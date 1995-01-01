Kiper's Top 10 - 2.21.18 - Barkley to Giants Anando : 2/21/2018 11:24 am



Rosen drops to 11 with the Dolphins...

I think Milton knows that teams are going to shy away a bit simply due to medical concerns. Otherwise, I don't see many surprises in this top 10.

I think Milton knows that teams are going to shy away a bit simply due to medical concerns. Otherwise, I don't see many surprises in this top 10.

I think we would take Darnold in the scenario.

The Rosen hate is blown way out of proportion. I won't debate whether he should be the Giants pick or not, but dropping the guy to 11th makes you think this is nothing more than trying to generate clicks. I can see going the safe route with the number 2 pick and passing on the injury concerns, but some team in the top 2 will gamble on talent.

i think this happens... dead serious... i dont think they get a QB

I won't debate whether he should be the Giants pick or not, but dropping the guy to 11th makes you think this is nothing more than trying to generate clicks. I can see going the safe route with the number 2 pick and passing on the injury concerns, but some team in the top 2 will gamble on talent.



Typo, meant to say top 10.

This is the same song and dance every year. QBs get overdrafted. It is the most important position in all of sports. There will be a run on these QBs in the top 10.

I don't see how it could be called hate. The drop is likely, as you acknowledged, based on injury potential/shelf-life (although maybe that's merely a RB concern). Balancing risk/reward doesn't scream hate to me.

To elaborate on my last post. I am saying it is the same song and dance because you will see these QBs go through the ringer and people will project them to go lower than they actually will. When in reality they will go higher.

I won't debate whether he should be the Giants pick or not, but dropping the guy to 11th makes you think this is nothing more than trying to generate clicks. I can see going the safe route with the number 2 pick and passing on the injury concerns, but some team in the top 2 will gamble on talent.



I don't see how it could be called hate. The drop is likely, as you acknowledged, based on injury potential/shelf-life (although maybe that's merely a RB concern). Balancing risk/reward doesn't scream hate to me.



Kiper basically said it had more to do with character than anything else. He said he is going to have to stand in front of teams and prove to them he can rally and lead a team.

QBs get overdrafted. It is the most important position in all of sports. There will be a run on these QBs in the top 10.



Agree 100%. When Peyton came out, he was also supposedly ovverated. Leaf was going to go ahead of him blah blah Ame stuff evey year.



Not saying any of these giuys are Peyton Manning, but QBs almost always rise to the top of the draft because if you do find an elite QB, the franchise is set for the next 12-15 years.



Rosen and Darnold are very likely to go 1-2 and will defifinitely go top 5. Mayfield and Allen will also go high.

I feel good about this draft sitting at #2 and taking either Darnold or Barkley.



I don't think we can go wrong with either one.

I wouldnt be surprised if Cleveland offered to trade their #4 pick with the Giants in order to get a QB and Barkley with the first 2 picks. I would love that. The Colts aren't likely to take a QB so the Giants could still get the QB they would have taken at 2 and have extra picks.

If I had to Predict right now who they get ....... Darnold

If Darnold just falls into Denver's lap like that... I like Barkley a whole lot but I would be pissed if this is the way it went, switch Darnold with Allen and switch Rosen with Baker maybe.... In this scenario do we use 34 and more to move up for Rosen!?



In this scenario do we use 34 and more to move up for Rosen!?

The is NO WAY that 3 QBs aren't drafted in the top 5. I see he sticking with his overall #1 pick to Cleveland though - Josh Allen.

I think the QB that Might fall to the dolphins is Mayfield ...I think they know it too because they're Starting to get ready to talk to him and it has been reported.



Starting to get ready to talk to him and it has been reported.

The Giants aren't passing on Darnold and Rosen for a RB no matter how good he is even if he's a good value at 2. They must find their QB for the future and have no way to know if this kind of chance will present itself again. Like I said, stupid.

The Giants aren't passing on Darnold and Rosen for a RB no matter how good he is even if he's a good value at 2. They must find their QB for the future and have no way to know if this kind of chance will present itself again. Like I said, stupid.



Hahaha.

I want Barkley. With Kiper having Barkley going to the Giants, that means it won't happen since Kiper is usually wrong. I hope Kiper's next mock has Rosen going to the Giants so it actually won't happen.



I hope Kiper’s next mock has Rosen going to the Giants so it actually won’t happen.



if Cleveland offered to trade their #4 pick with the Giants in order to get a QB and Barkley with the first 2 picks. I would love that. The Colts aren't likely to take a QB so the Giants could still get the QB they would have taken at 2 and have extra picks. I like your thinking... sign me up!!!

I like your thinking... sign me up!!! In comment 13838007 cjohn2979 said:I like your thinking... sign me up!!!

The Giants aren't passing on Darnold and Rosen for a RB no matter how good he is even if he's a good value at 2. They must find their QB for the future and have no way to know if this kind of chance will present itself again. Like I said, stupid.







What makes you think Rosen and Darnold are the QBs of the future

What makes you think they are any better than Webb

Eli will be playing the next two years. Webb will be mentored and the pick will be Saquan

I won't debate whether he should be the Giants pick or not, but dropping the guy to 11th makes you think this is nothing more than trying to generate clicks. I can see going the safe route with the number 2 pick and passing on the injury concerns, but some team in the top 2 will gamble on talent.



I don't see how it could be called hate. The drop is likely, as you acknowledged, based on injury potential/shelf-life (although maybe that's merely a RB concern). Balancing risk/reward doesn't scream hate to me.







Kiper basically said it had more to do with character than anything else. He said he is going to have to stand in front of teams and prove to them he can rally and lead a team.



Sy's big knock on Allen that he plays small in big games. If that is true, how then does Josh Allen prove to those same teams that he can rally and lead a team? Using that yardstick, how does he become the #1 pick?

If only Kiiper had been doing our drafting instead of Reese.

Sy's big knock on Allen that he plays small in big games. ...

So, you're saying that Cleveland's a great fit for him?

If that's the way it falls and the Jets don't trade up with Indy...

Question for Sy.... will you have Barkley as the #1 overall player in this draft?

How many mire mocks before draft?



Kiper

He is mildly interesting on draft day. he does know his stuff about players abilities.

Would be interesting to see what % of 1st rd order he gets right. My guess 20-25%.

Throw darts. same results.

Can't tak any mocks Serious before the combine or workouts

Josh Allen at #1? LOL....sure Mel. I think that greasy hair gel you use has melted your brain cells.

If you believe that we go with ELI for a couple of years, then Barkley or a trade down, like the Bills scenario, is definitely in the cards. Think we want to get back in the mix right away and that could do it maybe. DG has to produce now, and cannot wait for two or more years or he will be history as well. NYC is not a patient town. He knows that. MO

LOL....sure Mel. I think that greasy hair gel you use has melted your brain cells.



Not just that but 3 more picks after that before the next QB is taken, and Rosen not until 11. Honestly one of the worst mocks in history.

Think Rosen could drop like a rock if his propensity to get injured is perceived by teams as real. So this draft projection is not off the charts. MO

If you like measurables like JR did Allen has them in spades more than any QB out there. So why not ?

if Cleveland offered to trade their #4 pick with the Giants in order to get a QB and Barkley with the first 2 picks. I would love that. The Colts aren't likely to take a QB so the Giants could still get the QB they would have taken at 2 and have extra picks.



What is to stop the Colts from trading with someone then we miss out on the qb AND barkley

There are a few talking heads that have the Browns taking Allen with the first pick. And that would be the Browns being the Browns. But with their new sheriff, I'm not so sure they would take Allen over Darnold, Rosen, or Barkley.

If Darnold is there you have to take him... If he goes number 1.. then you grab Barkley..



I would love Barkley on this team, but I see Darnold as a solid replacement for Eli

What makes you think Rosen and Darnold are the QBs of the future

What makes you think they are any better than Webb

Eli will be playing the next two years. Webb will be mentored and the pick will be Saquan

So Darnold and Rosen, who both seem to be projected top 5 (if not 1 & 2) in most places, aren't better than Webb who lasted to the 3rd round. Ok. If you say so.

What makes you think Rosen and Darnold are the QBs of the future

What makes you think they are any better than Webb

Eli will be playing the next two years. Webb will be mentored and the pick will be Saquan





So Darnold and Rosen, who both seem to be projected top 5 (if not 1 & 2) in most places, aren't better than Webb who lasted to the 3rd round. Ok. If you say so.



Have you ever heard of Ryan Leaf. Tim Couch. Jamarcus Russell

The point is the Giants aren't in a rebuilding mode

You can't draft a QB. Expect him to sit for two years with a HIF QB on the roster and a possible starting QB

You need to draft a player at 2 to contribute right away

Saquan is the choice He's a generational player who will contribute right away. DG will fix the OLine in FA

I won't debate whether he should be the Giants pick or not, but dropping the guy to 11th makes you think this is nothing more than trying to generate clicks. I can see going the safe route with the number 2 pick and passing on the injury concerns, but some team in the top 2 will gamble on talent.







Typo, meant to say top 10.



I don't think it is hate .... I think it is concerns. It is the #2 pick in the draft. You don't want to get it wrong ...

Barkley will help the passing game, not only because he's a great receiver. With Barkley in the game at running back, defenses will no longer feel confident keeping their safeties deep to stop the passing game. Even with some improvement in the ol, which I think we can depend on Gettleman to accomplish, defenses have to stop Barkley before he gets past the defenses front seven. He's faster than defensive backs and much more powerful.

Barkley, OBJ and Engram... a sprinkle of Sterling on the side...the only problem with that is how we're gonna pay all these guys in a few years.

and taking either Darnold or Barkley. I don't think



I don't think we can go wrong with either one.

I agree, at number 2 we should get an extremely talented player who will start on day 1... In comment 13837999 Chris684 said:I agree, at number 2 we should get an extremely talented player who will start on day 1...

If we don't love a QB or if we love 1 guy that Keith : 11:01 am : link gets taken 1, I hope we trade back and accumulate picks and focus on the OL. Tons of teams will be willing to give up a haul for the right to take a QB.

I hope not Bill L : 11:07 am : link I just don't think that lots of solid guys make up for even a single game-changing talent. We tried that this year at WR once OBJ went down and it plain didn't work.

For the same reasons it didn't work at WR, Keith : 11:13 am : link it doesn't matter who is our RB. Without an OL, we can't have offensive success. We keep hearing about how Webb should prevent us from taking a QB, what about Gallman? I thought he showed some ability. Put him behind a good line and he could be a difference maker. He was a 4th round pick last year and was solid in his rookie year considering the circumstances.



I just can't get on board with taking a RB at #2 considering our current roster and situation. The lack of the return on the investment just makes it a no-go for me. Not just the short shelf life, but also the money. He would immediately become a top paid RB. I'm having trouble getting behind it.