LBacker Draft or Free Agent? More impt for an ILB or OLB? giantstock : 2/17/2018 8:06 pm The Giants tackling this year was God-Awful. It wasn't as much the DL fault as it was lousy, lousy, no-talent LB play. There is no way they should go into the season with so little talent at the LB position unless they don't sign Eli and just pack it in.



Recently I've read that the Giants most pressing need is OLB. In my view no way. It is ILB. IMO they should focus on top priority of getting an ILB that can flat out play all over the field, is talented, and can tackle. Am I wrong to believe ILB is the top priority for this team not only of ILB vs OLB but overall vs all current positions on defense? Which do you think more important? A top tier ILB or OLB?



So that being the case, the Giants should look for a solid experienced player to help support the DLine. So I think the top target in FA should be Avery Williamson. IMO this guy is a "must get" - ofc "within reason."

-------

Then depending on if Giants expect to be a playoff team this year or better or in rebuild mode it how they should address the OLB situation. If it is to win now, get an OLB in FA agency too such as Mingo. He's a pretty good cover OLB.

LBs are cheaper than OL in Free agency Chip : 2/17/2018 8:11 pm : link which is the way I would go.

The LB position will be addressed Rjanyg : 2/17/2018 8:19 pm : link I agree that ILB is a priority. Nigel Bradham should be the top target. Anthony Hitchens, Preston Brown, Tahir Whitehead are all good players.



As far as OLB, it will depend on how they see Okwara and Moss fitting in.



Vernon will be a OLB for sure and I personally see JPP staying at LDE, Snacks at the NT position and Tomlinson as the RDE. Goodson will be one of the ILB.



Depth along the line will be important to fortify.

Kareem Martin from Arizona May be a target Earl the goat : 2/17/2018 8:59 pm : link Because he played for Bettcher

I also like Attachou

RE: The LB position will be addressed giantstock : 2/17/2018 9:04 pm : link

Quote: I agree that ILB is a priority. Nigel Bradham should be the top target. Anthony Hitchens, Preston Brown, Tahir Whitehead are all good players.



As far as OLB, it will depend on how they see Okwara and Moss fitting in.



Vernon will be a OLB for sure and I personally see JPP staying at LDE, Snacks at the NT position and Tomlinson as the RDE. Goodson will be one of the ILB.



Depth along the line will be important to fortify.



Would love Bradham.



I hope Defense doesn't go to a 3-4.



Our best / most consistent performances were the DT's. Now we can only play 1 of them?



And our worst position was Linebacker. So now we're looking for 4?



I don't think Oliver can be that effective as an OLB. too slow. In comment 13835433 Rjanyg said:Would love Bradham.I hope Defense doesn't go to a 3-4.Our best / most consistent performances were the DT's. Now we can only play 1 of them?And our worst position was Linebacker. So now we're looking for 4?I don't think Oliver can be that effective as an OLB. too slow.

RE: RE: The LB position will be addressed Breeze_94 : 2/17/2018 9:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13835433 Rjanyg said:





Quote:





I agree that ILB is a priority. Nigel Bradham should be the top target. Anthony Hitchens, Preston Brown, Tahir Whitehead are all good players.



As far as OLB, it will depend on how they see Okwara and Moss fitting in.



Vernon will be a OLB for sure and I personally see JPP staying at LDE, Snacks at the NT position and Tomlinson as the RDE. Goodson will be one of the ILB.



Depth along the line will be important to fortify.







Would love Bradham.



I hope Defense doesn't go to a 3-4.



Our best / most consistent performances were the DT's. Now we can only play 1 of them?



And our worst position was Linebacker. So now we're looking for 4?



I don't think Oliver can be that effective as an OLB. too slow.



Vernon had his most effective season in 2015, where he graded out as the #2 edge rusher in all of football. That was the season where he lined up mostly as a standup OLB (49 percent of the time in a 2 point stance).In the rest of his career, he has only played 22 percent of his snaps in a 2 point stance.



In 2015, his breakdown of pass rushes/pressures



From a 3-point stance- 239 pass rushes, 28 pressures.

From a 2-point stance- 301 pass rushes, 53 pressures. In comment 13835458 giantstock said:Vernon had his most effective season in 2015, where he graded out as the #2 edge rusher in all of football. That was the season where he lined up mostly as a standup OLB (49 percent of the time in a 2 point stance).In the rest of his career, he has only played 22 percent of his snaps in a 2 point stance.In 2015, his breakdown of pass rushes/pressuresFrom a 3-point stance- 239 pass rushes, 28 pressures.From a 2-point stance- 301 pass rushes, 53 pressures.

Kevin Minter Breeze_94 : 2/17/2018 9:31 pm : link played for Bettcher in 2015 and 2016.



In 2016, he graded out as a top 25 LB in all of football.



Good run defender- had the 2nd highest run stop percentage among FA lb's in 2017.



Is a free agent, only 27 years old, played for Bettcher.



Karlos Dansby is 37 years old, but has also played under Bettcher and is a FA. He could be a stop gap solution. Still a pretty effective player despite his age. Gettleman showed that he is willing to bring in Veterans. Signed a 37 year old Julius Peppers last offseason, and a 36 year old Mike Adams to play safety for the Panthers. Maybe Dansby could be a nice veteran presence in a locker room that has been lacking leadership.

When it comes to cover linebackers and safeties... Milton : 2/17/2018 10:13 pm : link It's safer to get them in free agency. They are "thinking man" positions, which makes them harder to project as prospects based on physical talent and college game film.

RE: RE: RE: The LB position will be addressed giantstock : 2/17/2018 10:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13835458 giantstock said:





Quote:





In comment 13835433 Rjanyg said:





Quote:





I agree that ILB is a priority. Nigel Bradham should be the top target. Anthony Hitchens, Preston Brown, Tahir Whitehead are all good players.



As far as OLB, it will depend on how they see Okwara and Moss fitting in.



Vernon will be a OLB for sure and I personally see JPP staying at LDE, Snacks at the NT position and Tomlinson as the RDE. Goodson will be one of the ILB.



Depth along the line will be important to fortify.







Would love Bradham.



I hope Defense doesn't go to a 3-4.



Our best / most consistent performances were the DT's. Now we can only play 1 of them?



And our worst position was Linebacker. So now we're looking for 4?



I don't think Oliver can be that effective as an OLB. too slow.







Vernon had his most effective season in 2015, where he graded out as the #2 edge rusher in all of football. That was the season where he lined up mostly as a standup OLB (49 percent of the time in a 2 point stance).In the rest of his career, he has only played 22 percent of his snaps in a 2 point stance.



In 2015, his breakdown of pass rushes/pressures



From a 3-point stance- 239 pass rushes, 28 pressures.

From a 2-point stance- 301 pass rushes, 53 pressures.



2015 will be 3 years ago staring next season. In 2017 he doesn't look like any OLB injury notwithstanding. Lineman don;t get quicker after a certain time. In comment 13835464 Breeze_94 said:2015 will be 3 years ago staring next season. In 2017 he doesn't look like any OLB injury notwithstanding. Lineman don;t get quicker after a certain time.

RE: RE: The LB position will be addressed FranknWeezer : 2/18/2018 12:14 am : link

Quote: In comment 13835433 Rjanyg said:





Quote:





I agree that ILB is a priority. Nigel Bradham should be the top target. Anthony Hitchens, Preston Brown, Tahir Whitehead are all good players.



As far as OLB, it will depend on how they see Okwara and Moss fitting in.



Vernon will be a OLB for sure and I personally see JPP staying at LDE, Snacks at the NT position and Tomlinson as the RDE. Goodson will be one of the ILB.



Depth along the line will be important to fortify.







Would love Bradham.



I hope Defense doesn't go to a 3-4.



Our best / most consistent performances were the DT's. Now we can only play 1 of them?



And our worst position was Linebacker. So now we're looking for 4?



I don't think Oliver can be that effective as an OLB. too slow.



Who has worn the green dot in Bettcher’s 3-4? One of the ILB’s or maybe a safety? In comment 13835458 giantstock said:Who has worn the green dot in Bettcher’s 3-4? One of the ILB’s or maybe a safety?

Stock idiotsavant : 2/18/2018 9:59 am : link Obviously a player called a DT in 4/3 can be called a DE in a 3/4. Same guy new title .



with regards to JPP it may depend on down. Or may start any given down at lb to approach a line interior gap or technique.... Etc.

RE: The LB position will be addressed NikkiMac : 2/18/2018 10:00 am : link

Quote: I agree that ILB is a priority. Nigel Bradham should be the top target. Anthony Hitchens, Preston Brown, Tahir Whitehead are all good players.



As far as OLB, it will depend on how they see Okwara and Moss fitting in.



Vernon will be a OLB for sure and I personally see JPP staying at LDE, Snacks at the NT position and Tomlinson as the RDE. Goodson will be one of the ILB.



Depth along the line will be important to fortify.



Avery Moss is not a 3/4 player according to Spagnuolo he is the perfect 4/3DE In comment 13835433 Rjanyg said:Avery Moss is not a 3/4 player according to Spagnuolo he is the perfect 4/3DE

RE: Kareem Martin from Arizona May be a target TommyWiseau : 2/18/2018 10:10 am : link

Quote: Because he played for Bettcher

I also like Attachou



And both of these players are JAGs, no thanks. In comment 13835456 Earl the goat said:And both of these players are JAGs, no thanks.

There are a few interesting LB options in FA Jay on the Island : 2/18/2018 10:13 am : link OLD/DE Trent Murphy

ILB Demario Davis

ILB Avery Williamson

OLB Nigel Bradham

OLB Dee Ford

OLB Aaron Lynch



combo Dankbeerman : 2/18/2018 10:14 am : link resign kenard, add a free agent draft a lb or 2, be agressive with udfa. probably need 4 or 5 lbs

RE: RE: The LB position will be addressed giantstock : 2/18/2018 12:25 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13835433 Rjanyg said:





Quote:





I agree that ILB is a priority. Nigel Bradham should be the top target. Anthony Hitchens, Preston Brown, Tahir Whitehead are all good players.



As far as OLB, it will depend on how they see Okwara and Moss fitting in.



Vernon will be a OLB for sure and I personally see JPP staying at LDE, Snacks at the NT position and Tomlinson as the RDE. Goodson will be one of the ILB.



Depth along the line will be important to fortify.







Avery Moss is not a 3/4 player according to Spagnuolo he is the perfect 4/3DE



I agree.



A 3/4 linebacker is generally more of a 2 way defensive player. To even consider Oliver as a player to not rush the passer would be mind-numbingly silly.



The last thing the Giants should want to do is limit Oliver's. That's what the Giants are tell us if they do a 3-4.Otherwise why not play a 4-3? Sure most of the time he'll be a rusher. But he's the best rusher on the team. And he's not that quick or fast. He is not what he was in 2015. Anyhow just the idea of considering him to slip back into pass coverage other than an extremely rare play is silly.



https://footballtoolbox.net/flexibility-of-the-3-4-defense



"Typically, there are two major variations of the 3–4 defense. Both variations are directly related to coverage schemes on obvious passing downs. For the first type, the outside linebackers (inverts or over hang players) will rush the quarterback, the great majority of the time. On key situations, the rush linebacker will be sent to cover the flat on the opposite side of the blitzing defensive back; this is known as a “zone blitz”. This scheme requires outside linebackers to have the ability to back pedal and drop into coverage, of course they do rush the passer at times, it is just that they are much more likely to drop into coverage."









In comment 13835577 NikkiMac said:I agree.A 3/4 linebacker is generally more of a 2 way defensive player. To even consider Oliver as a player to not rush the passer would be mind-numbingly silly.The last thing the Giants should want to do is limit Oliver's. That's what the Giants are tell us if they do a 3-4.Otherwise why not play a 4-3? Sure most of the time he'll be a rusher. But he's the best rusher on the team. And he's not that quick or fast. He is not what he was in 2015. Anyhow just the idea of considering him to slip back into pass coverage other than an extremely rare play is silly.https://footballtoolbox.net/flexibility-of-the-3-4-defense"Typically, there are two major variations of the 3–4 defense. Both variations are directly related to coverage schemes on obvious passing downs. For the first type, the outside linebackers (inverts or over hang players) will rush the quarterback, the great majority of the time. On key situations, the rush linebacker will be sent to cover the flat on the opposite side of the blitzing defensive back; this is known as a “zone blitz”. This scheme requires outside linebackers to have the ability to back pedal and drop into coverage, of course they do rush the passer at times, it is just that they are much more likely to drop into coverage."

RE: RE: RE: The LB position will be addressed Jay on the Island : 2/18/2018 1:04 pm : link

Quote:



A 3/4 linebacker is generally more of a 2 way defensive player. To even consider Oliver as a player to not rush the passer would be mind-numbingly silly.



The last thing the Giants should want to do is limit Oliver's. That's what the Giants are tell us if they do a 3-4.Otherwise why not play a 4-3? Sure most of the time he'll be a rusher. But he's the best rusher on the team. And he's not that quick or fast. He is not what he was in 2015. Anyhow just the idea of considering him to slip back into pass coverage other than an extremely rare play is silly.



https://footballtoolbox.net/flexibility-of-the-3-4-defense



"Typically, there are two major variations of the 3–4 defense. Both variations are directly related to coverage schemes on obvious passing downs. For the first type, the outside linebackers (inverts or over hang players) will rush the quarterback, the great majority of the time. On key situations, the rush linebacker will be sent to cover the flat on the opposite side of the blitzing defensive back; this is known as a “zone blitz”. This scheme requires outside linebackers to have the ability to back pedal and drop into coverage, of course they do rush the passer at times, it is just that they are much more likely to drop into coverage."









How is this silly? Was DE Chandler Jones wasted as a OLB? He had 17 sacks last season in that role which lead the NFL. We have seen players like Mario Williams thrive at OLB in a 3-4 when there were concerns on whether or not they were good fits there. Jason Taylor, Tambi Hali, Ryan Kerrigan, Connor Barwin, Pernell McPhee, Dee Ford, Robert Quinn, Whitney Mercilus, Terrell Suggs, Jadaveon Clowney, etc how all thrived after playing 3-4 OLB. I expect Vernon to have his best season as a Giant under Bettcher. In comment 13835639 giantstock said:How is this silly? Was DE Chandler Jones wasted as a OLB? He had 17 sacks last season in that role which lead the NFL. We have seen players like Mario Williams thrive at OLB in a 3-4 when there were concerns on whether or not they were good fits there. Jason Taylor, Tambi Hali, Ryan Kerrigan, Connor Barwin, Pernell McPhee, Dee Ford, Robert Quinn, Whitney Mercilus, Terrell Suggs, Jadaveon Clowney, etc how all thrived after playing 3-4 OLB. I expect Vernon to have his best season as a Giant under Bettcher.

giantstock Jay on the Island : 2/18/2018 1:06 pm : link I think you are confused about what Vernon's role will be. Sure he will likely be standing up quite a bit but he will rush the QB on the majority of the snaps. He will just be moved around a lot more in order to confuse the defense and look for mismatches.

Need one BigBlueinDE : 2/18/2018 1:46 pm : link at both the outside and inside spot. Goodson can't stay on the field and Kennard has shown flashes, but seems to disappear for stretches as well.



May even need three.

RE: Need one Jay on the Island : 2/18/2018 2:09 pm : link

Quote: at both the outside and inside spot. Goodson can't stay on the field and Kennard has shown flashes, but seems to disappear for stretches as well.



May even need three.

Agreed, my preference would be to sign Trent Murphy and Demario Davis in FA and then draft either Uchenna Nwosu, Jerome Baker, or Ogbonnia Okoronkwo in round 3.

In comment 13835682 BigBlueinDE said:Agreed, my preference would be to sign Trent Murphy and Demario Davis in FA and then draft either Uchenna Nwosu, Jerome Baker, or Ogbonnia Okoronkwo in round 3.

RE: giantstock giantstock : 2/18/2018 2:22 pm : link

Quote: I think you are confused about what Vernon's role will be. Sure he will likely be standing up quite a bit but he will rush the QB on the majority of the snaps. He will just be moved around a lot more in order to confuse the defense and look for mismatches.



It's sill because you want him rushing the passer 99.9% of the time.



He is not that quick or that fast for an OLB. I suppose if he can lose weight or if I'm dead wrong about his quickness.



Would you say if he isn't quick enough or fast enough then it would be a bad move?



In comment 13835667 Jay on the Island said:It's sill because you want him rushing the passer 99.9% of the time.He is not that quick or that fast for an OLB. I suppose if he can lose weight or if I'm dead wrong about his quickness.Would you say if he isn't quick enough or fast enough then it would be a bad move?

RE: RE: giantstock Jay on the Island : 2/18/2018 2:30 pm : link

Quote:





It's sill because you want him rushing the passer 99.9% of the time.



He is not that quick or that fast for an OLB. I suppose if he can lose weight or if I'm dead wrong about his quickness.



Would you say if he isn't quick enough or fast enough then it would be a bad move?



He has experience in the 3-4 defense and he will be rushing the majority of the time. He will just be moved around a lot more now. He is quicker than many of the OLB's I listed above. The player I am most concerned about is JPP. I think he is best suited as a 3-4 DE now but I don't know if he will put in the effort or would be willing to do the dirty work that is required. In comment 13835690 giantstock said:He has experience in the 3-4 defense and he will be rushing the majority of the time. He will just be moved around a lot more now. He is quicker than many of the OLB's I listed above. The player I am most concerned about is JPP. I think he is best suited as a 3-4 DE now but I don't know if he will put in the effort or would be willing to do the dirty work that is required.

If we go predominantly 3-4 old man : 2/18/2018 2:56 pm : link Will there be a greater concern on stopping the run, or the pass? If the 3 can effectively stop the run +/-, then pressure will be on OLB to cover the pass.

If the 3 can't and need solid ILBs to stop the run, or else the O runs all day and plays keep away from our O, you'll need solid ILB.

What do we have now in Dennard, if re-signed, or Goodson, that would need complementary acquisitions?

Feel free to correct my thinking on this.

Just like OL +, this is a 2 offseason rebuild.

And just like OL, I think they go 1 FA, 1 draft pick for LB, each of the next 2 years; unless this draft finds 2 guys for one of those positions.





LB is an overrated position. Value on the top end of the draft Jimmy Googs : 2/18/2018 3:45 pm : link is best served for DE and CBs. Linebackers are basically a luxury if you get a really good one. And we really don't need to be overspending valuable cap dollars to guys that really only clean up tackles after Snacks slows them down, or the occasional Tight End who run into gaps in the zone or down the middle of field.



Besides our last 2 Super Bowls show we really can win it all with average LBs at best.

RE: RE: RE: giantstock giantstock : 2/18/2018 4:43 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13835690 giantstock said:





Quote:











It's sill because you want him rushing the passer 99.9% of the time.



He is not that quick or that fast for an OLB. I suppose if he can lose weight or if I'm dead wrong about his quickness.



Would you say if he isn't quick enough or fast enough then it would be a bad move?







He has experience in the 3-4 defense and he will be rushing the majority of the time. He will just be moved around a lot more now. He is quicker than many of the OLB's I listed above. The player I am most concerned about is JPP. I think he is best suited as a 3-4 DE now but I don't know if he will put in the effort or would be willing to do the dirty work that is required.



He is 3 years older now. And been a bit banged up. I don't think experience will trump the athleticism required.



Moving him around vs solid teams won't matter much. Good teams will pick him up. Further, if he's not as as quick or as fats as I think, what's the difference if you move him around?



As far as JPP. I couldn't disagree more in terms of him vs Dalvin Tomlinson. Now you put Dalvin behind Snacks while JPP gets more playing time. Dalvin played better than JPP and I share the very concerns you cite for JPP.



So the team is going to play JPP more than the guy who outplayed him last year. That's hat makes of all this so silly. T Reducing Tomlinson's playing time si not a god answer. In comment 13835696 Jay on the Island said:He is 3 years older now. And been a bit banged up. I don't think experience will trump the athleticism required.Moving him around vs solid teams won't matter much. Good teams will pick him up. Further, if he's not as as quick or as fats as I think, what's the difference if you move him around?As far as JPP. I couldn't disagree more in terms of him vs Dalvin Tomlinson. Now you put Dalvin behind Snacks while JPP gets more playing time. Dalvin played better than JPP and I share the very concerns you cite for JPP.So the team is going to play JPP more than the guy who outplayed him last year. That's hat makes of all this so silly. T Reducing Tomlinson's playing time si not a god answer.

RE: RE: RE: RE: giantstock Jay on the Island : 2/18/2018 5:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13835696 Jay on the Island said:



As far as JPP. I couldn't disagree more in terms of him vs Dalvin Tomlinson. Now you put Dalvin behind Snacks while JPP gets more playing time. Dalvin played better than JPP and I share the very concerns you cite for JPP.



So the team is going to play JPP more than the guy who outplayed him last year. That's hat makes of all this so silly. T Reducing Tomlinson's playing time si not a god answer.

I never suggested limiting Tomlinson's playing time. He would be the other 3-4 DE opposite JPP. Tomlinson played both NT and DE at Alabama. The point of moving around players like Vernon is to look for mismatches. There will be times where a TE or RB will have to pick up Vernon which is a clear mismatch. Bettcher is going to build the defense around his players strength's. He isn't going to have Vernon drop back and cover Zach Ertz or Jason Witten. In comment 13835735 giantstock said:I never suggested limiting Tomlinson's playing time. He would be the other 3-4 DE opposite JPP. Tomlinson played both NT and DE at Alabama. The point of moving around players like Vernon is to look for mismatches. There will be times where a TE or RB will have to pick up Vernon which is a clear mismatch. Bettcher is going to build the defense around his players strength's. He isn't going to have Vernon drop back and cover Zach Ertz or Jason Witten.

RE: Kareem Martin from Arizona May be a target jeff57 : 2/18/2018 5:19 pm : link

Quote: Because he played for Bettcher

I also like Attachou



Yeah, those are two guys to keep an eye on. Mingo too. In comment 13835456 Earl the goat said:Yeah, those are two guys to keep an eye on. Mingo too.

RE: RE: Kareem Martin from Arizona May be a target jeff57 : 2/18/2018 5:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13835456 Earl the goat said:





Quote:





Because he played for Bettcher

I also like Attachou







And both of these players are JAGs, no thanks.



They’ve flashed on occasion and would come cheap. In comment 13835587 TommyWiseau said:They’ve flashed on occasion and would come cheap.

Dansby and/or Williamson would be good jeff57 : 2/18/2018 5:22 pm : link For the inside.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: giantstock giantstock : 2/18/2018 5:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13835735 giantstock said:





Quote:





In comment 13835696 Jay on the Island said:



As far as JPP. I couldn't disagree more in terms of him vs Dalvin Tomlinson. Now you put Dalvin behind Snacks while JPP gets more playing time. Dalvin played better than JPP and I share the very concerns you cite for JPP.



So the team is going to play JPP more than the guy who outplayed him last year. That's hat makes of all this so silly. T Reducing Tomlinson's playing time si not a god answer.





I never suggested limiting Tomlinson's playing time. He would be the other 3-4 DE opposite JPP. Tomlinson played both NT and DE at Alabama. The point of moving around players like Vernon is to look for mismatches. There will be times where a TE or RB will have to pick up Vernon which is a clear mismatch. Bettcher is going to build the defense around his players strength's. He isn't going to have Vernon drop back and cover Zach Ertz or Jason Witten.



I never thought of Tomlinson at an end position. He's slow. A fien Tackle. Though in the 3/4 he cna be a space eater I suppose. Though what he does at Alabama as far an an end imo is not relevant what he is in the pros. He's a Tackle which I suppose can possibly be an end in a 3-4. I guess we'll see.



I just think all the y would need to do is draft a DE this year to potentially split time with JPP and everything would be fine.



Let me ask you this: How many good (quality) linebackers do the giants need to pick up in free agency considering if they take a QB in Rd 1 and and OLineman in line 2? The Linebackers are most important (other than the NT) in a 3-4 aren't they? In comment 13835742 Jay on the Island said:I never thought of Tomlinson at an end position. He's slow. A fien Tackle. Though in the 3/4 he cna be a space eater I suppose. Though what he does at Alabama as far an an end imo is not relevant what he is in the pros. He's a Tackle which I suppose can possibly be an end in a 3-4. I guess we'll see.I just think all the y would need to do is draft a DE this year to potentially split time with JPP and everything would be fine.Let me ask you this: How many good (quality) linebackers do the giants need to pick up in free agency considering if they take a QB in Rd 1 and and OLineman in line 2? The Linebackers are most important (other than the NT) in a 3-4 aren't they?