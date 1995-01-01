Should you use a #2 pick on a RB? pjcas18 : 2/21/2018 2:19 pm



But, after doing some quick google searches (I won't call it "analysis") and looking at the teams in the league that were most recently successful, of the 12 playoff teams in 2017 9 of them were in the top 10 rushing the ball. Only Dallas was in the top 10 and missed the playoffs.



9 of the top 10 made the playoffs, including New England and Philly in yards per game rushing.



If you expand it to top 15 you get 11 of 12 playoff teams, only the Steelers missed.



Also in ypc 7 of the top 10 made the playoffs.



So, the question then comes is there a correlation like Gettleman says, and if so, which comes first OL or RB.



This also completely ignores defense for now (like the Super Bowl, LOL), but I wanted to see the impact rushing had.



I still feel like OL is probably safer than RB, but no position is completely safe with poor scouting.



This chart is a couple years old and only includes 2005 to 2014 and "success" is defined with some liberties around games started, but I believe it's directionally accurate.



Draft success by position by round



Quote: 1st Round - OL (83%) LB (70%) TE (67%) DB (64%) QB (63%) WR (58%) RB (58%) DL (58%)



2nd Round - OL (70%) LB (55%) TE (50%) WR (49%) DB (46%) QB (27%) DL (26%) RB (25%)



3rd Round - OL (40%) TE (39%) LB (34%) DL (27%) WR (25%) DB (24%) QB (17%) RB (16%)



4th Round - DL (37%) TE (33%) OL (29%) LB (16%) WR(12%) DB (11%) RB (11%) QB (8%)



5th Round - TE (32%) DB (17%) WR (16%) OL (16%) DL (13%) RB (9%) LB (4%) QB (0%)



6th Round - TE (26%) OL (16%) DL (13%) WR (9%) DB (8%) RB (6%) LB (5%) QB (0%)



7th Round - DB (11%) OL (9%) QB (6%) WR (5%) DL (3%) LB (2%) RB (0%) TE (0%)





If there was any year not to BLUATHRT : 2/21/2018 2:24 pm : link It would be this year. There is way too much depth at the position to warrant passing up other positions to take one there.

It's not an exact science... ryanmkeane : 2/21/2018 2:24 pm : link the draft is a crapshoot every year. If you think the RB is the best player in the draft and has pro bowl potential immediately, then yes, you take him.

I wouldn't... Torrag : 2/21/2018 2:24 pm : link ...career shortlife and dependency on your blockers to succeed lead the reasons why. Saquon Barkley is about as highly rated a RB prospect can be coming out of collefe and I still wouldn't do it.

In this instance JonC : 2/21/2018 2:24 pm : link I do it if my QB targets are gone and no other player is better for my org.



But, we need to be very careful here. Many Eli fans don't seem to realize or willing to accept he's declining rather sharply. We could have a rare opportunity to draft a blue chip back to back with Eli.

. arcarsenal : 2/21/2018 2:25 pm : link Each player is his own circumstance.



I hate the line of thinking that "you don't draft a RB 2nd overall"



It depends on the player, the team you already have, etc.



If Barkley has a truly special skill set, then take him. He can change games from the RB position the same way we've seen Beckham do as a WR.



Bell/Brown carry PIT's offense big time. Having our own pair of "Killer B's" in Beckham/Barkley would be very exciting.



I still think I prefer QB @ 2 in this draft - but if Barkley is the best player in the whole damn thing, then there's absolutely no reason why 2nd overall should be too high to draft him.

Why would you be ok with selecting a WR and not a RB? Brown Recluse : 2/21/2018 2:26 pm : link You can get nearly the same production from either position...so why is one worthy of a #2 and not the other?



Even the success rate on your chart is identical in round 1.



A RB is as worthy of #2 as any other position.

I don't look at any statistics about this Sy'56 : 2/21/2018 2:27 pm : link The answer is yes. If he meets the grade, you do it.



If a QB matches his grade or slightly below, take the QB.



That is all.

#2 Thegratefulhead : 2/21/2018 2:28 pm : link As long as it not a kicker I am OK with any position at 2 if you think that player is a perennial all pro. RB is AP, run to the podium. If the guard really is the second coming of Larry Allen we are good. 11 players are on the field at one time. If you put someone out there that can dominate the man in front of him you are in a good spot. All of that said, if you need a franchise QB, I take the QB even if the positional player is rated slightly higher on your board.

You can more longevity out BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/21/2018 2:31 pm : link of any other position drafted then RB. That's the biggest factor.



RB's NFL lives are just to short. A QB, if chosen correctly, can last 15+ years (See Eli, Peyton, Brady).



Rb's are lucky if they make it to 8 years this day and age. If they are lucky enough to hit 30, then you are on a year to year basis with them.



WR's can play into their late 30's as well.

Can you summarize your thoughts, Keith : 2/21/2018 2:32 pm : link because I don't know how I can disagree with you yet!



Also, of the playoff teams with good running games, it'd be nice to know where those RB's were drafted.

RE: I don't look at any statistics about this Keith : 2/21/2018 2:34 pm : link

Quote: The answer is yes. If he meets the grade, you do it.



If a QB matches his grade or slightly below, take the QB.



That is all.



This is kind of my thoughts as well. I wouldn't rule it out if the player is a special talent, but if there was a QB available that was even close to that grade and we needed a QB, I take the QB.

Jonc jtgiants : 2/21/2018 2:34 pm : link Not going to rehash this. I honestly think eli has plenty of good football left. The giants agree w me. You don't agree. That's fine but what bothers me is when you and others state he's declining as fact. Again. If you want the qb take the qb. Just realize if your wrong and eli plays well this kid will sit for 2 years. If Eli plays well next year he won't be cut. That's why to me I go Barkley or trade down

to be clear pjcas18 : 2/21/2018 2:35 pm : link my personal opinion was no going in - I view RB's as a position that is easier filled later in the draft or cheaply (relatively speaking) in FA, but now my personal opinion is just fix the running game. period.



if that means RB I'm fine with it, if it means OL I'm fine with that.



the stats don't lie, and no scouting group is perfect, so for every Zeke Elliott or Leonard Fournette there is historically a Trent Richardson or CJ Spiller.



A lot riding on this pick.



Lately though the highly drafted RB's all seem like HR's. Fournette, McCaffrey, Elliott, Melvin Gordon, and Gurley, the only top 15 RB's drafted the past 5 years. McCaffrey might have some lingering questions about pure rushing, but from a production standpoint overall I don't think so.





RE: Jonc arcarsenal : 2/21/2018 2:36 pm : link

Quote: Not going to rehash this. I honestly think eli has plenty of good football left. The giants agree w me. You don't agree. That's fine but what bothers me is when you and others state he's declining as fact. Again. If you want the qb take the qb. Just realize if your wrong and eli plays well this kid will sit for 2 years. If Eli plays well next year he won't be cut. That's why to me I go Barkley or trade down



Eli is 37 - he's going to decline at some point. Some people just don't want to acknowledge this for whatever reason.



He's already declining.



Eli is 37 - he's going to decline at some point. Some people just don't want to acknowledge this for whatever reason.

He's already declining.

I still think he can be a starter in this league - but Eli isn't carrying a team anymore like he did in 2011. The team around him needs to be very good.

If you already have OBJ old man : 2/21/2018 2:36 pm : link and EE, plan on building a hog Mollie OL and return to Giants football(aka a run game on O side)with a HC that likes a versatile RB, and there is one at #2 who appears far above the other available RBs; why not?

Though Minny had a better OL than we do at this point, drafting AP in spite of his persona and more important his injury situation, was a good move.

I mentioned this on another thread.... EricJ : 2/21/2018 2:38 pm : link at #2 and considering Eli's age, you take a QB at that spot.



If you dont want a QB, then you take Barkley



If you dont want Barkley either, then you trade down because anyone else you take at that spot will be a reach.

I know AP old man : 2/21/2018 2:39 pm : link was not @2, but my point was Minny had other needs they could likely have fixed.

Eli's on his way out; Father Time is undefeated Go Terps : 2/21/2018 2:40 pm : link There are a couple avenues the Giants can take, but the smartest one is to rip the band aid off now and move forward with a new rookie quarterback. It made sense when Coughlin started here and it makes sense now with Shurmur starting his NYG career.



If we stick with Eli we're just going to have this conversation again next year.

As Sy said... ryanmkeane : 2/21/2018 2:41 pm : link Barkley will probably be the pick if the QB doesn't carry the grade. If he does, then you go QB. Pretty simple.

jt JonC : 2/21/2018 2:44 pm : link They're committed to Eli for 2018, and that's all we know.



His contract is an easier out next Winter, he's got PLENTY to prove as to what he's capable of now. Eli version 2017 was very ordinary at best for the most part, and he's no longer the player he was during his last really good season of ... 2014?



He's 37 and in decline, you could argue how steep but it's semantics.





RE: As Sy said... pjcas18 : 2/21/2018 2:44 pm : link

Quote: Barkley will probably be the pick if the QB doesn't carry the grade. If he does, then you go QB. Pretty simple.



Sure, it's pretty simple.



Sure, it's pretty simple.

I guarantee you no one in the Giants organization that's opinion matters consider this decision simple.

It's 2 years now with Eli. Keith : 2/21/2018 2:45 pm : link He's had 2 brutal seasons in a row. There are other factors that come into play, but you can't deny that his past 2 seasons were awful. Factor in his age and I can't understand why people can't come to grips with the fact that it's just about over. It's reality.

And regarding Barkley Sy'56 : 2/21/2018 2:46 pm : link He is probably the second best pass catcher on the roster week 1. Nobody mentions that....

I don't get it either JonC : 2/21/2018 2:46 pm : link he's flat out been awful at times the past two seasons, and it's not all on McAdoo.

RE: RE: As Sy said... ryanmkeane : 2/21/2018 2:47 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13838308 ryanmkeane said:





Quote:





Barkley will probably be the pick if the QB doesn't carry the grade. If he does, then you go QB. Pretty simple.







Sure, it's pretty simple.



I guarantee you no one in the Giants organization that's opinion matters consider this decision simple.

Well, yes, obviously. But my opinion (and Sy's, Jon, or anyone else on this board) doesn't matter. I'm not sure I understand your point.

My point is pjcas18 : 2/21/2018 2:48 pm : link I'm not convinced the Giants feel their options at 2 are QB if they liked whoever CLE doesn't take (if they take a QB) or Barkley.



and it's that simple.



I think there are probably more legit scenarios than that they are considering.

I actually love ryanmkeane : 2/21/2018 2:49 pm : link Webb and believe him when he says he wants to be great. You can see that he truly loves the game.



If Shurmur and Shula think that they can turn this guy into a pro bowl QB, then you take Barkley.

RE: My point is ryanmkeane : 2/21/2018 2:52 pm : link

Quote: I'm not convinced the Giants feel their options at 2 are QB if they liked whoever CLE doesn't take (if they take a QB) or Barkley.



and it's that simple.



I think there are probably more legit scenarios than that they are considering.

Sure, but i think those scenarios rely on other teams trading up and Giants acquiring more picks, which we know as of this point hasn't happened yet.



Sure, but i think those scenarios rely on other teams trading up and Giants acquiring more picks, which we know as of this point hasn't happened yet.

For example, if the Giants stay at 2, I just don't see them taking a guy like Chubb, Fitzpatrick, Nelson, etc. If they stay at 2 and take a guy that is not a QB or elite talent at RB like Barkley, that would be a complete shock to pretty much everyone on this board. Maybe I'm wrong...but I just don't see that happening unless they trade down. Which they might obviously.

If Eli is really done, then you have this same opportunity next year Bill L : 2/21/2018 2:57 pm : link If he's not done and you take Barkley, then you have the type of success for which you actually build a team. Nothing wrong with that. It's inevitable that you have to replace Eli, but you should still try to win games while you can.

pj, Keith : 2/21/2018 3:02 pm : link Lets look at the playoff teams and where they got their RB's....



NE-no high picks, committee

KC-Hunt-3rd round

Pitt-Bell-2nd round

Jax-Fournette-4th overall

Buff-McCoy-2nd round

Tenn-Murray 3rd round/Henry 2nd round



Philly-no top pick

Minny-Murray-6th round/McKinnon 3rd round

NO-Ingram 28 overall/Kamara 3rd ound

Rams-Gurley-10th overall

Car-cam makes too much of a difference

Atl-4th round







Maybe, but consider pjcas18 : 2/21/2018 3:02 pm : link the combine still hasn't happened yet, nor have interviews and private workouts.



This time 10 years ago, Andre Woodson and Brian Brohm were still considered future franchise QB's and projected early in mock drafts (Brohm did go 2nd round IIRC)



Still time for significant movement on teams draft boards IMO.



in 2016 around this time Laremy Tunsil was still close to consensus #1 pick, in 2015 La'el Collins was still in the 1st round at this time.



I know those are isolated character examples (other than Woodson who was exposed in a major way in the college post-season and combine/workouts), but point is it's still kind of early to have things broken down to simple options IMO.

I think it's a matter of both, simultaneously. Beezer : 2/21/2018 3:04 pm : link

Quote: So, the question then comes is there a correlation like Gettleman says, and if so, which comes first OL or RB.



Two FA O-linemen. Barkley at 2 if he is there. Another O-lineman mid-draft, if the value is there.



Two FA O-linemen. Barkley at 2 if he is there. Another O-lineman mid-draft, if the value is there.

I'm feeling pretty good about things, if that were to play out.

RE: And regarding Barkley Thegratefulhead : 2/21/2018 3:05 pm : link

I do. Barkley, Engram and OBJ all have mismatch speed. You can send Barkley out wide or use motion to test man/zone and find the mismatch in the defense. If the kid runs a legit 4.3...

RE: pj, pjcas18 : 2/21/2018 3:16 pm : link

Quote: Lets look at the playoff teams and where they got their RB's....



NE-no high picks, committee

KC-Hunt-3rd round

Pitt-Bell-2nd round

Jax-Fournette-4th overall

Buff-McCoy-2nd round

Tenn-Murray 3rd round/Henry 2nd round



Philly-no top pick

Minny-Murray-6th round/McKinnon 3rd round

NO-Ingram 28 overall/Kamara 3rd ound

Rams-Gurley-10th overall

Car-cam makes too much of a difference

Atl-4th round







Right, I looked at that too, Fournette and Gurley (and Mccaffrey) high picks, the rest not. Ingram was late 1st.



I don't think it proves or disproves anything, you can't make conclusions on this other than RB's can be obtained multiple different ways and your running game can still succeed.



McCoy, Demarco Murray, and Ajayi were trades, Gillislee (who I don't even think was active in the SB) was an RFA signee, Burkhead, Blount, L. Murray a UFA.



Right, I looked at that too, Fournette and Gurley (and Mccaffrey) high picks, the rest not. Ingram was late 1st.

I don't think it proves or disproves anything, you can't make conclusions on this other than RB's can be obtained multiple different ways and your running game can still succeed.

McCoy, Demarco Murray, and Ajayi were trades, Gillislee (who I don't even think was active in the SB) was an RFA signee, Burkhead, Blount, L. Murray a UFA.

I love talking the draft Rjanyg : 2/21/2018 3:17 pm : link but free agency starts first. What the Giants do with vet cuts, re-signings and new signings will tell us much. The whole QB vs RB argument is hinging upon what Cleveland does. If Darnold is our top QB and Cleveland takes him and NYG likes Barkley over all the other QB's or players, he should be the pick.



The question should be, will Cleveland take Barkley with the 1st pick and take the best QB left on the board at 4....that is the real question.

No matter who we pick in the first robbieballs2003 : 2/21/2018 3:17 pm : link TVs will be broken.

RE: pj, bluepepper : 2/21/2018 3:18 pm : link

Quote: Lets look at the playoff teams and where they got their RB's....



NE-no high picks, committee

KC-Hunt-3rd round

Pitt-Bell-2nd round

Jax-Fournette-4th overall

Buff-McCoy-2nd round

Tenn-Murray 3rd round/Henry 2nd round



Philly-no top pick

Minny-Murray-6th round/McKinnon 3rd round

NO-Ingram 28 overall/Kamara 3rd ound

Rams-Gurley-10th overall

Car-cam makes too much of a difference

Atl-4th round





Yes - the OP doesn't make the case for drafting a RB number 2. It makes a case for the importance of the running game. Not the same thing. As you show, you don't need to spend premium picks to get good RB's.

I'm good with.... Britt in VA : 2/21/2018 3:20 pm : link any of the QB's they deem worthy

Barkley

Chubb



maybe even Nelson if they feel that strongly....



I'm going to trust the evaluation (for now).

RE: RE: No matter who we pick in the first pjcas18 : 2/21/2018 3:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13838342 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





TVs will be broken.







Not mine, I'm good with anything.



Mine either. I don't know the actual prospects like most of you, so for me it's "In Gettleman we trust" until the pick stinks then I'll criticize Gettleman.



I won't hate the pick right away no matter who it is.



The only pick I ever remember thinking was a bad pick at the time it was made was Aaron Ross, and that was solely based on age and it wasn't throw the remote bad, just wished they'd drafted a player who wasn't 45 years old.



Mine either. I don't know the actual prospects like most of you, so for me it's "In Gettleman we trust" until the pick stinks then I'll criticize Gettleman.

I won't hate the pick right away no matter who it is.

The only pick I ever remember thinking was a bad pick at the time it was made was Aaron Ross, and that was solely based on age and it wasn't throw the remote bad, just wished they'd drafted a player who wasn't 45 years old.

Barkley makes us the best team in 2018 AcesUp : 2/21/2018 3:24 pm : link However, coming the 3-13 snuff film we just witnessed, I think we should be looking ahead to maximizing our upside with the pick. That means QB or trade down for a bounty. I'm cool taking Barkley, he's my guy if they pass on QB and can't trade down. However, they better know absolutely everything about these QBs and take that clock down to 30 seconds before handing in a card with Barkley's name on it.

To me, the draft comes down to 1 of 2 philosophies this year Breeze_94 : 2/21/2018 3:26 pm : link A. You build for the future by drafting one of the top QB's (Darnold, Rosen). Both are 21 years old, and can sit behind Eli for a year while they become accustomed to the NFL/learn the offense. Not only would this set the Giants up with a potential franchise QB, but it would also help them in terms of the salary cap as they would be able to move on from Eli after 2018, which would clear up a ton of cap space that can be allocated towards re-signing players like Beckham, Collins, as well as adding free agents.



B. You take the player who you feel will have an instant impact and help transform the Giants team. A player who is going to help the Giants return to the playoffs and (hopefully)compete for a championship in 2018. That guy in this draft, in my opinion, would be Barkley.



It's a tough decision, and neither is wrong in my opinion. If you are set on one particular QB over the other, say Darnold, and you feel the other is a significant downgrade, it makes the decision a lot easier if the Browns take the guy that you like. If you have similar grades on multiple top QB's, than it will be a tough decision.

RE: RE: RE: No matter who we pick in the first robbieballs2003 : 2/21/2018 3:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13838344 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13838342 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





TVs will be broken.







Not mine, I'm good with anything.







Mine either. I don't know the actual prospects like most of you, so for me it's "In Gettleman we trust" until the pick stinks then I'll criticize Gettleman.



I won't hate the pick right away no matter who it is.



The only pick I ever remember thinking was a bad pick at the time it was made was Aaron Ross, and that was solely based on age and it wasn't throw the remote bad, just wished they'd drafted a player who wasn't 45 years old.





I'm in this group as well but there are a ton of fans who are either very passionate about "their guy" or very passionate about not selecting a certain player or position. Probably more so now since we are picking 2nd overall than any time in recent memory. The funny part is that when you pick 2nd it should narrow down the amount of players but this year is very unique.

RE: RE: pj, Keith : 2/21/2018 3:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13838326 Keith said:





Quote:





Lets look at the playoff teams and where they got their RB's....



NE-no high picks, committee

KC-Hunt-3rd round

Pitt-Bell-2nd round

Jax-Fournette-4th overall

Buff-McCoy-2nd round

Tenn-Murray 3rd round/Henry 2nd round



Philly-no top pick

Minny-Murray-6th round/McKinnon 3rd round

NO-Ingram 28 overall/Kamara 3rd ound

Rams-Gurley-10th overall

Car-cam makes too much of a difference

Atl-4th round











Right, I looked at that too, Fournette and Gurley (and Mccaffrey) high picks, the rest not. Ingram was late 1st.



I don't think it proves or disproves anything, you can't make conclusions on this other than RB's can be obtained multiple different ways and your running game can still succeed.



McCoy, Demarco Murray, and Ajayi were trades, Gillislee (who I don't even think was active in the SB) was an RFA signee, Burkhead, Blount, L. Murray a UFA.





You can't include McCaffrey because he wasn't really a part of the running game. Car has a great running game because of Cam. Can't really include them in this discussion becuase of Cam.

RE: RE: pj, Keith : 2/21/2018 3:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13838326 Keith said:





Quote:





Lets look at the playoff teams and where they got their RB's....



NE-no high picks, committee

KC-Hunt-3rd round

Pitt-Bell-2nd round

Jax-Fournette-4th overall

Buff-McCoy-2nd round

Tenn-Murray 3rd round/Henry 2nd round



Philly-no top pick

Minny-Murray-6th round/McKinnon 3rd round

NO-Ingram 28 overall/Kamara 3rd ound

Rams-Gurley-10th overall

Car-cam makes too much of a difference

Atl-4th round









Yes - the OP doesn't make the case for drafting a RB number 2. It makes a case for the importance of the running game. Not the same thing. As you show, you don't need to spend premium picks to get good RB's.



Exactly. This was my thoughts as well. The importance of the running game is vital to success, but you don't need to draft a rb early to have a top running game.

RE: RE: RE: No matter who we pick in the first Keith : 2/21/2018 3:31 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13838344 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13838342 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





TVs will be broken.







Not mine, I'm good with anything.







Mine either. I don't know the actual prospects like most of you, so for me it's "In Gettleman we trust" until the pick stinks then I'll criticize Gettleman.



I won't hate the pick right away no matter who it is.



The only pick I ever remember thinking was a bad pick at the time it was made was Aaron Ross, and that was solely based on age and it wasn't throw the remote bad, just wished they'd drafted a player who wasn't 45 years old.





I assure you that outside of 1 person, nobody on bbi knows the prospects enough to freak out over any pick. Nobody is privvy to enough information to really know.

The only problem pjcas18 : 2/21/2018 3:33 pm : link I see with Barkley for 2018 is what you saw with Gurley in 2016.



If the OL stinks Barkley can be Walter Payton and it's not going to help the Giants in 2018.



Gurley, on average, per PFF in 2016 was hit 2.4 times in the backfield every touch before even reaching the line of scrimmage (or something like that).



If the Giants don't significantly upgrade the OL, how much does Barkley really upgrade the Giants in 2018.



Or, maybe some people feel like the Giants OL is more maligned than they deserve the running game struggles were Perkins, Darkwa, Gallman more than the OL.



I don't know the answer, but if I had to guess I'd say the Giants OL was a significant reason for the running game struggles.



Giants were 26th in rushing yards per game and 22nd in ypc in 2017



in 2016 they were 29th in rushing yards per game and 30th in rushing yards per carry.

Trade Down With The Bills TheVette : 2/21/2018 3:34 pm : link Get their 2 1st round picks in this draft, their 2 2nd round picks and their 3rd round pick this year, and their 2019 1st round pick. If the Giants want a RB - look at Guice with one of those 2 1st rounders, and use the rest of the premium picks this year (6 between rounds 1-3 this year to address the OL, another WR, and the defense).



Target Soldier in FA to play LT, move Flowers to RT.

pj, no doubt. Keith : 2/21/2018 3:35 pm : link It doesn't matter who the back is with a piss poor line. I'm also not convinced that Gallman isn't the answer. I'd like to see him with a real OL.

RE: pj, no doubt. pjcas18 : 2/21/2018 3:41 pm : link

Quote: It doesn't matter who the back is with a piss poor line. I'm also not convinced that Gallman isn't the answer. I'd like to see him with a real OL.



Same here. And I'm fine with replacing/fixing the OL in free agency. Who was it? the Vikings? who had 5 new OL in 2017?



Same here. And I'm fine with replacing/fixing the OL in free agency. Who was it? the Vikings? who had 5 new OL in 2017?

RE: pj, Bill L : 2/21/2018 3:50 pm : link

Quote: Lets look at the playoff teams and where they got their RB's....



NE-no high picks, committee

KC-Hunt-3rd round

Pitt-Bell-2nd round

Jax-Fournette-4th overall

Buff-McCoy-2nd round

Tenn-Murray 3rd round/Henry 2nd round



Philly-no top pick

Minny-Murray-6th round/McKinnon 3rd round

NO-Ingram 28 overall/Kamara 3rd ound

Rams-Gurley-10th overall

Car-cam makes too much of a difference

Atl-4th round



How does this look if you do it for QBs? In comment 13838326 Keith said:How does this look if you do it for QBs?

. pjcas18 : 2/21/2018 3:57 pm : link BillL I had done this before:



this is where they were drafted, not how acquired since Alex Smith for example was a UFA.



NE - Brady - 6th round

KC - Smith - 1st round

Pitt - Ben - 1st round

Jax - Bortles - 1st round

Buff - Taylor - 6th round

Tenn - Mariotta - 1st round



Philly - Foles* - 3rd round (* here because they have Wentz who was drafted in the 1st round)



Minny - Keenum - UDFA

NO - Brees - 2nd round

Rams - Goff - 1st round

Car - Newton - 1st round

Atl - Ryan - 1st round

IDK why people are trying to make it a ‘science’ type of thing est1986 : 2/21/2018 4:01 pm : link You pick the best player available and at the second overall pick, 99 times out of 100, it’s not a running back.... that said, Barkley is still that good and MIGHT BE the BPA when we pick...



He’s the second best player on my board, closely followed by a few others, Darnold stands above the rest as my number one player but if he goes to Cleveland first l, I think Barkley is the best draft choice available.

RE: The only problem Breeze_94 : 2/21/2018 4:02 pm : link

Quote: I see with Barkley for 2018 is what you saw with Gurley in 2016.



If the OL stinks Barkley can be Walter Payton and it's not going to help the Giants in 2018.



Gurley, on average, per PFF in 2016 was hit 2.4 times in the backfield every touch before even reaching the line of scrimmage (or something like that).



If the Giants don't significantly upgrade the OL, how much does Barkley really upgrade the Giants in 2018.



Or, maybe some people feel like the Giants OL is more maligned than they deserve the running game struggles were Perkins, Darkwa, Gallman more than the OL.



I don't know the answer, but if I had to guess I'd say the Giants OL was a significant reason for the running game struggles.



Giants were 26th in rushing yards per game and 22nd in ypc in 2017



in 2016 they were 29th in rushing yards per game and 30th in rushing yards per carry.



I think this is a bit of an overrated aspect to the Barkley pick. While the OL is not great, they are not a horrible run blocking unit. Look what a replacement level player like Darkwa was able to do behind this line last year. The OL struggles mainly in pass-pro, but Flowers, Jones, Fluker all are better run blockers than they are in pass-pro. Plus, it appears the Giants are going to target Norwell, who would be a significant upgrade over Jerry and would help further improve the OL. Add in a second rounder who can compete at OT and allow Flowers to move inside or to the Right side, and a mid-round guy for the interior, and all of the sudden this isn't too bad of a unit. Probably somewhere around middle of the pack.

If we're sure he'll help us move the chains regularly CT Charlie : 2/21/2018 4:10 pm : link for the next 5 years, the answer is yes. Unless, as everyone else says, we're 100% certain there's a can't-miss QB on the board.

RE: IDK why people are trying to make it a ‘science’ type of thing Keith : 2/21/2018 4:22 pm : link

Quote: You pick the best player available and at the second overall pick, 99 times out of 100, it’s not a running back.... that said, Barkley is still that good and MIGHT BE the BPA when we pick...



He’s the second best player on my board, closely followed by a few others, Darnold stands above the rest as my number one player but if he goes to Cleveland first l, I think Barkley is the best draft choice available.



There should be many aspects of this decision. The math or science should absolutely factor in. It shouldn't be the only thing, but it should be a factor. We are investing a premium draft pick as well as major money, why wouldn't we factor in the science?

If there's a blue chip QB LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/21/2018 4:42 pm : link there, take the QB.





If not, I have no problem taking a RB at 2.



How many of the QBs will the Giants view in that regard? If its just Darnold, and Rosen's health scares them, they could take the RB.

I feel like this is the wrong conversation. 81_Great_Dane : 2/21/2018 4:52 pm : link It's not what position, it's which player. Meaning: Suppose Rosen or Darnold turns out to be a nice QB who's as good as, say, Matthew Stafford. You can win with that guy. You're set for a starter for a while. But suppose Saquon Barkley turns out to be a Hall of Famer, the next Marshall Faulk. Then who's the better pick?



Nobody knows the future, so it's not a simple decision. Nobody knows how good any of these guys will be in the pros. Even Andrew Luck, who was as close to a can't-miss prospect as we've seen in a long time, has been derailed by injuries. But you want the perennial All-Pro/potential HoFer at any position. If you think Barkley is that guy, you run to the podium. If you have your choice of Barkley and a QB, and you think they're both that guy, then you take the QB. But you take the elite player, position be damned.



Remember the Giants hardly needed a linebacker when they took Lawrence Taylor.

RE: How's David Wilson doing? LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/21/2018 5:33 pm : link

Quote: .



Could this not devolve into idiocy for once? Wilson got injured. Do you have anything relevant to add to the conversation?

RE: I feel like this is the wrong conversation. Bill L : 2/21/2018 6:03 pm : link

Quote: It's not what position, it's which player. Meaning: Suppose Rosen or Darnold turns out to be a nice QB who's as good as, say, Matthew Stafford. You can win with that guy. You're set for a starter for a while. But suppose Saquon Barkley turns out to be a Hall of Famer, the next Marshall Faulk. Then who's the better pick?



Nobody knows the future, so it's not a simple decision. Nobody knows how good any of these guys will be in the pros. Even Andrew Luck, who was as close to a can't-miss prospect as we've seen in a long time, has been derailed by injuries. But you want the perennial All-Pro/potential HoFer at any position. If you think Barkley is that guy, you run to the podium. If you have your choice of Barkley and a QB, and you think they're both that guy, then you take the QB. But you take the elite player, position be damned.



Remember the Giants hardly needed a linebacker when they took Lawrence Taylor. i agree with this. But, you read that about Barkley. Comparisons to HoF guys. You don’t read anything close to that about the QB class. You read it’s deep. Lists of god guys. Only one close to great might be Rosen and he’s an enormous short shelf life risk.



i agree with this. But, you read that about Barkley. Comparisons to HoF guys. You don't read anything close to that about the QB class. You read it's deep. Lists of god guys. Only one close to great might be Rosen and he's an enormous short shelf life risk.

One thing that's most important about this draft and the Giants. They cannot *miss*.

I don't disagree it's worth having a which player discussion pjcas18 : 2/21/2018 6:27 pm : link however some people have a philosophy that no matter who the player is, you don't take some positions at #2, like a guard. More than a few people say Quentin Nelson is the best player in the draft.



Why isn't he taken first then?



I'll tell you why, it's because some positions are weighted more heavily than others vaulting some QB's, DB's, DE's, and possibly RB's ahead of him.



So to have the conversation purely about players loses some context.



Plus, and more to the point of the thread, I personally don't know enough to properly evaluate college players and project their NFL fit. So rather than rely on "draft-niks" and other talking heads mock drafts or rankings, I think the discussion about position is a worthy one.



In the end though based on the search results, I convinced myself position is semi-irrelevant to the Giants plans, and improving the running game should be paramount, even more important than who they take at #2, priority should be improving the overall ground game (via UFA, trade, draft, however).



Of course they can't afford to miss on this pick, but the post helped me see things a little differently.

RE: How's David Wilson doing? arcarsenal : 2/21/2018 6:59 pm : link

Quote: .



What does this have to do with anything?



David Wilson was selected 32nd overall. Not 2nd.



What does this have to do with anything?

David Wilson was selected 32nd overall. Not 2nd.

And David Wilson was never discussed the way Barkley is as a prospect.

Receptions Thegratefulhead : 2/21/2018 7:36 pm : link The backs that truly make a difference can catch as well as run...Dual threat to run/pass out of the backfield. Kamara, Gurley and Bell are production monsters. Barkley could be better than all of them. Barkley frees up a roster spot, don't need a 3rd down pass catching back.

RE: And regarding Barkley mrvax : 2/21/2018 8:14 pm : link

Quote: He is probably the second best pass catcher on the roster week 1. Nobody mentions that....



As the BBI pro-Barkleys started chirping last month, I watched his highlight videos. The one thing that stood out to me was how fluidly he caught the ball. If he never ran the ball again, he could make a living as a damn good slot receiver.

As the BBI pro-Barkleys started chirping last month, I watched his highlight videos. The one thing that stood out to me was how fluidly he caught the ball. If he never ran the ball again, he could make a living as a damn good slot receiver.

The point is , . . . TC : 2/21/2018 10:53 pm : link while any player can, and eventually all players do have injuries to some degree, RB's experience significant injury more often than other positions, and on average, have shorter careers.



I'd say that's relevant to using the #2 pick in the draft to select one.



RE: RE: How's David Wilson doing? Breeze_94 : 2/21/2018 11:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13838496 TC said:





Quote:





.







What does this have to do with anything?



David Wilson was selected 32nd overall. Not 2nd.



And David Wilson was never discussed the way Barkley is as a prospect.



David Wilson was an electrifying talent when he was here. All-Pro KR as a rookie. Single-game all purpose yards record. 5 YPC as a rookie. Nothing you can do about the degenerative neck condition that he was predisposed that didn't show up in the pre-draft process. But, I feel like he was on his way to stardom.



David Wilson was an electrifying talent when he was here. All-Pro KR as a rookie. Single-game all purpose yards record. 5 YPC as a rookie. Nothing you can do about the degenerative neck condition that he was predisposed that didn't show up in the pre-draft process. But, I feel like he was on his way to stardom.

The Giants offense scoring 52 points vs the Saints that year with tons of big plays between Beckham, Cruz, Nicks, and Bennett- that is what I can envision with Barkley in the fold along with Odell, Shep, and Engram.