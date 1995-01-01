Snacks Harrison on Cowherd Daniel in Kentucky : 2/20/2018 4:59 pm Discussed his favorite snacks.

That Eli Apple needs to grow up!

OBJ is always giving 100%! He’s the real deal.

He didn’t want to be a captain last year because he saw a lot of guys who weren’t all in. Didn’t want to lead men who were only there for the check.



Wow!



That last comment bothers me. robbieballs2003 : 2/20/2018 5:01 pm : link He has never been a leader by his own words but now he is saying he would have been a leader if it was easy? Come on. Fuck. We need some true leaders on this team.

People really misunderstand leadership blueblood : 2/20/2018 5:15 pm : link There are basically several types of people..



Those who have leadership ability, discover it and become leaders because its who they are.



Those who have the desire to lead but not the ability.



Those who has the ability to lead but not the desire.



Those who have none of the above.



And even if you are a leader and have the ability.. people STILL have to want to be lead. Following leadership isnt automatic.





Who misunderstands leadership? In comment 13837433 blueblood said:Who misunderstands leadership?

I think many people do. blueblood : 2/20/2018 5:37 pm : link I dont think most people understand what makes a good leader.



I dont think they understand how leaders are made.



Even those who have an innate ability to become leaders normally have something that transpires in their life that causes them to become who they become.



Leaders arent always the ones out in front..being the face and the most vocal. They can definitely be behind the scenes. They can lead through example.



I believe the other thing that people misunderstand is that you will always have people in every environment that will not embrace being led. The rebels. The goats.. They butt and kick against everything.. Just because you have leaders doesnt mean everyone and everything falls in line either.





sometimes it gets worse before mdc1 : 2/20/2018 5:41 pm : link it gets better. The new leadership is now clean Aegean stables and it is going to be bad...

robbieballs: Respect you as a poster and don't agree with you. idinkido : 2/20/2018 5:45 pm : link Snacks wasn't in confession and bearing his heart out, so you may not really know the issues, personnel/coaching, that concerned him. Also being a leader can take a lot out of a player who plays at the level snacks does, because he is already playing at max effort, and it takes a lot out of a player leader when his teammates have just given up. I think you may want to rethink your opinion on this and give him the benefit of the doubt.

RE: robbieballs: Respect you as a poster and don't agree with you. robbieballs2003 : 2/20/2018 5:54 pm : link

Quote: Snacks wasn't in confession and bearing his heart out, so you may not really know the issues, personnel/coaching, that concerned him. Also being a leader can take a lot out of a player who plays at the level snacks does, because he is already playing at max effort, and it takes a lot out of a player leader when his teammates have just given up. I think you may want to rethink your opinion on this and give him the benefit of the doubt.



Agree to disagree. I like Snacks the player but don't go on tv, radio, etc. and point fingers at others as to the reason you didn't "lead" this team. Leadership is most needed in times of adversity. It doesn't take days off. If you don't want to be a leader then that is fine. He is a hell of a player and the least of our worries. But, please, stop blaming others for your decisions. Excuses are excuses and we need to start looking for solitions. And, like I said, Snacks has said numerous times he's not a leader and doesn't want to be. I never had an issue with that because that is apparently who he is so stop point fingers at anybody but yourself as the reason. In comment 13837453 idinkido said:Agree to disagree. I like Snacks the player but don't go on tv, radio, etc. and point fingers at others as to the reason you didn't "lead" this team. Leadership is most needed in times of adversity. It doesn't take days off. If you don't want to be a leader then that is fine. He is a hell of a player and the least of our worries. But, please, stop blaming others for your decisions. Excuses are excuses and we need to start looking for solitions. And, like I said, Snacks has said numerous times he's not a leader and doesn't want to be. I never had an issue with that because that is apparently who he is so stop point fingers at anybody but yourself as the reason.

And isn't this the same player that called out Banks to robbieballs2003 : 2/20/2018 5:57 pm : link "put a name" to the players that quit and told Banks to do something about it? Banks went right back at him and said it was not his responsibility anymore since he did his job duriny his career. Now, Snacks is calling guys out because they were only there for the checks? Maybe he should start putting names to the players.

My 2 cents from life experience: There will always be good and bad leaders. You can tell them apart easily. If you are like me and don't particularly like being led, if the leader is good, you shut up and support them 100%.



Then you have another small group of people that will do anything they can get away with to denigrate leaders which results in problems within the unit. I believe most of these pukes are known today as assholes. These assholes are actually jealous of a leader and secretly wish they were in charge.



My opinion is largely based on my 4 years in the USMC but I see this also in the corporate world. Bet it's similar in a football locker room.

On a side note... Daniel in Kentucky : 2/20/2018 6:01 pm : link I had row 1 tickets in the visitors bench at the Browns game two years ago.

Odell looked like a man among boys watching it live and being so close. It was a difference expierence; I usually sit in the cheap seats. He didn’t stop moving the entire time he was on the field. From pregame to the game to when he ran into the locker room. So I 2nd that! He is a rare talent and if you never saw a football game you would be on the sideline saying, “That’s the best player in the field!”



In spite of all the drama Odell brings he really really cares, doesn’t give up and is a winner. If half the players on the Giants cared half as much as he does we wouldn’t be picking in the top 20.

It's not on Snacks to lead the team RobCrossRiver56 : 2/20/2018 6:09 pm : link All he has to do is play as per his contract. We all saw his play on the field.



Snacks didn't pick the players around him.



BTW, he never mentioned his top 2 snacks after #5 Rice Krispy treats #4 Pickle chips #3 Hot fries

Is playing per the contract Bill L : 2/20/2018 6:12 pm : link distinct from being there just for the check?

. arcarsenal : 2/20/2018 6:13 pm : link I really don't think the awful job McAdoo did here this past season can be understated.



Just a horrendous coaching job. The guy had no control whatsoever over this football team.



Shurmur is going to have to really re-establish some leadership here.

leadership is overrated... Dan in the Springs : 2/20/2018 6:15 pm : link followership is more often needed and just as important.



Many leaders check out if they sense that their leadership will not be effective. Doesn't mean they can't be a good leader, just means they know enough to tell when they should press forward as a leader or step back into a follower's role.



It's easy to say that a good leader will always lead, but I believe the best leaders preserve their leadership capital for the most critical times and they build that capital by demonstrating followership and effectiveness.





Did the players become an issue because the season was lost Bill L : 2/20/2018 6:32 pm : link Or was the season lost because the players were always the issue?

.... Toth029 : 2/20/2018 6:34 pm : link Constant baiting by Cowherd to get Snacks to rip Beckham.



Media always does with Giants' players. But we've heard they love him, and they continue to try.

I love that not a single player yet has had a bad thing to say Ten Ton Hammer : 2/20/2018 6:35 pm : link to feed that bullshit narrative.

. arcarsenal : 2/20/2018 6:38 pm : link Heh, yep. It's funny. All of these people keep digging trying to get a Giants player to bad mouth Beckham or give them something to run with and every guy just keeps talking about what a hard-worker and great teammate he is.

I think what he said was the truth George from PA : 2/20/2018 7:15 pm : link So not sure what was so bad.



If he did not think he could make Eli Apple a man...knowing ones limits is not a fault.



I suspect he saw the same thing on the Jets.



I hope the trouble makers have a short lease

I just wish all these guys would shut the fuck up Go Terps : 2/20/2018 7:18 pm : link Harrison is our best player, but he was still part of a 3-13 team.



Back to back years our two biggest rivals have been the #1 seed in the NFC, and both despite losing their starting quarterback. Meanwhile our team has been rife with bickering, excuse making, rationalization, and idiotic behavior.



Fuck off already.

He didn't want to be a captain because not everybody was all-in?? Jimmy Googs : 2/20/2018 7:30 pm : link There were players on this team last summer that were not optimistic for the 2017 season and what they could achieve?



something sounds odd...

Sounds like snacks is trying Keith : 2/20/2018 7:31 pm : link to distance himself from last years team.

3-13 Go Terps : 2/20/2018 7:32 pm : link This is the worst team we've had since we were all learning about Watergate. The fucking Eagles are the champs, and our players are calling each other out in public.



If we shouldn't be cantankerous now, when should we be?

... christian : 2/20/2018 7:36 pm : link The bar where interpersonal behavior impacts performance is pretty high in sports. The results are so quantified, you either perform or not.



It's very different than business or other walks of life, where nuance, relationships and fit dictate advancement and trust.



Plenty of the last generation of champs for this team were/are kind of assholes.



Michael Boley, Amani Toomer, Michael Strahan, Ahmad Bradshaw, Eli Manning -- just to name a few who have had pretty crummy actions off the field reported. If a team can survive dudes with potential real character flaws, the team will survive a player running his mouth a little in an interview.

. arcarsenal : 2/20/2018 7:41 pm : link All of this bullshit is just the product of a losing season.



Barely a word was said about Eli Apple's personality in 2016. No one was talking about Janoris Jenkins "quitting," or whether or not Damon Harrison is capable of being a leader.



It just comes with the territory.



Put a better team on the field with better coaching and most of that vanishes on its own.



No one wins in this league by putting the most likable 22 guys on the field.

Just based on the OP... SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/20/2018 8:05 pm : link What's so controversial about what he said?



Apple does need to grow up.

Odell isn't the cancer that people make him out to be.

He could tell that people were checking out. Does anyone dispute that?

Snacks played his ass off in a lost cause of a season UberAlias : 2/20/2018 8:17 pm : link What more do you want? Stop nit picking. We need more players like snacks, not led.

His last comment tells me this... EricJ : 2/20/2018 8:40 pm : link the organization for the most part has stunk from top to bottom. Poor player selections to find guys who do not have the heart to play hard every game and every play. Poor coaching selections... on and on.

Very good player trueblueinpw : 2/20/2018 11:31 pm : link Snacks is super solid on the field. He seems like he has some trouble saying the right things, the Twitter thing with CB during the season comes to mind. But I don’t think he’s a bad guy or a problem, maybe not a leader with the rah rah but he balls out every down. On the field, he’s a pro’s pro. Hard not to like him when he keeps his pie hole shut.

RE: RE: People really misunderstand leadership Ten Ton Hammer : 2/20/2018 11:46 pm : link

Quote:

Who misunderstands leadership?



It happens all the tim. Some equate "best player" with "leader" and that's certainly not always true. Other times it's the guy that seems to yell the loudest. Whoever fits the impression of what we think a leader is supposed to be. Fans looking from a distance don't always have their finger on who it is that players have respect for and listen to. In comment 13837435 robbieballs2003 said:It happens all the tim. Some equate "best player" with "leader" and that's certainly not always true. Other times it's the guy that seems to yell the loudest. Whoever fits the impression of what we think a leader is supposed to be. Fans looking from a distance don't always have their finger on who it is that players have respect for and listen to.

djstat: So now you are calling out Snacks as selfish idinkido : 2:34 am : link because he would not assume a leadership role? Not all players and not all people are natural born leaders and yet are still great in their jobs and are not selfish. Remember, the Giants drafted all these guys who were suppose to be captains on their college teams to build a team with strong character. We all know something really went off the tracks. We ended up with a team full of quitters. To say Snacks should have led in that mess and since he didn't makes him selfish is not fair to Snacks.

I wonder NikkiMac : 6:30 am : link Do the patriots players talk all this shit I don’t think so



I don’t pay attention to their websites but I never see they’re players on



NFL network or anything talking all this shit I think they would be cut if



They do. B.B.doesnt go for that !

Just because he said he didn't bc4life : 6:33 am : link want to be Captain, does not mean he did not exert leadership.

Dan in the Springs bc4life : 6:34 am : link You obviously know something about the subject.

I the Giants have mostly been joeinpa : 7:08 am : link A losing franchise since their last Super Bowl in 11.



Losing permeates an organization. What Snacks said about that locker room should not surprise anyone.





The writing was there.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:08 am : link



Quote: i get it. But still can’t understand how things could sink that badly in A seasonand a half. How could just the thought of McAdoo make people come to camp wanting to simply mail it in.



Basically, we saw the progression:

- Guy who ascended the ranks to OC never had too much of a spotlight on him

- Gets job and doesn't recognize teh magnitude of the spotlight, hence the 80's style haircut, the porn stache and the clown suit.

- Rides his first season on the heels of a dominant D, his offense ranking poorly

- Starts creating the narrative that the system is fine but the QB is mucking things up

- Despite the unimaginative year 1 offense with a pitiful output, he doesn't make many changes to remedy the offense and goes all-in on placing the blame on Eli

- Transforms look to Gordon Gecko/Pat Riley douchiness

- Defense starts to implode. The 0-5 start leading to multiple suspensions and the appearance of players quitting

- Not recognizing the pulse of the team, he keeps bantering on about the Duke, heavy-handedness and throws support to the OL while sniping at the QB

- Not understanding the possible effect, he handles the benching of Eli in possibly the worst way imaginable and cemented his fate



He fucked up on so many levels because he wasn't prepared to be a leader. Wasn't prepared to handle the Media and wasn't prepared on the qualities needed to handle adversity. He blindly stuck to a system that produced two years of solidly poor output and instead of realizing that the system sucked, he threw shade elsewhere. but got glossed over because of an initial playoff season:Basically, we saw the progression:- Guy who ascended the ranks to OC never had too much of a spotlight on him- Gets job and doesn't recognize teh magnitude of the spotlight, hence the 80's style haircut, the porn stache and the clown suit.- Rides his first season on the heels of a dominant D, his offense ranking poorly- Starts creating the narrative that the system is fine but the QB is mucking things up- Despite the unimaginative year 1 offense with a pitiful output, he doesn't make many changes to remedy the offense and goes all-in on placing the blame on Eli- Transforms look to Gordon Gecko/Pat Riley douchiness- Defense starts to implode. The 0-5 start leading to multiple suspensions and the appearance of players quitting- Not recognizing the pulse of the team, he keeps bantering on about the Duke, heavy-handedness and throws support to the OL while sniping at the QB- Not understanding the possible effect, he handles the benching of Eli in possibly the worst way imaginable and cemented his fateHe fucked up on so many levels because he wasn't prepared to be a leader. Wasn't prepared to handle the Media and wasn't prepared on the qualities needed to handle adversity. He blindly stuck to a system that produced two years of solidly poor output and instead of realizing that the system sucked, he threw shade elsewhere.

RE: That last comment bothers me. ATL_Giants : 9:22 am : link

Quote: He has never been a leader by his own words but now he is saying he would have been a leader if it was easy? Come on. Fuck. We need some true leaders on this team.

It's alright man. We're lucky to have Snacks. In comment 13837426 robbieballs2003 said:It's alright man. We're lucky to have Snacks.

Robbie JOrthman : 4:16 pm : link I'm with you...the his words about leadership seem off.