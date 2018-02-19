PKing on the Giants and the No 2 draft selection Defenderdawg : 2/19/2018 4:03 am



Much smarter NFLers than I told me in the last few days they think GM Dave Gettleman will pass on a quarterback to fill another major need at number two overall, and I don’t doubt it.



But the Giants have a 37-year-old quarterback who has been average at best for the past six years, and I don’t see New York passing on a good quarterback crop when the chance to get the next long-termer is there. Allen’s the kind of big, strong, developmental player (though his accuracy could be a big issue) who would be a good pupil under Manning and Pat Shurmur for the next couple of years. Or less...”

His accuracy wasn’t too shabby NikkiMac : 2/19/2018 4:31 am : link In the senior bowl , I would be happy with him or Rosen , I think they will be better pro QBs than college QBs where as I think Mayfield has to get in the right situation but I think he’s a better college QB than pro.... Allen has Elway like potential !

Defenderdawg NikkiMac : 2/19/2018 4:34 am : link Thanks for posting those Friday reading and Saturday reading news links

I look forward to those every week especially in da slow news season

Good job brother !

It actually is a very interesting quote because robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2018 6:17 am : link he says we will pass on a QB but still stay at number 2 overall. He isn't talking about a trade down, while I wouldn't rule that out, but taking a player at 2 that is worthy of the pick but not a QB. So, the 2 main guys that jump out to me are Chubb and Barkley. I think I'd really be surprised by anybody else. Maybe Fitzpatrick. He could be great in Bettcher's D but that doesn't fit Gettleman's philosophy of you need big guys to compete and you need to be able to run the ball, stop the run, and rush the passer. I would not hate the Fitzpatrick pick at all but if that is the case I would 100% be looking to move down and acquire more picks. There are going to be some extremely talented players in the early second that we can bring in that would be very cheap. That seems like the sweet spot of the draft this year.

I still cannot believe that Cleveland got like the 35th pick robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2018 6:23 am : link in the draft just to take Osweiler off their hands. Unreal.

Interesting tidbits from the article Emil : 2/19/2018 8:10 am : link If Denver goes hard after Cousins they may have to cut Derek Wolfe. That would be a player I’d like to see in Betcher’s scheme.



The chatter on Buffalo liking Rosen and looking to move up continues to grow. It’s either an echo chamber or real. A separate article this weekend said Buffalo was calling around to teams in the top ten.



I completely agree that Gettleman would draft a non QB at number 2. Barkley or Chubb might make the most sense. It it’s not a qb at 2 I’d prefer they trade down if possible. But if the team took a Qb in round 2 or 3 I’m fine with that. White from Western Ky and Lauletta from Richmond are attractive prospects to sit behind Eli for a year.

Fix / long term future DavidinBMNY : 2/19/2018 8:36 am : link DG "passing" on a qb, leaves the giants a chance to pick an elite player at another position of weakness that could start right away.



He said he was going to "fix" it.



I don't see how he doesn't fall in love with Quentin Nelson.

Highly unlikely Big Rick in FL : 2/19/2018 8:39 am : link Peter King is never right.



Mara knows Eli is on his way out. That's why he allowed him to be benched last year. They hired a guy whose known for working well & developing QBs. Nothing points in the direction of drafting a position other than QB.

If Giants pass on quarterback joeinpa : 2/19/2018 8:48 am : link At #2 I have to believe it is because they determined that none of the guys available were equal to the value of that pick and not because they wanted to fill another major need.

RE: If Giants pass on quarterback AcidTest : 2/19/2018 8:55 am : link

Quote: At #2 I have to believe it is because they determined that none of the guys available were equal to the value of that pick and not because they wanted to fill another major need.



Agreed. In comment 13835917 joeinpa said:Agreed.

RE: Highly unlikely robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2018 9:04 am : link

Quote: Peter King is never right.



Mara knows Eli is on his way out. That's why he allowed him to be benched last year. They hired a guy whose known for working well & developing QBs. Nothing points in the direction of drafting a position other than QB.



But by you saying Peter King is never right that means you think the Giants will NOT take a QB at 2 because that is whathe is predicting. In comment 13835912 Big Rick in FL said:But by you saying Peter King is never right that means you think the Giants will NOT take a QB at 2 because that is whathe is predicting.

I have this thought in my head that a trade that would be awesome Rjanyg : 2/19/2018 9:06 am : link Cleveland wants to come out if this draft with the best QB in the draft and maybe also get the best player in the draft in Barkley. Here is a possible trade that could work:



Cleveland would get pick 2 and our 5th rounder

NYG would get pick 4, 33, 35 and Clevelands 4th rounder.



The only way I see Gettlemen trading out of the pick is if Cleveland takes Darnold number 1. I believe he is the QB they want, otherwise a trade back is the way to build this team. I think Nelson, Barkley and Chubb rank higher than the other QB's.



Imagine NYG drafting Nelson in round 1, then having picks 33,34 and 35 would be insane.

RE: I have this thought in my head that a trade that would be awesome Beer Man : 2/19/2018 9:40 am : link

Quote: Cleveland wants to come out if this draft with the best QB in the draft and maybe also get the best player in the draft in Barkley. Here is a possible trade that could work:



Cleveland would get pick 2 and our 5th rounder

NYG would get pick 4, 33, 35 and Clevelands 4th rounder.



The only way I see Gettlemen trading out of the pick is if Cleveland takes Darnold number 1. I believe he is the QB they want, otherwise a trade back is the way to build this team. I think Nelson, Barkley and Chubb rank higher than the other QB's.



Imagine NYG drafting Nelson in round 1, then having picks 33,34 and 35 would be insane. I could live with this trade a lot more than the one being conjured on 24 7 Sports, which proposed a trade with the Bills for their 2 first rounders. In comment 13835929 Rjanyg said:I could live with this trade a lot more than the one being conjured on 24 7 Sports, which proposed a trade with the Bills for their 2 first rounders.

I think Eli will have a bounce back year UberAlias : 2/19/2018 9:44 am : link But if they pass on Rosen or Darnold, it will be a mistake.



Darnold and Rosen aren't QB reaches @2. They are the best of a strong QB class. I get the injury concerns with Rosen, but I'm less concerned because he won't be forced to start right away. Give him a year to learn under Eli and Shurmur, put the concussions in the rear view mirror, and let him fill out in an NFL weight room. They need this time to rebuild the Oline anyway -this team is not ready to win now -far too many holes.



This team has been bad for a long time. Any notion of a win now mentality is a horrendous thought. Patch job fixes will get you a repeat 2016 -the illusion your are on track, until the reality sets in that the core is still rotten. They can't be that stupid, can they?

Looks like QB at two, even though it is definitely possible.... Britt in VA : 2/19/2018 9:59 am : link (arguably probable) is not the foregone conclusion that people thought even a month ago.

RE: If Giants pass on quarterback Britt in VA : 2/19/2018 10:05 am : link

Quote: At #2 I have to believe it is because they determined that none of the guys available were equal to the value of that pick and not because they wanted to fill another major need.



That is my feeling as well. In comment 13835917 joeinpa said:That is my feeling as well.

Since Gettleman has been here, Giants moves havent been telegraphed twostepgiants : 2/19/2018 10:09 am : link At all.



So I wouldn’t think that this means anything.

I think if you read between the lines on everything Gettleman has said Britt in VA : 2/19/2018 10:09 am : link that I believe he is committed to fixing our running game, first and foremost, and signing Norwell and drafting Barkley would make a major dent in that project.



Haven't a monster running game would pave the way for a lesser QB to take over down the line and not have to shoulder the load. Like what happened with Russell Wilson.

I would be shocked if the Giants pass on a QB at 2. Jay on the Island : 2/19/2018 10:13 am : link I expect them to draft a QB but they will likely wait until the 2nd-4th round range. This is a very deep RB draft so it doesn't make sense to me to use the 2nd overall pick on a RB. I am hoping that the Browns sign Kirk Cousins so that takes them out of the market for a QB at 1.





No way... Zepp : 2/19/2018 10:14 am : link First this is not a strong QB class at least not at the top. Second, I can make a good argument that all signs are pointing to DG taking a non-QB at the 2 spot. Rosen has red flags. I don’t care what anyone says I’d be shocked if the Giants took Rosen at 2 being that if one of those red flags come true they swung and missed and DG has already said that is exactly what he doesn’t want to do. Darnold looks like the best of the bunch but he might not be there. Allen is not as ready as the other two which would be ok sitting for 2 years but at 2 I dont think you want projects.



#2 is for a special player and based on what DG likes and has said it looks to me like it can’t be anyone other than Barkley. Chubb maybe but if Darnold isn’t there then it has to be Barkley. I dont want to hear “oh you can get a HB later” nonsense. Sorry you wont get LT or Barry Sanders types of HB’s later. Conceivably its possible but you KNOW Barkley is it.



He’s a home run he’s great on the field AND off the field and we all see how Zeke transformed the Cowboys.

I thought Big Pete's sources bceagle05 : 2/19/2018 10:17 am : link were telling him the Browns were drafting Josh Allen with the first pick?

RE: Highly unlikely Jay in Toronto : 2/19/2018 10:27 am : link

Quote: Peter King is never right.



Mara knows Eli is on his way out. That's why he allowed him to be benched last year. They hired a guy whose known for working well & developing QBs. Nothing points in the direction of drafting a position other than QB.



Is it possible they hired a guy to develop Webb? In comment 13835912 Big Rick in FL said:Is it possible they hired a guy to develop Webb?

This is a puzzling remark "to fill another major need at number two" UberAlias : 2/19/2018 10:28 am : link What "other major needs" have value that high in the draft? You are basically talking OLT or pass rusher. RB, as a need, is not something you need to spend a 1st rounder on, much less #2 overall. It's also not consistent with building upfront. The only way to justify the selection of a RB is if the talent was so great it offset considerations for need and value. That argument pretty much holds for anything outside of Oline, pass rusher or QB.



OL is a obviously a major need, but again, unless we are talking OLT, there value just isn't there for any other Oline @ 2 overall. So either we are talking a talent that is so great the selection offsets considerations for value, or we are talking about an OLT. Unless this ND OG was far and away the best player in the draft, I don't see that one and I don't see any OLTs worth the #2 either.



The only consideration for need is pass rusher. There are some good ones, yes, but are there any worthy of #2 overall? I just don't see it. A truly dominant pass rusher can be more that justified here. But just being the best in this particular class doesn't cut it.

RE: RE: Highly unlikely Beer Man : 2/19/2018 10:30 am : link

Quote: In comment 13835912 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





Peter King is never right.



Mara knows Eli is on his way out. That's why he allowed him to be benched last year. They hired a guy whose known for working well & developing QBs. Nothing points in the direction of drafting a position other than QB.







Is it possible they hired a guy to develop Webb? Yes and No. They hired a guy to develop the next franchise QB, which at this point Davis Webb is in the mix. But it could be a draft pick as well In comment 13835995 Jay in Toronto said:Yes and No. They hired a guy to develop the next franchise QB, which at this point Davis Webb is in the mix. But it could be a draft pick as well

RE: This is a puzzling remark Britt in VA : 2/19/2018 10:31 am : link

Quote: What "other major needs" have value that high in the draft? You are basically talking OLT or pass rusher. RB, as a need, is not something you need to spend a 1st rounder on, much less #2 overall. It's also not consistent with building upfront. The only way to justify the selection of a RB is if the talent was so great it offset considerations for need and value. That argument pretty much holds for anything outside of Oline, pass rusher or QB.



OL is a obviously a major need, but again, unless we are talking OLT, there value just isn't there for any other Oline @ 2 overall. So either we are talking a talent that is so great the selection offsets considerations for value, or we are talking about an OLT. Unless this ND OG was far and away the best player in the draft, I don't see that one and I don't see any OLTs worth the #2 either.



The only consideration for need is pass rusher. There are some good ones, yes, but are there any worthy of #2 overall? I just don't see it. A truly dominant pass rusher can be more that justified here. But just being the best in this particular class doesn't cut it.



If your offensive philosophy is going to be to control the line of scrimmage through a powerful, effective running game.... Then having a stud RB could be viewed as the prized jewel/centerpiece of that build, especially if you have a free agency plan for the O-line already (Norwell). In comment 13835996 UberAlias said:If your offensive philosophy is going to be to control the line of scrimmage through a powerful, effective running game.... Then having a stud RB could be viewed as the prized jewel/centerpiece of that build, especially if you have a free agency plan for the O-line already (Norwell).

And honestly, if everything on offense is going to go through the run Britt in VA : 2/19/2018 10:33 am : link game, a QB may be secondary in the plan.



Just looking at it from all sides.

A couple of thoughts on.. EricJ : 2/19/2018 10:44 am : link the idea of using the #2 pick on an offensive lineman...



I am against it... period. The offensive line cannot be fixed with one player. It is a UNIT that in reality needs to be fixed via free agency if we want to see an improvement THIS season.



The production difference between taking a QB or a RB at the #2 vs taking ONE offensive lineman is huge.

I honestly believe the Giants are going to take the best player Britt in VA : 2/19/2018 10:44 am : link available on their board.



A lot of people believe Barkley is the best player in the entire draft. Do the Giants? Because if they do, and he's there at 2, then they'll take him if he's rated over one of the QB's.



It all depends on their overall ranking of players, IMO.

RE: And honestly, if everything on offense is going to go through the run UberAlias : 2/19/2018 10:49 am : link

Quote: game, a QB may be secondary in the plan.



Just looking at it from all sides. If that what you believe the philosophy will be --"everything on offense going to go through the run", then yes, perhaps a QB could be secondary in the plans. That's very 1980s, but possible. In comment 13836003 Britt in VA said:If that what you believe the philosophy will be --"everything on offense going to go through the run", then yes, perhaps a QB could be secondary in the plans. That's very 1980s, but possible.

RE: RE: And honestly, if everything on offense is going to go through the run Britt in VA : 2/19/2018 10:50 am : link

Quote: In comment 13836003 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





game, a QB may be secondary in the plan.



Just looking at it from all sides.



If that what you believe the philosophy will be --"everything on offense going to go through the run", then yes, perhaps a QB could be secondary in the plans. That's very 1980s, but possible.



It seems to be a model that's circling back around in the NFL. In comment 13836014 UberAlias said:It seems to be a model that's circling back around in the NFL.

Especially when you consider how prolific spread offenses have become Britt in VA : 2/19/2018 10:50 am : link and the success of pro style Quarterbacks drafted in later rounds over high spread offense QB's.

RE: RE: RE: And honestly, if everything on offense is going to go through the run UberAlias : 2/19/2018 10:51 am : link

It is, yes, I agree. Full circle? I guess we'll see.

Quote: In comment 13836014 UberAlias said:





Quote:





In comment 13836003 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





game, a QB may be secondary in the plan.



Just looking at it from all sides.



If that what you believe the philosophy will be --"everything on offense going to go through the run", then yes, perhaps a QB could be secondary in the plans. That's very 1980s, but possible.







It seems to be a model that's circling back around in the NFL. It is, yes, I agree. Full circle? I guess we'll see. In comment 13836015 Britt in VA said:It is, yes, I agree. Full circle? I guess we'll see.

Yeah, I don't know.... Britt in VA : 2/19/2018 10:54 am : link what I do know is that since Andrew Luck, I haven't really seen a true old fashioned can't miss "franchise QB" come out of the draft.



I'm beginning to wonder if colleges will every produce them again with any regularity.

RE: Yeah, I don't know.... mrvax : 2/19/2018 11:08 am : link

Quote: what I do know is that since Andrew Luck, I haven't really seen a true old fashioned can't miss "franchise QB" come out of the draft.



I'm beginning to wonder if colleges will every produce them again with any regularity.



College spread offenses give the NFL not ready for prime time QBs and offensive linemen.



Since we can't see the Giants rookie QB evaluations, I think we are all just guessing on what we feel is best for the team. In comment 13836021 Britt in VA said:College spread offenses give the NFL not ready for prime time QBs and offensive linemen.Since we can't see the Giants rookie QB evaluations, I think we are all just guessing on what we feel is best for the team.

RE: We haven’t had the combine Britt in VA : 2/19/2018 11:10 am : link

Quote: or pro days yet. Nobody had any idea what anyone is doing. ALL these articles are just click bait.



Yeah, well when Barkley throws up 30 reps of 225 on the bench press, power cleans 405, and then runs a 4.3 40, he may very well solidify his spot as best player in the draft. In comment 13836028 Dave on the UWS said:Yeah, well when Barkley throws up 30 reps of 225 on the bench press, power cleans 405, and then runs a 4.3 40, he may very well solidify his spot as best player in the draft.

RE: RE: Yeah, I don't know.... Britt in VA : 2/19/2018 11:11 am : link

Quote: In comment 13836021 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





what I do know is that since Andrew Luck, I haven't really seen a true old fashioned can't miss "franchise QB" come out of the draft.



I'm beginning to wonder if colleges will every produce them again with any regularity.







College spread offenses give the NFL not ready for prime time QBs and offensive linemen.



Since we can't see the Giants rookie QB evaluations, I think we are all just guessing on what we feel is best for the team.



Definitely guessing, but I'm also basing my guess off of piecing together Gettleman's comments thus far. In comment 13836030 mrvax said:Definitely guessing, but I'm also basing my guess off of piecing together Gettleman's comments thus far.

King loses me the minute he claims montanagiant : 2/19/2018 11:15 am : link Sam Bradford is a top 12 QB

Nothing short of taking a kicker or punter would shock me at 2. Britt in VA : 2/19/2018 11:19 am : link I do not believe the Giants are locked into anything.

RE: Robbie robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2018 11:19 am : link

Gotcha

Quote: I meant his sources. I've seen him say I've heard this from people and they don't happen very often.



Gotcha In comment 13835938 Big Rick in FL said:Gotcha

RE: I have this thought in my head that a trade that would be awesome BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/19/2018 11:24 am : link

Quote: Cleveland wants to come out if this draft with the best QB in the draft and maybe also get the best player in the draft in Barkley. Here is a possible trade that could work:



Cleveland would get pick 2 and our 5th rounder

NYG would get pick 4, 33, 35 and Clevelands 4th rounder.



The only way I see Gettlemen trading out of the pick is if Cleveland takes Darnold number 1. I believe he is the QB they want, otherwise a trade back is the way to build this team. I think Nelson, Barkley and Chubb rank higher than the other QB's.



Imagine NYG drafting Nelson in round 1, then having picks 33,34 and 35 would be insane.



I'd like to live in this fantasy land where we get a haul like this. In comment 13835929 Rjanyg said:I'd like to live in this fantasy land where we get a haul like this.

RE: Highly unlikely djm : 2/19/2018 11:25 am : link

Quote: Peter King is never right.



Mara knows Eli is on his way out. That's why he allowed him to be benched last year. They hired a guy whose known for working well & developing QBs. Nothing points in the direction of drafting a position other than QB.



Peter King may not be always right but he always states whether he's espousing an opinion or when he's stating something as fact. And that alone places him higher than most of the hacks out there who write a 2 page article that is nothing more than bullshit disguised as journalism.



And King is not always wrong. In comment 13835912 Big Rick in FL said:Peter King may not be always right but he always states whether he's espousing an opinion or when he's stating something as fact. And that alone places him higher than most of the hacks out there who write a 2 page article that is nothing more than bullshit disguised as journalism.And King is not always wrong.

I'm cool George : 2/19/2018 11:30 am : link With taking both of Buffalo's #1s, their 2019 and 2020 #1s, and this year's #2 for our #1 in order for them to draft a dude with a concussion history that isn't terribly well liked by his teammates.

RE: I'm cool Britt in VA : 2/19/2018 11:33 am : link

Sold.

Quote: With taking both of Buffalo's #1s, their 2019 and 2020 #1s, and this year's #2 for our #1 in order for them to draft a dude with a concussion history that isn't terribly well liked by his teammates.



Sold. In comment 13836051 George said:Sold.

RE: I have this thought in my head that a trade that would be awesome old man : 2/19/2018 11:36 am : link

Quote: Cleveland wants to come out if this draft with the best QB in the draft and maybe also get the best player in the draft in Barkley. Here is a possible trade that could work:



Cleveland would get pick 2 and our 5th rounder

NYG would get pick 4, 33, 35 and Clevelands 4th rounder.



The only way I see Gettlemen trading out of the pick is if Cleveland takes Darnold number 1. I believe he is the QB kthey want, otherwise a trade back is the way to build this team. I think Nelson, Barkley and Chubb rank higher than the other QB's.



Imagine NYG drafting Nelson in round 1, then having picks 33,34 and 35 would be insane.



DGs trades in Carolina were always productive in providing a starter, or solid backup. While I doubt Dorsey would make that trade(Sashi Brown might have), but if it did go down, it could provide an incredible haul, or flexibility to maybe use 2 of the 3 to get back into rd 1 for somebody specifically at 31(31 and the SF 42 for the 34+35; YK lil Bill) or higher. In comment 13835929 Rjanyg said:DGs trades in Carolina were always productive in providing a starter, or solid backup. While I doubt Dorsey would make that trade(Sashi Brown might have), but if it did go down, it could provide an incredible haul, or flexibility to maybe use 2 of the 3 to get back into rd 1 for somebody specifically at 31(31 and the SF 42 for the 34+35; YK lil Bill) or higher.

RE: I'm cool Jay on the Island : 2/19/2018 11:36 am : link

Quote: With taking both of Buffalo's #1s, their 2019 and 2020 #1s, and this year's #2 for our #1 in order for them to draft a dude with a concussion history that isn't terribly well liked by his teammates.

Keep pushing the false narrative that Rosen is disliked by his teammates. In comment 13836051 George said:Keep pushing the false narrative that Rosen is disliked by his teammates.

RE: I'm cool Jay on the Island : 2/19/2018 11:37 am : link

Quote: With taking both of Buffalo's #1s, their 2019 and 2020 #1s, and this year's #2 for our #1 in order for them to draft a dude with a concussion history that isn't terribly well liked by his teammates.

Do you honestly think that Buffalo is going to trade four 1st round picks and a 2nd this year for the #2 pick? In comment 13836051 George said:Do you honestly think that Buffalo is going to trade four 1st round picks and a 2nd this year for the #2 pick?

RE: And honestly, if everything on offense is going to go through the run old man : 2/19/2018 11:49 am : link

Quote: game, a QB may be secondary in the plan.



Just looking at it from all sides.



I agree; hand off left, pass, hand off right: hand off up the middle, hand off right, swing pass. Don't need a QB that can throw bombs, just one with ability to throw touch passes and quick outs and over the middles to our receiving corps as it is, working in more passes to Ellison also. Maybe get that Jacobs clone from UTexas and go Thunder & Lightening again. In comment 13836003 Britt in VA said:I agree; hand off left, pass, hand off right: hand off up the middle, hand off right, swing pass. Don't need a QB that can throw bombs, just one with ability to throw touch passes and quick outs and over the middles to our receiving corps as it is, working in more passes to Ellison also. Maybe get that Jacobs clone from UTexas and go Thunder & Lightening again.

I do get the feeling at times Breeze_94 : 2/19/2018 11:55 am : link that the pick will not be a QB.



Let's say Darnold goes to CLE at #1 and is off the board...



Rosen- concussions, personality issues. Might be off the Giants draft board due to his issues. Nice pure pocket passer but he is the least mobile of the first round QB's. The best thing Rosen has going for him is that he is pro-ready and taylor made for the NFL, he can step in right away and be solid as a rookie. But the Giants don't need a guy who can play right now at the QB position.



Mayfield- 6'0, may rub some people as cocky/arrogant. Alcohol related arrest. Former walk-on. Big 12 spread offense QB. Will his play style adapt to the NFL? Even if you like him, is he worth the #2 overall pick?



Allen- he is clean off the field, has all of the traits you are looking for. Incredible arm, good athleticism, great size. But, he is not accurate, has not been productive, and played against weak competition. Against top competition, he struggled. Although, he was one of the most improved players over the week at the senior bowl so maybe he is coachable. But, perhaps the Giants look at him as too much of a gamble to take at #2?





Basically, I feel like the QB decision will come down to Allen or Rosen, and I'm not confident the Giants will take either of those 2.

RE: Yeah, I don't know.... UberAlias : 2/19/2018 12:02 pm : link

Quote: what I do know is that since Andrew Luck, I haven't really seen a true old fashioned can't miss "franchise QB" come out of the draft.



I'm beginning to wonder if colleges will every produce them again with any regularity. It is odd, I agree. Wentz looked the part before injury. Other than that no one looks very special. In comment 13836021 Britt in VA said:It is odd, I agree. Wentz looked the part before injury. Other than that no one looks very special.

That said, I do like Rosen and Darnold more than recent QBs UberAlias : 2/19/2018 12:13 pm : link But that’s just my view. I will not be upset with either or Barkley. There is no doubt Barkley would be a big impact player in this offense. Odell would benefit immensely from having him. If that’s the direction they go, along with an upgrade at OLine in FA, I can see Eli having a very good year.

I don't know if his teammates like him or not arniefez : 2/19/2018 12:25 pm : link But if that's the offer from Buffalo you have to take it.

RE: RE: Yeah, I don't know.... Jay on the Island : 2/19/2018 12:29 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13836021 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





what I do know is that since Andrew Luck, I haven't really seen a true old fashioned can't miss "franchise QB" come out of the draft.



I'm beginning to wonder if colleges will every produce them again with any regularity.



It is odd, I agree. Wentz looked the part before injury. Other than that no one looks very special.

Coming into the draft there were several of questions about Wentz. He was not considered a sure thing by any means. The sure things like Luck, Mannings, etc are becoming increasingly rare. In comment 13836089 UberAlias said:Coming into the draft there were several of questions about Wentz. He was not considered a sure thing by any means. The sure things like Luck, Mannings, etc are becoming increasingly rare.

RE: That said, I do like Rosen and Darnold more than recent QBs Jay on the Island : 2/19/2018 12:30 pm : link

Quote: But that’s just my view. I will not be upset with either or Barkley. There is no doubt Barkley would be a big impact player in this offense. Odell would benefit immensely from having him. If that’s the direction they go, along with an upgrade at OLine in FA, I can see Eli having a very good year.

I was not a fan of Goff, I will admit I was very wrong, but I do like Darnold, Rosen, and Mayfield more than any of the QB's in last year's draft. In comment 13836104 UberAlias said:I was not a fan of Goff, I will admit I was very wrong, but I do like Darnold, Rosen, and Mayfield more than any of the QB's in last year's draft.

Total speculation on King’s part. Section331 : 2/19/2018 12:58 pm : link While he does have good contacts, I think he is taking a shot in the dark here - the Giants have an aging QB who they appear to be committed to for 2018, so pick the most developmental of the QB’s available. I’ll be stunned if Allen is the pick.

RE: Highly unlikely GFAN52 : 2/19/2018 1:13 pm : link

Quote: Peter King is never right.



Mara knows Eli is on his way out. That's why he allowed him to be benched last year. They hired a guy whose known for working well & developing QBs. Nothing points in the direction of drafting a position other than QB.



PK is far out of touch with his NFL sources. In comment 13835912 Big Rick in FL said:PK is far out of touch with his NFL sources.

While the Giants have a new GM Jay on the Island : 2/19/2018 1:41 pm : link there were reports over the past year that there were a few people in the organization that thought it was time to move on from Eli. I am not sure how true these reports were but if they are I think it further proves that the Giants are going to take a QB at 2.

If this is legit, and I have my doubts it is The_Boss : 2/19/2018 1:55 pm : link DG is making his first mistake. This team isn’t a year away. In fact, I think this team has a better chance at going 5-11 or 6-10 and picking inside the top ten again in 2019 than competing for a wild card. I also don’t believe any other player or position is worthy of the value at 2 than QB. Eli is 37 and clearly is declining. DG has to have watched every throw by Eli in 2017. If so, he saw the brutal deep balls, inaccurate dump offs, constant failures to hit a WR in stride at any area on the field, and a complete inability to hold onto the ball when hit. All of this has nothing to do with who was playing WR on a week to week basis. Giving Eli 2018 is acceptable in that I don’t think his play is going to be much better than what it was this year. Find the next guy for 2019.

RE: While the Giants have a new GM Britt in VA : 2/19/2018 1:58 pm : link

Quote: there were reports over the past year that there were a few people in the organization that thought it was time to move on from Eli. I am not sure how true these reports were but if they are I think it further proves that the Giants are going to take a QB at 2.



Unless those people were Jerry Reese and Ben McAdoo. In comment 13836177 Jay on the Island said:Unless those people were Jerry Reese and Ben McAdoo.

Do we not to have to get TMS : 2/19/2018 2:27 pm : link an instant starter after last year with our first pick? All the QBs will be 2/3 years away unless you think ELI does not get a shot next year and the year after. Barkley fills that bill and the others do not drafting this high. Trading down for more picks could give us multiple starters next year as well. Patience is not a virtue in todays league and DG knows that as well as the fans.

QB is the toughest position to scout Breeze_94 : 2/19/2018 2:53 pm : link Remember how high everyone was on Mariota and Winston? I don't think those guys can even be listed among the top 15 QB's in the league at this point and they are entering year 4. Mariota threw more INT than TD's last season, and Winston hasn't even sniffed the playoffs yet.



There are so many position players I'd rather build around than Mariota and Winston.



Give me a great player rather than being tied at the hip to a QB like Mariota or Winston for the next 5-10 years.

Ive jtgiants : 2/19/2018 2:57 pm : link Not commented for a while because why rehash things everyday. They believe, eli has good football left in him, as do I. Many of you disagree. That's fine. The giants plan is to win this year. They think last year was an aberration. So do I. I really believe we can win double digits next year.



Here's the issue on a qb. If Eli plays well next year, and they win, there not cutting him and the number 2 pick in the draft would then sit for 2 years. That doesn't work in today's football. Kids have to play.



The giants, imo, trade the pick to bills for 21 and 22 this year and there 1 next year. Here's why. They have 3 of the top 33 picks this year and can try to win right away. They also have protection if there wrong. Here's how. If there bad they have there own high pick next year plus the bills number 1 if they need a qb.



I think logically that makes the most sense because if eli plays well he won't b cut and this org feels they will win next year.



I also expect them to be aggressive in free agency as fyi

I'm not sure how any objective minded folk would see last year as UberAlias : 2/19/2018 4:13 pm : link an aberration. The Giants scoring offense the past five years was ranked 31, 26, 6, 13, and 28th. Basically without Odell is near worst in the league. Yes they were good statistically in '15 and '14, but some of that was due to poor defense and only translated into 6 wins respectively those years. I'm not putting this on Eli, but the notion last year was some kind of fluke and hence we can maximize our returns on #2 through an investment in 'win-now' is not even remotely honest with the state of this team since the '11 SB.

So let me get the arguments straight lax counsel : 2/19/2018 4:32 pm : link For the majority of you who do not want to take a qb at 2 this year or trade up to 1:



(1) Eli Manning has several years left as a qb and last year was aberrational. Despite the fact that the Giants haven't been anything close to a playoff team 4 of the last 5 seasons, where he is the common denominator.



(2) Eli Manning can still be a productive qb if he has a great team around him. Despite the fact that he takes up so much of the cap space that they won't be able to get much more impact talent on the roster, especially given the poor drafting over the past decade.



(3) There is no flawless John Elway type prospect in this draft, despite the fact that the overwhelming consensus is that this is the best qb draft in years with two high end prospects.



(4) The NFL is moving toward a running game style 80s offense again, despite the fact that there is no discernible evidence of this and given that the rules now favor a passing oriented offense.



(5) The Giants can trade up to number 1 or 2 anytime they want in the next 2 drafts, despite next year looking to be a historically weak class and the fact the that it's extremely difficult to trade in any given year, and overall it's a very poor qb strategy.



If I were a betting man, I'll say that this time next the ones who didn't want Darnold and/or Rosen will be on here screaming that we had another mediocre season and both of those guys look like franchise qbs.



It's just so simple to find a franchise qb in this league that we can pass up on that opportunity this year. I'll say there's a 0% chance the Giants walk away without one of Darnold/Rosen this draft.

Lax jtgiants : 2/19/2018 4:37 pm : link If the giants agreed w you. Eli would be gone already. He can still play. Your wrong. Many people in the league feel he has good football left. Here's the point. If you go qb at #2. Are you prepared for him to sit for 2 years. If you are great but if your not just consider what I said. What if your wrong and the giants do rebound next year? Eli won't be cut. Keep all this in mind. Weather u like it or not

RE: RE: I have this thought in my head that a trade that would be awesome Rjanyg : 2/19/2018 4:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13835929 Rjanyg said:





Quote:





Cleveland wants to come out if this draft with the best QB in the draft and maybe also get the best player in the draft in Barkley. Here is a possible trade that could work:



Cleveland would get pick 2 and our 5th rounder

NYG would get pick 4, 33, 35 and Clevelands 4th rounder.



The only way I see Gettlemen trading out of the pick is if Cleveland takes Darnold number 1. I believe he is the QB they want, otherwise a trade back is the way to build this team. I think Nelson, Barkley and Chubb rank higher than the other QB's.



Imagine NYG drafting Nelson in round 1, then having picks 33,34 and 35 would be insane.







I'd like to live in this fantasy land where we get a haul like this.



You say " fantasy land " but the reality is that Cleveland is a team with less needs than NYG and a shit ton of picks. They need quality over quantity. Their O Line is better than ours. They have a good young defense. After a Starting Vet QB ( McCarron ? ), a future QB ( Darnold ) and a stud RB, they could go in any direction. They would still have the last pick in round 2 and the firs pick in round 3. If they want Darnold AND Barkley it would cost them and they may think giving up 4 picks to get both players and receiving the 2nd pick in round 5 is a fair trade. In comment 13836043 BigBlueDownTheShore said:You say " fantasy land " but the reality is that Cleveland is a team with less needs than NYG and a shit ton of picks. They need quality over quantity. Their O Line is better than ours. They have a good young defense. After a Starting Vet QB ( McCarron ? ), a future QB ( Darnold ) and a stud RB, they could go in any direction. They would still have the last pick in round 2 and the firs pick in round 3. If they want Darnold AND Barkley it would cost them and they may think giving up 4 picks to get both players and receiving the 2nd pick in round 5 is a fair trade.

Lax jtgiants : 2/19/2018 4:39 pm : link Ill also say this. I love Darnold but want no part of Rosen if they go qb. I just really doubt they will. Knowing what I know about the teams eli philosophy moving forward

RE: Lax lax counsel : 2/19/2018 4:52 pm : link

Quote: If the giants agreed w you. Eli would be gone already. He can still play. Your wrong. Many people in the league feel he has good football left. Here's the point. If you go qb at #2. Are you prepared for him to sit for 2 years. If you are great but if your not just consider what I said. What if your wrong and the giants do rebound next year? Eli won't be cut. Keep all this in mind. Weather u like it or not



I'm one of the biggest Eli Manning supporters, but I'm also objective. He's not the qb he once was. He's aging, and doesn't generate the same type of power in throws he once did, that's why his deep ball has become so inconsistent. It's just part of aging, it's very rare to a qb his age to win a super bowl in this league. I also think there is nothing wrong with one of the top qbs sitting behind manning for 1 year.



If this draft is just about next year or even the year after, it's a short sighted view that could lead the Giants into a never ending spiral of looking for the next franchise qb. Just consider 2004, the Giants had a qb in his prime who they let walk away for Eli. Why should this be different? I know we all have sentimental attachment to Manning, I get it I really do. But we're not being objective if we're saying he has "a lot" of good football left.



After all, do we all really want to be in the position of shelling out 150m for a mediocre Kirk Cousins type qb in 2 seasons or worse, trading away several draft picks just to get to the pick they have today in 2 seasons? And then if that qb fails, we not only have a first round pick invested but several other picks? If you're ok with that roll the dice with Manning and Webb and then don't complain when we are back in 1994-2003. In comment 13836343 jtgiants said:I'm one of the biggest Eli Manning supporters, but I'm also objective. He's not the qb he once was. He's aging, and doesn't generate the same type of power in throws he once did, that's why his deep ball has become so inconsistent. It's just part of aging, it's very rare to a qb his age to win a super bowl in this league. I also think there is nothing wrong with one of the top qbs sitting behind manning for 1 year.If this draft is just about next year or even the year after, it's a short sighted view that could lead the Giants into a never ending spiral of looking for the next franchise qb. Just consider 2004, the Giants had a qb in his prime who they let walk away for Eli. Why should this be different? I know we all have sentimental attachment to Manning, I get it I really do. But we're not being objective if we're saying he has "a lot" of good football left.After all, do we all really want to be in the position of shelling out 150m for a mediocre Kirk Cousins type qb in 2 seasons or worse, trading away several draft picks just to get to the pick they have today in 2 seasons? And then if that qb fails, we not only have a first round pick invested but several other picks? If you're ok with that roll the dice with Manning and Webb and then don't complain when we are back in 1994-2003.

The only drop off with Eli in 2017 mrvax : 2/19/2018 5:03 pm : link was the amount of time he had in the pocket before he was clobbered.



With that in mind, I realize Eli is now 37. How often will the Giants pick at or near the top of the draft? If they really like a QB at #2, you take him. If not, go to plan B. (Barkley).



RE: Lax HomerJones45 : 2/19/2018 5:06 pm : link

Quote: If the giants agreed w you. Eli would be gone already. He can still play. Your wrong. Many people in the league feel he has good football left. Here's the point. If you go qb at #2. Are you prepared for him to sit for 2 years. If you are great but if your not just consider what I said. What if your wrong and the giants do rebound next year? Eli won't be cut. Keep all this in mind. Weather u like it or not Aaron Rodgers sat for 3 seasons. Tom Brady sat the first year and only played the second due to Bledsoe's injury.



So, yes, I have no problem with taking a qb #2 and sitting him for two years while Eli plays out the string. If Eli gets hurt or goes off the cliff, you've got someone who can step in. If you don't do it, you pray you're right that Eli has three or 4 years left in him because next year is a weak qb class and who knows after that or whether you will be in a position to pick a top qb in any event.



It's still the most important position. In comment 13836343 jtgiants said:Aaron Rodgers sat for 3 seasons. Tom Brady sat the first year and only played the second due to Bledsoe's injury.So, yes, I have no problem with taking a qb #2 and sitting him for two years while Eli plays out the string. If Eli gets hurt or goes off the cliff, you've got someone who can step in. If you don't do it, you pray you're right that Eli has three or 4 years left in him because next year is a weak qb class and who knows after that or whether you will be in a position to pick a top qb in any event.It's still the most important position.

L a x jtgiants : 2/19/2018 8:18 pm : link Where we disagree is I really do think eli has years left. So do the giants. You don't fine. Well see. That said the reality you need to come to grip s with is if your wrong, and eli plays well and the giants have a good year, this kid is going to sit for 2 years. Eli won't be cut next year.

I think it comes down to Darnold/Barkley/trade down Breeze_94 : 2/19/2018 9:40 pm : link if Cleveland takes on of those guys, the Giants take the other. If CLE takes Mayfield...you go with Darnold, the QB

RE: RE: Lax Breeze_94 : 2/19/2018 9:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13836343 jtgiants said:





Quote:





If the giants agreed w you. Eli would be gone already. He can still play. Your wrong. Many people in the league feel he has good football left. Here's the point. If you go qb at #2. Are you prepared for him to sit for 2 years. If you are great but if your not just consider what I said. What if your wrong and the giants do rebound next year? Eli won't be cut. Keep all this in mind. Weather u like it or not



Aaron Rodgers sat for 3 seasons. Tom Brady sat the first year and only played the second due to Bledsoe's injury.



So, yes, I have no problem with taking a qb #2 and sitting him for two years while Eli plays out the string. If Eli gets hurt or goes off the cliff, you've got someone who can step in. If you don't do it, you pray you're right that Eli has three or 4 years left in him because next year is a weak qb class and who knows after that or whether you will be in a position to pick a top qb in any event.



It's still the most important position.



Tom Brady was a 6th rounder with no expectations In comment 13836372 HomerJones45 said:Tom Brady was a 6th rounder with no expectations

Well put I am crossing my fingers for Barkley Bluesbreaker : 1:56 am : link I do get the feeling at times

Breeze_94 : 2/19/2018 11:55 am : link : reply

that the pick will not be a QB.



Let's say Darnold goes to CLE at #1 and is off the board...



Rosen- concussions, personality issues. Might be off the Giants draft board due to his issues. Nice pure pocket passer but he is the least mobile of the first round QB's. The best thing Rosen has going for him is that he is pro-ready and taylor made for the NFL, he can step in right away and be solid as a rookie. But the Giants don't need a guy who can play right now at the QB position.



Mayfield- 6'0, may rub some people as cocky/arrogant. Alcohol related arrest. Former walk-on. Big 12 spread offense QB. Will his play style adapt to the NFL? Even if you like him, is he worth the #2 overall pick?



Allen- he is clean off the field, has all of the traits you are looking for. Incredible arm, good athleticism, great size. But, he is not accurate, has not been productive, and played against weak competition. Against top competition, he struggled. Although, he was one of the most improved players over the week at the senior bowl so maybe he is coachable. But, perhaps the Giants look at him as too much of a gamble to take at #2?





Basically, I feel like the QB decision will come down to Allen or Rosen, and I'm not confident the Giants will take either of those 2.



If Barkley is gone then look to move down a few spots and still come away with a blue chip talent . Worst case scenario would be a deal with Buffalo but we could get

multiple picks and fill a lot of spots .

Not only am I fine with Rosen or Darnold sitting for two years... Milton : 3:03 am : link ...behind Eli, it is what I'll be hoping for. It means the Giants are winning. But let's say they don't go QB with the second overall pick and the Giants follow with two winning seasons. Now what do you do?



By then, QBs will be getting $30M+/year. Do you tag Eli for $30M? Do you re-sign him to a four year deal? Do you say, okay now it's time to see what Davis Webb can do in the last year of his four year rookie contract? It'll be interesting to see what kind of contract Drew Brees signs with the Saints. Brees just turned 39, which is the age Eli will be when his current contract expires.

I think that Pere King's "hearing" is going as he gets older ZogZerg : 6:53 am : link That's what I think I think.....

Do you tag Eli for $30m? Do you sign him to a new 4 year deal? Jimmy Googs : 8:18 am : link Milton - I will chalk these types of questions up to the fact it was 3am and you were sleepwalking...





RE: RE: I'm cool upnyg : 8:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 13836051 George said:





Quote:





With taking both of Buffalo's #1s, their 2019 and 2020 #1s, and this year's #2 for our #1 in order for them to draft a dude with a concussion history that isn't terribly well liked by his teammates.





Keep pushing the false narrative that Rosen is disliked by his teammates.



Getting 4 1s from Buffalo seems really high (would be nice). They have Indy and Denver to go after as well in the top 5. In comment 13836063 Jay on the Island said:Getting 4 1s from Buffalo seems really high (would be nice). They have Indy and Denver to go after as well in the top 5.

RE: Do you tag Eli for $30m? Do you sign him to a new 4 year deal? Milton : 8:42 am : link

Quote: Milton - I will chalk these types of questions up to the fact it was 3am and you were sleepwalking...

Well my point is that you don't do either of those things, but the alternative would mean going into the 2020 season with a major question mark at the QB position. So the Giants would be caught between a rock and hard place. Alternatively, if they draft Darnold or Rosen, problem solved (at the very least Eli wouldn't have them by the balls the way that Brees has the Saints).

p.s.--I do have a history of sleepwalking, so keep that in mind for future occurrences. In comment 13836771 Jimmy Googs said:Well my point is that you don't do either of those things, but the alternative would mean going into the 2020 season with a major question mark at the QB position. So the Giants would be caught between a rock and hard place. Alternatively, if they draft Darnold or Rosen, problem solved (at the very least Eli wouldn't have them by the balls the way that Brees has the Saints).p.s.--I do have a history of sleepwalking, so keep that in mind for future occurrences.

Milton - i figured. The sleepwalking comment was also for the Jimmy Googs : 9:13 am : link numerous posters here that think its okay to truck along with Eli and not pick QB this year. Except, the post during the day.



And i dont agree with you on the Brees situation. It is not like ours at all unless of course you missed watching him play QB in the second half of the Minnesota playoff game. He has plenty in the tank. Go watch the key 4th down throw to the sideline for instance. New Orleans with him still playing at a high level and several great drafts in a row should be a favorite next year.





