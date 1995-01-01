Odell says he won't play a snap this preseason

|
In comment 13841336 ThatLimerickGuy said:
for the love of god just trade the kid already. Every single one of these stupid little nudges decreases his value. He would have been worth a RG3 type haul last offseason when I was BEGGING the Giants to trade him. A 3-13 season later and where are we?
Beckham is a commodity and if he was a stock we would be sitting here watching it plummet in value while ignoring the trend in blind hope that it would rebound.
All time greats don't do this type of stuff. 100 million dollar contract players don't do this. Those need to be team leaders.
He's a great talent but long term it can't work with this type of attitude. The inmates can't run the asylum.
The ONLY thing that makes me feel a little better about Beckham is that I can GUARANTEE you that a significant portion of the interview process for HC was about how Beckham would be handled moving forward, and at least the HC and Management are all on the same page right now.
I'd wager your yearly salary that a significant portion of the HC interview was about gameplan startegy, assistant coaches and the QB position more than it was handling Beckham, but narrative.
In comment 13841346 ajr2456 said:
You're right. It probably didn't even come up /s
|Skip the majority of preseason? So what is the issue?
| alleged murderers take less shit than Beckham.
First off, this appears to be a tongue-in-cheek comment - not a demand.
Secondly, it really seems like a lot of posters will hinge on everything he says to turn it against him, even twisting meanings to illustrate he's a bad teammate and lazy.
We get that some of you don't like the guy, but you don't have to keep bringing the ignorance to keep trashing the guy.
| I've long said (on podcasts, articles) that the Beckham stuff is overblown. I also think some of his comments/actions were deliberate in order to increase attention and thereby increase his marketability (laughing his ass off on the way to the bank).
That all said, whether your love or hate him or are somewhere in between, Odell does bring this upon himself. He knows he is under a microscope. What would have been the smart thing to do regarding that original question to him? Ignore it.
|What I do know is that the Daily News is already queuing up the "Odell is a bastard for not playing in the preseason" articles with daily countdown to each and every preseason game.
|What I do know is that the Daily News is already queuing up the "Odell is a bastard for not playing in the preseason" articles with daily countdown to each and every preseason game.
Glad to know you were begging the team to trade him. Maybe you can nudge your buddy who's job secrets your plaster all over the internet to get the message to the team.
Oh I've already done that for years. Also what makes you think those job secrets aren't purposely given to me?
| That was a major problem last year. OBJ was treated differently. I understand that the Prim-Donas need to be given special treatment. But what message does this send to the rest of the team?
He's part of this team. Accordingly, if I was Gettleman, I would talk with him and reassure a big contract is in the offering provided he can show that he is healthy (which means he needs to show up for at least some off-season scrimmages). If he and his agent refuse to be compliant with Giant's rules, something has to be done. Nobody was above the rules on Giants' winning teams (except for LT - he was a future HOF player). And needed particular TLC, but was a big part of the winning Giants' teams of the mid-to-late 80s.
OBJ will stay in good shape, no doubt. But you can't have someone sitting out when we didn't win with him. At least we were winning with Taylor.
As former HOF baseball player, Ralph Kiner retold in a story: He asked for a raise and the Pirates GM Branch Rickey told him "we finished last with you, we can finish last without you".
Oh I've already done that for years. Also what makes you think those job secrets aren't purposely given to me?
|What I do know is that the Daily News is already queuing up the "Odell is a bastard for not playing in the preseason" articles with daily countdown to each and every preseason game.
|At what point does this become...no training camp reps? No practice reps?
Eric, honest question, why do you care?
|because he'll still play well when the time comes, however, that decision will be the coaches and not his.
In comment 13841316 Go Terps said:
In comment 13841307 ajr2456 said:
In comment 13841305 Go Terps said:
And right on queue.
I'd say the same about you. There are four or five white knights on this board that protect this clown from anyone who would besmirch his honor.
What's the problem with not wanting to play preseason and get hurt? Was Eli not on a "pitch count" last season?
Please explain what the issue is with this and how preseason correlates with winning.
| for the love of god just trade the kid already. Every single one of these stupid little nudges decreases his value. He would have been worth a RG3 type haul last offseason when I was BEGGING the Giants to trade him. A 3-13 season later and where are we?
Beckham is a commodity and if he was a stock we would be sitting here watching it plummet in value while ignoring the trend in blind hope that it would rebound.
All time greats don't do this type of stuff. 100 million dollar contract players don't do this. Those need to be team leaders.
He's a great talent but long term it can't work with this type of attitude. The inmates can't run the asylum.
The ONLY thing that makes me feel a little better about Beckham is that I can GUARANTEE you that a significant portion of the interview process for HC was about how Beckham would be handled moving forward, and at least the HC and Management are all on the same page right now.
| not a good idea, under a no-BS GM, a brand new HC and system.
If it's the money, just say that.
If it's jockeying for a new QB with a better arm for fear of another injury and possibly career ending play, social media is not the place to do that.
Again, if a true comment, for a guy excited about a Shurmur HC pick and O, just seems , even for him, an odd comment.
The hilarity of this thread is that there is NO COMMENT..he responded the number 0 tongue in cheek to a damn fan...this is about the biggest "NOTHING TO SEE HERE" story i've ever seen.
|Good luck O'delly