The Film Room Saquon Barkley - The next LaDainian Tomlinson

Quote: better than AP???

Well, LT was a LB, so I'm not sure it's apples to apples, but I think he was a better LB than Peterson was a RB.



Calling Tomlinson "LT" is blasphemy. :)

I would never question anyone's Giants allegiance, but seriously. There's only one LT!

This has to be the pick... Zepp : 2/19/2018 10:15 am : link I don’t care about QB’s when a player like Barkley is available. We can get a QB later. We have a QB and we drafted another last year. You don’t pass up on special players like Barkley to take a chance on an overrated QB class.

The video mentions ThatLimerickGuy : 2/19/2018 10:16 am : link But glosses over the major issue with Barkley. He is a tip toe behind the line running back. I never liked those type of guys. It can work...see LeVeon Bell, but I prefer the straight ahead guy.

How about those Indiana and Rutgers highlights? HomerJones45 : 2/19/2018 10:20 am : link As a RB he’s a good receiver

I'm a big fan of Barkley ... Beer Man : 2/19/2018 10:21 am : link But I do fear if the Giants pick him, with Eli near the end of his Giants tenure, the team could become like the old Lions with Barry Sanders. Those old Lions teams could certainly run the ball, but they didn't have a QB that could carry them to the promise land. Eli probably has one or two years left with the team, and Davis Webb is a big unknown. I would rather have a franchise QB than a franchise RB. The Giants have already shown twice they can win a SB without a hall of fame RB (although Jacobs and Bradshaw were very good)

As much as I like the idea of taking Barkley.. EricJ : 2/19/2018 10:33 am : link you cannot win in this league without a top QB. I dont want to hear about Trend Dilfer. He had a defense that won the SB for them.



We are going to need a QB very soon and we most likely will not be picking this close to the top again (we hope). When you look around the league, teams can find a RB and can get by with guys and win with them. Plus, this has become a running back by committee league.



We should take a QB first. If we dont take a QB then fine. If we chose an OL or a defensive player at the #2 spot then I would have a problem with that.

IMO Miamijints : 2/19/2018 10:43 am : link there are only 2 special players in this draft, Barkley & Nelson. If we have an opportunity to select one it would be stupid not to.

Agreed - Unfortunately Nelson does not play Bob in Newburgh : 2/19/2018 11:10 am : link a special position.



If you have a competent OC, and an o-line who can at least identify and obstruct their opponent for more than a fraction of a second, then



the combination of SB, OBJ, EE, and Manning on the field together should be a nightmare scenario for the opposition. The Giants should average at least one game turning TD per game.



Take them away and you still have Ellison and Shepard to keep the chains moving.

If the Giants are not happy mrvax : 2/19/2018 11:28 am : link with the best of the QB class, I can see them taking Barkley. Not a guard, no matter how wonderful he may be.



However, as the film's host stated, the Giants will need to have at least an average Oline for Barkley to be successful. Else, the same thing that happened to David Wilson will happen to Barkley. Caught in the back field again and again.



I don't think Barkley is CLEARLY BPA GiantsLaw : 2/19/2018 11:39 am : link just because the media hype is out of control. For me, it's either QB or trade down.

So, how would you prefer the Giants Draft sequence to go... M.S. : 2/19/2018 11:46 am : link

Round 1: Saquon Barkeley

Round 2: Some other non-QB position player



OR



Round 1: Either Josh Rosen or Sam Darnold

Round 2: Ronald Jones; RB; USC



Guys... I'm taking scenario two every single damn time. Not even close.









For me, it depends on how DG and Shurmur feel the roster talent is at NYG27 : 2/19/2018 11:50 am : link If they feel the talent is there and just need to re-tool and that Eli can play for 2-3 years, then I want Saquon Barkley.



If they feel that they need to do full on rebuild and that this will take 2-3 off seasons to fix the talent issue, then I want the QB at #2 overall.

That's because mentally you have moved on from Manning Bob in Newburgh : 2/19/2018 11:55 am : link Factor a healthy Manning already here, and the fact that QBs do not have to be taken top 2 (see Brady, Brees, Wilson, Cousins) and your logic is flawed.



Any of the 5 QBs bandied about for our pick are just as much busts waiting to happen as they are francise QBs.

There is no right or wrong allstarjim : 2/19/2018 12:06 pm : link Unless you pick the wrong guy.



Barkley could very well end up being the best player in the draft and all the QBs could be average at best, never leading their teams to a title.



Conversely, you could have Josh Allen become the next John Elway and win multiple championships, and Barkley still being great but obviously not great enough to pass on the next Elway.



The only scenario in which Barkley fails is catastrophic injury. But, like the video says, he's a slam-dunk on a 4-foot rim, you can't miss.



The only way you don't take him is if you believe that a QB that is available at your pick is a franchise QB capable of winning an MVP and winning a Super Bowl. If you think you have that guy available at your pick, take him over Barkley.



If you don't believe in that QB, you take Barkley. The only wrong answer is taking another player other than a QB or Barkley, or missing on the QB you take.



If you take a QB and he busts, not only do you have a high pick QB bust on your hands, which sucks, but you also have to watch Barkley absolutely tear up the NFL on another team, which sucks even more.



There is no, "you have to take Barkley," or "you have to take a QB." You can do either and it can work. There will be other QBs, and there will be other RBs. But if you pass over Barkley, the QB you take must be a franchise QB. Because Barkley is absolutely a HOF-level talent.



Banking on Eli at this stage of his career would be Simms11 : 2/19/2018 12:06 pm : link foolish. They need to strongly consider one of the top 2 guys otherwise we’ll be back in the Kent Graham, Danny Kannel, Dave Brown era of Giant Football in 2019! Drafting a RB at #2 would be stupid regardless of talent. Get a good Oline together and we’ll have a good running game. Hell, Darkwa had 751 yards last year behind that mess of an Oline! This team isn’t one player away from a Super Bowl either. I just think it would be an extremely dumb move to draft a RB at #2.

Looks like the real deal to me. TMS : 2/19/2018 12:17 pm : link As far as running from scrimmage, good route runner for screens or longer in the secondary where he can score from any place on the field. Has to be respected by any defense big time. Will free up our very good receiving corps as well. If we go for a franchise QB fine but Barkley looks like franchise RB to me.

stop being stupid djm : 2/19/2018 12:18 pm : link it's simple.



If you love the QB, you take the QB. Period. End of discussion. Don't talk to me about winning with this guy or that guy or bla bla bla. I don't care. If you love the QB, YOU TAKE THE QB.



Why? Because good or great QBs help you win. OF course you CAN win with an average QB. You can always win with an average LT. Or an average WR. Or an average RB.



Try and keep up, I know this is tough, but wrap your head around this....it's easier to win when you have a GREAT QB.



Thanks.

Barkley may prove to be a special player UberAlias : 2/19/2018 12:22 pm : link On the other hand, I don’t think a Matt Ryan or M Stafford type QB is unreasonable a projection for top QBs (Rosen Darnold) in this draft either, especially given the coaching and ability to learn under Eli. Barring getting too cute, they’ll get a franchise building player here.

just keep everything simple djm : 2/19/2018 12:23 pm : link don't over think it. Don't get too cute here.



Eli is 37. That's OLD for the NFL. Simple.



Eli hasn't won a fucking thing since 2011. That's a long time. Again, simple. He might still have something left, but see point 1, he's old. Even the most ardent of his supporters would agree that projecting anything more than 2-3 more good years from Eli is a stretch.



So, we've concluded that Eli is old. We've concluded that even with all the crap around him, Eli hasn't exactly elevated this team to anything special lately.



Lastly, if you LOVE the QB in this draft...you know the rest.



Simple. It only gets complicated if you don't love the QB or you out think things and even then it's a BPA situation at 2. If you don't love the QB but love Barkley? Duh. Guess who the Giants should draft..

Barkley is very impressive. Too bad we have to Jimmy Googs : 2/19/2018 12:29 pm : link pick a QB this year...

RE: Barkley is very impressive. Too bad we have to djm : 2/19/2018 12:31 pm : link

Quote: pick a QB this year...



Not if you don't love the QB.



If there weren't any intriguing QBs in this draft the Giants wouldn't have to do anything. And if the Giants don't think these QBs are worth much, they won't pick one at #2.



I think the Giants will take a QB but no one knows anything right now. In comment 13836125 Jimmy Googs said:Not if you don't love the QB.If there weren't any intriguing QBs in this draft the Giants wouldn't have to do anything. And if the Giants don't think these QBs are worth much, they won't pick one at #2.I think the Giants will take a QB but no one knows anything right now.

Saquon, if drafted by the Giants, Breeze_94 : 2/19/2018 12:36 pm : link will have the greatest impact out of all rookies in this class.



If the Giants are building to win in 2018, he's the obvious pick.





I'm all for it if Cleveland takes the franchise QB I like, Darnold, at #1.

RE: Barkley may prove to be a special player Breeze_94 : 2/19/2018 12:41 pm : link

Quote: On the other hand, I don’t think a Matt Ryan or M Stafford type QB is unreasonable a projection for top QBs (Rosen Darnold) in this draft either, especially given the coaching and ability to learn under Eli. Barring getting too cute, they’ll get a franchise building player here.



Getting to cute would be trading down into the 20's with Buffalo IMO. There is like 6 really good prospects in this draft excluding the QB's (Barkley, Nelson, Chubb, Fitzpatrick, Edmunds, Roquan) the rest of them have questions marks. If you trade into the 20's, you get more picks, but you are no longer dealing with a "sure thing" prospect so there is a higher bust potential.



I say the Giants stick at 2 and grab a franchise changing player In comment 13836114 UberAlias said:Getting to cute would be trading down into the 20's with Buffalo IMO. There is like 6 really good prospects in this draft excluding the QB's (Barkley, Nelson, Chubb, Fitzpatrick, Edmunds, Roquan) the rest of them have questions marks. If you trade into the 20's, you get more picks, but you are no longer dealing with a "sure thing" prospect so there is a higher bust potential.I say the Giants stick at 2 and grab a franchise changing player

Thats not the way it works. QBs move up teams draft boards Jimmy Googs : 2/19/2018 12:46 pm : link because they need one, not because they think they are BAP. They cannot pass up an opportunity to land a franchise-changing asset at the most important position on the team.



This is a fairly easy decision if you look at the facts:

- newly inserted GM and Coach

- aging immobile QB who they have no ties with

- good QB draft

- chance to pick no worse than the #2 QB on your board



easy choice...

RE: As much as I like the idea of taking Barkley.. Scott in Montreal : 2/19/2018 12:53 pm : link

Quote: you cannot win in this league without a top QB. I dont want to hear about Trend Dilfer. He had a defense that won the SB for them.



That is just false.



Mark Rypien

Hoss

Brad Johnson

Joe Flacco



Each one of these guys had a defense that was one of the main reasons they won.



Some could even throw Simms in there in 86. He had a fantastic playoff run and great last 3 games. His season before that was nothing more than mediocre. The defence kept them in most of the games He was being boo'd on a weekly basis until Parcells tapped into that competitive edge that Simms had in week 12 that gave him that boost and confidence to play like the champion he was.



Not every team is going to have a Brady, Rodgers, The Manning Brothers, or a Brees.



I think Barkley can immediately make any team that much better. Cannot say that about many.



The only QB that scares me is Rosen. I have heard all the health pro and against arguments. The negatives just out weight the positives for me personally. Taking a guy with a history and is one good hit away from becoming a noodle is just a huge flag for me. Yes it could be the same for anyone. However any concussion history makes that much worse.

In comment 13836004 EricJ said:That is just false.Mark RypienHossBrad JohnsonJoe FlaccoEach one of these guys had a defense that was one of the main reasons they won.Some could even throw Simms in there in 86. He had a fantastic playoff run and great last 3 games. His season before that was nothing more than mediocre. The defence kept them in most of the games He was being boo'd on a weekly basis until Parcells tapped into that competitive edge that Simms had in week 12 that gave him that boost and confidence to play like the champion he was.Not every team is going to have a Brady, Rodgers, The Manning Brothers, or a Brees.I think Barkley can immediately make any team that much better. Cannot say that about many.The only QB that scares me is Rosen. I have heard all the health pro and against arguments. The negatives just out weight the positives for me personally. Taking a guy with a history and is one good hit away from becoming a noodle is just a huge flag for me. Yes it could be the same for anyone. However any concussion history makes that much worse.

We are going to learn so much about this new Regime Breeze_94 : 2/19/2018 1:21 pm : link based off of what they do with the #2 pick.



Are they in win-now mode or do they draft for the future?



Do they take BPA or do they place a stronger emphasis on positional value?



Win-now/BPA= Barkley, maybe Chubb or Nelson



Future/Positional value= QB

Zepp UConn4523 : 2/19/2018 1:25 pm : link What you aren’t understanding is that it’s a crap shoot, you are the one making guarantees of a player clearly being better.



Such a stupid conversation. I’m bowing out of this one.

Think Cleveland takes Barley at #1 TMS : 2/19/2018 2:12 pm : link and go after a QB later at #4. Unless they see one of these guys as a can't miss franchise guy and are afraid we take him at #2 or trade the pick to someone else who surely will.

RE: Think Cleveland takes Barley at #1 bumpsinthenight : 2/19/2018 3:05 pm : link

Quote: and go after a QB later at #4. Unless they see one of these guys as a can't miss franchise guy and are afraid we take him at #2 or trade the pick to someone else who surely will.



I can’t see the Browns passing again on a QB, especially after last year. How many years are they going to try the plug and play at the most important position. They take the guy the like at #1 In comment 13836213 TMS said:I can’t see the Browns passing again on a QB, especially after last year. How many years are they going to try the plug and play at the most important position. They take the guy the like at #1

I'd be shocked if the Browns take a RB #1 overall UConn4523 : 2/19/2018 3:21 pm : link picking Barkley then settling for possibly the 3rd best QB at 4 is just really foolish and the definition of getting cute.

RE: I'd be shocked if the Browns take a RB #1 overall Britt in VA : 2/19/2018 3:24 pm : link

Quote: picking Barkley then settling for possibly the 3rd best QB at 4 is just really foolish and the definition of getting cute.



Which is exactly why the Browns could do it. In comment 13836252 UConn4523 said:Which is exactly why the Browns could do it.

of course UConn4523 : 2/19/2018 3:31 pm : link but with a new GM, I doubt it, even if its the Browns.

I’m very impressed with Barkley DonnieD89 : 2/19/2018 3:32 pm : link and I agree with the commentator of the footage. Cleveland does not have a QB, not for a long time, and they almost have no choice. It doesn’t look like they are making a run for Cousins. They can’t mess this up and take Barkley at 1 and not have their best chance at their franchise QB at #4. The difference between Cleveland and New York is that Cleveland does not have a quarterback and New York does. You can say all you want that Eli is old; however, remember the pitiful lines he had to play behind since 2011 and that line in 2011 was not that great either. Barkley is likely the safest pick in this draft. He will produce the biggest impact for the Giants, if drafted, and make the whole team better with his presence. I am in the camp of getting Darnold, but I think it’s not going to happen. Darnold will go to Cleveland and the Giants will have a choice between Rosen, Mayfield, and Allen, which in my opinion, have more question marks than Darnold. If the Giants think otherwise, I cannot complain. DG has a very good track record with evaluating talent. The Giants can’t afford to pass up on taking a player like Barkley just to fill a major position at QB with lesser impact and talent, unless they think the QB is a franchise.

Barkley LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/19/2018 3:51 pm : link is a great prospect, but he has turned into a BBI legend without ever playing an NFL snap.



I've watched this build and build over the last month, and it's reached ridiculous heights of stupidity if now you're calling this QB class "overrated" based on...well nothing really, no evidence, just your raging boner for Barkley.

I do se the comparisons to both Tomlinson gidiefor : Mod : 2/19/2018 3:57 pm : : 2/19/2018 3:57 pm : link and Bell -- except he's faster, stronger, and more agile than both



very dynamic player --

I'd love Barkley on this team UConn4523 : 2/19/2018 4:03 pm : link but we are picking #2 overall and there's a very high likelihood that DG will think one of these QB's can be our future. You don't pass that up for a running back, any running back. Their shelf life is too small and coming back from any big injury at that position is incredibly difficult. Just a ton of risk when you will also need a QB as early as 2019, possibly sooner.



All the "don't take a QB just to take one" talk should be reserved for drafts with terrible QB prospects like in 2013.

RE: Barkley GiantsLaw : 2/19/2018 4:04 pm : link

Quote: is a great prospect, but he has turned into a BBI legend without ever playing an NFL snap.



I've watched this build and build over the last month, and it's reached ridiculous heights of stupidity if now you're calling this QB class "overrated" based on...well nothing really, no evidence, just your raging boner for Barkley. +1 In comment 13836274 LakeGeorgeGiant said:+1

RE: Barkley DonnieD89 : 2/19/2018 4:13 pm : link

Quote: is a great prospect, but he has turned into a BBI legend without ever playing an NFL snap.



I've watched this build and build over the last month, and it's reached ridiculous heights of stupidity if now you're calling this QB class "overrated" based on...well nothing really, no evidence, just your raging boner for Barkley.



Talk to Sy. He may disagree with you. In comment 13836274 LakeGeorgeGiant said:Talk to Sy. He may disagree with you.

LT Allen in CNJ : 2/19/2018 4:31 pm : link was a OLB, wore #56, played for the NY Giants.



There is no other LT, and to any Giants fan that EVER refers to LADANIAN TOMLINSON as "LT" you should go hide in a hole for a day.



And FWIW, I think Barkley could be better than Tomlinson, but I see him more as a power type runner as opposed to a slasher like Tomlinson was.

There are 3 QBs that the talking heads Beer Man : 2/19/2018 4:36 pm : link have told us the Browns are interested in, plus Barkley. They could take Barkley with first pick, and a top QB with the 4th pick; if they choose.

none of the consensus top QB's msh : 2/19/2018 5:21 pm : link are cant miss types they ALL have questions and issues you can make a case for taking or not taking any of them based on scheme,injury,physical tools or maturity/red flags



they already have a red shirted webb waiting in the wings and eli can play well enough to win the trophy again if they surround him with a better OL and weapons/defence sure if they feel any of those guys are franchise QB's i have no problem with them doing that but many of us are questioning if ANY of those guys are that guy or not



they already have OBJ,engram and shepard you add barkley to that and teams will have to decide if they flood the box and stop barkley or play heavy coverage and stop the pass you can further muddy the waters using heavy play action to keep the defence off balance.



you do that a QB like wilson or prescott makes you a contender ,guys who dont give the ball away especially if the defence doesnt keep shipping easy scores as they have for several years now you can do that with webb or a later round QB or free agent like both the eagles and vikings did with foles and keenum this season you dont necessarily need a "franchise" QB if you have the supporting cast in place

barkley/OBJ is far better than zeke/bryant



the new DC has some pieces to build around especially if they can turn apple around and add another CB and can finally scheme to stop the TE shredding them that spags has had such issues with that means adding another passrusher and finally finding the QB of the defence they havent had since pierce to call the shots goodson can be that guy if he stays healthy ,kennard has some flashes maybe a new scheme makes him better too add some new talent at LB and/or another passrusher the defence can rebound quicker than many think too or they could need a full on rebuild could go either way



gettleman sounds like he feels the giants can rebound fast with a few tweaks/upgrades rather than the full on rebuild

if you feel they need a full rebuild then you draft a QB or trade back and stockpile resources



you could fix the OL in free agency if you add a joe thomas or jason peters who are likely released shortly and add a guard like norwell,shift flowers over to the right side be it guard or tackle,bring back one of richburg or jones at centre,and one of wheeler or bisnowaty fills the other spot on the right side with flowers and you are then drafting future depth at OL not needing instant starters you reach for year 1 as resse did with flowers



the new coach also uses alot of 2 TE sets that will allow them to make better use of ellison and adams than mac has done and give them some help with the OL further lessening the need there slightly too and makes engram the defacto number 2 receiver in his new offence you can then cut marshall and veeren and pughs salary and save some cap space as well to pay for the OL free agents plus a paycut for eli or a few restructures that make players incentives for playing time and results they have more cap space than is instantly obvious



there is no black and white right and wrong answers here. there are multiple ways they can approach it but they need to have a clear plan and follow it properly.if they decide a full rebuild is in order and one of the QB's is the answer you can do that,if you think you can retool and add some smart FA players at the right spots you can go that way too.



only the coaches know what they have in webb at this point we can only guess until we see him play in a real game with the starters they may not need a QB at all with that number 2 as it stands or he could be another nassib that sticks on the roster for the entirety of his rookie contract and never plays a serious down so lets not talk absolutes of right and wrong as we just dont know how much of last year was mac losing the locker room and how much of it was talent



and for the record that reference to LT for tomlinson always grated with me the only LT will only ever be Lawrence Taylor



Like our position here. TMS : 2/19/2018 5:48 pm : link Cleveland takes Barkley at #1 and we have the top QB pick to barter. Think DG/ Abrams will be able to handle this scenario no matter how it goes. Multiple picks etc. or trade down to a team wants one of these QBs. or take one our selves.

Absolutely Cleveland could take allstarjim : 2/19/2018 6:19 pm : link Barkley at #1. Those that mock this are crazy. Because the only thing better than getting your franchise QB is getting your franchise QB AND a talent like Saquon Barkley to pair him with.



If the Browns are successful in doing this, and they get a great QB, they will fix that team for a long time and be contenders, as soon as 2019, potentially as soon as this season if they use their other picks very well and the defense builds on last season.



The likelihood is that the Colts will sit at #3 and take a non-QB, probably Chubb, possibly Nelson. They could trade down to a QB-needy team, or the Browns could just trade up to them, which they have the ammo to do, one spot to avoid another team jumping them.



If the Browns take Barkley, and do not have Darnold as their #1 QB on their board, they will likely get the QB they covet the most because the Giants would almost assuredly take Darnold in that scenario. Or perhaps they have two QBs graded the same or very, very close together. It could make sense in that situation to know that you will get your guy AND Barkley. If however, the Browns have a true conviction for only 1 QB to lead their team and be their franchise QB, then you take that guy at #1. This is going to be a fun draft for Cleveland Browns' fans.

The only way that works UConn4523 : 2/19/2018 6:37 pm : link is if they are comfortable going to plan C or D at the most post important position in sports. Giants are taking a QB and it’s quite possible someone trades up woth the Colts at 3 to take a QB.



It’s an extremely risky way to go about drafting, and I find it very hard to believe they would have 3 or 4 QBs all graded almost evenly despite all of them offering different qualities and styles.



In any case, I hope it happens. It would allow us to draft our #1 player. Also, I don’t think the Colts take Barkley either so Cleveland could still get him at 4.

Barkley did not look like that good in those TMS : 2/19/2018 8:38 pm : link highlights. Forget him at #2 . Take DT or DE or trade out IMO. let somebody who is Qb hungry give us picks

I want Barkley over the QB's Bluesbreaker : 2/19/2018 10:46 pm : link Unfortunately I think the Browns are gonna take him at

#1 , having the 4th pick they will get a top QB no one really knows if this class is like the Manning draft or

maybe 3 average starters and a boom or bust pick .

Having two game breakers like OBJ and Barkley defenses will

not be able to load the line especially with Engram who

had a heck of a rookie season and will get better .

I have no problem bringing back Marshal not ready to write

him off . Fix the O-line add some vet LB's and possibly use

the #2 pick on a LB .

QB's Bluesbreaker : 2/19/2018 11:21 pm : link Rosen I don't like his frame some have said he has a bit

of an attitude great arm not all that accurate .

Darnold another USC QB this guy had 20 career fumbles is

that true ?

Cleveland needs a QB it's anybodys guess who they select and when . I will be bummed if they take Barkley and if so

does that foce us to take a QB or do we trade down .

If for whatever reason the Giants are not in love with whomever is left . is anyone outside of Barkley or the

QB's worth taking ? I wouldn't doubt they trade down .