Listening to Chris Cooley here in DC a couple days ago and they were discussing who the Giants should draft. Cooley is not a total homer for the Skins and has some good insight.
He said that McAdoo's run scheme was "garbage" and put both the running backs and OL in positions where they could not succeed, which made it difficult to know how much of the problems in the run game were talent.
This definitely lends credence to the criticism of some of the scheme itself this year and how much improvement can be made by just having a better scheme along with hopefully an influx of talent.
I was wondering what others might have seen in the scheme that was defective.
anything positive about that scheme?
If you need Aaron rodgers to run it to be successful, it might be time to realize the scheme sucked.
Fats is spot on. Aaron Rodgers made alot of dumbells llok smart and get rich in Green Bay.
especially in 2016 when the offense was healthy, there is no way in hell we should have finished the season on a 6 game streak of not scoring 20 points.
Good coaches can scheme around their weakness (O-line).
He was an absolute failure of a coach.
he could be correct, but our run game wasn't very good during Coughlin's last few years either.
That said, what is interesting is that the run game did pick up a little bit once McAdoo was fired.
It's pretty hard to "scheme" around a bad OL.
running game ranking...
2011: 32nd
2012: 14th
2013: 29th
2014: 23rd
2015: 18th
2016: 29th
2017: 26th
and I know I'm getting old and my memory is probably not what it once was...
but I can't remember the last time I was glad the Giants were facing 3rd-and-1.
In 2015 we scored 420 points, good for 6th in the NFL
In 2016 we scored 310 points, good for 26th in the NFL.
Same line.
And I don't want to hear the "garbage time" argument. The 2015 Giants lost 6 games where they were tied or had the lead with under 2 minutes to play.
In 2015, we scored over 20 points 6 times, over 30 6 times, and over 40 once.
In 2016, we scored over 20 points 7 times. That's it.
18th ain't that bad, all things considered. However they did it, run or pass, it was the same line.
From this fan s perspective, how a guy could ascend so far with a flawed system. Fatman might be correct, maybe Rogers masked a lot of flaws in the system
Still how he was held in such high regard given the premise that his system is flawed is baffling.
He was a one trick pony, but that said, that offensive line was bad.
Maybe, but you could try to give help. Did they not have 3 viable TEs and a FB? Could they not have given help to the tackles by employing them together at times? Isn't that "scheming" to help the OL? McAdoo was a colossal failure and terrible hire even as an OC. His stubborness and scheme failure were camouflaged as OC because the offense was a hybrid of his and TCs. When had had free reign to employee his shit offense in full he and it were exposed.
In comment 13840057
Eric from BBI said:
| and I know I'm getting old and my memory is probably not what it once was...
but I can't remember the last time I was glad the Giants were facing 3rd-and-1.
yeah... even when we had Jacobs it was a struggle to pick up one yard.
We'll agree to disagree on this. 2012 actually looks like the outlier. All other years we were bottom half of the NFL and more often near the very bottom.
You seem to be making the same mistake Reese made... saying the personnel that made up the 2015 line was adequate.
In no way am I giving a pass to coaching, but this offensive line has been an issue for some time. Did Solari become a bad coach when he came to the Giants? That doesn't make sense.
It's the strangest thing... we seem to do better when it is 3rd-and-4 than 3rd-and-1. And heaven help us if it is 4th-and-inches. My biggest pet peeve with Coughlin is he never ran the QB sneak.
running team when you don't run the ball. Even with a crappy OL
I've been b-tching about the O-line since 2012.
Coughlin did a better job covering for it, scheming around it. And
McAdoo got exposed.
Looking strictly at the offense:
Coughlin:
2012: 6th in points scored
2013: 28th in points scored (offense "broken" Gilbride fired, but this was where the line really fell apart)
2014: 13th points scored
2015: 6th points scored
McAdoo:
2016: 26th points scored
2017: 31st points scored
Our running game sucked because our OL sucked.
+1
In comment 13840042
Eric from BBI said:
| he could be correct, but our run game wasn't very good during Coughlin's last few years either.
That said, what is interesting is that the run game did pick up a little bit once McAdoo was fired.
Hard to take too much from that though. We had nothing at WR and we had a bunch of kids and FA's playing on the Oline. We basiclaly went two TE's, straight ahead stuff and caught some teams napping.
I never put too much into stats when the season is down the tubes and or a game is out of control (i.e. passing yards and even scores in a game where you lose by 20 plus).
Good coaches can take an average group of OL and make them effective. OL play is all about technique and playing as a unit. Look no further than NE.
When Dante Scarnecchia left, their OL was a complete mess. So bad that they had to drag him out of retirement, and he came in and completely rebuilt it. He got a guy like Marcus Cannon, who is AWFUL, to play so well that he got big money for it.
Our OL coaching not only didnt improve anyone, it actually made players like Richburg and Flowers regress.
2015 we had a shitty defense and were playing in games that we had to pass all game adnd teams allowed a lot of garbage points.
Mac's crappy offensive scheme did nothing to help the OL (or passing game for that matter). If teams know what you are doing it makes it hard even for the best players. Why do you think some coaches do well with inexperienced OL players? They adjust the scheme to make it easier on them and help them out.
These kids come out of college from pass happy offenses and are not ready to become monster run blockers.
Coaches need to find kids who have the right tools, and mold them into the player they want.
Thanks Reese.
McAdoo was a horrible coach and as time goes by I’m happy that people are coming to the conclusion that he was an Xs and Os idiot. I can’t think of one single thing McAdoo did in terms of Xs and Os which was innovative. As bad as he was with the Xs and Os, it boggles the mind to know he was worse with communication and leadership.
But least we forget that Reese had become a huge problem as well and in fact he allowed McAdoo to happen. I have zero insight to the Giants organization beyond what’s public but it had all the signs of dysfunctional leadership. There may have been a time when JR was working hard and making the right moves but for the past 5 years or more the organization was a mess. At the end we heard rumors of Marc Ross and the Giants being lazy and Reese always seemed super arrogant and blamed others for failure. I’m sure Reese was telling Mara that Coughlin was the problem - and there was some truth to that - and so Mara allowed the TC coaching regime to be dismantled piece by piece. When it was super obvious that McAdoo and Reese were broken beyond repair, Mara fired them.
So, the coaching sucked, there were personnel issues, both talent and attitude, on the field and in the front office and the team predictably imploded. But it’s a whole new crew now and I really think we’re back in the right track.
have pointed out in the past that our offensive stats were inflated in 2014 and 2015 by playing in so many shootouts and come from behind games.
Point being...a lot of our yards were piled up in those seasons bc opponents were often playing coverage and giving up short passes and running play gains to protect against the deep pass.
I agree with those saying regardless of the stats, Giants haven’t been able to run the ball effectively when they really need to - to kill some clock, convert on short yardage, or hold a lead, in several years.
Our OL has looked mostly awful the last few seasons...but to the question about scheme - there are several other teams that manage an effective running game without a lot of talent on the OL
Excited to see what Schurmur can do, after an offseason of roster work by DG
in 2015 the Giants lost six games (the difference between being 12-4 and 6-10) where the HAD THE LEAD OR WERE TIED WITH UNDER 2 MINUTES LEFT.
That is not garbage time. Getting blown out and putting up a meaningless TD when you're losing by 30 is garbage time.
In comment 13840172
Britt in VA said:
| in 2015 the Giants lost six games (the difference between being 12-4 and 6-10) where the HAD THE LEAD OR WERE TIED WITH UNDER 2 MINUTES LEFT.
That is not garbage time. Getting blown out and putting up a meaningless TD when you're losing by 30 is garbage time.
Garbage time isn’t the right characterization to me - my point is the nature of those games allowed for lots of yards. I think McAdoo’s ability as an OC and play caller was overrated in those seasons. We still struggled to run the ball effectively to put teams away
Eli being better than lots of people give him credit for plus OBJ being insane is what kept us in games and helped us win
being in a shootout should not be a knock against offensive production. Being in a shootout means the offense did what it had to do to stay in/win the game, score points, while the defense was getting monkeystomped by the opposing team.
The difference in a shootout and a blowout is would be our offense's inability to keep up, which was not the problem.
I think that's pretty clear, or should be, to everybody now.
I think we’re on the same page here, not disagreeing with you. My point is regardless of whether our offense put up yards or not in different games, our running game was rarely ever effective when it was most needed.
No need to convince me our defense sucked in those seasons
Clung to his system like it was the last preserver on the Titanic.
The running game picked up when McAdoo was gone because we actually committed to running the football and used formations that were appropriate to do so.
Not only did McAdoo's scheming sucked, his playcalling was worse.
spending spree on defense.
You'll never convince me that had we kept Tom Coughlin one more year and the offense stayed the same, that would have been a Superbowl caliber team.
haha, you just have to laugh in hindsight...
Too bad we didn't, for multiple reasons.
So, the Giants had the worst running game, the year they won the SB.
Not much of a correlation between where the running game ranks and actual W-L.
I actually suggested this at the time and got roasted for it.
(shrug)
In comment 13840198
Motley Two said:
| Clung to his system like it was the last preserver on the Titanic.
That was funny. :)
Ownership, WTF happened man? What did you guys see in BM that made you think he was the answer?
The Mara/Tisch combo has me concerned due to some of the decisions that have been made over the past few years both with players and coaches.
Arc, your suggestion looks damn good in hindsight. God, Ben McAdoo was a disaster.
^^^^This we agree on this 1000x
but didn't know how to execute them effectively?
From the linked article:
"WE talk about a positive work environment, and how important that is to growing, learning, teaching, and having a process," McAdoo said in a recent interview with NJ Advance Media. "The better your environment, the more it cultivates teaching and learning. It works together."
And:
"Don't ever forget [teaching]," he said in a 2012 interview when he was the Packers' quarterback coach. "I believe i'm a good teacher, and i'm working at being a great teacher. I want to be the best teacher."
And our defense was atrocious that year too.
Running game and defense starting improving late in the season and that continued into the playoffs.
But the 2011 Giants were largely carried by Eli Manning's MVP-type season, Victor Cruz, and Hakeem Nicks. Nicks' 2011 playoff performance may be one of the most under-reported sports stories.
And suddenly there felt like a lot more want-to was on display.
So true. In that game vs Philly where they couldn't score from inside the 1 yard line, I've never been so sure of an outcome then when I saw them line up on 4th and 1 in a power formation and try to run Darkwa up the gut. I knew they didn't have a chance.
It's pretty sad that they had to rely on fade route when on the 1 yard line because they couldn't win the Line of Scrimmage.
I think this is the best way to judge a running game.. back in 2007 I was confident that when we need 1-3 yards.. our running game will get that.. Its probably more important than YPC, or total yards or rushing TD..
In comment 13840279
JonC said:
| In comment 13840201 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
The running game picked up when McAdoo was gone because we actually committed to running the football and used formations that were appropriate to do so.
Not only did McAdoo's scheming sucked, his playcalling was worse.
And suddenly there felt like a lot more want-to was on display.
Yup.
It seemed to me like Eli was god awful at the sneak. I wonder if that impacted his use of the sneak or he just doesn't like it. So, if TC had a Brady or Rodgers who are both very good, would he use it more? I'm not sure what the answer would be.
Yes it did. Sullivan put some rather innovative plays in the game. Having Evan Engram run the ball on 1 play for 14 yards surprised the defense.
his passing scheme was so innovative.
and the way he fooled defenses by playing possum with the same formation all game until they were second guessing themselves waiting for the adjustments by the 4th quarter led to some very satisfying victories.
Consistency. Passing game Creativity. Playing mind games with the opposing defense. And getting all out passion to win from all 53 players was his strength.
Cooley is a typical arm chair critic looking for some small exception that just looks like a weakness and pretending its a bigger indicator of MacAdoos over all performance that it is.
Chris Snee and Brandon Jacobs for 3rd and one
TOO FUNNY!
In 2015 we had the worst defense of all time and were constantly playing from behind. In '16 we had leads. We had a solid D. Num,bers are deceiving. The run game was awful under Mc.
...from 2014-15 to 2016-17. In McAdoo's first two years here, the Giants had a top 10 offense. Then after Coughlin it deteriorates.
Specifically what changed with the scheme after McAdoo became HC?
Don't forget brilliantly swapping in Geno for that critical game in Oakland. They hadn't seen him play in years and had no tape, so they were completely confused. Stroke of genius.
I recall Jacobs, Wilson, Jennings, etc routinely getting hit before they even reached the line of scrimmage. Throw the stats out the window and look with your eyes.
and I'll probably only get a couple of the points in theis response:
|I'd like to hear a detailed explanation of how the offense changed...
The offense went from a more vertical offense to a short passing offense:
- In 2014 and 2015 we were in the Top 10 of plays over 40 yards. In 2016 and 17 we were near the bottom (and on the bottom in 2017).
- In 14 and 15 we didn't have any one personnel grouping on the field for more than 63% of the plays. In 2016, the 11 personnel grouping was used 91% of the time - the most any one personnel grouping had been used in the modern era
- The slant was a staple in 14 and 15 as well as a set up to the slant and go and the seam route. In 16 and 17 the slant was used as our predominant route with the majority of dumpoffs underneath (this is strictly an objective observation - no stat to back it up)
- The is a damning stat on the seam route, however. In 14 and 15 we utilized the seam route 17th in the league. In 16 and 17, we were dead last.
It seemed that in 16 and 17, McAdoo stripped out any remaining elements of TC's offense, with disasterous results.
Not only has the OL not been up to the task as a good run blocking unit but I feel its fair to say the RBs have been as well. Not since Jacobs/Bradshaw have we had a nice two prong attack from that position. JR tried addressing the position but once again targeted the wrong players imv. I think it's early to say how good Gallman will be but not looking good for Perkins who seemed to run tentatively last year.
If Barkley is not targeted at 2 then i'd love to see DG target Michel or Johnson in round 2 to improve overall depth at that position.
This is interesting FM. I have not seen anyone share those numbers before.
The running game was streaky that year. We broke out of a bad streak where the running game gained less than 100 yards in 4 of 5 games (Bradshaw was hurt and missed time) with a 100 yard game against the Packers. After that, the running game produced 110, 91, 115, 106 and then in the playoffs 172!, 95 , 85 (everyone forgets Bradshaw banged out 74 yards against a strong SF defense and the Giants had 2 less carries than SF and that is with Smith running 6 times) and 114 in the Super Bowl.
The running game did not produce a great yards per carry average (under 4) but they never stopped trying to run the ball and it was an effective running game when Bradshaw could play. The running game was not as bad as it is portrayed.
McAdoo did an excellent job scheming around an OL in 2014-2015 that was about the same talent level as the last 2 years. He ran a different offense once he was HC. This includes gamplan, playcalling, personnel packages, roster decisions.
In comment 13840042
Eric from BBI said:
| he could be correct, but our run game wasn't very good during Coughlin's last few years either.
That said, what is interesting is that the run game did pick up a little bit once McAdoo was fired.
As bad as the running games were in 14-15 the offense as a whole was still very productive. The running game wasn't contributing to a system wide failure like 16-17. Mcadoo made everything worse.
I've said this before, but re the 2011 Giants - I still think they were actually a 2-14 level team that was carried to a championship by the closest thing the NFL has ever seen to a 1 man show.