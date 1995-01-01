The True Franchise QB Model in the NFL is dead Britt in VA : 2/20/2018 9:30 am Disclaimer: The subject was intended to be sensational to spark debate. I'm not sure I believe that it is, but consider this....



History tells us that you have to have a high draft pick QB to win the Superbowl.



But why is it that those same guys, old guys, win the Superbowl every year? What happens when these guys, who are all in their mid to late thirties, retire? Who is the next Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, or even the ones that are in that mold? The Eli Mannings, Joe Flaccos, or the Andrew Lucks? I don't see them out there in the league. I see system quarterbacks. High Schools and Colleges aren't producing these guys anymore as far as I can tell. When you have teams fighting to pay Kirk Cousins the most money of any player in history, the model is broken. Alex Smith just got 71 million guaranteed. Why does Cleveland even want Cousins when they have the first overall pick and another top 5 pick. They could have any of those QB's, but they want Cousins.



I think what the Eagles are doing is the future. It started with the Seahawks a couple of years ago. Good system and having the right guys to operate within that system. Carson Wentz looked like the real deal, until Nick Foles came right in without skipping a beat. Now the Eagles are going to trade Foles for a king's ransom, only problem is, it's wasn't Foles. It was the system.



Gettleman said in his introductory presser that you still win in this league by running the ball, controlling the LOS on both sides, and rushing the passer. It really may be that simple.



The league is evolving.

Britt... BillKo : 2/20/2018 9:38 am : link ..all interesting points.



However, I will say, the Eagles aren't going to trade Nick Foles for a King's ransom. Simply because I highly doubt a team will offer that. I just can't see it.

I'll also add.... BillKo : 2/20/2018 9:40 am : link that the system the Eagles run is helping their QBs.



In particular, Foles.



But Wentz is the real deal. He has a rocket arm, can make all the NFL throws, and until his injury was a threat to run and create throws on the run.



Calling Wentz a system QB is taking some credit away from him. I think he'd be good in the Gilbride offense, the Pederson offense, and any offense in between (sans McAdoo's).

When I look out at the landscape of the league.... Britt in VA : 2/20/2018 9:43 am : link I see guys that are second, third, and fourth round picks having success.



Case Keenum made it to the NFC Championship game. Foles won the Superbowl.



That's where I see the league heading after the Brady's, Brees's, and Mannings retire.

I dont think you are that far off Jason in OR : 2/20/2018 9:47 am : link But Its cyclical. Its not every day you get a 2004 class, or a 1983 class that dumps a bunch of HOF caliber QBs into the mix for many years. Add in the once in a blue moon Bradys Favres, P Mannings and Montanas, then put the stand outs like Kelly, Moon etc in the mix and you literally have the last 30 some years worth of Franchise QBs (that stood out).



But in that mix we have seen the Rypiens, Heberts, the Everetts, QBs like Humphries, Odonnel etc. Then came the Dilfer like QBs, Brad Johson, Gus Frerotte, and the flat out busts along the way that sit in the league every year..



Not saying you are wrong, but i do agree and think that there are less "holy mother of god he is great" QBs active now than there were but I think that cycle will come round again

Systems have always won over talent in the NFL Mike from Ohio : 2/20/2018 9:51 am : link The Giants won a Superbowl with Jeff Hostetler, who is not a bad comparison for Nick Foles. But the game is different now in what QBs are asked to do.



Passing games used to be predicated on seven step drops, slow developing routes, and aggressive defense/hitting on WRs. Now the game is more short developing routes where the ball comes out quicker and receivers can't hardly be touched. Of course it is easier for today's average QBs to surpass the numbers of much better passers from years ago. It's easier for them.



Yesterday you were posting about how time of possession and running the ball was still the way to win in the NFL. That is no more true than what you said about the franchise QB model. There are many ways to win in the NFL. The key is that you have to match the system you install to the talent you have and stay true to it.

I would believe that, if the high school and college systems haven't evolved so much.



They are no longer teaching their QB's to read defenses, audible, or call their own plays.



The reality of the current high school and college landscape is you're seeing entire teams look to the sideline before lining up rather than having a QB call the play. You literally have kids that make it to the NFL level without EVER having taken a snap from under center.



Foles is the argument Reb8thVA : 2/20/2018 10:00 am : link For not taking a QB at #2 and looking to Webb as Eli's successor. Not sure I buy it though.

The spread isn't destroying QB development Mike from Ohio : 2/20/2018 10:01 am : link it just de-emphasizes the reliance on the QB to hold the ball and read the defense. It stresses getting the ball out of the QBs hands and to the playmakers, rather than standing in the pocket and getting crushed. The QBs that are coming out are better at running that system because it is where the game is going. It is not a system put in out of necessity because QBs aren't as good anymore.

Back in my day Bread was a Nickel Alex_Webster : 2/20/2018 10:02 am : link I think as time evolves and the game changes. Controlling the line of scrimmage that might not ever change. If you can do that you can contend. With the rules on practice and limited time with pads. Development must happen very rapidly. That being said its hard to develop a quarterback and other positions that support that development. I guess my answer is time and perspective. My dad was a huge YA Tittle fan. He was convinced we would never see another. So we might never get a multi winner like Tom Brady. But inevitably greats players come and go. Its the Ebb and Flow of talent in this league.



Articles have been written about this WillVAB : 2/20/2018 10:09 am : link Over the last few years. If you look at the college game all of the big time programs have opted to go with athletes and not necessarily good QBs at the position. There’s a lot of money at stake and there’s pressure to win. An athlete who can play within a system and make plays with his legs is more attractive to a college program than a pocket passer who may take two years to develop. The programs need to win now.



These are the guys that get fed into the NFL game. There are a lot of similarities with the young QBs around the league, and honestly I don’t see a huge talent gap between any of them. None of them look like QBs who are capable of transcending the game like a Brady, Brees, Rodgers, etc. Is there a difference between Carr and Marriotta? Are either someone you should be afraid of?



The system probably is more important in today’s game. In addition to the examples the OP mentioned, look at Goff. 2 years ago everyone called him a bust. Now he’s the real deal or even “elite.” He didn’t just wake up one morning last summer and turn from trash to gold. But he did get the coach that gave Ryan the best year of his career.



If this is true, the sharp play is to do a 180 on conventional wisdom. Instead of picking the QB and building everything around him, pick the right scheme/cast and then get a QB that fits.

You can win for sure Thegratefulhead : 2/20/2018 10:12 am : link The teams that have franchise QBs are in the running almost every single year. The teams that don't have to catch lightning in a bottle. Nothing has changed, I'll take Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Tom Brady, thank you very much.

RE: You can win for sure Britt in VA : 2/20/2018 10:17 am : link

Quote: The teams that have franchise QBs are in the running almost every single year. The teams that don't have to catch lightning in a bottle. Nothing has changed, I'll take Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Tom Brady, thank you very much.



Aaron Rodgers: 34

Drew Brees: 38

Tom Brady: 40



When is the new blood going to start winning with any regularity? Who is the next Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Tom Brady? All of these franchise QB's that you speak of are getting old/older. Where are the next ones out there in the league right now? In comment 13836912 Thegratefulhead said:Aaron Rodgers: 34Drew Brees: 38Tom Brady: 40When is the new blood going to start winning with any regularity? Who is the next Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Tom Brady? All of these franchise QB's that you speak of are getting old/older. Where are the next ones out there in the league right now?

wentz numbers on third down were insane Essex : 2/20/2018 10:23 am : link his numbers on first down and second down were not. I am not saying he isn't good or that he doesnt make some miraculous plays, but he is not a plug in qb, not from what I have seen. His redzone numbers were also fantastic, but so was Foles because as we saw in the playoffs, they have great play designs and the ability to run makes the red zone much easier. You put Wentz on say Tampa Bay or Arizona, I don't think they become a winning team all of a sudden. You put BRees, Brady, Rodgers, etc on those teams, they will be winning next week.

I think it's a bullshit argument. Dodge : 2/20/2018 10:41 am : link The NFL is always evolving. Hall of Fame QBs likes Brady, Brees, Rodgers etc are part of the NFL today. A new group always takes over as the old retire.



QBs under 30 that will be part of the "next group". This means these will be your top 10 QBs in the league who will have their team competing every year. You can probably pick your next "hall of fame" type QB out of this group in a few years.



Goff

Wentz

Watson

Newton

Stafford

Wilson

Carr

Garoppolo



Next year we can evaluate Mahomes too as he seems promising.



QBs over 30 but under 35:

Rodgers 34

Ryan 32

Flacco 32

Dalton 30 (questionable addition to this list for sure)



If you're looking for the next pocket passer, you will have a hard time finding that because that style of play isn't part of the trend. It's all about quick release, accuracy, RPO decision making and pre-snap reads.



Wentz had an amazing year. Foles wasn't just some scrub. He's produced in the past and he was also not amazingly good this year in half those games he played. Also, NE's defense sucked.



Wilson was a 3rd rounder, Carr and Garappolo were 2nd rounders. Everyone else was a 1st rounder.



You're still going to have the best chance to draft a QB in the 1st round.

I disagree pjcas18 : 2/20/2018 10:42 am : link with the premise in that you may find one-offs like a Nick Foles who wins a SB or a Russel Wilson who gets drafted in the 3rd round, or a Case Keenum who makes it to the NFCCG the point is once they show success they will get paid massively and become a franchise QB.



Reality still will be the teams with the best QB play will have the most success.



Peyton

Brady

Rodgers

Ben

Ryan

Newton

Luck

Eli - whoever you want to put in this list



will be replaced by:



Goff

Wentz

Watson

Trubisky (who knows?)

Mahomes

Rosen

Darnold

Allen



etc.



and if that next great QB comes in the 4th round, he'll only be a 4th round QB until his contract is up and someone has to pay him, then he becomes a franchise QB.





I am going to get heat for this... NYG07 : 2/20/2018 10:43 am : link But I don't think QBs are the issue. It is QB salaries that are the problem. I have been voicing my frustration about this for many years.



The Seahawks were a juggernaught when Russell Wilson, a great QB was making $500k a year. They went to two Superbowls and should have won the 2nd. Then Wilson gets paid and suddenly their o-line deteriorates, he doesn't have enough weapons around him and their defense is top heavy with little depth.



I can give countless other examples. Spew all you want about market value, rising salary cap, etc. The Ravens were consistently a deep playoff team on Joe Flacco's rookie contract, and won a superbowl. He is as average as they come in my eyes. Now look at how much that team has struggled since he got paid.



It sucks that Garappolo can get $137M off of 7 starts, because teams are that desperate for great QB play. You are right, the Eagles system is great, but I also think Wentz, a top 2 pick is great. They are going to be a pain for a long time because of him. But once he gets paid a kings ransom, the Eagles can say bye to that great o-line and defense.

Who says you couldn't build a team like in College BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/20/2018 10:48 am : link Take Ken Dorsey for example. Had practically an NFL team around him at Miami, and was never successful in the League, but honestly I can't think of a successful group of WRs and RBs that he was around.



The Eagles proved the opposite. You can have a successful group of talent, and a system in place that renders the QB a less meaningful and still be successful.



Now the teams with QBs that are better, do have a better shot at repeating down the road. As you can see by the repeat Super Bowl winners. It will be interesting to see if Foles or some lesser QB can get a repeat Super Bowl victory.

RE: Articles have been written about this Britt in VA : 2/20/2018 11:13 am : link

Quote: Over the last few years. If you look at the college game all of the big time programs have opted to go with athletes and not necessarily good QBs at the position. There’s a lot of money at stake and there’s pressure to win. An athlete who can play within a system and make plays with his legs is more attractive to a college program than a pocket passer who may take two years to develop. The programs need to win now.



These are the guys that get fed into the NFL game. There are a lot of similarities with the young QBs around the league, and honestly I don’t see a huge talent gap between any of them. None of them look like QBs who are capable of transcending the game like a Brady, Brees, Rodgers, etc. Is there a difference between Carr and Marriotta? Are either someone you should be afraid of?



The system probably is more important in today’s game. In addition to the examples the OP mentioned, look at Goff. 2 years ago everyone called him a bust. Now he’s the real deal or even “elite.” He didn’t just wake up one morning last summer and turn from trash to gold. But he did get the coach that gave Ryan the best year of his career.



If this is true, the sharp play is to do a 180 on conventional wisdom. Instead of picking the QB and building everything around him, pick the right scheme/cast and then get a QB that fits.



Exactly what I'm saying. In comment 13836904 WillVAB said:Exactly what I'm saying.

All of this is making me feel like Barkley should be our pick Knee of Theismann : 2/20/2018 11:20 am : link He's as much of a sure-thing as you're gonna get in the draft. Rarely can you say that you're 99% positive a player will be worth #2 overall pick, and with Barkley you have that. Get that piece in place, along with Beckham signed, upgrade the o-line, give Eli one more year and figure out the QB situation after that. I have faith in Shurmur to find a QB for whatever his offense is after Eli without needing to use the #2 pick. Just my two cents.

If you want your young QB to have rather mrvax : 2/20/2018 12:05 pm : link immediate success, you play him within a system where he already feels comfortable, a college type system. Remember when Foles first came in after Wentz went down he struggled and had a few not so good games. As soon as the Eagles installed the RPO that Foles had success with back in 2013, he started to really come on.



So, you draft a QB that may 1 day become a pocket passer and start him off in a familiar system. Then over a few years time, you give that QB more responsibilities. Avoid drafting QBs that are merely athletes and look for a kid that can recognize a defense. That's where your new group of HoF QBs will come from.





The NFL disagrees with your point. Tom in NY : 2/20/2018 1:02 pm : link The way they show that is how much they are willing to pay a potential "franchise QB."

Look at the contracts given out in the last couple of year to Garoppolo, Carr, ...even Glennon got paid. What is the expected salary of Kirk Cousins? The league votes with it's wallet. Right now, they are voting that they need franchise QBs.



The thought that 2nd tier QBs can win the Super Bowl because Nick Foles did, ignores that the vast majority of championships are won with franchise level guys - Brady, Brees, Manning, Eli, Rogers, Big Ben, etc. will always have an advantage due to their abilities. The exceptions are when a team has a dominant defense (2001 Ravens), or when a starting QB goes down late in the year, after home field has been established (1990 Giants, 2017 Phila).



2nd tier guys can win games, even a playoff game or two, but will almost always fall short when needed (see Bortles, 2017 AFC Championship game, & Keenum, 2017 NFC Championship game), unless their defense is strong enough to cover for them.

@Britt 81_Great_Dane : 2/20/2018 1:07 pm : link Quote: History tells us that you have to have a high draft pick QB to win the Superbowl.



I disagree with this premise. History tells us most Super Bowl winners have elite QBs. Sometimes you can win with a solid but less-than-stellar QB (Dilfer) or a quality backup (Hostetler, Foles), but most Super Bowl winners have elite QBs.



Whether that QB is drafted early in the first round (Elway, Bradshaw, both Mannings, Roethlisberger) or later in the draft (Montana, Brady, Unitas, Williams) or even undrafted (Warner) doesn't matter.



Brees, Young, Plunkett, Dawson and Unitas weren't even drafted by the teams they won the Super Bowl with. All were acquired differently, some as free agents, some by trade.



I disagree with this premise. History tells us most Super Bowl winners have elite QBs. Sometimes you can win with a solid but less-than-stellar QB (Dilfer) or a quality backup (Hostetler, Foles), but most Super Bowl winners have elite QBs.Whether that QB is drafted early in the first round (Elway, Bradshaw, both Mannings, Roethlisberger) or later in the draft (Montana, Brady, Unitas, Williams) or even undrafted (Warner) doesn't matter.Brees, Young, Plunkett, Dawson and Unitas weren't even drafted by the teams they won the Super Bowl with. All were acquired differently, some as free agents, some by trade.

We have been to this dance. Thegratefulhead : 2/20/2018 1:20 pm : link There have never been a lot of franchise QBs. A few every generation. Just a few people on the planet can do that job exceptionally well. You should never stop looking one and don't pass up on one if you have they chance. I think we all agree on this. IF and I mean IF the Giants think there is franchise QB in this draft, draft him at 2, don't get cute. If there isn't, then draft the BPA that will help the team compete. Get an All Pro that will start for ten years and do not give fuck what that position is. Get a HoFer at 2 and we are good.



RE: We have been to this dance. Britt in VA : 2/20/2018 1:23 pm : link

Quote: There have never been a lot of franchise QBs. A few every generation. Just a few people on the planet can do that job exceptionally well. You should never stop looking one and don't pass up on one if you have they chance. I think we all agree on this. IF and I mean IF the Giants think there is franchise QB in this draft, draft him at 2, don't get cute. If there isn't, then draft the BPA that will help the team compete. Get an All Pro that will start for ten years and do not give fuck what that position is. Get a HoFer at 2 and we are good.



Agreed. Completely fine with that. In comment 13837159 Thegratefulhead said:Agreed. Completely fine with that.

You think what the Eagles are doing is the future? UberAlias : 2/20/2018 2:04 pm : link You mean the same Eagles who just traded a bunch of picks to move up to #2 to select a QB? It sounds to me like the Eagles believe in having a franchise QB.



This OP sounds a bit premature on this.



Didn't we just see Garopolo get paid as the highest paid player in the league? They were what, 5-0 with him, 1-10 without him? The Texans looked a lot better with Watson than without him. The QB desperate teams are reported to be lining up to pay K Cousins.



Two years ago QBs went 1 and 2. Last year a QB went #2. The Browns passed on QBs in both of those drafts, they've gone 1-31 since and sure sounds like they're dead set on correcting and will draft one @#1 in April.



If there are changes in play here, which there very well might be, I would suggest it is far too early to call that at this point. We should have more clues after the draft, but as we stand, there is ample evidence QBs remain very much in demand.



This offseason has spurred lots of debate. It seems to me there are many who have locked into a personal POV and interpreting most of what they see from that lens.

.... BrettNYG10 : 2/20/2018 4:15 pm : link If this is the case, shouldn't we cut Eli and allocate more cap space to other players? And to a greater extreme, follow the Go Terps approach to team-building? De-emphasize the QB position and replace them every few years since QB's would now theoretically be commoditized.



Also, this past year is a bit of an outlier. Here are the starting QBs for teams in the conference championship games from 2011-2016.



2016: Brady, Roethlisberger, Ryan, Rodgers

2015: Manning (he sucked at this point), Brady, Newton, Palmer

2014: Brady, Luck, Wilson, Rodgers

2013: Manning (good at this point), Brady, Kaepernick, Wilson

2012: Flacco (played great this run, but consider him only above average, not elite), Brady, Kaepernick, Ryan

2011: Brady, Flacco, Manning, Smith



I'd say most are elite. Some had great seasons, but weren't top five guys (Kaepernick was good for a couple years, but wouldn't call him elite). Wilson went from good to elite IMV during the years he was in this group. Flacco was only above-average to me but had a great run in 2012.



I still look at this and think having a franchise QB is vital for success. But maybe the 2017 is the start of a new trend.



I don't draft a QB unless I think he can be a top five guy, of course. QB-only blinders would be silly. But it seems likely the Giants are going to think highly of at least one or two guys this year.

You still need a good QB to compete..... Simms11 : 2/20/2018 5:28 pm : link this is more of a passing league now. Yea, you still need to run to control the clock and have an effective offense, but guys like Ryan Tannehill are not going to win you a Super Bowl. The QB position can't be dismissed as easily as some here are. A good, Franchise QB will give you a chance in every game, every year.

