Want to be happy, then bummed out? Joey in VA : 2/23/2018 10:01 am



What deflates me is seeing that despite Eli being battered, we had a huge OL that was able to do enough against a big physical and relentless defense led by Patrick Willis and Justin Smith. We had three capable WRs, big bodies at TE who could block, and a two headed RB. We had Tuck, Osi, JPP, Canty, Joseph, Kiwanuka, Boley, Phillips, Webster, Antrell Rolle and Deon Grant leading the defense.



That team still struggled to 9-7 but overcame big odds in Green Bay and San Francisco and again against the Patriots in the Super Bowl. How far we are from that level of talent is daunting. We can rattle off a few names like Engram and Odell, Snacks, Janoris Jenkins and Landon Collins but top to bottom this roster absolutely stinks compared to that group. Zero of our OL or LBs or RBs would vie for playing time, save maybe Gallman in lieu of Danny "call me DJ" Ware. Odell, Snacks, Jenkins and Collins would start, maybe Engram, but that's about it.



It's pretty sobering to see that team and compare it to the mess we have now. That 11-5 was a fluke last year and seeing these highlights seals that. Guys who were depth on that team would easily start now, that is how far this roster has fallen. This is a failure that is on the draft and pro personnel folks who have overseen a decay in a few short years. Instead of building blocks with a 9 and 10th overall picks we have two head cases who can be effective roughly 50% of the time and that's IF they feel like playing. The whole thing stinks, top to bottom.



Canning Reese, Ross and McAdoo was simply removing the infection, we have hack off some limbs and make do until Gettleman and Shurmur can restock this roster. Our draft is of vital importance more than ever, we simply cannot miss in the first three rounds. Our FA signings can't be the duds we've seen save for the Snacks, Jenkins and OV spree. No more Newhouse, Jerry, Schwartz, DJ Walton, Jon Beason, DRC (remember we paid him over Linval Joseph), Kelvin Sheppard, JT Thomas and whatever other overpaid under producing lumps we've trotted out during this period of near constant losing.



My point? Well I am sicker than a shit house rat so I have too much time on my hands, but anyone hoping for a one year rebuild I think will be sorely disappointed. There is a culture of losing in that building that has to be swept away first, and some of the players who contribute to it are still in the building. We are due for a good old fashioned house cleaning and I have little doubt it's on the way, but I think we need a full off-season of purging and restocking just to get back to respectable. Right now we are a laughing stock and it feels like shit.

Been saying the NYG have been a losing culture for years The_Boss : 2/23/2018 10:10 am : link Nice to see I'm not the only one. DG and Shurmur have a lot of work ahead getting rid of the black cloud hovering over the operation. Reese left the franchise in shambles.

Cruz cjac : 2/23/2018 10:11 am : link was a beast in that game

They will be a team joeinpa : 2/23/2018 10:19 am : link Fun to root for again. That s a start. Things are a changin

I often feel like "culture of losing" becomes a buzzword attached Ten Ton Hammer : 2/23/2018 10:24 am : link Where it doesn't actually apply. The browns are a culture of losing. The Giants were too loyal to a GM that presided over the most successful era of Giants football since the early 90s.



Culture of losing doesn't really fit here, it feels like we're making this bigger or more dramatic than it needs to be. At no point have I felt like this team was content to lose as long as they sold tickets. Or that losing was accepted in any form. They were actively trying to stay competitive.

The one jvm52106 : 2/23/2018 10:33 am : link spot or place that kind of allowed for this overall crumbling was the 2011 SB winning team. I know, that sounds weird that a championship team could actually be a focal point of decay but hear me out. The 2009 and 2010 teams were not that good. They lost games they should have won, completely blew a game they had won in the last seconds and overall were a helter skelter bunch. Coughlin was on the ropes heading into 2011. Then, the Giants once again were a very up and down team. Hqaving to win some big games at the end of the season to get into the playoffs.



Once again this team had the stars aligned (biggest one was New Orleans having to go to SF in first rd of playoffs, instead of being home-where Giants would have ultimately gone and most likely lost) and the Giants having both SF's and GB's number.



However, the team barely made the playoffs and was really up and down all year. The SB win was deodarnt for a system that wasn't winning consistently in the regular season.



2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 were basically the same seasons but without that streak that allowed them into the playoffs. However, when you look at it, the team, the structure and the results were not that far off from 2011 season. Just the wins at the end or the few signature games that allowed us in the post season never came.



The one player who has been there through all of that is Eli. The big question is, was he a big part of the Helter Skelter nature of the team or a victim of it?

it's sad to watch? djm : 2/23/2018 10:39 am : link we won a super bowl 6 years ago. That's not sad, it's awesome.



We aren't years away. Relax. Be hopeful. They went 11-5 in 2016 and shit the bed in 2017.



You're never as good or bad as you think. 2008 we were the cat's pajamas...no weaknesses...then they fell apart in 2009 and by the end of that season looked like one of the worst teams in the league. Then they recovered and built a contender for 2010-2011.



Years away...no. Not if this team hits on a few picks and FAs...not in the least.

so 11-5 was a fluke djm : 2/23/2018 10:42 am : link but 3-13 with the worst HC in modern history and dozens of crazy injuries, revolts and bizarro world type shit wasn't a fluke?



Whatever helps you sleep at night.

I mean look djm : 2/23/2018 10:48 am : link of course this team needs a lot of work. But if I had a dollar for every time I was told a bad team will stay bad the next season only to see that bad team play well i'd have a few more bucks in my pocket.



Football is a funny sport. One wrong move and a team slides into the depths of hell. YEs there are always going to be warning signs and it's never one specific thing that leads to doom but a team can ebb and flow with its head coach. I do believe that. The HC is the most important man in that room. You can win in spite of the HC but not for long. Eventually shit is going to go from teetering to crumbling.



I am always hopeful. It's how I am wired but I am not stupid. I know when a team has little to no shot at winning. I don't see this team that way. There's a lot of star power on this team and star power goes a long way in today's NFL. The Giants need ditch diggers and an offensive direction/philosophy that caters to the QB and personnel here. They don't need an offense that McAdoo employed here.



Move on. 2017 is behind us.

The franchise panicked once Eli neared his mid-30s. bceagle05 : 2/23/2018 10:50 am : link Everything was quick fix and reactionary. It was a mistake, but not some unforgivable sin - the whole "just get into the tournament and see what happens" strategy won them two Super Bowls, so they kept going back to the well.



I'm hoping they learned their lesson, but bringing back Gettleman and already committing to Eli for this season leads me to believe there's another quick fix on the way. I sure as hell hope not.

2011 crumbling spot? HomerJones45 : 2/23/2018 10:55 am : link not hardly. Team was 10-6 in 2010 and didn't make the playoff. Team was 9-7 in 2012 and didn't make the playoffs. It was Mara's decision to try and get into the Super Bowl at home that prevented the team from re-building when the 2007 core was getting old along with Reese's ghastly tenure as GM from 2009 on. The Cowboys and Eagles have drafted far better than we have. Snyder, nuts as he is, never punts on a season.



We play in a very competitive division with active owners who don't stand around from year to year waiting for something to happen-unlike the AFC East. Here are the Division winners since 2007: Cowboys, Giants, Cowboys-Eagles (tie), Eagles, Giants, Redskins, Eagles, Cowboys, Redskins, Cowboys, Eagles. There has not been a repeat division winner in this division in 14 years.



If you are expecting some dominant team from year to year, petition the League to move us to another division.

RE: I often feel like Joey in VA : 2/23/2018 11:00 am : link

Culture of losing doesn't really fit here, it feels like we're making this bigger or more dramatic than it needs to be. At no point have I felt like this team was content to lose as long as they sold tickets. Or that losing was accepted in any form. They were actively trying to stay competitive. TTH- This team has had ONE winning season in 5, we are a poorly run operation based on record alone. Is the franchise as a whole rancid and awful? No, and I'm not arguing that. Losing is something that teams can grow accustomed to, players can grow accustomed to and when have one 11 win year mixed in with two 6-10 and a 3-13, you have a bad locker room and front office culture that is losing too often. Perhaps we're using culture differently, I mean it from the recent standpoint of repeatedly losing games, not a franchise wide stench.



There are guys in that locker room who have only known losing since they came here, you can show them all the trophies and new practice fields and field houses you want but players want to win and this team hasn't done it since 2011. This ship is broken right now, it has new leaders across the board and it needed it but right now, this is a losing team and has been more often than not. That mindset HAS to be purged and it starts with changing the culture in the locker room. That culture right now, is used to losing, that's not good no matter how you slice it. In comment 13840130 Ten Ton Hammer said:TTH- This team has had ONE winning season in 5, we are a poorly run operation based on record alone. Is the franchise as a whole rancid and awful? No, and I'm not arguing that. Losing is something that teams can grow accustomed to, players can grow accustomed to and when have one 11 win year mixed in with two 6-10 and a 3-13, you have a bad locker room and front office culture that is losing too often. Perhaps we're using culture differently, I mean it from the recent standpoint of repeatedly losing games, not a franchise wide stench.There are guys in that locker room who have only known losing since they came here, you can show them all the trophies and new practice fields and field houses you want but players want to win and this team hasn't done it since 2011. This ship is broken right now, it has new leaders across the board and it needed it but right now, this is a losing team and has been more often than not. That mindset HAS to be purged and it starts with changing the culture in the locker room. That culture right now, is used to losing, that's not good no matter how you slice it.

this is very true Homer: Victor in CT : 2/23/2018 11:12 am : link "It was Mara's decision to try and get into the Super Bowl at home that prevented the team from re-building when the 2007 core was getting old along with Reese's ghastly tenure as GM from 2009 on."



the 2011 team was on fumes but I can understand giving them a chance to try and repeat in 2012. 2013 is when the rebuild should have begun. Instead we got the Super Bowl clock. Ugh.

The 2010 team was a damn good SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/23/2018 11:30 am : link team & should have been a 1 or 2 seed that year.

2011 wasn't on fumes bluepepper : 2/23/2018 11:37 am : link the 2012 team had plenty in the tank. Started 6-2. Clobbered two of the top teams in the league that year - SF and Green Bay. OL sucked? Bradshaw rushed for 4.6, Brown 5.3, Wilson 5.0.



Problem that year was the team didn't show up for late season road games in Cincy, Atlanta and Baltimore. The last two were complete disgraces where the team found their way to the playing field but not much else. Still could have made the playoffs if we had split with the mighty Skins but of course they owned us for a couple of years there no doubt due to their superior talent.

Thanks Joey mrvax : 2/23/2018 12:03 pm : link I'm going to download it. It might disappear.

RE: 2011 crumbling spot? jvm52106 : 2/23/2018 12:22 pm : link

You missed the point.. The issues were there, the weird up and down nature of the team. Coughlin was on the ropes heading into 2011. That season was made up of a mixed bag of bad and some good and some lucky. The playoffs were different.



The team was not dominant on the Oline and began a fall with bad fixes for a while. LB'er was a mix of hopes and never weres and continue to today. Just because you don't want to see it doesn't make it true.



We have not been DOMINANT since 2008.. 2011's team was anything but dominant. The Giants have been middle tier to lower tier for most of the last 7 years. In comment 13840196 HomerJones45 said:You missed the point.. The issues were there, the weird up and down nature of the team. Coughlin was on the ropes heading into 2011. That season was made up of a mixed bag of bad and some good and some lucky. The playoffs were different.The team was not dominant on the Oline and began a fall with bad fixes for a while. LB'er was a mix of hopes and never weres and continue to today. Just because you don't want to see it doesn't make it true.We have not been DOMINANT since 2008.. 2011's team was anything but dominant. The Giants have been middle tier to lower tier for most of the last 7 years.

RE: so 11-5 was a fluke AcesUp : 2/23/2018 12:23 pm : link

Quote: but 3-13 with the worst HC in modern history and dozens of crazy injuries, revolts and bizarro world type shit wasn't a fluke?



Whatever helps you sleep at night.



Our win totals since that SB - 7, 6, 6, 11, 3



Which number sticks out the most? In comment 13840174 djm said:Our win totals since that SB - 7, 6, 6, 11, 3Which number sticks out the most?

and losing for 3-4-5 years or so djm : 2/23/2018 1:23 pm : link doesn't eliminate the 2016 season. 2016 proves that there are winning players on this team. What happened in 2013 1nd 2014 and 2015 doesn't mean jack shit anymore. Different regime entirely and different players with only a few exceptions.



Yea they have sucked for 5 of the last 6 seasons but who cares? No one cares about 2011 but we're supposed to dwell on 2013 now? No...that shit is done with. And I am not trying to come off as a pollyanna at all. I didn't have my head in the sand last summer or the summer before that. I wasn't trumpeting super bowl or bust heading into 2017 because I know better. Shit is too unpredictable and too damn difficult in the NFL to proclaim that one team is super bowl bound before they even played one game. That's just stupid.I liked the team's chances but while I defended McAdoo off his 2016 tenure I needed to see a lot more.



The Giants have had brutal stretches before. They weren't just bad from 91-96 save for 93 they were terribly boring. What happened after that? From 97-2002 the Giants made the playoffs 3 times and a super bowl appearance with an average or below average QB at the helm. In other words, shit can change.



We're in a terrific spot right now. The Giants need to get every ounce of shiny and awesome out of the 2017 season. Turn that mess into a blessing. Draft a legend at 2 and good players in the latter rounds.



I love where we sit. I don't think it's doom and gloom at all. Historically speaking the Giants don't fuck up too many drafts. Even at their worst they are OK at drafting. My take is we're due for a good haul here in 2018. We also had what appears to be a good haul in 2017.

RE: RE: so 11-5 was a fluke djm : 2/23/2018 1:24 pm : link

The core of this team is the biggest problem Go Terps : 2/23/2018 1:31 pm : link Overpaid and underperforming.

RE: The core of this team is the biggest problem djm : 2/23/2018 1:43 pm : link

Quote: Overpaid and underperforming.



....JPP and Vernon will prevent the Giants from ever achieving greatness, right? Just say that and get it over with.



We all know that guys like JPP and Vernon never have bounce back years...or that Vernon and JPP actually truly did suck last year. Never mind the numbers.... In comment 13840447 Go Terps said:....JPP and Vernon will prevent the Giants from ever achieving greatness, right? Just say that and get it over with.We all know that guys like JPP and Vernon never have bounce back years...or that Vernon and JPP actually truly did suck last year. Never mind the numbers....

terps djm : 2/23/2018 1:46 pm : link it's possible that some of those players you speak of play better in 2018. It's also a fact that we've seen that kind of shit before and not just here with the Giants.



The Jets went from 1-15 to 9-7 thanks to one thing and one thing only: A head coaching change. That new jets team didn't even have any draft picks because they traded half of them away for Parcells. They still won EIGHT more games.



It can make a huge difference.

RE: terps Go Terps : 2/23/2018 1:54 pm : link

Quote: it's possible that some of those players you speak of play better in 2018. It's also a fact that we've seen that kind of shit before and not just here with the Giants.



The Jets went from 1-15 to 9-7 thanks to one thing and one thing only: A head coaching change. That new jets team didn't even have any draft picks because they traded half of them away for Parcells. They still won EIGHT more games.



It can make a huge difference.



It's also possible that they don't. This has been a shit organization for a few years now. Expecting an improvement is based on faith alone. In comment 13840486 djm said:It's also possible that they don't. This has been a shit organization for a few years now. Expecting an improvement is based on faith alone.

RE: RE: RE: so 11-5 was a fluke AcesUp : 2/23/2018 2:00 pm : link

If you really want to dig deep into 2016 AcesUp : 2/23/2018 2:03 pm : link Look at the stats that point to luck - point differential, starters lost to injury, fumble recovery %. EVERYTHING points to that year being a fluke. I've done it before and don't feel like doing it everytime somebody points to our 11 win season where we got our tits lit up in the WC round as evidence that we are close, but look for yourself.

RE: RE: terps djm : 2/23/2018 2:07 pm : link

i'm not really pointing to 16 or 17 djm : 2/23/2018 2:11 pm : link but I see how well the D played in 16 and believe that those guys can play well again.



Be miserable...I don't give a fuck. Fans have their coping mechanisms in place...I don't need to prepare myself for doom. I've experienced doom plenty of times before. I choose to cautiously believe that this team has more pieces in place than the OP indicates and I believe they have a golden opportunity to draft great talent here in April.



And like I said, history shows that this franchise gets it right before too long. They will again.

Who says I'm miserable AcesUp : 2/23/2018 2:17 pm : link I'm optimistic actually, we have a tremendous opportunity set the table for another run. That doesn't mean I have to ignore the reality of where this team currently stands. As long as the team doesn't continue to make the same short sighted decisions that have plagued them for the better part of a decade, then I'm a very happy fan.

I don't think they will be a serious contender next year Matt M. : 2/23/2018 2:26 pm : link But, I absolutely think they can and will be respectable and quite possibly a playoff team. Between a new coach who I have much more confidence in and a coaching staff I have much more confidence in and a GM I have much more confidence in, I think this team can make a big upswing in wins. Of course, some of that is also relative to their division and the league in general.



Their OL, for example, doesn't have to be top 10 in order to be a decent team. If they even improve to average, this offense has the talent to vastly improve.



On D, again, we don't need LBs to world beaters. We just need more athleticism and speed. With Harrison in the middle and Tomlinson having a good first showing, they should keep the LBs clean. It's up to them to make plays. Someone at FS needs to step up as well. But, we have pieces in place to be a good D. With better coaching and players' attitudes, this D should improve.

aces djm : 2/23/2018 2:27 pm : link I wasn't saying you were miserable I kind of painted a broad stoke in some of my posts.



Even if you were miserable that's ok too. I get it after this shit show that we just experienced.



Never as good or bad as you think. We lose sight of that far too often. After 2008 I learned a valuable lesson. I swear all summer long I was feeling pretty good about this team but the as the week 1 game at Dallas approached I had a sinking feeling. I kinda knew the offense was going to be a problem once we got closer to game time. First series I was like oh my god we're a mess.



We'll be ok here soon enough. Not sure how good but we'll be in a much better place for the next few years.

honestly djm : 2/23/2018 2:30 pm : link my biggest concern with 2018 season is that the Giants not only play in a brutally good division, the conference as a whole is fucking awesome. If this was 2000 i'd be singing a different tune but it's 2018. Philly, Dallas and the Skins won't be easy. Packers. Falcons. Hawks. Sains. PAnthers. Rams. Niners will be better. Christ...

Being miserable: if not now, when? Go Terps : 2/23/2018 2:36 pm : link This is a 3-13 team with a new coaching staff we know dick about. For the last two years the Cowboys and Eagles have been the #1 seed in the NFC, and they pulled that off despite significant quarterback injuries. Shit if not for a couple Aaron Rodgers miracle throws and Mason Crosby kicks we could be looking at them being back to back champs.



Meanwhile the most memorable moments of our last couple years are Eli on the bench, a boat trip, and a fucking commercial where our 3-13 players were reenacting Dirty Dancing during a Super Bowl the fucking Eagles were about to win.



If you aren't miserable over the state of this team then you're never gonna be. I've never felt worse about them in thirty years.

RE: The franchise panicked once Eli neared his mid-30s. NikkiMac : 2/23/2018 2:57 pm : link

Quote: Everything was quick fix and reactionary. It was a mistake, but not some unforgivable sin - the whole "just get into the tournament and see what happens" strategy won them two Super Bowls, so they kept going back to the well.



I'm hoping they learned their lesson, but bringing back Gettleman and already committing to Eli for this season leads me to believe there's another quick fix on the way. I sure as hell hope not.





I think your right everybody thinks their is going to be 25 new players on the 53.if so why keep Eli that’s a total rebuild no I think Gettleman has quick fix up his sleeve. In comment 13840190 bceagle05 said:I think your right everybody thinks their is going to be 25 new players on the 53.if so why keep Eli that’s a total rebuild no I think Gettleman has quick fix up his sleeve.

For those who say the team’s record in 2013 is meaningless The_Boss : 2/23/2018 3:54 pm : link A big reason why this team has sucked now and in the “recent” past coincides with the decline of Manning. He’s played a significant role in the suck. He’s 37 and has never been on the level of the elite guys save for really one season (2011). The roster isn’t good enough to carry him and due to Reese blowing ass at his job and leaving a colossal mess to clean up, it likely won’t be by September either. Thosr expecting a bounce back performance by the team this season will most likely be disappointed. There is no quick fix. Identifying the heir at QB is crucial because Eli’s time is up very shortly.

RE: Being miserable: if not now, when? Keith : 2/23/2018 4:06 pm : link

Quote: This is a 3-13 team with a new coaching staff we know dick about. For the last two years the Cowboys and Eagles have been the #1 seed in the NFC, and they pulled that off despite significant quarterback injuries. Shit if not for a couple Aaron Rodgers miracle throws and Mason Crosby kicks we could be looking at them being back to back champs.



Meanwhile the most memorable moments of our last couple years are Eli on the bench, a boat trip, and a fucking commercial where our 3-13 players were reenacting Dirty Dancing during a Super Bowl the fucking Eagles were about to win.



If you aren't miserable over the state of this team then you're never gonna be. I've never felt worse about them in thirty years.



Do you have any friends? I'm guessing you don't. You seem like a miserable person. In comment 13840607 Go Terps said:Do you have any friends? I'm guessing you don't. You seem like a miserable person.

RE: RE: Being miserable: if not now, when? Go Terps : 2/23/2018 4:17 pm : link

RE: RE: RE: Being miserable: if not now, when? Victor in CT : 2/23/2018 4:22 pm : link

Terps djm : 2/23/2018 4:48 pm : link I was miserable about this team in late September. I think you knew that.



The Beckham Eli commercial... uhh... no, that didn't bother me in the least and I don't think that leads to bad football in 2018... call me crazy just a gut feeling.



Right guys, they sucked in 2013 and 2017 which obviously means there's no hope for the future.



You guys are fun. It's a shame bad teams don't get better. Might as well just quit the Nfl completely. Be my guest....

Somehow djm : 2/23/2018 4:51 pm : link Dallas just won the 2016 super bowl..



As if 2017 wasn't bad enough. Now we have 2016 to lament. We didn't sweep dallas that year and they did win it all. I could swear the dallas D let down once again but maybe I'm wrong.



Sinking ship? This shit sunk. We're starting over in case you didn't notice. New coach. New GM. New everything. Wahh. Wahh.

I'm with djm on this one... T-Bone : 2/23/2018 4:55 pm : link A perfect example would be the Rams.



For years they've sucked since the end of the 'Greatest show on turf' days. Consistently had MUCH worse seasons... in consecutive order... than the Giants had. Last off season they make a coaching change and voila!... they're contending for the NFC crown and are everyone's darlings and everyone's talking about how they're an up and coming team with the next great wunderkind young HC.



We always say every season is different and the last two Giants seasons are a testament to that statement. You'll find very few people who DIDN'T think that the Giants were going to be AT WORST playoff contenders (if not Super Bowl contenders)... a horrible season later and now everyone's talking about how bad this team is and it wouldn't surprise me one bit to see this team in the playoffs again next season.



Unless you're a team that's had a losing culture over a prolonged period of time (like the Browns for instance), I'm not sure I believe too much in the 'culture' of teams any more. There's too much roster (and coaching) turnover from year to year for any kind of real 'culture' to develop in my opinion. This team was good enough to not only make the playoffs but pretty much universally be touted as the team 'no one wants to play' in the playoffs two years ago. The very next year... with supposedly a stronger cast of players taking over for some of the positions that were deemed weaknesses the year before (except for on the oline)... and the team is the team EVERYONE wanted to play because they knew it was an easy win.



I'm with djm. I don't think we're that far off at all. Just shore up a few areas (OL and LB especially), and we're right back in the hunt. There are very few teams out there that can claim to be so complete that they can assume that they'll be in the playoffs every year. Just a quick peek of how many different teams make the playoffs every year is a testament to that. Is there anyone that'd be surprised if the Rams, Bills, Titans and Panthers don't make the playoffs next year? I know I wouldn't.

RE: I'm with djm on this one... The_Boss : 2/23/2018 5:02 pm : link

Quote: A perfect example would be the Rams.



For years they've sucked since the end of the 'Greatest show on turf' days. Consistently had MUCH worse seasons... in consecutive order... than the Giants had. Last off season they make a coaching change and voila!... they're contending for the NFC crown and are everyone's darlings and everyone's talking about how they're an up and coming team with the next great wunderkind young HC.



We always say every season is different and the last two Giants seasons are a testament to that statement. You'll find very few people who DIDN'T think that the Giants were going to be AT WORST playoff contenders (if not Super Bowl contenders)... a horrible season later and now everyone's talking about how bad this team is and it wouldn't surprise me one bit to see this team in the playoffs again next season.



Unless you're a team that's had a losing culture over a prolonged period of time (like the Browns for instance), I'm not sure I believe too much in the 'culture' of teams any more. There's too much roster (and coaching) turnover from year to year for any kind of real 'culture' to develop in my opinion. This team was good enough to not only make the playoffs but pretty much universally be touted as the team 'no one wants to play' in the playoffs two years ago. The very next year... with supposedly a stronger cast of players taking over for some of the positions that were deemed weaknesses the year before (except for on the oline)... and the team is the team EVERYONE wanted to play because they knew it was an easy win.



I'm with djm. I don't think we're that far off at all. Just shore up a few areas (OL and LB especially), and we're right back in the hunt. There are very few teams out there that can claim to be so complete that they can assume that they'll be in the playoffs every year. Just a quick peek of how many different teams make the playoffs every year is a testament to that. Is there anyone that'd be surprised if the Rams, Bills, Titans and Panthers don't make the playoffs next year? I know I wouldn't.



The 2016 NYG were not the team “nobody wanted to play” in the post season. I saw the exact opposite actually. They were called a fraud and critics pointed to their point differential as the main reason (just +26). They then proceeded to get their doors blown off. In comment 13840828 T-Bone said:The 2016 NYG were not the team “nobody wanted to play” in the post season. I saw the exact opposite actually. They were called a fraud and critics pointed to their point differential as the main reason (just +26). They then proceeded to get their doors blown off.

RE: RE: I'm with djm on this one... T-Bone : 2/23/2018 5:06 pm : link

I'm not as confident regarding the 2018 team as a few of you, Keith : 2/23/2018 5:06 pm : link but it certainly can't be worse than last year and we have some pieces and resources to build back up. I'm excited to see us get back to it.

RE: RE: RE: I'm with djm on this one... T-Bone : 2/23/2018 5:07 pm : link

RE: I'm not as confident regarding the 2018 team as a few of you, The_Boss : 2/23/2018 5:28 pm : link

Quote: but it certainly can't be worse than last year and we have some pieces and resources to build back up. I'm excited to see us get back to it.



They won’t be 3-13 bad, but I do think they go something like 5-11 or 6-10. Their road slate appears to be brutal. I can easily see the split being 4-4 at home, 1-7 or 2-6 on the road, and, in the division 1-5.



Reese left this thing in shambles. Picking inside the top ten again in 2019 is not a bad thing. In comment 13840839 Keith said:They won’t be 3-13 bad, but I do think they go something like 5-11 or 6-10. Their road slate appears to be brutal. I can easily see the split being 4-4 at home, 1-7 or 2-6 on the road, and, in the division 1-5.Reese left this thing in shambles. Picking inside the top ten again in 2019 is not a bad thing.

Ok when I think people are Joey in VA : 2/23/2018 5:45 pm : link Being touchy it's getting out of hand. Now knock it off the alls of yous. People have different opinions and every one but those in total agreement with me are wrong, okay? Good that's settled.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm with djm on this one... The_Boss : 2/23/2018 5:46 pm : link

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm with djm on this one... T-Bone : 2/23/2018 6:18 pm : link

It’s been shitty.. Sean : 2/23/2018 7:07 pm : link But it’s also been incredibly unique. There is no pamphlet for how to handle Reese/Coughlin/Eli who each respectively contributed to 2 SB titles in a short period of time. The Giants were overly loyal. Hopefully we are on the other end of it.



I think everyone handled the Eli benching wrong. Mara for not being there. Reese/McAdoo for execution, Eli for being inflexible to it at 2-9 & the fans for being ridiculously over the top.



That is all over now. Fresh start. Let’s see how the Giants handle the draft & Eli. Very crucial, and I hope the past doesn’t influence the decisions.