Norwell and Nelson Breeze_94 : 2/23/2018 11:37 am how would you guys feel about grabbing BOTH of these guys. The Giants would probably have the best interior OL in the NFL and the running game would take off.



They could probably even trade down a spot or 2 and grab an extra 2nd rounder to use on an RB like Jones, Guice, or Michel.



Then, add an OT in round 2 as well. From rounds 3-6, they can go strictly defense and find guys to fit Bettcher's scheme. There is some quality LB's and EDGE guys who will be there in rounds 3 and 4. (Nwosu, Turay, Lorenzo Carter, Darius Leonard, Shaun Dion-Hamilton, Jerome Baker come to mind)

From an area of MAJOR weakness with Jerry/Fluker, to an absolute strength. The difference would be incredible with these upgrades.



I'm still on the Barkley hype train, but this is not a bad second option if the reports that the Giants are considering not drafting a QB have any merit.

Would rather have Norwell and Fluker and use that premium pick on Barkely or a QB.

Best interior OL for the next 4 years.

He is a beast and would solidy the OL for years



If we can trade down and get him with picks it would be joyous



but we will probably go QB

how do you plan on a successor for Eli?



It's not to say we MUST pick a QB at #2, certainly not unless one carries the grade. But, we need a longer term perspective with this draft pick.

In a heartbeat

RE: The problem is Breeze_94 : 2/23/2018 11:49 am : link

Quote: how do you plan on a successor for Eli?



It's not to say we MUST pick a QB at #2, certainly not unless one carries the grade. But, we need a longer term perspective with this draft pick.



Yea I agree that QB should be priority 1, but if the Giants guy goes #1 and they don't love the options at QB left on the board, then they should not feel like they HAVE to take a QB.



Yea I agree that QB should be priority 1, but if the Giants guy goes #1 and they don't love the options at QB left on the board, then they should not feel like they HAVE to take a QB.

Nelson is outstanding. I know highlight tapes don't tell the whole story, but I've never seen an OL with a 14 minute highlight tape from one season. And every single highlight is him either pancaking someone, or driving a guy 10 yards, or literally taking another player off the field while pulling and driving that guy out of bounds.

Should we just address our punting and kicking game early? We could get an ELITE punter and kicker if we used our first two picks on them.

Positional value matters and we need offensive tackles and a long-term solution at QB.



Positional value matters and we need offensive tackles and a long-term solution at QB.

I would love that Rjanyg : 2/23/2018 11:54 am : link I think this O Line can be vastly improved in one offseason.



Sign Norwell, Fleming and tender RFA Jones.



Draft, Nelson round 2, Crosby round 2 and Cole round 4.



Add Flowers, Wheeler, Bisnowaty to the mix and field the best 5 players.



This would be my hope. I think a slight trade down with Cleveland to pick 4 could next the 2 early 2nd round picks and maybe the 4th rounder as well. Could be a roster changing move.

RE: Breeze_94 : 2/23/2018 11:56 am : link

Quote: Who's playing Center?



Jones, who was solid last year and would benefit greatly from having 2 all-pro types flanking him. They could even sign a vet to a bargain deal, such as John Sullivan.

It's so rare to have a transition where you keep winning. Favre to Rodgers is an incredible rarity. If we have no successor to Eli, we suck, get a good draft pick, and hope there's a good QB available. Why does that have to happen before Eli is done? It's not like we have a Super Bowl roster that can't afford to miss a year of contention.

Nelson and Guice (sp?) and I'm a happy man. Dave G, make it happen

Cleveland supposedly had a really good OL last year ZogZerg : 2/23/2018 12:23 pm : link ....

....which one would be moved to Right Guard and would they still be as good on the other side?

RE: Why does there need to be a perfect transition from Eli to the next QB JonC : 2/23/2018 12:30 pm : link

Quote: It's so rare to have a transition where you keep winning. Favre to Rodgers is an incredible rarity. If we have no successor to Eli, we suck, get a good draft pick, and hope there's a good QB available. Why does that have to happen before Eli is done? It's not like we have a Super Bowl roster that can't afford to miss a year of contention.



It's not likely to be perfect, that's the problem.



It's not likely to be perfect, that's the problem.

If NYG covets one at #2, they will pick him. They'd be unwise to pass up that opportunity, pick an OG, and hope for better luck down the road. Fans need to suck it up that the team could suck again next year, and Eli could be gone in a year.

In comment 13840340 widmerseyebrow said:It's not likely to be perfect, that's the problem.If NYG covets one at #2, they will pick him. They'd be unwise to pass up that opportunity, pick an OG, and hope for better luck down the road. Fans need to suck it up that the team could suck again next year, and Eli could be gone in a year.

the cool thing is they could go in a number of directions... really fix the OL... draft the stud RB... draft the FB running back... perhaps land the top pass rusher.

I always wish we had multiple #1 picks.



I always wish we had multiple #1 picks.

Interior Line giantstock : 2/23/2018 12:39 pm : link I don't want to trade down.



I want the QB and I want to build younger.



How about

Fulton

Jennings

Hubbard



Now you've got potentially two tackles or at worst one tackle and with Fulton you get a solid guard and at worst Hubbard can be a solid guard but a probable tackle. You can always find guards in the future int he draft. But now you've locked up tackles for several years.



Being so top heavy at guard without good tackles our QB's will get crushed.

play LG. It's not a given that the guy moving to RT will be as successful in a different position.



RE: WillVAB : 2/23/2018 12:39 pm : link

Quote: Who's playing Center?



James Daniels, Iowa

RE: ... Andy in Boston : 2/23/2018 12:41 pm : link

Quote: the cool thing is they could go in a number of directions... really fix the OL... draft the stud RB... draft the FB running back... perhaps land the top pass rusher.





What is

I always wish we had multiple #1 picks.





What is "FB" RB?

Would not suck.

QB is our priority, but we don't love the QB options at 2...sign me up for this. We have got to fix the OL first and foremost.

I hope there aren't any leaks like years past.

It's gonna be an exciting countdown to that number 2 pick



It's gonna be an exciting countdown to that number 2 pick

I wanna win, now Manny in CA : 2/23/2018 1:26 pm : link 1. Nate Solder free agent to play LT



2. Nelson #1 draft pick to play LG



3. Either Ragnow or Bozeman #2 draft pick to play Center



Prospective starting line-up as follows:



Solder (LT), Nelson (LG), Ragnow (C), Fluker (RG), Flowers (RT)



All-of-a-Sudden we have a top five O-line = Serious Championship Contender



The Browns will either pick Barkley (if they have any sense) or Darnold (if they have no sense), so Nelson should fall in our laps.









JonC Chris684 : 2/23/2018 1:37 pm : link The answer to your original question is trade back, if they can.



Eli is still around, so the need isn't immediate. You also just spent a 3rd round pick on a kid who some people feel can play and a new HC with a reputation for nurturing QBs.



Something like trading down with Denver (for example) and picking up their 1st next year in the process is how something like the OL rebuild suggested by the OP is very realistic, while at the same time planning for the future.



It's not really one or the other.

I disagree, it's too short-sighted given the talent this team needs, and Eli's age/decline in full view.



it is what it is, but the plans that aggressively look past a QB and bank on Eli are too focused in the now.



pick up a slew of good O lineman

that's where you've got a shot at a blue chip QB ...

Manny I like your plan Giants1956 : 2/23/2018 2:06 pm : link

Quote: 1. Nate Solder free agent to play LT



2. Nelson #1 draft pick to play LG



3. Either Ragnow or Bozeman #2 draft pick to play Center



Prospective starting line-up as follows:



Solder (LT), Nelson (LG), Ragnow (C), Fluker (RG), Flowers (RT)



All-of-a-Sudden we have a top five O-line = Serious Championship Contender



The Browns will either pick Barkley (if they have any sense) or Darnold (if they have no sense), so Nelson should fall in our laps.









But it presumes Eli can still be a playoff quality QB

or that Webb will surprise and be that QB.



The approach to go for potential All Pro players

as opposed to QB usually leaves teams & fans frustrated.

Everything starts with QB with you intention is the SB.

Me, I'd draft QB at #2. And I'd keep drafting QB's

until I have one that will bring us the SB.



In the playoffs, it's usually the QB's Show. Great defensive

teams like Buddy Ryan's Eagles couldn't beat the best

ones. Remember the playoff game with SF where Montana

was either being dumped on his ass by that great line

until he held on long enough to get those TD's and win.





But it presumes Eli can still be a playoff quality QB or that Webb will surprise and be that QB. The approach to go for potential All Pro players as opposed to QB usually leaves teams & fans frustrated. Everything starts with QB with you intention is the SB. Me, I'd draft QB at #2. And I'd keep drafting QB's until I have one that will bring us the SB.

In the playoffs, it's usually the QB's Show. Great defensive teams like Buddy Ryan's Eagles couldn't beat the best ones. Remember the playoff game with SF where Montana was either being dumped on his ass by that great line until he held on long enough to get those TD's and win.

Do not trade back giantstock : 2/23/2018 2:24 pm : link Unless you really dont like the QB's. QB is the most important spot. Don't otuhink yourslef.



You can still win without trading down. Saying goodbye to Eli and Brandon Marshall - you can get free agents that I mentioned and you could go after quality linebackers - Fro example if you wanted to win so bad Avery Wiliamson and Tahir Whitehead would be two super pickups. Along with the offensive lienmenneman i suggested



you win with defense and you have ODB. Then each progressive year the QB you took at 2 becomes a much a larger impact. ANd you have a young OLine to grow with him.



Not taking the QB at 2 is a short-sighted move.

RE: Manny I like your plan giantstock : 2/23/2018 2:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13840432 Manny in CA said:





Quote:





1. Nate Solder free agent to play LT



2. Nelson #1 draft pick to play LG



3. Either Ragnow or Bozeman #2 draft pick to play Center



Prospective starting line-up as follows:



Solder (LT), Nelson (LG), Ragnow (C), Fluker (RG), Flowers (RT)



All-of-a-Sudden we have a top five O-line = Serious Championship Contender



The Browns will either pick Barkley (if they have any sense) or Darnold (if they have no sense), so Nelson should fall in our laps.













But it presumes Eli can still be a playoff quality QB

or that Webb will surprise and be that QB.



The approach to go for potential All Pro players

as opposed to QB usually leaves teams & fans frustrated.

Everything starts with QB with you intention is the SB.

Me, I'd draft QB at #2. And I'd keep drafting QB's

until I have one that will bring us the SB.



In the playoffs, it's usually the QB's Show. Great defensive

teams like Buddy Ryan's Eagles couldn't beat the best

ones. Remember the playoff game with SF where Montana

was either being dumped on his ass by that great line

until he held on long enough to get those TD's and win.







I want the QB. ANd in regards to Montana, I do know The Giants record vs him in the playoffs was 3-2 Giants and two games he was knocked out.

I agree go with the QB @#2 NikkiMac : 2/23/2018 3:08 pm : link .

RE: I wanna win, now sharpshooter66 : 2/23/2018 3:37 pm : link

Quote: 1. Nate Solder free agent to play LT



2. Nelson #1 draft pick to play LG



3. Either Ragnow or Bozeman #2 draft pick to play Center



Prospective starting line-up as follows:



Solder (LT), Nelson (LG), Ragnow (C), Fluker (RG), Flowers (RT)



All-of-a-Sudden we have a top five O-line = Serious Championship Contender



The Browns will either pick Barkley (if they have any sense) or Darnold (if they have no sense), so Nelson should fall in our laps.









+1

Especially a guard. Just not a pick you make at that point.

RE: No offensive lineman at two Flem17454 : 2/23/2018 6:19 pm : link

Quote: Especially a guard. Just not a pick you make at that point.



It's exactly the pick you make.



It's exactly the pick you make.

RE: Do not trade back Big_Pete : 2/23/2018 6:46 pm : link

Quote: Unless you really dont like the QB's. QB is the most important spot. Don't otuhink yourslef.



You can still win without trading down. Saying goodbye to Eli and Brandon Marshall - you can get free agents that I mentioned and you could go after quality linebackers - Fro example if you wanted to win so bad Avery Wiliamson and Tahir Whitehead would be two super pickups. Along with the offensive lienmenneman i suggested



you win with defense and you have ODB. Then each progressive year the QB you took at 2 becomes a much a larger impact. ANd you have a young OLine to grow with him.



Not taking the QB at 2 is a short-sighted move.



I certainly understand the sentiment, but you can equally look at it from the other point of view. If you take a QB at 2, you must be convinced that he is the guy. (and if he is it is a no-brainer).



I certainly understand the sentiment, but you can equally look at it from the other point of view. If you take a QB at 2, you must be convinced that he is the guy. (and if he is it is a no-brainer).

But if you are not convinced, then explore other options.

OL Bust at a huge rate twostepgiants : 2/23/2018 7:42 pm : link I have no idea why people think they dont. Nelson is no guarantee.



This is Robert Gallery all over again. BBI was infatuated with that guy and how he was a “blue chip” LT that would be lock down the blind side for 10 years. Can’t-miss sure thing. Uh huh.



TG for Ernie Accorsi.

Then they need to trade down and pick up an extra 1st in 2019 to find Eli's successor. If Nelson is the pick after a trade down then that's fine but taking a guard at 2 is a huge mistake. Norwell and Wynn, Smith, or Hernandez in round 2 is a much smarter decision.

Robert Gallery, Chance Warmack, and Jonathan Cooper were considered safe picks. As good as Nelson is there is no such thing as a sure thing.

RE: OL Bust at a huge rate section125 : 2/23/2018 7:55 pm : link

Quote: I have no idea why people think they dont. Nelson is no guarantee.



This is Robert Gallery all over again. BBI was infatuated with that guy and how he was a “blue chip” LT that would be lock down the blind side for 10 years. Can’t-miss sure thing. Uh huh.



TG for Ernie Accorsi.



Nelson is not Gallery. He just isn't. However, would I pick Nelson at #2? No. I want a QB.



And for those who think Fluker is so great, guess again. His pass blocking is not good.



Nelson is not Gallery. He just isn't. However, would I pick Nelson at #2? No. I want a QB.

And for those who think Fluker is so great, guess again. His pass blocking is not good.

any of the QBs. What's the surety that anyone else will give us a kings ransom for our pick? If we don't want any of the QBs maybe no one else will

especially if paired with Norwell. But it just depends on what they would get by trading down.

RE: RE: No offensive lineman at two Gatorade Dunk : 2/23/2018 10:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13840771 uconngiant said:





Quote:





Especially a guard. Just not a pick you make at that point.







It's exactly the pick you make.



You are tiresome. Go away.

RE: RE: RE: No offensive lineman at two mrvax : 12:14 am : link

Quote: Especially a guard. Just not a pick you make at that point.







It's exactly the pick you make.







You are tiresome. Go away.



Only a fool would take a guard with the 2nd pick in the draft. Top notch left tackle prospect, OK but not over a possible franchise QB.

Only a fool would take a guard with the 2nd pick in the draft. Top notch left tackle prospect, OK but not over a possible franchise QB.

Easy, there mrvax, easy ... Manny in CA : 1:11 am : link

Draft picks can blow up in your face, no matter what position you pick .



The ones people remember best (and they don't let you forget their failures) are the #1 over-all QBs that have flopped (because it's the most glamorous position)



Terry Baker, David Carr, David Klingler, Tim Couch, Ryan Leaf (2nd overall), Ja Marcus Russell

RE: Easy, there mrvax, easy ... Gatorade Dunk : 3:50 am : link

Quote:

Draft picks can blow up in your face, no matter what position you pick .



The ones people remember best (and they don't let you forget their failures) are the #1 over-all QBs that have flopped (because it's the most glamorous position)



Terry Baker, David Carr, David Klingler, Tim Couch, Ryan Leaf (2nd overall), Ja Marcus Russell

And the QBs that have hit, have been integral to their team's success pretty much for their entire career.



Show me the LG who single-handedly made his team a contender for the length of his career. Now, to add a dimension to the argument, look at the best guards in recent NFL history (for argument's sake, let's say within the cap era), and tell me how high or low they were drafted. How many were top 5? How many were top 10? How many were even first round?



No one is saying that Nelson, in a vacuum, is a bad player. But is he marginally better than Smith, Wynn, Hernandez (all prominent OG prospects who figure to be available at #34) by such a such an amount that you'd be willing to sacrifice the highest draft pick the Giants have had since they picked Lawrence Taylor? I'd argue that Nelson may not be better than Smith (and maybe even Wynn) at all, let alone by a sufficient margin that I'd be willing to give up the chance at a potential franchise QB or a playmaker at a premium position.



Here's the other reason why teams are (and should be) reluctant to use a top 10 pick on an OG: the 5th-year option for top 10 picks is equal to the transition tag salary (average of the top 10 salaries at that position in the NFL) - and keep in mind that the NFL considers all OL together for these calculations.



Which means that if you draft Nelson in the top 10, you effectively give away your 5th-year option in the process, because you would have to pay him the average of, essentially, the top 10 OLT salaries in order for you to use the option.



For example, if Washington elects to use the 5th year option on Scherff, it will cost them ~$14MM (and it's fully guaranteed for injury at the start of the league year). It will more than double his cap number YOY. In fact, it almost triples if they use the option. It will make Scherff the most expensive OG in the league in his option year!



And the QBs that have hit, have been integral to their team's success pretty much for their entire career.

Show me the LG who single-handedly made his team a contender for the length of his career. Now, to add a dimension to the argument, look at the best guards in recent NFL history (for argument's sake, let's say within the cap era), and tell me how high or low they were drafted. How many were top 5? How many were top 10? How many were even first round?

No one is saying that Nelson, in a vacuum, is a bad player. But is he marginally better than Smith, Wynn, Hernandez (all prominent OG prospects who figure to be available at #34) by such a such an amount that you'd be willing to sacrifice the highest draft pick the Giants have had since they picked Lawrence Taylor? I'd argue that Nelson may not be better than Smith (and maybe even Wynn) at all, let alone by a sufficient margin that I'd be willing to give up the chance at a potential franchise QB or a playmaker at a premium position.

Here's the other reason why teams are (and should be) reluctant to use a top 10 pick on an OG: the 5th-year option for top 10 picks is equal to the transition tag salary (average of the top 10 salaries at that position in the NFL) - and keep in mind that the NFL considers all OL together for these calculations.

Which means that if you draft Nelson in the top 10, you effectively give away your 5th-year option in the process, because you would have to pay him the average of, essentially, the top 10 OLT salaries in order for you to use the option.

For example, if Washington elects to use the 5th year option on Scherff, it will cost them ~$14MM (and it's fully guaranteed for injury at the start of the league year). It will more than double his cap number YOY. In fact, it almost triples if they use the option. It will make Scherff the most expensive OG in the league in his option year!

Conversely, a QB, while the most expensive top 10 5th-year option, still remains a reasonable scenario because that number is within range of what a starting QB tends to get paid. And a RB would barely see his cap number increased at all compared to the AAV of the #2 pick contract.

RE: RE: RE: No offensive lineman at two Flem17454 : 10:03 am : link

Quote: In comment 13840915 Flem17454 said:





Quote:





In comment 13840771 uconngiant said:





Quote:





Especially a guard. Just not a pick you make at that point.







It's exactly the pick you make.







You are tiresome. Go away.







No, it's a free country.

RE: I wanna win, now Jersey55 : 11:27 am : link

Quote: 1. Nate Solder free agent to play LT



2. Nelson #1 draft pick to play LG



3. Either Ragnow or Bozeman #2 draft pick to play Center



Prospective starting line-up as follows:



Solder (LT), Nelson (LG), Ragnow (C), Fluker (RG), Flowers (RT)



All-of-a-Sudden we have a top five O-line = Serious Championship Contender



The Browns will either pick Barkley (if they have any sense) or Darnold (if they have no sense), so Nelson should fall in our laps.









you just lost me when you put Flowers at RT.....

You put Flowers at RT because ... Manny in CA : 4:25 pm : link

1. That's why he was drafted to do (before Beatty kept injuring himself and turned into mush)



2. Because he's a Kareem McKinzie type tackle - Big brute with good enough feet but tremendous natural strength



3. Even though he has improved, you can't afford to keep matching him against the best speed DEs in the league.