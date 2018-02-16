Draft talk - linebackers

vs Oregon in the Las Vegas Bowl.This is the best I've seen of him so far. He makes some impact plays here, plays with more intensity than what I saw in the BYU or SDSU game, and makes some big plays.However, there are still instances where I don't see him pursue that hard and times where I think he needs to show more physicality and he does not.I really love the play on 3rd and 1 with 8:57 to go in the 3rd quarter. He fights through a block and gets a big TFL at an important time of the game to stop that drive. Watch the play at 2:25 left in the 3rd, though. He gets to the receiver, and you need to stop forward progress there. Where is the force to the collision? Get in there and drive that guy back? There is no reason for you to allow him to push forward. That should be a sure tackle, tackle everybody. That next play should be 2nd and 5, not 2nd and 2. Then the 4th and 1 play with 10:26 left in the 4th quarter. This is a play where I think if he pursues harder early in the play, he gets outside quicker and has a chance to get the Broncos defense off the field. Instead, maybe he assumes his teammate #58 is going to make this tackle in the backfield, but he doesn't, and by the time he gets over there, the QB has a first down. His assignment does appear to be to spy the QB on this play, so there's not really an excuse.A couple of plays later, at 9:12 left in the game, here's pretty good pursuit, but he doesn't get enough of the RB, here, Tony Brooks-James. Brooks-James is listed as a 5-9, 185 lb RB. You have to get this guy on the ground. He's able to fight through the tackle and get the first down.Earlier in the game, he makes a tone-setting play where he diagnoses the pass into the flat to Brooks-James, is able to get to him in the backfield, squares him up with a great tackle and forces the fumble that BSU recovers. I need more of that. Also watch the play he makes with 14:03 left before halftime. Great pursuit here, I need to see him get after it like this all the time. But on the very next play, he whiffs on the tackle in the backfield, and he does so because he pulls up a bit rather than just attacking the ball carrier and driving through him. He just pulls up a little bit in the hole.One more play I'd like to point out. 11:20 left in the 4th quarter, he's the blitzing linebacker. #29, a 211 lb RB (Kani Benoit), has the blitz pickup. Watch Vander Esch pull up a bit before the block. I want him to deliver a blow there to the RB and knock his ass right back into the QB. You can't let a guy you have 30 lbs on block you high that well. You have to physically dominate him and this is an example of what I mean by I want to see more intensity at times and that he needs to play with more physicality.Here's the video, there's good and bad here, but if his motor was 'on' all the time, I think he could be a 2nd round pick perhaps late first. But where I think I'd end up considering him would be the 4th round.