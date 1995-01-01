Odell says he won't play a snap this preseason OdellBeckhamJr : 10:24 am

probably a good idea but this will upset some of you I'm sure

I'm fine with him not really playing Or if he's on the field making sure Eli doesn't throw it his way. High throws cost him his season and Eli is known for throwing high balls to WRs

RE: RE: Please

for the love of god just trade the kid already. Every single one of these stupid little nudges decreases his value. He would have been worth a RG3 type haul last offseason when I was BEGGING the Giants to trade him. A 3-13 season later and where are we?



Beckham is a commodity and if he was a stock we would be sitting here watching it plummet in value while ignoring the trend in blind hope that it would rebound.



All time greats don't do this type of stuff. 100 million dollar contract players don't do this. Those need to be team leaders.



He's a great talent but long term it can't work with this type of attitude. The inmates can't run the asylum.



The ONLY thing that makes me feel a little better about Beckham is that I can GUARANTEE you that a significant portion of the interview process for HC was about how Beckham would be handled moving forward, and at least the HC and Management are all on the same page right now.







I'd wager your yearly salary that a significant portion of the HC interview was about gameplan startegy, assistant coaches and the QB position more than it was handling Beckham, but narrative.



You're right. It probably didn't even come up /s

Great.. now we've taken the EliteMobster-type turn of claiming Eli's throws were the reason WR's were hurt. Some great hot takes in this thread.



Some great hot takes in this thread.

A little early in his career but he is taking on the air of many top of the line players in the NFL. Over the years many have done this :Strahan. Plaxico etc. They do not want to participate unless it is in their contract and mandatory. Thats why ELI is such a gift. Trading a player (LBJ) with this skill set can be cutting your nose off to save your face. We have a supposed talented front office NOW That's why it is important to draft and acquire people who want to play FB, not selfish prima donnas. Talent evaluation and attitude are equally important.

RE: Again don't a lot of the NFL beat Skip the majority of preseason? So what is the issue?

Skip the majority of preseason? So what is the issue?



The issue is there isn't one, unless you hate a player who dances.

"All time greats don't do this. $100 million contracts don't do this" Michael Strahan and Aaron Donald say hello

I tend to lean on the sides (but not nearly the extreme) of the Terps of the world when it comes to OBJ, but I can't blame him one tiny bit for not wanting to play a snap in preseason. He has an incredible amount of money to potentially lose if he suffers major injury, and he already lost last season to an injury that originally happened in a preseason game. To be honest, he'd be out of his mind to play any snaps that don't directly contribute to meaningful wins and losses without a new contract at this point.



To be honest, he’d be out of his mind to play any snaps that don’t directly contribute to meaningful wins and losses without a new contract at this point.

ajr2456 Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:14 pm : : 12:14 pm : link I've long said (on podcasts, articles) that the Beckham stuff is overblown. I also think some of his comments/actions were deliberate in order to increase attention and thereby increase his marketability (laughing his ass off on the way to the bank).



That all said, whether your love or hate him or are somewhere in between, Odell does bring this upon himself. He knows he is under a microscope. What would have been the smart thing to do regarding that original question to him? Ignore it.

RE: I've seen..

Quote: alleged murderers take less shit than Beckham.



First off, this appears to be a tongue-in-cheek comment - not a demand.



Secondly, it really seems like a lot of posters will hinge on everything he says to turn it against him, even twisting meanings to illustrate he's a bad teammate and lazy.



We get that some of you don't like the guy, but you don't have to keep bringing the ignorance to keep trashing the guy.



Thank you.



Holy taking things out of context Batman.



So many of you guys just can’t wait to nail this guy for everything. His hair, his celebrations, punching a wall, his flamboyant nature, now tweeting the word zero in response to a question about preseason snaps.



Guess what, no star player wants to play preseason snaps. Giants legend Michael Strahan certainly didn’t like to. Let’s kill him for being honest. Fact remains he has not said he’s holding out, and not said he won’t play in preseason. Some of you are just guilty of jumping to conclusions.



Should he have kept the thought to himself. Absolutely. Nothing good comes of this comment, as this board is proving. I don’t like twitter much either, but you aren’t going to stop young athletes from using it.



I get it, some of you just plain don’t like OBJ. Some of you even think he is a cancer on the team. A claim widely disputed by just about any current NYG worth hearing from. OBJ is not the problem with this team. Bobby Hart was the problem with this team. Flowers is the problem with this team. Eli Apple is the problem with this team. Poor LB play is the problem with this team. No pass rush is the problem with this team. No OL is the problem with this team. Pugh and Richburg always being hurt is the problem with this team. McAdoo, Reese, and Ross were the problem with this team. OBJ is one of the few things that looks like a solution. Heck, right now he’s even more of a solution than the best QB in franchise history is. (And I love Eli)



I’m sorry OBJ is not Larry Fitzgerald or Wayne Chrebet. I’d be the first to say he hasn’t been blameless and at times a distraction. But as Snacks said, how much of it is also due to the fact the camera follows him. He needs to be more aware of that and chose his words and actions carefully. He needs some more maturity. But he shows up every play, works hard, and is a good teammate. There are plenty of players the Giants need to move on from for various well documented and tangible reasons. OBJ is not in that category.

In comment 13841339 FatMan in Charlotte said:Thank you.Holy taking things out of context Batman.So many of you guys just can’t wait to nail this guy for everything. His hair, his celebrations, punching a wall, his flamboyant nature, now tweeting the word zero in response to a question about preseason snaps.Guess what, no star player wants to play preseason snaps. Giants legend Michael Strahan certainly didn’t like to. Let’s kill him for being honest. Fact remains he has not said he’s holding out, and not said he won’t play in preseason. Some of you are just guilty of jumping to conclusions.Should he have kept the thought to himself. Absolutely. Nothing good comes of this comment, as this board is proving. I don’t like twitter much either, but you aren’t going to stop young athletes from using it.I get it, some of you just plain don’t like OBJ. Some of you even think he is a cancer on the team. A claim widely disputed by just about any current NYG worth hearing from. OBJ is not the problem with this team. Bobby Hart was the problem with this team. Flowers is the problem with this team. Eli Apple is the problem with this team. Poor LB play is the problem with this team. No pass rush is the problem with this team. No OL is the problem with this team. Pugh and Richburg always being hurt is the problem with this team. McAdoo, Reese, and Ross were the problem with this team. OBJ is one of the few things that looks like a solution. Heck, right now he’s even more of a solution than the best QB in franchise history is. (And I love Eli)I’m sorry OBJ is not Larry Fitzgerald or Wayne Chrebet. I’d be the first to say he hasn’t been blameless and at times a distraction. But as Snacks said, how much of it is also due to the fact the camera follows him. He needs to be more aware of that and chose his words and actions carefully. He needs some more maturity. But he shows up every play, works hard, and is a good teammate. There are plenty of players the Giants need to move on from for various well documented and tangible reasons. OBJ is not in that category.

What I do know is that the Daily News is already queuing up the "Odell is a bastard for not playing in the preseason" articles with daily countdown to each and every preseason game.

I don't really mind at all. That just means a few more snaps for Barkley which will help him to better acclimate for the regular season

Odell says he's not going to participate in the offseason program royhobbs7 : 1:06 pm : link That was a major problem last year. OBJ was treated differently. I understand that the Prim-Donas need to be given special treatment. But what message does this send to the rest of the team?

He's part of this team. Accordingly, if I was Gettleman, I would talk with him and reassure a big contract is in the offering provided he can show that he is healthy (which means he needs to show up for at least some off-season scrimmages). If he and his agent refuse to be compliant with Giant's rules, something has to be done. Nobody was above the rules on Giants' winning teams (except for LT - he was a future HOF player). And needed particular TLC, but was a big part of the winning Giants' teams of the mid-to-late 80s.

OBJ will stay in good shape, no doubt. But you can't have someone sitting out when we didn't win with him. At least we were winning with Taylor.



As former HOF baseball player, Ralph Kiner retold in a story: He asked for a raise and the Pirates GM Branch Rickey told him "we finished last with you, we can finish last without you".

I personally don't care, because he'll still play well when the time comes, however, that decision will be the coaches and not his.

Shocking I cannot believe GoTerps and TLG both show up to bitch and moan about Beckham. FFS man, you two need to get a grip. And when you two are both in agreement, it's as certain as death and taxes that the opposite side is the place to be.





The thread is fake news. Someone (a fan) tweeted at Odell Les in TO : 1:59 pm : link “Zero preseason snaps please”



And Odell replied with simply “0”



First of all it was a joke. Second do you think the Pats would love to go back in time and sit Edelman for the preseason?



Any one who takes offense with that can go eat fresh horse shit with eagles fans.





LOL. I knew as soon as I saw a notification on my phone about this tweet that there would be a post here about it that went as predictably as this did. Grown men with rustled jimmies over a fucking "0" Amazing.



Grown men with rustled jimmies over a fucking "0"



Amazing.

UConn4523 Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:37 pm : : 2:37 pm : link Why do I care?



Not sure I understand the question.



Do you mean, "why does it bother me?"



I don't like "media" that isn't reporting news but trying to spin a narrative.



I hope that helps explain my perspective.

I miss understood your stance, sorry about that.

As long as he is getting 5-8 yard passes thrown a couple feet over his head, it won't matter if it's pre-season or regular season..

If a true comment old man : 5:01 pm : link not a good idea, under a no-BS GM, a brand new HC and system.

If it's the money, just say that.

If it's jockeying for a new QB with a better arm for fear of another injury and possibly career ending play, social media is not the place to do that.

Again, if a true comment, for a guy excited about a Shurmur HC pick and O, just seems , even for him, an odd comment.

Hope He doesn't, He doesn't need to. Why risk injury.

Pre season games and Twitter should be eliminated Pre season games suck because there's all the risk of injury and no reward in the standings. Pre season is the worst part of the NFL. OBJ was cheap shoted and lost for start of the season for nothing. Timing and game planning and conditioning can be accomplished in practice where yes you can still get injured but you probably won't get cheap shoted. Fuck the pre season, fuck the Bengals and fuck Twitter too.

This is amazing an ENTIRE thread On ONE character in a freaking tweet with no context and there are assumptions and evaluations made. I think it means that OBJ is telling the Mara's they should sell him the franchise for "0" dollars because he's OBJ!! Why not you say? Just as likely as the stupid crap expounded on here.

Let's hope he picks up the new offense then

It doesn't matter if OBJ sits during preseason Eli's high throws occur in both preseason and regular season games. It's just a mattter of time...



It’s just a mattter of time...