Draft talk - linebackers

| In comment 13834561 x meadowlander said:
Tune in on DAY 3 of the draft for that action.
The Giants reportedly spent a lot of time scouting the LB's during senior bowl week. Reese and Ross are gone this is a new regime that will finally address the LB position.
Amazing how fan continue to blame the lack of impact LBs on Jerry Reese when the Giants have not drafted a impact LB since George Young drafted Jessie Armstead...and that was by accident. Jerry Reese feel in line with what he was taught by the 2 guys that sat in the chair before he got there.
| but a guy I will be watching through the draft process is LB Darius Leonard of S Carolina St. Here is his game against NC Central. He plays fast and physical. Runs hard to the ball carrier and delivers when he gets there.
Very aggressive. He's probably going to be a lot better with the play in front of him than he is in a coverage drop.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5AWMn2kZ3r0
| Could play inside in the 3-4 and move to outside coverage backer in the nickle.
vs. Wisconsin 2017
vs. UNLV 2017
vs. Boise St. 2017
vs. Utah 2017
He'd be a day 3 pick.
| This is a relatively weak class for LBs.
I like Josey Jewell a lot in the middle and I like Kemoko Turay on the outside..
| But he's obviously out of the question.
I like Nwosu and Leonard, but for completely different purposes. It will depend a bunch on what the team does in free agency and what Bettcher's plans are for the defense (will it be more of a three man or a four man front?).
p.s.--Normally Leonard would not fit the prototype of a Giants draft pick at LB, but Gettleman has a history of taking smaller, speedier linebackers.
| In comment 13834903 Milton said:
p.s.--Normally Leonard would not fit the prototype of a Giants draft pick at LB, but Gettleman has a history of taking smaller, speedier linebackers.
How is Leonard small?
| I'd disagree with that. Also seem a few draft analysts say it's one of the better LB classes in a while.
Roquan, Edmunds, Vander Esch, Evans, Jerome Baker, Malik Jefferson, Josey Jewell, Darius Leonard, Oren Burks, Tegray Scales, Tre Williams, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jack Cichy, Lorenzo Carter & Skai Moore.
That's not including rush LBers like Harold Landry, Dorance Armstrong, Arden Key, Jeff Holland, Uchenna Nwosu, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Marcus Davenport, Josh Sweat, James Hearns.
|And came away thinking Tremaine Edmunds will be the best of the bunch. Time will tell.
