2015, he got high marks for his pass blocking but wasn't a good run blocker. He was basically John Jerry at Center. Its time to move on.

If the Giants are going to make him the highest paid Guard in the NFL ZogZerg : 2/16/2018 7:32 am : link then of course they will land him.

just dont see it happening Rory : 2/16/2018 7:53 am : link when Beckham LC and Pugh are in the cards for new contracts.

Id let Pugh & Richburg go twostepgiants : 2/16/2018 8:02 am : link Its time to clean this out and fix it



Make Norwell the highest paid OG in NFL



Let DG do some digging and unearth another FA to sign



Draft OL at the top of round 2 where some quality players will be available. Move up if necessary



That would be a very solid Year 1 of a 2 year OL rebuild.

Who posted that section125 : 2/16/2018 8:03 am : link twitter tweet? Rosenhaus?



Yeah, the Giants are going to admit to making him highest paid OG in NFL to some innocuous reporter...It might happen, but they certainly aren't going to admit it..

I think we sign him and hope we do Rjanyg : 2/16/2018 8:03 am : link The Stars seem to be aligning that way with the connections, Carolina's High investment in their O Line, our needs to add quality players and the fact that he is an All Pro.



I do want to say that I don't think that we re-sign Pugh if we sign Norwell. I think a tendering of Brett Jones and the signing of a Right Tackle will happen, either Fleming or Hubbard. Can afford Pugh and Norwell.

RE: just dont see it happening

Quote: when Beckham LC and Pugh are in the cards for new contracts.



Eli is coming off as well in 2019. And there is no pressing need to re-sign Pugh. In comment 13834206 Rory said:Eli is coming off as well in 2019. And there is no pressing need to re-sign Pugh.

At AcidTest : 2/16/2018 8:24 am : link least 50/50. Norwell signs. Pugh and RIchburg are allowed to leave.

Not a bad line jeff57 : 2/16/2018 8:45 am : link 2013 OHIO St. O Line Depth Chart:



LT: Jack Mewhort

LG: Andrew Norwell

C: Corey Linsley

RG: Pat Elflein

RT: Taylor Decker



I've heard that they plan on barens : 2/16/2018 8:45 am : link franchising him.

RE: I've heard that they plan on

Quote: franchising him.



Unlikely. They already have a lot of cap money ties up in Turner and the Kalils. In comment 13834257 barens said:Unlikely. They already have a lot of cap money ties up in Turner and the Kalils.

Classic Jimmy Googs : 2/16/2018 8:49 am : link We basically go from ignoring the O-line to making NFL history in terms in paying an Offensive Guard.



worst of both worlds...

Andrew Norwell... M.S. : 2/16/2018 8:56 am : link ...don't be shocked if he's wearing the burgundy and gold of the 49ers.





I prefer Solder VinegarPeppers : 2/16/2018 9:03 am : link Not a lot of great OTs in the draft. I’d handle OT in FA with a pitch for Solder, then try to trade down and add OG Nelson and, if possible, OG Will Hernandez.



I think the OL fix is that important. With either Pugh or Flowers at RT, I think this can fix the OL for Eli now and Webb or another QB later.



Solder should have 3-4 good years left years left.

RE: If the Giants are going to make him the highest paid Guard in the NFL

Quote: then of course they will land him.



Some of you are misreading what was said. Nowhere does it say highest paid guard in the NFL .... it says highest paid guard in GIANTS history In comment 13834200 ZogZerg said:Some of you are misreading what was said. Nowhere does it say highest paid guard in the NFL .... it says highest paid guard in GIANTS history

Why would the Giants want to spend Beezer : 2/16/2018 9:35 am : link big dollars to replace Jones when he's at LEAST decent, probably solid and possible pretty good. Especially if the Giants put a few very good FA pros around him with a couple young guns.

He's going to be the highest paid Guard in NFL history AcesUp : 2/16/2018 9:48 am : link That's just how it works. Even if we try to make him the highest paid guard in league history, that isn't even a guarantee to sign him as I'm sure others will be willing as well.



In my view, he's worth it. He's an All Pro, he stays healthy and he's young. These are the guys you pay top dollar to. The only reason he is even hitting the market is because of what the Panthers recently paid Turner and Kalil. I'd rather pay for an elite talent than pay a smaller but still significant price on a gamble like Solder or Pugh.

RE: I prefer Solder

Quote: Not a lot of great OTs in the draft. I’d handle OT in FA with a pitch for Solder, then try to trade down and add OG Nelson and, if possible, OG Will Hernandez.



I think the OL fix is that important. With either Pugh or Flowers at RT, I think this can fix the OL for Eli now and Webb or another QB later.



Solder should have 3-4 good years left years left.



I’m with you here.....We need to invest in a LT that we can rely on and then start to build the Oline from there. Norwell, although a great Guard, would not afford us that opportunity with other contracts pending, like OBJ and LC, as well. Lastly, I think we can get a guy like Price (Ohio State) in the 2nd round. He can play Guard this year and next year push Jones out and transition back to Center. It appears that he’s played both positions. In comment 13834282 VinegarPeppers said:I’m with you here.....We need to invest in a LT that we can rely on and then start to build the Oline from there. Norwell, although a great Guard, would not afford us that opportunity with other contracts pending, like OBJ and LC, as well. Lastly, I think we can get a guy like Price (Ohio State) in the 2nd round. He can play Guard this year and next year push Jones out and transition back to Center. It appears that he’s played both positions.

Do it Thegratefulhead : 2/16/2018 10:37 am : link Get a big back too. Fluker & Norwell would make the inside running game look great. 3rd & 4th short become a strength and PA means something again. If Eli is going to be the guy, we need a dominant running game.

RE: I prefer Solder

Quote:



Solder should have 3-4 good years left years left.



You don't know that. He will be 30 in April and many OT's fall apart in their early 30's. Norwell is a great fit but Solder is too big of a gamble for the Giants to take. In comment 13834282 VinegarPeppers said:You don't know that. He will be 30 in April and many OT's fall apart in their early 30's. Norwell is a great fit but Solder is too big of a gamble for the Giants to take.

Odds against us. old man : 2/16/2018 11:15 am : link Why would Panthers let him go? Does he want to leave? Does he even like DG, given the Smith/Williams/Olsen issue?

We have lots of competition, with more $$$.

I say no. Put the odds @ 3-1.

Hope I'm wrong.



Seems like a no brainer ryanmkeane : 2/16/2018 11:18 am : link all-pro type talent, young, will be 1 step in the process to get this OL into shape

I wouldn't mind them signing Brown Recluse : 2/16/2018 11:20 am : link both Solder and Norwell, and then Sullivan at Center if they can. You hope Flowers works out at either the other Guard or Tackle spot.



This line would look a thousand times better.



People only care about money when the team isn't winning.

My bet says Carolina tags him est1986 : 2/16/2018 11:24 am : link If I’m wrong I think it’s close to 50/50 he becomes a Giant. Can anyone explain why he won’t be tagged? Seems like a sure thing to me. 14 million or so for the OL tag. Carolina has similar cap space as we do. I think they offer him a fair extension and if he doesn’t take it they tag him. Would be an A+ pick up for us if he hits the market. Should be the #1 F/A on our board.

RE: RE: I've heard that they plan on

Quote: In comment 13834257 barens said:





Quote:





franchising him.







Unlikely. They already have a lot of cap money ties up in Turner and the Kalils.



How much is a lot to you? One is off the books after next year, and the other two did not get crazy guarenteee money.. they can move on from them both after this year or next year. It would be tight like it would be if we signed him but I am positive they have enough room to extend him or tag him if they choose to.



In comment 13834261 jeff57 said:How much is a lot to you? One is off the books after next year, and the other two did not get crazy guarenteee money.. they can move on from them both after this year or next year. It would be tight like it would be if we signed him but I am positive they have enough room to extend him or tag him if they choose to.

Solder and Norwell lock up the left side NYG27 : 2/16/2018 11:43 am : link I'm hoping the Giants spend big and lock up both Solder and Norwell on the left side of the O-Line long term.



Then in the second round, select one of the top center prospects.



On the right side, see if either Flowers and Wheeler can lock down Right Guard and Right Tackle.



For depth, Brett Jones and Adam Bisnowaty have some decent upside potential as center\tackle backups. Plus John Jerry is cheap guard insurance as a backup.



Then the 2019 off-season would be invested in fixing that Right Side of the O-Line if Flowers or Wheeler don't pan out.

RE: RE: RE: I've heard that they plan on

Quote: In comment 13834261 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13834257 barens said:





Quote:





franchising him.







Unlikely. They already have a lot of cap money ties up in Turner and the Kalils.







How much is a lot to you? One is off the books after next year, and the other two did not get crazy guarenteee money.. they can move on from them both after this year or next year. It would be tight like it would be if we signed him but I am positive they have enough room to extend him or tag him if they choose to.





That's $15 million if they franchise him. In comment 13834494 est1986 said:That's $15 million if they franchise him.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I've heard that they plan on

Quote: In comment 13834494 est1986 said:





Quote:





In comment 13834261 jeff57 said:





Quote:





In comment 13834257 barens said:





Quote:





franchising him.







Unlikely. They already have a lot of cap money ties up in Turner and the Kalils.







How much is a lot to you? One is off the books after next year, and the other two did not get crazy guarenteee money.. they can move on from them both after this year or next year. It would be tight like it would be if we signed him but I am positive they have enough room to extend him or tag him if they choose to.









That's $15 million if they franchise him.



Yeah, the only All-Pro player they have on offense... You do everything possible to keep him... they are in a similar cap space shape as we are in In comment 13834514 jeff57 said:Yeah, the only All-Pro player they have on offense... You do everything possible to keep him... they are in a similar cap space shape as we are in

RE: Solder and Norwell lock up the left side

Quote: I'm hoping the Giants spend big and lock up both Solder and Norwell on the left side of the O-Line long term.



Then in the second round, select one of the top center prospects.



On the right side, see if either Flowers and Wheeler can lock down Right Guard and Right Tackle.



For depth, Brett Jones and Adam Bisnowaty have some decent upside potential as center\tackle backups. Plus John Jerry is cheap guard insurance as a backup.



Then the 2019 off-season would be invested in fixing that Right Side of the O-Line if Flowers or Wheeler don't pan out.



I think Jones has more than proven he isn't just depth.. he is a quality starting center and has versatility being able to play either guard spot. He should be made our starting center going forward. In comment 13834510 NYG27 said:I think Jones has more than proven he isn't just depth.. he is a quality starting center and has versatility being able to play either guard spot. He should be made our starting center going forward.

RE: he's 26 - spend the money, keep him at LG, set 1 spot for multiple yrs

Quote: paying him a ton of money for being great at one position and then moving him to another doesn't really make sense. Especially since LG isn't exactly filled at the moment. Pencil him in and then hit the value market for C since that's a hard spot for a rookie to step into.



Cant draft an OG early? I would suggest and be surprised if some of the top OL regardless of spot don't go earlier and earlier for the foreseeable future. Many guys people think may be there in round 2 very well may be gone by then. Every spot on the OL is now at a premium as colleges may love the spread but it wont work in the NFL and it fucks up OL development as we all know.



The bigger issue for the Giants was their ex GM and his staff wouldn't know how to assess OL if an Anthony Munoz fell to them.



This is not a need. Its a necessity Cut the JPP and or Vernon who Reese fucked up on when he signed both in a year or two if you half too and back load this guys deal. Eli or a new QB don't deserve this border lie NFL scrub line. In comment 13834138 Eric on Li said:Cant draft an OG early? I would suggest and be surprised if some of the top OL regardless of spot don't go earlier and earlier for the foreseeable future. Many guys people think may be there in round 2 very well may be gone by then. Every spot on the OL is now at a premium as colleges may love the spread but it wont work in the NFL and it fucks up OL development as we all know.The bigger issue for the Giants was their ex GM and his staff wouldn't know how to assess OL if an Anthony Munoz fell to them.This is not a need. Its a necessity Cut the JPP and or Vernon who Reese fucked up on when he signed both in a year or two if you half too and back load this guys deal. Eli or a new QB don't deserve this border lie NFL scrub line.

RE: RE: he's 26 - spend the money, keep him at LG, set 1 spot for multiple yrs

Quote: In comment 13834138 Eric on Li said:





Quote:





paying him a ton of money for being great at one position and then moving him to another doesn't really make sense. Especially since LG isn't exactly filled at the moment. Pencil him in and then hit the value market for C since that's a hard spot for a rookie to step into.







Cant draft an OG early? I would suggest and be surprised if some of the top OL regardless of spot don't go earlier and earlier for the foreseeable future. Many guys people think may be there in round 2 very well may be gone by then. Every spot on the OL is now at a premium as colleges may love the spread but it wont work in the NFL and it fucks up OL development as we all know.



The bigger issue for the Giants was their ex GM and his staff wouldn't know how to assess OL if an Anthony Munoz fell to them.



This is not a need. Its a necessity Cut the JPP and or Vernon who Reese fucked up on when he signed both in a year or two if you half too and back load this guys deal. Eli or a new QB don't deserve this border lie NFL scrub line.



I believe some quality OL will be there at 34 overall. And if they do go earlier than expected and guys like Price, Hernandez, Wynn etc go in round 1 that means some good defenders will fall to 34. Either way we have the second draft pick and the 34th draft pick. We should land two high quality players at both spots for sure. In comment 13834558 LauderdaleMatty said:I believe some quality OL will be there at 34 overall. And if they do go earlier than expected and guys like Price, Hernandez, Wynn etc go in round 1 that means some good defenders will fall to 34. Either way we have the second draft pick and the 34th draft pick. We should land two high quality players at both spots for sure.

OT is a bigger priority than OG msh : 2/16/2018 1:57 pm : link you can easily add an OG in round 2-4 but you will struggle to get an OT that this team needs in that range so solder makes more sense



if they plan on letting pugh walk and replace him with norwell and add solder at LT you can then move flowers over to RG or RT ,bring back jones at centre and then you can either add a RT/RG in FA or the draft or use either bisnowaty or wheeler at that spot add another OG in the draft to allow them to groom another OL and to finally cut ties with jerry ideally a seubert type backup centre/OG making more sense in one offseason you fix the OL and lay the ground work for future and/or injury that reese failed to do repeatedly

When are the Giants going to find undrafted Free Agents Jimmy Googs : 2/16/2018 1:58 pm : link like Norwell that become O-line superstars?



Hell, I would be happy with an undrafted Free Agent that can become a starter...

RE: RE: If the Giants are going to make him the highest paid Guard in the NFL

Quote: In comment 13834200 ZogZerg said:





Quote:





then of course they will land him.







Some of you are misreading what was said. Nowhere does it say highest paid guard in the NFL .... it says highest paid guard in GIANTS history



Actually it does... "Norwell highest paid Guard NFL History. " In comment 13834322 River Mike said:Actually it does... "Norwell highest paid Guard NFL History. "

It isn't imperative Peppers : 2/16/2018 3:32 pm : link to the success of this OL that we sign Norwell but...



He's a excellent player, run blocking and pass blocking, he moves well, quick to recognize stunts and blitzes, a finisher, just a great fit for what we plan on doing. He's consider the heart of Carolina's OL. We could certainly use a guy like that and so could a lot of other teams.. Expect a bidding war for him.



For what its worth, I heard Norwell isn't crazy about the media. Whether that plays a role in his decision only he knows.





would much rather sign him than pugh GiantsFan84 : 2/16/2018 5:25 pm : link even if it costs more

The media Rambo : 2/16/2018 5:39 pm : link has been so wrong on coaching prospects, assistants and I do wonder sometimes about their coverage over player dealings too. I am not holding my breath on any reporters "behind the scenes" stories anymore they have all failed thus far.

RE: would much rather sign him than pugh

Quote: even if it costs more

It will cost more but I agree with you. Sure Pugh is more versatile but Norwell is a much better guard and he is a bigger more physical player which this line desperately needs. In comment 13834878 GiantsFan84 said:It will cost more but I agree with you. Sure Pugh is more versatile but Norwell is a much better guard and he is a bigger more physical player which this line desperately needs.

RE: When are the Giants going to find undrafted Free Agents

Quote: like Norwell that become O-line superstars?



Hell, I would be happy with an undrafted Free Agent that can become a starter...





Maybe Wheeler will earn a starting role at some point. In comment 13834660 Jimmy Googs said:Maybe Wheeler will earn a starting role at some point.

RE: If the Giants are going to make him the highest paid Guard in the NFL

Quote: then of course they will land him.



Not necessarily. The Giants offer could make him the highest for a guard in the league but his agent could take that number to the 49ers and see if they'll top it. In comment 13834200 ZogZerg said:Not necessarily. The Giants offer could make him the highest for a guard in the league but his agent could take that number to the 49ers and see if they'll top it.

RE: RE: If the Giants are going to make him the highest paid Guard in the NFL

Quote: In comment 13834200 ZogZerg said:





Quote:





then of course they will land him.







Not necessarily. The Giants offer could make him the highest for a guard in the league but his agent could take that number to the 49ers and see if they'll top it.



It's possible, however remote, that Norwell may not like New York/Jersey.

In comment 13834985 Eman11 said:It's possible, however remote, that Norwell may not like New York/Jersey.

RE: It would be similar

Quote: to having a young Snee back again but on the left side.

Wonder if Norwell has played any other Oline positions?



"A young Snee" .... ooh, do I like the sound of that. In comment 13834128 mrvax said:"A young Snee" .... ooh, do I like the sound of that.

RE: It isn't imperative

Quote: to the success of this OL that we sign Norwell but...



He's a excellent player, run blocking and pass blocking, he moves well, quick to recognize stunts and blitzes, a finisher, just a great fit for what we plan on doing. He's consider the heart of Carolina's OL. We could certainly use a guy like that and so could a lot of other teams.. Expect a bidding war for him.



For what its worth, I heard Norwell isn't crazy about the media. Whether that plays a role in his decision only he knows.





If he is all that (and I am not arguing against him) - why would Carolina let him go ... are they in Cap trouble? In comment 13834779 Peppers said:If he is all that (and I am not arguing against him) - why would Carolina let him go ... are they in Cap trouble?

RE: RE: It isn't imperative

Quote: In comment 13834779 Peppers said:





Quote:





to the success of this OL that we sign Norwell but...



He's a excellent player, run blocking and pass blocking, he moves well, quick to recognize stunts and blitzes, a finisher, just a great fit for what we plan on doing. He's consider the heart of Carolina's OL. We could certainly use a guy like that and so could a lot of other teams.. Expect a bidding war for him.



For what its worth, I heard Norwell isn't crazy about the media. Whether that plays a role in his decision only he knows.









If he is all that (and I am not arguing against him) - why would Carolina let him go ... are they in Cap trouble?



Yes, I guess they are in Cap trouble (a bit) .... or certainly have spent a boatload already on the OL. In comment 13835002 short lease said:Yes, I guess they are in Cap trouble (a bit) .... or certainly have spent a boatload already on the OL.

RE: RE: It would be similar

Quote: In comment 13834128 mrvax said:





Quote:





to having a young Snee back again but on the left side.

Wonder if Norwell has played any other Oline positions?







"A young Snee" .... ooh, do I like the sound of that.



It makes me lust after a good run game. In comment 13835001 short lease said:It makes me lust after a good run game.

It’s quite possible the Giants make a strong play for him...... Simms11 : 10:30 am : link however, I see the panthers working to keep him too. He’s far too valuable to just let walk away, regardless of other Oline commitments they have.



With that said, I think the Giants need to somehow work to solidify the LT position first and foremost. If that means Solder, then so be it. Can’t go into another season with maybes at LT. We don’t know what Wheeler really is yet and Flowers still has way too many warts there. Not sure where that leaves money to sign a Guard to the biggest deal yet?! Keep in mind that they also have other linemen to sign to round out the starting unit, as well as LBers, etc.

RE: When are the Giants going to find undrafted Free Agents

Quote: like Norwell that become O-line superstars?



Hell, I would be happy with an undrafted Free Agent that can become a starter...

In comment 13834660 Jimmy Googs said: