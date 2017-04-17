Davis Webb: "I'm Going To Compete." gidiefor : Mod : 2/22/2018 10:06 am : 2/22/2018 10:06 am Quote: ....

“I had a conversation with Mr. Gettleman and kind of told him how I felt and my abilities as a quarterback,” Webb said last week after a throwing session with a group of college players preparing for the draft. “I think there are enough people around the facility that believe in me and believe in my work ethic and believe in my ability to play quarterback one day for this franchise.



“I want them to know that I’m here to be the best teammate possible and work very hard. I know we have a high pick in the draft. But nobody really knows but two people -- that is coach Shurmur and Mr. Gettleman. So there can be a lot of guessing and stuff like that.”



Really easy to root for Webb BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/22/2018 10:11 am : link It shouldn't deter us from taking a QB.



I would love a real Qb competition, and Webb is certainly not afraid of one.



If both are good enough to start, we can certainly trade one for a high draft pick. Something the Eagles seem to do every couple of years.

Cool article. Dodge : 2/22/2018 10:12 am : link Thanks for the link. My only comment is that the NFL rules via the CBA are shit.

Davis Webb is the big "X" factor in the top part of this draft JohnB : 2/22/2018 10:13 am : link And we will not know until the Giants made their first draft pick. It should be interesting to find out if the Giants think Webb is the future or not. It always may reshuffle everyone else's thoughts should the Giants pass on one of those top QBs

Disagree. He's a complete unknown and it shouldn't stop us from drafting a QB at all. Let them compete for the spot and if Webb wins the job, that'll be a great problem to have. The more I think about this draft, the more confident I am that the Giants would be stupid to not take a QB. They have to take one of these blue chip QB prospects. In comment 13838991 JohnB said:Disagree. He's a complete unknown and it shouldn't stop us from drafting a QB at all. Let them compete for the spot and if Webb wins the job, that'll be a great problem to have. The more I think about this draft, the more confident I am that the Giants would be stupid to not take a QB. They have to take one of these blue chip QB prospects.

If we draft a QB at #2, he's going to be our guy. If he isn't, for example losing to Webb in a QB competition, then his trade value is tanked. No better than a second round pick. And that might be generous. In comment 13838989 BigBlueDownTheShore said:If we draft a QB at #2, he's going to be our guy. If he isn't, for example losing to Webb in a QB competition, then his trade value is tanked. No better than a second round pick. And that might be generous.

He's doing everything right. Heisenberg : 2/22/2018 10:18 am : link But if the Giants think one of these QBs in the draft is can't-miss, they better take him.

I like the kid's confidence. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/22/2018 10:19 am : link & he seems like a good guy/hard worker. But Webb shouldn't preclude us from taking a QB @ 2 if a potential franchise QB is sitting there.

This is so far from the truth. So the Giants draft Darnold and Webb proves to be a really good QB and wins the job in 2019, you think Darnold wouldn't have any trade value? You are so wrong. Sam Bradford just got traded for a 1st a few years ago. He'd have immense value in this scenario. In comment 13838998 Bramton1 said:This is so far from the truth. So the Giants draft Darnold and Webb proves to be a really good QB and wins the job in 2019, you think Darnold wouldn't have any trade value? You are so wrong. Sam Bradford just got traded for a 1st a few years ago. He'd have immense value in this scenario.

Webb is a football guy. Dodge : 2/22/2018 10:21 am : link He's going to be a coach one day so his work ethic is going to be there if he's a starter or not. Obviously he wants to be great and compete but he already knows he's a lifer.



Webb, if he doesn't have the chops to be a starter, will be an excellent backup just based on his wiring and football brain.





Webb AcidTest : 2/22/2018 10:22 am : link is an unknown. We know nothing. The Giants know next to nothing. He won't influence whether they take a QB at #2. This isn't about Webb. It's about the fact aside from perhaps Darnold, there isn't a QB worth the #2 pick. And I'm not even that sure about Darnold.

LOL. Based on what? I have seen tons of reports and scouts that say there are 3 worthy candidates at #2. In comment 13839007 AcidTest said:LOL. Based on what? I have seen tons of reports and scouts that say there are 3 worthy candidates at #2.

The Giants know more than we think they do. And Webb will certainly influence their decision.



People need to stop looking at everything in a vacuum. In comment 13839007 AcidTest said:The Giants know more than we think they do. And Webb will certainly influence their decision.People need to stop looking at everything in a vacuum.

This is so far from the truth. So the Giants draft Darnold and Webb proves to be a really good QB and wins the job in 2019, you think Darnold wouldn't have any trade value? You are so wrong. Sam Bradford just got traded for a 1st a few years ago. He'd have immense value in this scenario.



Sam Bradford had been a starter in the league. No offense but your point makes no sense. Secondly, you can't have ELI, Webb and a #2 pick and say the other two battle it out for the backup role. If you draft a guy at #2, he is the backup at the very least. He will need a TON of fucking reps and they can't be split with another guy. My god people, we can't waste a #2 on a QB and then say battle it out with this guy and lets see who wins. If he has to battle Webb then he wasn't worth a #2 in the draft! In comment 13839002 Keith said:Sam Bradford had been a starter in the league. No offense but your point makes no sense. Secondly, you can't have ELI, Webb and a #2 pick and say the other two battle it out for the backup role. If you draft a guy at #2, he is the backup at the very least. He will need a TON of fucking reps and they can't be split with another guy. My god people, we can't waste a #2 on a QB and then say battle it out with this guy and lets see who wins. If he has to battle Webb then he wasn't worth a #2 in the draft!

he's King Quis : 2/22/2018 10:34 am : link my guy! Just on his commitment to be better and hone his craft relentlessly. I feel like he can be just as good as Jared Goff / Nick Foles and that's enough to win in this NFL climate if the proper pieces are around him. It's funny that people say Gettleman and Shurmur know nothing about this kid, they are wrong. He is a more known quantity than either Rosen or Darnold at this point since he's been in the building every day for the last year. I truly feel like by year three he will be able to fully take over. I hope the Gints trade down or pick Barkley.

"We know nothing" UConn4523 : 2/22/2018 10:35 am : link please speak for yourself/fans. We may not know nothing, but the Giants do. It depends on whether they like what they see and what they project that translating to long-term.



We will know soon what they think of him.

Webb checks a lot of boxes Sy'56 : 2/22/2018 10:39 am : link And I'm not sure any of the 2018 QBs are worth taking with him in mind. If one of them jumped off the grade sheet, then you push Webb to the side a bit. But I don't see that being the case, so might as well use #2 to pick a premium talent at another position, compete with Eli for 2018, and let Webb show what he progressed on in training camp/preseason.



Webb checks a lot of boxes and the intangibles are near top notch. Let's see what he has.

Could not agree more. In comment 13839023 Sy'56 said:This.Could not agree more.

Why are flip flopping on Webb. You have said many times that you do not think he will amount to anything more then a backup QB. In comment 13839023 Sy'56 said:Why are flip flopping on Webb. You have said many times that you do not think he will amount to anything more then a backup QB.

Sy has evolved into Dotinno on the Webb question. I didn't see that coming. I guess the trade down threads are going to start raining down now. In comment 13839025 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Sy has evolved into Dotinno on the Webb question. I didn't see that coming. I guess the trade down threads are going to start raining down now.

+1 In comment 13839007 AcidTest said:+1

Sy, I take it you like Barkley for NYG? In comment 13839023 Sy'56 said:Sy, I take it you like Barkley for NYG?

Sam Bradford had been a starter in the league. No offense but your point makes no sense. Secondly, you can't have ELI, Webb and a #2 pick and say the other two battle it out for the backup role. If you draft a guy at #2, he is the backup at the very least. He will need a TON of fucking reps and they can't be split with another guy. My god people, we can't waste a #2 on a QB and then say battle it out with this guy and lets see who wins. If he has to battle Webb then he wasn't worth a #2 in the draft!



No,my point makes perfect sense. However, the example probably wasn't great. If we draft a QB at 2 and Webb turns into the starter, the #2 draft pick will have plenty of trade value. Fact.



I am also of the belief that Eli should be gone. We should draft a #2 and let him and Webb compete for the starting job. the Giants must believe that we can win in 2018 so they are keeping Eli around(for now), but I would not. In comment 13839017 jvm52106 said:No,my point makes perfect sense. However, the example probably wasn't great. If we draft a QB at 2 and Webb turns into the starter, the #2 draft pick will have plenty of trade value. Fact.I am also of the belief that Eli should be gone. We should draft a #2 and let him and Webb compete for the starting job. the Giants must believe that we can win in 2018 so they are keeping Eli around(for now), but I would not.

interesting comments from Sy gidiefor : Mod : 2/22/2018 10:56 am : : 2/22/2018 10:56 am : link !

No, Keith : 2/22/2018 10:59 am : link it is. If we draft a QB at 2, he will still have plenty of trade value 2 years later(unless there are off the field problems).

The Giants know more about Webb than any QB they may take in the draft. They have watched him, and worked with him, for over a year. In comment 13839007 AcidTest said:The Giants know more about Webb than any QB they may take in the draft. They have watched him, and worked with him, for over a year.

If you pick Darnold and he's a miss (because of or not because Bill L : 2/22/2018 11:02 am : link of Webb), then you've blown the draft. Even if you can trade Darnold for a pick, you'll never get the return of a #2 pick in the draft. And yeah, that probably means a Barkley level player).



You will have failed.

I'm not sure I agree Bill. Keith : 2/22/2018 11:06 am : link I get what you are saying and you are right, you'll probably never get a #2 pick back in a few years(although you could probably get a nice haul), but I'm not sure I'd call it a fail.



Most agree that having a QB is vital to sustained success and most also agree that we don't know if Webb can be that guy. If we don't take a QB and Webb isn't that guy, we could be chasing that guy for the next decade. If we do take a QB and Webb is that guy, then we have our franchise QB and we can recoup most of the costs of what the #2 draft pick would cost us next year. I'm not sure I'd call it a fail. It's not ideal, but when you factor in what we know today(or don't know), I don't think we have a choice.

OF COURSE CT Charlie : 2/22/2018 11:06 am : link if the front office believes one of the college quarterbacks is the answer, they must pick him. The question is, what if they're NOT sure that Darnold, Rosen, Allen or Mayfield is any better than Webb. At that point, do they risk using a #2 on someone who won't help us, or do they pick a low-risk player like Nelson, Chubb or, most likely, Barkley?

Think about this scenario for a second.... Keith : 2/22/2018 11:09 am : link Lets say we draft Darnold and Webb wins the job either next year or the year after. In 2 years, when Darnold is still on his rookie deal, you don't think there would be 7-10 teams lined up to give us a 1st for him? What if there are no blue chip QB prospects in that draft, you don't any teams would give up a top 1st for him?



QB's, specifically young QB's, more specifically young QBs on their rookie deals have a ton of value in the NFL.

I just don't see people drooling at the prospect of Andrew Luck Bill L : 2/22/2018 11:12 am : link or Peyton Manning finally being available to draft. Maybe some say that about Rosen, but in my view he's toxic (not personality wise but probable short career-wise). I'm just not reading blue-chip. Seeing lots of comments about deep but not height. I think that there are a total of 3 people on the NFL draft site (fwiw and I know people don't like it) with a grade in the 7's: Barkely, Quentin, Rosen. So, the question is how much of a bump in grade do you give a guy just because he's a QB? Maybe the same amount my dullard friend got because he slept with the teacher?

See, that's where I can't really have an intelligent conversation. Keith : 2/22/2018 11:15 am : link I just don't know enough about these guys to say whether or not I believe they are legit franchise QB prospects. I can just go by what I read and see on tv. Most top evaluators seem to disagree with your assessment, but time will tell. Still a lot of information to be gathered before April.

THIS ^^^^ +100 In comment 13839015 Brown Recluse said:THIS ^^^^ +100

Webb checks a lot of boxes and the intangibles are near top notch. Let's see what he has.

Sy, sorry if you’ve posted this before and I missed it, but where would Webb rank among the 2018 QBs as a prospect based on your current evaluation? In comment 13839023 Sy'56 said:Sy, sorry if you’ve posted this before and I missed it, but where would Webb rank among the 2018 QBs as a prospect based on your current evaluation?

Sy's opinion on Webb Dodge : 2/22/2018 11:28 am : link has changed quite a bit based on a few Instagram posts and NJ.com articles.





I think all the below is true re: Webb.... Chris684 : 2/22/2018 11:29 am : link 1) He should not stop them from selecting a QB they love, if there is one.



2) He should not be overlooked as a legitimate long term option to replace Eli.



3) We should know more about him than we do after one year but Ben McAdoo and John Mara totally ruined that opportunity.



Where are the AssHats .... Beer Man : 2/22/2018 11:31 am : link Normally, by now some of them have spoken and given BBI much to debate.

Exactly this.



The Giants have 2 holdover coaches in the Wells, and the former assistant D-Line Coach (forget his name). Who I am sure have seen him live in practice and may have even been working with the scout team O-line and D-line. Who can probably provide insight at least to some of his skills and faults.



You have the Strength/Conditioning Coach who will be able to give you an evaluation of his physical traits



You also have Eli, who I'd bet PS and DG have asked for an opinion in Webb.



They also have Practice tape, College Tape, Combine Results, and his off season QB coach. They are most likely scouting him along side the 2018 Class + they have information on this past year from inside the organization.

In comment 13839015 Brown Recluse said:Exactly this.The Giants have 2 holdover coaches in the Wells, and the former assistant D-Line Coach (forget his name). Who I am sure have seen him live in practice and may have even been working with the scout team O-line and D-line. Who can probably provide insight at least to some of his skills and faults.You have the Strength/Conditioning Coach who will be able to give you an evaluation of his physical traitsYou also have Eli, who I'd bet PS and DG have asked for an opinion in Webb.They also have Practice tape, College Tape, Combine Results, and his off season QB coach. They are most likely scouting him along side the 2018 Class + they have information on this past year from inside the organization.

Sy, I apologize for possibly putting words in your mouth Emil : 2/22/2018 11:32 am : link But I read your stance as follows:



1. None of the top rated QBs jump off the paper as a can't miss prospect. So therefore, they may not be the best value at #2.



2. Giants have a lot of holes to fill and need more impact players, whether offense or defense. (BPA?)



3. Davis Webb has been part of the organization for a year and at the very least has shown the arm strength and intangibles you would like from an NFL QB.



4. Considering all those factors, maybe QB @ #2 is not the best bet, maybe QB in rounds 2-4 is better.



I also have a question. You may not have gotten to him yet, but what are your thoughts on Mike White? I think he has upside.

I think it comes down to his love for Barkley..

In comment 13839068 Dodge said:I think it comes down to his love for Barkley..

Yes he is all in on Barkley. In comment 13839084 Peppers said:Yes he is all in on Barkley.

Sy twostepgiants : 2/22/2018 11:46 am : link This what’s your write up on Webb last year.



“6 – Davis Webb – California – 6’5/229: 74



Summary: Fourth year senior that graduated from Texas Tech early and was able to transfer to California for a graduate season. He earned Honorable Mention All Pac 12 honors in 2017, replacing last year’s top overall pick Jared Goff. Webb took advantage of his opportunity and displayed an NFL ability. His size and easy throwing motion can get you excited, but he has a ways to go in terms of progression and learning. Webb is a couple years away and will have to spend a lot of time correcting elements such as a footwork, lower body mechanics, and reading a defense, among other things. Possible starter down the road, but more likely a backup.



*Webb is a hot name with some of the people I get to talk with…and others think he won’t ever be a starter. Nobody denies the talent, but he has a ways to go. I’ve watched every game of his from 2016 and he does the same things week in and week out that bother me. He has to completely change his game and while I think it is possible, it’s simply unlikely.



Upside Pro Comparison: Brock Osweiler – CLE





Is there something that has changed on your evaluation of him?

At least Webb is sensible enough mfsd : 2/22/2018 11:51 am : link to call him Mr. Gettleman

This is my big concern and one reason I am inclined to not select a QB at #2 In comment 13839043 Bill L said:This is my big concern and one reason I am inclined to not select a QB at #2

I love mitch300 : 2/22/2018 12:01 pm : link everyone who says that the Giants don't know anything about Webb. They don't know anything about any of the drafting QB's either.

Davis Webb Peppers : 2/22/2018 12:01 pm : link I like Webb, liked him through the draft process last year. Still rooting for the guy but, I won't waver from that because I think we should draft a QB at 2. I think the best possible scenario is both QBs develop and we have excellent competition for when we move on from Eli. We all know that QB is the most important position on the field. It's not a bad idea to double down.





RE: Webb checks a lot of boxes widmerseyebrow : 2/22/2018 12:03 pm : link

Quote: And I'm not sure any of the 2018 QBs are worth taking with him in mind. If one of them jumped off the grade sheet, then you push Webb to the side a bit. But I don't see that being the case, so might as well use #2 to pick a premium talent at another position, compete with Eli for 2018, and let Webb show what he progressed on in training camp/preseason.



Webb checks a lot of boxes and the intangibles are near top notch. Let's see what he has.



This has been my feeling as well. Don't just take a quarterback just because you're picking #2. There has to be one worth taking there or else you're committing the franchise to the wrong guy for years. In comment 13839023 Sy'56 said:This has been my feeling as well. Don't just take a quarterback just because you're picking #2. There has to be one worth taking there or else you're committing the franchise to the wrong guy for years.

you can't have ELI, Webb and a #2 pick and say the other two battle it out for the backup role. If you draft a guy at #2, he is the backup at the very least. He will need a TON of fucking reps and they can't be split with another guy. My god people, we can't waste a #2 on a QB and then say battle it out with this guy and lets see who wins. If he has to battle Webb then he wasn't worth a #2 in the draft!



Exactly. Plus, having the #2 pick the Giants can trade down and get more picks. It's not like the roster is set and we have no needs. In comment 13839017 jvm52106 said:Exactly. Plus, having the #2 pick the Giants can trade down and get more picks. It's not like the roster is set and we have no needs.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/22/2018 12:07 pm : : 2/22/2018 12:07 pm : link IMO, I just can't see how the Giants possibly know enough about Webb to make them change their game plan with the #2 pick in the draft. We're talking the second player taken in the entire nation. Hopefully the Giants won't be picking this high again for another 15-20 years.



Webb not only did not play in the regular season, but he hardly practiced in training camp or played in the preseason.



If you go into the draft saying you are comfortable with Eli and Webb moving forward, you are taking a huge gamble.



(That all said, I'm rooting for Webb and like everything about him.)

Is there something that has changed on your evaluation of him?



Not sure how anything could have changed, the guy hasn't played in a game. In comment 13839089 twostepgiants said:Not sure how anything could have changed, the guy hasn't played in a game.

To say that Webb is a complete unknown RomanWH : 2/22/2018 12:08 pm : link



Moreover, people need to remember how Davis Webb's stock rose before last year's draft. I submit for your consideration this lengthy CBS Sports article on Davis Webb:

- ( when he's been with the organization a full season... I mean come on. A full year's worth of practices, team meetings, playbook study, strength and conditioning, bad habit corrections, and tutelage behind a 2 time SB MVP. No matter what, he's a full year ahead of any of this year's draft prospects.Moreover, people need to remember how Davis Webb's stock rose before last year's draft. I submit for your consideration this lengthy CBS Sports article on Davis Webb: From April 17, 2017 - ( New Window

Really? jeff57 : 2/22/2018 12:09 pm : link And here I thought he was just going to give up and quit.

If the Giants decide mrvax : 2/22/2018 12:13 pm : link to roll with Eli & Webb, can you imagine the effect on the offense? With an improved Oline and Barkley, I really see the scoreboard lighting up like a pinball machine.



Here's to hoping Webb grades out similar to or better than the draftee QBs.



. Go Terps : 2/22/2018 12:15 pm : link I wasn't impressed with anything I saw from Webb in college. It struck me as strange (and still does) that a QB who is supposedly a gym rat, tireless worker, and son of a coach could be so mechanically flawed.



All that said, the objective best case scenario for the Giants is that they don't have to pick a quarterback and Webb is able to take over for Eli effectively.



I still think it's better than even odds we leave that draft with Darnold.

2) Trade back up into the first round and draft Lamar Jackson In comment 13839112 mrvax said:I think the pinball machine offense scenario is:1) Draft Barkley2) Trade back up into the first round and draft Lamar Jackson

Keep in mind what you said about having 1-2 backup QBs similar to Jackson- they don't grow on trees. But the addition of both Jackson and Barkley would really be nothing short of amazing. And fun. In comment 13839119 Go Terps said:Keep in mind what you said about having 1-2 backup QBs similar to Jackson- they don't grow on trees. But the addition of both Jackson and Barkley would really be nothing short of amazing. And fun.

And if you pass on Darnold and he turns out to be a franchise QB and Webb turns out like most 3rd round QBs then you will have failed as well. Failure is always an option. In comment 13839043 Bill L said:And if you pass on Darnold and he turns out to be a franchise QB and Webb turns out like most 3rd round QBs then you will have failed as well. Failure is always an option.

In comment 13839107 Eric from BBI said:I agree, well said. It's a huge gamble.

Sy, what has change with Webb since 11 months ago? ZogZerg : 2/22/2018 12:28 pm : link Quote:

*Webb is a hot name with some of the people I get to talk with…and others think he won’t ever be a starter. Nobody denies the talent, but he has a ways to go. I’ve watched every game of his from 2016 and he does the same things week in and week out that bother me. He has to completely change his game and while I think it is possible, it’s simply unlikely.



Upside Pro Comparison: Brock Osweiler – CLE







He was never given a chance to show anything.

I don't know how the Giants skip on a QB at #2 and feel comfortable with Web based on the above.



The concerning thing to me is, he works very hard and yet "he does the same thing week in and week out".



Webb seems like a great guy and I love his work ethic, but I don't want "Brock Osweiler" starting for the Giants....

He was never given a chance to show anything.I don't know how the Giants skip on a QB at #2 and feel comfortable with Web based on the above.The concerning thing to me is, he works very hard and yet "he does the same thing week in and week out".Webb seems like a great guy and I love his work ethic, but I don't want "Brock Osweiler" starting for the Giants....

If the Giants want to give Webb a shot Jay on the Island : 2/22/2018 12:33 pm : link Then they should trade down and pick up a 2019 1st round pick so that if they are wrong on Webb they will have two 1st round picks next year to find their next QB. That’s the only scenario that makes sense to me if they don’t like any of the QB’s available at 2.

"I'm going to compete" Emlen'sGremlins : 2/22/2018 12:39 pm : link Did he compete this year?



If so, it wasn't enough to beat out Geno Smith for the back up QB position. It wasn't enough to even be in the active game roster until the season finale.



Not that it would be a Scott in Montreal : 2/22/2018 12:46 pm : link determining factor.



I wonder if both the coach and GM have asked Eli's opinion about Webb. If only because how much they have worked together. They do seem to spend a lot of off season time working out.



Parting gift Giantimistic : 2/22/2018 12:46 pm : link Not saying that it would work out but what if Webb really did become our next franchise quarterback. It would be at least some consolation for the post super-bowl Reese/Mcadoo era. Not sure it would make up for last season, and I am convinced we blew a few superbowl chances with Eli in what should have been in prime with awful drafting, but it would be a nice parting gift. I wonder who was most responsible for pushing for drafting Webb.

Sy's opinion on Webb has definitely evolved The_Boss : 2/22/2018 12:50 pm : link I asked him back in early October where Webb fits if he was in this QB grouping and he responded that he's no where close to the top guys.



My issue with going somewhere other than, for example, Rosen or Darnold at 2 is if Webb proves to not be the guy, then the NYG are F'ed at QB moving past Eli. If/when top guys come out, the NYG likely won't be 3 win bad and would then need to sell off the farm to move up into position to acquire a guy down the road.

Nothing against the man Ten Ton Hammer : 2/22/2018 12:50 pm : link But I have no idea why anyone would have blind Faith in Webb given that we all agree Reese deserved to be fired, had a terrible track record with all the QB projects they tried, and routinely failed to get production out of the 3rd round and later. Precisely what Webb is.

Great News PaulN : 2/22/2018 1:06 pm : link Boy what a bonus if this guy turns out to be the real deal and we already have our franchise QB, I will ask for Jerry Reese forgiveness even if that happens.

well it beats UESBLUE : 2/22/2018 1:07 pm : link 'Im throwing in the towel."

Webb can both be "not near the top guys" and it may also be worth Heisenberg : 2/22/2018 1:17 pm : link not picking a QB at #2. All that has to happen for that to make sense is that the non-QB player you can get at #2 has to be far better than the avail QB. For example, maybe the difference between Barkley and the QB is greater than the difference between the QB and Webb.

RE: Webb checks a lot of boxes UberAlias : 2/22/2018 1:19 pm : link

Quote: And I'm not sure any of the 2018 QBs are worth taking with him in mind. If one of them jumped off the grade sheet, then you push Webb to the side a bit. But I don't see that being the case, so might as well use #2 to pick a premium talent at another position, compete with Eli for 2018, and let Webb show what he progressed on in training camp/preseason.



Webb checks a lot of boxes and the intangibles are near top notch. Let's see what he has.



If Webb checks so many boxes, why did he fall into the 3rd round? In comment 13839023 Sy'56 said:If Webb checks so many boxes, why did he fall into the 3rd round?

Yeah... haven't gotten completely through the thread yet but... T-Bone : 2/22/2018 1:20 pm : link I'm not sure I'm understanding those that are saying 'Webb is a complete unknown at this point and that's why we need to select a QB at #2!', when whichever QB we'd be picking at #2 is even more of an unknown. No offense, but I'm not sure I'm seeing the logic in that thought process.

RE: RE: If you pick Darnold and he's a miss (because of or not because Dr. D : 2/22/2018 1:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13839043 Bill L said:



Quote:



of Webb), then you've blown the draft. Even if you can trade Darnold for a pick, you'll never get the return of a #2 pick in the draft. And yeah, that probably means a Barkley level player).



You will have failed.



And if you pass on Darnold and he turns out to be a franchise QB and Webb turns out like most 3rd round QBs then you will have failed as well. Failure is always an option.

This latter scenario would be a MUCH BIGGER FAILURE.



The type of failure the Cleveland Browns have repeated. How many high 1st round QBs have they passed on because they already drafted Joe Blow in the late first or 2nd a year or 2 before?



I think it's crazy to put all our eggs in the basket of a 3rd round pick who didn't play a down last year. If he fails, it will set us back for years.



In comment 13839125 bluepepper said:This latter scenario would be a MUCH BIGGER FAILURE.The type of failure the Cleveland Browns have repeated. How many high 1st round QBs have they passed on because they already drafted Joe Blow in the late first or 2nd a year or 2 before?I think it's crazy to put all our eggs in the basket of a 3rd round pick who didn't play a down last year. If he fails, it will set us back for years.

No one is suggesting we force the pick Dr. D : 2/22/2018 1:32 pm : link on a QB if none is worthy. But if a QB isn't worthy of the #2 pick in a draft that most have considered a strong QB draft (for at least a couple years), when the hell IS a QB going to be worth the #2 pick?



QB is WAY too important to screw around with. When you have a QB you can fill in the rest of the roster, but if you don't have a QB, you don't have shit.



Yeah sure sometimes you can get one in later rounds, but the odds go down significantly. You shouldn't count on it. Look at the teams that have been looking for YEARS!

Unless we suck again next year and are picking in the top 5 again next off-season.



My biggest issue... and I've seen it repeatedly stated on this site dozens of times... is those saying 'We won't be picking this high again!'. Why not? None of us expected to be picking this high THIS off-season. Point being, none of us know what the future holds. We all HOPE that we won't be picking this high again for another 30 years... but not one person here can guarantee we won't be right back here this time next year arguing which QB to take since we're AGAIN picking in the top 5. In comment 13839196 Dr. D said:Unless we suck again next year and are picking in the top 5 again next off-season.My biggest issue... and I've seen it repeatedly stated on this site dozens of times... is those saying 'We won't be picking this high again!'. Why not? None of us expected to be picking this high THIS off-season. Point being, none of us know what the future holds. We all HOPE that we won't be picking this high again for another 30 years... but not one person here can guarantee we won't be right back here this time next year arguing which QB to take since we're AGAIN picking in the top 5.

the idea that the giants don't know more about Webb now than Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 2/22/2018 1:38 pm : link last year is laughable. And they clearly know a lot more about him than any of the QBs in the draft.



The knock on him was that he needed to develop and wouldn't be ready last year.



Presumably, he has developed. He may not be ready this year but he is a different QB to some degree than the one that walked into camp last year.



He may not be good enough but that is also true of everyone that people are salivating about right now.

RE: Webb checks a lot of boxes Snacks : 2/22/2018 1:49 pm : link

Quote: And I'm not sure any of the 2018 QBs are worth taking with him in mind. If one of them jumped off the grade sheet, then you push Webb to the side a bit. But I don't see that being the case, so might as well use #2 to pick a premium talent at another position, compete with Eli for 2018, and let Webb show what he progressed on in training camp/preseason.



Webb checks a lot of boxes and the intangibles are near top notch. Let's see what he has.



It's nice to know i'm not the only one with a gut feeling on Webb. I've seen a lot of respected posters on here rightfully point to the fact that he was taken as a project. They are right about that, but they also seem to write him off because of that fact.



Every time I hear about this kid from the press it's nothing but positive stuff about having the right attitude/work ethic. If you have the right makeup mentally and can throw the ball and read a defense then all that is left is to develop yourself. Lets see if he can.

In comment 13839023 Sy'56 said:It's nice to know i'm not the only one with a gut feeling on Webb. I've seen a lot of respected posters on here rightfully point to the fact that he was taken as a project. They are right about that, but they also seem to write him off because of that fact.Every time I hear about this kid from the press it's nothing but positive stuff about having the right attitude/work ethic. If you have the right makeup mentally and can throw the ball and read a defense then all that is left is to develop yourself. Lets see if he can.

Can someone explain to me why twostepgiants : 2/22/2018 1:59 pm : link Its okay for every position other than QB to bust but not OK for Darnold/or Rosen too?



People seem to be saying its a disaster if Rosen/Darnold bust so Giants should pick X.



News flash- hey can bust too



Barkley can bust. Nelson can bust, Chubb can bust. Every single player in this draft can bust.



You can trade down and get extra picks and they all can bust. Browns havent nailed their trade downs. Rams didnt make out well from RG3 trade down.



Its the 2 pick. If we blow it, its a disaster. No matter what position we draft. No guarantees, Every player can bust.

The worst thing the Giants can do is draft AnnapolisMike : 2/22/2018 2:01 pm : link a QB at #2 who they really do not believe in. I don't think Sy is changing his opinion of Webb, rather he thinks the QB's in this draft are to risky to chance with a #2 pick. The best case scenario for the Giants is that Webb can be the next guy and they use the 1st round pick to get a guy who can contribute.



I get a kick out of arm chair fans...even knowledgeable ones, who are so sure about this guy or that guy. The Giants will make the right decision. The #2 pick is no place to take a flyer.

What’s very funny is NikkiMac : 2/22/2018 2:03 pm : link Everyone here on bbi is assuming that the giants are going to be good next year and have us picking number 30 or something , it’s quite possible we are right back here next year with a top 5 or 10 pick





So who are the QBs coming out for 2019 fellas ?

T-Bone Dr. D : 2/22/2018 2:05 pm : link The last time they picked this high was 37 years ago. The last time we were even close was 14 years ago.



Furthermore, most people even so-called experts thought our roster was good enough last year to compete at least for playoffs, even possibly SB. The main problems last year were horrible coaching/playcalling and OL. Those issues can be corrected pretty quickly.



I don't think there's any way they come close to drafting this high next year and hopefully not for a LONG time. And even if we did, there's no guarantee there will be a QB worth drafting.



History shows there have been plenty of years when there were NO franchise QBs. There appear to be at least 2 this year. We should not pass up this opportunity, imo.

I am of the firm conviction that you can only adequately judge a QB by real game action, and most preferably, in games that count.



The Giants have ZERO idea on the professional level of how Webb will handle an offense down by 4 points with 2 minutes to go in the game. Hell, they have no idea how he can handle an offense playing the Cleveland Browns up by 30 points. The point is, one of the major screw ups last year was not getting Webb ready to play at least some games. In comment 13839214 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:I am of the firm conviction that you can only adequately judge a QB by real game action, and most preferably, in games that count.The Giants have ZERO idea on the professional level of how Webb will handle an offense down by 4 points with 2 minutes to go in the game. Hell, they have no idea how he can handle an offense playing the Cleveland Browns up by 30 points. The point is, one of the major screw ups last year was not getting Webb ready to play at least some games.

RE: Yeah... haven't gotten completely through the thread yet but... Keith : 2/22/2018 2:11 pm : link

Quote: I'm not sure I'm understanding those that are saying 'Webb is a complete unknown at this point and that's why we need to select a QB at #2!', when whichever QB we'd be picking at #2 is even more of an unknown. No offense, but I'm not sure I'm seeing the logic in that thought process.



You're looking at it the wrong way. It's not, lets draft a QB because Webb is an unknown. It's....Webb is an unknown, that shouldn't prevent us from drafting a QB that we believe can be a franchise QB. In comment 13839193 T-Bone said:You're looking at it the wrong way. It's not, lets draft a QB because Webb is an unknown. It's....Webb is an unknown, that shouldn't prevent us from drafting a QB that we believe can be a franchise QB.

RE: Can someone explain to me why Dr. D : 2/22/2018 2:14 pm : link to add to twosteps point:



why is competition good at EVERY position except the MOST IMPORTANT position?



Why should we just assume a 3rd round pick is our future franchise QB and just hand him the job with no competition?



Is it because Reese did such a great f*cking job with 3rd round picks? Is it because 3rd round QBs have such a great track record of success?



DG, Shurm and Shula weren't here last year, how would they know so much more about Webb than they do Darnold?



So a few people in house know a little more about Webb than they do a couple much higher regarded prospects, we should just give him the job?



That's true. It's also absolutely true about the guys at the top of the draft. Where we might disagree is whether there is more risk in the guy you have had in your camp or the one who is initially higher rated but you've only had interviews with. There are no sure things in the NFL other than that most teams end the season unhappy. In comment 13839253 Eric from BBI said:That's true. It's also absolutely true about the guys at the top of the draft. Where we might disagree is whether there is more risk in the guy you have had in your camp or the one who is initially higher rated but you've only had interviews with. There are no sure things in the NFL other than that most teams end the season unhappy.

What the Giants do mrvax : 2/22/2018 2:25 pm : link in the 1st round is critical. The only choice that would really piss me off that is in the mix is taking a guard with the 2nd pick in the draft.



And the gap between him and the guys in the draft isn't big enough to use the #2 pick on a QB. As of now, Mayfield may be the only one I consider at 2. Hate to put it this way...but lets see if NYG got lucky with Webb and use that #2 spot on a premium talent elsewhere. In comment 13839025 BigBlueDownTheShore said:And the gap between him and the guys in the draft isn't big enough to use the #2 pick on a QB. As of now, Mayfield may be the only one I consider at 2. Hate to put it this way...but lets see if NYG got lucky with Webb and use that #2 spot on a premium talent elsewhere.

QBs drafted in 3rd round in the last 20 years Dr. D : 2/22/2018 2:33 pm : link it's not a pretty list. I don't have time to compile it, but there have been 2 QBs drafted in the 3rd round that have had success (Wilson and Foles). That's out of about 30-35.



One of them, Foles, might not even be a starter again next year.



But we should pass up this golden opportunity to draft high a potential franchise QB in what most consider a strong QB draft...

because we drafted a guy towards the end of the 3rd round last year.

But I am willing to see what he has this year, pass on a QB (not definite yet) and take #2, go with a premium talent elsewhere. And yes, Barkley is my guy. In comment 13839073 Emil said:That is pretty much it.Gun to my head, Webb won't become a star QB. I think he will be a career backup/solid guy. A la Nick Foles?But I am willing to see what he has this year, pass on a QB (not definite yet) and take #2, go with a premium talent elsewhere. And yes, Barkley is my guy.

My stance on QB at #2 Sy'56 : 2/22/2018 2:35 pm : link has more to do with the prospects, less to do with Webb.

I only went back 20 years Dr. D : 2/22/2018 2:37 pm : link because I've already wasted too much time on this, but I'm pretty sure if I went back 30 years, the list still wouldn't be too pretty. Of course if I go back far enough (39?), we would eventually get to Montana...

RE: RE: If the Giants decide Miamijints : 2/22/2018 2:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13839112 mrvax said:





Quote:





to roll with Eli & Webb, can you imagine the effect on the offense? With an improved Oline and Barkley, I really see the scoreboard lighting up like a pinball machine.



Here's to hoping Webb grades out similar to or better than the draftee QBs.







I think the pinball machine offense scenario is:



1) Draft Barkley

2) Trade back up into the first round and draft Lamar Jackson



It is mind boggling to me how people do not see this as the best scenario period! I doubt we would even have to trade back thanks to Polian's ridiculous analysis of LJ. Jackson would have a minimum of a year maybe 2 years to develop. LJ, SB, EE, SS and OBJ!?!?! I dare anyone to explain to me how you would stop that combination. Especially with a HC that knows how to get the best out his QB. Sick. In comment 13839119 Go Terps said:It is mind boggling to me how people do not see this as the best scenario period! I doubt we would even have to trade back thanks to Polian's ridiculous analysis of LJ. Jackson would have a minimum of a year maybe 2 years to develop. LJ, SB, EE, SS and OBJ!?!?! I dare anyone to explain to me how you would stop that combination. Especially with a HC that knows how to get the best out his QB. Sick.

Peter Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/22/2018 2:44 pm : : 2/22/2018 2:44 pm : link Webb was the 87th player taken in the 2017 Draft. If the Giants scout have a QB graded as the first or second best player in this draft, how do you pass on him?

People are overcomplicating things GiantTuff1 : 2/22/2018 2:46 pm : link It's simple.



If the Giants don't see a significant difference in skills between Webb and the top QB's this year, then it makes a ton of sense to pass on the QB and take someone like Barkley.



Personally, if I'm the Browns. I take Barkley no. 1, and then take my shot at whichever QB might be left at 4 if no one is jumping off the page.





So let’s say they draft Barkley. And they still finish 5-11 or 6-10 and again inside the top 10. Webb plays a little later in the year and is underwhelming. Do the NYG commit to him in 2019? Or do they then go all in on a QB at the top of the draft? And, speaking of 2019, at this point last winter, most of us knew Darnold and Rosen were going to be draft eligible for 2018. Is 2019 a bad QB year? In comment 13839308 Sy'56 said:So let’s say they draft Barkley. And they still finish 5-11 or 6-10 and again inside the top 10. Webb plays a little later in the year and is underwhelming. Do the NYG commit to him in 2019? Or do they then go all in on a QB at the top of the draft? And, speaking of 2019, at this point last winter, most of us knew Darnold and Rosen were going to be draft eligible for 2018. Is 2019 a bad QB year?

Call me crazy, but given the evolution of offense that is now seeping into the pros from the college ranks, I'm not sure the franchise QB position is going to look the same as it has previously nor mean quite as much. Not that having your Peyton Mannings or Tom Bradys doesn't give you a better chance to win, but we may find that the gap closes between the top tier and the next level of "good" QBs. In comment 13839308 Sy'56 said:Sy, thank you.I will be very interested in your final QB rankings. I am getting the sense that because all the QBs have their warts, even the top ones, that there is not going to be a dramatic drop-off between the top tier and the next level.I don't completely agree with those who say you have to take a QB at #2 because it's not often the Giants have a pick this high. I would say, you have to pick a franchise altering player at #2 because it's not often you pick this high. A swing and a miss at #2 is terrible for the franchise. You have to go in with the conviction that you are picking the player you expect to be a star player for you.Call me crazy, but given the evolution of offense that is now seeping into the pros from the college ranks, I'm not sure the franchise QB position is going to look the same as it has previously nor mean quite as much. Not that having your Peyton Mannings or Tom Bradys doesn't give you a better chance to win, but we may find that the gap closes between the top tier and the next level of "good" QBs.

I'm not a Lamar Jackson fan exactly, but I think this idea has merit. I have no doubt Shurmur and Shula could get a lot out of his skillset. Also, if you fix his footwork, you fix his accuracy problems. In comment 13839317 Miamijints said:I'm not a Lamar Jackson fan exactly, but I think this idea has merit. I have no doubt Shurmur and Shula could get a lot out of his skillset. Also, if you fix his footwork, you fix his accuracy problems.

So let’s say they draft Barkley. And they still finish 5-11 or 6-10 and again inside the top 10. Webb plays a little later in the year and is underwhelming. Do the NYG commit to him in 2019? Or do they then go all in on a QB at the top of the draft? And, speaking of 2019, at this point last winter, most of us knew Darnold and Rosen were going to be draft eligible for 2018. Is 2019 a bad QB year?



I think when you get in to that many "if's"....you are playing a dangerous game. Too many things can and will happen.



Focus on 2018, go from there. In comment 13839340 The_Boss said:I think when you get in to that many "if's"....you are playing a dangerous game. Too many things can and will happen.Focus on 2018, go from there.

All of the QBs have Joey in VA : 2/22/2018 3:16 pm : link Warts, glaring ones actually. Darnold is a turnover machine with a wonky release, those things are physical and mental and aren't easy to fix. Eli has been careless with the football since we drafted him and he still makes those bone headed plays so you have to live with those if you take Darnold. Darnold had more weapons at USC than Eli did and his numbers weren't as good, gun to my head Darnold doesn't have the career impact Eli has and isn't worth it at #2.



Rosen is another one, great mechanics, fluid player, smart QB, competitive and well rounded but may take too many chances and the shoulder and concussions have to worry you at #2. He's got a smaller frame than you want in someone that tall and durability has been an issue.



Mayfield is the best player of the QBs but the off the field blips and the height may be enough to scare teams off from rolling the dice that high. The NFL doesn't usually buck trends when drafting, the personnel folks are like a skittish pack of deer, one sound and they all take off in the same direction. Mayfield may be the 2nd best or 3rd best player in this draft but he probably slides because he's a hair over 6-0 and he has those dopey blotches on his resume.



For a team that has done almost nothing right for a few years, we absolutely have to hit on this pick. Eli Apple and Erick Flowers look like busts at 10 and 9 which is woeful given how rarely we've picked that high. Now we have the 2nd pick and we cannot roll the dice. I've been on the Barkley train from day one, I still think he goes first and this is all moot but if Cleveland doesn't take him we almost have to. I would actually even consider Nelson at 2, if he's as good as he looks he could be a Larry Allen type of dominator on the OL. I'd sign up for that at #2 but I would not sign up for a QB who may or not have it and has too many question marks in the grading process.

Way too early for any talk like that In comment 13839354 The_Boss said:Way too early for any talk like that

I agree. But think of it this way, Even if he only attempts 20 passes a game, OBJ, SS OR EE would be in single coverage almost 80% of those 20 passes! LJ would have the easiest reads of any QB in the league! Plus imo his accuracy issue is so over-blown, Why is Allen looked at as a possible top 10 pick but his completion pct. is lower? In comment 13839342 Emil said:I agree. But think of it this way, Even if he only attempts 20 passes a game, OBJ, SS OR EE would be in single coverage almost 80% of those 20 passes! LJ would have the easiest reads of any QB in the league! Plus imo his accuracy issue is so over-blown, Why is Allen looked at as a possible top 10 pick but his completion pct. is lower?

I get it. I just wanted to get a glimpse of what’s coming after this year at a position of need. In comment 13839365 Sy'56 said:I get it. I just wanted to get a glimpse of what’s coming after this year at a position of need.

Really, with the issues that each of the top 5 QBs carries Matt M. : 2/22/2018 3:25 pm : link I don't see myself being thrilled with any one of them selected. Put another way, I don't think any one of them is the slam dunk franchise QB you would expect for the #2 pick. Obviously, no player is a true can't miss. But, at least most players labeled "can't miss" have no glaring warts at the time of the draft.

The argument for Webb seems to be nothing more in depth than Ten Ton Hammer : 2/22/2018 3:26 pm : link "he works hard and says the right things".



That doesn't mean anything if he doesn't have the talent level to be a starter. Those qualities are universal in a lot of football players. Mark Herzlich works hard and says the right things.

I think we all have to believe Dave on the UWS : 2/22/2018 3:26 pm : link that our new braintrust can evaluate the situation correctly and make the right choice at #2. If not we are screwed anyway..

Again. It has more to do with the prospects coming out. Too many people assume that because it is the top of the draft, that QB is the truth. If they aren't THE guy, pass on him and hope for Webb. If Barkley becomes what I think he can become, we are talking special. Special enough to overshadow a QB issue if Webb isn't the guy or NYG can't find one in the next 2 years. In comment 13839372 Ten Ton Hammer said:Again. It has more to do with the prospects coming out. Too many people assume that because it is the top of the draft, that QB is the truth. If they aren't THE guy, pass on him and hope for Webb. If Barkley becomes what I think he can become, we are talking special. Special enough to overshadow a QB issue if Webb isn't the guy or NYG can't find one in the next 2 years.

I don't believe that's necessarily true. Hell, the Bears traded up for a college QB that had started a grand total of 13 career games. In comment 13839371 Matt M. said:I don't believe that's necessarily true. Hell, the Bears traded up for a college QB that had started a grand total of 13 career games.

That would be incredible, but, the odds that he's so good that he transcends the need for a certain level of QB are steep. And if he's really good, but not that kind of good, it means the team is just good enough to not be in position to draft the type of QB prospect that everyone wants to see, the one that doesn't have any visible flaws. In comment 13839377 Sy'56 said:That would be incredible, but, the odds that he's so good that he transcends the need for a certain level of QB are steep. And if he's really good, but not that kind of good, it means the team is just good enough to not be in position to draft the type of QB prospect that everyone wants to see, the one that doesn't have any visible flaws.

I don't believe that's necessarily true. Hell, the Bears traded up for a college QB that had started a grand total of 13 career games. But, that guy wasn't necessarily a can't miss and the Bears were not universally lauded for the decision. In comment 13839378 Ten Ton Hammer said:But, that guy wasn't necessarily a can't miss and the Bears were not universally lauded for the decision.

I've been saying it since last February ThatLimerickGuy : 2/22/2018 3:38 pm : link Davis Webb is going to be a star in the NFL. Whether it's for the Giants or not I don't know, but I hope it is.



He is as likable as any player can be. Works hard, is humble but you can tell there is a fire in his belly.



I think he has "it". There were projections for him last year as a player taken in the bottom half of the 1st round.



I still would take Darnold though if he is there- Webb is going to be good in my opinion but his ceiling is like a Matt Stafford. Darnold's ceiling is Joe Montana.





I think Jackson is 6'3", tall enough in my mind. I'd feel better if he was 220+ instead of 212lbs. In comment 13839367 Matt M. said:I think Jackson is 6'3", tall enough in my mind. I'd feel better if he was 220+ instead of 212lbs.

Is 6'3 not tall enough for you? I'm confused. In comment 13839367 Matt M. said:Is 6'3 not tall enough for you? I'm confused.

You bring up good points. And I agree with you on Allen. Let's be honest, the reason why so many draft gurus are willing to overlook Allen's accuracy problems is his physical stature and extremely powerful arm. He looks like a prototypical NFL QB, just doesn't play like one.



Jackson's accuracy issues are most apparent in the short ranges. I'm way below an amateur when it comes to talent evaluation but the trend I see with him is that his feet are not set properly when he is throwing short, either because he is rushing the throw to get it out on time and his first step is off, or because he is under pressure and he loses his feet. Fix his feet and I think Jackson doesn't have accuracy problems.



If Shurmur and Gettleman think they can work with Jackson and make him a successful NFL QB, then I'm all for the pick. Shurmur knows what he wants in a QB, and Gettleman does not strike me as a guy who would take a risk on a QB he didn't believe could play at a high level. I don't see them reaching.



As I stated earlier, the biggest thing at #2 is to not swing and miss. If the Giants miss at #2 we are in for some long sad years.

In comment 13839366 Miamijints said:You bring up good points. And I agree with you on Allen. Let's be honest, the reason why so many draft gurus are willing to overlook Allen's accuracy problems is his physical stature and extremely powerful arm. He looks like a prototypical NFL QB, just doesn't play like one.Jackson's accuracy issues are most apparent in the short ranges. I'm way below an amateur when it comes to talent evaluation but the trend I see with him is that his feet are not set properly when he is throwing short, either because he is rushing the throw to get it out on time and his first step is off, or because he is under pressure and he loses his feet. Fix his feet and I think Jackson doesn't have accuracy problems.If Shurmur and Gettleman think they can work with Jackson and make him a successful NFL QB, then I'm all for the pick. Shurmur knows what he wants in a QB, and Gettleman does not strike me as a guy who would take a risk on a QB he didn't believe could play at a high level. I don't see them reaching.As I stated earlier, the biggest thing at #2 is to not swing and miss. If the Giants miss at #2 we are in for some long sad years.

Also, I have zero problem with Nelson at #2. I don't subscribe to the "you don't draft X position" early in the draft. Bottom line, you draft any player (other than punter, kicker, and fullback) you believe is a franchise player. In comment 13839364 Joey in VA said:Joey, you said it all man.Also, I have zero problem with Nelson at #2. I don't subscribe to the "you don't draft X position" early in the draft. Bottom line, you draft any player (other than punter, kicker, and fullback) you believe is a franchise player.

RE: RE: The argument for Webb seems to be nothing more in depth than STLGiant : 2/22/2018 3:56 pm : link





Again. It has more to do with the prospects coming out. Too many people assume that because it is the top of the draft, that QB is the truth. If they aren't THE guy, pass on him and hope for Webb. If Barkley becomes what I think he can become, we are talking special. Special enough to overshadow a QB issue if Webb isn't the guy or NYG can't find one in the next 2 years. [/quote]



FWIW (and that won't buy you anything) TOTALLY agree with your position Sy... Barkley is a game changer for this offense and the QBs just aren't so highly talented beyond Webb at this point IMHO, that and Webb knows not only the playbook, but he knows our WRs/TEs. Additonally, you don't need 3 QBs on the roster cap wise. That would be Part II of QB hell....especially with other holes to fill.

The cap thing isn't much of a concern. Webb doesn't make any money Ten Ton Hammer : 2/22/2018 4:06 pm : link Eli is gone in two years, or if not gone (though unlikely), at a very different cap figure, and a 2nd overall pick is going to make a lot of money regardless of position.

Perhaps, but still, WAY too much money then being spent on the QB position. In comment 13839439 Ten Ton Hammer said:Perhaps, but still, WAY too much money then being spent on the QB position.

You're not the only guy who says this. By no means is he a complete unknown. He's been in the building for a year, got reps etc. Do you think Mara et al did not get a sense of him from the HC and OC? Do you think the WRs etc did not get a sense of him? At this point they know way more about him that Darnold and company. In comment 13838996 Keith said:[quote] In comment 13838991 JohnB said:Quote:Disagree. He's a complete unknown /quote]You're not the only guy who says this. By no means is he a complete unknown. He's been in the building for a year, got reps etc. Do you think Mara et al did not get a sense of him from the HC and OC? Do you think the WRs etc did not get a sense of him? At this point they know way more about him that Darnold and company.

What reps did he get? Ten Ton Hammer : 2/22/2018 6:35 pm : link



http://www.nydailynews.com/sports/football/giants/davis-webb-receives-first-team-reps-giants-practice-article-1.3714161



To say that that's any kind of indicator of what he is capable of is irresponsible. There's nothing wrong with the idea that the team really doesn't know what he is.



In a lost season with the walls caving in, nobody is giving a thought to the 3rd QB. They told you as much.





“I would certainly respect that obviously,” Spagnuolo said of the possibility that John Mara would request to see Webb in a game. “Authority’s authority. But that hasn’t happened. But I would certainly respect that. Our job is we work for the organization.”



Spagnuolo explained the reason for not giving him these reps sooner was because of the hectic change of scenery since he took over as interim head coach for the recently fired Ben McAdoo.



“Let’s get the quarterback in there that’s going to play. Let’s get him all the reps. I can’t even remember in that first week if we did the competitive periods or not. ... I know we did them last week and that wasn’t something…neither, I hadn’t thought about or we hadn’t talked about and we didn’t do it. So, we got to this week and decided to do it.”





Spagnuolo, asked directly if the Giants weren’t playing Webb because they don’t feel he’s ready, said: “No, no. I can’t say that right now. Again you’re asking questions I have not had the discussions with the offensive coaches about that. But that’s a fair question. In other words are we not moving him up because we don’t think he’s ready …?”



Asked why not just make Webb the backup in games (with obvious chances to play when the games get out of hand even if Spagnuolo is trying to win), Spagnuolo said: “I’m not sure what would be gained other than if something happened to the starting quarterback then he goes in. See in answer to your question, there is tremendous preparation for this young man to be a quarterback in the NFL. I’m not sure where, this is what I’ll talk to (offensive coordinator) Mike (Sullivan) and (QB coach) Frank (Cignetti) about, is it that much more of an advantage to have him standing on the sideline as the second than there is with him standing on the sideline as a deactivated player?”









He ran the scout team all year, and had one week of 12 first team reps.To say that that's any kind of indicator of what he is capable of is irresponsible. There's nothing wrong with the idea that the team really doesn't know what he is.In a lost season with the walls caving in, nobody is giving a thought to the 3rd QB.

Does anyone here agree mrvax : 2/22/2018 6:42 pm : link that Davis Webb (coming out of school) is almost a twin of Josh Allen?



Both are the same height and weight, both have a strong arm and both guys have some accuracy & footwork issues to work out.



The difference is that Webb has a full year on an NFL bench and he has been totally consumed with football since childhood.





Webb was a significantly better collegiate QB than Josh Allen. Ten Ton Hammer : 2/22/2018 6:47 pm : link Even if you want to discount the time Webb spent playing in an air raid offense in a conference that sucks at defense, his one year at Cal is better than anything Allen has done.

Agree they cannot tell how he'd do in a live NFL game but there is something the Giants should know about Webb. They should be able to tell if Webb has improved with anything the coaches had him work on. That is a very telling trait that he either does or doesn't have.

In comment 13839604 Ten Ton Hammer said:Agree they cannot tell how he'd do in a live NFL game but there is something the Giantsknow about Webb. They should be able to tell if Webb has improved with anything the coaches had him work on. That is a very telling trait that he either does or doesn't have.

In comment 13839613 Ten Ton Hammer said:That's actually encouraging being that many draftnics have Allen going in the top 10.

If we're going by collegiate performance, Go Terps : 2/22/2018 7:06 pm : link Lamar Jackson blows everyone out of the water. He even beats Barkley as a rusher.



It really is amazing to me how undervalued he is, especially compared to Allen, who is has way more questions about him even as a passer.

I heard on WFAN (Evan Roberts) that Bill Polian suggested he be open to becoming a WR. That’s now a 2nd person who harbors that thought, the other being an anonymous NFC scout. I would guess the chance on Lamar Jackson being a Giant is less than 1%. In comment 13839624 Go Terps said:I heard on WFAN (Evan Roberts) that Bill Polian suggested he be open to becoming a WR. That’s now a 2nd person who harbors that thought, the other being an anonymous NFC scout. I would guess the chance on Lamar Jackson being a Giant is less than 1%.

Most people understand that college Keith : 2/22/2018 7:18 pm : link stats don’t mean much.

RE: Most people understand that college Go Terps : 2/22/2018 7:29 pm : link

Quote: stats don’t mean much.



With every viewpoint you post I am encouraged to believe the opposite. It's remarkable. In comment 13839631 Keith said:With every viewpoint you post I am encouraged to believe the opposite. It's remarkable.

I agree completely that there is zero chance of Jackson being a Giant. I just think the guy is being short changed considering Allen is being considered as a top of the draft prospect.



Jackson is a better quarterback than Allen. He's got better pocket awareness and is cooler under pressure. While I'd agree there are accuracy issues on some throws for Jackson they are no worse than Allen's. And that is to say nothing about Allen's athleticism not being close to comparable to Jackson's.



If Jackson should be considered as a wide receiver, then we should be talking about Allen as a tight end, because there is nothing Allen can do that Jackson can't at the quarterback position. In comment 13839629 The_Boss said:I agree completely that there is zero chance of Jackson being a Giant. I just think the guy is being short changed considering Allen is being considered as a top of the draft prospect.Jackson is a better quarterback than Allen. He's got better pocket awareness and is cooler under pressure. While I'd agree there are accuracy issues on some throws for Jackson they are no worse than Allen's. And that is to say nothing about Allen's athleticism not being close to comparable to Jackson's.If Jackson should be considered as a wide receiver, then we should be talking about Allen as a tight end, because there is nothing Allen can do that Jackson can't at the quarterback position.

FWIW: The Youtube video you posted last month about QB poise featuring Jackson and Allen was really telling. I became a Jackson fan and watched some videos of actual games. I also knew right then and there that Allen needs a lot of work. A lot. I do not think he will succeed in the NFL.



Any doubters? Watch the video and you decide.



- ( In comment 13839653 Go Terps said:FWIW: The Youtube video you posted last month about QB poise featuring Jackson and Allen was really telling. I became a Jackson fan and watched some videos of actual games. I also knew right then and there that Allen needs a lot of work. A lot. I do not think he will succeed in the NFL.Any doubters? Watch the video and you decide. QB poise staring Jackson & Allen - ( New Window

I would like Sy to comment on an issue with Barkley I've read Dave on the UWS : 2/22/2018 8:18 pm : link about issues with his vision and instincts running between the tackles. Not what you want in a 25 carry a game back.

Again. It has more to do with the prospects coming out. Too many people assume that because it is the top of the draft, that QB is the truth. If they aren't THE guy, pass on him and hope for Webb. If Barkley becomes what I think he can become, we are talking special. Special enough to overshadow a QB issue if Webb isn't the guy or NYG can't find one in the next 2 years. With all due respect, you did say that Webb checks all the boxes, so that kinda gives the impression Webb is a factor here.



I think we all agree they have to hit big on this one whatever the decision. If I had to take WAG at their draft board I would say it’s Darnold 1 and Barkley 2 and they aren’t coming off unless someone completely blows them away with an offer too good to pass up. In comment 13839377 Sy'56 said:With all due respect, you did say that Webb checks all the boxes, so that kinda gives the impression Webb is a factor here.I think we all agree they have to hit big on this one whatever the decision. If I had to take WAG at their draft board I would say it’s Darnold 1 and Barkley 2 and they aren’t coming off unless someone completely blows them away with an offer too good to pass up.

And for those concerned with Jackson's throwing ability Go Terps : 2/22/2018 8:23 pm : link I would call their attention to the success that's been enjoyed in the NFL by some non-elite passers in part because of their mobility and ability to extend plays: Wentz, Newton, Wilson, and Watson.



None of those four guys is an elite passer in the Rodgers/Brady/Brees mold. The biggest reason for their success has been their ability to maximize the extended/broken play (something that could be argued for Rodgers as well).



I believe that once the play has gone off script, the passing windows get larger as the defense is pulled out of shape and thus the need for pinpoint accuracy goes down. I saw it all the time last year with those four guys, who each frequently was throwing to an open receiver because of their ability to extend the play.

Lamar Jackson is never going to be Troy Aikman throwing millimeter perfect lasers from the pocket, but he doesn't have to be in order to be effective.



The big injury concern with Jackson isn't based on reality as he doesn't have a history of missing games. People will point to Wentz and Watson as mobile QBs that got hurt, but Wentz is reckless (Jackson is not) and Watson hurt himself in practice in a non-contact situation. I could just as easily make the argument that Sam Bradford, Aaron Rodgers, and Tony Romo were injury prone.



There just hasn't been a solid case made against Jackson as a premier prospect in a draft where Josh Allen is considered one. And frankly I don't think Darnold or Rosen showed themselves to be better quarterbacks than Jackson either.

Things that have changed since Sy's review of Webb... Dan in the Springs : 2/22/2018 8:56 pm : link 1. We've heard rumors the previous coaching staff liked him, and had a year of reports about his work ethic, attitude, and seen him handle the media even during the awkward Eli situation last year.



2. The full evaluations of 2018 draft class is nearing completion and none of the qb's are standing out.



3. We have a new coaching staff in place. Or new head coach has a track record of helping career backup to qb's successful in the NFL.



The last thing is huge. We selected a guy who has shown that he can make an offense work with castoff QBs. Why not give Webb a real shot and see what we have? You can always trade up if you struggle.



The alternative is what Gettleman was referring to in his presser. Select a QB real high and you have to commit to putting the franchise in his hands for several years. This is highly risky, so you don't want to do it unless you have a conviction on one.



It would seem that Sy is seeing what a lot of us see, things to like (and not like) about all these QBs. In other words, no conviction = till the dice with the guys you got and load up with weapons and strength along the line.

This thread is quickly becoming a classic Jimmy Googs : 2/22/2018 9:07 pm : link We have a 37 year old QB in decline and a 1 year backup that has never even sniffed the field in the NFL.



Yet, with the opportunity to pick possibly the best QB coming out of college this season, we should pass and take a running back because we are good to go for the near term at the most important position on the roster.



Did you all slip and hit your heads on the ground on the way to work today?

RE: This thread is quickly becoming a classic mrvax : 2/22/2018 9:27 pm : link

Quote: We have a 37 year old QB in decline and a 1 year backup that has never even sniffed the field in the NFL.



Yet, with the opportunity to pick possibly the best QB coming out of college this season, we should pass and take a running back because we are good to go for the near term at the most important position on the roster.



Did you all slip and hit your heads on the ground on the way to work today?



Jimmy, Dan makes a good point. If you just don't see great ability/promise in the QBs presented to you at #2, why on Earth would you draft him? Just to say, "We tried"? I'm not against taking one, but you have to have a conviction that a guy has "it". Else, you take the best player available that helps your system.

In comment 13839735 Jimmy Googs said:Jimmy, Dan makes a good point. If you just don't see great ability/promise in the QBs presented to you at #2, why on Earth would you draft him? Just to say, "We tried"? I'm not against taking one, but you have to have a conviction that a guy has "it". Else, you take the best player available that helps your system.

Money also needs to be considered twostepgiants : 2/22/2018 9:31 pm : link The fact is you draft Barkley and he is paid as a top 5 In NFL on day one



You draft Rosen/Darnold and they are paid NFL backup money for a QB for 5 years.





Of course. But since when did the QBs available in this draft Jimmy Googs : 2/22/2018 9:35 pm : link become second class citizens just because they aren’t John Elway?



They are a very talented bunch and would be shocked if one or more doesn’t become a really solid QB.



Let’s stop with the basics of Drafting 101 as the reason to disdain picking a QB





RE: Of course. But since when did the QBs available in this draft mrvax : 2/22/2018 9:46 pm : link

Quote: become second class citizens just because they aren’t John Elway?



They are a very talented bunch and would be shocked if one or more doesn’t become a really solid QB.



Let’s stop with the basics of Drafting 101 as the reason to disdain picking a QB





Jimmy, you don't understand. I'd be thrilled if they took a QB. But we don't have their evals to look at. If they don't go QB, the conclusion they made is obvious, whether right or wrong.

In comment 13839757 Jimmy Googs said:Jimmy, you don't understand. I'd be thrilled if they took a QB. But we don't have their evals to look at. If they don't go QB, the conclusion they made is obvious, whether right or wrong.

Yes I do. All I am saying is likely a QB is going to pass Jimmy Googs : 2/22/2018 9:53 pm : link the smell test.



Besides it’s also possible guys like Barkley and Chubb don’t meet the eval test too.



Cuts both ways...

Though, it's long been established that draftniks have a fetish for big measurables. Allen is top 10 right now based on his size and his raw arm strength, and what he could be if everything about his development trended upward in a steady line, not what he actually is now. His obvious flaws are being looked past and dismissed due to his perceived potential.



In comment 13839617 mrvax said:Though, it's long been established that draftniks have a fetish for big measurables. Allen is top 10 right now based on his size and his raw arm strength, and what he could be if everything about his development trended upward in a steady line, not what he actually is now. His obvious flaws are being looked past and dismissed due to his perceived potential.

It should sate all of you and all of us Bill L : 2/22/2018 10:00 pm : link To take Barkley and get the transcendent player and still be able to pick Jackson to full the take a QB needs. That way we get a game changer and one of the “deep class” guys to boot. It’s s perfect win-now win in the future strategy. Especially since there’s no spread in an the way there is with Barkley

Yes it's possible Barkley and Chubb aren't high on their board. But... what if, as you state, the Giants have a QB in mind that passes the smell test. Cleveland takes him with pick #1.

In comment 13839764 Jimmy Googs said:Yes it's possible Barkley and Chubb aren't high on their board. But... what if, as you state, the Giants have a QB in mind that passes the smell test. Cleveland takes him with pick #1.

Agree 100%. Many teams aren't that stupid but I'm sure a few are.

In comment 13839768 Ten Ton Hammer said:Agree 100%. Many teams aren't that stupid but I'm sure a few are.

Yes it's possible Barkley and Chubb aren't high on their board. But... what if, as you state, the Giants have a QB in mind that passes the smell test. Cleveland takes him with pick #1.



You pick the next guy you want. I am not debating you shouldn’t pick players you don’t want



I am debating the concept that we actually have to say in a thread “ don’t force it” and using it as some worthless safety-net phrase as to a reason Giants may not pick a QB.



Like “no shit”... In comment 13839771 mrvax said:You pick the next guy you want. I am not debating you shouldn’t pick players you don’t wantI am debating the concept that we actually have to say in a thread “ don’t force it” and using it as some worthless safety-net phrase as to a reason Giants may not pick a QB.Like “no shit”...

Jimmy- the best outcome mrvax : 2/22/2018 10:41 pm : link of this draft would be if the Giants really like a certain QB and they get him at #2. But as you said, it's a no-shitter if they don't, you grab the next guy who you think will help the team. So, who do you pick if none of the QBs make the grade? I'd roll with Barkley. And hope Webb has his lifetime dream come true.





What I'm not understanding is Peppers : 2/22/2018 11:21 pm : link How anyones opinion can change on Webb because of the prospects coming out... How you feel about Webb should be how you feel.. that shouldn't change because you like a RB more than the QBs. And you shouldn't devalue this QB class because you're trying to validate a RB being the pick. You have to leave your cognitive biases out of it especially when you have so many who are less-informed on this site enthralled in your every word. Now they're just misinformed.



I'm rooting for Webb. There's things I like about him and things I don't, neither have changed from last year because I have nothing new to go off of.. And just because I'm rooting for Webb doesn't mean I'm going to devalue these QBs.



I reached out to a few guys before I weighed back in on this thread just to make sure I'm not seeing something that isn't there. They all agree, this class of QBs are as good as any in a long time. One said there's a reason 4 of them may go in the top 10. Another even pointed out how picked apart last years top QBs were. People nitpick these prospects so much they forget what they do so well. Something to keep in mind.

Good post Peppers mrvax : 2/22/2018 11:35 pm : link I think they named an NFL safety after you! After hearing so much about Barkley, I went and watched a bunch of Youtube videos of him. So then I find myself thinking about the possibility that the Giants may not choose a QB with their pick.



For the past 3-4 days I've been trying to gather as much as I could about Webb. He would be a sort of consolation prize if the Giants don't go QB. Hence, I'm rooting for Webb who seems to have football on his mind 24 x 7.



I would get out of the spot quite frankly. In a QB loaded draft, teams will move up even if they don’t make the Giants grade.



Grab a few extra picks and call it a day... In comment 13839793 mrvax said:I would get out of the spot quite frankly. In a QB loaded draft, teams will move up even if they don’t make the Giants grade.Grab a few extra picks and call it a day...

Webb Dragon : 4:58 am : link Got screwed by this team no reason he should not have been on the field last year except plain stupidity. Now he is being given the we don’t know anything about him grade except that has to be another foolish remark since he has been here one full year yet they don’t know anything about him?



Now I love Allen but if he is the pick at #2, how will you explain that you know anything about him? That’s why it was such a disgrace not to get Webb on the NFL field last year. If we draft a QB we now lock up three spots Eli, Webb and pick, with two of those slots being useless since it seems Eli will start again this year. Can’t trade Webb he is almost a free roster spot for the position he plays for three more years.



IMO this draft class and the draft position this team is in presently demands they take a QB at 2. Now which one depends on a lot still but for NY Darnold or Allen seem to provide the better upside. Of the top three to include Rosen these kids are all unknown except for the same Info they will get as they got last year on Webb prior to the draft. When you hear guys talk about Darnold, Rosen & Allen they point to accuracy, physical size, production and level of competition. Today they also want a QB who can get outside, throw on the move and still stand in the pocket and take a few for the team.



In most cases the player we see today will not be the same in a year or two. Now the teams will try and make them into whatever type of QB the offense they desire will require. I’ve seen Eli for years yet today I still don’t know what offense he is best in other than to say Eli is who he is a middle of the pack NFL QB. Now if you ask yourself which offense best suits Brady, Ben, Rogers, Rivers and Brees the answers are rather simplistic. Now that does not make them perfect but they seem much more comfortable in the offense they are running timeframe is not a consideration because they are the best of the best.



Players never seem to be given this team factor but it’s a major part of the development of players do they fit the role they are being asked to play. Talents may be great or just good but being asked to perform or change the mental game a player has know all his life can destroy the talent or the player. Guy runs like the wind but you ask him to run inside slant the lightbulb goes off somewhere inside. Sometimes the player ends up in the wrong system or coaching personnel. You will hear this guy became a bust or he was not able to learn the playbook but it’s very seldom the coaches just misused the talent they were given.



We have had Eli for a decade plus but it’s still a game played by younger guys there was a day before Eli and there will be ones after. The second pick of the 2018 draft could let us know how soon the after Eli days will arrive we all hope someone starts a new chapter of Giants history.

RE: I think all the below is true re: Webb.... Optimus-NY : 7:43 am : link

Quote: 1) He should not stop them from selecting a QB they love, if there is one.



2) He should not be overlooked as a legitimate long term option to replace Eli.



3) We should know more about him than we do after one year but Ben McAdoo and John Mara totally ruined that opportunity.



Agreed. In comment 13839069 Chris684 said:Agreed.

Peppers is becoming a very valuable aimrocky : 9:08 am : link asset to the site. Nice post and thanks for the information.

Webb lax counsel : 9:14 am : link Did any of you actually watch a full game of Webb in college? I mean actually watch and not just look at the stat sheet? He's no where close to the top qbs coming out this year. By most recent draft accounts, he would be the 8th qb selected this year. Why- because he has zero accuracy over 10 yards and was frighteningly incapable of making even the simplest reads, regardless of the offense he played in.



Also, any gm that selected a rb with the second pick when you have glaring needs on the offensive line, at the quarterback position, in the pass rush amongst other areas should immediately be fired. It's the least important position on offensive. Those of you that like to point out a qb like Foles winning a sb -which by the way is extremely rare, there really no debating that- how many rbs in the past two sbs were selected in round 1? How many in rd 2? How many were undrafted? What you did see is teams with great offensive lines and both rode great qbs just about all season.

I'm still.. FatMan in Charlotte : 9:35 am : link trying to find posts with positives about Webb that discuss anything but intangibles.



Nobody can intelligently discuss his footwork, his accuracy, his ability to read a defense, or even his pocket awareness because we've seen almost nothing from him.



So instead of just realizing this is the case, people still prattle on about him by saying he's "just a football guy" - "Is a film junkie" "Has a pathological desire to win" "Is a grinder" "is the hardest worker on the team" "spent a year soaking up everything football related". And a lot of statements that aren't even observations - they are just fluff ways of spouting off on intangibles.



Webb may very well turn out good. Or maybe he won't. I don't have any damn idea and I don't even know enough about him to make up a list of intangible attributes.